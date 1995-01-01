New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Thread

. Fuck the Cowboys! Fuck Jerry Jones, Fuck Garrett! Damn it!
In comment 14238824
AcesUp said:
| Giants played a good game and lost.
Bingo!!!!
Watching Jerry Jones and company celebrate another win on your home field. Assholes.
In comment 14238821
bigbluescot said:
| In comment 14238813 dep026 said:
Quote:
just terrible again. Not a big game player whatsoever.
Easy back shoulder throw, and he falls down... again.
Oh my lord.
Are you kidding me?/ It was a PERFECT throw. He just cant make a play when it matters most. Most overrated player on the team.
play calling by Shurmur.
Guy is a total loser. I'm glad they lost but it's concerning that this clown is going to be our head coach next year.
Barkley not one touch on the last drive
Great momentum to carry towards 2019.
Fix the defense and the OL
But there was no fucking reason to win that game. Sad to see Eli go out as he has this season but it rarely ends well. A lot of work to do.
Eli. Good luck with other team next year.
go to bed with a smile on your face with visions of draft suger plums in your head.
Our 2018 Giants team, fucking pathetic
On last 4th down, giants do not end of story!
Another wasted season. Fuck off.
with a minute to play and time outs to spend?
scoring over 30 points means nothing. He is the HC!
SS is a slot WR
Hard loss, but gets the better picks.
Kind of a bad job by Eli on that last series. He had people open and rushed a few throws...not unhappy.
Of course Vernon can’t close it out.
He needs to be the first cut this off season.
He was tackled.
He wasn’t tackled. He had a free shot at Dak and missed him.
Just another near miss from the pressure expert.
This team needs an edge rusher who can close out games in the worst way.
MookGiants said:
| play calling by Shurmur.
Guy is a total loser. I'm glad they lost but it's concerning that this clown is going to be our head coach next year.
Barkley not one touch on the last drive
Yup
Gary JC said:
yeah he gave up a TD on 4th and 25 and a two point conversion. Sheesh
Entertaining game, Eli played well in what might be his last game as a Giant, and they still lost.
The entire defense is a huge issue. Who are the building blocks on defense? This team has so many holes its scary.
losing this game is huge.
You can't possibly know that right now. You're only looking at draft number not the player
This is the kind of stupidity that makes these boards so painful.
“You can’t tell me that an 80% chance of winning is better than a 20% chance of winning, because sometimes the 20% guy wins.”
So there is an 80 percent chance the giants don't get a quality player if they had won?
I thought your best player on the field wouldve touched the ball that drive. If he did, odds better of winning
Sean said:
| scoring over 30 points means nothing. He is the HC!
He calls the plays, dopey.
.
yeah he gave up a TD on 4th and 25 and a two point conversion. Sheesh
I'm kidding. I love the guy.
Let the fucking Cowboys have their one point victory, only to go to the playoffs and get their assess handed to them, and let the Giants pick a few spots higher.
I hate the cowboys and their fucking fans
Shurmur calls four passes in a row, all incomplete.
Gettleman did a great job of demolishing the strength of the team--the defense--in his "rebuilding" process. How many additional no-name DBs can he find for next year?
Hint: He will likely trade Vernon for a 6th-round pick.
"got his arm in at the last minute" when the replay shows he has his hands on Latimer the whole route.
on final drive. how about get saquon the ball?
treated like each play was a 4th down after first down.
B in ALB said:
| Watching Jerry Jones and company celebrate another win on your home field. Assholes.
The last time they beat dallas was 2016. Who cares. They need to get better.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| with a minute to play and time outs to spend?
Couldn't believe that 2 time outside and 4 passes...
liteamorn said:
| I hate the cowboys and their fucking fans
When they get bounced by the Seahawks next week, you'll feel better.
...those guys who really don't know anything about the game nor do they really care deep down but desperately want to belong.
Cowboys 8-3 in 1 score games, Giants 4-7. That’s the difference in 1st and last place in the division
Do you get to puff out your chest more? The Cowboys are playing next week, we are not, end of story.
Defense56 said:
| go to bed with a smile on your face with visions of draft suger plums in your head.
Hahahaha. "Draft sugar plums dancing" .
Beat the tackle, then tackle grabbed him horse collar style for a second that slowed Vernon down. How do you miss that call?
HoustonGiant said:
Yup. League Leading 8 games.
shit on the Cowboys. They're going to have to pay some guys, likely way more than they should. They just had to go down to the wire to beat a pedestrian Giants team without it's best offensive player. They want to celebrate this, let them have at it. It's likely the end of the road for their cheering this year.
Fitting end to the giants season. Blow one
Both teams played hard and short handed. " Saquon the Beast" is my nickname for him. That he is a in his first year with a bad OL and supporting cast is amazing. Sanders reincarnated. MO.
hassan said:
| on final drive. how about get saquon the ball?
treated like each play was a 4th down after first down.
equally horrendous on the drive before. Run, run, run vs. taking a shot at the end zone
BigBlueShock said:
| Wants to hire a consulting firm to copy what the rest of the league is doing. Awesome. Wtf is that even supposed to mean? Copy what the rest of the league is doing? There are 32 different staffs with 32 different agendas that change not only by the year, but by the month, by the week. Copy everyone else? This league is based on parity and being at the top is usually short lived, unless you have Belichick and Brady. So which utterly average teams should we be hiring this consulting firm to follow around like lap dogs? Constantly following like a puppy dog and blindly following “trends” which are ALWAYS temporary in this league, sounds like a real great idea.
How about hiring people with their own ideas? Be a damn leader, not a follower. Copy temporary trends in a constantly changing league? Outstanding thinking there.
You know, people who keep mocking Terps aren't exactly enjoying the last laugh these days.