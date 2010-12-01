How Jerry Reese Screwed Us.. And how we ARE moving on.. Allen in CNJ : 12/27/2018 11:15 am I know there have been a million posts here about Eli, the building of this team, and the next steps. Please give me a moment to analyze a few things and then look to our future. Much of this has been said already, but I want to get my opinion out there to get some discussion going (or to continue it).



Jerry Reese was a terrible evaluator of talent. His whiffs on many drafts have completely destroyed the infrastructure of this team. Stop-gapping major holes on the O-Line, D-Line and in the LB corps since roughly 2011 led to a complete breakdown of that aforementioned "infrastructure" and the team has failed miserably along the way. In that sense, the front office wasted several years of Eli's prime, and the early part of Odell Beckham's career on the offensive side, and also stymied the growth of young defensive players like Landon Collins.



Thinkings like "you can't teach size" and other crap like that that he spewed absolutely was the wrong approach, and many of us knew it when he was running the ship.



So now, we have a team that is led by Dave Gettleman, who is trying, apparently to rebuild this infrastructure on both sides of the ball by bringing in quality, NFL ready starters from the draft like Will Hernandez and BJ Hill, while also targeting solid guys in FA like Josh Mauro, Nate Solder, Jamon Brown (waiver pickup) and Alec Ogletree (via trade) and to a certain extent, it has definitely worked out.



But moving forward, the questions about this team are numerous. Where do they go with the QB position? How will they use their draft picks? How will they spend their $$ in FA?



I'd like to see a few things happen, and here it is:



-Retain Eli, let him play out his contract. IMO he still can make all of the throws, and for the most part, is the same passer he was during their last SB run. The biggest piece with him, as I've said here all year long, is protecting him! He's proven that he can stand in the pocket and make the throws when he has time!

-Focus on the O-Line in free agency. Trent Brown and Daryl Williams are both quality tackles that will be out there.

-Acquire a pass rusher in FA also. Jadeveon Clowney or Preston Smith would be a great fit but the price tag for a guy like Clowney may be too high.

-In the draft, I'd love to see the Giants draft a quality interior D-lineman like Rashan Gary from Michigan. The guy is a freak and would fit in nicely on our D-Line and could start from day 1.

-Drafting a guard like Cody Ford or Chris Lindstrom would be a quality addition in the 2-3 rounds.

-And if possible, and if he's there in the 2nd or 3rd round, Elgton Jenkins from Bama is a terrific young center that can get it done!



...This is a start - and doing things like this will certainly repair some of the damage done by our former GM!



Let me know your thoughts. I typed this up quick so if there's a few typos please accept my apologies!

could not agree less Justlurking : 12/27/2018 11:21 am : link We are not moving on with Eli as QB. That's called staying the course.



This team has no 3rd round pick, so we can't acquire the players you listed in the 3rd.



Gettleman's FA acquisitions last season were as bad as any offseason Reese had.



But I agree, if we can get 6 or 7 of the best available players this offseason, it will be a good start.



Well thought out.. Sean : 12/27/2018 11:22 am : link But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.

Jerry Reese was such a bad evaluator of talent ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 11:29 am : link He couldn't identify Cruz, Nicks, JPP, Manningham, Rolle, Boley, Linval, Canty, Kenny Phillips - all guys who helped win a Super Bowl - oh wait.



95% of front offices get stale and lose their effectiveness. This idea that Reese was some horrible GM is one of the dumbest takes I've seen.

RE: Well thought out.. Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.



Quote:



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.







Yup. Agree on the EA crap. We could have pulled off a trade for Eli. A no-brainer for a GM. They keep referencing what EA left us for 2007 and yes, there were holdovers to be sure, but that 2007 Reese draft was

as hugely responsible for our Title year as anything. Also agree how terrific and helpful he was to EA’s successful drafts which effectively occurred after Reese was hired as a scout.



Sure he fucked up at times, especially towards the end of his reign here, but so did Saint Newsome as well In comment 14234208 Sean said:Yup. Agree on the EA crap. We could have pulled off a trade for Eli. A no-brainer for a GM. They keep referencing what EA left us for 2007 and yes, there were holdovers to be sure, but that 2007 Reese draft wasas hugely responsible for our Title year as anything. Also agree how terrific and helpful he was to EA’s successful drafts which effectively occurred after Reese was hired as a scout.Sure he fucked up at times, especially towards the end of his reign here, but so did Saint Newsome as well

The offense is closest to section125 : 12/27/2018 11:31 am : link being fixed, IMHO. So fix it. Eli can certainly play behind a competent oline. Give Barkley a hole to get through and reliance on Eli is minimized.



Next, get people that can get to the opposing QB. How many games would they have won with a handful of sacks?



Saying Jerry Reese can't evaluate talent was stupid Greg from LI : 12/27/2018 11:34 am : link But he was a pretty bad GM. Those two comments aren't mutually exclusive. There is a lot more to being a general manager than talent evaluation.



Reese was a terrific scouting director who was a key contributor to building the Super Bowl teams. As a GM, he left a lot to be desired.

RE: Saying Jerry Reese can't evaluate talent was stupid Sean : 12/27/2018 11:35 am : link

Quote: But he was a pretty bad GM. Those two comments aren't mutually exclusive. There is a lot more to being a general manager than talent evaluation.



Reese was a terrific scouting director who was a key contributor to building the Super Bowl teams. As a GM, he left a lot to be desired.



This is fair. He was very impactful to this franchise which helped win 2 SB’s. That is certain. In comment 14234231 Greg from LI said:This is fair. He was very impactful to this franchise which helped win 2 SB’s. That is certain.

RE: Well thought out.. rocco8112 : 12/27/2018 11:36 am : link

Quote: But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.



Yes, but on the other hand he destroyed the roster too. We need a villian to blame and he works for me. In comment 14234208 Sean said:Yes, but on the other hand he destroyed the roster too. We need a villian to blame and he works for me.

Rocco- Sean : 12/27/2018 11:39 am : link Everyone did. And it wasn’t squarely on Reese, it was an organizational philosophy & failure. From Mara, to the front office, to the coaches & to every player - everyone is to blame.

Sticky a Jerry Reese Thread Mdgiantsfan : 12/27/2018 11:40 am : link Please, please, please sticky an "I hate Jerry Reese/Jerry Reese sucks/Jerry screwed the team/etc". thread to the top so we can stop having these types of threads popping up every other week.

RE: And btw? Sean : 12/27/2018 11:44 am : link

Quote: When we won 2 SBs in 4 years, wasn’t this board heavily into “Reese rocks?”



In Reese we Trust. I’m just so tired of Reese getting shit for the state of the franchise. He was bad at the end & he’s gone now. No point to continually take shots at him.



He’s also been nothing but class since he’s left. Hasn’t done one interview. In comment 14234239 Big Blue '56 said:In Reese we Trust. I’m just so tired of Reese getting shit for the state of the franchise. He was bad at the end & he’s gone now. No point to continually take shots at him.He’s also been nothing but class since he’s left. Hasn’t done one interview.

I can’t say the same with regards to Coughlin when he left Sean : 12/27/2018 11:44 am : link .

RE: RE: Well thought out.. Ten Ton Hammer : 12/27/2018 11:45 am : link

Quote: Yes, but on the other hand he destroyed the roster too. We need a villian to blame



I guess. If you're a nine year old. In comment 14234235 rocco8112 said:I guess. If you're a nine year old.

it's hard to believe you have moved on from Jerry Reese gidiefor : Mod : 12/27/2018 11:46 am : : 12/27/2018 11:46 am : link when you dump such bile on him overly broad and general strokes



and then share with us your general haste in trashing him and ask us to help you do it



maybe think this out next time and you will get more thoughtful responses instead of a pile on

I have been as big a fan of Eli as any other joeinpa : 12/27/2018 11:49 am : link Of the legendary Giants quarterbacks.



But the loyalty to Eli by some of his fans, at least here on BBI, is unlike any I have ever seen for any other Giants player, and I have been a fan since 56.



It s just difficult to understand comments like, “He s the same quarterback he s always been” when it seems so apparent that he is not.



But he will probably be the quarterback next season, that decision was made in April.

RE: RE: RE: Well thought out.. rocco8112 : 12/27/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14234235 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





Yes, but on the other hand he destroyed the roster too. We need a villian to blame







I guess. If you're a nine year old.





Haha guilty as charged.



Reese could ID talent and hit on some big picks like JPP, moves like Cruz etc. Also bringing in FA's like Boley and Canty. No doubt he played a major role allowing for the 2011 Super Bowl.



He just did not seem to have a vision for the team. In addition since the roster collapsed in 2013 he failed to rebuild it. Apple and Flowers were busts. The three failures of Flowers, Pugh and Richburg doomed the o line. He never got a security blanket type two way TE for Eli and he displayed his animus towards investment in the LB position in an arrogant way, something still hurting the team.



He is gone and I think it is for the best. But, like I said every story needs a villian and he makes a good one. In comment 14234248 Ten Ton Hammer said:Haha guilty as charged.Reese could ID talent and hit on some big picks like JPP, moves like Cruz etc. Also bringing in FA's like Boley and Canty. No doubt he played a major role allowing for the 2011 Super Bowl.He just did not seem to have a vision for the team. In addition since the roster collapsed in 2013 he failed to rebuild it. Apple and Flowers were busts. The three failures of Flowers, Pugh and Richburg doomed the o line. He never got a security blanket type two way TE for Eli and he displayed his animus towards investment in the LB position in an arrogant way, something still hurting the team.He is gone and I think it is for the best. But, like I said every story needs a villian and he makes a good one.

Lets get real !!! louinma : 12/27/2018 11:56 am : link Reese is the reason we have No Offensive line and the Defense line is just as bad. It's too easy for the simple minds to call out Eli, with the real problem being Reese's failure to build lines.



We Won Super Bowles on our lines. Nothing changes until we invest in both.



Parcels and Bill as the D coordinator couldn't do much better that our current coaches with these Lines.



RE: RE: RE: RE: Well thought out.. rocco8112 : 12/27/2018 11:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14234248 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14234235 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





Yes, but on the other hand he destroyed the roster too. We need a villian to blame







I guess. If you're a nine year old.









Haha guilty as charged.



Reese could ID talent and hit on some big picks like JPP, moves like Cruz etc. Also bringing in FA's like Boley and Canty. No doubt he played a major role allowing for the 2011 Super Bowl.



He just did not seem to have a vision for the team. In addition since the roster collapsed in 2013 he failed to rebuild it. Apple and Flowers were busts. The three failures of Flowers, Pugh and Richburg doomed the o line. He never got a security blanket type two way TE for Eli and he displayed his animus towards investment in the LB position in an arrogant way, something still hurting the team.



He is gone and I think it is for the best. But, like I said every story needs a villian and he makes a good one.



Forgot to add building the 2011 big three WR corps which combined with the best QB play in the league helped deliver a title in 2011. In comment 14234263 rocco8112 said:Forgot to add building the 2011 big three WR corps which combined with the best QB play in the league helped deliver a title in 2011.

Good post but . . . PhilSimms15 : 12/27/2018 11:58 am : link I think you have to look 2-3 years down the line, not just next season. And that really means making some decisions about Eli. There is no way the team can make progress if Eli is still earning $22m.



Either, cut him and use the cap space to fill other holes and draft a QB or



renegotiate his deal and add a second year, and hope to draft a quality QB in 2020 (big gamble as they could be drafting 15 or lower)



I do agree that we must improve the two lines and that starts with an edge rusher. Unfortunately, the really good ones get franchised or are too expensive so they need to use their picks to find that guy.



RE: RE: RE: RE: Well thought out.. ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14234248 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14234235 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





Yes, but on the other hand he destroyed the roster too. We need a villian to blame







I guess. If you're a nine year old.









Haha guilty as charged.



Reese could ID talent and hit on some big picks like JPP, moves like Cruz etc. Also bringing in FA's like Boley and Canty. No doubt he played a major role allowing for the 2011 Super Bowl.



He just did not seem to have a vision for the team. In addition since the roster collapsed in 2013 he failed to rebuild it. Apple and Flowers were busts. The three failures of Flowers, Pugh and Richburg doomed the o line. He never got a security blanket type two way TE for Eli and he displayed his animus towards investment in the LB position in an arrogant way, something still hurting the team.



He is gone and I think it is for the best. But, like I said every story needs a villian and he makes a good one.



I mean if were talking about animus, the current GM went on camera and mocked "analytics nerds" In comment 14234263 rocco8112 said:I mean if were talking about animus, the current GM went on camera and mocked "analytics nerds"

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Well thought out.. rocco8112 : 12/27/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234263 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234248 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14234235 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





Yes, but on the other hand he destroyed the roster too. We need a villian to blame







I guess. If you're a nine year old.









Haha guilty as charged.



Reese could ID talent and hit on some big picks like JPP, moves like Cruz etc. Also bringing in FA's like Boley and Canty. No doubt he played a major role allowing for the 2011 Super Bowl.



He just did not seem to have a vision for the team. In addition since the roster collapsed in 2013 he failed to rebuild it. Apple and Flowers were busts. The three failures of Flowers, Pugh and Richburg doomed the o line. He never got a security blanket type two way TE for Eli and he displayed his animus towards investment in the LB position in an arrogant way, something still hurting the team.



He is gone and I think it is for the best. But, like I said every story needs a villian and he makes a good one.







I mean if were talking about animus, the current GM went on camera and mocked "analytics nerds"



One press conference, versus years of ignoring a position weakness. That said, if the team wins any of these guys can say whatever they want. In comment 14234269 ajr2456 said:One press conference, versus years of ignoring a position weakness. That said, if the team wins any of these guys can say whatever they want.

RE: I have been as big a fan of Eli as any other Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: Of the legendary Giants quarterbacks.



But the loyalty to Eli by some of his fans, at least here on BBI, is unlike any I have ever seen for any other Giants player, and I have been a fan since 56.



It s just difficult to understand comments like, “He s the same quarterback he s always been” when it seems so apparent that he is not.



But he will probably be the quarterback next season, that decision was made in April.



Joe, you and I have had this same conversation ad nauseum, my friend, so I’ll be brief:



Good to great QBs obviously lose something as they age. Look at Brady this year, though he’ll probably be in the SB. And no, I’m not comparing them talent-wise, just age-wise.



Of course you try to get that next potential franchise QB, but until that happens, an extraordinarily healthy Eli can get it done with the tools he’s been gifted. He doesn’t have to be 2011 Eli, just an experienced QB who can function at a solid level with a good OL.



So, while we look for our future guy, we MUST have a solid to great OL draft. We do have some pieces already there. Besides, any future QB is going to need a solid OL as well In comment 14234254 joeinpa said:Joe, you and I have had this same conversation ad nauseum, my friend, so I’ll be brief:Good to great QBs obviously lose something as they age. Look at Brady this year, though he’ll probably be in the SB. And no, I’m not comparing them talent-wise, just age-wise.Of course you try to get that next potential franchise QB, but until that happens, an extraordinarily healthy Eli can get it done with the tools he’s been gifted. He doesn’t have to be 2011 Eli, just an experienced QB who can function at a solid level with a good OL.So, while we look for our future guy, we MUST have a solid to great OL draft. We do have some pieces already there. Besides, any future QB is going to need a solid OL as well

RE: it's hard to believe you have moved on from Jerry Reese Allen in CNJ : 12/27/2018 12:05 pm : link

Quote: when you dump such bile on him overly broad and general strokes



and then share with us your general haste in trashing him and ask us to help you do it



maybe think this out next time and you will get more thoughtful responses instead of a pile on



Honestly man I've been thinking about posting this for over a month. The haste in which I typed it has to do with my wife fighting the flu and me having to deal with that lol.



I understand why man disagree here, however the fact that he whiffed SO MANY TIMES, especially at the end of his run, is very apparent and extremely alarming.



Yes, he hit home runs in Linval Joseph, Kenny Phillips, OBJ, JPP, Ahmad Bradshaw and even Hakeem Nicks in the draft. But there were so many failures - Flowers is atop that list but there were so many other high picks that went by the wayside like Clint Sintim, Reuben Randle, Will Beatty, Marvin Austin - the list can go on and on and on. And I do know the draft is a crapshoot, but this guy routinely fell flat on his face with draft picks. I also some of this "blame" can be pointed at scouts, and another BBI favorite, Chris Mara.



We can agree to disagree, however his approach ruined this team and now Gettleman is cleaning up the mess. In comment 14234251 gidiefor said:Honestly man I've been thinking about posting this for over a month. The haste in which I typed it has to do with my wife fighting the flu and me having to deal with that lol.I understand why man disagree here, however the fact that he whiffed SO MANY TIMES, especially at the end of his run, is very apparent and extremely alarming.Yes, he hit home runs in Linval Joseph, Kenny Phillips, OBJ, JPP, Ahmad Bradshaw and even Hakeem Nicks in the draft. But there were so many failures - Flowers is atop that list but there were so many other high picks that went by the wayside like Clint Sintim, Reuben Randle, Will Beatty, Marvin Austin - the list can go on and on and on. And I do know the draft is a crapshoot, but this guy routinely fell flat on his face with draft picks. I also some of this "blame" can be pointed at scouts, and another BBI favorite, Chris Mara.We can agree to disagree, however his approach ruined this team and now Gettleman is cleaning up the mess.

Pinning everything on Reese gives people comfort Go Terps : 12/27/2018 12:06 pm : link If he was at fault for everything, then it means our trajectory was altered in a positive way when he was fired. It absolves the people still running the show from blame, and gives hope for 2019.



When we win 6 games again in 2019 that excuse will be used again, but it will be harder to point solely to Reese.



It's all bullshit. The Giants were managed and coached incompetently THIS YEAR. This pathetic season isn't about Reese.

I agree that Reese was a bad evaluator Chip : 12/27/2018 12:07 pm : link However we have 38 people under and we are close to 35 mil under if we release STewart which leaves 2 more options releasing Vernon or him taking a pay cut and extending Eli to cut his cap number next year. There are a lot people playing right now who are not signed for next year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Well thought out.. Allen in CNJ : 12/27/2018 12:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234248 Ten Ton Hammer said:



Haha guilty as charged.



Reese could ID talent and hit on some big picks like JPP, moves like Cruz etc. Also bringing in FA's like Boley and Canty. No doubt he played a major role allowing for the 2011 Super Bowl.



He just did not seem to have a vision for the team. In addition since the roster collapsed in 2013 he failed to rebuild it. Apple and Flowers were busts. The three failures of Flowers, Pugh and Richburg doomed the o line. He never got a security blanket type two way TE for Eli and he displayed his animus towards investment in the LB position in an arrogant way, something still hurting the team.



He is gone and I think it is for the best. But, like I said every story needs a villian and he makes a good one.



I like how you said he didn't have a vision for the team. That's kind of where I was trying to go.



Is he a villain? Not sure about that either - I would see him more as a scapegoat that had some success but at the latter end of his tenure, failed terribly at his job! In comment 14234263 rocco8112 said:I like how you said he didn't have a vision for the team. That's kind of where I was trying to go.Is he a villain? Not sure about that either - I would see him more as a scapegoat that had some success but at the latter end of his tenure, failed terribly at his job!

RE: Saying Jerry Reese can't evaluate talent was stupid RobCarpenter : 12/27/2018 12:09 pm : link

Quote: But he was a pretty bad GM. Those two comments aren't mutually exclusive. There is a lot more to being a general manager than talent evaluation.



Reese was a terrific scouting director who was a key contributor to building the Super Bowl teams. As a GM, he left a lot to be desired.



He couldn't identify talent on the OL, and he continually took players in the second and third rounds that didn't pan out.



As to the Giants not having a 3rd round pick - it's quite possible that DG will use picks to move up in the draft.

They have three fourth round picks, and should also have 3 fifth round picks.

In comment 14234231 Greg from LI said:He couldn't identify talent on the OL, and he continually took players in the second and third rounds that didn't pan out.As to the Giants not having a 3rd round pick - it's quite possible that DG will use picks to move up in the draft.They have three fourth round picks, and should also have 3 fifth round picks.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Well thought out.. rocco8112 : 12/27/2018 12:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234263 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234248 Ten Ton Hammer said:



Haha guilty as charged.



Reese could ID talent and hit on some big picks like JPP, moves like Cruz etc. Also bringing in FA's like Boley and Canty. No doubt he played a major role allowing for the 2011 Super Bowl.



He just did not seem to have a vision for the team. In addition since the roster collapsed in 2013 he failed to rebuild it. Apple and Flowers were busts. The three failures of Flowers, Pugh and Richburg doomed the o line. He never got a security blanket type two way TE for Eli and he displayed his animus towards investment in the LB position in an arrogant way, something still hurting the team.



He is gone and I think it is for the best. But, like I said every story needs a villian and he makes a good one.







I like how you said he didn't have a vision for the team. That's kind of where I was trying to go.



Is he a villain? Not sure about that either - I would see him more as a scapegoat that had some success but at the latter end of his tenure, failed terribly at his job!



I am kidding with the villian thing. Perhaps scapegoat is more accurate. Again, sports is simple, if you win you are great. If you don't you are not and even past success turns into what have you done for me lately. In comment 14234281 Allen in CNJ said:I am kidding with the villian thing. Perhaps scapegoat is more accurate. Again, sports is simple, if you win you are great. If you don't you are not and even past success turns into what have you done for me lately.

RE: I have been as big a fan of Eli as any other 18E : 12/27/2018 12:15 pm : link

Quote: Of the legendary Giants quarterbacks.



But the loyalty to Eli by some of his fans, at least here on BBI, is unlike any I have ever seen for any other Giants player, and I have been a fan since 56.



It s just difficult to understand comments like, “He s the same quarterback he s always been” when it seems so apparent that he is not.



But he will probably be the quarterback next season, that decision was made in April.





Apparent to you that he's not the same quarterback.



It's apparent to me that he is. In comment 14234254 joeinpa said:Apparent to you that he's not the same quarterback.It's apparent to me that he is.

Ah remember the days of yesteryear gtt350 : 12/27/2018 12:15 pm : link " In Reese we trust"

RE: Pinning everything on Reese gives people comfort Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 12:15 pm : link

Quote: If he was at fault for everything, then it means our trajectory was altered in a positive way when he was fired. It absolves the people still running the show from blame, and gives hope for 2019.



When we win 6 games again in 2019 that excuse will be used again, but it will be harder to point solely to Reese.



It's all bullshit. The Giants were managed and coached incompetently THIS YEAR. This pathetic season isn't about Reese.



I know you’re dug in on your stances and that’s fine, so to debate it with you would be silly, so I’ll just opine with this: Where Reese continues to be blamed is in his failure to build a solid OL.



With a solid OL, Eli would have been effective enough to possibly double our present win total. His playaction which was a hallmark of his back in the day, would have effectively returned. Barkley would have been even better imo and by extension, longer drives would have meant more rest for our D.



I was a big Reese fan, fuck-ups and all, so yes, he had to go at this point. I wouldn’t blame Reese for ANYTHING this year EXCEPT for his failure to leave us with a decent to solid OL



In comment 14234278 Go Terps said:I know you’re dug in on your stances and that’s fine, so to debate it with you would be silly, so I’ll just opine with this: Where Reese continues to be blamed is in his failure to build a solid OL.With a solid OL, Eli would have been effective enough to possibly double our present win total. His playaction which was a hallmark of his back in the day, would have effectively returned. Barkley would have been even better imo and by extension, longer drives would have meant more rest for our D.I was a big Reese fan, fuck-ups and all, so yes, he had to go at this point. I wouldn’t blame Reese for ANYTHING this year EXCEPT for his failure to leave us with a decent to solid OL

RE: Jerry Reese was such a bad evaluator of talent HomerJones45 : 12/27/2018 12:15 pm : link

Quote: He couldn't identify Cruz, Nicks, JPP, Manningham, Rolle, Boley, Linval, Canty, Kenny Phillips - all guys who helped win a Super Bowl - oh wait.



95% of front offices get stale and lose their effectiveness. This idea that Reese was some horrible GM is one of the dumbest takes I've seen. Get out of La-la land. Reese was a horrible GM. He found one UDFA in his 10 year tenure-Cruz. He let Linval, who is still playing, walk. Of the drafted players mentioned, JPP was the last good one-in 2010.



Go review the drafts from 2010 onward; there is hardly a player left and many high picks never amounted to anything. Oh, I forgot, it was the OC's fault, the DC's fault, the HC's fault, the trainer's fault, the equipment manager's fault. Jerry was best at pinning blame on anyone but himself and his Sancho Panza, Ross while Jerry tilted at various tweener and reach windmills.



Things got so bad, he needed a 100 million dollar infusion of defensive players to build a semblance of a defense, most of whom have already been flushed. In fact, you want to praise him for several FA like Rolle, Boley and Canty who were established players before signing here and none of whom were adequately replaced in serial drafts and FA signing periods after they left. Maybe you should be praising Mara's checkbook instead.



Reese left a total train wreck and will never be a GM again. You want "dumb", look in the mirror. In comment 14234224 ajr2456 said:Get out of La-la land. Reese was a horrible GM. He found one UDFA in his 10 year tenure-Cruz. He let Linval, who is still playing, walk. Of the drafted players mentioned, JPP was the last good one-in 2010.Go review the drafts from 2010 onward; there is hardly a player left and many high picks never amounted to anything. Oh, I forgot, it was the OC's fault, the DC's fault, the HC's fault, the trainer's fault, the equipment manager's fault. Jerry was best at pinning blame on anyone but himself and his Sancho Panza, Ross while Jerry tilted at various tweener and reach windmills.Things got so bad, he needed a 100 million dollar infusion of defensive players to build a semblance of a defense, most of whom have already been flushed. In fact, you want to praise him for several FA like Rolle, Boley and Canty who were established players before signing here and none of whom were adequately replaced in serial drafts and FA signing periods after they left. Maybe you should be praising Mara's checkbook instead.Reese left a total train wreck and will never be a GM again. You want "dumb", look in the mirror.

From 2007-2017 PaulBlakeTSU : 12/27/2018 12:20 pm : link Jerry Reese and Marc Ross drafted 10 OL and 8RBs while they had a pocket-passing, non-running, franchise QB.



That speaks volumes of their abilities to build a consistent winning program.



Reese had some horrible luck in that a number of picks who looked tobe contributors had entire careers derailed by injury and that required using scarce resources to replace areas that should have already been established (Kenny Phillips, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, David Wilson, Victor Cruz) and guys like CHad Jones and Clint Sintim were derailed by injury before they even had a chance to produce.



But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.

RE: RE: Jerry Reese was such a bad evaluator of talent ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 12:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234224 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





He couldn't identify Cruz, Nicks, JPP, Manningham, Rolle, Boley, Linval, Canty, Kenny Phillips - all guys who helped win a Super Bowl - oh wait.



95% of front offices get stale and lose their effectiveness. This idea that Reese was some horrible GM is one of the dumbest takes I've seen.



Get out of La-la land. Reese was a horrible GM. He found one UDFA in his 10 year tenure-Cruz. He let Linval, who is still playing, walk. Of the drafted players mentioned, JPP was the last good one-in 2010.



Go review the drafts from 2010 onward; there is hardly a player left and many high picks never amounted to anything. Oh, I forgot, it was the OC's fault, the DC's fault, the HC's fault, the trainer's fault, the equipment manager's fault. Jerry was best at pinning blame on anyone but himself and his Sancho Panza, Ross while Jerry tilted at various tweener and reach windmills.



Things got so bad, he needed a 100 million dollar infusion of defensive players to build a semblance of a defense, most of whom have already been flushed. In fact, you want to praise him for several FA like Rolle, Boley and Canty who were established players before signing here and none of whom were adequately replaced in serial drafts and FA signing periods after they left. Maybe you should be praising Mara's checkbook instead.



Reese left a total train wreck and will never be a GM again. You want "dumb", look in the mirror.



You're the moron here.



Reese wasn't perfect but youre minimizing him signing Canty and Boley because they were "established" isn't that part of player evaluation?



Our current GM signed Stewart and Omameh.



Reese wasn't perfect but he helped win two Super Bowls, he wasn't some useless front office suit. In comment 14234293 HomerJones45 said:You're the moron here.Reese wasn't perfect but youre minimizing him signing Canty and Boley because they were "established" isn't that part of player evaluation?Our current GM signed Stewart and Omameh.Reese wasn't perfect but he helped win two Super Bowls, he wasn't some useless front office suit.

The jury is still very much out on this new staff UberAlias : 12/27/2018 12:32 pm : link FA was not very good. We will see, but I think the organization will regret passing on Darnold for a RB. There is no visible plan for the future at QB. Massive turnover on Oline with marginal returns. I'm not sure they gained much ground on Dallas and Philly in the division despite the high draft picks last year and coaching change.

If Reese was so good jtfuoco : 12/27/2018 12:32 pm : link Then why has he still sitting at home with the only offer to come in to interview is with the Raiders where the whole world knows Gruden is running the show. Reese was a bad GM just for the Ross hire alone, but I agree he was not the sole reason why the Giants are so bad. A lot of the reason is the ownership who have hired back to back poor coaches

Show Reese some Respect!!! Rafflee : 12/27/2018 12:34 pm : link Everyone gets fired in this business...except the owners.



Reese earned his time here and he was as much a victim of the bad circumstances as he was a cause---Only NE has continuously built and won around a Franchise QB at the top of the Pay Scale. The Packers, Giants, and Saints have been less successful....Indy has been a disaster, until now.



Injuries...Bad Progress---He earned his dismissal as well...and Two Super Bowls!!!!



R E S P E C T !!!!!!!!!

Partially agree Phil NJ : 12/27/2018 12:35 pm : link You can't sit there and blame Reese for everything.



If you want to blame Reese, blame the fact he whiffed on the Pugh and Westburg pics. Blame him on some of his reach pics too.



Some of his pics were great on paper, but didn't work out. Steve Smith and Hakeem Nicks had injuries which shortened their careers. Great picks. David Wilson was a great pick. Done in my injury.



The O line deteriorating at a rapid rate in 2011 onward killed this team. He had good intentions but none of his pics worked out.





If the offensive line sucked this year, it's on Gettleman...not Reese Go Terps : 12/27/2018 12:49 pm : link He spent a lot of money badly in that area. And if it's was such an urgent need, why didn't he do what the Colts did and go OL 1-2? They went from having no longer to a great line in a year.



Oh, but that would have cost us our shiny toy. We lost 10 games, but hey we added another generational player.

RE: RE: Well thought out.. WillVAB : 12/27/2018 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234208 Sean said:





Quote:





But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.











Quote:









This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.











Yup. Agree on the EA crap. We could have pulled off a trade for Eli. A no-brainer for a GM. They keep referencing what EA left us for 2007 and yes, there were holdovers to be sure, but that 2007 Reese draft was

as hugely responsible for our Title year as anything. Also agree how terrific and helpful he was to EA’s successful drafts which effectively occurred after Reese was hired as a scout.



Sure he fucked up at times, especially towards the end of his reign here, but so did Saint Newsome as well



Disagree.



Reese inherited a team with a young core already in place.



The OL and depth was in place. The DL was set. The QB and WR1 were in place. Reese only had to focus on adding supplemental pieces to the roster for the first half of his tenure.



When Reese was tasked w rebuilding the core of the team he failed miserably. In comment 14234226 Big Blue '56 said:Disagree.Reese inherited a team with a young core already in place.The OL and depth was in place. The DL was set. The QB and WR1 were in place. Reese only had to focus on adding supplemental pieces to the roster for the first half of his tenure.When Reese was tasked w rebuilding the core of the team he failed miserably.

RE: RE: RE: Well thought out.. Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 12:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234226 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234208 Sean said:





Quote:





But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.











Quote:









This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.











Yup. Agree on the EA crap. We could have pulled off a trade for Eli. A no-brainer for a GM. They keep referencing what EA left us for 2007 and yes, there were holdovers to be sure, but that 2007 Reese draft was

as hugely responsible for our Title year as anything. Also agree how terrific and helpful he was to EA’s successful drafts which effectively occurred after Reese was hired as a scout.



Sure he fucked up at times, especially towards the end of his reign here, but so did Saint Newsome as well







Disagree.



Reese inherited a team with a young core already in place.



The OL and depth was in place. The DL was set. The QB and WR1 were in place. Reese only had to focus on adding supplemental pieces to the roster for the first half of his tenure.



When Reese was tasked w rebuilding the core of the team he failed miserably.



Aside from Snee and Jacobs, can you name this young talented corps? In comment 14234357 WillVAB said:Aside from Snee and Jacobs, can you name this young talented corps?

RE: If the offensive line sucked this year, it's on Gettleman...not Reese muscles_marinara : 12/27/2018 12:54 pm : link

Quote: He spent a lot of money badly in that area. And if it's was such an urgent need, why didn't he do what the Colts did and go OL 1-2? They went from having no longer to a great line in a year.



Oh, but that would have cost us our shiny toy. We lost 10 games, but hey we added another generational player.



Is it crazy to think that with Q. Nelson and Hernandez at the guard spots Wayne Gallman could run for around 800 yds?



Love Saquads, but that guard duo would be down right nasty.



In comment 14234353 Go Terps said:Is it crazy to think that with Q. Nelson and Hernandez at the guard spots Wayne Gallman could run for around 800 yds?Love Saquads, but that guard duo would be down right nasty.

RE: If Reese was so good Vanzetti : 12/27/2018 12:58 pm : link

Then why has he still sitting at home with the only offer to come in to interview is with the Raiders where the whole world knows Gruden is running the show. Reese was a bad GM just for the Ross hire alone, but I agree he was not the sole reason why the Giants are so bad. A lot of the reason is the ownership who have hired back to back poor coaches



Tom Coughlin had ZERO coaching offers, despite interviewing and making himself available.



He has also run JAX into the ground as President with a five win season and no future in sight



So, by your own criterion, Coughlin is more to blame than Reese.



Or we could look at it more logically and say Reese and Coughlin were a great team who won two Super Bowls together. But eventually, it stopped working, like most partnerships, and Giants had to move on. In comment 14234318 jtfuoco said:Tom Coughlin had ZERO coaching offers, despite interviewing and making himself available.He has also run JAX into the ground as President with a five win season and no future in sightSo, by your own criterion, Coughlin is more to blame than Reese.Or we could look at it more logically and say Reese and Coughlin were a great team who won two Super Bowls together. But eventually, it stopped working, like most partnerships, and Giants had to move on.

RE: If the offensive line sucked this year, it's on Gettleman...not Reese WillVAB : 12/27/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: He spent a lot of money badly in that area. And if it's was such an urgent need, why didn't he do what the Colts did and go OL 1-2? They went from having no longer to a great line in a year.



Oh, but that would have cost us our shiny toy. We lost 10 games, but hey we added another generational player.



DG had to rebuild the OL from scratch. The Colts had a few pieces in place heading into the draft.



Really don’t understand the DG animosity. His first draft was a strong one — if he’s able to replicate that moving forward the Giants will be set up for long term success.



Drafting well is what sets the good teams apart from the bad teams. We’ll see how he does this off-season. In comment 14234353 Go Terps said:DG had to rebuild the OL from scratch. The Colts had a few pieces in place heading into the draft.Really don’t understand the DG animosity. His first draft was a strong one — if he’s able to replicate that moving forward the Giants will be set up for long term success.Drafting well is what sets the good teams apart from the bad teams. We’ll see how he does this off-season.

I don't agree that his first draft was a good one Go Terps : 12/27/2018 1:04 pm : link People say that way too easily and often.

RE: If the offensive line sucked this year, it's on Gettleman...not Reese section125 : 12/27/2018 1:05 pm : link

Quote: He spent a lot of money badly in that area. And if it's was such an urgent need, why didn't he do what the Colts did and go OL 1-2? They went from having no longer to a great line in a year.



Oh, but that would have cost us our shiny toy. We lost 10 games, but hey we added another generational player.



Not a bad idea. Take Nelson at #2 then Hernandez or Smith at #34. Then take a center where they took Hill.



No shiny toy but no QB taken either. Everybody is happy (or pissed off). But no left tackle and Flowers is still RT.

so Flowers at LT, Nelson LG, ?? C, Hernandez RG, ?? RT.



In comment 14234353 Go Terps said:Not a bad idea. Take Nelson at #2 then Hernandez or Smith at #34. Then take a center where they took Hill.No shiny toy but no QB taken either. Everybody is happy (or pissed off). But no left tackle and Flowers is still RT.so Flowers at LT, Nelson LG, ?? C, Hernandez RG, ?? RT.

RE: RE: If the offensive line sucked this year, it's on Gettleman...not Reese RobCarpenter : 12/27/2018 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234353 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He spent a lot of money badly in that area. And if it's was such an urgent need, why didn't he do what the Colts did and go OL 1-2? They went from having no longer to a great line in a year.



Oh, but that would have cost us our shiny toy. We lost 10 games, but hey we added another generational player.







Is it crazy to think that with Q. Nelson and Hernandez at the guard spots Wayne Gallman could run for around 800 yds?



Love Saquads, but that guard duo would be down right nasty.





You still need someone at C and RT. And without Saquon this team wins maybe 3 games this year, even with Nelson instead of Saquon. In comment 14234359 muscles_marinara said:You still need someone at C and RT. And without Saquon this team wins maybe 3 games this year, even with Nelson instead of Saquon.

Just guessing based on Terps posting history, Keith : 12/27/2018 1:05 pm : link but I'm guessing he believes that DG has done a poor job because he had a wonderful opportunity for a succession plan at the most important position in sports and he passed on it for a shiny new toy. That right there is enough of a reason to believe he has done a poor job.



Throw in the contract to Soldier and OBJ(who Terps hates) and that just adds fuel to his fire.



Terps, am I right?

RE: Saying Jerry Reese can't evaluate talent was stupid Matt M. : 12/27/2018 1:06 pm : link

Quote: But he was a pretty bad GM. Those two comments aren't mutually exclusive. There is a lot more to being a general manager than talent evaluation.



Reese was a terrific scouting director who was a key contributor to building the Super Bowl teams. As a GM, he left a lot to be desired. Well stated. And on his watch as GM, the talent evaluation/scouting deteriorated. In comment 14234231 Greg from LI said:Well stated. And on his watch as GM, the talent evaluation/scouting deteriorated.

RE: I don't agree that his first draft was a good one Sean : 12/27/2018 1:07 pm : link

Quote: People say that way too easily and often.



I know you don’t like the Saquon pick, but at what point do you accept that he’s here & think of ways the team can win with him. He has shown he can be a leader & has tremendous talent. So, regardless of draft value or whether he was the right pick - the team needs to be built in a way that showcases him & wins with him. That isn’t impossible. In comment 14234370 Go Terps said:I know you don’t like the Saquon pick, but at what point do you accept that he’s here & think of ways the team can win with him. He has shown he can be a leader & has tremendous talent. So, regardless of draft value or whether he was the right pick - the team needs to be built in a way that showcases him & wins with him. That isn’t impossible.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Well thought out.. WillVAB : 12/27/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234357 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234226 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234208 Sean said:





Quote:





But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.











Quote:









This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.











Yup. Agree on the EA crap. We could have pulled off a trade for Eli. A no-brainer for a GM. They keep referencing what EA left us for 2007 and yes, there were holdovers to be sure, but that 2007 Reese draft was

as hugely responsible for our Title year as anything. Also agree how terrific and helpful he was to EA’s successful drafts which effectively occurred after Reese was hired as a scout.



Sure he fucked up at times, especially towards the end of his reign here, but so did Saint Newsome as well







Disagree.



Reese inherited a team with a young core already in place.



The OL and depth was in place. The DL was set. The QB and WR1 were in place. Reese only had to focus on adding supplemental pieces to the roster for the first half of his tenure.



When Reese was tasked w rebuilding the core of the team he failed miserably.







Aside from Snee and Jacobs, can you name this young talented corps?



The Giants won the NFCE in 05 and made the playoffs in 06. He didn’t take over a floundering roster.



Eli, Snee, Diehl, O’Hara, McKenzie, Seubert, Plax, Toomer, Shockey, Robbins, Cofield, Strahan, Tuck, Kiwi, Osi, and Pierce were all on the roster before Reese took over.



The trenches were loaded on both sides before Reese ever made a move. In comment 14234358 Big Blue '56 said:The Giants won the NFCE in 05 and made the playoffs in 06. He didn’t take over a floundering roster.Eli, Snee, Diehl, O’Hara, McKenzie, Seubert, Plax, Toomer, Shockey, Robbins, Cofield, Strahan, Tuck, Kiwi, Osi, and Pierce were all on the roster before Reese took over.The trenches were loaded on both sides before Reese ever made a move.

You said Reese inherited a team with its “ young core in place.” Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 1:15 pm : link Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?

its really amazing BigBlueCane : 12/27/2018 1:20 pm : link the more people try to disprove Terps and bw right, the more accurate the former are proven not only in regards to the franchise but to the mental gymnastics their fellow fans are executing to accept what has been shat out by this organization.



If I wasn't a Hurricanes fan and thus having suffered thru this crap at the collegiate level, I might be surprised.

RE: RE: I have been as big a fan of Eli as any other Matt M. : 12/27/2018 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234254 joeinpa said:





Quote:





Of the legendary Giants quarterbacks.



But the loyalty to Eli by some of his fans, at least here on BBI, is unlike any I have ever seen for any other Giants player, and I have been a fan since 56.



It s just difficult to understand comments like, “He s the same quarterback he s always been” when it seems so apparent that he is not.



But he will probably be the quarterback next season, that decision was made in April.









Apparent to you that he's not the same quarterback.



It's apparent to me that he is. It is becoming abundantly clear that most people are becoming too polarized on Manning. He either sucks or is the same QB. I think both are false statements. In comment 14234290 18E said:It is becoming abundantly clear that most people are becoming too polarized on Manning. He either sucks or is the same QB. I think both are false statements.

RE: I don't agree that his first draft was a good one WillVAB : 12/27/2018 1:28 pm : link

Quote: People say that way too easily and often.



Finding 4 (maybe 5 in McIntosh) quality players in the draft qualifies as a very good draft. Look at how other teams typically fare in the draft. Hell, look at the Giants drafts the past decade. In comment 14234370 Go Terps said:Finding 4 (maybe 5 in McIntosh) quality players in the draft qualifies as a very good draft. Look at how other teams typically fare in the draft. Hell, look at the Giants drafts the past decade.

There's a lot to be determined as to how quality picks after Barkley Greg from LI : 12/27/2018 1:30 pm : link are. In particular, people talk up Hill way beyond his actual performance, and Carter has shown flashes but has hardly set the world on fire.

RE: You said Reese inherited a team with its “ young core in place.” WillVAB : 12/27/2018 1:32 pm : link

Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?



They were all young besides Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan.



If Reese was the talent guy, he must’ve lost his eye when he took over. In comment 14234385 Big Blue '56 said:They were all young besides Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan.If Reese was the talent guy, he must’ve lost his eye when he took over.

RE: Just guessing based on Terps posting history, section125 : 12/27/2018 1:33 pm : link

Quote: but I'm guessing he believes that DG has done a poor job because he had a wonderful opportunity for a succession plan at the most important position in sports and he passed on it for a shiny new toy. That right there is enough of a reason to believe he has done a poor job.



Throw in the contract to Soldier and OBJ(who Terps hates) and that just adds fuel to his fire.



Terps, am I right?



Maybe, but Terps wanted them to have an outside agency come in and evaluate the org, develop a strategy to guide the team to a successful plan for the future, identify a GM that would work within the developed strategy and then chose a HC along the same lines and hire a staff to support the HC.



It is a good business plan. Except by the time an outside agency could evaluate the org and its goals, identify options to achieve that goal and guide the organization toward a GM, all available GM candidates would have been hired, all viable and available HCs or OCs/DCs would have been hired and most competent staffers would be hired.



All this needed to be done between season's end and before FA and the draft with little regard for having a GM, HC and staff in place to review the quality of the players on the team, identify areas of weakness, scout potential FAs and evaluate draftees to replace weaknesses on the team.



I understand what he is saying is a good and responsible method in a business environment. It truly is. However, there is little time in the NFL for development and implementation unless the team accepts that hirees are an interim GM, HC and staff as one year place holders in 2018. And just what GM or HC would agree to being one year place holders? In comment 14234373 Keith said:Maybe, but Terps wanted them to have an outside agency come in and evaluate the org, develop a strategy to guide the team to a successful plan for the future, identify a GM that would work within the developed strategy and then chose a HC along the same lines and hire a staff to support the HC.It is a good business plan. Except by the time an outside agency could evaluate the org and its goals, identify options to achieve that goal and guide the organization toward a GM, all available GM candidates would have been hired, all viable and available HCs or OCs/DCs would have been hired and most competent staffers would be hired.All this needed to be done between season's end and before FA and the draft with little regard for having a GM, HC and staff in place to review the quality of the players on the team, identify areas of weakness, scout potential FAs and evaluate draftees to replace weaknesses on the team.I understand what he is saying is a good and responsible method in a business environment. It truly is. However, there is little time in the NFL for development and implementation unless the team accepts that hirees are an interim GM, HC and staff as one year place holders in 2018. And just what GM or HC would agree to being one year place holders?

RE: RE: Just guessing based on Terps posting history, ajr2456 : 12/27/2018 1:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234373 Keith said:





Quote:





but I'm guessing he believes that DG has done a poor job because he had a wonderful opportunity for a succession plan at the most important position in sports and he passed on it for a shiny new toy. That right there is enough of a reason to believe he has done a poor job.



Throw in the contract to Soldier and OBJ(who Terps hates) and that just adds fuel to his fire.



Terps, am I right?







Maybe, but Terps wanted them to have an outside agency come in and evaluate the org, develop a strategy to guide the team to a successful plan for the future, identify a GM that would work within the developed strategy and then chose a HC along the same lines and hire a staff to support the HC.



It is a good business plan. Except by the time an outside agency could evaluate the org and its goals, identify options to achieve that goal and guide the organization toward a GM, all available GM candidates would have been hired, all viable and available HCs or OCs/DCs would have been hired and most competent staffers would be hired.



All this needed to be done between season's end and before FA and the draft with little regard for having a GM, HC and staff in place to review the quality of the players on the team, identify areas of weakness, scout potential FAs and evaluate draftees to replace weaknesses on the team.



I understand what he is saying is a good and responsible method in a business environment. It truly is. However, there is little time in the NFL for development and implementation unless the team accepts that hirees are an interim GM, HC and staff as one year place holders in 2018. And just what GM or HC would agree to being one year place holders?



They fired Reese and Ben on December 4th. Why couldn't that evaluation occur during the last three weeks? In comment 14234404 section125 said:They fired Reese and Ben on December 4th. Why couldn't that evaluation occur during the last three weeks?

RE: RE: You said Reese inherited a team with its “ young core in place.” Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 1:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234385 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?







They were all young besides Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan.



If Reese was the talent guy, he must’ve lost his eye when he took over.



Before we continue, I strongly urge you to look over that roster Reese inherited and tell me where he “inherited a young core” would be applicable. 29-30 is not a young core age, in the NFL In comment 14234403 WillVAB said:Before we continue, I strongly urge you to look over that roster Reese inherited and tell me where he “inherited a young core” would be applicable. 29-30 is not a young core age, in the NFL

I’d say bbi clearly hasn’t moved on djm : 12/27/2018 1:37 pm : link ..two Super bowls by the way.



Move on.

RE: RE: If Reese was so good HomerJones45 : 12/27/2018 1:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234318 jtfuoco said:





Quote:





Then why has he still sitting at home with the only offer to come in to interview is with the Raiders where the whole world knows Gruden is running the show. Reese was a bad GM just for the Ross hire alone, but I agree he was not the sole reason why the Giants are so bad. A lot of the reason is the ownership who have hired back to back poor coaches







Tom Coughlin had ZERO coaching offers, despite interviewing and making himself available.



He has also run JAX into the ground as President with a five win season and no future in sight



So, by your own criterion, Coughlin is more to blame than Reese.



Or we could look at it more logically and say Reese and Coughlin were a great team who won two Super Bowls together. But eventually, it stopped working, like most partnerships, and Giants had to move on. Your first assertion is not true. Your second assertion is hardly true since last season was the first season in 7 where they were over .500 and if they win this Sunday, it will be their second most successful season despite all the injury problems with the o-line and the qb play since 2010. But whatever is comforting to you. In comment 14234362 Vanzetti said:Your first assertion is not true. Your second assertion is hardly true since last season was the first season in 7 where they were over .500 and if they win this Sunday, it will be their second most successful season despite all the injury problems with the o-line and the qb play since 2010. But whatever is comforting to you.

RE: There's a lot to be determined as to how quality picks after Barkley muscles_marinara : 12/27/2018 1:40 pm : link

Quote: are. In particular, people talk up Hill way beyond his actual performance, and Carter has shown flashes but has hardly set the world on fire.





Without Snacks, Hill has played pretty freakin' well for a rookie (sure there are mistakes but it's good value). An edge guy like Carter who didn't come out of school specializing in a single position will take a year or two to develop his technique. The potential for those two is there, but I'm just waiting to see what DG does with the secondary. Jackrabbit is getting slower by the day and after him it doesn't look too pretty.

In comment 14234400 Greg from LI said:Without Snacks, Hill has played pretty freakin' well for a rookie (sure there are mistakes but it's good value). An edge guy like Carter who didn't come out of school specializing in a single position will take a year or two to develop his technique. The potential for those two is there, but I'm just waiting to see what DG does with the secondary. Jackrabbit is getting slower by the day and after him it doesn't look too pretty.

RE: I don't agree that his first draft was a good one Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 1:41 pm : link

Quote: People say that way too easily and often.



Wow, then there’s nothing else to discuss. Ross, Bradshaw (7th round), Alford (knee ended career shortly after that SB season), DeOssie, Steve Smith, Boss, were all part of the draft you didn’t think was a good one? Even Koets and Michael Johnson(also 7th round and what looked like a find until injury effectively ended his career) were contributors.



Ok, I’m done with that In comment 14234370 Go Terps said:Wow, then there’s nothing else to discuss. Ross, Bradshaw (7th round), Alford (knee ended career shortly after that SB season), DeOssie, Steve Smith, Boss, were all part of the draft you didn’t think was a good one? Even Koets and Michael Johnson(also 7th round and what looked like a find until injury effectively ended his career) were contributors.Ok, I’m done with that

Jerry Reese was a middle manager arniefez : 12/27/2018 1:42 pm : link he was a symptom not the problem. The issues were above him. The fish stinks from the head.

RE: From 2007-2017 BillKo : 12/27/2018 1:42 pm : link

Quote:

But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.



Yep, he didn't prioritize the OL.



The other mistake Reese made was to reach on players while his roster was still in good shape. He'd take flyers on potential rather than production at the next level. You need balance when doing that - Reese swayed too much in one direction.



That ultimately did him - and the Giants - in. In comment 14234303 PaulBlakeTSU said:Yep, he didn't prioritize the OL.The other mistake Reese made was to reach on players while his roster was still in good shape. He'd take flyers on potential rather than production at the next level. You need balance when doing that - Reese swayed too much in one direction.That ultimately did him - and the Giants - in.

RE: RE: I don't agree that his first draft was a good one muscles_marinara : 12/27/2018 1:44 pm : link

People say that way too easily and often.





Quote:





People say that way too easily and often.







Wow, then there’s nothing else to discuss. Ross, Bradshaw (7th round), Alford (knee ended career shortly after that SB season), DeOssie, Steve Smith, Boss, were all part of the draft you didn’t think was a good one? Even Koets and Michael Johnson(also 7th round and what looked like a find until injury effectively ended his career) were contributors.



Ok, I’m done with that





Think he was referring to DG. I'm the furthest thing from a Jerry Reese guy, but that draft class was very good. In comment 14234415 Big Blue '56 said:Think he was referring to DG. I'm the furthest thing from a Jerry Reese guy, but that draft class was very good.

RE: RE: I don't agree that his first draft was a good one Go Terps : 12/27/2018 1:50 pm : link

People say that way too easily and often.





Quote:





People say that way too easily and often.







Wow, then there’s nothing else to discuss. Ross, Bradshaw (7th round), Alford (knee ended career shortly after that SB season), DeOssie, Steve Smith, Boss, were all part of the draft you didn’t think was a good one? Even Koets and Michael Johnson(also 7th round and what looked like a find until injury effectively ended his career) were contributors.



Ok, I’m done with that



I meant Gettleman's. In comment 14234415 Big Blue '56 said:I meant Gettleman's.

RE: From 2007-2017 Mike from SI : 12/27/2018 1:59 pm : link

Quote: Jerry Reese and Marc Ross drafted 10 OL and 8RBs while they had a pocket-passing, non-running, franchise QB.



That speaks volumes of their abilities to build a consistent winning program.



Reese had some horrible luck in that a number of picks who looked tobe contributors had entire careers derailed by injury and that required using scarce resources to replace areas that should have already been established (Kenny Phillips, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, David Wilson, Victor Cruz) and guys like CHad Jones and Clint Sintim were derailed by injury before they even had a chance to produce.



But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.



I was with you until Sintim. That guy sucked and was a forced pick in a 4-3. In comment 14234303 PaulBlakeTSU said:I was with you until Sintim. That guy sucked and was a forced pick in a 4-3.

RE: There's a lot to be determined as to how quality picks after Barkley Mike from SI : 12/27/2018 2:01 pm : link

Quote: are. In particular, people talk up Hill way beyond his actual performance, and Carter has shown flashes but has hardly set the world on fire.



Hill has established himself as a solid NFL player with some upside. What more can you realistically ask for out of a third round pick? In comment 14234400 Greg from LI said:Hill has established himself as a solid NFL player with some upside. What more can you realistically ask for out of a third round pick?

RE: The offense is closest to Tuckrule : 12/27/2018 2:04 pm : link

Quote: being fixed, IMHO. So fix it. Eli can certainly play behind a competent oline. Give Barkley a hole to get through and reliance on Eli is minimized.



Next, get people that can get to the opposing QB. How many games would they have won with a handful of sacks?



This is it. Eli can win with a solid run game and top 15 defense THAT CAN GET OFFF THE FIELD ON THIRD DOWN!! It isn’t about Eli. It’s about everything else Eli is just the easiest target. When things go wrong blame the head coach or the QB. In baseball we blame the pitching in football we blame the qb. This is the iq test for giants fans and most have failed. In comment 14234227 section125 said:This is it. Eli can win with a solid run game and top 15 defense THAT CAN GET OFFF THE FIELD ON THIRD DOWN!! It isn’t about Eli. It’s about everything else Eli is just the easiest target. When things go wrong blame the head coach or the QB. In baseball we blame the pitching in football we blame the qb. This is the iq test for giants fans and most have failed.

Ridiculous premise and ignores a lot of history TD : 12/27/2018 2:05 pm : link Reese helped us win two SBs and for a while was a top talent evaluator and GM. His downfall was failing to address OL when the core group got old (2010-12) and failing to hit on the FIrst Round OL he did select thereafter (though Flowers was more Coughlin’s pick than Reese’s).



But let’s not forget Reese’s incredible eye for talent elsewhere. He had a knack for finding good-great players at WR, DT, DE, CB and was ok at S and even RB and LB early on. The OL did him in.



With that said, how’s Gettlemen looking so far? Where’s the upgrade in talent since he’s come in? He shat the bed in free agency. Aside from hitting on the two top 33 picks, we’ll have to wait and see on this draft. His OL additions have been underwhelming in total (1 possibly very good OL and one medicre one paid as if he were the best). We have no clue who our next QB will be and Gettlemen basically hitched his wagon to a done Eli this year and probably next.



I have no confidence in Gettlemen right now and laugh at posters saying thank god we ditched that “trash” Reese... news flash: Gettlemen hasn’t been better.

RE: RE: RE: I don't agree that his first draft was a good one Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 2:07 pm : link

People say that way too easily and often.





Quote:





In comment 14234370 Go Terps said:





Quote:





People say that way too easily and often.







Wow, then there’s nothing else to discuss. Ross, Bradshaw (7th round), Alford (knee ended career shortly after that SB season), DeOssie, Steve Smith, Boss, were all part of the draft you didn’t think was a good one? Even Koets and Michael Johnson(also 7th round and what looked like a find until injury effectively ended his career) were contributors.



Ok, I’m done with that







I meant Gettleman's.



Yeah, I addressed that in a post just above this one. Sorry, my bad In comment 14234428 Go Terps said:Yeah, I addressed that in a post just above this one. Sorry, my bad

Jerry Reese is one of the most successful GMs in franchise history Ten Ton Hammer : 12/27/2018 2:08 pm : link and no amount of crying over spilled milk, or wallowing in misery, or trying to excuse present-day management for yet another losing season even though it's 80% their handpicked roster is going to shift the fact that during his 10/11 years on the job, they added two super bowls and drafted some outstanding players who would have made their place in the record books if not for injuries. And one of them has a solid shot not just of being the best offensive player in team history, but potentially a hall of fame player.



There's a high probably no GM this team will ever have in the future will be able to say the same.

RE: RE: RE: Just guessing based on Terps posting history, section125 : 12/27/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote:

They fired Reese and Ben on December 4th. Why couldn't that evaluation occur during the last three weeks?



A reasonable question given the date of the firings.



I think it would take more than a few weeks to hire an outside agency together with identifying the internal goals/strategies and make the necessary proposal/recommendations.



But that is a good point you make. I think one month would be a reasonable time - making mid January the point at which interviews for GM could have taken place, if there were any left. I suppose also, that it may have taken a few weeks just to identify the organization to do the review and plan. In comment 14234406 ajr2456 said:A reasonable question given the date of the firings.I think it would take more than a few weeks to hire an outside agency together with identifying the internal goals/strategies and make the necessary proposal/recommendations.But that is a good point you make. I think one month would be a reasonable time - making mid January the point at which interviews for GM could have taken place, if there were any left. I suppose also, that it may have taken a few weeks just to identify the organization to do the review and plan.

You guys Paulie Walnuts : 12/27/2018 2:10 pm : link Need to get off reeses dick.. he was a disaster

RE: RE: RE: You said Reese inherited a team with its “ young core in place.” WillVAB : 12/27/2018 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234403 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234385 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?







They were all young besides Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan.



If Reese was the talent guy, he must’ve lost his eye when he took over.







Before we continue, I strongly urge you to look over that roster Reese inherited and tell me where he “inherited a young core” would be applicable. 29-30 is not a young core age, in the NFL



Go look up when all of those guys were acquired. They weren’t “29-30.”



Football is won in the trenches and Reese inherited an OL group that would go on to be the best unit in the NFL and a front 4 with 3 elite pass rushers.



Reese only had to supplement the roster early on, something he was spotty at even with the core in place (see 09 season, safety position).



He had a finger in the dam strategy from the outset, and when the core in the trenches aged a little faster than expected he was lost. In comment 14234407 Big Blue '56 said:Go look up when all of those guys were acquired. They weren’t “29-30.”Football is won in the trenches and Reese inherited an OL group that would go on to be the best unit in the NFL and a front 4 with 3 elite pass rushers.Reese only had to supplement the roster early on, something he was spotty at even with the core in place (see 09 season, safety position).He had a finger in the dam strategy from the outset, and when the core in the trenches aged a little faster than expected he was lost.

It worries me when Keith is exhorting Go Terps gidiefor : Mod : 12/27/2018 2:13 pm : : 12/27/2018 2:13 pm : link truly

Reeses worst move Paulie Walnuts : 12/27/2018 2:13 pm : link Was easily hiring Marc Ross to replace Gettleman. The drafts slid noticeably after Ross was hired

RE: There's a lot to be determined as to how quality picks after Barkley WillVAB : 12/27/2018 2:15 pm : link

Quote: are. In particular, people talk up Hill way beyond his actual performance, and Carter has shown flashes but has hardly set the world on fire.



Hill has been a solid starter and Carter has flashed off the edge. Carter has had a good rookie year considering ER’s rarely if ever light the world on fire year 1. In comment 14234400 Greg from LI said:Hill has been a solid starter and Carter has flashed off the edge. Carter has had a good rookie year considering ER’s rarely if ever light the world on fire year 1.

RE: RE: RE: RE: You said Reese inherited a team with its “ young core in place.” Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 2:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234407 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234403 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234385 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?







They were all young besides Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan.



If Reese was the talent guy, he must’ve lost his eye when he took over.







Before we continue, I strongly urge you to look over that roster Reese inherited and tell me where he “inherited a young core” would be applicable. 29-30 is not a young core age, in the NFL







Go look up when all of those guys were acquired. They weren’t “29-30.”



Football is won in the trenches and Reese inherited an OL group that would go on to be the best unit in the NFL and a front 4 with 3 elite pass rushers.



Reese only had to supplement the roster early on, something he was spotty at even with the core in place (see 09 season, safety position).



He had a finger in the dam strategy from the outset, and when the core in the trenches aged a little faster than expected he was lost.



You said he acquired, during his FIRST season with the reins a “young core group.” He didn’t. Why would the ONCE YOUNGER talent acquired before he took over in 2007 have sny bearing on your assumption he did so with a young core in place?



Silly to debate this. I thought EA was mediocre AT BEST (Eli proved to be a great pick , but you and I could have made that no-brainer of a trade) and you thought he was fine. In no universe are our minds going to ever change on EA. So, we’ll agree to disagree and move on. :) In comment 14234472 WillVAB said:You said he acquired, during his FIRST season with the reins a “young core group.” He didn’t. Why would the ONCE YOUNGER talent acquired before he took over in 2007 have sny bearing on your assumption he did so with a young core in place?Silly to debate this. I thought EA was mediocre AT BEST (Eli proved to be a great pick , but you and I could have made that no-brainer of a trade) and you thought he was fine. In no universe are our minds going to ever change on EA. So, we’ll agree to disagree and move on. :)

RE: It worries me when Keith is exhorting Go Terps Keith : 12/27/2018 2:20 pm : link

Quote: truly



How do you think I feel!?!



I've been on the same page as terps since the draft. If feels very weird. In comment 14234473 gidiefor said:How do you think I feel!?!I've been on the same page as terps since the draft. If feels very weird.

RE: RE: There's a lot to be determined as to how quality picks after Barkley Greg from LI : 12/27/2018 2:36 pm : link

Quote: Hill has established himself as a solid NFL player with some upside.



I think that's a highly debatable statement. In comment 14234437 Mike from SI said:I think that's a highly debatable statement.

He made some great picks and free agent Les in TO : 12/27/2018 2:37 pm : link Signings, he had some terrible ones and was also hurt by career ending injuries to Nicks Phillips Thomas Smith and Wilson,all of whom were playing at a high level before suffering injuries.

RE: RE: RE: There's a lot to be determined as to how quality picks after Barkley Mike from SI : 12/27/2018 2:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234437 Mike from SI said:





Quote:





Hill has established himself as a solid NFL player with some upside.







I think that's a highly debatable statement.



The upside part or that he's established himself as a solid NFL player? Maybe it's too soon for "established" but he's certainly played like one as a rookie. And he has shown enough flashes that I think there is upside (although maybe it will never turn into anything). In comment 14234508 Greg from LI said:The upside part or that he's established himself as a solid NFL player? Maybe it's too soon for "established" but he's certainly played like one as a rookie. And he has shown enough flashes that I think there is upside (although maybe it will never turn into anything).

I would say Hill's certainly established himself as an NFL player Ten Ton Hammer : 12/27/2018 2:42 pm : link I feel like you got a lot from a 3rd round pick.



There are plenty of occassions where you have no idea whether your 3rd round pick can even play in the league after year 1. We know Hill can play. It's just a matter of if he's a starter or a backup. Right now it's a successful pick. He contributed and played a lot, sometimes very well.



It would be a pretty high standard to say it's not a good pick.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You said Reese inherited a team with its “ young core in place.” WillVAB : 12/27/2018 3:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234472 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234407 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234403 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234385 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?







They were all young besides Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan.



If Reese was the talent guy, he must’ve lost his eye when he took over.







Before we continue, I strongly urge you to look over that roster Reese inherited and tell me where he “inherited a young core” would be applicable. 29-30 is not a young core age, in the NFL







Go look up when all of those guys were acquired. They weren’t “29-30.”



Football is won in the trenches and Reese inherited an OL group that would go on to be the best unit in the NFL and a front 4 with 3 elite pass rushers.



Reese only had to supplement the roster early on, something he was spotty at even with the core in place (see 09 season, safety position).



He had a finger in the dam strategy from the outset, and when the core in the trenches aged a little faster than expected he was lost.







You said he acquired, during his FIRST season with the reins a “young core group.” He didn’t. Why would the ONCE YOUNGER talent acquired before he took over in 2007 have sny bearing on your assumption he did so with a young core in place?



Silly to debate this. I thought EA was mediocre AT BEST (Eli proved to be a great pick , but you and I could have made that no-brainer of a trade) and you thought he was fine. In no universe are our minds going to ever change on EA. So, we’ll agree to disagree and move on. :)



I provided you a laundry list of talent already on the roster before Reese became the GM. You act like he took over a mid 90s early 00s redskin roster with a 40 year old Deon, Bruce Smith, and Green.



Reese took over a team coming off two playoff years well established in the trenches with a 3 year vet franchise QB. I honestly can’t think of a more ideal situation a GM has walked into the past 20 years. In comment 14234485 Big Blue '56 said:I provided you a laundry list of talent already on the roster before Reese became the GM. You act like he took over a mid 90s early 00s redskin roster with a 40 year old Deon, Bruce Smith, and Green.Reese took over a team coming off two playoff years well established in the trenches with a 3 year vet franchise QB. I honestly can’t think of a more ideal situation a GM has walked into the past 20 years.

Hill is an okay starter on a terrible defense Greg from LI : 12/27/2018 3:06 pm : link I'm not exactly popping the champagne based on what he's done to date.

RE: Hill is an okay starter on a terrible defense BillKo : 12/27/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: I'm not exactly popping the champagne based on what he's done to date.



Thing to consider is, we don't know how much better Hill will get after a year of experience, and a year in the weight room with the strength team.



I suspect a good leap into his second year............... In comment 14234542 Greg from LI said:Thing to consider is, we don't know how much better Hill will get after a year of experience, and a year in the weight room with the strength team.I suspect a good leap into his second year...............

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You said Reese inherited a team with its “ young core in place.” Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2018 3:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234485 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234472 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234407 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234403 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234385 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?







They were all young besides Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan.



If Reese was the talent guy, he must’ve lost his eye when he took over.







Before we continue, I strongly urge you to look over that roster Reese inherited and tell me where he “inherited a young core” would be applicable. 29-30 is not a young core age, in the NFL







Go look up when all of those guys were acquired. They weren’t “29-30.”



Football is won in the trenches and Reese inherited an OL group that would go on to be the best unit in the NFL and a front 4 with 3 elite pass rushers.



Reese only had to supplement the roster early on, something he was spotty at even with the core in place (see 09 season, safety position).



He had a finger in the dam strategy from the outset, and when the core in the trenches aged a little faster than expected he was lost.







You said he acquired, during his FIRST season with the reins a “young core group.” He didn’t. Why would the ONCE YOUNGER talent acquired before he took over in 2007 have sny bearing on your assumption he did so with a young core in place?



Silly to debate this. I thought EA was mediocre AT BEST (Eli proved to be a great pick , but you and I could have made that no-brainer of a trade) and you thought he was fine. In no universe are our minds going to ever change on EA. So, we’ll agree to disagree and move on. :)







I provided you a laundry list of talent already on the roster before Reese became the GM. You act like he took over a mid 90s early 00s redskin roster with a 40 year old Deon, Bruce Smith, and Green.



Reese took over a team coming off two playoff years well established in the trenches with a 3 year vet franchise QB. I honestly can’t think of a more ideal situation a GM has walked into the past 20 years.



You are simply being stubborn, so, no matter what you respond with, I will repeat for the last time: You stated that EA left Reese with a young core. Other than the young guys I mentioned in 2 posts above, where is that youthful core?



Madison 33, Burress 30, Toomer 33, O’Hara 30, Seubert 28, Strahan 36, Robbins 30, Pierce 29, Mitchell 28..The rest were certainly not part of any core.



Reese’s 2007 draft complented those older core guys to bring home a title In comment 14234534 WillVAB said:You are simply being stubborn, so, no matter what you respond with, I will repeat for the last time: You stated that EA left Reese with a young core. Other than the young guys I mentioned in 2 posts above, where is that youthful core?Madison 33, Burress 30, Toomer 33, O’Hara 30, Seubert 28, Strahan 36, Robbins 30, Pierce 29, Mitchell 28..The rest were certainly not part of any core.Reese’s 2007 draft complented those older core guys to bring home a title

RE: Who offered Coughlin a coaching job, Gene? HomerJones45 : 12/27/2018 3:46 pm : link

Quote: Who is it that he turned down? Niners In comment 14234412 Greg from LI said:Niners

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You said Reese inherited a team with its “ young core in place.” WillVAB : 12/27/2018 4:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234534 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234485 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234472 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234407 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234403 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234385 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?







They were all young besides Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan.



If Reese was the talent guy, he must’ve lost his eye when he took over.







Before we continue, I strongly urge you to look over that roster Reese inherited and tell me where he “inherited a young core” would be applicable. 29-30 is not a young core age, in the NFL







Go look up when all of those guys were acquired. They weren’t “29-30.”



Football is won in the trenches and Reese inherited an OL group that would go on to be the best unit in the NFL and a front 4 with 3 elite pass rushers.



Reese only had to supplement the roster early on, something he was spotty at even with the core in place (see 09 season, safety position).



He had a finger in the dam strategy from the outset, and when the core in the trenches aged a little faster than expected he was lost.







You said he acquired, during his FIRST season with the reins a “young core group.” He didn’t. Why would the ONCE YOUNGER talent acquired before he took over in 2007 have sny bearing on your assumption he did so with a young core in place?



Silly to debate this. I thought EA was mediocre AT BEST (Eli proved to be a great pick , but you and I could have made that no-brainer of a trade) and you thought he was fine. In no universe are our minds going to ever change on EA. So, we’ll agree to disagree and move on. :)







I provided you a laundry list of talent already on the roster before Reese became the GM. You act like he took over a mid 90s early 00s redskin roster with a 40 year old Deon, Bruce Smith, and Green.



Reese took over a team coming off two playoff years well established in the trenches with a 3 year vet franchise QB. I honestly can’t think of a more ideal situation a GM has walked into the past 20 years.







You are simply being stubborn, so, no matter what you respond with, I will repeat for the last time: You stated that EA left Reese with a young core. Other than the young guys I mentioned in 2 posts above, where is that youthful core?



Madison 33, Burress 30, Toomer 33, O’Hara 30, Seubert 28, Strahan 36, Robbins 30, Pierce 29, Mitchell 28..The rest were certainly not part of any core.



Reese’s 2007 draft complented those older core guys to bring home a title



Tuck 24

Kiwi 24

Osi 25

Cofield 23

Webster 25



Eli 26

Snee 25

Diehl 27

McKenzie 28

Seubert 29

Shockey 27



That’s a pretty solid young core in addition to the other guys who fall slightly outside of your parameters.



History speaks for itself. It’s pretty obvious Reese wasn’t equipped to rebuild a team from the bottom up. Hell, if he actually had a sound team building strategy he never would’ve been in a position to rebuild position groups. In comment 14234558 Big Blue '56 said:Tuck 24Kiwi 24Osi 25Cofield 23Webster 25Eli 26Snee 25Diehl 27McKenzie 28Seubert 29Shockey 27That’s a pretty solid young core in addition to the other guys who fall slightly outside of your parameters.History speaks for itself. It’s pretty obvious Reese wasn’t equipped to rebuild a team from the bottom up. Hell, if he actually had a sound team building strategy he never would’ve been in a position to rebuild position groups.

Teh "basketballs on cleets" Coach Red Beaulieu : 12/27/2018 4:16 pm : link Ugh you know the org was in trouble when your GM is spouting off stupid corporate slogans. He was trash by the end.

RE: RE: From 2007-2017 PaulBlakeTSU : 12/27/2018 4:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234303 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





Jerry Reese and Marc Ross drafted 10 OL and 8RBs while they had a pocket-passing, non-running, franchise QB.



That speaks volumes of their abilities to build a consistent winning program.



Reese had some horrible luck in that a number of picks who looked tobe contributors had entire careers derailed by injury and that required using scarce resources to replace areas that should have already been established (Kenny Phillips, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, David Wilson, Victor Cruz) and guys like CHad Jones and Clint Sintim were derailed by injury before they even had a chance to produce.



But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.







I was with you until Sintim. That guy sucked and was a forced pick in a 4-3.



I'm biased because I watched and liked Sintim a lot in college. He was a very talented edge rusher who was forced to play out of position for the Giants.



But more importantly, he tore his ACL *twice* before the start of his third season. Perhaps he wouldn't have panned out anyway, but his career was over before he really had a chance to do anything. Look what happened to Terrell Thomas's career after he tore his ACL right around the same time.

In comment 14234435 Mike from SI said:I'm biased because I watched and liked Sintim a lot in college. He was a very talented edge rusher who was forced to play out of position for the Giants.But more importantly, he tore his ACL *twice* before the start of his third season. Perhaps he wouldn't have panned out anyway, but his career was over before he really had a chance to do anything. Look what happened to Terrell Thomas's career after he tore his ACL right around the same time.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You said Reese inherited a team with its “ young core in place.” 2ndroundKO : 12/27/2018 4:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234558 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234534 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234485 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234472 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234407 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14234403 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14234385 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Aside from I named, who was this young core he inherited. And those that were young? Who fo you think was the main talent guy for EA?







They were all young besides Toomer, Shockey, and Strahan.



If Reese was the talent guy, he must’ve lost his eye when he took over.







Before we continue, I strongly urge you to look over that roster Reese inherited and tell me where he “inherited a young core” would be applicable. 29-30 is not a young core age, in the NFL







Go look up when all of those guys were acquired. They weren’t “29-30.”



Football is won in the trenches and Reese inherited an OL group that would go on to be the best unit in the NFL and a front 4 with 3 elite pass rushers.



Reese only had to supplement the roster early on, something he was spotty at even with the core in place (see 09 season, safety position).



He had a finger in the dam strategy from the outset, and when the core in the trenches aged a little faster than expected he was lost.







You said he acquired, during his FIRST season with the reins a “young core group.” He didn’t. Why would the ONCE YOUNGER talent acquired before he took over in 2007 have sny bearing on your assumption he did so with a young core in place?



Silly to debate this. I thought EA was mediocre AT BEST (Eli proved to be a great pick , but you and I could have made that no-brainer of a trade) and you thought he was fine. In no universe are our minds going to ever change on EA. So, we’ll agree to disagree and move on. :)







I provided you a laundry list of talent already on the roster before Reese became the GM. You act like he took over a mid 90s early 00s redskin roster with a 40 year old Deon, Bruce Smith, and Green.



Reese took over a team coming off two playoff years well established in the trenches with a 3 year vet franchise QB. I honestly can’t think of a more ideal situation a GM has walked into the past 20 years.







You are simply being stubborn, so, no matter what you respond with, I will repeat for the last time: You stated that EA left Reese with a young core. Other than the young guys I mentioned in 2 posts above, where is that youthful core?



Madison 33, Burress 30, Toomer 33, O’Hara 30, Seubert 28, Strahan 36, Robbins 30, Pierce 29, Mitchell 28..The rest were certainly not part of any core.



Reese’s 2007 draft complented those older core guys to bring home a title







Tuck 24

Kiwi 24

Osi 25

Cofield 23

Webster 25



Eli 26

Snee 25

Diehl 27

McKenzie 28

Seubert 29

Shockey 27



That’s a pretty solid young core in addition to the other guys who fall slightly outside of your parameters.



History speaks for itself. It’s pretty obvious Reese wasn’t equipped to rebuild a team from the bottom up. Hell, if he actually had a sound team building strategy he never would’ve been in a position to rebuild position groups.

Indeed the core was in place. Nice draft picks by the Director of Scouting then, whoever that guy was In comment 14234589 WillVAB said:Indeed the core was in place. Nice draft picks by the Director of Scouting then, whoever that guy was

RE: RE: RE: There's a lot to be determined as to how quality picks after Barkley section125 : 12/27/2018 4:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234437 Mike from SI said:





Quote:





Hill has established himself as a solid NFL player with some upside.







I think that's a highly debatable statement.



Huh? He isn't a solid player with upside? I guess his team leading 5 sacks point to him as deficient? (not that the team sacks are huge) In comment 14234508 Greg from LI said:Huh? He isn't a solid player with upside? I guess his team leading 5 sacks point to him as deficient? (not that the team sacks are huge)

RE: RE: RE: From 2007-2017 WillVAB : 12/27/2018 4:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234435 Mike from SI said:





Quote:





In comment 14234303 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





Jerry Reese and Marc Ross drafted 10 OL and 8RBs while they had a pocket-passing, non-running, franchise QB.



That speaks volumes of their abilities to build a consistent winning program.



Reese had some horrible luck in that a number of picks who looked tobe contributors had entire careers derailed by injury and that required using scarce resources to replace areas that should have already been established (Kenny Phillips, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, David Wilson, Victor Cruz) and guys like CHad Jones and Clint Sintim were derailed by injury before they even had a chance to produce.



But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.







I was with you until Sintim. That guy sucked and was a forced pick in a 4-3.







I'm biased because I watched and liked Sintim a lot in college. He was a very talented edge rusher who was forced to play out of position for the Giants.



But more importantly, he tore his ACL *twice* before the start of his third season. Perhaps he wouldn't have panned out anyway, but his career was over before he really had a chance to do anything. Look what happened to Terrell Thomas's career after he tore his ACL right around the same time.



Reese had bad luck w Plax, Nicks, Cruz, Smith, Phillips, and JPP. That’s pretty much it.



Thomas had a knee injury in college. That’s why he was even available at the Giants pick in round 2.



Sintim sucked for the Giants injury or not.



Chad Jones is a complete unknown. Many had a 5th round grade on him and Reese pulled the trigger in the 3rd. More likely he followed the Jay Bromley career track than the perennial all-pro one.



David Wilson was a great athlete but a questionable RB. Bad pick given the state of the roster at the time and who was available. His ceiling without the injury was as a luxury type pick 3rd down back.



In comment 14234610 PaulBlakeTSU said:Reese had bad luck w Plax, Nicks, Cruz, Smith, Phillips, and JPP. That’s pretty much it.Thomas had a knee injury in college. That’s why he was even available at the Giants pick in round 2.Sintim sucked for the Giants injury or not.Chad Jones is a complete unknown. Many had a 5th round grade on him and Reese pulled the trigger in the 3rd. More likely he followed the Jay Bromley career track than the perennial all-pro one.David Wilson was a great athlete but a questionable RB. Bad pick given the state of the roster at the time and who was available. His ceiling without the injury was as a luxury type pick 3rd down back.

RE: Hill is an okay starter on a terrible defense Ten Ton Hammer : 12/27/2018 5:17 pm : link

Quote: I'm not exactly popping the champagne based on what he's done to date.



That's fine, it's not an onjectionable opinion. Compare him against other third round picks you can recall and I think you'd find he certainly gave you a lot more in year 1 than most.



I dont mean recently, we know they've stunk at drafting in the middle rounds recently.



Justin Tuck was a 3rd round pick. Osi was a second round pick. Neither one of them did much in their rookie year, and Tuck left college with the sack record for ND and a pretty heralded status as a pick. In comment 14234542 Greg from LI said:That's fine, it's not an onjectionable opinion. Compare him against other third round picks you can recall and I think you'd find he certainly gave you a lot more in year 1 than most.I dont mean recently, we know they've stunk at drafting in the middle rounds recently.Justin Tuck was a 3rd round pick. Osi was a second round pick. Neither one of them did much in their rookie year, and Tuck left college with the sack record for ND and a pretty heralded status as a pick.

Big Blue 56 joeinpa : 12/27/2018 5:21 pm : link I agree. Don’t want a quarterback this year. That ship sailed



But I stand by my point that the loyalty to Eli is unprecedented Guess I could have added , “as is the number of those that have such vitriol to a Giants legend.

RE: RE: From 2007-2017 LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/27/2018 6:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14234303 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:







But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.







Yep, he didn't prioritize the OL.



The other mistake Reese made was to reach on players while his roster was still in good shape. He'd take flyers on potential rather than production at the next level. You need balance when doing that - Reese swayed too much in one direction.



That ultimately did him - and the Giants - in.





People keep saying this and it's simply not true.



He didn't ignore the OL, he repeatedly whiffed on OL selections and acquisitions.



In comment 14234418 BillKo said:People keep saying this and it's simply not true.He didn't ignore the OL, he repeatedly whiffed on OL selections and acquisitions.

18E joeinpa : 12/27/2018 7:21 pm : link How can any athlete, be as athletic at 38 as he was in his prime, it defies logic.



Our polar opposite views explains a lot about the Eli debate

Reese’s Big Mistakes at the Enf Samiam : 12/27/2018 10:04 pm : link Two come to mind. First, taking Engram over Ramzyk. We needed help at both positions. But, we could have gotten a good TE as late as the 4th or 5th round. You were not going to get a OT who could bring to the team what Ramzyk brought laterin the draft. Passing on a quality OT when you had a horrible line set in motion his ultimate firing. By doing so he was relying on both Flowers and Hart to become competent.



Second, drafting Flowers that high. Granted he only played LT as a rookie because of an injury. If he had a year at RT, maybe it would have been different. But,either way he was way overdrafted

Two more off seasons like this one and we're back in it markky : 12/27/2018 10:43 pm : link Replacing your 6-8 worst players with positive players and you're a completely different team.

RE: RE: Hill is an okay starter on a terrible defense santacruzom : 12:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14234542 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





I'm not exactly popping the champagne based on what he's done to date.







Thing to consider is, we don't know how much better Hill will get after a year of experience, and a year in the weight room with the strength team.



I suspect a good leap into his second year...............



You do?



Aside from obvious studd like OBJ and Barkley, I NEVER expect a Giants player to make a good leap in year two. Just seldom happens these days. In comment 14234555 BillKo said:You do?Aside from obvious studd like OBJ and Barkley, I NEVER expect a Giants player to make a good leap in year two. Just seldom happens these days.

RE: RE: RE: From 2007-2017 PaulBlakeTSU : 9:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14234418 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 14234303 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:







But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.







Yep, he didn't prioritize the OL.



The other mistake Reese made was to reach on players while his roster was still in good shape. He'd take flyers on potential rather than production at the next level. You need balance when doing that - Reese swayed too much in one direction.



That ultimately did him - and the Giants - in.









People keep saying this and it's simply not true.



He didn't ignore the OL, he repeatedly whiffed on OL selections and acquisitions.





When you have a QB like Eli and you draft 10 OL to 8 RBs, then it's de-prioritizing the OLine to an extent that it should be considered negligence.



In comment 14234710 LakeGeorgeGiant said:When you have a QB like Eli and you draft 10 OL to 8 RBs, then it's de-prioritizing the OLine to an extent that it should be considered negligence.

RE: RE: RE: RE: From 2007-2017 PaulBlakeTSU : 10:03 am : link

Quote: .





Reese had bad luck w Plax, Nicks, Cruz, Smith, Phillips, and JPP. That’s pretty much it.



Thomas had a knee injury in college. That’s why he was even available at the Giants pick in round 2.



Sintim sucked for the Giants injury or not.



Chad Jones is a complete unknown. Many had a 5th round grade on him and Reese pulled the trigger in the 3rd. More likely he followed the Jay Bromley career track than the perennial all-pro one.



David Wilson was a great athlete but a questionable RB. Bad pick given the state of the roster at the time and who was available. His ceiling without the injury was as a luxury type pick 3rd down back.





I think Sintim was a bad draft choice because they drafted a 3-4 ER to play in a 4-3 scheme and it was a stupid fit. But he had a lot of talent and he blew out his knee twice before his third season... that's bad luck even if you disagree with the pick.



Chad Jones: complete unknown. Maybe it was a reach in that he should have been a 5th round pick instead of a 3rd, and for that the pick can be criticized. But it's still bad luck what happened.



David Wilson: He was an athlete and dynamic playmaker. I agree that it was a stupid pick for the 1st round because of the diminished value of running backs and the dearth of talent Giants had at far more important positions. Reese should be criticized for making a low-value pick. But whether his ceiling was that of a Reggie Bush type luxury or not, it was still horrific luck that the Giants 1st round pick had his career end due to a neck injury after only two seasons.



Terrell Thomas was risky because of his knee injury. But it wasn't such a long shot that he could have a long productive career. There is some bad luck in him in fact blowing out his knee two more times. It's low on my list because of the built-in risk, but given all of the other injuries, it's just one more that tilt the scales. In comment 14234654 WillVAB said:I think Sintim was a bad draft choice because they drafted a 3-4 ER to play in a 4-3 scheme and it was a stupid fit. But he had a lot of talent and he blew out his knee twice before his third season... that's bad luck even if you disagree with the pick.Chad Jones: complete unknown. Maybe it was a reach in that he should have been a 5th round pick instead of a 3rd, and for that the pick can be criticized. But it's still bad luck what happened.David Wilson: He was an athlete and dynamic playmaker. I agree that it was a stupid pick for the 1st round because of the diminished value of running backs and the dearth of talent Giants had at far more important positions. Reese should be criticized for making a low-value pick. But whether his ceiling was that of a Reggie Bush type luxury or not, it was still horrific luck that the Giants 1st round pick had his career end due to a neck injury after only two seasons.Terrell Thomas was risky because of his knee injury. But it wasn't such a long shot that he could have a long productive career. There is some bad luck in him in fact blowing out his knee two more times. It's low on my list because of the built-in risk, but given all of the other injuries, it's just one more that tilt the scales.

RE: Well thought out.. King Quis : 11:23 am : link

Quote: But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.







This ⬆️⬆️⬆️



And on top of all that there is reason to believe Reese was hamstrung the last couple of years or so by the Maras from moving forward at the QB position. Who knows where the franchise would be if Reese had full autonomy over the roster. They stopped McAdoo from getting Mahomes and kicked Webb off the roster just to keep the wolves away from Eli. In comment 14234208 Sean said:This ⬆️⬆️⬆️And on top of all that there is reason to believe Reese was hamstrung the last couple of years or so by the Maras from moving forward at the QB position. Who knows where the franchise would be if Reese had full autonomy over the roster. They stopped McAdoo from getting Mahomes and kicked Webb off the roster just to keep the wolves away from Eli.

RE: RE: Well thought out.. RobCarpenter : 11:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 14234208 Sean said:





Quote:





But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.





This ⬆️⬆️⬆️



And on top of all that there is reason to believe Reese was hamstrung the last couple of years or so by the Maras from moving forward at the QB position. Who knows where the franchise would be if Reese had full autonomy over the roster. They stopped McAdoo from getting Mahomes and kicked Webb off the roster just to keep the wolves away from Eli.



Reese never showed an ability to identify decent players on the OL. Do you think Mahones would do any better behind the likes of Flowers and company?



And if Reese were such a great GM, don't you think other teams would be lining up to get him?



I'm not sure whether or not DG is a good GM yet, but I'm encouraged by his first draft and by the fact that he cut bait on bad signings. But I am sure that he at least has a philosophy. In comment 14235304 King Quis said:Reese never showed an ability to identify decent players on the OL. Do you think Mahones would do any better behind the likes of Flowers and company?And if Reese were such a great GM, don't you think other teams would be lining up to get him?I'm not sure whether or not DG is a good GM yet, but I'm encouraged by his first draft and by the fact that he cut bait on bad signings. But I am sure that he at least has a philosophy.

RE: RE: Well thought out.. GiantGrit : 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14234208 Sean said:





Quote:





But, people think Coughlin & Eli we’re disrespected, no one is more under appreciated than Jerry Reese.



This is a guy that doesn’t even get credit for running the drafts which yielded the infrastructure which built the 07 & 11 SB teams. All the credit goes to Accorsi. He was deemed a Rooney Rule “courtesy” email by OAK. He’s been referred to as a buffoon & clown multiple times here. Shit fell apart the last few years & the drafts were awful. But he deserves massive credit for both SB’s and he gets none of it.











This ⬆️⬆️⬆️



And on top of all that there is reason to believe Reese was hamstrung the last couple of years or so by the Maras from moving forward at the QB position. Who knows where the franchise would be if Reese had full autonomy over the roster. They stopped McAdoo from getting Mahomes and kicked Webb off the roster just to keep the wolves away from Eli.



They stopped? I've read Reese was the one that balked at the price to move up. In comment 14235304 King Quis said:They stopped? I've read Reese was the one that balked at the price to move up.

RE: RE: RE: RE: From 2007-2017 Ten Ton Hammer : 11:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 14234710 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





In comment 14234418 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 14234303 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:







But even with that, their failure to keep the offensive line a priority was his ultimate downfall and a complete indictment.







Yep, he didn't prioritize the OL.



The other mistake Reese made was to reach on players while his roster was still in good shape. He'd take flyers on potential rather than production at the next level. You need balance when doing that - Reese swayed too much in one direction.



That ultimately did him - and the Giants - in.









People keep saying this and it's simply not true.



He didn't ignore the OL, he repeatedly whiffed on OL selections and acquisitions.









When you have a QB like Eli and you draft 10 OL to 8 RBs, then it's de-prioritizing the OLine to an extent that it should be considered negligence.





Football rosters don't exist in a vacuum. Every year the team has needs to fill that impact what they do in a draft. When Plax shot himself and they lost their overall dominant season and achance to repeat as champions, they were trying to pursue their window of opportunity and needed a #1 WR, for example.



When Gibril Wilson, a solid player, got overpaid in free agency and they didn't overspend to keep him, they were trying to keep a championship level defense in shape and went for Kenny Phillips. You can't just put a quota on the number of offensive linemen they drafted in X amount of years and think that paints the whole picture. There are reasons for why things happen, especially when you're losing your best, most productive draft picks to decimating injuries

In comment 14235180 PaulBlakeTSU said:Football rosters don't exist in a vacuum. Every year the team has needs to fill that impact what they do in a draft. When Plax shot himself and they lost their overall dominant season and achance to repeat as champions, they were trying to pursue their window of opportunity and needed a #1 WR, for example.When Gibril Wilson, a solid player, got overpaid in free agency and they didn't overspend to keep him, they were trying to keep a championship level defense in shape and went for Kenny Phillips. You can't just put a quota on the number of offensive linemen they drafted in X amount of years and think that paints the whole picture. There are reasons for why things happen, especially when you're losing your best, most productive draft picks to decimating injuries

RE: RE: RE: RE: From 2007-2017 LakeGeorgeGiant : 1:33 pm : link Quote:



When you have a QB like Eli and you draft 10 OL to 8 RBs, then it's de-prioritizing the OLine to an extent that it should be considered negligence.





Yeah "deprioritizing" the Oline.



When they drafted Flowers they expected to play him at RT with Beatty at LT. They would have had 2nd round picks at LT and C, and a first rounder and FA acquisition manning the guard positions. Another first rounder at RT.



I'm not sure how anybody can call that "deprioritizing" the position unless that person is just doubling down on their chosen narrative.



Reese chose the wrong OL and it also seems that there may have been some difficulty with development.



Reese made many mistakes, but he didn't ignore the OL. Yeah "deprioritizing" the Oline.When they drafted Flowers they expected to play him at RT with Beatty at LT. They would have had 2nd round picks at LT and C, and a first rounder and FA acquisition manning the guard positions. Another first rounder at RT.I'm not sure how anybody can call that "deprioritizing" the position unless that person is just doubling down on their chosen narrative.Reese chose the wrong OL and it also seems that there may have been some difficulty with development.Reese made many mistakes, but he didn't ignore the OL.

One thing that gets overlooked Greg from LI : 1:46 pm : link Great offensive linemen tend to have long careers, but not with the Giants. For example, did you know that Chris Snee is the exact same age as Jason Peters? They were born four days apart, but Snee was basically shot by 2012 while Peters is STILL starting in the league.



Rich Seubert blew out his knee and was done at age 31.



Kareem McKenzie declined dramatically after 30 and retired at 32.



Shaun O'Hara, done at 33.





The Giants aren't moving on from anything Dnew15 : 1:46 pm : link until Eli moves on.

I hate to say it - but it's true.

RE: One thing that gets overlooked Matt M. : 1:58 pm : link

Quote: Great offensive linemen tend to have long careers, but not with the Giants. For example, did you know that Chris Snee is the exact same age as Jason Peters? They were born four days apart, but Snee was basically shot by 2012 while Peters is STILL starting in the league.



Rich Seubert blew out his knee and was done at age 31.



Kareem McKenzie declined dramatically after 30 and retired at 32.



Shaun O'Hara, done at 33.

Excellent point. Without looking it up, I would have assumed both McKenzie and O'hara were older when they retired. That is what made their selections of Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers so frustrating. We were expecting at least a solid core of OL to build with for a decade. Now, all 3 are gone. In comment 14235517 Greg from LI said:Excellent point. Without looking it up, I would have assumed both McKenzie and O'hara were older when they retired. That is what made their selections of Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers so frustrating. We were expecting at least a solid core of OL to build with for a decade. Now, all 3 are gone.