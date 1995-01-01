Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:00 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
4th and 15????!!!?  
prdave73 : 4:33 pm : link
How the fuck do you give up a TD of all things??!! LOLOLOLOLOL I would fire the DC right after the game.. I'm sorry but I just can't understand how this happens??! These things just can't happen.
Let's Hope  
GMoney : 4:34 pm : link
That Eli & a bunch of others have played their last Fucking game in a Giants uniform!!!
prdave  
bc4life : 4:34 pm : link
watch the replay - Vernon was held
the defensive coordinator  
MookGiants : 4:34 pm : link
isn't the issue.

The talent on the defense is absolutely awful. The Raiders are the only team in the NFL with less talent on defense.

Shurmur referencing 3-13 from last year again..  
Sean : 4:35 pm : link
Does anyone else find this troubling?
RE: We desperately need an edge rusher  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 14239059 Chris L. said:
Quote:
and this loss REALLY helps us get a good one in the draft.


THIS.
RE: 4th and 15????!!!?  
NoPeanutz : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 14239150 prdave73 said:
Quote:
How the fuck do you give up a TD of all things??!! LOLOLOLOLOL I would fire the DC right after the game.. I'm sorry but I just can't understand how this happens??! These things just can't happen.

even with OV being held. It's ridiculous. Dallas begged us to beat them today.
RE: prdave  
section125 : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 14239155 bc4life said:
Quote:
watch the replay - Vernon was held


He also ran right past him. Fleming never touched him off the snap.
RE: the defensive coordinator  
LeftHook : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 14239156 MookGiants said:
Quote:
isn't the issue.

The talent on the defense is absolutely awful. The Raiders are the only team in the NFL with less talent on defense.
Agreed Mook, too many passengers on this
RE: Shurmur referencing 3-13 from last year again..  
NoPeanutz : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 14239166 Sean said:
Quote:
Does anyone else find this troubling?

Not nearly as troubling as 5-11. He is the coach in 2019 anyway, so we will see.
RE: Shurmur referencing 3-13 from last year again..  
section125 : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 14239166 Sean said:
Quote:
Does anyone else find this troubling?


No. They suck, how much they suck doesn't matter.
“I only worked with 1 of the coaches previously.”  
Sean : 4:37 pm : link
-Shurmur

Ugh.
lol  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:38 pm : link
He's really covering his ass
horse collared him  
bc4life : 4:38 pm : link
2 refs in position to make teh call. earleir in teh game, refs call PI on Webb from across the field.
RE: Shurmur referencing 3-13 from last year again..  
Go Terps : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 14239166 Sean said:
Quote:
Does anyone else find this troubling?


Yup. Loser coach, loser team.
RE: RE: 4th and 15????!!!?  
jeff57 : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 14239175 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
In comment 14239150 prdave73 said:


Quote:


How the fuck do you give up a TD of all things??!! LOLOLOLOLOL I would fire the DC right after the game.. I'm sorry but I just can't understand how this happens??! These things just can't happen.


even with OV being held. It's ridiculous. Dallas begged us to beat them today.


They never learn. The blitz was working. So they don’t do it on fourth down.
Shurmur keeps harping on 3-13 last year.  
bceagle05 : 4:39 pm : link
He's a weird guy.
Also so anyone notice on the 2pt Conversion,  
prdave73 : 4:40 pm : link
why is Mauro playing instead of Carter?????!! If you look closely Carter would have been better suited to play on that spot. 1st off Prescott is a mobile QB, so you need players with more speed. 2nd If you look closely Prescott scrambles to the right and Mauro is just to slow to close in and doesn't have the leaping ability to maybe block the ball. Things could have been different if Carter was there with his speed?!! Why?? This is why I have concerns with James Bettcher!
RE: RE: People really need to watch the throw  
dep026 : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 14239131 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 14239080 dep026 said:


Quote:


to Shepard again. That is an easy pitch and catch. Puts us in FG range. But for whatever reason he just runs, doesnt look for the ball, and falls down.


Guy is more known for losing plays than winning plays.



How do you know what the call was? What the WR's designated route and responsibilities was? Why is it automatically the WR's fault? I mean you're quick to condemn Shurmur for shit play calls and design.

No one else ever gets the benefit of the doubt, only the QB.


Its fucking basic 101. The fact Shepard doesnt even look for the ball until its passed him makes it more obvious. He runs a go route down the field, doesnt look for the ball when well coverd.

If he looks for the ball, he catches it. Its really that simple sometimes. Sometimes its not Eli's fault too.
BJ Hill set a franchise rookie record for sacks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:42 pm : link
.
RE: Shurmur keeps harping on 3-13 last year.  
FStubbs : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14239209 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
He's a weird guy.


I hate to say it but if we had given McAdoo 2018 Barkley I think he might have eked out 2 more wins too.
RE: BJ Hill set a franchise rookie record for sacks  
jeff57 : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14239223 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


* No such stat was kept in 1981
RE: RE: BJ Hill set a franchise rookie record for sacks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 14239242 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14239223 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


.



* No such stat was kept in 1981


It's still impressive.
RE: How many  
gmenatlarge : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 14238840 mittenedman said:
Quote:
fucking teams would fail to get a FG with a minute left in the game from midfield?

Both our defense or Eli almost automatically fail at the end of games now. Sad. Doesn't matter which unit has the game in their hands.


+1 Eli just can’t get it done anymore, topside with him going forward is maybe an 8-8 team.
Giants put up 35 points  
dep026 : 4:59 pm : link
on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.
He threw three unimpressive passes on that final drive  
jeff57 : 5:00 pm : link
Only the fourth down pass was a good one.
This game meant nothing in the grand scheme.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:02 pm : link
Dallas' best offensive player didn't even play, and we couldn't even beat them here at home.

5-11. 8 wins in the past 2 seasons. Lord knows what our record is since Hurricane Sandy; alittle over 6 years ago. Enough with the losing.
RE: He threw three unimpressive passes on that final drive  
dep026 : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14239316 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Only the fourth down pass was a good one.


The throw to SS was a perfect throw. SS fucked up big time. And before you say I am just bashing SS and defending Eli - dorgan said the same exact thing - and he knows more football than any of us.
and the first pass  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5:04 pm : link
was a throw away rather than get sacked.
What a fucking heartbreaker...  
trueblueinpw : 5:07 pm : link
Just finished on TiVo delay. Holy football Jesus wept.
RE: Also so anyone notice on the 2pt Conversion,  
Simms11 : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 14239212 prdave73 said:
Quote:
why is Mauro playing instead of Carter?????!! If you look closely Carter would have been better suited to play on that spot. 1st off Prescott is a mobile QB, so you need players with more speed. 2nd If you look closely Prescott scrambles to the right and Mauro is just to slow to close in and doesn't have the leaping ability to maybe block the ball. Things could have been different if Carter was there with his speed?!! Why?? This is why I have concerns with James Bettcher!


LBer Coach would make the substitution if he wanted Carter in there I believe. I don’t know that Bettcher would be calling for certain players.
RE: Shurmur keeps harping on 3-13 last year.  
RDJR : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 14239209 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
He's a weird guy.


I saw it and thought the same. Why didn’t one of the reporters ask him if he thinks 2 more wins is enough of an improvement? I wanted one of them to say, “yeah but you were 5-11, is that good enough...”.
RE: Giants put up 35 points  
micky : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14239311 dep026 said:
Quote:
on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.


Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?
My take last drive  
rocco8112 : 5:14 pm : link
1st Forced pass under duress to. Covered guy
2nd Rollout to right Engram open Eli missed him. Needed touch throw
3rd Miscommunication looked like an Eli back shoulder throw. WR ran something different. I can't prove who fucked up. In court, my money is on WR error.
4th Good throw, contested catch was dropped game over.

How does Barkley get no touches?!
RE: RE: Giants put up 35 points  
dep026 : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14239374 micky said:
Quote:
In comment 14239311 dep026 said:


Quote:


on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.



Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?


Yes.
I hated that  
greek13 : 5:16 pm : link
Call on first down - it set a bad tone
Not sure how 26 doesn’t get a play in that series
Really bad series really really bad
Younger Eli makes one of those 4?happen
Miscommunication with 87? Looked like a good back shoulder underneath route
But 87 was not reacting appropriately
This D "led" league in 4th Quarter points allowed  
Matt M. : 5:17 pm : link
So, why is anyone shocked they lost on a TD given up in the last 2 minutes...and then a 2-pt conversion?
RE: This D  
rocco8112 : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14239395 Matt M. said:
Quote:
So, why is anyone shocked they lost on a TD given up in the last 2 minutes...and then a 2-pt conversion?


I am not, the D sucked. To not give Rosas a shot and not even get one yard on the last drive is what is killing me.
RE: Giants put up 35 points  
Eman11 : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 14239311 dep026 said:
Quote:
on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.


Exactly.

Even in this day of Offensive football, if you score 35 points you should win just about every friggin game. Anyone not getting this just doesn't get it or has an agenda.
The last series  
5BowlsSoon : 5:25 pm : link
I am not going to make a big deal about passing four times.

As for the passes, I thought the pass to SS was great. Too bad he didn’t comeback to it with the CB not looking.

The 4th down was great too. Too bad the CB got his hand in there.

It was a great game, a great loss. Look at the positive...we pick 6th, not 11th.
defense has several talented players  
bc4life : 5:27 pm : link
but weak in key spots - pass rush and safety
Who can't come back  
Bruner4329 : 5:42 pm : link
Webb and Riley need to go. Riley takes bad angles on routes and his missed tackle or attempt to tackle today was comical. Webb gets best too often and takes too many penalties. Barwin and Mauro add nothing. Need pass rushers. On offense Wheeler sucks. Another key penalty cost us game.
RE: lol  
santacruzom : 6:14 pm : link
In comment 14239199 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
He's really covering his ass


The funny thing is that he doesn't even need to exert much effort to do so. It's not like they're going to fire him.
RE: RE: Giants put up 35 points  
gmenatlarge : 6:19 pm : link
In comment 14239374 micky said:
Quote:
In comment 14239311 dep026 said:


Quote:


on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.



Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?


Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker.
RE: RE: lol  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:21 pm : link
In comment 14239588 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 14239199 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


He's really covering his ass



The funny thing is that he doesn't even need to exert much effort to do so. It's not like they're going to fire him.


A guy with his resume is probably feeling nerves. Right so, imo. But no, they're not going to fire him.
RE: RE: RE: Giants put up 35 points  
dep026 : 6:38 pm : link
In comment 14239607 gmenatlarge said:
Quote:
In comment 14239374 micky said:


Quote:


In comment 14239311 dep026 said:


Quote:


on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.



Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?



Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker.


Who do you think got the sack fumble?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants put up 35 points  
gmenatlarge : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 14239665 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14239607 gmenatlarge said:


Quote:


In comment 14239374 micky said:


Quote:


In comment 14239311 dep026 said:


Quote:


on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.



Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?



Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker.



Who do you think got the sack fumble?


Didn’t say he didn’t play, just not in there that much
Giants trailing going into the 4th  
dep026 : 6:50 pm : link
take a lead with a TD.... defense gives it up.
take the lead again... get the bal ldeep in their own territory and 2 runs and penalty end the drive
defense has 4th and 15, give up TD the n2 point conversion...

who we we blame? Its a litmus test here. Most fans fail it.
RE: Giants trailing going into the 4th  
BigBlueShock : 7:02 pm : link
In comment 14239699 dep026 said:
Quote:
take a lead with a TD.... defense gives it up.
take the lead again... get the bal ldeep in their own territory and 2 runs and penalty end the drive
defense has 4th and 15, give up TD the n2 point conversion...

who we we blame? Its a litmus test here. Most fans fail it.

Sterling Shepard?
RE: RE: Giants trailing going into the 4th  
dep026 : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 14239736 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14239699 dep026 said:


Quote:


take a lead with a TD.... defense gives it up.
take the lead again... get the bal ldeep in their own territory and 2 runs and penalty end the drive
defense has 4th and 15, give up TD the n2 point conversion...

who we we blame? Its a litmus test here. Most fans fail it.


Sterling Shepard?


I dont blame him for the loss. For the last drive, I do.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2018
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support