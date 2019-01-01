What to do with Olivier Vernon?? superspynyg : 1/1/2019 11:36 am First question I ask is what is your thoughts on him this season? He only played in 11 games due to injury (12 in 2017).





When he did play this year he had 30 total tackles and 7 sacks. He did have 1 pass defended and No Ints.



He is has 2 years 39 mil left on his contract (19.5 mil each year)if we keep him both years and do not renegotiate.



If we cut him this year we save 11.5 mil in cap room raising our 2019 cap to around 43.517 mil.



Is he worth keeping for another year trying to get a olb pass rusher in the draft and then cutting him next year?



Or cut ties this year and add a pass rusher or two in the draft/FA?



Side question... Would you pay for DeMarcus Lawrence if he was available?





I'd let OV go. section125 : 1/1/2019 11:40 am : link He plays hard, but is always just short of the sack. Even with 3 on Sunday, he let Prescott run right past him on the 4th and 15 TD.

If he was $8-10 mill per, keep him but not at $19 mill.

Trade him WillVAB : 1/1/2019 11:42 am : link If no takers then cut him.



He is not a difference maker and at 19.5 mil he needs to play like one.



His replacement will be selected 6th overall. Use the savings to bring in a stud LB.

C’ya! trueblueinpw : 1/1/2019 11:43 am : link He’s just too expensive for the production. Plus, he doesn’t seem like a guy who makes big plays in big spots. Not his fault that Jackrabitt held on the forced fumble, but aside from that play this season what are his big plays over his career? I’m sure there were some, but, too far and few between for the price point. Seems like what Carl Banks used to refer to as being “a scholarship player”; can be a good guy but a high priced FA or top draft pick that doesn’t match production but kept around b/c it would be damning to cut.



I’d like someone younger and hungrier even it means some dead cap money and a few less garbage time sacks.

Torn on this one, if they agree, what about a restructure for both? edavisiii : 1/1/2019 11:45 am : link I know a lot has been said about cutting jackrabbit and OV. Do you improve your defense by cutting two of the best players? I know jackrabbit restructured once and some players will do it more than once. Both guys compete. Jenkins gets turnovers. OV has not gotten a ton of sacks but he gets pressure. Some was against back ups but that scenario re-appears every year. This is why DG gets paid big $$$$. He got let go in Carolina because of his reluctance to sign aging stars so this could be an interesting read on how he will do business in the future.

I am far from a 3-4 Def Coord but seems to me Jimmy Googs : 1/1/2019 11:48 am : link that Vernon crashed in way too often on his side. Often taking himself out of the play and allowing way too many runners around the edge.



If he thought there was some other support behind him because of the scheme then so be it, but he would have been much more effective with some patience/holding his ground type of play on his side.



Piling up 3 sacks against backup Cowboy Olineman doesn't endear him to anybody...





I might be in the minority CMicks3110 : 1/1/2019 11:49 am : link But I think we should keep him with a pay cut if he’s open to it. He’s a good pass rusher and we really don’t have other edge rushers, so we’d be really subtracting. But I guess it would depend on what they do. In free agency. Would you cut him and sign someone like ziggy ansah? We can’t have our OLB next year be Kareem Martin and Lorenzo Carter.

Cut him or trade him RobCarpenter : 1/1/2019 11:51 am : link I’d take a 7th rounder at this point. His lack of production as an ER is one of the main reasons the Giants gave up more points than any other team in the 4th quarter.



The TD pass on 4th & 15 is a perfect example of why he needs to go. He loses contain, let’s Dak scramble to his side and throw a game winning TD.

RE: I am far from a 3-4 Def Coord but seems to me section125 : 1/1/2019 11:51 am : link

Quote: that Vernon crashed in way too often on his side. Often taking himself out of the play and allowing way too many runners around the edge.



If he thought there was some other support behind him because of the scheme then so be it, but he would have been much more effective with some patience/holding his ground type of play on his side.



Piling up 3 sacks against backup Cowboy Olineman doesn't endear him to anybody...





In all honesty, the Giants OLBs did a lot of that this year. Mauro, Martin, OV, Carter seemed to crash down the line and get beat on the edge.

Osi did that a lot, but he also got a lot more crucial sacks.

overthecap fkap : 1/1/2019 11:56 am : link has him at 15.5 salary/workout bonus. 4 mil of prorated signing bonus. dead money of 8 if cut. 11.5 cap savings.



It would seem he's not worth the money, but what's the cost to replace him? are there FA to pursue?

Let him go Sammo85 : 1/1/2019 11:58 am : link He did try to adapt to the 3-4 but he’s not a clean fit and I believe we can get similar play at a much much cheaper price. He cashed in when we were desperate for a 4-3 pass rusher and we paid a premium.



He hasn’t stayed in the field and most of his production has come in garbage games or garbage time.

RE: overthecap WillVAB : 1/1/2019 12:10 pm : link

Quote: has him at 15.5 salary/workout bonus. 4 mil of prorated signing bonus. dead money of 8 if cut. 11.5 cap savings.



It would seem he's not worth the money, but what's the cost to replace him? are there FA to pursue?



I would use the 11.5 savings and go after Anthony Barr. It looks like the Vikings are up against the cap.



In comment 14242692 fkap said:I would use the 11.5 savings and go after Anthony Barr. It looks like the Vikings are up against the cap.

He has to go since1925 : 1/1/2019 12:11 pm : link His production is way out of line with his salary.

$11.5MM really understates the cap savings. Big Blue Blogger : 1/1/2019 12:15 pm : link That's the net savings in 2019, after bonus acceleration. The total savings over two years is $31MM. With the liberalized carryover rules, the split of the savings between the two years ($11.5MM in 2019, $19.5MM in 2020) doesn't matter much, unless the Giants end up very tight against the cap in 2019.



Olivier Vernon is a very good player who has most likely played his best ball already. He'll turn 29 in October, and his body may be wearing down. Of course, he might bounce back to his 2013-2016 form, in which case the Giants may wind up kicking themselves for cutting him. But it still seems like the right move, assuming they can't work out an incentive-laden deal that protects both parties.

If we cut him BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/1/2019 12:15 pm : link Who are we replacing him with? He’s the only viable pass rusher we have.

On top of that BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/1/2019 12:16 pm : link If we go the FA route will his replacement be cheaper?

That's Gettleman and Bettchers problem to figure out.

Quote: Who are we replacing him with? He’s the only viable pass rusher we have.



That’s Gettleman and Bettchers problem to figure out. In comment 14242720 BigBlueDownTheShore said:That’s Gettleman and Bettchers problem to figure out.

RE: Can we trade him for a 3rd round pick? Diver_Down : 1/1/2019 12:20 pm : link

Quote: .



As I detailed above in the linked post, I would attempt to restructure with an incentive based contract (details in the link). If he does not want to restructure, then attempt to trade for April's draft. JPP yielded a 3rd. Why couldn't we get similar from OV? If we can't unload him for picks and he doesn't want to restructure, then you release him in May. In comment 14242712 Ben in Tampa said:As I detailed above in the linked post, I would attempt to restructure with an incentive based contract (details in the link). If he does not want to restructure, then attempt to trade for April's draft. JPP yielded a 3rd. Why couldn't we get similar from OV? If we can't unload him for picks and he doesn't want to restructure, then you release him in May.

BBB bc4life : 1/1/2019 12:26 pm : link breaking down body? best ball behind him? Reminiscent of Snacks. I doubt he'll agree to the pay cut.



What would be a reasonable pay accomodation on his part?

Can’t stay healthy, Section331 : 1/1/2019 12:28 pm : link and he’s a bad fit for a 3-4, doesn’t play well in space. Cut him and move on.

Sammo fkap : 1/1/2019 12:32 pm : link replacing him is part of the equation of cutting him. can't address one part, then bail on the other part.

No one is trading for him blueblood : 1/1/2019 12:36 pm : link You option are





1) Cut him. Which means now you have NO ONE that an rush the passer. And you need at least 3 people that can generate a pass rush



2) Ask him to take a pay cut. Doubt he takes a pay cut.



3) Restructure him to lower his cap number



4) Keep him at his current number and look to make that move next year to release him if he under performs.





I think they will keep him. Cutting him looks good because yay we get 11 million cap savings.. now go and try and find a quality pass rusher for 11 million.. good luck..







. Danny Kanell : 1/1/2019 12:38 pm : link Cut him and I think this may be Gettleman’s easiest decision this offseason.

I am for cutting him superspynyg : 1/1/2019 12:40 pm : link He is not worth that money for 7 sacks. Time to give Carter the job full time and see what we really have in him. Get a pass rusher in the draft either at 6 overall or in rd 2 or sign one in FA.

RE: BBB Big Blue Blogger : 1/1/2019 12:41 pm : link Quote: What would be a reasonable pay accommodation on his part? If they could convert half of his 2019 salary to incentives for playing time, production and team success, I'd seriously consider it. Just spit-balling, obviously. The basic idea is to only pay him like an All-Pro if he plays like one and the team wins.



A lot of posters have asked how the team would replace Vernon if he were cut. Don't he and Lorenzo Carter fit best at the same position in Bettcher's 3-4? If that's the case, and you regard Carter as as an ascending player, he might be the answer. Also, as others have said, there's a strong possibility that the top tier of prospects available at #6 will include an edge rusher.



bc4life said:If they could convert half of his 2019 salary to incentives for playing time, production and team success, I'd seriously consider it. Just spit-balling, obviously. The basic idea is to only pay him like an All-Pro if he plays like one and the team wins.A lot of posters have asked how the team would replace Vernon if he were cut. Don't he and Lorenzo Carter fit best at the same position in Bettcher's 3-4? If that's the case, and you regard Carter as as an ascending player, he might be the answer. Also, as others have said, there's a strong possibility that the top tier of prospects available at #6 will include an edge rusher.

Pay Cut PaulN : 1/1/2019 12:41 pm : link He is a good player, at a reasonable rate he is well worth keeping, I would offer in the 5-7 mil range. That would be the smart move if they can pull it off. You don't get rid of pass rushers, you add them. They got 30 sacks, they need to add a premier guy and can inside guy that can play the run. You add that pass rusher, keep Collins and Ogletree, keep Vernon at the pay cut rate, and go get a fucking free safety that can cover the middle of the field and the tight end. They do that alone and keep Jenkins too, and this defense can turn this around.



Hill, Edwards, McIntosh, Tomlinson, Vernon, Carter, Ogletree, Goodson, Barwin, Martin, Jenkins, Haley, Thomas, Beal, and Collins is a good base to build around. This is something we have not had in a while, you add talent on all levels to this group and they can become a good defense next season.

Im surprised so many people are torn on this one j_rud : 1/1/2019 12:43 pm : link One of the top paid guys on the defensive side of the ball. Im not blaming the guy for the injuries, but even when on the field the production doesn't come close to matching the cap number. These are the kind of contracts you cant have when rebuilding a roster.

OV is going to take a $14 mill pay cut?

Quote: He is a good player, at a reasonable rate he is well worth keeping, I would offer in the 5-7 mil range.



OV is going to take a $14 mill pay cut? In comment 14242768 PaulN said:OV is going to take a $14 mill pay cut?

PaulN: Barwin? Really??? Big Blue Blogger : 1/1/2019 12:47 pm : link Quote: ...Barwin, Martin, Jenkins, Haley, Thomas, Beal, and Collins is a good base to build around. Connor Barwin needs off-season surgery to remove the fork protruding from his back. PaulN said:Connor Barwin needs off-season surgery to remove the fork protruding from his back.

RE: Im surprised so many people are torn on this one OBJRoyal : 1/1/2019 12:49 pm : link

Quote: One of the top paid guys on the defensive side of the ball. Im not blaming the guy for the injuries, but even when on the field the production doesn't come close to matching the cap number. These are the kind of contracts you cant have when rebuilding a roster.



Agreed 100% In comment 14242771 j_rud said:Agreed 100%

The best we’ve got argument? trueblueinpw : 1/1/2019 12:53 pm : link It might sound funny, but I don’t think you keep someone because they’re the best person at that position on the roster. Is OV the best edge rusher? It’s debatable, but even if we say he is, the fact remains that he’s not good enough to make an impact and he’s paid a lot of money.



The money isn’t the issue so much as the money and the level of performance. I think Gettleman and Shurmur set an attitude expectation when they traded Apple and Snacks mid season. This off season they can continue to set high performance expectations by letting go a guy like OV. He’s just not good enough for that money.

While it's optimistic to project Carter as Vernon's replacement... Big Blue Blogger : 1/1/2019 12:53 pm : link ...he was actually drafted a few slots earlier and had a slightly more productive rookie year. Carter also has better physical traits for the position, including much more speed and height.

RE: Sammo Sammo85 : 1/1/2019 12:54 pm : link

Quote: replacing him is part of the equation of cutting him. can't address one part, then bail on the other part.



No it isn’t and I don’t see where I suggested the latter part of your comment. That is Gettleman and Shurmurs job, not mine. I’m more than content with giving Carter much more playing time, drafting another edge rusher, and signing a mid level FA speed rusher at OLB.



This is how today’s NFL works. And it’s not a impediment or stop/hold consideration when you are assessing a player who hasnt stayed healthy and hasnt played well. After assessing performance, It’s all about the age, dollars, and cap. Plenty if not all of the teams clear out guys they no longer want or that don’t meet their expectations and cap impact and worry about the talent replacement. You don’t let a replacement factor remove what is the sensible, logical, and quantitatively necessary decision.



It makes no sense to keep and lose a chunk of cap that can be redirected appropriately towards a better player or players in this case given the amount of cap. Keeping Vernon is wasting two years of cap space and flexibility and development of roster talent.



Gettleman made a good trade in essence of dealing off JPP for BJ Hill. Even if you can’t get a pick for Vernon jettisoning him is not only the sensible decision, it’s really the only one that helps the team going forward. In comment 14242752 fkap said:No it isn’t and I don’t see where I suggested the latter part of your comment. That is Gettleman and Shurmurs job, not mine. I’m more than content with giving Carter much more playing time, drafting another edge rusher, and signing a mid level FA speed rusher at OLB.This is how today’s NFL works. And it’s not a impediment or stop/hold consideration when you are assessing a player who hasnt stayed healthy and hasnt played well. After assessing performance, It’s all about the age, dollars, and cap. Plenty if not all of the teams clear out guys they no longer want or that don’t meet their expectations and cap impact and worry about the talent replacement. You don’t let a replacement factor remove what is the sensible, logical, and quantitatively necessary decision.It makes no sense to keep and lose a chunk of cap that can be redirected appropriately towards a better player or players in this case given the amount of cap. Keeping Vernon is wasting two years of cap space and flexibility and development of roster talent.Gettleman made a good trade in essence of dealing off JPP for BJ Hill. Even if you can’t get a pick for Vernon jettisoning him is not only the sensible decision, it’s really the only one that helps the team going forward.

OV gets a ton of money but does not give star performance. i think it’ plato : 1/1/2019 1:03 pm : link hard to argue with that. this requires re balancing in some way. true after he came back the d played a bit better, but not enough. he’s no lb’er in true giant mode of instilling fear in opponent game planning.



At his age and continued season by season injury it’s unlikely his performance improves. therefore the only logical thing is to decrease his salary and cap hit, either by restructuring, or cutting. I think it relatively simple even giving that his return led to a somewhat improved lb’er performance

No good options here jcn56 : 1/1/2019 1:10 pm : link as B3 points out - combination of age and health doesn't bode well for predicting his future performance.



I think you approach him with the paycut (restructuring to an incentive based contract), and if he's not amenable, you cut him loose.



Cutting him loose is almost implicit acceptance that 2019 is another down year. With either no or only one (assuming you sign one in FA or draft) viable pass rusher, that defense is guaranteed to go nowhere fast in 2019.

RE: No good options here j_rud : 1/1/2019 1:29 pm : link

Quote: as B3 points out - combination of age and health doesn't bode well for predicting his future performance.



I think you approach him with the paycut (restructuring to an incentive based contract), and if he's not amenable, you cut him loose.



Cutting him loose is almost implicit acceptance that 2019 is another down year. With either no or only one (assuming you sign one in FA or draft) viable pass rusher, that defense is guaranteed to go nowhere fast in 2019.



I dont agree with the last part of the post. Moving on isnt waiving a white flag for 2019. And keeping him wouldnt be some indication that they are "all in" either. Just bc we, as fans with limited knowledge (especially of the scouting process, both rookies and FAs), cant necessarily suss out the obvious improvement that doesnt mean its an impossibility. They can cut/trade Vernon and improve the pass rush. In all honesty it shouldn't be too hard. It was anemic all year regardless of whether or not he was on the field. In comment 14242800 jcn56 said:I dont agree with the last part of the post. Moving on isnt waiving a white flag for 2019. And keeping him wouldnt be some indication that they are "all in" either. Just bc we, as fans with limited knowledge (especially of the scouting process, both rookies and FAs), cant necessarily suss out the obvious improvement that doesnt mean its an impossibility. They can cut/trade Vernon and improve the pass rush. In all honesty it shouldn't be too hard. It was anemic all year regardless of whether or not he was on the field.

You replace him with the 6th overall pick. A quality ER will be there.

Quote: Who are we replacing him with? He’s the only viable pass rusher we have.



You replace him with the 6th overall pick. A quality ER will be there.

In comment 14242720 BigBlueDownTheShore said:You replace him with the 6th overall pick. A quality ER will be there.

Sure you *could* jcn56 : 1/1/2019 1:32 pm : link but how likely are you to improve it when you have one credible pass rusher (who picked up towards the end of the season after having a bad injury to kick things off)?



You could add one in FA - and that would offset the loss of Vernon. You could draft one - but you'd have managed expectations for a rookie pass rusher.



Pass rush is hard to come by. The Giants have close to none right now, and they'd be moving backwards. They could improve it, maybe even to the point of being competitive, but the odds aren't in favor of it.

Wow..... Doomster : 1/1/2019 1:51 pm : link

He is a good player, at a reasonable rate he is well worth keeping, I would offer in the 5-7 mil range.





Yeah, like that is going to happen.....an 8.5-10.5 pay cut?







Hill, Edwards, McIntosh, Tomlinson, Vernon, Carter, Ogletree, Goodson, Barwin, Martin, Jenkins, Haley, Thomas, Beal, and Collins is a good base to build around. This is something we have not had in a while, you add talent on all levels to this group and they can become a good defense next season.





You consider that a good base? Hill and Carter played like rookies.....Hill had his Jernigan/Donnell game with 3 sacks.....one of those games, or something to expect from him? Carter reminds me of Williams/Kennard, making a play here and there.....we don't know what we really have in these guys, until they play another year...Tomlinson is not Snacks.....McIntosh? Seen nothing from him yet.....Martin, Barwin, Haley, Thomas, Edwards, Goodson are jags.....Beal has not played a down in the NFL, and has not taken another shot to that shoulder yet.....Ogletree has had int's, but did not play at the level expected....



Which leaves us with OV, Jenkins, and Collins....



OV? I agree with Googs' assessment of him:

Quote: Jimmy Googs : 11:48 am : link : reply

that Vernon crashed in way too often on his side. Often taking himself out of the play and allowing way too many runners around the edge.



If he thought there was some other support behind him because of the scheme then so be it, but he would have been much more effective with some patience/holding his ground type of play on his side.



Piling up 3 sacks against backup Cowboy Olineman doesn't endear him to anybody...



If you cut him outright, you save 7.5M in 2019 and create 19.5M cap space to be used in 2020.....a post June 1st cut nets you 11.5M the next 2 years...So basically, if you cut him, you have to replace him, and what will you get at 11.5M per? If you trade him, you end up with the same numbers, but you will definitely be trading from a position of weakness.....best bet is a conditional pick, based on his playing output for his new team...



Jenkins, is probably the only true playmaker on defense....but he is too inconsistent, and does not seem to care when things go wrong on defense....he too, has made a lot of business decisions on defense.....unless you have a replacement, it's hard to cut/trade him.....



And then there is Collins.....second straight year he has been injured....and the last two seasons looked nothing like the 2016 Collins....do you pay big bucks for a safety that can't cover?



This defense has no true leader.....you have to hope that guys like Carter, Hill, Tomlinson can elevate their games, because if they can't this defense is in real trouble....



It will be interesting to see which way DG goes, he can't fix both lines in one season.....I hope he goes whole hog on the OL, and gets a C, RG, and RT.....and hope that Eli has one more year left in him......An OL will make Eli AND Barkley better......and this offense will have to score more points to compensate for the defense... PaulN : 12:41 pm : link : replyHe is a good player, at a reasonable rate he is well worth keeping, I would offer in the 5-7 mil range.Yeah, like that is going to happen.....an 8.5-10.5 pay cut?Hill, Edwards, McIntosh, Tomlinson, Vernon, Carter, Ogletree, Goodson, Barwin, Martin, Jenkins, Haley, Thomas, Beal, and Collins is a good base to build around. This is something we have not had in a while, you add talent on all levels to this group and they can become a good defense next season.You consider that a good base? Hill and Carter played like rookies.....Hill had his Jernigan/Donnell game with 3 sacks.....one of those games, or something to expect from him? Carter reminds me of Williams/Kennard, making a play here and there.....we don't know what we really have in these guys, until they play another year...Tomlinson is not Snacks.....McIntosh? Seen nothing from him yet.....Martin, Barwin, Haley, Thomas, Edwards, Goodson are jags.....Beal has not played a down in the NFL, and has not taken another shot to that shoulder yet.....Ogletree has had int's, but did not play at the level expected....Which leaves us with OV, Jenkins, and Collins....OV? I agree with Googs' assessment of him:If you cut him outright, you save 7.5M in 2019 and create 19.5M cap space to be used in 2020.....a post June 1st cut nets you 11.5M the next 2 years...So basically, if you cut him, you have to replace him, and what will you get at 11.5M per? If you trade him, you end up with the same numbers, but you will definitely be trading from a position of weakness.....best bet is a conditional pick, based on his playing output for his new team...Jenkins, is probably the only true playmaker on defense....but he is too inconsistent, and does not seem to care when things go wrong on defense....he too, has made a lot of business decisions on defense.....unless you have a replacement, it's hard to cut/trade him.....And then there is Collins.....second straight year he has been injured....and the last two seasons looked nothing like the 2016 Collins....do you pay big bucks for a safety that can't cover?This defense has no true leader.....you have to hope that guys like Carter, Hill, Tomlinson can elevate their games, because if they can't this defense is in real trouble....It will be interesting to see which way DG goes, he can't fix both lines in one season.....I hope he goes whole hog on the OL, and gets a C, RG, and RT.....and hope that Eli has one more year left in him......An OL will make EliBarkley better......and this offense will have to score more points to compensate for the defense...

He did well playing against a backup Tackle on Sunday ZogZerg : 1/1/2019 2:03 pm : link He was able to pad his sack total.

You hope. No guarantee he will be a solid NFL player.

Quote: In comment 14242720 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





Who are we replacing him with? He’s the only viable pass rusher we have.







You replace him with the 6th overall pick. A quality ER will be there.



You hope. No guarantee he will be a solid NFL player. In comment 14242813 WillVAB said:You hope. No guarantee he will be a solid NFL player.

It's a real conundrum. Red Dog : 1/1/2019 2:06 pm : link I'd like to see the over-paid, under-producing OV out of here. He's NOT a difference maker, is hurt a lot, and never anywhere near justified that big contract that Reese gave him. (OK, hindsight is 20-20.)



BUT who replaces him and at what cost? With all the other needs, it's hard to justify using a draft choice to replace him instead of supplement him, at least in 2019.



Explore a pay cut. If that doesn't work out, explore a trade. I'd take a 2020 3rd for him if anybody is willing to do that. The pick would go into the ammunition pile for trading up for a QB in 2020.



I would only cut him as a last resort, but I would cut him before cutting Jenkins as I think he will be easier to replace than Jackrabbit, who I also think is a better player when motivated.





Vernon WillVAB : 1/1/2019 2:06 pm : link Cutting him isn’t a one for one deal like the QB position.



He’s not an elite ER. He’s not even a good ER. Vernon has been a non-factor for two years and he’s one of the highest paid defensive players in the league. Bum hunting a few sacks against backups doesn’t change that. The Giants need a guy that can close out games off the edge.



The Giants can go a couple of ways with this. They can cut Vernon, use the savings to add a quality LB or two capable of blitzing/applying pressure, and then go Williams/Ferrell at 6 overall.



They could also cut Vernon, add a cheaper run stopping 3-4 end, and add more of a traditional 3-4 OLB/ER in Josh Allen.





RE: RE: RE: If we cut him WillVAB : 1/1/2019 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14242813 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 14242720 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





Who are we replacing him with? He’s the only viable pass rusher we have.







You replace him with the 6th overall pick. A quality ER will be there.







You hope. No guarantee he will be a solid NFL player.



Vernon isn’t a solid NFL player and he has a 19.5 mil cap hit. I’d take my chances at 6 overall. The Giants would still be gaining the cap relief to add other quality players. I’d rather have one or two quality players at other positions than standing pat w Vernon. In comment 14242855 superspynyg said:Vernon isn’t a solid NFL player and he has a 19.5 mil cap hit. I’d take my chances at 6 overall. The Giants would still be gaining the cap relief to add other quality players. I’d rather have one or two quality players at other positions than standing pat w Vernon.

Vernon makes too much $ Rjanyg : 1/1/2019 2:24 pm : link I would like to see NYG add 2 edge rushers this year, one with our 1st pick: either Allen or Ferrell. Carter is a starter going forward and Kareem Martin is a guy that needs to play better but is more of a depth/veteran guy.



Barwin will be gone and I am thinking OV was injured this year. Hard to comeback from a high ankle sprain especially at the OLB/ DE position.



So he takes a restructured contract or is gone.

Barr would be a big upgrade above OV. If possible, do it DG!

Quote: In comment 14242692 fkap said:





Quote:





has him at 15.5 salary/workout bonus. 4 mil of prorated signing bonus. dead money of 8 if cut. 11.5 cap savings.



It would seem he's not worth the money, but what's the cost to replace him? are there FA to pursue?







I would use the 11.5 savings and go after Anthony Barr. It looks like the Vikings are up against the cap.





Barr would be a big upgrade above OV. If possible, do it DG! In comment 14242707 WillVAB said:Barr would be a big upgrade above OV. If possible, do it DG!

I don't think they need to rush this decision. Big Blue Blogger : 1/1/2019 2:49 pm : link Vernon doesn't have any money due in March, and Giants appear to have sufficient cap space for a sparse 2019 free agent pool. They have time to negotiate, and can even wait to see how the draft plays out. They might lose some leverage if the pick at #6 isn't Vernon's replacement, but we don't know for sure that Carter isn't that guy.

RE: I don't think they need to rush this decision. Diver_Down : 1/1/2019 3:00 pm : link

Quote: Vernon doesn't have any money due in March, and Giants appear to have sufficient cap space for a sparse 2019 free agent pool. They have time to negotiate, and can even wait to see how the draft plays out. They might lose some leverage if the pick at #6 isn't Vernon's replacement, but we don't know for sure that Carter isn't that guy.



I stated the exact same thing in my linked response re: the detail of a incentive restructure. There is no hurry. We still have cap space for free agency. And releasing him sooner will give him the ability to participate in FA when the big money is flowing. Sitting on his rights while trying to come to terms of a restructure is our best bet in the short term. If a deal can't be worked out and we wait till the first round is over, then we can deal him hopefully for a 3rd. If no one wants to trade for him, then we can just release him in May and wish him well. With the big money gone, he might be more amenable to a restructure knowing that he won't get a similar deal on the open market. In comment 14242907 Big Blue Blogger said:I stated the exact same thing in my linked response re: the detail of a incentive restructure. There is no hurry. We still have cap space for free agency. And releasing him sooner will give him the ability to participate in FA when the big money is flowing. Sitting on his rights while trying to come to terms of a restructure is our best bet in the short term. If a deal can't be worked out and we wait till the first round is over, then we can deal him hopefully for a 3rd. If no one wants to trade for him, then we can just release him in May and wish him well. With the big money gone, he might be more amenable to a restructure knowing that he won't get a similar deal on the open market.

Cut or trade him, so he can SHO'NUFF : 1/1/2019 3:11 pm : link ball out for another team.

What this season showed me is that you can’t take a player who has Ivan15 : 1/1/2019 3:31 pm : link been productive in one scheme and assume he can be more productive in a different scheme, even when it seems to better fit his skill set.



Some guys can do it, but most can’t.



And I really wanted to see the Giants play this hybrid D.

I'd keep Vernon adamg : 1/1/2019 3:35 pm : link We need more pass rushers not less.

He will be cut. larryflower37 : 1/1/2019 3:37 pm : link The ROI is not there for him anymore.

They will go younger through the draft and FA's

You can find a outside LB/edge rush in this draft and Carter is a solid prospect going into year 2.

Gettleman is fast to cut players on the downside and Vernon is on the backside of his career.

Too many injuries and age are catching up.

Cut bait.

its easy Chip : 1/1/2019 3:44 pm : link step one try to restructure or pay cut if yes keep him. If no release him. I would expect the pay cut would be 3 or 4 mil or it doesn't make sense for OV

RE: Vernon jcn56 : 1/1/2019 3:51 pm : link

Quote: Cutting him isn’t a one for one deal like the QB position.



He’s not an elite ER. He’s not even a good ER. Vernon has been a non-factor for two years and he’s one of the highest paid defensive players in the league. Bum hunting a few sacks against backups doesn’t change that. The Giants need a guy that can close out games off the edge.



The Giants can go a couple of ways with this. They can cut Vernon, use the savings to add a quality LB or two capable of blitzing/applying pressure, and then go Williams/Ferrell at 6 overall.



They could also cut Vernon, add a cheaper run stopping 3-4 end, and add more of a traditional 3-4 OLB/ER in Josh Allen.





That's absolutely wrong. Vernon is a good player. The problem is he's being paid like a great player, and he's been oft injured since he arrived in NY.



His injury history doesn't bode well moving forward, but if he could stay healthy and his pay were closer in line to his production, he'd be a very useful part of this defense. Those are two big ifs, though.

- ( In comment 14242858 WillVAB said:That's absolutely wrong. Vernon is a good player. The problem is he's being paid like a great player, and he's been oft injured since he arrived in NY.His injury history doesn't bode well moving forward, but if he could stay healthy and his pay were closer in line to his production, he'd be a very useful part of this defense. Those are two big ifs, though. PFF's ranking of Vernon - ( New Window

We could use the OV money... bw in dc : 1/1/2019 3:54 pm : link if we cut him to sew up the contract to keep Eli. ; )



Seriously, Vernon has a highly sought after NFL skill. He has the ability to average double digit sacks if used correctly and, of course, if healthy. And he’s only 28.



My instinct says cut him because of the price tag and inability to stay on the field. But I would take my time here because it’s actually not so cut and dry based on the mobile QBs in our division.

BB56 bc4life : 1/1/2019 4:11 pm : link wonder what numbers would work for both?

RE: RE: Vernon WillVAB : 1/1/2019 4:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14242858 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Cutting him isn’t a one for one deal like the QB position.



He’s not an elite ER. He’s not even a good ER. Vernon has been a non-factor for two years and he’s one of the highest paid defensive players in the league. Bum hunting a few sacks against backups doesn’t change that. The Giants need a guy that can close out games off the edge.



The Giants can go a couple of ways with this. They can cut Vernon, use the savings to add a quality LB or two capable of blitzing/applying pressure, and then go Williams/Ferrell at 6 overall.



They could also cut Vernon, add a cheaper run stopping 3-4 end, and add more of a traditional 3-4 OLB/ER in Josh Allen.









That's absolutely wrong. Vernon is a good player. The problem is he's being paid like a great player, and he's been oft injured since he arrived in NY.



His injury history doesn't bode well moving forward, but if he could stay healthy and his pay were closer in line to his production, he'd be a very useful part of this defense. Those are two big ifs, though. PFF's ranking of Vernon - ( New Window )



Here we go w the PFF bullshit and pressure stats.



Vernon is not a playmaker, period. He’s had long stretches of games where he’s invisible.



His last snap where he whiffed on Dak was a microcosm of his career. Hopefully someone is dumb enough to trade a pick for him. In comment 14242961 jcn56 said:Here we go w the PFF bullshit and pressure stats.Vernon is not a playmaker, period. He’s had long stretches of games where he’s invisible.His last snap where he whiffed on Dak was a microcosm of his career. Hopefully someone is dumb enough to trade a pick for him.

uh - he didn't whiff bc4life : 1/1/2019 4:31 pm : link tackle grabbed inside of shoulder pads and held him just long e ough to allow Dak to escape.

I think you let him go...... Reb8thVA : 1/1/2019 4:42 pm : link When Reese signed him, it seemed like a smart acquisition. He was an ascending 25 year old who had no real history of being injured. The money was a lot, but that was what the market was demanding. The last two years he’s missed a lot of games and he is no longer that ascending young player. I’d take the savings and maybe invest it in a FS or a #2 WR. They are going to have to use the draft to fix the pass rush. Pass rushers in FA are too expensive and when you miss it hurts a lot more.

False. He beat the backup tackle and whiffed.

Quote: tackle grabbed inside of shoulder pads and held him just long e ough to allow Dak to escape.



False. He beat the backup tackle and whiffed. In comment 14243018 bc4life said:False. He beat the backup tackle and whiffed.

Tough Call Rong5611 : 1/1/2019 5:11 pm : link But, we have holes to fill. Spend the money on OL and DB.



Carter and the 1st Rd pick will be our edge guys.



Time to move on from OV.

Get him out of here. mittenedman : 1/1/2019 5:14 pm : link I think the Giants will go Edge Rusher (ROLB) in the draft and play Carter at LOLB.



Vernon isn't the guy we signed 3 years ago.

Move him out micky : 1/1/2019 5:28 pm : link Too oft injured

RE: RE: RE: Vernon jcn56 : 1/1/2019 5:28 pm : link

Quote:

Here we go w the PFF bullshit and pressure stats.



Vernon is not a playmaker, period. He’s had long stretches of games where he’s invisible.



His last snap where he whiffed on Dak was a microcosm of his career. Hopefully someone is dumb enough to trade a pick for him.



I'll take PFF over your analysis any day. At least they're occasionally right. In comment 14243003 WillVAB said:I'll take PFF over your analysis any day. At least they're occasionally right.

I think cut him or renegotiate to a significantly less salary Giant John : 1/1/2019 6:41 pm : link If i am the Giants I’d be looking at 2 years for something in the 15mm range. Otherwise it’s thank you for your services And best of luck.

Vernon stretch234 : 1/1/2019 9:08 pm : link The issue is that we can say all we want about getting 2 pass rushers. They are difficult to find in the draft and they are harder to get in FA. One of the reasons why they signed him was he was a 25 yr old DE that showed that ability



Anthony Barr is a good LB, but he has 3 less career sacks than Devon Kennard



Look at the FA list and who is under 30



D. Lawrence - already making 17m

D. Fowler - he has already been a big disappointment

J. Clowney - he is going to break the bank

D. Ford is 28 and will get a ton of money

A. Barr

A. Lynch, S. Barrett, S. Ray, S. Anthony, D. Buchanan, A. Chickillo



Kennard got 3-17



I restructure and guarantee him 2-20 This get him guaranteed money, and lowers the number for savings of 5m per year











It's time to move on JonC : 8:13 am : link A rebuilding team can find better use of all the cap dollars it would save. He's just not a difference maker, and we need hungry ascending players that earn their paycheck in real time.

I'm glad you guys aren't general managers WillieYoung : 9:14 am : link The cap savings in 7.5. Increasing this years savings by reducing next years savings is a fools errand and is irrelevant to the 2019 decision (unless you are desperate for cap savings which we are not). Using the 6th pick to "replace" OV means you are not going to be better in 2019. Signing high price free agents to replace him only puts us in this same position in a few years.

A couple thoughts imv JonC : 9:22 am : link Anthony Barr is reportedly a knucklehead, buyer beware.



Wouldn't rest laurels on Carter, not remotely.



Ferrell looks like a 4-3 DE to me, not a 3-4 ER.

RE: I'm glad you guys aren't general managers WillVAB : 9:55 am : link

Quote: The cap savings in 7.5. Increasing this years savings by reducing next years savings is a fools errand and is irrelevant to the 2019 decision (unless you are desperate for cap savings which we are not). Using the 6th pick to "replace" OV means you are not going to be better in 2019. Signing high price free agents to replace him only puts us in this same position in a few years.



Huh? If the Giants cut Vernon they save 11.5 million in 19 and 19.5 million beyond.



Again, this isn’t a one for one deal. The Giants don’t need to replace him in FA. It’s a net positive for the Giants if they are able to add one or two quality FA’s on the OL and/or front 7 with the savings.



Vernon had 7 sacks this year. He’s not worth a 19.5 mil cap hit. Use the money on a player or players who can actually be difference makers. In comment 14243852 WillieYoung said:Huh? If the Giants cut Vernon they save 11.5 million in 19 and 19.5 million beyond.Again, this isn’t a one for one deal. The Giants don’t need to replace him in FA. It’s a net positive for the Giants if they are able to add one or two quality FA’s on the OL and/or front 7 with the savings.Vernon had 7 sacks this year. He’s not worth a 19.5 mil cap hit. Use the money on a player or players who can actually be difference makers.

Guy had almost zero impact the last two years LauderdaleMatty : 12:33 pm : link Always hurt and didn’t help the D. He was good Year one and useless the last two. Keeping him at that salary would be insane.



If they think he can be of any use the they have to have him to do a realistic incentive laden restructure. He should be one of the first guys asked not to bother coming back if he doesn’t take a huge cut