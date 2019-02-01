Would you be upset with two OL in the first two rounds? Beezer : 1/2/2019 1:59 pm I would not.



I'm reading a lot of posts saying the Giants should draft one and sign one offensive lineman. But let's say Jonah Williams is available at 6 (the mock draft from earlier has him going with the 5th pick to the Bucs). If the Jags want Haskins, maybe the trade above the Giants (fine by me), allowing the Giants to grab Williams, and we immediately plug him into the RT slot.



I've watched some videos of Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz. I've read a different 4-round mock that sees Biadasz, the top-ranked center, going 74th overall (9th in the third round). It could be a risk/reach at that point, so if it makes sense at that point, trade back in the second, or high in the third, and try to grab another later-round pick for defense. With Saquon Barkley in our backfield, I'd argue that cementing this offensive line for the next 3-4 years (with a few serviceable backups) might be a very smart way to go.



Here would be our starting O-line next fall, with ages in September.



LT - Nate Solder - 31

LG - Will Hernandez - 24

C - Tyler Biadasz - (can't find his age online, but 20?)

RG - Jamon Brown - 26

RT - Jonah Williams - 21



Reserves



Chad Wheeler (OT) - 25

Brian Mihalik (OT) - 27

John Greco (OG) - 34

Jon Halapio (C) - 28

Spencer Pulley (C) - 26



Essentially, defense would be filled through FA and the lower-end of the draft. I think we're set at TE, with the flexibility to move Engram inside and out, as an additional WR when desired. I think he showed something this season - 33 catches, 475 yards his last 7 games. I think we'd all be pretty happy with 50-60 catches in the 750-800 ballpark from him next year.



I'm hoping the Giants could look at guys like CJ Mosley and KJ Wright as linebacker, as well as a couple of the higher-echelon DBs at both S and CB.



Top o' the draft: Fix the O-line. Go from there.





That’s a lot of draft resources to one area ajr2456 : 1/2/2019 2:02 pm : link You need to add cost controlled contracts to other parts of the team too.

It depends pjcas18 : 1/2/2019 2:02 pm : link if those two OL wind up Ereck Flowers and Weston Richburg (1st and 2nd round picks) yes, I'd be upset; I'd be furious.



But if they become Joe Thomas and Larry Allen (1st and 2nd round picks) then I'd be ecstatic.



just hit on the picks.





I would not idiotsavant : 1/2/2019 2:04 pm : link But, if CBS has 9.....9! DL, mostly DTs in the top round. Add to that maybe 5 ...or more that Sy thinks may break into the top.



Plus the annual ritual hype machine which will push up glamour pieces displacing those down..



Doing DL in #1 and #2 is more likely to find you the game changers.

DL Rd 1 , OL Rd 2 GiantsRage2007 : 1/2/2019 2:09 pm : link The DL needs help and this is a good draft to need it



OL Rd 2, and maybe a FA signing as well

Blindly picking OL JonC : 1/2/2019 2:09 pm : link without respect to any other positions?



Yes.

This roster is a mess on both sides of the ball. George : 1/2/2019 2:10 pm : link We need starters at about eight different positions. So it really doesn’t matter which ones we target early, as long as they’re quality people who can play pretty much on day one.

I don't see an OL jeff57 : 1/2/2019 2:11 pm : link Worth the sixth pick in the draft.

RE: I would not Beezer : 1/2/2019 2:11 pm : link

Quote: But, if CBS has 9.....9! DL, mostly DTs in the top round. Add to that maybe 5 ...or more that Sy thinks may break into the top.



Plus the annual ritual hype machine which will push up glamour pieces displacing those down..



Doing DL in #1 and #2 is more likely to find you the game changers.



And perhaps push a guy like Biadasz to the 4th. Unlikely, but possible, if there's a fire sale on DL/Edge guys.



Strange how perspective changes over time. I view the draft much differently now than I used to, years back. I actually root for other teams' reaches in higher rounds. lol In comment 14244481 idiotsavant said:And perhaps push a guy like Biadasz to the 4th. Unlikely, but possible, if there's a fire sale on DL/Edge guys.Strange how perspective changes over time. I view the draft much differently now than I used to, years back. I actually root for other teams' reaches in higher rounds. lol

In 10,000 years when robots are all that's left of human society, Ten Ton Hammer : 1/2/2019 2:12 pm : link at night when the moon is full among the wasteland dunes, if you just listen hard enough, you can still hear the whispers of the long since dead echoing .."Hey guys..what about cluster drafting OL?"

Depends on the VALUE MotownGIANTS : 1/2/2019 2:13 pm : link I think both rds 1 and 2 should be in trenches ... Need/BPA combination



Preference Rd 1 OL (OT) and RD 2 DL (DE) or Rush OLB ... I would not be opposed to FS in the 2nd as well if a gem falls

RE: I don't see an OL Beezer : 1/2/2019 2:13 pm : link

Quote: Worth the sixth pick in the draft.



I don't know much about the prospects yet, but the one mock earlier had Jonah Williams being selected 5th by Tampa Bay. In comment 14244502 jeff57 said:I don't know much about the prospects yet, but the one mock earlier had Jonah Williams being selected 5th by Tampa Bay.

RE: RE: I don't see an OL jeff57 : 1/2/2019 2:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14244502 jeff57 said:





Quote:





Worth the sixth pick in the draft.







I don't know much about the prospects yet, but the one mock earlier had Jonah Williams being selected 5th by Tampa Bay.



I know. But I think that's a reach. There are 6 defensive players, at least, I can think of as ranking higher than any OL. In comment 14244514 Beezer said:I know. But I think that's a reach. There are 6 defensive players, at least, I can think of as ranking higher than any OL.

Here is mine: idiotsavant : 1/2/2019 2:15 pm : link 1. DT or DL

2. LB or FS

3. Pick from 6,7,7 etc

4a. Center

4b. LB or FS or a CB that hits hard

5. Center again or guard to play center or blocking TE or DB

6. Packaged remaining to trade up into 3rd

Out defense is a bigger issue jlukes : 1/2/2019 2:16 pm : link Sure our 3rd rounder is already draft (CB), but we have needs at safety (and that's assuming we keep collins), Pass rusher, corner and linebacker

RE: In 10,000 years when robots are all that's left of human society, jnoble : 1/2/2019 2:17 pm : link

Quote: at night when the moon is full among the wasteland dunes, if you just listen hard enough, you can still hear the whispers of the long since dead echoing .."Hey guys..what about cluster drafting OL?"

Lol

That and "what about signing Teddy Bridgewater?..." In comment 14244511 Ten Ton Hammer said:LolThat and "what about signing Teddy Bridgewater?..."

DG said Pete in MD : 1/2/2019 2:18 pm : link today that drafting for need is where you get into trouble. If he takes OLs at 1 and 2, they think those are the best guys on the board at the time.

Probably not ij_reilly : 1/2/2019 2:19 pm : link Assuming they are quality picks.



To me, the OL was the primary reason this team started 1-7.





The problem with this is it's way too risky. BillT : 1/2/2019 2:22 pm : link So, lets say we don't sign a RT in FA. Then Jonah Williams is taken before we draft. Then what? We're screwed and we have the same problem with the OL next year with Chad Wheeler as the starting RT. Are you then going to force at RT with our 2nd round pick because you have no other option. No thanks.

We really need to infuse ryanmkeane : 1/2/2019 2:22 pm : link this roster with talent on defense. While OL rounds 1 and 2 would be pretty badass, it just wouldn't be the best move for the overall team. I'll sign up for DL in round 1, and then OL in either round 2 or 3.

Not a fan of that idea ZogZerg : 1/2/2019 2:26 pm : link too many holes to fill.

I wouldn't mind drafting 2 OL, but not first 2 picks both OL.

Boy oh boy what JonC wrote. BlueLou'sBack : 1/2/2019 2:29 pm : link While I easily see the need to draft OL, and OL as high picks, you can't force it! See Flowers and Pugh for recent examples of mediocrity or worse - far worse - because of position reaching. On the flip side there looks to be good OL prospect depth this year for round 2, or even later.



Seems like a draft where the D front 7 is going to be where the value is at 6... especially if some team(s) become so enthralled with one or another of the QBs that they jump ahead of the Giants to grab him.

Would you be upset with two OL in the first two rounds? Pep22 : 1/2/2019 2:29 pm : link Only if one of them couldn't play QB

Consider this idiotsavant : 1/2/2019 2:29 pm : link We need at least 1 heavy pass rush / run D "dl" type LB. Probably 2.



We need a pass D / chase RB LB.



We need a true free safety. At least one, if not another strong safety.



We Need some corners who tackle. One burner cb.



We could use a few generic lbs that 'get' football.



It's a historic DL draft, you would be insane (given how worn out our run D looked late in games) not to take advantage of possibly historic value plays at DT and 3/4 DE.



Plus basic draft logic of value and opportunities.



There's your entire draft potentially.

In theory, I am all in on putting together an above average BlueLou'sBack : 1/2/2019 2:31 pm : link or better yet superior OL in front of Barkley.

Not really Beer Man : 1/2/2019 2:33 pm : link There are so many significant holes on this team (of which the OL attributes for at least two of them). If on our first two picks the BPAs are OL, I'm happy if they take them. But last count we need:

- Future QB

- C

- RG

- RT

- ER (2)

- FS

- SS (if Collins isn't resigned)

- CB

- LB



Plus any rotational guys we lose to Free Agency

Yes. DavidinBMNY : 1/2/2019 2:35 pm : link one would be fine.



The talent at pass rush is to exciting to not snag someone in the first two rounds.

It depends on what we do in free agency. We may take care of Ira : 1/2/2019 2:41 pm : link one or both of those needs before the draft.

Only if the available talent dictates Stu11 : 1/2/2019 2:43 pm : link Lets face it we have way too many needs for this draft to fill any way. Very few teams have gotten into trouble constantly taking the best football players available(with the exception being QB if you have one already). We need football players period. Especially in the trenches and LB.

I am with the group ChicagoMarty : 1/2/2019 2:45 pm : link that wants to draft the best Defensive players available when we draft.



There is really no Defensive position on our current roster that does not need an upgrade.



For sure an upgrade at ORT is needed. Whether via the draft or free agency or trade is unclear right now.



We have enough picks to find an interior OL somewhere in the draft.



But our Defense cries out for an infusion of talent.



Let's not reach. DG did a nice job in the middle rounds of last year's draft. Hopefully, he can duplicate his success.



A little bit allstarjim : 1/2/2019 2:49 pm : link In the last 4 drafts, the Giants have devoted only 3 of 8 of what I would call "premium" picks (first two rounds of the draft) to the defense, and only 1 first rounder.



One of those defensive picks (and the only first rounder) is no longer with the team (Apple), and one of them may not be next season (Collins). I think we saw this past season that some attention is greatly needed on that defense. Real talent, not just mid-round gambles.



If you're going to go offensive again in the first round, I believe it has to be for a QB, and I don't see the value at 6 for any this go around, so I would say you try to trade down if that's your plan.



The OL needs this team has in the short-term can be addressed in free agency and/or in those middle rounds, particularly at OG and C.

ER-ER is more likely WillVAB : 1/2/2019 2:53 pm : link Given the state of the team and the talent at the picks.

Wezer: minor issue but Greco is done. Ivan15 : 1/2/2019 2:58 pm : link And Halapio will compete for starting Center.

NO if they are BPAs for our team TMS : 1/2/2019 3:05 pm : link like DG said.

I really think Collins pass coverage has been exposed at strong safety Ivan15 : 1/2/2019 3:10 pm : link Adams was a better all-around safety. Collins needs to play LB. Is he an OLB in a 3-4?

That would be a great draft! Then with the next two picks draft SterlingArcher : 1/2/2019 3:10 pm : link players for the defense. After that does it really matter? Those late round picks have very little chance of making the roster.

Folks may be underestimating idiotsavant : 1/2/2019 3:13 pm : link Wheeler.



He's basically a rookie



No pundits questioned his ceiling, he dropped on health and seems to have conquered that.



I'm leaning towards a legit pro bowl type or close center via free agency and the all defense draft.



Opportunities meet needs.

Ferrell round 1 dep026 : 1/2/2019 3:15 pm : link Edwards round 2

Center in round 4



Thank you very much.

LB's still have to pass cover ChicagoMarty : 1/2/2019 3:21 pm : link So moving Collins to lb is a non-starter. His pass coverage of TE's and Rb's is awful. Don't even get me started about how bad he is in covering WR's or providing deep coverage at S.



Collins is a box safety who plays well against the run



But run plays represent only one-third of the usual offensive plays of our opponents.



That means Collins is a liability on two-thirds of the plays that he is on the field.

. idiotsavant : 1/2/2019 3:22 pm : link 1. DT

2. OLB

3. FS

4. IlB

4. Corner

5. SS

6. OLB

7. ILB



Free agency:

Center

Followed by:

Center

By DT idiotsavant : 1/2/2019 3:29 pm : link I'm including the 3/4 DE function.



Any DT drafted that high,even if large enough for DT , would have to have the quicks and moves enough for the "3/4 DE" function also.



If smaller (min 285 for front 3 that high) must be a total game wrecker.



Otherwise looking if the player at 260 can function as an olb

If either of them cjac : 1/2/2019 3:29 pm : link can play defense i'd be fine with it.





Seriously, there is no way we take 2 OL in the first 2 rounds with all the holes on defense

We need 3 OLmen, not 2..... Doomster : 1/2/2019 3:31 pm : link Brown is an UFA.....coming off his rookie contract, he is looking for a big pay day.....in an NFL starved for OLmen, he might get a huge offer.....based on his play, he is not worth it.....he was better than what we had before him, but he is not the answer....



I am all in on making the OL better/fixed....if the first round has a stud edge rusher, you probably go for him....but I would use the second, and even package a couple picks to move up if necessary to get another OLman, and then get the third in FAcy, or two free agents and a draftee......Fixing this OL make Eli better, makes Barkley even better, and creates a stable OL for a future Rookie QB....



As far as the defense goes, I would go for an edge rusher in the first if he is there(I doubt there will be a QB we really want), and then I would concentrate on the safety and CB positions.....back in 2016, it was the play of our defensive backfield, that was huge, and it was the DL that was given most of the credit.....If receivers are covered, that qb has to hold onto the ball a hair longer......sometimes that makes all the difference in the world...



So if we are going all in xyear with Eli again, fixing the OL is a must.....and on defense, I think we take a chance on one more year of OV, hoping he can stay healthy, and hopefully someone can coach him to contain the edge....Lack of corners forces us to keep Jenkins at least one more year....but Collins has to go, unless he signs a very favorable contract...his coverage skills are a liability....getting a stud linebacker would be huge....

IMO, Disruptive, Difference-Maker on Defense clatterbuck : 1/2/2019 4:12 pm : link needs to be addressed in first round (assuming no QB). If it's Haskins or another QB, then round 2. This should be a defense focused draft.

At one time Gman11 : 1/2/2019 4:21 pm : link I would have said that drafting OL the first two rounds would be a great idea. After watching the defense being unable to make a stop in the 4th quarter I've changed my mind. Yes, they need help on the OL big time, but the defense....UGH.

I wouldn't mind... BillKo : 1/2/2019 4:29 pm : link ...as long as those are the best players avail.



I wouldn't, for example, go OL in round 1 when a great edge rusher is there for the picking.



Best avail, is still the way to go.



Positions I'd say away from early, meaning first four rounds: WR, RB, TE. But everywhere else the Giants can improve the team by picking a position.



Accumulate good players. And don't reach!

We need defense and OL Frank from CA : 1/2/2019 4:37 pm : link The Front Office has to nail all their picks and have actual prospects that can play in the NFL. There has to be competent scouting at the college and pro level. OL can be rebuilt through value FA acquisitions in addition to draftees. Several responses have expressed these realities. I feel the pain of watching a defense wilt in the fourth quarter each week. I moan an d bitch about how the Giants have failed at acquiring players to become part of a quality OL. In short I seriously doubt that this team will be lucky enough to have two great prospects be the BPA in rounds one and two. The DL is usually at a premium which will dictate that one of the top picks be spent on an edge rusher or NT.

Not this year. Matt M. : 1/2/2019 5:03 pm : link Cirst of all, this draft is heavy on DL and/or pass rushers, which are as big needs. Second, I don't think there is an OL I'd take at #6.

no because bc4life : 1/2/2019 5:07 pm : link I doubt it will happen

RE: Folks may be underestimating jeff57 : 1/2/2019 5:10 pm : link

Quote: Wheeler.



He's basically a rookie



No pundits questioned his ceiling, he dropped on health and seems to have conquered that.



I'm leaning towards a legit pro bowl type or close center via free agency and the all defense draft.



Opportunities meet needs.



Wheeler blows. In comment 14244668 idiotsavant said:Wheeler blows.

Williams is the only one worth considering at 6 Ssanders9816 : 1/2/2019 5:17 pm : link No other OL should even be a thought after him until the 2nd.



But I’d rather a DE/LB first then a guy like Taylor or Risner in the second.

Taylor’s not lasting till the second jeff57 : 1/2/2019 5:26 pm : link May even go before Williams because he’s considered more of a true tackle.

I think that Haskins, Gary, Bosa, Quentin Williams barens : 1/2/2019 5:47 pm : link and Josh Allen would have to be off the board, after that, I think Williams would be a nice pick.

D needs be addressed OC2.0 : 1/2/2019 7:53 pm : link 1 or both ways.

it seems like no one remembers when Giants drafted Banks in first, plato : 1/2/2019 7:56 pm : link despite having LT. Either Young or Parcells talked about needing strength at both OLB positions and taking best player available. This hardly quieted down the media and the fans.



Seems like history has. So keep that in mind when talking about future or 2019 draft picks.

Hell yes I would be pissed JerseyCityJoe : 1/2/2019 9:48 pm : link We have needs all over the place. OL sure but that's not the only area we need to find talent ASAP.

RE: it seems like no one remembers when Giants drafted Banks in first, ajr2456 : 1/2/2019 9:53 pm : link

Quote: despite having LT. Either Young or Parcells talked about needing strength at both OLB positions and taking best player available. This hardly quieted down the media and the fans.



Seems like history has. So keep that in mind when talking about future or 2019 draft picks.



There’s a difference between taking the same position in different years and spending two premium picks in one draft in one area. In comment 14245057 plato said:There’s a difference between taking the same position in different years and spending two premium picks in one draft in one area.

Yes I would 5BowlsSoon : 1/2/2019 9:56 pm : link One is fine.....pick up another later. We desperately need defense after blowing all those games.

If they were the two section125 : 1/2/2019 9:58 pm : link best players at the time they choose, then no.



But, after reading the Gettleman presser, he seems real high on Halapio and I wondered about him. Might be the center position is filled?



But the other thing DG said was it is wrong to say you need x and then just take an x. Seems BPA is the way to go.

No I would not mind at all - short lease : 1/4/2019 8:04 am : link if the talent was there. Don't want to take a OL (who is projected to the 4th round) .... in the 2nd round just because he is OL.





BPA - We have plenty of holes to fill.

Wheeler did not just drop on health Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2019 8:15 am : link And I'm not sure why anyone would be okay with how he played in year 2. He was not essentially a rookie. He saw live action last season and competed for a starting job this summer. And didn't clearly outplay Ereck Flowers for the starting RT job.



Okay to have as depth, wouldn't be terrible as a backup, but you need better and more reliable as a starter.

All this hand wringing is not necessary B in ALB : 1/4/2019 8:16 am : link At #6 draft BPA. And unless your scouts are insanely incompetent, you have a guy who contributes on Day 1.

RE: All this hand wringing is not necessary Big Blue '56 : 1/4/2019 8:17 am : link

Quote: At #6 draft BPA. And unless your scouts are insanely incompetent, you have a guy who contributes on Day 1.



As of this moment, pre-combine, who would be your choice at 6? In comment 14246878 B in ALB said:As of this moment, pre-combine, who would be your choice at 6?

... christian : 1/4/2019 8:18 am : link Gettleman is in the enviable position that only RB would be a bad investment of the 6th pick.



Literally every other position is a need on this team.

RE: RE: All this hand wringing is not necessary B in ALB : 1/4/2019 8:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14246878 B in ALB said:





Quote:





At #6 draft BPA. And unless your scouts are insanely incompetent, you have a guy who contributes on Day 1.







As of this moment, pre-combine, who would be your choice at 6?



I would love one of the Williams - but Jonah is more likely. Ferrell too.



A wildcard is trading down for more picks. In comment 14246880 Big Blue '56 said:I would love one of the Williams - but Jonah is more likely. Ferrell too.A wildcard is trading down for more picks.

I dunno. Dodge : 1/4/2019 8:36 am : link Ask me after Free Agency.

I would really like for them section125 : 1/4/2019 8:41 am : link to bundle the 4ths and a 5th to get to the 3rd round. Find a team with multiple 3rd rounders and attempt to move up. You can get a starting OL/DL/LB in the 3rd.



IMHO, the 4ths and above find you special teamers and backups and the occasional starter.

Nope micky : 1/4/2019 8:43 am : link Wouldn't mind..just better be good ones that last here

I’m with B in this one gidiefor : Mod : 1/4/2019 9:22 am : : 1/4/2019 9:22 am : link And Gettlemen has signaled he believes in BPA!!!!



Most of you simply aren’t listening. Reach or force a pick based on position and you will have draft failure!!!!