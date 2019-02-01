This narrative that it’s the defense fault is wrong twostepgiants : 1/2/2019 7:09 pm Recently we are seeing this rush to say the defense is the reason the Giants are bad.



This is incorrect.



The Giants may have been eliminated by the Titans but the season ended at 1-7.



Shurmur and Eli have been talking about “close” and “competitive” games that we lost by single digits.



Now the defense may have blown the games to both the Colts and the cOwboys, but the truth is the Giants would be 7-9 and out of the playoffs with those wins anyway.



The fact of the matter is



The Giants started 0-2 and the defense allowed 20 pts in both games. The offense managed just 15 pts and 13 pts.



In fact the Giants scored 20 pts or less in 6 of the first 8 games, Hiw many games could possibly be won with those numbers? The season was over at that point.



Furthermore, the Giants suffered 5 single digit losses in this stretch and in 4 of them the opposition scored 20, 20, 23, 20. So was it the defense that caused those losses? Or was it the defense keeping them “close” and “competitive”?



The Giants were eliminated to the extent that they dumped off Eli Apple and Snacks and thus hurting the defense because the season was already over.



On top of it- in the 5 Giants win. The defense got 2 turnovers vs Texans, got 2 turnovers in San Fran, 4 turnovers including a defensive TD vs Tampa, 3 turnovers and a defensive TD vs the Bears, and 3 turnovers and a defensive TD vs the Redskins.



You are looking at multiple turnovers in 4 of the wins and and 3/4 turnovers and defensive TDs in 3 of the wins.



Eli Manning threw under 200 yards in 3 of the wins.



If the Titans game was a “single score game for a long time”as Shurmur said it was because of the defense and not our offense which got shutout.



The Giants this year were bad. The offense was bad and the defense became bad as the season wore in and long after it was over and pieces were removed from the team.



I’m sorry but this was not the story of a great offense being subjected to blown game after blown game by the defense. That may have happened in the last 2 meaningless games but it’s not the story of the season.



Your dead on. The offense sucked and played well against some sucky D's and really didn't move the ball at in the first 8 games.



While I will give some kudos that they improved with JBrown coming in, they aren't a juggernaut like the narrative is going. That's called changing the focus!



You can't blame the O and the D could you?



But..i do think its fair to say that the offense can be fixed or healed quicker than the D. Add a RT in FA or via the draft and get Paradais if possible or if we want that type of player OR they think Halapio (sounds like DG loves this guy) can come back and start. Then the offense is in good shape.



The D is another story. Assuming we keep Collins via one of the tag vehicles, we need a top pass rusher, a LB that can play and a Free Safety. this is a big assumption that Beal can come in and play CB with the expensive Jackrabbit





So both really have sucked it up. Its just the spinsters doing their job.



By the time the season starts we will have forgotten how bad the offense was....

You can.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/2/2019 7:18 pm : link hush the talk all you want, but the fact of the matter is that the defense gave up second half leads in 7 games.



Is there some sort of utility in trying to say the defense isn't at fault or that the offense is more at fault?

this ugly baby bc4life : 1/2/2019 7:19 pm : link has daddy's on both sides of the ball

Don't worry, DG promised to fix the defense bceagle05 : 1/2/2019 7:19 pm : link the same way he fixed the OL this year. No seriously, he actually referenced his OL work today as something that should reassure us about his next mission.

defensive issues bc4life : 1/2/2019 7:19 pm : link pass rush and no free safety to QB the defensive backfield

bceagle bc4life : 1/2/2019 7:20 pm : link they've played better but still a work in progress.

look gidiefor : Mod : 1/2/2019 7:20 pm : : 1/2/2019 7:20 pm : link no matter what you think up there -- the facts are that the defense couldn't make stops in the fourth quarter when it needed to be done - this was when Snacks and Apple both were and weren't there



its also true that the offense rounded a corner in the second half and made real improvements



i can't see how the defense doesn't take responsibility for that



and the team line is that both the defense needs to make a stop at the end of the game and the offense needs to score



please tell me how the defense doesn't need major improvement talent wise

Exhibit A bc4life : 1/2/2019 7:24 pm : link Blake Jarwin - 119 yards and 3 TDs



Exhibit B - Derrick Henry 100+ yards in first half.

The O-line and offense were going to be a work in progress Torrag : 1/2/2019 7:28 pm : link They improved as the season developed and ended strong in Decemeber even without Odell.



The defense rarely got a big stop at a critical point and they had chances nearly every week. That said if you expected a 3-4 defense to thrive with the LB's we sent to the field this year you should have your head examined.



Besides it's not about blame. Gettelman wasn't assigning blame. He was addressing the offseason talent hunt and where it needs to be focused. He's right. The majority of our Draft and Free Agent resources this offseason need to be allotted to the defensive side of the ball.





No one expected the D to be exemplary.... bw in dc : 1/2/2019 7:32 pm : link The conventional wisdom seemed to be that we had enough weapons and additions to outscore teams. That’s were the available cap dollars were largely spent. And hopefully Eli could deliver the goods.



Well, that didn’t really happen outside a few games. Eli was Eli - bad game, mediocre game, mediocre game, really good game, mediocre game, bad game.



If your QB is that inconsistent it impacts both sides of the ball. Sure, the oline was a struggle but Eli didn’t help offset that with any improvisation. He needed a pocket that gave him greater time. And that isn’t easy with the parts we had.



Indeed, the D needs to be upgraded. But we didn’t have a 5 win season because they couldn’t carry their weight. The season was putrid because Eli was Eli and the D couldn’t pick him and the O up....





Lets add another dynamic twostepgiants : 1/2/2019 7:32 pm : link A massive amount of money is consumed by the offense



Eli, Odell, Solder are all making huge money. Barkley is already paid top 5 at RB.



Lets also look at the draft pick allotment. Most of the resources in the top rounds have been spent on the offense,



Our HC was brought in here as an offensive guru and calls the plays. His focus is there



The offense is where the Giants have made the investment and they should bear the weight.

Refreshing to read a well argued OP. BlueLou'sBack : 1/2/2019 7:38 pm : link Indeed the season was over at 1-7 for all intents.

Late game defensive collapses jeff57 : 1/2/2019 7:41 pm : link Were not the defense’s fault. Must be the devil’s.

Not so sure about the $$$ though BlueLou'sBack : 1/2/2019 7:41 pm : link Snacks, OV, Jenkins, and Ogletree consume some Kwan, too.

Eli should have tackled better montanagiant : 1/2/2019 7:44 pm : link and not get fooled by the RPO so much while containing the edge

The team sucks rocco8112 : 1/2/2019 7:49 pm : link The defense sucked early and got worse as the season went on. At least the offense improved.

Defense Gave up Late 4thQ Leads clatterbuck : 1/2/2019 7:51 pm : link in four games -- Panthers, Eagles, Colts, Cowboys, all losses, gave up a 10-point lead with 1:49 to go against the Bears, allowed the Bucs to turn a rout into a nail-biter, and just couldn't seem to make a play or a crucial stop all year, exemplified by the 4th-and-15 Prescott TD pass. The offense played better after the bye even without OBJ for the last four games. Giants still need O-line help but have playmakers on offense. They need disruptive playmakers on defense and the right players for Bettcher's system.

I’m sorry BigBlueShock : 1/2/2019 7:55 pm : link I’m going to be blunt here. Anyone that sits here right now, today, and thinks the defense is not the biggest problem on this team is a fucking idiot. Yes the offense struggled the first 8 games. With a new HC, New coordinators, new systems, new players (at a ridiculous rate)etc, this was always going to be a work in progress. But you know what? The offense got better and better as the season went along. Sure they were inconsistent and had a dud or two as well, but the offense in the second half of the season was for the most part pretty damn good. You’d think that fans would be smart enough to realize that progress this season was what we were looking for as it went along. Apparently not. Apparently the first 8 games are more important and a better indicator of where this team is moving forward...



The offense certainly has as much culpability in missing the playoffs as the defense because of their wretched start. At least they got going in the right direction. The defense? Yeah...





The thing I am afraid of DavidinBMNY : 1/2/2019 7:56 pm : link Is that Betcher is how reliant butcher system is to players who match what he is looking for.



At the same time Betcher lost Jpp, and had 2 3rd and a 5th rd pick who was unavailable most of the year due to a health issue.



This is a pivotal year for this defense. The scouts know what Betcher wants, the Giants have improved the OL and they hopefully have some resources to apply to upgrading the talent.

. arcarsenal : 1/2/2019 8:00 pm : link What is the fucking obsession with this place needing everything to be black and white?



The offense still needs to be better - but you damn well better believe this defense does, too. They were not good this year and they absolutely were at fault for some of the losses.



We lost several games this season where we had a lead and a defensive stop would have, for all intents and purposes, ended the football game. The defense was not able to get those stops.



The defense gave up a losing score late in the 4th quarter when all of these games had us ahead or tied...



CAR

PHI (2nd game)

IND

DAL



The defense almost blew the Bucs and Bears games too because they couldn't even stop Chase Daniel.



The defense was fucking bad this year. I don't want to hear otherwise. This team will go nowhere with a defense like this. We need be better at rushing the passer, we need to be better stopping the run, and we need to be better across the board.

There are some valid points in the OP Mike from Ohio : 1/2/2019 8:02 pm : link but the larger question is why do we need to pick who is to blame? The offense and defense are not independent variables where one is more to blame than the other. When an offense can’t sustain drives, the defense tires more easily and play worse. When the defense can’t get off the field, the offense can’t develop a rhythm and have to chase points instead of playing balanced.



In too many games to count this year, the game could have been won with either a defensive stop or an offensive score. Good teams get those, and bad teams don’t. Guess which one the Giants were this season?



Trying to assign blame is pointless.

The defense can use help .... short lease : 1/2/2019 8:02 pm : link who is are star players? After the OL the defense is #2 for an infusion of talent.

RE: The defense can use help .... short lease : 1/2/2019 8:03 pm : link

Quote: who is are star players? After the OL the defense is #2 for an infusion of talent.



great English ... In comment 14245063 short lease said:great English ...

No one is saying leave the defense alone Go Terps : 1/2/2019 8:10 pm : link The defense blows. It's awful.



It doesn't mean the offense isn't also awful.

And I'll add Go Terps : 1/2/2019 8:13 pm : link The defense was another failure of Shurmur's. He's the head coach...not the offensive coordinator. The whole team falls under his purview.



The defense is terrible. The offense is terrible. The coaches aren't good enough to compensate for talent shortfalls. The GM did a bad job addressing talent shortfalls. That's where we are.

We Need Players Rong5611 : 1/2/2019 8:26 pm : link I think you take the draft one pick at a time, pick the best player available when its your turn. This draft is supposed to be a good one for defense, logic dictates we will get some help there - LB, S, DL, CB - get the best ones.





We cannot ignore the OL either, if Barkley gets no help, we're done. We cannot start Wheeler next year, we need a RT via the draft or FA. We need a C too. Halapio's ability is unknown. Greco and Pulley are back-ups at best. Brown was solid at RG, will they keep him?



The oddest thing.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/2/2019 8:29 pm : link is when you point out that Gettleman and Shurmur have only been here one year, the same posters use the argument that we've been bad for 6-7 years.



What the fuck is the correlation to DG and PS and why should that reflect on them? And also, those same posters use the Browns as a team trending upwards while the Giants are a 5 win team in the doldrums.



Logic isn't really a strong suit - and certainly isn't correlated to the posting frequency of those guys.

Defense didn’t force a punt dep026 : 1/2/2019 8:32 pm : link For 5 straight games in the 4th quarter....





Through the first 8 games... dep026 : 1/2/2019 8:33 pm : link The Giants were 31st in sacks

28th in causing turnovers

29th In plays per possession allowed.



Ummmm, that’s bad. But OP won’t mention them.

dep.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/2/2019 8:35 pm : link what nobody is also pointing out is that this is the third day in a row that the OP has started a thread either calling for Eli to be replaced or to crap on the offense.



Not sure why people aren't recognizing that.

Sorry I meant 5 of 6 games dep026 : 1/2/2019 8:38 pm : link The eagles they forced a punt after the score was way out of hand.



Still terrible.

RE: dep.. twostepgiants : 1/2/2019 8:39 pm : link

Quote: what nobody is also pointing out is that this is the third day in a row that the OP has started a thread either calling for Eli to be replaced or to crap on the offense.



Not sure why people aren't recognizing that.





What threads did I start? In comment 14245148 FatMan in Charlotte said:What threads did I start?

I was actually getting worried about you Dep twostepgiants : 1/2/2019 8:40 pm : link I couldn’t believe it took you this long to respond

Eh, both units were trash. Dave in Hoboken : 1/2/2019 8:41 pm : link And it was always going to take time, but that didn't stop some folks this past offseason from proclaiming the team would 'be back' this year, and it would be a 'revenge tour.' Perhaps, those folks will be more patient and logical the next few years going forward; especially since we are going to be ushering in a new era with a young QB sometime very soon.

DG mentioned WillVAB : 1/2/2019 8:41 pm : link The defense needing playmakers and he’s exactly right. How many dropped INT’s this year? How many missed sack opportunities? Those are the kind of plays that turn games and the defense doesn’t have anyone to close games out.



This franchise used to have 3 elite rushers who could turn a game. Now they don’t have 1. DG has his work cut out for him this off-season.

RE: Defense didn’t force a punt Eman11 : 1/2/2019 8:41 pm : link

Quote: For 5 straight games in the 4th quarter....





Yikes. I knew they were blowing chunks but to see it in black and white like this just blows my mind.



If this doesn't scream the top priority to fix going forward I don't know what would. In comment 14245137 dep026 said:Yikes. I knew they were blowing chunks but to see it in black and white like this just blows my mind.If this doesn't scream the top priority to fix going forward I don't know what would.

. arcarsenal : 1/2/2019 8:45 pm : link Imagine just having an elite, relentless edge rusher like Khalil Mack late in games. That one player alone may have been worth an additional 2 wins. We lost several games where literally one play made defensively could have been the difference. One sack... one INT... even one incomplete pass (Beasley)



We have to find a way to rush the passer. Huge, huge problem this year. We just could not get to QB's late in games.

The defense sucked. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2019 8:49 pm : link I hope Oliver is there @ 6.

... Toth029 : 1/2/2019 8:54 pm : link Vernon and Jenkins aren't making big dollars? Isn't Olgetree also making some decent money? There is more youth defensively but there's accountability that isn't being processed for some reason.



They need better talent, specifically at LB and S.

Good post greek13 : 1/2/2019 8:55 pm : link Trades

Injuries

All after basically eliminated

Get an edge rusher a safety and cb

Will be very strong group

The defense got continually worse - the offense continually improved

That is the fact, and that is what Dave G was talking about

Quote: That is the fact, and that is what Dave G was talking about



Did the Titans game not happen?

You morons are exhuasting with which side is more to blame...real difficult to see those underlying agendas.

I guess this is what happens when Quinn finally puts together a decent Special Teams unit...



I guess this is what happens when Quinn finally puts together a decent Special Teams unit...





Did the Titans game not happen?

Wow 1 bad game in a downpour. The other 7 games to end the year. 30 PPG. Great job as usual numbnuts.

Quote: In comment 14245198 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





That is the fact, and that is what Dave G was talking about







Did the Titans game not happen?



Wow 1 bad game in a downpour. The other 7 games to end the year. 30 PPG. Great job as usual numbnuts. In comment 14245202 twostepgiants said:Wow 1 bad game in a downpour. The other 7 games to end the year. 30 PPG. Great job as usual numbnuts.

This offseason & draft needs to be trench heavy. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2019 9:03 pm : link If we're going to make noise in '19.

Did the Titans game not happen?

It happened. It rained all day, we were without our best WR, and the defense got steamrolled by Derrick Henry all day long.

Quote: In comment 14245198 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





That is the fact, and that is what Dave G was talking about







Did the Titans game not happen?



It happened. It rained all day, we were without our best WR, and the defense got steamrolled by Derrick Henry all day long. In comment 14245202 twostepgiants said:It happened. It rained all day, we were without our best WR, and the defense got steamrolled by Derrick Henry all day long.

For Terps, Bill L : 1/2/2019 9:14 pm : link I’m missing the point you made about how the Bears playing a backup QB made our offense play very well. Can you explain? Was their QB also responsible for tackling Barkley?

Did the defense NOT get 3-4 turnovers and a defensive TD in each twostepgiants : 1/2/2019 9:15 pm : link Of Tampa Bay, Washington and Chicago games?



Did that not happen?



I’d seriously have to wonder how an offense could not score when that is the case?

I think everyone here is over analyzing the whole situation... EricJ : 1/2/2019 9:15 pm : link offense vs defense, etc...



The truth is that this is simply a bad team right now. We have a superstar RB, a very good diva WR when he stays on the field... and then a group of role players.



The locker room and attitude has been corrected since last year and THAT is what enabled us to win 5 games this year.



This is not on the defense or the offense. The truth is that neither played well enough this year.

The OP Les in TO : 1/2/2019 9:34 pm : link Is 100% right. The defense was far from perfect and not good enough to dominate opponents - but they kept the Giants close when the season mattered and the offense was not putting points on the board. Then the trades and injuries piled up and we were playing a lot of guys who won’t be in the league next year.

You know when dep026 : 1/2/2019 9:53 pm : link I start a post that talks about offense and defense... all of BBI finest claim how it’s secretley about Eli Manning.



Yet when the usual suspects start and post a thread like this that is essentially blaming Eli.... those people are mysteriously not here.



Gotta love BBI. Shitty posters, shitty threads.

It's a team sport ZogZerg : 1/2/2019 10:24 pm : link The whole team needs help.

If DG can add section125 : 1/2/2019 10:38 pm : link a couple oline, they should be fine.



But the defense needs a fleet enema.



If DG can trade Go Terps, I'd appreciate that too.

This is tangential, but it occured to me..... WideRight : 1/2/2019 10:45 pm : link The defense played better early in the season when Vernon was hurt.



And the offense played better later in the season, when OBJ was hurt.



Of courses coincidences like that can occur, but it certainly indicates that this team is not exactly what we think it is. It doesn't have a reliable good side.

RE: Imagine being Shurmur and Gettleman and walking into this mess... giantstock : 1/2/2019 11:12 pm : link

Quote: and having to sort it all out. It takes time.



ANd yet as DG said to start the season -- in other words when he came inhe felt it shouldn't take time--





I copied the below quote from BrettNYG10 on the thread called “Remember When Everyone Said Defer to DG Because He's a GM.”



He posted the following quote that looks like came from DG:





“I've seen someone told one of the reporters that I'm in a tear-down," Gettleman said. at the time "We're not spending $62 million on Nate Solder or signing Patrick Omameh and we're not trading for Alec Ogletree if we're in a tear-down. I'm doing that. We've evaluated the roster. We've developed a plan moving forward. It's about winning now. Who wants to lose? I don't."



In comment 14245086 Britt in VA said:ANd yet as DG said to start the season -- in other words when he came inhe felt it shouldn't take time--I copied the below quote from BrettNYG10 on the thread called “Remember When Everyone Said Defer to DG Because He's a GM.”He posted the following quote that looks like came from DG:“I've seen someone told one of the reporters that I'm in a tear-down," Gettleman said. at the time "We're not spending $62 million on Nate Solder or signing Patrick Omameh and we're not trading for Alec Ogletree if we're in a tear-down. I'm doing that. We've evaluated the roster. We've developed a plan moving forward. It's about winning now. Who wants to lose? I don't."

The defense stinks Dave in PA : 1/2/2019 11:15 pm : link They may have been a bit better this year than they’ve been at any point beyond 2012, except 2016, but that’s a very low bar to hurdle. Linebackers are lousy, no free safety to speak of, no god damn pass rush AT ALL. There is nothing this defense does well. Occasionally they play respectably for a few quarters in a row. Rarely 4 consecutive on the same day.

Case of two trains going in opposite directions.... Doomster : 1/2/2019 11:20 pm : link The offense started out bad, and got better as the season progressed......



The defense did just the opposite....

It's not either/or jcp56 : 1/3/2019 12:12 am : link both (and special teams) had hands in the losses. In fact, I think we would have won a few early games with Coleman and Q. Henderson as our returners.



You also conveniently forgot to note the defense did well against backup and even third string QBs such as Mark Sanchize.

The defense created winnable games for them early in the year Ten Ton Hammer : 1/3/2019 7:18 am : link that the offense couldn't take home.



Then the defense got hurt and lost a few starters, which is kind of important.



Also, we knew in September they didn't have a pass rusher. It can't be a complaint now. THEY knew in September they didn't have a pass rush. It's why Connor Barwin's corpse got a uniform this year.





All things considered UberAlias : 1/3/2019 8:01 am : link I thought the defense did okay. Were they good, no. But they kept them in games, they were just undermanned.



The defense lacked talent and depth to begin with. Then they traded away two starters who were among their better players in Snacks and Apple. OV missed some games, Collins went on IR, Ogletree missed three game. After Collins was IRed, I honestly don't recognize any of the names in the secondary outside of JackRabbit. They had a couple of kids still improving anchoring the D-line.



Like 99% of the arguments around here, this who's to blame shit feels a lot like another way of resurfacing the QB argument in another form.

It's funny rsjem1979 : 1/3/2019 8:21 am : link A lot of the same people who have been proudly and hopefully talking about how competitive the Giants were in several games seem to be ignoring that the only reason they were even rotely in many of them was the defense keeping the deficit somewhat reasonable.



Games against Dallas, Atlanta, New Orleans and the first Redskins game come to mind. The offense couldn't do jack shit, which created the feeling that any deficit was insurmountable.



You know, the part of the season before the Giants were essentially eliminated. I'm not here to tell you the defense didn't fall apart, but let's not forget how poorly the offense played in earning a 1-7 record. The whole team sucked at different times. Recency bias aside, that's a fact.

In a 6 game stretch dep026 : 1/3/2019 8:35 am : link from Dallas to Atlanta..... only the Philly game did we force a punt in the 4th. And we were down 34-13 in that game so they literally stopped trying. The other games:



Dallas: 14 plays 82 yards - TD

Houston: 4 plays 53 yards - INT (good one by the defense)

7 plays 77 yards - TD

12 plays 85 yards - TD (garbage time TD)

Saints: 14 plays 74 yards - TD

6 plays 83 yards - TD

Panthers: 9 plays 53 yards - TD

2 plays INT - Good job by defense

12 plays 59 yards - TD

7 plays 30 yards - FG

Falcons: 9 plays 65 yards - TD

8 plays 47 yards - FG



So in those 5 games where the key was still in hand going into the 4th. We went 1-4. The results...



12 drives

104 plays

60 yards per drive

8 TDs

2 FGs

2 INTs



Good defense.... Says who?

Also the defense went bad once the season was essentially over and our GM traded away its best player and another starter and was looking to move the other CB and our SS as well.. I can't see a defense playing well when all this has happened.. Yes the offense was better by the end of the season.. and the defense was worse.. but its only because you traded away its best player.. its second best player got injured..



Also overall Giants have just not spent the kind of resources on Defense as they have on offense.. Most high picks are on offensive side over the past 5 years.. Our QB and WR are 2 of the highest paid players.. Besides when your offense can't move a yard in the final drive against Dallas and not get anything going on the final drive in Indy.. it tells me offense is still broken.. Please do not ignore the offense.. it still needs fixing.. D also needs fixing since we intentionally made additional holes on that side of the ball.. In comment 14245519 rsjem1979 said:Also the defense went bad once the season was essentially over and our GM traded away its best player and another starter and was looking to move the other CB and our SS as well.. I can't see a defense playing well when all this has happened.. Yes the offense was better by the end of the season.. and the defense was worse.. but its only because you traded away its best player.. its second best player got injured..Also overall Giants have just not spent the kind of resources on Defense as they have on offense.. Most high picks are on offensive side over the past 5 years.. Our QB and WR are 2 of the highest paid players.. Besides when your offense can't move a yard in the final drive against Dallas and not get anything going on the final drive in Indy.. it tells me offense is still broken.. Please do not ignore the offense.. it still needs fixing.. D also needs fixing since we intentionally made additional holes on that side of the ball..

First off.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/3/2019 8:49 am : link the hypothesis of the thread itself is flawed. Nobody is creating a narrative that the defense is completely at fault. People noted that the offense improved at the end of the year and that the defense gave up leads and a lot of points.



But here's the rub - so many posters want to pigeon hole things into a black/white deal. when it is pointed out that the offensive production improved, it isn't just that it was a positive sign to end the year - it is portrayed that this signifies the defense sucked, the offense is great and Eli Manning will be the QB for years to come. It is frustrating as hell.



You even have offshoots of this where posters who have been serially down on the team call out posters saying anything positive as being "happy" with the season.



Nobody is happy, the TEAM is bad and most fans are frustrated.



Why those three points derail threads is the true question to get at.

RE: In a 6 game stretch Les in TO : 1/3/2019 8:51 am : link

Quote: from Dallas to Atlanta..... only the Philly game did we force a punt in the 4th. And we were down 34-13 in that game so they literally stopped trying. The other games:



Dallas: 14 plays 82 yards - TD

Houston: 4 plays 53 yards - INT (good one by the defense)

7 plays 77 yards - TD

12 plays 85 yards - TD (garbage time TD)

Saints: 14 plays 74 yards - TD

6 plays 83 yards - TD

Panthers: 9 plays 53 yards - TD

2 plays INT - Good job by defense

12 plays 59 yards - TD

7 plays 30 yards - FG

Falcons: 9 plays 65 yards - TD

8 plays 47 yards - FG



So in those 5 games where the key was still in hand going into the 4th. We went 1-4. The results...



12 drives

104 plays

60 yards per drive

8 TDs

2 FGs

2 INTs



Good defense.... Says who? the defense was worn out in the 4th ; they didn’t have a break because the offense could not sustain drives. Again no one is saying the defense was excellent but they kept us in many games In comment 14245531 dep026 said:the defense was worn out in the 4th ; they didn’t have a break because the offense could not sustain drives. Again no one is saying the defense was excellent but they kept us in many games

It's insane. Britt in VA : 1/3/2019 8:52 am : link All you have to do is compare the amount of threads started on a daily basis to slam Eli Manning, and/or Gettleman/Shurmur, to the amount meant to slam the defense.

The defense dep026 : 1/3/2019 8:55 am : link gave it back?



Didnt the offense score 17 points in the 4th quarter? 17!!!!!

When you have a team Dnew15 : 1/3/2019 9:09 am : link that has a defense that can't get a key stop to win a game and QB that can't lead a team to victory with a game winning drive the team will go 8-28 over a two year stretch.

They are both a problem, that will take years to fix.

He had 3 in two years! Dnew15 : 1/3/2019 9:29 am : link by comparison:

Dak has 9

Wentz and Foles combined for 7

Shoot - the Redskins duo of "Big Game Choke Artist" Kirk Cousins had 4 and Josh Johnson had 1 in 3 games for Washington.

If you can't rush the passer NoPeanutz : 1/3/2019 9:29 am : link your defense sucks. End of story. Regardless of how many points you give up.

The Giants defense could not get pressure, AND they lost 11 games. Is it the only problem? Certainly not. Is it a huge and significant problem worth addressing? Hell yes.

Britt- Dnew15 : 1/3/2019 9:37 am : link I'm not claiming that the Eli is the only problem. He is part of it though.

It's a chicken and egg debate.

Last Sunday's game against the Cowboys is a perfect example of how both are the problem.

The Giants defense couldn't stop some no name TE to preserve a win and then Eli couldn't get the offense 30 yards with a minute left (and a TO) for a potential game winning FG.

They both suck at this point and I'm tired of watching both knowing what the final outcome is going to be.

How can the mods dep026 : 1/3/2019 10:06 am : link not see Les is just here to troll from this point on?

Responding to threads that Dnew15 : 1/3/2019 10:08 am : link are slamming him - no doubt.



Again dep026 : 1/3/2019 10:12 am : link no one is saying the offense didnt have a part of the poor start. of course they did.



Whats eye scratching is people are still blaming the offense for the last two games. Thats where the problem lies with assessing blame.



Can we blame the offense for a no show against Jax, Dallas first time, Washington, and Atlanta. Absolutely. No one is innocent in those games.



But the narratives that Eli cant lead us from behind (false.)

The narrative that the offense failed us in the last two games (false)

The narrative that the defense was worn down early (false)



We have to separate fantasy from reality at some point.

Knock yourself out... Britt in VA : 1/3/2019 10:45 am : link Still doesn't change the fact that people starting a million threads a day slamming Manning and placing the blame solely on him.



Of course people will respond when they read something that they blatantly disagree with, or that is not rooted in reality.

RE: Again chuckydee9 : 1/3/2019 10:45 am : link

Quote: no one is saying the offense didnt have a part of the poor start. of course they did.



Whats eye scratching is people are still blaming the offense for the last two games. Thats where the problem lies with assessing blame.



Can we blame the offense for a no show against Jax, Dallas first time, Washington, and Atlanta. Absolutely. No one is innocent in those games.



But the narratives that Eli cant lead us from behind (false.)

The narrative that the offense failed us in the last two games (false)

The narrative that the defense was worn down early (false)



We have to separate fantasy from reality at some point.



some of your narratives are insane.. good offenses in 2018 get the field goal against dallas.. that was a gimme.. also above you mention how the defense screwed up the games against Saints and Falcons.. did you ever bother watching them before they played the giants? Teams had scored 43, 37, 41, and 29 against them before they faced the giants.. giants scored 6 meaningful points in that game.. then with less than 5 minutes to go Giants great offense score 14 points once the game had already been decided.. 8 of those came with less than 10 seconds to go (ATL basically didn't care about anything at that point).. Both NO and ATL offenses were kept well below their normal scores going into the 4th quarter.. in the meantime our offense was well below scoring level against their defenses.. Don't blame the defenses for that game.. our offense sucked far more in those games than did our defense.. In comment 14245736 dep026 said:some of your narratives are insane.. good offenses in 2018 get the field goal against dallas.. that was a gimme.. also above you mention how the defense screwed up the games against Saints and Falcons.. did you ever bother watching them before they played the giants? Teams had scored 43, 37, 41, and 29 against them before they faced the giants.. giants scored 6 meaningful points in that game.. then with less than 5 minutes to go Giants great offense score 14 points once the game had already been decided.. 8 of those came with less than 10 seconds to go (ATL basically didn't care about anything at that point).. Both NO and ATL offenses were kept well below their normal scores going into the 4th quarter.. in the meantime our offense was well below scoring level against their defenses.. Don't blame the defenses for that game.. our offense sucked far more in those games than did our defense..

. arcarsenal : 1/3/2019 11:10 am : link I still don't understand what we're doing here. If the idea is somehow that the defense wasn't bad for most of the season, I don't know what anyone would have been watching to arrive at that (incorrect) conclusion.



If the idea is that the defense isn't the only side of the ball that needs help, well.... no shit.



It looks like we've devolved entirely into personal attacks and arguing over nonsense, though - so the football portion of this thread (whatever it was), appears to be in the rear view anyway.

I have mixed feelings Matt M. : 1/3/2019 11:44 am : link First, this season was terrible due to a lot of reasons. Second, while the defense allowed less than 25 points in all those early losses referenced in the original post, they also allowed the late score to seal the loss in most. I don't care if they only allowed 7 points, if that TD was given up in the 4th Q and resulted in a loss.



This doesn't absolve the offense. Their output was not enough in the first 8 games. But, look back at the games where they hang around, Barkley scores a TD late in the 4th, only to have the lead given right back and resulting in a loss. Win one or two of those games early, you don't what kind of residual effects it has on the season.



All this said, I think the offense was pathetic. That lies with a terrible OL, bad coaching, bad gameplanning, and bad playcalling, in my opinion. Also, while we saw better output in the second half and a lot has been attributed to adding Jamon Brown, our running game actually took a hit once OBJ went out. Brown certainly helped us, but the OL went from downright terrible and likely the worst in the league to simply fall in the bottom 1/3. We still need serious upgrades simply to be an average to slightly above average OL. That should give the overall offense a tremendous boost next year.

The Carolina.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/3/2019 12:25 pm : link game was a travesty on many levels, but the offense sputtering wasn't really one of them.



They had not one, not two, but three third down stops on D overturned by penalties, one of which was an INT where Collins was deemed to have hit a defenseless WR.



Then, they scored two TD's in the last few minutes to take the lead, only to have Carolina be given a phantom 1st down to set up the winning FG.



I challenge anyone to find a play in the history of the NFL where an intercepting player is called for a personal foul for an illegal hit.

it amazes me YAJ2112 : 1/3/2019 12:31 pm : link that some of you can endlessly debate this.



Fact - Both the offense and defense were responsible for our poor record in 2018. Does it really fucking matter if it was a 68-32 split or a 27-73 split? Both units need improvement.

The Defense wouldnt have been so bad MetsAreBack : 1/3/2019 12:33 pm : link If at 1-7, management hadn't decided to trade defensive assets for picks.



And it was the right call - not sure what people are complaining about.. would we have preferred to finish 7-9 or 8-8 ...to 5-11?



I wouldn't. I'll take the 6th overall pick. Thanks.

RE: The Defense wouldnt have been so bad NoPeanutz : 1/3/2019 12:58 pm : link

Quote: If at 1-7, management hadn't decided to trade defensive assets for picks.



And it was the right call - not sure what people are complaining about.. would we have preferred to finish 7-9 or 8-8 ...to 5-11?



I wouldn't. I'll take the 6th overall pick. Thanks.

Snacks was a good player. But what did Eli Apple do here to stand out? In comment 14246000 MetsAreBack said:Snacks was a good player. But what did Eli Apple do here to stand out?