Hypothetical: Pre-Draft Crystal Ball Britt in VA : 12/19/2018 1:10 pm Let's say you were able to look into a crystal ball before the 2018 NFL Draft and you were given the following information, and only the following information:



The Giants will have a choice of Saquon Barkley or Sam Darnold. Only.



They will both start from week one.



Their statlines through Week 15 would be this (YOU DO NOT KNOW EITHER TEAM'S RECORD) :



Saquon Barkley: 1800 yards from scrimmage, 13 TD's, Pro Bowl, Offensive Rookie of the Year



Sam Darnold: 56% completions, 2350 passing yards, 14 TD's, 15 INT's (Darnold misses 3 games due to injury).



That's it. That's all the information you were given.



Who would you draft?



DISCLAIMER: This is not a Darnold vs. Barkley thread, it's a thought experiment.



I fully expect both camps to likely pick whatever camp they were initially sold on. I'm just curious if those numbers would have given anybody momentary pause?



Again, it's a thought experiment. Darnold could easily turn out to be the better pick and the jury is still out for years down the road, I'm not arguing that. I'm just curious if having that information would give anybody steadfastly entrenched in either camp pause...



Please take this question at face value.

You have to realize that this is just going to end up in another QB vs Barkley debate

Not sure if it was clear.... Britt in VA : 12/19/2018 1:12 pm : link you don't know which player is on which team, other than they are the 2nd and 3rd player of the draft.



You have those statistics, only.

DISCLAIMER: This is not a Darnold vs. Barkley thread, it's a thought experiment.







You have to realize that this is just going to end up in another QB vs Barkley debate



Again, the question isn't about the right pick as I still don't believe we know that.



I'm just curious if the above information would have moved the needle for anybody, in any way. In comment 14226456 figgy2989 said:Again, the question isn't about the right pick as I still don't believe we know that.I'm just curious if the above information would have moved the needle for anybody, in any way.

This is an interesting thought.. BamaBlue : 12/19/2018 1:14 pm : link I'll get back to you in 2 years.

Also figgy2989 : 12/19/2018 1:14 pm : link It's not fair to just show the stats because if that is all you have to go off of, then it's Barkley in a landslide.



However, with the improvement Darnold has showed the last two weeks, I would be happy knowing that my QB is starting to show some promise.



Keep in mind Eli's rookie year, he didn't win a game until week 17. However, that win against the Cowboys gave all of us Giants fans hope that we might have something at the QB position. I have to think Jets fans are feeling the same way right now.

RE: Also Britt in VA : 12/19/2018 1:15 pm : link

Quote: It's not fair to just show the stats because if that is all you have to go off of, then it's Barkley in a landslide.



However, with the improvement Darnold has showed the last two weeks, I would be happy knowing that my QB is starting to show some promise.



Keep in mind Eli's rookie year, he didn't win a game until week 17. However, that win against the Cowboys gave all of us Giants fans hope that we might have something at the QB position. I have to think Jets fans are feeling the same way right now.



But it's not a landslide, because people that want a QB could easily point to the fact that he was a rookie going through rookie growing pains. I'm just curious if having the information would have softened stances either way. In comment 14226463 figgy2989 said:But it's not a landslide, because people that want a QB could easily point to the fact that he was a rookie going through rookie growing pains. I'm just curious if having the information would have softened stances either way.

well giants#1 : 12/19/2018 1:19 pm : link you have to go with the QB because he's a lock for a 15 year career and a RB is likely to miss games due to injury and have a short career, right?

Doesn't really answer my question and by this statement alone, the point of this thread is just to stir up the Barkley vs Darnold debate again.



Doesn't really answer my question and by this statement alone, the point of this thread is just to stir up the Barkley vs Darnold debate again. Doesn't really answer my question and by this statement alone, the point of this thread is just to stir up the Barkley vs Darnold debate again.

Darnold Go Terps : 12/19/2018 1:21 pm : link - Both were considered to be in the group of about 7 blue chip prospects

- RBs are far easier to find than QBs...a sentiment that was universally accepted before we took Barkley and somehow has been reversed by many

- RBs have shorter shelf lives

- I knew coming into the season that the Giants were unlikely to compete for a title. Gettleman, based on his actions and words before the season, though he could compete.



Spin it any way you want. Why don't you start a thread that considers that the team will go 5-11, and Barkley's contributions have been meaningless in leading to wins?

I’ll say this.. Sean : 12/19/2018 1:21 pm : link I want to take advantage of Barkley’s window. He is ALREADY the most dynamic RB in the NFL, but if we aren’t competing it is largely being wasted.



Aside from 2016, Beckham has largely been wasted, but Barkley is already the better player.



To answer your question, I’d take Barkley, but as said above - I want deep playoff runs with him.

Another point Go Terps : 12/19/2018 1:23 pm : link Drafting Darnold allows me to get rid of Eli's contract and get cheaper and cost controlled at QB for 3-4 years, which makes my team better elsewhere.

Britt figgy2989 : 12/19/2018 1:27 pm : link I understand your intent of what you are trying to do, but I don't think by phrasing the question this way is going to sway any of the "draft a QB" opinions.



The reason why this thread is pointless Jim in Forest Hills : 12/19/2018 1:27 pm : link is you also dont know who the Giants take this year.



If the Giants draft Daniel Jones and he's a stud, wasn't Barkley the right call?



If he's a bust they made the wrong move?



For sure I would take the QB, it was the perfect time to do it without spending extra draft capitol. But thats past now.

We have what most believe is the best RB in football. Keith : 12/19/2018 1:28 pm : link We also have 5 wins lol. It takes more time for QB's to get to that level, whereas RB's can pick it up much easier so it's not really fair to look at stats in their roookie season.



I'm still taking the QB. In fact, knowing what we know now, I'd trade back 2-3 times and take Rosen.

RE: Britt Britt in VA : 12/19/2018 1:29 pm : link

Quote: I understand your intent of what you are trying to do, but I don't think by phrasing the question this way is going to sway any of the "draft a QB" opinions.



It's not meant to sway, it's to find grey area.



Not to invoke politics, but BBI is a lot like politics right now. You're either on one side or the other.



I just wonder if we had the ability of just a little foresight, whether that would have given anybody pause on their stance, pre-draft. In comment 14226499 figgy2989 said:It's not meant to sway, it's to find grey area.Not to invoke politics, but BBI is a lot like politics right now. You're either on one side or the other.I just wonder if we had the ability of just a little foresight, whether that would have given anybody pause on their stance, pre-draft.

. FranchiseQB : 12/19/2018 1:31 pm : link Let's see how people feel about this comparison in five years when Barkley has lost his explosiveness and on the back half of his career and Darnold is entering his prime and ready for sustained success, playoff runs and possible super bowl appearances.



For an object lesson please look up Chris Johnson (who?) and Matt Ryan. They came out in the same class.

given the RB stats Rocky369 : 12/19/2018 1:31 pm : link I would assume that team wouldn't be in a position to grab a top tier QB in the upcoming draft, which is an obvious need in the very near future.



I think you should do a doomster vs. GT thread. give us something new.

Ok, let's look at it from the Jets standpoint figgy2989 : 12/19/2018 1:32 pm : link Same scenario, knowing that the rookie franchise QB you just took is starting to turn the corner; you are about to have $100M to spend in free agency after the year and again have a top 3 pick.



You take the QB ten times out of 10.





I'd also put it like this Jim in Forest Hills : 12/19/2018 1:32 pm : link if ANY of the QBs not named Mayfield are studs the Giants missed. Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Jackson. Because the Giants had access to all of them. Now there is a % of success for 1st round QBs, call it 25%. That means odds are (not guaranteed) there is a franchise guy amongst them. If they passed on that guy, it was a mistake.

The Barkley pick puts pressure to win now Sean : 12/19/2018 1:33 pm : link I can argue Beckham has already lost a step & this is his 5th year. Barkley is a stud now but the team is still 5-9. That is the biggest point Terps continues to make & he isn’t wrong.

If we called the Jets and offered them Barkley for Darnold straight up Go Terps : 12/19/2018 1:33 pm : link They would laugh and hang up the phone.

RE: The Barkley pick puts pressure to win now Jim in Forest Hills : 12/19/2018 1:34 pm : link

Quote: I can argue Beckham has already lost a step & this is his 5th year. Barkley is a stud now but the team is still 5-9. That is the biggest point Terps continues to make & he isn’t wrong.



Well its that they are 5-9 without a QB or a plan. In comment 14226520 Sean said:Well its that they are 5-9 without a QB or a plan.

The same goes for any of the teams that drafted QBs in round 1 Go Terps : 12/19/2018 1:34 pm : link We could call Baltimore and offer Barkley for Jackson and they would laugh.



What do they need Barkley for? They're already leading the league in rushing.

RE: I'd also put it like this FranchiseQB : 12/19/2018 1:35 pm : link

Quote: if ANY of the QBs not named Mayfield are studs the Giants missed. Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Jackson. Because the Giants had access to all of them. Now there is a % of success for 1st round QBs, call it 25%. That means odds are (not guaranteed) there is a franchise guy amongst them. If they passed on that guy, it was a mistake.



precisely In comment 14226517 Jim in Forest Hills said:precisely

This is ridiculous - you’re begging for your preferred choice TD : 12/19/2018 1:35 pm : link What were Eli’s stats his rookie year?



Or even Peyton’s?



Please... you’re basically saying RB is better than QB because rookie RBs generally hit the ground running (no pun) and QBs spend the first year or two learning the very complex (and all-important) position of QB.



Just based on the numbers, I would take an average rookie RB over a rookie Eli Manning. Does that outcome make any sense? Of course not.



Waste of a thread..

RE: If we called the Jets and offered them Barkley for Darnold straight up FranchiseQB : 12/19/2018 1:36 pm : link

Quote: They would laugh and hang up the phone.





Yes. Some people just can't accept the importance of a franchise qb. It is a mystery. What game have they been watching these last 2 decades as the pass game and the qb position has completely changed the league. In comment 14226521 Go Terps said:Yes. Some people just can't accept the importance of a franchise qb. It is a mystery. What game have they been watching these last 2 decades as the pass game and the qb position has completely changed the league.

Lets see what they do this year Jim in Forest Hills : 12/19/2018 1:37 pm : link we will really understand DG's plan this offseason.



If they saddle up Eli again, we know its ride or die.



If they draft a QB, it damn well better be the right one. Or kiss Barkley and OBJ's prime away.

RE: The same goes for any of the teams that drafted QBs in round 1 FranchiseQB : 12/19/2018 1:38 pm : link

Quote: We could call Baltimore and offer Barkley for Jackson and they would laugh.



What do they need Barkley for? They're already leading the league in rushing.





In this league if you don't have a QB you are literally nowhere. Some posters on here think this is fantasy football or Madden. Enjoy your shiny toy while you win 5 games a year and wait for your qb to come around. The arrogance is astounding. In comment 14226526 Go Terps said:In this league if you don't have a QB you are literally nowhere. Some posters on here think this is fantasy football or Madden. Enjoy your shiny toy while you win 5 games a year and wait for your qb to come around. The arrogance is astounding.

. FranchiseQB : 12/19/2018 1:40 pm : link fyi.. we could have traded the #2 pick to the bills and gotten Lamar Jackson or Josh Rosen AND Chubb. Tell me you wouldn't like that haul.

RE: We have what most believe is the best RB in football. giants#1 : 12/19/2018 1:40 pm : link

Quote: We also have 5 wins lol. It takes more time for QB's to get to that level, whereas RB's can pick it up much easier so it's not really fair to look at stats in their roookie season.



I'm still taking the QB. In fact, knowing what we know now, I'd trade back 2-3 times and take Rosen.



If we can make hypothetical trades, I'm moving back for #5, their 2nd round pick and their 2019 1st! Give me Chubb at #5 and Braden Smith in the 2nd. Use the two 2019 firsts to ensure a QB (trade up if needed). In comment 14226502 Keith said:If we can make hypothetical trades, I'm moving back for #5, their 2nd round pick and their 2019 1st! Give me Chubb at #5 and Braden Smith in the 2nd. Use the two 2019 firsts to ensure a QB (trade up if needed).

I'd still take the QB yatqb : 12/19/2018 1:41 pm : link IF we think he'll be an eventual stud, but not otherwise. Their performances this year, especially Darnold's, wouldn't factor into it.

Well if I really had a crystal ball I would have taken Darnold Jimmy Googs : 12/19/2018 1:47 pm : link and the other Pro Bowl rookie RB that wasn't even drafted...





Stats are like bikinis, Britt... GiantNatty : 12/19/2018 1:53 pm : link but sure, okay, based on THOSE numbers, of course it's Barkley.



If you added, however, that one team is 5-9 while the other is 4-10, that would take me right back to Darnold - the expectations are much lower for a rookie QB and it would be easier to accept a lost season. Instead, we have another lost season with an even older QB and no help in sight.



Bottom line: Darnold is 21 years old (think about that for a second) and does not at all look like the game is too big for him - he has looked way better than Eli did, for instance, in Eli's first starts (and he's three years younger).



As is always the answer to this question, time will tell.



And for purposes of this board, the fact remains that the "draft a QB" crew clearly weren't wrong and neither was the "draft Barkley" crew. It's maybe the most hotly debated issue I've seen since coming to BBI and it's a reasonable debate to have.

I think we understand a lot more than you think... In comment 14226567 Britt in VA said:I think we understand a lot more than you think...

RE: . dep026 : 12/19/2018 1:54 pm : link

Quote: fyi.. we could have traded the #2 pick to the bills and gotten Lamar Jackson or Josh Rosen AND Chubb. Tell me you wouldn't like that haul.



how do you know? In comment 14226540 FranchiseQB said:how do you know?

Darnold every day... bw in dc : 12/19/2018 1:55 pm : link and twice on Sunday.



This is such a layup answer.



The reason is simple - a transition plan has been enacted and Darnold got experience. Yes, the numbers are pedestrian, but mostly irrelevant. THE most crucial item a rookie can get his first year in the NFL.



And as always, the rookie QB contract upside is huge.





I feel bad for Barkley.. Sean : 12/19/2018 1:58 pm : link He’s a great talent & really a good leader, but he won’t ever escape this debate until NYG finds the next QB. It would be such a disaster bringing Eli back, it will only compound it further.

RE: RE: Britt Dan in the Springs : 12/19/2018 2:01 pm : link

Quote:

It's not meant to sway, it's to find grey area.





For those who are comfortable operating in the grey, this is too far of a black/white comparison. I would not be able to answer the question because I would want more information to evaluate properly.



What do we know about locker-room presence (attitudes/leadership/work ethic)?

Off-field/risk-taking behaviors?

Responsiveness to coaching?

Repeating mistakes?

Growth curve?

Football instincts?

Health?

Other performance measures?



I think you get my point. In comment 14226508 Britt in VA said:For those who are comfortable operating in the grey, this is too far of a black/white comparison. I would not be able to answer the question because I would want more information to evaluate properly.What do we know about locker-room presence (attitudes/leadership/work ethic)?Off-field/risk-taking behaviors?Responsiveness to coaching?Repeating mistakes?Growth curve?Football instincts?Health?Other performance measures?I think you get my point.

RE: Darnold every day... bw in dc : 12/19/2018 2:04 pm : link

Quote: and twice on Sunday.



This is such a layup answer.



The reason is simple - a transition plan has been enacted and Darnold got experience. Yes, the numbers are pedestrian, but mostly irrelevant. THE most crucial item a rookie can get his first year in the NFL.



And as always, the rookie QB contract upside is huge.





Should say, btw, that..."Experience is THE most..." In comment 14226575 bw in dc said:Should say, btw, that..."Experience is THE most..."

Hey Britt, I'll answer Jim in Forest Hills : 12/19/2018 2:04 pm : link in a vacuum of one year up to date results



I'd take Barkley since his numbers inside this specific space are better.



No regard to future performance, just inside these numbers Barkley was the better choice.



Is that the point of this exercise?

RE: Hey Britt, I'll answer Sean : 12/19/2018 2:06 pm : link

Quote: in a vacuum of one year up to date results



I'd take Barkley since his numbers inside this specific space are better.



No regard to future performance, just inside these numbers Barkley was the better choice.



Is that the point of this exercise?



This is how I interpreted it. In comment 14226603 Jim in Forest Hills said:This is how I interpreted it.

RE: Hey Britt, I'll answer Britt in VA : 12/19/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote: in a vacuum of one year up to date results



I'd take Barkley since his numbers inside this specific space are better.



No regard to future performance, just inside these numbers Barkley was the better choice.



Is that the point of this exercise?



If that's what I wanted to do I would have titled the thread:



"The results are in, Barkley is better than Darnold, Case Closed." In comment 14226603 Jim in Forest Hills said:If that's what I wanted to do I would have titled the thread:"The results are in, Barkley is better than Darnold, Case Closed."

RE: RE: . FranchiseQB : 12/19/2018 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226540 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





fyi.. we could have traded the #2 pick to the bills and gotten Lamar Jackson or Josh Rosen AND Chubb. Tell me you wouldn't like that haul.







how do you know?



the deal that was bounced around was the Bills rd1#12 and rd1#22. At those slots you could easily gotten Lamar Jackson and Nick Chubb. The Bill did move up to #7 with the #12 pick, I believe, and at #7 Allen, Rosen and Jackson were all available. In comment 14226573 dep026 said:the deal that was bounced around was the Bills rd1#12 and rd1#22. At those slots you could easily gotten Lamar Jackson and Nick Chubb. The Bill did move up to #7 with the #12 pick, I believe, and at #7 Allen, Rosen and Jackson were all available.

RE: Well if I really had a crystal ball I would have taken Darnold bw in dc : 12/19/2018 2:11 pm : link

Quote: and the other Pro Bowl rookie RB that wasn't even drafted...





LOL. Well played. In comment 14226557 Jimmy Googs said:LOL. Well played.

RE: Just curious where you fall on this thread Britt Britt in VA : 12/19/2018 2:12 pm : link

Quote: you would have taken Barkley or Darnold?



I'm certainly not sure, because seeing what I'm seeing now while I'm happy with Barkley I'm still questioning whether taking a QB would have been the better move.



I wanted Barkley pre-draft, but I certainly don't think the case is closed on this discussion. In comment 14226614 Jim in Forest Hills said:I'm certainly not sure, because seeing what I'm seeing now while I'm happy with Barkley I'm still questioning whether taking a QB would have been the better move.I wanted Barkley pre-draft, but I certainly don't think the case is closed on this discussion.

RE: I feel bad for Barkley.. Go Terps : 12/19/2018 2:12 pm : link

Quote: He’s a great talent & really a good leader, but he won’t ever escape this debate until NYG finds the next QB. It would be such a disaster bringing Eli back, it will only compound it further.



I feel bad for Barkley in that he looks like the first four or five years of his career could be wasted with an organization that doesn't know which way is up. And even if they do figure it out, they may be hunting for a QB for a year or two AFTER next year before they're ready to compete. In comment 14226584 Sean said:I feel bad for Barkley in that he looks like the first four or five years of his career could be wasted with an organization that doesn't know which way is up. And even if they do figure it out, they may be hunting for a QB for a year or two AFTER next year before they're ready to compete.

.... BrettNYG10 : 12/19/2018 2:14 pm : link I would have thought that it was very impressive for Barkley to win OROY before the season's even over. :)

RE: RE: I feel bad for Barkley.. Jim in Forest Hills : 12/19/2018 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226584 Sean said:





Quote:





He’s a great talent & really a good leader, but he won’t ever escape this debate until NYG finds the next QB. It would be such a disaster bringing Eli back, it will only compound it further.







I feel bad for Barkley in that he looks like the first four or five years of his career could be wasted with an organization that doesn't know which way is up. And even if they do figure it out, they may be hunting for a QB for a year or two AFTER next year before they're ready to compete.



I would argue that this year's draft is the crux. If they can find the QB in this draft (which seems underwhelming), it's a fine order. Better question now may be is the coach the right coach. In comment 14226621 Go Terps said:I would argue that this year's draft is the crux. If they can find the QB in this draft (which seems underwhelming), it's a fine order. Better question now may be is the coach the right coach.

RE: RE: I feel bad for Barkley.. FranchiseQB : 12/19/2018 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226584 Sean said:





Quote:





He’s a great talent & really a good leader, but he won’t ever escape this debate until NYG finds the next QB. It would be such a disaster bringing Eli back, it will only compound it further.







I feel bad for Barkley in that he looks like the first four or five years of his career could be wasted with an organization that doesn't know which way is up. And even if they do figure it out, they may be hunting for a QB for a year or two AFTER next year before they're ready to compete.



totally agree. it's a real worry. that's why you add the stud back AFTER your team is built, not as the first piece. There is a real chance that the next time we are competitive, Barkley is no longer at his peak. In comment 14226621 Go Terps said:totally agree. it's a real worry. that's why you add the stud back AFTER your team is built, not as the first piece. There is a real chance that the next time we are competitive, Barkley is no longer at his peak.

RE: RE: I feel bad for Barkley.. Sean : 12/19/2018 2:19 pm : link Quote: I feel bad for Barkley in that he looks like the first four or five years of his career could be wasted with an organization that doesn't know which way is up. And even if they do figure it out, they may be hunting for a QB for a year or two AFTER next year before they're ready to compete.



To defend the Giants, it comes down to not knowing how to move on from a 2-time SB MVP QB who has been the face of the franchise for a generation. Francesa made this point to Simmons last winter - sentimentality & fan reaction has played a large role in this.



So many fans miss that this is the issue. To defend the Giants, it comes down to not knowing how to move on from a 2-time SB MVP QB who has been the face of the franchise for a generation. Francesa made this point to Simmons last winter - sentimentality & fan reaction has played a large role in this.So many fans miss that this is the issue.

RE: RE: RE: I feel bad for Barkley.. Go Terps : 12/19/2018 2:23 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





I feel bad for Barkley in that he looks like the first four or five years of his career could be wasted with an organization that doesn't know which way is up. And even if they do figure it out, they may be hunting for a QB for a year or two AFTER next year before they're ready to compete.







To defend the Giants, it comes down to not knowing how to move on from a 2-time SB MVP QB who has been the face of the franchise for a generation. Francesa made this point to Simmons last winter - sentimentality & fan reaction has played a large role in this.



So many fans miss that this is the issue.



I love Eli as much as anybody, I really do. In my perfect world we'd have 2011 Eli QBing us for the next 50 years.



But you can't run a business that way in a competitive situation and expect to succeed. Nostalgia belongs in a museum. In comment 14226642 Sean said:I love Eli as much as anybody, I really do. In my perfect world we'd have 2011 Eli QBing us for the next 50 years.But you can't run a business that way in a competitive situation and expect to succeed. Nostalgia belongs in a museum.

Got to hope their evaluation of the QBs JonC : 12/19/2018 2:25 pm : link was an honest one, and not a scenario where they fell in love with Barkley and picked him under the belief they could truly win with Eli.



The latter is what many fear occurred here. From where I sit, Eli is in decline and it hasn't been too hard to see.

RE: well Diver_Down : 12/19/2018 2:26 pm : link

Quote: you have to go with the QB because he's a lock for a 15 year career and a RB is likely to miss games due to injury and have a short career, right?



In that case, Darnold isn't helping the argument as he has already missed games to injury. Or, it was a subtle way to hold Darnold back from challenging Peyton's rookie interception record. #DollHandsDarnold In comment 14226476 giants#1 said:In that case, Darnold isn't helping the argument as he has already missed games to injury. Or, it was a subtle way to hold Darnold back from challenging Peyton's rookie interception record. #DollHandsDarnold

RE: Got to hope their evaluation of the QBs dep026 : 12/19/2018 2:26 pm : link

Quote: was an honest one, and not a scenario where they fell in love with Barkley and picked him under the belief they could truly win with Eli.



The latter is what many fear occurred here. From where I sit, Eli is in decline and it hasn't been too hard to see.



This is the question that needs to be answered that probably wont be.



I wonder if DG took barkley believing he was the best player in the draft (it looks like he could be) and is trying to rebuild by taking the best players available, and not worrying about position? In comment 14226660 JonC said:This is the question that needs to be answered that probably wont be.I wonder if DG took barkley believing he was the best player in the draft (it looks like he could be) and is trying to rebuild by taking the best players available, and not worrying about position?

THIS POST BleedBlue : 12/19/2018 2:27 pm : link WOW. first off britt, FU for starting this debate again but thank you for this shit show.





"bark;ley first 4-5 years could be wasted"



BASED ON WHAT?!?!?! the rams took gurley and goff the following year. how do we know we can get herbert and turn it around quickly? how do we know an improved OL wont help eli to compete next year? the answer....we DONT.



DG knew in his first year, we have a mediocre team and we CANNOT miss on this first rounder. he wasnt sold on the QB and got EASILY the best player in the draft. he figured. okay, maybe we can compete but if not, this shit is taking at least another year to turn around anyways. 4



This darnold vs barkley debate is so fucking tiresome its ridiculous. need at least 3 more years or more to make a decision. that being said. i like darnold but im at the point where i hope his fucking leg snaps in 70000 pieces so we can stop hearing about this bullshit every fucking day.



darnold is going to be good, we get it. barkley is going to be great, we get it. lets wait a few years. you guys like that moron terps and that troll franchiseQB talking out of their fucking assholes blowing each other over nonsense.

i agree jets wouldnt trade darnold but i think ravens would trade jackson. jackson isnt a good passer and time will prove that to be true.



smh, some on BBI needs their heads examined.

franchiseQBs overreation to barkley over darnold is ridiculous. barkleys career is wasted lmao

RE: I’ll say this.. Diver_Down : 12/19/2018 2:28 pm : link

Quote: I want to take advantage of Barkley’s window. He is ALREADY the most dynamic RB in the NFL, but if we aren’t competing it is largely being wasted.



Aside from 2016, Beckham has largely been wasted, but Barkley is already the better player.



To answer your question, I’d take Barkley, but as said above - I want deep playoff runs with him.



With your acknowledgement that Barkley is the better player and we are wasting Beckham's talent, do you advocate trading away OBJ seeing that his value will never be higher? In comment 14226483 Sean said:With your acknowledgement that Barkley is the better player and we are wasting Beckham's talent, do you advocate trading away OBJ seeing that his value will never be higher?

RE: Got to hope their evaluation of the QBs Dan in the Springs : 12/19/2018 2:32 pm : link

Quote: was an honest one, and not a scenario where they fell in love with Barkley and picked him under the belief they could truly win with Eli.



The latter is what many fear occurred here. From where I sit, Eli is in decline and it hasn't been too hard to see.



I find the comments made about this year's QB class quite plausible and in line with almost all the pre-draft analysis.



There was no clear consensus on a QB at #2. Different factions means uncertainty, and the decision to go with Barkley was clear because they could not afford to miss with the pick.



I don't believe a true evaluation of Eli has been disclosed publicly. To me the most plausible scenario is that they felt no urgent need to replace him now, felt that better opportunities to replace would present themselves over the next couple of years, and that they could survive with him in the interim, meaning they could win enough for now to improve the team and continue the build towards a SB contender.



That's not quite betting on him being good enough to win a SB with or determining that they should double-down on him as many have suggested. In comment 14226660 JonC said:I find the comments made about this year's QB class quite plausible and in line with almost all the pre-draft analysis.There was no clear consensus on a QB at #2. Different factions means uncertainty, and the decision to go with Barkley was clear because they could not afford to miss with the pick.I don't believe a true evaluation of Eli has been disclosed publicly. To me the most plausible scenario is that they felt no urgent need to replace him now, felt that better opportunities to replace would present themselves over the next couple of years, and that they could survive with him in the interim, meaning they could win enough for now to improve the team and continue the build towards a SB contender.That's not quite betting on him being good enough to win a SB with or determining that they should double-down on him as many have suggested.

RE: RE: Got to hope their evaluation of the QBs BleedBlue : 12/19/2018 2:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226660 JonC said:





Quote:





was an honest one, and not a scenario where they fell in love with Barkley and picked him under the belief they could truly win with Eli.



The latter is what many fear occurred here. From where I sit, Eli is in decline and it hasn't been too hard to see.







I find the comments made about this year's QB class quite plausible and in line with almost all the pre-draft analysis.



There was no clear consensus on a QB at #2. Different factions means uncertainty, and the decision to go with Barkley was clear because they could not afford to miss with the pick.



I don't believe a true evaluation of Eli has been disclosed publicly. To me the most plausible scenario is that they felt no urgent need to replace him now, felt that better opportunities to replace would present themselves over the next couple of years, and that they could survive with him in the interim, meaning they could win enough for now to improve the team and continue the build towards a SB contender.



That's not quite betting on him being good enough to win a SB with or determining that they should double-down on him as many have suggested.



+1 In comment 14226681 Dan in the Springs said:+1

Diver Sean : 12/19/2018 2:43 pm : link Yes. I would trade him for a first and invest towards the lines.

Hardly anyone is actually responding to Britt's question... Tesla : 12/19/2018 2:44 pm : link I wanted Darnold pre-draft (or even Rosen). Despite the fact that I thought Barkley would pretty much be the best RB in the NFL right away.



Would the stats give me a little pause? Yes, they would. But ultimately I think seeing how much Eli struggled in his first year I'd expect the same out of Darnold. So ultimately I'd still take Darnold but yeah it'd make it a bit of a more difficult choice.

RE: Diver Diver_Down : 12/19/2018 2:50 pm : link

Quote: Yes. I would trade him for a first and invest towards the lines.



Not to hijack Britt's thread, just asking for a single reply. Many speculate that we won't be in range to draft a QB high in 2020 on the assumption the team will continue to improve. Say we are sitting at #15 in 2020. Do you trade our #15 and OBJ to move to the top to pick Tua/Fromm? Keep in mind that doing so will entail a $12M dead cap hit on OBJ's contract. In comment 14226691 Sean said:Not to hijack Britt's thread, just asking for a single reply. Many speculate that we won't be in range to draft a QB high in 2020 on the assumption the team will continue to improve. Say we are sitting at #15 in 2020. Do you trade our #15 and OBJ to move to the top to pick Tua/Fromm? Keep in mind that doing so will entail a $12M dead cap hit on OBJ's contract.

There's no doubt that part of the discussion continuously missed JonC : 12/19/2018 2:50 pm : link is the fact that the ability to effectively judge a player as a professional is often a few years down the road from the draft.

Darnold. Dave in Hoboken : 12/19/2018 2:53 pm : link Since we're only going on first year stats, it's his first season and he's 21 years old. This Giants team is nowhere near ready to win now, anyway. So, we'd be wasting Barkley's first few years right off the bat and RBs have shorter life spans than QBs.

RE: Darnold. Diver_Down : 12/19/2018 2:56 pm : link

Quote: Since we're only going on first year stats, it's his first season and he's 21 years old. This Giants team is nowhere near ready to win now, anyway. So, we'd be wasting Barkley's first few years right off the bat and RBs have shorter life spans than QBs.



Being that we are nowhere near ready to win now, wouldn't we be wasting the cost-controlled rookie contract of a QB that everyone claims is the advantage in building a team? What advantage is there to squat on the cost-controlled contract only to have to pay them $25M/yr when the team is finally good enough to compete? In comment 14226713 Dave in Hoboken said:Being that we are nowhere near ready to win now, wouldn't we be wasting the cost-controlled rookie contract of a QB that everyone claims is the advantage in building a team? What advantage is there to squat on the cost-controlled contract only to have to pay them $25M/yr when the team is finally good enough to compete?

Darnold for Barkley and the Jets would laugh? Chris684 : 12/19/2018 2:57 pm : link Are we kidding?



Certainly production is not up for debate since Barkley is clearly head and shoulders a better player than Darnold.



So is it just importance of the QB position? If so, why (other than the fact he hasn't been able to stay on the field) do the Jets only have 4 wins?

Wasting Barkley's first few years? Chris684 : 12/19/2018 3:01 pm : link What exactly are the Jets doing with Darnold? Who they've already managed to leave exposed to injury in the Miami game, and now he presumably is going to get thrust into his 2nd offensive system in as many years.



Better question, what happens to Darnold behind the offensive line we were trotting out the first 8 weeks?





RE: Hardly anyone is actually responding to Britt's question... Britt in VA : 12/19/2018 3:18 pm : link

Quote: I wanted Darnold pre-draft (or even Rosen). Despite the fact that I thought Barkley would pretty much be the best RB in the NFL right away.



Would the stats give me a little pause? Yes, they would. But ultimately I think seeing how much Eli struggled in his first year I'd expect the same out of Darnold. So ultimately I'd still take Darnold but yeah it'd make it a bit of a more difficult choice.



Thanks for taking the time to understand the question.



I think Dan raised a good point. Both prospects have played out as their pre-season predictions played out. Barkley was all around great. Darnold showed flashes but also showed a few red flag moments.



I think one of the things that people fear going into the decision is the unknown. Would they play out as the scouts predicted? Would Barkley bust? Would Darnold wow?



I think the evaluations pre-draft carried over into the first season.



So, I think having that information, eliminating the unknown... I thought that was an interesting way to revisit the PRE-DRAFT discussion.



As I said, I didn't expect it to sway anybody's opinion, as their opinion of QB vs. RB was much bigger than the actual production. I just wondered if it would move the needle, even slightly. In comment 14226697 Tesla said:Thanks for taking the time to understand the question.I think Dan raised a good point. Both prospects have played out as their pre-season predictions played out. Barkley was all around great. Darnold showed flashes but also showed a few red flag moments.I think one of the things that people fear going into the decision is the unknown. Would they play out as the scouts predicted? Would Barkley bust? Would Darnold wow?I think the evaluations pre-draft carried over into the first season.So, I think having that information, eliminating the unknown... I thought that was an interesting way to revisit the PRE-DRAFT discussion.As I said, I didn't expect it to sway anybody's opinion, as their opinion of QB vs. RB was much bigger than the actual production. I just wondered if it would move the needle, even slightly.

Diver- Sean : 12/19/2018 3:21 pm : link Yes again. I think we need to start building draft capital for 2019 & 2020. We need to be in a position where we can trade up if need be.



From a team building standpoint, I don’t see the need in having Barkley + Beckham. I think acquiring draft picks for Beckham to build up the lines or have further assets in 2020 would be a sound strategy.

RE: Diver- Diver_Down : 12/19/2018 3:25 pm : link

Quote: Yes again. I think we need to start building draft capital for 2019 & 2020. We need to be in a position where we can trade up if need be.



From a team building standpoint, I don’t see the need in having Barkley + Beckham. I think acquiring draft picks for Beckham to build up the lines or have further assets in 2020 would be a sound strategy.



Thank-you. I proposed it on another thread only to have the typical derisive comments. I for one would like to keep all our talent. But if prioritizing keeping OBJ or getting a franchise QB, well, it seems like an easy decision. In comment 14226746 Sean said:Thank-you. I proposed it on another thread only to have the typical derisive comments. I for one would like to keep all our talent. But if prioritizing keeping OBJ or getting a franchise QB, well, it seems like an easy decision.

Darnold rsjem1979 : 12/19/2018 3:54 pm : link This was never going to be a contending team in 2019, so while Barkley's performance is impressive, the 2018 draft should have been with the long term future in mind.



I've been having this argument at work for 2 weeks, it wasn't a difficult call for Gettleman to make on Barkley - his talent is obvious so there's very little "bust" potential there. There's virtually no chance he looks dumb choosing Barkley if you simply go by Saquon's individual performance.



The more difficult (and critical) decision would have been to choose one of the available QBs and begin the transition period. Do you know how unlikely it is that the Giants will again be in a position to choose from a group of four highly regarded QBs? Delaying that decision has only delayed the inevitable, and created much more uncertainty at the sport's most critical position while they are secure at the most replaceable.







RE: Darnold for Barkley and the Jets would laugh? bw in dc : 12/19/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Are we kidding?



Certainly production is not up for debate since Barkley is clearly head and shoulders a better player than Darnold.



So is it just importance of the QB position? If so, why (other than the fact he hasn't been able to stay on the field) do the Jets only have 4 wins?



The ROI for Darnold starts next year. The value of this year was getting experience. And Darnold got a ton of it. So wins were really less important. But he's on the clock as soon as the season ends. And if the Jets can make necessary roster adjustments, I think it's green arrows from here... In comment 14226718 Chris684 said:The ROI for Darnold starts next year. The value of this year was getting experience. And Darnold got a ton of it. So wins were really less important. But he's on the clock as soon as the season ends. And if the Jets can make necessary roster adjustments, I think it's green arrows from here...

Yea, why not start the clock on Barkley now Chris684 : 12/19/2018 4:18 pm : link and Darnold not until next year?



That's convenient.

Your hypothetical is based on joeinpa : 12/19/2018 4:22 pm : link First year production, ithas no impact of predraft preferences.



I doubt many people in the Darnold camp felt he would out statistic Barkley in year 1.



Let me counter with an argument: Three Years from now it is clear Barkley is Gayle Sayers, Marshall Faulk, O. J. Simpson, and Darnold is second coming of Eli Manning, whom do you take?





RE: Darnold Jimmy Googs : 12/19/2018 4:22 pm : link

Quote: This was never going to be a contending team in 2019, so while Barkley's performance is impressive, the 2018 draft should have been with the long term future in mind.



I've been having this argument at work for 2 weeks, it wasn't a difficult call for Gettleman to make on Barkley - his talent is obvious so there's very little "bust" potential there. There's virtually no chance he looks dumb choosing Barkley if you simply go by Saquon's individual performance.



The more difficult (and critical) decision would have been to choose one of the available QBs and begin the transition period. Do you know how unlikely it is that the Giants will again be in a position to choose from a group of four highly regarded QBs? Delaying that decision has only delayed the inevitable, and created much more uncertainty at the sport's most critical position while they are secure at the most replaceable.







good post... In comment 14226796 rsjem1979 said:good post...

RE: Yea, why not start the clock on Barkley now rsjem1979 : 12/19/2018 4:24 pm : link

Quote: and Darnold not until next year?



That's convenient.



Being RBs are "plug and play" and QBs are not. That's the whole point of this exercise in the first place - long term thinking vs. short term returns. In comment 14226818 Chris684 said:Being RBs are "plug and play" and QBs are not. That's the whole point of this exercise in the first place - long term thinking vs. short term returns.

How has ryanmkeane : 12/19/2018 4:24 pm : link Beckham lost a step or gotten worse? Aside from the TDs his catches and yards were the best start to any season he's had before the injury this year.

RE: Yea, why not start the clock on Barkley now Diver_Down : 12/19/2018 4:34 pm : link

Quote: and Darnold not until next year?



That's convenient.



The rookie QB camp always emphasize the advantage to having a cost controlled rookie contract in team building. But then say it is alright to flush a year of that contract so the player can gain experience. With only 3 years left of the cost controlled contract, I would think it would put more pressure on the QB camp to support their argument. In comment 14226818 Chris684 said:The rookie QB camp always emphasize the advantage to having a cost controlled rookie contract in team building. But then say it is alright to flush a year of that contract so the player can gain experience. With only 3 years left of the cost controlled contract, I would think it would put more pressure on the QB camp to support their argument.

RE: RE: Yea, why not start the clock on Barkley now Diver_Down : 12/19/2018 4:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226818 Chris684 said:





Quote:





and Darnold not until next year?



That's convenient.







Being RBs are "plug and play" and QBs are not. That's the whole point of this exercise in the first place - long term thinking vs. short term returns.



I would argue that any player picked in the Top 10 must yield immediate results. By the end of the 3rd year, the organization's long term thinking has to be confirmed that the pick they made was correct. A 5th year option has a deadline at the beginning of May heading into the 4th year. There is no luxury of flushing a year just so a player is mentored and is only expected to gain experience. In comment 14226828 rsjem1979 said:I would argue that any player picked in the Top 10 must yield immediate results. By the end of the 3rd year, the organization's long term thinking has to be confirmed that the pick they made was correct. A 5th year option has a deadline at the beginning of May heading into the 4th year. There is no luxury of flushing a year just so a player is mentored and is only expected to gain experience.

I would have taken ryanmkeane : 12/19/2018 4:41 pm : link Barkley over any player in the draft. He was that much better than every prospect, and I still feel that way. We can find a QB as good as Darnold or Mayfield. I'm not sure there's going to be a RB prospect like Barkley in a really long time.

RE: Darnold Go Terps : 12/19/2018 4:42 pm : link

Quote: This was never going to be a contending team in 2019, so while Barkley's performance is impressive, the 2018 draft should have been with the long term future in mind.



I've been having this argument at work for 2 weeks, it wasn't a difficult call for Gettleman to make on Barkley - his talent is obvious so there's very little "bust" potential there. There's virtually no chance he looks dumb choosing Barkley if you simply go by Saquon's individual performance.



The more difficult (and critical) decision would have been to choose one of the available QBs and begin the transition period. Do you know how unlikely it is that the Giants will again be in a position to choose from a group of four highly regarded QBs? Delaying that decision has only delayed the inevitable, and created much more uncertainty at the sport's most critical position while they are secure at the most replaceable.







In comment 14226796 rsjem1979 said:

I would say jtfuoco : 12/19/2018 5:27 pm : link As your first year as GM coming in because the previous GM was fired for bad drafting and you have the 2nd pick. You have almost no choice but to take Barkley with the pick it was far more important for DG to bring in better talent right off the back and that included More OL and DL. If anything the major sin was when the team is 1-7 they should have benched Eli and unofficially tanked to guarantee a top 2 pick next draft and get Justin Herbert now he may be to far out of reach and who knows how the 2020 draft will work out but I bet this team is not picking in the top 10 again.

RE: I would say Photoguy : 12/19/2018 6:02 pm : link

Quote: As your first year as GM coming in because the previous GM was fired for bad drafting and you have the 2nd pick. You have almost no choice but to take Barkley with the pick it was far more important for DG to bring in better talent right off the back and that included More OL and DL. If anything the major sin was when the team is 1-7 they should have benched Eli and unofficially tanked to guarantee a top 2 pick next draft and get Justin Herbert now he may be to far out of reach and who knows how the 2020 draft will work out but I bet this team is not picking in the top 10 again.





'unintentionally tank' FOOLISHNESS. You play to win.

In comment 14226885 jtfuoco said:'unintentionally tank' FOOLISHNESS. You play to win.

They say that "You can always find a good running back in the draft" kinard : 12/19/2018 6:11 pm : link ... but Saquon Barkely is not just a good running back, he's a "once every quarter-century" running back. Guys of his skill level (and comportment) don't come around every draft. Not even close. He's special, its pretty obvious.



Having said that, Darnold is an intriguing prospect - maybe, if fact, a franchise quarterback. But it seems that there are one or two QBs every draft who can be franchise QBs



Giants will have hit the jackpot if they draft one of these kids (Herbert, Haskins etc.) and he becomes a franchise QBs which could happen (see Watson, Trubisky, etc). That would the amazing daily double. Barkley and then the franchise QB the next year. That type of drafting (luck) wins you Championships -especially with Beckham in the mix (see Aikman, Smith and Irvin).





RE: RE: I would say jtfuoco : 12/19/2018 6:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226885 jtfuoco said:





Quote:







'unintentionally tank' FOOLISHNESS. You play to win.



Sure you play to win but how do you explain trading away key player for draft assets. Is that not Tanking please explain that to me wise one. In comment 14226910 Photoguy said:Sure you play to win but how do you explain trading away key player for draft assets. Is that not Tanking please explain that to me wise one.

RE: RE: RE: I would say Photoguy : 12/19/2018 6:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14226910 Photoguy said:





Quote:





In comment 14226885 jtfuoco said:





Quote:







'unintentionally tank' FOOLISHNESS. You play to win.







Sure you play to win but how do you explain trading away key player for draft assets. Is that not Tanking please explain that to me wise one.



Key players? Apple was a key player? In what universe? And Snacks, if we're to believe what most everyone on this board says about him being detrimental to team chemistry, is addition by subtraction.



I don't want people on the team I've followed for 60 years, tanking a season. EVER. Beside that, this team doesn't need to tank. They're having a lousy season as it is. In comment 14226918 jtfuoco said:Key players? Apple was a key player? In what universe? And Snacks, if we're to believe what most everyone on this board says about him being detrimental to team chemistry, is addition by subtraction.I don't want people on the team I've followed for 60 years, tanking a season. EVER. Beside that, this team doesn't need to tank. They're having a lousy season as it is.

RE: Darnold shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/19/2018 6:28 pm : link

Quote:



The more difficult (and critical) decision would have been to choose one of the available QBs and begin the transition period. Do you know how unlikely it is that the Giants will again be in a position to choose from a group of four highly regarded QBs? Delaying that decision has only delayed the inevitable, and created much more uncertainty at the sport's most critical position while they are secure at the most replaceable.







Another in the long line of posts that overrates the 2018 QB class. None of these people were Andrew Luck. Herbert, Haskins, and possibly even Lock are equal (at worst) prospects to Josh Allen and Josh Rosen. Mayfield had a resume that more closely resembles top NFL QBs, but he had off the field and maturity issues. Darnold might've been an elite prospect with another year in college. Instead we're acknowledging his upside while realizing no one who left school as a redshirt sophomore QB has ever won anything in the NFL. You also seem to forget how many QBs (outside of the Luck/Peyton Manning-level prospects) are acquired by teams trading up in the draft. If the Giants see someone they like that much, that's an available option.



I would've drafted Darnold, but I have no problem with the Giants drafting the indisputable best prospect in the 2018 NFL draft. In comment 14226796 rsjem1979 said:Another in the long line of posts that overrates the 2018 QB class. None of these people were Andrew Luck. Herbert, Haskins, and possibly even Lock are equal (at worst) prospects to Josh Allen and Josh Rosen. Mayfield had a resume that more closely resembles top NFL QBs, but he had off the field and maturity issues. Darnold might've been an elite prospect with another year in college. Instead we're acknowledging his upside while realizing no one who left school as a redshirt sophomore QB has ever won anything in the NFL. You also seem to forget how many QBs (outside of the Luck/Peyton Manning-level prospects) are acquired by teams trading up in the draft. If the Giants see someone they like that much, that's an available option.I would've drafted Darnold, but I have no problem with the Giants drafting thebest prospect in the 2018 NFL draft.

My answer Photoguy : 12/19/2018 6:31 pm : link is Barkley, and don't look back.

RE: They say that rsjem1979 : 12/19/2018 6:39 pm : link

Quote: ... but Saquon Barkely is not just a good running back, he's a "once every quarter-century" running back. Guys of his skill level (and comportment) don't come around every draft. Not even close. He's special, its pretty obvious.



Having said that, Darnold is an intriguing prospect - maybe, if fact, a franchise quarterback. But it seems that there are one or two QBs every draft who can be franchise QBs



Giants will have hit the jackpot if they draft one of these kids (Herbert, Haskins etc.) and he becomes a franchise QBs which could happen (see Watson, Trubisky, etc). That would the amazing daily double. Barkley and then the franchise QB the next year. That type of drafting (luck) wins you Championships -especially with Beckham in the mix (see Aikman, Smith and Irvin).





That would be the Cowboys dynasty that was largely built by trading their franchise running back in the prime of his career, correct? I would add that the Cowboys not only drafted Aikman but also Steve Walsh in the Supplemental Draft that very same year to double their odds of finding their next QB.



The Cowboys could easily have selected Barry Sanders instead of Aikman - but then Barry wouldn't have had the opportunity to have a legendary career for a franchise that never found a QB and won one playoff game in his entire career. In comment 14226916 kinard said:That would be the Cowboys dynasty that was largely built by trading their franchise running back in the prime of his career, correct? I would add that the Cowboys not only drafted Aikman but also Steve Walsh in the Supplemental Draft that very same year to double their odds of finding their next QB.The Cowboys could easily have selected Barry Sanders instead of Aikman - but then Barry wouldn't have had the opportunity to have a legendary career for a franchise that never found a QB and won one playoff game in his entire career.

No Les in TO : 12/19/2018 6:46 pm : link It’s easier for a running back to step in right away as a rookie and put up good stats relative to QB, where the learning curve is steep. The debate won’t be settled for at least another 5 years.

From 2010 Photoguy : 12/19/2018 7:10 pm : link to 2017, there were 21 quarterbacks taken in the first round. The first picks were Bradford (2010) Cam (2011), Luck (2012) Winston (2015) and Goff (2016).



In 2013, only one (E.J. Manuel) was a first rounder.



Goff was the only first rounder in 2016.



So.....after the 5 first picks, the remainders (from 2-32) were Tim Tebow, Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, Chris Ponder, Griffin III, Tannehill, Weeden, Manuel, Mariotta, Paxton Lynch, Trubisky, Mahomes, and Watson.



There's nothing written in stone that any of the qb's taken after Mayfield are going to be sure fire franchise quarterbacks. If you go by recent past history, at least one of this year's crop will be injury prone, another one will be a journeyman, another a placeholder and one or more MIGHT be THE man.



I'm not trying to drive home a point, just throwing out some context.

RE: Yea, why not start the clock on Barkley now bw in dc : 12/19/2018 7:31 pm : link

Quote: and Darnold not until next year?



That's convenient.



I'm hoping you're just being silly.



Or perhaps it's my naivete. I would assume most posters know that playing running back is exceedingly easier from the get-go than almost any position in the NFL. That's why so many of them over the course of time have been productive.



Playing QB is the exact opposite. In comment 14226818 Chris684 said:I'm hoping you're just being silly.Or perhaps it's my naivete. I would assume most posters know that playing running back is exceedingly easier from the get-go than almost any position in the NFL. That's why so many of them over the course of time have been productive.Playing QB is the exact opposite.

I’d go Barkley Gregorio : 12/19/2018 11:43 pm : link His productivity has blown me away. Just the way Rivers, Big Ben and Eli have been compared their whole careers, so will this conversation continue

RE: RE: Yea, why not start the clock on Barkley now Britt in VA : 7:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 14226818 Chris684 said:





Quote:





and Darnold not until next year?



That's convenient.







I'm hoping you're just being silly.



Or perhaps it's my naivete. I would assume most posters know that playing running back is exceedingly easier from the get-go than almost any position in the NFL. That's why so many of them over the course of time have been productive.



Playing QB is the exact opposite.



Yeah, well you can start the wear and tear shelf life clock now, can't you? Considering Darnold has already missed significant time due to injury? In comment 14226975 bw in dc said:Yeah, well you can start the wear and tear shelf life clock now, can't you? Considering Darnold has already missed significant time due to injury?

The OP is asking for a draft decisions entirely in a vacuum jcn56 : 7:59 am : link knowing only the individual stats that each player could compiled in their rookie season.



A QB's rookie season is typically considered a wash. If the Giants had known what Eli's rookie season would produce, would they run screaming from the hills in the opposite direction? Hardly.



You'd have to combine those stats with the scouting projection on the player. If Barkley was rated somewhere in the perennial Pro Bowl grading vs. an average grade for Darnold, then you pick Barkley. If not, given the difficulty finding a starting QB for most teams, the opportunity cost of passing up on a dynamic talent like Barkley is passed into having the QB position stabilized going forward, and not having to worry about being in that position again or trading a bunch of picks to move up or other expensive ways to score a starting QB.



The problem isn't that they picked Barkley - it's that their evaluation of the team failed miserably. Eli wasn't going to succeed on the Giants in 2018. Everyone claims it was apparent that the Giants had suffered from years of bad drafting. If the Giants thought this was the case, they should have known putting Eli out there did him and the team no good. Instead - if they put him out there in 2019, they'll have spent $40M in cap space on the QB position in 18/19, and likely have had nothing to show for it.



If the position going in is 'the RB is the dynamic player, we need to take him' - then you don't go in in a vacuum. You plan accordingly. You pull the cord on Eli, take what would have been a brutal cap hit in 18, but move forward with little or no hit in 19. You pick up an expensive stop gap or a guy you think might be able to facilitate an offense built around Barkley - like Lamar Jackson (who would have required a trade up, but not a very expensive one). I'm not being revisionist here - I didn't suggest this, but plenty did before the draft, including Terps.



Everyone seems stuck on one or two players - 'they're mad because they drafted Barkley' or 'they're mad because they wanted Eli out'. How about 'they're mad because the Giants don't seem to have improved at self-scouting and personnel evaluation'? Or that once again, there doesn't seem to be a coherent strategy for where the team is going? It's not predicated on one guy - it's the entire team that has no identity, no plan to it.



And that's why I was disappointed in the Gettleman hire. It wasn't Gettleman himself, although some of his statements after his hiring have given me pause. It was because it represented a continuation of the status quo for the Giants. No significant changes to the scouting department - the entity responsible for scouting internal and external personnel. A "Giants guy" - who would be of like mind with the rest of the people in the building - when that thinking has been failing for some time now. I can't prove that this is the case since I'm not in the building, but the results so far don't exactly inspire confidence.

jcn Diver_Down : 8:15 am : link This vacuum exercise is futile. You brought up the Eli cap ramifications. Perhaps taking the cap hit in one lump. But that action would have been taken pre-draft. Going into the draft with Webb on the roster would have all but decided that Barkley, regardless of getting fitted with a gold jacket in the green room, would not/could not have been considered. It is a horrible draft strategy to force yourself into picking a specific position. It is part of the reason why the Stewart decision was made. DG was building his hand pre-draft so that he wasn't forced into a position. Most mocks had Barkley going 1. While DG might have fallen in love with Barkley at the combine, so did 31 other GMs. Still no guarantee that SB would be available. Also, if the cap hit was taken for Eli, then we don't move JPP which yielded Hill. There are so many variables that the vacuum exercise is futile.

RE: jcn jcn56 : 8:39 am : link

Quote: This vacuum exercise is futile. You brought up the Eli cap ramifications. Perhaps taking the cap hit in one lump. But that action would have been taken pre-draft. Going into the draft with Webb on the roster would have all but decided that Barkley, regardless of getting fitted with a gold jacket in the green room, would not/could not have been considered. It is a horrible draft strategy to force yourself into picking a specific position. It is part of the reason why the Stewart decision was made. DG was building his hand pre-draft so that he wasn't forced into a position. Most mocks had Barkley going 1. While DG might have fallen in love with Barkley at the combine, so did 31 other GMs. Still no guarantee that SB would be available. Also, if the cap hit was taken for Eli, then we don't move JPP which yielded Hill. There are so many variables that the vacuum exercise is futile.



You are not in any way forcing yourself to do anything - that's just accepting the default 'you must have a QB proven capable of winning' setting, which is ridiculous.



They could have taken Barkley - and if not let Webb or Lauletta taken the reigns, could have signed someone in FA, drafted someone like Jackson, etc.



The main talking point of people who keep insisting the Giants deserve more time to fix this is that the problem was deep, required multiple years to address, wouldn't be solved in an offseason, etc. - if this were the case, then they knew 18/19 were both going to be down seasons. Retaining Eli, paying him $40M for a handful of extra wins, whose sole purpose would be to set the Giants back in draft position and in development of the offense - will prove to have seriously hurt the team in the short term. In comment 14227222 Diver_Down said:You are not in any way forcing yourself to do anything - that's just accepting the default 'you must have a QB proven capable of winning' setting, which is ridiculous.They could have taken Barkley - and if not let Webb or Lauletta taken the reigns, could have signed someone in FA, drafted someone like Jackson, etc.The main talking point of people who keep insisting the Giants deserve more time to fix this is that the problem was deep, required multiple years to address, wouldn't be solved in an offseason, etc. - if this were the case, then they knew 18/19 were both going to be down seasons. Retaining Eli, paying him $40M for a handful of extra wins, whose sole purpose would be to set the Giants back in draft position and in development of the offense - will prove to have seriously hurt the team in the short term.

give me Dnew15 : 9:32 am : link Saquon.

Period.

Over any player in the draft this year.

here's another hypothetical PerpetualNervousness : 10:08 am : link you can only pick one of these two players based on their rookie stats



a QB who started 11 games, completed a little more than 50% of his passes for under 2000 yards, and had 18 int against 9 tds



or



a RB who started 15 games, ran for 1470 yards at 5.3 per carry average, caught another 24 balls for 280 yards, and scored 14 tds



it's the '89 draft, and its Aikman vs Sanders. the RB rookie stats were more predictive of long-term success, as is typically the case. but Aikman won Superbowls. would the Cowboys have found another QB at another point if they had taken Sanders? maybe. but no one would look back and say the Cowboys made the wrong choice.



everyone in the NFL knew Barkley was the best plug and play pick on the board. the Giants lacked conviction on Darnold and the other QBs. if Darnold turns out to be an All-Pro, and the Giants spend years looking for Eli's replacement and end up like the 90s Lions, then it will be have been the wrong choice no matter how good Barkley turns out to be. if they find their QB, and he's a winner, then everyone will say DG was a genius. but fighting over it now is sort of pointless





That's an interesting comparison, thanks. Britt in VA : 10:19 am : link It should be noted also, though, that the following year the Cowboys followed up on the Aikman pick by taking Emmitt Smith, who wound up being a pro bowl player and offensive rookie of the year in his first year.



The Cowboys nailed those two drafts. The Hershel Walker trade helped.