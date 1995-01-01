New York Giants-Indianapolis Colts Game Discussion Thread

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
lol  
LeftHook : 12/23/2018 4:01 pm : link
Getting greedy, and we had a timeout,
Well, offense played hard and we didn't sacrifice draft position  
Bramton1 : 12/23/2018 4:01 pm : link
Not too upset.
True to form  
Devour the Day : 12/23/2018 4:01 pm : link
This D sucks
RE: There you go  
Britt in VA : 12/23/2018 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14230788 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Pitiful pass, just, complete shit.


It feels like you've been waiting all game to do that.

Congrats, I guess.
Crap...  
phil in arizona : 12/23/2018 4:01 pm : link
d couldn't get a stop
What are you gonna do  
Bluesbreaker : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
had to take a chance 23 seconds left ...
Nothing to hang your head about
now.....onto dallas  
thrunthrublue : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
end this all star shit show with a blowout loss to the cowgirls.....
Eli'd.  
bigbluescot : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.
Suppose that int  
micky : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
Wasnt game changer
RE: Hope Eli  
mrvax : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14230774 mrvax said:
Quote:
doesn't throw an INT.


Dammit Eli!
I guess, they don't call holds on our WR's.  
Britt in VA : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
Coaches  
D_Giants : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
Can coach above the players’ talent level; Shurmur us the opposite. Unless this team has unparalleled talent, they will remain losers.
LOL  
Rflairr : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
That’s exactly how games play out for bad teams
RE: showed fight  
nicky43 : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14230781 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
team lost on a near last second play. preserve draft status. all things considered, best possible result, i guess


Agree and it was a good game to watch as a fan.
And Eli throws into  
section125 : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
triple coverage and over throws Fowler by 5 yards...
RE: Thats  
Photoguy : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14230786 npd4432 said:
Quote:
More like it! Typical


Fuck you. Fuck you, very much.
RE: Suppose that int  
Britt in VA : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14230800 micky said:
Quote:
Wasnt game changer


Congrats.

He shut you up all game, but you get the last laugh.
RE: Suppose that int  
map7711 : 12/23/2018 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14230800 micky said:
Quote:
Wasnt game changer


Where the fuck were you all day asshole.
Very  
AcidTest : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link
disappointing. Thought Eli forced that throw.
RE: Coaches  
section125 : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14230805 D_Giants said:
Quote:
Can coach above the players’ talent level; Shurmur us the opposite. Unless this team has unparalleled talent, they will remain losers.


Stupid post
RE: Eli'd.  
dep026 : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.


Lol
RE: RE: Suppose that int  
Anakim : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14230814 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14230800 micky said:


Quote:


Wasnt game changer



Congrats.

He shut you up all game, but you get the last laugh.


Totally a coincidence that Josh in the City and Micky crawl out of whatever holes they were in to comment on the last play of the game...
Terrible choice of where to throw the ball  
BlueLou'sBack : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link
Right there.
RE: Eli'd.  
Rflairr : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.


That’s what he does
RE: RE: Eli'd.  
bigbluescot : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14230821 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.



Lol


Here comes the defense force....
these are the kind of plays people see from Eli  
SHO'NUFF : 12/23/2018 4:03 pm : link
on Sportscenter... not the other pretty passes for 3 5/6 quarters of the game.
RE: What are you gonna do  
D_Giants : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14230797 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
had to take a chance 23 seconds left ...
Nothing to hang your head about


Why wait till final series to try and win? Shurmur, like McAdoo, puts victory on shoulders of defense every time.
RE: Giants have given up the most fourth quarter points  
gmenatlarge : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14230751 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Just like Parcells used to say “talent takes over late in the game”, giants have zero talent on defense...
RE: What are you gonna do  
christian : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14230797 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
had to take a chance 23 seconds left ...
Nothing to hang your head about


He had a time out and needed 25 yards, that wasn't needed at all. That was a bad, bad play.
RE: RE: RE: Eli'd.  
map7711 : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14230827 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 14230821 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.



Lol



Here comes the defense force....



Here comes the jerkoffs who were silent all day.
RE: What are you gonna do  
section125 : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14230797 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
had to take a chance 23 seconds left ...
Nothing to hang your head about


31 secs and a timeout. 3 10 yard plays gets them to Rosas range.
Shurmer  
npd4432 : 12/23/2018 4:04 pm : link
Didn’t help
Just too many holes on D  
LeftHook : 12/23/2018 4:05 pm : link
Sad.........
RE: RE: Coaches  
D_Giants : 12/23/2018 4:05 pm : link
In comment 14230820 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14230805 D_Giants said:


Quote:


Can coach above the players’ talent level; Shurmur us the opposite. Unless this team has unparalleled talent, they will remain losers.



Stupid post
so say you, you moron. Shurmur coaches as well as you can think.
Awful fans  
crick n NC : 12/23/2018 4:05 pm : link
On this thread
Idiotic call by an idiot coach.  
VinegarPeppers : 12/23/2018 4:05 pm : link
Just as well though because if we had a chance the zebras would have stolen it anyway.

The outcome was never in doubt almost from the first TD of the game, which was actually Engrams but Murmur didn’t want to challenge.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli'd.  
bigbluescot : 12/23/2018 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14230841 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 14230827 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


In comment 14230821 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.



Lol



Here comes the defense force....




Here comes the jerkoffs who were silent all day.


There's no defending that throw. It was never on. With one time out 30 seconds and a timeout to get 25 yards for a shot to kick it, it's absolute madness. It's a terrible terrible throw. I don't care if he threw for 500 yards and 8 td's before it, the game was on the line and he came up fucking tiny.
looked like there was contact on the receiver that affected  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/23/2018 4:07 pm : link
the timing on the play. Not a lot, but the kind that gets called on us all the time. Still probably shouldn't have made the throw, but it is how small the differences are between wins and losses in this league.
Excellent Offensive play today !  
LeftHook : 12/23/2018 4:08 pm : link
Defense folded when we needed it. O putting 27 on the board. Great job............
christian : 12/23/2018 4:08 pm : link
It's OK to be mad at the QB -- he made a huge mistake to cost a chance at a game. Doesn't mean he's done, sucks, is a bad football player, or a bad dude.

He just made a stupid play.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli'd.  
LeftHook : 12/23/2018 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14230873 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 14230841 map7711 said:


Quote:


In comment 14230827 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


In comment 14230821 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.



Lol



Here comes the defense force....




Here comes the jerkoffs who were silent all day.



There's no defending that throw. It was never on. With one time out 30 seconds and a timeout to get 25 yards for a shot to kick it, it's absolute madness. It's a terrible terrible throw. I don't care if he threw for 500 yards and 8 td's before it, the game was on the line and he came up fucking tiny.
Got greedy like I said, we had a time out. And a full set of downs.
GOOD !!!  
GMoney : 12/23/2018 4:11 pm : link
Higher fucking draft pick. Fucking Losers. Not predictable. HaHa.
RE: ...  
crick n NC : 12/23/2018 4:11 pm : link
In comment 14230883 christian said:
Quote:
It's OK to be mad at the QB -- he made a huge mistake to cost a chance at a game. Doesn't mean he's done, sucks, is a bad football player, or a bad dude.

He just made a stupid play.


Well since he was involved in the final offensive play he gets more heat than deserved. Unfortunately fans have short memories and typically dump all of their frustrations on the last bad part of the game that they remember
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli'd.  
PetesHereNow : 12/23/2018 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14230873 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 14230841 map7711 said:


Quote:


In comment 14230827 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


In comment 14230821 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14230799 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


the guy is a fucking moron. There were only 4 fucking defenders there.



Lol



Here comes the defense force....




Here comes the jerkoffs who were silent all day.



There's no defending that throw. It was never on. With one time out 30 seconds and a timeout to get 25 yards for a shot to kick it, it's absolute madness. It's a terrible terrible throw. I don't care if he threw for 500 yards and 8 td's before it, the game was on the line and he came up fucking tiny.


That’s not his point. He’s not defending the throw. He’s saying that there are people like yourself and micky who can’t wait for Eli to fuck up. And it’s sad y’all call yourself Giants fans.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 12/23/2018 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14230910 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 14230883 christian said:


Quote:


It's OK to be mad at the QB -- he made a huge mistake to cost a chance at a game. Doesn't mean he's done, sucks, is a bad football player, or a bad dude.

He just made a stupid play.



Well since he was involved in the final offensive play he gets more heat than deserved. Unfortunately fans have short memories and typically dump all of their frustrations on the last bad part of the game that they remember


Well I think he deserves plenty of heat for making a very bad decision with a chance to win the game. It goes with the territory, he can't make that throw.
Eli  
GMoney : 12/23/2018 4:17 pm : link
He's never done that before.
RE: Excellent Offensive play today !  
Eman11 : 12/23/2018 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14230881 LeftHook said:
Quote:
Defense folded when we needed it. O putting 27 on the board. Great job............
t


Agreed and it was against a team that shutout Dallas last week, but no doubt there will be those coming out of the woodwork to blame Eli for the last pass but not see how sorry our D is.
RE: RE: RE: Suppose that int  
micky : 12/23/2018 4:28 pm : link
In comment 14230822 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14230814 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14230800 micky said:


Quote:


Wasnt game changer



Congrats.

He shut you up all game, but you get the last laugh.



Totally a coincidence that Josh in the City and Micky crawl out of whatever holes they were in to comment on the last play of the game...


👍 ok tyree
RE: Awful fans  
baadbill : 12/23/2018 4:37 pm : link
In comment 14230852 crick n NC said:
Quote:
On this thread


I have a very difficult time calling people who hate Manning, “Giants fans”
RE: Awful fans  
Eman11 : 12/23/2018 4:40 pm : link
In comment 14230852 crick n NC said:
Quote:
On this thread


It's like they were just hoping and waiting for something bad to happen.

On a funnier note, anyone who recorded the game, go to 5:04 left in the first. Eli under center, sees the Colts have too many men on the field and actually calls it out in his cadence ( 12 men) and then the refs throw the flag for it. Lol
