There's no good answer to the question on the 2019 QB. jcn56 : 12/19/2018 9:36 am There are answers - continue to let Eli play, hire a stop gap, draft one of the QBs even if not very highly rated.



The problem is - none of them have the Giants competing in either the short or the long term.



Retaining Eli means paying out close to $20M and almost certainly having yet another losing season. The downside here is the possibility of again winning 5-7 games, which makes trying to trade up to get the QB of the future difficult if not impossible.



Stop gaps have the same risk - Tyrod Taylor, Brissett, name your guy - aren't a long term solution, won't have the team competitive in the short term, and if they win a few games trying to trade up gets costly, quickly - if the teams at the top are even willing to part with their shot at a QB. You save a few million over Eli, which probably isn't worth it when you consider the unknowns with the stop gap.



What your left with is trash - and I think as much as nobody wants to admit it, and the Giants might not be willing - are the best option for 2019. You let Eli go - either to play elsewhere with a roster that he might have a shot with in 2019 or off into retirement, and recoup his salary. You play a cheap developmental QB, whether Lauletta or someone else, and understand that your prospects for 2019 aren't good. You crank out a 2-3 win season, adding more young talent in the process, wrenching out some overpaid underperformers and guys who you deem not part of the solution, and take the dead cap hits in a year where you're not paying a QB.



2020 - young QB, hopefully somewhat rebuilt OL and D, you leverage the savings of a cost controlled QB into signing a pass rusher and right tackle, and you make a run with OBJ, Barkley and said new core from 2020-2025.



That means accepting 2019 is a wash - and I don't think the Giants are willing to do that, unfortunately.

Draft OL/Dl dep026 : 12/19/2018 9:38 am : link let Barkley be the man on this team. Big picture. Lots of holes need to be filled. Keep building upward.

RE: Draft OL/Dl jcn56 : 12/19/2018 9:40 am : link

Quote: let Barkley be the man on this team. Big picture. Lots of holes need to be filled. Keep building upward.



If there are lots of holes to be filled - then the team isn't going to be competitive in 2019. If that's the case, when why pay Eli $20M to get his head caved in? It's not doing him or the team any good at that point. In comment 14225816 dep026 said:If there are lots of holes to be filled - then the team isn't going to be competitive in 2019. If that's the case, when why pay Eli $20M to get his head caved in? It's not doing him or the team any good at that point.

Here's my thinking Jay on the Island : 12/19/2018 9:43 am : link Shurmur is known for developing QB's and getting the most of out of them. I would love to see what he would do with a raw talent like Justin Herbert. Herbert would have the benefit of sitting for a year learning behind Eli. He could then take over in 2020 after Eli's contract expires.



I would love to get Fromm or Tua but the truth is the Giants won't be bad enough to get a top 2 pick in order to draft either as long as Barkley is on the team. He alone will steal a few games. I fear if they pass on Herbert this year we will experience years of QB Hell.

Giants should get a top 10 pick, Section331 : 12/19/2018 9:45 am : link take an ER or OL, then BOMB FOR FROMM!

I really think cjac : 12/19/2018 9:45 am : link it all depends on the draft.



if they think they can get the next 10-15 yr QB in the draft, i dont see Eli coming back. he prob will refuse to retire and they'll have to cut him.



If they dont think there is a QB worth it in the draft, one more year of Eli.



I dont see them getting any QB in free agency with Eli still under contract. I think this all boils down to the draft.

They just need more talent family progtitioner : 12/19/2018 9:46 am : link everywhere except RB. It's now the time we all dreaded, QB limbo. Get ready for more losing seasons until the lines are stabilized and a new QB gets comfortable.



I originally thought maybe 2021/2022 to be competitive, as in compete for a PO berth. I'll stick with that for now.

RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl dep026 : 12/19/2018 9:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225816 dep026 said:





Quote:





let Barkley be the man on this team. Big picture. Lots of holes need to be filled. Keep building upward.







If there are lots of holes to be filled - then the team isn't going to be competitive in 2019. If that's the case, when why pay Eli $20M to get his head caved in? It's not doing him or the team any good at that point.



So lets talk hypotheticals....



We draft and edge rusher first. RT tackle next. And lets say Safety/Center with the next following picks...



Who then at QB? Lauletta? FA who will cost more than Eli? In comment 14225819 jcn56 said:So lets talk hypotheticals....We draft and edge rusher first. RT tackle next. And lets say Safety/Center with the next following picks...Who then at QB? Lauletta? FA who will cost more than Eli?

Another option Les in TO : 12/19/2018 9:50 am : link Is to trade for a QB especially if a team starts over with a new GM and coach and the existing starter doesn’t align with their offensive system.



if we go with Eli next year and we don’t have a defense that is capable of dominating the Giants will be looking at 7 or 8 wins as their ceiling.

They will need Pete in MD : 12/19/2018 9:50 am : link to make a decision on Eli long before the draft. He has a $5M roster bonus due on 3/17/19. That's three days after the start of free agency so if the plan is to cut Eli, they will need to sign a vet stop-gap early or roll the dice all together, which I don't see happening.

RE: Here's my thinking cjac : 12/19/2018 9:51 am : link

Quote: Shurmur is known for developing QB's and getting the most of out of them. I would love to see what he would do with a raw talent like Justin Herbert. Herbert would have the benefit of sitting for a year learning behind Eli. He could then take over in 2020 after Eli's contract expires.



I would love to get Fromm or Tua but the truth is the Giants won't be bad enough to get a top 2 pick in order to draft either as long as Barkley is on the team. He alone will steal a few games. I fear if they pass on Herbert this year we will experience years of QB Hell.



i would love to end up with Herbert, but dont you think that he'll be gone by time the Giants pick?

In comment 14225824 Jay on the Island said:i would love to end up with Herbert, but dont you think that he'll be gone by time the Giants pick?

I’m sure they have a plan UberAlias : 12/19/2018 9:52 am : link And also contingencies.



What I’m not sure of is if there are any real good options. If there are any, I’m not aware of it.





RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl jcn56 : 12/19/2018 9:53 am : link

Quote:

So lets talk hypotheticals....



We draft and edge rusher first. RT tackle next. And lets say Safety/Center with the next following picks...



Who then at QB? Lauletta? FA who will cost more than Eli?



Lauletta or inexpensive (strictly a one year try it, at a low cost - which drastically limits the field) FA. Bear in mind - the premise here is that there's nothing the Giants can do to be "good" (winning record/playoff appearance) in 2019. I don't see the addition of an edge rusher and a RT - even if they're very good players, which starts to get dicey if we're picking 9th - making enough of a difference to push this team as comprised over the hump in 2019. In comment 14225836 dep026 said:Lauletta or inexpensive (strictly a one year try it, at a low cost - which drastically limits the field) FA. Bear in mind - the premise here is that there's nothing the Giants can do to be "good" (winning record/playoff appearance) in 2019. I don't see the addition of an edge rusher and a RT - even if they're very good players, which starts to get dicey if we're picking 9th - making enough of a difference to push this team as comprised over the hump in 2019.

RE: Another option dep026 : 12/19/2018 9:54 am : link

Quote: Is to trade for a QB especially if a team starts over with a new GM and coach and the existing starter doesn’t align with their offensive system.



if we go with Eli next year and we don’t have a defense that is capable of dominating the Giants will be looking at 7 or 8 wins as their ceiling.



So trade a 1st o 2nd rounder for a QB that team doesnt want?



Absolute genius idea. In comment 14225844 Les in TO said:So trade a 1st o 2nd rounder for a QB that team doesnt want?Absolute genius idea.

RE: RE: Here's my thinking lax counsel : 12/19/2018 9:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225824 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





Shurmur is known for developing QB's and getting the most of out of them. I would love to see what he would do with a raw talent like Justin Herbert. Herbert would have the benefit of sitting for a year learning behind Eli. He could then take over in 2020 after Eli's contract expires.



I would love to get Fromm or Tua but the truth is the Giants won't be bad enough to get a top 2 pick in order to draft either as long as Barkley is on the team. He alone will steal a few games. I fear if they pass on Herbert this year we will experience years of QB Hell.







i would love to end up with Herbert, but dont you think that he'll be gone by time the Giants pick?



He will be gone unless the Giants invest a lot of assets to move up to one (probably in the neighborhood of 2 firsts at least). Assuming all teams lose out, you figure the Raiders and Jaguars will be all in on him. So it may not even be possible to move up that far.



The only question for the Jaguars remains does TC want to start over with a new qb, on a team that has a window with a strong run game and defense. Maybe he prefers a Joe Flacco or he calls the Raiders about Carr? In comment 14225846 cjac said:He will be gone unless the Giants invest a lot of assets to move up to one (probably in the neighborhood of 2 firsts at least). Assuming all teams lose out, you figure the Raiders and Jaguars will be all in on him. So it may not even be possible to move up that far.The only question for the Jaguars remains does TC want to start over with a new qb, on a team that has a window with a strong run game and defense. Maybe he prefers a Joe Flacco or he calls the Raiders about Carr?

There is a good answer... bw in dc : 12/19/2018 9:54 am : link start transitioning to the future right now. You can’t win a championship with Eli. So what’s the point?



But Jints Central will say there is a point. Entertaining value. They are going to think that they need to still provide a decent product - a good TV show. So they will market that Eli is still “good enough”, get OBJ healthy, market SB as a transformational player, etc, etc...and hope like hell it’s a good show that can maybe get 9-10 wins and steal a playoff spot.



Then it’s one and done.



And then they are back where they started...

RE: RE: Another option lax counsel : 12/19/2018 9:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225844 Les in TO said:





Quote:





Is to trade for a QB especially if a team starts over with a new GM and coach and the existing starter doesn’t align with their offensive system.



if we go with Eli next year and we don’t have a defense that is capable of dominating the Giants will be looking at 7 or 8 wins as their ceiling.







So trade a 1st o 2nd rounder for a QB that team doesnt want?



Absolute genius idea.



I agree and might add, who is trading a worthwhile qb in the NFL? In comment 14225857 dep026 said:I agree and might add, who is trading a worthwhile qb in the NFL?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl dep026 : 12/19/2018 9:56 am : link

Quote:

Lauletta or inexpensive (strictly a one year try it, at a low cost - which drastically limits the field) FA. Bear in mind - the premise here is that there's nothing the Giants can do to be "good" (winning record/playoff appearance) in 2019. I don't see the addition of an edge rusher and a RT - even if they're very good players, which starts to get dicey if we're picking 9th - making enough of a difference to push this team as comprised over the hump in 2019.



But we arent looking to get over the hump. We are looking to get better. Adding talent in the trenches will help this team in 209 and after. There's no guarantee taking a QB at 9 or in the 2nd round is a guarantee either (especially with this QB class).



Its a rebuild. A lot of teams solidified their rebuild by building around the QB before getting it. KC got their OL, TE, and WR before getting their QB. Dallas did the same. Got their OL/RB. And then add pieces.



There's many way to rebuild. In comment 14225853 jcn56 said:But we arent looking to get over the hump. We are looking to get better. Adding talent in the trenches will help this team in 209 and after. There's no guarantee taking a QB at 9 or in the 2nd round is a guarantee either (especially with this QB class).Its a rebuild. A lot of teams solidified their rebuild by building around the QB before getting it. KC got their OL, TE, and WR before getting their QB. Dallas did the same. Got their OL/RB. And then add pieces.There's many way to rebuild.

That's exactly the problem jcn56 : 12/19/2018 10:00 am : link transitioning to the future means a pivot year - they don't have the future QB on the roster, IMO.



You did hire Shurmur with the expectation that he's a QB specialist, and he did draft a QB. Might as well let that guy have a year under center - and if he stinks, so be it, leverage that into the QB of the future. If he turns out to be anything more than just bad, then you cash your lotto ticket out for what it is, and build a strong team around him with the savings.



The problem is the Giants seem to have taken the 2 championship runs as 'just get us there and we'll see', which is fair logic, except for two years now they haven't been able to get there. And with Eli another year older and the team still in need of improvement, there's little proof to support that they will be able to.

Look at it another way - if we went back in time to 2011 jcn56 : 12/19/2018 10:03 am : link after the second QB run - and took a poll, whether we'd expect the Giants to have a smooth transition to life after Eli vs. a rocky one, I doubt we'd have a lot of votes in the smooth transition column.



Everyone knew moving on from Eli was going to be tough - well, we're here. It's not just Eli, though - it's the neglect that came from the short term approach to trying to get the team back into the playoffs and to get hot. That's what dominated the drafting, the FA signings - and has continued to this day, even with a change in FO leadership.



The time has come to pay the bill, and there won't be an easy transition. Take the lumps, have the shit year, and aim for an improved team in 2019. I don't debate that Eli deserved a better ending, but there's no way to change that now. Keeping him around in 19 doesn't do anything, not for the team or for him.

I would change your OP to say.... Dan in the Springs : 12/19/2018 10:05 am : link There's no perfect answer to the question on the 2019 QB.



It's interesting to think of the top QB's in the league and how their teams acquired them.



Brees - 2nd round pick, then acquired in FA after team invested in Rivers. Teams shied away from him in FA because of a shoulder injury.



Rodgers - drafted 24th in the first round. A talent who was discounted for being in a QB friendly system and passed over by many teams.



Mahomes - drafted 10th in the first round, passed up on despite very obvious talents by QB needy teams such as CLE, NYJ, SF, JAX, and WAS.



Luck - first overall. Universally viewed as the best QB prospect in a long time. Not only is there no prospect on his level, but if there was, the Giants wouldn't have a shot at him, even if with a Herschel Walker-type trade offer.



Brady - dropped to the sixth.

Wilson - dropped to the third.



Not sure who I'm missing off this list - I think they're generally considered the best 6 QB's at this time.



The point is that of the top 6 QB's in the league, only Luck was rated so highly to be a #1 overall pick. So there's no Luck in this draft.



What we need is for DG to find the next quality QB who is less than perfect, either in the draft or FA. And we need PS to develop him into the next top QB. While it doesn't happen often, why couldn't it happen for us?



But no matter who we pick, not everyone will be happy, because we know for sure he won't be a "perfect" solution to the QB problem, at least not in 2019.

RE: Giants should get a top 10 pick, The_Boss : 12/19/2018 10:06 am : link

Quote: take an ER or OL, then BOMB FOR FROMM!



👍



I endorse this strategy. In comment 14225828 Section331 said:I endorse this strategy.

Well Dep RollBlue : 12/19/2018 10:07 am : link Kansas City trading up for a QB that a team didn't want, that turned out to be Genius. I'm as big a fan of Eli as anyone - time to turn the page and move on. If they can't get a good QB in this years draft, trading up in 2020 may be possible.

Chances are they'll stick with Eli in 2019 and I'll hope for the best. Most likely we'll be in the same spot again next year. No big deal since I can now look forward to Syracuse Football for the first time in years.

RE: Well Dep dep026 : 12/19/2018 10:09 am : link

Quote: Kansas City trading up for a QB that a team didn't want, that turned out to be Genius. I'm as big a fan of Eli as anyone - time to turn the page and move on. If they can't get a good QB in this years draft, trading up in 2020 may be possible.

Chances are they'll stick with Eli in 2019 and I'll hope for the best. Most likely we'll be in the same spot again next year. No big deal since I can now look forward to Syracuse Football for the first time in years.



This doesnt even make sense. So ok!!! In comment 14225892 RollBlue said:This doesnt even make sense. So ok!!!

I'm less worried about 2019.... Tesla : 12/19/2018 10:14 am : link than I am about 2020, 2021, etc. Odds are that we are NOT taking a QB in 2019 cause there won't one worthy of the #8 (or so) pick. And if we keep Eli odds are we won't be bad enough in 2019 to be picking high enough to land Tua or Fromm.



So are gonna a keep Eli for 2020 at age 40? For 2021 at age 41? Really?



jcn56 said it well, at some point we are going to need to rip the Eli band-aid off. It's gonna be painful but it's better to get it over with sooner rather than later. Maybe that means we are god-awful in 2019, but at least then we'll have a shot at one of the top QB's in 2020.

RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl ron mexico : 12/19/2018 10:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225819 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225816 dep026 said:





Quote:





let Barkley be the man on this team. Big picture. Lots of holes need to be filled. Keep building upward.







If there are lots of holes to be filled - then the team isn't going to be competitive in 2019. If that's the case, when why pay Eli $20M to get his head caved in? It's not doing him or the team any good at that point.







So lets talk hypotheticals....



We draft and edge rusher first. RT tackle next. And lets say Safety/Center with the next following picks...



Who then at QB? Lauletta? FA who will cost more than Eli?



A FA QB is not likely to cost more than Eli. None of the guys who will be available will be able to demand $20mm a year

In comment 14225836 dep026 said:A FA QB is not likely to cost more than Eli. None of the guys who will be available will be able to demand $20mm a year

There AcidTest : 12/19/2018 10:17 am : link is no good choice. Eli is likely the least of an array of bad options for 2019. The Giants probably think he can best maximize OBJs awesome talent. But next year is likely his last in the league, which means the Giants need someone now who can compete with Lauletta to take over in 2020. The Giants will add a QB in the draft, or trade for Kyle Sloter IMO.

Here's what they NEED to do anon837 : 12/19/2018 10:18 am : link Admit that this team is in rebuild mode. Because that is where they are. They brought over 17 players from their previous season's 53 man roster. They have massive holes to fill and they were not going to fill it in one off-season. The Tennessee game should have showed management that this team is severely lacking in talent on both sides of the ball. If they don't like any of the QBs, don't force it. no sense blowing a premium pick on a pedestrian player. Rebuild this team the right way. Start from the ball in the trenches and work your way out. The first round is filled with some good DL prospects. Run with that. And if there is a QB they have their eye on in the second round, then pull trigger. If not, continue to fill out this roster. There are going to be some lean years until there is a bona fide QB under center. The win-now narrative last off-season was complete rubbish and I don't know how people fell for it. They lacked an identity then, and they still don't have one now. Eli will be the starter for 2019 and hopefully there is a real succession plan going forward. Maybe Lauletta can turn in to something legitimate and not Nathan Peterman.

Going with Eli Keith : 12/19/2018 10:19 am : link without any future QB option on the roster is a disaster. It's another wasted year that we should be using to rebuild for the next era of Giants football. It doesn't matter what we do around Eli, we will be a 5-7 win team with no hope for the future. Should be fun!

RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl dep026 : 12/19/2018 10:20 am : link

Quote:

A FA QB is not likely to cost more than Eli. None of the guys who will be available will be able to demand $20mm a year



If you take into account Eli's cap hit, its really close. You think Foles or Bridgewater are going to sign 5-7 million year deals? In comment 14225910 ron mexico said:If you take into account Eli's cap hit, its really close. You think Foles or Bridgewater are going to sign 5-7 million year deals?

2019 should be an audition year... bw in dc : 12/19/2018 10:22 am : link Draft a QB this year, maybe grab another one in the undrafted pool, keep Lauletta, maybe bring in another QB from another team's roster, etc and keep trotting them out there in 2019 to see if we hit on someone.



There are more than enough offensive weapons to provide an opportunity for success. Concurrently, keep improving the oline and the D.



And maybe, just maybe, something works and we can begin to build a foundation.



If not, do the same thing in 2020.

It's really hard to find a QB in the NFL Keith : 12/19/2018 10:25 am : link when you NEED a franchise QB and you aren't picking at the top of the draft.

RE: 2019 should be an audition year... dep026 : 12/19/2018 10:25 am : link

Quote: Draft a QB this year, maybe grab another one in the undrafted pool, keep Lauletta, maybe bring in another QB from another team's roster, etc and keep trotting them out there in 2019 to see if we hit on someone.



There are more than enough offensive weapons to provide an opportunity for success. Concurrently, keep improving the oline and the D.



And maybe, just maybe, something works and we can begin to build a foundation.



If not, do the same thing in 2020.



So lets clear this up.



1. Draft a QB early and sign one UDFA and bring a 4th one in.

2. Let those 3 and Lauletta battle it out. Let all 4 play until someone is good.

3. Keep improving the OL, despite using a top pick on a QB and not having a3rd rounder.

4. If those 3 fail.... do it again in 2020?



Ive seen some asinine things in my life. This is clearly up there. In comment 14225929 bw in dc said:So lets clear this up.1. Draft a QB early and sign one UDFA and bring a 4th one in.2. Let those 3 and Lauletta battle it out. Let all 4 play until someone is good.3. Keep improving the OL, despite using a top pick on a QB and not having a3rd rounder.4. If those 3 fail.... do it again in 2020?Ive seen some asinine things in my life. This is clearly up there.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl Dan in the Springs : 12/19/2018 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225910 ron mexico said:





Quote:







A FA QB is not likely to cost more than Eli. None of the guys who will be available will be able to demand $20mm a year







If you take into account Eli's cap hit, its really close. You think Foles or Bridgewater are going to sign 5-7 million year deals?



Just curious - not saying Bridgewater's the answer, but why wouldn't TB sign a cheap deal? His contract with the Jets was pretty cheap and he was an UFA. Terms:



1 yr. $500,000 signing bonus. $500,000 workout bonus.

$500,000 fully guaranteed. $5,000,000 salary (cap cost if he played the year $6MM). Another $9MM in incentive-based bonuses.



Why would he suddenly demand so much more in FA this year? In comment 14225925 dep026 said:Just curious - not saying Bridgewater's the answer, but why wouldn't TB sign a cheap deal? His contract with the Jets was pretty cheap and he was an UFA. Terms:1 yr. $500,000 signing bonus. $500,000 workout bonus.$500,000 fully guaranteed. $5,000,000 salary (cap cost if he played the year $6MM). Another $9MM in incentive-based bonuses.Why would he suddenly demand so much more in FA this year?

RE: It's really hard to find a QB in the NFL dep026 : 12/19/2018 10:26 am : link

Quote: when you NEED a franchise QB and you aren't picking at the top of the draft.



We are going to be picking around the same area as Mahomes, Watson and Rosen were picked in the last 2 years. In comment 14225937 Keith said:We are going to be picking around the same area as Mahomes, Watson and Rosen were picked in the last 2 years.

When a thread joeinpa : 12/19/2018 10:26 am : link Begins a discussion about going forward with the idea there will be a new coach in place, not much else shared after that has much validity.



Do posters calling for Shurmur s job really think that s a possibility or fail to see what a typical knee jerk reaction that is?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl dep026 : 12/19/2018 10:28 am : link

Quote:



Just curious - not saying Bridgewater's the answer, but why wouldn't TB sign a cheap deal? His contract with the Jets was pretty cheap and he was an UFA. Terms:



1 yr. $500,000 signing bonus. $500,000 workout bonus.

$500,000 fully guaranteed. $5,000,000 salary (cap cost if he played the year $6MM). Another $9MM in incentive-based bonuses.



Why would he suddenly demand so much more in FA this year?



This is just my opinion:

1. The Saints traded a premium pick for him. They arent going to offer him peanuts.

2. QBs on the market are always overvalued. Look at some contracts handed out to Mike Glennon, Kirk cousins, Alex Smith, etc...

3. Its a bidding war... you have to pay for something you want. In comment 14225942 Dan in the Springs said:This is just my opinion:1. The Saints traded a premium pick for him. They arent going to offer him peanuts.2. QBs on the market are always overvalued. Look at some contracts handed out to Mike Glennon, Kirk cousins, Alex Smith, etc...3. Its a bidding war... you have to pay for something you want.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl ron mexico : 12/19/2018 10:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225910 ron mexico said:





Quote:







A FA QB is not likely to cost more than Eli. None of the guys who will be available will be able to demand $20mm a year







If you take into account Eli's cap hit, its really close. You think Foles or Bridgewater are going to sign 5-7 million year deals?



After winning the Superbowl, Foles signed a contract paying him basically 10mil for the year.



Why would he get more than that now?





In comment 14225925 dep026 said:After winning the Superbowl, Foles signed a contract paying him basically 10mil for the year.Why would he get more than that now?

Umm.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/19/2018 10:31 am : link because it would be a contract for a starting QB position.



Does that really have to be spelled out?

RE: When a thread jcn56 : 12/19/2018 10:31 am : link

Quote: Begins a discussion about going forward with the idea there will be a new coach in place, not much else shared after that has much validity.



Do posters calling for Shurmur s job really think that s a possibility or fail to see what a typical knee jerk reaction that is?



Which thread is that? In comment 14225944 joeinpa said:Which thread is that?

Transitioning this team... M.S. : 12/19/2018 10:32 am : link

...by definition means 2020 won't be particularly exciting.



That's a euphemism.



RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl dep026 : 12/19/2018 10:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225925 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225910 ron mexico said:





Quote:







A FA QB is not likely to cost more than Eli. None of the guys who will be available will be able to demand $20mm a year







If you take into account Eli's cap hit, its really close. You think Foles or Bridgewater are going to sign 5-7 million year deals?







After winning the Superbowl, Foles signed a contract paying him basically 10mil for the year.



Why would he get more than that now?







He restructured for 2 years-28 million. he signed earlier in the year for 2 year 11 million to be a backup. In comment 14225951 ron mexico said:He restructured for 2 years-28 million. he signed earlier in the year for 2 year 11 million to be a backup.

RE: RE: It's really hard to find a QB in the NFL Keith : 12/19/2018 10:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225937 Keith said:





Quote:





when you NEED a franchise QB and you aren't picking at the top of the draft.







We are going to be picking around the same area as Mahomes, Watson and Rosen were picked in the last 2 years.



Read what I wrote though. Its really hard to find a franchise QB when you are in a position like the Giants and you NEED a franchise QB. Mahomes was drafted to a team that didn't really need a franchise QB. Rosen, who I like, hasn't really proven to be on that level yet with Mahomes and Watson. So now we agree that Watson is a franchise QB? Most argued that he is not, but either way, I'd clasify that one as one of hte few teams that needed a frachise QB and got one in th emid round. In comment 14225943 dep026 said:Read what I wrote though. Its really hard to find a franchise QB when you are in a position like the Giants and you NEED a franchise QB. Mahomes was drafted to a team that didn't really need a franchise QB. Rosen, who I like, hasn't really proven to be on that level yet with Mahomes and Watson. So now we agree that Watson is a franchise QB? Most argued that he is not, but either way, I'd clasify that one as one of hte few teams that needed a frachise QB and got one in th emid round.

RE: RE: RE: It's really hard to find a QB in the NFL dep026 : 12/19/2018 10:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225943 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225937 Keith said:





Quote:





when you NEED a franchise QB and you aren't picking at the top of the draft.







We are going to be picking around the same area as Mahomes, Watson and Rosen were picked in the last 2 years.







Read what I wrote though. Its really hard to find a franchise QB when you are in a position like the Giants and you NEED a franchise QB. Mahomes was drafted to a team that didn't really need a franchise QB. Rosen, who I like, hasn't really proven to be on that level yet with Mahomes and Watson. So now we agree that Watson is a franchise QB? Most argued that he is not, but either way, I'd clasify that one as one of hte few teams that needed a frachise QB and got one in th emid round.



Gotcha. Misunderstood.



See I believe the thing that sucks for the Giants is that last years QBs arent in this draft. I jsut really think this QB is full of backup QBs. I mean there were 5 drafted in the first round this year and they are all starting and having success.



Many pundits predicted that coming into the draft. And now they are prediciting the majority of these as backups. Does it mean its true? No, of course not. But there are reasons why these QBs arent jumping off the screen. In comment 14225961 Keith said:Gotcha. Misunderstood.See I believe the thing that sucks for the Giants is that last years QBs arent in this draft. I jsut really think this QB is full of backup QBs. I mean there were 5 drafted in the first round this year and they are all starting and having success.Many pundits predicted that coming into the draft. And now they are prediciting the majority of these as backups. Does it mean its true? No, of course not. But there are reasons why these QBs arent jumping off the screen.

One thing I think should be certain Jim in Forest Hills : 12/19/2018 10:36 am : link Do not trade away the 2020 first round pick.



Even if they draft a QB this year. Don't trade away that asset in a potentially QB rich draft.

This is the best option AcesUp : 12/19/2018 10:39 am : link And the only one that offers a legitimate upside - in the form of change and cost savings. The argument that a FA like Bridgewater and Foles will cost just as much as keeping Eli is both true and lazy. You do not have to sign a stopgap to 10-20m/yr, there isn't a hard rule that you have to sign the best available FA QB. Every year there is a backup QB market, Ryan Fitzpatrick signed for 1 yr 3m last year. Look at the guys in this market and see who fits best in Shurmur's system. There are also trade options for guys like Kizer or Beathard. There are other options beyond what the talking heads on ESPN suggest.



Ultimately, they will most likely bring back Eli next year because it's the most obvious and conservative approach. However, we're in a situation where a passive strategy isn't going to cut it.

I think of the things that could set the Giants back jcn56 : 12/19/2018 10:40 am : link it would be paying Eli $20M in 2019, or paying some mid tier QB $7-10M. I would expect the results to be the same in both cases - not good - and a poor use of salary cap resources.



Trading a 2020 pick would be right up there, since even with a QB of the future on staff the Giants aren't likely to be very good in '19, and that high pick would be giving up a good player.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl ron mexico : 12/19/2018 10:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225951 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 14225925 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225910 ron mexico said:





Quote:







A FA QB is not likely to cost more than Eli. None of the guys who will be available will be able to demand $20mm a year







If you take into account Eli's cap hit, its really close. You think Foles or Bridgewater are going to sign 5-7 million year deals?







After winning the Superbowl, Foles signed a contract paying him basically 10mil for the year.



Why would he get more than that now?











He restructured for 2 years-28 million. he signed earlier in the year for 2 year 11 million to be a backup.



he is not going to get the 20mil part of that contract



In comment 14225959 dep026 said:he is not going to get the 20mil part of that contract

And to be clear - the objective isn't to run Eli out of town jcn56 : 12/19/2018 10:41 am : link but that paying him $20M to stay is hurting the Giants.



Get him down to $3-5M, and that would be an excellent transition point. Give him one last season - the team will still not be good, and his record would move into negative territory IMO - but he'd have a formal goodbye tour at a reasonable price.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl dep026 : 12/19/2018 10:43 am : link

Quote:

he is not going to get the 20mil part of that contract





He has already received a big chunk of it. 13.5 million. So if he gets that in the open market plus the cap hit of Eli - you are at 20 million. He is going to want to get paid since this will be his last hurrah. In comment 14225981 ron mexico said:He has already received a big chunk of it. 13.5 million. So if he gets that in the open market plus the cap hit of Eli - you are at 20 million. He is going to want to get paid since this will be his last hurrah.

Get a guy in free agency Gman11 : 12/19/2018 10:45 am : link if you want a replay of Kirk Cousins or Case Keenum.

RE: RE: 2019 should be an audition year... bw in dc : 12/19/2018 10:48 am : link

Quote:



So lets clear this up.



1. Draft a QB early and sign one UDFA and bring a 4th one in.

2. Let those 3 and Lauletta battle it out. Let all 4 play until someone is good.

3. Keep improving the OL, despite using a top pick on a QB and not having a3rd rounder.

4. If those 3 fail.... do it again in 2020?



Ive seen some asinine things in my life. This is clearly up there.



Well, look, I know your ilk thinks we can't move on from Eli until we have a sure thing but that's not how the football world works. There is risk. It's a mix of science and art trying to find a QB. First round picks are essentially a 50/50 hit rate, and then the %s dip the wrong way going into the other rounds.



So you have to start somewhere. What's wrong with going with a cluster approach? Since we didn't properly leverage last year's high pick, and defaulted to SB, this is the lay of the land. Give Shurmur a bunch of options and let's see if he's up to the task.



If we jettison Eli, we'll have cap dollars to address oline again in the free agency window. Not sure why you missed that.



I am certainly, btw, open to looking at Carr as a trade option. He could definitely use a change of scenery and I think he's got more than enough left in the tank. In comment 14225938 dep026 said:Well, look, I know your ilk thinks we can't move on from Eli until we have a sure thing but that's not how the football world works. There is risk. It's a mix of science and art trying to find a QB. First round picks are essentially a 50/50 hit rate, and then the %s dip the wrong way going into the other rounds.So you have to start somewhere. What's wrong with going with a cluster approach? Since we didn't properly leverage last year's high pick, and defaulted to SB, this is the lay of the land. Give Shurmur a bunch of options and let's see if he's up to the task.If we jettison Eli, we'll have cap dollars to address oline again in the free agency window. Not sure why you missed that.I am certainly, btw, open to looking at Carr as a trade option. He could definitely use a change of scenery and I think he's got more than enough left in the tank.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl Dan in the Springs : 12/19/2018 10:53 am : link

Quote:

This is just my opinion:

1. The Saints traded a premium pick for him. They arent going to offer him peanuts.

2. QBs on the market are always overvalued. Look at some contracts handed out to Mike Glennon, Kirk cousins, Alex Smith, etc...

3. Its a bidding war... you have to pay for something you want.



#1 - The Saints valued him as a backup, not a starter. They saw his contract with the Jets as a good price for a backup QB. Are they going to be pricing him as a starter?



#2 - I don't disagree but the league just spoke on TB this past offseason and the best he could get was the deal with the Jets. What has changed? He's a $5-7MM + incentives type QB. Not saying that's the answer for us, but deciding he's suddenly going to be a Cousins/Alex Smith type QB demanding >$20MM is ignoring what happened last year.



#3 - where were all the teams willing to pay him so much this year? It's clear he wants a shot at starting and doesn't seem to want to lock himself into a longer-term backup contract. Yes, if you want to pay him he's going to get an expensive backup QB-type contract. If he ends up earning a starting job his contract will be cheap for a starter, but he will be an UFA when the season ends. That's not necessarily a bad thing.



I don't discount signing him - even though the Giants could have signed him he was probably out of their price range even at $6MM for a year. Next year could be very different for NYG at the QB position. What I don't get is why he's going to suddenly cost $10-12MM guaranteed. In comment 14225945 dep026 said:#1 - The Saints valued him as a backup, not a starter. They saw his contract with the Jets as a good price for a backup QB. Are they going to be pricing him as a starter?#2 - I don't disagree but the league just spoke on TB this past offseason and the best he could get was the deal with the Jets. What has changed? He's a $5-7MM + incentives type QB. Not saying that's the answer for us, but deciding he's suddenly going to be a Cousins/Alex Smith type QB demanding >$20MM is ignoring what happened last year.#3 - where were all the teams willing to pay him so much this year? It's clear he wants a shot at starting and doesn't seem to want to lock himself into a longer-term backup contract. Yes, if you want to pay him he's going to get an expensive backup QB-type contract. If he ends up earning a starting job his contract will be cheap for a starter, but he will be an UFA when the season ends. That's not necessarily a bad thing.I don't discount signing him - even though the Giants could have signed him he was probably out of their price range even at $6MM for a year. Next year could be very different for NYG at the QB position. What I don't get is why he's going to suddenly cost $10-12MM guaranteed.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl ron mexico : 12/19/2018 10:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225981 ron mexico said:





Quote:







he is not going to get the 20mil part of that contract









He has already received a big chunk of it. 13.5 million. So if he gets that in the open market plus the cap hit of Eli - you are at 20 million. He is going to want to get paid since this will be his last hurrah.



Everybody wants to get paid.

The fact is that we can absolutely get a stop gap QB that will be a less of a cap hit than keeping eli on the books, if that is the direction the team chooses to follow.



You are choosing to use the most expensive option as a reason it can't be done but it could absolutely be done, and possible even with Foles.



And a stop gap QB will be less of an impediment to the development of a young player. As long as Eli is around, there is very little room for a QB to develop here. IMO ofcourse.



In comment 14225989 dep026 said:Everybody wants to get paid.The fact is that we can absolutely get a stop gap QB that will be a less of a cap hit than keeping eli on the books, if that is the direction the team chooses to follow.You are choosing to use the most expensive option as a reason it can't be done but it could absolutely be done, and possible even with Foles.And a stop gap QB will be less of an impediment to the development of a young player. As long as Eli is around, there is very little room for a QB to develop here. IMO ofcourse.

RE: RE: RE: 2019 should be an audition year... dep026 : 12/19/2018 10:55 am : link

Quote:



Well, look, I know your ilk thinks we can't move on from Eli until we have a sure thing but that's not how the football world works. There is risk. It's a mix of science and art trying to find a QB. First round picks are essentially a 50/50 hit rate, and then the %s dip the wrong way going into the other rounds.



So you have to start somewhere. What's wrong with going with a cluster approach? Since we didn't properly leverage last year's high pick, and defaulted to SB, this is the lay of the land. Give Shurmur a bunch of options and let's see if he's up to the task.



If we jettison Eli, we'll have cap dollars to address oline again in the free agency window. Not sure why you missed that.



I am certainly, btw, open to looking at Carr as a trade option. He could definitely use a change of scenery and I think he's got more than enough left in the tank.



This has nothing to do with Eli but has to do with the stupidity of the idea.



First off, you jsut dont interchange Qbs to interchange them. They need to develop. They need to learn. And throwing one in one week and another one for another week makes zero sense. All great QBs are going to have their ups and downs and giving up on them after a few shitty games makes no sense either. Plus there are contract considerations to consider. How much draft capital are you willing to invest? Draft grier in the first round, he sucks - then give up on him and still pay him 1st round money?



You dont build a team through FA. Thats why we got in this mess to begin with. Plugging holes with overpaid players. You build through the draft.



Its a dumb idea. Even you have to see this. In comment 14226006 bw in dc said:This has nothing to do with Eli but has to do with the stupidity of the idea.First off, you jsut dont interchange Qbs to interchange them. They need to develop. They need to learn. And throwing one in one week and another one for another week makes zero sense. All great QBs are going to have their ups and downs and giving up on them after a few shitty games makes no sense either. Plus there are contract considerations to consider. How much draft capital are you willing to invest? Draft grier in the first round, he sucks - then give up on him and still pay him 1st round money?You dont build a team through FA. Thats why we got in this mess to begin with. Plugging holes with overpaid players. You build through the draft.Its a dumb idea. Even you have to see this.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl Dan in the Springs : 12/19/2018 10:57 am : link

Quote:

he is not going to get the 20mil part of that contract





Not saying you're definitely wrong, but won't that depend in part on the status of the back fracture that Wentz has? I haven't checked on it lately, just sounds like the kind of thing that could make things tricky. In comment 14225981 ron mexico said:Not saying you're definitely wrong, but won't that depend in part on the status of the back fracture that Wentz has? I haven't checked on it lately, just sounds like the kind of thing that could make things tricky.

There Are Always QBs Available Jim in NH : 12/19/2018 11:05 am : link Here's a quick list of Super Bowl winning QBs drafted after the first round. Four of them (Starr, Staubach, Montana, and Brady) have won 13 Super Bowls between them.



This obsession with getting a top 5 (or even top 2) pick to replace Manning is stupid.



Bart Starr (2) Round 17 Player 200

Roger Staubach (2)Round 10 Player 129

Ken Stabler Round 2 Player 52

Joe Montana (4) Round 3 Player 82

Joe Theismann Round 4 Player 99

Jeff Hostetler Round 3 Player 59

Mark Rypien Round 6 Player 146

Brett Favre Round 2 Player 33

Kurt Warner undrafted

Tom Brady (5) Round 6 Player 199

Brad Johnson Round 9 Player 227

Russell Wilson Round 3 Player 75

Nick Foles Round 3 Player 88



This AcidTest : 12/19/2018 11:09 am : link team has a ton of holes. I don't see the Giants as a consequence spending a huge amount of money on a FA QB. Might as well keep Eli. At least he's familiar with the system. I also think DG and Shurmur want to groom their own QB coming out of the draft. We saw that when they drafted Lauletta despite already having Webb. Sloter might be an exception because he'd be cheap in terms of salary and draft capital, and Shurmur knows him from Minnesota.

RE: This jcn56 : 12/19/2018 11:11 am : link

Quote: team has a ton of holes. I don't see the Giants as a consequence spending a huge amount of money on a FA QB. Might as well keep Eli. At least he's familiar with the system. I also think DG and Shurmur want to groom their own QB coming out of the draft. We saw that when they drafted Lauletta despite already having Webb. Sloter might be an exception because he'd be cheap in terms of salary and draft capital, and Shurmur knows him from Minnesota.



Why do you think keeping Eli at $20M makes sense in that case? In comment 14226083 AcidTest said:Why do you think keeping Eli at $20M makes sense in that case?

Just cutting ties with Eli Dankbeerman : 12/19/2018 11:22 am : link is the good answer. see whats there in the draft if an opportunity to draft a talent comes up do it. just accomplish moving on next year then look to the future. Dont go spending any money on a qb. Someone will be hanging around after the draft and we can pick them up if needed.

RE: Here's my thinking santacruzom : 12/19/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: Shurmur is known for developing QB's and getting the most of out of them. I would love to see what he would do with a raw talent like Justin Herbert. Herbert would have the benefit of sitting for a year learning behind Eli. He could then take over in 2020 after Eli's contract expires.



.



I wouldn't draft a QB with being tutored by Shurmur in mind. If Shurmur continues to be a mediocre coach (likely) and the Giants pull the plug on him early into mediocrity than later (less likely), that consideration becomes meaningless.



In fact, it could even be a silver lining to our decision not to take a QB in 2018... make a coaching change, and THEN go after the new coach's QB style preference. In comment 14225824 Jay on the Island said:I wouldn't draft a QB with being tutored by Shurmur in mind. If Shurmur continues to be a mediocre coach (likely) and the Giants pull the plug on him early into mediocrity than later (less likely), that consideration becomes meaningless.In fact, it could even be a silver lining to our decision not to take a QB in 2018... make a coaching change, and THEN go after the new coach's QB style preference.

RE: RE: Here's my thinking dep026 : 12/19/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225824 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





Shurmur is known for developing QB's and getting the most of out of them. I would love to see what he would do with a raw talent like Justin Herbert. Herbert would have the benefit of sitting for a year learning behind Eli. He could then take over in 2020 after Eli's contract expires.



.







I wouldn't draft a QB with being tutored by Shurmur in mind. If Shurmur continues to be a mediocre coach (likely) and the Giants pull the plug on him early into mediocrity than later (less likely), that consideration becomes meaningless.



In fact, it could even be a silver lining to our decision not to take a QB in 2018... make a coaching change, and THEN go after the new coach's QB style preference.



Lincoln Riley! In comment 14226165 santacruzom said:Lincoln Riley!

RE: RE: It's really hard to find a QB in the NFL santacruzom : 12/19/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225937 Keith said:





Quote:





when you NEED a franchise QB and you aren't picking at the top of the draft.







We are going to be picking around the same area as Mahomes, Watson and Rosen were picked in the last 2 years.



Likely quite a few years in as row too. In comment 14225943 dep026 said:Likely quite a few years in as row too.

RE: RE: This AcidTest : 12/19/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14226083 AcidTest said:





Quote:





team has a ton of holes. I don't see the Giants as a consequence spending a huge amount of money on a FA QB. Might as well keep Eli. At least he's familiar with the system. I also think DG and Shurmur want to groom their own QB coming out of the draft. We saw that when they drafted Lauletta despite already having Webb. Sloter might be an exception because he'd be cheap in terms of salary and draft capital, and Shurmur knows him from Minnesota.







Why do you think keeping Eli at $20M makes sense in that case?



I'm OK with cutting Eli. I just think the Giants won't because they'll view him as the least bad option for 2019. In comment 14226092 jcn56 said:I'm OK with cutting Eli. I just think the Giants won't because they'll view him as the least bad option for 2019.

RE: RE: This dep026 : 12/19/2018 11:34 am : link

Quote:

Why do you think keeping Eli at $20M makes sense in that case?



What are the other options as a replacement then? Drafting a Qb is cheaper - but is it worth it? In comment 14226092 jcn56 said:What are the other options as a replacement then? Drafting a Qb is cheaper - but is it worth it?

I absolutely Love Eli and a I am a big supporter . . . gmenrule-va : 12/19/2018 12:05 pm : link . . . but he can't come back a what he is on the books for in 2019. For me, he has to come back at a reduced base salary so that his total cap hit is $12 million. That frees up $11 million to find more talent. If he won't do this then they are better just cutting him and absorbing the last year of dead money. I have to believe that this is the only choices the give Eli. Come back and finish out a s Giant, at a reduced salary, so we have money to improve in other areas; or, get cut and decide your own future for 2019.

RE: RE: RE: This jcn56 : 12/19/2018 12:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226092 jcn56 said:





Quote:







Why do you think keeping Eli at $20M makes sense in that case?







What are the other options as a replacement then? Drafting a Qb is cheaper - but is it worth it?



There are a lot of other options. There's a field of FAs, trade options, Lauletta, etc. And that's if the Giants don't feel that any of the QBs available in this draft (and accessible, based on where they'd be drafting) are worth a selection.



Hell - the Giants would be better off giving up a 2nd round pick and taking over Carr's contract, given that it wouldn't be guaranteed beyond this year, if they were hell bent on paying $20M+ for a QB.



Are any of them likely to turn the Giants into a playoff team in 2019? No. Neither is Eli. The difference is considerable savings can be achieved by moving on now, versus keeping Eli around at $20M. In comment 14226179 dep026 said:There are a lot of other options. There's a field of FAs, trade options, Lauletta, etc. And that's if the Giants don't feel that any of the QBs available in this draft (and accessible, based on where they'd be drafting) are worth a selection.Hell - the Giants would be better off giving up a 2nd round pick and taking over Carr's contract, given that it wouldn't be guaranteed beyond this year, if they were hell bent on paying $20M+ for a QB.Are any of them likely to turn the Giants into a playoff team in 2019? No. Neither is Eli. The difference is considerable savings can be achieved by moving on now, versus keeping Eli around at $20M.

I dont see how trading for Carr dep026 : 12/19/2018 12:47 pm : link and taking on his contract is a better idea. In fact, that would seem worse since you would need to give a 2nd?





And for the record jcn dep026 : 12/19/2018 12:48 pm : link I am not opposed to moving on... the only way I WOULDN'T though is a trade. I am not giving up picks when there are a ton of holes to fill. Personal preference.

RE: I dont see how trading for Carr jcn56 : 12/19/2018 12:54 pm : link

Quote: and taking on his contract is a better idea. In fact, that would seem worse since you would need to give a 2nd?





Because what this team is with Eli at the helm as currently constituted is a known entity - and it's not good.



Maybe Eli is done. Maybe he's close to it, and this roster just makes him look much worse. But what seems to be written over and over again is that the roster has so many holes, that it's not reasonable to expect it to improve significantly next year.



OK - if that's the case, then it's time to move on. For the record, I don't think Carr is the answer either. But if the position is 'why not another year with Eli' - my answer is he's too expensive and doesn't work with this personnel. If you're not happy with the other alternatives, then Carr would cost about the same amount of money (likely a bit more), and the risk would be a 2nd round pick. If the offense continues to stink, you can cut him and move on. If there's an improvement - he's young enough where he'll last a few years in that spot.



My primary objection to Eli is his cost. If he comes down to the $3-5M range, with an incentive based contract to give him a means to earn more, then I think he fits with the long term strategy. In comment 14226397 dep026 said:Because what this team is with Eli at the helm as currently constituted is a known entity - and it's not good.Maybe Eli is done. Maybe he's close to it, and this roster just makes him look much worse. But what seems to be written over and over again is that the roster has so many holes, that it's not reasonable to expect it to improve significantly next year.OK - if that's the case, then it's time to move on. For the record, I don't think Carr is the answer either. But if the position is 'why not another year with Eli' - my answer is he's too expensive and doesn't work with this personnel. If you're not happy with the other alternatives, then Carr would cost about the same amount of money (likely a bit more), and the risk would be a 2nd round pick. If the offense continues to stink, you can cut him and move on. If there's an improvement - he's young enough where he'll last a few years in that spot.My primary objection to Eli is his cost. If he comes down to the $3-5M range, with an incentive based contract to give him a means to earn more, then I think he fits with the long term strategy.

RE: RE: RE: This JonC : 12/19/2018 12:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226092 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14226083 AcidTest said:





Quote:





team has a ton of holes. I don't see the Giants as a consequence spending a huge amount of money on a FA QB. Might as well keep Eli. At least he's familiar with the system. I also think DG and Shurmur want to groom their own QB coming out of the draft. We saw that when they drafted Lauletta despite already having Webb. Sloter might be an exception because he'd be cheap in terms of salary and draft capital, and Shurmur knows him from Minnesota.







Why do you think keeping Eli at $20M makes sense in that case?







I'm OK with cutting Eli. I just think the Giants won't because they'll view him as the least bad option for 2019.



This. I suspect their belief in Eli rises above this, but in my view this is where the evidence rests at the moment. In comment 14226177 AcidTest said:This. I suspect their belief in Eli rises above this, but in my view this is where the evidence rests at the moment.

RE: RE: Another option Les in TO : 12/19/2018 12:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225844 Les in TO said:





Quote:





Is to trade for a QB especially if a team starts over with a new GM and coach and the existing starter doesn’t align with their offensive system.



if we go with Eli next year and we don’t have a defense that is capable of dominating the Giants will be looking at 7 or 8 wins as their ceiling.







So trade a 1st o 2nd rounder for a QB that team doesnt want?



Absolute genius idea. where did I say trade a first or second rounder? I’m sure the 49ers and Packers are so disappointed they traded for Steve young and Brett Favre, quarterbacks that other teams didn’t want. In comment 14225857 dep026 said:where did I say trade a first or second rounder? I’m sure the 49ers and Packers are so disappointed they traded for Steve young and Brett Favre, quarterbacks that other teams didn’t want.

RE: I dont see how trading for Carr PatersonPlank : 12/19/2018 12:59 pm : link

Quote: and taking on his contract is a better idea. In fact, that would seem worse since you would need to give a 2nd?





I don't think the contract itself is the issue, its Eli's performance vs the contract coupled with the fact he's only got another year or so. If we got Carr, and for the the sake of argument he costs the same, thats ok because Carr is the future for the next 5-10 years. We don't need to draft a QB, we have an immediate transition to a top QB (at least IMO), and we have solved our QB issue moving forward In comment 14226397 dep026 said:I don't think the contract itself is the issue, its Eli's performance vs the contract coupled with the fact he's only got another year or so. If we got Carr, and for the the sake of argument he costs the same, thats ok because Carr is the future for the next 5-10 years. We don't need to draft a QB, we have an immediate transition to a top QB (at least IMO), and we have solved our QB issue moving forward

RE: RE: RE: RE: This jcn56 : 12/19/2018 1:00 pm : link

Quote:

This. I suspect their belief in Eli rises above this, but in my view this is where the evidence rests at the moment.



I believe you're right - and I think the Giants are making a big mistake. Not one that will bury the franchise for years, but it'll set them back another year in what has been a long wait to return to relevance. In comment 14226425 JonC said:I believe you're right - and I think the Giants are making a big mistake. Not one that will bury the franchise for years, but it'll set them back another year in what has been a long wait to return to relevance.

RE: RE: RE: Another option dep026 : 12/19/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225857 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14225844 Les in TO said:





Quote:





Is to trade for a QB especially if a team starts over with a new GM and coach and the existing starter doesn’t align with their offensive system.



if we go with Eli next year and we don’t have a defense that is capable of dominating the Giants will be looking at 7 or 8 wins as their ceiling.







So trade a 1st o 2nd rounder for a QB that team doesnt want?



Absolute genius idea.



where did I say trade a first or second rounder? I’m sure the 49ers and Packers are so disappointed they traded for Steve young and Brett Favre, quarterbacks that other teams didn’t want.



Well what are you going to trade and who? Teams arent giving up qaulity backups for a 4th or 5th rounder. In comment 14226432 Les in TO said:Well what are you going to trade and who? Teams arent giving up qaulity backups for a 4th or 5th rounder.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This dep026 : 12/19/2018 1:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226425 JonC said:





Quote:







This. I suspect their belief in Eli rises above this, but in my view this is where the evidence rests at the moment.







I believe you're right - and I think the Giants are making a big mistake. Not one that will bury the franchise for years, but it'll set them back another year in what has been a long wait to return to relevance.



it only sets us back if a QB we could have taken succeeds. I think restocking other positions and waiting until 2020 is viable as well.



Whether we get a QB next year or not, we have to restock eventually. In comment 14226438 jcn56 said:it only sets us back if a QB we could have taken succeeds. I think restocking other positions and waiting until 2020 is viable as well.Whether we get a QB next year or not, we have to restock eventually.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This JonC : 12/19/2018 1:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226425 JonC said:





Quote:







This. I suspect their belief in Eli rises above this, but in my view this is where the evidence rests at the moment.







I believe you're right - and I think the Giants are making a big mistake. Not one that will bury the franchise for years, but it'll set them back another year in what has been a long wait to return to relevance.



My thought process is the coaches will focus on whomever they feel presents the best chance at winning in 2019. DG will focus on that and decide if any other prospects are worth picking up. The problem is when the latter presents no/few options that inspire the confidence to make a change. As you said, which I've been saying for months, this team will probably have a rough 2019 as well. There's simply too long of a grocery list to fill to pull a complete 180.



I would think UFAs are contacted via back channels to gauge interest. But, who? The decision would have to be made in advance of paying a $5M bonus to Eli. And, said player will probably be viewed as a short term solution pending a draft pick who seizes the opportunity.



It's messy, it often is. I'd be ok moving on from Eli just to ensure we've hit rock bottom on the football field, and stockpile cap space, etc. But, I suspect there's too many IFs for the Giants to do the same. In comment 14226438 jcn56 said:My thought process is the coaches will focus on whomever they feel presents the best chance at winning in 2019. DG will focus on that and decide if any other prospects are worth picking up. The problem is when the latter presents no/few options that inspire the confidence to make a change. As you said, which I've been saying for months, this team will probably have a rough 2019 as well. There's simply too long of a grocery list to fill to pull a complete 180.I would think UFAs are contacted via back channels to gauge interest. But, who? The decision would have to be made in advance of paying a $5M bonus to Eli. And, said player will probably be viewed as a short term solution pending a draft pick who seizes the opportunity.It's messy, it often is. I'd be ok moving on from Eli just to ensure we've hit rock bottom on the football field, and stockpile cap space, etc. But, I suspect there's too many IFs for the Giants to do the same.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Draft OL/Dl ron mexico : 12/19/2018 1:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14225981 ron mexico said:





Quote:







he is not going to get the 20mil part of that contract









Not saying you're definitely wrong, but won't that depend in part on the status of the back fracture that Wentz has? I haven't checked on it lately, just sounds like the kind of thing that could make things tricky.



Its possible, but if the Eagles keep him, we wont be able to sign him so it doesn't matter anyway. In comment 14226041 Dan in the Springs said:Its possible, but if the Eagles keep him, we wont be able to sign him so it doesn't matter anyway.

Bullshit PaulN : 12/19/2018 1:29 pm : link There is a good answer, we may all disagree or have different expectations, but there are good answers n the off season. The two I like are, add Foles now to try and win now, end the relationship with Eli with dignity, but it needs to end, draft a QB that you believe can develop into a franchise QB, a guy like Haskins comes to mind. That is my opinion, I could be wrong without a doubt, but I would be thrilled if the Giants ended the Eli Manning era and added Foles. That alone would make me happy, because we would then have the hope of winning now, and yes I do believe that Foles is that much better then Eli is right now. He is better then Wentz right now.

''There's no good answer to the question on the 2019 QB.'' BigBlue in Keys : 12/19/2018 1:34 pm : link You are exactly right. And while I love Eli I think it's time to move to thinking about 2020+.



Right now Eli is 8 games over .500 for his career before finishing out this season. Part of me thinks he doesn't want to risk retiring with a losing record. Heck I don't want to see him do that. I also don't see him as the "look at me" retirement tour type of guy either. But in the end it is a lot of money to walk away from.



As far as managements thoughts, I really have no clue but I would think they try to still win now.

Either way we're in for a rough 2019,some of y'all might want to look into blood pressure medication.









RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This jcn56 : 12/19/2018 2:55 pm : link

Quote:

it only sets us back if a QB we could have taken succeeds. I think restocking other positions and waiting until 2020 is viable as well.



Whether we get a QB next year or not, we have to restock eventually.



This isn't true - depending on how much is saved on the QB position, it could easily offset the hiring of another quality lineman or another position. In comment 14226442 dep026 said:This isn't true - depending on how much is saved on the QB position, it could easily offset the hiring of another quality lineman or another position.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This dep026 : 12/19/2018 2:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226442 dep026 said:





Quote:







it only sets us back if a QB we could have taken succeeds. I think restocking other positions and waiting until 2020 is viable as well.



Whether we get a QB next year or not, we have to restock eventually.







This isn't true - depending on how much is saved on the QB position, it could easily offset the hiring of another quality lineman or another position.



You’re right. It may fill a position. But it all depends on how we replace him. I think we both agree trading doesn’t make sense. The draft would be a way but that’s one less position we are filling then. The free agents are question marks.



I don’t think there’s a simple solution. In comment 14226715 jcn56 said:You’re right. It may fill a position. But it all depends on how we replace him. I think we both agree trading doesn’t make sense. The draft would be a way but that’s one less position we are filling then. The free agents are question marks.I don’t think there’s a simple solution.

It's one less position you're filling in 19 jcn56 : 12/19/2018 3:11 pm : link but you're addressing a long term need. If anything - 2019 needs to be about the long term, because the short term stinks.



Although I don't think there'll be anyone worthy of being drafted in 19, so that becomes moot.

RE: It's one less position you're filling in 19 dep026 : 12/19/2018 3:15 pm : link

Quote: but you're addressing a long term need. If anything - 2019 needs to be about the long term, because the short term stinks.



Although I don't think there'll be anyone worthy of being drafted in 19, so that becomes moot.



All I want them to do is get three starters from this draft. At positions we need. Whether it’s edge, OL, or QB , or FS. We need talent haha. In comment 14226734 jcn56 said:All I want them to do is get three starters from this draft. At positions we need. Whether it’s edge, OL, or QB , or FS. We need talent haha.

convert OBJ to OB he will cause havoc gtt350 : 12/19/2018 7:02 pm : link he could roll out half the time and freeze the defense then pick them apart. He has a gun so why not. Campared to Lauletta and it's a no brainer and very creative. The ball will be in his hands every play.

The thread starter is an accurate portrayal of the situation Go Terps : 12/19/2018 7:14 pm : link My dream QB depth chart next year (within the confines of reality) is Brissett, Kyle Sloter, and a mobile rookie. Then commit to running the ball next year 40-50 times a game between the QBs, Barkley, and Gallman. If you think it can't be done go and watch the Ravens right now. They are running the ball about 45 times a game since Jackson took over. They are limiting their opponents to 55 offensive plays a game and 24 minutes of time of possession. That is a huge equalizer. If you want to maximize Barkley's talent and actually get the most out of the pick, this is how to do it.



Brissett, Sloter, and a mobile rookie. Commit to the run the way Baltimore has and I believe the Giants can contend for the NFC East in 2019. Fuck this waiting around.

... christian : 12/19/2018 7:36 pm : link The notion a QB is difficult to find is nonsense.



What is difficult to find is a stable front office and a coach/system that has the backing and patience to build for a window of success.



Success isn't a goal, it's a destination. You should be looking to get there and stay there. Think the Giants 2006-2011.



And there are numerous ways to be build that system. There is no "should" other than having leadership with a vision and the wisdom to collect talent, exploit and execute it.



Look at all the consistent winners in last decade, and you'll many systems and many philosophies. And not so shockingly, QBs acquired outside of the top 10.



Acquire the best players regardless, build a stable system, and devise the system to utilize them.



There are about 5 coaches in the NFL who could pick a QB in 20-30 overall range and get them to the playoffs in 2 years. Do the Giants have one of them? That's the real question.





RE: ... Ten Ton Hammer : 12/19/2018 7:45 pm : link

Quote: The notion a QB is difficult to find is nonsense.







There are 32 teams in this sport, how many of them have quarterbacks that actually matter? Filling the position is not the same thing as filling the position in a meaningful way.



In comment 14226982 christian said:There are 32 teams in this sport, how many of them have quarterbacks that actually matter? Filling the position is not the same thing as filling the position in away.

RE: RE: ... christian : 12/19/2018 9:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226982 christian said:





Quote:





The notion a QB is difficult to find is nonsense.











There are 32 teams in this sport, how many of them have quarterbacks that actually matter? Filling the position is not the same thing as filling the position in a meaningful way.





I'd pose the exact question about coaches, and wager the number is far fewer.



Point being a coach with the faith of the front office can make a winner out of a QB not picked at the top of the first round.



You don't need a textbook perfect prospect. You need a guy with the skills and put him in a stable environment. I'm not saying you can make anyone, but it doesn't need to be the magical notion of blue chip.



This century 3 QBs picked in the top 10 have won a Super Bowl -- two Mannings and Trent f'n Dilfer. The other 8 came from all over. In comment 14226994 Ten Ton Hammer said:I'd pose the exact question about coaches, and wager the number is far fewer.Point being a coach with the faith of the front office can make a winner out of a QB not picked at the top of the first round.You don't need a textbook perfect prospect. You need a guy with the skills and put him in a stable environment. I'm not saying you can make anyone, but it doesn't need to be the magical notion of blue chip.This century 3 QBs picked in the top 10 have won a Super Bowl -- two Mannings and Trent f'n Dilfer. The other 8 came from all over.

I don't disagree with what christian wrote jcn56 : 12/19/2018 9:42 pm : link I just think it's actually harder to find the GM/HC combo to pull that off than it is to find the QB.



Otherwise - if you could swing a Belichick - someone who looked at the roster on a whole as a combination of skills that needs a scheme built around it rather than the other way around, you wouldn't need the top draft pick/highly paid QB. I think that Jim Harbaugh had potential to be the same kind of coach, but was too insufferable to last.

RE: I don't disagree with what christian wrote christian : 12/19/2018 9:57 pm : link

Quote: I just think it's actually harder to find the GM/HC combo to pull that off than it is to find the QB.



Otherwise - if you could swing a Belichick - someone who looked at the roster on a whole as a combination of skills that needs a scheme built around it rather than the other way around, you wouldn't need the top draft pick/highly paid QB. I think that Jim Harbaugh had potential to be the same kind of coach, but was too insufferable to last.



I look a the best coaches in the current era - Belichick, Carrol, Payton, Coughlin, Tomlin, and Reid -- and I don't doubt for a moment at their peak they couldn't make a perennial winner out of say a Deshaun Watson. Hell Bill O'Brien is on his way to doing it.



If I'm the Giants I'm focused on determining if Shurmur proving he can improve his craft. He's the key to all of it.



In comment 14227084 jcn56 said:I look a the best coaches in the current era - Belichick, Carrol, Payton, Coughlin, Tomlin, and Reid -- and I don't doubt for a moment at their peak they couldn't make a perennial winner out of say a Deshaun Watson. Hell Bill O'Brien is on his way to doing it.If I'm the Giants I'm focused on determining if Shurmur proving he can improve his craft. He's the key to all of it.

After rethinking things jeff57 : 8:04 am : link I just don't see the FA route as the way to go. They should keep Manning for one more year and take Herbert, Lock or Haskins. Let them sit on the bench for a year, and then takeover in 2020. If three are in the draft, one of the is sure to be there when the Giants pick, 8-10. If 2 are there, they may have to trade up a couple of spots. If only Lock is there, I'd reassess. They can probably get a decent DL, ER or OL picking around 42.

RE: There is a good answer... Rong5611 : 8:19 am : link



In comment

Quote: start transitioning to the future right now. You can’t win a championship with Eli. So what’s the point?



But Jints Central will say there is a point. Entertaining value. They are going to think that they need to still provide a decent product - a good TV show. So they will market that Eli is still “good enough”, get OBJ healthy, market SB as a transformational player, etc, etc...and hope like hell it’s a good show that can maybe get 9-10 wins and steal a playoff spot.



Then it’s one and done.



And then they are back where they started... Yep, its all about selling tickets, even if they don't win.In comment 14225861 bw in dc said:

RE: Giants should get a top 10 pick, .McL. : 9:00 am : link

Quote: take an ER or OL, then BOMB FOR FROMM!

Hey... I coined that a few months ago! :)



I think I have made my thoughts well known on the 2019 crop. I am sure there will be 1 or 2 that go in the first round, there always are... But, I don't see anybody worth a first round pick. Certainly not a top 10.



I think the right move is to keep building the team up... Possibly trading down this year and picking up picks that can be used as capital to move up in 2020...



Play Eli, and yeah its likely a 5 - 7 win season. Maybe Eli retires, and its Lauletta or some journeyman and a top 5 pick in 2020... Either way, its going to take some dealing to get Tua or Fromm. In comment 14225828 Section331 said:Hey... I coined that a few months ago! :)I think I have made my thoughts well known on the 2019 crop. I am sure there will be 1 or 2 that go in the first round, there always are... But, I don't see anybody worth a first round pick. Certainly not a top 10.I think the right move is to keep building the team up... Possibly trading down this year and picking up picks that can be used as capital to move up in 2020...Play Eli, and yeah its likely a 5 - 7 win season. Maybe Eli retires, and its Lauletta or some journeyman and a top 5 pick in 2020... Either way, its going to take some dealing to get Tua or Fromm.

Regarding Carr... .McL. : 9:09 am : link Carr i snot any kind of solution. If are frustrated with Eli and his dump offs, then you should check out Carr's distribution. He dumps the ball off something like 50% more than Eli... Be careful what you wish for!

RE: RE: Giants should get a top 10 pick, jcn56 : 9:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 14225828 Section331 said:





Quote:





take an ER or OL, then BOMB FOR FROMM!





Hey... I coined that a few months ago! :)



I think I have made my thoughts well known on the 2019 crop. I am sure there will be 1 or 2 that go in the first round, there always are... But, I don't see anybody worth a first round pick. Certainly not a top 10.



I think the right move is to keep building the team up... Possibly trading down this year and picking up picks that can be used as capital to move up in 2020...



Play Eli, and yeah its likely a 5 - 7 win season. Maybe Eli retires, and its Lauletta or some journeyman and a top 5 pick in 2020... Either way, its going to take some dealing to get Tua or Fromm.



So I'll ask the same question - if you know it's likely a 5-7 win season, what's the justification to pay Eli $20M for that season? Granted, with someone else that 5-7 might turn into 3-5, but with a lot more cap space and a higher draft pick, it benefits the Giants. In comment 14227301 .McL. said:So I'll ask the same question - if you know it's likely a 5-7 win season, what's the justification to pay Eli $20M for that season? Granted, with someone else that 5-7 might turn into 3-5, but with a lot more cap space and a higher draft pick, it benefits the Giants.

No one can pinpoint a record dep026 : 9:19 am : link We may think we aren’t a playoff team, but can we really predict it?



What if with 2 good OL... our offense becomes a ball control dominant team who does just enough? What if we catch a few teams with backup QBs like this year. What if other teams are crippled with injuries in our division?



It’s a real tough foreshadowing, IMO. If the brass thinks we need or can upgrade from Eli... I’m all for it. But if they think there’s value at other spots in the draft... well I guess we have to trust it.

RE: RE: RE: ... Ten Ton Hammer : 10:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 14226994 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14226982 christian said:





Quote:





The notion a QB is difficult to find is nonsense.











There are 32 teams in this sport, how many of them have quarterbacks that actually matter? Filling the position is not the same thing as filling the position in a meaningful way.









I'd pose the exact question about coaches, and wager the number is far fewer.



Point being a coach with the faith of the front office can make a winner out of a QB not picked at the top of the first round.



You don't need a textbook perfect prospect. You need a guy with the skills and put him in a stable environment. I'm not saying you can make anyone, but it doesn't need to be the magical notion of blue chip.



This century 3 QBs picked in the top 10 have won a Super Bowl -- two Mannings and Trent f'n Dilfer. The other 8 came from all over.



When it comes to coaches though, there isn't a very small window of opportunity to find a coach. Coaches don't count against a salary cap, and the pool to pick from is larger.



There are a finite number of people in the world that can play professional quarterback, just like there are a finite number of people in the world that can play OL at the pro level. I'm not of the opinion that passers can be coached into playoff caliber QBs without first having the innate talent. Regardless of draft position, do we think Russell Wilson is everyday talent that was made into what he is, or did coaches and GMs simply not evaluate him properly in the draft based on perceived weaknesses such as size?



Eight months ago people were falling over each other on this website to convince themselves that Baker Mayfield wasn't a pro quarterback. Nobody thinks Hue Jackson is a good coach, so he wasn't coached up into what he was. He's just talented, and fans and evaluators alike can misread and overrate perceived negatives, which causes talented players to fall in the draft all the time. In comment 14227065 christian said:When it comes to coaches though, there isn't a very small window of opportunity to find a coach. Coaches don't count against a salary cap, and the pool to pick from is larger.There are a finite number of people in the world that can play professional quarterback, just like there are a finite number of people in the world that can play OL at the pro level. I'm not of the opinion that passers can be coached into playoff caliber QBs without first having the innate talent. Regardless of draft position, do we think Russell Wilson is everyday talent that was made into what he is, or did coaches and GMs simply not evaluate him properly in the draft based on perceived weaknesses such as size?Eight months ago people were falling over each other on this website to convince themselves that Baker Mayfield wasn't a pro quarterback. Nobody thinks Hue Jackson is a good coach, so he wasn't coached up into what he was. He's just talented, and fans and evaluators alike can misread and overrate perceived negatives, which causes talented players to fall in the draft all the time.

RE: RE: RE: Giants should get a top 10 pick, .McL. : 10:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14227301 .McL. said:





Quote:





In comment 14225828 Section331 said:





Quote:





take an ER or OL, then BOMB FOR FROMM!





Hey... I coined that a few months ago! :)



I think I have made my thoughts well known on the 2019 crop. I am sure there will be 1 or 2 that go in the first round, there always are... But, I don't see anybody worth a first round pick. Certainly not a top 10.



I think the right move is to keep building the team up... Possibly trading down this year and picking up picks that can be used as capital to move up in 2020...



Play Eli, and yeah its likely a 5 - 7 win season. Maybe Eli retires, and its Lauletta or some journeyman and a top 5 pick in 2020... Either way, its going to take some dealing to get Tua or Fromm.







So I'll ask the same question - if you know it's likely a 5-7 win season, what's the justification to pay Eli $20M for that season? Granted, with someone else that 5-7 might turn into 3-5, but with a lot more cap space and a higher draft pick, it benefits the Giants.

I have no horse in this this race...

I have said multiple times that Eli is irrelevant. Byt he time this team is good enough to contend, he won't be here. As for his cap hit next year... Meh... The Giants have quite a bit of cap space as it is, but I would tend to not go crazy in FA just yet. Use next year to free up more cap space for later. Move money and guarantees in 2019 as much as possible. Cutting Eli, and signing a journeyman will not be much of a cap difference. Cutting Eli an and rolling with Lauletta, will make a cap difference, but I just can't see the team throwing in the towel on the season like that. Its a bad optic... Bad for business. And again, it would be about freeing up space in 2020. I think at this point using the cap space we have in 2019 to free up space in 2020 will provide so much space in 2020 that it will be hard to use it all... So saving a bit more from cutting Eli, probably isn't all that helpful. In comment 14227344 jcn56 said:I have no horse in this this race...I have said multiple times that Eli is irrelevant. Byt he time this team is good enough to contend, he won't be here. As for his cap hit next year... Meh... The Giants have quite a bit of cap space as it is, but I would tend to not go crazy in FA just yet. Use next year to free up more cap space for later. Move money and guarantees in 2019 as much as possible. Cutting Eli, and signing a journeyman will not be much of a cap difference. Cutting Eli an and rolling with Lauletta, will make a cap difference, but I just can't see the team throwing in the towel on the season like that. Its a bad optic... Bad for business. And again, it would be about freeing up space in 2020. I think at this point using the cap space we have in 2019 to free up space in 2020 will provide so much space in 2020 that it will be hard to use it all... So saving a bit more from cutting Eli, probably isn't all that helpful.

RE: RE: There is a good answer... bw in dc : 11:46 am : link

Quote: Yep, its all about selling tickets, even if they don't win.



In comment 14225861 bw in dc said:





Quote:





start transitioning to the future right now. You can’t win a championship with Eli. So what’s the point?



But Jints Central will say there is a point. Entertainment value. They are going to think that they need to still provide a decent product - a good TV show. So they will market that Eli is still “good enough”, get OBJ healthy, market SB as a transformational player, etc, etc...and hope like hell it’s a good show that can maybe get 9-10 wins and steal a playoff spot.



Then it’s one and done.



And then they are back where they started...







Let me tell you something, quality of product is indeed a factor. Mara is very sensitive to fans' feeling that they are watching a decent product. Boos are Mara's kryptonite.



I think a good portion of fans would actually understand a "Process" to transition to a post-Eli era. I just don't think Mara is comfortable doing that. So that is why we are in this quagmire - still dragging Eli along and trying to figure out where to go with Eli's successor. Mara is not cold blooded enough with Eli. So this damn Eli Sentimentality Tour continues... In comment 14227233 Rong5611 said:Let me tell you something, quality of product is indeed a factor. Mara is very sensitive to fans' feeling that they are watching a decent product. Boos are Mara's kryptonite.I think a good portion of fans would actually understand a "Process" to transition to a post-Eli era. I just don't think Mara is comfortable doing that. So that is why we are in this quagmire - still dragging Eli along and trying to figure out where to go with Eli's successor. Mara is not cold blooded enough with Eli. So this damn Eli Sentimentality Tour continues...