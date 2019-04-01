Carson Palmer on Eli joeinpa : 1/4/2019 7:20 am Heard him the FAN this morning: He thinks Eli will retire. Said to Boomer you know how it is when things just don’t work right anymore. Listed the following



* Eli has trouble getting off his back foot

* ball just doesn’t come out the same

* accuracy is compromised



I Don t agree Eli will retire, the other stuff, beyond my pay grade to evaluate, but Eli s been a big topic, so I shared.





Let me save time as to where this thread will go... Jimmy Googs : 1/4/2019 7:28 am : link Eli supporters - "Carson Palmer's opinion is worthless. Build a team around Eli and he can win."



Eli blamers - "See...Carson Palmer notices the same declining QB we do"



Everybody else - "Boomer hates the Giants"

Color me dumb McNally's_Nuts : 1/4/2019 7:30 am : link But what does “can’t get off his back foot mean”?

"Accuracy is compromised" DanBenton : 1/4/2019 7:33 am : link Eli had the best completion percentage of his entire career despite 19 dropped passes by his receivers this season (11th-most in the NFL).

RE: Let me save time as to where this thread will go... Jints in Carolina : 1/4/2019 7:35 am : link

RE: Let me save time as to where this thread will go... micky : 1/4/2019 7:37 am : link

Boomer does hate the Giants cjac : 1/4/2019 7:44 am : link but the most annoying thing about Boomer now is his love of the Colts. now that his college roomate is the head coach he is an expert....

Well, Photoguy : 1/4/2019 7:44 am : link like everyone else, he's entitled to his opinion. Being a player and a qb, I suppose he would know more than I do, but does he have privy to the game films like the coaching staff does?

Who cares if Boomer hates the Giants UConn4523 : 1/4/2019 7:48 am : link and why wouldnt Carson Palmer have a better idea of what Eli might be thinking than anyone here?



What he says makes complete sense. Doesn’t mean it’s true, but it absolutely makes sense.

RE: section125 : 1/4/2019 7:51 am : link

RE: Well, jcn56 : 1/4/2019 7:51 am : link

Quote: like everyone else, he's entitled to his opinion. Being a player and a qb, I suppose he would know more than I do, but does he have privy to the game films like the coaching staff does?



Anyone with a credit card can get access to the all-22 film. In comment 14246842 Photoguy said:Anyone with a credit card can get access to the all-22 film.

Was hesitant to share these comments because joeinpa : 1/4/2019 7:54 am : link Of the irrational dialogue this topic elicits,



I have no agenda other than to relay the info, from another NFL quarterback.



Having trouble getting off his back foot is referring to the weight transfer. We always hear about foot work with quarterbacks, this is related to that





RE: Was hesitant to share these comments because section125 : 1/4/2019 7:56 am : link

RE: Who cares if Boomer hates the Giants Jints in Carolina : 1/4/2019 7:57 am : link

You guys watch Blue Bloods ? Spider56 : 1/4/2019 8:01 am : link There’s an old episode where Esaison makes a cameo in support of fundraising for the NYPD. H leaves and Tom Selleck says to his aide .... “ you just missed Boomer” the DCPI replies .... “that’s ok, I’m more of a Phil Simms guy” .... classic NY TV line ...

RE: Let me save time as to where this thread will go... ajr2456 : 1/4/2019 8:03 am : link

Carson Palmer... bw in dc : 1/4/2019 8:04 am : link certainly has more than enough credibility on throwing. My God he could throw a football, especially under duress. Has a very good understanding of throwing mechanics. Same with his QB guru brother Jordan.



And had a very sneaky good career.









How surprising would it be GiantsRage2007 : 1/4/2019 8:06 am : link For him to leave $23m on the table?

RE: Let me save time as to where this thread will go... Britt in VA : 1/4/2019 8:07 am : link

Not sure what the big deal is. Big Blue '56 : 1/4/2019 8:10 am : link Shurmur and DG are well aware of whatever flaws Eli has or has had

RE: RE: ajr2456 : 1/4/2019 8:15 am : link

RE: Color me dumb tmanic21 : 1/4/2019 8:16 am : link

Quote: But what does “can’t get off his back foot mean”?



Believe he's mentioning both poor lower body mechanics at the top of his drop coupled with some play speed issues that make him struggle with his 1st read. People like to say he lingers too long, but its really a mixed bag of too fast at times and too slow at times. So when his back foot, or right foot hits after a 3 or 5 step drop... he often can lose rhythm, etc. Part of this, IMO, is why Shurmur has embraced the nakeds/bootlegs so much to attempt to set his rhythm if you will. If you noticed too in recent games those bootlegs, his first read was to the flat and very very fast(by design), to take the mystery out of it so that he could eliminate/isolate in a quicker fashion In comment 14246830 McNally's_Nuts said:Believe he's mentioning both poor lower body mechanics at the top of his drop coupled with some play speed issues that make him struggle with his 1st read. People like to say he lingers too long, but its really a mixed bag of too fast at times and too slow at times. So when his back foot, or right foot hits after a 3 or 5 step drop... he often can lose rhythm, etc. Part of this, IMO, is why Shurmur has embraced the nakeds/bootlegs so much to attempt to set his rhythm if you will. If you noticed too in recent games those bootlegs, his first read was to the flat and very very fast(by design), to take the mystery out of it so that he could eliminate/isolate in a quicker fashion

RE: Carson Palmer... ajr2456 : 1/4/2019 8:16 am : link

Quote: certainly has more than enough credibility on throwing. My God he could throw a football, especially under duress. Has a very good understanding of throwing mechanics. Same with his QB guru brother Jordan.



And had a very sneaky good career.









Could have been even better if it wasn’t for that dirty play against Pittsburgh. He was never the same type of player. In comment 14246862 bw in dc said:Could have been even better if it wasn’t for that dirty play against Pittsburgh. He was never the same type of player.

RE: Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2019 8:18 am : link

Quote: Eli had the best completion percentage of his entire career despite 19 dropped passes by his receivers this season (11th-most in the NFL).



Fine stat, but let's filter this by distance of attempt, because it's padded by a lot of safe, short passes and checkdowns. In comment 14246832 DanBenton said:Fine stat, but let's filter this by distance of attempt, because it's padded by a lot of safe, short passes and checkdowns.

Best thing for the team and the fans Dankbeerman : 1/4/2019 8:18 am : link Is for Eli to stay classy and walk away. If its falls on him ro make the decision it doesnt mattet what the team or the fans want.



I feel like after last year and the Giants not replacing him this past offseason they did him a solid but they had to have done that with some knowledge that it was his last horah.



If he steps away and just rips the bandaid off this everyone will talk about something else.



RE: RE: Color me dumb crick n NC : 1/4/2019 8:20 am : link

RE: RE: Carson Palmer... bw in dc : 1/4/2019 8:24 am : link

RE: Let me save time as to where this thread will go... Beer Man : 1/4/2019 8:27 am : link

RE: RE: RE: Carson Palmer... Jints in Carolina : 1/4/2019 8:29 am : link

RE: jvm52106 : 1/4/2019 8:30 am : link

Quote: Eli had the best completion percentage of his entire career despite 19 dropped passes by his receivers this season (11th-most in the NFL).



UMMM, he was still 17th in completion %. Completion % was up across the board. It is a meaningless stat to use right now to prove someone still has it. QB's ahead of Eli- Stafford, Trubisky, Fitpatrick, Newton, Prescott.. That 66% means nothing to me. In comment 14246832 DanBenton said:UMMM, he was still 17th in completion %. Completion % was up across the board. It is a meaningless stat to use right now to prove someone still has it. QB's ahead of Eli- Stafford, Trubisky, Fitpatrick, Newton, Prescott.. That 66% means nothing to me.

RE: Well, Dodge : 1/4/2019 8:38 am : link

Quote: like everyone else, he's entitled to his opinion. Being a player and a qb, I suppose he would know more than I do, but does he have privy to the game films like the coaching staff does?



Anyone can get all-22 tape if they wanted it. In comment 14246842 Photoguy said:Anyone can get all-22 tape if they wanted it.

RE: RE: Color me dumb Dodge : 1/4/2019 8:41 am : link

Eli has Pete in MD : 1/4/2019 8:48 am : link always had issues with mechanics and accuracy. He was criticized for throwing off of his back foot 15 years ago. IMO, the difference is when he became game manager Eli, which takes away from his strengths. I'm not sure if it is coaching, frustration with bad blocking, or lack of the same competitive fire (probably some combination) but you don't see him taking risks or extending plays like he used to. He's also missing his go-to guy. I think Beckham is always looking for the big play. Plax knew what to do to move the chains and Eli needs that type of target.

73 more days of this rasbutant : 1/4/2019 8:51 am : link until his bonus money kicks in, then we should have our answer.

.... Toth029 : 1/4/2019 8:54 am : link Giants were one of the most accurate teams that passed on throws 20+ yards. Either by design or throw, they were doing something right. Up to 44%.



Jets had a 17% accuracy by comparison.

Fuck Carson Palmer GeorgeAdams33 : 1/4/2019 8:55 am : link and fuck Boomer too while you're at it

Palmer is talking about himself shyster : 1/4/2019 9:03 am : link not Eli.



If Eli were of a mind to retire based on his assessment of his own abilities, what would he be arguing with Gettleman about the day after the season ends?

RE: RE: RE: Carson Palmer... Jay on the Island : 1/4/2019 9:18 am : link

RE: BigBlueinChicago : 1/4/2019 9:22 am : link

Quote: Eli had the best completion percentage of his entire career despite 19 dropped passes by his receivers this season (11th-most in the NFL).



Saying he had the best completion percentage of career is not saying much when completion percentages across the board have risen dramatically.



Case in point...in 2011 (last Giants Super Bowl), Eli completed 61% of his passes, ranking him 14th (not bad). If you translated that same percentage to 2018 season statistics, that same 61% would rank you between 29th (Flacco) and 30th (Bortles).



You are saying he had the best completion percentage of his career. Great! That number ranks him 17th of all qualifying QB's. So what are we talking about here?



Is he improving statistically? Yes. But not at the same rate as NFL QB's across the board. In comment 14246832 DanBenton said:Saying he had the best completion percentage of career is not saying much when completion percentages across the board have risen dramatically.Case in point...in 2011 (last Giants Super Bowl), Eli completed 61% of his passes, ranking him 14th (not bad). If you translated that same percentage to 2018 season statistics, that same 61% would rank you between 29th (Flacco) and 30th (Bortles).You are saying he had the best completion percentage of his career. Great! That number ranks himof all qualifying QB's. So what are we talking about here?Is he improving statistically? Yes. But not at the same rate as NFL QB's across the board.

.... Toth029 : 1/4/2019 9:38 am : link Again. This wasn't a basic dink and dunk offense compared to other offenses. The percentage downfield speaks otherwise.



People in here drastically underrate how much similar offenses are around the league, like Brady or Goff don't throw a lot of screens or checkdowns.

A lot of smoke about retirement Les in TO : 1/4/2019 9:40 am : link Archie, Eli’s answers and no show at the media day, Herzlich and Palmer



I think Eli’s torn though - financial, personal legacy and team improvement reasons why he’d want to return vs diminished play,two consecutive brutal team seasons and leaving the game without major brain or body damage to spend time with his growing fam.





RE: Color me dumb Section331 : 1/4/2019 10:01 am : link

Quote: But what does “can’t get off his back foot mean”?



He’s not driving the ball like he used to. Like @ pitcher, a QB gets velocity on the ball by driving his back leg. As players get older, tendons (like the Achilles) get stiffer, and less flexibility means less drive oof the back leg. In comment 14246830 McNally's_Nuts said:He’s not driving the ball like he used to. Like @ pitcher, a QB gets velocity on the ball by driving his back leg. As players get older, tendons (like the Achilles) get stiffer, and less flexibility means less drive oof the back leg.

Tough Decision Rong5611 : 1/4/2019 10:05 am : link Eli was never a great QB with regard to fundamentals. He made two unbelievable SB runs where he more than rose to the occasion to lead his team. He performed at a high level at the right times.



If he comes back, it is for a care-taker role only. It is unlikely that they make the playoffs next year with or without him. DG probably told him that they need to extend his contract to create cap space for him to stay.



He has alot to think about.



-- Is the reduced money he's likely been offered worth it?

-- Will he get more from another team that's closer to the post-season?

-- Does he want to play on what will likely be another losing team?

-- Is the above wrong? Does he think he has another playoff run in him? Will the team be good enough?

-- Does he want to risk his health?

-- Is it time to retire and raise his family?





You lost.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2019 10:11 am : link



Eli's interviews ryanmkeane : 1/4/2019 10:35 am : link lately and the way he is talking make it seem like Gettleman pretty much told him they are ready to move on, so Eli now is contemplating his options for a) retirement or b) play for another team if he won't take a significant paycut, if another team would take him as a starter. He's not playing for the Redskins...so looking around the league it's basically Jaguars or..maybe Broncos? But he's not significantly better than Keenum right now.



I think Palmer is on to something...it just feels like Eli might be finally done in blue.

RE: Eli's interviews rocco8112 : 1/4/2019 11:05 am : link

Quote: lately and the way he is talking make it seem like Gettleman pretty much told him they are ready to move on, so Eli now is contemplating his options for a) retirement or b) play for another team if he won't take a significant paycut, if another team would take him as a starter. He's not playing for the Redskins...so looking around the league it's basically Jaguars or..maybe Broncos? But he's not significantly better than Keenum right now.



I think Palmer is on to something...it just feels like Eli might be finally done in blue.



Agreed



What is there for the Giants to decide? They talked and told him that's all she wrote and he is contemplating what to do.



Everyone wanted the Giants to lose week 17 for the pick, but Eli could have led a game winner against the Cowboys to bookend the Game winner in 2004 week 17. Would have been cool, but was not meant to be. His last pass, perhaps ever, was a strike to Latimer that was contested and he could come up with.



But I think you have it right, the Eli era is done. In comment 14247083 ryanmkeane said:AgreedWhat is there for the Giants to decide? They talked and told him that's all she wrote and he is contemplating what to do.Everyone wanted the Giants to lose week 17 for the pick, but Eli could have led a game winner against the Cowboys to bookend the Game winner in 2004 week 17. Would have been cool, but was not meant to be. His last pass, perhaps ever, was a strike to Latimer that was contested and he could come up with.But I think you have it right, the Eli era is done.

I just got really depressed bceagle05 : 1/4/2019 11:13 am : link thinking about an Eli Manning retirement presser, and I'm someone who's wanted to move on for a couple of years now. Love the guy.

RE: Tough Decision Ssanders9816 : 1/4/2019 11:13 am : link

Quote: Eli was never a great QB with regard to fundamentals. He made two unbelievable SB runs where he more than rose to the occasion to lead his team. He performed at a high level at the right times.



If he comes back, it is for a care-taker role only. It is unlikely that they make the playoffs next year with or without him. DG probably told him that they need to extend his contract to create cap space for him to stay.



He has alot to think about.



-- Is the reduced money he's likely been offered worth it?

-- Will he get more from another team that's closer to the post-season?

-- Does he want to play on what will likely be another losing team?

-- Is the above wrong? Does he think he has another playoff run in him? Will the team be good enough?

-- Does he want to risk his health?

-- Is it time to retire and raise his family?





This is a great way to sum it up. There are so many factors that are going into the decision as to who the Giants QB is next year. Both from the Giants standpoint and Eli’s.



Does he take a pay cut? Most likely not, but is anyone paying him that salary? Most likely not. So how bad does he want to play?



Do th Giants target one of the awful free agent options?



Do they like Haskins or do they have their eyes on one of the gems in 2030? In which case Eli makes the most sense next year. But again, at what price that compromises you getting free agents you need to compete? That also help Eli.



“Hey Eli, we want you next year, but we really need some cap space to fix that OL!”



We could go over 100 different scenarios. In comment 14247048 Rong5611 said:This is a great way to sum it up. There are so many factors that are going into the decision as to who the Giants QB is next year. Both from the Giants standpoint and Eli’s.Does he take a pay cut? Most likely not, but is anyone paying him that salary? Most likely not. So how bad does he want to play?Do th Giants target one of the awful free agent options?Do they like Haskins or do they have their eyes on one of the gems in 2030? In which case Eli makes the most sense next year. But again, at what price that compromises you getting free agents you need to compete? That also help Eli.“Hey Eli, we want you next year, but we really need some cap space to fix that OL!”We could go over 100 different scenarios.

RE: I just got really depressed rocco8112 : 1/4/2019 11:17 am : link

Quote: thinking about an Eli Manning retirement presser, and I'm someone who's wanted to move on for a couple of years now. Love the guy.



Yeah i hear you loud and clear. Many are excited to move on, but it is not going to be very easy to replace him. In comment 14247149 bceagle05 said:Yeah i hear you loud and clear. Many are excited to move on, but it is not going to be very easy to replace him.

RE: RE: Eli's interviews therealmf : 1/4/2019 11:36 am : link

It Will Be a Sad Day lax counsel : 1/4/2019 11:40 am : link When Eli retires, and it may very well be this year from some of the chatter floating around. He's been an all time great Giant and his ending should have been very different.



That being said, if Eli retires I think it highlights the organizational failure in evaluating the 2018 offseason. The miscalculation on the state of the organization to compete in the near term, the mental and physical state of Eli, and the overall 2018 draft strategy centered on the idea that the team could compete in the near term all need to be questioned.

Huh?? FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2019 11:46 am : link



Quote: The miscalculation on the state of the organization to compete in the near term, the mental and physical state of Eli, and the overall 2018 draft strategy centered on the idea that the team could compete in the near term all need to be questioned.



I'm assuming this is just another dig at picking Barkley over a QB and nothing more.



We drafted a RB, a starting G, a couple defensive linemen and a backup QB.



That's a strategy for the near-term?



Wow. The overall draft strategy was in competing now??I'm assuming this is just another dig at picking Barkley over a QB and nothing more.We drafted a RB, a starting G, a couple defensive linemen and a backup QB.That's a strategy for the near-term?Wow.

RE: Color me dumb Thegratefulhead : 1/4/2019 12:00 pm : link

Quote: But what does “can’t get off his back foot mean”? When you drop back to pass in rhythm, your back foot hits the ground, that is the "moment" the throw begins, everything stops going back and your entire body begins moving in the direction of the throw. It is the beginning of the slingshot. For pitcher it is similar to the moment when the ball reaches its farthest point behind you. When you throw with your arm instead of your entire body, it is very hard to be accurate or powerful with any consistency. I have made some beautiful throws all arm, but you cannot count on it. In comment 14246830 McNally's_Nuts said:When you drop back to pass in rhythm, your back foot hits the ground, that is the "moment" the throw begins, everything stops going back and your entire body begins moving in the direction of the throw. It is the beginning of the slingshot. For pitcher it is similar to the moment when the ball reaches its farthest point behind you. When you throw with your arm instead of your entire body, it is very hard to be accurate or powerful with any consistency. I have made some beautiful throws all arm, but you cannot count on it.

RE: Huh?? lax counsel : 1/4/2019 12:21 pm : link

Quote: The overall draft strategy was in competing now??







I wouldn't.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2019 12:25 pm : link expect you to formulate one.



If you attribute not taking a QB at #2 as being a "draft strategy" to compete immediately, then that's what you are hung up on.



Again - we took a Guard, two DL guys, a LB and a backup QB.



Elaborating how that translates into a strategy that indicates making a Super Bowl run would be damn difficult, and impossible for you since you never looked past passing on a fucking QB.

RE: RE: Color me dumb MOOPS : 1/4/2019 12:33 pm : link

RE: I wouldn't.. lax counsel : 1/4/2019 12:34 pm : link

Gettleman made it clear in his presser joeinpa : 1/4/2019 12:36 pm : link He took Barkley because he was the best player in the draft. That the selection was not a referendum on any of the quarterbacks, as is often stated here with, “they didn’t believe in any of them”.



I certainly don’t agree that either decision was a slam dunk. Barkley is fantastic, and Darnold looked pretty good, at least to me.



Positional value is a valid argument but so is the idea that Barkley is a transcendent talent



Not really that hard to see both sides of the debate have merit.

RE: I wouldn't.. eugibs : 1/4/2019 12:52 pm : link

Quote: expect you to formulate one.



If you attribute not taking a QB at #2 as being a "draft strategy" to compete immediately, then that's what you are hung up on.



Again - we took a Guard, two DL guys, a LB and a backup QB.



Elaborating how that translates into a strategy that indicates making a Super Bowl run would be damn difficult, and impossible for you since you never looked past passing on a fucking QB.



Can you please define a "win now" off-season strategy if you do not believe that the 2018 Giants off-season strategy constituted one?



What I saw was a team sticking with an old quarterback in steady decline hoping for one more run, signing replacement level offensive lineman to large contracts, trading a valuable mid-round draft pick for a veteran linebacker, giving a massive contract to a veteran wide receiver coming off a season where he played 5 games, and last but certainly not least, using the second pick in the draft on a "transcendent talent" at the most replaceable position on the field and making him the one of the top payed players at that position in the league before he took a single snap.



Seems like a "win now" off-season strategy to me.



In comment 14247267 FatMan in Charlotte said:Can you please define a "win now" off-season strategy if you do not believe that the 2018 Giants off-season strategy constituted one?What I saw was a team sticking with an old quarterback in steady decline hoping for one more run, signing replacement level offensive lineman to large contracts, trading a valuable mid-round draft pick for a veteran linebacker, giving a massive contract to a veteran wide receiver coming off a season where he played 5 games, and last but certainly not least, using the second pick in the draft on a "transcendent talent" at the most replaceable position on the field and making him the one of the top payed players at that position in the league before he took a single snap.Seems like a "win now" off-season strategy to me.

I just don't care what people say anymore Johnny5 : 1/4/2019 12:54 pm : link There is too much focus put on Eli. At this point, it's pretty clear he can still win if he has decent blocking. It's also pretty clear there is some decline in his play. At the end of the day there are no vets I see out there that are a better option (that will be available for a reasonable price). I think he is back as the starter for 2019 either way but I would love to see him negotiate a better rate for the Giants for cap purposes.

Gettleman has Pete in MD : 1/4/2019 12:56 pm : link said numerous times, when you draft for need, you get into trouble. Get used to the BPA strategy while he's around. You can agree or not agree but that's his philosophy.

RE: I just don't care what people say anymore Britt in VA : 1/4/2019 12:56 pm : link

Quote: There is too much focus put on Eli. At this point, it's pretty clear he can still win if he has decent blocking. It's also pretty clear there is some decline in his play. At the end of the day there are no vets I see out there that are a better option (that will be available for a reasonable price). I think he is back as the starter for 2019 either way but I would love to see him negotiate a better rate for the Giants for cap purposes.



Excellent and succinct summary of the situation. Agree 100%. In comment 14247324 Johnny5 said:Excellent and succinct summary of the situation. Agree 100%.

RE: RE: I wouldn't.. Big Blue '56 : 1/4/2019 1:00 pm : link

I'd.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2019 1:07 pm : link



Quote: Can you please define a "win now" off-season strategy if you do not believe that the 2018 Giants off-season strategy constituted one?



What I saw was a team sticking with an old quarterback in steady decline hoping for one more run, signing replacement level offensive lineman to large contracts, trading a valuable mid-round draft pick for a veteran linebacker, giving a massive contract to a veteran wide receiver coming off a season where he played 5 games, and last but certainly not least, using the second pick in the draft on a "transcendent talent" at the most replaceable position on the field and making him the one of the top payed players at that position in the league before he took a single snap.



Seems like a "win now" off-season strategy to me.



It has already been posted ad nauseum, but a "win-now" strategy doesn't revolve around turning over the roster by 70% and the starters by 50%. It doesn't revolve around trading your best pass rusher. It doesn't revolve around having exit plans for the young players who were identified as either immature or malcontents.



Why don't people just call it what it was - disappointment that eli wasn't replaced and they needed to spin it into a "win-now" strategy for some reason.



Almost all of the moves made in the off-season were for two main reasons:

1) improve the roster in weak areas

2) Change the culture/professionalism of the locker room



Omameah and Solder were brought here to add a vet presence to the OL. Ogletree to upgrade a LB unit that has been deficient for years. Stewart to give a vet RB to a roster that was Gallman and other unproven guys.



But Eli stayed and some posters freaked out. A lot of posters. define it as a start to fix the past half-decade of terrible drafts strategy:It has already been posted ad nauseum, but a "win-now" strategy doesn't revolve around turning over the roster by 70% and the starters by 50%. It doesn't revolve around trading your best pass rusher. It doesn't revolve around having exit plans for the young players who were identified as either immature or malcontents.Why don't people just call it what it was - disappointment that eli wasn't replaced and they needed to spin it into a "win-now" strategy for some reason.Almost all of the moves made in the off-season were for two main reasons:1) improve the roster in weak areas2) Change the culture/professionalism of the locker roomOmameah and Solder were brought here to add a vet presence to the OL. Ogletree to upgrade a LB unit that has been deficient for years. Stewart to give a vet RB to a roster that was Gallman and other unproven guys.But Eli stayed and some posters freaked out. A lot of posters.

It is.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2019 1:15 pm : link also why lax counsel has gone the "cool story, bro" route.



When you spend most of the pre-draft time talking about positional value against drafting a RB and when the team doesn't draft a QB and you are disappointed, this is the fallout.



It isn't that we picked the best player in the draft, it was that we snubbed replacing Eli. Calling it a mandate from ownership, a yes-man nod from Gettleman, a slap at the entire field of analytics, or the idea that providing Eli a 3rd ring over actual improvement of the team was the motivation all sound really foolish at face value, but it didn't stop those things from being posted here. A lot. Same with "win-now". The mantra that won't die.



Except it was dead the day we took the practice field. Seems like not accepting that is still alive though.

RE: RE: Huh?? GiantGrit : 1/4/2019 1:17 pm : link

RE: It is.. GiantGrit : 1/4/2019 1:20 pm : link

Quote: also why lax counsel has gone the "cool story, bro" route.



When you spend most of the pre-draft time talking about positional value against drafting a RB and when the team doesn't draft a QB and you are disappointed, this is the fallout.



It isn't that we picked the best player in the draft, it was that we snubbed replacing Eli. Calling it a mandate from ownership, a yes-man nod from Gettleman, a slap at the entire field of analytics, or the idea that providing Eli a 3rd ring over actual improvement of the team was the motivation all sound really foolish at face value, but it didn't stop those things from being posted here. A lot. Same with "win-now". The mantra that won't die.



Except it was dead the day we took the practice field. Seems like not accepting that is still alive though.



Facts!!!!! In comment 14247355 FatMan in Charlotte said:Facts!!!!!

RE: It is.. lax counsel : 1/4/2019 1:24 pm : link

Quote: also why lax counsel has gone the "cool story, bro" route.



When you spend most of the pre-draft time talking about positional value against drafting a RB and when the team doesn't draft a QB and you are disappointed, this is the fallout.



It isn't that we picked the best player in the draft, it was that we snubbed replacing Eli. Calling it a mandate from ownership, a yes-man nod from Gettleman, a slap at the entire field of analytics, or the idea that providing Eli a 3rd ring over actual improvement of the team was the motivation all sound really foolish at face value, but it didn't stop those things from being posted here. A lot. Same with "win-now". The mantra that won't die.



Except it was dead the day we took the practice field. Seems like not accepting that is still alive though.



Fatman, I think I've moved well past the qb, position, but I think it's valid to discuss again coming off a 5-11 season, staring into a black hole at the most important position in the sport. I get it, your a mouthpiece for the organization. It was a win now team, that's not debatable. The only people who think it was not win now are those like you, pretty much every pundit outside of the organization and other fanbases thought the Giants were win now. You are in a small minority.



If you would like me to elaborate on how drafting a top young qb could set yet up for years of success and potential championship runs, than you are not worth a response. All four of the Giants superbowl championships were literally built on the franchise qb model, and yet you need you need help connecting the dots on the position?



In fact, I do not want the Giants to draft a qb in 2019 as I do not feel there is one worth a top 10 pick. So tell me again how I am stuck on it? In comment 14247355 FatMan in Charlotte said:Fatman, I think I've moved well past the qb, position, but I think it's valid to discuss again coming off a 5-11 season, staring into a black hole at the most important position in the sport. I get it, your a mouthpiece for the organization. It was a win now team, that's not debatable. The only people who think it was not win now are those like you, pretty much every pundit outside of the organization and other fanbases thought the Giants were win now. You are in a small minority.If you would like me to elaborate on how drafting a top young qb could set yet up for years of success and potential championship runs, than you are not worth a response. All four of the Giants superbowl championships were literally built on the franchise qb model, and yet you need you need help connecting the dots on the position?In fact, I do not want the Giants to draft a qb in 2019 as I do not feel there is one worth a top 10 pick. So tell me again how I am stuck on it?

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2019 1:36 pm : link



Quote: It was a win now team, that's not debatable. The only people who think it was not win now are those like you, pretty much every pundit outside of the organization and other fanbases thought the Giants were win now. You are in a small minority.



Of course it is debatable. If it was universally recognized as a win-now strategy why did nearly every pundit outside of the organization (your ridiculous words) have the Giants as .500 or worse this year?



Let's put it a more basic way - had the Giants drafted a QB and gotten rid of Eli - all other things staying the same, most people would label it as a "rebuild". Why? Because the discussion centers completely on not drafting a QB.



Again - a "win now" team doesn't jettison their best pass rusher and overturn the starting lineup by half. A team trying to get out from under the mass of failed drafts does.



By the way, the Browns drafted a QB, signed a FA WR for big $$$, brought in a vet RB, drafted a RB. Traded for a vet QB. Were those "win now" moves or just trying to undo a decade of a poor roster?



I'll eagerly await a pithy, fucking "Cool story, bro". are you fucking kidding me?Of course it is debatable. If it was universally recognized as a win-now strategy why did nearly every pundit outside of the organization (your ridiculous words) have the Giants as .500 or worse this year?Let's put it a more basic way - had the Giants drafted a QB and gotten rid of Eli - all other things staying the same, most people would label it as a "rebuild". Why? Because the discussion centers completely on not drafting a QB.Again - a "win now" team doesn't jettison their best pass rusher and overturn the starting lineup by half. A team trying to get out from under the mass of failed drafts does.By the way, the Browns drafted a QB, signed a FA WR for big $$$, brought in a vet RB, drafted a RB. Traded for a vet QB. Were those "win now" moves or just trying to undo a decade of a poor roster?I'll eagerly await a pithy, fucking "Cool story, bro".

I couldn't agree with FMIC more here Jay on the Island : 1/4/2019 1:40 pm : link Many consider "rebuilding" drafting a young QB high. As Fatman said above the Giants completely rebuilt the majority of their roster. That is now trying to "win now" when you do that in one offseason.

I am laughing at all of the stats being thrown around in this thread.. EricJ : 1/4/2019 1:43 pm : link as if any of that matters...



1. Group of people are pissed off that we check down too often to short high percentage passes.

2. Group of people (some of which are also in group 1) claiming the completion percentage is important.

What is.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2019 1:44 pm : link



Quote: All four of the Giants superbowl championships were literally built on the franchise qb model, and yet you need you need help connecting the dots on the position?



"Literally"?? We won the first two SB 's following the defense first formula. It would be like saying the Bears went the route of the franchise QB.



Christ, Hoss was the QB for our 2nd SB!!



With dots like that, you bet your ass I need help connecting them! this even supposed to mean?"Literally"?? We won the first two SB 's following the defense first formula. It would be like saying the Bears went the route of the franchise QB.Christ, Hoss was the QB for our 2nd SB!!With dots like that, you bet your ass I need help connecting them!

RE: I'd.. eugibs : 1/4/2019 1:45 pm : link

Quote: define it as a start to fix the past half-decade of terrible drafts strategy:







Quote:





Can you please define a "win now" off-season strategy if you do not believe that the 2018 Giants off-season strategy constituted one?



What I saw was a team sticking with an old quarterback in steady decline hoping for one more run, signing replacement level offensive lineman to large contracts, trading a valuable mid-round draft pick for a veteran linebacker, giving a massive contract to a veteran wide receiver coming off a season where he played 5 games, and last but certainly not least, using the second pick in the draft on a "transcendent talent" at the most replaceable position on the field and making him the one of the top payed players at that position in the league before he took a single snap.



Seems like a "win now" off-season strategy to me.







It has already been posted ad nauseum, but a "win-now" strategy doesn't revolve around turning over the roster by 70% and the starters by 50%. It doesn't revolve around trading your best pass rusher. It doesn't revolve around having exit plans for the young players who were identified as either immature or malcontents.



Why don't people just call it what it was - disappointment that eli wasn't replaced and they needed to spin it into a "win-now" strategy for some reason.



Almost all of the moves made in the off-season were for two main reasons:

1) improve the roster in weak areas

2) Change the culture/professionalism of the locker room



Omameah and Solder were brought here to add a vet presence to the OL. Ogletree to upgrade a LB unit that has been deficient for years. Stewart to give a vet RB to a roster that was Gallman and other unproven guys.



But Eli stayed and some posters freaked out. A lot of posters.



I think a lot of that is fair. They did certainly turn over a substantial portion of the roster. However, on the biggest off-season questions, the team stayed the course. Eli and Beckham were both brought back and built around. Solder got the most guaranteed money for a left tackle in NFL history. That is quite a price to pay for a "veteran presence" on a team that's retooling. When I think about rebuilding, or even retooling, I think about draft pick accumulation. Where was the draft pick accumulation last off-season? Sure, they traded JPP for a pick, but they also traded a pick for Ogletree.



For those of us who disagreed with the Barkley pick, it wasn't even so much that we thought they had to take a quarterback, at least I did not think that. If they truly did not believe in any of the quarterbacks, I think they should have traded down. For a team that is rebuilding and is years away, I would think that the choice to take Bradley Chubb or Quentin Nelson and another draft pick over Saquon Barkley would be very clear.



Taking a running back in that spot, given what the rest of the roster looked like at that time, is just not consistent with a team that was realistic about its prospects of success. If you are counting on Barkley to have more than a five year career at his current level of play, you are simply hoping against all odds and flying in the face of all football history. I'm not saying its not possible, but it is certainly not probable. Now, we are looking at the prospect of Eli retiring after a 5-11 failure of a season and of not having a chance to draft a top rated young quarterback until 2020 (at which time, we may need to give up valuable assets to get into a position to take one). With all that said, it makes last off-season seem more and more like a failure. In comment 14247345 FatMan in Charlotte said:I think a lot of that is fair. They did certainly turn over a substantial portion of the roster. However, on the biggest off-season questions, the team stayed the course. Eli and Beckham were both brought back and built around. Solder got the most guaranteed money for a left tackle in NFL history. That is quite a price to pay for a "veteran presence" on a team that's retooling. When I think about rebuilding, or even retooling, I think about draft pick accumulation. Where was the draft pick accumulation last off-season? Sure, they traded JPP for a pick, but they also traded a pick for Ogletree.For those of us who disagreed with the Barkley pick, it wasn't even so much that we thought they had to take a quarterback, at least I did not think that. If they truly did not believe in any of the quarterbacks, I think they should have traded down. For a team that is rebuilding and is years away, I would think that the choice to take Bradley Chubb or Quentin Nelson and another draft pick over Saquon Barkley would be very clear.Taking a running back in that spot, given what the rest of the roster looked like at that time, is just not consistent with a team that was realistic about its prospects of success. If you are counting on Barkley to have more than a five year career at his current level of play, you are simply hoping against all odds and flying in the face of all football history. I'm not saying its not possible, but it is certainly not probable. Now, we are looking at the prospect of Eli retiring after a 5-11 failure of a season and of not having a chance to draft a top rated young quarterback until 2020 (at which time, we may need to give up valuable assets to get into a position to take one). With all that said, it makes last off-season seem more and more like a failure.

RE: Palmer is talking about himself BlueLou'sBack : 1/4/2019 1:45 pm : link

Quote: not Eli.



If Eli were of a mind to retire based on his assessment of his own abilities, what would he be arguing with Gettleman about the day after the season ends?



One thing no one has mentioned I think is that Eli - who requested the meeting - might have been asking DG for an extension!?



No one seems to be considering this, but IMO it makes as much sense as anything else, if DG turned him down flat out or said only at a large pay cut... In comment 14246951 shyster said:One thing no one has mentioned I think is that Eli - who requested the meeting - might have been asking DG for an extension!?No one seems to be considering this, but IMO it makes as much sense as anything else, if DG turned him down flat out or said only at a large pay cut...

RE: RE: RE: Carson Palmer... chopperhatch : 1/4/2019 1:46 pm : link

_________ I am Ninja : 1/4/2019 1:46 pm : link The writing is on the wall. He was taking pictures kn the field with his kids. The coach and gm are noncommittal. Its done.

RE: Was hesitant to share these comments because DavidinBMNY : 1/4/2019 1:53 pm : link

Quote: Of the irrational dialogue this topic elicits,



I have no agenda other than to relay the info, from another NFL quarterback.



Having trouble getting off his back foot is referring to the weight transfer. We always hear about foot work with quarterbacks, this is related to that

Thanks for sharing. I think retiring is definitely a real possibility. Eli has done it all. Twice. In comment 14246849 joeinpa said:Thanks for sharing. I think retiring is definitely a real possibility. Eli has done it all. Twice.

RE: RE: It is.. Big Blue '56 : 1/4/2019 1:53 pm : link

RE: LOL.. lax counsel : 1/4/2019 1:54 pm : link

RE: LOL.. eugibs : 1/4/2019 2:11 pm : link

Quote: are you fucking kidding me?







Quote:

By the way, the Browns drafted a QB, signed a FA WR for big $$$, brought in a vet RB, drafted a RB. Traded for a vet QB. Were those "win now" moves or just trying to undo a decade of a poor roster?





The Browns spent years accumulating draft picks and jettisoning non-useful players and bad contracts to put themselves in the position to have the type of off-season that they had last year. The past off-season was in many ways the year that the Browns decided to cash their chips and "go for it." The Giants never did that. It looks to me that they just tried to reload on the fly and it didn't work. In comment 14247397 FatMan in Charlotte said:The Browns spent years accumulating draft picks and jettisoning non-useful players and bad contracts to put themselves in the position to have the type of off-season that they had last year. The past off-season was in many ways the year that the Browns decided to cash their chips and "go for it." The Giants never did that. It looks to me that they just tried to reload on the fly and it didn't work.

FWIW Thegratefulhead : 1/4/2019 2:14 pm : link I wanted to draft a QB or I wanted to trade down. HARD. I was solid. Seeing Barkley play changed my mind. We can build a team around, the talent and intangibles are that large. The kid is a big play waiting to happen.



That said, we need a new QB. I believe, deep in my heart, Eli has lost the quality that made him great. You see something else when you watch, fine. We disagree, is what it is. I believe he would need a dominant team to win a playoff game.



I would prefer to see us play ANYONE but Eli next year. I think a draft pick with some mobility could give as much production as Eli. I would like someone with deep ball accuracy and some mobility. I feel that would make us harder to defend and game plan against our running attack.



You cannot cover our skill players for any length of time. A QB with mobility will give us more big plays when they escape containment. I understand a dominant OL and a pocket passer can achieve this, but we are pretty far away from a dominant OL and our cap space and dead money is not looking great for 2019.



Wanting a new QB for the Giants does NOT make you stupid. Wanting the Giants to play Eli does not make anyone stupid either. I CAN see the reasoning behind starting him another year. We just disagree, can we leave it at that? Instead of trying to prove we are a geniuses and everyone that does not believe as we do are morons?

It feels like he took what happened to him moespree : 1/4/2019 2:15 pm : link And applied it to Eli, as if every QB who gets old has the same problems. I think there are some things that have caught up to Eli, yes, but I don't think they are any of ones Palmer mentioned. I think a shitty line combined with the minimal athletic ability Eli has which has only worsened with age is the main culprit.

RE: RE: LOL.. arcarsenal : 1/4/2019 2:17 pm : link

RE: It feels like he took what happened to him Thegratefulhead : 1/4/2019 2:19 pm : link

Quote: And applied it to Eli, as if every QB who gets old has the same problems. I think there are some things that have caught up to Eli, yes, but I don't think they are any of ones Palmer mentioned. I think a shitty line combined with the minimal athletic ability Eli has which has only worsened with age is the main culprit. I see what Palmer sees. To me, it is why he isn't taking as many shots downfield. He doesn't seem to trust in his ability to drive the ball downfield. There is a lot more air under his deep shots than there used to be. In comment 14247454 moespree said:I see what Palmer sees. To me, it is why he isn't taking as many shots downfield. He doesn't seem to trust in his ability to drive the ball downfield. There is a lot more air under his deep shots than there used to be.

RE: A.. lax counsel : 1/4/2019 2:23 pm : link

Quote: little too long winded.



"Cool story, bro" worked better to admit arguing "substance" wasn't in the cards.



One more question, are you on direct deposit from the Giants (I assume Paul Dottino signs your paychecks) or do you still receive a hard copy check? Sorry couldn't resist. In comment 14247430 FatMan in Charlotte said:One more question, are you on direct deposit from the Giants (I assume Paul Dottino signs your paychecks) or do you still receive a hard copy check? Sorry couldn't resist.

RE: RE: RE: LOL.. eugibs : 1/4/2019 2:24 pm : link

My point.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2019 2:38 pm : link



RE: My point.. eugibs : 1/4/2019 3:15 pm : link

RE: RE: I just don't care what people say anymore Jimmy Googs : 1/4/2019 3:17 pm : link

RE: My point.. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2019 3:30 pm : link

Of course it was a win-now strategy based on Jimmy Googs : 1/4/2019 3:38 pm : link several of the moves the GM made. Hell, he even said it was in plain spoken words.



Debating it wasn’t and hiding behind the rational that we were just improving is disengenuous.







RE: RE: My point.. Jay on the Island : 1/4/2019 3:42 pm : link

RE: Of course it was a win-now strategy based on Jay on the Island : 1/4/2019 3:54 pm : link

Quote: several of the moves the GM made. Hell, he even said it was in plain spoken words.



Debating it wasn’t and hiding behind the rational that we were just improving is disengenuous.





Gettleman just said recently that the Stewart and Omameh signings were to help change the culture in the lockerroom. Kareem Martin and Nate Solder are also high character well respected men. It seems that many had forgotten about last year's mutiny in the locker room. That couldn't happen again and it appears these signings had more to do with character than trying to win now. In comment 14247552 Jimmy Googs said:Gettleman just said recently that the Stewart and Omameh signings were to help change the culture in the lockerroom. Kareem Martin and Nate Solder are also high character well respected men. It seems that many had forgotten about last year's mutiny in the locker room. That couldn't happen again and it appears these signings had more to do with character than trying to win now.

RE: RE: Of course it was a win-now strategy based on lax counsel : 1/4/2019 3:59 pm : link

Meaning those guys were signed for various reasons Jimmy Googs : 1/4/2019 4:01 pm : link Character being one but not primary, otherwise the cost of character runs so high on the NY Giants that we are going only win NFL Man of the Year Awards using that strategy...and nothing else.

RE: RE: Of course it was a win-now strategy based on Ten Ton Hammer : 1/4/2019 4:08 pm : link

RE: RE: I just don't care what people say anymore BillKo : 1/4/2019 4:10 pm : link

RE: RE: I just don't care what people say anymore Johnny5 : 1/4/2019 4:30 pm : link

As always...no room for gray mako J : 1/4/2019 11:01 pm : link Most new coaching staffs only get a couple of years to solidify their jobs. It's not just about measured improvement. There needs to be success because society no longer displays patience. There are pieces that are nearly undeniably necessary to create a winning foundation or culture, so ownership, coaches, players, and fans buy in. Pieces that help staffs install systems. Pieces that help players develop confidence in said systems. Pieces that leverage staff's ability to teach, grow, and improve their position coaches, their players, and themselves. What are those pieces?



Year 1's roster rebuild, retool, revamp, shakeup, whatever you choose to call it resulted in:



2/5 of the OL being solidified for the next 3+ years. The all important LT piece that has the ability to completely derail an entire season. Hell, some (McAdoo) may say the ability to derail a career. There is some interesting depth/competition pieces in Brown, Pio, and the C they kept on the 53 all year.



4 rookie/soph defensive front players all received significant playing time and flashed the ability to be scheme fits and assets moving forward.



A good start to the rebuild of the trenches.



What do most if not all defensive coordinators need? An extension of themselves on the field. Traditionally in the form of a mike linebacker. Piece added. Also, after reading Sy's recent review, Ogletree is likely helping Goodsen grow into that role to replace him eventually.



Other pieces? They found a punter and rightfully stuck with a young kicker finally. They locked up a game/scheme altering homegrown WR that helps any aged QB. They added a playmaker who just accomplished something only 2 men have ever done in the history of the game. And showed himself to be a future league MVP caliber asset and the kind of young man you want to be the face of your franchise.



Lastly, the effort never waivered. No suspensions, limited drama. An OBJ story and a rookie QB traffic incident. Pretty tame.



How do YOU judge a successful start to a franchise rebirth? Must it start with a QB? This fan thinks the GM was successful in putting a more entertaining product on the field. A more competitive product. A less tabloid active product. A roster mixed with draft picks, FA acquisitions, UDFA, endless waiver wire adds. Still a lot of holes but even the best teams have holes. Looking forward to player acquisition season #2. Regardless of what the QB depth chart looks like come summer, the QBs will be operating in an environment far more conducive to success because of the pieces added this year. Win now or rebuild? Who cares. It's gray.



RE: RE: I wouldn't.. BlueLou'sBack : 5:36 am : link

The Ram's had serious issue with run defense this year because of the BlueLou'sBack : 5:39 am : link trade. But they needed to clear cap space.

RE: RE: RE: I wouldn't.. Jimmy Googs : 9:37 am : link

We're not win now or rebuilding. Dodge : 10:24 am : link NFL teams don't rebuild, they don't have time. Good teams are constantly churning players on the back end. A good sign from DG is the churn. Unfortunately the back end of our roster that is supposed to be churned was big enough to have starters in it. That should signal tha our roster is/was shit.



Hopefully we have more churn next year but less players in that pool. The Giants pre DG never let go of bad players fast enough. That's not an issue now.



I suspect we'll see some churn in the QB room this year.

Agreed mako J : 10:36 am : link

Quote: NFL teams don't rebuild, they don't have time. Good teams are constantly churning players on the back end. A good sign from DG is the churn. Unfortunately the back end of our roster that is supposed to be churned was big enough to have starters in it. That should signal tha our roster is/was shit.



Hopefully we have more churn next year but less players in that pool. The Giants pre DG never let go of bad players fast enough. That's not an issue now.



I suspect we'll see some churn in the QB room this year.



Your post appears to be a more succinct way of saying what my long winded post above was attempting to convey. What is your opinion on the state of the roster today opposed to this day last year? In other words, was year 1 a success in your eyes? In comment 14248035 Dodge said:Your post appears to be a more succinct way of saying what my long winded post above was attempting to convey. What is your opinion on the state of the roster today opposed to this day last year? In other words, was year 1 a success in your eyes?

RE: Agreed Dodge : 12:52 pm : link

We're in agreement mako J : 2:08 pm : link On DG and the necessary additions and subtractions that occurred and are likely to continue to occur.



Sounds like we may differ on the staff. I acknowledge Shurmur's need for game management improvement. There's only 32 of these jobs and I can live with growth needed there. Especially considering the way he handled motivating and preparing a deficient roster week in and out.



I like the schemes. I'm anxious like you to see what pieces they add with a full season under their belts to self scout and begin to marry talent with scheme.

--- Peppers : 7:45 pm : link Carson would know.. All fair points regarding Eli.





Weighing in on the argument taking place in this thread..



I look at the Browns as the prime example. They had their choice, right? Barkley or QB. In need of both positions they selected the player most didn't even feel was a top 10 player in the draft maybe not even the best QB, but even still they selected Mayfield over Barkley, the more valuable position over the best player available. That decision completely changed the culture and outlook of a stained and hopeless franchise.



The arrow is up for the Browns because they have a QB.. The same can't be as easily argued for NYG for the simple fact they have no future at arguably the most important position in all sports.





RE: --- aka dbrny : 7:53 pm : link

Their arrow is up because they improved their team, and even then, they were a whole 2 games better than us, a franchise supposedly floundering and aimless...



RE: RE: --- Peppers : 8:18 pm : link

The Browns have.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:24 pm : link also drafted 8 QB's in the past 15 years, with 3 of them taken in the 1st round.



Let's not act as if they haven't sunk significant resources into the position





RE: The Browns.. Peppers : 9:18 pm : link

Quote: also drafted the 2nd best RB.



Their arrow is up because they improved their team, and even then, they were a whole 2 games better than us, a franchise supposedly floundering and aimless...



Even though there were two other RBs selected before Chubb, I agree, Chubb was the 2nd best RB but that's really not relevant nor does it help your point because they got him in the 2nd round which was the argument for a lot of the people in favor of drafting a QB first.



2 wins better or 3 less losses again doesn't help your case because Cleveland is still 7 wins better than they were the year before. NYG is just 2 games better.



Improving the roster is obviously apart of it, and I don't think anyone is saying NYG hasn't improved theirs. The point being made is that the Browns arrow is pointing up for the simple fact that their future is settled at the most important position on the field while NYGs is not.. Everyone here should know it's very hard to sustain success in this league with uncertainty at the QB position.. And like it or not that's where the Giants are. Even for someone who likes to argue, it's very hard to argue that.



In comment 14248769 FatMan in Charlotte said:Even though there were two other RBs selected before Chubb, I agree, Chubb was the 2nd best RB but that's really not relevant nor does it help your point because they got him in the 2nd round which was the argument for a lot of the people in favor of drafting a QB first.2 wins better or 3 less losses again doesn't help your case because Cleveland is still 7 wins better than they were the year before. NYG is just 2 games better.Improving the roster is obviously apart of it, and I don't think anyone is saying NYG hasn't improved theirs. The point being made is that the Browns arrow is pointing up for the simple fact that their future is settled at the most important position on the field while NYGs is not.. Everyone here should know it's very hard to sustain success in this league with uncertainty at the QB position.. And like it or not that's where the Giants are. Even for someone who likes to argue, it's very hard to argue that.