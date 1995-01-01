Knowing what we know now who would you have drafted last yr? Josh in the City : 12/30/2018 11:32 pm I wanted Darnold last year and I would still take him knowing what we know today. I thought it was a mistake to pass on a QB last yr and never believed RB’s had enough value in todays NFL to warrant a top 5 pick.



That being said, Barkley had an incredible rookie season and I look forward to watching him for the next decade. But we’re unfortunately in the same position at the end of this season as we were last yr. This team isn’t going anywhere without finding their QB and we have a worse pick in a worse QB class this yr. Frustrating.



Knowing what we know now, what would the rest of you have done in last year’s draft?

Barkley and then trade up for Lamar Jackson GoBlue6599 : 12/30/2018 11:33 pm : link .

Barkley is incredible but I’d still get the QB The_Boss : 12/30/2018 11:38 pm : link The team won’t contend for anything until they do so.

Let me flip this on you. robbieballs2003 : 12/30/2018 11:38 pm : link Take Barkley off this team and add Darnold and not only are we not going anywnere but odds are we are picking first this year.

Right now mrvax : 12/30/2018 11:39 pm : link I'd say Barkley. If Darnold becomes a very good QB, then I'd change my mind but not yet.



RE: Let me flip this on you. The_Boss : 12/30/2018 11:44 pm : link

Take Barkley off this team and add Darnold and not only are we not going anywnere but odds are we are picking first this year.



I'd probably sign up for that right now (Darnold and Bosa).

Saquon, Anakim : 12/30/2018 11:44 pm : link And I say that knowing that we don't have our QB of the future and most likely won't get one in the 2019 Draft.

Barkley has a historic McNally's_Nuts : 12/30/2018 11:45 pm : link season and 7 hours after the game is done, we have shit like that.



I may be a tad bit biased because Barkley sent my brother a signed football with a nice message after our mom died but cmon man.



RE: Barkley has a historic Josh in the City : 12/30/2018 11:48 pm : link

Quote: season and 7 hours after the game is done, we have shit like that.



I may be a tad bit biased because Barkley sent my brother a signed football with a nice message after our mom died but cmon man.



Yep I'm miserable for looking at the team from an unbiased objective point of view instead of getting enamored with individual stats on a 5-11 team. I only hope our GM is as miserable a person as I am and not a knucklehead like you.

RE: Let me flip this on you. Gary from The East End : Admin : 12/30/2018 11:49 pm : link

Take Barkley off this team and add Darnold and not only are we not going anywnere but odds are we are picking first this year.



So you're saying we'd have the QB of the future on the roster already AND we'd we'd have a number one pick to fill out the team? I'm not seeing why that's a bad thing.



So you're saying we'd have the QB of the future on the roster already AND we'd we'd have a number one pick to fill out the team? I'm not seeing why that's a bad thing.

Does the difference between the five wins we had this year and the two or three we might have had without Barkley have a big effect on you?

People who claim themselves dep026 : 12/30/2018 11:49 pm : link as "objective" or "unbiased" are more likely not either one of them.

RE: Barkley and then trade up for Lamar Jackson GoDeep13 : 12/30/2018 11:50 pm : link

Was secretly pushing for this when Lamar was dropping. Love big Willy. But could you imagine?

RE: Barkley has a historic mrvax : 12/30/2018 11:51 pm : link

Quote: season and 7 hours after the game is done, we have shit like that.



I may be a tad bit biased because Barkley sent my brother a signed football with a nice message after our mom died but cmon man.



OP must be a real miserable person in real life



I think the OP doesn't realize that Barkley could become the most complete RB the NFL has ever seen.

RE: RE: Barkley has a historic Josh in the City : 12/30/2018 11:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14240472 McNally's_Nuts said:





Quote:





season and 7 hours after the game is done, we have shit like that.



I may be a tad bit biased because Barkley sent my brother a signed football with a nice message after our mom died but cmon man.



OP must be a real miserable person in real life







I think the OP doesn't realize that Barkley could become the most complete RB the NFL has ever seen.



I actually do realize that and I'd still take the QB. That's kind of the point.

Sam Darnold lax counsel : 12/30/2018 11:53 pm : link No question. Barkley had a historically great season, and the Giants won two more games. The offense was better this year, but was still putrid for large stretches. The qb pick wasn’t about this year, it was about the next 12-15. So what if the Giants went 2-14 this year instead of 5-11. Running back is just not worth a number 2 overall pick, and this year did nothing but reinforce that for me. I realize that’s not a popular opinion around here , but individual stats do nothing for me and a running back is a luxury pick on a team that just couldn’t afford luxury at the time.

RE: Sam Darnold Josh in the City : 12/30/2018 11:54 pm : link

No question. Barkley had a historically great season, and the Giants won two more games. The offense was better this year, but was still putrid for large stretches. The qb pick wasn't about this year, it was about the next 12-15. So what if the Giants went 2-14 this year instead of 5-11. Running back is just not worth a number 2 overall pick, and this year did nothing but reinforce that for me. I realize that's not a popular opinion around here , but individual stats do nothing for me and a running back is a luxury pick on a team that just couldn't afford luxury at the time.



Nailed it and well said.

I would sprint JPinstripes : 12/30/2018 11:54 pm : link to the podium and select Saquon Barkley with the 2nd pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

I’d draft Barkley Mike from Ohio : 12/30/2018 11:56 pm : link Darnold may or may not be the answer. If he isn’t, you have probably three years of being a bad team before you start looking for the next answer. Barkley is an incredible player and in my opinion the best player in last year’s draft. I’d pick him again.

At the time, I said I would've drafted Darnold. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/31/2018 12:00 am : link What I know now is that Barkley is an elite player and already one of the three best at his position despite a putrid offensive line. I don't know if Darnold will be an elite QB. He's off to a solid start.



I'll take the certainty over the question mark.

Gettleman and Shurmur mrvax : 12/31/2018 12:04 am : link did not see Darnold as a "franchise" QB. Let's give it time to see if they were right or wrong.



Barkley & trade up for Jackson.. Sean : 12/31/2018 12:04 am : link run for a lot of yards.

RE: RE: Let me flip this on you. robbieballs2003 : 12/31/2018 12:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14240460 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





Take Barkley off this team and add Darnold and not only are we not going anywnere but odds are we are picking first this year.







So you're saying we'd have the QB of the future on the roster already AND we'd we'd have a number one pick to fill out the team? I'm not seeing why that's a bad thing.



Does the difference between the five wins we had this year and the two or three we might have had without Barkley have a big effect on you?



It is perspective. I see wasted years of a rookie QB behind a shitty OL with no running game and when that happens QBs develop bad habits.

And how much shit would Gettleman have taken robbieballs2003 : 12/31/2018 12:35 am : link had we taken Darnold and he had the season he had while Barkley was taken by Cleveland and had the season he had. Most would be bitching that Darnold didn't look good while Barkley is setting NFL records.

RE: Gettleman and Shurmur bceagle05 : 12/31/2018 12:39 am : link

Quote: did not see Darnold as a "franchise" QB. Let's give it time to see if they were right or wrong.

This is how I feel, too. Darnold looks promising, but certainly didn't blow anyone away like Luck, Wentz or Mahomes did when they burst onto the scene. Also, we have to see if a suitable successor to Eli is found - if so, this was no big deal.



This is how I feel, too. Darnold looks promising, but certainly didn't blow anyone away like Luck, Wentz or Mahomes did when they burst onto the scene. Also, we have to see if a suitable successor to Eli is found - if so, this was no big deal.

To answer the question though, I was in the Darnold camp all along, and remain there.

Same as who I wanted all along SHO'NUFF : 12/31/2018 1:03 am : link Barkley and LJax... imagine the speed on the field with SB, LJax, OBJ and EE.

Chubb Go Terps : 12/31/2018 1:26 am : link Trade up for Jackson.



But fundamentally it doesn't really matter. With coaching and management this poor they weren't going to maximize anyone.



Barkley amassed huge yardage totals but the offense still blew. That's on Shurmur.

The Ravens got huge rushing totals without Barkley Go Terps : 12/31/2018 1:33 am : link If Jackson's the quarterback you don't need the incredible running back to be great running the ball. We could have gotten Bradley for nothing like the Ravens did instead of using a #2 on a running back.



Chubb or Nelson would have been the better pick than Barkley assuming we moved up for Jackson. Barkley and Jackson would be incredible together, but I don't think it's needed in order to put together the type of rushing attack necessary (Baltimore proves this).



Thus, get the pass rusher. But you've got to get Jackson. Baltimore wouldn't trade Jackson now for any player in that draft.

RE: Barkley is incredible but I'd still get the QB kelsto811 : 12/31/2018 1:48 am : link

Quote: The team won’t contend for anything until they do so.



Which QB is that?

I can't wait until Jackson goes the way of virtually every running QB BestFeature : 12/31/2018 2:00 am : link in history so that people shut up about him.

RE: I can't wait until Jackson goes the way of virtually every running QB Go Terps : 12/31/2018 2:14 am : link

Quote: in history so that people shut up about him.



There are people here living in some type of alternate reality.



He's in the playoffs NOW. The Ravens are a contender NOW, since Jackson became the starter. The Ravens can still win the Super Bowl.



We're supposed to ignore that, but supposed to be happy at 5-11 because Barkley got to 2000 yards? Who gives a shit?



Somehow we're supposed to be happy about our rookie contributions when we're going nowhere, but a rookie quarterback leading his team to a division title isn't a big deal?



If Jackson did that for us BBI would be an endless encomium for him. Shit, look how people have talked about Beckham and he hasn't done shit.



There are people here living in some type of alternate reality.

He's in the playoffs NOW. The Ravens are a contender NOW, since Jackson became the starter. The Ravens can still win the Super Bowl.

We're supposed to ignore that, but supposed to be happy at 5-11 because Barkley got to 2000 yards? Who gives a shit?

Somehow we're supposed to be happy about our rookie contributions when we're going nowhere, but a rookie quarterback leading his team to a division title isn't a big deal?

If Jackson did that for us BBI would be an endless encomium for him. Shit, look how people have talked about Beckham and he hasn't done shit.

This place is a bizzarro world.

RE: Barkley and then trade up for Lamar Jackson section125 : 12/31/2018 2:44 am : link

Quote: .



Can't have two first round RBs on the same team in the same year.

RE: RE: I can't wait until Jackson goes the way of virtually every running QB You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 12/31/2018 2:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 14240564 BestFeature said:





Quote:





in history so that people shut up about him.







There are people here living in some type of alternate reality.



He's in the playoffs NOW. The Ravens are a contender NOW, since Jackson became the starter. The Ravens can still win the Super Bowl.



We're supposed to ignore that, but supposed to be happy at 5-11 because Barkley got to 2000 yards? Who gives a shit?



Somehow we're supposed to be happy about our rookie contributions when we're going nowhere, but a rookie quarterback leading his team to a division title isn't a big deal?



If Jackson did that for us BBI would be an endless encomium for him. Shit, look how people have talked about Beckham and he hasn't done shit.



This place is a bizzarro world.



Oh c'mon. That's just dumb. It's silly for anyone to compare (good or bad) what Jackson did with the Ravens roster this year to what he might have done with our shit roster. Tim Tebow "led" an otherwise loaded broncos roster to the playoffs (and won a game).



Oh c'mon. That's just dumb. It's silly for anyone to compare (good or bad) what Jackson did with the Ravens roster this year to what he might have done with our shit roster. Tim Tebow "led" an otherwise loaded broncos roster to the playoffs (and won a game).

I have absolutely nothing against Jackson but his doing well with the Ravens this year is not transferable at all to what he may have done with the Giants.

Stop just calling him a running back Giantimistic : 12/31/2018 3:43 am : link If we Drafted a WR that caught 91 balls as a rookie, like Odel did we would be pretty excited about the player. Although a lot were checkdowns, the production we got out of one player was amazing and he will only get better. Look at Andrew Luck, one of the best qbs in the league has done nothing, until he had a better team built around him. This business about Barkley only making us two games better is bs. We had one of the worst roster in the nfl. Maybe if Barkley played defense too we would have closed out more games.



The Jets went from 5 and 11 to 4 and 11 with drafting Darnold, and yet it is ok to say that Barkley only made us two games better. Barkley and a better online is going to help make any future qb more successful quicker.



RE: RE: I can't wait until Jackson goes the way of virtually every running QB gmenatlarge : 12/31/2018 5:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 14240564 BestFeature said:





Quote:





in history so that people shut up about him.







There are people here living in some type of alternate reality.



He's in the playoffs NOW. The Ravens are a contender NOW, since Jackson became the starter. The Ravens can still win the Super Bowl.



We're supposed to ignore that, but supposed to be happy at 5-11 because Barkley got to 2000 yards? Who gives a shit?



Somehow we're supposed to be happy about our rookie contributions when we're going nowhere, but a rookie quarterback leading his team to a division title isn't a big deal?



If Jackson did that for us BBI would be an endless encomium for him. Shit, look how people have talked about Beckham and he hasn't done shit.



This place is a bizzarro world.



The Ravens have maybe THE best defense 8n the NFL, Jackson is RG4.

Gotta Love Barkley Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12/31/2018 5:34 am : link And, as one who wanted a QB, I cannot complain about picking Barkley, given his performance and his character. But if I were DG and had decided to pick a QB, it would have been Josh Allen. He is going to be a monster. He may already be! His upside is well beyond Darnold.

RE: Gettleman and Shurmur Tuckrule : 12/31/2018 6:21 am : link

Quote: did not see Darnold as a "franchise" QB. Let's give it time to see if they were right or wrong.



This is a myth. They may have but they saw a sure lock future hof dynamic running g back in barkely. It was the absolute correct choice. We fix the line and now all we need is a game manager with the weapons we have. A case Keemun could take us far if we shore up the offensive line and have a defense that isn't bottom 3. A middle of the pack defense a better line and were a juggernaut

RE: RE: Let me flip this on you. M.S. : 12/31/2018 6:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 14240460 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





Take Barkley off this team and add Darnold and not only are we not going anywnere but odds are we are picking first this year.







So you're saying we'd have the QB of the future on the roster already AND we'd we'd have a number one pick to fill out the team? I'm not seeing why that's a bad thing.



Does the difference between the five wins we had this year and the two or three we might have had without Barkley have a big effect on you?



Well played, Sir!

Lmao if the Giants had the Ravens D JCin332 : 12/31/2018 6:56 am : link they would have the number 1 seed...

RE: Chubb BigBlueShock : 12/31/2018 7:20 am : link

Quote: Trade up for Jackson.



But fundamentally it doesn't really matter. With coaching and management this poor they weren't going to maximize anyone.



Barkley amassed huge yardage totals but the offense still blew. That's on Shurmur.

The offense still blew? Sure the struggled mightily at the beginning of the season, but if you think this offense blew from the bye week on you don’t watch the games. Of course, that’s no surprise since you’ve admitted as much on many occasions. Barkley made this offense a billion times better. Too bad he can’t play defense I guess...



The offense still blew? Sure the struggled mightily at the beginning of the season, but if you think this offense blew from the bye week on you don't watch the games. Of course, that's no surprise since you've admitted as much on many occasions. Barkley made this offense a billion times better. Too bad he can't play defense I guess...

Unless you're saying it blew simply because they don't have a QB that runs the ball 18 times per game, which I'm guessing is what you actually mean.

Cannot cry over split section125 : 12/31/2018 7:22 am : link milk.

They took Barkley and he was everything as advertised, maybe more.



I was more for Rosen, but can see Darnold will be a very good QB, but was not a Darnold fan.



Hindsight is 20/20, so I would likely have prefered Rosen(or Darnold) 1st round with Chubb or one of the other big tine RBs 2nd, but that leaves them without Hernandez. You can play this game forever.





RE: Sam Darnold Fritz : 12/31/2018 7:22 am : link

Quote: No question. Barkley had a historically great season, and the Giants won two more games. The offense was better this year, but was still putrid for large stretches. The qb pick wasn’t about this year, it was about the next 12-15. So what if the Giants went 2-14 this year instead of 5-11. Running back is just not worth a number 2 overall pick, and this year did nothing but reinforce that for me. I realize that’s not a popular opinion around here , but individual stats do nothing for me and a running back is a luxury pick on a team that just couldn’t afford luxury at the time.



I don't have a crystal ball but I wanted to draft Darnold for all the reasons you just stated. Well said. I love Barkley but this team still needs to get a quarterback and isn't winning anything until they get one.

It’s amazing BigBlueShock : 12/31/2018 7:30 am : link We give Barkley shit because the team still stunk, even though the offense was light years better with him on the team, yet we give Darnold a pass, even though the Jets somehow ended up with a worse record than they had last year. Because the team around him sucks. We praise Jackson for leading a team to the playoffs that happen to have the number 1 defense in football, yet Darnold is just a rookie so it’s expected that he didn’t lead his team to the playoffs because the team around him sucks.



Oh yeah, I know why. Darnold will certainly be a stud for 15 years while Barkley has already seen his better days. No time to build around him. And we will never, ever, ever find another QB.

I would have probably gone QB although Jimmy Googs : 12/31/2018 7:33 am : link if someone showed me that pic of SB flying thru the air over half the Cowboy defense it would be a tough choice for sure...

BTW - why didn't we put in Jonathan Stewart Jimmy Googs : 12/31/2018 7:34 am : link on that goal line play?

I don't get the Darnold love gidiefor : Mod : 12/31/2018 7:42 am : : 12/31/2018 7:42 am : link You Darnold lovers are really not seeing the forest for the trees. Darnold showed why he was not a good pick already -- the guy can't stay on the field for a whole season, and he really can't handle a steady diet of pressure -- if he took the same beating Eli took this year he could not possibly have played a whole season. He showed this throughout his college career and he did not show up when he played in big games. He is not built for the NY market either -- a lot of you pooh-pooh that but it's a real issue.



I equate Darnold to Olivier Vernon -- lots of talent -- but can't use it consistently enough to help his team.



Barkley wins in a landslide -- and so does Hernandez -- I still would take Hernandez over LaDarius knowing what I know now. And once again for the record I wanted Chubb, and I think Chubb would have been a better pick than Darnold.

RE: I would have probably gone QB although gidiefor : Mod : 12/31/2018 7:43 am : link

Quote: if someone showed me that pic of SB flying thru the air over half the Cowboy defense it would be a tough choice for sure...



lol -- I don't that play has received enough attention -- I was going to post a thread on it yesterday evening -- He flies!!!!

The Giants would have joeinpa : 12/31/2018 8:01 am : link Been worse this season with Darnold and no Barkley, true.



Why is this even revelant in whether taking the quarterback would have been a better decision.

Barkley Matt M. : 12/31/2018 8:07 am : link I'm still not in love with Darnold and we would have no running game to speak of with nl great RB options in the draft this year. At least this way we can buy another year with Eli and even get a decent QB (not great) via FA.

RE: The Giants would have BigBlueShock : 12/31/2018 8:17 am : link

Quote: Been worse this season with Darnold and no Barkley, true.



Why is this even revelant in whether taking the quarterback would have been a better decision.

Because this notion that Darnold makes this am better long term but Barkley doesn't is the most absurd thing I've ever heard. Barkley makes this team better now and he'll make them better when they put a functional team around him.

Terps greek13 : 12/31/2018 8:19 am : link With you on this one. We think suffering for a decade is a means to an end.

Broncos first back to back losing seasons since 1971. The Patriots - never mind - most people on this board are throwing away the next 2 years waiting for a new QB - what kind of jobs do you people have? Are you accountable for anything? We’ve stunk for 6/7 years - haven’t won a playoff game since Eli was 29? 30? Somehow it will be worth it when we make the playoffs again? Really? Wow - I can’t take loser mentality and blind loyalty -both have killed us with Ownership management coaches and players. Who cares what individual records are broken - we are 8/24 in two seasons. That is all that matters. Nothing else.

Let’s wait 2 more and go from there !!!





RE: I don't get the Darnold love Mike in NY : 12/31/2018 8:20 am : link

Quote: You Darnold lovers are really not seeing the forest for the trees. Darnold showed why he was not a good pick already -- the guy can't stay on the field for a whole season, and he really can't handle a steady diet of pressure -- if he took the same beating Eli took this year he could not possibly have played a whole season. He showed this throughout his college career and he did not show up when he played in big games. He is not built for the NY market either -- a lot of you pooh-pooh that but it's a real issue.



I equate Darnold to Olivier Vernon -- lots of talent -- but can't use it consistently enough to help his team.



Barkley wins in a landslide -- and so does Hernandez -- I still would take Hernandez over LaDarius knowing what I know now. And once again for the record I wanted Chubb, and I think Chubb would have been a better pick than Darnold.



Not to mention that the reasons we won only 5 games this year were not because of Saquon. We lacked the horses on D to make plays when needed in the 4th Quarter and our play calling at times did not make sense. We were too quick to get away from what was working and make changes for the sake of making changes. I am not going to say we should have fed a specific player more because if you look at GDT's, people who were complaining how we got away from Barkley against the Eagles and how we need to run the ball more were complaining that we were not passing enough against Tennessee and Indy. Being better equipped to handle the 4th Quarter gets us another 3-4 wins easily. If we went into the season with Gallman at RB and Darnold at QB we likely are a 2-3 win team with little hope for a turnaround anytime soon. If we can land a QB of the future in 2019 or 2020 are we better with that QB having Barkley or having Darnold with ??? at RB? Clearly the former.

This debate won’t be closed for several years aimrocky : 12/31/2018 8:28 am : link But as someone who desperately wanted a QB (Rosen first, then Darnold) I’m thrilled with Saquon. I saw enough improvement and fight during the second half of the season to feel good about adding pieces next year and finding the next QB organically.

We still finished 25th or something in rushing. We had 2 more Jim in Hoboken : 12/31/2018 8:35 am : link wins with Beckham playing for most of the year.



We can blame the OL, but an average RB can run through holes a great OL can provide.



Now we don’t have a clear strategy to obtain the QB of the future. We knew this year’s class was going to be bad at last year’s draft.



So let’s punt to 2020. Eli is 39, retiring, we have the 12th pick, now what?

I was a big advocate for taking a QB last year Hammer : 12/31/2018 9:13 am : link But now I have to be honest and say that I agree with the Barkley pick.



He is going to be an extraordinary player for quite some time.



Maybe this year or next they can grab a quarterback. Last year, in retrospect, Barkley was the correct pick.

RE: We still finished 25th or something in rushing. We had 2 more BigBlueShock : 12/31/2018 9:21 am : link

Quote: wins with Beckham playing for most of the year.



We can blame the OL, but an average RB can run through holes a great OL can provide.



Now we don’t have a clear strategy to obtain the QB of the future. We knew this year’s class was going to be bad at last year’s draft.



So let’s punt to 2020. Eli is 39, retiring, we have the 12th pick, now what?

This isn't that damn '80's or 90's anymore. With the rules basically eliminating teams ability to play defense, protecting the QBs, more and more college concepts being applied etc., finding a QB that can succeed in the NFL is not near as impossible as some of you seem to believe. Stop being shell shocked by the Dave Brown and Danny Kannell era. Times have changed. I know some of you refuse to accept it, but there will be other QBs. The world didn't end the day Sam "The Legend" Darnold went to the Jets.

Also BigBlueShock : 12/31/2018 9:24 am : link Saying that the Giants finished 25th in rushing as some kind of knock on Barkley is absolutely ridiculous. The guy had 90 freakin receptions as well. I guess we should ignore that though. Narratives must be followed.

Gus Ferrotte (sp) bradshaw44 : 12/31/2018 9:33 am : link Was on a sports show here in DC a couple weeks back. He was asked if he could have made the picks last draft what order would the QBs have gone. Nothing but the QBs was the question. He said if he was the browns he would have sprinted to the podium with the first pick and taken Barkley. The host of the show said he wasn’t asking about the first few picks, just the QBs. Gus responded saying he understood that, but Barkley is light years better than any player in the draft and he’s not just a running back but a complete offensive weapon. He then went on to say he would have taken Darnold, Baker, Allen then Rosen and Jackson. I believe that was the order. But he kept going on about Barkley. Which I found interesting.

"Any RB works with a great OL" crick n NC : 12/31/2018 9:37 am : link Do "just any RB" have barkley's vision, balance, ability to break tackles, etc? No, Barkley has shown he is able to go 50+ when an average RB maybe gets 10. It is amazing how barkley's amazing abilities are simply discounted or discarded as if they don't make a difference. Typically when this type of ignorance is on display it is because we value or own opinions or knowledge too highly therefore unwilling to accept anything contrary.

RE: The Ravens got huge rushing totals without Barkley VinegarPeppers : 12/31/2018 9:45 am : link





In comment

Quote: If Jackson's the quarterback you don't need the incredible running back to be great running the ball. We could have gotten Bradley for nothing like the Ravens did instead of using a #2 on a running back.



Chubb or Nelson would have been the better pick than Barkley assuming we moved up for Jackson. Barkley and Jackson would be incredible together, but I don't think it's needed in order to put together the type of rushing attack necessary (Baltimore proves this).



Nelson is not THAT much better than Hernandez and in fact Hernandez rated higher for the first half of the season. He's a beast as well.

Eh, still too soon to say... trueblueinpw : 12/31/2018 9:46 am : link No idea what’s to become of the QBs taken after Mayfield so it’s too soon to say. If Rosen and Darnold are in the next ten Supes and the Giants are in the toilet then, well, I guess that’s a bad pick.



But I’ll say this, as long as Barks is on the Giants there’s a reason to tune into the game. The young man is outstanding in all ways on the field on game day - and apparently off the field as well as on the sidelines and in the locker room. I mean, he’s freaking amazing!

I see nothing that tells me Darnold will be a good QB PatersonPlank : 12/31/2018 9:57 am : link In fact if I had too, right now I'd pick both Mayfield and Jackson ahead of him. I would take Barkley again, definitely. #2 rusher in the NFL, 2000 total yards, what an impact.



Who cares if we only won 2 more, with Darnold we would have had the same record or worse (if he actually every saw the field), and we still wouldn't have a clue if he was any good.

And this .. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/31/2018 10:03 am : link



is precisely why people think you are a moron:

Knowing what I know RIGHT NOW ... FStubbs : 12/31/2018 10:08 am : link ... and not 5 years down the road, yeah, I'd take Barkley.



I would not take Lauletta.

Probably Darnold or traded down PaulBlakeTSU : 12/31/2018 10:10 am : link I love watching Barkley play. If we ever get an offensive line that is average, let alone above average, the offense could be phenomenal with him, Beckham, and Engram. He blows me away with his ability. I don't think taking him #2 maximized value for the team.



The caveat is that if Gettelman and co. didn't think Darnold would pan out as a good QB, then it's a different story because you can't waste a #2 pick on a QB you don't believe in. But if you think he's the goods, then I don't think you can pass on him just because you think a RB is great.



Position matters. Michael Dickson was a can't miss punting prospect and is a generational talent. He was drafted in the 5th round. He might end up a better punter than Barkley a running back. But position matters. Obviously it's more extreme than RB, but it's all a sliding scale.

The Jets are a bad team PaulBlakeTSU : 12/31/2018 10:18 am : link with a bad line, lacking offensive weapons, in disarray, and Darnold was the youngest ever opening day starter. I think the book is far, far from written on the kid.



I think the book on Rosen is far from written as well.



I always say that I don't mind rookie QBs throwing interceptions. I think it is just as valuable in helping them improve in the future and helps them learn the bounds of NFL defensive speed and ability.



Not that I would have drafted Nelson, but I think the Giants this season would have won more games with Nelson than Barkley, especially in the first half of the season. It doesn't mean they would have been better in the long run with Nelson, but that having a more stable OL during the first half would have brought more benefits than having a freak like Barkley.

I don't even begin to think I'm a draft guru of any type... Giantfan in skinland : 12/31/2018 10:21 am : link but just taking Sy's reports and listening to a few draft podcasts, my desired plan heading into the draft looks pretty good hindsight....



I loved Barkley, but in the end, I questioned the wisdom of a team with so many holes spending such a valuable pick on an RB. What I really was hoping would transpire:



Trade back and acquire extra picks from the Bills. Select Derwin James in the 1st, Braden Smith or Hernandez and one of Nick Chubb, Derrius Guise, or Sony Michel in the 2nd.



I love Barkley, but I can't help but think that haul leaves the Giants in a better position moving forward (discounting things like Guise's injury, which we have no way of knowing would have occurred on the Giants).

I wanted Darnold, but thought the pick would be Chubb Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/31/2018 10:23 am : link I still think the pick should have been Chubb, but cannot complain one bit about Barkley. An otherworldly talent and the best player in the draft.

Barkley and this about sums it up for me BlueinRoch : 12/31/2018 6:29 pm : link New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's 68-yard run makes him the third rookie running back ever with 2,000 total yards in a season, joining Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James.

RE: I can't wait until Jackson goes the way of virtually every running QB Ssanders9816 : 12/31/2018 6:37 pm : link

Quote: in history so that people shut up about him.



Bingo, Jackson is a game manager that can't throw to save his life. He's riding the best defense in football. He's not good.

RE: RE: Barkley and then trade up for Lamar Jackson USAF NYG Fan : 12/31/2018 6:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14240452 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





.



Was secretly pushing for this when Lamar was dropping. Love big Willy. But could you imagine?

Same here. I was hoping Lamar would drop to us and almost did. I am good with our picks though. This is the only other option I can think of. I think the entire offense would end up being either Barkley running the ball or Lamar. LOL! It would be fun to watch but not a successful long-term team.