Justin Herbert to stay at OU for senior season....

Good for him

RE: Good for him

Why would that be good for us? One less top prospect that would push someone down to us is my initial take on it.

He got some bad advice Go be the first QB taken.

Link

"The University of Oregon has been a special place to me for as long as I can remember. Words will never be able to express my feelings of gratitude toward the people that have built and maintain our program," Herbert said. "What I have come to realize, though, is that nothing could pull me away from the opportunities that we have in front of us. As we prepare for our bowl game, I would like to ensure that there are no distractions outside of this game. My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans, and the University of Oregon has never been stronger. I'll be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year. Go Ducks!"

RE: Good for him

It's not good for the Giants. If you assume he would've been a top five pick, then it means one less player will be available to the Giants when they are on the clock at pick ten (+/-).



As for next year, some of you are crazy if you're already planning on the Giants being in position to trade up to the top two or three picks for a QB. The Giants are going to the Super Bowl next year and won't be able to sniff a top five pick.

Not as good qb as some making him to be Finish school

Increases the odds that Manning is the QB next year. It also probably vastly reduces the chances we go QB in round 1. Start looking at the top OL?

RE: RE: Good for him

Ballet dancing And throwing to your frosh TE brother on tap who can pass that up? /s

Only opportunity cost is about 30 million guranteed...hope he doesn't tear an acl or something

Only opportunity cost is about 30 million guranteed...hope he doesn't tear an acl or something

RE: Not as good qb as some making him to be

Quote: Finish school



Him not being as good of a QB as some are making him out to be is irrelevant.



He would have been the first QB taken in the draft, and a likely top 10 pick. He's passing up potential generational wealth.

RE: Increases the odds

Outside of Jonah Williams thus far looks like a reach going OL 1st Rd this year. It is the best DL prospect draft in the last 10-12 years

Outside of Jonah Williams thus far looks like a reach going OL 1st Rd this year. It is the best DL prospect draft in the last 10-12 years In comment 14233406 Matt M. said:Outside of Jonah Williams thus far looks like a reach going OL 1st Rd this year. It is the best DL prospect draft in the last 10-12 years

Just perpetuates the status of having no viable plan at QB. Brutal.

None of you know if he’s be drafted before we pick UConn4523 : 12/26/2018 1:23 pm : link and every year we do this song and dance about who picks in front of or behind us.



Giants need to make a good pick, period. Stop caring so much about mocks.



As for the news this is surprising. I can only guess he’s being told he’d go lower than expected. The whole brother thing over being set up for life doesn’t make sense.

RE: Just perpetuates the status of having

Quote: no viable plan at QB. Brutal.



So I guess now that a borderline 1st round pick is now not coming out that means our plans are ruined? We may not have even taken him. Where do you people come up with this stuff?

RE: Not as good qb as some making him to be

Quote: Finish school





nahhhh, go get drafted and get you 20 million guaranteed.



school will be there when you retire In comment 14233404 micky said:nahhhh, go get drafted and get you 20 million guaranteed.school will be there when you retire

Also an odd decision I respect any kid these days who elects to finish school over the draft. But, this is a weird one. He was almost a lock to be the first QB taken and would go top 5 overall. Next year neither is going to be the case.

2020 Should be a very strong qb class, headlined by Tua, Fromm, and Herbert. Play in 2019 has to be to acquire picks for a shot at one of those three in 2020. Also means manning will be the qb for at least one more year and possibly requires an extension for him so one of the aforementioned qbs gets a year to learn.

I'll be watching a lot of college football next year when the Giants' season is off the rails by Halloween, as usual. Some excellent QB prospects.

Pretty dumb And I don't say that lightly. If he comes out this year he is the bonafide clear cut #1 QB.

Now he is going to be probably 3rd best and lost a ton of money while doing it.



Now he is going to be probably 3rd best and lost a ton of money while doing it.

RE: RE: Just perpetuates the status of having

Prepare yourselves In April of 2020, DG is going to have to trade some serious draft capital, including potentially a future fist or firsts, to move up for a QB. I say this because the roster should be stronger next year resulting in a better than 5-11.

Agree with Uconn He must not expect to go top 10.

Passing up being selected top 10, and risking a costly injury would be foolish indeed.



Passing up being selected top 10, and risking a costly injury would be foolish indeed.

Young Teddy... ...Bridgewater that is. I wasn't a big fan of Teddy out of Louisville, but with our current weapons, his decent arm, and ability to game manage I think it'd be a good fit. Will Teddy march down the field in a SB and dissect a defense like Peyton Manning... no. Will he be able to move around when the pocket collapses unlike the senile guy that's under center right now... yes.

Man... money must not be a factor with this kid. He would have absolutely been the top QB taken this year.

RE: 2020

Quote: Should be a very strong qb class, headlined by Tua, Fromm, and Herbert. Play in 2019 has to be to acquire picks for a shot at one of those three in 2020. Also means manning will be the qb for at least one more year and possibly requires an extension for him so one of the aforementioned qbs gets a year to learn.



One prospect staying in school doesn't ensure that the Giants will stick with Manning.



One prospect staying in school doesn't ensure that the Giants will stick with Manning.

That is silly.

Knew it Sy'56 : 12/26/2018 1:36 pm : link and I think some here were calling me dumb for it. Oh well.



This is a good move for him, he has a little ways to go.



The 2020 QB class is shaking up to be one of the best since I have been scouting.

RE: Knew it

Quote: and I think some here were calling me dumb for it. Oh well.



This is a good move for him, he has a little ways to go.



The 2020 QB class is shaking up to be one of the best since I have been scouting.



Disagree it's a good move for him. He was already QB1, go get the QB1 money and learn in the NFL.

What jvm said - Red Dog : 12/26/2018 1:37 pm : link Good for him - he gets to finish school, play with his brother on his team next season, and get more prepared for the NFL.



And good for the GIANTS - they will have Eli starting for another year while they continue to rebuild the OL and the defense. And now there will be a bigger crop of good QBs in the 2020 draft, increasing the odds that the G-men get a good one then as Eli's eventual successor.





RE: Knew it

Quote: and I think some here were calling me dumb for it. Oh well.



This is a good move for him, he has a little ways to go.



The 2020 QB class is shaking up to be one of the best since I have been scouting.



Better than this past year? Awesome to hear.

This is good for the Giants. They weren't going to have a shot at him this year. They may next year, plus Tua, Fromm, etc.

Don't take a QB this year. Don't force the pick. Just keep getting better.



Don't take a QB this year. Don't force the pick. Just keep getting better.

RE: Knew it

Quote: and I think some here were calling me dumb for it. Oh well.



This is a good move for him, he has a little ways to go.



The 2020 QB class is shaking up to be one of the best since I have been scouting.



I understand how it's a good move for him football wise but there;s no way it was smart financially (and I;m not even talking about the injury risk)

Build up capital & be ready to move up in 2020

he didnt have a great junior season blueblood : 12/26/2018 1:40 pm : link from what I have read..



maybe he isnt ready.. and there is nothing wrong with that.



If Haskins Stays then there is no reason to draft a QB high for 2019.

RE: RE: Knew it

RE: RE: RE: Just perpetuates the status of having

Hoping we are not so bad that we are getting that high a draft pick next year myself.

RE: Young Teddy...

Quote: ...Bridgewater that is. I wasn't a big fan of Teddy out of Louisville, but with our current weapons, his decent arm, and ability to game manage I think it'd be a good fit. Will Teddy march down the field in a SB and dissect a defense like Peyton Manning... no. Will he be able to move around when the pocket collapses unlike the senile guy that's under center right now... yes.



December 2018...

Think this is a mistake by him After watching some of Oregon this year,I don't see the point in playing another year in that offense.And with the Giants,he could sit a year and let Eli play out his time.

Well, Oregon has a helluva a recruiting class... bw in dc : 12/26/2018 1:45 pm : link Cristobal has hooked two really good classes in a row.



Not sure how much disability insurance he can carry, but I don't think it's going to be big enough to cover his future earning potential right now. Which is why I think this is a poor decision with real risk. I don't think he's a great prospect, but it's easy to see the intrigue.



Regardless, if he really thinks Oregon can compete for a playoff spot next year, he's likely right...

someone giving him bad advice

RE: Knew it

Quote: The 2020 QB class is shaking up to be one of the best since I have been scouting.

Impossible! The last chance to get a future franchise QB was the Top 10 of the 2018 Draft. Didn't you know?

RE: RE: Knew it

RE: Just perpetuates the status of having

Quote: no viable plan at QB. Brutal. Eh. There is a plan B, that won't make the Eli hatters happy, but there are options. The team can stick with Eli another year (which I think they were planning anyways) and use this offseason to:

1. Improve the OL

2. Find an ER

3. Find DBs

4. Build more draft colleterial



Eh. There is a plan B, that won't make the Eli hatters happy, but there are options. The team can stick with Eli another year (which I think they were planning anyways) and use this offseason to:

1. Improve the OL

2. Find an ER

3. Find DBs

4. Build more draft colleterial

With Herbert staying in school it makes the 2020 QB draft class that much stronger, which could improve the Giants chances of landing Eli's replacement. It also gives the team another season to evaluate Lauletta. There are too many positions that are talent deficient to expect that the team can address all in the coming offseason.

Oregon's schedule next year includes BigBlueCane : 12/26/2018 1:57 pm : link at Stanford

at Washington

at USC

at Ariz. st

Wazzu

Arizona.



That's 2 or 3 losses minimum for them. Mario can recruit but he can't coach.



Washington or Stanford will make playoffs from the Pac12 if anyone does.

RE: RE: RE: Knew it

RE: Matt Leinart

Quote: made the same mistake.



No he didn't.



No he didn't.

Now Mark Sanchez? He definitely could have used another year...

RE: RE: RE: RE: Just perpetuates the status of having

RE: Matt Leinart

Quote: made the same mistake.



So did Matt Barkley. So did many others.





So did Matt Barkley. So did many others.

On the flipside, you have guys like Brad Kaaya who actually should have stayed an extra year but declared early and suffered because of it.

Kaya needed to get away from Richt before destroyed him like he's currently destroying the program.

RE: RE: Just perpetuates the status of having

I dont know why the Herbert fans are mad at that We will be able to draft him next year when he falls to the middle of the 1st rd behind Tua and Fromm and probably someone else.

As for him...it is his decision but he just lost a bunch of money.



As for him...it is his decision but he just lost a bunch of money.

RE: RE: Just perpetuates the status of having

RE: Kaya needed

Quote: to get away from Richt before destroyed him like he's currently destroying the program.



And how did that work out for him? Drafted in the fourth round and never heard from again. If he returned, he could've gone higher.

RE: Knew it

Quote: and I think some here were calling me dumb for it. Oh well.



This is a good move for him, he has a little ways to go.



The 2020 QB class is shaking up to be one of the best since I have been scouting.



'Sy, would that include the 2018 class? There was a lot of depth at the position this past season.

Makes it all the more likely we to defense in around 1. Lots of really good defenders for us. Could see an OL sneak up but I think it's DL or OLB/Edge.

RE: Hoping we are not so bad that we are getting that high a draft

Quote: pick next year myself.



That is what I am trying to figure out.



If the Giants improve from where they will finish this season an go, say 7-9 or 8-8 next year, you will be around 14 or 15. The top QB's will be somewhere in the top 3. How much draft capital is going to have to be spent to move up to that spot if they specifically targeted those guys?



In comment 14233453 TMS said:That is what I am trying to figure out.If the Giants improve from where they will finish this season an go, say 7-9 or 8-8 next year, you will be around 14 or 15. The top QB's will be somewhere in the top 3. How much draft capital is going to have to be spent to move up to that spot if they specifically targeted those guys?

RE: This Tom in NY : 12/26/2018 2:18 pm : link

Quote: is good for the Giants. They weren't going to have a shot at him this year. They may next year, plus Tua, Fromm, etc.



Don't take a QB this year. Don't force the pick. Just keep getting better.



Why do you say that they would not have a shot at him? They're currently picking 6th with no team in front of them in the market for a QB? Seems like it might have fallen right into their hands. In comment 14233442 Jon in NYC said:Why do you say that they would not have a shot at him? They're currently picking 6th with no team in front of them in the market for a QB? Seems like it might have fallen right into their hands.

RE: RE: Kaya needed Anakim : 12/26/2018 2:18 pm : link

RE: Tank for Trevor Lawerence 2021 Anakim : 12/26/2018 2:19 pm : link

Quote: .



That's my dream. Best QB prospect since Luck. In comment 14233490 muscles_marinara said:That's my dream. Best QB prospect since Luck.

What I don’t like is..... greek13 : 12/26/2018 2:21 pm : link Is that when we talk about the future we just assume that 13 has an endless tank. He will be in his sixth season - love Barkley but we know how

Dangerous all RBs have it - The longer we wait on an upgrade it to be the riskier it gets for everybody else - I stick with Foles as my choice - at the very least he is younger and has the taste of victory -

RE: Young Teddy... Toth029 : 12/26/2018 2:28 pm : link

Quote: ...Bridgewater that is. I wasn't a big fan of Teddy out of Louisville, but with our current weapons, his decent arm, and ability to game manage I think it'd be a good fit. Will Teddy march down the field in a SB and dissect a defense like Peyton Manning... no. Will he be able to move around when the pocket collapses unlike the senile guy that's under center right now... yes.

He has a noodle arm. Lets stop overrating this guy, please. In comment 14233429 muscles_marinara said:He has a noodle arm. Lets stop overrating this guy, please.

RE: I'll be watching a lot of college football next year Matt in SGS : 12/26/2018 2:30 pm : link

Quote: when the Giants' season is off the rails by Halloween, as usual. Some excellent QB prospects.



Halloween? Please, I'd be happy if the Giants made it to Halloween. The past few years it's been over by Columbus Day. In comment 14233424 bceagle05 said:Halloween? Please, I'd be happy if the Giants made it to Halloween. The past few years it's been over by Columbus Day.

I wonder if this could sway Murray to come out Strahan91 : 12/26/2018 2:35 pm : link .

Way too early to focus on a QB prospect now JonC : 12/26/2018 2:41 pm : link especially when it appears NYG's strategy is to rebuild the OL around ELi, and do the best they can until the next QB is found.

Have to sit tight JonC : 12/26/2018 2:42 pm : link and wait for UFA and then the draft scouting season to heat up. Until then, it's Eli. After then, it could still be Eli.

All in now..... Emlen'sGremlins : 12/26/2018 2:46 pm : link ....on Saint Nick in 2019 FA?

Good for him tyrik13 : 12/26/2018 2:52 pm : link This was the right decision for him seeing as his showing this year wasn’t that good. I wasn’t sold on him as the top overall QB anyway as many can attest to. Next years class, now that’s gonna be a doozy, but I think Herbert will rate out as the 3rd QB, possibly the 4th is Tyree Jackson lands in a great situation

Guess he wants to play with his brother jeff57 : 12/26/2018 2:54 pm : link .

Haskins should come out now jeff57 : 12/26/2018 2:57 pm : link Other than Lock, can’t see any other QB going in the top 10

RE: Way too early to focus on a QB prospect now Rjanyg : 12/26/2018 2:59 pm : link

Quote: especially when it appears NYG's strategy is to rebuild the OL around ELi, and do the best they can until the next QB is found.



Lots of stuff yet to be determined, like what pick we have, who picks ahead of us, who we re-sign, who is available in free agency?



The O Line is a couple of players away from being rebuilt and we need a pass rush and a free safety.



Eli will be the guy next year for sure. Big question is will a viable QB be worth our first or second round pick? In comment 14233502 JonC said:Lots of stuff yet to be determined, like what pick we have, who picks ahead of us, who we re-sign, who is available in free agency?The O Line is a couple of players away from being rebuilt and we need a pass rush and a free safety.Eli will be the guy next year for sure. Big question is will a viable QB be worth our first or second round pick?

Bungle joeinpa : 12/26/2018 3:04 pm : link Stating that a team with the 2cnd overall pick in a quarterback rich draft is in a rare position to get their next franchise quarterback, is not really tantamount to concluding it the only draft to do so.



But if that conclusion supports some kind of agenda, ...... carry on.

RE: Knew it micky : 12/26/2018 3:18 pm : link

Quote: and I think some here were calling me dumb for it. Oh well.



This is a good move for him, he has a little ways to go.



The 2020 QB class is shaking up to be one of the best since I have been scouting.



And id bet dollars to donuts the giants will still miss out on any of them In comment 14233435 Sy'56 said:And id bet dollars to donuts the giants will still miss out on any of them

Sometimes it's your own people ajr2456 : 12/26/2018 3:20 pm : link Quote: there are teams that are in what I call quarterback hell. They've got quality defense, they've got a good special teams, and they're going 7-9, 8-8, 9-7. And now if there is a legitimate guy, they've got to trade up and give away the farm to get the guy."

RE: RE: Knew it Sy'56 : 12/26/2018 3:25 pm : link

RE: RE: Knew it Jay on the Island : 12/26/2018 3:27 pm : link

Good montanagiant : 12/26/2018 3:27 pm : link Now use that 1st rd pick on the O-Line

I'm not seeing a QB answer in the top 10, so far JonC : 12/26/2018 3:29 pm : link and I just don't see them ushering out Eli and handing $100M to Foles.

meh. fanofthejets : 12/26/2018 3:36 pm : link He wasn't anything special. 2019 is a poor QB class anyway.

While it sucks that we likely have to wait until 2020 Jay on the Island : 12/26/2018 3:52 pm : link to get Eli's replacement at least the chances of getting a top QB then will increase with Herbert and Tyree Jackson going back to school and the return of Jacob Eason. All eyes are on Dwayne Haskins. Everyone assumes he will come out but if he returns also then that makes another potential 2020 1st round pick.

RE: meh. Jay on the Island : 12/26/2018 3:54 pm : link

Quote: He wasn't anything special. 2019 is a poor QB class anyway.

He didn't have the season that many expected but the talent is definitely there. In comment 14233539 fanofthejets said:He didn't have the season that many expected but the talent is definitely there.

I have said this numerous times .McL. : 12/26/2018 3:54 pm : link Even if Herbert had declared, I don't see a QB WORTH a 1st round pick. Some team will do it, they always do. But its better if its not the Giants reaching.

I'll tell ya, man Anakim : 12/26/2018 3:56 pm : link If we REALLY wanted to be bold, we'd do some maneuvering to get us extra picks in 2021. Why? In an attempt to move up for guys like the aforementioned Trevor Lawrence (who is legitimately the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck), Justin Fields, Matt Corral, etc.





Or we could trade down and pick up a first rounder next year or in 2021 like the Packers did in 2018.

RE: I'll tell ya, man Sean : 12/26/2018 3:59 pm : link

Quote: If we REALLY wanted to be bold, we'd do some maneuvering to get us extra picks in 2021. Why? In an attempt to move up for guys like the aforementioned Trevor Lawrence (who is legitimately the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck), Justin Fields, Matt Corral, etc.





Or we could trade down and pick up a first rounder next year or in 2021 like the Packers did in 2018.



Fun for fans to think about, but 2021 is an eternity away. Could have an entire new regime in place by then. In comment 14233564 Anakim said:Fun for fans to think about, but 2021 is an eternity away. Could have an entire new regime in place by then.

RE: I have said this numerous times Jay on the Island : 12/26/2018 3:59 pm : link

Quote: Even if Herbert had declared, I don't see a QB WORTH a 1st round pick. Some team will do it, they always do. But its better if its not the Giants reaching.

You don't but I bet most teams would disagree. I thought the 2017 QB class was terrible but Mahomes is already an elite QB and Watson and Trubisky have taken big steps forward this season and have their teams in the playoffs. In comment 14233563 .McL. said:You don't but I bet most teams would disagree. I thought the 2017 QB class was terrible but Mahomes is already an elite QB and Watson and Trubisky have taken big steps forward this season and have their teams in the playoffs.

RE: RE: I'll tell ya, man Anakim : 12/26/2018 4:00 pm : link

RE: I'll tell ya, man Diver_Down : 12/26/2018 4:01 pm : link

Quote: If we REALLY wanted to be bold, we'd do some maneuvering to get us extra picks in 2021. Why? In an attempt to move up for guys like the aforementioned Trevor Lawrence (who is legitimately the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck), Justin Fields, Matt Corral, etc.





Or we could trade down and pick up a first rounder next year or in 2021 like the Packers did in 2018.



At the end of 2020's season, we could trade OBJ for picks with only an $8M dead cap. In comment 14233564 Anakim said:At the end of 2020's season, we could trade OBJ for picks with only an $8M dead cap.

RE: I have said this numerous times jeff57 : 12/26/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Even if Herbert had declared, I don't see a QB WORTH a 1st round pick. Some team will do it, they always do. But its better if its not the Giants reaching.



I think Lock and probably Grier are. And Haskins if he comes out. In comment 14233563 .McL. said:I think Lock and probably Grier are. And Haskins if he comes out.

RE: RE: I have said this numerous times .McL. : 12/26/2018 4:06 pm : link

RE: RE: I have said this numerous times .McL. : 12/26/2018 4:09 pm : link

RE: I'm not seeing a QB answer in the top 10, so far Giants38 : 12/26/2018 4:11 pm : link

Quote: and I just don't see them ushering out Eli and handing $100M to Foles.



I don’t know where this comes from. Haskins is absolutely a top 10 pick and worthy of one. We just may not be in position to get him, particularly if we beat a not trying Dallas team. In comment 14233536 JonC said:I don’t know where this comes from. Haskins is absolutely a top 10 pick and worthy of one. We just may not be in position to get him, particularly if we beat a not trying Dallas team.

Lock's going to go in the first round Anakim : 12/26/2018 4:12 pm : link Too much arm talent not to, and he also played much better when Mizzou fired their OC.



Haskins will also likely be a top-20 pick.



Need to see more of Daniel Jones. Just haven't seen Duke play that much.



I could see a team getting desperate and taking Will Grier and/or Ryan Finley late first...just hope it's not us. I'd rather have Brett Rypien than either of them.

RE: I'll tell ya, man .McL. : 12/26/2018 4:13 pm : link

Quote: If we REALLY wanted to be bold, we'd do some maneuvering to get us extra picks in 2021. Why? In an attempt to move up for guys like the aforementioned Trevor Lawrence (who is legitimately the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck), Justin Fields, Matt Corral, etc.





Or we could trade down and pick up a first rounder next year or in 2021 like the Packers did in 2018.

Actually, I said in another thread that the Giants should be doing some trade downs to load up on picks in 2020... But I will go along with 2021 also... As I said int he other thread, "I don't think Gettleman has the cahones for it". Its a huge risk. Much easier to trade up and target a known draft board, than to trade down or even onto a future draft with all the unknowns. Much riskier to trade down, which is why the reward should be larger. Higher risk, higher reward. In comment 14233564 Anakim said:Actually, I said in another thread that the Giants should be doing some trade downs to load up on picks in 2020... But I will go along with 2021 also... As I said int he other thread, "I don't think Gettleman has the cahones for it". Its a huge risk. Much easier to trade up and target a known draft board, than to trade down or even onto a future draft with all the unknowns. Much riskier to trade down, which is why the reward should be larger. Higher risk, higher reward.

RE: Lock's going to go in the first round .McL. : 12/26/2018 4:14 pm : link

Quote: Too much arm talent not to, and he also played much better when Mizzou fired their OC.



Haskins will also likely be a top-20 pick.



Need to see more of Daniel Jones. Just haven't seen Duke play that much.



I could see a team getting desperate and taking Will Grier and/or Ryan Finley late first...just hope it's not us. I'd rather have Brett Rypien than either of them.

I don't disagree that they will go...

But especially Haskins, he scares me. Just not enough experience and has too friendly an OL... In comment 14233588 Anakim said:I don't disagree that they will go...But especially Haskins, he scares me. Just not enough experience and has too friendly an OL...

Good news, that will eliminate 2,769 posts about the Giants will be SterlingArcher : 12/26/2018 4:16 pm : link doomed unless the draft him!

You can’t force the QB pick.. Sean : 12/26/2018 4:17 pm : link build the team & strike on QB when there is conviction.

RE: RE: Lock's going to go in the first round Anakim : 12/26/2018 4:17 pm : link

I'd love for the next QB Pep22 : 12/26/2018 4:21 pm : link a) to arrive ASAP

b) have some athleticism to extend plays, occasionally run 10 yards for a first down and/or have some strength to shrug off a defensive lineman's paw

RE: Lock's going to go in the first round Giants38 : 12/26/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: Too much arm talent not to, and he also played much better when Mizzou fired their OC.



Haskins will also likely be a top-20 pick.



Need to see more of Daniel Jones. Just haven't seen Duke play that much.



I could see a team getting desperate and taking Will Grier and/or Ryan Finley late first...just hope it's not us. I'd rather have Brett Rypien than either of them.



Haskins is going in the top 10. You can book that. He’s worth it too. His ball placement on many throws is spot on. Yes, he lacks experience, and he played in a great system. But he is legit.



Lock is awful. He cannot process information. At the NFL level, that will kill him. In comment 14233588 Anakim said:Haskins is going in the top 10. You can book that. He’s worth it too. His ball placement on many throws is spot on. Yes, he lacks experience, and he played in a great system. But he is legit.Lock is awful. He cannot process information. At the NFL level, that will kill him.

From the article posted on another thread .McL. : 12/26/2018 4:26 pm : link



Quote: McShay said his top two this year are Herbert and Haskins, but he sees neither deserving of a first-round selection. He has both of them graded out as worthy of going early in the second round. “But I acknowledge they will likely go earlier,’’ he said. Seems McShay feels the same way I do about these guys...

RE: RE: Lock's going to go in the first round .McL. : 12/26/2018 4:28 pm : link

RE: RE: Lock's going to go in the first round Jay on the Island : 12/26/2018 4:32 pm : link

I have concerns about Haskins Pep22 : 12/26/2018 4:34 pm : link but accuracy is not one of them. He not only can "put it on the receiver" but does it like the elite QBs do in that they don't have to reach up/down/behind and thus, are more likely to get YAC.

RE: Prepare yourselves WillVAB : 12/26/2018 4:37 pm : link

Quote: In April of 2020, DG is going to have to trade some serious draft capital, including potentially a future fist or firsts, to move up for a QB. I say this because the roster should be stronger next year resulting in a better than 5-11.



I doubt it.



Teams will reach for QBs this year and be invested in them taking those teams out of play in 2020.



Some teams will hit the FA or trade route for a QB this year taking them out of play.



Then there’s a ton of teams that already have what they believe is a franchise QB.



Personally I think it will be a buyer’s market in a QB rich draft. If the Giants have another shit year they’ll have no problem getting a QB. Anything short of a playoff year and they’ll probably be able to get one of the guys. It gets dicier if they have a really good year, but at this point that would be a good problem to have. In comment 14233427 The_Boss said:I doubt it.Teams will reach for QBs this year and be invested in them taking those teams out of play in 2020.Some teams will hit the FA or trade route for a QB this year taking them out of play.Then there’s a ton of teams that already have what they believe is a franchise QB.Personally I think it will be a buyer’s market in a QB rich draft. If the Giants have another shit year they’ll have no problem getting a QB. Anything short of a playoff year and they’ll probably be able to get one of the guys. It gets dicier if they have a really good year, but at this point that would be a good problem to have.

RE: RE: Prepare yourselves Jay on the Island : 12/26/2018 4:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14233427 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In April of 2020, DG is going to have to trade some serious draft capital, including potentially a future fist or firsts, to move up for a QB. I say this because the roster should be stronger next year resulting in a better than 5-11.







I doubt it.



Teams will reach for QBs this year and be invested in them taking those teams out of play in 2020.



Some teams will hit the FA or trade route for a QB this year taking them out of play.



Then there’s a ton of teams that already have what they believe is a franchise QB.



Personally I think it will be a buyer’s market in a QB rich draft. If the Giants have another shit year they’ll have no problem getting a QB. Anything short of a playoff year and they’ll probably be able to get one of the guys. It gets dicier if they have a really good year, but at this point that would be a good problem to have.

As we have seen (Rams,Eagles,Chiefs,Redskins,Giants) teams can quickly recover from trading away multiple picks to move up for their QB. With Herbert out of the draft I would prefer to see the Giants trade down, unless an elite pass rusher falls to them, and stockpile more picks for 2020. Another option is trading their 2nd this year for a 1st in 2020. In comment 14233614 WillVAB said:As we have seen (Rams,Eagles,Chiefs,Redskins,Giants) teams can quickly recover from trading away multiple picks to move up for their QB. With Herbert out of the draft I would prefer to see the Giants trade down, unless an elite pass rusher falls to them, and stockpile more picks for 2020. Another option is trading their 2nd this year for a 1st in 2020.

QBs Archer : 12/26/2018 4:53 pm : link The QBs this year are not awe inspiring



It would be a mistake for the Giants to force the pick



Haskins is the only QB that could warrent a first round pick

There don’t appear to be any significant weaknesses to his game

Haskins May end up being a very good QB

However, I hope he comes out next year. Haskins needs another year of seasoning.



It is possible that there can be 5-6 first round quality QBs next year

I think that it makes sense to draft to the strength of a draft



Draft a dL in the first and second OLs in the 4th



Draft a QB next year

Just a note the best QB that I saw this year is Trevor Lawrence

He will be a beast

RE: RE: RE: Prepare yourselves ajr2456 : 12/26/2018 5:19 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: Prepare yourselves Jay on the Island : 12/26/2018 5:25 pm : link

Quote:



How have the Redskins quickly recovered? They’ve made the playoffs once since RG3 got hurt. The Rams and Chiefs have hit on their QBs. The Eagles got great play from a backup.

They made the playoffs during RG3's rookie season and Cousins took them again in 2012. My point is that trading two 1st round picks to move up for a franchise QB is the right move and it doesn't cripple your franchise as some make it out to. In comment 14233641 ajr2456 said:They made the playoffs during RG3's rookie season and Cousins took them again in 2012. My point is that trading two 1st round picks to move up for a franchise QB is the right move and it doesn't cripple your franchise as some make it out to.

This is great news for the Giants allstarjim : 12/26/2018 5:32 pm : link I floated this idea earlier in the season that Herbert might not want to enter the draft and of course was told that was stupid, but here we are. Bottom line, I don't believe in Herbert as a franchise QB in the NFL. I just haven't seen it from a consistency basis to back up the hype. Glad he's not an option this go 'round.

RE: RE: Lock's going to go in the first round lax counsel : 12/26/2018 5:38 pm : link

RE: Hoping we are not so bad that we are getting that high a draft FStubbs : 12/26/2018 5:42 pm : link

Quote: pick next year myself.



I think it's almost without question this team will be horrible again next year. QB or not, 2020 was when we'd expect to see some improvement. In comment 14233453 TMS said:I think it's almost without question this team will be horrible again next year. QB or not, 2020 was when we'd expect to see some improvement.

RE: RE: RE: Lock's going to go in the first round Jay on the Island : 12/26/2018 5:44 pm : link

Quote:



I was skeptical of lock earlier this year as well. But I think he transitioned from a spread offense to pro style this year and did so admirably. He improved his accuracy as well. And something we all talk about on here a lot, he raised the level of a team that was not as good as some of its opponents. I don’t think he’s top 10 because, like you said he needs to continue to learn to process information. But there is a good amount to like about him, and in the right situation I think he can be a quality NFL qb. If there was a “Mahomes” this year, I think it’s him. I could see his stock rising after the combine.

If he didn't have the leadership concerns then I wouldn't mind drafting him but that worries me a great deal. In comment 14233655 lax counsel said:If he didn't have the leadership concerns then I wouldn't mind drafting him but that worries me a great deal.

As far as the 2019 Beer Man : 12/26/2018 6:26 pm : link Draft goes, despite the need for a future signal caller, the Giants should not reach. As DG has stated in the past, that could put the team in QB hell.



As hard as it may be to resist going QB in 2019, the 2020 QB class is shaping up to possibly be one of the deepest ever.

RE: As far as the 2019 .McL. : 12/26/2018 6:30 pm : link

Quote: Draft goes, despite the need for a future signal caller, the Giants should not reach. As DG has stated in the past, that could put the team in QB hell.



As hard as it may be to resist going QB in 2019, the 2020 QB class is shaping up to possibly be one of the deepest ever.

This is the point.

Drafting a QB just because you want anybody not named Eli playing the position as soon as possible is counterproductive.

It's far more important to draft the right guy.

Draft the next E.J.Manuel and you are stuck with his guaranteed contract for 5 years, and probably at least 3 years of trying to develop him. Really bad mojo. In comment 14233690 Beer Man said:This is the point.Drafting a QB just because you want anybody not named Eli playing the position as soon as possible is counterproductive.It's far more important to draft the right guy.Draft the next E.J.Manuel and you are stuck with his guaranteed contract for 5 years, and probably at least 3 years of trying to develop him. Really bad mojo.

I’ve said before WillVAB : 12/26/2018 6:37 pm : link 2020 is the year to get a QB. The 19 FA period/draft is the opportunity to continue to build this team the right way with cost controlled talent.



I’d give Eli 19 and 20 with the new kid running the show in 21. By that time we’ll have a clean cap with a quality roster.

RE: RE: Knew it compton : 12/26/2018 6:45 pm : link

Lock is better than some of you seem to thiink jeff57 : 12/26/2018 6:49 pm : link I was skeptical also, But I was impressed by his last two games against Tennessee and Arkansas. Including his ability to run.

RE: I’ve said before ajr2456 : 12/26/2018 6:59 pm : link

Quote: 2020 is the year to get a QB. The 19 FA period/draft is the opportunity to continue to build this team the right way with cost controlled talent.



I’d give Eli 19 and 20 with the new kid running the show in 21. By that time we’ll have a clean cap with a quality roster.



With a nearly 30 year old Odell and a Barkley coming off his rookie contract. Great strategy. In comment 14233695 WillVAB said:With a nearly 30 year old Odell and a Barkley coming off his rookie contract. Great strategy.

RE: I’ve said before UConn4523 : 12/26/2018 7:01 pm : link

Quote: 2020 is the year to get a QB. The 19 FA period/draft is the opportunity to continue to build this team the right way with cost controlled talent.



I’d give Eli 19 and 20 with the new kid running the show in 21. By that time we’ll have a clean cap with a quality roster.



No thanks on extending Eli and then redshirting the QB. Just move on, sign a vet for competition in case the youngster isn’t ready, and then start the kid at some point in his rookie year. I have no desire to watch Eli mentor and he doesn’t want to either. In comment 14233695 WillVAB said:No thanks on extending Eli and then redshirting the QB. Just move on, sign a vet for competition in case the youngster isn’t ready, and then start the kid at some point in his rookie year. I have no desire to watch Eli mentor and he doesn’t want to either.

RE: RE: RE: I have said this numerous times GoBlue6599 : 12/26/2018 7:18 pm : link

RE: RE: I’ve said before FStubbs : 12/26/2018 7:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14233695 WillVAB said:





Quote:





2020 is the year to get a QB. The 19 FA period/draft is the opportunity to continue to build this team the right way with cost controlled talent.



I’d give Eli 19 and 20 with the new kid running the show in 21. By that time we’ll have a clean cap with a quality roster.







With a nearly 30 year old Odell and a Barkley coming off his rookie contract. Great strategy.



We've pretty much wasted Odell's prime but it is what it is at this point. In comment 14233704 ajr2456 said:We've pretty much wasted Odell's prime but it is what it is at this point.

RE: RE: RE: Knew it ajr2456 : 12/26/2018 7:26 pm : link

RE: RE: I’ve said before WillVAB : 12/26/2018 7:55 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: I’ve said before ajr2456 : 12/26/2018 8:00 pm : link

RE: RE: I’ve said before WillVAB : 12/26/2018 8:02 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: I’ve said before WillVAB : 12/26/2018 8:08 pm : link

Is 7 years in to his career ajr2456 : 12/26/2018 8:17 pm : link More than half way through the average of 11.7 years for players who make a pro bowl persuasive enough?



The concept your missing is that if we don’t get the next QB soon, we’ll back in a position of looking for playmakers and a LT for our new QB.



It’ll be an endless cycle of us spinning our wheels.

Shouldn't surprise anyone Peppers : 12/26/2018 8:38 pm : link Herbert all but said he'll be returning.



People around Haskins seem to think he'll be declaring, trusting that and from the early word, he'll likely be the only QB taken in the top 10. I'm sure somewhere a long the line we'll hear Lock draw comparisons to Mahomes and that could create some excitement for fans but it's still going to be tough for him to crack the top ten. He's fringe 1st round talent at best. A friend of mine is saying the consensus is Jay Cutler.



This QB draft class will rival the 2013 draft class.

RE: Is 7 years in to his career WillVAB : 12/26/2018 9:35 pm : link

Quote: More than half way through the average of 11.7 years for players who make a pro bowl persuasive enough?



The concept your missing is that if we don’t get the next QB soon, we’ll back in a position of looking for playmakers and a LT for our new QB.



It’ll be an endless cycle of us spinning our wheels.



Waiting until 2020 for a QB isn’t unreasonable. That’s one more draft after the upcoming one.



If Beckham’s shelf life doesn’t coincide w that plan well tough shit. You can thank Reese for wasting the majority of his career.



A young QB with a young, talented OL, the best RB in his prime, and a young, talented front 7 on D is a nice consolation that would be set up for sustained success. In comment 14233747 ajr2456 said:Waiting until 2020 for a QB isn’t unreasonable. That’s one more draft after the upcoming one.If Beckham’s shelf life doesn’t coincide w that plan well tough shit. You can thank Reese for wasting the majority of his career.A young QB with a young, talented OL, the best RB in his prime, and a young, talented front 7 on D is a nice consolation that would be set up for sustained success.

Nothing good came from this announcement jcn56 : 12/26/2018 9:49 pm : link It takes a QB option off the board, which means one less blue chip player available at the top of the draft.



Keeping Eli around for another season assures another $20M pissed into the wind at a position that won't make a difference in 2019.



That people are content to sign up for losing in 19, 20 and wait for 21 to hope to be competitive is alarming, but not surprising.

It’s UofO by the way not OU BrianLeonard23 : 12/26/2018 9:51 pm : link

Just saying.

RE: He got some bad advice Vanzetti : 12/26/2018 10:16 pm : link

Quote: Go be the first QB taken.



Good chance he isn’t. His stock seems to have dropped.



Smart move going back to school In comment 14233396 ajr2456 said:Good chance he isn’t. His stock seems to have dropped.Smart move going back to school

RE: Nothing good came from this announcement Giants34 : 12/26/2018 10:52 pm : link

Quote: It takes a QB option off the board, which means one less blue chip player available at the top of the draft.



Keeping Eli around for another season assures another $20M pissed into the wind at a position that won't make a difference in 2019.



That people are content to sign up for losing in 19, 20 and wait for 21 to hope to be competitive is alarming, but not surprising.



That's not exactly true. We have a stupid front office. There is a good chance the front office is not considering picking a QB this year. If that is the case, next year we will run it back with Eli, suck again, and next year there will be more options for us to choose from. Our schedule seems easier next year (Washington will likely struggle, and playing the AFC East features three teams that are typical bottom feeders), but we'll see what happens.



And as for rooting for this team to struggle - I will root for losses until this team learns the following: a) Eli is NOT the answer; b) we pick a franchise QB that gets us to actual SB contention; and c) if it takes a while, the losses will allow us to get rid of DG and Shurmur, both of whom have proven to be underwhelming to this point.



Every year we run it back is a year THEY are wasting. It was DSG's choice to choose Barkley over a QB. If he runs it back this year, it's his choice. Sure, maybe there isn't a first round QB in the bunch. But as much as people seem to hate the crop, there are a bunch of experts with Haskins in the top 10. In comment 14233798 jcn56 said:That's not exactly true. We have a stupid front office. There is a good chance the front office is not considering picking a QB this year. If that is the case, next year we will run it back with Eli, suck again, and next year there will be more options for us to choose from. Our schedule seems easier next year (Washington will likely struggle, and playing the AFC East features three teams that are typical bottom feeders), but we'll see what happens.And as for rooting for this team to struggle - I will root for losses until this team learns the following: a) Eli is NOT the answer; b) we pick a franchise QB that gets us to actual SB contention; and c) if it takes a while, the losses will allow us to get rid of DG and Shurmur, both of whom have proven to be underwhelming to this point.Every year we run it back is a year THEY are wasting. It was DSG's choice to choose Barkley over a QB. If he runs it back this year, it's his choice. Sure, maybe there isn't a first round QB in the bunch. But as much as people seem to hate the crop, there are a bunch of experts with Haskins in the top 10.

So wait a sec.... dep026 : 12/26/2018 11:22 pm : link We shouldn’t waste Odell’s prime years... so we should get an inexperience QB who has holes in his game and will be overpicked based on the position he plays?



Smart strategy...

RE: Lock is better than some of you seem to thiink bw in dc : 12/26/2018 11:41 pm : link

Quote: I was skeptical also, But I was impressed by his last two games against Tennessee and Arkansas. Including his ability to run.



Good to see someone who has watched Lock actually play down the stretch. He’s been very good the last month. His Florida game is noteworthy as well... In comment 14233698 jeff57 said:Good to see someone who has watched Lock actually play down the stretch. He’s been very good the last month. His Florida game is noteworthy as well...

Herbert is small town SHO'NUFF : 12/27/2018 12:08 am : link He's not a big city boy type.

RE: So wait a sec.... ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 12:51 am : link

Quote: We shouldn’t waste Odell’s prime years... so we should get an inexperience QB who has holes in his game and will be overpicked based on the position he plays?



Smart strategy...



Every draft prospect has holes.



What’s the difference I guess, were wasting them with a QB with a ton of holes in his game anyway. In comment 14233834 dep026 said:Every draft prospect has holes.What’s the difference I guess, were wasting them with a QB with a ton of holes in his game anyway.

RE: So wait a sec.... Diver_Down : 12/27/2018 6:41 am : link

Quote: We shouldn’t waste Odell’s prime years... so we should get an inexperience QB who has holes in his game and will be overpicked based on the position he plays?



Smart strategy...



Dep - you need to add Giants34 to your Fan of the Day thread. He will continually root for losses until DG/Shurmur are fired. Awesome. In comment 14233834 dep026 said:Dep - you need to add Giants34 to your Fan of the Day thread. He will continually root for losses until DG/Shurmur are fired. Awesome.

RE: Lock's going to go in the first round NikkiMac : 12/27/2018 7:07 am : link

Quote: Too much arm talent not to, and he also played much better when Mizzou fired their OC.



Haskins will also likely be a top-20 pick.



Need to see more of Daniel Jones. Just haven't seen Duke play that much.



I could see a team getting desperate and taking Will Grier and/or Ryan Finley late first...just hope it's not us. I'd rather have Brett Rypien than either of them.



I still think Jones is the perfect guy for the Giants I’ve watched him Cuttcliffe is right he’s got Peyton Manning’s feet stands tall in the pocket like Brady and has deceptive speed turning the corner , accuracy and arm are good just don’t know about the level of competition or if he has the it factor but he knows and gets along with Eli from the Cuttlife connection ....... Don’t know if the Dave Brown thing

and the parallels will factor in but he’s a lot better than Brown ...... where does he go in the draft iDK good question for Sy56 , I predict late first round or second ....... In comment 14233588 Anakim said:I still think Jones is the perfect guy for the Giants I’ve watched him Cuttcliffe is right he’s got Peyton Manning’s feet stands tall in the pocket like Brady and has deceptive speed turning the corner , accuracy and arm are good just don’t know about the level of competition or if he has the it factor but he knows and gets along with Eli from the Cuttlife connection ....... Don’t know if the Dave Brown thingand the parallels will factor in but he’s a lot better than Brown ...... where does he go in the draft iDK good question for Sy56 , I predict late first round or second .......

RE: RE: So wait a sec.... JCin332 : 12/27/2018 7:11 am : link

RE: RE: RE: So wait a sec.... Diver_Down : 12/27/2018 7:14 am : link

RE: RE: So wait a sec.... dep026 : 12/27/2018 7:16 am : link

RE: RE: RE: So wait a sec.... ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 8:34 am : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: So wait a sec.... dep026 : 12/27/2018 8:54 am : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So wait a sec.... ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 9:05 am : link

Lesser QB play make the playoffs dep026 : 12/27/2018 9:19 am : link Year in and year out.

RE: Lesser QB play make the playoffs ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 9:31 am : link

Quote: Year in and year out.



How many teams consistently make the playoffs with lesser QB play? You missed that critical word in the sentence.



From 2017:



Jacksonville? Wait.

Minnesota went from NFC title game to hanging on to the edge.

Tennessee? nope

Buffalo? nope



Besides the Bears and Cowboys who else is making the playoffs with lesser QB play? Do the Bears and Cowboys make the playoffs consistently? Sure you can make the playoffs with lesser QB play, we did it in 2016, but you won't make it consistently.



If the Bears don't get better QB play next year we could easily see them out of the playoffs, since the strength of their defense is turnovers and that involves a lot of luck and isn't replicatable year to year. In comment 14233983 dep026 said:How many teams consistently make the playoffs with lesser QB play? You missed that critical word in the sentence.From 2017:Jacksonville? Wait.Minnesota went from NFC title game to hanging on to the edge.Tennessee? nopeBuffalo? nopeBesides the Bears and Cowboys who else is making the playoffs with lesser QB play? Do the Bears and Cowboys make the playoffs consistently? Sure you can make the playoffs with lesser QB play, we did it in 2016, but you won't make it consistently.If the Bears don't get better QB play next year we could easily see them out of the playoffs, since the strength of their defense is turnovers and that involves a lot of luck and isn't replicatable year to year.

The vast majority of this years playoff teams (and every years) JCin332 : 12/27/2018 9:41 am : link have much better OL and defensive play than the Giants have...



And if you look at team rankings beside special teams our passing offense is our highest ranking unit...



Yeah I know it's all checkdowns...

RE: The vast majority of this years playoff teams (and every years) ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 9:47 am : link

Quote: have much better OL and defensive play than the Giants have...



And if you look at team rankings beside special teams our passing offense is our highest ranking unit...



Yeah I know it's all checkdowns...



If you think our passing offense has been good this year, there's no help for you. In comment 14234046 JCin332 said:If you think our passing offense has been good this year, there's no help for you.

Reading comprehension is obviously not your strong suit... JCin332 : 12/27/2018 9:58 am : link Where did I say it's been good all season..?



I said it's our highest ranked unit (13th in NFL...rushing is ranked 25th)



And it actually has been pretty good with the improved OL play we have seen since the bye...





Making the right crick n NC : 12/27/2018 10:08 am : link Change at qb. Change just to change is hollow and short sighted. Now it may be that "change at qb" assumes the right change. I see on here often how the qb needs to be changed out this coming off-season, well if it isn't the right change I don't see the point. QB is certainly a need for the giants, but at the right time with a player seemingly right for the job.

RE: Making the right ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 10:11 am : link

Quote: Change at qb. Change just to change is hollow and short sighted. Now it may be that "change at qb" assumes the right change. I see on here often how the qb needs to be changed out this coming off-season, well if it isn't the right change I don't see the point. QB is certainly a need for the giants, but at the right time with a player seemingly right for the job.



But if the plan is to take one in 2020, why can't they make change for the sake of change via FA or a trade for a player with a cheap to marginal contract to see if that is a long term solution so they don't have to spend a pick? In comment 14234087 crick n NC said:But if the plan is to take one in 2020, why can't they make change for the sake of change via FA or a trade for a player with a cheap to marginal contract to see if that is a long term solution so they don't have to spend a pick?

RE: RE: Lesser QB play make the playoffs WillVAB : 12/27/2018 10:13 am : link

RE: RE: Making the right WillVAB : 12/27/2018 10:16 am : link

RE: RE: RE: Lesser QB play make the playoffs ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 10:22 am : link

RE: RE: RE: Making the right ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 10:23 am : link

Making the change crick n NC : 12/27/2018 10:29 am : link To make a change means you bring in a retread (fitzmagic etc).



What you're describing isn't change for change. If there is a young backup (sloter) somewhere that you can invest in fairly cheap and get a good luck at then good.



But this team also needs all of the picks it can and trading for a yonug backup will likely require picks. I also can't imagine there is a young qb in fa that would come cheap.

RE: Making the change ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 10:32 am : link

Quote: To make a change means you bring in a retread (fitzmagic etc).



What you're describing isn't change for change. If there is a young backup (sloter) somewhere that you can invest in fairly cheap and get a good luck at then good.



But this team also needs all of the picks it can and trading for a yonug backup will likely require picks. I also can't imagine there is a young qb in fa that would come cheap.



Some people on this board do classify that as change for just change though. I don't think Bridgewater gets the money people think he'll get.



If they got a guy like him on a two year deal for around $10 million per but with minimal guarantees in 2020 so they can get a look at him over a full season would that be worth it? In comment 14234117 crick n NC said:Some people on this board do classify that as change for just change though. I don't think Bridgewater gets the money people think he'll get.If they got a guy like him on a two year deal for around $10 million per but with minimal guarantees in 2020 so they can get a look at him over a full season would that be worth it?

RE: RE: Making the change crick n NC : 12/27/2018 10:42 am : link

Basically crick n NC : 12/27/2018 10:45 am : link I am not sure you will learn all you need to know about this mystery qb for 2019. A lot of things could happen that affect the evaluation of the qb (surrounding circumstances that make it hard to see a clear picture)

RE: RE: RE: Making the change ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 10:45 am : link

To sum crick n NC : 12/27/2018 10:56 am : link This up. I don't feel there is anything wrong at all using resources to attempt to solve probably the most important position in sports. But I don't think this is an exact science where a team can just throw a lot of players at to find "The One". QB evaluation is tricky, it takes time, it is affected by its surroundings (coaching staff too). I think when looking for your next franchise qb it needs to be done without haste.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Lesser QB play make the playoffs WillVAB : 12/27/2018 12:34 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: Making the right WillVAB : 12/27/2018 12:37 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Making the right ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 12:44 pm : link

Quote:

And if a FA QB on a one year deal or Brissett in a trade doesn't work out next year, you just draft one in 2020. That's the point.



Nobody is saying sign a FA to a long term contract this offseason.







If you cut Eli and sign a FA the team nets marginal cap savings, if any.



So the argument boils down to talent. Which FA is appreciably better than Eli?



Again you continue to ignore the point that a 26-27 FA QB could possibly be better than what Eli currently is, while on the other hand Eli is no longer getting better. In comment 14234330 WillVAB said:Again you continue to ignore the point that a 26-27 FA QB could possibly be better than what Eli currently is, while on the other hand Eli is no longer getting better.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Making the right WillVAB : 12/27/2018 2:54 pm : link

Bridgewater ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 3:09 pm : link isn't signing some 5 year $100 million deal. He'll get a a low 5 figure, incentive laden deal.



Brissett could be attainable via trade, and if the cost is right that should be evaluated.

RE: Bridgewater WillVAB : 12/27/2018 3:25 pm : link

Quote: isn't signing some 5 year $100 million deal. He'll get a a low 5 figure, incentive laden deal.



Brissett could be attainable via trade, and if the cost is right that should be evaluated.



The Saints own Bridgewater’s rights as of now. I doubt they traded a 3rd to let him walk in FA. Assuming he is available, the Giants would gain no cap relief acquiring him. His talent is an unknown at this point and he’s a huge injury risk.



There’s zero upside trading for Brissett. In comment 14234547 ajr2456 said:The Saints own Bridgewater’s rights as of now. I doubt they traded a 3rd to let him walk in FA. Assuming he is available, the Giants would gain no cap relief acquiring him. His talent is an unknown at this point and he’s a huge injury risk.There’s zero upside trading for Brissett.

Trading your first or second rounder dep026 : 12/27/2018 3:48 pm : link On a team with so many holes for a backup QB sounds fucking brilliant.

RE: Trading your first or second rounder ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: On a team with so many holes for a backup QB sounds fucking brilliant.



Who the fuck said anything about trading a first or second rounder? You seem to skip over words in posts. In comment 14234579 dep026 said:Who the fuck said anything about trading a first or second rounder? You seem to skip over words in posts.

RE: RE: Bridgewater ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 4:00 pm : link

RE: RE: Trading your first or second rounder dep026 : 12/27/2018 4:01 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: Trading your first or second rounder ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 4:17 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: Trading your first or second rounder dep026 : 12/27/2018 4:20 pm : link

Quote:

What part didn’t you understand of “if the price is right they should investigate”?



lol. So lets trade for a guy with 1 year left on his deal. Trade a premum pick, for a backup QB mind you, then possibly pay out the wazoo to keep him?



This is what I mean you dont know shit about shit. There is NO price is right situation with him. So he shouldnt be an option. In comment 14234608 ajr2456 said:lol. So lets trade for a guy with 1 year left on his deal. Trade a premum pick, for a backup QB mind you, then possibly pay out the wazoo to keep him?This is what I mean you dont know shit about shit. There is NO price is right situation with him. So he shouldnt be an option.

RE: RE: RE: Bridgewater WillVAB : 12/27/2018 4:32 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Trading your first or second rounder ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 4:34 pm : link

So you agree now dep026 : 12/27/2018 4:41 pm : link After the facts I presented that Brisset should not be an option?