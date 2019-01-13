El vs Rivers Hall of Fame rlc2113 : 1/13/2019 3:52 pm Why is there so much consensus that Rivers is a lock for the Hall of Fame and Eli isn't. Their numbers are virtually equal and Eli has two rings. If you watched today's game against the Patriots , you see the results of a lack of protection.Rivers looked far worse than Eli did at any time this year.

Their numbers aren't equal... bw in dc : 1/13/2019 4:06 pm : link No idea what numbers you are looking at...



They are both borderline. Rivers is less borderline, and has had a better career.

I see your point ZogZerg : 1/13/2019 4:06 pm : link More folks act like Rivers is a better choice than Eli, which is complete nonsense.

Could you provide a link on this consensus you speak of? MetsAreBack : 1/13/2019 4:09 pm : link

Because I think you're talking out your ass

He's trolling... Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 4:10 pm : link but I can't wait to hear how Eli and his two Superbowl MVP's had an inferior career to Phillip Rivers.

They are both going to be first ballot cjac : 1/13/2019 4:10 pm : link Rivers has better TD to Int ratio



Eli has better post season stats.



Aside from that all numbers are similar

Again, you must understand this: Big Blue '56 : 1/13/2019 4:11 pm : link After the First and then again after the second SB win under TC, bw told me many times that he wasn’t a big fan of TC and Eli..



Just for some perspective..



Ok, bw, please continue..:)

Sure. Borderline to me is that it's not clear cut. It's going to take some real convincing in that debate room. Both Manning and Eli have pluses and minuses.



Rivers had had, IMV, HoF regular season career. But not enough playoff accomplishments.



Eli gets a positive bump for the two SB runs. But his regular seasons are more quantity than quality. In comment 14261213 cjac said:Sure. Borderline to me is that it's not clear cut. It's going to take some real convincing in that debate room. Both Manning and Eli have pluses and minuses.Rivers had had, IMV, HoF regular season career. But not enough playoff accomplishments.Eli gets a positive bump for the two SB runs. But his regular seasons are more quantity than quality.

I am.



Next inane question. In comment 14261218 adamg said:I am.Next inane question.

All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers. In comment 14261220 cjac said:All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.

Great Toth029 : 1/13/2019 4:23 pm : link Regular season numbers.



Too bad it didn't come to translate in the playoffs. Where the big boys play.

And there are only five guys with more than one SB MVP Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 4:23 pm : link Brady

Montana

Starr

Bradshaw

Manning (Eli).

Just checking. You wouldn't rooting against the Cowboys yesterday. Today you're saying you'd take Rivers over Eli... In comment 14261228 bw in dc said:Just checking. You wouldn't rooting against the Cowboys yesterday. Today you're saying you'd take Rivers over Eli...

Thats a tough call. TMS : 1/13/2019 4:25 pm : link Both or neither may go. Think ELI gets a lot of votes because of his longevity and showing up for every game. Thats a huge factor in this game these days IMO. Check out games missed by QBS in ELI's era and you will see what I mean.

I didn't care about the Cowboys game. They don't bother me actually.



Now the Eagles are a completely different story. There isn't an organization and fan base I dislike more than them.



But thanks for trying to keep me honest to whatever BBI doctrine that exists for "true fandom"... In comment 14261238 adamg said:I didn't care about the Cowboys game. They don't bother me actually.Now the Eagles are a completely different story. There isn't an organization and fan base I dislike more than them.But thanks for trying to keep me honest to whatever BBI doctrine that exists for "true fandom"...

No problem, brother. In comment 14261250 bw in dc said:No problem, brother.

And Eli can't hold a candle to any of them. In comment 14261236 Britt in VA said:And Eli can't hold a candle to any of them.

And Rivers isn't even in the conversation, so.... In comment 14261254 bw in dc said:And Rivers isn't even in the conversation, so....

Read my earlier post where I list the key regular season metrics. I suggest you familiarize yourself because I have. In comment 14261258 Britt in VA said:Read my earlier post where I list the key regular season metrics. I suggest you familiarize yourself because I have.

Terry Bradshaw? Eli is better. In comment 14261254 bw in dc said:Terry Bradshaw? Eli is better.

So they both finish in the top 10 in almost all passing categories.... Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 4:35 pm : link You're splitting hairs.



One has hardware, and one doesn't. That's what separates the wheat from the chaff, whether you refuse to acknowledge it or not.

In comment 14261265 Section331 said:Come on. Seriously? You just wrote that?

Terry Bradshaw? Eli is better.



And it’s not even close...:) In comment 14261265 Section331 said:And it’s not even close...:)

I don't acknowledge that - correct. Eli has considerably more mistakes, less completion %, less QBR, etc.



I don't dwell on volume. That tells just a piece of a story.



Look, I said BOTH are borderline. So, see if you can digest that for a second. In comment 14261269 Britt in VA said:I don't acknowledge that - correct. Eli has considerably more mistakes, less completion %, less QBR, etc.I don't dwell on volume. That tells just a piece of a story.Look, I said BOTH are borderline. So, see if you can digest that for a second.

RE: There are no two-time SB MVP's not in the HOF. SJGiant : 1/13/2019 4:40 pm : link

Quote: .



Just looked it up. Jim Plunkett not only is a two time winner in the Super Bowl, he was MVP in both games. I thought you had me, In comment 14261232 Britt in VA said:Just looked it up. Jim Plunkett not only is a two time winner in the Super Bowl, he was MVP in both games. I thought you had me,

You said both are borderline but Rivers LESS so.... Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 4:41 pm : link based on what?



All time completion percentage and QBR? You're nuts.



Look at the top ten QB rating all time. Kirk Cousins is in the top 10.

Just looked it up. Jim Plunkett not only is a two time winner in the Super Bowl, he was MVP in both games. I thought you had me,



Jim Plunkett did not win the MVP 2x. In comment 14261282 SJGiant said:Jim Plunkett did not win the MVP 2x.

IMO gmen4ever : 1/13/2019 4:43 pm : link They both get in, as does Ben. As BB56 said for slightly different reasons. Eli's 2 SBs certainly helps his chances. Question is will they go in at the same time?? Not sure.

Neither Qb belongs in the HOF GoBlue6599 : 1/13/2019 4:43 pm : link .

I'm comparing Eli directly to Rivers and their key stats, and even volume, are in favor of Rivers. You seem to be a bright guy. Why you can't absorb that is odd.



Just go to pro-football reference and do a side by side. My guess is you will be able to discern the differences without my help. But I don't mind helping if you struggle. In comment 14261284 Britt in VA said:I'm comparing Eli directly to Rivers and their key stats, and even volume, are in favor of Rivers. You seem to be a bright guy. Why you can't absorb that is odd.Just go to pro-football reference and do a side by side. My guess is you will be able to discern the differences without my help. But I don't mind helping if you struggle.

All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.



QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9

TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210

Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%



Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable. In comment 14261231 bw in dc said:QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable.

SJ adamg : 1/13/2019 4:47 pm : link Looks like that article is wrong. On his wiki page, he's only listed as a one time super bowl MVP. That article is misleading.

All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.







QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9

TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210

Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%



Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable.



Come on. Apples and oranges. Those are two different eras. In comment 14261306 Section331 said:Come on. Apples and oranges. Those are two different eras.

All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.







QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9

TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210

Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%



Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable.



God bless you but you should be banned. ;)



Uh - you do realize Bradshaw played QB when you needed a wheelchair to get on the plane after every game?



They played completely different era. Bradshaw had a better arm, was more mobile, and tougher. He was a GREAT big game QB. In comment 14261306 Section331 said:God bless you but you should be banned. ;)Uh - you do realize Bradshaw played QB when you needed a wheelchair to get on the plane after every game?They played completely different era. Bradshaw had a better arm, was more mobile, and tougher. He was a GREAT big game QB.

I stand corrected. I looked up Super Bowl MVPs and he was only listed once.

In comment 14261309 adamg said:I stand corrected. I looked up Super Bowl MVPs and he was only listed once.

Please check this link

Do I read this correctly - ( New Window )



Fox Sports is wrong, Marcus Allen was MVP for Plunkett’s 2nd SB win. In comment 14261297 SJGiant said:Fox Sports is wrong, Marcus Allen was MVP for Plunkett’s 2nd SB win.

Who says Rivers is a lock? jeff57 : 1/13/2019 4:55 pm : link .

Eli Rivers and Ben all have had great careers GoBlue6599 : 1/13/2019 4:57 pm : link But none of them belong the HOF .. Isn’t the HOF the best of the best when have any of the 3 been the best QB of the league? Stats are nice but that has more to do with this era where everybody puts up nice stats.

1st ballot is not even in the question and if it were up to me none of those guys are HOF

All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.







QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9

TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210

Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%



Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable.

Lmao you’re comparing stats from the 70’s to what these guys put up now.. If that’s the case I guess Kirk Cousins is better then Troy Aikman.. look at the stats In comment 14261306 Section331 said:Lmao you’re comparing stats from the 70’s to what these guys put up now.. If that’s the case I guess Kirk Cousins is better then Troy Aikman.. look at the stats

Neither is Doomster : 1/13/2019 5:02 pm : link a first ballot HOFer......



At this moment in time, Eli is in the top 10 in a lot of categories.......but a few years down the road he won't be.....he has had a lot of average years, without a real "stat" season......only had two seasons where he threw more than 30 td's.....I think he will make it, but it will take several voting years for it to happen......

I have no idea how the HOF voters make their BlueLou'sBack : 1/13/2019 5:07 pm : link decision. But on a per game basis, Rivers had more yards, more TDs, and fewer ints. His career passer rating is much, much better: 95.6 vs 84.1. Looking strictly at stats Rivers has been consistently better and more consistently good.



However Eli has had two excellent playoff runs and has been a champion, twice.



Watching them play, I can't stand Rivers' noodle of an arm or the way he often sidearms his throws. But he's better reading the field than Eli and a better decision maker.



Re the Superbowls, the NFL has a video clip of the greatest SB plays of all time (IIRC 1 in each SB with a few "honorable mentions) and Eli has 2 and one honorable mention. There's no doubt Eli has come up much bigger in bigger games than Rivers. Partly IMO it's because Eli has always had the better arm by a good margin.

bw is a UVA grad BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/13/2019 5:07 pm : link And Like most of them he doesn’t know much about actual football. The more he posts the more his ignorance about knowing anything about football shows.

RE: Ahh.. bw in dc : 1/13/2019 5:07 pm : link

Quote: the daily, "how many ways can we try to shit on Eli" thread.



Just a quick edit:



"how many ways we can try to show a balanced view on Eli" thread. In comment 14261325 FatMan in Charlotte said:Just a quick edit:"how many ways we can try to show a balanced view on Eli" thread.

At this moment in time, Eli is in the top 10 in a lot of categories.......but a few years down the road he won't be.....he has had a lot of average years, without a real "stat" season......only had two seasons where he threw more than 30 td's.....I think he will make it, but it will take several voting years for it to happen......



Absolutely neither is first year selection worthy. In comment 14261388 Doomster said:Absolutely neither is first year selection worthy.

You forgot Peyton Manning. And what about Aikman? In comment 14261236 Britt in VA said:You forgot Peyton Manning. And what about Aikman?

I must say this is one of the more bizarre things I have read here. Where I went to college - a Darden grad to be specific - is related to my football knowledge, or lack thereof.



In comment 14261401 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I must say this is one of the more bizarre things I have read here. Where I went to college - a Darden grad to be specific - is related to my football knowledge, or lack thereof.

You forgot Peyton Manning. And what about Aikman?



Neither Peyton nor Aikman won the MVP award for the SB more than once. In comment 14261436 BlueLou'sBack said:Neither Peyton nor Aikman won the MVP award for the SB more than once.

Did someone here just say ... FranchiseQB : 1/13/2019 5:16 pm : link Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.



Excuse me I was looking at SB wins, not MVP trophies for the game. BlueLou'sBack : 1/13/2019 5:19 pm : link Britt, IMO you're overvaluing the SB MVP Trophy itself. Not as significant as SB wins, and not nearly as significant as year long MVP trophies.



IMO, and I bet for HOF voters too.

Even looking at just SB wins, only 12 have won more than one, every one that's retired is in the HOF except Plunkett.



The others, Eli, Ben, and Brady, are still playing, or HOF bound already (Peyton). In comment 14261483 BlueLou'sBack said:Even looking at just SB wins, only 12 have won more than one, every one that's retired is in the HOF except Plunkett.The others, Eli, Ben, and Brady, are still playing, or HOF bound already (Peyton).

Give it time. I'm sure someone is sitting at their keyboard right now debating whether to submit the comment that Eli is better than Montana... In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:Give it time. I'm sure someone is sitting at their keyboard right now debating whether to submit the comment that Eli is better than Montana...

Eli has never won the full year MVP BlueLou'sBack : 1/13/2019 5:29 pm : link award, never been an all pro, and has what - 3 pro bowl appearances in a 16 year career? His stretch of excellence is more or less 1 year in 2011 and 2 playoff runs.



His record is viewed much, much more favorably by Giants fans than by the national media or of course other fans.



Britt, do you think the SB MVP is such a huge milestone? If you could award it to a player or a unit, the Giants' DL might have won both times and Eli zero...

Eli is a 1st ballot HOF on this message board. Somehow the Giants have managed to lose 24 games the last 2 seasons with a 1st ballot HOF Qb In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:Eli is a 1st ballot HOF on this message board. Somehow the Giants have managed to lose 24 games the last 2 seasons with a 1st ballot HOF Qb

I think ONE Superbowl win period is a huge milestone. Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 5:32 pm : link It's what separates guys like Eli Manning from Phillip Rivers.



Make it two?



Add in two MVP awards?



Add in two game winning drives when the offense needed a TD with 2 minutes to go in the game?



Add in signature plays including one that's arguably the greatest play in SB history?



Add in that we beat the Patriots in both including 18-1?



Yeah, I think those things are factored in.

This above. The lack of objectivity about Eli, for about half the folks that post here frequently, is astounding, but fully understandable. Fan is short for fanatic, right? In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:This above. The lack of objectivity about Eli, for about half the folks that post here frequently, is astounding, but fully understandable. Fan is short for fanatic, right?

Two SuperBowl wins and the MVP in both games vs meaningless stats. Just stop smoking that medicinal shit. It’s not as safe as they say In comment 14261206 bw in dc said:Two SuperBowl wins and the MVP in both games vs meaningless stats. Just stop smoking that medicinal shit. It’s not as safe as they say

But I'm not going to debate you about it.... Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 5:38 pm : link



But I'll just leave this here. This is Gary Meyer's take on it, and he's a notorious Giants basher, and he also is an actual HOF voter:



Quote: This election is too close to call, but I plan to vote for Manning the first time he's on the ballot, and keep voting for him every year until he gets in.



Quote: ...Let’s just say Eli Manning has had a strange and unique career. In the two years he won the Super Bowl, he played as well in the playoffs as any quarterback has ever played. He survived the frigid conditions in Green Bay to outplay Brett Favre in the 2007 NFC title game. He survived a terrible beating by the 49ers defense to knock them off on the road in the 2011 NFC title game. Each victory came in overtime.



The anti-Eli argument: In the 12 other seasons of Manning’s career, not counting the one in progress, he has not won a single playoff game. He’s 8-0 in the Super Bowl seasons, but 0-4 otherwise. He has missed the playoffs six times. He has not been to the playoffs since 2011. His overall regular season record is an uninspiring 112-108.



Manning is not nearly as good as his older brother. He is not Tom Brady. He’s not as good as Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers. But Brady is the only one of that group to win more Super Bowls than Eli, who has won as many as his brother and one more than Brees and Rodgers.



He has always thrown way too much interceptions, too often makes mistakes associated with players early in their career and although his career yards and touchdowns all easily place him in the top 10, he’s never been considered an elite quarterback. But he’s been durable and reliable. He started 210 consecutive games, the second longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history, until he was benched for one game in 2017. He has never missed a game because of injury.



How will all that play out in the Hall of Fame meeting room held the day before the Super Bowl?.....



Quote: ...He was never the best quarterback in the NFL at any time. But with Peyton Manning and Brady dominating the league during Eli’s career, that was never going to happen....



Quote: ....There are no recently retired quarterbacks on the ballot in the next few years who figure to get in other than Peyton Manning. Tony Romo had some great seasons, but never even made it to a conference championship game. Steve McNair is not a Hall of Famer. Neither is Donovan McNabb.



Manning was running a close race with his draft classmate Ben Roethlisberger until recently. Big Ben is finishing up stronger. It will be to Manning’s benefit to retire before Brady, Rodgers, Brees and Roethlisberger and get in before they are eligible.



Should Eli get in?



All I can say is with the Super Bowl on the line twice, he came up big against great Patriots teams. And isn’t that how quarterbacks should be judged?





- ( as I'm not going to change your mind and you're not going to change mind.But I'll just leave this here. This is Gary Meyer's take on it, and he's a notorious Giants basher, and he also is an actual HOF voter: Link - ( New Window

That's why my first post here was "I don't know what HOF voters factor in [their decisions]."



But I'd bet plenty at even money he doesn't make it on his first ballot. Unless he has a monster 2019 leading to a 3rd SB victory. I doubt that's in the cards. In comment 14261562 Britt in VA said:That's why my first post here was "I don't know what HOF voters factor in [their decisions]."But I'd bet plenty at even money he doesn't make it on his first ballot. Unless he has a monster 2019 leading to a 3rd SB victory. I doubt that's in the cards.

First ballot? Probably not... Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 5:43 pm : link but he will likely get in.



And you'll see above, my opinion aligns with at least one actual HOF voter.

Interesting post. In comment 14261399 BlueLou'sBack said:Interesting post.

In comment 14261592 LauderdaleMatty said:Well, I guess by that "logic" Eli is a better QB than Rodgers. Since Rodgers has less SB wins and greater accomplishments in "meaningless" stats.

m



Maybe you need to smoke more. Not less. You get to pock which stats are More imporantsnt and I don’t. This is just stupid shit. You’re entitled to your opinion. Issue You just keep on shitting on Gettleman Eli etc.



Become a Charger fan. From your posts it’s all about The numbers. Well those numbers mean of the game is the Super Bowl. You said Rivers has had the better career. That’s what I’m addressing. Sure if meaningless stats are the goal there are lots of great QBs. If the goal is to win the Super Bowl you’ve never sniffed one the guy w two of those has had the better career.



We are comparing Rivers and Eli. So if you want to start an new thread on Eli and Aaron knock yourself out.

In comment 14261668 bw in dc said:Maybe you need to smoke more. Not less. You get to pock which stats are More imporantsnt and I don’t. This is just stupid shit. You’re entitled to your opinion. Issue You just keep on shitting on Gettleman Eli etc.Become a Charger fan. From your posts it’s all about The numbers. Well those numbers mean of the game is the Super Bowl. You said Rivers has had the better career. That’s what I’m addressing. Sure if meaningless stats are the goal there are lots of great QBs. If the goal is to win the Super Bowl you’ve never sniffed one the guy w two of those has had the better career.We are comparing Rivers and Eli. So if you want to start an new thread on Eli and Aaron knock yourself out.

I don't put a lot of stock in SB MVP awards... bw in dc : 1/13/2019 6:24 pm : link They are too QB weighted.



I do agree, however, that being part of a SB team has significance. But it can't be over-weighted either.



For example, who would dare say Eli was a better QB than Marino. Or Jim Kelly. Or Fouts. All with no hardware.



Or Brees with only one. Or Favre with only one.



Or the equal of Elway who has two Or Peyton who has two.













Are you comparing Rivers to Marino and Kelly? Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 6:26 pm : link It's a different era.



There will be a lot of QB's when it's all said and done with stats.



Stafford, Matt Ryan, Mahomes, etc....



What's going to separate all those guys?

Maybe you need to smoke more. Not less. You get to pock which stats are More imporantsnt and I don’t. This is just stupid shit. You’re entitled to your opinion. Issue You just keep on shitting on Gettleman Eli etc.



Become a Charger fan. From your posts it’s all about The numbers. Well those numbers mean of the game is the Super Bowl. You said Rivers has had the better career. That’s what I’m addressing. Sure if meaningless stats are the goal there are lots of great QBs. If the goal is to win the Super Bowl you’ve never sniffed one the guy w two of those has had the better career.



We are comparing Rivers and Eli. So if you want to start an new thread on Eli and Aaron knock yourself out.



I was extrapolating out your baseline assumption. That's all.



In comment 14261691 LauderdaleMatty said:I was extrapolating out your baseline assumption. That's all.

The truth is.... Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 6:32 pm : link In the current era? There are only a handful of guys that have won SB's, because Brady has won so damn many of them spanning the past 18 years.



A lot of guys will have stats. Only a handful will have the stats AND hardware.



Those are the only guys in the conversation.



Wheat. Chaff.

Groundhog’s Day on BBI Mike from Ohio : 1/13/2019 6:35 pm : link The same posters with the same posts as always, except no dep. has someone called the hospitals and morgue?

RE: Did someone here just say ... BobbyJohnson4thand17 : 1/13/2019 6:36 pm : link

Quote: Eli is better than Bradshaw? Seriously? Someone seriously said that? The lack of objectivity here is amazing.



Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.



Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46. In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.

Good question. It has to be a balance of both - regular season stats and post-season performance.



But as you know there are volume stats (yards, TDs) and stats where you can drill down to efficiency (completion %, TD/INT ratio, YPA, QBR, GWDs, etc). So, to me, there are places to go to examine just how productive a QB was in the regular season.



Furthermore, the regular season is 16 games. That's a large sample to evaluate production, and to give a QB credit for helping the team get to the playoffs. To give that less weight versus post-season hardware is poor analysis.









In comment 14261699 Britt in VA said:Good question. It has to be a balance of both - regular season stats and post-season performance.But as you know there are volume stats (yards, TDs) and stats where you can drill down to efficiency (completion %, TD/INT ratio, YPA, QBR, GWDs, etc). So, to me, there are places to go to examine just how productive a QB was in the regular season.Furthermore, the regular season is 16 games. That's a large sample to evaluate production, and to give a QB credit for helping the team get to the playoffs. To give that less weight versus post-season hardware is poor analysis.

Good question. It has to be a balance of both - regular season stats and post-season performance.



But as you know there are volume stats (yards, TDs) and stats where you can drill down to efficiency (completion %, TD/INT ratio, YPA, QBR, GWDs, etc). So, to me, there are places to go to examine just how productive a QB was in the regular season.



Furthermore, the regular season is 16 games. That's a large sample to evaluate production, and to give a QB credit for helping the team get to the playoffs. To give that less weight versus post-season hardware is poor analysis.











Is Matt Ryan a HOF'er? He's won the MVP award and actually been to a Superbowl. His stats are on pace to rival Rivers.



Who's the more likely candidate? In comment 14261716 bw in dc said:Is Matt Ryan a HOF'er? He's won the MVP award and actually been to a Superbowl. His stats are on pace to rival Rivers.Who's the more likely candidate?

For me as a long time Giants' fan BlueLou'sBack : 1/13/2019 6:41 pm : link it's far more interesting to compare Elu'scareer to Phil Simms'. By statistical measures Eli has been far, far superior...



Phil only won one SB, but his play largely got the Giants to the Playoffs in 1990. And what about his performance in the SB itself? For efficiency unmatched to this day. 22/25 for 268 yards and 3 TDs. That performance earned a perfect QB rating.



If Eli had performed that well in either game the Giants would not have needed his last 3 minute heroics either time.



You only get to execute last minute heroics if you haven't played like the world's greatest QB most of the game.



And I don't mean that as a knock on what Eli did, but it's a hypothetical fact.

Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.



Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.



Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?



Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.



In comment 14261715 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.

I think Phil should be in, and wish he was. Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 6:46 pm : link Had he won that second one, he absolutely would be in.

Speaking of weighing things, you seem to be very black and white when it comes to devaluing the data points that support Eli and then nuanced and opaque when you argue the other side. I think Eli is a better QB than Jim Kelly, but that's just me, and we're talking about your love for Rivers. Hey by the way, I can't wait to hear those legendary stories about the time Rivers beat the numbers 1 and 2 seeds on the road to get to the Super Bowl to beat the Pats - TWICE. All the while out playing or playing to a standstill each of those QBs to get those championships. In other words, the guy wasn't just along for the ride.



Think about that when you pine for Rivers as the guy you wish was leading the Giants all these years. When you talk about how the last 7 years of Eli's career have been a disaster, do you include Reese picking Flowers and Apple in the top 10 in back to back years? Forget about his later round picks. Some franchises never recover from whiffs like that. But I guess that was on Eli.



I think FMiC pointed out all the playoffs Rivers has missed. But hey, when you get to play in sunny San Diego most of your career, play in what for a significant portion of your career has been a cupcake division, and play with arguably two top 5 players in NFL history at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates), you get to be viewed as the better player, I guess. In comment 14261698 bw in dc said:Speaking of weighing things, you seem to be very black and white when it comes to devaluing the data points that support Eli and then nuanced and opaque when you argue the other side. I think Eli is a better QB than Jim Kelly, but that's just me, and we're talking about your love for Rivers. Hey by the way, I can't wait to hear those legendary stories about the time Rivers beat the numbers 1 and 2 seeds on the road to get to the Super Bowl to beat the Pats - TWICE. All the while out playing or playing to a standstill each of those QBs to get those championships. In other words, the guy wasn't just along for the ride.Think about that when you pine for Rivers as the guy you wish was leading the Giants all these years. When you talk about how the last 7 years of Eli's career have been a disaster, do you include Reese picking Flowers and Apple in the top 10 in back to back years? Forget about his later round picks. Some franchises never recover from whiffs like that. But I guess that was on Eli.I think FMiC pointed out all the playoffs Rivers has missed. But hey, when you get to play in sunny San Diego most of your career, play in what for a significant portion of your career has been a cupcake division, and play with arguably two top 5 players in NFL history at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates), you get to be viewed as the better player, I guess.

Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.



Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.







Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?



Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.





No I just pulled those stats out of my ass and mentioned L.C. Greenwood because I like Miller Lite commercials. Of course I do. The point I was making, is Bradshaw played on significantly better teams with much higher quality teammates including at rb and wr. There's no way Bradshaw is leading the 07 and 11 Giants to Super Bowl wins. That's my point. In comment 14261724 bw in dc said:No I just pulled those stats out of my ass and mentioned L.C. Greenwood because I like Miller Lite commercials. Of course I do. The point I was making, is Bradshaw played on significantly better teams with much higher quality teammates including at rb and wr. There's no way Bradshaw is leading the 07 and 11 Giants to Super Bowl wins. That's my point.

Yes Eli is better...and I am not going by the stats because it was a different era..



Across the board Bradshaw had some of the best talent supporting him...HOF talent...probably some of the best teams in NFL history... In comment 14261463 FranchiseQB said:Yes Eli is better...and I am not going by the stats because it was a different era..Across the board Bradshaw had some of the best talent supporting him...HOF talent...probably some of the best teams in NFL history...

Lets get 1 thing straight. Eli deserved his MVPs twostepgiants : 1/13/2019 7:25 pm : link In the Super Bowl



I’m sick of the defense argument. The defense let up a TD drive to give up the lead with 2 mins. They lost it.



Eli Manning is the first QB in NFL history to need a TD to win the Super Bowl and get it.



He delivered 2 touchdown drives in the 4Q



He has twice delivered game winning TD drives when his team was losing



Any QB who did these things would win MVP



Tom Brady had 145 passing yards and a TD in his first SB and won MVP and no one questions his MVP.



Eli earned and deserved to win his SB MVPs.





Why? Carl in CT : 1/13/2019 7:26 pm : link It’s a giant site. All giant fans will take Eli. Trolls will not. Bottom line, we all don’t have a say in the matter. All three probably will get in.

Eli is in because he has been a two-decade two-time SBMVP RasputinPrime : 1/13/2019 7:29 pm : link Rivers is the new Testaverde. That's a hard pass for the HOF for him.

You're that elusive fan I was looking for that would actually knock Joe Montana for the game-winning drive and Super Bowl 23. In fairness, I assume you would also discount Roethlisberger's gw-drive as well.



Also, you do realize that Eli was 30 for 40 in SB 46 and is number four all time for completion % (behind Simms, Brees, and Montana) in a Super Bowl game? Also, the Pats, both years, were better than the '86 Broncos, right? I mean this fan base is the only one that makes you look like you're arguing against your (my) favorite team of all time ('86 Giants) in any sport. In comment 14261719 BlueLou'sBack said:You're that elusive fan I was looking for that would actually knock Joe Montana for the game-winning drive and Super Bowl 23. In fairness, I assume you would also discount Roethlisberger's gw-drive as well.Also, you do realize that Eli was 30 for 40 in SB 46 and is number four all time for completion % (behind Simms, Brees, and Montana) in a Super Bowl game? Also, the Pats, both years, were better than the '86 Broncos, right? I mean this fan base is the only one that makes you look like you're arguing against your (my) favorite team of all time ('86 Giants) in any sport.

Speaking of weighing things, you seem to be very black and white when it comes to devaluing the data points that support Eli and then nuanced and opaque when you argue the other side. I think Eli is a better QB than Jim Kelly, but that's just me, and we're talking about your love for Rivers. Hey by the way, I can't wait to hear those legendary stories about the time Rivers beat the numbers 1 and 2 seeds on the road to get to the Super Bowl to beat the Pats - TWICE. All the while out playing or playing to a standstill each of those QBs to get those championships. In other words, the guy wasn't just along for the ride.



Think about that when you pine for Rivers as the guy you wish was leading the Giants all these years. When you talk about how the last 7 years of Eli's career have been a disaster, do you include Reese picking Flowers and Apple in the top 10 in back to back years? Forget about his later round picks. Some franchises never recover from whiffs like that. But I guess that was on Eli.



I think FMiC pointed out all the playoffs Rivers has missed. But hey, when you get to play in sunny San Diego most of your career, play in what for a significant portion of your career has been a cupcake division, and play with arguably two top 5 players in NFL history at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates), you get to be viewed as the better player, I guess.



I give Eli credit for those eight weeks in his career where he was outstanding in those two playoff runs. Of course, there are the other 230+ weeks to assess.



As for the other comments, like me just add this. I don't pine for Rivers. The OP brought up the topic. And it's an interesting topic because they are draft peers. Furthermore, I said early on I consider both Eli and Rivers borderline candidates for the HoF. So this narrative that I am suggesting Rivers is a slam dunk choice is silly.











In comment 14261770 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:I give Eli credit for those eight weeks in his career where he was outstanding in those two playoff runs. Of course, there are the other 230+ weeks to assess.As for the other comments, like me just add this. I don't pine for Rivers. The OP brought up the topic. And it's an interesting topic because they are draft peers. Furthermore, I said early on I consider both Eli and Rivers borderline candidates for the HoF. So this narrative that I am suggesting Rivers is a slam dunk choice is silly.

Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.



Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.







Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?



Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.





Actually the five yard rule was instituted in 1978. Bradshaw played a chunk of his career where you could maul the WR from the line of scrimmage. Never mind the rules that protect the QB. In comment 14261724 bw in dc said:Actually the five yard rule was instituted in 1978. Bradshaw played a chunk of his career where you could maul the WR from the line of scrimmage. Never mind the rules that protect the QB.

They are both Hall of Famers dpinzow : 1/13/2019 8:09 pm : link but Eli should go in first. Their regular season stats are pretty close but Eli's postseason record is obviously far superior to Rivers

Speaking of weighing things, you seem to be very black and white when it comes to devaluing the data points that support Eli and then nuanced and opaque when you argue the other side. I think Eli is a better QB than Jim Kelly, but that's just me, and we're talking about your love for Rivers. Hey by the way, I can't wait to hear those legendary stories about the time Rivers beat the numbers 1 and 2 seeds on the road to get to the Super Bowl to beat the Pats - TWICE. All the while out playing or playing to a standstill each of those QBs to get those championships. In other words, the guy wasn't just along for the ride.



Think about that when you pine for Rivers as the guy you wish was leading the Giants all these years. When you talk about how the last 7 years of Eli's career have been a disaster, do you include Reese picking Flowers and Apple in the top 10 in back to back years? Forget about his later round picks. Some franchises never recover from whiffs like that. But I guess that was on Eli.



I think FMiC pointed out all the playoffs Rivers has missed. But hey, when you get to play in sunny San Diego most of your career, play in what for a significant portion of your career has been a cupcake division, and play with arguably two top 5 players in NFL history at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates), you get to be viewed as the better player, I guess.







I give Eli credit for those eight weeks in his career where he was outstanding in those two playoff runs. Of course, there are the other 230+ weeks to assess.



As for the other comments, like me just add this. I don't pine for Rivers. The OP brought up the topic. And it's an interesting topic because they are draft peers. Furthermore, I said early on I consider both Eli and Rivers borderline candidates for the HoF. So this narrative that I am suggesting Rivers is a slam dunk choice is silly.













There you go again with the black and white when it comes to devaluing data points that support the quality of his career. His career comes down to eight weeks? Was it his fault when he was second in the league in tds (Brady beat him by one td) that the team was 6-10 because it couldn't stop a nose bleed? I mean the guy threw 6tds with no ints and still lost the game.



Yes the man has his faults as a QB, he's led the league in interceptions three times and in my estimation he hasn't held the organization's feet to the fire and was too much of a team player/get-along-to-go-along/not ruffle feathers type, but where is the balance from a supposed Giants fan? Credit for eight weeks? In comment 14261967 bw in dc said:There you go again with the black and white when it comes to devaluing data points that support the quality of his career. His career comes down to eight weeks? Was it his fault when he was second in the league in tds (Brady beat him by one td) that the team was 6-10 because it couldn't stop a nose bleed? I mean the guy threw 6tds with no ints and still lost the game.Yes the man has his faults as a QB, he's led the league in interceptions three times and in my estimation he hasn't held the organization's feet to the fire and was too much of a team player/get-along-to-go-along/not ruffle feathers type, but where is the balance from a supposed Giants fan? Credit for eight weeks?

Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.



Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.







Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?



Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.









No I just pulled those stats out of my ass and mentioned L.C. Greenwood because I like Miller Lite commercials. Of course I do. The point I was making, is Bradshaw played on significantly better teams with much higher quality teammates including at rb and wr. There's no way Bradshaw is leading the 07 and 11 Giants to Super Bowl wins. That's my point.



You're on crack dude. Bradshaw was better than Eli, significantly better. The first two SBs Bradshaw was a game manager. The second two he was awesome, one of the best players in the league. He played a higher level than Eli ever played at. Not close. There were other QBs who were significantly better than Eli who played in that era as well.. Stabler, Fouts, Staubach and Tarkenton.



Will Eli make the HoF, I have no idea. My guess is yes, eventually. Does he deserve it? I say yes cause I'm a Giants fan. Most of the rest of America thinks Eli sucks. Is he a better bet to make the HoF than Rivers? I think it is close. Most people, experts included, view Rivers as the better QB. But Eli has the two great SB wins. Probably a push. In comment 14261777 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:You're on crack dude. Bradshaw was better than Eli, significantly better. The first two SBs Bradshaw was a game manager. The second two he was awesome, one of the best players in the league. He played a higher level than Eli ever played at. Not close. There were other QBs who were significantly better than Eli who played in that era as well.. Stabler, Fouts, Staubach and Tarkenton.Will Eli make the HoF, I have no idea. My guess is yes, eventually. Does he deserve it? I say yes cause I'm a Giants fan. Most of the rest of America thinks Eli sucks. Is he a better bet to make the HoF than Rivers? I think it is close. Most people, experts included, view Rivers as the better QB. But Eli has the two great SB wins. Probably a push.

All key regular season metric numbers are not similar - QBR, TD/INT ratio, standard QB rating, completion %, etc are all in favor of Rivers.







QBR - Eli 84.1 Bradshaw 70.9

TD:INT - 360:236. 212:210

Comp %: 60.3%. 51.9%



Not to mention, Eli has nearly double the passing yards. Not arguing that TB, with 4 SB’s shouldn’t be in, but Eli is the better QB. It isn’t even arguable.



Playing QB in Bradshaw's era was far different, you could actually mug QBs and receivers so his stats will obviously not look as good. You can't use the stats as an argument because defenses were allowed to play defense in Bradshaw's era In comment 14261306 Section331 said:Playing QB in Bradshaw's era was far different, you could actually mug QBs and receivers so his stats will obviously not look as good. You can't use the stats as an argument because defenses were allowed to play defense in Bradshaw's era

It really is a question I wonder about. There aren't that many people that spend so much time trying to rip the team in some form or another.



It used to be the old contention that Mara's were born with silver spoons up their asses. We used to be told they were cheap until it was pointed out that the Giants consistently are near the top of the league for non-player compensation. We were still told that, but it has been one of many lines of bullshit thrown around. Again - focusing on the negative instead of anything else.



The Fassel years were fun. We actually had to read posts that Dan Snyder was a lead we needed to follow. How accorsi was a Mara yes man and spent more time talking about Unitas than concentrating on the Giants. Then bw basically disappeared for the majority of Coughlin's time here. You can draw your own conclusion why, but I'm thinking that continuing to throw shade on the team while they were making the playoffs consistently didn't play well.



Lately, it has been focusing on equal parts Eli, Mara, Gettleman and Shurmur. To the beat of almost every single fucking day.



It is an interesting question, because it really must suck to be a fan and spend so much time and energy refuting positive comments from other fans. Maybe it is just the overriding desire to use Jints Central constantly. Maybe there's a prop bet between him and Mark S that he can use it every day for a decade.



Enjoy the steak knives... In comment 14261218 adamg said:It really is a question I wonder about. There aren't that many people that spend so much time trying to rip the team in some form or another.It used to be the old contention that Mara's were born with silver spoons up their asses. We used to be told they were cheap until it was pointed out that the Giants consistently are near the top of the league for non-player compensation. We were still told that, but it has been one of many lines of bullshit thrown around. Again - focusing on the negative instead of anything else.The Fassel years were fun. We actually had to read posts that Dan Snyder was a lead we needed to follow. How accorsi was a Mara yes man and spent more time talking about Unitas than concentrating on the Giants. Then bw basically disappeared for the majority of Coughlin's time here. You can draw your own conclusion why, but I'm thinking that continuing to throw shade on the team while they were making the playoffs consistently didn't play well.Lately, it has been focusing on equal parts Eli, Mara, Gettleman and Shurmur. To the beat of almost every single fucking day.It is an interesting question, because it really must suck to be a fan and spend so much time and energy refuting positive comments from other fans. Maybe it is just the overriding desire to use Jints Central constantly. Maybe there's a prop bet between him and Mark S that he can use it every day for a decade.Enjoy the steak knives...

It really is a question I wonder about. There aren't that many people that spend so much time trying to rip the team in some form or another.



It used to be the old contention that Mara's were born with silver spoons up their asses. We used to be told they were cheap until it was pointed out that the Giants consistently are near the top of the league for non-player compensation. We were still told that, but it has been one of many lines of bullshit thrown around. Again - focusing on the negative instead of anything else.



The Fassel years were fun. We actually had to read posts that Dan Snyder was a lead we needed to follow. How accorsi was a Mara yes man and spent more time talking about Unitas than concentrating on the Giants. Then bw basically disappeared for the majority of Coughlin's time here. You can draw your own conclusion why, but I'm thinking that continuing to throw shade on the team while they were making the playoffs consistently didn't play well.



Lately, it has been focusing on equal parts Eli, Mara, Gettleman and Shurmur. To the beat of almost every single fucking day.



It is an interesting question, because it really must suck to be a fan and spend so much time and energy refuting positive comments from other fans. Maybe it is just the overriding desire to use Jints Central constantly. Maybe there's a prop bet between him and Mark S that he can use it every day for a decade.



Enjoy the steak knives...



It's called an opinion. Some of us are football fans as well as Giants fans and just believing bullshit is a waste of time. We would rather be truthful about what we see rather than spout nonsense and pat each other on the back for deluding ourselves. In comment 14262069 FatMan in Charlotte said:It's called an opinion. Some of us are football fans as well as Giants fans and just believing bullshit is a waste of time. We would rather be truthful about what we see rather than spout nonsense and pat each other on the back for deluding ourselves.

Being a sports fan adamg : 1/13/2019 8:26 pm : link is inherently irrational imo. Seeking to inject rationality to a large degree might not be warranted.

bw has gone on record saying he hates Eli Manning for what.... Britt in VA : 1/13/2019 8:39 pm : link he pulled in the draft in 2004 and therefor has not and will not ever like him.



How can anybody take his opinion on the subject matter as objective?



He flat out said on this thread, and is arguing, that Phillip Rivers has had a better career than Manning. That's just crazy when you think about it at face value. Whose career do you think Rivers would rather have?

his dupe that he forgot to change accounts from :) In comment 14262101 Britt in VA said:his dupe that he forgot to change accounts from :)

Here’s where there not close Eli Manning career record 116-114 barely over 500 Phil River 118-90 well over 500 and Big Ben blows both away 144-69 ... Yet people think Eli is a 1st ballot HOF somehow the Giants managed to lose all these games with a HOF QB In comment 14262057 dpinzow said:Here’s where there not close Eli Manning career record 116-114 barely over 500 Phil River 118-90 well over 500 and Big Ben blows both away 144-69 ... Yet people think Eli is a 1st ballot HOF somehow the Giants managed to lose all these games with a HOF QB

If it comes down to one lax counsel : 1/13/2019 8:41 pm : link Which it won’t, it should be Eli. Why? They will both retire with near identical numbers, top 10 in two important categories. They both I believe have an identical number of playoff appearances-6- a while Eli has a winning playoff record and Rivers has a losing one. Eli twice elevated his teams in the playoffs whereas Rivers just has not.



It’s also hard to use the argument that Rivers has to go through New England, because Eli twice climbed that mountain. Eli also should have been an All pro in 2011 as well as co mvp, he elevated a team that might have won 4 games that year with just any other guy back there (that’s an aside and irrelevant to argument, but wanted to point out nonetheless).



At the end of the day, they are both getting in as is Ben, it was just an outstanding qb class.

just a a side note... BillKo : 1/13/2019 8:42 pm : link ....I don't think many people realize Eli completed 30 passes in the second Super Bowl.



30.



Out of 40.



And, won the game of course too.



That's pretty impressive.

Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.



Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.







Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?



Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.









No I just pulled those stats out of my ass and mentioned L.C. Greenwood because I like Miller Lite commercials. Of course I do. The point I was making, is Bradshaw played on significantly better teams with much higher quality teammates including at rb and wr. There's no way Bradshaw is leading the 07 and 11 Giants to Super Bowl wins. That's my point.







You're on crack dude. Bradshaw was better than Eli, significantly better. The first two SBs Bradshaw was a game manager. The second two he was awesome, one of the best players in the league. He played a higher level than Eli ever played at. Not close. There were other QBs who were significantly better than Eli who played in that era as well.. Stabler, Fouts, Staubach and Tarkenton.



Will Eli make the HoF, I have no idea. My guess is yes, eventually. Does he deserve it? I say yes cause I'm a Giants fan. Most of the rest of America thinks Eli sucks. Is he a better bet to make the HoF than Rivers? I think it is close. Most people, experts included, view Rivers as the better QB. But Eli has the two great SB wins. Probably a push.



I'll put Eli's 2011 against any Bradshaw season. Especially if you read the part about playing with four other hall of famers on offense and another four on defense. I'll give you everyone except Bradshaw and Stabler. I don't give a shit what the rest of America thinks, I'm just trying to figure out the cray cray with this fanbase. According to you crack is mine, wtf is yours? In comment 14262066 FranchiseQB said:I'll put Eli's 2011 against any Bradshaw season. Especially if you read the part about playing with four other hall of famers on offense and another four on defense. I'll give you everyone except Bradshaw and Stabler. I don't give a shit what the rest of America thinks, I'm just trying to figure out the cray cray with this fanbase. According to you crack is mine, wtf is yours?

Actually, yes and it's not even close. Let's start with the fact that Bradshaw played with four hall of famers on offense and another four on defense (it's ridiculous that L.C. Greenwood is not in). Bradshaw was a 3-time pro bowler (I don't put a lot into pro bowls as Andy Dalton (19tds 17ints) and Matthew Stafford (22tds 11ints) were chosen in 2014 over Eli (30tds 14ints) as replacements). Bradshaw threw 24ints (1970), 22ints (1971), 20ints (1978), 25ints (1979), 22ints (1980). Think about that for a second, he threw 25 and 22 interceptions the years the Steelers won back to back Super Bowls. He has 212tds and 210ints for his career. And for a stat that shouldn't be adjusted for eras, he has 23 game-winning drives to Eli's 37.



Except for our idiot fan base, I doubt other fans try to devalue their own great players. But who knows, there are probably 49er fans who think the real count is Montana 3 Super Bowls to Steve Young's 1 as Super Bowl 23 was won by the defense that held the Bengals to 16 points regardless of whether Montana led them on a game-winning drive to win it. I seem to always hear that argument here about Super Bowls 42 and 46.







Do you have any understanding about the history of the game?



Like the rules for instance. When Bradshaw played cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties could maul receivers past five yards. It was a much more difficult era to complete passes and it was easier to intercept the ball.









No I just pulled those stats out of my ass and mentioned L.C. Greenwood because I like Miller Lite commercials. Of course I do. The point I was making, is Bradshaw played on significantly better teams with much higher quality teammates including at rb and wr. There's no way Bradshaw is leading the 07 and 11 Giants to Super Bowl wins. That's my point.







You're on crack dude. Bradshaw was better than Eli, significantly better. The first two SBs Bradshaw was a game manager. The second two he was awesome, one of the best players in the league. He played a higher level than Eli ever played at. Not close. There were other QBs who were significantly better than Eli who played in that era as well.. Stabler, Fouts, Staubach and Tarkenton.



Will Eli make the HoF, I have no idea. My guess is yes, eventually. Does he deserve it? I say yes cause I'm a Giants fan. Most of the rest of America thinks Eli sucks. Is he a better bet to make the HoF than Rivers? I think it is close. Most people, experts included, view Rivers as the better QB. But Eli has the two great SB wins. Probably a push.







I'll put Eli's 2011 against any Bradshaw season. Especially if you read the part about playing with four other hall of famers on offense and another four on defense. I'll give you everyone except Bradshaw and Stabler. I don't give a shit what the rest of America thinks, I'm just trying to figure out the cray cray with this fanbase. According to you crack is mine, wtf is yours?



Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time. In comment 14262129 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.

Eli's two Super Bowl MVP's were against Brady and Belichick. Ira : 1/13/2019 8:49 pm : link The first was against a team that was 18-0 going into the Super Bowl and was looking to be the first and only 19-0 win team.

but Eli should go in first. Their regular season stats are pretty close but Eli's postseason record is obviously far superior to Rivers





Here’s where there not close Eli Manning career record 116-114 barely over 500 Phil River 118-90 well over 500 and Big Ben blows both away 144-69 ... Yet people think Eli is a 1st ballot HOF somehow the Giants managed to lose all these games with a HOF QB



Hey buddy, did Eli draft Ewreck Flowers and Anti-Eli Apple with top 10 picks in back-to-back years? How many of the players drafted by the Giants from 2012 are still with the team? But yeah, that all comes down to who was at QB. So if as a QB you miss out on leading the league in passing tds to Brady by one and still end up 6-10 that was on the QB? The STUPID here really is thick. In comment 14262121 GoBlue6599 said:Hey buddy, did Eli draft Ewreck Flowers and Anti-Eli Apple with top 10 picks in back-to-back years? How many of the players drafted by the Giants from 2012 are still with the team? But yeah, that all comes down to who was at QB. So if as a QB you miss out on leading the league in passing tds to Brady by one and still end up 6-10 that was on the QB? The STUPID here really is thick.

I see Britt sent the Bat Signal... bw in dc : 1/13/2019 8:52 pm : link I don’t hate Eli. I wish that would end.



My position has always been I didn’t like the stunt Eli et al pulled at the 2004 draft. It reaked of entitlement. Feel the same about Elway.



Peyton didn’t have a problem playing for the hideous Colts and their imbecile owner. Why the Mannings would suddenly have this desire to protect Eli against the awful Chargers was very hypocritical.

RE: If it comes down to one GoBlue6599 : 1/13/2019 9:00 pm : link

Quote: Which it won’t, it should be Eli. Why? They will both retire with near identical numbers, top 10 in two important categories. They both I believe have an identical number of playoff appearances-6- a while Eli has a winning playoff record and Rivers has a losing one. Eli twice elevated his teams in the playoffs whereas Rivers just has not.



It’s also hard to use the argument that Rivers has to go through New England, because Eli twice climbed that mountain. Eli also should have been an All pro in 2011 as well as co mvp, he elevated a team that might have won 4 games that year with just any other guy back there (that’s an aside and irrelevant to argument, but wanted to point out nonetheless).



At the end of the day, they are both getting in as is Ben, it was just an outstanding qb class.

Eli should’ve been MVP and All Pro? says who? You? You can’t re write history with would’ve could’ve should’ve.. 16 years and never been a league MVP never once 1st or 2nd team All pro .. We have a HOF QB but somehow managed to lose all these games... The Giants can’t even win there own division for crying out loud.. the last time they won it was 2011 that’s 8 seasons ago.. the stinking Redskins have won it twice since then

In comment 14262124 lax counsel said:Eli should’ve been MVP and All Pro? says who? You? You can’t re write history with would’ve could’ve should’ve.. 16 years and never been a league MVP never once 1st or 2nd team All pro .. We have a HOF QB but somehow managed to lose all these games... The Giants can’t even win there own division for crying out loud.. the last time they won it was 2011 that’s 8 seasons ago.. the stinking Redskins have won it twice since then

Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.



Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl. In comment 14262134 FranchiseQB said:Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl.

Here’s where there not close Eli Manning career record 116-114 barely over 500 Phil River 118-90 well over 500 and Big Ben blows both away 144-69 ... Yet people think Eli is a 1st ballot HOF somehow the Giants managed to lose all these games with a HOF QB







Hey buddy, did Eli draft Ewreck Flowers and Anti-Eli Apple with top 10 picks in back-to-back years? How many of the players drafted by the Giants from 2012 are still with the team? But yeah, that all comes down to who was at QB. So if as a QB you miss out on leading the league in passing tds to Brady by one and still end up 6-10 that was on the QB? The STUPID here really is thick.

The Giants are barely over 500 over 16 years... yeah the QB play has nothing to do with that In comment 14262141 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:The Giants are barely over 500 over 16 years... yeah the QB play has nothing to do with that

Good god hassan : 1/13/2019 9:02 pm : link another hall of fame thread? At the predictable moment Rivers lost a game? With the usual suspects and usual same stances? And then some absolutely ridiculous takes on Eli being better than Terry Bradshaw?



How about leaving it as both have a good chance, Eli’s playoff success gives him a leg up, irrespective of your thoughts on who may be the better overall qb? We have debated this ad nauseum.



Here is a different take: are the Giants being done a favor by considering the end of the Eli era sooner than the Chargers or Steelers with their qbs? these teams qb’s will probably start regressing and the odds of a deep playoff run for either team will become more remote, yet i guarantee both teams will plan on at least two more years of their qbs playing. Both teams will probably be in the market by 2021 and both too good to take Trevor Lawrence😀. Hopefully the Giants can find their guy before the pats saints steelers and chargers all enter the market.....

I am defending Luck today! Geez even when I stay out of it, I get shit on!!! Haha In comment 14261713 Mike from Ohio said:I am defending Luck today! Geez even when I stay out of it, I get shit on!!! Haha

The Giants are barely over 500 over 16 years... yeah the QB play has nothing to do with that



I didn't say the QB had nothing to do with it. You're the one saying he has EVERYTHING to do with it. If you get better acquainted with them, facts can actually be your friend. In comment 14262166 GoBlue6599 said:I didn't say the QB had nothing to do with it. You're the one saying he has EVERYTHING to do with it. If you get better acquainted with them, facts can actually be your friend.

For real?? So you hold a grudge against a decision not made by Eli 15 years later?



Clearly, that move is indicative of who he is, was and has become.



Excellent evaluation In comment 14262143 bw in dc said:For real?? So you hold a grudge against a decision not made by Eli 15 years later?Clearly, that move is indicative of who he is, was and has become.Excellent evaluation

I didn't say the QB had nothing to do with it. You're the one saying he has EVERYTHING to do with it. If you get better acquainted with them, facts can actually be your friend.

I never said It was all Eli. Look contrary to what many assume I think Eli has had a damn good career and the Giants record with him is a shame but you can’t re write history and the facts are the facts if you have a QB playing at a HOF level you don’t lose as many games as the Giants have In comment 14262174 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:I never said It was all Eli. Look contrary to what many assume I think Eli has had a damn good career and the Giants record with him is a shame but you can’t re write history and the facts are the facts if you have a QB playing at a HOF level you don’t lose as many games as the Giants have

Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.







Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl.





Dude.. it's not because I love the 70's. For about 5 years Stabler was the best QB in the NFL. Eli was never the best QB in the NFL. Stabler's 1976, not the year he won MVP, was one of the all-time great QB seasons. His 66.7 comp pct was unheard of in that era. His yards per attempt was unsurpassed for 22 years. And his TD pct was unsurpassed for 28 years. Stabler's peak was far beyond Eli. Of course rules changes dramatically altered QB stats, starting with the 5 yard rule in 78 and then rules to protect the QB which have stiffened throughout the years. In comment 14262160 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:Dude.. it's not because I love the 70's. For about 5 years Stabler was the best QB in the NFL. Eli was never the best QB in the NFL. Stabler's 1976, not the year he won MVP, was one of the all-time great QB seasons. His 66.7 comp pct was unheard of in that era. His yards per attempt was unsurpassed for 22 years. And his TD pct was unsurpassed for 28 years. Stabler's peak was far beyond Eli. Of course rules changes dramatically altered QB stats, starting with the 5 yard rule in 78 and then rules to protect the QB which have stiffened throughout the years.

Ryan would get my vote. Very good numbers both statistically and W/L wise. Has an MVP.



Got his team to a SB, too. Played great, was on the verge of winning, was going to be the MVP...



But then insanity kicked in. In comment 14261717 Britt in VA said:Ryan would get my vote. Very good numbers both statistically and W/L wise. Has an MVP.Got his team to a SB, too. Played great, was on the verge of winning, was going to be the MVP...But then insanity kicked in.

Ben Phil and Eli will all get in spike : 1/13/2019 9:14 pm : link Hopefully in separate years, so the spotlight won't be split among them.

How about leaving it as both have a good chance, Eli’s playoff success gives him a leg up, irrespective of your thoughts on who may be the better overall qb? We have debated this ad nauseum.



Here is a different take: are the Giants being done a favor by considering the end of the Eli era sooner than the Chargers or Steelers with their qbs? these teams qb’s will probably start regressing and the odds of a deep playoff run for either team will become more remote, yet i guarantee both teams will plan on at least two more years of their qbs playing. Both teams will probably be in the market by 2021 and both too good to take Trevor Lawrence😀. Hopefully the Giants can find their guy before the pats saints steelers and chargers all enter the market.....



Gettleman cannot afford Reese type mistakes at the top of the draft. People can debate Saquon v. QB, but you just can't miss like Reese did with Flowers and Apple. On the I take Eli/Bradshaw take, you do know there are Steelers fans who debate this based on the non-ridiculous fact that Bradshaw played with the greatest collection of talent on both sides of the ball (Lombardi's Packers can make a serious counterargument) in NFL history. In comment 14262167 hassan said:Gettleman cannot afford Reese type mistakes at the top of the draft. People can debate Saquon v. QB, but you just can't miss like Reese did with Flowers and Apple. On the I take Eli/Bradshaw take, you do know there are Steelers fans who debate this based on the non-ridiculous fact that Bradshaw played with the greatest collection of talent on both sides of the ball (Lombardi's Packers can make a serious counterargument) in NFL history.

Is Matt Ryan a HOF'er? He's won the MVP award and actually been to a Superbowl. His stats are on pace to rival Rivers.



Because he graciously signed with ATL post 2008 Draft??



How much weight does that hold?



Who's the more likely candidate?







Ryan would get my vote. Very good numbers both statistically and W/L wise. Has an MVP.



Got his team to a SB, too. Played great, was on the verge of winning, was going to be the MVP...



Is Matt Ryan a HOF'er? He's won the MVP award and actually been to a Superbowl. His stats are on pace to rival Rivers.



Who's the more likely candidate?







Ryan would get my vote. Very good numbers both statistically and W/L wise. Has an MVP.



Got his team to a SB, too. Played great, was on the verge of winning, was going to be the MVP...



But then insanity kicked in.



There’s a lot to like with Ryan, but...plays half his games in a dime In comment 14262197 bw in dc said:There’s a lot to like with Ryan, but...plays half his games in a dime

I didn’t bring it up. Britt did.



My focus on this thread has been solely on Eli’s on the field performance. In comment 14262189 Really said:I didn’t bring it up. Britt did.My focus on this thread has been solely on Eli’s on the field performance.

Probably because Archie didn't want both of his sons playing for imbecilic owners In comment 14262143 bw in dc said:Probably because Archie didn't want both of his sons playing for imbecilic owners

Guys this is simple dep026 : 1/13/2019 9:23 pm : link Both are getting in

Neither will get in first ballot unless both have something surprising to end their careers

You can’t bring up Elis regular season record than discount the SBs. Wins/losses are team achievements as are SBs.

You can bring up being SB MVP because being the best player in the biggest game absolutely means something.

Statistically they are both at an all time level.

They both have had amazing years.

They played great in at least two different eras of football.





You can go on and on. They both played at the highest level one could play for 15 seasons+. How many QBs can say that?



The answer is the ones in the HOF.

True. But his outdoor stats are very solid.



114 TDs / 52 INTs, 64% completion, 92 Rating, 63 QBR, one game over .500. In comment 14262208 aka dbrny said:True. But his outdoor stats are very solid.114 TDs / 52 INTs, 64% completion, 92 Rating, 63 QBR, one game over .500.

Probably because Archie didn't want both of his sons playing for imbecilic owners



That made me laugh... ; ) In comment 14262212 dpinzow said:That made me laugh... ; )

It’s really not that complicated aka dbrny : 1/13/2019 9:28 pm : link Bill Polian, one of the smartest talent managers in NFL history drafted Peyton. History suggested the Polian knew how to build winning team. The Chargers had demonstrated through Ryan leaf, who had a connection to Peyton Manning, that they were not a franchise that would treat Eli well. If I were the Manning family, and Eli was my son or brother, I would have done exactly the same thing given the information available.

That made me laugh... ; )



Dean Spanos, although better than Jim Irsay, isn't exactly one of the owners players like to play for In comment 14262222 bw in dc said:Dean Spanos, although better than Jim Irsay, isn't exactly one of the owners players like to play for

Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.







Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl.









Dude.. it's not because I love the 70's. For about 5 years Stabler was the best QB in the NFL. Eli was never the best QB in the NFL. Stabler's 1976, not the year he won MVP, was one of the all-time great QB seasons. His 66.7 comp pct was unheard of in that era. His yards per attempt was unsurpassed for 22 years. And his TD pct was unsurpassed for 28 years. Stabler's peak was far beyond Eli. Of course rules changes dramatically altered QB stats, starting with the 5 yard rule in 78 and then rules to protect the QB which have stiffened throughout the years.



In fairness Franchise, you actually did something I can respect. You backed up your argument with facts. Now, that does mean that you are taking the position that Stabler's 5 peak years, and not counting his '78 season in Oakland and his terrible years in Houston and New Orleans, is "significantly" better than Eli's entire career. Again, that's a hard sell. In comment 14262195 FranchiseQB said:In fairness Franchise, you actually did something I can respect. You backed up your argument with facts. Now, that does mean that you are taking the position that Stabler's 5 peak years, and not counting his '78 season in Oakland and his terrible years in Houston and New Orleans, is "significantly" better than Eli's entire career. Again, that's a hard sell.

Quote: Bill Polian, one of the smartest talent managers in NFL history drafted Peyton. History suggested the Polian knew how to build winning team. The Chargers had demonstrated through Ryan leaf, who had a connection to Peyton Manning, that they were not a franchise that would treat Eli well. If I were the Manning family, and Eli was my son or brother, I would have done exactly the same thing given the information available.



The Chargers made Leaf into an immature, unreliable, undisciplined clown?



Exactly how? In comment 14262223 aka dbrny said:The Chargers made Leaf into an immature, unreliable, undisciplined clown?Exactly how?

Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.







Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl.









Dude.. it's not because I love the 70's. For about 5 years Stabler was the best QB in the NFL. Eli was never the best QB in the NFL. Stabler's 1976, not the year he won MVP, was one of the all-time great QB seasons. His 66.7 comp pct was unheard of in that era. His yards per attempt was unsurpassed for 22 years. And his TD pct was unsurpassed for 28 years. Stabler's peak was far beyond Eli. Of course rules changes dramatically altered QB stats, starting with the 5 yard rule in 78 and then rules to protect the QB which have stiffened throughout the years.







In fairness Franchise, you actually did something I can respect. You backed up your argument with facts. Now, that does mean that you are taking the position that Stabler's 5 peak years, and not counting his '78 season in Oakland and his terrible years in Houston and New Orleans, is "significantly" better than Eli's entire career. Again, that's a hard sell.



I can respect the argument that Eli's longevity evens it up a bit. Of course part of that is that QBs in the 70's had much shorter careers. Many had major knee problems that QB's in the 80's to now didn't have at the same rate. Look I love Eli. He gets my HoF vote. But I worry that he won't get in so fast. Outside of NY there is strong sentiment that Eli got lucky. In comment 14262236 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:I can respect the argument that Eli's longevity evens it up a bit. Of course part of that is that QBs in the 70's had much shorter careers. Many had major knee problems that QB's in the 80's to now didn't have at the same rate. Look I love Eli. He gets my HoF vote. But I worry that he won't get in so fast. Outside of NY there is strong sentiment that Eli got lucky.

Bill Polian, one of the smartest talent managers in NFL history drafted Peyton. History suggested the Polian knew how to build winning team. The Chargers had demonstrated through Ryan leaf, who had a connection to Peyton Manning, that they were not a franchise that would treat Eli well. If I were the Manning family, and Eli was my son or brother, I would have done exactly the same thing given the information available.







The Chargers made Leaf into an immature, unreliable, undisciplined clown?



Exactly how?



Leaf was an immateur clown. Rivers became an immature clown. Hard for us to know why from the outside in...but the Peyton knew Ryan, and the Mannings clearly decided that the Chargers were not going to work and protected Eli. As a family...I say “good for them” In comment 14262239 bw in dc said:Leaf was an immateur clown. Rivers became an immature clown. Hard for us to know why from the outside in...but the Peyton knew Ryan, and the Mannings clearly decided that the Chargers were not going to work and protected Eli. As a family...I say “good for them”

Both Bradshaw and Stabler were significantly better than Eli. Stabler went to 5 straight AFC championship games, won an MVP and was AP player of the year another season that was record-setting at the time.







Yeah they played on better teams, but how does someone (Stabler) significantly better throw 28 career more ints than tds? Oh yeah, it was significantly (your word choice) harder to throw a touchdown than interception back then. Look, I know you love the '70s, it was a great era, but please do some calibration. Quick question Giants fan, which QB threw the most yards (4,933) during a season they won the Super Bowl? Before you come back with that's some cherry-picked stat, think about that, in the history of the NFL, no QB has thrown for more yards in a single season and won the Super Bowl.









Dude.. it's not because I love the 70's. For about 5 years Stabler was the best QB in the NFL. Eli was never the best QB in the NFL. Stabler's 1976, not the year he won MVP, was one of the all-time great QB seasons. His 66.7 comp pct was unheard of in that era. His yards per attempt was unsurpassed for 22 years. And his TD pct was unsurpassed for 28 years. Stabler's peak was far beyond Eli. Of course rules changes dramatically altered QB stats, starting with the 5 yard rule in 78 and then rules to protect the QB which have stiffened throughout the years.







In fairness Franchise, you actually did something I can respect. You backed up your argument with facts. Now, that does mean that you are taking the position that Stabler's 5 peak years, and not counting his '78 season in Oakland and his terrible years in Houston and New Orleans, is "significantly" better than Eli's entire career. Again, that's a hard sell.







I can respect the argument that Eli's longevity evens it up a bit. Of course part of that is that QBs in the 70's had much shorter careers. Many had major knee problems that QB's in the 80's to now didn't have at the same rate. Look I love Eli. He gets my HoF vote. But I worry that he won't get in so fast. Outside of NY there is strong sentiment that Eli got lucky.



Fair enough. That's where facts have to become a part of a balanced and fair discussion. He'll have the stats (there will be those who don't like his efficiency (i.e., interceptions and completion %) and that's fair) and the hardware, and then to rebut the "lucky" argument someone will have to point to the following path taken to two championships, including dueling or outdueling the QBs in the following games:



1) 13-3 No. 1 seed on the road;

2) 13-3 No. 2 seed on the road;

3) 18-0 AFC champion on a neutral site;

4) 15-1 No. 1 seed on the road;

5) 13-3 No. 2 seed on the road;

6) 13-3 AFC champion on a neutral site.



Or like bw in dc says, a good 6 or so weeks. In comment 14262244 FranchiseQB said:Fair enough. That's where facts have to become a part of a balanced and fair discussion. He'll have the stats (there will be those who don't like his efficiency (i.e., interceptions and completion %) and that's fair) and the hardware, and then to rebut the "lucky" argument someone will have to point to the following path taken to two championships, including dueling or outdueling the QBs in the following games:1) 13-3 No. 1 seed on the road;2) 13-3 No. 2 seed on the road;3) 18-0 AFC champion on a neutral site;4) 15-1 No. 1 seed on the road;5) 13-3 No. 2 seed on the road;6) 13-3 AFC champion on a neutral site.Or like bw in dc says, a good 6 or so weeks.

bobby johnson hassan : 1/13/2019 9:51 pm : link suggesting the Giants can not afford to risk drafting a bust at qb is one of the more eye opening posts i’ve read in a while. in particular given the nature of the position. and really in particular given flowers and apple. Did the William Joseph and Ron Dayne bust picks influence an Eli pick?



The giants made a pick in barkley that was correct but NYG cannot and should not let risk stop them from using a premium pick on a qb they like going forward.



I’d like to know who these Steelers fans are that consider Bradshaw the rbeneficiary of a loaded team. having lived in pittsburgh in the 90s most of the talk was how swan and stallworth were the overrated ones undeserving of hof.....



And i haven’t met a Steelers fan who considers Eli superior to Ben let alone Terry.

But, would be cool if they all went in together.



A simply great QB draft class.......I think we all can agree with that.



All three franchises got what they wanted.......... In comment 14262198 spike said:But, would be cool if they all went in together.A simply great QB draft class.......I think we all can agree with that.All three franchises got what they wanted..........

Leaf was an immateur clown. Rivers became an immature clown. Hard for us to know why from the outside in...but the Peyton knew Ryan, and the Mannings clearly decided that the Chargers were not going to work and protected Eli. As a family...I say “good for them”



Rivers is a devout Christian married to the same woman since he was 20. They have nine children. The guy is great in the community.



Why is he immature? Because he yells and screams on the field?



Like Tom Brady? In comment 14262257 aka dbrny said:Rivers is a devout Christian married to the same woman since he was 20. They have nine children. The guy is great in the community.Why is he immature? Because he yells and screams on the field?Like Tom Brady?

Fair enough. That's where facts have to become a part of a balanced and fair discussion. He'll have the stats (there will be those who don't like his efficiency (i.e., interceptions and completion %) and that's fair) and the hardware, and then to rebut the "lucky" argument someone will have to point to the following path taken to two championships, including dueling or outdueling the QBs in the following games:



1) 13-3 No. 1 seed on the road;

2) 13-3 No. 2 seed on the road;

3) 18-0 AFC champion on a neutral site;

4) 15-1 No. 1 seed on the road;

5) 13-3 No. 2 seed on the road;

6) 13-3 AFC champion on a neutral site.



Or like bw in dc says, a good 6 or so weeks.



The two playoff runs were epic. No question about it. Eli played out of his mind during those runs and beat some of the best teams and some of the best players of the era. He will always be a legend in NY sports because of them. Like I said... he gets my vote. In comment 14262265 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:The two playoff runs were epic. No question about it. Eli played out of his mind during those runs and beat some of the best teams and some of the best players of the era. He will always be a legend in NY sports because of them. Like I said... he gets my vote.

The giants made a pick in barkley that was correct but NYG cannot and should not let risk stop them from using a premium pick on a qb they like going forward.



I’d like to know who these Steelers fans are that consider Bradshaw the rbeneficiary of a loaded team. having lived in pittsburgh in the 90s most of the talk was how swan and stallworth were the overrated ones undeserving of hof.....



And i haven’t met a Steelers fan who considers Eli superior to Ben let alone Terry.



Whoa Nelly. Slow down there. Since when is saying that DG can't afford Reese type mistakes translate to the risks associated with picking a QB that ends up as a bust? William Joseph was drafted number 25 in the first round. The point I was making is that drafting mistakes in the Top 10 don't happen in a vacuum and have long-term effects. How different would the team be if Gurley was picked over Flowers? How would that have impacted the current QB situation?



That's interesting so now Bradshaw carried Swan and Stallworth to those championships and Super Bowls. Good to know people in Pittsburgh in the '90s, at least the ones you overheard or engaged with, are as clueless as a lot of the Giants fans today. Hey, they're entitled to their own opinions, just not their own facts. In comment 14262266 hassan said:Whoa Nelly. Slow down there. Since when is saying that DG can't afford Reese type mistakes translate to the risks associated with picking a QB that ends up as a bust? William Joseph was drafted number 25 in the first round. The point I was making is that drafting mistakes in the Top 10 don't happen in a vacuum and have long-term effects. How different would the team be if Gurley was picked over Flowers? How would that have impacted the current QB situation?That's interesting so now Bradshaw carried Swan and Stallworth to those championships and Super Bowls. Good to know people in Pittsburgh in the '90s, at least the ones you overheard or engaged with, are as clueless as a lot of the Giants fans today. Hey, they're entitled to their own opinions, just not their own facts.

LOL at Eli not being good enough for the Hall RGhost : 1/13/2019 10:17 pm : link A dozen years later, still easy to spot who made hundreds of posts screaming it was a mistake to draft Eli and we’d NEVER win with him at QB, only to have #10 jam all that stupid right down their throats.

Bobby hassan : 1/13/2019 10:20 pm : link i’m not exactly sure what your point was regarding the barkley pick with regards to my original post, because i no way insinuated the Giants gaffed in 18. just that they may benefit from selecting a qbs sooner than the steelers and chargers.



regarding your excessive hyperbole and calling people clueless, any routine list of top all time 25 qbs includes Bradshaw.



swan while athletic and a victim of a great running game and defense never had more than 880 yards receiving. His peer comparisons on pro football reference are to the likes of al toon. meanwhile bradshaw consistently ranked highly amongst his peers and was one of the best players in the game in 78-79.

Something I don’t see mentioned. Giant John : 1/13/2019 10:33 pm : link And sorry if I missed it. But Eli has played his career in NY which is sort of known for the bad weather on occasion. Rivers is in one of the best climates in the world. Folks over time that makes a difference. I have nothing but respect for the career Rivers has had. But if you say Rivers should be in (and he should be) then you can’t say Eli should not be. It’s not even a debate. BTW how was the weather today?

Not even something to debate.

Excessive hyperbole seems a little redundant. I think we're talking past each other on the draft issue. My point was simply that DG's non-QB picks will impact our ability to get the right QB and he can't miss on those non-QB picks.



Of course Bradshaw is included in any Top 25 QB list by the sheer fact that he's a four-time SB winner. The point is he played on a stacked team and in no way should Swann and Stallworth be diminished to make an argument for Bradshaw. It's almost like what Eli's detractors do when they poo poo his two SB runs and any other accomplishments (e.g., the defense won SB 42). You can criticize him in a balanced, nuanced way and be more persuasive than some of the "clueless" statements I see bandied about around here. In comment 14262308 hassan said:Excessive hyperbole seems a little redundant. I think we're talking past each other on the draft issue. My point was simply that DG's non-QB picks will impact our ability to get the right QB and he can't miss on those non-QB picks.Of course Bradshaw is included in any Top 25 QB list by the sheer fact that he's a four-time SB winner. The point is he played on a stacked team and in no way should Swann and Stallworth be diminished to make an argument for Bradshaw. It's almost like what Eli's detractors do when they poo poo his two SB runs and any other accomplishments (e.g., the defense won SB 42). You can criticize him in a balanced, nuanced way and be more persuasive than some of the "clueless" statements I see bandied about around here.

If ELI does not get in TMS : 1/13/2019 11:04 pm : link put the blame on management , and the retention of Reese and Ross by Mara. MO.

RE: Something I don’t see mentioned. BobbyJohnson4thand17 : 1/13/2019 11:09 pm : link

Thanks, Giant John. I actually mentioned it a few comments back:



I think FMiC pointed out all the playoffs Rivers has missed. But hey, when you get to play in sunny San Diego most of your career, play in what for a significant portion of your career has been a cupcake division, and play with arguably two top 5 players in NFL history at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates), you get to be viewed as the better player, I guess. In comment 14262329 Giant John said:[quote] And sorry if I missed it. But Eli has played his career in NY which is sort of known for the bad weather on occasion. Rivers is in one of the best climates in the world. Folks over time that makes a difference. I have nothing but respect for the career Rivers has had. But if you say Rivers should be in (and he should be) then you can’t say Eli should not be. It’s not even a debate. BTW how was the weather today?Not even something to debate. [/quoteThanks, Giant John. I actually mentioned it a few comments back:I think FMiC pointed out all the playoffs Rivers has missed. But hey, when you get to play in sunny San Diego most of your career, play in what for a significant portion of your career has been a cupcake division, and play with arguably two top 5 players in NFL history at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates), you get to be viewed as the better player, I guess.

Just a reminder for those... bw in dc : 1/13/2019 11:24 pm : link who continue to imply Eli has played with less talent than Rivers, Eli played with:



Strahan. A Hall of Farmer.

Two other great dlinemen - Tuck and Osi.

Another quality dlineman in JPP.

Barber. Who is being blackballed from the Hall of Fame.

4X Pro Bowle G Chris Snee.

OBJ. One of the most gifted receivers we’ve ever seen.

Amani Toomer - all time receiving leader for the Giants.

4X Pro Bowl TE Jeremy Shockey.

Dynamic RBs in Bradshaw and Jacobs.

Excellent recelvers like Cruz, Nicks, Smith, Manningham.

Possible HoF coach Coughlin.



Just to be clear...

















In comment 14262382 bw in dc said:

Actually, you left out Plaxico, Barkley, and Tyree, who has to count simply for the helmet catch. Where are those arguably two Top 5 players of all-time at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates) Eli played with on offense again? Now Tiki is being blackballed? Wow.



Remember when SD flipped that 2005 first round pick from the Eli trade into Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman, the next LT? How good were Vincent Jackson and Michael Turner? How good are Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Melvin Ingram, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Pouncey, Hunter Henry, etc.? Yeah, Rivers has had to drag his teams and take them to new heights against seemingly insurmountable challenges in the playoffs. Wait, he couldn't lead his team past the weakest Patriots team he's ever faced? In comment 14262382 bw in dc said:Actually, you left out Plaxico, Barkley, and Tyree, who has to count simply for the helmet catch. Where are those arguably two Top 5 players of all-time at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates) Eli played with on offense again? Now Tiki is being blackballed? Wow.Remember when SD flipped that 2005 first round pick from the Eli trade into Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman, the next LT? How good were Vincent Jackson and Michael Turner? How good are Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Melvin Ingram, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Pouncey, Hunter Henry, etc.? Yeah, Rivers has had to drag his teams and take them to new heights against seemingly insurmountable challenges in the playoffs. Wait, he couldn't lead his team past the weakest Patriots team he's ever faced?

RE: RE: Just a reminder for those... GoBlue6599 : 12:01 am : link In comment [url=index.php?mode=2&thread=Wait, he couldn't lead his team past the weakest Patriots team he's ever faced? [/quote]

Are you serious With this post the Giants won 5 games and didn’t even qualify for the playoffs nonetheless win a playoff game something the Giants haven’t done in a long time. Since 2011 it’s now 2019

Actually, you left out Plaxico, Barkley, and Tyree, who has to count simply for the helmet catch. Where are those arguably two Top 5 players of all-time at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates) Eli played with on offense again? Now Tiki is being blackballed? Wow.



Remember when SD flipped that 2005 first round pick from the Eli trade into Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman, the next LT? How good were Vincent Jackson and Michael Turner? How good are Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Melvin Ingram, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Pouncey, Hunter Henry, etc.? Yeah, Rivers has had to drag his teams and take them to new heights against seemingly insurmountable challenges in the playoffs. Wait, he couldn't lead his team past the weakest Patriots team he's ever faced?



So if Eli wasn’t scared to play in San Diego he could have played with better talent?



In comment 14262391 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:So if Eli wasn’t scared to play in San Diego he could have played with better talent?

Are you serious With this post the Giants won 5 games and didn’t even qualify for the playoffs nonetheless win a playoff game something the Giants haven’t done in a long time. Since 2011 it’s now 2019 [/quote]



This is about how you and others prefer Rivers, not Eli's recent track record. Riddle me this, when was the last time Rivers was in the playoffs before this year? You know something Rivers has never done let alone done in a long time? I think you know the answer to that. In comment 14262402 GoBlue6599 said:Are you serious With this post the Giants won 5 games and didn’t even qualify for the playoffs nonetheless win a playoff game something the Giants haven’t done in a long time. Since 2011 it’s now 2019 [/quote]This is about how you and others prefer Rivers, not Eli's recent track record. Riddle me this, when was the last time Rivers was in the playoffs before this year? You know something Rivers has never done let alone done in a long time? I think you know the answer to that.

Actually, you left out Plaxico, Barkley, and Tyree, who has to count simply for the helmet catch. Where are those arguably two Top 5 players of all-time at their respective positions (Tomlinson and Gates) Eli played with on offense again? Now Tiki is being blackballed? Wow.



Remember when SD flipped that 2005 first round pick from the Eli trade into Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman, the next LT? How good were Vincent Jackson and Michael Turner? How good are Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Melvin Ingram, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Pouncey, Hunter Henry, etc.? Yeah, Rivers has had to drag his teams and take them to new heights against seemingly insurmountable challenges in the playoffs. Wait, he couldn't lead his team past the weakest Patriots team he's ever faced?







So if Eli wasn’t scared to play in San Diego he could have played with better talent?





And won more Super Bowls than Rivers would have won in NY since he would not only have played with better talent, he would have played most of his career in an easier division. But that's not the point of your little exercise, right? In comment 14262405 bw in dc said:And won more Super Bowls than Rivers would have won in NY since he would not only have played with better talent, he would have played most of his career in an easier division. But that's not the point of your little exercise, right?

Are you serious With this post the Giants won 5 games and didn’t even qualify for the playoffs nonetheless win a playoff game something the Giants haven’t done in a long time. Since 2011 it’s now 2019



This is about how you and others prefer Rivers, not Eli's recent track record. Riddle me this, when was the last time Rivers was in the playoffs before this year? You know something Rivers has never done let alone done in a long time? I think you know the answer to that. [/quote]

You have me wrong I don’t prefer Rivers.. IMO all 3 are pretty equal, all have had very good careers. Asking who is better is like splitting hairs.. maybe Big Ben cause he’s more mobile then the other 2. I don’t think none of the 3 belong in the HOF they are hall of very good material IMO In comment 14262409 BobbyJohnson4thand17 said:This is about how you and others prefer Rivers, not Eli's recent track record. Riddle me this, when was the last time Rivers was in the playoffs before this year? You know something Rivers has never done let alone done in a long time? I think you know the answer to that. [/quote]You have me wrong I don’t prefer Rivers.. IMO all 3 are pretty equal, all have had very good careers. Asking who is better is like splitting hairs.. maybe Big Ben cause he’s more mobile then the other 2. I don’t think none of the 3 belong in the HOF they are hall of very good material IMO

You can go on and on. They both played at the highest level one could play for 15 seasons+. How many QBs can say that?



The answer is the ones in the HOF.



Great fair concise summary...













What did you do with Dep026 and step back from the keyboard, sir. In comment 14262215 dep026 said:Great fair concise summary...What did you do with Dep026 and step back from the keyboard, sir.

Not even something to debate.



If you bring up the weather excuse for Eli then how come his per game etficiency stats (and W-L record) suck compared with his bad weather performing contemporaries Rodgers, Brady, and Roethlisberger? In comment 14262329 Giant John said:If you bring up the weather excuse for Eli then how come his per game etficiency stats (and W-L record) suck compared with his bad weather performing contemporaries Rodgers, Brady, and Roethlisberger?

HOF concerns for Eli Jimmy Googs : 6:07 am : link you all need to get some therapy before this decision comes out...just in case it doesn’t go your way.



I am just concerned that 5+ years of therapy isn’t enough...

Eli was simply exercising his rights as a human being. Are you also in favor of slavery? In comment 14262143 bw in dc said:Eli was simply exercising his rights as a human being. Are you also in favor of slavery?

And Eli can't hold a candle to any of them.



I would argue that Eli is better than Bradshaw and Starr, both of whom played with the greatest collection of All-Pros in the history of football, particularly Bradshaw. For Starr it was also true that he played for the greatest coach of all time (certainly at that time). In comment 14261254 bw in dc said:I would argue that Eli is better than Bradshaw and Starr, both of whom played with the greatest collection of All-Pros in the history of football, particularly Bradshaw. For Starr it was also true that he played for the greatest coach of all time (certainly at that time).

You can go on and on. They both played at the highest level one could play for 15 seasons+. How many QBs can say that?



The answer is the ones in the HOF.







Great fair concise summary...













What did you do with Dep026 and step back from the keyboard, sir.



I’ve got to throw one of these in every once in awhile. Gotta keep you guys guessing :) In comment 14262440 BlueLou'sBack said:I’ve got to throw one of these in every once in awhile. Gotta keep you guys guessing :)

Eli was simply exercising his rights as a human being. Are you also in favor of slavery?



Let me get back to you on that. I would need to see what types of contracts most slaves were signing - years / face amount of contract / guaranteed money - and how that translates to 2004 dollars.



Just as a point of reference, Eli signed a modest 6 yr / $54 M / $20M guaranteed contract with the Giants in 2004, btw.



Finally, Eli graduated with a degree in marketing. So he wasn’t being forced to play football.







In comment 14262467 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:Let me get back to you on that. I would need to see what types of contracts most slaves were signing - years / face amount of contract / guaranteed money - and how that translates to 2004 dollars.Just as a point of reference, Eli signed a modest 6 yr / $54 M / $20M guaranteed contract with the Giants in 2004, btw.Finally, Eli graduated with a degree in marketing. So he wasn’t being forced to play football.

I would argue that Eli is better than Bradshaw and Starr, both of whom played with the greatest collection of All-Pros in the history of football, particularly Bradshaw. For Starr it was also true that he played for the greatest coach of all time (certainly at that time).



Right. Because neither Bradshaw or Starr were talented players and couldn’t possibly make others better. In comment 14262470 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:Right. Because neither Bradshaw or Starr were talented players and couldn’t possibly make others better.

The Eli discussion.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:45 am : link usually has an underlying message that he's the reason the team is poor. That he's the "only constant".



From 2005 to 2008, The Giants won the division twice and made the playoffs every year. From 2005 to 2013, the Giants never had a losing record.



But the roster was already eroding in 2011, when they won the 2nd Super Bowl. That's what happens when the draft in 2008 was the only decent one for about a decade.



I'll mention it again - Rivers missed the playoffs 7 out of 8 seasons. Getting a pass for that and yet using a similar situation to say that Eli is the bane of all of our troubles is about as hypocritical a thing that gets posted on BBI. And it gets posted regularly.



Brady and Belicheck can overcome a spotty roster, but they are about it. When you look around the league, even the great QB's can't elevate their team under certain circumstances. Rodgers can't overcome a terrible roster. Heck, before this year, Brees missed the playoffs 4 out of the previous 6 years. The 7 highest paid QB's missed the postseason this year.



We like to romanticize the QB position - just look at all the posters thinking Nick Foles can go on to be a successful starter, but every QB struggles when their overall team is either less talented or injured. Marino and Fouts often missed the postseason. Brady as in most arguments is the outlier.

I am defending Luck today! Geez even when I stay out of it, I get shit on!!! Haha



Just glad to see you are ok, my friend. In comment 14262169 dep026 said:Just glad to see you are ok, my friend.

Eli is more likely to get on than Rivers PaulBlakeTSU : 9:30 am : link The Hall won't make Eli Manning the first two-time Super Bowl MVP to not make the HOF-- not when he's a Walter Payton Man of the Year, has the volume stats, the durability, and did so with integrity in the biggest media market in the sport.



Rivers has the regular season production and should be in the Hall in my opinion, but his lack of tangible points of emphasis (rings, MVP, all-pros) make it is easier for voters to keep him out-- or, make it harder for some voters to separate him for a tier of efficient QBs in the passing era.

There are football RinR : 10:16 am : link fans on this site that think Bradshaw is better than Eli "and its not even close"? Seriously?



