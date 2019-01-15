Draft Picks you were wrong about

Name a Giants pick that you hated at the time, that turned out to be better than expected. For this exercise, leave out Eli.
My favorite wrong was: Osi Unenyiora; I felt he was a huge reach at the time but he really turned into a fantastic player.
because he wasn't a draft pick.
I wanted Aaron Donald. I don't think I was wrong about Donald but I thought OBJ was a terrible pick at the time. There were some people on BBI who wanted OBJ and said so in the last couple weeks before the draft.
I thought Bobby Engram was the better WR prospect out of PSU.
But Toomer had the better career. Engram had a solid career but never the prolific receiver I envisioned.
...mine would be Clint Sintim.
As a UVA guy, I loved the pick. Thought he was an absolute steal. And that we added another big time pass rusher to NYG list of players. Not so much.
Only one I can think of that I didn’t like was Phil Simms. I was really young but...WHO? And what is Morehead State? Is that a college? I didn’t know any better, but he proved himself to be more than capable!
The Jason Pierre Paul selection.
How wrong I was the next year thoughv
same here
I was pretty set on wanting Rolando McClain (yikes!) And Earl Thomas, who went one pick before JPP.
The next year, I thought Amukamara was gonna be a stud and he had a middling career here.
Dayne
Flowers
Derek Browne
There have also been some whose careers were cut short due to injury like Jarrod Bunch and David Wilson who could've been very good players here.
More recent ones: Damontre Moore and Owamagbe Odighizuwa
I recall hoping to land Earl Thomas as well that year.
The Amukamara year was odd. He kept falling as some risky choices at QB and some other players were called that were a bit unexpected. When Giants called his name I felt it made sense but wondered if others team were passing on him for a reason. He did not play well for us in many aspects but it sounds like he may have found his spot in Chicago now after a nice season.
Buddy of mine played w his dad. Said he was a tough kid. Thought after year one he'd get better. Yeah. Ugh
I really wanted Dan Footman or Steve Tovar. That was based of course on only being able to see the "good" teams and there was no widespread access to anything so he was a total unknown to fans at the time. That said, horrible call.
I wanted L.J. Shelton or Aaron Gibson. Definitely was wrong about Gibson.
I thought he was going to be Warren Sapp like good coming out of UNC.
👎🏽
Watched him a bunch at Carolina and just didn't see anything special about him. Couldn't have been more wrong.
He was a monster at the U but stunk on ice as a Giant. Major letdown, I was thrilled when we drafted him.
Tyrone Wheatley
Luke Pettigout
I couldn't figure out why we needed a linebacker. We had LT and Byron Hunt on the outside; Brian Kelley and Harry Carson on the inside. He proved me wrong.
Thought he was going to be a beast.
much better than I thought was Ike Hilliard
We had just signed Cruz to that big extension and really wanted Donald. Didn’t understand the need to draft a WR given the other holes we needed to fill.
ESpecially considering Beckham got hit and missed the first few games. Well, I was certainly wrong!
at the time but can't really remember why.
I'll try to keep it short. Guys I was super-excited about:
Ramses
Owa
Flowers
Perkins
Sean Bennett
The list goes on and on.
Of course, there were many also who I was excited about and didn't work out.
Then there's the guys I didn't really want but am happy to have been wrong on, which includes:
OBJ (wanted Aaron Donald)
Eli
Kiwanuka
And those I didn't want and still wish we hadn't picked (Dayne, William Joseph, Sinorice Moss).
I have an opinion like everyone else, but I'm happy to leave it in the team's hands and not overly fret about it. In the rear-view window it's easy to find ways we could have done better, but if I were making the picks I doubt we ever make the playoffs.
Hands down. I watched countless hours of highlights and dreamed of Plex II.
I was so wrong..as were our Giants
Wheatley (Beast!.. errr..)
Dayne (Bowling Ball! err...)
OBJ (Aaron Donald!)
Darian Thompson (thought was a steal - Ballhawk!.. err..)
Jumbo Elliott (we just picked an OL!!! ;) )
Thomas Randolph (speed kills? err...)
Was going to be a home run. Phil Simms loves him too
Boy. We were both way wrong What a bust
This board was furious with that pick at the time. I'd estimate 50% of people were very upset and another 25-35% were moderately pissed. Those happy with the pick were in the minority for sure.
Hakeem Nicks. I wanted Brian Robiskie over him.
OBJ. I would've taken Aaron Donald before him.
me as another who thought Austin would be a stud.
Lots of red flags at UNC in retrospect, but it is like the guy just didn't want to play.
I remember reading about how he was such a reach in round 2. Also I wasn't a fan of Dalvin Tomlinson. I thought he was going to be a huge disappointment.
I also thought that Landon Collins would be Calvin Pryor 2.0. I loved the Odighizuwa pick and I thought he was going to be a steal similar to Justin Tuck. When the Giants traded up in round 2 to get Collins I wanted Odighizuwa there.
I loved the Weston Richburg pick and I thought the Giants just drafted a top 5 center for 8+ years.
I did also. Shortly after Marvin Austin was announced as the pick Warren Sapp said that the Giants just drafted him and Austin would be the steal of the draft. I thought that Austin would slowly develop year one but then be a rotational force in year 2 on. What a waste of talent.
Who???
With the 7th overall selection of the 1979 draft.
pick...turns out it was a good one
posters who thought the pick would be bad, and then they actually turned out to be good.
I thought he was a total reach. But I do have to say that his total body of work as a GIANT is really not all that impressive despite about a season and a half of being arguably the premiere DE in the league, so I do feel somewhat vindicated. I can't think of anybody else that I've been anywhere near so wrong about in that direction.
In the other direction, back in the early 70s I thought WR Danny Buggs, a big rangy guy who had some great games in college would be a really good pick. He turned out to be essentially nothing. And I also thought that Erick Flowers would develop into a good pro player. He obviously has not.
I wanted Martin instead..or second choice would've been Donald.. either way we would've been happy with the picks.. but now I am a huge OBJ fan..
If you have a minute you should take a look at JPP's Giant career against Justin Tuck. You'll be surprised how similar they are productivity wise.
but in 2004, I didn't want the Giants to trade for Eli or draft a QB, I wanted Robert Gallery. I was happy to be wrong.
Other than the obvious, Engram has been a bust.
You are right. Amukamara kept falling because of all the bad QBs taken that year in the first round. Gabbert, Locker, Ponder, etc.
Amukamara was different and when you are "different" in the NFL people think you are gay.
I remember seeing that JPP pool dunk video and basically the only thing Coughlin acknowledged was the language in the video.
It's probably best he is out of New York.
posters saying the only redeeming quality of JPP was him doing backflips.
In comment 14264916
wgenesis123 said:
| I wanted Aaron Donald. I don't think I was wrong about Donald but I thought OBJ was a terrible pick at the time. There were some people on BBI who wanted OBJ and said so in the last couple weeks before the draft.
Me too.
Couple of them. I hated the Manning pick. I wanted Sean Taylor, but if they went QB I wanted Big Ben.
In a different way I was wrong on Rueben Randle. Boy did I want him and was ecstatic when he fell to us. He was actually pretty physically talented, just no football IQ.
I suppose I was wrong about Engram. I just didn't think he was a difference maker. He was really good last year when OBJ was out, and he has proven himself to be a weapon. However, I wanted Ramczyk. But I thought Engram was too much of a tweener, and he was really a big WR trying to play TE, which I didn't think he'd ever block well enough for. He's done better than I thought.
Still would've preferred Ramcyzk, though.
Thought Derrick Mayes was gonna be awesome and couldnt understand why we passed on him for a kick returner
Had not heard much about him and I don't think he was projected to be a first round pick.
I thought in 1999, based on his measurables, Sean Bennett would be the next Jim Brown.
Thought was a great pick.
A 2nd round pick for a slow smol WR from a super talented big time program?
Jerry Reese eventually turned into me.
I also didn't like OBJ and wanted Aaron Donald. Which actually was the right call, but not by much.
the pick should have been Shawn Alexander
I wanted Santonio Holmes at 25, instead we trade back and take Kiwi.
Kiwi may never have fully hit his ceiling due to changing positions and the way he was utilized changed a couple times, but a worthy solid starter for a couple Super Bowl champions.
Counts as a hit at the bottom of round 1 IMO
was never a Notre Dame fan, but those guys were on so much that I really saw him play a lot and got enamored with him. He was terrible. Is it too early to say I wanted a QB (Rosen primarily, but also Darnold) over Barkley as a pick I was wrong bout, because even if it is, I am pretty confident that I messed that up/
at the time, never heard of him.
And I’m still convinced I was right about that.
I thought William Joseph would be a terrific player. Oops. Not a stupid opinion but it never quite worked. That’s actually an interesting situation because I still don’t understand why he at least didn’t become a solid starter, which I thought was his floor. Maybe he didn’t have exceptional skills in any one area, but good skills across the board. Still puzzles me.
|I was all in in the Giants taking Aaron Donald, not OBJ,
And I’m still convinced I was right about that.
That one ain't close.
I loved the Ramses Barden pick. He was a poor player, but we also did nothing to even try to take advantage of his height in the red zone.
I hated the Aaron Ross pick because I was convinced the Giants should have picked Dwayne Bowe. Bowe ended up not being nearly as good as I thought he would be.
Thought it was a reach pick on a guy who was too old as a prospect. Really wanted Revis but the Jets traded up for him. Thought Ross was a poor consolation prize. While his career doesn't really compare to Revis', his play was integral down the stretch to our first SB run.
I was wrong on so many fronts
I wanted and thought Gallery would be the next Munoz.
I also thought Wheatley would be tremendous as a Giant. I thought S. Williams was going to be all world. I thought Dorsey would be as well
I also thought passing on Johnnie Mitchell was awful
I thought T. Beckum would be a completely different type of TE for the NFL- unfortunately, the staff wanted him to be an in-line TE
I thought a Prince was a steal until they decided to take a man corner and try to make him a zone corner
I also thought OO, Demontre and A. Moss could also play
But after Eli Apples first pre season game I thought he’d be an All Pro. He was easily the most impressive athlete on the field. Just looking awesome as a gunner and oozing freakish athleticism.
Very disappointed with how he turned out.
But i was completely wrong on JPP, and i liked odell but was upset we passed on donald.
Some late rounders that didnt live up to potential for me were greg jones and darian thompson
I’m convinced he would have been a high quality starting FS in the NFL for a long time if he’d been drafted into the right situation. I don’t think Fassels teams were at all a train wreck in terms of player development but Willians is one player who I thought was completely mishandled, with the constant position switches and role changes. Apparently he was a worker and positive attitude guy, too.
One thing the NFL teaches you about life is that there are a lot of things outside a person’s control. Williams’ career is an example of that.
It almost seemed that all the reports about Barden was that he was great in practice but never did it in a game, well just one game.
I Got lazy that year
Darian Thompson I don't think we know yet, what he is, or could be
