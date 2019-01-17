I know it's early and he is small...but Kylar Murray shocktheworld : 1/17/2019 12:12 am



That would be worth the price of admission, and our Offense would set records...I just don't think he can physically handle the NFL for more than a few seasons...but dammit if I'm not super intrigued by this kid

- ( Just watch these highlights...I can't imagine having that type of player in blue...we've never had a guy like this...He flicks the ball 60 yards, and is so MF'ing fast..He is a game changer that when paired with SB, and OBJ....Engram, and Sterling...wowThat would be worth the price of admission, and our Offense would set records...I just don't think he can physically handle the NFL for more than a few seasons...but dammit if I'm not super intrigued by this kid Kylar is a freak - ( New Window

Guys a beast... WeekendLife56 : 1/17/2019 12:19 am : link The whole thing with QB's is changeing, I like him. I'm in

He runs faster then everyone else and DonQuixote : 1/17/2019 12:36 am : link throws the ball a long way, and sends the ball pretty much where he wants it to go.



I get the argument about measurable physical attributes, but I think he is really good at football.



I predict he is not there when we pick at #6, but if he was, I'd be fine with the pick.



There's no doubt kennyd : 1/17/2019 12:39 am : link the kid is dynamic but (I know I'm not the first to say it) his WRs are so incredibly wide open on some of those plays (obviously not his fault, he's taking what's given to him) and he is really small. I'm not sure yet. He's interesting

He would be exciting steve in ky : 1/17/2019 12:54 am : link but an undersized QB that relies on his legs is a a real long shot to build a team around and expect him to bring them a championship. Not a gamble I want the Giants to take.

but he is so fast.... shocktheworld : 1/17/2019 1:21 am : link and he doesn't rely only on his legs...he's no Lamar Jackson, this kid can sling the fackin rock... He is so elusive that he won't get hit like you'd expect..I'm warming up to him

Baseball Samiam : 1/17/2019 1:26 am : link Take a chance he’s the NFL draft to get a bigger baseball payday?

the kid is dynamic but (I know I'm not the first to say it) his WRs are so incredibly wide open on some of those plays (obviously not his fault, he's taking what's given to him) and he is really small. I'm not sure yet. He's interesting



Lol! So it's his fault that some of the TD passes he threw were to wide open receivers? I'm pretty sure that highlight reel showed almost all of his TDs from last season, so obviously not every single one of them is going to blow your mind. There are plenty of throws on that reel that show him throwing the ball perfectly into tight windows. In comment 14266055 kennyd said:Lol! So it's his fault that some of the TD passes he threw were to wide open receivers? I'm pretty sure that highlight reel showed almost all of his TDs from last season, so obviously not every single one of them is going to blow your mind. There are plenty of throws on that reel that show him throwing the ball perfectly into tight windows.

I know you said "obviously not his fault"... but still, you can't count that as a knock in any way. Sure that's probably why he amassed over 5000 total yards and 50 TDs, but he also did plenty more where it didn't look so easy.

Think About This Giants38 : 1/17/2019 1:54 am : link If he were 6' or 6'1", teams would be falling over themselves to draft this kid. He is arguably the best athlete to ever play the QB position. And, yes, that includes Michael Vick. Whereas Lamar Jackson completed 58% of his passes in college, Murray completed 70% of his, and the metrics suggest he had the greatest collegiate season for any QB ever.



Yes, his height is a concern, but his skillset is not. He can make every throw. The lanes his running ability would open up for Saquon would be disgusting. I seriously believe that if Murray were our QB, Saquon would run for 2000 yards. Plus, whenever Murray broke the pocket, teams would be forced to respect his running ability, which would result in blown coverages down the field. I'm all in on the kid.

Quote: If he were 6' or 6'1", teams would be falling over themselves to draft this kid. He is arguably the best athlete to ever play the QB position. And, yes, that includes Michael Vick. Whereas Lamar Jackson completed 58% of his passes in college, Murray completed 70% of his, and the metrics suggest he had the greatest collegiate season for any QB ever.



That's all very true. His ability to run so amazingly is where the concern for injury comes from. He is a definite high risk/high reward player. It's gonna be great to watch him play in the NFL wherever he ends up I think. I am pulling for the kid.



That’s all very true. His ability to run so amazingly is where the concern for injury comes from. He is a definite high risk/high reward player. It’s gonna be great to watch him play in the NFL wherever he ends up I think. I am pulling for the kid. In comment 14266067 Giants38 said:That’s all very true. His ability to run so amazingly is where the concern for injury comes from. He is a definite high risk/high reward player. It’s gonna be great to watch him play in the NFL wherever he ends up I think. I am pulling for the kid.

The fact he outran the entire Texas defense on that play, including a flat out footrace with 2 DBs. I mean, he's not playing Monmouth here, lol. Those are starters in a Big 12 defensive secondary. Give me that kind of speed at the QB position, combined with a rocket arm, enough productivity to win the Heisman, enough natural athleticism to be a professional in multiple sports... you can keep those extra couple of inches in height.



I've seen it posted on this site elsewhere... if Kyler Murray were 6'2", he would be the consensus #1 overall pick in this draft (either by the Cards or a team trading up to get him). I don't understand why him being less than 1/2" shorter than Russell Wilson is reason to count him out, and I don't believe that just because he is "smallish" that he is just going to get injured right away. Plenty of small-bodied, durable players in the NFL over the years. Plenty of big-bodied, not so durable players in the NFL over the years.



I truly believe we would see some incredible things with Murray, Barkley, and Beckham... especially when a play breaks down and they need to improvise. These guys are all just flat-out gamers AND freak athletes. Fun Fun Fun.

This is one prospect for whom the combine will be very useful. Ira : 1/17/2019 3:04 am : link We'll see how tall he actually is, how fast he is, how much he weighs and how strong he is.

He is an insect seyhey : 1/17/2019 3:06 am : link and he's not thick like a Sproles. He will get killed. There is a reason GMs look for 6'4" 230 athletes. No no no a thousand times no

Actually, if we believe the listings, he's very close in height and Ira : 1/17/2019 3:29 am : link weight to Julian Edelman.

Some of you still think like Giants ownership SHO'NUFF : 1/17/2019 4:02 am : link Can't think outside your own comfort zone.

Never ever judge a player strictly by his highlights reel. BlueLou'sBack : 1/17/2019 4:50 am : link But Boy is he fun to watch. Off the top of my head, a lot of those highlights were on 3rd downs, even 3rd and longs.



Put him on the Giants, and he adds wins, 3-4 at least all by himself. Why?



a) Huge uptick in red zone production % and sum.

b) Huge uptick in 3rd down conversion % and sum.

c.) Would generate more success and TDs from improvised plays.



All this, as long as he stays on the field.

Kids a player. Giant John : 1/17/2019 5:18 am : link We need those kind. Draft him if he’s there to be had.

He's 1" shorter USAF NYG Fan : 1/17/2019 5:31 am : link and 20lbs lighter than Russell Wilson. Put on more weight and if he can be as smart as Wilson when running with the ball, I'd say he has a shot.

It will be interesting to see Beer Man : 1/17/2019 6:25 am : link his actual height when they measure him at the Combine. I agree with those who say if not for his height/weight he would be both the best player and best QB in this year's draft.

Exciting player, ZogZerg : 1/17/2019 6:42 am : link But he had a lot of time in clean pockets and wide open receivers on a number of those highlights.

Big OU fan BillT : 1/17/2019 7:11 am : link And remember folks were saying too short, open receivers, Big 12 defenses about Mayfield. Now Murray is even smaller than Mayfield but he is an amazing talent. It would be something to see him in blue.

Well.... PBMedia : 1/17/2019 7:13 am : link The first pass was a jump ball that the receiver made a play on. The next 4 were clean pockets and wide receivers wide open. Not saying I k now enough about him to want to draft him or not. Just saying the "highlight" reel is not an NFL reel.



I'll pass on a 5'10" QB. BTW, name two f'10" QBs that ever won a superbowl...

i'm at that point as a fan UConn4523 : 1/17/2019 7:39 am : link where i'm ok taking a shot and pushing the chips on the table. If he doesn't work out that will suck, we will be fucked for a few years then we can try again. But if he does work out....it can be fucking glorious.



I'd be perfectly fine taking him (especially in a trade down).

The first pass was a jump ball that the receiver made a play on. The next 4 were clean pockets and wide receivers wide open. Not saying I k now enough about him to want to draft him or not. Just saying the "highlight" reel is not an NFL reel.

I'll pass on a 5'10" QB. BTW, name two f'10" QBs that ever won a superbowl...



Russell Wilson would've had two rings if they just handed the ball off to Lynch.



Thanks Pete Carroll!

The one thing I watch for on QBs is his progression of reads JohnB : 1/17/2019 8:09 am : link What does he do when his primary target is covered?



From this highlight reel, Murray locks onto his primary target and if he is covered, Murray runs the ball. I didn't see much of him using his second and third receiving options or him using his legs to extend the play to give WRs the time to come open. It seemed like there were two options, pass to the primary or run the ball.



If he does that in the NFL, he will not last long.

Drew and Russ mattlawson : 1/17/2019 8:14 am : link Doing big boy things from small shortcomings. Will be interesting to see how baker does over time

I don't think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/17/2019 8:15 am : link



If he were 6' or 6'1", teams would be falling over themselves to draft this kid.



Lamar Jackson is much bigger than Murray and teams weren't falling all over themselves to draft him.



Murray will be one of the shortest, lightest QB's to ever play the position in an Era where defenders are much bigger and stronger and only slightly slower.



It is a recipe for a short career. He isn't a pocket passer or a scrambler, he is a runner.



Not to mention, what do you do when you draft him, build an offensive scheme around him and he gets hurt week 4? You aren't just losing a player, you are fucked with the scheme.

The fact he outran the entire Texas defense on that play, including a flat out footrace with 2 DBs. I mean, he's not playing Monmouth here, lol. Those are starters in a Big 12 defensive secondary. Give me that kind of speed at the QB position, combined with a rocket arm, enough productivity to win the Heisman, enough natural athleticism to be a professional in multiple sports... you can keep those extra couple of inches in height.



I've seen it posted on this site elsewhere... if Kyler Murray were 6'2", he would be the consensus #1 overall pick in this draft (either by the Cards or a team trading up to get him). I don't understand why him being less than 1/2" shorter than Russell Wilson is reason to count him out, and I don't believe that just because he is "smallish" that he is just going to get injured right away. Plenty of small-bodied, durable players in the NFL over the years. Plenty of big-bodied, not so durable players in the NFL over the years.



I truly believe we would see some incredible things with Murray, Barkley, and Beckham... especially when a play breaks down and they need to improvise. These guys are all just flat-out gamers AND freak athletes. Fun Fun Fun.



Love his game. I've been touting his play all year. Was saying back in September he's the most amazing offensive player I've ever seen in the college game. And it just never stopped - he kept putting up great performance after great performance.



But I'm a believer in NFL metrics, almost to a fault, especially for the QB position, and have started to hold Murray's size against him. I know the NFL is gradually morphing into arena football; and the rules may make it easier to break some of the conventional wisdom.



But investing first round dollars on such an unusual prospect is way too risky. As dynamic as he is, he's very likely going to get hurt because mobile QBs get hurt. It's just the nature of the sport and history bears that out. So unless we could get him in round 3,4 or 5, I take my chances somewhere else.

I think if the Giants selected him RomanWH : 1/17/2019 8:22 am : link it would bring a level of excitement that the fanbase hasn't seen in years. It not only signals that they are willing to go away from the old school thought process of what a NFL QB should be, but also allows for Shurmur to get really creative on offense. The ability to extend plays with his legs... The ability to be an actual run option threat when running an RPO... If he turns into a faster Baker Mayfield, sign me up.

concerned about the size bc4life : 1/17/2019 8:41 am : link yes drew brees, yes seattle's wilson - but most QBs are 6'2 or taller and there is a reason for that.



it's the 6th pick, better be sure

The guy is definitely a playmaker Mike from Ohio : 1/17/2019 8:50 am : link and the size is certainly a concern. Valid arguments on both sides. But the thing that tips the scale for me is that he does have such an easy and lucrative out - MLB. My concern would be if he is not having instance success, or sustains a couple of early injuries and is in and out of the lineup, will he just realize there is another game he can play for a living with much less physical wear and tear?



For that reason I would not touch him with a first round pick.

Watch this video of him rasbutant : 1/17/2019 8:52 am : link



Not saying he isn't good, in fact I'm very impressed with him and think he will be drafted before Haskins.



Just saying this is a better gauge of what you will get in the NFL.

- ( Its more telling then his "highlight" videos.Not saying he isn't good, in fact I'm very impressed with him and think he will be drafted before Haskins.Just saying this is a better gauge of what you will get in the NFL. Link - ( New Window

I think it's clear he wants to play football YAJ2112 : 1/17/2019 8:53 am : link he wouldn't be heading down this path if he didn't, he would just play baseball like guys like Weinke and Henson did.

There's nothing that resembles an NFL pass rush ATL_Giants : 1/17/2019 8:56 am : link in there. He's throwing in a clean pocket most of the time.

I think PaulN : 1/17/2019 9:03 am : link If he can stay healthy, he will be a great QB, but the Giants are still 20 years behind the times and in a million years would never pick this player as their franchise QB. I would be thrilled with Haskins even. He is more durable and would fit right in, maybe it takes him a year or two but big deal. I don't think the Giants will take either guy and we will remain in QB hell because this organization is afraid to fail, while they are failing miserably.

in there. He's throwing in a clean pocket most of the time.



Watch the video i linked if you want to see him without a clean pocket.

most college football highlight reels UConn4523 : 1/17/2019 9:14 am : link do not showcase pressure. That's the college game for the most part. So dismissing a guy because there isn't much pressure is the epitome of lazy. Go take a look at Luck's Stanford tape, tons of clean pockets.



If you don't want Murray that's fine, but lack of pressure shouldn't be the reason.

Quote: If he were 6' or 6'1", teams would be falling over themselves to draft this kid. He is arguably the best athlete to ever play the QB position. And, yes, that includes Michael Vick. Whereas Lamar Jackson completed 58% of his passes in college, Murray completed 70% of his, and the metrics suggest he had the greatest collegiate season for any QB ever.



I'm pretty high on Murray myself, but in what world is he more athletic than Michael Vick?



This one. 2 professional leagues are fighting for this kid. He just won the Heisman in the sport he wasnt signed to a pro deal

If he were 6' or 6'1", teams would be falling over themselves to draft this kid. He is arguably the best athlete to ever play the QB position. And, yes, that includes Michael Vick. Whereas Lamar Jackson completed 58% of his passes in college, Murray completed 70% of his, and the metrics suggest he had the greatest collegiate season for any QB ever.



I'm pretty high on Murray myself, but in what world is he more athletic than Michael Vick?







This one. 2 professional leagues are fighting for this kid. He just won the Heisman in the sport he wasnt signed to a pro deal



In the football world, I think Vick is every bit the athlete, besides the fact he is quite a bit bigger. I'll grant you that being an A+ athlete in both baseball and football is scarce. Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders are the only two I can think of. Although John Elway was quite a CF in baseball along with being a HoF QB.

If he were 6' or 6'1", teams would be falling over themselves to draft this kid. He is arguably the best athlete to ever play the QB position. And, yes, that includes Michael Vick. Whereas Lamar Jackson completed 58% of his passes in college, Murray completed 70% of his, and the metrics suggest he had the greatest collegiate season for any QB ever.



I'm pretty high on Murray myself, but in what world is he more athletic than Michael Vick?







This one. 2 professional leagues are fighting for this kid. He just won the Heisman in the sport he wasnt signed to a pro deal







This one. 2 professional leagues are fighting for this kid. He just won the Heisman in the sport he wasnt signed to a pro deal



In the football world, I think Vick is every bit the athlete, besides the fact he is quite a bit bigger. I'll grant you that being an A+ athlete in both baseball and football is scarce. Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders are the only two I can think of. Although John Elway was quite a CF in baseball along with being a HoF QB. In comment 14266268 twostepgiants said:In the football world, I think Vick is every bit the athlete, besides the fact he is quite a bit bigger. I'll grant you that being an A+ athlete in both baseball and football is scarce. Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders are the only two I can think of. Although John Elway was quite a CF in baseball along with being a HoF QB.

Murray Archer : 1/17/2019 9:47 am : link One of the first ways that I evaluate offensive players is I question how I would defend the player and what he does to a defense.



Murray is a match up nightmare.

Defenses will have creatively figure out how to defense him.



I am not certain that there is a QB who can do what he does. He is fast , allusive, quick, has a fast release, strong arm, is accurate in the pocket and on the move. Due to his baseball background, He along with Mahomes, is one of a few passers who can throw from all angles. He can revolutionize the RPO. He is made for the pistol. He can be the future of the QB position.



Put Murray in the backfield with Barkley and they will cause nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators.



I would not want to play the Giants.

The way.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/17/2019 9:50 am : link people are framing this discussion is that Murray is a can't miss player and if the Giants don't pick him, not only are they stuck in an old mentality, but they are also doomed for failure.



There are a lot of red flags with Murray. Not picking him doesn't mean you're playing it safe as much as it means you may legitimately understand how bad some of those flags are.

The shorter QBs in the league Simms11 : 1/17/2019 9:50 am : link have not had major problems IMO and I don't believe DG is the type of guy that looks only at size. He's mentioned that their scouting process will also now look at production as well. Can the guy play?! Drew Brees, Russ Wilson, Mayfield. They all can throw the ball and get it to the playmakers. having some mobility also helps them and gives the defense another dynamic to think about. He would make this offense extremely dangerous, if the Oline can be improved, as well. Could the Giants draft him, yes I believe they actually could if DG is true to his word.

Forget his height CromartiesKid21 : 1/17/2019 9:55 am : link Murray has one of the smallest set of hands for a QB to ever come out. He might be a fumbling machine. Think his hand size might have more to his draft slot than being 5'9''

Kylar Murray. Gruber : 1/17/2019 10:02 am : link The latest is he's 5ft 3ins. So, basically the jumps on the back of the place holder as the ball in snapped. I don't foresee a problem.

If the Giants drafted Murray I would certainly embrace it, Brown Recluse : 1/17/2019 10:03 am : link but I just don't see it happening.

There's no way I see the Giants, old, stodgy organization drafting him Heisenberg : 1/17/2019 10:06 am : link But, I'm excited to see him in the NFL and the idea of him, OBJ and Saquon on the same field is pretty tantalizing (heck, even throw Engram in there).

One of the most impressive things Murray is able to do twostepgiants : 1/17/2019 10:06 am : link Is throw on the run accurately without having to stop or plant his feet



Look at the video I linked above, he threw it 55 yards in the air while running into double coverage. Hits the WR is stride

Ya gonna "Doug Flutie" him? sober297 : 1/17/2019 10:06 am : link demand he fit into a taller man's offense, or design an offense around him, ala Russell Wilson.

I think he will be more of a sideshow PatersonPlank : 1/17/2019 10:10 am : link People will be excited to see him at first, but then over time he won't end up starting and turn into an RG3/Flutie type guy.

Murray has one of the smallest set of hands for a QB to ever come out. He might be a fumbling machine. Think his hand size might have more to his draft slot than being 5'9''



That's an interesting comment. I looked up his history re fumbles. In 9 games in 2015 for Texas A & M, he fumbled 3 times and lost 1. In 14 games in 2018 for Oklahoma, he fumbled 3 times and lost 2.

- ( In comment 14266318 CromartiesKid21 said:That's an interesting comment. I looked up his history re fumbles. In 9 games in 2015 for Texas A & M, he fumbled 3 times and lost 1. In 14 games in 2018 for Oklahoma, he fumbled 3 times and lost 2. Link - ( New Window

Quote: Video linked Video - ( New Window )



Great play. It illustrates two of his attributes - throwing the deep ball accurately and being able to throw on the run. In comment 14266225 twostepgiants said:Great play. It illustrates two of his attributes - throwing the deep ball accurately and being able to throw on the run.

Flutie played in the 80s and 90s for the most part UConn4523 : 1/17/2019 10:22 am : link how far back are we going to really go? He played in a time that is incomparable to the modern game where QBs of all shapes and sizes can thrive. Again, it’s fine to think Murray is too small, but pointing to a guy who’s now in his mid 50’s as the reason why is ridiculous.

I don't really.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/17/2019 10:45 am : link



Quote: Ya gonna "Doug Flutie" him?

sober297 : 10:06 am : link : reply

demand he fit into a taller man's offense, or design an offense around him, ala Russell Wilson.



The Seahawks didn't design an offense around Wilson. And keep in mind, there is a vast difference between Wilson and Murray. One is a scrambling QB, the other is a running QB.



What Jackson will have to prove is that he can be a NFL-caliber thrower of the ball. Murray will too. Successful mobile QB's use the mobility to buy time to complete passes or they situationally run when it is available. Running QB's either go off of designed running plays or they make a quick read and if it isn't open, they take off.



It is much easier to defend a running QB in the NFL. They will have a shitload of highlights from college though.



It is much easier to defend a running QB in the NFL. They will have a shitload of highlights from college though. understand this:The Seahawks didn't design an offense around Wilson. And keep in mind, there is a vast difference between Wilson and Murray. One is a scrambling QB, the other is a running QB.Look at Lamar Jackson. He won a Heisman Trophy. Everyone marveled at how his has a great arm and can make all the throws. What happened? He was reduced his rookie season to being a running QB, who very much struggled to make throws. You don't think there's a highlight reel out there that shows Jackson making the same type of plays? And Jackson is 6'3" and 220 pounds.What Jackson will have to prove is that he can be a NFL-caliber thrower of the ball. Murray will too. Successful mobile QB's use the mobility to buy time to complete passes or they situationally run when it is available. Running QB's either go off of designed running plays or they make a quick read and if it isn't open, they take off.It is much easier to defend a running QB in the NFL. They will have a shitload of highlights from college though.

He looks like when Odell plays QB penkap75 : 1/17/2019 10:58 am : link ..

Also with all the rules to protect QBs now MotownGIANTS : 1/17/2019 11:33 am : link He should at least be considered especially if the vibe you get from the interviews is he is 100% about football. The true question is what happens in FA getting at least 1 true viable starter for the OL & DL(edge)/LB upgrade. Though a OL and FS from free agency would be cool as well.

Lamar Jackson's senior season stats show 59.1% completions Ira : 1/17/2019 11:36 am : link vs Murray's 69% accuracy. Jackson had 27 td's to 10 interceptions. Murray had 42 td's to 7 interceptions.

Robert Griffin the Turd Gman11 : 1/17/2019 11:42 am : link was very dynamic and exciting until he got broken into little pieces.



I wouldn't trust Murray lasting more than a season or two getting hit by 300 pound linemen.

Two things that bother me about Murray Bramton1 : 1/17/2019 11:58 am : link 1. His height.

2. He played in the Big 12, where they are all allergic to good defense.

Couldn't watch the entire hilight reel because it quickly became baadbill : 1/17/2019 12:05 pm : link irrelevant to me when literally every single pass he threw was (1) with zero pressure in his face; (2) to a wide open WR.



Not his fault obviously. And he has great speed and elusiveness with his feet. And he throws a nice long ball.



But I want to see film of him doing it under severe pressure from 6'5" men to WR who are closely covered.

RE: Are.. MotownGIANTS : 1/17/2019 12:06 pm : link

Quote: there new rules protecting QB's once they start running?



QB injuries normally occur in the pocket more times than on the run. Most times the QB slides, dives, runs OOB ....

In comment 14266489 FatMan in Charlotte said:QB injuries normally occur in the pocket more times than on the run. Most times the QB slides, dives, runs OOB ....

Murray is a much better passer than Jackson UConn4523 : 1/17/2019 12:10 pm : link I think that's pretty obvious. It comes down to whether or not the Giants (or whoever is thinking about drafting him) think he can be a pocket passer in the NFL. If they don't, this is probably a moot point and we wouldn't draft him. If they do, than it gets interesting.



And I don't mean purely pocket passer, I just mean that he'd play more like Wilson then RG3 (someone who can stand in the pocket and read a defense vs. someone who couldn't).



Theres going to be many layers to scouting Murray, it will definitely be interesting.

RE: Couldn't watch the entire hilight reel because it quickly became twostepgiants : 1/17/2019 12:13 pm : link

Quote: irrelevant to me when literally every single pass he threw was (1) with zero pressure in his face; (2) to a wide open WR.



1- i posted a highlight above of that



2- hasnt the rationale for Eli Mannings struggles



1- i posted a highlight above of that



2- hasnt the rationale for Eli Mannings struggles been that he is under so much pressure no one can do anything and/or no one is open? In comment 14266542 baadbill said:1- i posted a highlight above of that2- hasnt the rationale for Eli Mannings struggles been that he is under so much pressure no one can do anything and/or no one is open?

I'm pretty high on Murray myself, but in what world is he more athletic than Michael Vick?







This one. 2 professional leagues are fighting for this kid. He just won the Heisman in the sport he wasnt signed to a pro deal



I think you are confusing "skill" and athleticism. Murray's ability to play two sports shows incredible skill (e.g. hand-eye coordination, timing, etc.)



Athleticism is purely about physical attributes such as speed, agility, strength and explosiveness. Michael Vick in his prime is hands down the better athlete of the two. A comparison of their numbers after Murray goes through the combine should make this clear. I think you are confusing "skill" and athleticism. Murray's ability to play two sports shows incredible skill (e.g. hand-eye coordination, timing, etc.)Athleticism is purely about physical attributes such as speed, agility, strength and explosiveness. Michael Vick in his prime is hands down the better athlete of the two. A comparison of their numbers after Murray goes through the combine should make this clear.

Quote: people are framing this discussion is that Murray is a can't miss player and if the Giants don't pick him, not only are they stuck in an old mentality, but they are also doomed for failure.



There are a lot of red flags with Murray. Not picking him doesn't mean you're playing it safe as much as it means you may legitimately understand how bad some of those flags are. I am with you here. I think Murray is exciting, is all that is going on here. Barkley....OBJ ...Murray Very risky, but the QB have protections like they have never had before. He would have to run like Wilson(smart) but my god, we would tough to defend and soul crushing for defenses. 3rd and long would no longer be time to punt. Too risky for me, the allure is there, I get the attraction. I like Haskins and Jones. In comment 14266306 FatMan in Charlotte said:I am with you here. I think Murray is exciting, is all that is going on here. Barkley....OBJ ...Murray Very risky, but the QB have protections like they have never had before. He would have to run like Wilson(smart) but my god, we would tough to defend and soul crushing for defenses. 3rd and long would no longer be time to punt. Too risky for me, the allure is there, I get the attraction. I like Haskins and Jones.

Murray is magic gary_from_chester : 1/17/2019 12:33 pm : link To those he say he is a risky pick... the risk is he will not turn out to be a great player. He has the potential to be great. Haskins is a safer pick but the ceiling is lower in my opinion.

I believe the NFL missed out on Flutie’s best years. He came back in his mid 30’s and had some magic moments. Now the rules and style of play are even more conducive to the success of smaller QB’s. I want to see this guy in Giant blue with Saquon, Odell, and Engram. This could be a special offense. This kid will make the existing OL that much better with his ability to run and avoid the rush. This kid is not RG III a runner who can throw; this kid can sling it with the best of them, and run like no other QB since Vick. Please NYG draft Kyler Murray if he is there at pick six.

I think you are confusing "skill" and athleticism. Murray's ability to play two sports shows incredible skill (e.g. hand-eye coordination, timing, etc.)



Athleticism is purely about physical attributes such as speed, agility, strength and explosiveness. Michael Vick in his prime is hands down the better athlete of the two. A comparison of their numbers after Murray goes through the combine should make this clear.



Does it even matter? Murray is an incredible athlete and unquestionably a top 2 or 3 athlete at the QB position. GBN listed its top 154 prospects. You know the one with the best anticipated 40 time? Kyler Murray.



And then you mistake that athleticism for someone who runs. In the Bama game, he used it to escape pressure and threw a 55 yard rope for a TD. You say he’s athletic, so you call him Lamar Jackson. Except Jackson completed 58% of his passes in college; Murray completed 70% of his.



I’ve said this before: try running the “Double Eagle” D the Chargers used to shut down Jackson. If a team did that, OBJ would break the single game receiving record.



For people who say he can’t read Ds; that’s similarly nonsense. And you don’t need to listen to me. Listen to McShay on the Rich Eisen show, where he calls Murray advanced at doing so.



I’m tired of people calling someone flawed and saying we shouldn’t draft them. Every prospect is flawed; everyone has something to work on. The question is whether the prospect has a fatal flaw. Murray does not. In comment 14266576 FearTheHippo said:Does it even matter? Murray is an incredible athlete and unquestionably a top 2 or 3 athlete at the QB position. GBN listed its top 154 prospects. You know the one with the best anticipated 40 time? Kyler Murray.And then you mistake that athleticism for someone who runs. In the Bama game, he used it to escape pressure and threw a 55 yard rope for a TD. You say he’s athletic, so you call him Lamar Jackson. Except Jackson completed 58% of his passes in college; Murray completed 70% of his.I’ve said this before: try running the “Double Eagle” D the Chargers used to shut down Jackson. If a team did that, OBJ would break the single game receiving record.For people who say he can’t read Ds; that’s similarly nonsense. And you don’t need to listen to me. Listen to McShay on the Rich Eisen show, where he calls Murray advanced at doing so.I’m tired of people calling someone flawed and saying we shouldn’t draft them. Every prospect is flawed; everyone has something to work on. The question is whether the prospect has a fatal flaw. Murray does not.

Another year of people falling over their own feet Ten Ton Hammer : 1/17/2019 12:40 pm : link looking for the "perfect" qb prospect while a 5'10 QB from a gimmicky, no-defense conference just broke Peyton Manning's rookie records.

Doug Flutie speaks on Kyler twostepgiants : 1/17/2019 12:45 pm : link Enter Flutie, who’s actually going to bat for Murray … explaining, “The biggest problem with a lot of short quarterbacks is they don’t have the arm strength. [Murray] does. He can make all the throws.”



Flutie additionally says the implementation of unfold offenses all through the NFL will assist Murray discover passing lanes … and says it should not be exhausting for him to copy the success he had at Oklahoma.



“He can throw from all kinds of angles. We see that with [Patrick] Mahomes and you’ll have the same thing with Kyler Murray.”

Quote: in there. He's throwing in a clean pocket most of the time. This! Not only is it clean most of the time, it's usually at least 4 yards radius clean. Not the real NFL world, and his height would then become a true factor. In comment 14266202 ATL_Giants said:This! Not only is it clean most of the time, it's usually at least 4 yards radius clean. Not the real NFL world, and his height would then become a true factor.

Quote: looking for the "perfect" qb prospect while a 5'10 QB from a gimmicky, no-defense conference just broke Peyton Manning's rookie records.



Agree with this.



The game is changing, and if the Giants don't adapt they're going to keep floundering. In comment 14266597 Ten Ton Hammer said:Agree with this.The game is changing, and if the Giants don't adapt they're going to keep floundering.

Quote: Now the rules and style of play are even more conducive to the success of smaller QB’s



The rules are there to protect QB's in the pocket. Not running QB's. And the style of play is actually more benefical to pocket passers or scrambling QB's who buy time to throw because WR's will either get open or draw a penalty.



The style of play is not more friendly for any size QB who runs. Where they used to have plodding LB's and fat DL's chasing them, they not have quick 250-300 pounders chasing them, many who aren't that much slower. Murray will basically be smaller than almost every defensive player out there isn't the right comparison or true:The rules are there to protect QB's in the pocket. Not running QB's. And the style of play is actually more benefical to pocket passers or scrambling QB's who buy time to throw because WR's will either get open or draw a penalty.The style of play is not more friendly for any size QB who runs. Where they used to have plodding LB's and fat DL's chasing them, they not have quick 250-300 pounders chasing them, many who aren't that much slower. Murray will basically be smaller than almost every defensive player out there

Which 5'10" rookie are you talking about?



Mayfield was 6'+. In comment 14266597 Ten Ton Hammer said:Which 5'10" rookie are you talking about?Mayfield was 6'+.

Rules and style of play gary_from_chester : 1/17/2019 1:22 pm : link I agree the rules protect QB’s in the pocket. I believe this will help Kyler Murray, from what I have seen he is a very smart runner who will slide or go out of bounds to avoid big hits. i watched Vick many times take on tacklers unnecessarily and it eventually caught up to him. I do not have that concern with Murray, he is a passer who will use his legs when needed and is a very fast and crafty runner. He is not a reckless runner like Vick was at times or Cam Newton can be because of his size. So I do believe the rules help him, as he operates behind the line of scrimmage.

The style of play in todays game rewards teams that can chuck it. You can’t get away with defensive style of play like Mel Blount back in the day. Mobile QB’s who can sling it and fast paced offenses that limit substitutions have a huge advantage in today’s game. You may have lighter and faster DT’s but if you can’t sub them out they will get gassed and frustrated chasing the likes of Murray, Saquon, OBJ, and Engram. Agree to disagree, you can make a reasonable argument on both sides but I am all in on Murray

The rules are there to protect QB's in the pocket. Not running QB's. And the style of play is actually more benefical to pocket passers or scrambling QB's who buy time to throw because WR's will either get open or draw a penalty.



The style of play is not more friendly for any size QB who runs. Where they used to have plodding LB's and fat DL's chasing them, they not have quick 250-300 pounders chasing them, many who aren't that much slower. Murray will basically be smaller than almost every defensive player out there



If you look of what Nagy has Trubisky doing you absolutely can protect the QB when he runs. He rarely takes hits in the running game. He is constantly sliding before contact. I've seen him slide multiple times on 3rd down before the sticks when he probably could have fought for the 3rd down. Now he actually hurt his shoulder sliding, but that seems like kind of a fluky thing. In comment 14266640 FatMan in Charlotte said:If you look of what Nagy has Trubisky doing you absolutely can protect the QB when he runs. He rarely takes hits in the running game. He is constantly sliding before contact. I've seen him slide multiple times on 3rd down before the sticks when he probably could have fought for the 3rd down. Now he actually hurt his shoulder sliding, but that seems like kind of a fluky thing.

On the flip side I don't think Zeke's Alibi : 1/17/2019 1:24 pm : link Lamar Jackson is very long for this league unless they can teach him how to get down. He is way too wiry to take all the hits he does.

Does it even matter? Murray is an incredible athlete and unquestionably a top 2 or 3 athlete at the QB position. GBN listed its top 154 prospects. You know the one with the best anticipated 40 time? Kyler Murray.



And then you mistake that athleticism for someone who runs. In the Bama game, he used it to escape pressure and threw a 55 yard rope for a TD. You say he’s athletic, so you call him Lamar Jackson. Except Jackson completed 58% of his passes in college; Murray completed 70% of his.



I’ve said this before: try running the “Double Eagle” D the Chargers used to shut down Jackson. If a team did that, OBJ would break the single game receiving record.



For people who say he can’t read Ds; that’s similarly nonsense. And you don’t need to listen to me. Listen to McShay on the Rich Eisen show, where he calls Murray advanced at doing so.



I’m tired of people calling someone flawed and saying we shouldn’t draft them. Every prospect is flawed; everyone has something to work on. The question is whether the prospect has a fatal flaw. Murray does not.



I haven't seen many people around here crushing Murray about his athleticism, arm, intellect, movement, etc. From what I can tell, me included, he has been applauded for his skill sets.



But to discount his size - and he's small - as if it's insignificant is poor judgment. It's a major, major issue. And I think it makes him the most unusual first round prospect we've ever seen.











In comment 14266590 Giants38 said:I haven't seen many people around here crushing Murray about his athleticism, arm, intellect, movement, etc. From what I can tell, me included, he has been applauded for his skill sets.But to discount his size - and he's small - as if it's insignificant is poor judgment. It's a major, major issue. And I think it makes him the most unusual first round prospect we've ever seen.

FMiC Go Terps : 1/17/2019 1:27 pm : link You speak as though Murray is primarily a running QB. The guy threw for 4300 yards and 42 TDs this season...his passing numbers are about identical to Mayfield's at Oklahoma the year before. And he only ran the ball 43 more times than Mayfield did the year before.



Here are their numbers compared at Oklahoma:



Mayfield (2017)

Passing: 285/404, 4627, 11.5 Y/A, 43/6

Rushing: 97/311/5



Murray (2018)

Passing: 260/377, 4361, 11.6 Y/A, 42/7

Rushing: 140/1001/12



I understand concerns over his size, but Murray was an elite passer in college last year. The equal at least of Haskins, Tua, and Lawrence. And head to head in the semifinal I thought he was a better passer than Tua.



Murray is not a running QB. He's a top shelf passer.

Quote: Murray has one of the smallest set of hands for a QB to ever come out. He might be a fumbling machine. Think his hand size might have more to his draft slot than being 5'9''



Fumbling machine?



He's never fumbled in college. In comment 14266318 CromartiesKid21 said:Fumbling machine?He's never fumbled in college.

Quote: I’m tired of people calling someone flawed and saying we shouldn’t draft them. Every prospect is flawed; everyone has something to work on. The question is whether the prospect has a fatal flaw. Murray does not.



Being small isn't fatal in itself. Being slight isn't. Having small hands isn't.



Put them all together and you have a very risky pick. Murray might actually have 3 fatal flaws.



I will say it one more time - Murray will be the smallest, lightest QB to play the game in recent time just flaws. It is also about probabilities:Being small isn't fatal in itself. Being slight isn't. Having small hands isn't.Put them all together and you have a very risky pick. Murray might actually have 3 fatal flaws.I will say it one more time - Murray will be the smallest, lightest QB to play the game in recent time

You left out one thing gary_from_chester : 1/17/2019 1:32 pm : link Murayy will be the smallest, lightest and most talented dynamic QB to play the game in a long time :)

But.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/17/2019 1:33 pm : link Terps, Murray is a running QB. They use several designed runs a game with him. I mean, he averaged almost 10 YPC!



He's either having designed runs or he's making a quick read and taking off. He's not scrambling very often to buy time, he's either throwing it or taking off.



Mayfield is a scrambler.



If he has the discipline to be a scrambler, that's fine, but we rarely see guys show that restraint.

Murray actually has way better ball security than most Zeke's Alibi : 1/17/2019 1:34 pm : link because he does a great job of keeping two hands on the ball. Probably learned the right way because of his disadvantage there. The guys who fumble are the guys who take that second hand off the ball.

I agree with his passing vs Tua’s UConn4523 : 1/17/2019 1:34 pm : link and I like Tua (though he seems just as risky considering he’s been battling constant injuries).



If I had to go with Murray at 6 or trade up to get Tua next year, I’d rather just go with Murray and keep my assets. If it doesn’t work out, we can at least react to it a year sooner.



I know jobs are on the line and it doesn’t work that way, but I think he’s be electric with Barkley and Beckham, especially if we keep adding to the OL.

Quote: Terps, Murray is a running QB. They use several designed runs a game with him. I mean, he averaged almost 10 YPC!



He's either having designed runs or he's making a quick read and taking off. He's not scrambling very often to buy time, he's either throwing it or taking off.



Mayfield is a scrambler.



If he has the discipline to be a scrambler, that's fine, but we rarely see guys show that restraint.



But isn't that going to be on his coaches to design an offense that incorporates his ability to extend plays? Think about the long TD throw he had against Alabama...that play was fucking ridiculous, and a result of Murray keeping his eyes downfield while creating time with his legs.



I think this guy is a better player than Haskins. I understand the concern over his size, but he's a hell of a player. In comment 14266684 FatMan in Charlotte said:But isn't that going to be on his coaches to design an offense that incorporates his ability to extend plays? Think about the long TD throw he had against Alabama...that play was fucking ridiculous, and a result of Murray keeping his eyes downfield while creating time with his legs.I think this guy is a better player than Haskins. I understand the concern over his size, but he's a hell of a player.

Frame is the issue with him AcesUp : 1/17/2019 1:37 pm : link Not necessarily height. That shouldn't preclude you from taking him at 6 if everything else checks out but it's something that you will have to be comfortable with because he will be at a greater risk for injury than larger or less mobile QBs.

The baseball stuff worries me as much Chris684 : 1/17/2019 1:40 pm : link if not more than the size.



It's not just about attempting to be a two sport athlete, which an NFL QB can NOT attempt, it's also the fear that he wakes up one day and says my life would be easier in center field.



I would need assurances that it's football all the way.



While his size is an issue, he is an exciting player, and I do wonder if there is a place for him in the evolving NFL. I'm not, nor have I ever been a running QB guy, but he can throw the ball. It is exciting just to be talking about this after many said we'd be out of QB options and destined for hell after passing last year.

Murray could be such a game changer that I think he's worth the Strahan91 : 1/17/2019 1:43 pm : link



This is a good article from September on how Murray avoids taking big hits. Statistically at his size he's far more likely to get hurt. However, you look at a guy like Eli Manning who has the requisite height but isn't exactly a physical specimen and even at age 37 he didn't get banged up at all. He's taken some hits over the years that you'd certainly think would injure a guy in his physical shape. Some guys just know how to avoid it better than others.

- ( risk as long as you're not trading future assets to move up. If it looks like his size is going to be a major issue then you can recover faster than if you took a guy like lets say Jameis Winston who flashes greatness but more often looks like he stinks. Those are the ones that get you, the ones you're constantly trying to develop where it just doesn't wind up happening.This is a good article from September on how Murray avoids taking big hits. Statistically at his size he's far more likely to get hurt. However, you look at a guy like Eli Manning who has the requisite height but isn't exactly a physical specimen and even at age 37 he didn't get banged up at all. He's taken some hits over the years that you'd certainly think would injure a guy in his physical shape. Some guys just know how to avoid it better than others. Link - ( New Window

6'1 would still be considered small for a QB Ten Ton Hammer : 1/17/2019 1:46 pm : link And in fact was a criticism of Mayfield.



I'm not even a Murray guy. I know almost nothing about him.



But there was a lot of 'size' talk as a means of dismissing legitimacy of quarterbacks last year, as there is every year.



Though for the record, it would be hard for me to think a guy that's 5'9-5'10 could make it at that position unless he had some kind of elite skill.

He is not a running QB gary_from_chester : 1/17/2019 1:48 pm : link He is an excellent passer who is also an electric runner. Think Russell Wilson with a jetpack and that is what you get with Kyler Murray. With his size/frame durability is a legitimate concern but well worth the risk of getting a great dynamic player. From what I have seen he is a gamer, along witn his talent he is a great competitor. The risk is worth tne reward. I just don’t see the Giants going for it, too conservative Hope they prove me wrong.

Quote: if not more than the size.



It's not just about attempting to be a two sport athlete, which an NFL QB can NOT attempt, it's also the fear that he wakes up one day and says my life would be easier in center field.



I would need assurances that it's football all the way.



While his size is an issue, he is an exciting player, and I do wonder if there is a place for him in the evolving NFL. I'm not, nor have I ever been a running QB guy, but he can throw the ball. It is exciting just to be talking about this after many said we'd be out of QB options and destined for hell after passing last year.



Unless Murray is assured by Beane and the A's that he won't be in the minors for more than a month, Murray isn't going back to baseball. He loves the big stage. Loves big crowds. He loves football, and likes that the NFL doesn't have a minor league system.



Someone linked to a very interesting article the other day that contains interviews with Murray's former high school and college teammates, and high school coaches. And it was clear that doing a minor league circuit grind was something Murray had zero interest in. The thought of playing baseball in small cities in front of 500 people was/is a real turnoff. In comment 14266694 Chris684 said:Unless Murray is assured by Beane and the A's that he won't be in the minors for more than a month, Murray isn't going back to baseball. He loves the big stage. Loves big crowds. He loves football, and likes that the NFL doesn't have a minor league system.Someone linked to a very interesting article the other day that contains interviews with Murray's former high school and college teammates, and high school coaches. And it was clear that doing a minor league circuit grind was something Murray had zero interest in. The thought of playing baseball in small cities in front of 500 people was/is a real turnoff.

But.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/17/2019 2:01 pm : link



Quote: Think Russell Wilson with a jetpack and that is what you get with Kyler Murray.



NC State ran the option occasionally, but Wilson was always a scrambling QB. One of the question marks regarding Wilson when he transferred was if he could play in a more pro style offense and he could. Had 33 TD's with 4INT's and his completion % was above 70% while never being above 60% at NC State. He pretty much gave the NFL a glimpse that he wasn't a running QB as he had half the normal attempts he had rushing at NCST.



Murray is a dynamic player, and even then. he's giving up more than a inch and 30 pounds to Wilson. Wilson was not a run oriented guy, even in college, especially with Wisconsin:NC State ran the option occasionally, but Wilson was always a scrambling QB. One of the question marks regarding Wilson when he transferred was if he could play in a more pro style offense and he could. Had 33 TD's with 4INT's and his completion % was above 70% while never being above 60% at NC State. He pretty much gave the NFL a glimpse that he wasn't a running QB as he had half the normal attempts he had rushing at NCST.Murray is a dynamic player, and even then. he's giving up more than a inch and 30 pounds to Wilson.

Is Murray a "run oriented guy"? Go Terps : 1/17/2019 2:05 pm : link He threw 370 times and ran 140. Do we know how many of those 140 runs were called runs by Riley?

Russell Wilson is a big guy for his height. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/17/2019 2:06 pm : link It's an oddly underrated aspect of his game. He's built like a runningback IMO.

Mayfield for comparison YAJ2112 : 1/17/2019 2:08 pm : link threw 404 times and ran it 97 times in 2017. He ran it 141 times in 2015 in his first year as a starter at Oklahoma with Riley as OC.

Murray is a shorter, more athletic Mayfield giants#1 : 1/17/2019 2:13 pm : link nearly identical passings stats between them when comparing their final seasons which is quite illustrative since they both played at OK.



But Murray rushed for >700 yards and 7 TDs more despite only 3 more rushes per game.



And Murray was a far more accomplished passer than Lamar Jackson in college. They're not remotely similar players.

Quote: had a season with 527 pass attempts



and had 143 rush attempts that same year. In comment 14266759 FatMan in Charlotte said:and had 143 rush attempts that same year.

Quote: YPC of 3.0:)



yeah, I imagine a bunch of those are actually sacks right? Isn't that how college counts those? In comment 14266767 FatMan in Charlotte said:yeah, I imagine a bunch of those are actually sacks right? Isn't that how college counts those?

Quote: had a season with 527 pass attempts



And had 378 or fewer his 3 other seasons. Also finished with a college comp% = 60.9% vs Murray's 67.4%. In comment 14266759 FatMan in Charlotte said:And had 378 or fewer his 3 other seasons. Also finished with a college comp% = 60.9% vs Murray's 67.4%.

Quote: He threw 370 times and ran 140. Do we know how many of those 140 runs were called runs by Riley?



Just a note, but sacks in college are considered rushing attempts, so that should put it into perspective that he ran fewer times than you think he did. It’s also amazing that he ran for 1000 yards on 140 attempts. He basically ran for 1100 yards on 120 attempts, assuming he was sacked 20 times for a loss of 100 yards.



By the way, Cutcliffe called running plays for Daniel Jones. A lot of them, actually. How many people here consider him a running QB? In comment 14266743 Go Terps said:Just a note, but sacks in college are considered rushing attempts, so that should put it into perspective that he ran fewer times than you think he did. It’s also amazing that he ran for 1000 yards on 140 attempts. He basically ran for 1100 yards on 120 attempts, assuming he was sacked 20 times for a loss of 100 yards.By the way, Cutcliffe called running plays for Daniel Jones. A lot of them, actually. How many people here consider him a running QB?

Quote: had a season with 527 pass attempts



And the Seahawks' offense got worse the more they threw the ball. They switched it back this year and got better.



But I don't see Wilson and Murray as similar players. Murray is much more explosive. In comment 14266759 FatMan in Charlotte said:And the Seahawks' offense got worse the more they threw the ball. They switched it back this year and got better.But I don't see Wilson and Murray as similar players. Murray is much more explosive.

And the Seahawks' offense got worse the more they threw the ball. They switched it back this year and got better.



But I don't see Wilson and Murray as similar players. Murray is much more explosive.



He was talking about in college. In comment 14266787 Go Terps said:He was talking about in college.

Giants38 Go Terps : 1/17/2019 2:28 pm : link Thanks...I'd forgotten about the sacks/rushes thing in college.



Interesting about Jones at Duke. In 2016 and 2017 he has more rushes than Murray did last year. Again, have to correct for sacks.



And regarding comps to Lamar Jackson. Jackson was a different type of player in college. He ran the ball quite a bit more than Murray did. 260 & 232 times his last two years. I'm a huge Jackson fan, but he can fairly be called a running QB. I don't think that applies to Murray.

I can't tell.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/17/2019 2:28 pm : link for sure, but it looks like Wilson's longest rush was 28 yards vs. UNLV.



Fun fact - he had 3 receptions while at Wisconsin

had a season with 527 pass attempts







And the Seahawks' offense got worse the more they threw the ball. They switched it back this year and got better.



But I don't see Wilson and Murray as similar players. Murray is much more explosive.







He was talking about in college.



Sorry, my mistake. In comment 14266789 YAJ2112 said:Sorry, my mistake.

Quote: It's an oddly underrated aspect of his game. He's built like a runningback IMO.



Mayfield too, they're both thickly built guys. I'm not sure I see that with Murray, he's built like slot back. Does he have the frame to add 15-20 lbs? That's something they'll have to look at.



Even if you decide he's an injury risk and likely to miss some games, I don't think that should stop a team from drafting him early. There are plenty of QBs out there that are capable of holding down the fort for a handful of games - Foles and Keenum have turned that experience into big contracts. However, it's incredibly difficult to find QBs that can be true difference makers and elevate the team around them. If you decide Murray can be one of those guys, you take him because the upside far outweighs the risk. In comment 14266746 Ten Ton Hammer said:Mayfield too, they're both thickly built guys. I'm not sure I see that with Murray, he's built like slot back. Does he have the frame to add 15-20 lbs? That's something they'll have to look at.Even if you decide he's an injury risk and likely to miss some games, I don't think that should stop a team from drafting him early. There are plenty of QBs out there that are capable of holding down the fort for a handful of games - Foles and Keenum have turned that experience into big contracts. However, it's incredibly difficult to find QBs that can be true difference makers and elevate the team around them. If you decide Murray can be one of those guys, you take him because the upside far outweighs the risk.

I Honestly Don’t Believe I’ve Ever Seen A QB with Murray’s Skillset Giants38 : 1/17/2019 2:56 pm : link He’s most often been compared to Lamar Jackson and Vick. But we’ve already discussed Jackson, and he is much more runner than passer right now. Vick, similarly, had his own passing issues, as he had only one season in which he started more than 10 games and completed over 60% of his passes. The guy was not accurate in college or the pros.



It would be shocking to me if Murray did not succeed as a passer. Certainly, there is nothing to suggest that he can’t sling it - and do so accurately - at the next level. And that is what differentiates him from Vick and Jackson.



People complain about his slight build and argue that it puts him at risk of injury. But I don’t think that is true. Russell Wilson and Brees are the smallest QBs in the NFL, and they have been healthy with out issue (Brees got hurt early, but that was unrelated to height or build). Meanwhile some of the bigger QBs - Luck, Newton, Big Ben, Wentz - have missed significant time due to injury.



With the changing NFL, I don’t believe height is a predictor I’d anything. I believe it’s even less of a concern if he measures in at the height At which OU listed him.

Don’t even bother 5BowlsSoon : 1/17/2019 2:58 pm : link Arizona will draft him number one.

Quote: are short, not slight.



As was pointed out to you in the other thread, build is not a predictor of injury. Slight or not



Last year I was repeatedly assured that slight Josh Rosen would be injured by the wind let aline an NFL player and he did not get injured yet the appropriately built Darnold did as did the "monster" Josh Allen, who i pointed out had a ling injury history already



You would think a fanbase that saw slender Eli become an "iron man" but not "Big Ben" would know this In comment 14266867 FatMan in Charlotte said:As was pointed out to you in the other thread, build is not a predictor of injury. Slight or notLast year I was repeatedly assured that slight Josh Rosen would be injured by the wind let aline an NFL player and he did not get injured yet the appropriately built Darnold did as did the "monster" Josh Allen, who i pointed out had a ling injury history alreadyYou would think a fanbase that saw slender Eli become an "iron man" but not "Big Ben" would know this

So if your Murray jtfuoco : 1/17/2019 4:51 pm : link Do you try to gain 10-15 pounds going into the Combine?

Are you being purposely dense now?? FatMan in Charlotte : 1/17/2019 4:59 pm : link If Eli played the same style as Ben, do you think he would stay healthy?



Furthermore, basing a rookie year of staying healthy or being hurt isn't indicative of anything.



You can continue to reason away that being slight AND short isn't an issue.



I assure those who will make the selection or will pass will know it is an issue

Quote: Its more telling then his "highlight" videos.



Not saying he isn't good, in fact I'm very impressed with him and think he will be drafted before Haskins.



Just saying this is a better gauge of what you will get in the NFL. Link - ( New Window )



Based on the video, that was a solid performance. In comment 14266194 rasbutant said:Based on the video, that was a solid performance.

Quote: weight to Julian Edelman. and boy do he take a beating living over the middle. In comment 14266077 Ira said:and boy do he take a beating living over the middle.

Quote: and I like Tua (though he seems just as risky considering he’s been battling constant injuries).



If I had to go with Murray at 6 or trade up to get Tua next year, I’d rather just go with Murray and keep my assets. If it doesn’t work out, we can at least react to it a year sooner.



I know jobs are on the line and it doesn’t work that way, but I think he’s be electric with Barkley and Beckham, especially if we keep adding to the OL.



+1. This post makes a ton of sense. In comment 14266686 UConn4523 said:+1. This post makes a ton of sense.

The most important number isn't height BigBlueCane : 1/18/2019 4:49 am : link or completion %, it's his Wonderlic score.

I think his Wonderlic will be just fine

What indication is there his wonderlic score is low? Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 8:43 am : link This isn't a Lamar Jackson situation.

Something I realized re: Kyler Murray Leg of Theismann : 1/18/2019 1:47 pm : link I was thinking about it and I have to say I already think this kid has a lot of guts...



He was considered a top prospect in the 2015 MLB draft. He could have gone off and played baseball immediately out of high school and had a nice payday. Instead, he opts to go to college and play football.



Then, in 2018, he was selected with the #9 overall pick in the MLB draft and signed a $4.4M contract with the A's. He still decides he is willing to risk that by going to play a full season of D1 college football in the Big 12. So, he clearly loves the game of football! He barely played at all before the 2018 season and once he was drafted by an MLB team he could have just walked away from football and been a millionaire. Instead he played football just for the love of the game, and he went and won a Heisman trophy.



My point is this: If this kid already went out and played a full season of D1 football FOR FREE at the risk of getting injured and losing his baseball career (running around "undersized" and at risk of injuring his "slight frame"), why the hell would he now pass up MILLIONS OF DOLLARS in guaranteed money to play the sport he loves on the biggest stage of all? A first round pick, no less, and not to mention he plays the position he plays is far and away the most lucrative of all positions in the NFL.



I don't see this kid passing up on the sport he loves NOW,at this point, when he could make tons of money doing it, after he ALREADY has done it for free at the risk of losing his baseball $ and career. I don't buy the idea that he will be convinced that he's all of a sudden going to get injured (even though he's never been injured playing football) just because NFL defenders are so big and fast and scary. It's not about what anyone else says, it's about what he feels he's capable of doing, and from everything this kid has done I don't see him backing down now just to make the more conservative "business decision".

I don't think he is as small as is portrayed around here... Johnny5 : 1/18/2019 2:28 pm : link He is not slight he is actually fairly muscular. I have seen people calling him 5'9 here and I don't think he is that short.



I am not sure what I think on how he will translate to the NFL, but he is not just a great runner, he throws a GREAT long ball. I would be both terrified and ecstatic at drafting him... lol

Quote: He is not slight he is actually fairly muscular. I have seen people calling him 5'9 here and I don't think he is that short.





The Combine will tell all, but even Oklahoma's team website, and team websites are always known to be generous, only lists him at 5'10.



In comment 14267822 Johnny5 said:The Combine will tell all, but even Oklahoma's team website, and team websites are always known to be generous, only lists him at 5'10.

The Combine will tell all, but even Oklahoma's team website, and team websites are always known to be generous, only lists him at 5'10.



For sure, but just looking at him next to other players on his team I am thinking 5'10 seems likely correct. Anyway don't they list him at 5'11? He doesn't look much shorter to me than Russell Wilson or even Drew Brees. Wilson is definitely beefier though, especially in the legs.



Not sure what I think about drafting him though. Like I said I can totally see getting excited about drafting him.. but yeah his size does have to give you concern. In comment 14267844 Ten Ton Hammer said:For sure, but just looking at him next to other players on his team I am thinking 5'10 seems likely correct. Anyway don't they list him at 5'11? He doesn't look much shorter to me than Russell Wilson or even Drew Brees. Wilson is definitely beefier though, especially in the legs.Not sure what I think about drafting him though. Like I said I can totally see getting excited about drafting him.. but yeah his size does have to give you concern.

The Combine will tell all, but even Oklahoma's team website, and team websites are always known to be generous, only lists him at 5'10.







For sure, but just looking at him next to other players on his team I am thinking 5'10 seems likely correct. Anyway don't they list him at 5'11? He doesn't look much shorter to me than Russell Wilson or even Drew Brees. Wilson is definitely beefier though, especially in the legs.



Not sure what I think about drafting him though. Like I said I can totally see getting excited about drafting him.. but yeah his size does have to give you concern.



They list him at 5'11", yes. Baker Mayfield is 6'1" and seeing them stand next to each other I don't see a huge height difference. There is no way Baker is 4 inches taller than Murray, NO WAY. My prediction is Murray will measure at 5'10" and change, no shorter than 5'10" even, though. In comment 14267906 Johnny5 said:They list him at 5'11", yes. Baker Mayfield is 6'1" and seeing them stand next to each other I don't see a huge height difference. There is no way Baker is 4 inches taller than Murray, NO WAY. My prediction is Murray will measure at 5'10" and change, no shorter than 5'10" even, though.

I mean I know the kid has warts, too small, Big 12 no defense Jim in Forest Hills : 1/18/2019 5:11 pm : link but can you imagine what he could do for Saquon?



That RPO would just be insane. Saquon would rush for 2000 yards.