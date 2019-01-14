New CBS Sports mock draft: Giants take Kyler Murray BlueLou'sBack : 1/14/2019 3:28 pm



Of note, this mock has Jags jumping the Giants to nab Haskins at 2, Murray at 6, Jones to Broncos at 10 and Lock at 11 to 'Skins in trade up with Bengals.



Mocks are crazily speculative at this point in time, linked below.

Of note, this mock has Jags jumping the Giants to nab Haskins at 2, Murray at 6, Jones to Broncos at 10 and Lock at 11 to 'Skins in trade up with Bengals.

Mocks are crazily speculative at this point in time, linked below.

If the Giants.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/14/2019 3:30 pm : link take Murray, I'll shit in my Duluth Trading Company boxers every day for a year to test the no stink claim out

I think there's little if any chance of that Heisenberg : 1/14/2019 3:31 pm : link but hooo boy. Explosive athletes on offense.

would BleedBlue : 1/14/2019 3:31 pm : link be down for it! murray and barkley in the same backfield...wow be exciting

As much as I like Kyler Murray Zeke's Alibi : 1/14/2019 3:31 pm : link Does Dave Gettleman strike you as this forward thinking guy who'd risk taking Murray at 6. I'll join the Fatman if that happens.

why BleedBlue : 1/14/2019 3:31 pm : link are people saying it isnt likelhy???



do you think he goes higher? or you think giants wont take him because of height?

There is no way in hell... bw in dc : 1/14/2019 3:31 pm : link the stodgy old men at Jints Central climb out of their box and do something this unique.



That would take breaking decades and decades of the "Giants Way" to be that courageous.





Whoever did that mock draft must have been JCin332 : 1/14/2019 3:32 pm : link hitting Blue Lou's wine hard all day...

RE: As much as I like Kyler Murray Heisenberg : 1/14/2019 3:33 pm : link

Does Dave Gettleman strike you as this forward thinking guy who'd risk taking Murray at 6. I'll join the Fatman if that happens.



How many people can shit in FMIC's boxers at a time? In comment 14263240 Zeke's Alibi said:How many people can shit in FMIC's boxers at a time?

Louis Riddick had a good point yesterday on NFL Live Zeke's Alibi : 1/14/2019 3:34 pm : link He said what holds back scouts on guys like him are the fear of guys outside protypical measurements. So this way when they don't pan out they can point to the measurable and be like well he fit the profile. When you strike out on a guy like Kyler Murray it will cost you your job where as if you strike out on someone like Daniel Jones the sentiment will be well he checked most the boxes, busts happen.

RE: If the Giants.. BlueLou'sBack : 1/14/2019 3:35 pm : link

take Murray, I'll shit in my Duluth Trading Company boxers every day for a year to test the no stink claim out



Another CBS mock by another author has the Giants grabbing the 340# DT out of Clemson, Williams?, who didn't play vs Bama due to suspension. That's 150# plus difference of opinion

In comment 14263236 FatMan in Charlotte said:Another CBS mock by another author has the Giants grabbing the 340# DT out of Clemson, Williams?, who didn't play vs Bama due to suspension. That's 150# plus difference of opinion

RE: why Ssanders9816 : 1/14/2019 3:35 pm : link

Quote: are people saying it isnt likelhy???



do you think he goes higher? or you think giants wont take him because of height?



He’s way too short, not a risk I see the Giants taking. In comment 14263241 BleedBlue said:He’s way too short, not a risk I see the Giants taking.

Maybe it’s me overreacting dep026 : 1/14/2019 3:35 pm : link But the A’s bent over backwards for this kid and he committed to them, signing a contract and promising him he was playing 1 more year of football.



This to me is a low ball move. I guess he has the right to do it. But who’s to say he won’t change his mind back again after 1 year in the NFL?

RE: RE: why BleedBlue : 1/14/2019 3:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263241 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





are people saying it isnt likelhy???



do you think he goes higher? or you think giants wont take him because of height?







He’s way too short, not a risk I see the Giants taking.



he is what an inch shorter than mayfield/wilson/etc



im more worried about his thin frame, not sure he can put on more weight/muscle.



that being said this kid can sling it. id be interested in seeing how he measures at combine before passing judgement but damn the though of him and barkley is flat out exciting In comment 14263248 Ssanders9816 said:he is what an inch shorter than mayfield/wilson/etcim more worried about his thin frame, not sure he can put on more weight/muscle.that being said this kid can sling it. id be interested in seeing how he measures at combine before passing judgement but damn the though of him and barkley is flat out exciting

RE: Louis Riddick had a good point yesterday on NFL Live bw in dc : 1/14/2019 3:37 pm : link

He said what holds back scouts on guys like him are the fear of guys outside protypical measurements. So this way when they don't pan out they can point to the measurable and be like well he fit the profile. When you strike out on a guy like Kyler Murray it will cost you your job where as if you strike out on someone like Daniel Jones the sentiment will be well he checked most the boxes, busts happen.



Spot on. Belichick is bold. Maybe he would take this type of chance... In comment 14263245 Zeke's Alibi said:Spot on. Belichick is bold. Maybe he would take this type of chance...

murray jurban : 1/14/2019 3:37 pm : link no no and then no

A more intriguing.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/14/2019 3:40 pm : link



Quote: There is no way in hell...

bw in dc : 3:31 pm : link : reply

the stodgy old men at Jints Central climb out of their box and do something this unique.



That would take breaking decades and decades of the "Giants Way" to be that courageous.



Courage wouldn't be the adjective used by the chronically miffed.

commentary would be how dense "Jints Central" is to take a guy who may forego a football career to play baseballCourage wouldn't be the adjective used by the chronically miffed.

I want to see how tall he actually is. We'll find out when the Ira : 1/14/2019 3:40 pm : link Combine starts.

RE: RE: RE: why Zeke's Alibi : 1/14/2019 3:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263248 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14263241 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





are people saying it isnt likelhy???



do you think he goes higher? or you think giants wont take him because of height?







He’s way too short, not a risk I see the Giants taking.







he is what an inch shorter than mayfield/wilson/etc



im more worried about his thin frame, not sure he can put on more weight/muscle.



that being said this kid can sling it. id be interested in seeing how he measures at combine before passing judgement but damn the though of him and barkley is flat out exciting



Yeh his height really isn't the issue. Especially with his baseball background he can find throwing windows similar to what you see with Mahomes. The real issue is it's hard to look at the guy and put another 15 lbs on him. I'd peg him 5 9 185. In comment 14263253 BleedBlue said:Yeh his height really isn't the issue. Especially with his baseball background he can find throwing windows similar to what you see with Mahomes. The real issue is it's hard to look at the guy and put another 15 lbs on him. I'd peg him 5 9 185.

RE: RE: RE: why Ssanders9816 : 1/14/2019 3:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263248 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14263241 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





are people saying it isnt likelhy???



do you think he goes higher? or you think giants wont take him because of height?







He’s way too short, not a risk I see the Giants taking.







he is what an inch shorter than mayfield/wilson/etc



im more worried about his thin frame, not sure he can put on more weight/muscle.



that being said this kid can sling it. id be interested in seeing how he measures at combine before passing judgement but damn the though of him and barkley is flat out exciting



Oh I’m with you, I think he’s a fantastic player and I will root for him. In comment 14263253 BleedBlue said:Oh I’m with you, I think he’s a fantastic player and I will root for him.

RE: I want to see how tall he actually is. We'll find out when the Zeke's Alibi : 1/14/2019 3:42 pm : link

Quote: Combine starts.



I thought it was common knowledge he's 5 9. He was measured at baseball combine I heard. In comment 14263259 Ira said:I thought it was common knowledge he's 5 9. He was measured at baseball combine I heard.

Fuck it SHO'NUFF : 1/14/2019 3:42 pm : link Do it just because our drafting has been shit by following ownership's wishes... time to think outside the box.

I can see Snyder taking Murray BlueLou'sBack : 1/14/2019 3:42 pm : link to the Redskins with their #1, assuming Smith is done for good or at least all of 19.

RE: A more intriguing.. Bill L : 1/14/2019 3:44 pm : link

Quote: commentary would be how dense "Jints Central" is to take a guy who may forego a football career to play baseball







Quote:





There is no way in hell...

bw in dc : 3:31 pm : link : reply

the stodgy old men at Jints Central climb out of their box and do something this unique.



That would take breaking decades and decades of the "Giants Way" to be that courageous.







Courage wouldn't be the adjective used by the chronically miffed.



Absolutely. The height doesn't bother me as much as the inevitability of picking air. Talk about a wasted pick. It wouldn't be QB hell so much as purgatory or even fantasy. In comment 14263257 FatMan in Charlotte said:Absolutely. The height doesn't bother me as much as the inevitability of picking air. Talk about a wasted pick. It wouldn't be QB hell so much as purgatory or even fantasy.

RE: A more intriguing.. Zeke's Alibi : 1/14/2019 3:44 pm : link

Quote: commentary would be how dense "Jints Central" is to take a guy who may forego a football career to play baseball







Quote:





There is no way in hell...

bw in dc : 3:31 pm : link : reply

the stodgy old men at Jints Central climb out of their box and do something this unique.



That would take breaking decades and decades of the "Giants Way" to be that courageous.







Courage wouldn't be the adjective used by the chronically miffed.



Yeh I originally thought Murray had all the leverage here but now I'm not sure, especially if he picks football. Scouts will definitely ding him because let's say the A's ponied up. Does he take that contract? It doesn't scream that this is a guy that loves football more than baseball whcih has been the narrative.

In comment 14263257 FatMan in Charlotte said:Yeh I originally thought Murray had all the leverage here but now I'm not sure, especially if he picks football. Scouts will definitely ding him because let's say the A's ponied up. Does he take that contract? It doesn't scream that this is a guy that loves football more than baseball whcih has been the narrative.

... BleedBlue : 1/14/2019 3:45 pm : link i think everyone here should be prepared. this is possible...yea he is 5'9, but he will prob weigh in around 190-195. kid has a rocket arm. i wouldnt mind seeing it

Just thinking of Gman11 : 1/14/2019 3:47 pm : link a kid 185 pounds getting sacked by some guy that weighs 320 and seeing a stretcher coming onto the field.

RE: RE: I want to see how tall he actually is. We'll find out when the Ssanders9816 : 1/14/2019 3:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263259 Ira said:





Quote:





Combine starts.







I thought it was common knowledge he's 5 9. He was measured at baseball combine I heard.



Does baseball even have a combine? I can’t find anything about it. But he’s listed at 5’10’’ most sites i can find.. In comment 14263262 Zeke's Alibi said:Does baseball even have a combine? I can’t find anything about it. But he’s listed at 5’10’’ most sites i can find..

The other x factor with him is his potential as a weapon Zeke's Alibi : 1/14/2019 3:48 pm : link Guy is an athlete and with a solid combine he is no doubt a 1st Round Pick just based on what he can supplement your offense with even if ultimately isn't the QB position.

imagine Murray SHO'NUFF : 1/14/2019 3:49 pm : link Barkley, OBJ and Engram on the same field together... that's a LOT of speed.

RE: imagine Murray BleedBlue : 1/14/2019 3:49 pm : link

Quote: Barkley, OBJ and Engram on the same field together... that's a LOT of speed.



now get some more big men up front and we good offensively....gotta score 50 per with our defense right now tho haha In comment 14263279 SHO'NUFF said:now get some more big men up front and we good offensively....gotta score 50 per with our defense right now tho haha

RE: RE: RE: I want to see how tall he actually is. We'll find out when the Zeke's Alibi : 1/14/2019 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263262 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





In comment 14263259 Ira said:





Quote:





Combine starts.







I thought it was common knowledge he's 5 9. He was measured at baseball combine I heard.







Does baseball even have a combine? I can’t find anything about it. But he’s listed at 5’10’’ most sites i can find..



An espn baseball article has him at 5 9. If the football team is listing him at 5 10 you can almost book that he is 5 9. In comment 14263277 Ssanders9816 said:An espn baseball article has him at 5 9. If the football team is listing him at 5 10 you can almost book that he is 5 9.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I want to see how tall he actually is. We'll find out when the bw in dc : 1/14/2019 3:52 pm : link

Quote:



An espn baseball article has him at 5 9. If the football team is listing him at 5 10 you can almost book that he is 5 9.



Right. The OU football roster has Murray at 5'10", 195.



Just LOL stuff... In comment 14263283 Zeke's Alibi said:Right. The OU football roster has Murray at 5'10", 195.Just LOL stuff...

. arcarsenal : 1/14/2019 3:53 pm : link I won't be mad if we take Murray - the athleticism and arm are exciting. I just think the size is a problem, personally. It's not just the height. It's the weight too. He probably weighs about 190 on a good day. There is not one QB playing in this league under 200 lbs right now. Even wiry Lamar Jackson is about 15lbs heavier than Murray.



I like Haskins more. I think he's a more sustainable NFL prospect and a guy who can play QB for you for a decade. Murray is too gadgety and I don't know if I see the longevity.



QB is a major investment. If you have questions about longevity and durability, it's probably wise to not go down that road. I don't know how Gettleman and Shurmur feel about Murray - but I have a feeling they will also prefer Haskins if given the option.

If DG takes ANY QB in this class The_Boss : 1/14/2019 3:53 pm : link I’m punching a hole through my television. If he didn’t like any of the guys last year, how the fuck is he gonna like any of these guys???

I"m A Secret Member of "Jints Central" clatterbuck : 1/14/2019 3:53 pm : link and we're not taking this kid at #6. To use a term of art around here, "Book it."

RE: I Ssanders9816 : 1/14/2019 3:56 pm : link

and we're not taking this kid at #6. To use a term of art around here, "Book it."

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA



BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA In comment 14263289 clatterbuck said:BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA

I'll be curious to see how he checks the boxes for scouts, barens : 1/14/2019 3:59 pm : link because besides the height, and the question mark about baseball, there are some small things that make you raise your eyebrows. His original transfer from Texas A&M was a head scratcher, and he was suspended for a half of football this year.

Wonder if he'll go to the combine? Heisenberg : 1/14/2019 4:00 pm : link Measurements and workout there would be huge for this guy.

RE: Wonder if he'll go to the combine? BleedBlue : 1/14/2019 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Measurements and workout there would be huge for this guy.



he def will. he knows its a weak QB class(prob part of reason he has chosen football)



he knows if he tests well(he should) he could be first one chosen and a team in top 5 either natural or by trade up could force the QB pick.



In comment 14263296 Heisenberg said:he def will. he knows its a weak QB class(prob part of reason he has chosen football)he knows if he tests well(he should) he could be first one chosen and a team in top 5 either natural or by trade up could force the QB pick.

Uh. AcidTest : 1/14/2019 4:04 pm : link No. Too many sportswriters assume we'll take a QB because we didn't one last year. Murray is also a pick that will generate conversation and debate.

RE: If DG takes ANY QB in this class Zeke's Alibi : 1/14/2019 4:05 pm : link

Quote: I’m punching a hole through my television. If he didn’t like any of the guys last year, how the fuck is he gonna like any of these guys???



Because none of these guys we are looking at are the prospect that Saquon Barkley was. How is Haskins not comparable as prospect to Darnold (turnover machine), Rosen (Injury, Poor Record), Allen (accuracy issues). In comment 14263288 The_Boss said:Because none of these guys we are looking at are the prospect that Saquon Barkley was. How is Haskins not comparable as prospect to Darnold (turnover machine), Rosen (Injury, Poor Record), Allen (accuracy issues).

I don't think he will play football Dnew15 : 1/14/2019 4:05 pm : link but if he does..I don't think he'll make it to #6. I think the Cards take him #1 and deal Rosen.

RE: I don't think he will play football BleedBlue : 1/14/2019 4:07 pm : link

Quote: but if he does..I don't think he'll make it to #6. I think the Cards take him #1 and deal Rosen.



well then we should be on the phone with zona. give em #38 and a 2020 second rounder(conditional)



then take best defender at #6 In comment 14263302 Dnew15 said:well then we should be on the phone with zona. give em #38 and a 2020 second rounder(conditional)then take best defender at #6

NFL DRAFT SCOUT BlueLou'sBack : 1/14/2019 4:08 pm : link Has him at 5-09.6 and 195#.



They also predict him to run a 4.42 40 +/- 0.1 sec. IE, 4.32-4.52. He throws better than Jackson, no?

RE: NFL DRAFT SCOUT BleedBlue : 1/14/2019 4:09 pm : link

Quote: Has him at 5-09.6 and 195#.



They also predict him to run a 4.42 40 +/- 0.1 sec. IE, 4.32-4.52. He throws better than Jackson, no?



he is definitely a better passer than jackson in terms of accuracy. both have strong arms In comment 14263308 BlueLou'sBack said:he is definitely a better passer than jackson in terms of accuracy. both have strong arms

Lock of Haskins nzyme : 1/14/2019 4:10 pm : link No way in hell I would draft this kid. He does not do the presnap reads that Haskins does and does go through his progressions like Lock does. NO FREAKING WAY!!!!

RE: Maybe it’s me overreacting BillKo : 1/14/2019 4:12 pm : link

Quote: But the A’s bent over backwards for this kid and he committed to them, signing a contract and promising him he was playing 1 more year of football.



This to me is a low ball move. I guess he has the right to do it. But who’s to say he won’t change his mind back again after 1 year in the NFL?



That's why an NFL team would be reluctant to spend this high a pick on him........always has the option to try something else when things don't go exactly right. In comment 14263250 dep026 said:That's why an NFL team would be reluctant to spend this high a pick on him........always has the option to try something else when things don't go exactly right.

This would be the most un-Giants-like move they could make. 81_Great_Dane : 1/14/2019 4:31 pm : link DG likes hog mollies, the O-line was atrocious, the pass rush was anemic, they couldn't cover anyone in the middle of the field, the QB is aging and the project they drafted last year isn't exactly killing it either on or off the field.



Murray sort of addresses the line in a lame way (more elusive) and the QB issue (if he pans out). But DG would be betting his job on the kid. If he doesn't pan out the franchise is set back for 2-3 years, and if the team is still struggling then, DG will be gone and they'll almost certainly clean house again.



Haskins looks like a top prospect, he passes the eye test, he's kind of a safe pick. Much more Giants-like. I don't think either is really a safe pick, but Haskins is safer.

I think some of you struggle in math ZogZerg : 1/14/2019 4:38 pm : link Let me help.

Baker Mayfield measured 6' 5/8 inch at the combine.



If Murray is 5' 9 inches then he is over 3 1/2 inches shorter than Mayfield.



It will be real interesting to see what he measures at.

RE: I think some of you struggle in math GFAN52 : 1/14/2019 4:42 pm : link

Quote: Let me help.

Baker Mayfield measured 6' 5/8 inch at the combine.



If Murray is 5' 9 inches then he is over 3 1/2 inches shorter than Mayfield.



It will be real interesting to see what he measures at.



I would bet he's under 5'9" when he's official measured if he makes it to the Combine. In comment 14263335 ZogZerg said:I would bet he's under 5'9" when he's official measured if he makes it to the Combine.

This is as stupid as when some of those mock drafts had us Jimmy Googs : 1/14/2019 4:43 pm : link picking this raw Defensive End just because he could do a lot of back-flips in a row.





oh wait...

When you are looking up pjcas18 : 1/14/2019 4:47 pm : link to Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and even Doug Flutie I think your height is a legit concern.



I like coaches being progressive and forward thinking, but contrary to public opinion you can teach speed, what you absolutely can't teach is height.

RE: There is no way in hell... Bill in UT : 1/14/2019 5:04 pm : link

Quote: the stodgy old men at Jints Central climb out of their box and do something this unique.



That would take breaking decades and decades of the "Giants Way" to be that courageous.





Wellington did play Tarkenton and Gary Wood In comment 14263242 bw in dc said:Wellington did play Tarkenton and Gary Wood

‘ Ssanders9816 : 1/14/2019 5:07 pm : link Same scout on Kyler: “Biggest concerns will be how does he process a complex NFL defense, because he doesn’t see them in the Big 12. He’s also playing behind possibly the best OL in the country, going against the worst defenses in the country, so I haven’t seen him get hit enough

RE: If the Giants.. AnishPatel : 1/14/2019 5:07 pm : link

take Murray, I'll shit in my Duluth Trading Company boxers every day for a year to test the no stink claim out

Hahah! Instagram live that!



Hahah! Instagram live that! In comment 14263236 FatMan in Charlotte said:Hahah! Instagram live that!

Why did Kyler Murray miss all of 2016? mrvax : 1/14/2019 5:07 pm : link Giants have to carefully scout him. He can pass in college but the NFL? It's a high risk high reward type pick.



Great if they could take him in the 2nd.



RE: Why did Kyler Murray miss all of 2016? rsjem1979 : 1/14/2019 5:11 pm : link

Quote: Giants have to carefully scout him. He can pass in college but the NFL? It's a high risk high reward type pick.



Great if they could take him in the 2nd.



He sat out as a transfer. In comment 14263360 mrvax said:He sat out as a transfer.

RE: ‘ bw in dc : 1/14/2019 5:16 pm : link

Same scout on Kyler: "Biggest concerns will be how does he process a complex NFL defense, because he doesn't see them in the Big 12. He's also playing behind possibly the best OL in the country, going against the worst defenses in the country, so I haven't seen him get hit enough

Does that scout mean the same offense/team/oline (most) that Mayfield played with?



Does that scout mean the same offense/team/oline (most) that Mayfield played with?



In comment 14263357 Ssanders9816 said:Does that scout mean the same offense/team/oline (most) that Mayfield played with?

Boy he is Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/14/2019 5:20 pm : link quick. Not sure if he can take the pounding. Not sure if he is the type to never get a clean hit on him.



Exciting college player. A lot of questions as a pro.

Murray and his team... bw in dc : 1/14/2019 5:30 pm : link must have some very good intel to make this move because he is breaking all of the conventional wisdom.



They must know he's got a 90%+ chance to go in round one.





RE: Boy he is mrvax : 1/14/2019 5:31 pm : link

Quote: quick. Not sure if he can take the pounding. Not sure if he is the type to never get a clean hit on him.



Exciting college player. A lot of questions as a pro.



I agree. Man, it's so hard to properly scout a QB due to the huge difference between college & the NFL.

In comment 14263370 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:I agree. Man, it's so hard to properly scout a QB due to the huge difference between college & the NFL.

Have never seen this guy throw a pass either on TV or Big Blue '56 : 1/14/2019 5:34 pm : link via YouTube, yet, I believe I can state rather confidently, that the Giants are NOT going to take a 5’9” (or less) with the #6 pick in the entire draft.

The Only lax counsel : 1/14/2019 5:35 pm : link Qb that I believe would fit the "Giants" mold and is also talented is Lock-and he probably isn't a top 10 pick. I would be very surprised if Haskins or Murray are Giants.



Suffice to say, I think the Giants kick the Qb can down the road another year.

lax... bw in dc : 1/14/2019 5:44 pm : link I agree. It doesn't take much imagination to see Lock as a more athletic, talented Eli Manning.



It's the ideal year to get out of that six hole and move down. And then consider Lock.

Kyler Murray is 5'9 nyjuggernaut2 : 1/14/2019 5:51 pm : link that's Doug Flutie height. Add in his desire to scramble a lot, is be shocked if the guy ever makes it through one full season without missing time with an injury.

RE: lax... Strahan91 : 1/14/2019 5:58 pm : link

Quote: I agree. It doesn't take much imagination to see Lock as a more athletic, talented Eli Manning.



It's the ideal year to get out of that six hole and move down. And then consider Lock.

FWIW Ben Allbright keeps talking about Lock to the Broncos. He's really plugged in with that organization and usually has a good sense for their thinking. It's early and a lot can change but figured I'd mention it. In comment 14263382 bw in dc said:FWIW Ben Allbright keeps talking about Lock to the Broncos. He's really plugged in with that organization and usually has a good sense for their thinking. It's early and a lot can change but figured I'd mention it.

Everyone's opinion here is premature lawguy9801 : 1/14/2019 6:18 pm : link until the combine and pro days, and more information is learned and processed. Remember that Mayfield was generally thought to be taken after Darnold and Rosen, but climbed after the draft workouts.

RE: Have never seen this guy throw a pass either on TV or Boy Cord : 1/14/2019 6:19 pm : link

Quote: via YouTube, yet, I believe I can state rather confidently, that the Giants are NOT going to take a 5’9” (or less) with the #6 pick in the entire draft.



He is one hell of an intriguing prospect as he has the physical tools closest to Mahomes than anyone in this draft, and that is damn sexy. But I’m with you on the 5’9” (or less). I just don’t see it happening. Damn I love draft talk. In comment 14263375 Big Blue '56 said:He is one hell of an intriguing prospect as he has the physical tools closest to Mahomes than anyone in this draft, and that is damn sexy. But I’m with you on the 5’9” (or less). I just don’t see it happening. Damn I love draft talk.

RE: Everyone's opinion here is premature Strahan91 : 1/14/2019 6:25 pm : link

until the combine and pro days, and more information is learned and processed. Remember that Mayfield was generally thought to be taken after Darnold and Rosen, but climbed after the draft workouts.

It was worse than that. Most guys had him mocked late first or in the second this time last year.

It was worse than that. Most guys had him mocked late first or in the second this time last year. In comment 14263404 lawguy9801 said:It was worse than that. Most guys had him mocked late first or in the second this time last year.

I've seen him play plenty, and I am not a fan of his NFL ability PatersonPlank : 1/14/2019 6:36 pm : link College sure, but I think he's an NFL bust.

Kyler Murray doesn’t scramble, he runs twostepgiants : 1/14/2019 6:39 pm : link There is a difference

RE: RE: lax... BlueLou'sBack : 1/14/2019 6:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263382 bw in dc said:





Quote:





I agree. It doesn't take much imagination to see Lock as a more athletic, talented Eli Manning.



It's the ideal year to get out of that six hole and move down. And then consider Lock.





FWIW Ben Allbright keeps talking about Lock to the Broncos. He's really plugged in with that organization and usually has a good sense for their thinking. It's early and a lot can change but figured I'd mention it.



I really liked Lock a lot and thought he is a sure top 15 pick until I watched his tape vs. Bama this year. Yeah his team was overwhelmed, much like Darnold's USC teams were. But dang he came apart against them in the worst ways.



Still his arm and throwing accuracy for the most part are intriguing, as is his lightning quick release. In comment 14263393 Strahan91 said:I really liked Lock a lot and thought he is a sure top 15 pick until I watched his tape vs. Bama this year. Yeah his team was overwhelmed, much like Darnold's USC teams were. But dang he came apart against them in the worst ways.Still his arm and throwing accuracy for the most part are intriguing, as is his lightning quick release.

I would be shocked if the Giants take Murray Jay on the Island : 1/14/2019 7:14 pm : link I would be happy if they did I just don't think they would feel comfortable due to his height. The Giants are stuck in their ways and will probably target a more traditional type like Haskins rather than Murray. I don't think they would take Haskins either though but he is more likely of the two IMO.



I wouldn't be opposed to either as they are the only QB's I want for the Giants along with Tyree Jackson on day two.

How much does height matter? Eli Wilson : 1/14/2019 7:52 pm : link Are NFL lineman that much bigger than college lineman, that a guy can be successful in college, but too short for the NFL?



Or is there some other factor in regards to height?

RE: Murray's height bw in dc : 1/14/2019 8:00 pm : link

According to a spokesman for the university, the football program's strength staff measured Murray before the start of the 2018 season at five feet, nine-and-seven-eighth inches, in socks.

Did he have his helmet on? ;)



Did he have his helmet on? ;) In comment 14263465 Jay on the Island said:Did he have his helmet on? ;)

RE: How much does height matter? Jay on the Island : 1/14/2019 8:00 pm : link

Quote: Are NFL lineman that much bigger than college lineman, that a guy can be successful in college, but too short for the NFL?



Or is there some other factor in regards to height?

His height doesn't bother me. I am most concerned about his dedication to football. Which sport does he prefer? If he convinces the Giants that he is 100% committed to football then I would be in full support of drafting him. In comment 14263473 Eli Wilson said:His height doesn't bother me. I am most concerned about his dedication to football. Which sport does he prefer? If he convinces the Giants that he is 100% committed to football then I would be in full support of drafting him.

RE: How much does height matter? arcarsenal : 1/14/2019 8:07 pm : link

Quote: Are NFL lineman that much bigger than college lineman, that a guy can be successful in college, but too short for the NFL?



Or is there some other factor in regards to height?



It's harder to play a pocket passing game with QB's this small - a lot of passes will get knocked down @ the LOS and he's going to have a hard time seeing the entire field in general.



It's easier for a player like Murray to be a weapon in college because the college game has more spread concepts and more ways to get him out in space in places where he can use his athleticism and see more of the field.



More of these college concepts are creeping into the NFL, so I have more faith in Murray working out in 2019+ than I would 10-20 years ago, sure. But it's still a risk and it's not just about the height. He's under 200lbs right now and there's no guy in the NFL playing QB that light.



Of course, he can add weight - but not everyone has the same frame. And we don't know how adding 15-20lbs will impact his athleticism. So, it's most certainly a risk. In comment 14263473 Eli Wilson said:It's harder to play a pocket passing game with QB's this small - a lot of passes will get knocked down @ the LOS and he's going to have a hard time seeing the entire field in general.It's easier for a player like Murray to be a weapon in college because the college game has more spread concepts and more ways to get him out in space in places where he can use his athleticism and see more of the field.More of these college concepts are creeping into the NFL, so I have more faith in Murray working out in 2019+ than I would 10-20 years ago, sure. But it's still a risk and it's not just about the height. He's under 200lbs right now and there's no guy in the NFL playing QB that light.Of course, he can add weight - but not everyone has the same frame. And we don't know how adding 15-20lbs will impact his athleticism. So, it's most certainly a risk.

When I saw the thread title TJ : 1/14/2019 8:17 pm : link I assumed it was a two round mock

. arcarsenal : 1/14/2019 8:28 pm : link Personally, I want Haskins - I think I'm pretty set on him being my guy as far as QB's go in this class.



I'm not crazy about Daniel Jones or Drew Lock. I'd take a shot on Murray before I drafted either of those guys. Grier's arm strength I'm also a little iffy on.



Haskins has the arm I'm looking for. I don't care where you play college ball - when you complete 70%+ of your passes and throw 50 TD passes, you're doing something right. He can make the big boy throws and has more traditional size.



This is the type of QB I think you can roll with for a decade+



I can't see Murray having the same longevity.

RE: . Zeke's Alibi : 1/14/2019 8:31 pm : link

Quote: Personally, I want Haskins - I think I'm pretty set on him being my guy as far as QB's go in this class.



I'm not crazy about Daniel Jones or Drew Lock. I'd take a shot on Murray before I drafted either of those guys. Grier's arm strength I'm also a little iffy on.



Haskins has the arm I'm looking for. I don't care where you play college ball - when you complete 70%+ of your passes and throw 50 TD passes, you're doing something right. He can make the big boy throws and has more traditional size.



This is the type of QB I think you can roll with for a decade+



I can't see Murray having the same longevity.



Haskins has tremendous accuracy in the short and intermediate game which is paramount in today's NFL. Pretty much why Eli's game hasn't aged particularly well. In comment 14263517 arcarsenal said:Haskins has tremendous accuracy in the short and intermediate game which is paramount in today's NFL. Pretty much why Eli's game hasn't aged particularly well.

RE: RE: How much does height matter? bw in dc : 1/14/2019 8:32 pm : link

Quote:

More of these college concepts are creeping into the NFL, so I have more faith in Murray working out in 2019+ than I would 10-20 years ago, sure. But it's still a risk and it's not just about the height. He's under 200lbs right now and there's no guy in the NFL playing QB that light.



Of course, he can add weight - but not everyone has the same frame. And we don't know how adding 15-20lbs will impact his athleticism. So, it's most certainly a risk.



There was a QB from Georgia Southern back in the late '80s named Tracy Ham. He was an incredible play maker who won two 1-AA championships.



I think he was 5'10'. Built a bit sturdier than Murray, but able to do some incredible things throwing and running. One of the most amazing dual threat QBs I have ever seen. Not the thrower Murray is but there are similarities.



Anyway, Ham got drafted by the Rams like in the 20th round. But back then the NFL wasn't ready for that skill set. So I recall talk of converting him to RB.



Well, the NFL didn't pan out. Ham went to the CFL and just killed it. Won a few MVPs and Grey Cups. Was almost unstoppable. It got me thinking how crazy good someone with Murray's skills would do in Canada. He would be an instant superstar. More space to work with and more movement allowed ...It would be one helluva show... In comment 14263493 arcarsenal said:There was a QB from Georgia Southern back in the late '80s named Tracy Ham. He was an incredible play maker who won two 1-AA championships.I think he was 5'10'. Built a bit sturdier than Murray, but able to do some incredible things throwing and running. One of the most amazing dual threat QBs I have ever seen. Not the thrower Murray is but there are similarities.Anyway, Ham got drafted by the Rams like in the 20th round. But back then the NFL wasn't ready for that skill set. So I recall talk of converting him to RB.Well, the NFL didn't pan out. Ham went to the CFL and just killed it. Won a few MVPs and Grey Cups. Was almost unstoppable. It got me thinking how crazy good someone with Murray's skills would do in Canada. He would be an instant superstar. More space to work with and more movement allowed ...It would be one helluva show...

Between Barkley and Murray JPinstripes : 1/14/2019 8:57 pm : link the Giants would easily lead the NFL in rushing and break records for longest TD runs for a team in a season. Murray is electric as a runner.



The kid can also toss it, albeit from the shotgun/spread. I'm intrigued.

RE: RE: RE: How much does height matter? arcarsenal : 1/14/2019 9:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263493 arcarsenal said:





Quote:







More of these college concepts are creeping into the NFL, so I have more faith in Murray working out in 2019+ than I would 10-20 years ago, sure. But it's still a risk and it's not just about the height. He's under 200lbs right now and there's no guy in the NFL playing QB that light.



Of course, he can add weight - but not everyone has the same frame. And we don't know how adding 15-20lbs will impact his athleticism. So, it's most certainly a risk.







There was a QB from Georgia Southern back in the late '80s named Tracy Ham. He was an incredible play maker who won two 1-AA championships.



I think he was 5'10'. Built a bit sturdier than Murray, but able to do some incredible things throwing and running. One of the most amazing dual threat QBs I have ever seen. Not the thrower Murray is but there are similarities.



Anyway, Ham got drafted by the Rams like in the 20th round. But back then the NFL wasn't ready for that skill set. So I recall talk of converting him to RB.



Well, the NFL didn't pan out. Ham went to the CFL and just killed it. Won a few MVPs and Grey Cups. Was almost unstoppable. It got me thinking how crazy good someone with Murray's skills would do in Canada. He would be an instant superstar. More space to work with and more movement allowed ...It would be one helluva show...



Showing your age a bit, Bee Dubs :)



Interesting stuff. Definitely a few years before my time as an avid football fan, so I don't recall it.



But I agree - Murray playing up north would probably be fireworks. He's tailor made for that game. In comment 14263521 bw in dc said:Showing your age a bit, Bee Dubs :)Interesting stuff. Definitely a few years before my time as an avid football fan, so I don't recall it.But I agree - Murray playing up north would probably be fireworks. He's tailor made for that game.

RE: . Jay on the Island : 1/14/2019 9:07 pm : link

Quote: Personally, I want Haskins - I think I'm pretty set on him being my guy as far as QB's go in this class.



I'm not crazy about Daniel Jones or Drew Lock. I'd take a shot on Murray before I drafted either of those guys. Grier's arm strength I'm also a little iffy on.



Haskins has the arm I'm looking for. I don't care where you play college ball - when you complete 70%+ of your passes and throw 50 TD passes, you're doing something right. He can make the big boy throws and has more traditional size.



This is the type of QB I think you can roll with for a decade+



I can't see Murray having the same longevity.

I'm warming up to Haskins as well. I think he could be a real good QB for us with Barkley, Beckham, Engram, and Shepard. It would also allow the Giants to move on from Eli and have the benefit of paying their starting QB well below market value for 5 years. That is a big advantage as we have seen recently with the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Texans, Seahawks, etc. In comment 14263517 arcarsenal said:I'm warming up to Haskins as well. I think he could be a real good QB for us with Barkley, Beckham, Engram, and Shepard. It would also allow the Giants to move on from Eli and have the benefit of paying their starting QB well below market value for 5 years. That is a big advantage as we have seen recently with the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Texans, Seahawks, etc.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1/14/2019 9:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263517 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Personally, I want Haskins - I think I'm pretty set on him being my guy as far as QB's go in this class.



I'm not crazy about Daniel Jones or Drew Lock. I'd take a shot on Murray before I drafted either of those guys. Grier's arm strength I'm also a little iffy on.



Haskins has the arm I'm looking for. I don't care where you play college ball - when you complete 70%+ of your passes and throw 50 TD passes, you're doing something right. He can make the big boy throws and has more traditional size.



This is the type of QB I think you can roll with for a decade+



I can't see Murray having the same longevity.







Haskins has tremendous accuracy in the short and intermediate game which is paramount in today's NFL. Pretty much why Eli's game hasn't aged particularly well.



Yep, and he can throw down the field, too. I saw someone compare him to Geno Smith here recently - I guess when you have two black QB's who are the same size that's what happens - but I think Haskins' arm is far better than Smith's.



Smith was a very lateral passer @ WVU - it seemed like he was always throwing behind the sticks and rarely challenging teams down the field.



WIth Haskins, I see a vertical arm that can sling it deep - and not just in the middle of the football field.



Haskins is a super effective PA passer out of the shotgun - which is something I saw Shurmur do more of in Minnesota with Keenum but not quite as much with Eli - presumably because Eli is more comfortable under center and we went much less shotgun heavy later in the year. I think he'd love to run more of that with Haskins.



He can throw WR's open. Fantastic short game accuracy, strong arm and giddyup on the ball. Sees the field really well.



He's not a scrambler, but he'll move when he needs to. He also got better in the face of pressure as the year progressed.



You'd prefer that he had more than 1 year of starting experience under his belt - but given that lack of experience, Haskins is pretty advanced as a passer.



All aboard! In comment 14263519 Zeke's Alibi said:Yep, and he can throw down the field, too. I saw someone compare him to Geno Smith here recently - I guess when you have two black QB's who are the same size that's what happens - but I think Haskins' arm is far better than Smith's.Smith was a very lateral passer @ WVU - it seemed like he was always throwing behind the sticks and rarely challenging teams down the field.WIth Haskins, I see a vertical arm that can sling it deep - and not just in the middle of the football field.Haskins is a super effective PA passer out of the shotgun - which is something I saw Shurmur do more of in Minnesota with Keenum but not quite as much with Eli - presumably because Eli is more comfortable under center and we went much less shotgun heavy later in the year. I think he'd love to run more of that with Haskins.He can throw WR's open. Fantastic short game accuracy, strong arm and giddyup on the ball. Sees the field really well.He's not a scrambler, but he'll move when he needs to. He also got better in the face of pressure as the year progressed.You'd prefer that he had more than 1 year of starting experience under his belt - but given that lack of experience, Haskins is pretty advanced as a passer.All aboard!

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1/14/2019 9:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263517 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Personally, I want Haskins - I think I'm pretty set on him being my guy as far as QB's go in this class.



I'm not crazy about Daniel Jones or Drew Lock. I'd take a shot on Murray before I drafted either of those guys. Grier's arm strength I'm also a little iffy on.



Haskins has the arm I'm looking for. I don't care where you play college ball - when you complete 70%+ of your passes and throw 50 TD passes, you're doing something right. He can make the big boy throws and has more traditional size.



This is the type of QB I think you can roll with for a decade+



I can't see Murray having the same longevity.





I'm warming up to Haskins as well. I think he could be a real good QB for us with Barkley, Beckham, Engram, and Shepard. It would also allow the Giants to move on from Eli and have the benefit of paying their starting QB well below market value for 5 years. That is a big advantage as we have seen recently with the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Texans, Seahawks, etc.



I think Shurmur would do really, really well with Haskins. In comment 14263555 Jay on the Island said:I think Shurmur would do really, really well with Haskins.

RE: RE: RE: RE: How much does height matter? bw in dc : 1/14/2019 9:12 pm : link

Quote:



Showing your age a bit, Bee Dubs :)



Interesting stuff. Definitely a few years before my time as an avid football fan, so I don't recall it.



But I agree - Murray playing up north would probably be fireworks. He's tailor made for that game.



I was a teenager and remember reading about him in SI. ESPN showed the 1-AA semis and finals so I got interested and watched. Ham was a magician.



In comment 14263542 arcarsenal said:I was a teenager and remember reading about him in SI. ESPN showed the 1-AA semis and finals so I got interested and watched. Ham was a magician.

RE: RE: RE: . Jay on the Island : 1/14/2019 9:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14263555 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 14263517 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Personally, I want Haskins - I think I'm pretty set on him being my guy as far as QB's go in this class.



I'm not crazy about Daniel Jones or Drew Lock. I'd take a shot on Murray before I drafted either of those guys. Grier's arm strength I'm also a little iffy on.



Haskins has the arm I'm looking for. I don't care where you play college ball - when you complete 70%+ of your passes and throw 50 TD passes, you're doing something right. He can make the big boy throws and has more traditional size.



This is the type of QB I think you can roll with for a decade+



I can't see Murray having the same longevity.





I'm warming up to Haskins as well. I think he could be a real good QB for us with Barkley, Beckham, Engram, and Shepard. It would also allow the Giants to move on from Eli and have the benefit of paying their starting QB well below market value for 5 years. That is a big advantage as we have seen recently with the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Texans, Seahawks, etc.







I think Shurmur would do really, really well with Haskins.

I would love to see the reaction of a certain poster who has guaranteed on numerous threads that Haskins will not be a Giant. In comment 14263566 arcarsenal said:I would love to see the reaction of a certain poster who has guaranteed on numerous threads that Haskins will not be a Giant.

fuck it SHO'NUFF : 1/14/2019 10:12 pm : link draft Murray now and draft a real QB next year.

Imagine running a RPO with Murray and Saquon nyjuggernaut2 : 1/14/2019 10:17 pm : link talk about speed and athleticism. If Murray were 3-4 inches taller I'd be all-in on him. But at 5'8-5'9 its gonna be tough for him to play QB at the next level.

RE: fuck it SGMen : 1/14/2019 10:17 pm : link

Quote: draft Murray now and draft a real QB next year. Why? I mean, I can see Murray being a superb "goal line" type QB and a good option run play QB for gimmicks and stuff, sure. but a true passer like Wilson or Brees, both 5'10" or so? I'm not seeing it.

In comment 14263666 SHO'NUFF said:Why? I mean, I can see Murray being a superb "goal line" type QB and a good option run play QB for gimmicks and stuff, sure. but a true passer like Wilson or Brees, both 5'10" or so? I'm not seeing it.

Murray at #6 montanagiant : 1:38 am : link Would be all I need to realize this Front Office & coaching staff is not going to be around for very long

Why on Earth would DG spend the 6th pick montanagiant : 1:54 am : link On a questionable QB who might change his mind and play MLB instead? It's idiotic to even consider.

RE: Why on Earth would DG spend the 6th pick mattyblue : 2:02 am : link

Quote: On a questionable QB who might change his mind and play MLB instead? It's idiotic to even consider.



If Murray got picked at #6 overall he is gonna play football. You make a lot more money playing football early on. It would take him awhile to get paid the mega bucks baseball has to offer. In comment 14263733 montanagiant said:If Murray got picked at #6 overall he is gonna play football. You make a lot more money playing football early on. It would take him awhile to get paid the mega bucks baseball has to offer.

RE: Imagine running a RPO with Murray and Saquon BlueLou'sBack : 2:09 am : link

Quote: talk about speed and athleticism. If Murray were 3-4 inches taller I'd be all-in on him. But at 5'8-5'9 its gonna be tough for him to play QB at the next level.



Murray is closer to 5'10" than 5'9", according to 2 sources. 5'9.75" to be precise. Russell Wilson is 5'11" according to his Combine measurement.



Wilson ran a 4.55 sec. 40 yard dash. Murray may run a 4.45 40. So far I have seen him passing well from roll outs to his left as well as his right, which will be crucial for him to succeed. I haven't watched enough of him yet, but he may be that 1 in a million guy who just has it, despite his height. He's only 1.25 inches shorter than Wilson. Is that TOO short? In comment 14263672 nyjuggernaut2 said:Murray is closer to 5'10" than 5'9", according to 2 sources. 5'9.75" to be precise. Russell Wilson is 5'11" according to his Combine measurement.Wilson ran a 4.55 sec. 40 yard dash. Murray may run a 4.45 40. So far I have seen him passing well from roll outs to his left as well as his right, which will be crucial for him to succeed. I haven't watched enough of him yet, but he may be that 1 in a million guy who just has it, despite his height. He's only 1.25 inches shorter than Wilson. Is that TOO short?

RE: Kyle Murray BlueLou'sBack : 3:25 am : link

Quote: Great highlight video Link - ( New Window )



Those highlights... make it look as if Murray plus Barkley, OBJ, Engram and Sterling Shepard would be like playing Madden - with a halfway decent OL. In comment 14263290 Canton said:Those highlights... make it look as if Murray plus Barkley, OBJ, Engram and Sterling Shepard would be like playing Madden - with a halfway decent OL.

Wisconsin OL avg was 6'5 twostepgiants : 6:25 am : link Ir was the 7th largest in college football

RE: I can see Snyder taking Murray bradshaw44 : 6:44 am : link

Quote: to the Redskins with their #1, assuming Smith is done for good or at least all of 19.



This is going to happen if he’s there. It’s a no brainer for them. Marketability in dc, need a price controlled QB, and if it works he’s a genius, if not then it’s a cheap qb for a few years. In comment 14263264 BlueLou'sBack said:This is going to happen if he’s there. It’s a no brainer for them. Marketability in dc, need a price controlled QB, and if it works he’s a genius, if not then it’s a cheap qb for a few years.

Lock and Jones Dnew15 : 8:59 am : link seem like guys that will be picked outside the top 15...but come April...that will change. I'll bet Haskins/Lock/Jones and Murray (if he comes out) will all get picked in the top 15.

RE: Lock and Jones SGMen : 9:32 am : link

Quote: seem like guys that will be picked outside the top 15...but come April...that will change. I'll bet Haskins/Lock/Jones and Murray (if he comes out) will all get picked in the top 15. Teams can get enamored with a guy at a combine and such, especially a QB. This is a QB league.



I mean, would you be shocked if the Giants got say Haskins round 1 and moved back into round 1 late to take a guy that falls, a Lock or whatever, too? I wouldn't be only because as crazy as that sounds if you like 2 guys a whole lot and the roster has spots after Eli, pull the trigger. Or Eli is cut. Or whatever. Draft boards get crazy.



But I'm always for best player available regardless of position. Stay with your board, not with your emotions.

In comment 14263815 Dnew15 said:Teams can get enamored with a guy at a combine and such, especially a QB. This is a QB league.I mean, would you be shocked if the Giants got say Haskins round 1 and moved back into round 1 late to take a guy that falls, a Lock or whatever, too? I wouldn't be only because as crazy as that sounds if you like 2 guys a whole lot and the roster has spots after Eli, pull the trigger. Or Eli is cut. Or whatever. Draft boards get crazy.But I'm always for best player available regardless of position. Stay with your board, not with your emotions.

If the Giants passed on Darnold and Rosen last April because they Brown Recluse : 9:50 am : link supposedly weren't good enough, they are absolutely going to pass on Murray as well. This is stupid.

RE: RE: Imagine running a RPO with Murray and Saquon shyster : 11:10 am : link

Quote:

Murray is closer to 5'10" than 5'9", according to 2 sources. 5'9.75" to be precise. Russell Wilson is 5'11" according to his Combine measurement.



. . . He's only 1.25 inches shorter than Wilson. Is that TOO short?



Initial combine measurements get rounded off. Wilson's combine highlight video shows that his precise measurement was actually 5-10 5/8.



That's good for your case. But the other thing the combine video shows is that Wilson came out of college built like a linebacker.



Murray doesn't have that and, while he might put on some weight, he'll never be as solid as Wilson.

- ( In comment 14263738 BlueLou'sBack said:Initial combine measurements get rounded off. Wilson's combine highlight video shows that his precise measurement was actually 5-10 5/8.That's good for your case. But the other thing the combine video shows is that Wilson came out of college built like a linebacker.Murray doesn't have that and, while he might put on some weight, he'll never be as solid as Wilson. RW muscles - ( New Window

RE: If the Giants passed on Darnold and Rosen last April because they Strahan91 : 12:10 pm : link

Quote: supposedly weren't good enough, they are absolutely going to pass on Murray as well. This is stupid.

For the millionth time, they passed on Darnold and Rosen because of how good Barkley was. Not because Darnold and Rosen weren't good enough. Plus, Murray was a significantly better college player than Darnold and Rosen. If you're saying they didn't check enough boxes as prospects that's a different argument. In comment 14263899 Brown Recluse said:For the millionth time, they passed on Darnold and Rosen because of how good Barkley was. Not because Darnold and Rosen weren't good enough. Plus, Murray was a significantly better college player than Darnold and Rosen. If you're saying they didn't check enough boxes as prospects that's a different argument.

RE: Lock and Jones GFAN52 : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: seem like guys that will be picked outside the top 15...but come April...that will change. I'll bet Haskins/Lock/Jones and Murray (if he comes out) will all get picked in the top 15.



QBs normally always move up the draft board the closer that the draft comes. In comment 14263815 Dnew15 said:QBs normally always move up the draft board the closer that the draft comes.

I'm not sure his size is as big a deal as it's made out to be Go Terps : 12:53 pm : link Rich Gannon was 6'3"...that didn't matter when Tony Siragusa pancaked him and separated his shoulder.



Murray played against enormous defenders in college and did it well enough to win the Heisman. I have no doubt he can play quarterback in the NFL.



The issue always ends up being when coaches try to turn these guys into pocket QBs in an effort to keep him healthy. It may keep him healthy longer, but that doesn't matter much if it destroys his game.

RE: I'm not sure his size is as big a deal as it's made out to be BlueLou'sBack : 1:20 pm : link

Quote: Rich Gannon was 6'3"...that didn't matter when Tony Siragusa pancaked him and separated his shoulder.



Murray played against enormous defenders in college and did it well enough to win the Heisman. I have no doubt he can play quarterback in the NFL.



The issue always ends up being when coaches try to turn these guys into pocket QBs in an effort to keep him healthy. It may keep him healthy longer, but that doesn't matter much if it destroys his game.



Spot on Terps. With Murray's running ability and supposed 4.4n speed, you keep this guy rolling out a high % of his snaps because D's have to respect his running. At the same time he can stop on a dime and sling the darn football all over the place, rolling to either side I think



IMO he's a top 10 pick but I gotta watch more.



In the other mock from BR I posted today, very nice brief write up on Lock and how he'll likely rise up boards like Josh Allen did last year - who went 7 to Buffalo. Big arm and athleticism of the two compared favorably. In comment 14264237 Go Terps said:Spot on Terps. With Murray's running ability and supposed 4.4n speed, you keep this guy rolling out a high % of his snaps because D's have to respect his running. At the same time he can stop on a dime and sling the darn football all over the place, rolling to either side I thinkIMO he's a top 10 pick but I gotta watch more.In the other mock from BR I posted today, very nice brief write up on Lock and how he'll likely rise up boards like Josh Allen did last year - who went 7 to Buffalo. Big arm and athleticism of the two compared favorably.

RE: RE: I'm not sure his size is as big a deal as it's made out to be DonQuixote : 6:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264237 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Rich Gannon was 6'3"...that didn't matter when Tony Siragusa pancaked him and separated his shoulder.



Murray played against enormous defenders in college and did it well enough to win the Heisman. I have no doubt he can play quarterback in the NFL.



The issue always ends up being when coaches try to turn these guys into pocket QBs in an effort to keep him healthy. It may keep him healthy longer, but that doesn't matter much if it destroys his game.







Spot on Terps. With Murray's running ability and supposed 4.4n speed, you keep this guy rolling out a high % of his snaps because D's have to respect his running. At the same time he can stop on a dime and sling the darn football all over the place, rolling to either side I think



IMO he's a top 10 pick but I gotta watch more.



In the other mock from BR I posted today, very nice brief write up on Lock and how he'll likely rise up boards like Josh Allen did last year - who went 7 to Buffalo. Big arm and athleticism of the two compared favorably.



He looks like one hell of a football player to me. He may not match the measurables, not even close, but he looks like a game changer. In comment 14264288 BlueLou'sBack said:He looks like one hell of a football player to me. He may not match the measurables, not even close, but he looks like a game changer.

RE: RE: I'm not sure his size is as big a deal as it's made out to be arcarsenal : 6:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264237 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Rich Gannon was 6'3"...that didn't matter when Tony Siragusa pancaked him and separated his shoulder.



Murray played against enormous defenders in college and did it well enough to win the Heisman. I have no doubt he can play quarterback in the NFL.



The issue always ends up being when coaches try to turn these guys into pocket QBs in an effort to keep him healthy. It may keep him healthy longer, but that doesn't matter much if it destroys his game.







Spot on Terps. With Murray's running ability and supposed 4.4n speed, you keep this guy rolling out a high % of his snaps because D's have to respect his running. At the same time he can stop on a dime and sling the darn football all over the place, rolling to either side I think



IMO he's a top 10 pick but I gotta watch more.



In the other mock from BR I posted today, very nice brief write up on Lock and how he'll likely rise up boards like Josh Allen did last year - who went 7 to Buffalo. Big arm and athleticism of the two compared favorably.



Allen was really underwhelming. I think the most impressive part of his rookie year was actually how well he did running with the football. But that's not why he was drafted.



His completion % is still dreadful - to be completing just half your passes in a league where 40 year olds are @ 70% is bad. He got picked off more than he threw the ball into the endzone.



We'd be in a world of trouble right now if we took this guy rather than Barkley.... Josh Allen is the type of guy that gets you into "QB hell" because now Buffalo will spend more than half this rookie contract trying to get him "right" and have him put his tools together - odds are he won't, and then they'll go back and forth wondering when to cut the cord because of the investment and will be hesitant to move on from him.



I know I'm getting way ahead of myself and that his career arc could change on a dime - but I just don't see it with Allen.



I do think Darnold will be good. I think Rosen was in a near-impossible situation with a first year coach and terrible team around him, but the talent is there.



But really, after year 1, I think the only guy I'd have considered a "mistake" to pass on would have been Mayfield. And we didn't pass on him. In comment 14264288 BlueLou'sBack said:Allen was really underwhelming. I think the most impressive part of his rookie year was actually how well he did running with the football. But that's not why he was drafted.His completion % is still dreadful - to be completing just half your passes in a league where 40 year olds are @ 70% is bad. He got picked off more than he threw the ball into the endzone.We'd be in a world of trouble right now if we took this guy rather than Barkley.... Josh Allen is the type of guy that gets you into "QB hell" because now Buffalo will spend more than half this rookie contract trying to get him "right" and have him put his tools together - odds are he won't, and then they'll go back and forth wondering when to cut the cord because of the investment and will be hesitant to move on from him.I know I'm getting way ahead of myself and that his career arc could change on a dime - but I just don't see it with Allen.I do think Darnold will be good. I think Rosen was in a near-impossible situation with a first year coach and terrible team around him, but the talent is there.But really, after year 1, I think the only guy I'd have considered a "mistake" to pass on would have been Mayfield. And we didn't pass on him.

We're in a world of trouble now WITH Barkley Go Terps : 6:48 pm : link We can't definitively say he was a better pick than Allen would have been.

. arcarsenal : 6:56 pm : link Sure we can. One guy had an outstanding rookie year, one guy struggled mightily and already missed games because he got hurt.



There's no "RB hell" - we're never going to get stuck in a phase of roster building because of Saquon Barkley. But a team like Buffalo most certainly can with Allen if he's middling and no one can decide if he's worth continuing along with or moving on from.



It's basically the Dolphins with Tannehill. He's one of those guys who fools teams into sticking with them because they're too afraid of the alternative unknown - so, they waste money on a second contract and keep spinning their wheels with a QB who really isn't very good.



Barkley is a top 3 player at his position. Allen is close to the bottom of his.