Draft Picks you were wrong about CMicks3110 : 1/15/2019 11:33 pm Name a Giants pick that you hated at the time, that turned out to be better than expected. For this exercise, leave out Eli.



My favorite wrong was: Osi Unenyiora; I felt he was a huge reach at the time but he really turned into a fantastic player.

OBJ wgenesis123 : 1/15/2019 11:48 pm : link I wanted Aaron Donald. I don't think I was wrong about Donald but I thought OBJ was a terrible pick at the time. There were some people on BBI who wanted OBJ and said so in the last couple weeks before the draft.

Amani Toomer in 1996... bw in dc : 1/16/2019 12:14 am : link I thought Bobby Engram was the better WR prospect out of PSU.



But Toomer had the better career. Engram had a solid career but never the prolific receiver I envisioned.

Opposite to your question, CMicks, but... Pete in CO : 1/16/2019 12:52 am : link ...mine would be Clint Sintim.

As a UVA guy, I loved the pick. Thought he was an absolute steal. And that we added another big time pass rusher to NYG list of players. Not so much.



Only one I can think of that I didn’t like was Phil Simms. I was really young but...WHO? And what is Morehead State? Is that a college? I didn’t know any better, but he proved himself to be more than capable!

I actually liked the Ron Dayne pick PatersonPlank : 1/16/2019 1:18 am : link enough said

At the time I didn’t understand McNally's_Nuts : 1/16/2019 4:23 am : link The Jason Pierre Paul selection.



How wrong I was the next year thoughv

There have been a few Allen in CNJ : 1/16/2019 5:01 am : link Dayne

Flowers

Derek Browne



There have also been some whose careers were cut short due to injury like Jarrod Bunch and David Wilson who could've been very good players here.

.... Toth029 : 1/16/2019 6:16 am : link More recent ones: Damontre Moore and Owamagbe Odighizuwa

Flowers. LauderdaleMatty : 1/16/2019 7:45 am : link Buddy of mine played w his dad. Said he was a tough kid. Thought after year one he'd get better. Yeah. Ugh

Strahan Joey in VA : 1/16/2019 7:46 am : link I really wanted Dan Footman or Steve Tovar. That was based of course on only being able to see the "good" teams and there was no widespread access to anything so he was a total unknown to fans at the time. That said, horrible call.

Marvin Austin The_Boss : 1/16/2019 8:03 am : link I thought he was going to be Warren Sapp like good coming out of UNC.



👎🏽

Hakeem Nicks Greg from LI : 1/16/2019 8:04 am : link Watched him a bunch at Carolina and just didn't see anything special about him. Couldn't have been more wrong.

and on the other side (guy I loved who flopped)....William Joseph Greg from LI : 1/16/2019 8:05 am : link He was a monster at the U but stunk on ice as a Giant. Major letdown, I was thrilled when we drafted him.

I was syked when we drafted Sinorice Moss Bramton1 : 1/16/2019 8:17 am : link Nuff said.

Tyrone Wheatley cokeduplt : 1/16/2019 8:32 am : link Was real hyped for him

Carl Banks WillieYoung : 1/16/2019 8:33 am : link I couldn't figure out why we needed a linebacker. We had LT and Byron Hunt on the outside; Brian Kelley and Harry Carson on the inside. He proved me wrong.

Marvin Austin Chris684 : 1/16/2019 9:07 am : link Thought he was going to be a beast.

And a draft pick I didn't like that turned out to be Chris684 : 1/16/2019 9:10 am : link much better than I thought was Ike Hilliard

OBJ figgy2989 : 1/16/2019 9:10 am : link We had just signed Cruz to that big extension and really wanted Donald. Didn’t understand the need to draft a WR given the other holes we needed to fill.



ESpecially considering Beckham got hit and missed the first few games. Well, I was certainly wrong!

I have a long list... Dan in the Springs : 1/16/2019 9:11 am : link I'll try to keep it short. Guys I was super-excited about:



Ramses

Owa

Flowers

Perkins

Sean Bennett



The list goes on and on.



Of course, there were many also who I was excited about and didn't work out.



Then there's the guys I didn't really want but am happy to have been wrong on, which includes:



OBJ (wanted Aaron Donald)

Eli

Kiwanuka





And those I didn't want and still wish we hadn't picked (Dayne, William Joseph, Sinorice Moss).



I have an opinion like everyone else, but I'm happy to leave it in the team's hands and not overly fret about it. In the rear-view window it's easy to find ways we could have done better, but if I were making the picks I doubt we ever make the playoffs.

Ramses Barden NYG007 : 1/16/2019 9:26 am : link Hands down. I watched countless hours of highlights and dreamed of Plex II.



I was so wrong..as were our Giants

A few of Mine Jim Bur(n)t : 1/16/2019 9:28 am : link Wheatley (Beast!.. errr..)

Dayne (Bowling Ball! err...)

OBJ (Aaron Donald!)

Darian Thompson (thought was a steal - Ballhawk!.. err..)

Jumbo Elliott (we just picked an OL!!! ;) )

Thomas Randolph (speed kills? err...)

I thought Marvin Austin from NC Earl the goat : 1/16/2019 9:52 am : link Was going to be a home run. Phil Simms loves him too



Boy. We were both way wrong What a bust

Re JPP Mike from SI : 1/16/2019 9:55 am : link This board was furious with that pick at the time. I'd estimate 50% of people were very upset and another 25-35% were moderately pissed. Those happy with the pick were in the minority for sure.

Answering the OP Anakim : 1/16/2019 10:15 am : link Hakeem Nicks. I wanted Brian Robiskie over him.



OBJ. I would've taken Aaron Donald before him.

Marvin Austin for sure Doubledeuce22 : 1/16/2019 10:22 am : link Also Owa.

Count.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/16/2019 10:26 am : link me as another who thought Austin would be a stud.



Lots of red flags at UNC in retrospect, but it is like the guy just didn't want to play.

Osi Umenyiora Jay on the Island : 1/16/2019 10:38 am : link I remember reading about how he was such a reach in round 2. Also I wasn't a fan of Dalvin Tomlinson. I thought he was going to be a huge disappointment.



I also thought that Landon Collins would be Calvin Pryor 2.0. I loved the Odighizuwa pick and I thought he was going to be a steal similar to Justin Tuck. When the Giants traded up in round 2 to get Collins I wanted Odighizuwa there.



I loved the Weston Richburg pick and I thought the Giants just drafted a top 5 center for 8+ years.

Phil JPinstripes : 1/16/2019 10:45 am : link Who???



With the 7th overall selection of the 1979 draft.

Hated the JPP ryanmkeane : 1/16/2019 11:10 am : link pick...turns out it was a good one

I actually meant it to be CMicks3110 : 1/16/2019 11:11 am : link posters who thought the pick would be bad, and then they actually turned out to be good.

JPP. Red Dog : 1/16/2019 11:11 am : link I thought he was a total reach. But I do have to say that his total body of work as a GIANT is really not all that impressive despite about a season and a half of being arguably the premiere DE in the league, so I do feel somewhat vindicated. I can't think of anybody else that I've been anywhere near so wrong about in that direction.



In the other direction, back in the early 70s I thought WR Danny Buggs, a big rangy guy who had some great games in college would be a really good pick. He turned out to be essentially nothing. And I also thought that Erick Flowers would develop into a good pro player. He obviously has not.

OBJ chuckydee9 : 1/16/2019 11:39 am : link I wanted Martin instead..or second choice would've been Donald.. either way we would've been happy with the picks.. but now I am a huge OBJ fan..

I am not sure if I am answering accurately Drewcon40 : 1/16/2019 12:13 pm : link but in 2004, I didn't want the Giants to trade for Eli or draft a QB, I wanted Robert Gallery. I was happy to be wrong.





I remember alot of McNally's_Nuts : 1/16/2019 12:33 pm : link posters saying the only redeeming quality of JPP was him doing backflips.

RE: OBJ allstarjim : 1/16/2019 12:54 pm : link

Quote: I wanted Aaron Donald. I don't think I was wrong about Donald but I thought OBJ was a terrible pick at the time. There were some people on BBI who wanted OBJ and said so in the last couple weeks before the draft.



Me too.



Couple of them. I hated the Manning pick. I wanted Sean Taylor, but if they went QB I wanted Big Ben.



In a different way I was wrong on Rueben Randle. Boy did I want him and was ecstatic when he fell to us. He was actually pretty physically talented, just no football IQ.



I suppose I was wrong about Engram. I just didn't think he was a difference maker. He was really good last year when OBJ was out, and he has proven himself to be a weapon. However, I wanted Ramczyk. But I thought Engram was too much of a tweener, and he was really a big WR trying to play TE, which I didn't think he'd ever block well enough for. He's done better than I thought.



Still would've preferred Ramcyzk, though. In comment 14264916 wgenesis123 said:Me too.Couple of them. I hated the Manning pick. I wanted Sean Taylor, but if they went QB I wanted Big Ben.In a different way I was wrong on Rueben Randle. Boy did I want him and was ecstatic when he fell to us. He was actually pretty physically talented, just no football IQ.I suppose I was wrong about Engram. I just didn't think he was a difference maker. He was really good last year when OBJ was out, and he has proven himself to be a weapon. However, I wanted Ramczyk. But I thought Engram was too much of a tweener, and he was really a big WR trying to play TE, which I didn't think he'd ever block well enough for. He's done better than I thought.Still would've preferred Ramcyzk, though.

Toomer Dankbeerman : 1/16/2019 1:10 pm : link Thought Derrick Mayes was gonna be awesome and couldnt understand why we passed on him for a kick returner

JPP Ace718 : 1/16/2019 1:19 pm : link Had not heard much about him and I don't think he was projected to be a first round pick.

In 1999 Big Al : 1/16/2019 1:21 pm : link I thought in 1999, based on his measurables, Sean Bennett would be the next Jim Brown.

Steve Smith Coach Red Beaulieu : 1/16/2019 2:26 pm : link A 2nd round pick for a slow smol WR from a super talented big time program?



Jerry Reese eventually turned into me.

Wasn't a big OBJ guy... Preferred Aaron Donald Matt G : 1/16/2019 2:59 pm : link Loved the Ron Dayne pick

Ron Dayne BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/16/2019 3:34 pm : link the pick should have been Shawn Alexander

I didn't like the Kiwanuka pick mfsd : 1/16/2019 3:39 pm : link I wanted Santonio Holmes at 25, instead we trade back and take Kiwi.



Kiwi may never have fully hit his ceiling due to changing positions and the way he was utilized changed a couple times, but a worthy solid starter for a couple Super Bowl champions.



Counts as a hit at the bottom of round 1 IMO

I was really excited by Derek Brown Essex : 1/16/2019 4:05 pm : link was never a Notre Dame fan, but those guys were on so much that I really saw him play a lot and got enamored with him. He was terrible. Is it too early to say I wanted a QB (Rosen primarily, but also Darnold) over Barkley as a pick I was wrong bout, because even if it is, I am pretty confident that I messed that up/

Phil Simms, clatterbuck : 1/16/2019 5:24 pm : link at the time, never heard of him.

I was all in in the Giants taking Aaron Donald, not OBJ, cosmicj : 1/16/2019 6:48 pm : link And I’m still convinced I was right about that.



I thought William Joseph would be a terrific player. Oops. Not a stupid opinion but it never quite worked. That’s actually an interesting situation because I still don’t understand why he at least didn’t become a solid starter, which I thought was his floor. Maybe he didn’t have exceptional skills in any one area, but good skills across the board. Still puzzles me.

Agreed on Aaron Ross RomanWH : 1/16/2019 7:01 pm : link Thought it was a reach pick on a guy who was too old as a prospect. Really wanted Revis but the Jets traded up for him. Thought Ross was a poor consolation prize. While his career doesn't really compare to Revis', his play was integral down the stretch to our first SB run.

Picks stretch234 : 1/16/2019 8:48 pm : link I was wrong on so many fronts



I wanted and thought Gallery would be the next Munoz.



I also thought Wheatley would be tremendous as a Giant. I thought S. Williams was going to be all world. I thought Dorsey would be as well



I also thought passing on Johnnie Mitchell was awful



I thought T. Beckum would be a completely different type of TE for the NFL- unfortunately, the staff wanted him to be an in-line TE



I thought a Prince was a steal until they decided to take a man corner and try to make him a zone corner



I also thought OO, Demontre and A. Moss could also play

Not necessarily the pick Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/16/2019 8:52 pm : link But after Eli Apples first pre season game I thought he’d be an All Pro. He was easily the most impressive athlete on the field. Just looking awesome as a gunner and oozing freakish athleticism.



Very disappointed with how he turned out.

I usually dont miss a lot nyballa0891 : 1/16/2019 9:01 pm : link But i was completely wrong on JPP, and i liked odell but was upset we passed on donald.



Some late rounders that didnt live up to potential for me were greg jones and darian thompson

Stretch - interesting you bring up Shaun Williams cosmicj : 7:07 am : link I’m convinced he would have been a high quality starting FS in the NFL for a long time if he’d been drafted into the right situation. I don’t think Fassels teams were at all a train wreck in terms of player development but Willians is one player who I thought was completely mishandled, with the constant position switches and role changes. Apparently he was a worker and positive attitude guy, too.



One thing the NFL teaches you about life is that there are a lot of things outside a person’s control. Williams’ career is an example of that.

