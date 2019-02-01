Anyone else hear Eli on WFAN? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/2/2019 5:25 pm : 1/2/2019 5:25 pm Says he still wants to play, but sounds like he's thinking things through. Also, first time I've ever heard him suggest options were open with respect to playing for other teams.

This team Leg of Theismann : 1/2/2019 8:10 pm : link Is 8-24 over the last 2 seasons. Anyone (including Eli)!who thinks they can add a few pieces here and there and have a legitimate shot at winning a super bowl in the next 2 years are not seeing reality. Not seeing it isn’t *possible*, but a “win now” mentality would be a bad investment by anyone at this point.

The today is the first day in awhile that I seriously SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2019 8:13 pm : link think he might not be a Giant come next summer.

*not sure why I put The SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2019 8:14 pm : link in front of today.

RE: Contract ploy to get extension Default : 1/2/2019 8:18 pm : link

Quote: .



Yup, and they are going to fucking fall for it too. In comment 14245049 micky said:Yup, and they are going to fucking fall for it too.

RE: People are cofusing actual dollars with cap hit mattyblue : 1/2/2019 8:20 pm : link

Quote: In actual dollars, the Giants have to pay $17,000,000 for 2019. March 17 is the big day; Manning is due a $5,000,000 roster bonus. If they pay the bonus, he is going to be the qb.



The $23,000,000 is the cap number. He has received his guarantees, so there is a $6,000,000 or so dead cap hit if he is cut.



And no, I don't think he's ready to retire.





I am not following this and I don’t really pay attention to the cap stuff. I understand the 6 million cap hit if we cut him, but we also would have to pay him 17 million if he plays 2019. If he is cut isn’t that 17 million more cap space? In comment 14244950 HomerJones45 said:I am not following this and I don’t really pay attention to the cap stuff. I understand the 6 million cap hit if we cut him, but we also would have to pay him 17 million if he plays 2019. If he is cut isn’t that 17 million more cap space?

I don't think it was reasonable to expect it to end all rosy jcn56 : 1/2/2019 8:22 pm : link between the Giants and Eli. Not that it wasn't possible - but in most cases, things don't tend to end very well for high performing players with long careers, it's more typical than not that they don't know when to hang 'em up.



Eli's had a good run and he's made a ton of money. If he goes somewhere else, I honestly hope he's not making a mistake and picks somewhere that gives him a chance to function and succeed. I'd rather not see him struggle for one last year in another uniform (although I'm certain if I were him I'd rather take in one more year of salary regardless).

The only way Eli is back is if he takes a pay cut Bergen346 : 1/2/2019 8:33 pm : link Isn’t that obvious at this point? If Eli wants to end his career here he will have to take a pay cut. If he cares more about the money he will find somewhere else to play.



Tom Brady has done it for years... if Eli is the guy everyone says he is and loves the organization, which I think he is and he does, he will be back at 12-15MM a year while they groom a replacement. I think that’s the most likely scenario.



It sounded like DG felt the biggest issue this year was the lack of talent on our OL and defense.

Eli to Jax, PatersonPlank : 1/2/2019 9:00 pm : link Lead Jax to the Super Bowl

RE: These guys are all negotiating and biding time JOrthman : 1/2/2019 9:32 pm : link

Quote: the Manning's never leave money on the table, the Giants don't want to give him 23 million. As of now, I think there is a lot of posturing going on. If the Giants tell Eli they want him back, what leverage do they have to renegotiate with him? If Eli says he isn't opposed to retiring or playing with another team, what leverage does he have against being cut? It is all a guessing game from our outside perspective. Maybe Gettleman loves one of the QBs (either FA or draft) and is holding out. Maybe he doesn't but wants Eli back at a much more reasonable number. We really don't know anything and all the guessing in the world is not going to lead us to a satisfactory answer because we just do not have enough information.



You've said that on multiple threads and I still don't get what it means. "The Mannings don't leave money on the able..." In comment 14244892 Essex said:You've said that on multiple threads and I still don't get what it means. "The Mannings don't leave money on the able..."

RE: I don't think it was reasonable to expect it to end all rosy Les in TO : 1/2/2019 9:45 pm : link

Quote: between the Giants and Eli. Not that it wasn't possible - but in most cases, things don't tend to end very well for high performing players with long careers, it's more typical than not that they don't know when to hang 'em up.



Eli's had a good run and he's made a ton of money. If he goes somewhere else, I honestly hope he's not making a mistake and picks somewhere that gives him a chance to function and succeed. I'd rather not see him struggle for one last year in another uniform (although I'm certain if I were him I'd rather take in one more year of salary regardless). Denver and Jax would be good fits as they have great defenses and holes at QB where he would be an upgrade. If he goes to the Skins Phind or Raiders he”ll end his career like Favre In comment 14245103 jcn56 said:Denver and Jax would be good fits as they have great defenses and holes at QB where he would be an upgrade. If he goes to the Skins Phind or Raiders he”ll end his career like Favre

I think Eli isn’t here in 2019 Sean : 1/2/2019 9:57 pm : link Gettleman is playing bad cop while Shurmur is playing good cop. I remember Gettleman’s press conference on draft night after drafting Barkley where he said something along the lines of...



“We are going to find out.” when pressed about Eli’s play in 2018. The hope was for Eli to play well, compete for the division & he could be the guy for another 2-3 years. It hasn’t turned out this way & I think the plan is to move on.



It’s sad. Even if it’s in the best interest of the Giants & Eli - it’s sad.

RE: I think Eli isn’t here in 2019 Les in TO : 1/2/2019 10:01 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman is playing bad cop while Shurmur is playing good cop. I remember Gettleman’s press conference on draft night after drafting Barkley where he said something along the lines of...



“We are going to find out.” when pressed about Eli’s play in 2018. The hope was for Eli to play well, compete for the division & he could be the guy for another 2-3 years. It hasn’t turned out this way & I think the plan is to move on.



It’s sad. Even if it’s in the best interest of the Giants & Eli - it’s sad. what’s sad has been this long stretch of losing football. Even that is not truly sad in the bigger picture of life In comment 14245302 Sean said:what’s sad has been this long stretch of losing football. Even that is not truly sad in the bigger picture of life

He threw the defense cjac : 1/2/2019 10:06 pm : link Under the bus



Finally

This is fascinating stuff...... Dry Lightning : 1/2/2019 11:22 pm : link I tend to agree this is about money. That comment from Eli about what they could stand and what I could stand seemed to be a money deal. I have always been the biggest Eli fan of them all. However, he is making a mistake if he lets his agent quibble about the money. Fuck the money. Tom Brady plays for less money cause he wants to win. It is not about swallowing pride, it is about common sense. Come back at a reduced rate. We can add players. Maybe you mentor a first round QB. Whatever happens, if the Giants lose it's over, if they win, you keep playing. That would be the same for any other team you would be on. Eli needs to stay, make the contract more manageable-extension with no bonus or guarantee- two year deal. The worst thing would be some lingering drama. I'm afraid Eli leaving this up to his agent might be a mistake this time. The golden goose has almost been wrung out, so now his agent is just trying for maximum dollars. That is not in Eli's best interest.

So does Eli go to DG Doomster : 1/2/2019 11:25 pm : link and say he would wave the no trade clause to play for a contender?

eli can play at a good enough level giantstock : 1/2/2019 11:27 pm : link Both DG and JR just haven't given him the chance. ANd imo its too late now for the gmen and Eli.



I hope ELi goes somewhere and wins a SB. He can't do it here. The teama isn't just a QB away even if they build up the OL. And each year ELi will fade from this point.

When I looked at Eli as the clock ran out on the Cowboys game Mike in Prescott : 1/2/2019 11:27 pm : link I tried to imagine what was going through his mind. What I came with to match his expression and body language was "were those really the last 4 passes of my career?" Disappointment and disgust.



Gettleman's reputation is that he doesn't cave Since1965 : 1/2/2019 11:30 pm : link to sentimentality. That appeared to be his "M O" in Carolina, which didn't please a few veterans. I'd be shocked if Manning is back on his current contract.

Think the Redskins are the worst-case scenario? Big Blue Blogger : 1:28 am : link

Quote: I hate to say it as the BBI'er was just kidding (likely). But they posted a Redskins jersey with Manning on the back. They have a hole at QB and their OL (when healthy) is very good. He could easily slide into a 1 year deal while Alex recovers (if he recovers). It would absolutely suck to see him in the burgundy/gold. Yeah, I was basically kidding with the Redskin jersey. But are Eli’s chances for another ring really better here than in Washington or (assuming Dak flames out) Dallas? If the injuries and illnesses clear up, those teams could both have excellent offensive lines. In comment [url=index.php?modeDiver_Down said:Yeah, I was basically kidding with the Redskin jersey. But are Eli’s chances for another ring really better here than in Washington or (assuming Dak flames out) Dallas? If the injuries and illnesses clear up, those teams could both have excellent offensive lines.

RE: So does Eli go to DG Diver_Down : 6:23 am : link

Quote: and say he would wave the no trade clause to play for a contender?



If I'm Eli, then I make that decision on the 6th day of the league year. It is a give/take. Eli gives up the NTC so the Giants can trade him for draft collateral, but it will cost the Giants $5M for that privilege. In comment 14245383 Doomster said:If I'm Eli, then I make that decision on the 6th day of the league year. It is a give/take. Eli gives up the NTC so the Giants can trade him for draft collateral, but it will cost the Giants $5M for that privilege.

RE: Think the Redskins are the worst-case scenario? Diver_Down : 6:31 am : link

Quote: In comment [url=index.php?modeDiver_Down said:





Quote:





I hate to say it as the BBI'er was just kidding (likely). But they posted a Redskins jersey with Manning on the back. They have a hole at QB and their OL (when healthy) is very good. He could easily slide into a 1 year deal while Alex recovers (if he recovers). It would absolutely suck to see him in the burgundy/gold.



Yeah, I was basically kidding with the Redskin jersey. But are Eli’s chances for another ring really better here than in Washington or (assuming Dak flames out) Dallas? If the injuries and illnesses clear up, those teams could both have excellent offensive lines.



We all saw Washington's OL go down in the one game. I think they lost 3 starters in the one game alone. Prior to that, they were clear front runners in the East preparing to stack some wins. Then the OL went to hell and Alex snapped his twig.



I would hate to see Manning there, but they need a QB. I would be surprised if Alex returns. The money they have committed to him hamstrings them in signing another like Foles. A 1-2 year stop gap while the money clears from Smith's contract is what they will need. They can stick with Colt or try to capture some of the Fitzmagic.



RE: Dallas. I assume Dak will get paid. The question with Dallas is how they are going to pay everyone else. Zeke will need money, Amari will need money, D.Law will need money, etc. They have some big tickets that need to be paid. In comment 14245430 Big Blue Blogger said:We all saw Washington's OL go down in the one game. I think they lost 3 starters in the one game alone. Prior to that, they were clear front runners in the East preparing to stack some wins. Then the OL went to hell and Alex snapped his twig.I would hate to see Manning there, but they need a QB. I would be surprised if Alex returns. The money they have committed to him hamstrings them in signing another like Foles. A 1-2 year stop gap while the money clears from Smith's contract is what they will need. They can stick with Colt or try to capture some of the Fitzmagic.RE: Dallas. I assume Dak will get paid. The question with Dallas is how they are going to pay everyone else. Zeke will need money, Amari will need money, D.Law will need money, etc. They have some big tickets that need to be paid.

Skins have a good OL when healthy ZogZerg : 6:34 am : link But, they like a mobile QB. One of their big complaints about Cousins was that he didn't run enough.

RE: Skins have a good OL when healthy Diver_Down : 6:42 am : link

Quote: But, they like a mobile QB. One of their big complaints about Cousins was that he didn't run enough.



They are in a unique situation due to the contract guarantees to Smith. What the Skins like and what they will settle for are 2 different things. I see their choices as being very limited. Hope and pray that Alex can play again. Hope that Colt with a full off-season can elevate his play. Maybe get lucky with the draft. Sign a Fitz, McCown, Tier 2 QB. They won't be able to afford Foles. If somehow Eli is available, he is the best option beyond the hope/prayer for Smith. In comment 14245456 ZogZerg said:They are in a unique situation due to the contract guarantees to Smith. What the Skins like and what they will settle for are 2 different things. I see their choices as being very limited. Hope and pray that Alex can play again. Hope that Colt with a full off-season can elevate his play. Maybe get lucky with the draft. Sign a Fitz, McCown, Tier 2 QB. They won't be able to afford Foles. If somehow Eli is available, he is the best option beyond the hope/prayer for Smith.

RE: It’s very clear what’s going on... mfsd : 6:55 am : link

Quote: Eli can stay if he takes a significant haircut.



And he’s insulted.



This is my read...DG’s comments about having a very honest convo with Eli likely centered around him telling Eli if he’s coming back, it’s not for $23 million. IMHO In comment 14245354 bw in dc said:This is my read...DG’s comments about having a very honest convo with Eli likely centered around him telling Eli if he’s coming back, it’s not for $23 million. IMHO

Eli said early in the interview cjac : 7:51 am : link We had a lot of leads late and we werent able to win the game.



I think he walked into Gettlemans office and basically told him that he doesnt want to be here and go through another losing season.



When he said "he took me to the low post and won" leads me to believe that instead of Gettleman telling Eli he needs to do better, it was more Eli telling him if he doesnt fix this mess i'm going to just retire.

Obviously we are all speculating, cjac, that sounds reasonable Jim in Forest Hills : 7:59 am : link I wonder also if this has to do with drafting a QB high. Eli may have said "I want to win now, devote resources towards that, aka 1st rd pick is an OT," meaning ignore the QBs in the draft.



This is where DG may have said "I'm going to do what's best for the Giants."



If you think about DG he may be thinking of trying to do both, field a winning team and develop a QB for the future and the split is Eli is let's go all in this year. This offseason will tell us who won that battle.

RE: RE: People are cofusing actual dollars with cap hit HomerJones45 : 8:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 14244950 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





In actual dollars, the Giants have to pay $17,000,000 for 2019. March 17 is the big day; Manning is due a $5,000,000 roster bonus. If they pay the bonus, he is going to be the qb.



The $23,000,000 is the cap number. He has received his guarantees, so there is a $6,000,000 or so dead cap hit if he is cut.



And no, I don't think he's ready to retire.









I am not following this and I don’t really pay attention to the cap stuff. I understand the 6 million cap hit if we cut him, but we also would have to pay him 17 million if he plays 2019. If he is cut isn’t that 17 million more cap space? Correct but remember at that point some of that money needs to be spent on a qb. In comment 14245098 mattyblue said:Correct but remember at that point some of that money needs to be spent on a qb.

RE: The only way Eli is back is if he takes a pay cut HomerJones45 : 8:11 am : link

Quote: Isn’t that obvious at this point? If Eli wants to end his career here he will have to take a pay cut. If he cares more about the money he will find somewhere else to play.



Tom Brady has done it for years... if Eli is the guy everyone says he is and loves the organization, which I think he is and he does, he will be back at 12-15MM a year while they groom a replacement. I think that’s the most likely scenario.



It sounded like DG felt the biggest issue this year was the lack of talent on our OL and defense. that's not how it works. Brady has never taken a pay cut. There is an extention and the salary due is turned into a bonus paid up front but when the package is amortized over the contract length the cap number is lower. In comment 14245139 Bergen346 said:that's not how it works. Brady has never taken a pay cut. There is an extention and the salary due is turned into a bonus paid up front but when the package is amortized over the contract length the cap number is lower.

RE: RE: It’s very clear what’s going on... HomerJones45 : 8:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 14245354 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Eli can stay if he takes a significant haircut.



And he’s insulted.







This is my read...DG’s comments about having a very honest convo with Eli likely centered around him telling Eli if he’s coming back, it’s not for $23 million. IMHO If Manning is coming back, the $$$ are 17 million, not 23. The cap hit is 23. Therecare only two ways to lower that: a) cut him or b) extend him. There is no c In comment 14245466 mfsd said:If Manning is coming back, the $$$ are 17 million, not 23. The cap hit is 23. Therecare only two ways to lower that: a) cut him or b) extend him. There is no c

RE: RE: RE: It’s very clear what’s going on... mfsd : 8:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 14245466 mfsd said:





Quote:





In comment 14245354 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Eli can stay if he takes a significant haircut.



And he’s insulted.







This is my read...DG’s comments about having a very honest convo with Eli likely centered around him telling Eli if he’s coming back, it’s not for $23 million. IMHO



If Manning is coming back, the $$$ are 17 million, not 23. The cap hit is 23. Therecare only two ways to lower that: a) cut him or b) extend him. There is no c



Good explanation. Not sure if lowering cap hit by extending him makes sense. Tough decision may be coming In comment 14245514 HomerJones45 said:Good explanation. Not sure if lowering cap hit by extending him makes sense. Tough decision may be coming

RE: RE: Skins have a good OL when healthy bradshaw44 : 8:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 14245456 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





But, they like a mobile QB. One of their big complaints about Cousins was that he didn't run enough.







They are in a unique situation due to the contract guarantees to Smith. What the Skins like and what they will settle for are 2 different things. I see their choices as being very limited. Hope and pray that Alex can play again. Hope that Colt with a full off-season can elevate his play. Maybe get lucky with the draft. Sign a Fitz, McCown, Tier 2 QB. They won't be able to afford Foles. If somehow Eli is available, he is the best option beyond the hope/prayer for Smith.



If Eli is cut, it makes a ton of sense. Eli still gets paid by the Giants and can accept a team friendly contract from the Skins that doesn't kill them when accompanied with Smith. And their OL is very good when healthy. If they add to the OL in the draft and grab Eli and a FA WR this could be a very real outcome.



Living down here in DC I will be devastated. In comment 14245458 Diver_Down said:If Eli is cut, it makes a ton of sense. Eli still gets paid by the Giants and can accept a team friendly contract from the Skins that doesn't kill them when accompanied with Smith. And their OL is very good when healthy. If they add to the OL in the draft and grab Eli and a FA WR this could be a very real outcome.Living down here in DC I will be devastated.

I think cjac has the right read on this LG in NYC : 8:23 am : link I heard the interview and thought it was one of the more honest Eli interviews. he really did give a sense of his frustration at losing these past 7-8 years and did intimate that the games were lost at the end with the D on the field (my words, not his).



he is such a likable guy... I wish it wasn't ending this way.

Move on NYG007 : 8:29 am : link Both parties. Missing the playoffs what, 10 of 15 years? And how many of those years were absolutely brutal on Eli's part? Russel Wilson wins with NO line. Throws 4 TD's a game when his #1 and #2 WR's are out hurt.



Enough. I love 10 ball, always will. Enough of this 5-11 bullshit. Its time, move on. I have seen COUNTLESS plays this year with wide open plays where Eli did not see them for fear of being hit. We need a younger QB who stands in the pocket and delivers, or picks up a 3rd and 5 with his feet instead of chucking it when the blitz comes.



Enough. 10ball will forever be in our hearts, our minds have moved on.

RE: RE: RE: Skins have a good OL when healthy Diver_Down : 8:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 14245458 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14245456 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





But, they like a mobile QB. One of their big complaints about Cousins was that he didn't run enough.







They are in a unique situation due to the contract guarantees to Smith. What the Skins like and what they will settle for are 2 different things. I see their choices as being very limited. Hope and pray that Alex can play again. Hope that Colt with a full off-season can elevate his play. Maybe get lucky with the draft. Sign a Fitz, McCown, Tier 2 QB. They won't be able to afford Foles. If somehow Eli is available, he is the best option beyond the hope/prayer for Smith.







If Eli is cut, it makes a ton of sense. Eli still gets paid by the Giants and can accept a team friendly contract from the Skins that doesn't kill them when accompanied with Smith. And their OL is very good when healthy. If they add to the OL in the draft and grab Eli and a FA WR this could be a very real outcome.



Living down here in DC I will be devastated.



Eli wouldn't be paid by the Giants. A vet is entitled to 1 year's salary once in their career if they are released after they are on the final 53 . There is no consolation prize to being released before final cutdowns except for any earned bonuses in the interim. In comment 14245518 bradshaw44 said:Eli wouldn't be paid by the Giants. A vet is entitled to 1 year's salary once in their career if they are released. There is no consolation prize to being released before final cutdowns except for any earned bonuses in the interim.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Skins have a good OL when healthy bradshaw44 : 8:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 14245518 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14245458 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14245456 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





But, they like a mobile QB. One of their big complaints about Cousins was that he didn't run enough.







They are in a unique situation due to the contract guarantees to Smith. What the Skins like and what they will settle for are 2 different things. I see their choices as being very limited. Hope and pray that Alex can play again. Hope that Colt with a full off-season can elevate his play. Maybe get lucky with the draft. Sign a Fitz, McCown, Tier 2 QB. They won't be able to afford Foles. If somehow Eli is available, he is the best option beyond the hope/prayer for Smith.







If Eli is cut, it makes a ton of sense. Eli still gets paid by the Giants and can accept a team friendly contract from the Skins that doesn't kill them when accompanied with Smith. And their OL is very good when healthy. If they add to the OL in the draft and grab Eli and a FA WR this could be a very real outcome.



Living down here in DC I will be devastated.







Eli wouldn't be paid by the Giants. A vet is entitled to 1 year's salary once in their career if they are released after they are on the final 53. There is no consolation prize to being released before final cutdowns except for any earned bonuses in the interim.



So the money on his contract is only if he makes the roster? In comment 14245529 Diver_Down said:So the money on his contract is only if he makes the roster?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Skins have a good OL when healthy Diver_Down : 8:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 14245529 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14245518 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14245458 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14245456 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





But, they like a mobile QB. One of their big complaints about Cousins was that he didn't run enough.







They are in a unique situation due to the contract guarantees to Smith. What the Skins like and what they will settle for are 2 different things. I see their choices as being very limited. Hope and pray that Alex can play again. Hope that Colt with a full off-season can elevate his play. Maybe get lucky with the draft. Sign a Fitz, McCown, Tier 2 QB. They won't be able to afford Foles. If somehow Eli is available, he is the best option beyond the hope/prayer for Smith.







If Eli is cut, it makes a ton of sense. Eli still gets paid by the Giants and can accept a team friendly contract from the Skins that doesn't kill them when accompanied with Smith. And their OL is very good when healthy. If they add to the OL in the draft and grab Eli and a FA WR this could be a very real outcome.



Living down here in DC I will be devastated.







Eli wouldn't be paid by the Giants. A vet is entitled to 1 year's salary once in their career if they are released after they are on the final 53. There is no consolation prize to being released before final cutdowns except for any earned bonuses in the interim.







So the money on his contract is only if he makes the roster?



He has roster bonuses and workout bonuses that are due in the interim. His salary is independent of them. If he collects his salary, he must be on the final 53. In comment 14245530 bradshaw44 said:He has roster bonuses and workout bonuses that are due in the interim. His salary is independent of them. If he collects his salary, he must be on the final 53.

RE: Eli said early in the interview bw in dc : 8:41 am : link

Quote: We had a lot of leads late and we werent able to win the game.



I think he walked into Gettlemans office and basically told him that he doesnt want to be here and go through another losing season.



When he said "he took me to the low post and won" leads me to believe that instead of Gettleman telling Eli he needs to do better, it was more Eli telling him if he doesnt fix this mess i'm going to just retire.



Why not this?



ELI:



I think it’s important you hear this directly from me, so that’s why I wanted to come in.



I know you weren’t here in 2017, but I was dealt a bad hand with our injuries. I didn’t complain and competed. Even with all of the other stuff with Ben and the benching, I felt I still had something left in the tank. And you and Pat thought the same thing when you watched game film.



This year we had another new offense with Pat and a lot of new guys. I came in ready to play and we all understood that this might take time to gell. It was tough early, but we stuck with it and found a nice rhythm going in the second half. And that showed up in our final total points. There were games where we got a lead late but struggled to close it out.



Look, I feel good where this thing is going. I’ll let you guys make the necessary tweaks but I know I can still lead this team. We found our stride and I want to continue to help this thing move forward.



I’ll be honest. I want to retire a Giant. This is all I know. I’ve left it all out on that field for 15 years. I know Tom has talked to you about money and that could be an obstacle. I’m willing to help the team but this has to be fair in both directions. I know there are other layers here, like a transition plan for the next quarterback, but I think we can work together on those too.



I don’t want to beg for my job but I want to make sure you hear my perspective on this season and going forward.



DG:



I appreciate all that. I know Pat feels very similarly. He’s feeling particularly good about the second half performance and finding the best way to keep that going into next year. I think that’s important.



And you know John. He’ll always be your advocate.



But I’m just going to be honest and blunt here, and I said the same thing to Tom. We’ve got a lot of holes to plug. And you know know where those are. We’ve got the cap to manage and I just can’t get you to a number thats close to where you are now. That just has to be said. But I want to be respectful and not go nuts either. So we just need more time to evaluate. Let’s reconnect in about a month after we’ve done all the exit interviews and we complete the film review.



I’m aware you and Tom might put out feelers to judge other opportunities. I get it and have no issues. And if something gets interesting let me know right away so we can talk it through with you, Tom, John and Pat...



In comment 14245491 cjac said:Why not this?ELI:I think it’s important you hear this directly from me, so that’s why I wanted to come in.I know you weren’t here in 2017, but I was dealt a bad hand with our injuries. I didn’t complain and competed. Even with all of the other stuff with Ben and the benching, I felt I still had something left in the tank. And you and Pat thought the same thing when you watched game film.This year we had another new offense with Pat and a lot of new guys. I came in ready to play and we all understood that this might take time to gell. It was tough early, but we stuck with it and found a nice rhythm going in the second half. And that showed up in our final total points. There were games where we got a lead late but struggled to close it out.Look, I feel good where this thing is going. I’ll let you guys make the necessary tweaks but I know I can still lead this team. We found our stride and I want to continue to help this thing move forward.I’ll be honest. I want to retire a Giant. This is all I know. I’ve left it all out on that field for 15 years. I know Tom has talked to you about money and that could be an obstacle. I’m willing to help the team but this has to be fair in both directions. I know there are other layers here, like a transition plan for the next quarterback, but I think we can work together on those too.I don’t want to beg for my job but I want to make sure you hear my perspective on this season and going forward.DG:I appreciate all that. I know Pat feels very similarly. He’s feeling particularly good about the second half performance and finding the best way to keep that going into next year. I think that’s important.And you know John. He’ll always be your advocate.But I’m just going to be honest and blunt here, and I said the same thing to Tom. We’ve got a lot of holes to plug. And you know know where those are. We’ve got the cap to manage and I just can’t get you to a number thats close to where you are now. That just has to be said. But I want to be respectful and not go nuts either. So we just need more time to evaluate. Let’s reconnect in about a month after we’ve done all the exit interviews and we complete the film review.I’m aware you and Tom might put out feelers to judge other opportunities. I get it and have no issues. And if something gets interesting let me know right away so we can talk it through with you, Tom, John and Pat...

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Skins have a good OL when healthy bradshaw44 : 8:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 14245530 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14245529 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14245518 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14245458 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14245456 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





But, they like a mobile QB. One of their big complaints about Cousins was that he didn't run enough.







They are in a unique situation due to the contract guarantees to Smith. What the Skins like and what they will settle for are 2 different things. I see their choices as being very limited. Hope and pray that Alex can play again. Hope that Colt with a full off-season can elevate his play. Maybe get lucky with the draft. Sign a Fitz, McCown, Tier 2 QB. They won't be able to afford Foles. If somehow Eli is available, he is the best option beyond the hope/prayer for Smith.







If Eli is cut, it makes a ton of sense. Eli still gets paid by the Giants and can accept a team friendly contract from the Skins that doesn't kill them when accompanied with Smith. And their OL is very good when healthy. If they add to the OL in the draft and grab Eli and a FA WR this could be a very real outcome.



Living down here in DC I will be devastated.







Eli wouldn't be paid by the Giants. A vet is entitled to 1 year's salary once in their career if they are released after they are on the final 53. There is no consolation prize to being released before final cutdowns except for any earned bonuses in the interim.







So the money on his contract is only if he makes the roster?







He has roster bonuses and workout bonuses that are due in the interim. His salary is independent of them. If he collects his salary, he must be on the final 53.



Gotcha. Well that may throw a wrench in the Skins deal. Good. In comment 14245537 Diver_Down said:Gotcha. Well that may throw a wrench in the Skins deal. Good.

bw LG in NYC : 8:51 am : link i don't why but that made me laugh... it was so descriptive.



truth is, it could also have gone exactly like that. I think DG stating "Eli took me to the low pats and won" suggests Eli putting the screws to SG more than the other way around which is why I think most here are interpreting the meeting being one of Eli telling DG "I am done getting my ass handed to me every week. I am doing my part, now fix the O Line and the Defense and let's go win for a change"



Plus I also think Archie saying what he said in the press is telling.

Eli’s not mittenedman : 8:53 am : link just blaming the D he’s blaming the whole team. Take the last DAL game - 4th and 10 he throws a strike to Latimer who cant make the contested catch with the game on the line.



This team - from a personnel standpoint - is so far removed from what he played in from 04-12 before the wheels fell off and its been 7 years of crap since. Nobody steps up, nonody makes the big play. Hell at one point Bradshaw was 3rd string RB, Hixon #4WR. Beast OL, great pass rushing D going 8-deep up front.



We are so far from that, and have been for so long, its disgusting. And quite frankly, there is little hope of having that kind of team in 19.

I think a lot of you are superimposing your own beliefs gidiefor : Mod : 9:07 am : : 9:07 am : link in interpreting that interview



What I heard was a guy who hates losing and wants to win and feels he still has it.



He likes the direction the team is going in and had fun during the second half.



He thinks the team is on the right track and has a lot of high character guys on it.



He wants to come back and whats best for the Giants.



I think you have to discount tone -- this is Eli Manning - he talks funny -- I think you need to take him at face value



I think he wants to come out on top again and do what it takes on his part to do that --



That could mean contract adjustments -- he certainly said he appreciated the way they handled the Right Tackle and Right Guard changes during the season





RE: I think a lot of you are superimposing your own beliefs crick n NC : 9:23 am : link

Quote: in interpreting that interview



What I heard was a guy who hates losing and wants to win and feels he still has it.



He likes the direction the team is going in and had fun during the second half.



He thinks the team is on the right track and has a lot of high character guys on it.



He wants to come back and whats best for the Giants.



I think you have to discount tone -- this is Eli Manning - he talks funny -- I think you need to take him at face value



I think he wants to come out on top again and do what it takes on his part to do that --



That could mean contract adjustments -- he certainly said he appreciated the way they handled the Right Tackle and Right Guard changes during the season





👍 In comment 14245583 gidiefor said:

RE: RE: These guys are all negotiating and biding time Essex : 9:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14244892 Essex said:





Quote:





the Manning's never leave money on the table, the Giants don't want to give him 23 million. As of now, I think there is a lot of posturing going on. If the Giants tell Eli they want him back, what leverage do they have to renegotiate with him? If Eli says he isn't opposed to retiring or playing with another team, what leverage does he have against being cut? It is all a guessing game from our outside perspective. Maybe Gettleman loves one of the QBs (either FA or draft) and is holding out. Maybe he doesn't but wants Eli back at a much more reasonable number. We really don't know anything and all the guessing in the world is not going to lead us to a satisfactory answer because we just do not have enough information.







You've said that on multiple threads and I still don't get what it means. "The Mannings don't leave money on the able..."

Neither Peyton or Eli have ever given the deep discounts like Brady. Archie zealously protects his sons positions (which is his right as their parent), but this thought that Eli was going to come in here and say you know what I have not been the same guy, renegotiate and say give me 14 million so we can win next year was never going to happen. The only way Eli will take less money is if he does not believe he can get more money. Some stars do not take that attitude, especially ones that earn income from outside deals. In comment 14245258 JOrthman said:Neither Peyton or Eli have ever given the deep discounts like Brady. Archie zealously protects his sons positions (which is his right as their parent), but this thought that Eli was going to come in here and say you know what I have not been the same guy, renegotiate and say give me 14 million so we can win next year was never going to happen. The only way Eli will take less money is if he does not believe he can get more money. Some stars do not take that attitude, especially ones that earn income from outside deals.

Again that is not a knock on Eli Essex : 9:34 am : link its just the way the Mannings do business. Its Eli who is sacrificing his body every week and I have no right to tell him what he should be compensated for it. My observation is all I am giving, not an opinion on whether its right or wrong.

My 2 Cents Bernie : 9:49 am : link Eli knows the Giants are going to ask him to take a pay cut because they are not going to pay him $16.5 million cash next season ($11.5 salary + $5.0 roster bonus). As such, Eli is posturing for some kind of extension in exchange for the paycut. Eli knows the end is near and that the future QB of the Giants will be on the roster sooner rather than later. I think Eli believes with another good offseason, the Giants will be back in the playoffs next year and possibly contending to go deep in 2 years and he wants to be part of that.

RE: Makes Sense to Me MotownGIANTS : 11:45 am : link

Quote: I have been saying for two years that it makes no sense for Eli, with his age and lack of mobility to continue to play for the Giants given the poor state of the roster. No one wants to go out a loser and Eli is both incapable of lifting this team to the playoffs by himself and too old to want to wait for the pieces to all be put in place. Will he leave? I still doubt it, and I cannot think of any team which can protect him, has the players to make the playoffs and needs a QB.



Here is the thing giving up dollars to get the OL help specifically lets him stay and put the O in a place to fight for the division from a legit position. Will letting the GM sure up the DL and 2ndary via other means. Ok he can balk and go to Jax for a yr and see how that goes ... that is the ONLY team that really is a fit for him as a "contender" .... TB if the wants to battle with Jamison ....

In comment 14244898 Jeffrey said:Here is the thing giving up dollars to get the OL help specifically lets him stay and put the O in a place to fight for the division from a legit position. Will letting the GM sure up the DL and 2ndary via other means. Ok he can balk and go to Jax for a yr and see how that goes ... that is the ONLY team that really is a fit for him as a "contender" .... TB if the wants to battle with Jamison ....

RE: My 2 Cents rich in DC : 11:54 am : link

Quote: Eli knows the Giants are going to ask him to take a pay cut because they are not going to pay him $16.5 million cash next season ($11.5 salary + $5.0 roster bonus). As such, Eli is posturing for some kind of extension in exchange for the paycut. Eli knows the end is near and that the future QB of the Giants will be on the roster sooner rather than later. I think Eli believes with another good offseason, the Giants will be back in the playoffs next year and possibly contending to go deep in 2 years and he wants to be part of that.



No, even with an A+ level offseason, this is NOT a playoff contender. There is not enough cap space to keep Eli (even with a BIG pay cut) and rebuild the defense and hit home runs on their picks to make this a 9-10 win team.



This is the offseason that the team cuts/trades a LOT of vets- including Eli- so that they can continue to build in the draft, and then add in a FA splurge after next season. In comment 14245675 Bernie said:No, even with an A+ level offseason, this is NOT a playoff contender. There is not enough cap space to keep Eli (even with a BIG pay cut) and rebuild the defense and hit home runs on their picks to make this a 9-10 win team.This is the offseason that the team cuts/trades a LOT of vets- including Eli- so that they can continue to build in the draft, and then add in a FA splurge after next season.