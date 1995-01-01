What are your expectations for the team in 2019? Jim in Forest Hills : 12/31/2018 11:46 am Pre Draft, Pre FA. Schedule looks easier at first glance.



Wins/Loss

Playoffs?

Moves you would make?



I'm seeing 7-9 in 2019, 3rd in the NFCE behind PHI and DAL.

No playoffs.



Eli is the QB without a restructure.



I would try to acquire another 1st round pick in 2020 by trading down or trading a player (anyone outside of Barkley).



Wouldn't be opposed to trading OBJ if it nets a haul of draft picks.



Would focus on ER, OL and FS in the draft. Would target LBs in FA.

Ask me again after free agency and the draft. Ira : 12/31/2018 11:47 am : link For now, I'll say a winning season.

Same as this year: Playoffs with a good OL. Big Blue '56 : 12/31/2018 11:48 am : link Let’s hope the draft will be kind to us..Supposedly this is a good draft for Defense

the schedule is significantly weaker next year CMicks3110 : 12/31/2018 11:49 am : link AFC East is Awful, and the NFC North isn't that much better; Plus we get Arizona and the Bucs, and who knows who is going to play QB for Washington since Alex Smith could be done. I think with a good free agency period and a good draft, I think we can definitely win 10 games.

4-12/5-11 type of team Go Terps : 12/31/2018 11:54 am : link Shurmur hasn't been able to get a team past that, and this season we saw why. I can't speak for the rest of the week but he's a massive liability on Sunday. Possibly the worst game day coach in the league.



Eli isn't going to just get better at 38, either.



Like in 2018, the excuses are already built in. And Shurmur couldn't wait to remind us yesterday that the team improved from 3-13 to 5-11. That's the type of guy we have leading the team.

8-9 wins McNally's_Nuts : 12/31/2018 11:58 am : link despite what Dr. Doom above me has said.

8 or 9 wins once the defense is firmed up. yatqb : 12/31/2018 11:59 am : link .

I'd say based bigbluehoya : 12/31/2018 11:59 am : link on my expected true quality of the team they're going to put out there, 7-9 / 8-8.



After seeing the slate of teams they are going to face, 9 or 10 wins won't surprise me in the least.



I don't think they win any playoff games.

I think Sammo85 : 12/31/2018 12:13 pm : link 7-9. But that’s even predicated on healthy roster and few injuries.



If Eli with no backup or Barkley goes down on offense, it’s to the bottom we go.



Need marginal improvements on defense too to make this record.

5-11 GiantsFan84 : 12/31/2018 12:14 pm : link with eli being god awful but the rest of the team being better would be the best case scenario

A few draft picks PhilSimms15 : 12/31/2018 12:23 pm : link A free agent or two, weak schedule gets the Giants to 8-8 at best, 6-10 at worst. No playoffs.



Who is the QB in 2020 is the huge question facing the team.

Playoffs or bust.. Sean : 12/31/2018 12:25 pm : link Assuming the next QB is drafted in 2020, Shurmur needs to earn the right to be in on that evaluation.

Depends on the off-season WillVAB : 12/31/2018 12:30 pm : link I expect Vernon, Ellison, and Stewart to be cut/traded. Collins is probably brought back for at least a year, possibly traded.



DG will look to improve the OL and front 7 in FA. If guys like Paradis or Ramon Foster are available, DG probably gets one. Guys like Mosley, Barr, and Perryman will be targets if they shake loose.



Draft looks like ER (Allen or Ferrell) in round 1 and OL in round 2. Wouldn’t be surprised if DG packages some 4s to move into round 3 for another front 7 player.

can't tell until bc4life : 12/31/2018 12:31 pm : link free agency and draft. made some progress this year but clearly there are weaknesses.





Pending changes to key positions ajr2456 : 12/31/2018 12:36 pm : link 5-11 floor with an 8-8 ceiling

Playoffs Larry from WV : 12/31/2018 12:37 pm : link I expect the defensive rookies to take a step forward, some additional talent brought to the OL, edge rushers and defensive backfield. I don't expect a huge step but I don't think the NFC outside of the top 2 teams are that good.

I expect we keep Shurmur santacruzom : 12/31/2018 12:38 pm : link and therefore flirt with 8-8, which the Giants will treat as a Super Bowl caliber season.

If.... Mike From Brielle : 12/31/2018 12:51 pm : link we can substantially improve the performance of the offensive line it can have a huge payoff for the people we have already invested in at the skill positions. A substantial improvement in the offensive line will help us control the clock to a greater degree which should improve the overall performance of both the overall defense and offense. Second we also need help alone the D line and third I'd like a big sure handed receiver that can catch in congested circumstances that cannot be interfered with without being noticed even by the blindest of referees. If we are able to accomplish these things I think we can win 10 or 11 games.

Fix the Oline Chip : 12/31/2018 12:54 pm : link and strengthen the D = Playoffs

6 or 7 wins bluepepper : 12/31/2018 1:04 pm : link but a couple of heart breakers so you know we could easily have won 9 or 10. And Eli looks great in week 14 against the Pats so that proves he's still got it. Tua has an off year, Fromm gets hurt so let's wait one more year for a shot at Trevor Lawrence.

10 wins and the division. weeg in the bronx : 12/31/2018 1:09 pm : link Skins are a mess again. We can compete with Boys and Eagles.

Eli comes back, add another piece to the OL.

We keep Vernon, add a pass rusher, Collins is back, Beal is a positive addition. Is there a pass rusher worthy of our high pick?

The Cowboys will be better... bw in dc : 12/31/2018 1:10 pm : link the Eagles will be better.



The have better coaches, better personnel departments, better ownership, better quarterbacks, better over personnel.



So how can anyone with a straight face think playoffs are possible assuming everyone is healthy?



At best, we scratch out 8 wins. In all likelihood, 4-6 wins - again.



This isn't very hard to predict people with the people running the show.





depends if Eli is coming back and what they do with OL giantstock : 12/31/2018 1:52 pm : link With ELi and two younger FA average - to above-average olinemen I predict 7-9.



But I wouldn't go that route,

Instead I'd draft Haskins and let go of eli, Oliver and Collins. ANd maybe Jenkins. Id get two young average-toabove average OL.



I'd consider Preston SMith also as OLB FA. And look for cheap secondary.





In rd 2 i'd take best defensive player available hopefully a DLineman but another pass rushing OLB would be fine too or secondary.



I'd look to trade SHephard and maybe package him with other considerations to get a 3rd round pick. Wiht this 3rd round pick I'd take BPA between anywhere on defense to OL.



All 4th round picks and subsequent on defense patriclaulry secondary if get rid ofJenkins.



This team will be 1 year away from making the playoffs but built up for a strong 2020.







Last year's team was a bore. hammock man : 12/31/2018 2:17 pm : link This year's much more entertaining. Next year I hope for a very entertaining team with the added excitement of a playoff run.

My thoughts Reale01 : 12/31/2018 2:24 pm : link We will almost certainly be better with Eli in 2019 than with a rookie. So getting rid of him will NOT save us a shitty 2019. I see the following scenario.



2019- Build roster through draft and FA (Nothing major). Do not draft a QB. Try to win with Eli. Target record 10-6. Likely 8-8.



2020- Clear out remaining big contracts. Eli, Vernon. Draft a QB (good class) and get him some action. Possibly sign big FAs with freed up money. Target record 8-8.



2021- Sign big FAS. Make a run with new QB. Target record 10-6.



2022- Legitimate SB condender.



Shurmur has referenced 3-13 more than once this year joeinpa : 12/31/2018 2:25 pm : link Usually in context to why the big turnover in personnel.



But without a doubt there was a hint of “I did a pretty good job this season” in his post game presser yesterday

Too early to say micky : 12/31/2018 2:31 pm : link See how they approach and handle things these coming months. Very skeptical but hope theres better decisions

First tell me how many backup QBs do we get to play Jimmy Googs : 12/31/2018 3:46 pm : link and then I will tell you our W/L record...

You Are Dreaming GMoney : 12/31/2018 3:53 pm : link If you think this Team is going anywhere with Eli & Shurmur as the Leaders. What the Fuck are people seeing when they watch this Garbage??? I give up. Fuck it.

I was in for 5-11 this year arniefez : 12/31/2018 4:06 pm : link put me down for 11-5 next year if Eli is the QB. If it's a rookie or crap NFL place holder 5-11 again.

Until they prove differently, another bottom tiered team. The_Boss : 12/31/2018 4:09 pm : link 5-11 or 6-10

Schedule is not the easy gift some think it is.

Expecting a house cleaning again soon thereafter.

8-8 gmenatlarge : 12/31/2018 4:19 pm : link Weak defense and Eli has shown that he isn’t the reason they lose, he can’t win you games anymore either.

Hopefully a playoff team for my liver SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/31/2018 4:33 pm : link .