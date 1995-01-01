New York Giants-Indianapolis Colts Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2018 3:48 pm : 12/23/2018 3:48 pm ...

Tankathon has the Giants picking 7th dpinzow : 12/23/2018 4:30 pm : link above Jacksonville now as they won and they have a better strength of schedule. A Jets win might also help but not sure if their strength of schedule will be better than ours because New England's record (their opponent in Week 17) has a record 2 games better than Dallas

Eli played well today... EricJ : 12/23/2018 4:31 pm : link and that is about as good as we can expect from him. Not upset at all about the end of game INT. We did not lose today because of Eli. We were losing before that pass.

Quote: Beating their second-teamers and losing valuable draft positioning will be a fitting end to a waste of a season.



If Niners can upset the Bears, Dallas will likely have the #3 seed to play for next week.



If Niners can upset the Bears, Dallas will likely have the #3 seed to play for next week.

They showed up and played hard Bluesbreaker : 12/23/2018 4:33 pm : link On the road playoff team odds of getting a FG

there are very slim . If we had got a PI or reception

we would have Won thought Barkley got out os bounce

Refs did us no favors . Eli was Very Good today .

from our 31 with 35 seconds is a tough task for

any QB . kind of tough for LB's to cover WR's .

Colts a playoff team at home ..

My son is visiting from Texas Paulie Walnuts : 12/23/2018 4:37 pm : link So it was nice to watch a game together..thats all i got.. merry fucking Christmas

I'm happy with the way the game went Matt in SGS : 12/23/2018 4:39 pm : link The Giants showed heart in a game I thought they would get killed in. The fought to the end but at the end of the day, the Giants don't have the horses right now. And I started a thread last week about the fact that the Giants have many holes to fill on this defense. This game was lost because the defense couldn't hold. Yes, Eli made a bad last throw, but the main problem is that the Giants need to replenish talent on their defense next year. To that end, losing a game in this fashion and getting a better draft pick, to help (round after round) to make picks on defense to play in Bettcher's system is better in the long run. There a bunch of guys on that field today on defense who shouldn't be there next year.



Next week Dallas is going to be playing their water boy, the Giants are going to kill them. That 10th loss is a bigger help than a 7th win.

Call me stupid but I think that Reese's Pieces : 12/23/2018 4:43 pm : link this is a good defense with JPP, Snacks, Jenkins, DRC, Collins and Ogletree. They released (or traded for a lottery ticket) three of them when they could not replace even one of them with a player of at least the same ability). These are not moves you make after you've told everyone that you're going for it all this year.



Salary Cap? It's been raised by $10 or #12 million dollars each of the last six years. If you can't resign a player due to the new salary cap --- then you shouldn't be allowed to live (unless you're an old Giant whom we like.)



Ah Well, at least the Eagles and the Cowboys won.

Refs let em play for 50 mins Paulie Walnuts : 12/23/2018 4:43 pm : link Then decided to get tickey, tacky to give the game to indy.... nobody beat the spread... I bought a new Fleetwood..

In terms of getting the highest draft pick possible, this is what we dpinzow : 12/23/2018 4:43 pm : link need:



--A Giants loss (hate losing to Dallas but it might be important here)



--SF to beat one of CHI or LA Rams (their strength of schedule might go above ours). Highly unlikely they beat both but they could win one of them



--TB to beat ATL (possible)



--BUF to beat MIA (possible)



--DET to beat GB



I believe if all of that happens we pick 4th, behind only ARZ, OAK and NYJ

Quote: Is a poor fit for a 3-4



True but we're barely a 3-4. Honestly, we have 4 down linemen on a majority of snaps.

Wasnt much OBJRoyal : 12/23/2018 4:51 pm : link Doubt about how the 4th quarter was going to go. Was always going to be a loss

The Giants are like the team that the Harlem Globetrotters Paulie Walnuts : 12/23/2018 4:56 pm : link used to play

You could probably call either holding or pass interference blink667 : 12/23/2018 4:57 pm : link ... on every play, and that’s left to the discretion of the officials. But when the refs decide to call it on one team in the critical minutes of a game, that’s called unduly influencing the outcome.

The Washington Generals.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2018 5:04 pm : : 12/23/2018 5:04 pm : link You can blame this or that, but in the big picture, after allowing only one score in the first half, the defense allowed three touchdowns in just four second half possessions.



The defense lost this game.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2018 5:07 pm : : 12/23/2018 5:07 pm : link the Colts were also 4-of-4 in the red zone.



You can't win like that.

when an nfl team puts up 24 or more offensive points and loses, the plato : 12/23/2018 5:07 pm : link defense or st must be held to close examination for account. ST was ok, that’s a praise phrase.

So when you see the defense the fault lies there. Management traded away Snacks for whatever reason and received a .midround draft choice, but leaving out defense vulnerable to the run. It occurs every week. Apple had his problems but they seemed to be improving, he was young and we didn’t receive much in return and our right pass d is very vulnerable.

Our pass rush is at best so so with Vernon disappointing for millions of dollars.

For all the screaming BS on this site about qbs and coaches, Eli remains competitive and our coaches serviceable at least and seem to interact well with players .



WHAT WE CANT OVERCOME IS A CRAPPY,LOSING DEFENSE. Forget the rest this is the problem that must be fixed.

Quote: bad teams and that is what happened.

Remember the Colts shutout the Cowboys last week.

This is really it. The Giants lost their tenth game today because they are ten-loss team.

This is really it. The Giants lost their tenth game today because they are ten-loss team.

The Colts just played down to the competition most of the game. And pulled their head out of their tuchus in the nick of time.

Luck 47 Pass Attempts today LeftHook : 12/23/2018 5:12 pm : link ...........

Because there were only 30 seconds left with one TO that we had to save to line up the FG unit.



Gannon said it at the beginning of the drive. We needed large chunk plays. Dinking and dunking wasn't going to do it.



He took a shot, it failed. The end.



The defense lost this game.







Dead wrong. They needed 19-20 more yards for a feasible FG attempt. They had a timeout. There was no need to jam a ball in like that. Stop making excuses people. Eli screwed up there. He played a great game, but he definitely screwed that situation up.

Clueless. 20 yards would have made it a 62 Yd FG. Rojas is good but longest ever was 57. Defense blew this one.

RE: ... Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/23/2018 5:13 pm : link

Quote: You can blame this or that, but in the big picture, after allowing only one score in the first half, the defense allowed three touchdowns in just four second half possessions.



No question, but without a couple of questionable calls, defense is off the field.

Defense lost this one Bruner4329 : 12/23/2018 5:15 pm : link No pass rush hurts. Davis was picked on all day. Dumb penalty on 3rd down on last Colt drive hurt. No reason to make contact on that play. Webb always gets a penalty at bad time and BTW Greco stinks.

RE: RE: RE: RE: We needed 20 yards shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/23/2018 5:22 pm : link

Quote:

Clueless. 20 yards would have made it a 62 Yd FG. Rojas is good but longest ever was 57. Defense blew this one.



Do you honestly believe they would throw a Hail Mary instead of attempt it from 62? If Rosas misses it, oh well, no big deal. The idea that Eli needed to jam a ball into a covered receiver because they needed a "chunk play" in that spot is simply ridiculous. The point was to give Rosas a chance, not make it a chipshot.



Do you honestly believe they would throw a Hail Mary instead of attempt it from 62? If Rosas misses it, oh well, no big deal. The idea that Eli needed to jam a ball into a covered receiver because they needed a "chunk play" in that spot is simply ridiculous. The point was to give Rosas a chance, not make it a chipshot.

Want to blame the defense for the loss? Fine, but start with that. Don't try to call Eli's terrible decision anything other than that.

Good game GiantGrit : 12/23/2018 5:23 pm : link You could see the loss coming, but they played well today. Defense clearly has some JAG's but man, Andrew Luck threw some dimes today. Credit to him. Tae Davis was so close on a few plays but Luck put the ball in a perfect spot.



Eli made a mistake but he played well for the most part...that Shephard bomb had me hollering! Side stepped the pressure and just heaved it. I saw a lot of old Eli today. Knowing his time is gonna be up soon, it was nice a performance like that.



Loved the offensive playcalling. Curious to see how they proceed with filling out the offensive line. Some think we're gonna be in play for Daryl Williams, the right tackle for the Panthers. Good player, but he's been hurt a bit. Team likes Halapio, i agree with others i'd like some more competition brought in to challenge for the spot. Brown is acceptable but certainly not an all pro guard. Evan Brown was an undersized center we signed out of SMU who supposedly had to beef up. He has only been active twice. I'm curious as to how he looks in practice. They clearly like him.



The defense...man we need some playmakers. We need another linebacker who can come in, play sideline to sideline, force some turnovers. We need a Free safety who ball hawks. This team needs i'd say at least 3 quality pass rushers. They are rarely getting pressure without blitzing (no numbers on that so check me if i am incorrect).



We played a good game against a team whose won 7 of 8, we were missing three of our best players (2 defensive captains) and held a lead for most the game. I have an optimistic feeling about this rebuild. I like how the team plays for Shurmur. I like his playcalling. Gettleman is going to have 10, possibly 11 picks at his disposal for the draft. I think he's done a good job of adding younger players who look like high end depth players. Scott Simonson's blocking is improving, Grant Haley is a pleasant surprise, B.W. Webb had a rough game at first glance but he has had some moments. Draft looks good.



I keep saying this, but this upcoming draft is crucial if we are going to climb out of mediocrity. This team stills needs a large infusion of talent. If we flop in this draft i think we're fucked for a while.





I wanted and thought they could win. mittenedman : 12/23/2018 5:23 pm : link The biggest disappointment for me is Barkley getting destroyed the 2nd straight week.



More important than W's and L's right now is getting Barkley into an unstoppable state. It looked like we were developing a running game.



Nope. When a RB as good as Barkley can go for 20+ carries, ~40 yards (I forgot his final stat line) you are a pathetic run blocking OL.

Tough to run with 8 players in the box Rick in Dallas : 12/23/2018 5:29 pm : link Especially with an OL that can run block. I wonder if Saquon is starting to get frustrated getting hit the second after he takes the handoff

The Washington Generals.



Yes

Lets hope XBRONX : 12/23/2018 5:31 pm : link the staff lets Tanney play next week. He has worked real hard to be the number 2 all year.

... christian : 12/23/2018 5:31 pm : link Of course the defense lost the game.



Look at the starters on defense today:



Hill, Tomlinson, Mauro

Martin, Goodson, Davis, Vernon

Webb, Thomas, Riley, Jenkins



3/4 of the secondary are fringe NFL players and will be lucky to be on the roster next year.



3/4 of the LB core is absolutely outmatched and 2/4 likely cap casualties. And throw in a rookie UDFA.



And then there is the incomparible Josh Mauro manning a spot on the line.



Chances 7-8 of the guys are not starters opening day.

The D carries most of the blame for this one, that's true Daniel in MI : 12/23/2018 5:31 pm : link but the O is not without fault.



Specifically, we get the ball pinned back with 6 minutes, up by 6. A drive for a FG or even no points but eat the clock grounding out first downs could seal the win. We commit 2 penalties and get 0 first downs. The play calling was less than inspired with the final 2 plays runs up the gut that had not worked all day, much pinned back.



Then, the D fails to make any kind of stand. Boom, down 1 with 55 seconds. O turns the ball over with Eli's INT.



In a close game with 6 minutes and a 1 score lead, both O and D shit the bed.

defense has been fkap : 12/23/2018 5:32 pm : link porous in the 4th quarter for quite a few games. I pin the loss on them.



They got a nice assist from the refs. A lot of fans like to whine about bad calls, and I try not to be one of them, but damn it certainly seemed like the refs had money on Indy at some points. Still, a halfway decent D coulda shoulda woulda won that game.

GiantGrit Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2018 5:32 pm : : 12/23/2018 5:32 pm : link Good post. And I agree with you about the offensive game plan... they had some neat little wrinkles in there today.

Christian fkap : 12/23/2018 5:38 pm : link the problem with all those lackluster names on the D roster is that they're part of the rebuild. There was a lot of turnover, but not really much improvement.



Apparently, the rebuild has multiple phases: first get rid of the old regime, then get rid of the replacements. First phase seems to be turnover just for the sake of turnover.

Not hating it Jctony : 12/23/2018 5:39 pm : link Exciting game, good plays made and we helped our draft position wish we ran barely more

What we saw today ! LeftHook : 12/23/2018 5:48 pm : link Was a glimpse of what our Offense can do against a very good D. We to need to fix the OL #1 . Our Defence a whole different story, Edge Rusher, MLB, FS. DT..... Lots of work.

How. can anyone not be willing to admit joeinpa : 12/23/2018 5:56 pm : link that was a bad mistake by Eli.



They had 30 sec and needed 20 yds. They had a T. O. Left



Come on be fair. Eli played well, but that was a mistake.



I ve seen quarterbacks all season get into FG range in similar situations.

Quote: that was a bad mistake by Eli.



They had 30 sec and needed 20 yds. They had a T. O. Left



Come on be fair. Eli played well, but that was a mistake.



I ve seen quarterbacks all season get into FG range in similar situations. Absolutely, and fresh set of Downs. Definitely doable, Someone also mentioned if we had taken a safety on the prior series. That would been interesting also. Instead giving luck a short field to work with, shoulda coulda woulda. Kinda like that Geico Commercial: Almost had it......... In comment 14231262 joeinpa said:Absolutely, and fresh set of Downs. Definitely doable, Someone also mentioned if we had taken a safety on the prior series. That would been interesting also. Instead giving luck a short field to work with, shoulda coulda woulda. Kinda like that Geico Commercial: Almost had it.........

Quote: Beating their second-teamers and losing valuable draft positioning will be a fitting end to a waste of a season.

Dallas will sit Zeke and Dak.

100% this loss is on the D RobCarpenter : 12/23/2018 7:00 pm : link I’m so done with Oliver Vernon, what an awful contract.



BBI will of course disagree but not having Ogletree hurt the D.

I never thought the Giants should have kicked a FG... M.S. : 12/23/2018 7:02 pm : link

...to go up six with about four or five minutes left.



The way Indy was moving up and down the field, I thought it was a bad call by Shurmur. And what the heck... we are out of the playoffs... why not go for a TD on fourth down and make it a two-score game!!!



Why not try to win the game outright?



Going up six points didn't feel like it was going to get it done.



And it didn't.









...to go up six with about four or five minutes left.



The way Indy was moving up and down the field, I thought it was a bad call by Shurmur. And what the heck... we are out of the playoffs... why not go for a TD on fourth down and make it a two-score game!!!



Why not try to win the game outright?











No. You take the points.

Welp... trueblueinpw : 12/23/2018 8:29 pm : link On the one hand, the offense looked better, somehow, without Beckham and with Barks getting nothing out of the box. On the other hand, I thought we hand a real chance to win at the end and that pick was another game changer by Eli.



Why didn’t Shurmur challenge the Engram Catch at the goal line? That was clearly a TD. Now, I get it, that didn’t matter but... I didn’t like the play calling after the Riley INT. I think Shurmur is a play designer and sometimes an okay play caller but I’m not sure he’s got a good feel for the game or how to manage a game.



The defense just isn’t very talented. I like Betcher, he seems to have a good feel for when to blitz. He just doesn’t have the horses right now. But the defense is getting better. And yeah, I know they got gashed in the second hand.

I'm fine saying he made a poor decision JOrthman : 12/23/2018 9:41 pm : link What I always hate is the BBI hyperbole that goes alone with it. The "rookie mistake" the "bone head mistake," etc...I mean you just watched a game where Luck threw a horrible pick and threw a ball right to Carter who dropped it. All QB's throw those types of picks.

RE: GiantGrit GiantGrit : 12/23/2018 10:24 pm : link

Quote: Good post. And I agree with you about the offensive game plan... they had some neat little wrinkles in there today.



LOVED the Engram misdirection end around. I love the tight ends leaking out on play action, its simple but you have to respect it. Shurmur is in a groove with playcalling. Reverse to Shepard took way too long, that was one play call i felt maybe a little cute. Other guys get paid too. Darius Leonard - what stud! South Carolina State... once upon a time we had a pretty decent linebacker from there.



It kills me we just fail to find linebackers. Every year we try talking ourselves into some of the undrafted guys, but no one sticks. I am fan of Ogletree but we need another linebacker that is at least on his level. Other people have pointed this out - we just don't have enough guys on the defensive side of the ball who can change a game.



Do we pick a stud lineman or go with a quarterback? I think this is going to be another scrutinized draft for Gettleman and co. which i don't envy. When you have major holes that need to be fixed, everyone has their own preference on the sequential order the team approaches said problems. Do they spend a bunch of resources on offensive linemen and push off the quarterback decisions again? I am really curious as to how they go about filling this team out. In comment 14231198 Eric from BBI said:LOVED the Engram misdirection end around. I love the tight ends leaking out on play action, its simple but you have to respect it. Shurmur is in a groove with playcalling. Reverse to Shepard took way too long, that was one play call i felt maybe a little cute. Other guys get paid too. Darius Leonard - what stud! South Carolina State... once upon a time we had a pretty decent linebacker from there.It kills me we just fail to find linebackers. Every year we try talking ourselves into some of the undrafted guys, but no one sticks. I am fan of Ogletree but we need another linebacker that is at least on his level. Other people have pointed this out - we just don't have enough guys on the defensive side of the ball who can change a game.Do we pick a stud lineman or go with a quarterback? I think this is going to be another scrutinized draft for Gettleman and co. which i don't envy. When you have major holes that need to be fixed, everyone has their own preference on the sequential order the team approaches said problems. Do they spend a bunch of resources on offensive linemen and push off the quarterback decisions again? I am really curious as to how they go about filling this team out.