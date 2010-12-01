How Jerry Reese Screwed Us.. And how we ARE moving on..

|
| But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.
This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.
This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.
| But he was a pretty bad GM. Those two comments aren't mutually exclusive. There is a lot more to being a general manager than talent evaluation.
Reese was a terrific scouting director who was a key contributor to building the Super Bowl teams. As a GM, he left a lot to be desired.
|When we won 2 SBs in 4 years, wasn’t this board heavily into “Reese rocks?”
|Yes, but on the other hand he destroyed the roster too. We need a villian to blame
I guess. If you're a nine year old.
Haha guilty as charged.
Reese could ID talent and hit on some big picks like JPP, moves like Cruz etc. Also bringing in FA's like Boley and Canty. No doubt he played a major role allowing for the 2011 Super Bowl.
He just did not seem to have a vision for the team. In addition since the roster collapsed in 2013 he failed to rebuild it. Apple and Flowers were busts. The three failures of Flowers, Pugh and Richburg doomed the o line. He never got a security blanket type two way TE for Eli and he displayed his animus towards investment in the LB position in an arrogant way, something still hurting the team.
He is gone and I think it is for the best. But, like I said every story needs a villian and he makes a good one.
I mean if were talking about animus, the current GM went on camera and mocked "analytics nerds"
| Of the legendary Giants quarterbacks.
But the loyalty to Eli by some of his fans, at least here on BBI, is unlike any I have ever seen for any other Giants player, and I have been a fan since 56.
It s just difficult to understand comments like, “He s the same quarterback he s always been” when it seems so apparent that he is not.
But he will probably be the quarterback next season, that decision was made in April.
| when you dump such bile on him overly broad and general strokes
and then share with us your general haste in trashing him and ask us to help you do it
maybe think this out next time and you will get more thoughtful responses instead of a pile on
| In comment 14234248 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Haha guilty as charged.
Reese could ID talent and hit on some big picks like JPP, moves like Cruz etc. Also bringing in FA's like Boley and Canty. No doubt he played a major role allowing for the 2011 Super Bowl.
He just did not seem to have a vision for the team. In addition since the roster collapsed in 2013 he failed to rebuild it. Apple and Flowers were busts. The three failures of Flowers, Pugh and Richburg doomed the o line. He never got a security blanket type two way TE for Eli and he displayed his animus towards investment in the LB position in an arrogant way, something still hurting the team.
He is gone and I think it is for the best. But, like I said every story needs a villian and he makes a good one.
| But he was a pretty bad GM. Those two comments aren't mutually exclusive. There is a lot more to being a general manager than talent evaluation.
Reese was a terrific scouting director who was a key contributor to building the Super Bowl teams. As a GM, he left a lot to be desired.
I like how you said he didn't have a vision for the team. That's kind of where I was trying to go.
Is he a villain? Not sure about that either - I would see him more as a scapegoat that had some success but at the latter end of his tenure, failed terribly at his job!
| Of the legendary Giants quarterbacks.
But the loyalty to Eli by some of his fans, at least here on BBI, is unlike any I have ever seen for any other Giants player, and I have been a fan since 56.
It s just difficult to understand comments like, “He s the same quarterback he s always been” when it seems so apparent that he is not.
But he will probably be the quarterback next season, that decision was made in April.
| If he was at fault for everything, then it means our trajectory was altered in a positive way when he was fired. It absolves the people still running the show from blame, and gives hope for 2019.
When we win 6 games again in 2019 that excuse will be used again, but it will be harder to point solely to Reese.
It's all bullshit. The Giants were managed and coached incompetently THIS YEAR. This pathetic season isn't about Reese.
| He couldn't identify Cruz, Nicks, JPP, Manningham, Rolle, Boley, Linval, Canty, Kenny Phillips - all guys who helped win a Super Bowl - oh wait.
95% of front offices get stale and lose their effectiveness. This idea that Reese was some horrible GM is one of the dumbest takes I've seen.
Disagree.
Reese inherited a team with a young core already in place.
The OL and depth was in place. The DL was set. The QB and WR1 were in place. Reese only had to focus on adding supplemental pieces to the roster for the first half of his tenure.
When Reese was tasked w rebuilding the core of the team he failed miserably.
| He spent a lot of money badly in that area. And if it's was such an urgent need, why didn't he do what the Colts did and go OL 1-2? They went from having no longer to a great line in a year.
Oh, but that would have cost us our shiny toy. We lost 10 games, but hey we added another generational player.
|Then why has he still sitting at home with the only offer to come in to interview is with the Raiders where the whole world knows Gruden is running the show. Reese was a bad GM just for the Ross hire alone, but I agree he was not the sole reason why the Giants are so bad. A lot of the reason is the ownership who have hired back to back poor coaches
| He spent a lot of money badly in that area. And if it's was such an urgent need, why didn't he do what the Colts did and go OL 1-2? They went from having no longer to a great line in a year.
Oh, but that would have cost us our shiny toy. We lost 10 games, but hey we added another generational player.
| He spent a lot of money badly in that area. And if it's was such an urgent need, why didn't he do what the Colts did and go OL 1-2? They went from having no longer to a great line in a year.
Oh, but that would have cost us our shiny toy. We lost 10 games, but hey we added another generational player.
| But he was a pretty bad GM. Those two comments aren't mutually exclusive. There is a lot more to being a general manager than talent evaluation.
Reese was a terrific scouting director who was a key contributor to building the Super Bowl teams. As a GM, he left a lot to be desired.
|People say that way too easily and often.
Aside from Snee and Jacobs, can you name this young talented corps?
|People say that way too easily and often.
|Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?
| but I'm guessing he believes that DG has done a poor job because he had a wonderful opportunity for a succession plan at the most important position in sports and he passed on it for a shiny new toy. That right there is enough of a reason to believe he has done a poor job.
Throw in the contract to Soldier and OBJ(who Terps hates) and that just adds fuel to his fire.
Terps, am I right?
|are. In particular, people talk up Hill way beyond his actual performance, and Carter has shown flashes but has hardly set the world on fire.
|People say that way too easily and often.
But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.
| Jerry Reese and Marc Ross drafted 10 OL and 8RBs while they had a pocket-passing, non-running, franchise QB.
That speaks volumes of their abilities to build a consistent winning program.
Reese had some horrible luck in that a number of picks who looked tobe contributors had entire careers derailed by injury and that required using scarce resources to replace areas that should have already been established (Kenny Phillips, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, David Wilson, Victor Cruz) and guys like CHad Jones and Clint Sintim were derailed by injury before they even had a chance to produce.
But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.
|are. In particular, people talk up Hill way beyond his actual performance, and Carter has shown flashes but has hardly set the world on fire.
| being fixed, IMHO. So fix it. Eli can certainly play behind a competent oline. Give Barkley a hole to get through and reliance on Eli is minimized.
Next, get people that can get to the opposing QB. How many games would they have won with a handful of sacks?
| In comment 14234415 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14234370 Go Terps said:
Quote:
People say that way too easily and often.
Wow, then there’s nothing else to discuss. Ross, Bradshaw (7th round), Alford (knee ended career shortly after that SB season), DeOssie, Steve Smith, Boss, were all part of the draft you didn’t think was a good one? Even Koets and Michael Johnson(also 7th round and what looked like a find until injury effectively ended his career) were contributors.
Ok, I’m done with that
I meant Gettleman's.
|
They fired Reese and Ben on December 4th. Why couldn't that evaluation occur during the last three weeks?
|are. In particular, people talk up Hill way beyond his actual performance, and Carter has shown flashes but has hardly set the world on fire.
|truly
|Hill has established himself as a solid NFL player with some upside.
|I'm not exactly popping the champagne based on what he's done to date.
I provided you a laundry list of talent already on the roster before Reese became the GM. You act like he took over a mid 90s early 00s redskin roster with a 40 year old Deon, Bruce Smith, and Green.
Reese took over a team coming off two playoff years well established in the trenches with a 3 year vet franchise QB. I honestly can’t think of a more ideal situation a GM has walked into the past 20 years.
|Who is it that he turned down?
You are simply being stubborn, so, no matter what you respond with, I will repeat for the last time: You stated that EA left Reese with a young core. Other than the young guys I mentioned in 2 posts above, where is that youthful core?
Madison 33, Burress 30, Toomer 33, O’Hara 30, Seubert 28, Strahan 36, Robbins 30, Pierce 29, Mitchell 28..The rest were certainly not part of any core.
Reese’s 2007 draft complented those older core guys to bring home a title
Tuck 24
Kiwi 24
Osi 25
Cofield 23
Webster 25
Eli 26
Snee 25
Diehl 27
McKenzie 28
Seubert 29
Shockey 27
That’s a pretty solid young core in addition to the other guys who fall slightly outside of your parameters.
History speaks for itself. It’s pretty obvious Reese wasn’t equipped to rebuild a team from the bottom up. Hell, if he actually had a sound team building strategy he never would’ve been in a position to rebuild position groups.
|I'm not exactly popping the champagne based on what he's done to date.
People keep saying this and it's simply not true.
He didn't ignore the OL, he repeatedly whiffed on OL selections and acquisitions.
|.
Reese had bad luck w Plax, Nicks, Cruz, Smith, Phillips, and JPP. That’s pretty much it.
Thomas had a knee injury in college. That’s why he was even available at the Giants pick in round 2.
Sintim sucked for the Giants injury or not.
Chad Jones is a complete unknown. Many had a 5th round grade on him and Reese pulled the trigger in the 3rd. More likely he followed the Jay Bromley career track than the perennial all-pro one.
David Wilson was a great athlete but a questionable RB. Bad pick given the state of the roster at the time and who was available. His ceiling without the injury was as a luxury type pick 3rd down back.
| But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.
This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.
When you have a QB like Eli and you draft 10 OL to 8 RBs, then it's de-prioritizing the OLine to an extent that it should be considered negligence.
When you have a QB like Eli and you draft 10 OL to 8 RBs, then it's de-prioritizing the OLine to an extent that it should be considered negligence.
| Great offensive linemen tend to have long careers, but not with the Giants. For example, did you know that Chris Snee is the exact same age as Jason Peters? They were born four days apart, but Snee was basically shot by 2012 while Peters is STILL starting in the league.
Rich Seubert blew out his knee and was done at age 31.
Kareem McKenzie declined dramatically after 30 and retired at 32.
Shaun O'Hara, done at 33.
