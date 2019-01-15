ESPN/Graziano: 2018 Best/Worst FA Signings (Solder #3 worst) FranknWeezer : 1/15/2019 11:21 am



Quote: 3. Nate Solder, OT, New York Giants

Deal: Four years, $62 million



Sick of disappointing 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers, who never developed into the franchise left tackle the Giants expected him to be when they picked him No. 9 overall, the Giants won a bidding war for the 30-year-old Solder. It cost them a $62 million contract with $34.8 million in full guarantees. At the time, it made Solder the highest-paid tackle in NFL history. Only nine NFL teams allowed more sacks than the Giants did in 2018.



Surprised Stewart and Omameh didn't this list, potentially before Solder. Especially given how fond Graziano is of this organization.

Solder elisha2014 : 1/15/2019 11:22 am : link should be the #1 worst because of that monstrous contract

Were all those sacks blueblood : 1/15/2019 11:22 am : link Solders fault.. yeah probably not.. great job ESPN...

Yup. Should have been on that signing. In comment 14264073 Go Terps said:Yup. Should have been on that signing.

See... dep026 : 1/15/2019 11:26 am : link Omameh and Stewart werent bad signings!!!









Kareem Martin, Stewrt, and Omameh dep026 : 1/15/2019 11:27 am : link could have paid for Puncey's contract this year!!!

#3 worst signing for the section125 : 1/15/2019 11:40 am : link cost, only. Once he got healthy, he did a good job. Was he worth that much money? No.

He should be #1 on the list ZogZerg : 1/15/2019 11:50 am : link ..

Meh... Bramton1 : 1/15/2019 11:50 am : link The next positive thing Graziano says about the Giants will be his first.

RE: If Solder was worth that money, Belichick would have paid him Ssanders9816 : 1/15/2019 11:52 am : link

No, he wouldn’t have. And you’ve even said as much in other threads. When was the last time the Patriots gave anyone a second big contract? They can replace anyone with anyone in their system. In comment 14264118 Go Terps said:No, he wouldn’t have. And you’ve even said as much in other threads. When was the last time the Patriots gave anyone a second big contract? They can replace anyone with anyone in their system.

Scratch that - Cody Parker is on the list at #5 - he should be #1 ZogZerg : 1/15/2019 11:52 am : link 9 million in guarantees, including 3.5 million salary guarantee in 2019. LOL, Bears can't even cut his as without taking a large cap hit.

RE: If Solder was worth that money, Belichick would have paid him Thegratefulhead : 1/15/2019 11:52 am : link

Quote: . He wasn't worth the money but what choice did DG have? If you wanted a LT you were going to have to overpay. The market was limited and demand was high. Solder stepped in shit. In comment 14264118 Go Terps said:He wasn't worth the money but what choice did DG have? If you wanted a LT you were going to have to overpay. The market was limited and demand was high. Solder stepped in shit.

Nate was great the 2nd half NYG007 : 1/15/2019 11:54 am : link and lets not forget, the Patriots per Nate offered the exact same contract on D day.



We needed him, and I am happy with his performance from week 9 on. He was great after that. Going forward, we are set at LT (or even RT should a new stud LT arrive)





I have no problem uther99 : 1/15/2019 12:04 pm : link with Solder deal. Giants needed a LT and got best one available. That's free agency. Now Stewart, Omameh, and tohers are way worse

My apologies to DefenderDawg... FranknWeezer : 1/15/2019 12:09 pm : link ...just noticed this was already posted in his Daily NYG Reading thread.

RE: If Solder was worth that money, Belichick would have paid him BillT : 1/15/2019 12:26 pm : link

You forget the Pats offered Soldier almost as much as the Giants did. It's not like they didn't want him or weren't going to pay him huge bucks. In comment 14264118 Go Terps said:You forget the Pats offered Soldier almost as much as the Giants did. It's not like they didn't want him or weren't going to pay him huge bucks.

What would YOU have done???? JohnB : 1/15/2019 12:31 pm : link Sign Solder?

Stay with Flowers?

Or find some unknown who was out of football to play LT?



There wasn't any other options

Pick one





Solder wasn't a great signing but he was the best option.

BB easily found a replacement for Solder. Doomster : 1/15/2019 12:37 pm : link for Solder, costing a 3rd round draft pick for Trent He He He traded a 3rd round pick for Trent Brown(they got a 5th rounder back), and he cost less than 2M....



By contrast, Solder cost us 22M this year....



And Trent Brown was a much better LT than Solder.....



Yes, Brown is a one year rental for 2M and cost a 3rd round pick, but man did he play lights out for the Pats this season....



We overpaid 22M, and what did we get for it in comparison?

He played much better as the season progressed...a lot of JCin332 : 1/15/2019 12:39 pm : link his early struggles probably had a lot to do with an injury and marginal guard and center play...



But what do you expect from that hack Graziano and BSPN...

Yeah LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/15/2019 12:40 pm : link and if they didn't sign Solder and went with a cheaper alternative you shitheads would be whining that DG "went dumpster diving".



He really had no choice but to pay Solder.

RE: BB easily found a replacement for Solder. LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/15/2019 12:41 pm : link

Quote: for Solder, costing a 3rd round draft pick for Trent He He He traded a 3rd round pick for Trent Brown(they got a 5th rounder back), and he cost less than 2M....



By contrast, Solder cost us 22M this year....



And Trent Brown was a much better LT than Solder.....



Yes, Brown is a one year rental for 2M and cost a 3rd round pick, but man did he play lights out for the Pats this season....



We overpaid 22M, and what did we get for it in comparison?



We aren't the fucking Patriots. Brown would not have performed well on this line. In comment 14264203 Doomster said:We aren't the fucking Patriots. Brown would not have performed well on this line.

RE: What would YOU have done???? Go Terps : 1/15/2019 12:44 pm : link

Quote: Sign Solder?

Stay with Flowers?

Or find some unknown who was out of football to play LT?



There wasn't any other options

Pick one





Solder wasn't a great signing but he was the best option.



I would have started by hiring a better OL coach. The way the offensive line looked coming out of training camp and preseason was a fireable offense. In comment 14264192 JohnB said:I would have started by hiring a better OL coach. The way the offensive line looked coming out of training camp and preseason was a fireable offense.

RE: RE: BB easily found a replacement for Solder. Go Terps : 1/15/2019 12:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264203 Doomster said:





Quote:





for Solder, costing a 3rd round draft pick for Trent He He He traded a 3rd round pick for Trent Brown(they got a 5th rounder back), and he cost less than 2M....



By contrast, Solder cost us 22M this year....



And Trent Brown was a much better LT than Solder.....



Yes, Brown is a one year rental for 2M and cost a 3rd round pick, but man did he play lights out for the Pats this season....



We overpaid 22M, and what did we get for it in comparison?







We aren't the fucking Patriots. Brown would not have performed well on this line.



We aren't the Patriots in part because we do stupid things like overpay to fill holes on the roster. In comment 14264214 LakeGeorgeGiant said:We aren't the Patriots in part because we do stupid things like overpay to fill holes on the roster.

Curious why BB comes up constantly UConn4523 : 1/15/2019 12:50 pm : link as some sort of realistic barometer.



Yeah we overspent on Solder. I wonder why. Ohh I know, we don't have Brady, we don't have Belichick, and our staff isn't as good either at developing talent.



I'm all for assessing what we don't do well, but using the same, cliched arguments points to what BB does isn't very productive.

How many.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 12:56 pm : link OL coaches are we going to go through before they stop being the fall guys?



Solari was highly regarded, then he gets here and can't make chicken salad out of shit and gets lambasted. Then he moves along and gets praised.



Can't just blame the coaching.



And I shudder to think the commentary if DG failed to sign OL in the offseason.

RE: Curious why BB comes up constantly Go Terps : 1/15/2019 12:57 pm : link

Quote: as some sort of realistic barometer.



Yeah we overspent on Solder. I wonder why. Ohh I know, we don't have Brady, we don't have Belichick, and our staff isn't as good either at developing talent.



I'm all for assessing what we don't do well, but using the same, cliched arguments points to what BB does isn't very productive.



I said it on another thread...people talk like Belichick is a wizard who achieves success through some mythical powers. Part of that might be true, but part of what he does well (specifically, roster management) is clear for all to see and learn from.



It's been a copycat league since its inception. When Bill Walsh advanced the West Coast offense was the rest of the league not supposed to take note and try to incorporate it?



One of Belichick's genius contributions to the NFL is his roster management in the salary cap/FA era. It's brilliant, sustainable, and visible for all to see. In comment 14264231 UConn4523 said:I said it on another thread...people talk like Belichick is a wizard who achieves success through some mythical powers. Part of that might be true, but part of what he does well (specifically, roster management) is clear for all to see and learn from.It's been a copycat league since its inception. When Bill Walsh advanced the West Coast offense was the rest of the league not supposed to take note and try to incorporate it?One of Belichick's genius contributions to the NFL is his roster management in the salary cap/FA era. It's brilliant, sustainable, and visible for all to see.

BB.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 1:02 pm : link wins because of amazing coaching and HoF play from his QB.



The roster management side has tried to be copied, but on teams without that coach/QB combo, it just doesn't work the same. Having the combo of a HoF Coach and a HoF QB isn't easy to duplicate.

RE: BB.. Go Terps : 1/15/2019 1:03 pm : link

Quote: wins because of amazing coaching and HoF play from his QB.



The roster management side has tried to be copied, but on teams without that coach/QB combo, it just doesn't work the same. Having the combo of a HoF Coach and a HoF QB isn't easy to duplicate.



Who tried to copy it? In comment 14264261 FatMan in Charlotte said:Who tried to copy it?

As soon as I didn't see... bw in dc : 1/15/2019 1:03 pm : link Kirk Cousins on the list, I considered it ill-conceived.



While I understand it's easy to pile on Solder, he left the great coaching of Dante Scarnecchia for the highly dubious coaching and "expertise" of Hal Hunter.



On top of that, he left Belichick and McDaniels, two proven experts, for the less impressive coaching of Shurmur and Shula.



He must of felt like he went from the penthouse into the outhouse.



RE: If Solder was worth that money, Belichick would have paid him djm : 1/15/2019 1:08 pm : link

Quote: .



Really? So little bill has never let a player walk that he wanted to keep? I find that hard to believe.



We could always go with the cheaper and shittier Flowers at LT or some other mess and call it a day. Would you guys feel better with some cheaper slob at LT? I know I wouldn’t.



I guess we can’t acknowledge how well solder played once he got his sea legs here? In comment 14264118 Go Terps said:Really? So little bill has never let a player walk that he wanted to keep? I find that hard to believe.We could always go with the cheaper and shittier Flowers at LT or some other mess and call it a day. Would you guys feel better with some cheaper slob at LT? I know I wouldn’t.I guess we can’t acknowledge how well solder played once he got his sea legs here?

The Pats FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 1:10 pm : link aren't doing anything innovative with roster management - they try to avoid signing guys to second contracts and rely on the system. They try not to bring in high-priced FA's.



The Falcons have used this approach. The Eagles have been lauded for years for getting rid of guys before they hit their decline. The Colts and Niners have tried to stockpile draft picks to build a team and fill in starting lineups, and the colts approach this year was pretty damn effective.



Even his own division rivals, the Bills and Dolphins have tried to avoid costly second contracts and stay fluid with the cap - but it hasn't paid off.



BB is a huge difference maker. Think about his GM competency - it isn't great. He's not fantastic at the draft or FA, but they win. The system - which is based on excellent coaching and the QB are what drives it

RE: RE: Curious why BB comes up constantly UConn4523 : 1/15/2019 1:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264231 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





as some sort of realistic barometer.



Yeah we overspent on Solder. I wonder why. Ohh I know, we don't have Brady, we don't have Belichick, and our staff isn't as good either at developing talent.



I'm all for assessing what we don't do well, but using the same, cliched arguments points to what BB does isn't very productive.







I said it on another thread...people talk like Belichick is a wizard who achieves success through some mythical powers. Part of that might be true, but part of what he does well (specifically, roster management) is clear for all to see and learn from.



It's been a copycat league since its inception. When Bill Walsh advanced the West Coast offense was the rest of the league not supposed to take note and try to incorporate it?



One of Belichick's genius contributions to the NFL is his roster management in the salary cap/FA era. It's brilliant, sustainable, and visible for all to see.



You very much over simplify the Pats/BB dynamic and pass it along as a blueprint that should be easy to follow. It isn't. This is a copy cat league and most, if not all teams fail at trying to copy what they do.



And the reason why is BB/Brady. BB is able to ditch guys early because he knows he can find a player that fits in their system and/or will create a specialty role for that player.



He's busted plenty as a GM but survives because he's the ultimate tactician. Those bad signings usually kill other teams.



I've asked you many times on many threads over the years, but why aren't you pointing to any other coach/franchise? The reason is, you really can't. That dynamic is a diamond in the rough, the perfect storm of QB/Coaching. Some of it may be transferable, but the bulk of it can't be duplicated. Someone would have done it by now. In comment 14264249 Go Terps said:You very much over simplify the Pats/BB dynamic and pass it along as a blueprint that should be easy to follow. It isn't. This is a copy cat league and most, if not all teams fail at trying to copy what they do.And the reason why is BB/Brady. BB is able to ditch guys early because he knows he can find a player that fits in their system and/or will create a specialty role for that player.He's busted plenty as a GM but survives because he's the ultimate tactician. Those bad signings usually kill other teams.I've asked you many times on many threads over the years, but why aren't you pointing to any other coach/franchise? The reason is, you really can't. That dynamic is a diamond in the rough, the perfect storm of QB/Coaching. Some of it may be transferable, but the bulk of it can't be duplicated. Someone would have done it by now.

I was happy with it then GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 1:14 pm : link I am happy with it now. When he got healthy and the interior of the line stabilized (so Eli could step up) he played like an above average tackle.



Its funny seeing people complain about him. This team has how many holes right now and you're upset they figured out LT for probably 3-4 years?

year 2 for Solder will tell us a lot UConn4523 : 1/15/2019 1:20 pm : link we overpaid, but if he plays like he did the final 6 or 7 games from 2018 than the contract doesn't really hurt (won't help, but it won't be awful).



Would be really nice to upgrade at C and RT. I think we can definitely fulfill 1 in the draft, but the other may need to be a tier 2 FA.

The Pats... bw in dc : 1/15/2019 1:24 pm : link are unique because they are the most flexible organization in the history of the NFL. They seem to always be ahead of the curve with trends, game rules, cap rules, etc. That's the genius.



They transformed from a defensive dominant team to an offensive dominant team. They morphed from a run-centric team to a vertical passing team to a short route passing team to a more run/pass balanced team. They went from small receivers to big receivers to a mix of receivers. They went to having their primary receiver being a TE. They have used huge lineman in their 3-4 to a smaller, more athletic types. And on and on and on.

JohnB RinR : 1/15/2019 1:35 pm : link That seems to be lost by many on here.



I personally am fine with the Solder signing. I know its hard to believe for some but we could have done alot worse.





The Cody Parker swipe... BamaBlue : 1/15/2019 1:37 pm : link is enough to make you disregard anything that comes from Graziano. The guy didn't just miss a critical kick, it was partially blocked. Not piling on Graz...? okay, just another sign post in your incompetence.

Quote: I am happy with it now. When he got healthy and the interior of the line stabilized (so Eli could step up) he played like an above average tackle.



Its funny seeing people complain about him. This team has how many holes right now and you're upset they figured out LT for probably 3-4 years?



You are happy with Solder's performance after being given elite-level pay? How far expectations for this team have fallen. In comment 14264278 GiantGrit said:You are happy with Solder's performance after being given elite-level pay? How far expectations for this team have fallen.

If you look at the offense.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 1:47 pm : link producing much better in the second half of the season when Solder was healthy and playing well, that's a reason for optimism.



basically the assumption is that unless the entire OL was excellent, then there wasn't any reason to sign Solder. And that's not the way it should be looked at. He should be looked at as a building block. He and Hernandez were solid, but again, if they hadn't signed Solder and went with a UDFA or a middle draft pick there, we'd be screaming about that too.



It's likely unless we spend a lot on the OL in the offseason that we will have a cost-controlled group - with Solder having the expensive contract. Shouldn't be a burden to the cap.

RE: RE: I was happy with it then Go Terps : 1/15/2019 1:59 pm : link

Quote: You are happy with Solder's performance after being given elite-level pay? How far expectations for this team have fallen.



Like the Giants, many of the fans have grown very comfortable with losing. In comment 14264319 Eric from BBI said:Like the Giants, many of the fans have grown very comfortable with losing.

If you go look at the Pats salary cap Zeke's Alibi : 1/15/2019 2:01 pm : link they definetly prefer to pay a lot of b level contracts as opposed to top tier signings. In a brutal sport like football it helps mitigate the risk of injury. I know Vernon gets a lot of hate here, but the defense clearly improved with him in lineup. Remember when he was out you has Guys cooking 4 course meals back there. Do we possibly win a couple more games with him in beginning of season? Do we collect a couple more wins with Odell healthy at the end

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 2:02 pm : : 1/15/2019 2:02 pm : link I wonder how fans would compare Nate Solder with David Diehl.

The difference is the Pats don't give out A level contracts to B level Zeke's Alibi : 1/15/2019 2:09 pm : link guys. If you look at our roster construction 2 of our top 3 guys are overpaid based on production. Eli and Vernon.

I've never really.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 2:09 pm : link understood the complaint that fans accept losing. what are they supposed to do?



If everytime the team has a losing season, should wholesale changes be made - should fans scream to fire everyone? Because as pointed out before, doing that would've neutered Bill Parcells before he got started. Would have gotten a lot of coaches fired.



I mean it might be fucking awesome to complain about everything, espouse new ways to roster build by stockpiling mobile QB's and basically call the entire organization inept on a daily basis, but that really seems like a shitty way to go about the day.



I don't think fans accept losing as much as a great deal of them inflate their cognitive abilities to believe they are superior to those of people actually running things. It's one of the few constants among fanbases.

Gettleman gave out some contracts this year I highly doubt he will Zeke's Alibi : 1/15/2019 2:15 pm : link in the future. This lockerroom was a mess and it needed to be stabilized. Highly doubt you see any overpays to guys like Stewart and Omaheh this year. Not even that Omaheh was a great locker room guy, but there were some serious shitbirds who needed to be replaced.

RE: I've never really.. Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 2:16 pm : : 1/15/2019 2:16 pm : link

Quote: understood the complaint that fans accept losing. what are they supposed to do?



If everytime the team has a losing season, should wholesale changes be made - should fans scream to fire everyone? Because as pointed out before, doing that would've neutered Bill Parcells before he got started. Would have gotten a lot of coaches fired.



I mean it might be fucking awesome to complain about everything, espouse new ways to roster build by stockpiling mobile QB's and basically call the entire organization inept on a daily basis, but that really seems like a shitty way to go about the day.



I don't think fans accept losing as much as a great deal of them inflate their cognitive abilities to believe they are superior to those of people actually running things. It's one of the few constants among fanbases.



No. I'm getting at fans settling for mediocrity. This is usually demonstrated at excuse making.



If Dave Gettleman could go back in time, would he have signed Solder to the same contract? I would think no. In comment 14264367 FatMan in Charlotte said:No. I'm getting at fans settling for mediocrity. This is usually demonstrated at excuse making.If Dave Gettleman could go back in time, would he have signed Solder to the same contract? I would think no.

I don’t get the fan angle either UConn4523 : 1/15/2019 2:18 pm : link what does anyone here have to do with the decisions the Giants make? If you are very uncomfortable with losing, what happens next?

RE: RE: RE: I was happy with it then GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 2:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264319 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





You are happy with Solder's performance after being given elite-level pay? How far expectations for this team have fallen.







Like the Giants, many of the fans have grown very comfortable with losing.



I'm comfortable with them losing? Because i'm happy with Solder grading out as a top 20 tackle even after his poor start?



We knew day 1 we were getting above average play, not elite pay. I am ok with that overpay because it was spend on securing the blind side of the line. Again, with the holes this team has, complaining about Solder seems silly.

In comment 14264341 Go Terps said:I'm comfortable with them losing? Because i'm happy with Solder grading out as a top 20 tackle even after his poor start?We knew day 1 we were getting above average play, not elite pay. I am ok with that overpay because it was spend on securing the blind side of the line. Again, with the holes this team has, complaining about Solder seems silly.

Eric UConn4523 : 1/15/2019 2:19 pm : link no he likely doesn’t do the contract again. That said if we were 8-8 I think he does - one less thing to worry about.

Eric.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 2:24 pm : link who knows when you are settling for mediocrity or setting up for greatness?



When we hired McAdoo vs. the Rams hired McVay, do either fan bases know what the end result will be? The Colts get spurned by McDaniels, settle for reich, look like shit to start the year, then go to the playoffs. What should the fans think there?



Wouldn't the definition of settling for mediocrity be congratulating Gettleman if he signed a UDFA at Tackle, instead of spending a lot of $$$??



If two or three years from now the OL and DL are solid, we have a dynamic offense and a capable D, and in part that run of success witll have begun this year with the work DG has done, how does history say we should view today?



Ripping every move made won't have made one damn difference, nor will it have been proven in the end to be correct.



One particular posters to this day rips Eli for not signing with the Chargers. Did the Giants settle for mediocrity, especially with the way 2004 played out? How the hell do we know the difference? we don't

RE: RE: I've never really.. GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264367 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





understood the complaint that fans accept losing. what are they supposed to do?



If everytime the team has a losing season, should wholesale changes be made - should fans scream to fire everyone? Because as pointed out before, doing that would've neutered Bill Parcells before he got started. Would have gotten a lot of coaches fired.



I mean it might be fucking awesome to complain about everything, espouse new ways to roster build by stockpiling mobile QB's and basically call the entire organization inept on a daily basis, but that really seems like a shitty way to go about the day.



I don't think fans accept losing as much as a great deal of them inflate their cognitive abilities to believe they are superior to those of people actually running things. It's one of the few constants among fanbases.







No. I'm getting at fans settling for mediocrity. This is usually demonstrated at excuse making.



If Dave Gettleman could go back in time, would he have signed Solder to the same contract? I would think no.



Except being happy with Solder is not settling for mediocrity, because he was not mediocre. He was above average. On the list of problems this team has, complaining about the above average tackle is stupid. In comment 14264379 Eric from BBI said:Except being happy with Solder is not settling for mediocrity, because he was not mediocre. He was above average. On the list of problems this team has, complaining about the above average tackle is stupid.

GiantGrit Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 2:27 pm : : 1/15/2019 2:27 pm : link Was Nate Solder even above average? I would argue no. He played better in the second half of the season, but he was inconsistent throughout the year. I would have taken old BBI whipping boys Luke Petitgout and David Diehl over him.

RE: Nate was great the 2nd half shyster : 1/15/2019 2:30 pm : link

Quote: and lets not forget, the Patriots per Nate offered the exact same contract on D day.







My recollection is that there was some confusion about what Solder meant when he referred to another big offer and the accurate interpretation was that it came from the Texans, not from the Patriots.



In comment 14264134 NYG007 said:My recollection is that there was some confusion about what Solder meant when he referred to another big offer and the accurate interpretation was that it came from the Texans, not from the Patriots.

FatMan in Charlotte Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 2:30 pm : : 1/15/2019 2:30 pm : link You seem to be arguing for the sake of arguing a point.



I am merely point out that at this point, signing Nate Solder to THAT contract was a mistake. Period.



Now, if Nate Solder rebounds in 2019 with an above average season as part of a refurbished offensive line, that perception may change.



Overall, Dave Gettleman's first draft looks pretty darn good. His first FA period looks dreadful. And his justification that it improved the locker room is not a strong argument. (Try finding good locker room guys who don't suck).

RE: RE: I've never really.. McNally's_Nuts : 1/15/2019 2:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264367 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





understood the complaint that fans accept losing. what are they supposed to do?



If everytime the team has a losing season, should wholesale changes be made - should fans scream to fire everyone? Because as pointed out before, doing that would've neutered Bill Parcells before he got started. Would have gotten a lot of coaches fired.



I mean it might be fucking awesome to complain about everything, espouse new ways to roster build by stockpiling mobile QB's and basically call the entire organization inept on a daily basis, but that really seems like a shitty way to go about the day.



I don't think fans accept losing as much as a great deal of them inflate their cognitive abilities to believe they are superior to those of people actually running things. It's one of the few constants among fanbases.







No. I'm getting at fans settling for mediocrity. This is usually demonstrated at excuse making.



If Dave Gettleman could go back in time, would he have signed Solder to the same contract? I would think no.



Of course he wouldn't, but he couldn't have had Flowers start at LT last year.



After Norwell signed with the Jags (and had a worse year than Solder.) Solder was the only girl at the dance. In comment 14264379 Eric from BBI said:Of course he wouldn't, but he couldn't have had Flowers start at LT last year.After Norwell signed with the Jags (and had a worse year than Solder.) Solder was the only girl at the dance.

Quote: Were Petitgout or Diehl considered below average players??



How do you not remember how much abuse David Diehl received from Giants fans everywhere? In comment 14264399 FatMan in Charlotte said:How do you not remember how much abuse David Diehl received from Giants fans everywhere?

RE: GiantGrit GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 2:33 pm : link

Quote: Was Nate Solder even above average? I would argue no. He played better in the second half of the season, but he was inconsistent throughout the year. I would have taken old BBI whipping boys Luke Petitgout and David Diehl over him.



Played through a neck stinger, got healthy, Eli finally stepped up more, he graded out as top 20 tackle. Its stupid to complain about him. In comment 14264398 Eric from BBI said:Played through a neck stinger, got healthy, Eli finally stepped up more, he graded out as top 20 tackle. Its stupid to complain about him.

McNally's_Nuts Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 2:33 pm : : 1/15/2019 2:33 pm : link Signing average (or less) players to elite contracts out of desperation is how bad teams stay bad. Sometimes it's best to bite the bullet.

GiantGrit Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 2:35 pm : : 1/15/2019 2:35 pm : link It's not "stupid" to complain that the highest paid LT in the NFL was an inconsistent player both as a pass and run blocker.





My.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 2:36 pm : link consistent point has been that a lot of Giants fans are morons.



Diehl and Petitgout are glaring examples of that.



When it comes to the Tackle position, the Giants were in a lose-lose last year. And it was all a snowball effect of failing at OL signings and moves over the prior decade.



The way this season panned out, there isn't realistically any level of play where fans would've felt that solder was a good value, but had the season panned out the same and we had a Day 3 draft pick at Tackle or a UDFA, we're killing Gettleman there too. Under what scenario, given the 5-11 record is Gettleman going to get credit for the tackle position? Answer is - he isn't.

Quote: Signing average (or less) players to elite contracts out of desperation is how bad teams stay bad. Sometimes it's best to bite the bullet.



I'm aware of that, Eric. Look at the Snacks, Jenkins and Vernon contracts as proof.



However, there's no way this new front office could have given Ereck Flowers the spot at left tackle. No way.



I'm very much aware of paying average players all pro contracts isn't a sound business model but in this specific case, it had to be done.



How was he going to sell that to the fans? Especially after Flowers quit and refused to play the last game of the season in 2017 AND apparently trying to trade him for a ham sandwich during the draft.



Solder is a good, solid player being paid like an all pro. I'm hoping that the emergence of Hernandez next to him makes a big difference next season. He played very well down the stretch. In comment 14264417 Eric from BBI said:I'm aware of that, Eric. Look at the Snacks, Jenkins and Vernon contracts as proof.However, there's no way this new front office could have given Ereck Flowers the spot at left tackle. No way.I'm very much aware of paying average players all pro contracts isn't a sound business model but in this specific case, it had to be done.How was he going to sell that to the fans? Especially after Flowers quit and refused to play the last game of the season in 2017 AND apparently trying to trade him for a ham sandwich during the draft.Solder is a good, solid player being paid like an all pro. I'm hoping that the emergence of Hernandez next to him makes a big difference next season. He played very well down the stretch.

RE: GiantGrit GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 2:39 pm : link

Quote: It's not "stupid" to complain that the highest paid LT in the NFL was an inconsistent player both as a pass and run blocker.





It is stupid. I haven't heard one rebuttal here to the fact he had a bad neck and his pass pro style pushes people past the QB (this doesn't work when the interior stinks and Eli can't step up).



He is an above average left tackle (you can keep arguing it but you have yet to post anything disputing this)



If you're not willing to admit the inconsistent play came when he was hurt and the line sucked, yeah its a stupid take. In comment 14264419 Eric from BBI said:It is stupid. I haven't heard one rebuttal here to the fact he had a bad neck and his pass pro style pushes people past the QB (this doesn't work when the interior stinks and Eli can't step up).He is an above average left tackle (you can keep arguing it but you have yet to post anything disputing this)If you're not willing to admit the inconsistent play came when he was hurt and the line sucked, yeah its a stupid take.

McNally's_Nuts Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 2:39 pm : : 1/15/2019 2:39 pm : link That assumes the only other option was Flowers. Perhaps it would have been wiser to sign a below-average, fading veteran to a 1-year deal?

GiantGrit Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 2:40 pm : : 1/15/2019 2:40 pm : link Are you related to Solder?



I go by what I see. Solder wasn't a good football player in 2018. And he certainly wasn't even worth HALF the the money the Giants paid him.

Quote: That assumes the only other option was Flowers. Perhaps it would have been wiser to sign a below-average, fading veteran to a 1-year deal?



Again - would anyone, in the face of a 5-11 season, call that a good move? Would it be a building block for the future? I'm struggling to find a scenario where credit would be given, especially knowing that DG rarely, if ever, has any positives said about him. sure these guys were out there, but let's say he did:Again - would anyone, in the face of a 5-11 season, call that a good move? Would it be a building block for the future? I'm struggling to find a scenario where credit would be given, especially knowing that DG rarely, if ever, has any positives said about him.

RE: GiantGrit GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 2:45 pm : link

Quote: Are you related to Solder?



I go by what I see. Solder wasn't a good football player in 2018. And he certainly wasn't even worth HALF the the money the Giants paid him.



Ok. I go by what i see as well. I also happen to follow a couple of different guys who watch a lot of All-22 film, and they have all said since the bye week he played well.



Don't try to make this into a favoritism thing. I was just as pissed as everyone else when he was not performing in the first half of the year. When he got healthy and the interior line improved his play was MUCH better. In comment 14264434 Eric from BBI said:Ok. I go by what i see as well. I also happen to follow a couple of different guys who watch a lot of All-22 film, and they have all said since the bye week he played well.Don't try to make this into a favoritism thing. I was just as pissed as everyone else when he was not performing in the first half of the year. When he got healthy and the interior line improved his play was MUCH better.

Quote: That assumes the only other option was Flowers. Perhaps it would have been wiser to sign a below-average, fading veteran to a 1-year deal?



You are alot more plugged in than I am Eric, I feel like that's something your or JonC would have known and possibly shared on this board.



Who was a fading veteran out there to be had? Kelvim Beachum? Russell Okung who the Giants passed up a few years prior due to medical concerns? In comment 14264432 Eric from BBI said:You are alot more plugged in than I am Eric, I feel like that's something your or JonC would have known and possibly shared on this board.Who was a fading veteran out there to be had? Kelvim Beachum? Russell Okung who the Giants passed up a few years prior due to medical concerns?

RE: My.. GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 2:49 pm : link

Quote: consistent point has been that a lot of Giants fans are morons.







I never realized this but man are you right. In comment 14264422 FatMan in Charlotte said:I never realized this but man are you right.

Quote: That assumes the only other option was Flowers. Perhaps it would have been wiser to sign a below-average, fading veteran to a 1-year deal?



The list after Nate Solder at LT in terms of Free Agents were Donald Stephenson (retired before the year started), Sam Young (backup LT for the Dolphins), Chris Clark and Greg Robinson. If you wanted to get Eli killed, we could have signed one of those guys. I'd rather go with Solder, who will be the starter for the next 3 years and ranked as above average at LT per PFF.



We are skewering the guy for 8 bad games in his first season in a new system, w/ a rookie LG, playing through a neck stinger, and blocking for a new QB for the first time in 7 years. These are the quick-to-judge, knee-jerk reactions that I hate in Giant fans. In comment 14264432 Eric from BBI said:The list after Nate Solder at LT in terms of Free Agents were Donald Stephenson (retired before the year started), Sam Young (backup LT for the Dolphins), Chris Clark and Greg Robinson. If you wanted to get Eli killed, we could have signed one of those guys. I'd rather go with Solder, who will be the starter for the next 3 years and ranked as above average at LT per PFF.We are skewering the guy for 8 bad games in his first season in a new system, w/ a rookie LG, playing through a neck stinger, and blocking for a new QB for the first time in 7 years. These are the quick-to-judge, knee-jerk reactions that I hate in Giant fans.

RE: RE: McNally's_Nuts GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 3:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264432 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





That assumes the only other option was Flowers. Perhaps it would have been wiser to sign a below-average, fading veteran to a 1-year deal?







The list after Nate Solder at LT in terms of Free Agents were Donald Stephenson (retired before the year started), Sam Young (backup LT for the Dolphins), Chris Clark and Greg Robinson. If you wanted to get Eli killed, we could have signed one of those guys. I'd rather go with Solder, who will be the starter for the next 3 years and ranked as above average at LT per PFF.



We are skewering the guy for 8 bad games in his first season in a new system, w/ a rookie LG, playing through a neck stinger, and blocking for a new QB for the first time in 7 years. These are the quick-to-judge, knee-jerk reactions that I hate in Giant fans.



^^ is he "settling for mediocrity" or just being rational? I'll take the latter. In comment 14264458 gmen9892 said:^^ is he "settling for mediocrity" or just being rational? I'll take the latter.

There wasn't much out there last Winter JonC : 1/15/2019 3:07 pm : link and Solder is well-regarded, still relatively young, he just didn't have a great year on a unit that lacked talent and confidence.



That's not to say he wasn't a poor signing relative to the dollars. But, it would seem clear DG felt Solder was the best available option.

I'm indifferent to the Solder signing. Brown Recluse : 1/15/2019 3:07 pm : link He's overpaid, but he played well the last half of the year. Its been reported he was injured earlier in the season.



The line would have looked a lot worse without him though. Someone had to be added, somehow. And here's the thing about free agents - we only ever know who the team has signed. We generally only ever know the end result. We rarely never know who else they've spoken with and tried to sign, and which free agents just didn't want to come here.



They also tried to sign Sullivan from the Rams to play Center - who would have been an excellent addition and an A+ signing but he decided to stay in LA.



So in this case, the end result was Solder. Yeah he's overpaid, but despite the early season struggles, he helped stabilize the line. I don't really care about money if the guy stays on the field and plays well.

. Go Terps : 1/15/2019 3:09 pm : link By the time Solder even rose to the level of a serviceable LT, the season was effectively over. We would have been better off going with Flowers again at LT and letting Eli get pummeled, because that's what happened anyway.



As for FMiC's and UConn's questions about what the fans are supposed to do...how about stop making excuses for incompetence, to start? How about holding Mara, Gettleman, and Shurmur accountable for the dreadful jobs they each did in 2018?

Offensive linemen BigBlueCane : 1/15/2019 3:10 pm : link and the rarity of 'NFL ready' ones coming out of college, continue to hammer home the point that OL are far more valuable now then they've been in the past.



I say this, knowing that whoever grades and ranks the players won't account for that fact. Thus, banging the head against the wall continues.

i'm not making excuses for them UConn4523 : 1/15/2019 3:13 pm : link I directly answered Eric's question saying that DG likely wouldn't sign Solder if he can go back, unless they had a couple more wins. That isn't an excuse, that's my opinion.



As for holding them all accountable, how does one do that? Should I write them a strongly worded letter?

Quote: how about stop making excuses for incompetence, to start? How about holding Mara, Gettleman, and Shurmur accountable for the dreadful jobs they each did in 2018?



First off, how the fuck do fans hold anyone accountable, especially seeing most know even know what the fuck they are looking at? Do I hold the key to Gettleman's job?



Secondly, if people are going to be critical, shouldn't it be expected that people also point out what was done well?



You directly said many times that Gettleman and Shurmur should've been fired. Beat that drum daily. Isn't that just as irrational as if somebody glorified their moves? And by the way- try to find a poster that glorifies their moves. You won't the best you'll find is supposed "excuse making".



I'm sorry we didn't employ the strategy of stockpiling a stable of mobile QB's. But I'm sure the giants, nor any other team is sorry they didn't or haven't.



It's hard to hear about incompetence when the poster saying it espouses never giving players a second contract and thinks having 3-4 cheap QB's on the roster is the key to success. two-way street?First off, how the fuck do fans hold anyone accountable, especially seeing most know even know what the fuck they are looking at? Do I hold the key to Gettleman's job?Secondly, if people are going to be critical, shouldn't it be expected that people also point out what was done well?You directly said many times that Gettleman and Shurmur should've been fired. Beat that drum daily. Isn't that just as irrational as if somebody glorified their moves? And by the way- try to find a poster that glorifies their moves. You won't the best you'll find is supposed "excuse making".I'm sorry we didn't employ the strategy of stockpiling a stable of mobile QB's. But I'm sure the giants, nor any other team is sorry they didn't or haven't.It's hard to hear about incompetence when the poster saying it espouses never giving players a second contract and thinks having 3-4 cheap QB's on the roster is the key to success.

RE: i'm not making excuses for them Go Terps : 1/15/2019 3:20 pm : link

Quote: I directly answered Eric's question saying that DG likely wouldn't sign Solder if he can go back, unless they had a couple more wins. That isn't an excuse, that's my opinion.



As for holding them all accountable, how does one do that? Should I write them a strongly worded letter?



You're on a fan message board we know gets viewed by people close to the team. We know reporters come on the site, and we know Pat Hanlon's visited the site.



You aren't stupid...call it like you see it. If you aren't happy, say so. The team is shit and the people running it are doing poor work. I don't think pretending otherwise in any forum helps the discourse here or sends a good message to the team.



If there were more that I could do than complain here, I would. If I had season tickets I would have sold my seats to Cowboys fans for the last game. In comment 14264486 UConn4523 said:You're on a fan message board we know gets viewed by people close to the team. We know reporters come on the site, and we know Pat Hanlon's visited the site.You aren't stupid...call it like you see it. If you aren't happy, say so. The team is shit and the people running it are doing poor work. I don't think pretending otherwise in any forum helps the discourse here or sends a good message to the team.If there were more that I could do than complain here, I would. If I had season tickets I would have sold my seats to Cowboys fans for the last game.

FMiC Go Terps : 1/15/2019 3:24 pm : link It's hard for me to see a strategy we employed beyond, "Let's make one more run with Eli."



These guys thought they'd compete in 2018, and we saw how far off they were in their assessment of the team and of their own ability. Then the message changed to "hey Reese and McAdoo sucked and we're cleaning up their mess...remember this was about the culture and moving on from 3-13."



To come out of the preseason looking like an unmade bed and then try to punt that onto the previous regime was absolutely pathetic. I'm disappointed in Mara for being OK with that.

I hear you UConn4523 : 1/15/2019 3:25 pm : link I just don't think my words here mean anything to anyone. Maybe I'm wrong, but I doubt it. As for your second point, I agree. I don't go to games or by memorabilia but if I was into either I'd definitely stop. IMO that's the only voice we have.



That said I have scaled back on everything due to my general disgust with the NFL for a number of reasons. I don't make time for games anymore and cancelled my Red Zone subscription last year and won't ever renew it. I doubt the NFL cares, but that's a few shekels they will never get back from me.

Solder was injured early on, was he not? Chris684 : 1/15/2019 3:26 pm : link He was on the injury report on and off up until the BYE week and then, oddly enough, played much better after that point.



Could it be, he doesn't suck, was definitely an overpay, but still a solid signing moving forward based on his overall body of work and how he bounced back in the 2nd half of the season?

Making up.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 3:27 pm : link your mind that Gettleman has done poor work after a single season may end up being completely foolish.



I struggle to find a guy as accomplished as him take so much immediate criticism, even from Day 1 and the way he was hired.



There are a few posters here who have literally not given him one positive comment. The guy can draft the best player in the draft and still be called a old buffoon and most people don't even see the issue in that.



Using the rationale here, Terps would've called for Parcells to be fired in '83 and probably would've used the Brunner example as irrefutable evidence why.

RE: RE: i'm not making excuses for them GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 3:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264486 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





I directly answered Eric's question saying that DG likely wouldn't sign Solder if he can go back, unless they had a couple more wins. That isn't an excuse, that's my opinion.



As for holding them all accountable, how does one do that? Should I write them a strongly worded letter?







You're on a fan message board we know gets viewed by people close to the team. We know reporters come on the site, and we know Pat Hanlon's visited the site.



You aren't stupid...call it like you see it. If you aren't happy, say so. The team is shit and the people running it are doing poor work. I don't think pretending otherwise in any forum helps the discourse here or sends a good message to the team.



If there were more that I could do than complain here, I would. If I had season tickets I would have sold my seats to Cowboys fans for the last game.



Do you really fucking believe they are going to switch their thought process based on what they read here? You want the people in charge of the Giants to make decisions based of fans opinions? That is beyond moronic. In comment 14264493 Go Terps said:Do you really fucking believe they are going to switch their thought process based on what they read here? You want the people in charge of the Giants to make decisions based of fans opinions? That is beyond moronic.

Quote: It's hard for me to see a strategy we employed beyond, "Let's make one more run with Eli."



These guys thought they'd compete in 2018, and we saw how far off they were in their assessment of the team and of their own ability. Then the message changed to "hey Reese and McAdoo sucked and we're cleaning up their mess...remember this was about the culture and moving on from 3-13."



To come out of the preseason looking like an unmade bed and then try to punt that onto the previous regime was absolutely pathetic. I'm disappointed in Mara for being OK with that.



This is why I take what Gettleman says with a grain of salt. He's a good salesman. But the answers to the FA questions were weak. Man up and simply say we've got to do a better job in free agency.



I keep hearing, "What choice did the Giants have?" There are always other options. The other options may not be pretty, but sometimes they are better for the long-term. We just had another losing season. And Nate Solder's contract sticks out like sore thumb. Meanwhile, you've got folks blaming Odell's contract for the Giants' salary cap woes. It's not Odell's contract that is the problem but contracts like the one the Giants gave Rhett Ellison (this was Reese, and he's an OK player but not worth the money), Nate Solder (Gettleman), Vernon Olivier (Reese), etc.



When you draft poorly, you overcompensate in FA and it causes long-term issues. I still find is startling that this is somehow a controversial point of view. In comment 14264499 Go Terps said:This is why I take what Gettleman says with a grain of salt. He's a good salesman. But the answers to the FA questions were weak. Man up and simply say we've got to do a better job in free agency.I keep hearing, "What choice did the Giants have?" There are always other options. The other options may not be pretty, but sometimes they are better for the long-term. We just had another losing season. And Nate Solder's contract sticks out like sore thumb. Meanwhile, you've got folks blaming Odell's contract for the Giants' salary cap woes. It's not Odell's contract that is the problem but contracts like the one the Giants gave Rhett Ellison (this was Reese, and he's an OK player but not worth the money), Nate Solder (Gettleman), Vernon Olivier (Reese), etc.When you draft poorly, you overcompensate in FA and it causes long-term issues. I still find is startling that this is somehow a controversial point of view.

As accomplished as him? Greg from LI : 1/15/2019 3:31 pm : link He had one team go to the Super Bowl largely on the backs of players who were already on the team when he was hired.

RE: Making up.. Zeke's Alibi : 1/15/2019 3:32 pm : link

Quote: your mind that Gettleman has done poor work after a single season may end up being completely foolish.



I struggle to find a guy as accomplished as him take so much immediate criticism, even from Day 1 and the way he was hired.



There are a few posters here who have literally not given him one positive comment. The guy can draft the best player in the draft and still be called a old buffoon and most people don't even see the issue in that.



Using the rationale here, Terps would've called for Parcells to be fired in '83 and probably would've used the Brunner example as irrefutable evidence why.



Exactly. Gettleman's hands were tied because of the abysmal drafts in the past. If he handcuffed the new coaching regime with garbage and malcontents in the locker room that is not how you solidify a foundation going forward. I highly doubt he gives out contracts so freely like he did this past offseason. This is a guy infamous around the league for not overpaying for talent and now he's some drunken sailor. Gotta give the guy a couple draft classes to build the team the way he sees fit. In comment 14264504 FatMan in Charlotte said:Exactly. Gettleman's hands were tied because of the abysmal drafts in the past. If he handcuffed the new coaching regime with garbage and malcontents in the locker room that is not how you solidify a foundation going forward. I highly doubt he gives out contracts so freely like he did this past offseason. This is a guy infamous around the league for not overpaying for talent and now he's some drunken sailor. Gotta give the guy a couple draft classes to build the team the way he sees fit.

RE: Played well? That's a major stretch Brown Recluse : 1/15/2019 3:32 pm : link

Quote: Saying he was adequate is more accurate.



I'll stick by what I said. He played well as the season went on. He was dreadful early on but didn't allow a sack through the last 6 games against some good defensive lines.



He was injured earlier in the season and also admitted that it took him some time to get comfortable so I'll give him a pass and expect he starts out 2019 the way he ended 2018. In comment 14264479 Greg from LI said:I'll stick by what I said. He played well as the season went on. He was dreadful early on but didn't allow a sack through the last 6 games against some good defensive lines.He was injured earlier in the season and also admitted that it took him some time to get comfortable so I'll give him a pass and expect he starts out 2019 the way he ended 2018.

RE: Solder was injured early on, was he not? GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 3:32 pm : link

Quote: He was on the injury report on and off up until the BYE week and then, oddly enough, played much better after that point.



Could it be, he doesn't suck, was definitely an overpay, but still a solid signing moving forward based on his overall body of work and how he bounced back in the 2nd half of the season?



Complaining about the offensive line the last 8 years and still not being happy we picked up an above average left tackle makes no sense and while posters here will say that is not what they saw, i'll trust the opinion of those who watch each game multiple times. In comment 14264502 Chris684 said:Complaining about the offensive line the last 8 years and still not being happy we picked up an above average left tackle makes no sense and while posters here will say that is not what they saw, i'll trust the opinion of those who watch each game multiple times.

GiantGrit Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 3:32 pm : : 1/15/2019 3:32 pm : link Well John Mara did after the team benched Eli. His reaction was completely based on fan reaction.

Quote: FMiC

Go Terps : 3:24 pm : link : reply

It's hard for me to see a strategy we employed beyond, "Let's make one more run with Eli."



If you took that to be the strategy even though we turned over nearly 70% of the roster and exactly 50% of the starters and traded away JPP. I don't know what to say.



To me the strategy was to try and fill the team with better players and fill gaps where they've been poor, especially at LB and OL. They failed on Onameah, did OK with Ogletree and Solder.



There's not a lot of evidence they planned to make one last run with Eli other than they didn't draft a QB, but seeing Barkley, is that really still the question??



The issue is, you feel very confident that a guy overhauled the roster, picked a RB and gave money to the OL and LB just to placate the owner and fans and make a run with Eli? It doesn't compute.



Disappointment has caused a lot if irrational thinking. of the problem:If you took that to be the strategy even though we turned over nearly 70% of the roster and exactly 50% of the starters and traded away JPP. I don't know what to say.To me the strategy was to try and fill the team with better players and fill gaps where they've been poor, especially at LB and OL. They failed on Onameah, did OK with Ogletree and Solder.There's not a lot of evidence they planned to make one last run with Eli other than they didn't draft a QB, but seeing Barkley, is that really still the question??The issue is, you feel very confident that a guy overhauled the roster, picked a RB and gave money to the OL and LB just to placate the owner and fans and make a run with Eli? It doesn't compute.Disappointment has caused a lot if irrational thinking.

RE: GiantGrit GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 3:33 pm : link

Quote: Well John Mara did after the team benched Eli. His reaction was completely based on fan reaction.



Did he come here and read the comments? Was that the right move? In comment 14264519 Eric from BBI said:Did he come here and read the comments? Was that the right move?

RE: RE: Solder was injured early on, was he not? Greg from LI : 1/15/2019 3:34 pm : link

Quote: still not being happy we picked up an above average left tackle



He's not above average. He's as average as average can be in every way.....other than salary. He's way above average there. In comment 14264517 GiantGrit said:He's not above average. He's as average as average can be in every way.....other than salary. He's way above average there.

Quote: As accomplished as him?

Greg from LI : 3:31 pm : link : reply

He had one team go to the Super Bowl largely on the backs of players who were already on the team when he was hired.



As executive

2× Super Bowl champion (XLII, XLVI)

4× NFC Champion (2000, 2007, 2011, 2015)



As administrator

5× AFC Champion (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997)

Super Bowl champion (XXXII)



All by luck, I'm sure. Sure. Just one SB team...As executive2× Super Bowl champion (XLII, XLVI)4× NFC Champion (2000, 2007, 2011, 2015)As administrator5× AFC Champion (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997)Super Bowl champion (XXXII)All by luck, I'm sure.

RE: RE: RE: Solder was injured early on, was he not? GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 3:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264517 GiantGrit said:





Quote:





still not being happy we picked up an above average left tackle







He's not above average. He's as average as average can be in every way.....other than salary. He's way above average there.



His overall track record and his play after the bye say otherwise. If he was as bad as everyone here says he is, i don't see how he would have ranked as PFF's 21st overall tackle. In comment 14264522 Greg from LI said:His overall track record and his play after the bye say otherwise. If he was as bad as everyone here says he is, i don't see how he would have ranked as PFF's 21st overall tackle.

GiantGrit Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 3:36 pm : : 1/15/2019 3:36 pm : link Giants officials tell me all of the time they read this site. Does it impact their decision making on a regular basis? Hell no.



But when Eli was benched, Mara and Reese hid for a day or two.



Then the shitstorm hit and Mara told McAdoo to start Eli again.



That reaction was completely based on fan reaction to the benching.



But I still contend fans were more pissed with (1) the way Eli was benched, and (2) the fact they went with the Jets reject instead of the draft pick. I also contend that at that point, it would have been better to still go with the draft pick. Wasted opportunity in a wasted season.

Quote: Sure. Just one SB team...







Quote:





As accomplished as him?

Greg from LI : 3:31 pm : link : reply

He had one team go to the Super Bowl largely on the backs of players who were already on the team when he was hired.







As executive

2× Super Bowl champion (XLII, XLVI)

4× NFC Champion (2000, 2007, 2011, 2015)



As administrator

5× AFC Champion (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997)

Super Bowl champion (XXXII)



All by luck, I'm sure.



When they rebuttal with his misses on Omameh and Stewart, please list all of his signings as a pro personnel guy. In comment 14264523 FatMan in Charlotte said:When they rebuttal with his misses on Omameh and Stewart, please list all of his signings as a pro personnel guy.

And to be fair.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 3:39 pm : link Gettleman wasn't a key part of all those teams.



But you'll be hard pressed to find guys with similar success in so many places.



The amount of shit he takes here is absurd, especially seeing that the majority of moves he made or wanted to make in Carolina turned out to be pretty good, including the idea he "reached" for McCaffery or wanted to look at ways to unload Davis and Olsen.

Quote:

Do you really fucking believe they are going to switch their thought process based on what they read here? You want the people in charge of the Giants to make decisions based of fans opinions? That is beyond moronic.



It's not. In fact, it couldn't be more accurate.



The actions - well, reactions - of Mara when the Eli benching occurred was 100% driven by the media & fan revolt. He needed to stop the rioters, so he gave the rioters what they wanted - two heads: Reese and McAdoo. And that appeased the rioters and bought Mara time, and allowed him to deftly direct the blame away from him onto Reese and McAdoo.



It's worked like a charm... In comment 14264507 GiantGrit said:It's not. In fact, it couldn't be more accurate.The actions - well, reactions - of Mara when the Eli benching occurred was 100% driven by the media & fan revolt. He needed to stop the rioters, so he gave the rioters what they wanted - two heads: Reese and McAdoo. And that appeased the rioters and bought Mara time, and allowed him to deftly direct the blame away from him onto Reese and McAdoo.It's worked like a charm...

RE: GiantGrit Zeke's Alibi : 1/15/2019 3:43 pm : link

Quote: Giants officials tell me all of the time they read this site. Does it impact their decision making on a regular basis? Hell no.



But when Eli was benched, Mara and Reese hid for a day or two.



Then the shitstorm hit and Mara told McAdoo to start Eli again.



That reaction was completely based on fan reaction to the benching.



But I still contend fans were more pissed with (1) the way Eli was benched, and (2) the fact they went with the Jets reject instead of the draft pick. I also contend that at that point, it would have been better to still go with the draft pick. Wasted opportunity in a wasted season.



This 100 percent. The ironic part is McAdoo was trying to prove a point about Eli to save his job. If he had played Webb there is a decent chance he is still coaching here. In comment 14264527 Eric from BBI said:This 100 percent. The ironic part is McAdoo was trying to prove a point about Eli to save his job. If he had played Webb there is a decent chance he is still coaching here.

RE: RE: GiantGrit JonC : 1/15/2019 3:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264527 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Giants officials tell me all of the time they read this site. Does it impact their decision making on a regular basis? Hell no.



But when Eli was benched, Mara and Reese hid for a day or two.



Then the shitstorm hit and Mara told McAdoo to start Eli again.



That reaction was completely based on fan reaction to the benching.



But I still contend fans were more pissed with (1) the way Eli was benched, and (2) the fact they went with the Jets reject instead of the draft pick. I also contend that at that point, it would have been better to still go with the draft pick. Wasted opportunity in a wasted season.







This 100 percent. The ironic part is McAdoo was trying to prove a point about Eli to save his job. If he had played Webb there is a decent chance he is still coaching here.



The team had quit on McAdoo, opponents were calling out their plays pre-snap based on formation (habit), he'd lost the locker room very quickly. In comment 14264537 Zeke's Alibi said:The team had quit on McAdoo, opponents were calling out their plays pre-snap based on formation (habit), he'd lost the locker room very quickly.

I love.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2019 3:45 pm : link how Reese and McAdoo have become pariahs in this.



Reese was an integral part of our SB success. The 2007 draft was excellent. Unfortunately, the drafts that followed were absurdly poor.



McAdoo led one of the worst seasons in recent history, with player revolts, benchings and complete chaos.



Both guys were getting fired. the Eli situation just accelerated it from the end of teh year to during the year.

RE: this is GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 3:49 pm : link

what Gettleman did in free agency last year...



No one here is saying he nailed free agency. But when people like yourself keep harping on it, it makes no sense.



Are the Stewart and Omameh contracts killing them for years to come?



Dave Gettleman's track record is anything but average. FMiC and myself have posted his credentials many times. If you want to focus on the fact signing Jonathan Stewart was a mistake, go ahead. The reality is, that mistake isn't going to kill the team moving forward.



Fan reaction did clearly have a say in Eli being put back in when he was benched. I don't think anyone can argue that. Was that the right move? Debatable. I don't want to get into that situation on here because my opinion is going to piss a lot of people off. In comment 14264531 Eric from BBI said:No one here is saying he nailed free agency. But when people like yourself keep harping on it, it makes no sense.Are the Stewart and Omameh contracts killing them for years to come?Dave Gettleman's track record is anything but average. FMiC and myself have posted his credentials many times. If you want to focus on the fact signing Jonathan Stewart was a mistake, go ahead. The reality is, that mistake isn't going to kill the team moving forward.Fan reaction did clearly have a say in Eli being put back in when he was benched. I don't think anyone can argue that. Was that the right move? Debatable. I don't want to get into that situation on here because my opinion is going to piss a lot of people off.

It's easy to get on Gettleman without considering Chris684 : 1/15/2019 3:51 pm : link what he was trying to accomplish.



He had virtually nothing along the OL.



They were also switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under a new coordinator.



When you consider you need roster depth during OTAs and training camp as well as guys to help a new coordinator implement his system and then realize that you have limited resources between the salary cap and the draft, you're going to get signings like Martin and Mauro. You're going to overpay to bring in the stability of a guy like Solder and take a chance on Omameh.



Obviously, not all of these plans worked out, but that's actually where I think Gettleman deserves the credit to cut his losses and keep trying.





JonC that may be true Zeke's Alibi : 1/15/2019 3:52 pm : link but considering the Giants history with erring on the conservative side of things they may have given him another year considering they were 1 year removed from 11-5. Not saying he wouldn't have been canned, but I'm not sure its the slam dunk it was before the botching of the Eli situation.

Quote:

There's not a lot of evidence they planned to make one last run with Eli other than they didn't draft a QB, but seeing Barkley, is that really still the question??







Speaking of irrational thinking, this is it.



I forget the poster, but he came up with a host of great quotes by Gettleman or Mara or both this past summer where it was abundantly clear that they thought they built this team in the off-season to compete IMMEDIATELY.



It made me laugh out loud, but it just re-affirmed my thought all along - let's get it done for Eli. In comment 14264520 FatMan in Charlotte said:Speaking of irrational thinking, this is it.I forget the poster, but he came up with a host of great quotes by Gettleman or Mara or both this past summer where it was abundantly clear that they thought they built this team in the off-season to compete IMMEDIATELY.It made me laugh out loud, but it just re-affirmed my thought all along - let's get it done for Eli.

RE: RE: this is Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 3:53 pm : : 1/15/2019 3:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264531 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





what Gettleman did in free agency last year... New York Giants 2018 Free Agency Scorecard - ( New Window )







No one here is saying he nailed free agency. But when people like yourself keep harping on it, it makes no sense.



Are the Stewart and Omameh contracts killing them for years to come?



Dave Gettleman's track record is anything but average. FMiC and myself have posted his credentials many times. If you want to focus on the fact signing Jonathan Stewart was a mistake, go ahead. The reality is, that mistake isn't going to kill the team moving forward.



Fan reaction did clearly have a say in Eli being put back in when he was benched. I don't think anyone can argue that. Was that the right move? Debatable. I don't want to get into that situation on here because my opinion is going to piss a lot of people off.



I'm not sure I understand where you are coming from.



The original point of this post was to link to an article that identified the best/worst free agent moves. Solder was identified as one of the worst FA moves. You don't agree but others on this thread do agree. However, you seem to have an issue with those who disagree with you... calling the debate "stupid."



I said above (and I've said numerous times), Gettleman did well in the draft and poorly in free agency. I think he would like to have a do-over on his free agency period if he could.



I'm not anti-Gettleman at all. I am merely point out the positives and the negatives. In comment 14264546 GiantGrit said:I'm not sure I understand where you are coming from.The original point of this post was to link to an article that identified the best/worst free agent moves. Solder was identified as one of the worst FA moves. You don't agree but others on this thread do agree. However, you seem to have an issue with those who disagree with you... calling the debate "stupid."I said above (and I've said numerous times), Gettleman did well in the draft and poorly in free agency. I think he would like to have a do-over on his free agency period if he could.I'm not anti-Gettleman at all. I am merely point out the positives and the negatives.

RE: It's easy to get on Gettleman without considering GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 3:54 pm : link

Quote: what he was trying to accomplish.



He had virtually nothing along the OL.



They were also switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under a new coordinator.



When you consider you need roster depth during OTAs and training camp as well as guys to help a new coordinator implement his system and then realize that you have limited resources between the salary cap and the draft, you're going to get signings like Martin and Mauro. You're going to overpay to bring in the stability of a guy like Solder and take a chance on Omameh.



Obviously, not all of these plans worked out, but that's actually where I think Gettleman deserves the credit to cut his losses and keep trying.





I like his ability to recognize mistakes, i also understand when people point out that ability will be useless if he does in fact make too many mistakes.



I'm tired of reading about Omameh's deal on here. There is a reason they were able to get out of that contract during the year. In comment 14264550 Chris684 said:I like his ability to recognize mistakes, i also understand when people point out that ability will be useless if he does in fact make too many mistakes.I'm tired of reading about Omameh's deal on here. There is a reason they were able to get out of that contract during the year.

a weird dyamic has appeared on BBI Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 3:57 pm : : 1/15/2019 3:57 pm : link There seems to be vocal minorities who get irritated if (1) the Giants are criticized or (2) the team is praised.



(You can also replace "Giants" with "Eli" or "Odell" or other specific players, coaches, or front office types).



The truth usually isn't so black and white. It's completely fair game to criticize or praise members of the team on a fan-based bulletin board. And doing so doesn't make you a "troll" or "homer".

RE: RE: RE: this is GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 3:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264546 GiantGrit said:





Quote:





In comment 14264531 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





what Gettleman did in free agency last year... New York Giants 2018 Free Agency Scorecard - ( New Window )







No one here is saying he nailed free agency. But when people like yourself keep harping on it, it makes no sense.



Are the Stewart and Omameh contracts killing them for years to come?



Dave Gettleman's track record is anything but average. FMiC and myself have posted his credentials many times. If you want to focus on the fact signing Jonathan Stewart was a mistake, go ahead. The reality is, that mistake isn't going to kill the team moving forward.



Fan reaction did clearly have a say in Eli being put back in when he was benched. I don't think anyone can argue that. Was that the right move? Debatable. I don't want to get into that situation on here because my opinion is going to piss a lot of people off.







I'm not sure I understand where you are coming from.



The original point of this post was to link to an article that identified the best/worst free agent moves. Solder was identified as one of the worst FA moves. You don't agree but others on this thread do agree. However, you seem to have an issue with those who disagree with you... calling the debate "stupid."



I said above (and I've said numerous times), Gettleman did well in the draft and poorly in free agency. I think he would like to have a do-over on his free agency period if he could.



I'm not anti-Gettleman at all. I am merely point out the positives and the negatives.



If second half of the year Solder is the player we get consistently, i'm sorry but it is stupid to complain about an above average tackle. I'm not sitting here and just going off the top of my head. I am reiterating the opinion of many who watch the film - a lot.



You do understand where i am coming from, you disagree. In comment 14264558 Eric from BBI said:If second half of the year Solder is the player we get consistently, i'm sorry but it is stupid to complain about an above average tackle. I'm not sitting here and just going off the top of my head. I am reiterating the opinion of many who watch the film - a lot.You do understand where i am coming from, you disagree.

RE: a weird dyamic has appeared on BBI GiantGrit : 1/15/2019 4:03 pm : link

Quote: There seems to be vocal minorities who get irritated if (1) the Giants are criticized or (2) the team is praised.



(You can also replace "Giants" with "Eli" or "Odell" or other specific players, coaches, or front office types).



The truth usually isn't so black and white. It's completely fair game to criticize or praise members of the team on a fan-based bulletin board. And doing so doesn't make you a "troll" or "homer".



Its also completely fair to call out the same regurgitated criticism. Its fair to call out people who write comments that state we should fire the GM and HC after one year. Its pretty obvious people are not happy with the state of the Giants and will not be until they win, i get that. But when threads are littered with the same negative takes that are simple and don't include facts, its annoying.

In comment 14264565 Eric from BBI said:Its also completely fair to call out the same regurgitated criticism. Its fair to call out people who write comments that state we should fire the GM and HC after one year. Its pretty obvious people are not happy with the state of the Giants and will not be until they win, i get that. But when threads are littered with the same negative takes that are simple and don't include facts, its annoying.

RE: a weird dyamic has appeared on BBI Go Terps : 1/15/2019 4:25 pm : link

Quote: There seems to be vocal minorities who get irritated if (1) the Giants are criticized or (2) the team is praised.



(You can also replace "Giants" with "Eli" or "Odell" or other specific players, coaches, or front office types).



The truth usually isn't so black and white. It's completely fair game to criticize or praise members of the team on a fan-based bulletin board. And doing so doesn't make you a "troll" or "homer".



That's fair, but there remains one incontrovertible fact: the team was putrid in 2018 by every objective measure. In comment 14264565 Eric from BBI said:That's fair, but there remains one incontrovertible fact: the team was putrid in 2018 by every objective measure.

RE: a weird dyamic has appeared on BBI bw in dc : 1/15/2019 4:36 pm : link

Quote: There seems to be vocal minorities who get irritated if (1) the Giants are criticized or (2) the team is praised.



(You can also replace "Giants" with "Eli" or "Odell" or other specific players, coaches, or front office types).



The truth usually isn't so black and white. It's completely fair game to criticize or praise members of the team on a fan-based bulletin board. And doing so doesn't make you a "troll" or "homer".



Eric - You're posting a lot today. Are you one of the furloughed? ;)



In comment 14264565 Eric from BBI said:Eric - You're posting a lot today. Are you one of the furloughed? ;)

As of right this moment the signing doesn't look great. Mike from SI : 1/15/2019 4:37 pm : link But it shouldn't be judged on just one year. If Solder reels off several above-average seasons--which I think is possible--I will look at the signing as a success because you need to overpay for FAs and the cap generally increases every year.



Put another way, you shouldn't judge long-term investments on 1 year. (Although you still should use the results from 1 year to update your thinking.)

bw in dc Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2019 6:18 pm : : 1/15/2019 6:18 pm : link Nah, I left the USG a few years back.

RE: a weird dyamic has appeared on BBI Reb8thVA : 1/15/2019 7:39 pm : link

Quote: There seems to be vocal minorities who get irritated if (1) the Giants are criticized or (2) the team is praised.



(You can also replace "Giants" with "Eli" or "Odell" or other specific players, coaches, or front office types).



The truth usually isn't so black and white. It's completely fair game to criticize or praise members of the team on a fan-based bulletin board. And doing so doesn't make you a "troll" or "homer".





You got it wrong Eric. It’s not that people are irritated if the Giants are criticized. What we are tired of is the same usual clowns, with the same agenda, and the same one note message who who have become caricatures and nothing new to say. They suck any joy out of football and of being a Giants fan. It’s why so many long time posters don’t bother anymore. In comment 14264565 Eric from BBI said:You got it wrong Eric. It’s not that people are irritated if the Giants are criticized. What we are tired of is the same usual clowns, with the same agenda, and the same one note message who who have become caricatures and nothing new to say. They suck any joy out of football and of being a Giants fan. It’s why so many long time posters don’t bother anymore.

RE: a weird dyamic has appeared on BBI Jimmy Googs : 1/15/2019 7:56 pm : link

Quote: There seems to be vocal minorities who get irritated if (1) the Giants are criticized or (2) the team is praised.



(You can also replace "Giants" with "Eli" or "Odell" or other specific players, coaches, or front office types).



The truth usually isn't so black and white. It's completely fair game to criticize or praise members of the team on a fan-based bulletin board. And doing so doesn't make you a "troll" or "homer".



Agree.



And btw its also okay if any poster(s) want to predominately (or solely) criticize or praise on the site. It probably exposes you somewhat for others to question your motives, but like anything else...that's your prerogative.



Unfortunately the questioning of motives seems to have also run rampant here on BBI as the team has deteriorated, but that's others' prerogative as well.



But it does indeed create shitty threads as we go 'round in circles... In comment 14264565 Eric from BBI said:Agree.And btw its also okay if any poster(s) want to predominately (or solely) criticize or praise on the site. It probably exposes you somewhat for others to question your motives, but like anything else...that's your prerogative.Unfortunately the questioning of motives seems to have also run rampant here on BBI as the team has deteriorated, but that's others' prerogative as well.But it does indeed create shitty threads as we go 'round in circles...

RE: RE: a weird dyamic has appeared on BBI Reb8thVA : 1/15/2019 7:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14264565 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





There seems to be vocal minorities who get irritated if (1) the Giants are criticized or (2) the team is praised.



(You can also replace "Giants" with "Eli" or "Odell" or other specific players, coaches, or front office types).



The truth usually isn't so black and white. It's completely fair game to criticize or praise members of the team on a fan-based bulletin board. And doing so doesn't make you a "troll" or "homer".









You got it wrong Eric. It’s not that people are irritated if the Giants are criticized. What we are tired of is the same usual clowns, with the same agenda, and the same one note message who who have become caricatures and nothing new to say. They suck any joy out of football and of being a Giants fan. It’s why so many long time posters don’t bother anymore.



I misunderstood what you were saying Eric, but I stand by my point. Things are getting tiresome In comment 14264748 Reb8thVA said:I misunderstood what you were saying Eric, but I stand by my point. Things are getting tiresome

Back to the OP Jimmy Googs : 1/15/2019 8:08 pm : link the Solder signing made this list the moment it happened back in the spring of 2018. Solder only solidified his #3 worst ranking by playing well-below his overall average skill-set for the first half of the year.



I actually don't have an answer to what I would have done differently than DG did with respect to this Solder signing...other than to say I wouldn't have done this for certain. Paying top dollar to a very average LT to come onto a declining team with a declining QB makes no inherent sense to me.



And in my book, you don't get kudos by using up the salary cap each year not by shedding your mistakes quickly once you have a change of mind.



Imv, DG made some bad "big-time" moves, some bad "little" moves and also had some good moves too. Unfortunately he inherited a team that needs far more of the latter...



fixed sentence Jimmy Googs : 1/15/2019 8:10 pm : link And in my book, you don't get kudos by using up the salary cap each year or by shedding your mistakes quickly once you have a change of mind.

A stupid signing for a team that was going nowhere giantstock : 1/15/2019 9:42 pm : link DG got stupid.



It's unreal he really thought the Giants team would be good in 2018.