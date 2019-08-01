Which of these Giants Off-Season strategies would you favor? NYG27 : 1/8/2019 11:25 am With the team's resources via Free Agency and the NFL Draft, it would be hard to address all the team needs in just one off-season. With the draft, you always go with best player available but if there are similar values on players, teams might lean one way if it addresses team needs.



There are many different possible ways the team could move but for this scenario, these are the only options to select from. If you had the ability to sign up for one of these options, which would you select...



1) Address the Offensive Line first and then defense: Use high end draft picks and sign free agents to get a new Center, RG, RT and a solid two way TE who can help out with the blocking and also be a threat in the passing game to compliment Engram.



In this scenario, Eli returns and given better pass protection, is able to improve on his production given the skill weapons the Giants have on offense. Finding the QB of the future would be pushed to 2020 which looks to have a better QB class than this year.



2) Address the Defense first and then offense: Giants spend big in free agency and use high end draft picks to get James Bettcher the weapons on defense to successfully run his defense.



In this scenario, Eli and the offense played a bit better in the second half of the season and ended up with a 4-4 record. Giants bring back Jamon Brown, maybe bring in cheap vets to contend with Halapio, Pulley and Chad Wheeler but overall the offense is similar to what it was this year. Finding the QB of the future would be pushed to 2020 which looks to have a better QB class than this year.



3) Address the QB of the Future in this years 2019 NFL Draft: Giants pick 6th overall in 2019 draft and would be in position to address that need. Especially since the 5 teams picking ahead of them, four are already set with young QBs, Cardinals (Rosen), 49ers (Garoppolo), Jets (Darnold) and Bucs (Winston, since their GM said he's returning as their starter).



In this scenario, only the Raiders are in a clear need at QB with Gruden wanting to move on from Carr. Not to mention how deep this draft is with defensive players, this might cause some of the QBs to drop down a bit. Not to mention the Giants might also be in position to trade up for a QB if they really are sold on one like the Jets did with Darnold. Which would most likely cost the Giants all their high end draft picks this year and possibly another second round pick in 2020 draft. (As an example, Jets gave up three 2nd round picks to move up from 6 to 3 last year)



Which of these Giants Off-Season strategies would you favor?





It depends on the talent available JonC : 1/8/2019 11:33 am : link both via the draft and UFA.



A strategy based on positional upgrades is fine, but is the talent actually going to be out there or not.

RE: It depends on the talent available UberAlias : 1/8/2019 11:45 am : link

Quote: both via the draft and UFA.



A strategy based on positional upgrades is fine, but is the talent actually going to be out there or not. I completely agree. The three biggest components to sustained success is a strong GM/front office, head coach, and quality franchise QB. When you have the opportunity to land your franchise QB, you take it. That means not forcing it or reaching, but if you are within striking distance of one you have conviction on, you go out and get him. If not you wait and plan/prepare for the opportunity. In comment 14253998 JonC said:I completely agree. The three biggest components to sustained success is a strong GM/front office, head coach, and quality franchise QB. When you have the opportunity to land your franchise QB, you take it. That means not forcing it or reaching, but if you are within striking distance of one you have conviction on, you go out and get him. If not you wait and plan/prepare for the opportunity.

None of the above giants#1 : 1/8/2019 11:47 am : link Though I'll defer to DG/PS on this year's QBs.



But to "fix the defense" they need to add an edge rusher, and there's little to no chance that the top ERs (Lawrence and Clowney) will hit the open market. I think the CB depth on this team is adequate, especially if they bring back BW Webb on a cheap deal. But Jenkins + Haley + Beal, etc is a workable group. So the big upgrades would be at ILB and FS which aren't typically "break-the-bank" type players.



Offensively, the only places I'm spending FA money is C-RG-RT, but unfortunately I think they'll look to bring back Brown and then make offers to Pulley and Halapio (both are RFAs).



So via the draft (assuming no QBs to their liking), I'm looking edge rusher in the 1st hopefully and then a RT in the 2nd, hopefully someone with the ability to slide over to LT in 2-3 years.



With the 4th/5th round picks, I'm looking for LB depth, OL depth (hopefully push Pulley/Halapio and/or Brown), DB/S depth and maybe a blocking TE with some athleticism and upside as a pass catcher. Though TE is only a need if they choose to cut Ellison for cap reasons.

Go for... M.S. : 1/8/2019 11:48 am : link

…#1.



A kick ass O-line will be our best defense, controlling the clock and the entire rhythm of the game.



If that happens, all our defenders will be perfectly positioned: on the bench enjoying the game!

If Haskins is there at #6 Josh in the City : 1/8/2019 11:52 am : link then I prefer strategy #3. I like his pocket presence and his arm is second to none. But this team also has a ton of needs on defense and a couple of pieces on the oline so I wouldn't sacrifice additional assets to move up this year (next yr's class is good so if we have to wait another yr then so be it).



If Haskins isn't available then I would prefer option #1. Get the oline squared away and then focus almost solely on rebuilding the defense.

With some moving parts possible, Beezer : 1/8/2019 12:01 pm : link either of 1 or 2 for me.



I lean toward 2 but with the proviso that the O-line isn't just some cheap guys. The Giants need at LEAST one rock-solid FA or draft choice, center or on the right side.

I don't think it's one or the other Go Terps : 1/8/2019 12:02 pm : link You can't control which talent is going to be available, and when it's going to be available. That's why all the people saying, "build up the lines and then get the QB" don't know what they're talking about.



A roster, or a portion of a roster, is never a finished product. You can't just say, "We're all set in Area A, so now let's go get help for Area B." The Giants are a bad team. They should be looking for help wherever they can guided by the goals and objectives they've established for what type of team they're trying to be.



There are two great quotes I always try to keep in mind when thinking about this topic:



John Madden: "In this league you're always moving forward or backward. You are never standing still."



Bill Belichick: "We aren't accumulating talent. We're building a team."

Doubt the Jints spend big on FA ChicagoMarty : 1/8/2019 12:03 pm : link they seem to be pretty well salary capped strapped.



I would be tempted to grab ORT Williams with #6 if he is there to really upgrade the OL for both the run and pass protect prospective no matter who the qb may be.



DG seemed to be high on the return of Halapio to compete at C



So I think I would spend the majority of my draft picks after the first round on D.



ER and Safety really cry out for help.



Speedy lbs and corners can be had.



I suspect Eli returns for one last run and to fulfill the last year of his contract.



Taking this approach pushes off the qb decision until next year but optimizes the Giants prospects of filling many of the visible holes on the D.



This approach would provide the team with a very competitive team coming into the 2020 season. The salary cap should be more manageable by then which would allow DG maximum flexibility in addressing the qb situation via the draft, FA or trade.

Fix the defense unless you have a strong belief yatqb : 1/8/2019 12:05 pm : link in an available QB. Even if you were to trade a 1 and 2 for a QB, I'd spend the majority of my remaining resources on fixing the defense.

I'm hoping there's a quality RT in FA Phil in LA : 1/8/2019 12:12 pm : link so we can then hit G and C starting in the second round and go pure BPA at 6.

Giants have ~$31M in cap space giants#1 : 1/8/2019 12:15 pm : link which is roughly middle of the pack. Figure $15M for draft picks and an in-season margin, so they'd have ~$15M or so to spend right off the bat with Collins the only big UFA. A long term deal for him could be as little as $5-6M against the 2019 cap (see Beckham).



But they also have several huge decisions:

Eli - potential cap savings = $17M

Vernon - potential cap savings = $11.5M

Jenkins - potential cap savings = $7.75M

Ogletree - potential cap savings = $6.5M

Ellison - potential cap savings = $3.25M

Martin - potential cap savings = $1.68M

Stewart - potential cap savings = $2.5M

Barwin - potential cap savings = $1.5M



Potential Total Savings: $51.7M



The potential ~$80M in cap space would put them among the top 5-8 teams (depending on other moves).



Now I doubt all of these players will be cut, but they can basically create enough room to sign anyone and I'd argue the bottom 3 could be cut tomorrow and no one would notice.

This is the order of priorities but how the cards fall MotownGIANTS : 1/8/2019 12:18 pm : link OL

DL

FS

CB depth

LB

WR (true #2)

I'd cut every one of those guys except possibly Ogeltree Go Terps : 1/8/2019 12:19 pm : link I think he can play, even if he is overpriced.

This is the order of priorities but how the cards fall MotownGIANTS : 1/8/2019 12:19 pm : link may not allow it to happen in that sequence

OL

DL

FS

CB depth

LB

WR (true #2)

Now Mike in MD Go Terps : 1/8/2019 12:24 pm : link



Quote: I know many say that there aren't a lot of QB options out there, but that's not true. I see 3 viable ways to start 2019:



1. Lauletta is the starter

2. Draft a QB and make him the starter

3. Acquire a backup QB currently on another roster that is making less than $1M. These guys are all over the league. Here are some names to start:



Jacoby Brissett

Kyle Sloter

DeShone Kizer

Mason Rudolph

Josh Dobbs

Jeff Driskel

Taysom Hill

Nick Mullens



The point is, there are many options. It's just going to require some creativity and the front office getting out of its comfort zone for once.



The options I've listed above could see us enter 2019 with a drastically reduced QB cap hit, which is a huge team building advantage. So don't sign a vet QB. I'm going to cut and paste what I posted elsewhere regarding what our options should be at QB:The options I've listed above could see us enter 2019 with a drastically reduced QB cap hit, which is a huge team building advantage.

RE: I'd cut every one of those guys except possibly Ogeltree giants#1 : 1/8/2019 12:29 pm : link

Quote: I think he can play, even if he is overpriced.



After the bottom 3, he's the first I'd cut. Average ILB being paid like a top 3 one.



Jenkins would probably be the hardest cut for me and would come down to how he is in the locker room. But he's still an above average to good CB and its a premium position.



2nd hardest cut is Ellison. Solid 2 way player, but he's overpaid for what he brings. In comment 14254127 Go Terps said:After the bottom 3, he's the first I'd cut. Average ILB being paid like a top 3 one.Jenkins would probably be the hardest cut for me and would come down to how he is in the locker room. But he's still an above average to good CB and its a premium position.2nd hardest cut is Ellison. Solid 2 way player, but he's overpaid for what he brings.

Don't lock into stupid strategies way too early in the process Bob in Newburgh : 1/8/2019 12:29 pm : link Combine and pro days will give a much clearer picture of what our 6th pick might actually be worth.



There is no sense forcing the QB issue unless you absolutely love the attributes of your target.



Because of SB's talent, we should know that we are going to be facing a steady diet of 8 in the box and cover 1 on early downs. QB must have the arm to go over the top, and the ability to avoid the rush of those 8 who are probably coming across as soon as they read pass.



Needless to say, I am not a Lauletta fan, nor am I a fan of a front office which would draft him after taking SB as a foundational pick.

I will Photoguy : 1/8/2019 12:30 pm : link let DG and PS handle this. I know nothing.

giants#1 Go Terps : 1/8/2019 12:36 pm : link It's an option, if there's a guy we like. And none of them is going to cost a 1st or 2nd.



If we're trading a 4th rounder because we like one of those QBs, I'm fine with that.



Like I said above, the point is there are options beyond paying Eli or his vet replacement $20M+. I'm not in favor of cutting Eli just to pay Flacco or Foles.

I doubt its a serious option giants#1 : 1/8/2019 12:43 pm : link at least hope not.



Brisset, Driskel, Sloter, Hill, Mullens have 1 year remaining.

Kizer, Dobbs 2 years

Rudolph is likely the heir to Big Ben



So you'd be giving up a pick for a QB that may not be any better than Lauletta (price would be a lot more than a 4th if they had proven anything), and not even gaining several years of cost control with most of them...

I was surprised the Giants didn't draft Rudolph in the 3rd round JonC : 1/8/2019 12:48 pm : link It suggests how strongly they liked Carter for the edge, but I would've picked MR.

would only make 2 big money moves Dankbeerman : 1/8/2019 1:07 pm : link via FA and think the 31 should be enough. dont need to shed pieces to add.though some like stewart and barwin should be cut.



Need a top money RT or Edge rusher added the other taken #6. Then need to spend on a Saftey Collins or other.



after that its about fit. Including Jamon Brown we should be able to add 3 or 4 guys to fill some holes then focus on the draft.

Ask again after Beer Man : 1/8/2019 1:25 pm : link Free Agency and when we know what DG's/PS' plans are for Eli

I thought Gruden said he's committed to Carr? PatersonPlank : 1/8/2019 1:32 pm : link I'd like to trade for Carr or Stafford frankly. Known NFL quality started vs Draft crapshoot

Generally speaking allstarjim : 1/8/2019 1:46 pm : link I would say option 2. I definitely believe that using high draft picks on the defense is the way to go. In particular, I believe they will be in position to draft an edge rusher, and should do so. I would hope they could trade down and acquire more assets. Getting an extra 2020 first round pick as well as an extra pick or two in this draft would be ideal.



The Giants' critical needs on the defense are getting corners and rushing the passer. Sure, another athletic cover linebacker would be great, but a pass rushing 3-4 DE, an edge rusher, and 2 more DBs could get this team to a level where they can really compete for the division.



They need to try and build what the Bears have with that defense. I'm not saying go back to a 4-3 but just playmakers at every level.



Should be a lot of mid-round picks with which to invest on some OL help.

Have Eli play QB next year... BillKo : 1/8/2019 2:16 pm : link ...and draft the best players avail with a tendency towards our needs.



I wouldn't force the issue with QB, mainly, because you don't know who simply becomes available (draft or otherwise) or who rises up the charts out of no where.



Between Phil Simms and Eli Manning, we went nearly 10 years but still got to a SB.





Agree PaulN : 1/8/2019 2:26 pm : link If Haskins is there we must take him, otherwise a top defensive player, with a high preference for pass rusher must be addressed in this draft.

None Thegratefulhead : 1/8/2019 2:33 pm : link If Eli doesn't retire, I want them to cut him. Any restructure would almost certainly include another year...No fucking way. In this scenario I would like to draft a QB or sign an in expensive replacement with potential. The kind skills Shurmur LOVES, whatever those are. Take the money saved a from Eli and go after the best under 30 FA building block on the market, defense or offense doesn't matter. Then I want them to fill the other holes you talk about. It would make me exceedingly happy to come away with a plus RT and an plus edge rusher this offseason. If the QB doesn't pan out, see 2020. The statistics I trust and believe in combined with what I have watched of Eli the last 5 years, he is declining and has reached the bottom 25% of the league(I respect many people here that disagree, we just disagree). I am ready to move on, I hope the Giants are too. If he is the starter in 2019(likely IMO) I will root like hell for him every single play.

RE: Don't lock into stupid strategies way too early in the process Thegratefulhead : 1/8/2019 2:48 pm : link

Quote: There is no sense forcing the QB issue unless you absolutely love the attributes of your target.



Because of SB's talent, we should know that we are going to be facing a steady diet of 8 in the box and cover 1 on early downs. QB must have the arm to go over the top, and the ability to avoid the rush of those 8 who are probably coming across as soon as they read pass. I cut some of your post. This part, I could not possibly be in more agreement. You should post more. In comment 14254147 Bob in Newburgh said:I cut some of your post. This part, I could not possibly be in more agreement. You should post more.

Not a lot of great options in FA kdog77 : 1/8/2019 2:55 pm : link for RT, RG or C unless Giants want to sign 30+ year old vet as stop-gap. DJ Fluker anyone?



There are some interesting options for Edge rusher (Lawrence, Ansah, Matthews) but signing any of them will all cost arm/leg and eat the rest of the cap space.



Hoping/wishing the front office can find diamonds in the rough in FA for pennies on the dollar or hit on every draft pick is not really a plan. Giants need to rip the band-aid off and overhaul the roster to become competitive in 2020 and beyond. Cut bait with guys like Stewart, Martin, and Vernon. Draft QB, OL, ER and depth on both lines. Keep improving the team cohesion in 2019 and make moves for key FA in 2020.

RE: Not a lot of great options in FA MotownGIANTS : 1/8/2019 3:31 pm : link

Quote: for RT, RG or C unless Giants want to sign 30+ year old vet as stop-gap. DJ Fluker anyone?



There are some interesting options for Edge rusher (Lawrence, Ansah, Matthews) but signing any of them will all cost arm/leg and eat the rest of the cap space.



Hoping/wishing the front office can find diamonds in the rough in FA for pennies on the dollar or hit on every draft pick is not really a plan. Giants need to rip the band-aid off and overhaul the roster to become competitive in 2020 and beyond. Cut bait with guys like Stewart, Martin, and Vernon. Draft QB, OL, ER and depth on both lines. Keep improving the team cohesion in 2019 and make moves for key FA in 2020.





Jon Halapio will be the starting C next season ....barring he is not healed ... they basically alluded to this multiple times In comment 14254362 kdog77 said:Jon Halapio will be the starting C next season ....barring he is not healed ... they basically alluded to this multiple times

What I’d do WillVAB : 1/8/2019 3:46 pm : link Cut or trade Vernon, Stewart, and Ellison. Use the savings to add a piece or two along the OL and add a quality LB (Barr, Mosley, Perryman, etc).



In the draft I’d think long and hard about going ER-ER picks 1 and 2. Josh Allen or Ferrell would be my pick at 6. Pick 2 depends on who is still there obviously, but if a guy like Zach Allen or Polite falls I’d pull the trigger in round 2.



The strength of the draft is DL/ER, so draft to the strength of the draft. Use the rest of the picks to fill out Safety, OL depth, LB, etc.

Like number two myself. TMS : 1/8/2019 4:43 pm : link We are on the upswing and have a lot of draft picks and options. A hungry, hard playing team, that is learning, but does not quit. Get ELI to take a restructure to get us some more $$$ and go for it next year. Good draft and FA pick ups, think we will be right there. Yes even with ELI. Guess I am an optimist, Keeping the faith.

Sign moderately priced defensive players in FA .McL. : 1/8/2019 5:11 pm : link Look to add 1 or 2 moderately priced vet OL.

I contend that it is unlikely that more than 3 or 4 you quality OL hit FA just like last year. Their teams will resign them first. OL has become a premium position. Teams don't let them go, which is why we should resign Brown.

ER are also not likely to be available and any that are will cost more than we can afford.



Sign or Franchise Collins.



Sign a FS, this is not a brak the bank position. Shouldn't be hard.



Sign some CBs hoping to find 1 or 2 starts. Same at LB.



Draft:

Generally speaking go BPA in rounds 1 & 2

(excluding WR, RB, and TE)



We should tilt our board a bit so that all things being equal, we prioritize ER, OT, and OC.



After round 2 (we don't have a 3 right now), prioritize OL, LB, NT, FS, CB.

McL Go Terps : 1/8/2019 5:21 pm : link The Giants are already alienating their fans by playing putrid football for years now. It's time for everybody to grow up and move on.

4 ......option 4 idiotsavant : 1/8/2019 5:32 pm : link The All Defense Draft.



Or mostly defense with a 4th round center or heavy guard to center project and maybe a blocking TE late.



Plus the best free agent center available, (yes, this plus your mid rounder).



Followed by the dramatic offense centric draft in 2020.



Give the Shurm another year with the current 0ffense roster playing cards, and a better OL, give the Betch a game changing ...game wrecking D roster.

Go Terps, McL, Bill2 : 1/8/2019 6:00 pm : link I would understand that strategy if there were a great FA class (a great FA class would have multiple above average players at need positions so we net 2-3 above average NFL players for 3-4 years at OL/DL/LB/DB).



So while its a good strategy if we see a Gold FA class, its unlikely to yield very much net improvement in anything but a 2020 high draft slot.



Unfortunately, so far, with the expectations that some FA are resigned or franchised by their existing teams, is it a FA class with a FA class that can likely ( not possibly, likely) assure a 9-7 or better for a few years?



Then what did we accomplish towards rapid improvement?



Its not easy to improve via the FA path. Its a league that rewards 3 very good drafts in a row and then few injuries.



The opposite of the Giants post 2009

Strategy will be based bc4life : 1/8/2019 6:03 pm : link on what's available. Desperately need a RT - but, not seeing one in FA or 1st round. Thinking they have a better shot of safety or edge rushers in FA. Maybe even a TE.



Draft will be either DE or edge rusher - based on rankings. Would love to see Oliver or Williams replace Mauro. If not there should be a quality edge rusher at 6.

Bill2 Go Terps : 1/8/2019 6:07 pm : link Cap space is valuable regardless of the class. Reducing our QB costs, for example, makes retaining Landon Collins a lot more palatable.



We also don't have to target the very top of the class. Now might be a good time to focus and second and third tier FAs to help provide depth, improve special teams, and supplement the players we add in the draft.

Terps .McL. : 1/8/2019 6:38 pm : link The Raiders kind of got away with punting on this year because they are moving to LV. They don't give a crap about current fans.

I also wouldn't assume we're punting on 2019 if we cut Eli Go Terps : 1/8/2019 6:59 pm : link Shit the Colts were supposed to be terrible this year and look at them.



Now, I think we're badly coached so I don't think we'll see that type of turnaround, but turning around quickly is possible in the NFL.

... christian : 1/8/2019 8:28 pm : link To add to what Bill said, keep an eye on the number of teams with nearly 200M in unused cap over the next 2 years and the quality of free agents getting to the market.



Neither of those numbers benefit the Giants' chances of remaking much via UFA.



The is also CBA working, vets are getting a larger share of the pie, teams are triggering the 5th year option or extending guys early.



You've got to have multiple successful drafts in succession and round off a short list of needs with your own other 2nd contract guys.





What is this love affair with Holapio? Doomster : 1/8/2019 10:21 pm : link What has he ever done other than play merry-go-round on various practice squads?



He certainly did not distinguish himself in the first two games....

I want option 3 giantstock : 2:30 am : link I think that is easily the best if if if if the Gmen think in year two the qb will be at least "good" then have a chance to be very good thereafter.



Then you get the Qb and dont look back. You get in Free Agency TWO good OLinemen and then you are set for 2020 of having an elite offense.



The Chiefs can do it-- so can the Giants.

And again... please read this again. The last half of the season we were a very, very good offense (even without OBJ). It doesnt mean Eli was perfect or great all year. But once the OL was solidified, Solder got healthier and better, Engram came back healthy as well..... The offense looked legitimate. How you cannot be exciting if that is what next years bring. I dont know what to tell you. In comment 14255324 Thegratefulhead said:Again, please re-read what I wrote.1. Solder is better than Flowers. I agree. But he didnt PLAY like it the first half of the year. He was horrible. All statistical measures said he was terrible.2. Hart had a better 2017 than Wheeler did in 2018. Wheeler was that bad.3. We also downgraded at Center as well. A key part of the OL.And again... please read this again. The last half of the season we were a very, very good offense (even without OBJ). It doesnt mean Eli was perfect or great all year. But once the OL was solidified, Solder got healthier and better, Engram came back healthy as well..... The offense looked legitimate. How you cannot be exciting if that is what next years bring. I dont know what to tell you.

