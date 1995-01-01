Ernie Accorsi loves Lauletta

RE: Wow section section125 : 10:26 am : link

Quote: For a guy who wanted Elway, reclaimed. Collins and was in in on Eli, that s pretty harsh.



You might not like Lauletta, I don’t know your position, but when NFL guys, with a long and successful careers, get randomly dismissed, a staple on BBI, it makes one wonder about the objectivity of those posts.







It was my point, Ernie drafted Eli and other great ones...the BBI anti-Accorsi crowd, same ones who said he was wrong on Gettleman need to be reminded that Ernie know his stuff. In comment 14229224 joeinpa said:It was my point, Ernie drafted Eli and other great ones...the BBI anti-Accorsi crowd, same ones who said he was wrong on Gettleman need to be reminded that Ernie know his stuff.

RE: Wow section HomerJones45 : 10:31 am : link

Quote: For a guy who wanted Elway, reclaimed. Collins and was in in on Eli, that s pretty harsh.



You might not like Lauletta, I don’t know your position, but when NFL guys, with a long and successful careers, get randomly dismissed, a staple on BBI, it makes one wonder about the objectivity of those posts.



Maybe I trust these guys too much and am too easily swayed by their take on things, but dismissing Accorsi s track record with quarterbacks is ya s for me to understand, what am I missing. No, you are just in the "Anyone but Manning camp." Your last heartthrob was Davis Webb, how'd that work out? In comment 14229224 joeinpa said:No, you are just in the "Anyone but Manning camp." Your last heartthrob was Davis Webb, how'd that work out?

The bottom line is... bw in dc : 10:34 am : link Lauletta should play. He should have played a long time ago.



This organization needs as much intel on Lauletta in live game situations before the next draft. It’s crucial.

RE: RE: Wow section bw in dc : 10:37 am : link

Quote:



It was my point, Ernie drafted Eli and other great ones...the BBI anti-Accorsi crowd, same ones who said he was wrong on Gettleman need to be reminded that Ernie know his stuff.



Let me get this straight. Since Accorsi was right on Eli we should give him the benefit of the doubt on his ability to select GMs? In comment 14229269 section125 said:Let me get this straight. Since Accorsi was right on Eli we should give him the benefit of the doubt on his ability to select GMs?

He was right about Eli? KWALL2 : 10:41 am : link Traded a lot to move up and pass on Rivers and Ben. That’s “right”?

RE: He was right about Eli? micky : 10:44 am : link

Quote: Traded a lot to move up and pass on Rivers and Ben. That’s “right”?



+1 In comment 14229281 KWALL2 said:+1

BB'56 fkap : 11:03 am : link Weather and still being in the hunt may have played a factor in sitting L



If L

If L fkap : 11:05 am : link still remains inactive, that will tell you all you need to know about his 'bright' future

That's great rsjem1979 : 11:06 am : link As long as the current regime believes they are a move or two away from making another run with Eli, it's also irrelevant.



At this point, they're not even willing (or able) to prepare him for meaningless December games. I'd love to know how getting zero reps or opportunity with the 1st string offense is helping his development.

RE: Lauletta was always a project. Blue21 : 11:10 am : link

Quote: I still have high hopes for him.



I agree. And many real good QB's had to sit a couple years before they were ready or got the opportunity to play. Rogers and Young come to mind immediately.Eli will be back next year I think and it will give Lauletta more time to develop. In comment 14229275 Britt in VA said:I agree. And many real good QB's had to sit a couple years before they were ready or got the opportunity to play. Rogers and Young come to mind immediately.Eli will be back next year I think and it will give Lauletta more time to develop.

Accorsi is well regarded Peppers : 11:20 am : link around the league as far as building a foundation in the front office and scouting department.. When it comes to drafting he's as hit or miss as everyone else. In the case of the 2004 draft he would've hit on any one of the three QBs just like any of us would have. Hard to give him much credit there but he's been pretty accurate in regards to scouting QBs during his career..



Lauletta has an excellent chance to succeed with NYG. No early pressure, time to learn behind Eli, and a very QB friendly offense but unless he pours points on the board in whatever opportunity he gets these last two games it won't stop NYG from adding competition to that QB room.

BBI quit on Webb after limited exposure SHO'NUFF : 11:26 am : link why does Lauletta get different treatment?

RE: He was right about Eli? BigBlueShock : 11:29 am : link

Quote: Traded a lot to move up and pass on Rivers and Ben. That’s “right”?

It got us two Super Bowls. I’d say that’s pretty much the freakin definition of “right”. In comment 14229281 KWALL2 said:It got us two Super Bowls. I’d say that’s pretty much the freakin definition of “right”.

He was right on Eli. He was also right on Roethlisberger jcn56 : 11:33 am : link if his interviews are to be believed. Didn't seem as high on Rivers, ironically.



He was also right to go after Collins. But those were all highly scouted, top ranked QBs. He was very high on Matt Schaub too (at some point, I think he was the fallback if there was no Eli or BR?).



It's a lot easier to be right about the guys at the top of the draft than in the middle, not just for EA but all GMs/scouts.

RE: He was right on Eli. He was also right on Roethlisberger bw in dc : 11:36 am : link

Quote: if his interviews are to be believed. Didn't seem as high on Rivers, ironically.



He was also right to go after Collins. But those were all highly scouted, top ranked QBs. He was very high on Matt Schaub too (at some point, I think he was the fallback if there was no Eli or BR?).



It's a lot easier to be right about the guys at the top of the draft than in the middle, not just for EA but all GMs/scouts.



I swear, I think I heard or read where Accorsi said he was high on Brady. The guy is such a football romantic you'd probably find out that he's bullish on nearly everyone... In comment 14229331 jcn56 said:I swear, I think I heard or read where Accorsi said he was high on Brady. The guy is such a football romantic you'd probably find out that he's bullish on nearly everyone...

A team built around Saquon Barkley has no business viewing a weak arm Bob in Newburgh : 11:39 am : link as a potential starting QB.



Teams are going to be constantly cheating up to stop SB. You have to be able to go over the top, either to help SB or to make the opposition pay.



OBJ and Engram absolutely have the skill sets to be deep threats. Either one is an impossible cover in single coverage if the QB is accurate enough to leverage them to the ball.



No report I have seen has indicated any optimism for Lauletta developing enough to be able to make all the throws.





RE: A team built around Saquon Barkley has no business viewing a weak arm bw in dc : 11:52 am : link

Quote:

No report I have seen has indicated any optimism for Lauletta developing enough to be able to make all the throws.





Fair enough. But may as well find out for real under live fire. In comment 14229337 Bob in Newburgh said:Fair enough. But may as well find out for real under live fire.

At this point in the season, there's no reason not to give Lauletta Ira : 11:56 am : link some playing time.

RE: _________ NikkiMac : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: if you think we arent drafting kyle shurmur youre nuts.



Ninja I have that feeling too ...... In comment 14229318 I am Ninja said:Ninja I have that feeling too ......

RE: Where SJGiant : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: are the Tanney fans?



They are hiding with the Geno fans. In comment 14229362 XBRONX said:They are hiding with the Geno fans.

There were no Geno fans jcn56 : 12:26 pm : link People wanted Geno to get out there to do an evaluation of the REST of the offense, not of the QB.



The same can't be said of Tanney, he's not even a has-been, he's a never was who should never have occupied a roster spot.

Tom Brady was a mid round draft pick gmenrule : 12:30 pm : link because he supposedly had a weak arm right out of college. That can be fixed with strength/flexibility training. Brady became stronger and a better deep passer. Lauletta can to.

I am more concerned with the other QB fundamentals. He needs to see the field so we can see if he has what it takes …

I just really.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:43 pm : link



As soon as this thread was posted, just from the thread title alone, I knew it would be a magnet for people to use it as a platform to bash Accorsi, but then you even have posts like this:



Quote: He was right about Eli?

KWALL2 : 10:41 am : link : reply

Traded a lot to move up and pass on Rivers and Ben. That’s “right”?



Umm - even looking back in retrospect, it was dead on right. It is like some of you fucking dimwits don't understand the magnitude of Super Bowl wins.



I won't even point out the technicality that we never passed on Rivers. We drafted him. I'm just surprised there wasn't a pithy one-liner about Accorsi's toupee. That would have been the proverbial icing on the top.



I hope every Giants GM is as wrong as Accorsi was. wish I understood some of the mindset here.As soon as this thread was posted, just from the thread title alone, I knew it would be a magnet for people to use it as a platform to bash Accorsi, but then you even have posts like this:Umm - even looking back in retrospect, it was dead on right. It is like some of you fucking dimwits don't understand the magnitude of Super Bowl wins.I won't even point out the technicality that we never passed on Rivers. We drafted him. I'm just surprised there wasn't a pithy one-liner about Accorsi's toupee. That would have been the proverbial icing on the top.I hope every Giants GM is as wrong as Accorsi was.

Homer Jones you got the wrong guy pal joeinpa : 12:45 pm : link I never called for Webb, I did want Darnold. But how you arrived at the conclusion I m one of those any guy but Eli posters, from ‘‘this thread, is beyond me.



This post was more about maybe Lauletta is better than opinioned here.



Your love of Eli while understandable, is skewing you perception. You should understand it is possible to believe it is time to move on but still be an Eli fan, not really that complicated.

Arm Strength Samiam : 12:47 pm : link That’s what I don’t get about the criticisms here. I understand that accuracy is something very hard to teach. But, with strength training, why do people assume it get can’t stronger. He’ll never have a great arm but it should be good enough if he works at it. There are a lot of things that go into making an NFL QB and presumably they see Lauletta has some of those things (and Webb didn’t),



As an aside, I give Accorsi a ton of credit for his opinion if Eli but it’s not like Eli was an unknown or came from a small school. He came from a big time program and had the name. Most everyone had Eli as the QB if not the best player in the draft. What I give Accorsi the most credit is trading so little to get Eli. I’m of the opinion, even back then, that we got Eli cheaply. We were in a position to make the right offer, plus SD liked Rivers, plus there was the talk of Eli not signing with SD. A lot of things had to come together and thankfully it did

Any examples of XBRONX : 12:49 pm : link MLB pitcher who added MPH to his fastball?

Accorsi's AcidTest : 1:23 pm : link evaluation of QBs has been excellent. But even if it wasn't, it's crazy to judge Lauletta based on less than a half in a blowout win against the depleted Redskins. And that comes from someone who doesn't believe he's Eli successor. I do agree that he should play during the next two games.



I'd be surprised if the Giants don't draft a QB, unless they trade for Kyle Sloter. But if they want to use a second round pick on a QB, then they should consider trading down in the first round to get extra picks given all the holes on the team.

Gotta love the morons on here gmenatlarge : 1:28 pm : link Who think that they could possibly know more about football than a guy who has spent his whole career around it. “I.’m not a GM but I watch football on TV”!!!

Kyle Sloter XBRONX : 1:29 pm : link is the Adrien Robinson of QB's.

The answer to the question of Doomster : 1:32 pm : link Barkley or a QB won't be answered until maybe 4 or more years.....



But the Giants will never be in a better position to get one like they were in 2018.....



As far as Lauletta goes, I think the only chance for him to play, will be if the Colts have a blowout.....



The last game against the Cowboys, may be Eli's last as a Giant, and I doubt that he comes out of the game....

KL need to get a chance to prove otherwise .McL. : 1:42 pm : link But until then he is just Davis Webb 2.0



Unless there is some major undeniable issue, teams always find praise for young players. It's just like going into a new season, you never hear a team say, "Hey guys, Sorry for this year but we suck! See ya next year.". Teams are not going to say, "Damn guys, we really wasted that 4th round pick, the kid sucks". Its counterproductive to be critical of young players until the point you are ready to cut bait. I don't put any stock in these quotes.



Don't get me wrong, I agree with the article, KL should get his chance to audition and we need to see what he's really has. I am keeping an open mind. However, I'd be more surprised if he turns into something than if the Lauletta train derails.

If I am the Giants, and the Colts are up 20 - 7 at the half, sit Eli SGMen : 2:16 pm : link Yes, the game is still close but with OBJ out again I still think the offense will be limited. OBJ draws double teams which means less 8 men in the box scenarios. Stop Barkley, stop the big plays, Colts will up at the half.



Let Lauletta play 1+ quarters of football at least just so he gets a feel for the game and its speed. Practice is nice. Game Film is nice. But nothing beats real world experience its big, fast, angry men trying to kill you!!!



Now, do I agree with Ernie Accorsi? I can't say cause I'm not a personnel guy like he is but damn as a fan I sure hope he is right.



I thought Webb had more "upside" entering camp as he was just a bigger, stronger armed guy but it never panned out.



If Lauletta is an "average" NFL quarterback by next year it was actually a good value pick. Anything less and it was a wasted pick.



This off-season, the Giants could really boost this offense if they do 3 things:



1. Get a big upgrade at RT (UFA or Draft pick, but UFA more likely)

2. Get a big upgrade at OC (UFA or Hilapio healing or a draft pick but not many rookies start OC).

3. Get a #2 WR if Latimer isn't re-signed



Bottom line: this offense needs upgrading at OL and QB. I see Eli with a 25% chance of starting next year IF he renegotiates his contract to a more incentive laden one.

There were 3 QBs KWALL2 : 2:19 pm : link He had Eli much higher than the other 2 which is why he spent so much to move up. 15 years later, the entire football world would say the other 2 QBs were better players.



Not only passing on better players but trading valuable resources to draft an inferior player is getting it right because the team won 2 SBs? I don’t think so.



Team game. QB did not win the SBs or carry the team like some QBs have. He was a big part of it but the idea better talent would not have been able to match it and more is amusing to this dimwit.





The demands of the position have changed Go Terps : 2:24 pm : link There is a premium on mobility and making plays off schedule. Can Lauletta do that? We don't know because he isn't getting a legit chance to prepare for and start games.

I AcidTest : 2:32 pm : link wanted to take Sean Taylor (RIP), but thought that if we were going to take a QB, it was better to stay at #4 and take Ben. But Ben came from a smaller school, while Eli played in the hyper competitive SEC with almost no NFL talent. Rivers has a funky three quarters side arm delivery. I don't think either would have managed the New York media as well as Eli. They've also had much better OLs than Eli.

The article made it seem like Giants have 10 HOFers Vanzetti : 2:51 pm : link Overall, a very good read but a little too Pollyanna about players who are essentially JAGs

Arm strength - what is it in this context? Bob in Newburgh : 3:01 pm : link Comparisons to Brady have no merit unless you are close enough to both situations to know the cause and extent of the limitation. For example, a QB with small hands may not have a problem with arm strength but in transferring arm velocity efficiently to the ball.



Most QBs who were considered weak-armed when they came into the League, were considered weak-armed when they left the League. If these are not dumb men, that should tell you something about ease of development.



In baseball, why do so few OFs labeled as LFs develop into RFs. And in this case, hand size is largely irrelevant.









































RE: RE: He was right about Eli? map7711 : 3:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14229281 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





Traded a lot to move up and pass on Rivers and Ben. That’s “right”?







+1



This is why again you can’t take what most posters on BBI too seriously. What a idiotic take and then it gets a +1. Too funny. In comment 14229283 micky said:This is why again you can’t take what most posters on BBI too seriously. What a idiotic take and then it gets a +1. Too funny.

RE: Beerman Beer Man : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: I believe it was Accorsi who said about trading for Eli: (paraphrasing) Any time you're within striking distance of a franchise QB, you do what it takes to get the deal done. Yadda, yadda, something about rarely drafting that high.



If they think a QB is the cat's meow, pull the trigger.

I don't think anyone is arguing that. I'm not sold any of this class of QB's is a franchise guy. In comment 14229266 fkap said:I don't think anyone is arguing that. I'm not sold any of this class of QB's is a franchise guy.

RE: Ernie wouldn't know LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: a QB from a turnip.



Holy shit you're a dumbfuck. In comment 14229208 section125 said:Holy shit you're a dumbfuck.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4:31 pm : link Quote: Not only passing on better players but trading valuable resources to draft an inferior player is getting it right because the team won 2 SBs? I don’t think so.



Passing on better players and trading valuable resources to draft an "inferior player"??



Do you know what that fucking word means?



He actually got it right. Eli had the demeanor to play in NY. You can speculate that Rivers and Ben would have had rings here, but it is just that speculation.



We know Eli has the rings. And he had the right demeanor for the team. Just how well would a rapist have been accepted in NY? Hell, people still shit on the team for having Christian Peter and Josh Brown here. What exactly would have happened with Ben?



Nevermind - it is better to say that we gave up "valuable resources" for an inferior player. Passing on better players and trading valuable resources to draft an "inferior player"??Do you know what that fucking word means?He actually got it right. Eli had the demeanor to play in NY. You can speculate that Rivers and Ben would have had rings here, but it is just that speculation.We know Eli has the rings. And he had the right demeanor for the team. Just how well would a rapist have been accepted in NY? Hell, people still shit on the team for having Christian Peter and Josh Brown here. What exactly would have happened with Ben?Nevermind - it is better to say that we gave up "valuable resources" for an inferior player.

RE: LOL.. Mike from SI : 4:34 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Not only passing on better players but trading valuable resources to draft an inferior player is getting it right because the team won 2 SBs? I don’t think so.







Passing on better players and trading valuable resources to draft an "inferior player"??



Do you know what that fucking word means?



He actually got it right. Eli had the demeanor to play in NY. You can speculate that Rivers and Ben would have had rings here, but it is just that speculation.



We know Eli has the rings. And he had the right demeanor for the team. Just how well would a rapist have been accepted in NY? Hell, people still shit on the team for having Christian Peter and Josh Brown here. What exactly would have happened with Ben?



Nevermind - it is better to say that we gave up "valuable resources" for an inferior player.



And imagine how Ben would've behaved in NY lol. In comment 14229471 FatMan in Charlotte said:And imagine how Ben would've behaved in NY lol.

Fats has a good point. Dave on the UWS : 4:58 pm : link Of the 3, no question Eli had the best makeup to succeed in NY. Look at Barkley now, people love his makeup - teamed with his ability he has quickly become the new face of the franchise. I question whether Rivers or Roethlisberger would have been successful here.

I actually felt this was a pretty positive joeinpa : 5:09 pm : link Article, which is why I shared it; yet somehow a few find a way to twist the info into an anti Eli post.



Beginning to believe the sentiments expressed here against Eli are actually more directed at those who support him rather than any objective look at who he actually is.

