How many players are we away from being a playoff team? dep026 : 12/19/2018 7:19 pm Been a lot of back and forth and drama the last few days about the direction of the team. So the question beholds is what do we need to get in order to compete for the playoffs consistently.



Let’s assume we get a new QB for 2019 or 2020, what is the next step.



We are set at RB, WR1, LT, LG, MLB 1, SS (Collins isn’t going anywhere), and a few guys in the DL, K/P. So what else do we need?



My opinion is let’s go right up the middle...



Center

MLB2

FS



While we need a RT, DE, and maybe another CB. As the roster holds... I think this area is where we get exploited big time. I can see us being suitors for the LSU LB or Bush from Michigan. I can see us drafting a center as early as round 2.



Now we do need an edge rusher but I can see the brass giving OV one more year and see how Carter grows.



Thoughts? Are 2-3 players enough. Overhaul?

OV is trash BrianLeonard23 : 12/19/2018 7:22 pm : link We need a legit edge rusher, probably 2. We can’t get to the QB for anything.

... BleedBlue : 12/19/2018 7:28 pm : link if we add ONE more legit OL starter and a legit edge, we will be competitive next year.



If they add a legit OL starter, a legit Edge, another OL for quality depth, a FS, a QB(first rounder) and a LBer. they will be good for a little while

A QB and Edge Rusher are mandatory Jimmy Googs : 12/19/2018 7:30 pm : link as is a Right Tackle and Athletic/Fast LB.



I say 4...

I want to say at least 10... bw in dc : 12/19/2018 7:34 pm : link A QB.

At least 2 olineman that can start.

At least 2 edge rushers (yes, that may be a bit greedy)

A DT

At least 2 more corners (hopefully a starter, but nickel & dime help)

Another S

I'm thinking a better slot receiver.





I will Photoguy : 12/19/2018 7:38 pm : link reserve judgement until I've seen what moves have been made in the off season. I would like to think we'll be able to fill at least a couple or three holes in FA.





. arcarsenal : 12/19/2018 7:43 pm : link You can't really say we're "x number of players away" because it depends on the players.



What we can do is talk about where we still have major needs.



Outside of the QB position, RT is the first thing I'd be trying to fix. Chad Wheeler is terrible. Not really sold on Pulley right now, and we also need a guard. So, we need at least 2 offensive linemen.



The secondary needs a lot of help. We need a FS with some real range. We need CB depth (hopefully Sam Beal moves the needle there a little bit) and we need another outside WR.



Edge rusher is also a major need.



Not all of these players need to be elite, top shelf-players. But this team had tons of holes... which is why I'm having a hard time understanding the people who seem to be caught off guard by this team still struggling.



Steve Spagnuolo coached a historically awful defense in 2015, and then coached a top 5 defense the very next year. Did he spend all offseason studying how to be a better football coach or did he simply inherit much better players?



It's the same thing with the head coach. I'll be harder on Pat Shurmur as soon as I believe he's failing at a time where he should be succeeding.



This roster sucked going into this season and for the most part, it still does. We need a lot of help.

Talent isn't the fundamental problem Go Terps : 12/19/2018 7:43 pm : link There are teams that are about as talented as we are that are either going to the playoffs or are in the hunt. Our problem is we're a badly managed, badly coached team that is weighed down by a bad QB marriage.

Playoff Team? WillVAB : 12/19/2018 7:51 pm : link Pass rush and top 10-15 OL.



Giants need 2 quality ER. One to take over for Vernon and the other to compete w Carter and/or keep Carter/Vernon replacement fresh.



They need upgrades at C and RT. They need at least some depth behind Brown. Maybe even upgrade Brown in FA depending on who’s available.

I'm not saying we're the Chiefs, but we haven't maximized what we have Go Terps : 12/19/2018 7:56 pm : link There are two teams that we should be looking at as comps: Seattle and Baltimore. Both of them came into this year with big questions, talent deficiencies, and even talk of moving on from their current head coaches.



What did they do that we didn't? They accurately self-scouted (this was our biggest failing in the offseason) and set out to mitigate their weaknesses by becoming run-first, conservative teams. The Ravens and Seahawks are 1-2 in rushing attempts in the NFL. The Ravens were helped by the Flacco injury, though he was probably on his way to being benched anyway. The Seahawks finally accepted that Wilson is not good enough to carry the offense, and flipped the run/pass ratio back to what it was when they still had Lynch.



Each of these teams is contending for a playoff spot. Not because they have more talent than we do (I'm not sure they do), but because they're well coached and were honest with themselves about what they are.



These two teams should be an example for us this offseason. They really should.



Go Terps Keaton028 : 12/19/2018 8:04 pm : link Honestly I agree with these comparisons. We would be wise to adopt a run-first philosophy, and focus on tough defense. Good post.

The Ravens are loaded with talent... bw in dc : 12/19/2018 8:08 pm : link on their D. That allows them to be run dominant on O because that D keeps them in games at home and on the road. They certainly ride with the saying, "Good defense travels anywhere..."



Don't get me wrong, Jax is a huge threat. But it helps when you get the other to punt, limit possessions, and play it close to the vest.



It's not a long term model, however, for the NFL. Ultimately, you have to throw to win consistently.





. arcarsenal : 12/19/2018 8:11 pm : link Seattle actually has a very strong run blocking line. They aren't nearly as good in pass pro, but those guys have been road grading this year. We don't have that.



Our RB was getting hit quicker than any other player at his position earlier in the year.



The run game seemed to be improving a bit prior to the Titans game - there was more of a focus on it and using it to set up play action which seemed to be working a little better than throwing the ball 40+ times a game like we were earlier in the year.



Also - the Ravens have the best defense in football. They've allowed the fewest points and fewest yards. It's much more feasible to play a clock control, run heavy game when you have that.



We have a bottom 3rd defense here.

Two things Go Terps : 12/19/2018 8:19 pm : link 1. Part of the reason the Ravens have a great defense is the commitment to the run since Jackson took over. Opponents are down to 24 minutes of TOP (from 30 with Flacco) and only 55 offensive plays per game (that includes the 80+ the Chiefs got in the overtime game...if you throw that game out the average is in the 40s...ridiculously low).



2. Part of the reason Barkley was in such a tough spot was that we weren't committing to the run! If you put Barkley in a backfield where a mobile QB's possibility of running had to be respected, you'd see him shine on a level we haven't seen this year. Look what Jackson's presence is doing for the JAGs in Baltimore's backfield...those guys are going for 5 yards a pop since he got under center...and EVERYONE is loading up against the run.

6 mrvax : 12/19/2018 8:35 pm : link 3 on defense, 2 on offense and 1 for QB.

Was I right?



GT dep026 : 12/19/2018 8:38 pm : link Baltimore’s defense was dominant before Lamar even played. They have been consistently great.

. arcarsenal : 12/19/2018 8:39 pm : link It's working for Baltimore right now - but I'm skeptical regarding its staying power after seeing the Redskins in 2012. Everyone knew what Griffin and Morris were doing at the time, but no one was stopping them. Then Griffin got hurt and that was that.



However, the Redskins rushing attack didn't cover up their defense. They were still a bottom 3rd unit. Baltimore has considerably more defensive talent, in my opinion.



Baltimore's defense was still playing well before Jackson took over. In 5 of the first 6 weeks, they allowed 14 points or less.

Since we have such a good running back, a big priority s/b to Ira : 12/19/2018 8:48 pm : link improve the offensive line by signing or drafting a good center and a good right tackle.

Terps if you don’t Dave on the UWS : 12/19/2018 9:05 pm : link think that the Ravens and Seattle are more talented than we are then I have a bridge to sell you. You can start at the QB position.

Everyone wants a young mobile QB but who wants to endure Ivan15 : 12/19/2018 9:27 pm : link Another miserable season as he develops? If you think there is another Baker Mayfield in this draft, ask the Cardinals, Bills and Jets what they think. Jackson is a fluke like R. G. 3, a one-year wonder about to be injured.

The offense is probably 2 or 3 St. Jimmy : 12/19/2018 9:41 pm : link players away from being a playoff calibre unit. Defense is 5 or 6 players away. The issue is a lot of the players they need are at the harder positions to fill. They need to get guys who can pressure the quarterback and those guys get picked early in the draft. On offense they need to find the next QB which is even harder than finding a pass rush.

Look at drafts from 2011-2016 UberAlias : 12/19/2018 9:48 pm : link That should give you an idea of how far away they are

Remember when Tim Tebow had Denver running a power running attack widmerseyebrow : 12/19/2018 9:50 pm : link All game, and people got excited because they strung some wins together?

It is more than just a few players away... EricJ : 12/19/2018 9:55 pm : link we need to improve our depth. When a starter goes down and his substitute starts to cost us games, that is where the wheels come off the bus.





After 17-0 Loss Trainmaster : 12/19/2018 10:02 pm : link I’d say 52 (We’ve got Barkley; just add 52 more)

I'm willing to say that KeoweeFan : 12/19/2018 10:02 pm : link - with DGs record of free agents and drafting of acceptable linemen



and



- my optimism of Shurmer's ability to bring out the best in mediocre players (including QBs)



as well as



- the poor state of NFL East teams



the NYG will have a good shot at contending for a playoff spot next year.

Assuming no attrition (notrealistic but let’s roll with it) TD : 12/19/2018 10:08 pm : link QB plus any 3 of the following:



RT

Edge

LB

DB (either a good FS or good CB)

Center

FS

CB



I think that gets us into the playoffs, assuming are plus players.



To go all the way, I think we need QB plus 4-5 of those other players.

To answer the original question, at least half a dozen players. Red Dog : 12/19/2018 10:55 pm : link ORT, a couple of pass rushers who can get some sacks, and a Free Safety are absolute no-brainer upgrades required. They aren't going anywhere without fixing all of these major needs.



Beyond that, they need upgrades for at least a couple more positions - Cornerback, Inside Linebacker, Outside 'backer if at least one of the pass rushers isn't there, Center, maybe a Guard, maybe a BIG WR, and finally better depth almost everywhere.

The right QB and it's 1 allstarjim : 12/19/2018 11:39 pm : link plus the regular league average player type of roster turnover.



In terms of Super Bowl contender, after the QB we need that edge rusher and some corners. Hopefully Beal is the man.

Hmmmmmmm..... Doomster : 12/19/2018 11:59 pm : link QB, C, RG, RT, 3rd WR



2 edge rushers, NT, 2 LBers, CB, FS, SS



Depth, depth, depth....



By Playoff team, I think you mean a team that makes the playoffs and has a great chance, not a team that backdoors in and is one and done....

It's incredible Giants34 : 12/20/2018 12:28 am : link Everyone says QB, yet no one actually wants us to select a QB. We need to move on from Eli, but we have a dysfunctional front office that refuses to admit to that, because doing so would be: 1) an admission they were wrong this year; 2) lead to at least one more year of pain; 3) require them to actually scout a QB; and 4) upset the smaller and smaller portion of the fan base that believes Eli should QB this team until he is 59.



Seriously, at what point do we cut bait? 2019? 2020? 2028? At some point, the answer is not going to be, well, he's our best option.

Atleast 8 LeftHook : 12/20/2018 3:42 am : link RT,RG,C,EDGE,DT,ILB,CB,FS lol many holes... Its gonna take sometime. If ILB Devin White is there Id take him. Great against run, and good in coverage. Hoping Carter makes a huge leap on the edge. Then go OL. RT David Edwards Just my opinion













Nobody has a Magic 8 Ball Doomster : 12/20/2018 7:56 am : link that works all the time.....



I agree.....we need a QB.....but you don't force it....



And you don't waste another year of Barkley's career, with no OL in front of him.....if he is going to be the centerpiece of this offense(Mr. OBj is developing a problem with staying on the field), then wake up, and make the OL the priority in the off season, not the DL......You can cut OV and get the same production for much less...



IN fact, OV, Jenkins, and Collins might all be gone.....How in the freakin' world did this guy make the pro bowl? DG:"Landon, I think you are worth this." Collins:"Hey, I am worth a lot more......I just made the pro bowl, AGAIN!" Sayonara Landon. Let someone else overpay you.

2/3 OL BillT : 12/20/2018 8:30 am : link A 2 way TE. Another WR. A rotational NT. Another ER (if not 2) and another ILB, A FS. so, 8/9 better than average players with at least 2/3 very good players as part of that. Long way to go.

3 Players is WAY too optimistic .McL. : 12/20/2018 8:30 am : link I wrote this on another thread



Despite filling the RG position, the team still has a ton of needs excluding QB.



OT - need 1 immediate and 2 total starters over the next 3 years, need depth

OG - need depth

OC - need 1 immediate starter

WR - need 1 immediate starter, need depth



DL - need 1 immediate starting pass rushing DE

ER - need 1 immendiate pass starting rushing LB

ILB - need 1 immediate, and 2 starters over the next 3 years, need depth

OLB - need 1 immediate starter, need depth

CB - need 2 immediate starters, need depth

FS - need 1 immediate starter, need depth

SS - ? depends on what happens with Collins, need depth



That's at least 10 immediate non-QB starters. I would argue, that OC, OT and ER are must needs, then at least 4 of the remaining 7 would need to be filled before this team could be considered "competitive", and a playoff contender. Not to mention a QB... SO that's 8 just to be in the mix... To be serious SB contenders, a QB, and all 10 immediate starters, and like have 1 or 2 more future starting replacements being groomed in the wings (another T, another LB). Al this is assuming they bring back Collins. This team is still more than 1 off season away. Prepare yourself for more ugly football in 2019.



1. Keep ryanmkeane : 12/20/2018 8:34 am : link rebuilding the trenches with draft and FA

2. Get more athletic in the secondary

3. Draft Herbert





minimum bc4life : 12/20/2018 8:36 am : link of 3. Right tackle, Edge rusher (preferably 2), and a free safety.

Just a playoff team? section125 : 12/20/2018 9:05 am : link Not in order or need:

RT - Wheeler is a backup

OC - can live with Brown at RG

NT - not Tomlinson's strong suit

FS - too obvious

ER - I'd say 2 but Carter has potential



Secondary, not an absolute need but....



As much as they need a new QB, give Eli time and he is still effective enough to win

SS - could be a need if LC goes elsewhere

WR - they probably need a tallish speedster, but I would use Engram as a slot guy more than inline TE.



I'd let OV go. He just does not get there and he seems to fail to hold the edge against the run far too often, I think Mauro does a better job.





It's a crap shoot! Who really knows? Doomster : 12/20/2018 9:09 am : link Before the draft, just about everyone was gaga over Darnold and Rosen.....



Then they jumped on the Mayfield wagon after Cleveland drafted him......



I remember the comment from DG after the draft:



“I know what you're thinking. Did I have the choice 6 qb's or only five? Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I've kinda lost track myself. But being as I'm the GM of the NY Football Giants, one of the most powerful franchises in the NFL, and I can do no wrong, I've got to ask myself one question: "Did I feel lucky?"

With the number of close games the Giants have played this year AnnapolisMike : 12/20/2018 9:11 am : link Probably not as far as most think.



Eli needs to go. There are younger options out there who would be an immediate upgrade.



Shore up the OL with a new OC and RT. Otherwise the parts are there on Offense.



The Giants need an edge rusher and help at LB.



The Giants can be a playoff team next year. If they go with a Rookie QB. They are probably 2-3 years away.

AnnapolisMike, Doomster : 12/20/2018 9:16 am : link you would have to hit a home run on every move you make in the off season to do that.....I say fix the OL first....you need 3 starters....and they will take time to gel.....

5...C, RT, S, DL ( a real run stopper)CB(a real cover guy) Blue21 : 12/20/2018 9:25 am : link QB not included in the 5 because I'm not sure if we get another year out of Eli or get a long term answer which I prefer.

put me down for Dnew15 : 12/20/2018 9:28 am : link ryanmkeane's plan...except make number 3 - number 1.

No team in the NFL can make the playoffs with Eli as a starting QB week in and week out.

Quite a few players Rick in Dallas : 12/20/2018 9:36 am : link Don’t know if it is 10 but we need 3 OL and 2 ER’s for sure.

Add a fast OLB, a fast FS for sure.

We really need to improve team speed on defense and players who can tackle(especially in the secondary).

Number 1 priority will be Eli’s replacement.

So I have 8 players to be a SB contender.

Two more decent drafts Biteymax22 : 12/20/2018 9:37 am : link From being an overall solid team. Even if we were to add new starters at key positions (C, RT, Pass Rusher) we would still have some depth issues. Need role players just as much as we need starters. The good news is our core looks better than it did 12 months ago.

This is a good question George : 12/20/2018 9:40 am : link I think we're eight starters away from contention (assuming we retain Collins and Jenkins, but cut Vernon), and that's a lot. If you can get four or five per year you're doing well.



RT

RG

C

QB - yes, I went there

Edge

ILB

CB

FS



Eli Manning Dnew15 : 12/20/2018 9:43 am : link did not beat the Bears.

He played a somewhat mistake free game...asking him to to that week in and week out, is silly. His recent past suggests as much.

The notion can’t make the playoffs dep026 : 12/20/2018 9:49 am : link Is just false. Christ. With this team? Sure. But if he was on the saints, chargers, Pitt, bears, Rams, etc.... he can lead them to the playoffs.

I love how you think you can just declare that Dnew15 : 12/20/2018 9:57 am : link it's a false statement.

I am surprised that so many think that Eli is still a playoff caliber QB.









The last time Eli Dnew15 : 12/20/2018 10:12 am : link was in the playoffs was 2016.

The last time he won a playoff game was 2012.

Since 2012 and aside from 2016 the NYG have been nowhere close to sniffing the playoffs. If we are going to give him credit for winning the Bears game, then we have to hold him accountable for the other games where he is 38-54.

I'm not sure what you see in the past 6 years that make you think that 2019 would be any different, or how it would be different if he were on any other team?



I absolutely do not think Dnew15 : 12/20/2018 10:13 am : link that the Giants can make the playoffs with Eli as the QB in 2019 at the age of 39 with his current skill set. No freakin way.

I completely diagree with this statement: Dnew15 : 12/20/2018 10:27 am : link "Eli is not likely good enough to win the Super Bowl, but he is certainly good enough to get to the playoffs if the oline is fixed."

Does that answer the question?

I think you could put Eli behind the best OL in football history - and at this point in his career - he would make enough killer mistakes to keep the NYG from making the playoffs.

It's not entirely his fault - there no way any sane human wouldn't hear the footsteps or fall at the first touch of a pass rusher after suffering through playing behind the lines he has for the past 6-9 years of his career. But you couple that with his career long penchant for making bad decisions, unforced errors, missing high, throwing off his back foot (and sometimes getting away with it - I haven't forgotten that at one time his gun-slinger attitude is why he won 2 SB)I just don't think he can do it.

And I don't think his teammates do either.

And I feel bad for saying all this - b/c I do love the guy - so I'm sorry Eli - you're the man, but it's just time to move on.

We need 6 players to make this a play off team Rjanyg : 12/20/2018 10:37 am : link Assuming we re-sign both Jamon Brown for RG and Landon Collins for SS, 3 on offense: Center, Right Tackle and WR. 3 on Defense: OLB, Free Safety and Nose Tackle.



3 of these 6 players will hopefully come from free agency while the other 3 would come from the draft. The draft is strong with defense so I am thinking that the defensive needs come from the draft along with WR and the OL comes from FA.



Add a young QB ( Grier in round 2 ) along with Josh Allen OLB from UK in round 1 with Cam Fleming from Dallas for RT and Mitch Morse for Center and you might find our Giants to be more competitive in 2019.

would say hitdog42 : 12/20/2018 10:40 am : link

QB (to be sustainable playoff team not a 1 off)

1 very good OL

1 OLB

1 DL

2 Secondary







P Rivers Dnew15 : 12/20/2018 10:54 am : link played and won a playoff game in 2013.

I think my mantra is more Dnew15 : 12/20/2018 11:25 am : link let's not continue to fool ourselves AGAIN into thinking that somehow a 39 year old QB is going to rediscover the magic and suddenly become a playoff caliber QB.

I kinda Dnew15 : 12/20/2018 11:53 am : link appreciate deps undying love for Eli :)

I wanted to believe too - but I just can't anymore.

You do know I stated in my original dep026 : 12/20/2018 11:54 am : link Post with a NEW QB, right?



Lol

2016 playoff game in Green Bay GeorgeAdams33 : 12/20/2018 3:16 pm : link Eli was great. He was the only guy on the team who showed up to play. Everyone else looked like shit. What a stupid way to assess Eli. If only Mara would've had the balls to fire Jerry Reese back in 2013 instead of letting the GM talk him into dismantling the coaching staff. Tom should've been given full control. Gilbride & Spags would've stayed.





The 2019 NFL draft looks to be top heavy on defense. George Young always said to draft into the strength of the draft for the best value. With that in mind plus the fact that I want experienced players on the offensive line I am hoping that we target a Right Tackle, a Center, and a good veteran Free Safety early in the free agent signing period. Lower priority free agents would be signed at ILB, CB, 2 way TE, and WR. In the draft I would take the best available players with an eye towards Pass Rushers, Press Corners, Inside LBs, & Safeties.



and of course.... GeorgeAdams33 : 12/20/2018 3:19 pm : link Offensive Linemen when and where it's warranted. I'd like for them to draft a decent Left Tackle prospect who could be groomed to take over for Solder in about 2 years



He might've GeorgeAdams33 : 12/20/2018 6:21 pm : link taken over for Tom, the GM, after their 3rd Super Bowl win.

Adding to PRESENT Roster? Rafflee : 12/20/2018 8:03 pm : link C...RT....Edge Rush... Impact Slot Receiver or Post Up BIG RECEIVER----- Shep is a nice Guy, but J.A.G.



added to This Roster....... that would be a big start.



As for 2019--More depth...more speed....more youth

more like mdc1 : 6:13 am : link when are we going to beat anyone consistently? At

varying levels. We only beat teams equal or worse than us with their starting QBs out. A reoccurring pattern for many years now

When you are 11 starters away Doomster : 10:06 am : link from being a legitimate contender, do you think we can make the playoffs next year?



The answer is: it's possible.



But you have to win the lottery on every freakin' move made during the off season.....and other teams ahead of you, have to falter.....

We are far away from being a Super Bowl Contender, not far from play SGMen : 10:17 am : link off's:



1. RT - Chad Wheeler isn't the answer

2. Pass Rush LB

3. FS - Curtis Riley has been a horror

4. OC - I think Hilapio starts again next year unless UFA



** We are a playoff team if we had top 1/4 of the league players at these four positions, easy. That is fixable in one off-season with draft, UFA



As for Super Bowl,

1. QB

2. RT

3. OC

4. FS

5. Pass Rush LB

6. Pass Rush DL

7. WR #2 who can block on the edge and big body redzone



It would take a miracle to fix all this in one-offseason. No team is perfect and great health is the key to any SB run along with QB, pass rush and strong line play.



RE: I'm not saying we're the Chiefs, but we haven't maximized what we have Rong5611 : 10:23 am : link



In comment

Quote: There are two teams that we should be looking at as comps: Seattle and Baltimore. Both of them came into this year with big questions, talent deficiencies, and even talk of moving on from their current head coaches.



What did they do that we didn't? They accurately self-scouted (this was our biggest failing in the offseason) and set out to mitigate their weaknesses by becoming run-first, conservative teams. The Ravens and Seahawks are 1-2 in rushing attempts in the NFL. The Ravens were helped by the Flacco injury, though he was probably on his way to being benched anyway. The Seahawks finally accepted that Wilson is not good enough to carry the offense, and flipped the run/pass ratio back to what it was when they still had Lynch.



Each of these teams is contending for a playoff spot. Not because they have more talent than we do (I'm not sure they do), but because they're well coached and were honest with themselves about what they are.



These two teams should be an example for us this offseason. They really should. Well said.In comment 14227010 Go Terps said:

As has been stated Rong5611 : 10:31 am : link 3 biggest needs...



OL - Support Barkley and the QB. We need a starting center and a starting RT. We may need a starting RG as well if they decide Brown isn't the guy. Wheeler, Greco, Halapio can serve as depth.



ER - Vernon needs to go. We need to pick up 2, one likely with our RD1 draft pick.



QB - Need a plan. Do we keep Eli? Or, get a vet - Foles/Flacco/Carr? Obviously would like to draft one this year or next as well.





I don't know how anyone could ever make this determination JOrthman : 2:15 pm : link Football is the ultimate team sport and it's not always about specific players, but how all those players work together as a team. Take for example an offensive lineman. You can be a stud at your position, but it doesn't matter much if you don't gel and work well with the other lineman.

Zero Milton : 3:29 pm : link The Giants will end the year with 53 men on the active roster and when they make the playoffs next year there will be 53 men on the roster. They won't be the same 53, but this season's Super Bowl winner won't begin next season with the same 53 on their roster either.