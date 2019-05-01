Herzlich: Odell was a Distraction for the Team

Interesting....
OBJ a Distraction
|Former Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich did not just offer his interpretation on GM Dave Gettleman's feelings on Eli Manning, he also had a lot to say about Odell Beckham Jr.
The 31-year-old said he'd read that the issues with Brown and the Steelers have been going on forever and he likened the culture in Pittsburgh to that of the Giants last season -- when things spiraled out of control -- and cited Beckham's "distractions" as why things began to go south.
"That starts with head coach," Herzlich said. "As much as I love Mike Tomlin -- and as much as he does not deserve the blame for the antics -- I saw it happen to Ben McAdoo. He came in and had a good season and Odell started doing things that were distractions from the team."
The Giants made the playoffs under McAdoo his first season, but the head coach continuosly covered up for the receiver's behavior.
"Ben McAdoo, who was a young coach, let those things go for a long period of time," Herzlich continued. "When it was time to put his foot down he could only put his foot down to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie because he was acting out and suspended him. So what happened was there was this unfair balance of power and it was 'Ok, he can break the rules but I can't?' ... It was a double standard and once you lose respect from the locker room in terms of no one is doing anything about this guy's issues, then you have a tough time coming back.
"I think Antonio Brown is in same category. He's an unbelievable player but is he the guy you want all your eyes on?"
"I think that talent-wise he is part of the solution," he said. "However, you see what's happening with Antonio Brown, you see what happens when guys put spotlights on themselves over the team and it's a recipe for disaster. Odell has had a lot of time to mature. He's had a lot of time to figure out what he wants to be. I don't think he has the mindset 'every single ball needs to go to me,' but I do think he's a guy who needs to live in the spotlight.
"If that spotlight shines somewhere else, you might see a guy who is your best player who is not going to be a great leader for your team. To me, if you're going to build your team around one person, you want that person to not only be a superstar but to be a superstar leader. Right now, that's not what Odell is."
the 53rd player would not.
was an example of how Odell was a distraction to the team last year.
For a guy who wasn't on the team this year, he sure does have a lot of insight into the inner workings of the front office and the locker room.
He only played for the team. What does he know?
Mike from Ohio said:
was an example of how Odell was a distraction to the team last year.
For a guy who wasn't on the team this year, he sure does have a lot of insight into the inner workings of the front office and the locker room.
Great point. Does he honestly think that Shurmur would tolerate the behavior that McAdoo did? The Giants do have a superstar player and superstar leader and his name is Saquon Barkley.
However that implies that he had some growing up to do when he arrived -- yes, he did. And it implies that he still has some growing up to do -- yes, he does.
I think he's worth it now and he'll definitely be worth it once he's matured some more.
Danny Kanell said:
| He only played for the team. What does he know?
He wasn't on last years team. At any time did it look like the players quit last season as they did under McAdoo?
Jay on the Island said:
In comment 14248351 Mike from Ohio said:
was an example of how Odell was a distraction to the team last year.
For a guy who wasn't on the team this year, he sure does have a lot of insight into the inner workings of the front office and the locker room.
Great point. Does he honestly think that Shurmur would tolerate the behavior that McAdoo did? The Giants do have a superstar player and superstar leader and his name is Saquon Barkley.
When he’s not throwing around $100 bills, that is
Danny Kanell said:
| He only played for the team. What does he know?
1. He’s not talking about 2018, he’s referencing 2016 and 2017.
2. Wasn’t he on IR for 2017?
3. If a player “living in the spotlight” is a distraction then you have a weak locker room. Which the Giants certainly did in 2016 and 2017.
4. It is very clear that Mark Herzlich is working on his second career.
did Beckham threaten an ESPN reporter? Did he openly argue with his starting QB? Did he blow off a game that had playoff ramifications? Did he request a trade?
ThatLimerickGuy said:
Like a fly to shit.
Emil said:
In comment 14248355 Danny Kanell said:
He only played for the team. What does he know?
1. He’s not talking about 2018, he’s referencing 2016 and 2017.
2. Wasn’t he on IR for 2017?
3. If a player “living in the spotlight” is a distraction then you have a weak locker room. Which the Giants certainly did in 2016 and 2017.
4. It is very clear that Mark Herzlich is working on his second career.
It looks like he is following Tiki Barber's lead. Openly criticize a former teammate that the media loves to criticize.
Unhinged locker room cancer.
Jay on the Island said:
| did Beckham threaten an ESPN reporter? Did he openly argue with his starting QB? Did he blow off a game that had playoff ramifications? Did he request a trade?
I’ll add, is he routinely late to meetings, do his teammates hate him? Word is Brown has been late to 8:00 am meetings for years and he is not well liked in the locker room.
Emil said:
In comment 14248364 Jay on the Island said:
did Beckham threaten an ESPN reporter? Did he openly argue with his starting QB? Did he blow off a game that had playoff ramifications? Did he request a trade?
I’ll add, is he routinely late to meetings, do his teammates hate him? Word is Brown has been late to 8:00 am meetings for years and he is not well liked in the locker room.
It's pretty obvious when you're one of the leagues best WR's and your QB is taking shots at you during team meetings.
Danny Kanell said:
| He only played for the team. What does he know?
I know, the delusional grandeur of some BBI posters is truly amusing
Jay on the Island said:
In comment 14248363 Emil said:
He only played for the team. What does he know?
1. He’s not talking about 2018, he’s referencing 2016 and 2017.
2. Wasn’t he on IR for 2017?
3. If a player “living in the spotlight” is a distraction then you have a weak locker room. Which the Giants certainly did in 2016 and 2017.
4. It is very clear that Mark Herzlich is working on his second career.
It looks like he is following Tiki Barber's lead. Openly criticize a former teammate that the media loves to criticize.
Would point out again, that Herzlich has zero insight into the 2018 NY Giants.
Danny Kanell said:
| He only played for the team. What does he know?
Actually he wasn't on the team last year. The locker room was a mess under McAdoo for a lot of reasons, and maybe Beckham was one. But what does that have to do with the current team? And how did him playing for the team prior to this year give him insight into Gettleman's intentions with Eli?
He's an ex-player with opinions. Nothing to see here.
at a book deal.
Tiki Herzlich should just STFU and be glad that he had a copy of those John Mara pics.
for leadership
I guess he sucked at that too
teammate. He had some maturity issues as a younger player, but seems to be working through them now.
Of just how much “stuff” Brown has done the last few years.
- called a reporter a racist.
- disappears for a week during training camp
- did a Facebook live show from the locker room after a game while the coach was speaking.
- was pulled over going over 100mph in a Pittsburgh side street
- showed up ten hours late to a children’s hospital charity event
- arrived in a helicopter to training camp
- yelling at his OC during a game
- tweets trade
- sued for tossing furniture from his apartment building. Almost killing a toddler
So exactly what is the comparison between Brown and OBJ?
Danny Kanell said:
| He only played for the team. What does he know?
He's referring to 2017 (McAdoo) which seems somewhat odd since Beckham was away from the team most of the year after he broke his ankle.
I don't doubt Herzlich had issues with Beckham and I'm sure he isn't the only one, though likely in the minority. However, this, along with his commentary on Eli's future seems more like he's trying to get his name out there for a gig covering the NFL than anything terribly newsworthy.
wasn't able to keep OBJ in check?
Let's not pretend Herzlich is calling every radio show like Ira from Staten Island. There's zero reason to doubt anything he has to say.
Only to be met with accusations of being crusty, old and/or racist white guys.
It’s obvious to anyone who isn’t wearing blinders.
Or like on BBI, opinions within the organization and on the team are mixed on the subject.
He was on IR all of 2017 as well and Beckham was on IR after week 4.
He had no athleticism at all very stiff in coverage and tackled like my grandmother
this kind of stuff in the locker room.
Perhaps Herzlich is pining for a media gig and he's going the Tiki route.
Hey Herzlich, you were lucky to have a job and you were easily replaced. Thank the Giants brass and their BC connection for that. Because it certainly wasn't your impact on the field that kept you on the team.
Problem were with Eli Apple and not how OBJ was treated.. for a guy who missed most of the season I doubt there were any locker room problems because of him..
chuckydee9 said:
| Problem were with Eli Apple and not how OBJ was treated.. for a guy who missed most of the season I doubt there were any locker room problems because of him..
Add in Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart as well.
Keep it in house.
Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.
Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.
Herzlich should have been released after his rookie.
This is the most relevant Mark Herzlich has been since he played @ BC. Good for him. Virtually nothing of substance in anything he said, but good for him nonetheless.
Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 14248362 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Like a fly to shit.
My point exactly.
I'll just add this to the list and move on without further commentary.
Go Terps said:
| Keep it in house.
Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.
Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.
The culture that condoned Toomer, Strahan, Boley, Burress, Bradshaw, etc.? Yeah, those Giants championship teams had zero characters challenging the coaches, being weirdos off the field, or running their mouths.
I’ll take a million Beckham’s any day on this team.
Go Terps said:
| Keep it in house.
Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.
Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.
You are dumb as shit. Are you related to Limerick?
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14248428 Go Terps said:
Keep it in house.
Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.
Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.
You are dumb as shit. Are you related to Limerick?
Relax Chief
Mike from Ohio said:
|
For a guy who wasn't on the team this year, he sure does have a lot of insight into the inner workings of the front office and the locker room.
Yeah, I guess he doesn't speak to anyone who's still on the team anymore, and the Mara family's feelings for him doesn't matter.
The Beckham Cult is now Anti-Mohawk
Not even Mr T can join
his thoughts to himself, but really, this BBI game of shoot the messenger is just silly. Herzlich probably has beers with Giants players and front office guys who are long-time friends on a regular basis.
Maybe second behind Saquon now. Talent wins, figure out how to manage it.
Oscar said:
| Maybe second behind Saquon now. Talent wins, figure out how to manage it.
Bingo! What was the culture like when Strahan held out of camp, complained about Eli, etc?! Only an IDIOT cries about culture.
what did you and your teammates do the rest of the season? From my vantage point, it looks like you just lost game after game after game with questionable efforts along the way.
It seems more like excuse making than pointing out a legitimate problem.
grapes.
No way he gets away with crap on Shurmur or Gettleman. He is a distraction to himself.
And WGAF what happened when McAdoo was here. That is done.
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14248561 Oscar said:
Maybe second behind Saquon now. Talent wins, figure out how to manage it.
Bingo! What was the culture like when Strahan held out of camp, complained about Eli, etc?! Only an IDIOT cries about culture.
Lmao these people really think culture matters.. Like a winning team is made up of upstanding young men newsflash folks good football teams have good football players
Beckham has been somewhat a distraction now and then.
Can you remember the owner saying about any other player that he should do his talking with his play.
Danny Kanell said:
| He only played for the team. What does he know?
Oh please. Former players are wrong all the time. Matter of fact they are rarely objective.
I’m so sick of hearing about this distraction garbage. It’s a made up myth.
So the OL and bad defenses had nothing to do with the losing? No, it was some stupid obj made up distraction that did in the Giants.
2002 tiki strahan feud was supposed to tear that team apart. 10 wins folks.
1986 giants were a walking soap opera with LT and whatever else. Super bowl champs.
77-78 Yanks with Billy, Reggie and the rest.. the Bronx zoo! Two time champs.
Late 80s niners with Montana and Steve young all but ripping each other apart day after day. Tons of questions and media stories. Yet they were the Best NFL team I’ve ever seen.
Should I keep going? How about Tom Coughlin’s giants and the drama the media drummed up every single season. Two time champs.
Want more? How about those pistons teams in the early to mid 2000s with Rasheed Wallace? Champs.
Babe Ruth was probably the biggest distraction in the history of sports. How’d his teams make out?
Bullshit!
Has never been on a losing team! Never!! Distraction?
People don’t know what the word distraction means. They are using the wrong word to describe obj and brown. A few come to mind. Diva. Pain in the ass. Drama queen. Nuisance. There’s a difference.
Jay on the Island said:
|
It looks like he is following Tiki Barber's lead. Openly criticize a former teammate that the media loves to criticize.
No.. this is much different.
GoBlue6599 said:
In comment 14248566 Ssanders9816 said:
Maybe second behind Saquon now. Talent wins, figure out how to manage it.
Bingo! What was the culture like when Strahan held out of camp, complained about Eli, etc?! Only an IDIOT cries about culture.
Lmao these people really think culture matters.. Like a winning team is made up of upstanding young men newsflash folks good football teams have good football players
Lol exactly!!! Good players win games. Not a bunch of butt buddies with a good culture. F outta here with that trash.
a guy who has more first hand knowledge than anyone here makes a statement about a beloved player and then people here respond with basically... fuck him, he sucks. As if his ability on the field discredits what he personally witnessed.
I agree that he probably should not have said anything but was anyone here really shocked about what he said?
This also would not be the first time a Giants' coach did not treat all players the same. When the team lost all of its composure, Coughlin cuts Dodge. Wow.. way to make a statement.
Go Terps said:
| Keep it in house.
Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.
Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.
I think furthermore culture takes a backseat when your roster becomes starved for talent. You start sacrificing discipline when your job is on the line and only one or two guys can get you wins.
GoBlue6599 said:
|
Lmao these people really think culture matters.. Like a winning team is made up of upstanding young men newsflash folks good football teams have good football players
Yeah, and the team with the best players doesn't always win. A winning team has good players but the whole is more than the sum of the parts. Teams with good players and a lousy culture are often less than the sum of the parts.
TC never disciplined OBJ and neither did McAdoof. TC had the pelts and the gravitas to get away with it, or not, but McAdoo certainly couldn’t overcome all the areas of his incompetence and having a double standard for different players. Beckham isn’t Larry Fitzgerald but he’s probably also not anywhere near as bad as Brown or the cancer of all locker room cancers, TO.
By the way, I really didn’t need Herzlich to tell me any of this about McAd’oh because it was pretty clear on gameday that he was an idiot in every aspect of his performance.
Bill in UT said:
In comment 14248613 GoBlue6599 said:
Lmao these people really think culture matters.. Like a winning team is made up of upstanding young men newsflash folks good football teams have good football players
Yeah, and the team with the best players doesn't always win. A winning team has good players but the whole is more than the sum of the parts. Teams with good players and a lousy culture are often less than the sum of the parts.
You root for the Boy Scouts and I’ll root for the Giants to get the best football players
widmerseyebrow said:
In comment 14248428 Go Terps said:
Keep it in house.
Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.
Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.
I think furthermore culture takes a backseat when your roster becomes starved for talent. You start sacrificing discipline when your job is on the line and only one or two guys can get you wins.
I suppose you’ve missed the several posts listing all of the supposed “distractions” on very successful Giants teams, huh? Did you skip over them? Those teams weren’t “starved for talent”. Newsflash for ya...professional teams deal with distractions every day of the week. Even the most successful teams. Though I’m not surprised to see selective reading when it comes to Beckham. He’s the devil according to the holier than thou, perfect citizens that make up a huge portion of the Giants fanbase...
That Mark is no longer a ‘free agent’.
Have the balls to say you’re retired, then mouth off.
ThatLimerickGuy said:
In comment 14248486 Ssanders9816 said:
Keep it in house.
Besides, he isn't saying anything we don't already know. The Giants have had weak leadership from coaches and players since they drafted Beckham, and have allowed him to do whatever he wants.
Culture wins. Coaches (starting with Coughlin) allowed Beckham and other guys to erode the culture, and as a result the organization has been a laughingstock.
You are dumb as shit. Are you related to Limerick?
Relax Chief
is that the sharknado guy? he looks really young there.
81_Great_Dane said:
| However that implies that he had some growing up to do when he arrived -- yes, he did. And it implies that he still has some growing up to do -- yes, he does.
I think he's worth it now and he'll definitely be worth it once he's matured some more.
Agree with your take . Hope he stays Healthy ........
the same interview. Feel better about this now. He is looking for something after FB like many of them do. As long as he does not continue to create problems for the team with more controversial comments.