Are There Signs That The Giants are Improving? gidiefor : Mod : 12/25/2018 2:16 pm : 12/25/2018 2:16 pm This is long, and if I had to answer this question in the first half of the season - I probably would have answered differently, but right now with 1 meaningless game to go I have the following observations:



1) Last year this teams was hideous to watch from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. It was so horrible I didn't even care if I watched any of the last 8 games. I mean it was predictably putrid in just about every aspect.



2) This year I watched the offense march across the field in many games - especially in the last half -- where they looked like they were a real multi-dimensional offense. They were making first downs, they were ripping 10-25 yard plays, they were sustaining drives -- they were not going three and out, three and out, three and out over a sustained period.



3) In different games, there were different players impacting Offensive drives: Shep impacted some games, Butler impacted some games, Simonson impacted some games, Engram impacted some games, Corey Colman impacted some games, R. Shepard impacted some games, Barkley impacted some games, Beckham impacted some games, Eli impacted some games. There were some games where the Oline played much better than I expected, and helped sustain some drives, albeit inconsistently.



4) I was unimpressed with them in the first 8 games -- but I started looking forward to watching games in the second half, and didn't miss any opportunities to watch.



5) the Defense teased. They had games where they made some stops - key stops -- just not at the end of the game -- so they were inconsistent -- but they flashed. They flashed from the line, they flashed from the linebackers, they flashed from the backfield, but they were also exposed often, and sadly lost us some games by not being able to make the critical plays in the 4th quarter.



6) Overall I believe this team is improved itself, especially over last year. Last year they were running predicable plays that would predictably fail over, and over and over, and over agains. This year they were running unpredictable plays that were succeeding and succeeding, then failing, then succeeding, then failing. But they showed some spunk, some creativity and some awesome production.



7) By no means is this team a finished product -- but overall, with losing JPP, Apple, Snacks, and Flowers this team was more fun to watch than it has been -- it wasn't perfect, and there certainly were moments of WTF that occurred, but I can't shake the feeling that I am going to enjoy watching how the story fo this team unfolds in the coming year, and that I am looking forward to it.



So, I think the Giants have improved , I think Shurmur and Gettleman represent an improvement in team management. I think the changes they have made have yielded some results. I want to see what else they come up with. There are seeds sprinkled throughout this team of improvement. We all see that this team still needs improvements, but I am buckling my seat belt, and eager to watch how it unfolds. That, in itself, is an indicator that there's been an improvement.



Go Giants!!!! Stay the Course, and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!!





the only issue is that any improvement this year Giantsfan79 : 12/25/2018 2:25 pm : link may or may not transfer to next season. Plus I hope the roster has an infusion of new talent and not the same players currently on the team and it can take a while for new players to "gel".

Great post gidiefor mpinmaine : 12/25/2018 2:46 pm : link Agree with all u said.happy Xmas



There are signs Gman11 : 12/25/2018 2:59 pm : link that they are better than last year.



What that holds for the future is undetermined.

Certainly the second half has been better than the 1st .McL. : 12/25/2018 3:02 pm : link Howver, I would temper our enthusiam a bit. DOn't forget the Giants remained unusually healthy, while we were playing teams that were facing massive struggles with injury.



Yes there were some positive signs, but this team is not close and still needs a major infusion of talent and depth. The Giant's were lucky (if you want to call it that in a 5 win season) that their severe lack of depth has not been exposed this year.

Is it just me or... Mike From Brielle : 12/25/2018 3:05 pm : link does anyone else get the feeling that in the last two games when Beckham is out that the opposition defense sort of zone run defenses Barclay? Yes they plug the whole as best they can but then it seems everybody else becomes a linebacker. Just to get a hand on and slow down Barclay until help arrives. It reminds me of some of the video's I saw when Barclay was at Penn State and teams decided that they just weren't going to let Barclay beat them no matter what.

RE: Years don’t carry over UConn4523 : 12/25/2018 3:28 pm : link

Quote: This year has no relevancy on next year. (That’s why “playing to win Sun” isn’t all that important in the grand scheme)



So many professionals would disagree with you. I really don’t understand why people think it does matter. Makes no sense, especially after half the roster got turned over due specifically to how bad they looked heading into the offseason. In comment 14233030 Dave on the UWS said:So many professionals would disagree with you. I really don’t understand why people think it does matter. Makes no sense, especially after half the roster got turned over due specifically to how bad they looked heading into the offseason.

gidiefor: mrvax : 12/25/2018 3:34 pm : link Good post. Who is Butler?



It's a long process to get out of the talent hole DG inherited. Did they make some progress this year? Yes. In fact, if they get the key F/As and draftees, they could make the playoffs in 2019.



Great post Gidie. Marty in Albany : 12/25/2018 4:01 pm : link I totally agree with your excellent analysis, and that the Giants are playing better than last year.



I also think that "watchability" is an appropriate standard for measuring improvement.





RE: Great post Gidie. mrvax : 12/25/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: I totally agree with your excellent analysis, and that the Giants are playing better than last year.



I also think that "watchability" is an appropriate standard for measuring improvement.





Watching McAdoo run the 11 package 90% of the time sucked.

In comment 14233039 Marty in Albany said:Watching McAdoo run the 11 package 90% of the time sucked.

Just keep going BPA in every round of the draft Sean : 12/25/2018 4:05 pm : link .

The Giants are no longer the second worst team in NFL twostepgiants : 12/25/2018 4:09 pm : link They are now just one of the worst teams in the NFL.

RE: gidiefor: gidiefor : Mod : 12/25/2018 4:33 pm : : 12/25/2018 4:33 pm : link

Quote: Good post. Who is Butler?



It's a long process to get out of the talent hole DG inherited. Did they make some progress this year? Yes. In fact, if they get the key F/As and draftees, they could make the playoffs in 2019.



haha -- I keep doing this as in Rhett Butler -- I mean Ellison : ) In comment 14233032 mrvax said:haha -- I keep doing this as in Rhett Butler -- I mean Ellison : )

Great post Ron from Ninerland : 12/25/2018 4:35 pm : link The Giants are a bad team, but they are less bad than they were at the beginning of the season. As a result IMHO, Shurmur and Gettleman, if healthy enough should stay. One of the refreshing things about this regime is that they are willing to make changes when something isn't working. Thats a refreshing change from the Reese era. The clearest example was Omameh. Gettleman brought him in. . It was a mistake. As soon as it was clear that it was a mistake he was gone. They gave Flowers one last chance. When that didn't work, he was gone. The OL, although still below average improved. That never would have happened under Reese. We've seen players like Webb and Latimer come on in there middle of the season and play decently. Again, that never would have happened under Reese. The Reese teams started off bad and stayed bad or got worse and injuries occurred .

One name micky : 12/25/2018 4:36 pm : link And basically main reason (if they have improved)



Barkley





The brown aquisition, though not the best of player, shows that the slightest improvement on OL makes a difference.



If they decide to get players on both sides of the line, and pans put, then you can say improvement





Til then..they are status quo

I agree with your points TrueBlue56 : 12/25/2018 4:53 pm : link There was nothing enjoyable last year. No bright points or improvement from any unit or player. Honestly, I felt like we were just getting worse.



This year I think the giants found players who can be keepers either for depth or starters. We had absolutely no return game early this year and through acquiring different players we have a couple of guys we can throw back there.



We found some pieces to the offensive line that can at least contribute.



This year was a learning process for the coaches and Gettleman. I expect more changes to be made. Just keep adding pieces and keep improving. I feel that is what we are doing.



It is refreshing to see a coaching staff and general manager that is not afraid to make changes when needed.

I think mittenedman : 12/25/2018 4:55 pm : link it's obviously in better hands than McAdoo. But that's not saying much either.

My main concern santacruzom : 12/25/2018 4:56 pm : link Is that there is no reason beyond faith to have confidence in Shurmur as a head coach, and thus, I think our ability to improve has a low ceiling.

... christian : 12/25/2018 4:57 pm : link Of course they are. Going into a season with so many new players and a new system was always going to mean a slow, sloppy beginning.



Any team with Beckham, Barkley, and Engram will have opportunity to hit big plays and create athletic mismatches.



The biggest is question is and really has been since Coughlin left -- can the Giants assemble a roster with enough talent and depth to compete for a championship in the time Manning has left as an effective QB.



I'm skeptical -- the lack of depth on offense and talent on defense is significant.



With an equivalent offseason to last year, the Giants can certainly be in the conversation for a playoff spot. But championship level team? At least 2 years away talent wise.

Yes, this team is better than last year... trueblueinpw : 12/25/2018 5:31 pm : link The team was horrible last year. Reese and McAd’oh drove the team into ditch. We weren’t getting back to the playoffs in just one season.



The defense lacks talent, but the effort was there and the schemes were there. We’re a play maker or two away on defense. Draft well, get some good FAs and this defense can be good enough. Dominant? Probably not but they can be good enough to win.



The offense has lots of talent, but not much of it is on the line and that’s continues to be a problem. But, here again, the Giants are getting better and a good line takes talent and time to gel together. This offense can be a lot better next season and with a healthy OBJ, a well coached EE, Shep holding on to the ball and of course, Barks doing it all, even an aged Eli could be good enough to lead us back to the playoffs.



If you want another sign of the Giants improving there’s the special teams play. There were more than a few games this year where our special teams made plays. And that’s different from the last few years.



I do worry about Shurmur on game day, it seems like he struggles with in game decisions and play calling. Maybe he’ll better at that, maybe not. But he’s already better than McAdoof and this team is better this year than it was last year.





Not so optimistic Marty866b : 12/25/2018 5:53 pm : link IMO, the defense sucked from the first game until the last. Never got a stop when needed,and couldn't rush the passer to save their lives.

Butler? Who the hell is he?

RE: Not so optimistic gidiefor : Mod : 12/25/2018 6:14 pm : : 12/25/2018 6:14 pm : link

Quote: IMO, the defense sucked from the first game until the last. Never got a stop when needed,and couldn't rush the passer to save their lives.

Butler? Who the hell is he?



he's Rhett Ellison -- I can't shake Rhett Butler out of my head : ) sorry In comment 14233065 Marty866b said:he's Rhett Ellison -- I can't shake Rhett Butler out of my head : ) sorry

It was certainly lost on me ryanmkeane : 12/25/2018 6:18 pm : link and perhaps many others here, just how bad this roster was the past few seasons. I mean think about it...in the last few years of the Reese era, we spent many high draft picks, including 1st round picks, on players who don’t belong in the NFL. Players who certainly shouldn’t be in a starting roster no less. It was one of the worst rosters in football from 1-52 when Reese went out the door. No GM can be expected to turn that around in 1 season



I’m looking forward to 2-3 more starting caliber players in the draft in 2019 and 2-3 quality FA signings, maybe not necessarily flashes, but quality finds that can round out a draft/FA period. I think Gettleman can deliver that based on what we saw this past offseason. He’s willing to improve and turn over the roster without being reckless.



I’m really interested to see what happens with Eli. I’m at the point where I think he should be released, but there is something to say about keeping him around for his last year of his contract, especially if we draft a rookie. If we draft Herbert and he’s not ready, what then? Or if Lauletta sucks, what then? Eli isn’t good right now, but he’s proven he can win games at this point in his career when protected correctly. Part of me hopes he’s gone, but the other part hopes we continue to beef up OL, Eli improves slightly and then once X QB is ready to step in, the OL is that much better.



And then there’s the defense...a lot of holes and really not that good of a unit overall, as gidie mentioned...they flashed, but how many times did they actually flash? Only a few? I love Hill, we have some toughness up front, but not a ton of talent in the back 7. The draft is loaded on D, so I’m looking forward to that.



Shurmur....the jury is still out. He’s better than McAdoo, in scheme, prep, and a better handle on the locker room for sure. But does he have that feel for decision making that you want late in games? I don’t know. I’m certainly going to be optimistic he can turn it around next season and we can be in the playoff hunt.



Merry XMas to all!

RE: Yes, this team is better than last year... Ira : 12/25/2018 6:24 pm : link

Quote: The team was horrible last year. Reese and McAd’oh drove the team into ditch. We weren’t getting back to the playoffs in just one season.



The defense lacks talent, but the effort was there and the schemes were there. We’re a play maker or two away on defense. Draft well, get some good FAs and this defense can be good enough. Dominant? Probably not but they can be good enough to win.



The offense has lots of talent, but not much of it is on the line and that’s continues to be a problem. But, here again, the Giants are getting better and a good line takes talent and time to gel together. This offense can be a lot better next season and with a healthy OBJ, a well coached EE, Shep holding on to the ball and of course, Barks doing it all, even an aged Eli could be good enough to lead us back to the playoffs.



If you want another sign of the Giants improving there’s the special teams play. There were more than a few games this year where our special teams made plays. And that’s different from the last few years.



I do worry about Shurmur on game day, it seems like he struggles with in game decisions and play calling. Maybe he’ll better at that, maybe not. But he’s already better than McAdoof and this team is better this year than it was last year.





I agree. Two more good offensive linemen will help us score points and sustain drives to keep the d off the field. Beal should help us at corner. A very good pass rusher would be huge. In comment 14233063 trueblueinpw said:I agree. Two more good offensive linemen will help us score points and sustain drives to keep the d off the field. Beal should help us at corner. A very good pass rusher would be huge.

RE: Years don’t carry over djm : 12/25/2018 7:13 pm : link

Quote: This year has no relevancy on next year. (That’s why “playing to win Sun” isn’t all that important in the grand scheme)



This is not entirely true and everyone knows it, including yourself. Of course there’s some carryover. Some good teams remain good some bad teams remain bad. Some teams regress while others improve. What it comes down to is whether a team coming back next year is better or worse. Is it still in its collective prime? Is the coaching staff intact? Is there continuity? Should there even be continuity? Is the best player(s) past his prime or just entering it ?



How can anyone say there’s no carryover? So you’re telling me you won’t pick the Chiefs to be explosive next season? Sure you won’t. In comment 14233030 Dave on the UWS said:This is not entirely true and everyone knows it, including yourself. Of course there’s some carryover. Some good teams remain good some bad teams remain bad. Some teams regress while others improve. What it comes down to is whether a team coming back next year is better or worse. Is it still in its collective prime? Is the coaching staff intact? Is there continuity? Should there even be continuity? Is the best player(s) past his prime or just entering it ?How can anyone say there’s no carryover? So you’re telling me you won’t pick the Chiefs to be explosive next season? Sure you won’t.

RE: RE: gidiefor: mrvax : 12/25/2018 7:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14233032 mrvax said:





Quote:





Good post. Who is Butler?



It's a long process to get out of the talent hole DG inherited. Did they make some progress this year? Yes. In fact, if they get the key F/As and draftees, they could make the playoffs in 2019.







haha -- I keep doing this as in Rhett Butler -- I mean Ellison : )



Got it. :>) In comment 14233051 gidiefor said:Got it. :>)

RE: Is it just me or... joe48 : 12/25/2018 7:34 pm : link

Quote: does anyone else get the feeling that in the last two games when Beckham is out that the opposition defense sort of zone run defenses Barclay? Yes they plug the whole as best they can but then it seems everybody else becomes a linebacker. Just to get a hand on and slow down Barclay until help arrives. It reminds me of some of the video's I saw when Barclay was at Penn State and teams decided that they just weren't going to let Barclay beat them no matter what. I think that is the type of defense Zeke faces every week. He has an OL that can block. In comment 14233028 Mike From Brielle said:I think that is the type of defense Zeke faces every week. He has an OL that can block.

Yes they are improving. section125 : 12/25/2018 9:23 pm : link It isn't a lot but definitely better.



1st - the line is better. Eli is getting more time. But every now and then the blow assignments that kill them. At least now with Barkley you feel they can move the ball.



2nd - Specials are better - not a total laughing stock anymore.



3rd - although you scratch your head, the coaching staff is better than McAdoo obviously, but not as good as TC obviously.



The bad - the defense is basically toothless. No pass rush and they get gashed in the run game. After fixing the oline, some big improvements are needed on the defensive side of the ball. They need at least 1 preferably two players that can get after the QB. They need a real NT run stuffer on the line. They need a free safety and one more CB.



The are better but nowhere near a playoff contender.

I’ve read lax counsel : 12/25/2018 9:51 pm : link These kinds of threads year after year. Of course the Giants improved, they won three games last year. It is possible they win 5 games this year. When you take all of that into account, the Giants looks to be one of the two or three worst teams in the NFL over the past two years. When you take a further step back, since 2013 the Giants have been one of the worst 5 or so teams in NFL.



The Giants do not have future franchise qb in place, 3 positions on the OL are a mess, they have no real legit threat opposite OBJ, there are no legit pass rushers on the team, no young emerging D backs, and what looks to be one legit LB if you count Ogletree- and that’s being kind with their deficiencies. What the Giants look to have figured out is RB, a number 1 receiver, and possible an emerging tight end. A RB is the most replaceable position in modern sports and you can- in most years- sign a number 1 receiver in the offseason.



If you want to take small pieces of the game as some sort of arrow up improvement, I get that, it’s something To look forward to. I’ve read in here that this is a multi year process, but here’s the thing- once the Giants pull the plug on Eli ( which could happen any season now) it could take years to find the next qb and it’s very difficult to win in this league without one. So forgive me, all i see is a franchise with massive holes and without direction. This team could be in the wilderness for many more years.

Offensively, they've had a pretty phil in arizona : 12/25/2018 10:03 pm : link decent improvement. Defensively... you have to wonder if completely blowing up the unit from the year prior was the right call if the true intent was to win this season. It wasn't too far removed from some success.

Nope. thrunthrublue : 12/25/2018 10:20 pm : link This giants defense is slow and stupid, combined with ZERO pass rushing talent it is a reciepe for being a 5 and 11 in last place. This giants offensive line, only really struggles with pass protection and run blocking. This giants team lacks game changing special teams schemes and players, with the exception of Rosas, who is a beast. Time to begin upgrading in April.

its a tricky question GiantsFan84 : 12/25/2018 10:35 pm : link they are better than last year yes but i still think they are over a year away from competing. even if this team can get 2-3 new quality starters on the OL before next season, they still will be lacking on defense and the QB will be another year older since lauletta seems like a bust



so right when the team will be ready to compete it's likely they will have no QB at all



or they draft haskins this year but then that may set back how competitive they will be next year

They got back Beckham and added Barkley TD : 12/25/2018 11:48 pm : link And still they will only add 2-3 wins to last year’s team. Losing Snacks and JPP can’t be discounted but JPP wasn’t much of a factor last year. Can’t say they’ve improved that much based on wins and losses and who they’ve added. They’ve also been relatively healthy.



Sort of feels like they’re the same as last year..

Yes WillVAB : 12/26/2018 12:03 am : link The trenches and the entire roster had to be rebuilt heading into this year.



DG added two quality OL in Solder/Hernandez, added two (maybe 3) quality front 7 guys in Hill/Carter (McIntosh), along with the best back in the league in Barkley.



If DG replicates this in the 19 draft, the OL will be good to go and an already decent defense will be that much better.





... christian : 12/26/2018 5:58 am : link Gettleman had 4 top 70 picks last year, it's not fair to expect him to replicate his draft success. He'll have 2 in 2019.



What he has this year is volume, especially if the comp picks pan out as expected. This is a good year to stock up on depth, even if the returns aren't as immediate as say Hill and Carter who have looked really good quickly.



This team needs a steady build-up of core talent all over the place. It makes drafting and UFA slightly easier in that the Giants can focus on value, because they have needs virtually everywhere.

Last year was close to rock bottom rocco8112 : 12/26/2018 6:25 am : link as you explained there was no reason to even watch down the stretch. In that regard the team did improve, but you can only go up from rock bottom.



Specials seem better which is good. The offense became an NFL unit again which of course was helped by Barkley and his play making ability. So to me that the offense has improved since the two year joke that was McAdoo. This is especially true for the second half of the season since the team cut the two starting o line men on the right side coming out of camp. Something I can not recall ever seeing. This brought the line from a national joke to simply bad. You could argue three positions still need to be upgraded. LT spot went from laughingstock to average during the year, I guess that is good.



The defense is where the problem is and frankly to me it has been except for the mirage that was 2016. A fluke of a performance that ended with the caught hail mary against Green Bay. It is hard to even imagine as a Giant fan what good defense even looks like anymore. The defense this year was hot garbage and I disagree there was any flashing of anything except disappointment and pain.



The defense failed every time to get the stops needed to win. The "biggest" win, the Bear game, the D would have completed an epic fail there as well, except the Bears impoded and fumbled twice on their own. The Giants were castrated by the Eagles in the second game and the Titans at home on the ground. I know they jettisoned Snacks, but it has to be emasculating to get run over like they did. I know it is all about passing now, but if you allow teams to steamroll you on the ground you will never win. This defense also gave up the most points and yards in the 4th quarter, so at crunch time they fold like a cheap suit. You also need a pass rush late and the Giants do not even have a pass rush at all. Overall the defense is pathetic, it really has been pathetic for many seasons and even though it has been only one season with this HC, DC and the new system, I will not be positive about the team until the defense becomes a real unit and not to be overly pessimistic, but I have no faith these guys will get it done and build a real unit. I need to see it to believe it.



The Titan game really hurt to me. Another problem with this franchise is it has become a pillow soft group. Look up smash mouth football in the dictionary and under antonyms it will list the NYG. The Giants are physically soft. It was rainy and cold and the Giants came out and, as was stated in a game preview on this site, were bitch-slapped by pretty good team and never responded.



Soft.



Until that changes this team will go no where and I have no evidence except feelings, but I have major doubts about Shurmur making this team born again hard.



QB, Eli Manning is the man and this season has proven to me he can still play. You would think some of his epic toughness would rub off on this squad of flower petals. Eli has been sacked closing in on 100 times and keeps coming back for more. He can still sling it and I personally do not think his ability to "create on his own" or whatever that means is holding this team back. Problem is,

he is old for football and by the time this ship is righted, if it ever is, Eli may be 45 years old and done. I do hope he gets to play out the last year on his deal and give it one more go.



Overall the team improved since they are no longer the worst team in the NFL. I personally have no faith in this group to build a defense and overall I think there is not too much to be excited about for next season beyond if they can just have an average o line for a whole season, I think Eli with Barkley can lead this offense to around 8 wins and with some luck sneak in. This would at least give us fans a real football season to watch for seventeen weeks. Of course this assumes solid specials as well. I am sure the defense will still be bad. So looking at that goal for next year compared to where the team was there has been some improvement.





RE: Yes Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12/26/2018 7:01 am : link

Quote: The trenches and the entire roster had to be rebuilt heading into this year.



DG added two quality OL in Solder/Hernandez, added two (maybe 3) quality front 7 guys in Hill/Carter (McIntosh), along with the best back in the league in Barkley.



If DG replicates this in the 19 draft, the OL will be good to go and an already decent defense will be that much better.



A decent defense? Really? This team will not be competitive until they find a new "franchise" QB and complete the rebuilding of the OL. Until then, Barkley's talent and Beckham's talent (when he is on the field) will be wasted.

In comment 14233163 WillVAB said:

TBD JonC : 12/26/2018 8:21 am : link Sure, they've improved. New coaches and systems, and despite all their rough moments they find themselves three defensive stops short of an 8-7 record.



A few problems persist : lack of OL talent, no #2 WR to stretch the defense, and the defense needs a lot of parts. Their OLBs are ordinary at best, thin at CB, ILBs are ok.



Another poster hit the big key for me, they're a soft team. They've played a big part in defeating themselves, and the head coach stinks at real-time in-game management.



All that said, the team will look different on paper next September. They've improved over 2017, but much of the 2018 personnel will be shown the door.



It's difficult to predict how much the process of building a football team for 2019 will start from scratch or not.

I agree with all the points in the OP Matt M. : 12/26/2018 8:29 am : link But, what does it really mean? We went from an 3 win team to a 5 or 6 win team this year. That isn't anything to write home about. If we improve a little more next year, we are .500 with a fringe shot at the playoffs. They need a really amazing off season to be a decent team.



For me, the 2 keys are OL and LB. We need a better and more consistent group up front on O. Accomplish this and whoever the QB is should thrive with Barkley behind him and then Barkley, OBJ, Shepard, and Engram to throw to.



On D, I like the rotation on DL, but we need to be more stout against the run and we need a pass rush. I think both would be accomplished by a vastly improved LB unit.



Then, of course, we need a lot of help in the secondary.

The team improved but.. EricJ : 12/26/2018 8:46 am : link they are far from being able to compete for a championship

RE: Is it just me or... tmanic21 : 12/26/2018 8:46 am : link

Quote: does anyone else get the feeling that in the last two games when Beckham is out that the opposition defense sort of zone run defenses Barclay? Yes they plug the whole as best they can but then it seems everybody else becomes a linebacker. Just to get a hand on and slow down Barclay until help arrives. It reminds me of some of the video's I saw when Barclay was at Penn State and teams decided that they just weren't going to let Barclay beat them no matter what.



Broke down the tape, didnt see much of that type of impact. Saw more defensive fronts smoke the o-line in places where they have not before. Also think Barkley ran good but not great. If you would like the link to my weekly column lmk. Cheers In comment 14233028 Mike From Brielle said:Broke down the tape, didnt see much of that type of impact. Saw more defensive fronts smoke the o-line in places where they have not before. Also think Barkley ran good but not great. If you would like the link to my weekly column lmk. Cheers

Yes they are improving ChicagoMarty : 12/26/2018 9:05 am : link But I think they will continue to frustrate.



I have no confidence in Shurmur's decision making, clock management or play calling at the end of a close game.



The fact that we are actually playing some close games is encouraging but ultimately not gratifying since we don't seem to have the smarts to prevail

This question is layered. Ten Ton Hammer : 12/26/2018 9:16 am : link I think the signs that the offense is improving begins and ends with Saquon Barkley. If he's not on the field, they would look a lot like last year's team.



And you can dismiss that by saying any offense would look bad without it's best player, and you're right, but that says more about the impact of coaching. I'm not sure anything was fixed, and I think they're 1 injury away from being horrid.

RE: This question is layered. Matt M. : 12/26/2018 9:22 am : link

Quote: I think the signs that the offense is improving begins and ends with Saquon Barkley. If he's not on the field, they would look a lot like last year's team.



And you can dismiss that by saying any offense would look bad without it's best player, and you're right, but that says more about the impact of coaching. I'm not sure anything was fixed, and I think they're 1 injury away from being horrid. Bingo. Even with him, think about how the offense struggled for long stretches. It is scary to think how much better he can even get with even an average OL. In comment 14233216 Ten Ton Hammer said:Bingo. Even with him, think about how the offense struggled for long stretches. It is scary to think how much better he can even get with even an average OL.

RE: This question is layered. trueblueinpw : 12/26/2018 9:25 am : link

Quote: I think the signs that the offense is improving begins and ends with Saquon Barkley. If he's not on the field, they would look a lot like last year's team.



And you can dismiss that by saying any offense would look bad without it's best player, and you're right, but that says more about the impact of coaching. I'm not sure anything was fixed, and I think they're 1 injury away from being horrid.



Shurmur’s got a lot of room for improvement but I think he’s better than the last coach. Hey, it ain’t saying much to say he’s better than McAdoof but I hear that optimist live longer. So... half full baby! In comment 14233216 Ten Ton Hammer said:Shurmur’s got a lot of room for improvement but I think he’s better than the last coach. Hey, it ain’t saying much to say he’s better than McAdoof but I hear that optimist live longer. So... half full baby!

Yeah, great. We are back to where we were in 2015 HomerJones45 : 12/26/2018 9:42 am : link But the only qb on the roster is three years older and the team still lacks speed and talent. In three seasons, the team has managed to improve at one spot- running back using the #2 draft. The $100 million spent on defensive players was flushed down the drain. We hope the head coach, who had never demonstrated any qualities remotely special, and the front office can achieve mediocrity. Whoopee.

The quality of the staters.... bw in dc : 12/26/2018 9:47 am : link who missed games last year was so substantial that you can’t use it as a comparative point. The team, and McAdoo, were dealt an unplayable hand.



So saying this year’s team is more watchable is really not saying much. This year we were healthier at key positions and there was a shiny new toy in Barkley. Who is exciting to watch.



Are they improving? I guess versus the beginning of the season, yes, the team has improved. Doing a mid season change to the oline was much needed.



I don’t believe winning carries over season to season unless you have a great quarterback. Which we don’t; and Eli is going on 50 in football years. There are just too many variables without a great quarterback - roster turnover, schedule, injuries, +/- unpredictability, etc.





certainly bc4life : 12/26/2018 10:27 am : link New talent on DLine, new defensive scheme, proven DC.



Eli gives them the best chance to win. Very Good QB with right supporting cast. Right now they need to complete OLine rebuild. Add couple of pass rushers.



Most teams don't have great quarterbacks. Eli's head is great, arm is ood to very good, feet are his liability.



Cowboys have been in playoffs last several years and they certainly don't have a great QB. Minnesot went to Division championship last year without a great QB.

RE: Yeah, great. We are back to where we were in 2015 rocco8112 : 12/26/2018 10:45 am : link

Quote: But the only qb on the roster is three years older and the team still lacks speed and talent. In three seasons, the team has managed to improve at one spot- running back using the #2 draft. The $100 million spent on defensive players was flushed down the drain. We hope the head coach, who had never demonstrated any qualities remotely special, and the front office can achieve mediocrity. Whoopee.



Good point, this team is similar to 2015. Except I think the O was better in 2015 overall and as horrific this defense was this year, it my opinion it is stronger unit than 2015 which ties with 2009 for the worst defenses I can recall the Giants putting on the field.



To me none of us should get excited until this team has a defense again.





2015 had a real head coach as well. With hindsight, you think the Giants wish they had just stayed with TC?

In comment 14233227 HomerJones45 said:Good point, this team is similar to 2015. Except I think the O was better in 2015 overall and as horrific this defense was this year, it my opinion it is stronger unit than 2015 which ties with 2009 for the worst defenses I can recall the Giants putting on the field.To me none of us should get excited until this team has a defense again.2015 had a real head coach as well. With hindsight, you think the Giants wish they had just stayed with TC?

Not sure they imroved at all. Thegratefulhead : 12/26/2018 10:45 am : link They might just be healthier. SB is at least fun to watch, so I will say the season has been more entertaining.

The main things I see UberAlias : 12/26/2018 11:26 am : link They were a lot healthier than most of their opponents in their wins. Aside from that, Saquon is a game changer.



I would say to Shurmur credit, he has them fighting, even with nothing left to play for. Aside from that, I wouof say the jury is still out on any other areas.

I think the defense has gotten worse Jim in Forest Hills : 12/26/2018 11:38 am : link and the OL is just jekyll and hyde, its hard to discern whether they are improving or not.



Not sure I see the improvement other than Barkley playing out of his mind and Engram coming on.

The fact that the GM made moves during the season RobCarpenter : 12/26/2018 11:46 am : link Shows me that they are improving. The reason the OL was so terrible for so long is b/c Reese could never admit when he made a mistake.



The moves that DG made this year may not have resulted in wins this year, but the Giants finally have a GM that is willing to admit when he makes a mistake and cut bait. And the players know that too.



I'm looking forward to what the offseason will bring.

Defense has gotten worse JonC : 12/26/2018 11:46 am : link and it's two years removed from 2016 while also being dismantled as we speak.

I have to quibble a little bit here with some of you gidiefor : Mod : 12/26/2018 11:49 am : : 12/26/2018 11:49 am : link particularly as it regards the offense



I have been an observer of this team for a reasonably long time now.



It's been a long time since I can remember the Giants offense starting a game with a sustained offensive drive, and then following that up by having several more sustained offensive drives with a convincing score at the end.



I'm digging back in the dark recesses of my mind for such memories - maybe in 2008 untill Plax shot himself - maybe some 2011 (a SuperBowl year) - then there was 90 when Simms woke up and became unbelievably awesome



I don't think you had that in 2012 - 2017 -



We've had a lot of sputtering and sporadic offense over the years. What I saw on the offense in the last half of the season was more than just an average performance. It was some of the things we've been drooling about preseason with this offense that hadn't happened. There were drives! Sustained drives! Drives with large chunks of yardage being reeled off and multiple players contributing to those drives. And it wasn't just Barkley, although he certainly had a hand in it. And it wasn't just Beckham. Evan Engram woke up and ripped a few. Shep ripped a few. Penny? I didn't even know who he was - and he made some sensational plays. Ellison made some real Tight end plays and convincing 1 rst downs. Bit players made some clutch plays - Coleman, Bennie Fowler, the other TE, .. and they didn't just do this against hapless teams -- they did it against the Bears and the Colts -- when do you remember them doing this against the Skins -- when do you remember them doing this against teams they were "supposed to be doing this too?"



I'm sorry -- this was overall not an average performance -- there was 1 flat game in the second half, [b]1[b/] and for god sure it wasn't soft. It was damned exciting.



And on top of that you had Barkley. Who tantalized. Who played way above any rookie RB the Giants have ever had (with a somewhat exception being in my mind Rodney Hampton nearly 30 years ago)



Look there is plenty of faults to be found with this team right now -- but I saw something on offense that I have not seen except in some great years the Giants had.







