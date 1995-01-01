New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion Thread

How the fuck do you give up a TD of all things??!! LOLOLOLOLOL I would fire the DC right after the game.. I'm sorry but I just can't understand how this happens??! These things just can't happen.
That Eli & a bunch of others have played their last Fucking game in a Giants uniform!!!
watch the replay - Vernon was held
isn't the issue.
The talent on the defense is absolutely awful. The Raiders are the only team in the NFL with less talent on defense.
Does anyone else find this troubling?
| and this loss REALLY helps us get a good one in the draft.
THIS.
even with OV being held. It's ridiculous. Dallas begged us to beat them today.
He also ran right past him. Fleming never touched him off the snap.
| isn't the issue.
Agreed Mook, too many passengers on this
Not nearly as troubling as 5-11. He is the coach in 2019 anyway, so we will see.
No. They suck, how much they suck doesn't matter.
He's really covering his ass
2 refs in position to make teh call. earleir in teh game, refs call PI on Webb from across the field.
Yup. Loser coach, loser team.
In comment 14239150 prdave73 said:
even with OV being held. It's ridiculous. Dallas begged us to beat them today.
They never learn. The blitz was working. So they don’t do it on fourth down.
why is Mauro playing instead of Carter?????!! If you look closely Carter would have been better suited to play on that spot. 1st off Prescott is a mobile QB, so you need players with more speed. 2nd If you look closely Prescott scrambles to the right and Mauro is just to slow to close in and doesn't have the leaping ability to maybe block the ball. Things could have been different if Carter was there with his speed?!! Why?? This is why I have concerns with James Bettcher!
to Shepard again. That is an easy pitch and catch. Puts us in FG range. But for whatever reason he just runs, doesnt look for the ball, and falls down.
Guy is more known for losing plays than winning plays.
How do you know what the call was? What the WR's designated route and responsibilities was? Why is it automatically the WR's fault? I mean you're quick to condemn Shurmur for shit play calls and design.
No one else ever gets the benefit of the doubt, only the QB.
Its fucking basic 101. The fact Shepard doesnt even look for the ball until its passed him makes it more obvious. He runs a go route down the field, doesnt look for the ball when well coverd.
If he looks for the ball, he catches it. Its really that simple sometimes. Sometimes its not Eli's fault too.
I hate to say it but if we had given McAdoo 2018 Barkley I think he might have eked out 2 more wins too.
* No such stat was kept in 1981
In comment 14239223 Ten Ton Hammer said:
.
* No such stat was kept in 1981
It's still impressive.
| fucking teams would fail to get a FG with a minute left in the game from midfield?
Both our defense or Eli almost automatically fail at the end of games now. Sad. Doesn't matter which unit has the game in their hands.
+1 Eli just can’t get it done anymore, topside with him going forward is maybe an 8-8 team.
on one of the best defenses in the NFL.
And we are talking about Eli not getting it done with his best WR out.
Only the fourth down pass was a good one.
Dallas' best offensive player didn't even play, and we couldn't even beat them here at home.
5-11. 8 wins in the past 2 seasons. Lord knows what our record is since Hurricane Sandy; alittle over 6 years ago. Enough with the losing.
The throw to SS was a perfect throw. SS fucked up big time. And before you say I am just bashing SS and defending Eli - dorgan said the same exact thing - and he knows more football than any of us.
was a throw away rather than get sacked.
Just finished on TiVo delay. Holy football Jesus wept.
| why is Mauro playing instead of Carter?????!! If you look closely Carter would have been better suited to play on that spot. 1st off Prescott is a mobile QB, so you need players with more speed. 2nd If you look closely Prescott scrambles to the right and Mauro is just to slow to close in and doesn't have the leaping ability to maybe block the ball. Things could have been different if Carter was there with his speed?!! Why?? This is why I have concerns with James Bettcher!
LBer Coach would make the substitution if he wanted Carter in there I believe. I don’t know that Bettcher would be calling for certain players.
I saw it and thought the same. Why didn’t one of the reporters ask him if he thinks 2 more wins is enough of an improvement? I wanted one of them to say, “yeah but you were 5-11, is that good enough...”.
Not sure, but was all their starters on d playing full game?
1st Forced pass under duress to. Covered guy
2nd Rollout to right Engram open Eli missed him. Needed touch throw
3rd Miscommunication looked like an Eli back shoulder throw. WR ran something different. I can't prove who fucked up. In court, my money is on WR error.
4th Good throw, contested catch was dropped game over.
How does Barkley get no touches?!
In comment 14239311 dep026 said:
Yes.
Call on first down - it set a bad tone
Not sure how 26 doesn’t get a play in that series
Really bad series really really bad
Younger Eli makes one of those 4?happen
Miscommunication with 87? Looked like a good back shoulder underneath route
But 87 was not reacting appropriately
So, why is anyone shocked they lost on a TD given up in the last 2 minutes...and then a 2-pt conversion?
| So, why is anyone shocked they lost on a TD given up in the last 2 minutes...and then a 2-pt conversion?
I am not, the D sucked. To not give Rosas a shot and not even get one yard on the last drive is what is killing me.
Exactly.
Even in this day of Offensive football, if you score 35 points you should win just about every friggin game. Anyone not getting this just doesn't get it or has an agenda.
I am not going to make a big deal about passing four times.
As for the passes, I thought the pass to SS was great. Too bad he didn’t comeback to it with the CB not looking.
The 4th down was great too. Too bad the CB got his hand in there.
It was a great game, a great loss. Look at the positive...we pick 6th, not 11th.
but weak in key spots - pass rush and safety
Webb and Riley need to go. Riley takes bad angles on routes and his missed tackle or attempt to tackle today was comical. Webb gets best too often and takes too many penalties. Barwin and Mauro add nothing. Need pass rushers. On offense Wheeler sucks. Another key penalty cost us game.
| He's really covering his ass
The funny thing is that he doesn't even need to exert much effort to do so. It's not like they're going to fire him.
In comment 14239311 dep026 said:
Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker.
He's really covering his ass
The funny thing is that he doesn't even need to exert much effort to do so. It's not like they're going to fire him.
A guy with his resume is probably feeling nerves. Right so, imo. But no, they're not going to fire him.
In comment 14239374 micky said:
Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker.
Who do you think got the sack fumble?
In comment 14239607 gmenatlarge said:
In comment 14239374 micky said:
Didn’t see much of Lawrence, their best defensive player. And who gives a shit how much they scored they lost and lost with the ball in Eli’s hands again. Time to face it, he is just not going to win games for the giants anymore, he’s not the reason they lose but is no longer a difference maker.
Who do you think got the sack fumble?
Didn’t say he didn’t play, just not in there that much
take a lead with a TD.... defense gives it up.
take the lead again... get the bal ldeep in their own territory and 2 runs and penalty end the drive
defense has 4th and 15, give up TD the n2 point conversion...
who we we blame? Its a litmus test here. Most fans fail it.
who we we blame? Its a litmus test here. Most fans fail it.
Sterling Shepard?
In comment 14239699 dep026 said:
Sterling Shepard?
I dont blame him for the loss. For the last drive, I do.