New York Giants-Indianapolis Colts Game Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2018 12:43 pm : 12/23/2018 12:43 pm ...

lol LeftHook : 12/23/2018 4:01 pm : link Getting greedy, and we had a timeout,

Well, offense played hard and we didn't sacrifice draft position Bramton1 : 12/23/2018 4:01 pm : link Not too upset.

RE: There you go Britt in VA : 12/23/2018 4:01 pm : link

Quote: Pitiful pass, just, complete shit.



It feels like you've been waiting all game to do that.



Congrats, I guess. In comment 14230788 Thegratefulhead said:It feels like you've been waiting all game to do that.Congrats, I guess.

What are you gonna do Bluesbreaker : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link had to take a chance 23 seconds left ...

Nothing to hang your head about

now.....onto dallas thrunthrublue : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link end this all star shit show with a blowout loss to the cowgirls.....

Eli'd. bigbluescot : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.

Suppose that int micky : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link Wasnt game changer

RE: Hope Eli mrvax : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link

Quote: doesn't throw an INT.



Dammit Eli! In comment 14230774 mrvax said:Dammit Eli!

Coaches D_Giants : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link Can coach above the players’ talent level; Shurmur us the opposite. Unless this team has unparalleled talent, they will remain losers.

LOL Rflairr : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link That’s exactly how games play out for bad teams

RE: showed fight nicky43 : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link

Quote: team lost on a near last second play. preserve draft status. all things considered, best possible result, i guess



Agree and it was a good game to watch as a fan.

In comment 14230781 Sonic Youth said:Agree and it was a good game to watch as a fan.

And Eli throws into section125 : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link triple coverage and over throws Fowler by 5 yards...

RE: Thats Photoguy : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link

Quote: More like it! Typical



Fuck you. Fuck you, very much. In comment 14230786 npd4432 said:Fuck you. Fuck you, very much.

RE: Suppose that int Britt in VA : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link

Quote: Wasnt game changer



Congrats.



He shut you up all game, but you get the last laugh. In comment 14230800 micky said:Congrats.He shut you up all game, but you get the last laugh.

RE: Suppose that int map7711 : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link

Quote: Wasnt game changer



Where the fuck were you all day asshole. In comment 14230800 micky said:Where the fuck were you all day asshole.

Very AcidTest : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link disappointing. Thought Eli forced that throw.

RE: Coaches section125 : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Can coach above the players’ talent level; Shurmur us the opposite. Unless this team has unparalleled talent, they will remain losers.



Stupid post In comment 14230805 D_Giants said:Stupid post

RE: Eli'd. dep026 : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.



Lol In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:Lol

RE: RE: Suppose that int Anakim : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14230800 micky said:





Quote:





Wasnt game changer







Congrats.



He shut you up all game, but you get the last laugh.



Totally a coincidence that Josh in the City and Micky crawl out of whatever holes they were in to comment on the last play of the game... In comment 14230814 Britt in VA said:Totally a coincidence that Josh in the City and Micky crawl out of whatever holes they were in to comment on the last play of the game...

Terrible choice of where to throw the ball BlueLou'sBack : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link Right there.

RE: Eli'd. Rflairr : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.



That’s what he does In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:That’s what he does

RE: RE: Eli'd. bigbluescot : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.







Lol



Here comes the defense force.... In comment 14230821 dep026 said:Here comes the defense force....

these are the kind of plays people see from Eli SHO'NUFF : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link on Sportscenter... not the other pretty passes for 3 5/6 quarters of the game.

RE: What are you gonna do D_Giants : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: had to take a chance 23 seconds left ...

Nothing to hang your head about



Why wait till final series to try and win? Shurmur, like McAdoo, puts victory on shoulders of defense every time. In comment 14230797 Bluesbreaker said:Why wait till final series to try and win? Shurmur, like McAdoo, puts victory on shoulders of defense every time.

RE: Giants have given up the most fourth quarter points gmenatlarge : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: .



Just like Parcells used to say “talent takes over late in the game”, giants have zero talent on defense... In comment 14230751 jeff57 said:Just like Parcells used to say “talent takes over late in the game”, giants have zero talent on defense...

RE: What are you gonna do christian : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: had to take a chance 23 seconds left ...

Nothing to hang your head about



He had a time out and needed 25 yards, that wasn't needed at all. That was a bad, bad play. In comment 14230797 Bluesbreaker said:He had a time out and needed 25 yards, that wasn't needed at all. That was a bad, bad play.

RE: RE: RE: Eli'd. map7711 : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14230821 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.







Lol







Here comes the defense force....





Here comes the jerkoffs who were silent all day. In comment 14230827 bigbluescot said:Here comes the jerkoffs who were silent all day.

RE: What are you gonna do section125 : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: had to take a chance 23 seconds left ...

Nothing to hang your head about



31 secs and a timeout. 3 10 yard plays gets them to Rosas range. In comment 14230797 Bluesbreaker said:31 secs and a timeout. 3 10 yard plays gets them to Rosas range.

Just too many holes on D LeftHook : 12/23/2018 4:05 pm : link Sad.........

RE: RE: Coaches D_Giants : 12/23/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14230805 D_Giants said:





Quote:





Can coach above the players’ talent level; Shurmur us the opposite. Unless this team has unparalleled talent, they will remain losers.







Stupid post so say you, you moron. Shurmur coaches as well as you can think. In comment 14230820 section125 said:so say you, you moron. Shurmur coaches as well as you can think.

Idiotic call by an idiot coach. VinegarPeppers : 12/23/2018 4:05 pm : link Just as well though because if we had a chance the zebras would have stolen it anyway.



The outcome was never in doubt almost from the first TD of the game, which was actually Engrams but Murmur didn’t want to challenge.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli'd. bigbluescot : 12/23/2018 4:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14230827 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





In comment 14230821 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.







Lol







Here comes the defense force....









Here comes the jerkoffs who were silent all day.



There's no defending that throw. It was never on. With one time out 30 seconds and a timeout to get 25 yards for a shot to kick it, it's absolute madness. It's a terrible terrible throw. I don't care if he threw for 500 yards and 8 td's before it, the game was on the line and he came up fucking tiny. In comment 14230841 map7711 said:There's no defending that throw. It was never on. With one time out 30 seconds and a timeout to get 25 yards for a shot to kick it, it's absolute madness. It's a terrible terrible throw. I don't care if he threw for 500 yards and 8 td's before it, the game was on the line and he came up fucking tiny.

looked like there was contact on the receiver that affected Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/23/2018 4:07 pm : link the timing on the play. Not a lot, but the kind that gets called on us all the time. Still probably shouldn't have made the throw, but it is how small the differences are between wins and losses in this league.

Excellent Offensive play today ! LeftHook : 12/23/2018 4:08 pm : link Defense folded when we needed it. O putting 27 on the board. Great job............

... christian : 12/23/2018 4:08 pm : link It's OK to be mad at the QB -- he made a huge mistake to cost a chance at a game. Doesn't mean he's done, sucks, is a bad football player, or a bad dude.



He just made a stupid play.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli'd. LeftHook : 12/23/2018 4:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14230841 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14230827 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





In comment 14230821 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.







Lol







Here comes the defense force....









Here comes the jerkoffs who were silent all day.







There's no defending that throw. It was never on. With one time out 30 seconds and a timeout to get 25 yards for a shot to kick it, it's absolute madness. It's a terrible terrible throw. I don't care if he threw for 500 yards and 8 td's before it, the game was on the line and he came up fucking tiny. Got greedy like I said, we had a time out. And a full set of downs. In comment 14230873 bigbluescot said:Got greedy like I said, we had a time out. And a full set of downs.

GOOD !!! GMoney : 12/23/2018 4:11 pm : link Higher fucking draft pick. Fucking Losers. Not predictable. HaHa.

RE: ... crick n NC : 12/23/2018 4:11 pm : link

Quote: It's OK to be mad at the QB -- he made a huge mistake to cost a chance at a game. Doesn't mean he's done, sucks, is a bad football player, or a bad dude.



He just made a stupid play.



Well since he was involved in the final offensive play he gets more heat than deserved. Unfortunately fans have short memories and typically dump all of their frustrations on the last bad part of the game that they remember In comment 14230883 christian said:Well since he was involved in the final offensive play he gets more heat than deserved. Unfortunately fans have short memories and typically dump all of their frustrations on the last bad part of the game that they remember

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli'd. PetesHereNow : 12/23/2018 4:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14230841 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 14230827 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





In comment 14230821 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.







Lol







Here comes the defense force....









Here comes the jerkoffs who were silent all day.







There's no defending that throw. It was never on. With one time out 30 seconds and a timeout to get 25 yards for a shot to kick it, it's absolute madness. It's a terrible terrible throw. I don't care if he threw for 500 yards and 8 td's before it, the game was on the line and he came up fucking tiny.



That’s not his point. He’s not defending the throw. He’s saying that there are people like yourself and micky who can’t wait for Eli to fuck up. And it’s sad y’all call yourself Giants fans. In comment 14230873 bigbluescot said:That’s not his point. He’s not defending the throw. He’s saying that there are people like yourself and micky who can’t wait for Eli to fuck up. And it’s sad y’all call yourself Giants fans.

RE: RE: ... christian : 12/23/2018 4:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14230883 christian said:





Quote:





It's OK to be mad at the QB -- he made a huge mistake to cost a chance at a game. Doesn't mean he's done, sucks, is a bad football player, or a bad dude.



He just made a stupid play.







Well since he was involved in the final offensive play he gets more heat than deserved. Unfortunately fans have short memories and typically dump all of their frustrations on the last bad part of the game that they remember



Well I think he deserves plenty of heat for making a very bad decision with a chance to win the game. It goes with the territory, he can't make that throw. In comment 14230910 crick n NC said:Well I think he deserves plenty of heat for making a very bad decision with a chance to win the game. It goes with the territory, he can't make that throw.

RE: Excellent Offensive play today ! Eman11 : 12/23/2018 4:18 pm : link

Quote: Defense folded when we needed it. O putting 27 on the board. Great job............ t





Agreed and it was against a team that shutout Dallas last week, but no doubt there will be those coming out of the woodwork to blame Eli for the last pass but not see how sorry our D is. In comment 14230881 LeftHook said:Agreed and it was against a team that shutout Dallas last week, but no doubt there will be those coming out of the woodwork to blame Eli for the last pass but not see how sorry our D is.

RE: RE: RE: Suppose that int micky : 12/23/2018 4:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14230814 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14230800 micky said:





Quote:





Wasnt game changer







Congrats.



He shut you up all game, but you get the last laugh.







Totally a coincidence that Josh in the City and Micky crawl out of whatever holes they were in to comment on the last play of the game...



👍 ok tyree In comment 14230822 Anakim said:👍 ok tyree

RE: Awful fans baadbill : 12/23/2018 4:37 pm : link

Quote: On this thread



I have a very difficult time calling people who hate Manning, “Giants fans” In comment 14230852 crick n NC said:I have a very difficult time calling people who hate Manning, “Giants fans”