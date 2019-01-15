Interesting story on Giants Insider Podcast- Payton & Fassel

|
Quote:
| as well.
Two other tidbits I hadn't heard before (these are rumors he mentioned)
1. Apparently the Bills were considering hiring Fassel at one point and the Mara's called them to say don't even bother. (yikes)
2. On that punt from Feagles to Westbrook that never should have happened, Fassel told Feagles to punt it to him. Afterwards, Feagles was basically instructed to take the blame by telling reporters that it was a bad kick.
Quote:
| is Fassel crumbling up Payton's resignation letter and throwing it at him. Why would you demote a coach and then be shocked/hurt when he resigned? It seems you would want them to leave, or you wouldn't have demoted them.
Interesting story and thanks for posting. That last part just sounds like an embellishment to me.
Quote:
| Honestly, neither Payton nor Fassel are/were ever gonna win any personality contests but clearly Payton is the better coach. I also take from that story, such simple brilliance from Parcells to approach Jim Johnson for input when selecting his own offensive coach.
I've long been wondering what happened to Fassel after his NYG tenure. The whole thing with Washington and then signing up to be Billick's lap dog after losing to him in the SB.
Here's a good question for the future, potentially. Would the Giants ever entertain interviewing Fassel's son if Shurmur doesn't work out? He was someone I wanted to see interviewed last year, but not sure what the NYG-Fassel family relationship is like.
Quote:
|Didn't Collins take a knee to run out the clock at the end of the half, and then on the next play run the pass play that ended up as a pick-6? I was bewildered. My wide was sitting next to me, her "wait that doesn't make sense does it?" question didn't help my mood.
Yes, good points, I forgot to add those.
I didn't know the Bills story. If I recall, the Giants sunk his chance in Washington when he was about to be hired by the Redskins, but at the last second they pivoted to Jim Zorn.
And the Feagles thing was a typical CYA move by a weakened coach, asking his player to take the blame. But at that time, the Giants were 2-3 and the loss dropped them to 2-4, the buzzards were circling and Fassel exhibited every aspect of the drowning man syndrome. And his best coordinators (Payton and Fox) both had left and we were stuck with Fassel as his own OC and old friend Johnny Lynn as DC.
My favorite Lynn story was when he came to a defensive meeting later in the 2003 season and had the game plan for the wrong opponent and didn't realize it. What a trainwreck.
|He's ran it up on the Giants every chance he could get in the years since. Plus the narrative (right or wrong) is that Fassel taking over playcalling duties essentially put the Giants on that Super Bowl run (even though it was Payton's gameplan that led to 41-0).
|game calling in '02, not '00?
| this explains why the Giants hung 52 on the Saints back in 2012.
Coughlin got tired of it. I was at that game.
Also, Sean Payton is a smarmy douche.
| In comment 14263878 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
game calling in '02, not '00?
Payton was Collins' QB coach in 1999 and became the OC in 2000, when he started calling plays. He was relieved of playcalling midway thru 2002 by Fassel before the Jacksonville game.
And if you want to know why Jim Johnson thought so highly of Payton, look at the Week 2 game in Philly in 2000, when the Giants offense had the Eagles defense confused all game and they killed them. That was one of the few times in 30 years I've seen the Eagles so outmatched by the Giants.
|...
If the Bills and Redskins stories are true, Mara could be sued for some serious shit. You're allowed to give references, but your only allowed to give a good one, and if it's bad, it's just best to confirm the employment of a certain time period.
On Spags' defense too.
Yup. Stevie Brown had a field day and Jimmy Graham was afraid of getting hit.
And David Wilson went nuts.
| and we were shut out by the Falcons.
I took my son to two games to start his Giants fan career. The Panthers and Falcons, and he never saw the giants score a point!!
| is one of the most unethical people in the game today. He probably learned a lot of it from Fassel.
Payton is in rare company as being a coach barred from coaching, and the league actually explored avenues to have him suspended indefinitely, along with Gregg Williams. It only ended up being one season, but that was unprecedented.
And keep in mind that the bounty issue was just one in his path. You also had the Vicodin issue which was basically swept under the rug.
When he and his wife divorced several years ago, there were allegations of spousal abuse. The guy is a prime scumbag who avoids the negative light because of the W's.
And Fassel is probably just as bad.
Wait, what? Is that a real thing? In life or in the NFL? If you're asked to give a reference, you can't give anhonest one?
|I almost blew a gasket.
| and we were shut out by the Falcons.
I took my son to two games to start his Giants fan career. The Panthers and Falcons, and he never saw the giants score a point!!
Actually, yes - at least in California anyway; you can be sued if you give a poor reference. Two employees won their cases several; years ago, and because of those lawsuits, most employers just verify name/title/salary/dates of employment, etc.
|brother manages a mattress store in South Jersey? Damn, his brother can't find him some nepotistic job with the Saints? Every other coach seems to do it for their family.
Only in California. How dare an employee be held accountable for their own incompetence and poor performance. Clearly it was someone else's fault and they are victims.
| In comment 14264148 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
brother manages a mattress store in South Jersey? Damn, his brother can't find him some nepotistic job with the Saints? Every other coach seems to do it for their family.
Fun fact, Jorge Posada's uncle works in Disney World in Orlando and was at a gift shop register. I know that because a few years ago I was there with my kids and I was wearing a Yankee hat. We were buying a tee shirt or something and he saw the hat and gave me a thumbs up. He asked me about the game the night before or whatever and we were chatting. And he said to me "my nephew is on the team". I'm thinking he's going to say some random reliever or someone who was a AAA guy who got a cup of coffee. And he tells me it's Posada. I looked at him and he had the signature nose. He said his Jorge basically hired his (the Uncle's) son to watch his cabana in Tampa throughout the year. And then he gave me a few Mickey car antennae things for free, which might have gotten him killed by Disney for doing so. No jewels, just regular.
Only in California. How dare an employee be held accountable for their own incompetence and poor performance. Clearly it was someone else's fault and they are victims.
