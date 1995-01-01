New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:00 pm : 4:00 pm ...

4th and 15????!!!? prdave73 : 4:33 pm : link How the fuck do you give up a TD of all things??!! LOLOLOLOLOL I would fire the DC right after the game.. I'm sorry but I just can't understand how this happens??! These things just can't happen.

Let's Hope GMoney : 4:34 pm : link That Eli & a bunch of others have played their last Fucking game in a Giants uniform!!!

prdave bc4life : 4:34 pm : link watch the replay - Vernon was held

the defensive coordinator MookGiants : 4:34 pm : link isn't the issue.



The talent on the defense is absolutely awful. The Raiders are the only team in the NFL with less talent on defense.





Shurmur referencing 3-13 from last year again.. Sean : 4:35 pm : link Does anyone else find this troubling?

RE: 4th and 15????!!!? NoPeanutz : 4:36 pm : link

Quote: How the fuck do you give up a TD of all things??!! LOLOLOLOLOL I would fire the DC right after the game.. I'm sorry but I just can't understand how this happens??! These things just can't happen.

even with OV being held. It's ridiculous. Dallas begged us to beat them today. In comment 14239150 prdave73 said:even with OV being held. It's ridiculous. Dallas begged us to beat them today.

RE: prdave section125 : 4:36 pm : link

Quote: watch the replay - Vernon was held



He also ran right past him. Fleming never touched him off the snap. In comment 14239155 bc4life said:He also ran right past him. Fleming never touched him off the snap.

RE: the defensive coordinator LeftHook : 4:37 pm : link

Quote: isn't the issue.



The talent on the defense is absolutely awful. The Raiders are the only team in the NFL with less talent on defense.

Agreed Mook, too many passengers on this In comment 14239156 MookGiants said:Agreed Mook, too many passengers on this

RE: Shurmur referencing 3-13 from last year again.. NoPeanutz : 4:37 pm : link

Quote: Does anyone else find this troubling?

Not nearly as troubling as 5-11. He is the coach in 2019 anyway, so we will see. In comment 14239166 Sean said:Not nearly as troubling as 5-11. He is the coach in 2019 anyway, so we will see.

RE: Shurmur referencing 3-13 from last year again.. section125 : 4:37 pm : link

Quote: Does anyone else find this troubling?



No. They suck, how much they suck doesn't matter. In comment 14239166 Sean said:No. They suck, how much they suck doesn't matter.

“I only worked with 1 of the coaches previously.” Sean : 4:37 pm : link -Shurmur



Ugh.

horse collared him bc4life : 4:38 pm : link 2 refs in position to make teh call. earleir in teh game, refs call PI on Webb from across the field.

RE: Shurmur referencing 3-13 from last year again.. Go Terps : 4:38 pm : link

Quote: Does anyone else find this troubling?



Yup. Loser coach, loser team. In comment 14239166 Sean said:Yup. Loser coach, loser team.

RE: RE: 4th and 15????!!!? jeff57 : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14239150 prdave73 said:





Quote:





How the fuck do you give up a TD of all things??!! LOLOLOLOLOL I would fire the DC right after the game.. I'm sorry but I just can't understand how this happens??! These things just can't happen.





even with OV being held. It's ridiculous. Dallas begged us to beat them today.



They never learn. The blitz was working. So they don’t do it on fourth down. In comment 14239175 NoPeanutz said:They never learn. The blitz was working. So they don’t do it on fourth down.

Shurmur keeps harping on 3-13 last year. bceagle05 : 4:39 pm : link He's a weird guy.

Also so anyone notice on the 2pt Conversion, prdave73 : 4:40 pm : link why is Mauro playing instead of Carter?????!! If you look closely Carter would have been better suited to play on that spot. 1st off Prescott is a mobile QB, so you need players with more speed. 2nd If you look closely Prescott scrambles to the right and Mauro is just to slow to close in and doesn't have the leaping ability to maybe block the ball. Things could have been different if Carter was there with his speed?!! Why?? This is why I have concerns with James Bettcher!

RE: RE: People really need to watch the throw dep026 : 4:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14239080 dep026 said:





Quote:





to Shepard again. That is an easy pitch and catch. Puts us in FG range. But for whatever reason he just runs, doesnt look for the ball, and falls down.





Guy is more known for losing plays than winning plays.







How do you know what the call was? What the WR's designated route and responsibilities was? Why is it automatically the WR's fault? I mean you're quick to condemn Shurmur for shit play calls and design.



No one else ever gets the benefit of the doubt, only the QB.



Its fucking basic 101. The fact Shepard doesnt even look for the ball until its passed him makes it more obvious. He runs a go route down the field, doesnt look for the ball when well coverd.



If he looks for the ball, he catches it. Its really that simple sometimes. Sometimes its not Eli's fault too. In comment 14239131 bigbluescot said:Its fucking basic 101. The fact Shepard doesnt even look for the ball until its passed him makes it more obvious. He runs a go route down the field, doesnt look for the ball when well coverd.If he looks for the ball, he catches it. Its really that simple sometimes. Sometimes its not Eli's fault too.

RE: Shurmur keeps harping on 3-13 last year. FStubbs : 4:45 pm : link

Quote: He's a weird guy.



I hate to say it but if we had given McAdoo 2018 Barkley I think he might have eked out 2 more wins too. In comment 14239209 bceagle05 said:I hate to say it but if we had given McAdoo 2018 Barkley I think he might have eked out 2 more wins too.

RE: BJ Hill set a franchise rookie record for sacks jeff57 : 4:45 pm : link

Quote: .



* No such stat was kept in 1981 In comment 14239223 Ten Ton Hammer said:* No such stat was kept in 1981

RE: RE: BJ Hill set a franchise rookie record for sacks Ten Ton Hammer : 4:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14239223 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





.







* No such stat was kept in 1981



It's still impressive. In comment 14239242 jeff57 said:It's still impressive.

RE: How many gmenatlarge : 4:59 pm : link

Quote: fucking teams would fail to get a FG with a minute left in the game from midfield?



Both our defense or Eli almost automatically fail at the end of games now. Sad. Doesn't matter which unit has the game in their hands.



+1 Eli just can’t get it done anymore, topside with him going forward is maybe an 8-8 team. In comment 14238840 mittenedman said:+1 Eli just can’t get it done anymore, topside with him going forward is maybe an 8-8 team.

Giants put up 35 points dep026 : 4:59 pm : link on one of the best defenses in the NFL.



And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.

He threw three unimpressive passes on that final drive jeff57 : 5:00 pm : link Only the fourth down pass was a good one.

This game meant nothing in the grand scheme. Dave in Hoboken : 5:02 pm : link Dallas' best offensive player didn't even play, and we couldn't even beat them here at home.



5-11. 8 wins in the past 2 seasons. Lord knows what our record is since Hurricane Sandy; alittle over 6 years ago. Enough with the losing.

RE: He threw three unimpressive passes on that final drive dep026 : 5:03 pm : link

Quote: Only the fourth down pass was a good one.



The throw to SS was a perfect throw. SS fucked up big time. And before you say I am just bashing SS and defending Eli - dorgan said the same exact thing - and he knows more football than any of us. In comment 14239316 jeff57 said:The throw to SS was a perfect throw. SS fucked up big time. And before you say I am just bashing SS and defending Eli - dorgan said the same exact thing - and he knows more football than any of us.

What a fucking heartbreaker... trueblueinpw : 5:07 pm : link Just finished on TiVo delay. Holy football Jesus wept.

RE: Also so anyone notice on the 2pt Conversion, Simms11 : 5:09 pm : link

Quote: why is Mauro playing instead of Carter?????!! If you look closely Carter would have been better suited to play on that spot. 1st off Prescott is a mobile QB, so you need players with more speed. 2nd If you look closely Prescott scrambles to the right and Mauro is just to slow to close in and doesn't have the leaping ability to maybe block the ball. Things could have been different if Carter was there with his speed?!! Why?? This is why I have concerns with James Bettcher!



LBer Coach would make the substitution if he wanted Carter in there I believe. I don’t know that Bettcher would be calling for certain players. In comment 14239212 prdave73 said:LBer Coach would make the substitution if he wanted Carter in there I believe. I don’t know that Bettcher would be calling for certain players.

RE: Shurmur keeps harping on 3-13 last year. RDJR : 5:10 pm : link

Quote: He's a weird guy.



I saw it and thought the same. Why didn’t one of the reporters ask him if he thinks 2 more wins is enough of an improvement? I wanted one of them to say, “yeah but you were 5-11, is that good enough...”. In comment 14239209 bceagle05 said:I saw it and thought the same. Why didn’t one of the reporters ask him if he thinks 2 more wins is enough of an improvement? I wanted one of them to say, “yeah but you were 5-11, is that good enough...”.

RE: Giants put up 35 points micky : 5:11 pm : link

Quote: on one of the best defenses in the NFL.



And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.



Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game? In comment 14239311 dep026 said:Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?

My take last drive rocco8112 : 5:14 pm : link 1st Forced pass under duress to. Covered guy

2nd Rollout to right Engram open Eli missed him. Needed touch throw

3rd Miscommunication looked like an Eli back shoulder throw. WR ran something different. I can't prove who fucked up. In court, my money is on WR error.

4th Good throw, contested catch was dropped game over.



How does Barkley get no touches?!

RE: RE: Giants put up 35 points dep026 : 5:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14239311 dep026 said:





Quote:





on one of the best defenses in the NFL.



And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.







Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?



Yes. In comment 14239374 micky said:Yes.

I hated that greek13 : 5:16 pm : link Call on first down - it set a bad tone

Not sure how 26 doesn’t get a play in that series

Really bad series really really bad

Younger Eli makes one of those 4?happen

Miscommunication with 87? Looked like a good back shoulder underneath route

But 87 was not reacting appropriately

This D "led" league in 4th Quarter points allowed Matt M. : 5:17 pm : link So, why is anyone shocked they lost on a TD given up in the last 2 minutes...and then a 2-pt conversion?

RE: This D rocco8112 : 5:18 pm : link

Quote: So, why is anyone shocked they lost on a TD given up in the last 2 minutes...and then a 2-pt conversion?



I am not, the D sucked. To not give Rosas a shot and not even get one yard on the last drive is what is killing me. In comment 14239395 Matt M. said:I am not, the D sucked. To not give Rosas a shot and not even get one yard on the last drive is what is killing me.

RE: Giants put up 35 points Eman11 : 5:23 pm : link

Quote: on one of the best defenses in the NFL.



And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.



Exactly.



Even in this day of Offensive football, if you score 35 points you should win just about every friggin game. Anyone not getting this just doesn't get it or has an agenda. In comment 14239311 dep026 said:Exactly.Even in this day of Offensive football, if you score 35 points you should win just about every friggin game. Anyone not getting this just doesn't get it or has an agenda.

The last series 5BowlsSoon : 5:25 pm : link I am not going to make a big deal about passing four times.



As for the passes, I thought the pass to SS was great. Too bad he didn’t comeback to it with the CB not looking.



The 4th down was great too. Too bad the CB got his hand in there.



It was a great game, a great loss. Look at the positive...we pick 6th, not 11th.

defense has several talented players bc4life : 5:27 pm : link but weak in key spots - pass rush and safety

Who can't come back Bruner4329 : 5:42 pm : link Webb and Riley need to go. Riley takes bad angles on routes and his missed tackle or attempt to tackle today was comical. Webb gets best too often and takes too many penalties. Barwin and Mauro add nothing. Need pass rushers. On offense Wheeler sucks. Another key penalty cost us game.

RE: lol santacruzom : 6:14 pm : link

Quote: He's really covering his ass



The funny thing is that he doesn't even need to exert much effort to do so. It's not like they're going to fire him. In comment 14239199 Ten Ton Hammer said:The funny thing is that he doesn't even need to exert much effort to do so. It's not like they're going to fire him.

RE: RE: Giants put up 35 points gmenatlarge : 6:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14239311 dep026 said:





Quote:





on one of the best defenses in the NFL.



And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.







Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?



Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker. In comment 14239374 micky said:Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker.

RE: RE: lol Ten Ton Hammer : 6:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14239199 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





He's really covering his ass







The funny thing is that he doesn't even need to exert much effort to do so. It's not like they're going to fire him.



A guy with his resume is probably feeling nerves. Right so, imo. But no, they're not going to fire him. In comment 14239588 santacruzom said:A guy with his resume is probably feeling nerves. Right so, imo. But no, they're not going to fire him.

RE: RE: RE: Giants put up 35 points dep026 : 6:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14239374 micky said:





Quote:





In comment 14239311 dep026 said:





Quote:





on one of the best defenses in the NFL.



And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.







Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?







Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker.



Who do you think got the sack fumble?



In comment 14239607 gmenatlarge said:Who do you think got the sack fumble?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants put up 35 points gmenatlarge : 6:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14239607 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14239374 micky said:





Quote:





In comment 14239311 dep026 said:





Quote:





on one of the best defenses in the NFL.



And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.







Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?







Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker.







Who do you think got the sack fumble?





Didn’t say he didn’t play, just not in there that much In comment 14239665 dep026 said:Didn’t say he didn’t play, just not in there that much

Giants trailing going into the 4th dep026 : 6:50 pm : link take a lead with a TD.... defense gives it up.

take the lead again... get the bal ldeep in their own territory and 2 runs and penalty end the drive

defense has 4th and 15, give up TD the n2 point conversion...



who we we blame? Its a litmus test here. Most fans fail it.

RE: Giants trailing going into the 4th BigBlueShock : 7:02 pm : link

Quote: take a lead with a TD.... defense gives it up.

take the lead again... get the bal ldeep in their own territory and 2 runs and penalty end the drive

defense has 4th and 15, give up TD the n2 point conversion...



who we we blame? Its a litmus test here. Most fans fail it.

Sterling Shepard? In comment 14239699 dep026 said:Sterling Shepard?