El vs Rivers Hall of Fame

| No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
| No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
|They’re both getting in, for different reasons
| No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
| No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
| In comment 14261206 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
You need to elaborate on this. What’s borderline
| In comment 14261206 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
Are you even a Giants fan?
| Rivers has better TD to Int ratio
Eli has better post season stats.
Aside from that all numbers are similar
| In comment 14261218 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 14261206 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
Are you even a Giants fan?
I am.
Next inane question.
Just checking. You wouldn't rooting against the Cowboys yesterday. Today you're saying you'd take Rivers over Eli...
| In comment 14261238 adamg said:
Quote:
Just checking. You wouldn't rooting against the Cowboys yesterday. Today you're saying you'd take Rivers over Eli...
I didn't care about the Cowboys game. They don't bother me actually.
Now the Eagles are a completely different story. There isn't an organization and fan base I dislike more than them.
But thanks for trying to keep me honest to whatever BBI doctrine that exists for "true fandom"...
| Brady
Montana
Starr
Bradshaw
Manning (Eli).
| In comment 14261236 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Brady
Montana
Starr
Bradshaw
Manning (Eli).
And Eli can't hold a candle to any of them.
| In comment 14261236 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Brady
Montana
Starr
Bradshaw
Manning (Eli).
And Eli can't hold a candle to any of them.
Terry Bradshaw? Eli is better.
| In comment 14261254 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14261236 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Brady
Montana
Starr
Bradshaw
Manning (Eli).
And Eli can't hold a candle to any of them.
Terry Bradshaw? Eli is better.
| You're splitting hairs.
One has hardware, and one doesn't. That's what separates the wheat from the chaff, whether you refuse to acknowledge it or not.
| In comment 14261232 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
Just looked it up. Jim Plunkett not only is a two time winner in the Super Bowl, he was MVP in both games. I thought you had me,
| In comment 14261282 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14261232 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
Just looked it up. Jim Plunkett not only is a two time winner in the Super Bowl, he was MVP in both games. I thought you had me,
Jim Plunkett did not win the MVP 2x.
| based on what?
All time completion percentage and QBR? You're nuts.
Look at the top ten QB rating all time. Kirk Cousins is in the top 10.
|2× Super Bowl champion (XV, XVIII)
Super Bowl MVP (XV)
All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.
| In comment 14261231 bw in dc said:
Quote:
All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.
QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9
TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210
Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%
Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable.
| In comment 14261231 bw in dc said:
Quote:
All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.
QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9
TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210
Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%
Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable.
|Looks like that article is wrong. On his wiki page, he's only listed as a one time super bowl MVP. That article is misleading.
|the daily, "how many ways can we try to shit on Eli" thread.
|
Please check this link
Do I read this correctly - ( New Window )
| In comment 14261231 bw in dc said:
Quote:
All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.
QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9
TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210
Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%
Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable.
|the daily, "how many ways can we try to shit on Eli" thread.
| a first ballot HOFer......
At this moment in time, Eli is in the top 10 in a lot of categories.......but a few years down the road he won't be.....he has had a lot of average years, without a real "stat" season......only had two seasons where he threw more than 30 td's.....I think he will make it, but it will take several voting years for it to happen......
| Brady
Montana
Starr
Bradshaw
Manning (Eli).
|And Like most of them he doesn’t know much about actual football. The more he posts the more his ignorance about knowing anything about football shows.
| In comment 14261236 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Brady
Montana
Starr
Bradshaw
Manning (Eli).
You forgot Peyton Manning. And what about Aikman?
| Britt, IMO you're overvaluing the SB MVP Trophy itself. Not as significant as SB wins, and not nearly as significant as year long MVP trophies.
IMO, and I bet for HOF voters too.
|Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
|Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
|Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
| No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
|This election is too close to call, but I plan to vote for Manning the first time he's on the ballot, and keep voting for him every year until he gets in.
|...Let’s just say Eli Manning has had a strange and unique career. In the two years he won the Super Bowl, he played as well in the playoffs as any quarterback has ever played. He survived the frigid conditions in Green Bay to outplay Brett Favre in the 2007 NFC title game. He survived a terrible beating by the 49ers defense to knock them off on the road in the 2011 NFC title game. Each victory came in overtime.
The anti-Eli argument: In the 12 other seasons of Manning’s career, not counting the one in progress, he has not won a single playoff game. He’s 8-0 in the Super Bowl seasons, but 0-4 otherwise. He has missed the playoffs six times. He has not been to the playoffs since 2011. His overall regular season record is an uninspiring 112-108.
Manning is not nearly as good as his older brother. He is not Tom Brady. He’s not as good as Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers. But Brady is the only one of that group to win more Super Bowls than Eli, who has won as many as his brother and one more than Brees and Rodgers.
He has always thrown way too much interceptions, too often makes mistakes associated with players early in their career and although his career yards and touchdowns all easily place him in the top 10, he’s never been considered an elite quarterback. But he’s been durable and reliable. He started 210 consecutive games, the second longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history, until he was benched for one game in 2017. He has never missed a game because of injury.
How will all that play out in the Hall of Fame meeting room held the day before the Super Bowl?.....
|...He was never the best quarterback in the NFL at any time. But with Peyton Manning and Brady dominating the league during Eli’s career, that was never going to happen....
|....There are no recently retired quarterbacks on the ballot in the next few years who figure to get in other than Peyton Manning. Tony Romo had some great seasons, but never even made it to a conference championship game. Steve McNair is not a Hall of Famer. Neither is Donovan McNabb.
Manning was running a close race with his draft classmate Ben Roethlisberger until recently. Big Ben is finishing up stronger. It will be to Manning’s benefit to retire before Brady, Rodgers, Brees and Roethlisberger and get in before they are eligible.
Should Eli get in?
All I can say is with the Super Bowl on the line twice, he came up big against great Patriots teams. And isn’t that how quarterbacks should be judged?
| It's what separates guys like Eli Manning from Phillip Rivers.
Make it two?
Add in two MVP awards?
Add in two game winning drives when the offense needed a TD with 2 minutes to go in the game?
Add in signature plays including one that's arguably the greatest play in SB history?
Add in that we beat the Patriots in both including 18-1?
Yeah, I think those things are factored in.
| decision. But on a per game basis, Rivers had more yards, more TDs, and fewer ints. His career passer rating is much, much better: 95.6 vs 84.1. Looking strictly at stats Rivers has been consistently better and more consistently good.
However Eli has had two excellent playoff runs and has been a champion, twice.
Watching them play, I can't stand Rivers' noodle of an arm or the way he often sidearms his throws. But he's better reading the field than Eli and a better decision maker.
Re the Superbowls, the NFL has a video clip of the greatest SB plays of all time (IIRC 1 in each SB with a few "honorable mentions) and Eli has 2 and one honorable mention. There's no doubt Eli has come up much bigger in bigger games than Rivers. Partly IMO it's because Eli has always had the better arm by a good margin.
| In comment 14261206 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
Two SuperBowl wins and the MVP in both games vs meaningless stats. Just stop smoking that medicinal shit. It’s not as safe as they say
| In comment 14261592 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 14261206 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
Two SuperBowl wins and the MVP in both games vs meaningless stats. Just stop smoking that medicinal shit. It’s not as safe as they say
Well, I guess by that "logic" Eli is a better QB than Rodgers. Since Rodgers has less SB wins and greater accomplishments in "meaningless" stats.
|
Maybe you need to smoke more. Not less. You get to pock which stats are More imporantsnt and I don’t. This is just stupid shit. You’re entitled to your opinion. Issue You just keep on shitting on Gettleman Eli etc.
Become a Charger fan. From your posts it’s all about The numbers. Well those numbers mean of the game is the Super Bowl. You said Rivers has had the better career. That’s what I’m addressing. Sure if meaningless stats are the goal there are lots of great QBs. If the goal is to win the Super Bowl you’ve never sniffed one the guy w two of those has had the better career.
We are comparing Rivers and Eli. So if you want to start an new thread on Eli and Aaron knock yourself out.
|Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
| It's a different era.
There will be a lot of QB's when it's all said and done with stats.
Stafford, Matt Ryan, Mahomes, etc....
What's going to separate all those guys?
| In comment 14261699 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
It's a different era.
There will be a lot of QB's when it's all said and done with stats.
Stafford, Matt Ryan, Mahomes, etc....
What's going to separate all those guys?
Good question. It has to be a balance of both - regular season stats and post-season performance.
But as you know there are volume stats (yards, TDs) and stats where you can drill down to efficiency (completion %, TD/INT ratio, YPA, QBR, GWDs, etc). So, to me, there are places to go to examine just how productive a QB was in the regular season.
Furthermore, the regular season is 16 games. That's a large sample to evaluate production, and to give a QB credit for helping the team get to the playoffs. To give that less weight versus post-season hardware is poor analysis.
| In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.
Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.
| They are too QB weighted.
I do agree, however, that being part of a SB team has significance. But it can't be over-weighted either.
For example, who would dare say Eli was a better QB than Marino. Or Jim Kelly. Or Fouts. All with no hardware.
Or Brees with only one. Or Favre with only one.
Or the equal of Elway who has two Or Peyton who has two.
| In comment 14261715 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.
Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.
Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?
Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.
|Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
| it's far more interesting to compare Elu'scareer to Phil Simms'. By statistical measures Eli has been far, far superior...
Phil only won one SB, but his play largely got the Giants to the Playoffs in 1990. And what about his performance in the SB itself? For efficiency unmatched to this day. 22/25 for 268 yards and 3 TDs. That performance earned a perfect QB rating.
If Eli had performed that well in either game the Giants would not have needed his last 3 minute heroics either time.
You only get to execute last minute heroics if you haven't played like the world's greatest QB most of the game.
And I don't mean that as a knock on what Eli did, but it's a hypothetical fact.
|
Speaking of weighing things, you seem to be very black and white when it comes to devaluing the data points that support Eli and then nuanced and opaque when you argue the other side. I think Eli is a better QB than Jim Kelly, but that's just me, and we're talking about your love for Rivers. Hey by the way, I can't wait to hear those legendary stories about the time Rivers beat the numbers 1 and 2 seeds on the road to get to the Super Bowl to beat the Pats - TWICE. All the while out playing or playing to a standstill each of those QBs to get those championships. In other words, the guy wasn't just along for the ride.
Think about that when you pine for Rivers as the guy you wish was leading the Giants all these years. When you talk about how the last 7 years of Eli's career have been a disaster, do you include Reese picking Flowers and Apple in the top 10 in back to back years? Forget about his later round picks. Some franchises never recover from whiffs like that. But I guess that was on Eli.
I think FMiC pointed out all the playoffs Rivers has missed. But hey, when you get to play in sunny San Diego most of your career, play in what for a significant portion of your career has been a cupcake division, and play with arguably two top 5 players in NFL history at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates), you get to be viewed as the better player, I guess.
| In comment 14261715 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.
Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.
Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?
Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.
| In comment 14261770 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
Speaking of weighing things, you seem to be very black and white when it comes to devaluing the data points that support Eli and then nuanced and opaque when you argue the other side. I think Eli is a better QB than Jim Kelly, but that's just me, and we're talking about your love for Rivers. Hey by the way, I can't wait to hear those legendary stories about the time Rivers beat the numbers 1 and 2 seeds on the road to get to the Super Bowl to beat the Pats - TWICE. All the while out playing or playing to a standstill each of those QBs to get those championships. In other words, the guy wasn't just along for the ride.
Think about that when you pine for Rivers as the guy you wish was leading the Giants all these years. When you talk about how the last 7 years of Eli's career have been a disaster, do you include Reese picking Flowers and Apple in the top 10 in back to back years? Forget about his later round picks. Some franchises never recover from whiffs like that. But I guess that was on Eli.
I think FMiC pointed out all the playoffs Rivers has missed. But hey, when you get to play in sunny San Diego most of your career, play in what for a significant portion of your career has been a cupcake division, and play with arguably two top 5 players in NFL history at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates), you get to be viewed as the better player, I guess.
I give Eli credit for those eight weeks in his career where he was outstanding in those two playoff runs. Of course, there are the other 230+ weeks to assess.
As for the other comments, like me just add this. I don't pine for Rivers. The OP brought up the topic. And it's an interesting topic because they are draft peers. Furthermore, I said early on I consider both Eli and Rivers borderline candidates for the HoF. So this narrative that I am suggesting Rivers is a slam dunk choice is silly.
| In comment 14261724 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14261715 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.
Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.
Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?
Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.
No I just pulled those stats out of my ass and mentioned L.C. Greenwood because I like Miller Lite commercials. Of course I do. The point I was making, is Bradshaw played on significantly better teams with much higher quality teammates including at rb and wr. There's no way Bradshaw is leading the 07 and 11 Giants to Super Bowl wins. That's my point.
| In comment 14261231 bw in dc said:
Quote:
All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.
QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9
TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210
Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%
Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable.
| In comment 14261206 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
Are you even a Giants fan?
| In comment 14261218 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 14261206 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No idea what numbers you are looking at...
They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.
Are you even a Giants fan?
It really is a question I wonder about. There aren't that many people that spend so much time trying to rip the team in some form or another.
It used to be the old contention that Mara's were born with silver spoons up their asses. We used to be told they were cheap until it was pointed out that the Giants consistently are near the top of the league for non-player compensation. We were still told that, but it has been one of many lines of bullshit thrown around. Again - focusing on the negative instead of anything else.
The Fassel years were fun. We actually had to read posts that Dan Snyder was a lead we needed to follow. How accorsi was a Mara yes man and spent more time talking about Unitas than concentrating on the Giants. Then bw basically disappeared for the majority of Coughlin's time here. You can draw your own conclusion why, but I'm thinking that continuing to throw shade on the team while they were making the playoffs consistently didn't play well.
Lately, it has been focusing on equal parts Eli, Mara, Gettleman and Shurmur. To the beat of almost every single fucking day.
It is an interesting question, because it really must suck to be a fan and spend so much time and energy refuting positive comments from other fans. Maybe it is just the overriding desire to use Jints Central constantly. Maybe there's a prop bet between him and Mark S that he can use it every day for a decade.
Enjoy the steak knives...
|Fatman is calling out bw's tendency going back 20 years.
|but Eli should go in first. Their regular season stats are pretty close but Eli's postseason record is obviously far superior to Rivers
| In comment 14261777 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14261724 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14261715 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.
Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.
Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?
Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.
No I just pulled those stats out of my ass and mentioned L.C. Greenwood because I like Miller Lite commercials. Of course I do. The point I was making, is Bradshaw played on significantly better teams with much higher quality teammates including at rb and wr. There's no way Bradshaw is leading the 07 and 11 Giants to Super Bowl wins. That's my point.
You're on crack dude. Bradshaw was better than Eli, significantly better. The first two SBs Bradshaw was a game manager. The second two he was awesome, one of the best players in the league. He played a higher level than Eli ever played at. Not close. There were other QBs who were significantly better than Eli who played in that era as well.. Stabler, Fouts, Staubach and Tarkenton.
Will Eli make the HoF, I have no idea. My guess is yes, eventually. Does he deserve it? I say yes cause I'm a Giants fan. Most of the rest of America thinks Eli sucks. Is he a better bet to make the HoF than Rivers? I think it is close. Most people, experts included, view Rivers as the better QB. But Eli has the two great SB wins. Probably a push.
| In comment 14262066 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14261777 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14261724 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14261715 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.
Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.
Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.
Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?
Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.
No I just pulled those stats out of my ass and mentioned L.C. Greenwood because I like Miller Lite commercials. Of course I do. The point I was making, is Bradshaw played on significantly better teams with much higher quality teammates including at rb and wr. There's no way Bradshaw is leading the 07 and 11 Giants to Super Bowl wins. That's my point.
You're on crack dude. Bradshaw was better than Eli, significantly better. The first two SBs Bradshaw was a game manager. The second two he was awesome, one of the best players in the league. He played a higher level than Eli ever played at. Not close. There were other QBs who were significantly better than Eli who played in that era as well.. Stabler, Fouts, Staubach and Tarkenton.
Will Eli make the HoF, I have no idea. My guess is yes, eventually. Does he deserve it? I say yes cause I'm a Giants fan. Most of the rest of America thinks Eli sucks. Is he a better bet to make the HoF than Rivers? I think it is close. Most people, experts included, view Rivers as the better QB. But Eli has the two great SB wins. Probably a push.
I'll put Eli's 2011 against any Bradshaw season. Especially if you read the part about playing with four other hall of famers on offense and another four on defense. I'll give you everyone except Bradshaw and Stabler. I don't give a shit what the rest of America thinks, I'm just trying to figure out the cray cray with this fanbase. According to you crack is mine, wtf is yours?
| In comment 14262057 dpinzow said:
Quote:
but Eli should go in first. Their regular season stats are pretty close but Eli's postseason record is obviously far superior to Rivers
Here’s where there not close Eli Manning career record 116-114 barely over 500 Phil River 118-90 well over 500 and Big Ben blows both away 144-69 ... Yet people think Eli is a 1st ballot HOF somehow the Giants managed to lose all these games with a HOF QB
| Which it won’t, it should be Eli. Why? They will both retire with near identical numbers, top 10 in two important categories. They both I believe have an identical number of playoff appearances-6- a while Eli has a winning playoff record and Rivers has a losing one. Eli twice elevated his teams in the playoffs whereas Rivers just has not.
It’s also hard to use the argument that Rivers has to go through New England, because Eli twice climbed that mountain. Eli also should have been an All pro in 2011 as well as co mvp, he elevated a team that might have won 4 games that year with just any other guy back there (that’s an aside and irrelevant to argument, but wanted to point out nonetheless).
At the end of the day, they are both getting in as is Ben, it was just an outstanding qb class.
| In comment 14262129 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.
|Quote:
| In comment 14262121 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262057 dpinzow said:
Quote:
but Eli should go in first. Their regular season stats are pretty close but Eli's postseason record is obviously far superior to Rivers
Here’s where there not close Eli Manning career record 116-114 barely over 500 Phil River 118-90 well over 500 and Big Ben blows both away 144-69 ... Yet people think Eli is a 1st ballot HOF somehow the Giants managed to lose all these games with a HOF QB
Hey buddy, did Eli draft Ewreck Flowers and Anti-Eli Apple with top 10 picks in back-to-back years? How many of the players drafted by the Giants from 2012 are still with the team? But yeah, that all comes down to who was at QB. So if as a QB you miss out on leading the league in passing tds to Brady by one and still end up 6-10 that was on the QB? The STUPID here really is thick.
|The same posters with the same posts as always, except no dep. has someone called the hospitals and morgue?
| In comment 14262141 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262121 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262057 dpinzow said:
Quote:
but Eli should go in first. Their regular season stats are pretty close but Eli's postseason record is obviously far superior to Rivers
Here’s where there not close Eli Manning career record 116-114 barely over 500 Phil River 118-90 well over 500 and Big Ben blows both away 144-69 ... Yet people think Eli is a 1st ballot HOF somehow the Giants managed to lose all these games with a HOF QB
Hey buddy, did Eli draft Ewreck Flowers and Anti-Eli Apple with top 10 picks in back-to-back years? How many of the players drafted by the Giants from 2012 are still with the team? But yeah, that all comes down to who was at QB. So if as a QB you miss out on leading the league in passing tds to Brady by one and still end up 6-10 that was on the QB? The STUPID here really is thick.
The Giants are barely over 500 over 16 years... yeah the QB play has nothing to do with that
| I don’t hate Eli. I wish that would end.
My position has always been I didn’t like the stunt Eli et al pulled at the 2004 draft. It reaked of entitlement. Feel the same about Elway.
Peyton didn’t have a problem playing for the hideous Colts and their imbecile owner. Why the Mannings would suddenly have this desire to protect Eli against the awful Chargers was very hypocritical.
| In comment 14262166 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262141 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262121 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262057 dpinzow said:
Quote:
but Eli should go in first. Their regular season stats are pretty close but Eli's postseason record is obviously far superior to Rivers
Here’s where there not close Eli Manning career record 116-114 barely over 500 Phil River 118-90 well over 500 and Big Ben blows both away 144-69 ... Yet people think Eli is a 1st ballot HOF somehow the Giants managed to lose all these games with a HOF QB
Hey buddy, did Eli draft Ewreck Flowers and Anti-Eli Apple with top 10 picks in back-to-back years? How many of the players drafted by the Giants from 2012 are still with the team? But yeah, that all comes down to who was at QB. So if as a QB you miss out on leading the league in passing tds to Brady by one and still end up 6-10 that was on the QB? The STUPID here really is thick.
The Giants are barely over 500 over 16 years... yeah the QB play has nothing to do with that
I didn't say the QB had nothing to do with it. You're the one saying he has EVERYTHING to do with it. If you get better acquainted with them, facts can actually be your friend.
| In comment 14262134 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14262129 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.
Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl.
|
Is Matt Ryan a HOF'er? He's won the MVP award and actually been to a Superbowl. His stats are on pace to rival Rivers.
Who's the more likely candidate?
| another hall of fame thread? At the predictable moment Rivers lost a game? With the usual suspects and usual same stances? And then some absolutely ridiculous takes on Eli being better than Terry Bradshaw?
How about leaving it as both have a good chance, Eli’s playoff success gives him a leg up, irrespective of your thoughts on who may be the better overall qb? We have debated this ad nauseum.
Here is a different take: are the Giants being done a favor by considering the end of the Eli era sooner than the Chargers or Steelers with their qbs? these teams qb’s will probably start regressing and the odds of a deep playoff run for either team will become more remote, yet i guarantee both teams will plan on at least two more years of their qbs playing. Both teams will probably be in the market by 2021 and both too good to take Trevor Lawrence😀. Hopefully the Giants can find their guy before the pats saints steelers and chargers all enter the market.....
| In comment 14261717 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Is Matt Ryan a HOF'er? He's won the MVP award and actually been to a Superbowl. His stats are on pace to rival Rivers.
Because he graciously signed with ATL post 2008 Draft??
How much weight does that hold?
Who's the more likely candidate?
Ryan would get my vote. Very good numbers both statistically and W/L wise. Has an MVP.
Got his team to a SB, too. Played great, was on the verge of winning, was going to be the MVP...
But then insanity kicked in.
| In comment 14261717 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Is Matt Ryan a HOF'er? He's won the MVP award and actually been to a Superbowl. His stats are on pace to rival Rivers.
Who's the more likely candidate?
Ryan would get my vote. Very good numbers both statistically and W/L wise. Has an MVP.
Got his team to a SB, too. Played great, was on the verge of winning, was going to be the MVP...
But then insanity kicked in.
|
For real?? So you hold a grudge against a decision not made by Eli 15 years later?
Clearly, that move is indicative of who he is, was and has become.
Excellent evaluation
| I don’t hate Eli. I wish that would end.
My position has always been I didn’t like the stunt Eli et al pulled at the 2004 draft. It reaked of entitlement. Feel the same about Elway.
Peyton didn’t have a problem playing for the hideous Colts and their imbecile owner. Why the Mannings would suddenly have this desire to protect Eli against the awful Chargers was very hypocritical.
|In a dome
| In comment 14262143 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I don’t hate Eli. I wish that would end.
My position has always been I didn’t like the stunt Eli et al pulled at the 2004 draft. It reaked of entitlement. Feel the same about Elway.
Peyton didn’t have a problem playing for the hideous Colts and their imbecile owner. Why the Mannings would suddenly have this desire to protect Eli against the awful Chargers was very hypocritical.
Probably because Archie didn't want both of his sons playing for imbecilic owners
| In comment 14262212 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 14262143 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I don’t hate Eli. I wish that would end.
My position has always been I didn’t like the stunt Eli et al pulled at the 2004 draft. It reaked of entitlement. Feel the same about Elway.
Peyton didn’t have a problem playing for the hideous Colts and their imbecile owner. Why the Mannings would suddenly have this desire to protect Eli against the awful Chargers was very hypocritical.
Probably because Archie didn't want both of his sons playing for imbecilic owners
That made me laugh... ; )
| In comment 14262160 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262134 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14262129 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.
Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl.
Dude.. it's not because I love the 70's. For about 5 years Stabler was the best QB in the NFL. Eli was never the best QB in the NFL. Stabler's 1976, not the year he won MVP, was one of the all-time great QB seasons. His 66.7 comp pct was unheard of in that era. His yards per attempt was unsurpassed for 22 years. And his TD pct was unsurpassed for 28 years. Stabler's peak was far beyond Eli. Of course rules changes dramatically altered QB stats, starting with the 5 yard rule in 78 and then rules to protect the QB which have stiffened throughout the years.
|Bill Polian, one of the smartest talent managers in NFL history drafted Peyton. History suggested the Polian knew how to build winning team. The Chargers had demonstrated through Ryan leaf, who had a connection to Peyton Manning, that they were not a franchise that would treat Eli well. If I were the Manning family, and Eli was my son or brother, I would have done exactly the same thing given the information available.
| In comment 14262195 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14262160 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262134 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14262129 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.
Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl.
Dude.. it's not because I love the 70's. For about 5 years Stabler was the best QB in the NFL. Eli was never the best QB in the NFL. Stabler's 1976, not the year he won MVP, was one of the all-time great QB seasons. His 66.7 comp pct was unheard of in that era. His yards per attempt was unsurpassed for 22 years. And his TD pct was unsurpassed for 28 years. Stabler's peak was far beyond Eli. Of course rules changes dramatically altered QB stats, starting with the 5 yard rule in 78 and then rules to protect the QB which have stiffened throughout the years.
In fairness Franchise, you actually did something I can respect. You backed up your argument with facts. Now, that does mean that you are taking the position that Stabler's 5 peak years, and not counting his '78 season in Oakland and his terrible years in Houston and New Orleans, is "significantly" better than Eli's entire career. Again, that's a hard sell.
| In comment 14262223 aka dbrny said:
Quote:
Bill Polian, one of the smartest talent managers in NFL history drafted Peyton. History suggested the Polian knew how to build winning team. The Chargers had demonstrated through Ryan leaf, who had a connection to Peyton Manning, that they were not a franchise that would treat Eli well. If I were the Manning family, and Eli was my son or brother, I would have done exactly the same thing given the information available.
The Chargers made Leaf into an immature, unreliable, undisciplined clown?
Exactly how?
| In comment 14262236 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262195 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14262160 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
In comment 14262134 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14262129 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.
Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl.
Dude.. it's not because I love the 70's. For about 5 years Stabler was the best QB in the NFL. Eli was never the best QB in the NFL. Stabler's 1976, not the year he won MVP, was one of the all-time great QB seasons. His 66.7 comp pct was unheard of in that era. His yards per attempt was unsurpassed for 22 years. And his TD pct was unsurpassed for 28 years. Stabler's peak was far beyond Eli. Of course rules changes dramatically altered QB stats, starting with the 5 yard rule in 78 and then rules to protect the QB which have stiffened throughout the years.
In fairness Franchise, you actually did something I can respect. You backed up your argument with facts. Now, that does mean that you are taking the position that Stabler's 5 peak years, and not counting his '78 season in Oakland and his terrible years in Houston and New Orleans, is "significantly" better than Eli's entire career. Again, that's a hard sell.
I can respect the argument that Eli's longevity evens it up a bit. Of course part of that is that QBs in the 70's had much shorter careers. Many had major knee problems that QB's in the 80's to now didn't have at the same rate. Look I love Eli. He gets my HoF vote. But I worry that he won't get in so fast. Outside of NY there is strong sentiment that Eli got lucky.
|Hopefully in separate years, so the spotlight won't be split among them.
|
Leaf was an immateur clown. Rivers became an immature clown. Hard for us to know why from the outside in...but the Peyton knew Ryan, and the Mannings clearly decided that the Chargers were not going to work and protected Eli. As a family...I say “good for them”
| In comment 14262244 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14262236 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Fair enough. That's where facts have to become a part of a balanced and fair discussion. He'll have the stats (there will be those who don't like his efficiency (i.e., interceptions and completion %) and that's fair) and the hardware, and then to rebut the "lucky" argument someone will have to point to the following path taken to two championships, including dueling or outdueling the QBs in the following games:
1) 13-3 No. 1 seed on the road;
2) 13-3 No. 2 seed on the road;
3) 18-0 AFC champion on a neutral site;
4) 15-1 No. 1 seed on the road;
5) 13-3 No. 2 seed on the road;
6) 13-3 AFC champion on a neutral site.
Or like bw in dc says, a good 6 or so weeks.
| suggesting the Giants can not afford to risk drafting a bust at qb is one of the more eye opening posts i’ve read in a while. in particular given the nature of the position. and really in particular given flowers and apple. Did the William Joseph and Ron Dayne bust picks influence an Eli pick?
The giants made a pick in barkley that was correct but NYG cannot and should not let risk stop them from using a premium pick on a qb they like going forward.
I’d like to know who these Steelers fans are that consider Bradshaw the rbeneficiary of a loaded team. having lived in pittsburgh in the 90s most of the talk was how swan and stallworth were the overrated ones undeserving of hof.....
And i haven’t met a Steelers fan who considers Eli superior to Ben let alone Terry.
| i’m not exactly sure what your point was regarding the barkley pick with regards to my original post, because i no way insinuated the Giants gaffed in 18. just that they may benefit from selecting a qbs sooner than the steelers and chargers.
regarding your excessive hyperbole and calling people clueless, any routine list of top all time 25 qbs includes Bradshaw.
swan while athletic and a victim of a great running game and defense never had more than 880 yards receiving. His peer comparisons on pro football reference are to the likes of al toon. meanwhile bradshaw consistently ranked highly amongst his peers and was one of the best players in the game in 78-79.
| who continue to imply Eli has played with less talent than Rivers, Eli played with:
Strahan. A Hall of Farmer.
Two other great dlinemen - Tuck and Osi.
Another quality dlineman in JPP.
Barber. Who is being blackballed from the Hall of Fame.
4X Pro Bowle G Chris Snee.
OBJ. One of the most gifted receivers we’ve ever seen.
Amani Toomer - all time receiving leader for the Giants.
4X Pro Bowl TE Jeremy Shockey.
Dynamic RBs in Bradshaw and Jacobs.
Excellent recelvers like Cruz, Nicks, Smith, Manningham.
Possible HoF coach Coughlin.
Just to be clear...
Thus, Tiki should be in and Eli should not?
| who continue to imply Eli has played with less talent than Rivers, Eli played with:
Strahan. A Hall of Farmer.
Two other great dlinemen - Tuck and Osi.
Another quality dlineman in JPP.
Barber. Who is being blackballed from the Hall of Fame.
4X Pro Bowle G Chris Snee.
OBJ. One of the most gifted receivers we’ve ever seen.
Amani Toomer - all time receiving leader for the Giants.
4X Pro Bowl TE Jeremy Shockey.
Dynamic RBs in Bradshaw and Jacobs.
Excellent recelvers like Cruz, Nicks, Smith, Manningham.
Possible HoF coach Coughlin.
Just to be clear...
|
Actually, you left out Plaxico, Barkley, and Tyree, who has to count simply for the helmet catch. Where are those arguably two Top 5 players of all-time at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates) Eli played with on offense again? Now Tiki is being blackballed? Wow.
Remember when SD flipped that 2005 first round pick from the Eli trade into Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman, the next LT? How good were Vincent Jackson and Michael Turner? How good are Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Melvin Ingram, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Pouncey, Hunter Henry, etc.? Yeah, Rivers has had to drag his teams and take them to new heights against seemingly insurmountable challenges in the playoffs. Wait, he couldn't lead his team past the weakest Patriots team he's ever faced?
|In comment [url=index.php?mode=2&thread=Wait, he couldn't lead his team past the weakest Patriots team he's ever faced?
| In comment 14262391 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:
Quote:
Actually, you left out Plaxico, Barkley, and Tyree, who has to count simply for the helmet catch. Where are those arguably two Top 5 players of all-time at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates) Eli played with on offense again? Now Tiki is being blackballed? Wow.
Remember when SD flipped that 2005 first round pick from the Eli trade into Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman, the next LT? How good were Vincent Jackson and Michael Turner? How good are Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Melvin Ingram, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Pouncey, Hunter Henry, etc.? Yeah, Rivers has had to drag his teams and take them to new heights against seemingly insurmountable challenges in the playoffs. Wait, he couldn't lead his team past the weakest Patriots team he's ever faced?
So if Eli wasn’t scared to play in San Diego he could have played with better talent?
| In comment 14262402 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
In comment [url=index.php?mode=2&thread=Wait, he couldn't lead his team past the weakest Patriots team he's ever faced?
Are you serious With this post the Giants won 5 games and didn’t even qualify for the playoffs nonetheless win a playoff game something the Giants haven’t done in a long time. Since 2011 it’s now 2019
| Both are getting in
Neither will get in first ballot unless both have something surprising to end their careers
You can’t bring up Elis regular season record than discount the SBs. Wins/losses are team achievements as are SBs.
You can bring up being SB MVP because being the best player in the biggest game absolutely means something.
Statistically they are both at an all time level.
They both have had amazing years.
They played great in at least two different eras of football.
You can go on and on. They both played at the highest level one could play for 15 seasons+. How many QBs can say that?
The answer is the ones in the HOF.
| And sorry if I missed it. But Eli has played his career in NY which is sort of known for the bad weather on occasion. Rivers is in one of the best climates in the world. Folks over time that makes a difference. I have nothing but respect for the career Rivers has had. But if you say Rivers should be in (and he should be) then you can’t say Eli should not be. It’s not even a debate. BTW how was the weather today?
Not even something to debate.
| I don’t hate Eli. I wish that would end.
My position has always been I didn’t like the stunt Eli et al pulled at the 2004 draft. It reaked of entitlement. Feel the same about Elway.
Peyton didn’t have a problem playing for the hideous Colts and their imbecile owner. Why the Mannings would suddenly have this desire to protect Eli against the awful Chargers was very hypocritical.
| In comment 14261236 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Brady
Montana
Starr
Bradshaw
Manning (Eli).
And Eli can't hold a candle to any of them.
| In comment 14262215 dep026 said:
Quote:
Both are getting in
Neither will get in first ballot unless both have something surprising to end their careers
You can’t bring up Elis regular season record than discount the SBs. Wins/losses are team achievements as are SBs.
You can bring up being SB MVP because being the best player in the biggest game absolutely means something.
Statistically they are both at an all time level.
They both have had amazing years.
They played great in at least two different eras of football.
You can go on and on. They both played at the highest level one could play for 15 seasons+. How many QBs can say that?
The answer is the ones in the HOF.
Great fair concise summary...
What did you do with Dep026 and step back from the keyboard, sir.
|
Eli was simply exercising his rights as a human being. Are you also in favor of slavery?
| In comment 14261254 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14261236 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Brady
Montana
Starr
Bradshaw
Manning (Eli).
And Eli can't hold a candle to any of them.
I would argue that Eli is better than Bradshaw and Starr, both of whom played with the greatest collection of All-Pros in the history of football, particularly Bradshaw. For Starr it was also true that he played for the greatest coach of all time (certainly at that time).
| In comment 14261713 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The same posters with the same posts as always, except no dep. has someone called the hospitals and morgue?
I am defending Luck today! Geez even when I stay out of it, I get shit on!!! Haha
| The Hall won't make Eli Manning the first two-time Super Bowl MVP to not make the HOF-- not when he's a Walter Payton Man of the Year, has the volume stats, the durability, and did so with integrity in the biggest media market in the sport.
Rivers has the regular season production and should be in the Hall in my opinion, but his lack of tangible points of emphasis (rings, MVP, all-pros) make it is easier for voters to keep him out-- or, make it harder for some voters to separate him for a tier of efficient QBs in the passing era.