Herzlich: Odell was a Distraction for the Team



Quote: Former Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich did not just offer his interpretation on GM Dave Gettleman's feelings on Eli Manning, he also had a lot to say about Odell Beckham Jr.



The 31-year-old said he'd read that the issues with Brown and the Steelers have been going on forever and he likened the culture in Pittsburgh to that of the Giants last season -- when things spiraled out of control -- and cited Beckham's "distractions" as why things began to go south.



"That starts with head coach," Herzlich said. "As much as I love Mike Tomlin -- and as much as he does not deserve the blame for the antics -- I saw it happen to Ben McAdoo. He came in and had a good season and Odell started doing things that were distractions from the team."



The Giants made the playoffs under McAdoo his first season, but the head coach continuosly covered up for the receiver's behavior.



"Ben McAdoo, who was a young coach, let those things go for a long period of time," Herzlich continued. "When it was time to put his foot down he could only put his foot down to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie because he was acting out and suspended him. So what happened was there was this unfair balance of power and it was 'Ok, he can break the rules but I can't?' ... It was a double standard and once you lose respect from the locker room in terms of no one is doing anything about this guy's issues, then you have a tough time coming back.



"I think Antonio Brown is in same category. He's an unbelievable player but is he the guy you want all your eyes on?"



"I think that talent-wise he is part of the solution," he said. "However, you see what's happening with Antonio Brown, you see what happens when guys put spotlights on themselves over the team and it's a recipe for disaster. Odell has had a lot of time to mature. He's had a lot of time to figure out what he wants to be. I don't think he has the mindset 'every single ball needs to go to me,' but I do think he's a guy who needs to live in the spotlight.



"If that spotlight shines somewhere else, you might see a guy who is your best player who is not going to be a great leader for your team. To me, if you're going to build your team around one person, you want that person to not only be a superstar but to be a superstar leader. Right now, that's not what Odell is."





Odell has been able to get away with things the 53rd player would not.

All that article was missing Mike from Ohio : 1/5/2019 3:48 pm : link was an example of how Odell was a distraction to the team last year.



For a guy who wasn't on the team this year, he sure does have a lot of insight into the inner workings of the front office and the locker room.

RE: All that article was missing

Quote: was an example of how Odell was a distraction to the team last year.



For a guy who wasn't on the team this year, he sure does have a lot of insight into the inner workings of the front office and the locker room.

Great point. Does he honestly think that Shurmur would tolerate the behavior that McAdoo did? The Giants do have a superstar player and superstar leader and his name is Saquon Barkley. In comment 14248351 Mike from Ohio said:Great point. Does he honestly think that Shurmur would tolerate the behavior that McAdoo did? The Giants do have a superstar player and superstar leader and his name is Saquon Barkley.

I think Beckham is growing up. 81_Great_Dane : 1/5/2019 3:52 pm : link However that implies that he had some growing up to do when he arrived -- yes, he did. And it implies that he still has some growing up to do -- yes, he does.



I think he's worth it now and he'll definitely be worth it once he's matured some more.

RE: .

Quote: He only played for the team. What does he know?

He wasn't on last years team. At any time did it look like the players quit last season as they did under McAdoo? In comment 14248355 Danny Kanell said:He wasn't on last years team. At any time did it look like the players quit last season as they did under McAdoo?

RE: RE: All that article was missing

Quote: In comment 14248351 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





was an example of how Odell was a distraction to the team last year.



For a guy who wasn't on the team this year, he sure does have a lot of insight into the inner workings of the front office and the locker room.





Great point. Does he honestly think that Shurmur would tolerate the behavior that McAdoo did? The Giants do have a superstar player and superstar leader and his name is Saquon Barkley.



When he’s not throwing around $100 bills, that is In comment 14248357 Jay on the Island said:When he’s not throwing around $100 bills, that is

RE: .

Quote: He only played for the team. What does he know?



1. He’s not talking about 2018, he’s referencing 2016 and 2017.



2. Wasn’t he on IR for 2017?



3. If a player “living in the spotlight” is a distraction then you have a weak locker room. Which the Giants certainly did in 2016 and 2017.



4. It is very clear that Mark Herzlich is working on his second career. In comment 14248355 Danny Kanell said:1. He’s not talking about 2018, he’s referencing 2016 and 2017.2. Wasn’t he on IR for 2017?3. If a player “living in the spotlight” is a distraction then you have a weak locker room. Which the Giants certainly did in 2016 and 2017.4. It is very clear that Mark Herzlich is working on his second career.

You can't compare Odell to Antonio Brown Jay on the Island : 1/5/2019 3:56 pm : link did Beckham threaten an ESPN reporter? Did he openly argue with his starting QB? Did he blow off a game that had playoff ramifications? Did he request a trade?

RE: RE: .

Quote: In comment 14248355 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





He only played for the team. What does he know?







1. He’s not talking about 2018, he’s referencing 2016 and 2017.



2. Wasn’t he on IR for 2017?



3. If a player “living in the spotlight” is a distraction then you have a weak locker room. Which the Giants certainly did in 2016 and 2017.



4. It is very clear that Mark Herzlich is working on his second career.

It looks like he is following Tiki Barber's lead. Openly criticize a former teammate that the media loves to criticize. In comment 14248363 Emil said:It looks like he is following Tiki Barber's lead. Openly criticize a former teammate that the media loves to criticize.

RE: You can't compare Odell to Antonio Brown

Quote: did Beckham threaten an ESPN reporter? Did he openly argue with his starting QB? Did he blow off a game that had playoff ramifications? Did he request a trade?



I’ll add, is he routinely late to meetings, do his teammates hate him? Word is Brown has been late to 8:00 am meetings for years and he is not well liked in the locker room.



In comment 14248364 Jay on the Island said:I’ll add, is he routinely late to meetings, do his teammates hate him? Word is Brown has been late to 8:00 am meetings for years and he is not well liked in the locker room.

RE: RE: You can't compare Odell to Antonio Brown

Quote: In comment 14248364 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





did Beckham threaten an ESPN reporter? Did he openly argue with his starting QB? Did he blow off a game that had playoff ramifications? Did he request a trade?







I’ll add, is he routinely late to meetings, do his teammates hate him? Word is Brown has been late to 8:00 am meetings for years and he is not well liked in the locker room.



It's pretty obvious when you're one of the leagues best WR's and your QB is taking shots at you during team meetings. In comment 14248370 Emil said:It's pretty obvious when you're one of the leagues best WR's and your QB is taking shots at you during team meetings.

RE: .

Quote: He only played for the team. What does he know?



I know, the delusional grandeur of some BBI posters is truly amusing In comment 14248355 Danny Kanell said:I know, the delusional grandeur of some BBI posters is truly amusing

RE: RE: RE: .

Quote: In comment 14248363 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 14248355 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





He only played for the team. What does he know?







1. He’s not talking about 2018, he’s referencing 2016 and 2017.



2. Wasn’t he on IR for 2017?



3. If a player “living in the spotlight” is a distraction then you have a weak locker room. Which the Giants certainly did in 2016 and 2017.



4. It is very clear that Mark Herzlich is working on his second career.





It looks like he is following Tiki Barber's lead. Openly criticize a former teammate that the media loves to criticize.



Would point out again, that Herzlich has zero insight into the 2018 NY Giants. In comment 14248367 Jay on the Island said:Would point out again, that Herzlich has zero insight into the 2018 NY Giants.

RE: .

Quote: He only played for the team. What does he know?



Actually he wasn't on the team last year. The locker room was a mess under McAdoo for a lot of reasons, and maybe Beckham was one. But what does that have to do with the current team? And how did him playing for the team prior to this year give him insight into Gettleman's intentions with Eli?



He's an ex-player with opinions. Nothing to see here. In comment 14248355 Danny Kanell said:Actually he wasn't on the team last year. The locker room was a mess under McAdoo for a lot of reasons, and maybe Beckham was one. But what does that have to do with the current team? And how did him playing for the team prior to this year give him insight into Gettleman's intentions with Eli?He's an ex-player with opinions. Nothing to see here.

I guess this guy is going for his big shot GeorgeAdams33 : 1/5/2019 4:04 pm : link at a book deal.



Tiki Herzlich should just STFU and be glad that he had a copy of those John Mara pics.

They kept him around GeorgeAdams33 : 1/5/2019 4:06 pm : link for leadership



I guess he sucked at that too

Every report I read is that Beckham is hard working and a great Ira : 1/5/2019 4:08 pm : link teammate. He had some maturity issues as a younger player, but seems to be working through them now.

Are you guys actually aware Emil : 1/5/2019 4:08 pm : link Of just how much “stuff” Brown has done the last few years.



- called a reporter a racist.

- disappears for a week during training camp

- did a Facebook live show from the locker room after a game while the coach was speaking.

- was pulled over going over 100mph in a Pittsburgh side street

- showed up ten hours late to a children’s hospital charity event

- arrived in a helicopter to training camp

- yelling at his OC during a game

- tweets trade

- sued for tossing furniture from his apartment building. Almost killing a toddler



So exactly what is the comparison between Brown and OBJ?

RE: .

Quote: He only played for the team. What does he know?



He's referring to 2017 (McAdoo) which seems somewhat odd since Beckham was away from the team most of the year after he broke his ankle.



I don't doubt Herzlich had issues with Beckham and I'm sure he isn't the only one, though likely in the minority. However, this, along with his commentary on Eli's future seems more like he's trying to get his name out there for a gig covering the NFL than anything terribly newsworthy. In comment 14248355 Danny Kanell said:He's referring to 2017 (McAdoo) which seems somewhat odd since Beckham was away from the team most of the year after he broke his ankle.I don't doubt Herzlich had issues with Beckham and I'm sure he isn't the only one, though likely in the minority. However, this, along with his commentary on Eli's future seems more like he's trying to get his name out there for a gig covering the NFL than anything terribly newsworthy.

This all came from the same interview. bceagle05 : 1/5/2019 4:10 pm : link Let's not pretend Herzlich is calling every radio show like Ira from Staten Island. There's zero reason to doubt anything he has to say.

Many people have been saying this on BBI for awhile Chris684 : 1/5/2019 4:12 pm : link Only to be met with accusations of being crusty, old and/or racist white guys.



It’s obvious to anyone who isn’t wearing blinders.

RE: Many people have been saying this on BBI for awhile



Or like on BBI, opinions within the organization and on the team are mixed on the subject. In comment 14248394 Or like on BBI, opinions within the organization and on the team are mixed on the subject.

Not only was Herzlich not on the team last season Jay on the Island : 1/5/2019 4:20 pm : link He was on IR all of 2017 as well and Beckham was on IR after week 4.

Herzlich was a awful football player GoBlue6599 : 1/5/2019 4:21 pm : link He had no athleticism at all very stiff in coverage and tackled like my grandmother

I like to see teammates keep B in ALB : 1/5/2019 4:21 pm : link this kind of stuff in the locker room.



Perhaps Herzlich is pining for a media gig and he's going the Tiki route.



Hey Herzlich, you were lucky to have a job and you were easily replaced. Thank the Giants brass and their BC connection for that. Because it certainly wasn't your impact on the field that kept you on the team.

I thought DRC and Landon Collins chuckydee9 : 1/5/2019 4:21 pm : link Problem were with Eli Apple and not how OBJ was treated.. for a guy who missed most of the season I doubt there were any locker room problems because of him..



RE: I thought DRC and Landon Collins

Quote: Problem were with Eli Apple and not how OBJ was treated.. for a guy who missed most of the season I doubt there were any locker room problems because of him..

Add in Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart as well. In comment 14248406 chuckydee9 said:Add in Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart as well.

Pretty lame from Herzlich Go Terps : 1/5/2019 4:49 pm : link Keep it in house.



Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.



Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.

His bum ass was a distraction Rflairr : 1/5/2019 4:59 pm : link Herzlich should have been released after his rookie.

. arcarsenal : 1/5/2019 4:59 pm : link This is the most relevant Mark Herzlich has been since he played @ BC. Good for him. Virtually nothing of substance in anything he said, but good for him nonetheless.

RE: Pretty lame from Herzlich

Quote: Keep it in house.



Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.



Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.



The culture that condoned Toomer, Strahan, Boley, Burress, Bradshaw, etc.? Yeah, those Giants championship teams had zero characters challenging the coaches, being weirdos off the field, or running their mouths. In comment 14248428 Go Terps said:The culture that condoned Toomer, Strahan, Boley, Burress, Bradshaw, etc.? Yeah, those Giants championship teams had zero characters challenging the coaches, being weirdos off the field, or running their mouths.

Well Herzlich sucked and was a Mara BITCH Ssanders9816 : 1/5/2019 5:21 pm : link I’ll take a million Beckham’s any day on this team.



RE: Pretty lame from Herzlich

Quote: Keep it in house.



Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.



Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.



You are dumb as shit. Are you related to Limerick? In comment 14248428 Go Terps said:You are dumb as shit. Are you related to Limerick?

Nobody learned anything mattyblue : 1/5/2019 5:47 pm : link from Tiki apparently.

As of today ghost718 : 1/5/2019 6:00 pm : link The Beckham Cult is now Anti-Mohawk



Not even Mr T can join

Maybe Herzlich should keep Bill in UT : 1/5/2019 6:00 pm : link his thoughts to himself, but really, this BBI game of shoot the messenger is just silly. Herzlich probably has beers with Giants players and front office guys who are long-time friends on a regular basis.

Don’t care, Odell is the best player on the team Oscar : 1/5/2019 6:02 pm : link Maybe second behind Saquon now. Talent wins, figure out how to manage it.

RE: Don't care, Odell is the best player on the team

Quote: Maybe second behind Saquon now. Talent wins, figure out how to manage it.



Bingo! What was the culture like when Strahan held out of camp, complained about Eli, etc?! Only an IDIOT cries about culture. In comment 14248561 Oscar said:Bingo! What was the culture like when Strahan held out of camp, complained about Eli, etc?! Only an IDIOT cries about culture.

My only question for Herzlich would be when the distraction was gone, shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/5/2019 6:16 pm : link what did you and your teammates do the rest of the season? From my vantage point, it looks like you just lost game after game after game with questionable efforts along the way.



It seems more like excuse making than pointing out a legitimate problem.

Pfffft. Sounds like sour section125 : 1/5/2019 6:29 pm : link grapes.



No way he gets away with crap on Shurmur or Gettleman. He is a distraction to himself.



And WGAF what happened when McAdoo was here. That is done.

RE: RE: Don't care, Odell is the best player on the team

Quote: In comment 14248561 Oscar said:





Quote:





Maybe second behind Saquon now. Talent wins, figure out how to manage it.







Bingo! What was the culture like when Strahan held out of camp, complained about Eli, etc?! Only an IDIOT cries about culture.

Lmao these people really think culture matters.. Like a winning team is made up of upstanding young men newsflash folks good football teams have good football players In comment 14248566 Ssanders9816 said:Lmao these people really think culture matters.. Like a winning team is made up of upstanding young men newsflash folks good football teams have good football players

Is it really hard to believe joeinpa : 1/5/2019 6:52 pm : link Beckham has been somewhat a distraction now and then.



Can you remember the owner saying about any other player that he should do his talking with his play.

RE: .

Quote: He only played for the team. What does he know?



Oh please. Former players are wrong all the time. Matter of fact they are rarely objective.



I’m so sick of hearing about this distraction garbage. It’s a made up myth.



So the OL and bad defenses had nothing to do with the losing? No, it was some stupid obj made up distraction that did in the Giants.



2002 tiki strahan feud was supposed to tear that team apart. 10 wins folks.

1986 giants were a walking soap opera with LT and whatever else. Super bowl champs.

77-78 Yanks with Billy, Reggie and the rest.. the Bronx zoo! Two time champs.

Late 80s niners with Montana and Steve young all but ripping each other apart day after day. Tons of questions and media stories. Yet they were the Best NFL team I’ve ever seen.



Should I keep going? How about Tom Coughlin’s giants and the drama the media drummed up every single season. Two time champs.



Want more? How about those pistons teams in the early to mid 2000s with Rasheed Wallace? Champs.



Babe Ruth was probably the biggest distraction in the history of sports. How’d his teams make out?



Bullshit! In comment 14248355 Danny Kanell said:Oh please. Former players are wrong all the time. Matter of fact they are rarely objective.I’m so sick of hearing about this distraction garbage. It’s a made up myth.So the OL and bad defenses had nothing to do with the losing? No, it was some stupid obj made up distraction that did in the Giants.2002 tiki strahan feud was supposed to tear that team apart. 10 wins folks.1986 giants were a walking soap opera with LT and whatever else. Super bowl champs.77-78 Yanks with Billy, Reggie and the rest.. the Bronx zoo! Two time champs.Late 80s niners with Montana and Steve young all but ripping each other apart day after day. Tons of questions and media stories. Yet they were the Best NFL team I’ve ever seen.Should I keep going? How about Tom Coughlin’s giants and the drama the media drummed up every single season. Two time champs.Want more? How about those pistons teams in the early to mid 2000s with Rasheed Wallace? Champs.Babe Ruth was probably the biggest distraction in the history of sports. How’d his teams make out?Bullshit!

And Antonio brown djm : 1/5/2019 6:57 pm : link Has never been on a losing team! Never!! Distraction?



People don’t know what the word distraction means. They are using the wrong word to describe obj and brown. A few come to mind. Diva. Pain in the ass. Drama queen. Nuisance. There’s a difference.

RE: RE: RE: Don't care, Odell is the best player on the team

Quote: In comment 14248566 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14248561 Oscar said:





Quote:





Maybe second behind Saquon now. Talent wins, figure out how to manage it.







Bingo! What was the culture like when Strahan held out of camp, complained about Eli, etc?! Only an IDIOT cries about culture.





Lmao these people really think culture matters.. Like a winning team is made up of upstanding young men newsflash folks good football teams have good football players



Lol exactly!!! Good players win games. Not a bunch of butt buddies with a good culture. F outta here with that trash. In comment 14248613 GoBlue6599 said:Lol exactly!!! Good players win games. Not a bunch of butt buddies with a good culture. F outta here with that trash.

I just love this place... EricJ : 1/5/2019 7:12 pm : link a guy who has more first hand knowledge than anyone here makes a statement about a beloved player and then people here respond with basically... fuck him, he sucks. As if his ability on the field discredits what he personally witnessed.



I agree that he probably should not have said anything but was anyone here really shocked about what he said?



This also would not be the first time a Giants' coach did not treat all players the same. When the team lost all of its composure, Coughlin cuts Dodge. Wow.. way to make a statement.

RE: Pretty lame from Herzlich

Quote: Keep it in house.



Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.



Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.



I think furthermore culture takes a backseat when your roster becomes starved for talent. You start sacrificing discipline when your job is on the line and only one or two guys can get you wins. In comment 14248428 Go Terps said:I think furthermore culture takes a backseat when your roster becomes starved for talent. You start sacrificing discipline when your job is on the line and only one or two guys can get you wins.

RE: RE: RE: Don't care, Odell is the best player on the team

Quote:



Lmao these people really think culture matters.. Like a winning team is made up of upstanding young men newsflash folks good football teams have good football players



Yeah, and the team with the best players doesn't always win. A winning team has good players but the whole is more than the sum of the parts. Teams with good players and a lousy culture are often less than the sum of the parts. In comment 14248613 GoBlue6599 said:Yeah, and the team with the best players doesn't always win. A winning team has good players but the whole is more than the sum of the parts. Teams with good players and a lousy culture are often less than the sum of the parts.

Still not all Beckham’s fault... trueblueinpw : 1/5/2019 7:46 pm : link TC never disciplined OBJ and neither did McAdoof. TC had the pelts and the gravitas to get away with it, or not, but McAdoo certainly couldn’t overcome all the areas of his incompetence and having a double standard for different players. Beckham isn’t Larry Fitzgerald but he’s probably also not anywhere near as bad as Brown or the cancer of all locker room cancers, TO.



By the way, I really didn’t need Herzlich to tell me any of this about McAd’oh because it was pretty clear on gameday that he was an idiot in every aspect of his performance.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Don't care, Odell is the best player on the team

Quote: In comment 14248613 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:









Lmao these people really think culture matters.. Like a winning team is made up of upstanding young men newsflash folks good football teams have good football players







Yeah, and the team with the best players doesn't always win. A winning team has good players but the whole is more than the sum of the parts. Teams with good players and a lousy culture are often less than the sum of the parts.

You root for the Boy Scouts and I’ll root for the Giants to get the best football players In comment 14248695 Bill in UT said:You root for the Boy Scouts and I’ll root for the Giants to get the best football players

RE: RE: Pretty lame from Herzlich

Quote: In comment 14248428 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Keep it in house.



Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.



Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.







I think furthermore culture takes a backseat when your roster becomes starved for talent. You start sacrificing discipline when your job is on the line and only one or two guys can get you wins.

I suppose you’ve missed the several posts listing all of the supposed “distractions” on very successful Giants teams, huh? Did you skip over them? Those teams weren’t “starved for talent”. Newsflash for ya...professional teams deal with distractions every day of the week. Even the most successful teams. Though I’m not surprised to see selective reading when it comes to Beckham. He’s the devil according to the holier than thou, perfect citizens that make up a huge portion of the Giants fanbase... In comment 14248657 widmerseyebrow said:I suppose you’ve missed the several posts listing all of the supposed “distractions” on very successful Giants teams, huh? Did you skip over them? Those teams weren’t “starved for talent”. Newsflash for ya...professional teams deal with distractions every day of the week. Even the most successful teams. Though I’m not surprised to see selective reading when it comes to Beckham. He’s the devil according to the holier than thou, perfect citizens that make up a huge portion of the Giants fanbase...

We can safely say K-Gun? Pop-Gun : 1/5/2019 8:04 pm : link That Mark is no longer a ‘free agent’.



Have the balls to say you’re retired, then mouth off.

RE: RE: RE: Pretty lame from Herzlich

Quote: In comment 14248486 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14248428 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Keep it in house.



Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.



Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.







You are dumb as shit. Are you related to Limerick?











Relax Chief



is that the sharknado guy? he looks really young there. In comment 14248499 ThatLimerickGuy said:is that the sharknado guy? he looks really young there.

RE: I think Beckham is growing up.

Quote: However that implies that he had some growing up to do when he arrived -- yes, he did. And it implies that he still has some growing up to do -- yes, he does.



I think he's worth it now and he'll definitely be worth it once he's matured some more.



Agree with your take . Hope he stays Healthy ........ In comment 14248358 81_Great_Dane said:Agree with your take . Hope he stays Healthy ........