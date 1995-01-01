New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:25 pm : 12:25 pm ...

Fuxking these announcers! Simms11 : 4:12 pm : link . Fuck the Cowboys! Fuck Jerry Jones, Fuck Garrett! Damn it!

RE: Best case result Ssanders9816 : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: Giants played a good game and lost.



Bingo!!!! In comment 14238824 AcesUp said:Bingo!!!!

Hope you Fucking stains are happy B in ALB : 4:12 pm : link Watching Jerry Jones and company celebrate another win on your home field. Assholes.

RE: RE: SS dep026 : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14238813 dep026 said:





Quote:





just terrible again. Not a big game player whatsoever.



Easy back shoulder throw, and he falls down... again.







Oh my lord.



Are you kidding me?/ It was a PERFECT throw. He just cant make a play when it matters most. Most overrated player on the team. In comment 14238821 bigbluescot said:Are you kidding me?/ It was a PERFECT throw. He just cant make a play when it matters most. Most overrated player on the team.

that was dreadful MookGiants : 4:13 pm : link play calling by Shurmur.



Guy is a total loser. I'm glad they lost but it's concerning that this clown is going to be our head coach next year.



Barkley not one touch on the last drive

RE: Best case result spike : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: Giants played a good game and lost.



Great momentum to carry towards 2019.

Fix the defense and the OL In comment 14238824 AcesUp said:Great momentum to carry towards 2019.Fix the defense and the OL

Not throwing a party Oscar : 4:13 pm : link But there was no fucking reason to win that game. Sad to see Eli go out as he has this season but it rarely ends well. A lot of work to do.

Thank you for your service M0rbid : 4:13 pm : link Eli. Good luck with other team next year.

All you draft fuckers can now Defense56 : 4:13 pm : link go to bed with a smile on your face with visions of draft suger plums in your head.

What a joke LeftHook : 4:13 pm : link Our 2018 Giants team, fucking pathetic

Dallas blitzed gmenatlarge : 4:13 pm : link On last 4th down, giants do not end of story!

Shurmur is the HC, not the OC.. Sean : 4:13 pm : link scoring over 30 points means nothing. He is the HC!

RE: RE: RE: SS spike : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14238821 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





In comment 14238813 dep026 said:





Quote:





just terrible again. Not a big game player whatsoever.



Easy back shoulder throw, and he falls down... again.







Oh my lord.







Are you kidding me?/ It was a PERFECT throw. He just cant make a play when it matters most. Most overrated player on the team.



SS is a slot WR In comment 14238837 dep026 said:SS is a slot WR

Perfect ending. section125 : 4:13 pm : link Hard loss, but gets the better picks.



Kind of a bad job by Eli on that last series. He had people open and rushed a few throws...not unhappy.

RE: RE: Lol WillVAB : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14238721 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Of course Vernon can’t close it out.



He needs to be the first cut this off season.







He was tackled.



He wasn’t tackled. He had a free shot at Dak and missed him.



Just another near miss from the pressure expert.



This team needs an edge rusher who can close out games in the worst way. In comment 14238726 bigbluescot said:He wasn’t tackled. He had a free shot at Dak and missed him.Just another near miss from the pressure expert.This team needs an edge rusher who can close out games in the worst way.

RE: that was dreadful Route 9 : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: play calling by Shurmur.



Guy is a total loser. I'm glad they lost but it's concerning that this clown is going to be our head coach next year.



Barkley not one touch on the last drive



Yup In comment 14238838 MookGiants said:Yup

that was the ideal outcome MookGiants : 4:14 pm : link Entertaining game, Eli played well in what might be his last game as a Giant, and they still lost.



The entire defense is a huge issue. Who are the building blocks on defense? This team has so many holes its scary.

RE: RE: RE: Guys from a draft persective... crick n NC : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14238781 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14238764 EricJ said:





Quote:





losing this game is huge.







You can't possibly know that right now. You're only looking at draft number not the player









This is the kind of stupidity that makes these boards so painful.



“You can’t tell me that an 80% chance of winning is better than a 20% chance of winning, because sometimes the 20% guy wins.”



So there is an 80 percent chance the giants don't get a quality player if they had won? In comment 14238822 Azul Grande said:So there is an 80 percent chance the giants don't get a quality player if they had won?

RE: that was dreadful micky : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: play calling by Shurmur.



Guy is a total loser. I'm glad they lost but it's concerning that this clown is going to be our head coach next year.



Barkley not one touch on the last drive



I thought your best player on the field wouldve touched the ball that drive. If he did, odds better of winning In comment 14238838 MookGiants said:I thought your best player on the field wouldve touched the ball that drive. If he did, odds better of winning

RE: RE: All Eli's fault Gary JC : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14238828 Gary JC said:





Quote:





.



yeah he gave up a TD on 4th and 25 and a two point conversion. Sheesh



I'm kidding. I love the guy. In comment 14238861 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:I'm kidding. I love the guy.

Most of the games just broke the Giants way jcn56 : 4:15 pm : link Let the fucking Cowboys have their one point victory, only to go to the playoffs and get their assess handed to them, and let the Giants pick a few spots higher.

God liteamorn : 4:15 pm : link I hate the cowboys and their fucking fans

Another Giants Speical D_Giants : 4:15 pm : link Shurmur calls four passes in a row, all incomplete.



Gettleman did a great job of demolishing the strength of the team--the defense--in his "rebuilding" process. How many additional no-name DBs can he find for next year?



Hint: He will likely trade Vernon for a 6th-round pick.

I do like Charles Davis saying that the DB Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 4:15 pm : link "got his arm in at the last minute" when the replay shows he has his hands on Latimer the whole route.

horrendous playcalls hassan : 4:15 pm : link on final drive. how about get saquon the ball?



treated like each play was a 4th down after first down.

RE: Hope you Fucking stains are happy Ten Ton Hammer : 4:15 pm : link

Quote: Watching Jerry Jones and company celebrate another win on your home field. Assholes.



The last time they beat dallas was 2016. Who cares. They need to get better.

In comment 14238835 B in ALB said:The last time they beat dallas was 2016. Who cares. They need to get better.

RE: Did they throw it four times JCin332 : 4:15 pm : link

Quote: with a minute to play and time outs to spend?



Couldn't believe that 2 time outside and 4 passes... In comment 14238849 Ten Ton Hammer said:Couldn't believe that 2 time outside and 4 passes...

RE: God Mr. Bungle : 4:15 pm : link

Quote: I hate the cowboys and their fucking fans

When they get bounced by the Seahawks next week, you'll feel better. In comment 14238885 liteamorn said:When they get bounced by the Seahawks next week, you'll feel better.

Cowboy fans are... Gary JC : 4:17 pm : link ...those guys who really don't know anything about the game nor do they really care deep down but desperately want to belong.

Close losses HoustonGiant : 4:17 pm : link made the season

Nice stat at the end jestersdead : 4:17 pm : link Cowboys 8-3 in 1 score games, Giants 4-7. That’s the difference in 1st and last place in the division

What’s the point of winning this game? Jim in Hoboken : 4:18 pm : link Do you get to puff out your chest more? The Cowboys are playing next week, we are not, end of story.

RE: All you draft fuckers can now Jalapeno : 4:18 pm : link

Quote: go to bed with a smile on your face with visions of draft suger plums in your head.



Hahahaha. "Draft sugar plums dancing" . In comment 14238844 Defense56 said:Hahahaha. "Draft sugar plums dancing" .

Vernon was held on the Beasley TD bc4life : 4:18 pm : link Beat the tackle, then tackle grabbed him horse collar style for a second that slowed Vernon down. How do you miss that call?

RE: Close losses Rflairr : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: made the season



Yup. League Leading 8 games. In comment 14238922 HoustonGiant said:Yup. League Leading 8 games.

Reality is about to take a big heaping jcn56 : 4:19 pm : link shit on the Cowboys. They're going to have to pay some guys, likely way more than they should. They just had to go down to the wire to beat a pedestrian Giants team without it's best offensive player. They want to celebrate this, let them have at it. It's likely the end of the road for their cheering this year.

Fitting npd4432 : 4:21 pm : link Fitting end to the giants season. Blow one

Great game. TMS : 4:28 pm : link Both teams played hard and short handed. " Saquon the Beast" is my nickname for him. That he is a in his first year with a bad OL and supporting cast is amazing. Sanders reincarnated. MO.

RE: horrendous playcalls aka dbrny : 4:45 pm : link

Quote: on final drive. how about get saquon the ball?



treated like each play was a 4th down after first down.



equally horrendous on the drive before. Run, run, run vs. taking a shot at the end zone In comment 14238898 hassan said:equally horrendous on the drive before. Run, run, run vs. taking a shot at the end zone