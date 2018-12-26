Justin Herbert to stay at OU for senior season....

|
In comment 14233391 jvm52106 said:
It's not good for the Giants. If you assume he would've been a top five pick, then it means one less player will be available to the Giants when they are on the clock at pick ten (+/-).
As for next year, some of you are crazy if you're already planning on the Giants being in position to trade up to the top two or three picks for a QB. The Giants are going to the Super Bowl next year and won't be able to sniff a top five pick.
that Manning is the QB next year. It also probably vastly reduces the chances we go QB in round 1. Start looking at the top OL?
no viable plan at QB. Brutal.
In comment 14233414 Pep22 said:
So I guess now that a borderline 1st round pick is now not coming out that means our plans are ruined? We may not have even taken him. Where do you people come up with this stuff?
|Should be a very strong qb class, headlined by Tua, Fromm, and Herbert. Play in 2019 has to be to acquire picks for a shot at one of those three in 2020. Also means manning will be the qb for at least one more year and possibly requires an extension for him so one of the aforementioned qbs gets a year to learn.
This is a good move for him, he has a little ways to go.
The 2020 QB class is shaking up to be one of the best since I have been scouting.
In comment 14233435 Sy'56 said:
Better than this past year? Awesome to hear.
In comment 14233420 UConn4523 said:
In comment 14233414 Pep22 said:
So I guess now that a borderline 1st round pick is now not coming out that means our plans are ruined? We may not have even taken him. Where do you people come up with this stuff?
It's not about whether we would have taken him, as he would have been off the board. It is now that another QB is likely to go before we pick and the pickings were going to be slim to begin with.
...Bridgewater that is. I wasn't a big fan of Teddy out of Louisville, but with our current weapons, his decent arm, and ability to game manage I think it'd be a good fit. Will Teddy march down the field in a SB and dissect a defense like Peyton Manning... no. Will he be able to move around when the pocket collapses unlike the senile guy that's under center right now... yes.
In comment 14233435 Sy'56 said:
Disagree it's a good move for him. He was already QB1, go get the QB1 money and learn in the NFL.
In comment 14233439 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233435 Sy'56 said:
Maybe he's one of those guys to whom the difference between x million dollars and y million dollars isn't terribly meaningful.
In comment 14233426 Matt M. said:
In comment 14233420 UConn4523 said:
In comment 14233414 Pep22 said:
Sounds like you want a QB at all costs regardless of how good they are. I don’t.
In comment 14233414 Pep22 said:
Eh. There is a plan B, that won't make the Eli hatters happy, but there are options. The team can stick with Eli another year (which I think they were planning anyways) and use this offseason to:
1. Improve the OL
2. Find an ER
3. Find DBs
4. Build more draft colleterial
With Herbert staying in school it makes the 2020 QB draft class that much stronger, which could improve the Giants chances of landing Eli's replacement. It also gives the team another season to evaluate Lauletta. There are too many positions that are talent deficient to expect that the team can address all in the coming offseason.
In comment 14233414 Pep22 said:
| is good for the Giants. They weren't going to have a shot at him this year. They may next year, plus Tua, Fromm, etc.
Don't take a QB this year. Don't force the pick. Just keep getting better.
In comment 14233477 BigBlueCane said:
And how did that work out for him? Drafted in the fourth round and never heard from again. If he returned, he could've gone higher.
In comment 14233435 Sy'56 said:
In comment 14233435 Sy'56 said:
In comment 14233564 Anakim said:
In comment 14233563 .McL. said:
In comment 14233563 .McL. said:
In comment 14233588 Anakim said:
In comment 14233588 Anakim said:
In comment 14233588 Anakim said:
In comment 14233427 The_Boss said:
In comment 14234087 crick n NC said:
In comment 14233427 The_Boss said:
As we have seen (Rams,Eagles,Chiefs,Redskins,Giants) teams can quickly recover from trading away multiple picks to move up for their QB. With Herbert out of the draft I would prefer to see the Giants trade down, unless an elite pass rusher falls to them, and stockpile more picks for 2020. Another option is trading their 2nd this year for a 1st in 2020.
In comment 14233588 Anakim said:
In comment 14233435 Sy'56 said:
In comment 14233569 Jay on the Island said:
In comment 14233563 .McL. said:
In comment 14233695 WillVAB said:
In comment 14233439 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233435 Sy'56 said:
In comment 14233695 WillVAB said:
In comment 14233704 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233695 WillVAB said:
In comment 14233695 WillVAB said:
In comment 14233736 WillVAB said:
In comment 14233704 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233695 WillVAB said:
In comment 14233834 dep026 said:
In comment 14233855 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233834 dep026 said:
In comment 14233834 dep026 said:
In comment 14233855 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233834 dep026 said:
In comment 14233891 dep026 said:
In comment 14233855 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233834 dep026 said:
In comment 14233922 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233891 dep026 said:
In comment 14233855 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233834 dep026 said:
In comment 14233983 dep026 said:
In comment 14234087 crick n NC said:
In comment 14234013 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233983 dep026 said:
In comment 14234090 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14234087 crick n NC said:
In comment 14234117 crick n NC said:
In comment 14234123 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14234117 crick n NC said:
In comment 14234093 WillVAB said:
In comment 14234013 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14233983 dep026 said:
| In comment 14234095 WillVAB said:
In comment 14234090 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14234087 crick n NC said:
| In comment 14234330 WillVAB said:
| In comment 14234547 ajr2456 said:
| In comment 14234579 dep026 said:
| In comment 14234585 ajr2456 said:
In comment 14234579 dep026 said:
| In comment 14234556 WillVAB said:
In comment 14234547 ajr2456 said:
| In comment 14234608 ajr2456 said:
