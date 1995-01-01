New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Thread

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:25 pm
...
Fuxking these announcers!  
Simms11 : 4:12 pm : link
. Fuck the Cowboys! Fuck Jerry Jones, Fuck Garrett! Damn it!
Good game  
Jimmy Googs : 4:12 pm : link
we win anyway...
RE: Best case result  
Ssanders9816 : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14238824 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Giants played a good game and lost.


Bingo!!!!
Hope you Fucking stains are happy  
B in ALB : 4:12 pm : link
Watching Jerry Jones and company celebrate another win on your home field. Assholes.
RE: RE: SS  
dep026 : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14238821 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 14238813 dep026 said:


Quote:


just terrible again. Not a big game player whatsoever.

Easy back shoulder throw, and he falls down... again.



Oh my lord.


Are you kidding me?/ It was a PERFECT throw. He just cant make a play when it matters most. Most overrated player on the team.
that was dreadful  
MookGiants : 4:13 pm : link
play calling by Shurmur.

Guy is a total loser. I'm glad they lost but it's concerning that this clown is going to be our head coach next year.

Barkley not one touch on the last drive
RE: Best case result  
spike : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14238824 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Giants played a good game and lost.


Great momentum to carry towards 2019.
Fix the defense and the OL
Not throwing a party  
Oscar : 4:13 pm : link
But there was no fucking reason to win that game. Sad to see Eli go out as he has this season but it rarely ends well. A lot of work to do.
Thank you for your service  
M0rbid : 4:13 pm : link
Eli. Good luck with other team next year.
All you draft fuckers can now  
Defense56 : 4:13 pm : link
go to bed with a smile on your face with visions of draft suger plums in your head.
What a joke  
LeftHook : 4:13 pm : link
Our 2018 Giants team, fucking pathetic
Dallas blitzed  
gmenatlarge : 4:13 pm : link
On last 4th down, giants do not end of story!
Another fucking moronic loss  
Route 9 : 4:13 pm : link
Another wasted season. Fuck off.
Did they throw it four times  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:13 pm : link
with a minute to play and time outs to spend?
Hell of a drive, guys!  
Mr. Bungle : 4:13 pm : link
.
Shurmur is the HC, not the OC..  
Sean : 4:13 pm : link
scoring over 30 points means nothing. He is the HC!
RE: RE: RE: SS  
spike : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14238837 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14238821 bigbluescot said:


Quote:


In comment 14238813 dep026 said:


Quote:


just terrible again. Not a big game player whatsoever.

Easy back shoulder throw, and he falls down... again.



Oh my lord.



Are you kidding me?/ It was a PERFECT throw. He just cant make a play when it matters most. Most overrated player on the team.


SS is a slot WR
Perfect ending.  
section125 : 4:13 pm : link
Hard loss, but gets the better picks.

Kind of a bad job by Eli on that last series. He had people open and rushed a few throws...not unhappy.
Ok Ray  
oldutican : 4:13 pm : link
where we pick?
RE: RE: Lol  
WillVAB : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14238726 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 14238721 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Of course Vernon can’t close it out.

He needs to be the first cut this off season.



He was tackled.


He wasn’t tackled. He had a free shot at Dak and missed him.

Just another near miss from the pressure expert.

This team needs an edge rusher who can close out games in the worst way.
RE: that was dreadful  
Route 9 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14238838 MookGiants said:
Quote:
play calling by Shurmur.

Guy is a total loser. I'm glad they lost but it's concerning that this clown is going to be our head coach next year.

Barkley not one touch on the last drive


Yup
Unreal  
Beezer : 4:14 pm : link

Ugh
RE: All Eli's fault  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14238828 Gary JC said:
Quote:
.
yeah he gave up a TD on 4th and 25 and a two point conversion. Sheesh
that was the ideal outcome  
MookGiants : 4:14 pm : link
Entertaining game, Eli played well in what might be his last game as a Giant, and they still lost.

The entire defense is a huge issue. Who are the building blocks on defense? This team has so many holes its scary.
They should consider  
M0rbid : 4:14 pm : link
replacing Bettcher.
RE: RE: RE: Guys from a draft persective...  
crick n NC : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14238822 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
In comment 14238781 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 14238764 EricJ said:


Quote:


losing this game is huge.



You can't possibly know that right now. You're only looking at draft number not the player




This is the kind of stupidity that makes these boards so painful.

“You can’t tell me that an 80% chance of winning is better than a 20% chance of winning, because sometimes the 20% guy wins.”


So there is an 80 percent chance the giants don't get a quality player if they had won?
RE: that was dreadful  
micky : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14238838 MookGiants said:
Quote:
play calling by Shurmur.

Guy is a total loser. I'm glad they lost but it's concerning that this clown is going to be our head coach next year.

Barkley not one touch on the last drive


I thought your best player on the field wouldve touched the ball that drive. If he did, odds better of winning
RE: Shurmur is the HC, not the OC..  
B in ALB : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14238851 Sean said:
Quote:
scoring over 30 points means nothing. He is the HC!


He calls the plays, dopey.
RE: RE: All Eli's fault  
Gary JC : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14238861 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
In comment 14238828 Gary JC said:


Quote:


.

yeah he gave up a TD on 4th and 25 and a two point conversion. Sheesh


I'm kidding. I love the guy.
Most of the games just broke the Giants way  
jcn56 : 4:15 pm : link
Let the fucking Cowboys have their one point victory, only to go to the playoffs and get their assess handed to them, and let the Giants pick a few spots higher.
God  
liteamorn : 4:15 pm : link
I hate the cowboys and their fucking fans
Another Giants Speical  
D_Giants : 4:15 pm : link
Shurmur calls four passes in a row, all incomplete.

Gettleman did a great job of demolishing the strength of the team--the defense--in his "rebuilding" process. How many additional no-name DBs can he find for next year?

Hint: He will likely trade Vernon for a 6th-round pick.
Whew  
Ira : 4:15 pm : link
!!!
I do like Charles Davis saying that the DB  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 4:15 pm : link
"got his arm in at the last minute" when the replay shows he has his hands on Latimer the whole route.
horrendous playcalls  
hassan : 4:15 pm : link
on final drive. how about get saquon the ball?

treated like each play was a 4th down after first down.
RE: Hope you Fucking stains are happy  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14238835 B in ALB said:
Quote:
Watching Jerry Jones and company celebrate another win on your home field. Assholes.


The last time they beat dallas was 2016. Who cares. They need to get better.
RE: Did they throw it four times  
JCin332 : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14238849 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
with a minute to play and time outs to spend?


Couldn't believe that 2 time outside and 4 passes...
RE: God  
Mr. Bungle : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14238885 liteamorn said:
Quote:
I hate the cowboys and their fucking fans

When they get bounced by the Seahawks next week, you'll feel better.
Cowboy fans are...  
Gary JC : 4:17 pm : link
...those guys who really don't know anything about the game nor do they really care deep down but desperately want to belong.
Close losses  
HoustonGiant : 4:17 pm : link
made the season
Nice stat at the end  
jestersdead : 4:17 pm : link
Cowboys 8-3 in 1 score games, Giants 4-7. That’s the difference in 1st and last place in the division
What’s the point of winning this game?  
Jim in Hoboken : 4:18 pm : link
Do you get to puff out your chest more? The Cowboys are playing next week, we are not, end of story.
RE: All you draft fuckers can now  
Jalapeno : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14238844 Defense56 said:
Quote:
go to bed with a smile on your face with visions of draft suger plums in your head.


Hahahaha. "Draft sugar plums dancing" .
Vernon was held on the Beasley TD  
bc4life : 4:18 pm : link
Beat the tackle, then tackle grabbed him horse collar style for a second that slowed Vernon down. How do you miss that call?
RE: Close losses  
Rflairr : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 14238922 HoustonGiant said:
Quote:
made the season


Yup. League Leading 8 games.
Reality is about to take a big heaping  
jcn56 : 4:19 pm : link
shit on the Cowboys. They're going to have to pay some guys, likely way more than they should. They just had to go down to the wire to beat a pedestrian Giants team without it's best offensive player. They want to celebrate this, let them have at it. It's likely the end of the road for their cheering this year.
Fitting  
npd4432 : 4:21 pm : link
Fitting end to the giants season. Blow one
Great game.  
TMS : 4:28 pm : link
Both teams played hard and short handed. " Saquon the Beast" is my nickname for him. That he is a in his first year with a bad OL and supporting cast is amazing. Sanders reincarnated. MO.
RE: horrendous playcalls  
aka dbrny : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14238898 hassan said:
Quote:
on final drive. how about get saquon the ball?

treated like each play was a 4th down after first down.


equally horrendous on the drive before. Run, run, run vs. taking a shot at the end zone
RE: Haha, classic GoTerps  
santacruzom : 6:21 pm : link
In comment 14238063 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Wants to hire a consulting firm to copy what the rest of the league is doing. Awesome. Wtf is that even supposed to mean? Copy what the rest of the league is doing? There are 32 different staffs with 32 different agendas that change not only by the year, but by the month, by the week. Copy everyone else? This league is based on parity and being at the top is usually short lived, unless you have Belichick and Brady. So which utterly average teams should we be hiring this consulting firm to follow around like lap dogs? Constantly following like a puppy dog and blindly following “trends” which are ALWAYS temporary in this league, sounds like a real great idea.

How about hiring people with their own ideas? Be a damn leader, not a follower. Copy temporary trends in a constantly changing league? Outstanding thinking there.


You know, people who keep mocking Terps aren't exactly enjoying the last laugh these days.
