NY Post article on Foles - Eagles/Giants

This mittenedman : 1/16/2019 8:05 am : link would be unacceptable to me as a fan. I don't care if he's an upgrade to Eli. It's more than laundry to me, and I hope it is to the Giants too.

Aside from the obvious reason of Chris684 : 1/16/2019 8:36 am : link having the only QB to ever win a SB for the Philadelphia Eagles in a Giants uniform, there are a bunch of other reasons.



Money/cheaper options.

Age/younger options.

Foles, while capable of rising to the occasion, is limited over the course of a 16 game schedule.



Besides, I thought he was a goner from Philly but now I'm not so sure. He and the Eagles have mutual interest in working out a deal to remain as backup it seems. The whole key will be how Wentz feels about it.

I don't think long term section125 : 1/16/2019 8:41 am : link Foles would be the answer, but he is by far the best QB FA out there. He definitely is an upgrade to Eli on the field. If they had to go FA he would be the guy to get, but I sure would not want to commit $20 mill per to him.

What's unacceptable about it? Big Rick in FL : 1/16/2019 8:47 am : link Might be the dumbest thing I've ever read on here. Sure let's not upgrade the QB position!! Definitely don't go out and sign a guy whose had maybe the best season by a QB in NFL history and a guy whose 1 year removed from beating the Pats in the SB while winning MVP.

Foles isn't the answer... BamaBlue : 1/16/2019 8:48 am : link but with deadlines and the necessity to put something on paper, sports journalists will contrive endless theories from thin air. The word "could" was never in a true story...

Quote: but with deadlines and the necessity to put something on paper, sports journalists will contrive endless theories from thin air. The word "could" was never in a true story...



No he's not the long term answer, but he's FAR better then what we have and he succeeded when he played under Shurmur in Philly. If they could get him on a 2-3 year deal I'd have no problem with it.

He is not better than what we have so why do it? JCin332 : 1/16/2019 8:57 am : link ..

Foles would be a immediately upgrade GoBlue6599 : 1/16/2019 8:59 am : link Only people on this message board would disagree.. we have a 1st ballot HOF QB and still manage to only win 5 games a year.

No he's not the long term answer, but he's FAR better then what we have and he succeeded when he played under Shurmur in Philly. If they could get him on a 2-3 year deal I'd have no problem with it.



I don't disagree, but It is not like the QB would be the last puzzle piece on a contending team. I think the Giants should pursue a longer term view on the QB position.

I don't disagree, but It is not like the QB would be the last puzzle piece on a contending team. I think the Giants should pursue a longer term view on the QB position.

Says who. He looks like a much better player to me and his 1 season in Shurmurs offense he had 28-2 TD to INT ratio.. Those are numbers we've never seen as Giants fans

so we are going to wind up paying more for Foles Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/16/2019 9:11 am : link than for Eli? That makes no sense. If you are going to get rid of Eli, it should be for someone with a future, on a rookie deal and with an upside.

If you don't understand that was a Chip Kelly, gimmick offense then I don't know what to say. Shurmur was only their to lend assistance as a pro coach for a first year college coach.

I just don't see Foles as a significant upgrade Mike from Ohio : 1/16/2019 9:17 am : link from current version Eli. He can be an efficient QB in the right system with the right weapons, but so can Eli. But Eli is under contract for one more year. Brining in Foles means committing to him for longer than that.



I think the Giants should plan to have Eli under center to start the 2019 season. If there is a guy they like in the draft, grab him. If not, sign a vet rental for 2020 and go back to the draft. Don't over commit to a marginal talent out of desperation.

Sure make excuses "gimmick" offense lol.. 28-2 TD to INT ratio .... I wish the Giants would run some of those "gimmicks"

RE: Foles would be a immediately upgrade Chris in Philly : 1/16/2019 9:19 am : link

Quote: Only people on this message board would disagree.. we have a 1st ballot HOF QB and still manage to only win 5 games a year.



Using your argument, how would Foles immediately upgrade the team then? If we already have a "1st ballot HOF QB" then clearly the problems are widespread and this would not be an immediate upgrade.

If Foles hits FA, he will cost That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/16/2019 9:19 am : link in excess of $30M...that's just a fact. You don't think his agents will want more than what Cousins got? So, you cut Eli and sign Foles, who has been known to get injured. At this point, he would play behind a lesser offensive line and he would also not have, at least initially, a similar defense.



Foles is not the answer to our issues nor is Bridgewater or anyone else out there. We must fix our fundamental issues and continue to focus on that (OL and DL). If we do, Eli will be just fine. For those who believe this is an upgrade, is it really at $30M or more a season, for say four or five years, with a guy who has been known to get injured?





I'm 34..There has been 1 game I haven't watched.. moze1021 : 1/16/2019 9:22 am : link (or at least listened to on radio when I was in college) in as long as I can remember..



That 1 game was started by Geno Smith.



If Nick Foles is NYG starting QB ever... I will not watch again until he isn't anymore.



You can't take icons/heroes from rivals. Just can't do it.



There is literally a statue of this man in Philadelphia.





I think Foles to the Giants BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/16/2019 9:25 am : link makes a ton of sense if we were to part ways with Eli.



The reason being is that Shurmur has coached him before and he had his most statistically successful season under him.



If it happened, I wouldn't be upset. I think Foles' skillset is a better fit for the college type offenses that have crept their way into NFL over the past 3 years. He wasn't great in a traditional NFL offense under Fisher, but that team was a train wreck at the time personnel-wise.



Deep down though, I don't think Foles leaves Philly. I think he has come to a point in his career, that money isn't the here all say all, and he would much rather play for a team that he feels is a fit for him, rather than chase dollars.

It was a bad attempt at sarcasm... I don't think we have a HOF QB and we certainly haven't been getting HOF caliber play from our QB... With that said I don't want Foles I want Haskins but I wouldn't be mad if the Giants went that route.. People wanna discredit Foles but IMO the guy is a good player and IMO would be a immediate upgrade

RE: I just don't see Foles as a significant upgrade Big Rick in FL : 1/16/2019 9:27 am : link

Quote: from current version Eli. He can be an efficient QB in the right system with the right weapons, but so can Eli. But Eli is under contract for one more year. Brining in Foles means committing to him for longer than that.



I think the Giants should plan to have Eli under center to start the 2019 season. If there is a guy they like in the draft, grab him. If not, sign a vet rental for 2020 and go back to the draft. Don't over commit to a marginal talent out of desperation.



Can Eli? He's had an All-Pro WR, All-Pro RB, 2nd round pick at WR. 1st round pick at TE and he's looked terrible for 2 years.



The Eagles have worse talent on offense and Foles has looked much better then Eli.



Odell >>>> Alshon

Saquon >>>> All Eagles RBs

Shep > Agholor

Engram < Ertz

Latimer > Jordan Matthews



The Eagles with Wentz were 5-6. With Foles that same team was 5-2 (Including playoffs) and Foles didn't have his best WR for two of those games. If it wasn't for the Alshon drop then Foles is most likely 6-1.



Can Eli? He's had an All-Pro WR, All-Pro RB, 2nd round pick at WR. 1st round pick at TE and he's looked terrible for 2 years.

The Eagles have worse talent on offense and Foles has looked much better then Eli.

Odell >>>> Alshon
Saquon >>>> All Eagles RBs
Shep > Agholor
Engram < Ertz
Latimer > Jordan Matthews

The Eagles with Wentz were 5-6. With Foles that same team was 5-2 (Including playoffs) and Foles didn't have his best WR for two of those games. If it wasn't for the Alshon drop then Foles is most likely 6-1.

If you bring it back to last season Foles is 10-3 as a starter.

My issue with Foles is this blueblood : 1/16/2019 9:33 am : link he wont be much cheaper than Eli. Maybe by a few million. He is younger. I dont know how well he will do outside of Philly. I suspect he should do well under Shurmur since he has does well under him before. But he doesnt lower your cap number at the QB spot. If you can get a QB on a rookie deal, it lowers the cost at the QB position for 4-5 years. That allows you to build up some of the rest of the team.



I dont know. At one times I thought getting Foles for 3-5 years might be a good idea.. now im not so sure..

Foles is not the answer Ssanders9816 : 1/16/2019 9:35 am : link The Giants will NOT settle for their next QB. They are going all in

Big Rick I expected better than that from you... JCin332 : 1/16/2019 9:36 am : link The Giants OL absolutely pales in comparison to the Eagles...



You can have all the great skill position players in the world but you cannot be successful on offense without the ability to win in the trenches...



And the Giants haven't been able to win in the trenches offensively in the last 6 or 7 years...



C'mon, SB in 2018 was the Giants 1st 1000 yard rusher since 2012....

Rick Mike from Ohio : 1/16/2019 9:38 am : link Those are team records, and I don't think they tell all of the story, or even most of it. My evaluation of Eli and Foles is not based on looking at records and supporting cast at skill positions.



I've followed Foles for longer than most because he played at my alma mater. He is not as bad as many like to portray, but he has a very definite ceiling. Again, in the right situation he can thrive, but so can Eli and most other QBs.



And if we are being honest about the player comparisons above, if Odell gets many >>>> over Alshon Jeffrey (which I agree with) you need to double that number for Ertz over Engram. And likely add some for the Eagles defense over the Giant's defense, and the Eagles Oline over the Giants Oline. I don't believe it is anywhere near as lopsided as you portray it.

Makes sense. Or trade for one of the young backups. I'd prefer either to Foles.

I wonder if Gettleman has finished watching tape... Dan in the Springs : 1/16/2019 9:45 am : link on Foles and the other potentially available vet QB's, and finished meeting with the pro-personnel department to get their evaluations. Sounds like that was job 1 for him ending the season.



If the team loves him we'll try to get him. Will it be a good move? Depends - if he wins with the NYG the fans will move on easily from his past and Eli, but if he loses, it will be a very big negative mark on DG and PS.

I don't disagree... BamaBlue : 1/16/2019 9:45 am : link that Foles would be an upgrade, but he's a short term fix at a high cost. I would much rather the Giants find and groom a franchise QB from the 2019 or (better) the 2020 draft. Next season, I would like to see a veteran QB with a smaller cap hit brought-in to transition to the franchise QB. A guy like Jacoby Brissett or Nick Mullens as a 1-2 year fix.

RE: I think Foles to the Giants jcn56 : 1/16/2019 9:46 am : link

Quote: makes a ton of sense if we were to part ways with Eli.



The reason being is that Shurmur has coached him before and he had his most statistically successful season under him.



If it happened, I wouldn't be upset. I think Foles' skillset is a better fit for the college type offenses that have crept their way into NFL over the past 3 years. He wasn't great in a traditional NFL offense under Fisher, but that team was a train wreck at the time personnel-wise.



Deep down though, I don't think Foles leaves Philly. I think he has come to a point in his career, that money isn't the here all say all, and he would much rather play for a team that he feels is a fit for him, rather than chase dollars.



I'm with this until the last paragraph.



If you're sticking with Shurmur for this year and presumably next - then he's the one to make the call on whether he thinks he can improve the team via Foles over Eli. Foles is younger (although not young), so an expensive but still reasonable contract isn't out of the question.



I'm with this until the last paragraph.

If you're sticking with Shurmur for this year and presumably next - then he's the one to make the call on whether he thinks he can improve the team via Foles over Eli. Foles is younger (although not young), so an expensive but still reasonable contract isn't out of the question.

I don't agree that Foles will stay put. I doubt he ends up in a Giants uniform, but I do think that the opportunity for one last paycheck, which he will get a good one from someone, will override his desire to stick around in Philly.

I understand Jcn, I live on Philly and Foles has discussed multiple times how he came back to Philly because it was a good personel fit for him and he doesn't want to chase money anymore. He's also become really religious and was like a leader of a team prayer group or something like that. He just strikes me as different. We'll see if greed takes over.

RE: Foles would be a immediately upgrade mittenedman : 1/16/2019 9:56 am : link

Quote: Only people on this message board would disagree.. we have a 1st ballot HOF QB and still manage to only win 5 games a year.



I said I don't give a f#ck if he's an upgrade. It's more than laundry. And I happen to think he's a poor QB that looks OK in the PHI system.

Hypothetically Speaking varco : 1/16/2019 9:59 am : link I'm not talking literally (so please, I haven't lost my mind) but HYPOTHETICALLY speaking, if I could, would I replace Eli with Foles, even up, and at roughly the same compensation level (give or take)? Yes. I respect Eli as much as any on this board, but do believe his best days are long behind. What finally brought this home was the last series in the Cowboys game....when we couldn't even get a completion in 4 tries....not even a dump over the middle to a back! With Foles, we could pick up 7 years in age and a QB who knows the game vs. a rookie draft choice who we would be complaining about as soon as he throws his first pick.



That said, I do agree that the article is speculative and probably meant to meet a deadline for the writer....but that's their job.



I found a recent article about the Colts' dilemma with Brisset interesting...would this be avenue to pursue, while adding a high level draft choice as a back up if Eli "calls it a day"? Brisset or a similar young back up to hold the fort until a real franchise QB is found? This would give us the financial flexibility to add pieces to the OL and Defense to build a real foundation. I know that this is only speculative on my part and Brisset or other similar QB's have their "warts" and are FAR from ideal (I'm not a scout and the first to admit I don't have the knowledge to evaluate). At least conceptually COULD this make more sense than trying to squeeze another year out of Eli, with an inexperienced draft choice spending the year holding a clip board on the sideline?

Will you also stop visiting BBI?

This times 1000. Rick also says "Oh, and he didn't have his best WR for two of those games...and his WR dropped a pass so he really should have such and such record"



Well, Odell missed 4 games this year and only started 2 games last year (played in 4). How does that factor into his "shitty" QB play? Isn't Alshon Jeffrey>>Sterling Shepard, if not more? What about the rest of the crew Eli actually played with when the entire WR corp was on gurneys last season? How about Shepard dropping passes on crucial drives? Eli gets no credit for that? How about the Giants defense blowing leads while the Eagles special teams tip a kick that should have sent them home?



Let's talk about Foles under Shurmur. He had a great and I mean GREAT season in 2013. But then he had 2014, still under Shurmur....13 TDs, 10 INTs in 8 games before breaking his collar bone.



St. Louis 2015 - 11 Games 7 TDs 10 INTs benched for Case Keenum not once, but twice.



KC 2016 - Barely played. Started one game when Smith had a concussion...187 yards and 1 TD.



We all know what happened last year and this year. You could actually make a strong case that he literally tried to throw the game away against Atlanta, but their secondary decided to punt easy INTs instead of catching them before he went and, to his credit, played lights out football against Minnesota and New England.



Point is, people around here complain about how much Eli Manning costs, and they're right. But to pay Foles is insanity. You're going to eat Eli's $6m plus pay Foles upwards of $20m/year (I think probably closer to $25m based on the contracts guys got last year). So for 2019 you're talking about minimum 26m, probably closer to 30m for QB play that will not be significantly better. The rest of the years on the contract will likely cost in the same neighborhood as what Manning costs us this year again, for QB play that is not going to be much better. In comment 14265108 Mike from Ohio said:This times 1000. Rick also says "Oh, and he didn't have his best WR for two of those games...and his WR dropped a pass so he really should have such and such record"Well, Odell missed 4 games this year and only started 2 games last year (played in 4). How does that factor into his "shitty" QB play? Isn't Alshon Jeffrey>>Sterling Shepard, if not more? What about the rest of the crew Eli actually played with when the entire WR corp was on gurneys last season? How about Shepard dropping passes on crucial drives? Eli gets no credit for that? How about the Giants defense blowing leads while the Eagles special teams tip a kick that should have sent them home?Let's talk about Foles under Shurmur. He had a great and I mean GREAT season in 2013. But then he had 2014, still under Shurmur....13 TDs, 10 INTs in 8 games before breaking his collar bone.St. Louis 2015 - 11 Games 7 TDs 10 INTs benched for Case Keenum not once, but twice.KC 2016 - Barely played. Started one game when Smith had a concussion...187 yards and 1 TD.We all know what happened last year and this year. You could actually make a strong case that he literally tried to throw the game away against Atlanta, but their secondary decided to punt easy INTs instead of catching them before he went and, to his credit, played lights out football against Minnesota and New England.Point is, people around here complain about how much Eli Manning costs, and they're right. But to pay Foles is insanity. You're going to eat Eli's $6m plus pay Foles upwards of $20m/year (I think probably closer to $25m based on the contracts guys got last year). So for 2019 you're talking about minimum 26m, probably closer to 30m for QB play that will not be significantly better. The rest of the years on the contract will likely cost in the same neighborhood as what Manning costs us this year again, for QB play that is not going to be much better.

You gotta be kidding me. You don't think Eli would function a little better with Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Kelce and Brandon Brooks on the OL? Unreal from a Giants fan.

Another opponent's (fading) star who might be available... Dan in the Springs : 1/16/2019 10:07 am : link Sean Lee - scheduled to make $7MM this year for Dallas. Will they keep him? Would you take him on a reasonable deal if he comes available? What kind of numbers would you be willing to pay? FWIW, he's 32 right now.

If we were a QB away from being a SB contender GIANTS128 : 1/16/2019 10:19 am : link Id say it would we a good idea. However we are to many pieces away from contending against the better teams right now. Like others have said getting rookie QB will allow to build the team due to the the low cap hit.

No Thanks lax counsel : 1/16/2019 10:24 am : link I don't think a lot realize this, but Foles has never started 16 games. Someone posted the stats, but he has not been very good outside of Philly. And outside of the 2013 season, not very consistent. Yes, he got hot against Minnesota and New England last year, but outside of that I don't see it with him.



Add to that, this year he was not good to start the season, leading the Eagles to rush back Wentz. His playoffs were pedestrian at best, 466 yds 3td 4ints. He's going to cost a lot of money off of two games last year, so I am not sure how that helps the Giants qb situation.

Likely.



I'd love to look at the data.. pretty sure you'd be hard pressed to find a Giant fan living in the Philly area like myself who would want Foles. He is a cult hero down here.



Likely.

I'd love to look at the data.. pretty sure you'd be hard pressed to find a Giant fan living in the Philly area like myself who would want Foles. He is a cult hero down here.

I thought I read somewhere that Lee was leaning toward retirement due to all the injuries, but not sure if that rumor was corroborated.

I agree. I can get on board with almost any other strategy but I'd hate this. I think Foles is an OK QB but I think he just happens to fit well in Philly and will likely tank wherever he ends up if the circumstances aren't perfect.

if thats the case, just pick a QB in the draft and keep Eli another GMAN4LIFE : 1/16/2019 10:31 am : link year



Foles had a decent line. We dont have a decent line.

The only reason why I would want Foles Jay on the Island : 1/16/2019 10:31 am : link is if they draft a QB early and Foles is willing to sign a 1 year deal as a stopgap. Committing to him long term would be a huge mistake. This is the definition of QB hell.

and adding Foles means about $37m UConn4523 : 1/16/2019 10:32 am : link spent on a QB for 2019 which likely means we wouldn't upgrade C,RG or RT in FA.

This is waht.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/16/2019 10:35 am : link



Quote: Add to that, this year he was not good to start the season, leading the Eagles to rush back Wentz. His playoffs were pedestrian at best, 466 yds 3td 4ints. He's going to cost a lot of money off of two games last year, so I am not sure how that helps the Giants qb situation.



Going off the run last year (when the Eagles were the favorite to win it all when Wentz was QB) will inflate expectations and evaluations. They beat a Bears team that missed a last second FG in a game where Foles led a winning score but was unimpressive outside of that and people talk about all he does is win games. Actually, somebody started a thread saying just that.



Investing in players because of a handful of games is usually fools gold. Keenum is a perfect example of that. Foles stint in LA was a perfect example of that. Trent Green was a good example. Matt Cassel was a good example. You rarely see a guy who has a limited run go to a team and become anything more than mediocre. I struggle to find any examples.



Fitzpatrick and Cousins were established starters who still are mediocre. Garrappolo is an INC. Matt Flynn tanked.



Going off the run last year (when the Eagles were the favorite to win it all when Wentz was QB) will inflate expectations and evaluations. They beat a Bears team that missed a last second FG in a game where Foles led a winning score but was unimpressive outside of that and people talk about all he does is win games. Actually, somebody started a thread saying just that.

Investing in players because of a handful of games is usually fools gold. Keenum is a perfect example of that. Foles stint in LA was a perfect example of that. Trent Green was a good example. Matt Cassel was a good example. You rarely see a guy who has a limited run go to a team and become anything more than mediocre. I struggle to find any examples.

Fitzpatrick and Cousins were established starters who still are mediocre. Garrappolo is an INC. Matt Flynn tanked.

I don't know what these guys are seeing, Fats. It's like everyone wants to just talk about 2013 and the two playoff games last year and ignore everything else. He CAN play a great game or two here and there, but he doesn't do it consistently and he's going to be 30 so it's not like he's going to suddenly put it all together and become consistently awesome.



I don't know what these guys are seeing, Fats. It's like everyone wants to just talk about 2013 and the two playoff games last year and ignore everything else. He CAN play a great game or two here and there, but he doesn't do it consistently and he's going to be 30 so it's not like he's going to suddenly put it all together and become consistently awesome.

We've already got that guy on the roster. Why spend more for what might be a marginal at best upgrade while hindering building the rest of the team?

The only way the Giants should consider Foles Beer Man : 1/16/2019 11:07 am : link is if they decide to release Eli for cap reasons, and can get Foles on a cheap short term contract to keep the seat warm for the future QB. He is not the long term answer for this team at QB, and there is no way in hell they should tie up a lot of cap space on him.

I'd rather roll with Eli another year AcesUp : 1/16/2019 11:13 am : link And this is coming from somebody firmly in the move on from Eli camp. Going big money FA at QB is the least attractive of our shitty options. With shitty options I'd rather they try to find the next Foles than buy this one at the height of his value.

Hell they should have went after Anthony Hitchens

Sean Lee is one injury away from retirement ..

Get younger faster stronger .

It would be one thing if Eli said I am done or blew his

knee out .. I don't want to hitch my wagon to a stop gap

This isn't the Eagles all pro line thats been playing together . Replace Eli with a Rookie that is worth taking

Hell they should have went after Anthony Hitchens
Sean Lee is one injury away from retirement ..
Get younger faster stronger .
It would be one thing if Eli said I am done or blew his
knee out .. I don't want to hitch my wagon to a stop gap
This isn't the Eagles all pro line thats been playing together . Replace Eli with a Rookie that is worth taking
I am just not sold on Haskins but 2020 will be a QB jubilee

No thanks. Red Dog : 1/16/2019 11:18 am : link I don't see Foles as an upgrade over Eli for several reasons including less durability and he hasn't done much of anything outside of Phily, and he won't save any really meaningful money either.



It would be a fool's move to replace Eli with him.

He’s definitely an upgrade over Eli? Says who ? Can you prove this?



He's definitely an upgrade over Eli? Says who ? Can you prove this?

He hung a whopping 14 or so points on the saints. Ok.... he hung what, 21 on the bears? Is he really that good?? He's played well within a talented system to be sure. He might even be well endowed based on the mythos but is nick foles going to come in here and elevate this offense over Eli in 2019? Really think this through because you better be right.

No Foles Thegratefulhead : 1/16/2019 11:40 am : link I do think he is a substantial upgrade over Manning but the 6.2 dead plus his contract convinces me this is the wrong move. I would rather trade for Brisset(can't give a lot) or/and draft Haskins/Jones. I have seen enough of declining Eli, it will get worse but would say no to Foles. Fat guy made good points.

. arcarsenal : 1/16/2019 11:42 am : link Nick Foles would be a huge mistake.

If Wade Boggs could play for the Yankees, lawguy9801 : 1/16/2019 12:06 pm : link Nick Foles can play for the Giants.





... christian : 1/16/2019 12:14 pm : link If the Giants were close, sure.



But the Giants are not close, and the next QB who's not a young, talented player, is going to play the part of temporary pinata as the Giants re-stock.



My guess is the Giants bring on yet another 3/5 of a new offensive line next year, there are continuity struggles, and the lack of depth will hurt again if an injury comes up.



It's a marathon not a sprint getting back into contention. No need to drop 20M+ for the pleasure of getting your ass kicked on the way.

The biggest reason to move on from Eli is the money Go Terps : 1/16/2019 12:14 pm : link To move on from him only to replace him with an equally expensive guy who, if he's better, is only marginally so would make little sense.



When we move from Eli I'd like to see that money reinvested elsewhere on the roster. Disperse it out so we have better depth (particularly along the OL and DL) and better special teams.

This. Maybe a Fitzpatrick-type stopgap is in order, but we need to hit on a QB and take advantage of his rookie contract.

I wouldn't bother with Fitzpatrick Go Terps : 1/16/2019 12:50 pm : link I think we should release Eli. Then at that point we have 3 options that make the most sense for 2019:



1. Enter the season with Lauletta as the starter

2. Draft a QB and let him fight Lauletta for the starting job

3. Look at other teams' depth charts and make a trade. Options off the top of my head are Taysom Hill, Kyle Sloter, Jacoby Brissett.



Each of those options has pluses and minuses, but the key for each scenario is it keeps the QB cap hit low.

I would offer Foles ArcadeSlumlord : 1/16/2019 1:10 pm : link 3 years $65 million guarentee'd with a 4th club option. Likely not enough to get it done but its worth a try...

I would love to cut Eli and acquire any of those 3 QBs. If we could draft Jones by jumping back into the first, I would do that too. 6 is too early for Jones for me. Haskins at 6 is possible, want to see how the vetting goes through the combine before I would be OK with him at 6.

1) Wade Boggs never won a World Series with the Red Sox, much less a World Series MVP

2) Wade Boggs replaced Charlie Hayes, not a future HOFer who was one of the most beloved, iconic players in Yankees history.



1) Wade Boggs never won a World Series with the Red Sox, much less a World Series MVP
2) Wade Boggs replaced Charlie Hayes, not a future HOFer who was one of the most beloved, iconic players in Yankees history.

A closer analogy would be if Johnny Damon was a SS and the Yankees cut Derek Jeter and replaced him with Damon.

You think Foles is going to sign for 17M or less?

My first reaction was, way too many options with Lauletta. However, it may not be a bad thing. I have no idea how he is going to turn out, but my guess is his first year playing will be a disaster which could lead to a top pick in 2020 for a QB or something else.

Yes, we probably only win 3-5 games with Lauletta but at least we are not shelling out over 20 million a year for that shit AND Lauletta MIGHT get better given practice and actual game experience greater than 5 passes.

It is highly unlikely that LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/16/2019 3:04 pm : link the Giants give a big contract to a QB.



Ideally you'd want to move on to a cost-controlled option post Eli barring a "can't miss" kind of FA. I don't think Foles is a can't miss player.

Most likely scenario, I think... Go Terps : 1/16/2019 3:21 pm : link Eli is the guy in 2019. Giants go 5-11 to 7-9 and try to trade up to the top of the draft to get one of Tua/Herbert/Fromm.

Yes...his CEILING is Superbowl MVP

Omg, do you guys realize that Foles had at chopperhatch : 12:52 am : link Least TWICE the team around him that we do and that we would have to pay MORE to watch him do what he did with the fucking Rams?



Yes....we have great players in Barkley and Beckham. But do you fucking dolts realize how good his front 7 had been and how much better his line in front of him is? And to top all 5hat, he managed what? 5-7 good games last year and this?





Give me a fucking break and put down the pipe. Its crack and not good for you.