Florio: 49ers interested in trading for Odell CromartiesKid21 : 1/1/2019 4:11 pm Quote: If New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is put on the trading block, the San Francisco 49ers will be interested in a potential deal, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.



The 49ers reportedly considered a deal for Beckham last offseason and remain interested heading into 2019.

I might to it for their 1st pick in the draft BestFeature : 1/1/2019 4:15 pm : link That's it.

If he can't stay healthy in MetLife Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1/1/2019 4:15 pm : link let's see how long his legs last on that crappy turf in San Jose.

broken leg bc4life : 1/1/2019 4:16 pm : link and he got kicked last time -

For the 2nd pick in the draft? McNally's_Nuts : 1/1/2019 4:17 pm : link Sign me up.

With new deal, that will never happen. Everyone needs to wait 3 years. Ivan15 : 1/1/2019 4:17 pm : link .

We aren't trading him now ... FStubbs : 1/1/2019 4:18 pm : link ... but if we were, yeah, I'd want the #2 overall pick. Nothing else will do it.

Would be a no-brainier to me. In comment 14242989 McNally's_Nuts said:Would be a no-brainier to me.

won't happen bc4life : 1/1/2019 4:20 pm : link if i does will take at least 1st and 2nd round pick.



Giant's wr corps pretty if he leaves though.



Yu could get Q. Williams and the best edge rusher in the draft. gotta be tempting

2nd pick alone not enough bc4life : 1/1/2019 4:22 pm : link what player is going to give what Beckham does - potential HOF wr, teams have to game plan for him. I would want more than # 2 pick.

Seeing as how 2020 will be the year of the QB George : 1/1/2019 4:24 pm : link I’d take their 3rd rounder this year and their 1st rounder in next Year’s draft. Get my franchise QB then.

I maybe reading the article wrong Beer Man : 1/1/2019 4:25 pm : link But it sounds like it would result in $16M in dead cap. That's too big a hit.

Not knocking the post jestersdead : 1/1/2019 4:25 pm : link But how is this even a story? Have the Giants leaked info that they are interested in moving Beckham? Pretty sure any team would be interested in trading for him, if he were available. I could see it being a story IF San Fran came out and said they are looking to trade for Beckham.

This will be a similar situation to Antonio Brown's. Diver_Down : 1/1/2019 4:25 pm : link Any possible trade would have to be after 6/1 to split the cap hit. So anyone salivating for the #2 pick this year, it would be for San Fran's 2020 pick(s). While many would be quick to dismiss a possible trade, it would be a way to accumulate draft capital for the 2020 QB Bonanza.

I imagine most teams would be interested in trading for Odell SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/1/2019 4:25 pm : link if he's on the block, which I doubt barring an overwhelming deal.

Has to be at least two firsts plus a second or third RobCarpenter : 1/1/2019 4:27 pm : link But I seriously doubt they’ll trade him.

I’d be less inclined to move OBJ... bw in dc : 1/1/2019 4:28 pm : link if It was clear we were cutting the cord on Eli. With a new QB, OBJ would be a real good safety blanket to build confidence.



But with likelihood of Eli staying, I’d be thrilled to get a second crack at trading OBJ. It’s not like we’re going anywhere with him if Eli is back. So the opportunity to get more draft equity would be ideal.

I would take this seriously. In comment 14243007 jestersdead said:I would take this seriously.

He is not worth all of that. Get a grip on reality.. In comment 14243012 RobCarpenter said:He is not worth all of that. Get a grip on reality..

I LOVE Odell... absolutely love him. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/1/2019 4:30 pm : link I'd trade him for the 2nd pick in the draft. Anything else, I can't say I have any interest in.

I really like OBJ mrvax : 1/1/2019 4:35 pm : link but based on the huge dead cap, I'd take no less than this years and next years 1st rounder, else forget it.



Take Buckner and run ghost718 : 1/1/2019 4:35 pm : link There's a chance they will be drafting a defensive lineman number 2,so maybe there open to it.

You dont fix the team blueblood : 1/1/2019 4:36 pm : link by losing cap space AND talent..

Before everyone begins with the mental gymnastics, a little background info.



If OBJ is traded (before the 2019 draft), it would incur a $16M dead cap hit.



If OBJ is traded post June 1st, it would incur a $4M dead cap this year and $12M dead cap hit in 2020.



While the #2 pick is tempting this draft, the real prize is in next year's draft for the QB Bonanza. In comment 14243008 Diver_Down said:Before everyone begins with the mental gymnastics, a little background info.If OBJ is traded (before the 2019 draft), it would incur a $16M dead cap hit.If OBJ is traded post June 1st, it would incur a $4M dead cap this year and $12M dead cap hit in 2020.While the #2 pick is tempting this draft, the real prize is in next year's draft for the QB Bonanza.

I would take this seriously.



What exactly should I take seriously?



1) The giants are trading Beckham

2) 49ers are going to make an offer

OR

3) 49ers will be interested if Beckham becomes available In comment 14243015 GiantGrit said:What exactly should I take seriously?1) The giants are trading Beckham2) 49ers are going to make an offerOR3) 49ers will be interested if Beckham becomes available

People would say no to the 2nd pick in the draft? Sean : 1/1/2019 4:48 pm : link That is nuts. The Niners would never make that deal, but if offered we make the deal & run. This is a strong trenches draft & that would be an absolute gift to get a high end pass rusher for Beckham.



If you can get a 2nd this year & first in 2020, you take it & run. I don’t think SF does that either though.

You don’t need to trade him for the sun, moon and stars djm : 1/1/2019 4:48 pm : link But you need to get quality back in return. If you could do that, I’d have to think about it.



We have weapons on offense without Beckham. And we can always add a solid vet via fa or draft a kid.



We’re not balanced at all. Trading beckham and subsequently fixing some glaring weaknesses would help this team reach its goal.



. Danny Kanell : 1/1/2019 5:05 pm : link Swap firsts this year. Get their 2nd rd pick and 2020 first.



Build the lines with the 2nd overall and 2 premium 2nd round picks this year.



Get the QB in 2020.



Boom.

Trading one of your best players for draft capital to then use in a trade up for a QB in 2020 because you failed to take one when the opportunity presented itself twice, would prove this team has no idea what its doing. In comment 14243008 Diver_Down said:Trading one of your best players for draft capital to then use in a trade up for a QB in 2020 because you failed to take one when the opportunity presented itself twice, would prove this team has no idea what its doing.

why the fuck is everybody in a rush SHO'NUFF : 1/1/2019 5:06 pm : link to trade OBJ?

Quote: Swap firsts this year. Get their 2nd rd pick and 2020 first.



Build the lines with the 2nd overall and 2 premium 2nd round picks this year.



Get the QB in 2020.



Boom.



Swap first this year and only a second and future first that you have no idea how high it will be?



The Giants will becomes the laughing stock of the NFL. In comment 14243056 Danny Kanell said:Swap first this year and only a second and future first that you have no idea how high it will be?The Giants will becomes the laughing stock of the NFL.

I’m sure they are Sammo85 : 1/1/2019 5:08 pm : link Are they willing to pay the price?



Also with a healthy Jimmy G at QB the Niners will win some games and pick in 2020 is likely to be at least mid round or later. I’d be more inclined to try and barter for the high pick this year and trade our pick down for a package including a later pick this year and a 1 next year.



Eventually the Giants and Beckham marriage will end. Just not sure it’s this offseason.

What exactly should I take seriously?



1) The giants are trading Beckham

2) 49ers are going to make an offer

OR

3) 49ers will be interested if Beckham becomes available



Can't speak for what they'll do. 49ers have had strong interest in the past. If they're involved, i take the trade talks seriously. In comment 14243026 jestersdead said:Can't speak for what they'll do. 49ers have had strong interest in the past. If they're involved, i take the trade talks seriously.

Quote: Are they willing to pay the price?



Also with a healthy Jimmy G at QB the Niners will win some games and pick in 2020 is likely to be at least mid round or later. I’d be more inclined to try and barter for the high pick this year and trade our pick down for a package including a later pick this year and a 1 next year.



Eventually the Giants and Beckham marriage will end. Just not sure it’s this offseason.



Why does it have to? In comment 14243065 Sammo85 said:Why does it have to?

Trading one of your best players for draft capital to then use in a trade up for a QB in 2020 because you failed to take one when the opportunity presented itself twice, would prove this team has no idea what its doing.



okay, aj. In comment 14243058 ajr2456 said:okay, aj.

It's pretty obvious mittenedman : 1/1/2019 5:17 pm : link the Giants - including Eli and Shurmur - aren't enamored with OBJ. And I doubt Gettleman is either.



Mara wanted him re-signed, but he was on the trade block for a reason.

only trade fkap : 1/1/2019 5:20 pm : link him if you get a 'holy shit, I can't believe the (insert trading partner here) made that trade' offer.



If you wheel and deal with the initial trade, then possibly trading some of the loot, you could make a serious dent in a rebuild

Quote: to trade OBJ?



Because they’re stupid? In comment 14243061 SHO'NUFF said:Because they’re stupid?

Quote: the Giants - including Eli and Shurmur - aren't enamored with OBJ. And I doubt Gettleman is either.



Mara wanted him re-signed, but he was on the trade block for a reason.



Besides no way of knowing this is true, who gives a shit if Eli likes Odell? In comment 14243083 mittenedman said:Besides no way of knowing this is true, who gives a shit if Eli likes Odell?

Definitely see what we can get Ike#88 : 1/1/2019 5:22 pm : link for him. He can go be a drama queen somewhere else.

I think Sammo85 : 1/1/2019 5:24 pm : link Beckham’s camp is pushing these trade things. They got the big contract and avoid the threat of franchise tagging. Now comes effort to get him traded to where he wants to go and get a reworked deal in another couple years.



I honestly don’t think he wants to be here going forward with Eli or any QB uncertainty. I also don’t think Shurmur and him are on the same page.





Quote: what player is going to give what Beckham does - potential HOF wr, teams have to game plan for him. I would want more than # 2 pick.



You "hope" to get a player like Beckham with the #2 pick. I think we did this year. Someone less lazy than me can list the recent #2 picks and I don't think you would trade for many of them. In comment 14242996 bc4life said:You "hope" to get a player like Beckham with the #2 pick. I think we did this year. Someone less lazy than me can list the recent #2 picks and I don't think you would trade for many of them.

Quote: .



Not a bad thought. In comment 14243075 Go Terps said:Not a bad thought.

I would trade him even though he is a once in a decade talent. SterlingArcher : 1/1/2019 5:37 pm : link The Giants have lots of holes to fill, if they offered this years 1st and 2nd and next years 1st and 3rd I would make the deal.

#2 overall this year GoDeep13 : 1/1/2019 5:39 pm : link Plus a 1st in 2020 and I’ll drive him to San Francisco myself.

I would take this seriously.







What exactly should I take seriously?



1) The giants are trading Beckham

2) 49ers are going to make an offer

OR

3) 49ers will be interested if Beckham becomes available







Can't speak for what they'll do. 49ers have had strong interest in the past. If they're involved, i take the trade talks seriously.



And yet, there’s nothing coming out from the Giants about this.



You’re doing nothing but speculating and acting like you have some kind of inside knowledge. Just stop. In comment 14243067 GiantGrit said:And yet, there’s nothing coming out from the Giants about this.You’re doing nothing but speculating and acting like you have some kind of inside knowledge. Just stop.

Some unrealistic expectations here Go Terps : 1/1/2019 5:41 pm : link No one is trading two first rounders to pay a WR $19M a year. More realistic is something like Mullens and a second rounder, given they are picking so high.



I'd be shocked if San Francisco would trade its first rounder for him.

I AcidTest : 1/1/2019 5:41 pm : link don't think it will happen (who really does?), but a $16M cap hit this year wouldn't be the reason it didn't. Absorbing that would certainly limit what the Giants could do in FA, but it isn't so great that it would preclude a trade if everything else could be worked out.



I think it's a mistake to trade him unless the return is enormous.

Niners will trade for Antonio Brown Matt in SGS : 1/1/2019 5:41 pm : link they are floating this to keep the Steelers price down, at least that's my take. I don't think Odell is going anywhere.

Wouldn't do it, darren in pdx : 1/1/2019 5:42 pm : link OBJ and Barkley are a great combo. Only way I'd start thinking about it is their 1st and 2nd round this year plus their 1st round next year. If Armani Cooper can get a first, a sure-fire HOF talent should get a lot more in return.

. Danny Kanell : 1/1/2019 5:42 pm : link His contract adds a lot of value to the team who would acquire him in a trade. He’s essentially controlled for 4 years with the entire bonus cap hit consumed by the Giants.



This gives the Giants even more leverage to ask for (and get) the moon.

Silly Season morrison40 : 1/1/2019 5:43 pm : link has officially begun,24x7 click bait festival.

Kyle Shanahan Sammo85 : 1/1/2019 5:43 pm : link makes mediocre talent look good. Mullens is a third string QB.

Quote: No one is trading two first rounders to pay a WR $19M a year. More realistic is something like Mullens and a second rounder, given they are picking so high.



I'd be shocked if San Francisco would trade its first rounder for him.



You continue to be comedic gold...Mullens and a 2nd Lmfao... In comment 14243150 Go Terps said:You continue to be comedic gold...Mullens and a 2nd Lmfao...

Quote: Beckham’s camp is pushing these trade things. They got the big contract and avoid the threat of franchise tagging. Now comes effort to get him traded to where he wants to go and get a reworked deal in another couple years.



I honestly don’t think he wants to be here going forward with Eli or any QB uncertainty. I also don’t think Shurmur and him are on the same page.





Quite possibly. The Giants have a lot of QB uncertainty going forward, with or without Eli. The 49ers have Garappolo. SF is also warmer. In comment 14243099 Sammo85 said:Quite possibly. The Giants have a lot of QB uncertainty going forward, with or without Eli. The 49ers have Garappolo. SF is also warmer.

Quote: they are floating this to keep the Steelers price down, at least that's my take. I don't think Odell is going anywhere.



This is probably the truth. In comment 14243152 Matt in SGS said:This is probably the truth.

Second overall pick joeinpa : 1/1/2019 5:47 pm : link =Josh Allen, and 6th pick?



Sounds pretty good

Quote: Swap firsts this year. Get their 2nd rd pick and 2020 first.



Build the lines with the 2nd overall and 2 premium 2nd round picks this year.



Get the QB in 2020.



Boom.



Disagree. Fuck ‘em. They want him? We get their first period. No swap. we keep our first as well. Next year their 1st In comment 14243056 Danny Kanell said:Disagree. Fuck ‘em. They want him? We get their first period. No swap. we keep our first as well. Next year their 1st

What are the odds of drafting someone with skill equal to Beckham's baadbill : 1/1/2019 5:52 pm : link with the 2nd pick of the draft?



I'd say the odds are overwhelmingly against. The Giants would be giving up a future HOF player for what will likely be a non-HOFer.



How in the world does that make sense?

He has been having injury problems the last couple seasons Giant John : 1/1/2019 5:56 pm : link Which leads me to feel getting through a season will be difficult for him as he gets older. I’d consider a first and third and money.

No one is trading two first rounders to pay a WR $19M a year. More realistic is something like Mullens and a second rounder, given they are picking so high.



I'd be shocked if San Francisco would trade its first rounder for him.







You continue to be comedic gold...Mullens and a 2nd Lmfao...



HAHAHAAH seriously!!! Mullens and a 2nd LOL. Giants would laugh and hang up. In comment 14243160 JCin332 said:HAHAHAAH seriously!!! Mullens and a 2nd LOL. Giants would laugh and hang up.

Quote: with the 2nd pick of the draft?



I'd say the odds are overwhelmingly against. The Giants would be giving up a future HOF player for what will likely be a non-HOFer.



How in the world does that make sense?



I don't get the obsession around here with trading away a proven talent like Odell for an unknown. I don't care if we get a high pick for him, you're voluntarily losing the best WR the team ever had! In comment 14243174 baadbill said:I don't get the obsession around here with trading away a proven talent like Odell for an unknown. I don't care if we get a high pick for him, you're voluntarily losing the best WR the team ever had!

Quote: The Giants have lots of holes to fill, if they offered this years 1st and 2nd and next years 1st and 3rd I would make the deal.



He is not even a once in a decade talent. Both AB and Hopkins are better than Odell. This does not take anything away from OBJ but I just laugh sometimes when people make comments like he is by far the best WR that has entered the league in a long time.



An unreal amount of talent offset by the fact that he spent too many games in the ice tub over the past two years. In comment 14243143 SterlingArcher said:He is not even a once in a decade talent. Both AB and Hopkins are better than Odell. This does not take anything away from OBJ but I just laugh sometimes when people make comments like he is by far the best WR that has entered the league in a long time.An unreal amount of talent offset by the fact that he spent too many games in the ice tub over the past two years.

Quote:

He is not even a once in a decade talent. Both AB and Hopkins are better than Odell. This does not take anything away from OBJ but I just laugh sometimes when people make comments like he is by far the best WR that has entered the league in a long time.



An unreal amount of talent offset by the fact that he spent too many games in the ice tub over the past two years.



Athletically/physically - OBJ is a rare breed. You have to concede that.



But I agree there are definitely better WRs than him right now. And AB and Hopkins are definitely two of them. Hopkins is out of his mind good. In comment 14243184 EricJ said:Athletically/physically - OBJ is a rare breed. You have to concede that.But I agree there are definitely better WRs than him right now. And AB and Hopkins are definitely two of them. Hopkins is out of his mind good.

I will take spike : 1/1/2019 6:04 pm : link Their 1st rounder , 2nd rounder and next years first rounder

Niners can simply spike : 1/1/2019 6:04 pm : link Trade for Antonio brown

so then Brown's talent bc4life : 1/1/2019 6:06 pm : link would be offset due to refusuing to attend practice?



BTW: Last injury caused by intentional leg whip/kick.

He is not even a once in a decade talent. Both AB and Hopkins are better than Odell. This does not take anything away from OBJ but I just laugh sometimes when people make comments like he is by far the best WR that has entered the league in a long time.



An unreal amount of talent offset by the fact that he spent too many games in the ice tub over the past two years.







Athletically/physically - OBJ is a rare breed. You have to concede that.



But I agree there are definitely better WRs than him right now. And AB and Hopkins are definitely two of them. Hopkins is out of his mind good.



Have a look at Hopkins' stats compared to OBJ's, then see if you guys still agree with that statement.



Right now, the major knock on OBJ has been injuries. He's been part of a massively dysfunctional offense throughout his career, and he's got only 3 less touchdowns than Hopkins despite having played in only 59 games to Hopkins 95. In comment 14243187 bw in dc said:Have a look at Hopkins' stats compared to OBJ's, then see if you guys still agree with that statement.Right now, the major knock on OBJ has been injuries. He's been part of a massively dysfunctional offense throughout his career, and he's got only 3 less touchdowns than Hopkins despite having played in only 59 games to Hopkins 95.

Mullens TommyWiseau : 1/1/2019 6:08 pm : link Swap of firsts, 2nd round pick this year, first next year for OBJ, 6th pick and a 5th this year

He is not even a once in a decade talent. Both AB and Hopkins are better than Odell. This does not take anything away from OBJ but I just laugh sometimes when people make comments like he is by far the best WR that has entered the league in a long time.



An unreal amount of talent offset by the fact that he spent too many games in the ice tub over the past two years.







Athletically/physically - OBJ is a rare breed. You have to concede that.



But I agree there are definitely better WRs than him right now. And AB and Hopkins are definitely two of them. Hopkins is out of his mind good.



Given the difference in their ages, OBJ is significantly more desirable. In comment 14243187 bw in dc said:Given the difference in their ages, OBJ is significantly more desirable.

jcn... bw in dc : 1/1/2019 6:09 pm : link With Hopkins, I'm looking at his career. The majority of his career has been with dish rag QBs. And despite that he's still been uber-productive.

More desirable than AB, i meant speedywheels : 1/1/2019 6:10 pm : link ...

RE: why the fuck is everybody in a rush OBJRoyal : 1/1/2019 6:12 pm : link

Quote: to trade OBJ?



Cant figure it out myself... In comment 14243061 SHO'NUFF said:Cant figure it out myself...

Quote: In comment 14242996 bc4life said:





Quote:





what player is going to give what Beckham does - potential HOF wr, teams have to game plan for him. I would want more than # 2 pick.







You "hope" to get a player like Beckham with the #2 pick. I think we did this year. Someone less lazy than me can list the recent #2 picks and I don't think you would trade for many of them.



2017 - Mitch Trubisky QB

2016 - Carson Wentz QB

2015 - Marcus Mariota QB

2014 - Greg Robinson OT

2013 - Luke Joeckel OT

2012 - Robert Griffin QB

2011 - Von Miller LB

2010 - Ndamukong Suh DT

2009 - Jason Smith OT

2008 - Chris Long DE



In comment 14243117 Reale01 said:2017 - Mitch Trubisky QB2016 - Carson Wentz QB2015 - Marcus Mariota QB2014 - Greg Robinson OT2013 - Luke Joeckel OT2012 - Robert Griffin QB2011 - Von Miller LB2010 - Ndamukong Suh DT2009 - Jason Smith OT2008 - Chris Long DE

People want to trade Odell and get Mullens ajr2456 : 1/1/2019 6:13 pm : link When we can just get a QB with our pick.



Incredible.

Starting point for me is this year and next years 1st BrianLeonard23 : 1/1/2019 6:15 pm : link That might get me to the table and then I’m asking for additional picks.



I don’t want to trade him nor do I think we will, but I’m willing to do whatever it takes to move this rebuild along and get back to respectability.

RE: What are the odds of drafting someone with skill equal to Beckham's FStubbs : 1/1/2019 6:19 pm : link

Quote: with the 2nd pick of the draft?



I'd say the odds are overwhelmingly against. The Giants would be giving up a future HOF player for what will likely be a non-HOFer.



How in the world does that make sense?



And yet the Giants managed to exceed that feat just this last year!



If the 49ers offer the #2 overall pick for Beckham, you take it and run as fast as you can. Figure out the cap stuff later. In comment 14243174 baadbill said:And yet the Giants managed to exceed that feat just this last year!If the 49ers offer the #2 overall pick for Beckham, you take it and run as fast as you can. Figure out the cap stuff later.

Mullens is a 6'1" QB without a great arm... GFAN52 : 1/1/2019 6:19 pm : link why on earth would his name even be included in any fantasy trade?

Bet this is Beckham’s people putting this out there. Default : 1/1/2019 6:20 pm : link He wants off this sinking ship.

what player is going to give what Beckham does - potential HOF wr, teams have to game plan for him. I would want more than # 2 pick.







You "hope" to get a player like Beckham with the #2 pick. I think we did this year. Someone less lazy than me can list the recent #2 picks and I don't think you would trade for many of them.







2017 - Mitch Trubisky QB

2016 - Carson Wentz QB

2015 - Marcus Mariota QB

2014 - Greg Robinson OT

2013 - Luke Joeckel OT

2012 - Robert Griffin QB

2011 - Von Miller LB

2010 - Ndamukong Suh DT

2009 - Jason Smith OT

2008 - Chris Long DE





Let me spell it out.



2018 - Saquon Barkley RB



Looks like you can get a OBJ-level talent or better with the #2 overall pick. In comment 14243215 BrianLeonard23 said:Let me spell it out.2018 - Saquon Barkley RBLooks like you can get a OBJ-level talent or better with the #2 overall pick.

Quote: When we can just get a QB with our pick.



Incredible.



Do NOT mistake Terps for “people”, he’s just one idiot. In comment 14243216 ajr2456 said:Do NOT mistake Terps for “people”, he’s just one idiot.

what player is going to give what Beckham does - potential HOF wr, teams have to game plan for him. I would want more than # 2 pick.







You "hope" to get a player like Beckham with the #2 pick. I think we did this year. Someone less lazy than me can list the recent #2 picks and I don't think you would trade for many of them.







2017 - Mitch Trubisky QB

2016 - Carson Wentz QB

2015 - Marcus Mariota QB

2014 - Greg Robinson OT

2013 - Luke Joeckel OT

2012 - Robert Griffin QB

2011 - Von Miller LB

2010 - Ndamukong Suh DT

2009 - Jason Smith OT

2008 - Chris Long DE









Let me spell it out.



2018 - Saquon Barkley RB



Looks like you can get a OBJ-level talent or better with the #2 overall pick.



Like Saquon, OBJ is a once in a decade talent. Your comparison lacks sufficient data. The overall point is you don’t trade proven commodities who are under contract in their prime years for lottery tickets, unless you get a Herschel Walker type deal. In comment 14243228 FStubbs said:Like Saquon, OBJ is a once in a decade talent. Your comparison lacks sufficient data. The overall point is you don’t trade proven commodities who are under contract in their prime years for lottery tickets, unless you get a Herschel Walker type deal.

A new offseason and BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/1/2019 6:33 pm : link The same old trade rumors. Beat writers have nothing else to do but take trade speculation.



Who would have thought?

How many drafts Mike in Boston : 1/1/2019 6:36 pm : link Contain any player as good as OBJ (or Barkley for that matter). Nevermind the likelihood that you find that player with a single pick, even the #2. Trading him for any amount of draft picks likely to be on offer will not be in our interest. If they offer three full drafts for him, however, I'd take it.





No one would trade the #2 pick in the draft for Beckham Go Terps : 1/1/2019 6:37 pm : link That's 5 years of cost control for what should be an elite player. Think about the players drafted in that area last year. You think the Jets trade Darnold, Denver trades us Chubb, or Indy trades us Nelson for Beckham straight up? They'd laugh us off the phone.



Draft picks aren't just about adding talent. They're about not having to pay a premium for that talent for years.



Think about our first round pick (6th overall). What would we want back for that in trade? If we traded it for the highest paid WR in the league, who hasn't played a full season in a couple years, BBI would flip.

Quote: The same old trade rumors. Beat writers have nothing else to do but take trade speculation.



Who would have thought?



I'm sure the blowhard Boomer will be pouring gas on this speculation all off season long. Hell he's already started with his yearly rant against him and saying they need to trade him. This will only add to his obnoxiousness. In comment 14243245 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I'm sure the blowhard Boomer will be pouring gas on this speculation all off season long. Hell he's already started with his yearly rant against him and saying they need to trade him. This will only add to his obnoxiousness.

... christian : 1/1/2019 6:50 pm : link If the Giants absorbed the accelerated guaranteed money, this would leave the team acquiring him a very reasonable, controlled contract.



If Amari Cooper, and the right to pay him nets a late first round pick. Beckham certainly would exceed a 2nd round pick.



Maybe not the no. 2 overall, but multiple picks including a future 1st.

Guys, Sy nailed it Emil : 1/1/2019 6:50 pm : link This is click bait. Notice the strategic use of the word if. Yes, I’m sure San Francisco would be interested, if he was on the block. Sports media OBJ generates clicks wherever his name is mentioned.



Here is what matters.



1. If they trade him in time for the 2019 draft, he’s going to incur a 16 mil cap hit. That’s literally more money than it takes to sign an entire draft class unavailable to the franchise. Heck, it’s arguably two draft classes. Plus you’ve lost the immense impact of OBJs talent.



2. I’m sure the number two overall pick would interest the Giants, but it would cost them everything outlined in point one.



3. Trading him after June 1 would not be desireable because you have no idea where the 49ers will pick in 2020. Just ask the Raiders about that pick they got from the Bears for the best pass rusher in the NFL. Is OBJ worth a couple of picks in the 20s? One in 2020 and one in 2021. Nope, he’s worth more.



4. I love OBJ, just about everyone here knows that. I’ve always enjoyed following WRs in the NFL and he’s the best I’ve seen since Rice. Yeah, I think some of you guys are way too sensitive and are easily manipulated by clickbait stories. BUT ALL THAT SAID...this is a business and if there is a scenario where trading OBJ makes the NY Football Giants better sooner rather than later, then you do it. What that looks like is pretty much what the team said last offseason. Two first round picks, plus more. That probably means a player or two as well.



Do I think the Giants could trade OBJ? Yeah, they could. But only if they are blown away, if it makes the team overall better at the end of it, and if it doesn’t cost them more than it takes to sign an entire draft class (or two).



So yeah it COULD happen. But probably not until 2020 at the earliest.

This is interesting... FatMan in Charlotte : 1/1/2019 6:51 pm : link Quote: jcn...

bw in dc : 6:09 pm : link : reply

With Hopkins, I'm looking at his career. The majority of his career has been with dish rag QBs. And despite that he's still been uber-productive.



Funny how you treat Eli like a dish-rag QB until it doesn't fit the narrative of the day. Funny how you treat Eli like a dish-rag QB until it doesn't fit the narrative of the day.

RE: One of the best players in the league Emil : 1/1/2019 6:51 pm : link

Quote: Traded for Nick Mullens and a pick?



Shirley...you can't be serious.



And don’t call me Shirley😁 In comment 14243254 B in ALB said:And don’t call me Shirley😁

The same old trade rumors. Beat writers have nothing else to do but take trade speculation.



Who would have thought?







I'm sure the blowhard Boomer will be pouring gas on this speculation all off season long. Hell he's already started with his yearly rant against him and saying they need to trade him. This will only add to his obnoxiousness.



He was already doing it yesterday, saying Cleveland should trade for him. In comment 14243278 Eman11 said:He was already doing it yesterday, saying Cleveland should trade for him.

Quote: Traded for Nick Mullens and a pick?



Shirley...you can't be serious.



Nick Mullens....lol In comment 14243254 B in ALB said:Nick Mullens....lol

Quote: That's 5 years of cost control for what should be an elite player. Think about the players drafted in that area last year. You think the Jets trade Darnold, Denver trades us Chubb, or Indy trades us Nelson for Beckham straight up? They'd laugh us off the phone.



Draft picks aren't just about adding talent. They're about not having to pay a premium for that talent for years.



Think about our first round pick (6th overall). What would we want back for that in trade? If we traded it for the highest paid WR in the league, who hasn't played a full season in a couple years, BBI would flip.



Well, yeah. Which is why if SF were to offer the #2 pick in the draft for Beckham we take the trade and run.



I think Beckham is a great player. It is not easy to find a player like him. However, I do have injury concerns about him, and as we've seen on the field almost every year he's been in the league, he's a shiny hood ornament if the team isn't strong on the lines.



Here's a controversial statement: Would you trade Beckham, right now, for a rookie pass rusher who gives you 10 sacks a year the next 7-8 years? In comment 14243253 Go Terps said:Well, yeah. Which is why if SF were to offer the #2 pick in the draft for Beckham we take the trade and run.I think Beckham is a great player. It is not easy to find a player like him. However, I do have injury concerns about him, and as we've seen on the field almost every year he's been in the league, he's a shiny hood ornament if the team isn't strong on the lines.Here's a controversial statement: Would you trade Beckham, right now, for a rookie pass rusher who gives you 10 sacks a year the next 7-8 years?

The injury concern stuff is ridiculous B in ALB : 1/1/2019 6:59 pm : link He gets demolished over the middle and breaks his ankle. Then he's leg whipped in a freak play that was a clear penalty.



Yet somehow he should have avoided both injuries. He didn't, so there are injury concerns. Makes no sense.



If he had repeated non contact injuries I would join you in your concern.

That's 5 years of cost control for what should be an elite player. Think about the players drafted in that area last year. You think the Jets trade Darnold, Denver trades us Chubb, or Indy trades us Nelson for Beckham straight up? They'd laugh us off the phone.



Draft picks aren't just about adding talent. They're about not having to pay a premium for that talent for years.



Think about our first round pick (6th overall). What would we want back for that in trade? If we traded it for the highest paid WR in the league, who hasn't played a full season in a couple years, BBI would flip.







Well, yeah. Which is why if SF were to offer the #2 pick in the draft for Beckham we take the trade and run.



I think Beckham is a great player. It is not easy to find a player like him. However, I do have injury concerns about him, and as we've seen on the field almost every year he's been in the league, he's a shiny hood ornament if the team isn't strong on the lines.



Here's a controversial statement: Would you trade Beckham, right now, for a rookie pass rusher who gives you 10 sacks a year the next 7-8 years?



Without thinking twice. In comment 14243287 FStubbs said:Without thinking twice.

The same old trade rumors. Beat writers have nothing else to do but take trade speculation.



Who would have thought?







I'm sure the blowhard Boomer will be pouring gas on this speculation all off season long. Hell he's already started with his yearly rant against him and saying they need to trade him. This will only add to his obnoxiousness.







He was already doing it yesterday, saying Cleveland should trade for him.



Yup he was but it was great to hear Phil have OBJ's back and say no way should they trade him, and he'd have no problem playing with him.



I think Phil's tied in way closer to the Giants than Boomer ever will hope to be and he didn't sound the slightest bit concerned about OBJ or the Giants feelings towards him.



I also thought asshole Boomer was way out of line questioning OBJ's quad injury. Totally biased bullshit remarks and just shit stirring IMO that's got no place in what's supposed to be the sports talk #1 station in the country. It was more like a tabloid show with him just making shit up. In comment 14243283 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Yup he was but it was great to hear Phil have OBJ's back and say no way should they trade him, and he'd have no problem playing with him.I think Phil's tied in way closer to the Giants than Boomer ever will hope to be and he didn't sound the slightest bit concerned about OBJ or the Giants feelings towards him.I also thought asshole Boomer was way out of line questioning OBJ's quad injury. Totally biased bullshit remarks and just shit stirring IMO that's got no place in what's supposed to be the sports talk #1 station in the country. It was more like a tabloid show with him just making shit up.

I'd consider it for a second this year and their 1 next year bigblue12 : 1/1/2019 7:14 pm : link Hopefully they stink again

As Sy said probably Click bait Dave on the UWS : 1/1/2019 7:18 pm : link But.... teams always listen, they would be stupid not to. They would be smart to. Beckham has now had 2 significant injuries 2 yrs in a row. Plus he’s 5 yrs into his career. At some point, that little extra that made him OBJ his first 3 yrs will be gone. Hell, there may have been indications to that effect this year. His trade value is still maximum while the league still looks at him as the guy that made that catch vs Dallas. Something to think about.

Huh greek13 : 1/1/2019 7:20 pm : link We are 5-11 and have 2 marquee players

Let’s trade one! Brilliant

Everyone has a price arniefez : 1/1/2019 7:27 pm : link the 1 & 2 this year and the 1 next year? Sold. Build an OL and a defense there is plenty of WR talent every year in the draft.

RE: The injury concern stuff is ridiculous FStubbs : 1/1/2019 7:28 pm : link

Quote: He gets demolished over the middle and breaks his ankle. Then he's leg whipped in a freak play that was a clear penalty.



Yet somehow he should have avoided both injuries. He didn't, so there are injury concerns. Makes no sense.



If he had repeated non contact injuries I would join you in your concern.



The fact of the matter is, he still suffered the injuries. How many more like that can he sustain and still be the dynamic player we expect him to be? In comment 14243291 B in ALB said:The fact of the matter is, he still suffered the injuries. How many more like that can he sustain and still be the dynamic player we expect him to be?

Considering this hypothetical BlueLou'sBack : 1/1/2019 7:32 pm : link "Here's a controversial statement: Would you trade Beckham, right now, for a rookie pass rusher who gives you 10 sacks a year the next 7-8 years?"



Yeah I would, in a heartbeat.



The problem is, you don't know IF that rookie #2 overall pick is gonna give you that, or anything similar. Of the 10 # 2 picks listed above, only Von Miller meets that criteria. How often does a Von Miller enter the league? More rarely than OBJ, right?





Price is already established Stan in LA : 1/1/2019 7:49 pm : link Two 1's for Mack, one 1st for Cooper.



OBJ: one 1st and one 2nd would be fair.



So 49's 1 and 2 this year OR 1 this year and 1 next year.

Quote: We are 5-11 and have 2 marquee players

Let’s trade one! Brilliant

No, let's keep both and go 5-11 next year too. Brilliant! In comment 14243312 greek13 said:No, let's keep both and go 5-11 next year too. Brilliant!

Draft Value chart GeoMan999 : 1/1/2019 8:00 pm : link The 49ers 1st round pick is worth more than most NFL team’s whole draft?

This is being discussed; WillieYoung : 1/1/2019 8:03 pm : link The end of life as we know it. This used to be a board for people who loved this team and had informed opinions.

No one is saying the injuries Dave on the UWS : 1/1/2019 8:10 pm : link We’re in any way his fault. They were both cheap shots. But the fact remains, injuries take away athletic talent. I didn’t see that magical explosion out of him this year. Now he has this bruise or hematoma issue. At some point he will just be an excellent WR but not “generational special”

When we can just get a QB with our pick.



Incredible.







Do NOT mistake Terps for “people”, he’s just one idiot.



It's not his fault people are misunderstanding his post. In comment 14243231 Ssanders9816 said:It's not his fault people are misunderstanding his post.

jcn...

bw in dc : 6:09 pm : link : reply

With Hopkins, I'm looking at his career. The majority of his career has been with dish rag QBs. And despite that he's still been uber-productive.







Funny how you treat Eli like a dish-rag QB until it doesn't fit the narrative of the day.



I thought the same In comment 14243281 FatMan in Charlotte said:I thought the same

RE: No one is saying the injuries FStubbs : 1/1/2019 8:23 pm : link

Quote: We’re in any way his fault. They were both cheap shots. But the fact remains, injuries take away athletic talent. I didn’t see that magical explosion out of him this year. Now he has this bruise or hematoma issue. At some point he will just be an excellent WR but not “generational special”



On top of that, I don't think anyone in this topic is saying OBJ absolutely must be traded. What is being said is that there are some concerns, so if the 49ers offer a good deal (or a crazy good deal, like the #2 pick in the draft), the Giants have to consider making that deal. In comment 14243398 Dave on the UWS said:On top of that, I don't think anyone in this topic is saying OBJ absolutely must be traded. What is being said is that there are some concerns, so if the 49ers offer a good deal (or a crazy good deal, like the #2 pick in the draft), the Giants have to consider making that deal.

I barely recognize it anymore. In comment 14243387 WillieYoung said:I barely recognize it anymore.

jcn...

bw in dc : 6:09 pm : link : reply

With Hopkins, I'm looking at his career. The majority of his career has been with dish rag QBs. And despite that he's still been uber-productive.







Funny how you treat Eli like a dish-rag QB until it doesn't fit the narrative of the day.







I thought the same





+ 1 In comment 14243413 crick n NC said:+ 1

Quote:







He is not even a once in a decade talent. Both AB and Hopkins are better than Odell. This does not take anything away from OBJ but I just laugh sometimes when people make comments like he is by far the best WR that has entered the league in a long time.



An unreal amount of talent offset by the fact that he spent too many games in the ice tub over the past two years.







Athletically/physically - OBJ is a rare breed. You have to concede that.



But I agree there are definitely better WRs than him right now. And AB and Hopkins are definitely two of them. Hopkins is out of his mind good.







Have a look at Hopkins' stats compared to OBJ's, then see if you guys still agree with that statement.



Right now, the major knock on OBJ has been injuries. He's been part of a massively dysfunctional offense throughout his career, and he's got only 3 less touchdowns than Hopkins despite having played in only 59 games to Hopkins 95.



TJ Yates. Brian Hoyer. Ryan Mallett. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Brock Osweiler. Tom Savage.



These are some of the luminaries who have thrown passes to Hopkins before Deshaun Watson came along. Watson has played 23 games. In comment 14243202 jcn56 said:TJ Yates. Brian Hoyer. Ryan Mallett. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Brock Osweiler. Tom Savage.These are some of the luminaries who have thrown passes to Hopkins before Deshaun Watson came along. Watson has played 23 games.

Trade OBJ? Rjanyg : 1/1/2019 9:07 pm : link Ok so trade a proven pro bowl talent so we can draft an unproven college player or 2 and take a freaking $16 Mill cap hit?



This makes zero sense.

Could jtfuoco : 1/1/2019 9:50 pm : link You imagine coming out of this draft with both Williams and Josh Allen and throw in Mullins for good measure sign me up now who cares about dead money.

Cost controlled rookies are wonderful Mike from Ohio : 1/1/2019 10:00 pm : link Except the ones that bust. Plenty of rookies do, even high draft picks. There is actually a dollar vaiue associated with having guys who have sustained success in the league and you need those guys on your team. Never signing a guy to a second contract is a great way to build a plucky little team, but not a contender.



Believing in nothing but cost controlled players is just as foolish as thinking you build a team through free agency. Both strategies alone are idiotic.

Re: Trade OBJ? JohnF : 1/1/2019 10:42 pm : link Only if it's a swap trade...OBJ goes to SF, Jimmy Garoppolo comes here.



Why not? The '49ers still have Nick Mullens, who already is being fitted for his gold jacket!



/sarcasm

Quote: .



No one's hot for him. Just a thought to throw him in any package seems to make sense. In comment 14243617 Ten Ton Hammer said:No one's hot for him. Just a thought to throw him in any package seems to make sense.

Odell does not want to play with Eli elgoman : 1/1/2019 11:10 pm : link He's clearly faking injury at this point, and teams know it, so might as well trade him if Eli is going to start.

Smoke=Fire GRBlue : 12:27 am : link Not just because Odell.



Offensive proved it can still put up numbers w/o him. Management likely not thrilled he missed the last 4 weeks.



I for one, won’t be shocked or upset if he goes. Any NO contract, is set in stone in this day and age.

Quote: Not just because Odell.



Offensive proved it can still put up numbers w/o him. Management likely not thrilled he missed the last 4 weeks.



I for one, won’t be shocked or upset if he goes. Any NO contract, is set in stone in this day and age. And*** NO contract. All voidable.In comment 14243685 GRBlue said:

Exactly what would be the cap savings? USAF NYG Fan : 5:32 am : link I get that the cap hit would be large but what would the Giants save through 2023 on the cap?



If I'm reading spotrac right, it would be a dead cap of $16M with only a $5M cap savings in 2019. It doesn't mention losing or saving anything in later years.



It would take this year's 1st or maybe 2nd plus next year's 1st for me at least. I would entertain it to improve two drafts with the potential to climb up further in 2020 if needed (if 49ers play better next season they can still use the pick with their own to trade up) for the heir apparent.



Otherwise, they might not get a QB to take advantage of OBJs skillset anyway. I don't see Eli still with the Giants in 2-3 years. To clarify, I think he will get sick of the talk and call it quits before then if the team doesn't decide to move on first.

TJ Yates. Brian Hoyer. Ryan Mallett. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Brock Osweiler. Tom Savage.



These are some of the luminaries who have thrown passes to Hopkins before Deshaun Watson came along. Watson has played 23 games.



I know he hasn't had it easy either - but OBJ has been playing on an offense where he's been the only option for most of his career (pre-Barkley), on an offense that hadn't been able to do squat without him. In comment 14243462 rsjem1979 said:I know he hasn't had it easy either - but OBJ has been playing on an offense where he's been the only option for most of his career (pre-Barkley), on an offense that hadn't been able to do squat without him.

Quote: Not just because Odell.



Offensive proved it can still put up numbers w/o him. Management likely not thrilled he missed the last 4 weeks.



I for one, won’t be shocked or upset if he goes. Any NO contract, is set in stone in this day and age.



He didn't call out sick for the past 4 weeks. "management likely not thrilled" is a nonsense point. He had a legit injury he played through until he couldn't go. In comment 14243685 GRBlue said:He didn't call out sick for the past 4 weeks. "management likely not thrilled" is a nonsense point. He had a legit injury he played through until he couldn't go.

Quote: I get that the cap hit would be large but what would the Giants save through 2023 on the cap?



If I'm reading spotrac right, it would be a dead cap of $16M with only a $5M cap savings in 2019. It doesn't mention losing or saving anything in later years.



It would take this year's 1st or maybe 2nd plus next year's 1st for me at least. I would entertain it to improve two drafts with the potential to climb up further in 2020 if needed (if 49ers play better next season they can still use the pick with their own to trade up) for the heir apparent.



Otherwise, they might not get a QB to take advantage of OBJs skillset anyway. I don't see Eli still with the Giants in 2-3 years. To clarify, I think he will get sick of the talk and call it quits before then if the team doesn't decide to move on first.



Next year there would be no cap savings. Dead money of $16 mil vs his salary of $16 mil off the books



in all future years the team would gain the cap space equal to his salary (ignoring workout and roster bonuses for simplicity)



2020 14 mil

2021 14.5 mil

2022 13.75 mil

2023 13.75 mil







In comment 14243706 USAF NYG Fan said:Next year there would be no cap savings. Dead money of $16 mil vs his salary of $16 mil off the booksin all future years the team would gain the cap space equal to his salary (ignoring workout and roster bonuses for simplicity)2020 14 mil2021 14.5 mil2022 13.75 mil2023 13.75 mil

Not just because Odell.



Offensive proved it can still put up numbers w/o him. Management likely not thrilled he missed the last 4 weeks.



I for one, won’t be shocked or upset if he goes. Any NO contract, is set in stone in this day and age.







He didn't call out sick for the past 4 weeks. "management likely not thrilled" is a nonsense point. He had a legit injury he played through until he couldn't go.



most likely, management didn't let him play

In comment 14243926 Ten Ton Hammer said:most likely, management didn't let him play