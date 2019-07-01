OSU's Dwayne Haskins Jr. officially declares for NFL Draft

|
|Quote:
|He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
|Quote:
| Too bad there's 0 chance the Giants draft him.
Next.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252362 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
I wouldn’t source Dottino if you want credibility.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
|Quote:
|Better talent will be on the board.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252353 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
Too bad there's 0 chance the Giants draft him.
Next.
And you know this how???
|Quote:
| Too bad there's 0 chance the Giants draft him.
Next.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252362 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
It's January 7th. A lot can change.
|Quote:
|Get it done!
|Quote:
| Too bad there's 0 chance the Giants draft him.
Next.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252362 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
Dottino also said that Chubb would be the pick about a month before the draft and Webb would take over Eli .
|Quote:
| In comment 14252363 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 14252353 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
Too bad there's 0 chance the Giants draft him.
Next.
And you know this how???
Because Gettleman doesn't reach for an inferior QB just because he plays QB.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252355 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
Better talent will be on the board.
Stop hating.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252376 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252355 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
Better talent will be on the board.
Stop hating.
I’m sorry, what?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252367 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252362 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
I wouldn’t source Dottino if you want credibility.
The same Dottino who said the Giants were absolutely 100% not taking a QB with the #2 overall pick?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252392 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252376 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252355 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
Better talent will be on the board.
Stop hating.
I’m sorry, what?
I said stop hating
|Quote:
| In comment 14252365 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 14252362 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
It's January 7th. A lot can change.
Giants are not drafting Haskins. This will never change. I promise you.
|Quote:
|it's cute.
|Quote:
| Is bigger than his franchise QB factor.
I rather pass and regret it. Then draft and regret it.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252395 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252392 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252376 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252355 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
Better talent will be on the board.
Stop hating.
I’m sorry, what?
I said stop hating
Yeah I heard you. Made no sense the first time or now. I wasn’t hating, I was stating an opinion.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252365 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 14252362 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
It's January 7th. A lot can change.
Giants are not drafting Haskins. This will never change. I promise you.
|Quote:
|Never. Dottino said Barkley all the way.
|Quote:
|We've gotta go OL or Edge Rush, methinks.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252377 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252363 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 14252353 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
Too bad there's 0 chance the Giants draft him.
Next.
And you know this how???
Because Gettleman doesn't reach for an inferior QB just because he plays QB.
inferior to who exactly?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
|Quote:
| just a troll job:
Quote:
Never. Dottino said Barkley all the way.
That's fucking bullshit. Dottino said Chubb would be the pick and thought Webb would end up taking over at QB.
I don't know if he ever wrote anything about Barkley being the pick.
Why make up shit that is verifiable?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252374 BIG FRED 1973 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252362 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
Dottino also said that Chubb would be the pick about a month before the draft and Webb would take over Eli .
Never. Dottino said Barkley all the way.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252403 dep026 said:
Quote:
Is bigger than his franchise QB factor.
I rather pass and regret it. Then draft and regret it.
bust factor...based on what?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252389 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252377 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252363 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 14252353 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
Too bad there's 0 chance the Giants draft him.
Next.
And you know this how???
Because Gettleman doesn't reach for an inferior QB just because he plays QB.
inferior to who exactly?
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
Sam Darnold
Josh Rosen
|Quote:
|what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
|Quote:
|what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
|Quote:
|what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
|Quote:
|what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Was it over for the chargers when rivers failed to make the playoffs 7 of 8 years?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Was it over for the chargers when rivers failed to make the playoffs 7 of 8 years?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
If Haskins is the pick he won't be ready in 2019 anyway so you need a stopgap. My plan is to go with Eli for one more year and then target a QB in 2020. I prefer Fromm but there will be a few other good options.
|Quote:
|at the position; let's hope his pre-draft work impresses DG
|Quote:
|I don't know how to evaluate Haskins. I watch him standing behind that top o-line and throwing to top receivers and wonder how he'd do at Duke.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252437 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Was it over for the chargers when rivers failed to make the playoffs 7 of 8 years?
Rivers has been playing at a higher level than Eli though
|Quote:
| In comment 14252362 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252358 eli4life said:
Quote:
He can learn from him and it gives us time to finish the line.
No, Gettleman takes BPA. Haskins not even close to the BPA at #6.
Paul Dottino already definitely said, the Giants will absolutely not draft Haskins.
Stop with this. Not happening.
Lol the dotino argument when has he ever been right?
|Quote:
|what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
|Quote:
|We've gotta go OL or Edge Rush, methinks.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252441 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
If Haskins is the pick he won't be ready in 2019 anyway so you need a stopgap. My plan is to go with Eli for one more year and then target a QB in 2020. I prefer Fromm but there will be a few other good options.
How do expect to do that without giving up future draft picks? With as much parity in the league do you think we will have another 5 or less win season to be in the top 10?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Was it over for the chargers when rivers failed to make the playoffs 7 of 8 years?
|Quote:
| Get ready for another year of Eli Manning.
Your franchise QB is most likely being drafted in 2020, and I'm sure at that point the Giants will do whatever they have to in the event a trade up is necessary.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252467 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
Get ready for another year of Eli Manning.
Your franchise QB is most likely being drafted in 2020, and I'm sure at that point the Giants will do whatever they have to in the event a trade up is necessary.
If Gettleman passes on a QB 2 straights years, he should be shown the door promptly.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252437 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Was it over for the chargers when rivers failed to make the playoffs 7 of 8 years?
Rivers won 9 games in 3 of those years. So that’s 4/7 with a winning record and 3 a win away from the playoffs. I love Eli but Rivers has been a better quarterback for at least 3 years now.
|Quote:
|None of you know whether Haskins is worth the pick. Even resident scout Sy seems to be unsure.
|Quote:
|"he had a great OL" thing is such garbage. So now it's a negative if a QB has a good OL in college?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252488 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252467 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
Get ready for another year of Eli Manning.
Your franchise QB is most likely being drafted in 2020, and I'm sure at that point the Giants will do whatever they have to in the event a trade up is necessary.
If Gettleman passes on a QB 2 straights years, he should be shown the door promptly.
If Gettleman takes a QB that he isn't sold on just for the sake of taking a QB he should be shown the door promptly.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252475 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"he had a great OL" thing is such garbage. So now it's a negative if a QB has a good OL in college?
It's a negative if there is an important element missing from the evaluation process. If you don't know how a QB will perform under pressure, if you don't know how fast a QB can go through his progressions to find the open man, if you don't of a QB's ability to turn his back to the defense when executing play action and then turn and find the open man, then how in the hell can you justify spending a top ten pick on him? Haskins isn't the only strong-armed QB in the draft who can complete passes from a clean pocket. That doesn't make him stand out from the crowd.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Don't tell them anything. They would rather lose with a 40 year old Eli than attempt to look towards the future. Can't seem to move on.
|Quote:
|"he had a great OL" thing is such garbage. So now it's a negative if a QB has a good OL in college?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Basically we don't want to force a pick. At #6 you have a chance to draft an elite/impact player. Taking a QB at six,to fill a need, when you don't believe he is elite could set the team back at QB for a number of years. This team has a lot of holes to fill, and this draft is starting to look deep in some of those areas. I would not be upset if the team filled other needs, and went QB in 2020; which is shaping up to be a very strong/deep QB class. Just because this QB is the tallest midget in the room, doesn't make him a smart pick at #6.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252495 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14252475 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"he had a great OL" thing is such garbage. So now it's a negative if a QB has a good OL in college?
It's a negative if there is an important element missing from the evaluation process. If you don't know how a QB will perform under pressure, if you don't know how fast a QB can go through his progressions to find the open man, if you don't of a QB's ability to turn his back to the defense when executing play action and then turn and find the open man, then how in the hell can you justify spending a top ten pick on him? Haskins isn't the only strong-armed QB in the draft who can complete passes from a clean pocket. That doesn't make him stand out from the crowd.
Bingo.
Well said.
|Quote:
|I don't know how to evaluate Haskins. I watch him standing behind that top o-line and throwing to top receivers and wonder how he'd do at Duke.
|Quote:
| 1 anybody doesn't like this kid (I'm not saying he's Warren Moon but everything he's shown so far is pretty impressive)
2 why you want to kick the QB can down the road yet again?
3 why you think its prudent to assume we will be in a good position to draft a QB next year (let's say the good QBs go early then and we are 8-8 this season and are drafting 15th)
|Quote:
| In comment 14252381 Ira said:
Quote:
I don't know how to evaluate Haskins. I watch him standing behind that top o-line and throwing to top receivers and wonder how he'd do at Duke.
How was Baker Mayfield's offensive line in college?
|Quote:
|None of you know whether Haskins is worth the pick. Even resident scout Sy seems to be unsure.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252475 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"he had a great OL" thing is such garbage. So now it's a negative if a QB has a good OL in college?
It's a negative if there is an important element missing from the evaluation process. If you don't know how a QB will perform under pressure, if you don't know how fast a QB can go through his progressions to find the open man, if you don't of a QB's ability to turn his back to the defense when executing play action and then turn and find the open man, then how in the hell can you justify spending a top ten pick on him? Haskins isn't the only strong-armed QB in the draft who can complete passes from a clean pocket. That doesn't make him stand out from the crowd.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252488 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252467 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
Get ready for another year of Eli Manning.
Your franchise QB is most likely being drafted in 2020, and I'm sure at that point the Giants will do whatever they have to in the event a trade up is necessary.
If Gettleman passes on a QB 2 straights years, he should be shown the door promptly.
If Gettleman takes a QB that he isn't sold on just for the sake of taking a QB he should be shown the door promptly.
|Quote:
|Interesting...
|Quote:
| 2019, We take a stud at #6 like OT Williams or a D-Lineman, and have a very solid draft. OBJ is back, the line is much better, we win a couple of the toss up games we should have won this year and we go 9-7. How are we getting a QB in the 2020 draft if we are picking 19 or 20? Are you prepared to trade away the next two years of high picks to get to 4? I like Haskins over Herbert and its not close right now. Walter Football is a good site. Here's who they have ranked in their 2020 mock right now:
1. Tua- Durability could be an issue
2. Fromm- Struggled in big games this year
4. Herbert- Had a bad 2nd half
22. Eason- Hasn't played a game in over a year.
So you would rather pass on a guy like Haskins, who just threw 50 TD passes for that crapshoot?? Makes no sense to kick the can down the road AGAIN. Link - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| Especially in New York.
Pass.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252487 oldutican said:
Quote:
None of you know whether Haskins is worth the pick. Even resident scout Sy seems to be unsure.
Oh come-on. We are all just giving our opinions, and none of us are experts (except maybe for Sy). But at this point, if the experts are unsure, he's probably not someone we should be discussing as the future franchise guy that you want to pick at #6; maybe his performance at the combine will clear things up a little better.
|Quote:
|but to me it's a good sign that the strongest criticism seems to be that his OL was too good. If that's all you got (not size, mobility, arm strength, football IQ or off field issues) then I'd say he deserves a serious look.
|Quote:
|Like I do Coach K point guards. They are highly productive but don’t translate to the pro game.
|Quote:
|Like I do Coach K point guards. They are highly productive but don’t translate to the pro game.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252446 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Don't tell them anything. They would rather lose with a 40 year old Eli than attempt to look towards the future. Can't seem to move on.
Why because they don’t like the guy you do? This is the exact garbage that has brought this site way down the past few years. I personally like the kid but I can understand the argument against and wanting to wait until 2020 draft for the next big qb draft. Where I disagree is we will improve enough this offseason to put us to far out of reach to get one of them. If they are sold on him get him at 6. If he’s the guy than it don’t matter 6 or 15. If not go elsewhere that simple. But I guess on the “ new” bbi we can’t have disagreements without ridicule as if anyone actually knows what the front office thinks
|Quote:
| In comment 14252460 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252441 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
If Haskins is the pick he won't be ready in 2019 anyway so you need a stopgap. My plan is to go with Eli for one more year and then target a QB in 2020. I prefer Fromm but there will be a few other good options.
How do expect to do that without giving up future draft picks? With as much parity in the league do you think we will have another 5 or less win season to be in the top 10?
You just said "Don't tell them anything. They would rather lose with a 40 year old Eli than attempt to look towards the future." So we are going to suck with Eli but then you say we won't be in position to get a top 10 pick? Which is it? If we have to trade up so be it. The Rams, Eagles, Texans, and Chiefs just traded up for QB's. How did that work out for them?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252541 dep026 said:
Quote:
Like I do Coach K point guards. They are highly productive but don’t translate to the pro game.
|Quote:
|Interesting...
|Quote:
| Especially in New York.
Pass.
|Quote:
| also had a 4 win season and a 5 win season, and I've been lectured on BBI several times that good QB's not have those types of years, let alone two of them.
There is a lot of inconsistency when discussing Rivers. He's been the victim of a bad team while eli is the cause of a bad team....
|Quote:
| we have a highly respected QB maven in Shurmur. We’re not talking HC abilities, just QB evaluation.
If he passes on Haskins, there’s your answer. If he takes him, there’s your answer.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252483 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14252460 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252441 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
If Haskins is the pick he won't be ready in 2019 anyway so you need a stopgap. My plan is to go with Eli for one more year and then target a QB in 2020. I prefer Fromm but there will be a few other good options.
How do expect to do that without giving up future draft picks? With as much parity in the league do you think we will have another 5 or less win season to be in the top 10?
You just said "Don't tell them anything. They would rather lose with a 40 year old Eli than attempt to look towards the future." So we are going to suck with Eli but then you say we won't be in position to get a top 10 pick? Which is it? If we have to trade up so be it. The Rams, Eagles, Texans, and Chiefs just traded up for QB's. How did that work out for them?
What the hell are you talking about. I'm for drafting Haskins this year not holding on to Eli.
|Quote:
|was regarded as one of the best defenses in all of college football this season. Haskins made them look like a JV high school defense.
|Quote:
|"let's wait for the 2020" class thing is quite dumb. You never know how those other QBs are going to fare, where our pick will be, etc. There are a ton of unknowns. What we do know is that our pick right now is #6, and Haskins is a really good prospect.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252493 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
also had a 4 win season and a 5 win season, and I've been lectured on BBI several times that good QB's not have those types of years, let alone two of them.
There is a lot of inconsistency when discussing Rivers. He's been the victim of a bad team while eli is the cause of a bad team....
Well, Rivers does have a lifetime record of 118-90. And he's had 3 losing seasons out of 13.
Yes, he'd had some dark seasons, but he's responded the last two seasons. That division was out of their grasp for several years when Manning came to Denver. Those Denver teams were stacked.
The Chargers were a playoff team last year if they didn't have a high school kicker the first quarter of the season. So Rivers has demonstrated that he's still a great QB and can lead a team.
|Quote:
| I love the Saquon pick now because it really makes our next qb choice MUCH safer.
If you build the offensive line some more and put a young quarterback into a system built on a great run game with elite skill players around him, he has a much better chance of succeeding as well as the TEAM.
You basically lower your bust chance because the guy won't have to be elite to ensure the offense is successful. You also can take the time needed to gradually progress his game, not asking too much of him all the time.
This is not in support of, or against Haskins. Rather a point to the crowd that thinks the sky is falling if the Giants don't take a qb at 6. There is an excellent argument to be made the choice i just laid out is makes much more sense for the team as is constructed.
Watching Philly made me depressed because it showed how having an elite offensive line really elevates your chances of winning on any given day. The story of the Colts - Texans game? Houston's defensive line got dominated. Lost in the Parkey noise? Mack had one sack and often times was MIA. Philly's offensive line won that game. They took away Chicago's biggest strength. Building that line remains priority #1 in my humble opinion.
|Quote:
|he shouldn't be there for the Giants at 6. Time will tell.
|Quote:
|I thought he played more of the 2 for Duke. I thought Nolan Smith was the PG.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252535 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
we have a highly respected QB maven in Shurmur. We’re not talking HC abilities, just QB evaluation.
If he passes on Haskins, there’s your answer. If he takes him, there’s your answer.
Yes, his work with Lauletta has been sublime.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252502 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 14252446 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Don't tell them anything. They would rather lose with a 40 year old Eli than attempt to look towards the future. Can't seem to move on.
Why because they don’t like the guy you do? This is the exact garbage that has brought this site way down the past few years. I personally like the kid but I can understand the argument against and wanting to wait until 2020 draft for the next big qb draft. Where I disagree is we will improve enough this offseason to put us to far out of reach to get one of them. If they are sold on him get him at 6. If he’s the guy than it don’t matter 6 or 15. If not go elsewhere that simple. But I guess on the “ new” bbi we can’t have disagreements without ridicule as if anyone actually knows what the front office thinks
How are waiting for 2020 when nothing gauranted on who's coming out or what our draft position is? I love hearing these ridiculous ideas when no one can predict the future. So let's pass on a QB this year who may or may not be the answer for a QB next year who may or may not be the answer.Is that right?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252546 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
In comment 14252541 dep026 said:
Quote:
Like I do Coach K point guards. They are highly productive but don’t translate to the pro game.
I thought he played more of the 2 for Duke. I thought Nolan Smith was the PG.
|Quote:
| and Saquon, I'm fairly confident that Haskins will be a very good NFL quarterback if we were to draft him. Guy has all the tools and is already going through his progressions nicely after 14 college starts.
What exactly are his negatives when it comes to his passing?
|Quote:
|he shouldn't be there for the Giants at 6. Time will tell.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252581 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
he shouldn't be there for the Giants at 6. Time will tell.
Exactly. Oakland, TB, or even a Jacksonville trade up will happen.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252581 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
he shouldn't be there for the Giants at 6. Time will tell.
Exactly. Oakland, TB, or even a Jacksonville trade up will happen.
|Quote:
| And gettleman knows this.
It's time to take a QB early.
Haskins, Jones, or Lock are it.
Everyone acting like they are in the know are forgetting that comment.
I prefer Haskins and hope we step up and take him.
Future is now.
|Quote:
|and Tampa are not drafting a quarterback.
|Quote:
|and Tampa are not drafting a quarterback.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252595 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
and Tampa are not drafting a quarterback.
Man I hate posts like this. How the fuck do you know?
|Quote:
|1st team in the draft that needs a quarterback. It's a good position to be in. Unlike last year, where we were 2nd in line behind Cleveland.
|Quote:
|and Tampa are not drafting a quarterback.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252595 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
and Tampa are not drafting a quarterback.
Man I hate posts like this. How the fuck do you know?
|Quote:
|
We don’t know what he’s accomplished with KL, but he was a 4th round pick. That’s where Shurmur probably evaluated him project-wise. Haskins may go high in Round 1 and might very well be someone’s franchise guy. You’re actually are comparing a 4th rounder with a 1st rounder?
|Quote:
|1st team in the draft that needs a quarterback. It's a good position to be in. Unlike last year, where we were 2nd in line behind Cleveland.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252602 Pep22 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252595 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
and Tampa are not drafting a quarterback.
Man I hate posts like this. How the fuck do you know?
It’s his opinion. NO ONE truly knows
|Quote:
| In comment 14252602 Pep22 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252595 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
and Tampa are not drafting a quarterback.
Man I hate posts like this. How the fuck do you know?
It’s his opinion. NO ONE truly knows
|Quote:
| In comment 14252584 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
We don’t know what he’s accomplished with KL, but he was a 4th round pick. That’s where Shurmur probably evaluated him project-wise. Haskins may go high in Round 1 and might very well be someone’s franchise guy. You’re actually are comparing a 4th rounder with a 1st rounder?
Apparently Shurmur was very high on Lauletta. A 4th round pick is a material investment.
Besides Keenum, who exactly has Shurmur molded to be this reputed QB whisperer? And please don't give me McNabb. That was Reid with Shurmur riding in the passenger seat...
|Quote:
|I'm taking verbatim what the GM and coach from each team has said about their QB, and I'm repeating it. I'm not making something up.
|Quote:
| let’s see if the Giants won’t screw that up or if they’ll trot out that Dinosaur Eli Manning and his huge cap number
Anything to sell those PSLs
|Quote:
| In comment 14252620 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14252584 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
We don’t know what he’s accomplished with KL, but he was a 4th round pick. That’s where Shurmur probably evaluated him project-wise. Haskins may go high in Round 1 and might very well be someone’s franchise guy. You’re actually are comparing a 4th rounder with a 1st rounder?
Apparently Shurmur was very high on Lauletta. A 4th round pick is a material investment.
Besides Keenum, who exactly has Shurmur molded to be this reputed QB whisperer? And please don't give me McNabb. That was Reid with Shurmur riding in the passenger seat...
Foles, his first go-around with Philly, Bridgewater was playing decently pre-injury. He had Bradford playing arguably his best ball before he went down. You know more about QBs than Shurmur, so I’ll grant that. :)
|Quote:
|Coach K was responsible for a truck driver falling asleep (Bobby Hurley's career ender)
|Quote:
|
Foles, his first go-around with Philly, Bridgewater was playing decently pre-injury. He had Bradford playing arguably his best ball before he went down. You know more about QBs than Shurmur, so I’ll grant that. :)
|Quote:
| In comment 14252628 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252620 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14252584 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
We don’t know what he’s accomplished with KL, but he was a 4th round pick. That’s where Shurmur probably evaluated him project-wise. Haskins may go high in Round 1 and might very well be someone’s franchise guy. You’re actually are comparing a 4th rounder with a 1st rounder?
Apparently Shurmur was very high on Lauletta. A 4th round pick is a material investment.
Besides Keenum, who exactly has Shurmur molded to be this reputed QB whisperer? And please don't give me McNabb. That was Reid with Shurmur riding in the passenger seat...
Foles, his first go-around with Philly, Bridgewater was playing decently pre-injury. He had Bradford playing arguably his best ball before he went down. You know more about QBs than Shurmur, so I’ll grant that. :)
You forgot Case Keenum last year.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252628 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Foles, his first go-around with Philly, Bridgewater was playing decently pre-injury. He had Bradford playing arguably his best ball before he went down. You know more about QBs than Shurmur, so I’ll grant that. :)
This is embarrassing. Reid was the catalyst for Foles. What happened to Foles when Reid left? Bridgewater? Really? Show me his prolific career year. Bradford played okay...fine. But do you want to hang Shurmur's QB bonafides?
|Quote:
|he shouldn't be there for the Giants at 6. Time will tell.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252581 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
he shouldn't be there for the Giants at 6. Time will tell.
Put me in the camp that guesses he won't be there at 6. Which is why I am studying Lock and Jones now and will start on Grier next.
Oh, I also don't think DG will pull the trigger on trading up to get Haskins. The Jags or Broncos will though, IMHO. Wild guessing of course, but Denver is already past strike 3 under Elway on the next QB search, and they are not gonna have only Keenum and Simian to trot out next year.
|Quote:
|on Haskins is that it's hard to evaluate how good he truly is b/c he had so much time behind the Ohio State OL. But the kid was absolutely lights out, has a huge arm, stands tall in the pocket, scans the field, moves his eyes quickly through his progressions and throws a very accurate ball. He's not a runner at all but he has some elusiveness when he needs it. He's very young and only one yr of college experience but he also showed up and played very well in the biggest games. I truly don't understand what people dislike about his game. If he were a 2 year starter and played in a different conference I don't think anyone would question him going #1 overall.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252650 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
on Haskins is that it's hard to evaluate how good he truly is b/c he had so much time behind the Ohio State OL. But the kid was absolutely lights out, has a huge arm, stands tall in the pocket, scans the field, moves his eyes quickly through his progressions and throws a very accurate ball. He's not a runner at all but he has some elusiveness when he needs it. He's very young and only one yr of college experience but he also showed up and played very well in the biggest games. I truly don't understand what people dislike about his game. If he were a 2 year starter and played in a different conference I don't think anyone would question him going #1 overall.
I don't see him going through his progressions. He seems to stare down his primary receiver which will get him in trouble in the NFL. This could just be a result of his inexperience but it is something to monitor.
|Quote:
|and combine will be huge for Haskins. Let's see how he can do on the board
|Quote:
|what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
My plan is to embrace sucking in 2019. If that means more Eli, so be it. Better QB options will present themselves in 2020 and ‘21.
|Quote:
|on Haskins is that it's hard to evaluate how good he truly is b/c he had so much time behind the Ohio State OL. But the kid was absolutely lights out, has a huge arm, stands tall in the pocket, scans the field, moves his eyes quickly through his progressions and throws a very accurate ball. He's not a runner at all but he has some elusiveness when he needs it. He's very young and only one yr of college experience but he also showed up and played very well in the biggest games. I truly don't understand what people dislike about his game. If he were a 2 year starter and played in a different conference I don't think anyone would question him going #1 overall.
|Quote:
|Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
|Quote:
|What I really like about Haskins is his deep ball accuracy. How many times over the past two seasons have we seen Beckham have 2-3 steps or more on a DB and Eli misses him?
|Quote:
| he made Michigan look like Eastern Michigan out there.
that being said, it's fair to say that he is harder to evaluate because his talent just seemed superior to everything else out there.
Doesn't mean he's a bad player, just a tougher eval imo.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252478 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 14252428 Dmartin said:
Quote:
what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
Basically we don't want to force a pick. At #6 you have a chance to draft an elite/impact player. Taking a QB at six,to fill a need, when you don't believe he is elite could set the team back at QB for a number of years. This team has a lot of holes to fill, and this draft is starting to look deep in some of those areas. I would not be upset if the team filled other needs, and went QB in 2020; which is shaping up to be a very strong/deep QB class. Just because this QB is the tallest midget in the room, doesn't make him a smart pick at #6.
Were you saying this last year?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252526 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 14252487 oldutican said:
Quote:
None of you know whether Haskins is worth the pick. Even resident scout Sy seems to be unsure.
Oh come-on. We are all just giving our opinions, and none of us are experts (except maybe for Sy). But at this point, if the experts are unsure, he's probably not someone we should be discussing as the future franchise guy that you want to pick at #6; maybe his performance at the combine will clear things up a little better.
I don't know how throwing to uncovered WR's in shorts at the combine is going to clear anything up.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252667 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
Explain what you dislike about his game.
|Quote:
|what's your plan for 2019? Another year of Eli? You realize the Giants have missed the playoffs 6/7 years and they started 1-7 again this year. Tear the band-aid off. It's over. Haskins can make all the throws and has enough mobility to be really good in this league.
|Quote:
|
1) completion percentage;
2) college games played;
3) age when drafted;
4) experience in a pro-style offense;
5) and functional mobility.
|Quote:
| Using assets to move up is a different story.
I’d wager the 2020 class isn’t going to be as highly regarded at this time next year.
They’re not the prospects they’re made out to be by some. A lot of question marks.
|Quote:
|Haskins will be worth it.. his downfield accuracy would bring out the best in OBJ and Engram.. we also get to see the OL block for a QB who wont be a sitting duck.. Haskins could rejuvenate this whole franchise
|Quote:
| In comment 14252667 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
Explain what you dislike about his game.
|Quote:
|What I really like about Haskins is his deep ball accuracy. How many times over the past two seasons have we seen Beckham have 2-3 steps or more on a DB and Eli misses him?
|Quote:
| In comment 14252785 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Using assets to move up is a different story.
I’d wager the 2020 class isn’t going to be as highly regarded at this time next year.
They’re not the prospects they’re made out to be by some. A lot of question marks.
On what basis is Haskins worth he #6 pick. You state it as fact, with nothing to support it.
Are you a college QB expert, and has had the opportunity to study the all 22 for hours on end? Have you met with him and seen him throw? Have you done classroom sessions with him and can see that he has a deep understanding of the game and the position? Have you been able to review his ability to go through progressions and go through them at NFL caliber speed? Does he know where his checkdowns are? How about hot read? Have you timed his delivery? Have you studied his footwork? Can you evaluate his knowledge of blocking schemes and knowing where his escape routes are? Does he have a good feel for pressure? Can he throw under pressure?
I am not a college QB expert. I cannot say what attributes he has or doesn't have. I can say that he has clearly no demonstrated many of the attributes I listed above. He hasn't demonstrated them largely because he is only a 1 year starter, surround by talent way superior to his opponents and in a very friendly Urban Meyer QB system. The few times he has been under pressure has not performed up the level you would hope for, but it happens so rarely its hardly a valid sample. Taken as a whole, the situation he comes from means that he has a greater probability of failure that QBs from other situations. Haskins may turn out to be a great QB, Tua and Fromm may bust, but the probabilities are higher that the opposite will be true.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252785 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Using assets to move up is a different story.
I’d wager the 2020 class isn’t going to be as highly regarded at this time next year.
They’re not the prospects they’re made out to be by some. A lot of question marks.
On what basis is Haskins worth he #6 pick. You state it as fact, with nothing to support it.
Are you a college QB expert, and has had the opportunity to study the all 22 for hours on end? Have you met with him and seen him throw? Have you done classroom sessions with him and can see that he has a deep understanding of the game and the position? Have you been able to review his ability to go through progressions and go through them at NFL caliber speed? Does he know where his checkdowns are? How about hot read? Have you timed his delivery? Have you studied his footwork? Can you evaluate his knowledge of blocking schemes and knowing where his escape routes are? Does he have a good feel for pressure? Can he throw under pressure?
I am not a college QB expert. I cannot say what attributes he has or doesn't have. I can say that he has clearly no demonstrated many of the attributes I listed above. He hasn't demonstrated them largely because he is only a 1 year starter, surround by talent way superior to his opponents and in a very friendly Urban Meyer QB system. The few times he has been under pressure has not performed up the level you would hope for, but it happens so rarely its hardly a valid sample. Taken as a whole, the situation he comes from means that he has a greater probability of failure that QBs from other situations. Haskins may turn out to be a great QB, Tua and Fromm may bust, but the probabilities are higher that the opposite will be true.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252710 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
he made Michigan look like Eastern Michigan out there.
that being said, it's fair to say that he is harder to evaluate because his talent just seemed superior to everything else out there.
Doesn't mean he's a bad player, just a tougher eval imo.
Michigan had 1 of the top defense in the country.. Haskins destroyed them
|Quote:
|has all of 14 career starts and looks like a polished passer already. He'd be worth it at #6 if he aces interviews and combine. Seems like a grounded kid with a good work ethic.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252818 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252785 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Using assets to move up is a different story.
I’d wager the 2020 class isn’t going to be as highly regarded at this time next year.
They’re not the prospects they’re made out to be by some. A lot of question marks.
On what basis is Haskins worth he #6 pick. You state it as fact, with nothing to support it.
Are you a college QB expert, and has had the opportunity to study the all 22 for hours on end? Have you met with him and seen him throw? Have you done classroom sessions with him and can see that he has a deep understanding of the game and the position? Have you been able to review his ability to go through progressions and go through them at NFL caliber speed? Does he know where his checkdowns are? How about hot read? Have you timed his delivery? Have you studied his footwork? Can you evaluate his knowledge of blocking schemes and knowing where his escape routes are? Does he have a good feel for pressure? Can he throw under pressure?
I am not a college QB expert. I cannot say what attributes he has or doesn't have. I can say that he has clearly no demonstrated many of the attributes I listed above. He hasn't demonstrated them largely because he is only a 1 year starter, surround by talent way superior to his opponents and in a very friendly Urban Meyer QB system. The few times he has been under pressure has not performed up the level you would hope for, but it happens so rarely its hardly a valid sample. Taken as a whole, the situation he comes from means that he has a greater probability of failure that QBs from other situations. Haskins may turn out to be a great QB, Tua and Fromm may bust, but the probabilities are higher that the opposite will be true.
I’ve actually gotten 4 of his games in the All-22. He’s a smart football, he was responsible for some checks at the LOS, more than other Urban QBs
He makes all the throws. His ability to layer his throws through between levels is a rare trait. His hand talent and touch on the football is very good for QB with limited experience.
The issues with Haskins comes when he leaves too much weight on his back foot on deep balls, when he doesn’t his deep balls are very good. He’s also only really had responsibilities for half field progressions for most of the year. That changed as the year went on.
He improved as the year went on against pressure. If we’re worried about Haskins under pressure have you watched Tua? When he gets pressured his mental processing breaks down and he panics. He’s did it a number of times in the Georgia game and a perfect example is the spin sack he took right before the TD pass in last year’s title game.
Tua and Fromm have a whole year of football left, there’s no certainty their bust percentage is lower.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252818 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252785 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Using assets to move up is a different story.
I’d wager the 2020 class isn’t going to be as highly regarded at this time next year.
They’re not the prospects they’re made out to be by some. A lot of question marks.
On what basis is Haskins worth he #6 pick. You state it as fact, with nothing to support it.
Are you a college QB expert, and has had the opportunity to study the all 22 for hours on end? Have you met with him and seen him throw? Have you done classroom sessions with him and can see that he has a deep understanding of the game and the position? Have you been able to review his ability to go through progressions and go through them at NFL caliber speed? Does he know where his checkdowns are? How about hot read? Have you timed his delivery? Have you studied his footwork? Can you evaluate his knowledge of blocking schemes and knowing where his escape routes are? Does he have a good feel for pressure? Can he throw under pressure?
I am not a college QB expert. I cannot say what attributes he has or doesn't have. I can say that he has clearly no demonstrated many of the attributes I listed above. He hasn't demonstrated them largely because he is only a 1 year starter, surround by talent way superior to his opponents and in a very friendly Urban Meyer QB system. The few times he has been under pressure has not performed up the level you would hope for, but it happens so rarely its hardly a valid sample. Taken as a whole, the situation he comes from means that he has a greater probability of failure that QBs from other situations. Haskins may turn out to be a great QB, Tua and Fromm may bust, but the probabilities are higher that the opposite will be true.
I’ve actually gotten 4 of his games in the All-22. He’s a smart football, he was responsible for some checks at the LOS, more than other Urban QBs
He makes all the throws. His ability to layer his throws through between levels is a rare trait. His hand talent and touch on the football is very good for QB with limited experience.
The issues with Haskins comes when he leaves too much weight on his back foot on deep balls, when he doesn’t his deep balls are very good. He’s also only really had responsibilities for half field progressions for most of the year. That changed as the year went on.
He improved as the year went on against pressure. If we’re worried about Haskins under pressure have you watched Tua? When he gets pressured his mental processing breaks down and he panics. He’s did it a number of times in the Georgia game and a perfect example is the spin sack he took right before the TD pass in last year’s title game.
Tua and Fromm have a whole year of football left, there’s no certainty their bust percentage is lower.
|Quote:
|. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| In comment 14252852 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252818 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252785 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Using assets to move up is a different story.
I’d wager the 2020 class isn’t going to be as highly regarded at this time next year.
They’re not the prospects they’re made out to be by some. A lot of question marks.
On what basis is Haskins worth he #6 pick. You state it as fact, with nothing to support it.
Are you a college QB expert, and has had the opportunity to study the all 22 for hours on end? Have you met with him and seen him throw? Have you done classroom sessions with him and can see that he has a deep understanding of the game and the position? Have you been able to review his ability to go through progressions and go through them at NFL caliber speed? Does he know where his checkdowns are? How about hot read? Have you timed his delivery? Have you studied his footwork? Can you evaluate his knowledge of blocking schemes and knowing where his escape routes are? Does he have a good feel for pressure? Can he throw under pressure?
I am not a college QB expert. I cannot say what attributes he has or doesn't have. I can say that he has clearly no demonstrated many of the attributes I listed above. He hasn't demonstrated them largely because he is only a 1 year starter, surround by talent way superior to his opponents and in a very friendly Urban Meyer QB system. The few times he has been under pressure has not performed up the level you would hope for, but it happens so rarely its hardly a valid sample. Taken as a whole, the situation he comes from means that he has a greater probability of failure that QBs from other situations. Haskins may turn out to be a great QB, Tua and Fromm may bust, but the probabilities are higher that the opposite will be true.
I’ve actually gotten 4 of his games in the All-22. He’s a smart football, he was responsible for some checks at the LOS, more than other Urban QBs
He makes all the throws. His ability to layer his throws through between levels is a rare trait. His hand talent and touch on the football is very good for QB with limited experience.
The issues with Haskins comes when he leaves too much weight on his back foot on deep balls, when he doesn’t his deep balls are very good. He’s also only really had responsibilities for half field progressions for most of the year. That changed as the year went on.
He improved as the year went on against pressure. If we’re worried about Haskins under pressure have you watched Tua? When he gets pressured his mental processing breaks down and he panics. He’s did it a number of times in the Georgia game and a perfect example is the spin sack he took right before the TD pass in last year’s title game.
Tua and Fromm have a whole year of football left, there’s no certainty their bust percentage is lower.
You are still not a college QB scouting expert.
He still has only 1 year of tape (only 4 games for you) and pretty much all against lower talent levels.
He is still in a QB friendly situation that makes him almost impossible to evaluate. EVEN THE REAL EXPERTS agree on that.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
|Quote:
| In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
|Quote:
| In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
The point is most college QBs don’t get that responsibility. You seem to not want to like Haskins, instead of keeping an open mind. You’ve made yours up, and anyone who thinks other wise doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252979 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
The point is most college QBs don’t get that responsibility. You seem to not want to like Haskins, instead of keeping an open mind. You’ve made yours up, and anyone who thinks other wise doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
I've watched plenty of Haskins. He is not impressive. Not a 1st round prospect.
Gettleman is an elite scout, and if you think he will be fooled by Haskins, you are out of your mind.
Gettleman isn't an idiot. He is not drafting Haskins.
|Quote:
| of now, I don't want Haskins at #6, and would be surprised if the Giants drafted him with that pick.
My guess is another day three QB to compete with Lauletta.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
Exactly.
Haskins is a fraud.
|Quote:
| And dismiss it anyway because I’m “not an expert”
Ok. Nobody here should discuss prospects then.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
The point is most college QBs don’t get that responsibility. You seem to not want to like Haskins, instead of keeping an open mind. You’ve made yours up, and anyone who thinks other wise doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
|Quote:
|on Haskins is that it's hard to evaluate how good he truly is b/c he had so much time behind the Ohio State OL. But the kid was absolutely lights out, has a huge arm, stands tall in the pocket, scans the field, moves his eyes quickly through his progressions and throws a very accurate ball. He's not a runner at all but he has some elusiveness when he needs it. He's very young and only one yr of college experience but he also showed up and played very well in the biggest games. I truly don't understand what people dislike about his game. If he were a 2 year starter and played in a different conference I don't think anyone would question him going #1 overall.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252970 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
And dismiss it anyway because I’m “not an expert”
Ok. Nobody here should discuss prospects then.
I dismiss it because you state for a FACT that he is worth the #6 pick. Which is absolutely contrary to what almost every REAL expert out there is saying. And they have the benefit of all 14 games, talking to people around them, and in some cases probably talking to Haskins himself. So yeah, I tend to dismiss you're non-expert opinion as fact.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252971 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
Exactly.
Haskins is a fraud.
I beginning to think your issue with Haskins is deeper than his game.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252984 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252979 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
The point is most college QBs don’t get that responsibility. You seem to not want to like Haskins, instead of keeping an open mind. You’ve made yours up, and anyone who thinks other wise doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
I've watched plenty of Haskins. He is not impressive. Not a 1st round prospect.
Gettleman is an elite scout, and if you think he will be fooled by Haskins, you are out of your mind.
Gettleman isn't an idiot. He is not drafting Haskins.
Can we ban the dupe
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
| When I watch his game there are some things that concern me, bu there are concerns about almost every guy.
My point about Haskins is that he has not played long enough, and he has played with surrounding talent that is so superior to the opponent, that I think it's almost impossible to make a meaningful evaluation.
In the past prospect like this have a higher than normal bust rate. I don't like taking that kind of a chance at #6. At #38, yes, not #6.
|Quote:
| When I watch his game there are some things that concern me, bu there are concerns about almost every guy.
My point about Haskins is that he has not played long enough, and he has played with surrounding talent that is so superior to the opponent, that I think it's almost impossible to make a meaningful evaluation.
In the past prospect like this have a higher than normal bust rate. I don't like taking that kind of a chance at #6. At #38, yes, not #6.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252970 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
And dismiss it anyway because I’m “not an expert”
Ok. Nobody here should discuss prospects then.
I dismiss it because you state for a FACT that he is worth the #6 pick. Which is absolutely contrary to what almost every REAL expert out there is saying. And they have the benefit of all 14 games, talking to people around them, and in some cases probably talking to Haskins himself. So yeah, I tend to dismiss you're non-expert opinion as fact.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253066 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.
You have to be football retarded to think this guy is a good QB.
He is atrocious
Link - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| When I watch his game there are some things that concern me, bu there are concerns about almost every guy.
My point about Haskins is that he has not played long enough, and he has played with surrounding talent that is so superior to the opponent, that I think it's almost impossible to make a meaningful evaluation.
In the past prospect like this have a higher than normal bust rate. I don't like taking that kind of a chance at #6. At #38, yes, not #6.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253073 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253066 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.
You have to be football retarded to think this guy is a good QB.
He is atrocious
Link - ( New Window )
12/18
What are some of your previous handles?
|Quote:
| In comment 14253007 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252971 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
Exactly.
Haskins is a fraud.
I beginning to think your issue with Haskins is deeper than his game.
It's exactly his game.
Haskins is a horrible QB
See link Link - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| In comment 14253056 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253007 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252971 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
Exactly.
Haskins is a fraud.
I beginning to think your issue with Haskins is deeper than his game.
It's exactly his game.
Haskins is a horrible QB
See link Link - ( New Window )
I watched it, what are your issues?
|Quote:
| In comment 14253056 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253007 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252971 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
Exactly.
Haskins is a fraud.
I beginning to think your issue with Haskins is deeper than his game.
It's exactly his game.
Haskins is a horrible QB
See link Link - ( New Window )
I watched it, what are your issues?
|Quote:
|Your issues with Haskins seem to be about far more than football.
|Quote:
| Said he’s never made an NFL throw.
Yea I think we’re done here. Back under the bridge for you.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253109 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253056 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253007 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252971 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
Exactly.
Haskins is a fraud.
I beginning to think your issue with Haskins is deeper than his game.
It's exactly his game.
Haskins is a horrible QB
See link Link - ( New Window )
I watched it, what are your issues?
He is really really bad in everything u look for in an NFL franchise QB?
Slow in everything he does, inaccurate, a sloth with no footwork, horrendous deep ball, throws a duck at the slightest hint of pressure, never makes an NFL throw, is totally useless under pressure, gets easy manufactured Completions in Urban Meyer's system.
Urban Meyer QBs don't succeed in the NFL for a reason. They are system QBs. Their gaudy stats in college are fraudulent and deceiving to casual football fans who don't know any better (like many in this thread). Alex Smith is the #1 Urban Meyer QB and he only did well in Andy Reid's West Coast college offense, and was mediocre at his peak.
This guy Haskins is worse than Alex Smith. Far worse.
|Quote:
| In comment 14252699 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252667 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
Explain what you dislike about his game.
Urban Meyers isn’t known to produce pro ready QB’s. Alex Smith’s career was very underwhelming. The class itself sucks. I don’t want to take a player and feel like he was forced. It’s a strong defensive draft. We have issues at just about every position on defense. I’m fairly confident when all the testing, pro days, in private interviews/workouts are completed, the data will suggest that Haskins is not worthy of #6.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253156 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
Your issues with Haskins seem to be about far more than football.
The talk of Haskins-to-Giants is extremely annoying because
1) He sucks on the football field
2) It's never ever happening. I'll bet everything I own the Giants won't draft him.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253129 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253109 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253056 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253007 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252971 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
Exactly.
Haskins is a fraud.
I beginning to think your issue with Haskins is deeper than his game.
It's exactly his game.
Haskins is a horrible QB
See link Link - ( New Window )
I watched it, what are your issues?
He is really really bad in everything u look for in an NFL franchise QB?
Slow in everything he does, inaccurate, a sloth with no footwork, horrendous deep ball, throws a duck at the slightest hint of pressure, never makes an NFL throw, is totally useless under pressure, gets easy manufactured Completions in Urban Meyer's system.
Urban Meyer QBs don't succeed in the NFL for a reason. They are system QBs. Their gaudy stats in college are fraudulent and deceiving to casual football fans who don't know any better (like many in this thread). Alex Smith is the #1 Urban Meyer QB and he only did well in Andy Reid's West Coast college offense, and was mediocre at his peak.
This guy Haskins is worse than Alex Smith. Far worse.
Slow in everything he does, inaccurate, a sloth with no footwork, horrendous deep ball, throws a duck at the slightest hint of pressure; sounds like you're describing Eli. Plus you said he's inaccurate, I didn't realize a 70% season completion percentage was inaccurate (67% in that Purdue game you linked).
|Quote:
| In comment 14252745 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14252699 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252667 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
Explain what you dislike about his game.
Urban Meyers isn’t known to produce pro ready QB’s. Alex Smith’s career was very underwhelming. The class itself sucks. I don’t want to take a player and feel like he was forced. It’s a strong defensive draft. We have issues at just about every position on defense. I’m fairly confident when all the testing, pro days, in private interviews/workouts are completed, the data will suggest that Haskins is not worthy of #6.
So basically nothing about Haskins himself or his play? You don’t like him bc of his coach and this QB class and how it will make you feel? That pretty much sums up most of the Haskins naysayers. Fact is, kid is the real deal.
|Quote:
|you regale us some more about Dottino? That was enthralling earlier.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253208 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253129 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253109 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253056 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253007 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252971 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14252957 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
. Haskins blitz - ( New Window )
So what was I supposed to see there. That the OSU line adjusted very well to the overload and blitz on the offenses left side. And the fact that the line gave him all day long to hit a SHALLOW crossing route to a guy that was open by 5 yards...
Ok he saw the overload, walked to the line and made sure they knew who the mike was...
WOW, I'm impressed.
sarcasm off
Exactly.
Haskins is a fraud.
I beginning to think your issue with Haskins is deeper than his game.
It's exactly his game.
Haskins is a horrible QB
See link Link - ( New Window )
I watched it, what are your issues?
He is really really bad in everything u look for in an NFL franchise QB?
Slow in everything he does, inaccurate, a sloth with no footwork, horrendous deep ball, throws a duck at the slightest hint of pressure, never makes an NFL throw, is totally useless under pressure, gets easy manufactured Completions in Urban Meyer's system.
Urban Meyer QBs don't succeed in the NFL for a reason. They are system QBs. Their gaudy stats in college are fraudulent and deceiving to casual football fans who don't know any better (like many in this thread). Alex Smith is the #1 Urban Meyer QB and he only did well in Andy Reid's West Coast college offense, and was mediocre at his peak.
This guy Haskins is worse than Alex Smith. Far worse.
Slow in everything he does, inaccurate, a sloth with no footwork, horrendous deep ball, throws a duck at the slightest hint of pressure; sounds like you're describing Eli. Plus you said he's inaccurate, I didn't realize a 70% season completion percentage was inaccurate (67% in that Purdue game you linked).
Eli processes quickly and makes quick decisions. Haskins literally the opposite. Slow in everything.
Manufactured completions (Urban Meyer's system) doesn't mean he's accurate.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253237 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
you regale us some more about Dottino? That was enthralling earlier.
I’m starting to think he is Paul Dottino
|Quote:
| In comment 14253212 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252745 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14252699 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252667 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
Explain what you dislike about his game.
Urban Meyers isn’t known to produce pro ready QB’s. Alex Smith’s career was very underwhelming. The class itself sucks. I don’t want to take a player and feel like he was forced. It’s a strong defensive draft. We have issues at just about every position on defense. I’m fairly confident when all the testing, pro days, in private interviews/workouts are completed, the data will suggest that Haskins is not worthy of #6.
So basically nothing about Haskins himself or his play? You don’t like him bc of his coach and this QB class and how it will make you feel? That pretty much sums up most of the Haskins naysayers. Fact is, kid is the real deal.
You're clearly a casual football fan who doesn't understand the game. Haskins is far from the real deal. The guy blows.
I wouldn't take Haskins with the #38 pick, let alone the #6 pick.
Gettleman won't take him...and you will see on draft day. Gettleman is an elite scout. He doesn't get fooled by complete frauds like garbage ass Haskins.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253212 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252745 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14252699 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252667 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
Explain what you dislike about his game.
Urban Meyers isn’t known to produce pro ready QB’s. Alex Smith’s career was very underwhelming. The class itself sucks. I don’t want to take a player and feel like he was forced. It’s a strong defensive draft. We have issues at just about every position on defense. I’m fairly confident when all the testing, pro days, in private interviews/workouts are completed, the data will suggest that Haskins is not worthy of #6.
So basically nothing about Haskins himself or his play? You don’t like him bc of his coach and this QB class and how it will make you feel? That pretty much sums up most of the Haskins naysayers. Fact is, kid is the real deal.
You're clearly a casual football fan who doesn't understand the game. Haskins is far from the real deal. The guy blows.
I wouldn't take Haskins with the #38 pick, let alone the #6 pick.
Gettleman won't take him...and you will see on draft day. Gettleman is an elite scout. He doesn't get fooled by complete frauds like garbage ass Haskins.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253237 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
you regale us some more about Dottino? That was enthralling earlier.
I’m starting to think he is Paul Dottino
|Quote:
| In comment 14253243 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253212 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252745 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14252699 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252667 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
Explain what you dislike about his game.
Urban Meyers isn’t known to produce pro ready QB’s. Alex Smith’s career was very underwhelming. The class itself sucks. I don’t want to take a player and feel like he was forced. It’s a strong defensive draft. We have issues at just about every position on defense. I’m fairly confident when all the testing, pro days, in private interviews/workouts are completed, the data will suggest that Haskins is not worthy of #6.
So basically nothing about Haskins himself or his play? You don’t like him bc of his coach and this QB class and how it will make you feel? That pretty much sums up most of the Haskins naysayers. Fact is, kid is the real deal.
You're clearly a casual football fan who doesn't understand the game. Haskins is far from the real deal. The guy blows.
I wouldn't take Haskins with the #38 pick, let alone the #6 pick.
Gettleman won't take him...and you will see on draft day. Gettleman is an elite scout. He doesn't get fooled by complete frauds like garbage ass Haskins.
Good thing you're not the GM.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253212 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252745 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14252699 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252667 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
Explain what you dislike about his game.
Urban Meyers isn’t known to produce pro ready QB’s. Alex Smith’s career was very underwhelming. The class itself sucks. I don’t want to take a player and feel like he was forced. It’s a strong defensive draft. We have issues at just about every position on defense. I’m fairly confident when all the testing, pro days, in private interviews/workouts are completed, the data will suggest that Haskins is not worthy of #6.
So basically nothing about Haskins himself or his play? You don’t like him bc of his coach and this QB class and how it will make you feel? That pretty much sums up most of the Haskins naysayers. Fact is, kid is the real deal.
You're clearly a casual football fan who doesn't understand the game. Haskins is far from the real deal. The guy blows.
I wouldn't take Haskins with the #38 pick, let alone the #6 pick.
Gettleman won't take him...and you will see on draft day. Gettleman is an elite scout. He doesn't get fooled by complete frauds like garbage ass Haskins.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253029 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14252970 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
And dismiss it anyway because I’m “not an expert”
Ok. Nobody here should discuss prospects then.
I dismiss it because you state for a FACT that he is worth the #6 pick. Which is absolutely contrary to what almost every REAL expert out there is saying. And they have the benefit of all 14 games, talking to people around them, and in some cases probably talking to Haskins himself. So yeah, I tend to dismiss you're non-expert opinion as fact.
I’m calling BS here. Which “real expert” has said Haskins isn’t worth a top 6 pick? You stated this on another thread and your only point of reference was McShay who gave him the same grade he gave Mayfield last year and a higher one than he gave anyone in 2017. Not to mention, right there with Goff and Wentz.
|Quote:
|
Rivals' MIKE FARRELL'S take
“This is a really weak quarterback class compared to last year, and I’m not sure Haskins would have been a first-rounder last April with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson. However, who else are you going to take in the first round, if not Haskins? With Herbert coming back and guys like Jones, Grier and Lock being second- or third-rounders, you know someone will make Haskins a first-rounder. I’m a little bit surprised at his development in college because I didn’t see him as a Heisman candidate, but he’s done a great job under the tutelage of Day. Will he be an NFL star? I don’t see it, but I’ve certainly been wrong before.”
|Quote:
| In comment 14253253 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253243 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253212 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252745 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14252699 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14252667 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Do not waste a pick on a QB in this draft in any round. The time to do so was last spring and perhaps in 2020. OL, Edge, LB’s, FS.
Explain what you dislike about his game.
Urban Meyers isn’t known to produce pro ready QB’s. Alex Smith’s career was very underwhelming. The class itself sucks. I don’t want to take a player and feel like he was forced. It’s a strong defensive draft. We have issues at just about every position on defense. I’m fairly confident when all the testing, pro days, in private interviews/workouts are completed, the data will suggest that Haskins is not worthy of #6.
So basically nothing about Haskins himself or his play? You don’t like him bc of his coach and this QB class and how it will make you feel? That pretty much sums up most of the Haskins naysayers. Fact is, kid is the real deal.
You're clearly a casual football fan who doesn't understand the game. Haskins is far from the real deal. The guy blows.
I wouldn't take Haskins with the #38 pick, let alone the #6 pick.
Gettleman won't take him...and you will see on draft day. Gettleman is an elite scout. He doesn't get fooled by complete frauds like garbage ass Haskins.
Good thing you're not the GM.
Don't worry....the real GM won't be drafting Haskins.
|Quote:
|Speaking of reaching...
|Quote:
| In comment 14253069 .McL. said:
Quote:
When I watch his game there are some things that concern me, bu there are concerns about almost every guy.
My point about Haskins is that he has not played long enough, and he has played with surrounding talent that is so superior to the opponent, that I think it's almost impossible to make a meaningful evaluation.
In the past prospect like this have a higher than normal bust rate. I don't like taking that kind of a chance at #6. At #38, yes, not #6.
Again, this is untrue. 3 QBs since the 70’s have made 15 or fewer starts and been first round picks. One bust (Sanchez), one hit (Cam Newton) and one jury is still out (Trubisky)
|Quote:
|
However, there is a more complex reason why games started is an important indicator. In general, NFL scouts do an excellent job of talent evaluation when they have enough information. The more film that exists of a player, the easier it is to find weaknesses. When scouts don't get sufficient information, they place too much weight on "measurables" and off-field workouts, and make mistakes like Couch, Leaf or Akili Smith.
Sometimes, when a player starts a lot of games, scouts have enough film to figure out that he is truly a "system quarterback," and not an NFL prospect. That's why Kliff Kingsbury and Chris Leak were not drafted high despite strong college numbers. Because of the assumption that scouts can do their job with the right information, these projections apply only to quarterbacks chosen in the first two rounds.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253096 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253069 .McL. said:
Quote:
When I watch his game there are some things that concern me, bu there are concerns about almost every guy.
My point about Haskins is that he has not played long enough, and he has played with surrounding talent that is so superior to the opponent, that I think it's almost impossible to make a meaningful evaluation.
In the past prospect like this have a higher than normal bust rate. I don't like taking that kind of a chance at #6. At #38, yes, not #6.
Again, this is untrue. 3 QBs since the 70’s have made 15 or fewer starts and been first round picks. One bust (Sanchez), one hit (Cam Newton) and one jury is still out (Trubisky)
Uh talk about cherry picking a stat...
Read and learn about how college games started relates to NFL success.
This is old wisdom that has not changed...
Here is an article from 2008
http://www.espn.com/nfl/news/story?id=3350135
Quote:
However, there is a more complex reason why games started is an important indicator. In general, NFL scouts do an excellent job of talent evaluation when they have enough information....
|Quote:
|
Chad Henne (47 starts, 59.7 percent completion rate)
Henne is the type of player scouts never miss on -- a four-year starter from an elite college program. His 59.7 percent completion rate isn't bad, but it isn't that good either. Henne never displayed the consistency of an elite quarterback while at Michigan, but he did show an NFL arm.
Henne's college stats are quite similar to those of another big-time recruit from a big-time school who had an inconsistent career -- Carson Palmer. Palmer started 45 games and completed 59.1 percent of passes, but finished on a positive note by winning the Rose Bowl and Heisman Trophy and consequently went No. 1 overall. Henne didn't finish as strong, and isn't quite as good a prospect, but isn't as far off as some might think. After a nice performance at the Senior Bowl, he seems to have an outside shot at the first round, and would be a good pick there. He is a virtual lock to be at least an above-average professional.
|Quote:
|
|Quote:
|In sports statistics circles, much has been made about a projection system (Lewin, 2006) for quarterbacks which uses the number of games started in college and college completion percentage to predict future NFL success. In our analyses, these variables were only associated with an indicator of playing at least 48 NFL games, but they were not related to any of our other outcome measures. Generally, college and combine performance statistics provided no additional predictive ability beyond year drafted and draft position. Indeed, in most cases, including college/combine measurements degraded predictive performance, suggesting that the amount of statistical noise in these predictors overwhelms any predictive value they might have.
|Quote:
| In comment 14253090 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14253073 SaqBar999 said:
Quote:
In comment 14253066 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.
You have to be football retarded to think this guy is a good QB.
He is atrocious
Link - ( New Window )
12/18
What are some of your previous handles?
Ad hominem attack
Haskins is really really bad, and Dave Gettleman knows it.
He will be there at 6, and the Giants will easily pass without thinking twice.
Bottom line.