How do we fix this D while also fixing OL and Look 4 QB? Essex : 12/24/2018 10:28 am The D is basically a total rebuild and that will take at least two offseasons while still trying to improve our OL and look for a qb of the future (even if Eli is our qb next year which I think at this point he should be unless some other no brainer options comes our way-- which is unlikely). In order to get this ship right, we are going to have to bat way above average in our moves to get this done. I am not sure many people realize how big this rebuild still is in terms of how close we are to being a playoff team. Can everything turn up Aces and next year we are a playoff team? Maybe, but I doubt it. We probably will have an offense that finally can put up a lot of numbers (which means the OL still has to get better than it is now to be more consistent on offense), but we will be involved in shootouts weekly without getting a defense that is serviceable. Thus, to make the playoffs we are going to need to win a lot of 50/50 games that are the difference between going 6-10 and 10-6. I just think the feeling around here is that we are close to a playoff team next year and I guess I feel we are further away based on how much of the roster needs to be improved. Also, we are in need of the most costly pieces on a team, Tackles, Edge Rushers, and a new QB within two years. We are in a really tough spot. Any thoughts?

QB is a project for 2020 idiotsavant : 12/24/2018 11:20 am : link You can draft a great, bruising Center in the mold of Hernandez, 2,3 or more playmaking linebackers of various types, a great free safety, a big DT for variety and depth and a corner prospect.



I would trade down out of 1 and up into 2-3 to stockpile in early draft.

RE: You have to solve the QB issue first... section125 : 12/24/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: To keep kicking that issue down the road is the height of incompetent management.



You need two resources to solve the other issues of OL and DL pressure.



Cap space and the draft.



The best way to create cap space is to say sayonara to Eli. And I forget what the cap upside might be for releasing Vernon, but certainly look there, too. Essentially, look to cut anyone with who has been here for 3+ years.



And obviously leverage the draft to get younger and faster. Ideally, with a new GM...but Santa won't be so kind this year... ;)



I think Vernon is gone. Eli, I doubt it. Whether you like it or not, fixing the oline immediately makes Eli more viable. It is also easier to fix the line than find a QB.



Fixing the dline (or adding competent pass rushers) limits the secondaries exposure.



However, if the QB of choice is there (whoever that is) you take him.

I'd look for at least 1 oline in FA, maybe 2. Get a young guard in the draft. In comment 14232112 bw in dc said:I think Vernon is gone. Eli, I doubt it. Whether you like it or not, fixing the oline immediately makes Eli more viable. It is also easier to fix the line than find a QB.Fixing the dline (or adding competent pass rushers) limits the secondaries exposure.However, if the QB of choice is there (whoever that is) you take him.I'd look for at least 1 oline in FA, maybe 2. Get a young guard in the draft.

RE: It's not likely going to happen in one more offseason Fritz : 12/24/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: They will likely focus on fixing the pass rush and the offensive line while keeping an eye out for Eli's successor. They won't be able to find a QB, RT, C, two pass rushing OLB's, a FS, SS(if collins leaves), ILB, and 1-2 CB's in just one offseason.



They have a lot to do. The infrastructure of this team has been screwed up for so long because of bad drafts. Both lines have to be fixed and they have to find a quarterback to take over for Eli. I don’t love any of the quarterbacks coming out in this draft so I’m in the camp of getting better on the offensive and defensive lines. They need to upgrade right tackle and get a pass rusher. Then they need corners, a linebacker and a safety if Collins leaves. There’s a lot to do and it’s a lot to expect them to get it fixed in another offseason. In comment 14232041 Jay on the Island said:They have a lot to do. The infrastructure of this team has been screwed up for so long because of bad drafts. Both lines have to be fixed and they have to find a quarterback to take over for Eli. I don’t love any of the quarterbacks coming out in this draft so I’m in the camp of getting better on the offensive and defensive lines. They need to upgrade right tackle and get a pass rusher. Then they need corners, a linebacker and a safety if Collins leaves. There’s a lot to do and it’s a lot to expect them to get it fixed in another offseason.

RE: RE: You have to solve the QB issue first... BigBlueShock : 12/24/2018 11:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14232112 bw in dc said:





Quote:





To keep kicking that issue down the road is the height of incompetent management.



You need two resources to solve the other issues of OL and DL pressure.



Cap space and the draft.



The best way to create cap space is to say sayonara to Eli. And I forget what the cap upside might be for releasing Vernon, but certainly look there, too. Essentially, look to cut anyone with who has been here for 3+ years.



And obviously leverage the draft to get younger and faster. Ideally, with a new GM...but Santa won't be so kind this year... ;)







The Chiefs, Browns, Cowboys, Raven, and Bears got their defense and OLs (and some had the skill players) before they got their QB, There is more than one way to build a team.

So did the Rams In comment 14232113 dep026 said:So did the Rams

OV is gone, I agree with that one idiotsavant : 12/24/2018 11:37 am : link .

The Eagles WillVAB : 12/24/2018 11:50 am : link Are a win and Vikings loss away from the playoffs after losing their starting QB and entire secondary.



The Giants aren’t that far off. Fix the OL and pass rush and they can compete with anyone.

You pass on the QB.... Reb8thVA : 12/24/2018 11:51 am : link This year unless you have an absolute conviction one one, which I doubt they have. The strengths of this draft nicely dovetail with the Giants needs. Draft edge rushers and OL often and early. Then get a FS. Find a quality compatible WR to OBJ in free agency

Whats going to be interesting GiantGrit : 12/24/2018 12:02 pm : link Imagine if Herbert, Deionte Thompson and an elite defensive lineman are all on the board when we pick!





I am amazed after the last 6 seasons joeinpa : 12/24/2018 12:04 pm : link That so many think the best option is to go down the road again with Eli.



Me, until the successor is on the roster, Giants are spinning their wheels.

RE: I am amazed after the last 6 seasons dep026 : 12/24/2018 12:05 pm : link

Quote: That so many think the best option is to go down the road again with Eli.



Me, until the successor is on the roster, Giants are spinning their wheels.



Or is the best option improving the OL so Barkley can be even better and the defense so we dont lead the league in 4th quarter points allowed? In comment 14232185 joeinpa said:Or is the best option improving the OL so Barkley can be even better and the defense so we dont lead the league in 4th quarter points allowed?

RE: I am amazed after the last 6 seasons BigBlueShock : 12/24/2018 12:10 pm : link

Quote: That so many think the best option is to go down the road again with Eli.



Me, until the successor is on the roster, Giants are spinning their wheels.

This is getting ridiculous now. Just take a QB to take a QB! I want my QB!



We get it. You think just drafting a QB to say you have a QB is the only thing that matters. Who cares about having a defense or an OL. You’d think after 6 seasons that many think the best option is to go down the road with shitty OL play.



Me, until the OL and efense are fixed, Giants are spinning their wheels, regardless who the damn QB is. In comment 14232185 joeinpa said:This is getting ridiculous now. Just take a QB to take a QB! I want my QB!We get it. You think just drafting a QB to say you have a QB is the only thing that matters. Who cares about having a defense or an OL. You’d think after 6 seasons that many think the best option is to go down the road with shitty OL play.Me, until the OL and efense are fixed, Giants are spinning their wheels, regardless who the damn QB is.

My preference would be to move on from Eli Dave on the UWS : 12/24/2018 12:25 pm : link That being said, he has a year left on his contract, so for stability, leave him in place for next year. Gettleman's first news conference was he was going to fix the lines, you start there. There are several young guys who will grow on the DL. A legit nose tackle to rotate in would help greatly.

They need to move on from Jenkins and Vernon, develop Beal, but the focus needs to be on the Linebackers and FS. They can't run this defense without significant upgrades. The 3 stooges on the offensive line (and there's an appropriate pun there) need to be replaced if possible.



If by some miracle ALL that happens, then they will be very competitive. But this looks like 2 more years to me.

RE: RE: You have to solve the QB issue first... bw in dc : 12/24/2018 12:51 pm : link

Quote:



The Chiefs, Browns, Cowboys, Raven, and Bears got their defense and OLs (and some had the skill players) before they got their QB, There is more than one way to build a team.



The Cowboys, Chiefs and Ravens aren't the same situations. The Cowboys still had a very functional Romo and were building around him, not his successor. When Romo got hurt again against Seattle, they had to accelerate Dak into the role. He was a project pick.



The Ravens spent a first round pick on Flacco's successor with the thought process that 33 year old Flacco would still be the QB. And LJax would be the apprentice. So they haven't been building in some particular order. Once Flacco went down, they completely overhauled their offense and went to a heavy run package.



The Chiefs aggressively chased their QB of the future with their competent, athletic 33 year old QB still in place and producing. That recipe is completely different than ours. They weren't investing high picks either in commodotized positions like RB and WR either.



Bears and Rams finally got a coach who could game plan and teach their QBs. So I'm not sure sequence matters there either. But here's the key point - they drafted QB in the top 3. So they took advantage of the opportunity to select a player for the most important position. We DI NOT. In comment 14232113 dep026 said:The Cowboys, Chiefs and Ravens aren't the same situations. The Cowboys still had a very functional Romo and were building around him, not his successor. When Romo got hurt again against Seattle, they had to accelerate Dak into the role. He was a project pick.The Ravens spent a first round pick on Flacco's successor with the thought process that 33 year old Flacco would still be the QB. And LJax would be the apprentice. So they haven't been building in some particular order. Once Flacco went down, they completely overhauled their offense and went to a heavy run package.The Chiefs aggressively chased their QB of the future with their competent, athletic 33 year old QB still in place and producing. That recipe is completely different than ours. They weren't investing high picks either in commodotized positions like RB and WR either.Bears and Rams finally got a coach who could game plan and teach their QBs. So I'm not sure sequence matters there either. But here's the key point - they drafted QB in the top 3. So they took advantage of the opportunity to select a player for the most important position. We DI NOT.

The D can be fixed in one season with one word arniefez : 12/24/2018 1:08 pm : link Speed. The Giants lack it everywhere on defense. That should be the priority with a lot of the 3rd day picks. Speed on defense even if the picks are only situational or special teams players. The Giants have been a slow team for a long time.

This thread makes me happy skifaster : 12/24/2018 1:13 pm : link There are only so many big athletic humans on the planet. You have to fix the lines through the draft.

If one stays in round 1 idiotsavant : 12/24/2018 1:15 pm : link It's probably a pool of various types of linebackers (including 4/3 DE types if worthy and unusually talented), free safety (or a truly great db that can play it) . Not sure there's any center worthy of 7 or whatever it is. And not going guard again that early (although there may be one that projects at center greatly, in which case maybe).

RE: The Eagles christian : 12/24/2018 1:17 pm : link

Quote: Are a win and Vikings loss away from the playoffs after losing their starting QB and entire secondary.



The Giants aren’t that far off. Fix the OL and pass rush and they can compete with anyone.



You say that like it's a simple fix -- but o-line and pass rush are areas a number of teams are in the market for, are expensive to acquire, and the Giants need multiple players in both areas.



Just practically the Giants literally don't have a center on the roster for 2019. They don't have a RG on their roster. Both of those positions will need to come from the open market, not even mentioning right tackle.



The Giants then have Barwin, Vernon, Carter, and Martin as pass Rushers. Aside from Carter, there's a good chance the balance are cap casualties. Are any of those 3 good values and likely to be part of the future?



Good chance the Giants need 5 new contracts, and good players to address those areas.



But then there is a secondary, with 3/5 of the primary starters free agents (Collins, Webb, Riley), or that the 3-7 WRs are free agents. In comment 14232163 WillVAB said:You say that like it's a simple fix -- but o-line and pass rush are areas a number of teams are in the market for, are expensive to acquire, and the Giants need multiple players in both areas.Just practically the Giants literally don't have a center on the roster for 2019. They don't have a RG on their roster. Both of those positions will need to come from the open market, not even mentioning right tackle.The Giants then have Barwin, Vernon, Carter, and Martin as pass Rushers. Aside from Carter, there's a good chance the balance are cap casualties. Are any of those 3 good values and likely to be part of the future?Good chance the Giants need 5 new contracts, and good players to address those areas.But then there is a secondary, with 3/5 of the primary starters free agents (Collins, Webb, Riley), or that the 3-7 WRs are free agents.

Both lines have to be stout, Simms11 : 12/24/2018 1:29 pm : link First and foremost. Resources need to focus on Oline and Dline first, then if we can get the LBers we’ll be even better off, but yea, like most have indicated, this will take another couple years. Think like DG now, “stop the run, rush the passer, run the ball”. Need to focus on improving those areas.

you have to have a coaching staff BigBlueCane : 12/24/2018 2:01 pm : link especially an OL coach that is willing and able to coach up the OL coming from college nowadays. Especially since the advent of the Spread offense has dramatically changed how OL are developed and coached at the collegiate level.





... christian : 12/24/2018 2:17 pm : link If the team has learned anything, I hope it's to collect talent based on value and availability and not stretch for need.



Signing Omameh and Solder set this team back, practically and financially. Solder isn't a cornerstone player and Omameh well, LOL.



If the value is there and the Giants have the draft pick or cap, adding a topline o-lineman would be great. What would be more great is if the Giants could actually make *anything* out of a midround lineman like virtually all other teams seem capable of doing.



At some point the Giants need to start getting something out of cheaper midround, contract-controlled players.



The Giants had 4 top 70 picks last year, this year they will have 2 (and Beal as a wildcard).

Giants need to pry Sloter mrvax : 12/24/2018 2:23 pm : link from the Vikings. Give 'em a 4th rounder then get your Edge guy and Oline.



Unless there is a trade down and or trade up idiotsavant : 12/24/2018 2:28 pm : link (both into high second)



Look for 2 or 3 seconds, a third, three fourths etc.

I have been saying this for quite some time .McL. : 12/24/2018 2:34 pm : link That this team is more than 1 very good off season away from being competitive, and many away from being a SB contender...



You have to realize that this regime hit the reset button. There are only 17 players on this team from 1 year ago. That kind of turnover is astonishing. What's more is that the majority of folks want to run players manning the most critical positions out of town, the QB and the only real ER...



If we just look at players that are not currently FA, who will be here long enough to be part of the solution that were on the team last year, its a very short list.



Offense:

OBJ, EE, SS, maybe Ellison



Defense:

Tomlinson and bubkis



That's it 4 maybe 5 players from the previous era are part of the long term solution. And many even question the value of EE and SS! Let that sink in.



Maybe the team resigns Collins and you can add him to the list. And people even question his value.



For this reason, I argued int the Spring that this team was no better than an expansion franchise, but with worse depth.



This team needs a ton of talent at critical positions, where talent is hard to get.



have seen a number of people being up coaching as a key element. I have always thought that coaches in football make orders of magnitude greater impact than coaches in other sports. Coaches are like unseen critical players on the field. So yes, coaching is hugely important. And right now the Giants have an unproven one who is still learning the trade. Just like QBs, coaches take time to develop. Parcells failed at first, so did Walsh (8-24 his first 2 seasons) and Belichik. Its tough to be patient with coaches, but it takes time. But a top notch coach is critical to success. Jury is still out on Shurmur.



THere is one more intangible, and I spoke about it on another thread that was about Gettleman, and evolved into his use of analytics and technology.



Forget the analytics for a now, Lets focus on technology in general.



I have not seen any evidence of teams jumping in to take advantage of some of the latest tech, in particular I am thinking about Virtual Reality. Since practice time is at such a premium with the current CBA, and it comes with risk of injury. I wonder how much of that gap can be made up with having players get virtual reps using VR technology, motion detectors and feedback suits. There is no risk of injury, coaches can control the situations and maximise the the teaching benefits. How much can embracing this kind of technology really help teams develop players. I don't have the answer, but it sure would be interesting to see some teams try it.







RE: Giants need to pry Sloter .McL. : 12/24/2018 2:36 pm : link

Quote: from the Vikings. Give 'em a 4th rounder then get your Edge guy and Oline.

Everybody's favorite player is the backup QB... Even other teams' backup QBs... In comment 14232381 mrvax said:Everybody's favorite player is the backup QB... Even other teams' backup QBs...

RE: RE: I'd be happy christian : 12/24/2018 2:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14232101 Pete in 'Vliet said:





Quote:





With nothing but ol and dl in the draft







This is my vote



The Giants need a SS, FS, 2 corners, 3-5 WRs, up to 3 LBs. Giants need to draft for value. In comment 14232390 Vinny from Danbury said:The Giants need a SS, FS, 2 corners, 3-5 WRs, up to 3 LBs. Giants need to draft for value.

RE: RE: The Eagles WillVAB : 12/24/2018 2:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14232163 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Are a win and Vikings loss away from the playoffs after losing their starting QB and entire secondary.



The Giants aren’t that far off. Fix the OL and pass rush and they can compete with anyone.







You say that like it's a simple fix -- but o-line and pass rush are areas a number of teams are in the market for, are expensive to acquire, and the Giants need multiple players in both areas.



Just practically the Giants literally don't have a center on the roster for 2019. They don't have a RG on their roster. Both of those positions will need to come from the open market, not even mentioning right tackle.



The Giants then have Barwin, Vernon, Carter, and Martin as pass Rushers. Aside from Carter, there's a good chance the balance are cap casualties. Are any of those 3 good values and likely to be part of the future?



Good chance the Giants need 5 new contracts, and good players to address those areas.



But then there is a secondary, with 3/5 of the primary starters free agents (Collins, Webb, Riley), or that the 3-7 WRs are free agents.



There may be some quality ER’s/LBs who hit the market. We’ll see. Mosley, Compton, Barr, Clark, Perryman, etc are guys who would help this unit a ton.



There’s also some intriguing interior OL guys who could hit FA.



If the Giants ended up w Paradis, Brown, Compton, and Barr in FA I think they’d be in a great spot heading into the draft. They’d have a few elite ER’s available at their pick (hopefully Allen) in the first and potentially a quality RT available in round 2. Then they could use the rest of their draft on secondary depth, OL depth, WR, etc.



It’s not outlandish to envision this team in a good spot heading into 19. They just need FA and the draft to break their way. In comment 14232307 christian said:There may be some quality ER’s/LBs who hit the market. We’ll see. Mosley, Compton, Barr, Clark, Perryman, etc are guys who would help this unit a ton.There’s also some intriguing interior OL guys who could hit FA.If the Giants ended up w Paradis, Brown, Compton, and Barr in FA I think they’d be in a great spot heading into the draft. They’d have a few elite ER’s available at their pick (hopefully Allen) in the first and potentially a quality RT available in round 2. Then they could use the rest of their draft on secondary depth, OL depth, WR, etc.It’s not outlandish to envision this team in a good spot heading into 19. They just need FA and the draft to break their way.

You can't...... Doomster : 12/24/2018 2:47 pm : link What DGT and ownership didn't want to say before the season started, was that this could be a 3-4 year rebuild.....or more from the looks of it...

Fix the O-line Bluesbreaker : 12/24/2018 2:55 pm : link Matt Paradis Center Ja"Wan James Rt Daryl Williams RT

Only one QB I would move up for is Herbert .

Willams LT Bama and Little LT are a couple I would look at

Edge depending on where we pick give me Josh Allen he can

do it all !!

Another guy I like in Free agency Bluesbreaker : 12/24/2018 2:57 pm : link Tre Boston FS Preston Brown Kwon Alexander LB's

This is going to be Mendenhall : 12/24/2018 3:04 pm : link a long ugly down cycle. Could be 10 years or more.

RE: The Eagles FStubbs : 12/24/2018 4:10 pm : link

Quote: Are a win and Vikings loss away from the playoffs after losing their starting QB and entire secondary.



The Giants aren’t that far off. Fix the OL and pass rush and they can compete with anyone.



The Eagles have far more overall roster depth than the Giants do. The record is a mirage from facing guys like Chase Daniel and Mark Sanchez. In comment 14232163 WillVAB said:The Eagles have far more overall roster depth than the Giants do. The record is a mirage from facing guys like Chase Daniel and Mark Sanchez.

You can fix a lot in one offseason but you need to be really good Jimmy Googs : 12/24/2018 4:32 pm : link at scouting, have a plan as to the pieces that make sense as to how you want to run the Offense and Defense, and you need good luck.



Unfortunately, we don’t possess any of this...

RE: This is going to be dep026 : 12/24/2018 4:35 pm : link

Quote: a long ugly down cycle. Could be 10 years or more.



Lol, wut? In comment 14232455 Mendenhall said:Lol, wut?

RE: RE: The Eagles WillVAB : 12/24/2018 4:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14232163 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Are a win and Vikings loss away from the playoffs after losing their starting QB and entire secondary.



The Giants aren’t that far off. Fix the OL and pass rush and they can compete with anyone.







The Eagles have far more overall roster depth than the Giants do. The record is a mirage from facing guys like Chase Daniel and Mark Sanchez.



The eagles have depth in the trenches. That’s the point.



In comment 14232517 FStubbs said:The eagles have depth in the trenches. That’s the point.

Cut Eli, draft QB, use Eli money toward FA OL and/or D talent TD : 12/24/2018 6:02 pm : link Draft D and OL talent in rounds 2-5.



Focus on D and OL again in 2020. If a Tua or Fromm fall into our lap in 2020 draft them and let them compete with our 2019 QB if we’re not totally sold on him.



This gives us a good chance at having a quality QB leading this team with a talented D and OL now part of the team.



This should be our blueprint.

RE: RE: Giants need to pry Sloter mrvax : 12/24/2018 6:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14232381 mrvax said:





Quote:





from the Vikings. Give 'em a 4th rounder then get your Edge guy and Oline.





Everybody's favorite player is the backup QB... Even other teams' backup QBs...



Yeah. LOL. I've been banging the drum for this guy since April. Shurmur really liked him. In comment 14232401 .McL. said:Yeah. LOL. I've been banging the drum for this guy since April. Shurmur really liked him.

RE: Cut Eli, draft QB, use Eli money toward FA OL and/or D talent WillVAB : 12/24/2018 8:01 pm : link

Quote: Draft D and OL talent in rounds 2-5.



Focus on D and OL again in 2020. If a Tua or Fromm fall into our lap in 2020 draft them and let them compete with our 2019 QB if we’re not totally sold on him.



This gives us a good chance at having a quality QB leading this team with a talented D and OL now part of the team.



This should be our blueprint.



The Giants net 17 mil in cap space by cutting Vernon, Ellison, and Stewart.



I don’t know why people are so infatuated w cutting Eli for cap reasons. In comment 14232592 TD said:The Giants net 17 mil in cap space by cutting Vernon, Ellison, and Stewart.I don’t know why people are so infatuated w cutting Eli for cap reasons.

Cutting Ellison mrvax : 12/24/2018 8:03 pm : link doesn't sound good to me.



... christian : 12/24/2018 8:20 pm : link I'd much rather the Giants part ways with Kareem Martin if they are looking to save 3M.



Ellison filled in nicely for Engram, and hopefully will get more reps as a traditional tight end with Engram moving around more.

Not that they don't need some better players Mike in Boston : 12/24/2018 9:14 pm : link But they mostly need better coaching and management.



We after all, had a center, who while not stellar, was still better than anyone who played the position for us this year. We instead gave the starting position before camp even started to a journeyman guard who plainly had no idea how to make a line call, and traded Jones for a 7th rounder. And while the blockers aren't always great, they look worse than they are because half the time they don't know whom to block, and they show poor technique--look to the coaching.



And we traded our two best DL and best corner for mid to late round picks. And then you wonder why the D isn't doing so well?



And here is Schurmer saying the Giants have to learn to win these close games. Whose job does he think it is to teach them?

Fixing the team is not a matter of one draft or one offseason. wgenesis123 : 12/25/2018 11:26 am : link You fix a team one piece at a time. You take advantage of whatever opportunity presents itself to get the job done. Some luck is almost always part of the mix.

RE: RE: Cut Eli, draft QB, use Eli money toward FA OL and/or D talent TD : 12/25/2018 11:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14232592 TD said:





Quote:





Draft D and OL talent in rounds 2-5.



Focus on D and OL again in 2020. If a Tua or Fromm fall into our lap in 2020 draft them and let them compete with our 2019 QB if we’re not totally sold on him.



This gives us a good chance at having a quality QB leading this team with a talented D and OL now part of the team.



This should be our blueprint.







The Giants net 17 mil in cap space by cutting Vernon, Ellison, and Stewart.



I don’t know why people are so infatuated w cutting Eli for cap reasons.



Because we’d save just as much cap space cutting Eli.



Why not do both? Focus on improving the team in FA and the draft with good, young talent.



Are we so rich in cap space that we couldn’t use the $17Mfrom cutting Eli?



Draft a top QB this year and if we like draft a top QB next year too. QB is the most important position by far. Two #1s is a small price if we land a franchise QB.



Spend the cap savings in FA - the OL and D could use a lot of help. In comment 14232646 WillVAB said:Because we’d save just as much cap space cutting Eli.Why not do both? Focus on improving the team in FA and the draft with good, young talent.Are we so rich in cap space that we couldn’t use the $17Mfrom cutting Eli?Draft a top QB this year and if we like draft a top QB next year too. QB is the most important position by far. Two #1s is a small price if we land a franchise QB.Spend the cap savings in FA - the OL and D could use a lot of help.

Multi year plan anon837 : 12/25/2018 12:05 pm : link Gotta purge the stench of the previous administration. Bad picks, undeveloped players, and costly signings hindered the progress of this organization. That plus lacking a succession plan at QB has put this team at square 1 and working their way out. Just build with the best players you can find at the moment and forget about playoffs and SB right now. 2020 will be the season they can talk about making a run. This team lacks talent in key spots, gets their lunch eaten in the trenches, and has no identity. No more quick fixes and BS "win-now" rhetoric. It will take time and the crazed fan base better get ready for another lean year.

RE: RE: RE: Cut Eli, draft QB, use Eli money toward FA OL and/or D talent Eman11 : 12/25/2018 12:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14232646 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14232592 TD said:





Quote:





Draft D and OL talent in rounds 2-5.



Focus on D and OL again in 2020. If a Tua or Fromm fall into our lap in 2020 draft them and let them compete with our 2019 QB if we’re not totally sold on him.



This gives us a good chance at having a quality QB leading this team with a talented D and OL now part of the team.



This should be our blueprint.







The Giants net 17 mil in cap space by cutting Vernon, Ellison, and Stewart.



I don’t know why people are so infatuated w cutting Eli for cap reasons.







Because we’d save just as much cap space cutting Eli.



Why not do both? Focus on improving the team in FA and the draft with good, young talent.



Are we so rich in cap space that we couldn’t use the $17Mfrom cutting Eli?



Draft a top QB this year and if we like draft a top QB next year too. QB is the most important position by far. Two #1s is a small price if we land a franchise QB.



Spend the cap savings in FA - the OL and D could use a lot of help.



Two number 1's is a small price for an "if"? No, I definitely don't agree with that. This franchise can't chance even one number 1 on an "if" with all of their needs. In comment 14232930 TD said:Two number 1's is a small price for an "if"? No, I definitely don't agree with that. This franchise can't chance even one number 1 on an "if" with all of their needs.

... christian : 12/25/2018 12:34 pm : link The Giants have 4-5 future, core players on defense. Hill, Tomlinson, Carter, Ogletree, and Goodson. That's a solid, if not spectacular starting point.



The tough components:



1)how do you contend with the big cap eaters in Vernon, Jenkins, Martin and to a far less extent Barwin



2) how do you address the incumbent starters who aren't exactly impressive who are UFAs -- Riley, Webb, Mauro etc.



3) who do you handle Collins -- who's really the only premier UFA in defense



Last year Gettleman opted to clear future space, and a 1-2 'future' guys, and allow stop-gap players to fill in. He certainly has the option to do that again.



What's unlikely to happen is to find 7 core guys in an offseason and have the makings of a defense that can compete for a championship quickly.



RE: ... .McL. : 12/25/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: The Giants have 4-5 future, core players on defense. Hill, Tomlinson, Carter, Ogletree, and Goodson. That's a solid, if not spectacular starting point.



The tough components:



1)how do you contend with the big cap eaters in Vernon, Jenkins, Martin and to a far less extent Barwin



2) how do you address the incumbent starters who aren't exactly impressive who are UFAs -- Riley, Webb, Mauro etc.



3) who do you handle Collins -- who's really the only premier UFA in defense



Last year Gettleman opted to clear future space, and a 1-2 'future' guys, and allow stop-gap players to fill in. He certainly has the option to do that again.



What's unlikely to happen is to find 7 core guys in an offseason and have the makings of a defense that can compete for a championship quickly.

I generally agree with your take, but this time I think you overestimate Ogletree, Goodson, and Carter. On the other hand, maybe the team gets lucky with Haley or Beal... Not holding my breath though. In comment 14232956 christian said:I generally agree with your take, but this time I think you overestimate Ogletree, Goodson, and Carter. On the other hand, maybe the team gets lucky with Haley or Beal... Not holding my breath though.

RE: RE: ... christian : 12/25/2018 1:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14232956 christian said:





Quote:





The Giants have 4-5 future, core players on defense. Hill, Tomlinson, Carter, Ogletree, and Goodson. That's a solid, if not spectacular starting point.



The tough components:



1)how do you contend with the big cap eaters in Vernon, Jenkins, Martin and to a far less extent Barwin



2) how do you address the incumbent starters who aren't exactly impressive who are UFAs -- Riley, Webb, Mauro etc.



3) who do you handle Collins -- who's really the only premier UFA in defense



Last year Gettleman opted to clear future space, and a 1-2 'future' guys, and allow stop-gap players to fill in. He certainly has the option to do that again.



What's unlikely to happen is to find 7 core guys in an offseason and have the makings of a defense that can compete for a championship quickly.





I generally agree with your take, but this time I think you overestimate Ogletree, Goodson, and Carter. On the other hand, maybe the team gets lucky with Haley or Beal... Not holding my breath though.



Oh sure, I'm not saying any of those guys are good-to very-good, only that they are contract controlled and not castoff types.



I certainly don't think the Giants compete for a ring if those are you best players on defense.



The Giants need a tremendous infusion of talent on defense. The notion they are just an edge rusher away from good enough is one of the real hilarious takes of the year. In comment 14232985 .McL. said:Oh sure, I'm not saying any of those guys are good-to very-good, only that they are contract controlled and not castoff types.I certainly don't think the Giants compete for a ring if those are you best players on defense.The Giants need a tremendous infusion of talent on defense. The notion they are just an edge rusher away from good enough is one of the real hilarious takes of the year.

RE: RE: RE: ... .McL. : 12/25/2018 1:41 pm : link

Quote:

The Giants need a tremendous infusion of talent on defense. The notion they are just an edge rusher away from good enough is one of the real hilarious takes of the year.

We certainly agree on that!



My take on the LBers is that if you have the opportunity to improve upon them... Take it, rid yourself of excess baggage, and don't look back. In comment 14232989 christian said:We certainly agree on that!My take on the LBers is that if you have the opportunity to improve upon them... Take it, rid yourself of excess baggage, and don't look back.