2019 NFL Draft Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 7:49 am Systems are down at work so I'm bored. Anybody want to talk about the NFL Draft?



Who are your favorite players? Some guys you like after Day 1?



What do you think the Giants will do with the 6th pick? What do you want them to do?



JonC or Hitdog any info on who they like

I know it's early, but I'm hoping you got something.

RE: Give me a pass rusher in the first round Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 7:57 am

Quote: we desperately need a pass rusher.



RE: Give me a pass rusher in the first round Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 7:58 am

Quote: we desperately need a pass rusher.



I'm really warming up to QB in round 1 UConn4523 : 1/17/2019 8:12 am : link didn't think I would but I like the options more and more each day that passes. That said if we aren't sold on one this looks like its finally the year that can break our way with a pass rusher "falling" to us at 6.



If one of the above happens I'd like to then focus on adding another starter to the OL (Center or RT), and if we need to use our 3rd or 4th to move up in the 2nd or back into the 1st, id be fine with doing so.



We absolutely need to come away with 2 more starters who contribute week 1 (unless we take a QB who sits). From there, just take BPA, we need good players everywhere.

Giants must addtess George from PA : 1/17/2019 8:19 am : link ER

RT

RG

FS

LB



Elephant in the room and eventually the most important



QB





I dont care if its in FA or draft. Draft seems loke 1st rd talent is ER or QB.



Now, i am not sure Giants have luxury to trade up in the 1st as there will be a stud at 6.



They need their draft picks, but they can use some of their later rd picks to go after someone in the 2nd, 4th, 5th.



Dalton Risner in the 2nd Capt. Don : 1/17/2019 8:20 am : link I think there will be excellent value at OT in the 2nd round. That being said, I really think we go hard after Daryl Williams so I will shift that focus to center. I am probably in the minority here but I hope they give Halapio a chance to push Brown at RG and also be our backup center.



Dalton Risner in the 2nd. Assuming we bring back Brown at RG (which I am torn on), that would make our OL look like this. Ages when season starts in parentheses.



Solder (31)

Hernandez (24)

Risner (24)

Brown (26) or Halapio (28)

Williams (27)



RE: I'm really warming up to QB in round 1 Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 8:23 am

I'm hoping we address RT in free agency. Darryl Williams just seems like such a perfect fit. He's a Gettleman guy. Coming off an injury so his contract shouldn't be too high.



I'm honestly not sure if they replace Halapio or Brown. I would definitely try to replace both, but I'm not sure if they will. I still think our OL could be solid with Solder-Hernandez-Halapio-Brown-Williams. In comment 14266139 UConn4523 said:I'm hoping we address RT in free agency. Darryl Williams just seems like such a perfect fit. He's a Gettleman guy. Coming off an injury so his contract shouldn't be too high.I'm honestly not sure if they replace Halapio or Brown. I would definitely try to replace both, but I'm not sure if they will. I still think our OL could be solid with Solder-Hernandez-Halapio-Brown-Williams.

Really hoping Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 8:28 am : link A team in the top 5 falls in love with Kyler Murray. Don't think the Giants would even contemplate drafting him, but if he goes top 5 it pushes another player down to us.



I'm not sure how to feel about him. His highlights look good, but I just don't know if a QB of his stature can succeed in the NFL.

RE: Way too early Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 8:30 am

Quote: .



Yeah I figured it was. Do you think an off ball LB like Devin White is a realistic possibility at 6? In comment 14266153 JonC said:Yeah I figured it was. Do you think an off ball LB like Devin White is a realistic possibility at 6?

RE: Way too early Capt. Don : 1/17/2019 8:31 am

Quote: .



Its way too early to talk about the draft on a football board? Why?



What will happen if a bunch of Giants fans talk about the draft two full weeks after the season is over? In comment 14266153 JonC said:Its way too early to talk about the draft on a football board? Why?What will happen if a bunch of Giants fans talk about the draft two full weeks after the season is over?

Haskins ryanmkeane : 1/17/2019 8:34 am : link and White are my two guys

RE: RE: Way too early JonC : 1/17/2019 8:37 am

RE: RE: Way too early JonC : 1/17/2019 8:38 am

I think people need to temper their expectations Diver_Down : 1/17/2019 8:38 am : link with regards to FA. Daryl Williams seems like the perfect fit. But the reasoning that he is coming off an injury and will command a cheap contract is likely not happening. There is a dearth of talent of capable starters and plenty of teams will be flush with cash to bid for his services.



Case in point is Justin Pugh. A man who is capable, but never distinguished himself from his peers- not a single pro-bowl in his career (not even a replacement for a alternate). Hurt every year missing multiple games except for his rookie year. His last year here, he missed a half a season. Yet, he earned a $9M/yr contract with the Cards.





RE: RE: RE: Way too early Capt. Don : 1/17/2019 8:41 am

Risner vs. Sweat Capt. Don : 1/17/2019 8:44 am : link



Played at a high level at RT. Some people have him projected to center. I have linked a really good article about the game Risner squared off with Sweat. Risner has NFL strong hands already.

- ( I really like both but I dont think Sweat will be a value pick at 6 and also wont be within reach in the 2nd. However, I would be excited about Risner in the 2nd.Played at a high level at RT. Some people have him projected to center. I have linked a really good article about the game Risner squared off with Sweat. Risner has NFL strong hands already. Lonk - ( New Window

RE: I think people need to temper their expectations Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 8:47 am

Quote: with regards to FA. Daryl Williams seems like the perfect fit. But the reasoning that he is coming off an injury and will command a cheap contract is likely not happening. There is a dearth of talent of capable starters and plenty of teams will be flush with cash to bid for his services.



Case in point is Justin Pugh. A man who is capable, but never distinguished himself from his peers- not a single pro-bowl in his career (not even a replacement for a alternate). Hurt every year missing multiple games except for his rookie year. His last year here, he missed a half a season. Yet, he earned a $9M/yr contract with the Cards.





Can't look at the total money. The media put out that he got 5 years and 45 million. The contract is essentially a 3 year deal worth 25 million.



RTs are also making less then RGs.



The highest paid RTs are

11.2

9.5

8.1

8

7.7



The highest paid RGs are

14

12

11.2

11

10 In comment 14266167 Diver_Down said:Can't look at the total money. The media put out that he got 5 years and 45 million. The contract is essentially a 3 year deal worth 25 million.RTs are also making less then RGs.The highest paid RTs are11.29.58.17.7The highest paid RGs are141211.21110

RE: RE: RE: RE: Way too early JonC : 1/17/2019 8:50 am

I'm still looking at ERs who fit their scheme JonC : 1/17/2019 8:53 am : link or possibly an OT, which might indicate we're picking just outside the blue chips.

Nothing specific on Goodson JonC : 1/17/2019 8:55 am : link From what I see, he flashes at times but needs to stay on the field and perform more consistently. He gets dinged and gassed often, and earlier on last season it looked like he was picking up some of Ogletree's bad habits with guessing rather than reading his keys. He had some better games as the season wore on.

Jon Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 9:04 am : link Haven't watched much of the OTs yet, but from what I've read it seems that 6 might be a reach for any of the OTs. Especially if they think Jonah has to move inside to OG.



I assume it's gonna come down to ER, LB or QB. Which would be great. Give me Allen, White or Haskins.

... jayg5 : 1/17/2019 9:05 am : link QB- Drew Lock. Needs to get better with foot work but I think he’s the QB with most upside



D-line.- Jeffrey Simmons. haven’t seen him talked about all that much on here but think he’s going to be a stud. After Bosa, and Williams I think he’s next best



TE- TJ Hockenson. Would prob be our best blocker on o-line...kidding, but he’s relentless when blocking and kicks ass. I like him over Fant as best TE In draft



If they don't take a QB at 6 jeff57 : 1/17/2019 9:07 am : link And assuming Q. Williams, Bosa and Allen are off the board, I like White, Ferrell or Wilkins at 6.

guys Im liking but Dankbeerman : 1/17/2019 9:13 am : link not at 6. Risner, Wilkins and Zac Allen. I think our pass rush needs to be improved from the inside out and Risners flexability to play C, RG, RT he could uprgade any of those spots.

I would like to see Rashan Gary in play at #6 JonC : 1/17/2019 9:13 am : link He's more of a traditional 4-3 DE, but he's really athletic on the edge, and he's growing on me as a hybrid scheme talent. Also like Greg Little. Hard to not love White but not sure he'll rank that high as an ILB, not interested so far in Haskins at #6.



Allen has to demonstrate some power ability, can he set the edge and anchor versus the run, can he hand fight and disengage from OL, etc.

A few good DT prospects JonC : 1/17/2019 9:15 am : link but picking one at #6 when you run a lot of 3-4 looks suggests the options we're looking at aren't that strong, imo.

RE: Way too early barens : 1/17/2019 9:23 am

Quote: .



Yeah, there always seems to be a prospect who makes his way into the top 10 after the Senior Bowl week, let alone the combine. In comment 14266153 JonC said:Yeah, there always seems to be a prospect who makes his way into the top 10 after the Senior Bowl week, let alone the combine.

A strange Jon in NYC : 1/17/2019 9:23 am : link lack of discussion about Haskins so far on this thread.



He's smart mobile, accurate, strong arm, productive.



As far as I can tell his main downside is just that he's young/inexperienced, which everyone is at some point. What am I missing?

Just curious... Dan in the Springs : 1/17/2019 9:26 am : link but how do you guys go back and watch college football games? Generally speaking, there's too much going on each Saturday to catch more than a game or two, and with so many teams/prospects that makes it very difficult to catch some of these prospects at all or maybe just see one game at best.



Beyond seeing highlight clips on YouTube, is there some package or something that BBIers subscribe to that allows them to go back and rewatch college games during the time leading up to the draft? It would be worth a bit to me to be able to buy something like NFL GamePass, especially since I'm not an NBA fan and there's very little on TV that appeals to me.



Curious how it is that people can have so many well-informed opinions - are they just watch 3+ games every Saturday, or is there something else that I can subscribe to?

Draft stretch234 : 1/17/2019 9:33 am : link Get a pass rusher If they don't believe Haskins is that guy



You can always trade to get a guy in 2020 if you believe there are better options



The Eagles traded up to get Wentz, the Rams traded up to get Goff, Chiefs traded up to get Mahomes. Bills traded up to get Allen. You can always trade to get a guy you want











RE: Draft stretch234 : 1/17/2019 9:33 am

Quote: Get a pass rusher If they don't believe Haskins is that guy



You can always trade to get a guy in 2020 if you believe there are better options



The Eagles traded up to get Wentz, the Rams traded up to get Goff, Chiefs traded up to get Mahomes. Bills traded up to get Allen. Bears traded up for Trubisky You can always trade to get a guy you want







In comment 14266271 stretch234 said:

RE: A strange Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 9:34 am

Quote: lack of discussion about Haskins so far on this thread.



He's smart mobile, accurate, strong arm, productive.



As far as I can tell his main downside is just that he's young/inexperienced, which everyone is at some point. What am I missing?



He's my top choice at 6. I like him a lot. Maybe better then any of the QBs from last year. Don't think he has the big question marks that Darnold, Rosen, Allen & Jackson had.



I just know every Haskins discussion turns into people defending Eli. So I try not to bring him up. In comment 14266252 Jon in NYC said:He's my top choice at 6. I like him a lot. Maybe better then any of the QBs from last year. Don't think he has the big question marks that Darnold, Rosen, Allen & Jackson had.I just know every Haskins discussion turns into people defending Eli. So I try not to bring him up.

RE: I would like to see Rashan Gary in play at #6 GoBlue6599 : 1/17/2019 9:43 am

Quote: He's more of a traditional 4-3 DE, but he's really athletic on the edge, and he's growing on me as a hybrid scheme talent. Also like Greg Little. Hard to not love White but not sure he'll rank that high as an ILB, not interested so far in Haskins at #6.



Allen has to demonstrate some power ability, can he set the edge and anchor versus the run, can he hand fight and disengage from OL, etc.

Greg Little was very inconsistent at Ole Miss, I would never take him at # 6.. Gary is again all about projection he looks the part but is already dealing with injuries and I’m not sure if he ever played like a top 10 pick In comment 14266230 JonC said:Greg Little was very inconsistent at Ole Miss, I would never take him at # 6.. Gary is again all about projection he looks the part but is already dealing with injuries and I’m not sure if he ever played like a top 10 pick

RE: Dalton Risner in the 2nd Earl the goat : 1/17/2019 9:51 am

Quote: I think there will be excellent value at OT in the 2nd round. That being said, I really think we go hard after Daryl Williams so I will shift that focus to center. I am probably in the minority here but I hope they give Halapio a chance to push Brown at RG and also be our backup center.



Dalton Risner in the 2nd. Assuming we bring back Brown at RG (which I am torn on), that would make our OL look like this. Ages when season starts in parentheses.



Solder (31)

Hernandez (24)

Risner (24)

Brown (26) or Halapio (28)

Williams (27)





Love the Risner pick. I read he hasn’t given up a sack in college plus live his versatility. Reminds me of another KSU wildcat Cody Whitehair

Signing Daryl Williams for RT and drafting Risner instantly improves Oline immensely In comment 14266146 Capt. Don said:Love the Risner pick. I read he hasn’t given up a sack in college plus live his versatility. Reminds me of another KSU wildcat Cody WhitehairSigning Daryl Williams for RT and drafting Risner instantly improves Oline immensely

RE: I would like to see Rashan Gary in play at #6 Capt. Don : 1/17/2019 9:54 am

Quote: He's more of a traditional 4-3 DE, but he's really athletic on the edge, and he's growing on me as a hybrid scheme talent.



I wonder if Gary can play the 5T, 4-3 DE and a 3-4 rush OLB. Talk about scheme versatility. It would be like having Richard Seymour and Willie McGinest in one player.



Many expect him to run 4.6 at 280lbs. In comment 14266230 JonC said:I wonder if Gary can play the 5T, 4-3 DE and a 3-4 rush OLB. Talk about scheme versatility. It would be like having Richard Seymour and Willie McGinest in one player.Many expect him to run 4.6 at 280lbs.

Im very interested learning more about blueblood : 1/17/2019 9:56 am : link Devin White. Can he rush the passer from the outside as well as the inside?



Agree it's too early to talk cogently about the 2019 draft... Bill L : 1/17/2019 9:58 am : link but I wonder, considering all the very high talk and anticipation about Haskins and Murray as potential picks for us, if we could go back to the 2018 draft, exhume the horse, and talk about (in the Haskins, Murray context) how horrible it would be to draft Saquon because we will never, never, ever, have another opportunity to bring a new QB into the fold.

RE: RE: I would like to see Rashan Gary in play at #6 JonC : 1/17/2019 10:02 am

RE: RE: I would like to see Rashan Gary in play at #6 JonC : 1/17/2019 10:03 am

RE: A strange GFAN52 : 1/17/2019 10:08 am

Quote: lack of discussion about Haskins so far on this thread.



He's smart mobile, accurate, strong arm, productive.



As far as I can tell his main downside is just that he's young/inexperienced, which everyone is at some point. What am I missing?



Some team is sure to trade up ahead of the Giants for Haskins. In comment 14266252 Jon in NYC said:Some team is sure to trade up ahead of the Giants for Haskins.

RE: A strange Jay in Toronto : 1/17/2019 10:16 am

Quote: lack of discussion about Haskins so far on this thread.



He's smart mobile, accurate, strong arm, productive.



As far as I can tell his main downside is just that he's young/inexperienced, which everyone is at some point. What am I missing?



I suspect the Giants will like him but not move and someone will grab him before #6.



In comment 14266252 Jon in NYC said:I suspect the Giants will like him but not move and someone will grab him before #6.

RE: RE: A strange Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 10:22 am

RE: RE: RE: A strange dep026 : 1/17/2019 10:23 am

Quote:

Whose to say the Giants aren't the team trading up for him? Out of all the QB needy teams they are in the best position to do that.







Why would the Giants trade up and give away valuable assets when the team has so many holes? In comment 14266369 Big Rick in FL said:Why would the Giants trade up and give away valuable assets when the team has so many holes?

RE: Dalton Risner in the 2nd Jay on the Island : 1/17/2019 10:29 am

Quote: I think there will be excellent value at OT in the 2nd round. That being said, I really think we go hard after Daryl Williams so I will shift that focus to center. I am probably in the minority here but I hope they give Halapio a chance to push Brown at RG and also be our backup center.



Dalton Risner in the 2nd. Assuming we bring back Brown at RG (which I am torn on), that would make our OL look like this. Ages when season starts in parentheses.



Solder (31)

Hernandez (24)

Risner (24)

Brown (26) or Halapio (28)

Williams (27)

I like Dalton Risner a lot. I know some here hate when versatility is mentioned in regard to an offensive linemen because they think of Pugh but Risner is very versatile. He is a better prospect than Pugh IMO. The Giants will more than likely add at least a C or RT in free agency and they could address the other in round 2 with Risner, David Edwards, Andre Dillard, or Yodny Cajuste. Risner played extremely well at center a few years ago before moving outside. Risner could play center or guard early in his career and then kick outside to left tackle when Solder is let go.



I think David Edwards is the best fit for the Giants but any of them would be good additions. Edwards has great size and he is the best run blocker of the four but he doesn't have the feet to play LT. In comment 14266146 Capt. Don said:I like Dalton Risner a lot. I know some here hate when versatility is mentioned in regard to an offensive linemen because they think of Pugh but Risner is very versatile. He is a better prospect than Pugh IMO. The Giants will more than likely add at least a C or RT in free agency and they could address the other in round 2 with Risner, David Edwards, Andre Dillard, or Yodny Cajuste. Risner played extremely well at center a few years ago before moving outside. Risner could play center or guard early in his career and then kick outside to left tackle when Solder is let go.I think David Edwards is the best fit for the Giants but any of them would be good additions. Edwards has great size and he is the best run blocker of the four but he doesn't have the feet to play LT.

RE: RE: RE: RE: A strange UConn4523 : 1/17/2019 10:33 am

RE: RE: RE: RE: A strange Jay on the Island : 1/17/2019 10:34 am

Building your team through dep026 : 1/17/2019 10:37 am : link Free Agency is disaster 101. You use FA to plug holes that you need to compete. We arent close to competing. We are stuck with some bad long term deals by overspending.



I dont know if Haskins is going to be the guy of the future. But I do know that trading up has a lot of negatives that go with it. This draft is deep in interior lineman. I would hate to pass one of those up.

RE: RE: I think people need to temper their expectations Diver_Down : 1/17/2019 10:37 am

re: Risner AcesUp : 1/17/2019 10:51 am : link RT is shaping up like G was last year, it just seems inevitable that there will be an intersection of BPA and need with our second pick.

I'll answer your question simply by posting my top-6 big board Anakim : 1/17/2019 10:58 am : link People know by now that I always take the BPA



1. DT Quinnen Williams (Alabama)

2. ER Nick Bosa (Ohio State)

3. ER Josh Allen (Kentucky)

4. ILB Devin White (LSU)





And then some combination of Greg Little, MAYBE Jonah Williams, Clelin Ferrell, Ed Oliver Jr., Byron Murphy Jr. and Jachai Polite. Need to see more of Haskins. No Kyler.

RE: Building your team through Jay on the Island : 1/17/2019 11:01 am

Quote: Free Agency is disaster 101. You use FA to plug holes that you need to compete. We arent close to competing. We are stuck with some bad long term deals by overspending.



I dont know if Haskins is going to be the guy of the future. But I do know that trading up has a lot of negatives that go with it. This draft is deep in interior lineman. I would hate to pass one of those up.

You're twisting my words. I didn't say to build the team through free agency. QB is the most important position to fill. Now if the Giants like Haskins then they should trade up if necessary in order to secure his rights. If you're not a fan of Haskins that's fine but let's not pretend that finding a good QB is easy. I really want Jake Fromm next year but I doubt the Giants will be in position to grab him. If the Giants don't like Haskins, Murray, etc then either grab a pass rusher or trade down.



Now if the Giants do get Haskins they would have the room to address the offensive line by adding someone like Daryl Williams, Ja'Wuan James, Donovan Smith, Matt Paradis, Mitch Morse, etc. In comment 14266387 dep026 said:You're twisting my words. I didn't say to build the team through free agency. QB is the most important position to fill. Now if the Giants like Haskins then they should trade up if necessary in order to secure his rights. If you're not a fan of Haskins that's fine but let's not pretend that finding a good QB is easy. I really want Jake Fromm next year but I doubt the Giants will be in position to grab him. If the Giants don't like Haskins, Murray, etc then either grab a pass rusher or trade down.Now if the Giants do get Haskins they would have the room to address the offensive line by adding someone like Daryl Williams, Ja'Wuan James, Donovan Smith, Matt Paradis, Mitch Morse, etc.

Haskins seems to check a lot of the boxes the Giants have. Strahan91 : 1/17/2019 11:11 am : link He's shown the ability to go through his progressions and read coverages (although still needs work). He's at his best making quick short and intermediate throws where he's extremely accurate. He's clean off the field. Seems like a great kid and good leader. Athletic enough to create a little bit of space for himself before the rush gets home (a big part of Keenum's success under Shurmur) and run designed roll outs. There's also the Ryan Day-Shurmur connection.



I'm not saying he's a better prospect than Mayfield, Darnold, Allen or Rosen but he seems to be the best fit amongst them when it comes to the things Gettlemen and Shurmur have mentioned they look for. He also likely needs to be brought along slowly so they can bring Eli back to finish out his contract while Haskins learns.

I like Risner in 2 as well mittenedman : 1/17/2019 11:13 am : link Giants type OL

RE: Haskins seems to check a lot of the boxes the Giants have. GFAN52 : 1/17/2019 11:15 am

Quote: He's shown the ability to go through his progressions and read coverages (although still needs work). He's at his best making quick short and intermediate throws where he's extremely accurate. He's clean off the field. Seems like a great kid and good leader. Athletic enough to create a little bit of space for himself before the rush gets home (a big part of Keenum's success under Shurmur) and run designed roll outs. There's also the Ryan Day-Shurmur connection.



I'm not saying he's a better prospect than Mayfield, Darnold, Allen or Rosen but he seems to be the best fit amongst them when it comes to the things Gettlemen and Shurmur have mentioned they look for. He also likely needs to be brought along slowly so they can bring Eli back to finish out his contract while Haskins learns.



Agree with your all your points except being a better prospect than Mayfield or Darnold. In comment 14266433 Strahan91 said:Agree with your all your points except being a better prospect than Mayfield or Darnold.

WR Andy Isabella, UMass Go Terps : 1/17/2019 11:15 am : link Caught a million passes in college, great route runner, great hands, and a former running back that is good after the catch. Guy has "Wes Welker" written all over him.

RE: RE: Haskins seems to check a lot of the boxes the Giants have. Strahan91 : 1/17/2019 11:16 am

Quote:

Agree with your all your points except being a better prospect than Mayfield or Darnold.

I made it a point to say I'm *not* saying he's a better prospect, just a better fit for what the Giants seem to be looking for both skillset wise and personality wise In comment 14266443 GFAN52 said:I made it a point to say I'm *not* saying he's a better prospect, just a better fit for what the Giants seem to be looking for both skillset wise and personality wise

Moving up in the 2nd stoneman : 1/17/2019 11:16 am : link Using the value chart to guestimate, the extra 4th round pick values (three 4th rounders is about 170 pts), it looks like the Gs could move into the mid 20s (from 37) with just 3 of their supposed four 4th rounders. Moving up in the 1st is too costly pick wise, but not the 2nd.



QB Jones could land into this area as well as alot of good LBs/DEs that will be gone by 37. Just say'in, don't want to blow their 1st on QB if someone jumps in front for Haskins.



Would love a pass rusher at 6 and QB/OL at mid 20s.

RE: RE: Building your team through dep026 : 1/17/2019 11:18 am

RE: RE: RE: Haskins seems to check a lot of the boxes the Giants have. GFAN52 : 1/17/2019 11:19 am

RE: Moving up in the 2nd GFAN52 : 1/17/2019 11:20 am

Quote: Using the value chart to guestimate, the extra 4th round pick values (three 4th rounders is about 170 pts), it looks like the Gs could move into the mid 20s (from 37) with just 3 of their supposed four 4th rounders. Moving up in the 1st is too costly pick wise, but not the 2nd.



QB Jones could land into this area as well as alot of good LBs/DEs that will be gone by 37. Just say'in, don't want to blow their 1st on QB if someone jumps in front for Haskins.



Would love a pass rusher at 6 and QB/OL at mid 20s.



I like your idea of somehow gaining another 1st rd pick. In comment 14266447 stoneman said:I like your idea of somehow gaining another 1st rd pick.

Gotta plug my man Olamide Zaccheus as a mid-round WR Greg from LI : 1/17/2019 11:28 am : link Small (generously listed at 5'8", more likely 5'7") but very quick with good top end speed, incredibly productive (251 career receptions for 2800 yards and 22 TDs despite playing on some terrible teams), has a knack for getting open.

RE: I like Risner in 2 as well Anakim : 1/17/2019 11:28 am

Quote: Giants type OL



Ditto. I think he's extremely sound and very versatile In comment 14266438 mittenedman said:Ditto. I think he's extremely sound and very versatile

if the Giants don't like the QBs giants#1 : 1/17/2019 11:29 am : link or the one(s) they do like are gone, I'd expect them to look at these positions and in this order:



ER

CB

WR



Only exception would be if there's a long term LT prospect. I like Jenkins and Haley, but Beal is an unknown and you can always use another top CB.



And as Eric pointed out in another thread, after Beckham and Shepard there's not much at WR. Considering SS is a FA after this season, WR is definitely a need, though they may choose to use the mid-rounds to look for depth.



I don't see them going ILB at #6. It's rare for an ILB to go top 10 to anyone and I can't even remember the last time the Giants took an ILB in the 1st round period. IIRC, only 3 ILBs have gone in the top 10 in the past decade+ (Smith, Keuchly, McClain) and none higher than #8.

Instead of 11 picks idiotsavant : 1/17/2019 11:33 am : link Let's go for 5 or so via trades up



6

35

38

60

64



Or whatever the fuck it turns out as:



DT

DE/OLB

ILB/FS

C/G

Corner/FS

Haskins is likely going theold5j : 1/17/2019 11:54 am : link To have a monster pro day and he'll be in the top 3 of the draft. I cant see the cards or niners trading out of their spot and giving up a chance to draft Bosa. So maybe 3 is about how high someone would have to trade up.

Stoneman idiotsavant : 1/17/2019 12:04 pm : link I see 6 and 38 as great picks in this draft.



Personally, I would advocate keep both 6 and 38, and trade to ADD a few more around 35 though 50.



Multiple near top of Rd 2 as opposed to moving up.from. 38. And as opposed to all 11.

will be interesting to see how they use those extra 4s/5s stoneman : 1/17/2019 12:06 pm : link I personally so not value them as I am sure NFL execs do, so this is just internet know-it-all, but I would love to move up from the 2nd, not so much from the 4th to replace my missing 3rd. Hope they do not sit and actually pick 3 4th rounders.

RE: Stoneman stoneman : 1/17/2019 12:07 pm

Quote: I see 6 and 38 as great picks in this draft.



Personally, I would advocate keep both 6 and 38, and trade to ADD a few more around 35 though 50.



Multiple near top of Rd 2 as opposed to moving up.from. 38. And as opposed to all 11.



I hear you - I just currently like a few mid 20s guys right now that I think will not be there at 37. April is a long way off though. In comment 14266540 idiotsavant said:I hear you - I just currently like a few mid 20s guys right now that I think will not be there at 37. April is a long way off though.

DT at 6 might be top 3 overall talent value. idiotsavant : 1/17/2019 12:21 pm : link BUT....but but but



One might very easily get a 'top 15 any other year" DT at 38 this year . Easily and probably.



SO...is there an ILB or DE/OLB that's worth the 6?



If one blinds oneself to offense in this draft, the leverage is there at front 7 yo really play it.

If the Giants don't view Haskins or Murray Jay on the Island : 1/17/2019 1:20 pm : link as worthy of the 6th pick and the edge rushers are off the board I would prefer to see the Giants trade down and pick up another 2020 1st. Then in the teens I would target Rashan Gary, Devin White, Cody Ford, Christian Wilkins, or Jachai Polite.

RE: Risner vs. Sweat ColHowPepper : 1/17/2019 1:22 pm

Quote: ...However, I would be excited about Risner in the 2nd.



Played at a high level at RT. Some people have him projected to center. I have linked a really good article about the game Risner squared off with Sweat. Risner has NFL strong hands already. Lonk - ( New Window ) With you all the way on a pick first two days at C, and if Risner is the guy, so be it. Halapio is not the answer, no better and maybe worse than than B Jones whom they let walk. Giants running game has struggled for four years running inside, including with SB. Enough! In comment 14266174 Capt. Don said:With you all the way on a pick first two days at C, and if Risner is the guy, so be it. Halapio is not the answer, no better and maybe worse than than B Jones whom they let walk. Giants running game has struggled for four years running inside, including with SB. Enough!

RE: Haskins is likely going Jay on the Island : 1/17/2019 1:22 pm

Quote: To have a monster pro day and he'll be in the top 3 of the draft. I cant see the cards or niners trading out of their spot and giving up a chance to draft Bosa. So maybe 3 is about how high someone would have to trade up.

Pro day performances mean very little. In fact the interviews and condition of the player mean more than the actual on field performance. In comment 14266531 theold5j said:Pro day performances mean very little. In fact the interviews and condition of the player mean more than the actual on field performance.

RE: RE: RE: Building your team through Jay on the Island : 1/17/2019 1:44 pm

Easton Stick, QB NDSU Everyone Relax : 1/17/2019 3:02 pm : link Can't say I know much about him but his highlights are pretty impressive. Good enough size (6'2), above average arm, and a very effective runner.



Anyone know much about him? I get he plays in the FBS but comes from the same school as Wentz and had equal if not more success.

RE: Easton Stick, QB NDSU AcesUp : 1/17/2019 3:19 pm

Quote: Can't say I know much about him but his highlights are pretty impressive. Good enough size (6'2), above average arm, and a very effective runner.



Anyone know much about him? I get he plays in the FBS but comes from the same school as Wentz and had equal if not more success.



Reports coming out of Shrine game haven't been positive - weak armed and inaccurate. Maybe it's just a bad week but it's not encouraging. In comment 14266878 Everyone Relax said:Reports coming out of Shrine game haven't been positive - weak armed and inaccurate. Maybe it's just a bad week but it's not encouraging.

1st round Playmaker on defense .. Bluesbreaker : 1/17/2019 4:36 pm : link Josh Allen Ferrell both fit the bill

in the 2nd round come away with a starter on the O-line

David Edwards would be a nice fit and I think we will go

hard after Daryl Williams and I wouldn't mind

taking Matt Paradis to me Halapio might not be the answer

at Center Sy mentioned plenty of talent at Center in the draft

Come away with Two Prospects Starters in the Draft add Williams and our O-line could be a strength for a change .

Jonah Williams only Offensive player I would consider

at Six . Rather get the often injured Vernon some help as he is virtually our only pass rusher we have enough lower

round picks to move up into the third round as well .

RE: RE: A strange Nomad Crow on the Madison : 1/17/2019 6:38 pm

We traded plenty mattyblue : 1/17/2019 7:40 pm : link to get Eli and that worked out. If they like Haskins or Murray they will have to move up it’s just the way it goes. Maybe not Murray, it’s hard to guess where he will go. Haskins will go top 3 unless the combine is bad for him, or some other worry comes to light.



I am not for or against it personally, but if you want to grab a 2020 QB odds are it will most likely cost a great deal more to move up. Even though we have had #2 last year and #6 this year doesn’t mean we even end up in the top 10 next year. I find thinking next years class will be better than this years is dangerous. Mostly they are always a gamble on some level. If there was a “Luck” type of prospect a lot of teams would want him. You have to judge the QB in front of you and decide if he is worth it or he isn’t.

I don't think we'd move up for Haskins or Murray from #6 SGMen : 1/17/2019 8:10 pm : link I think it would be too expensive. We have a lot of holes and a lot of picks to use. Hopefully, DT McIntosh and CB Beal (injured last year so almost rookies this year...) add to the camp mix and give us a lot of young bodies to develop.



If Haskins is there at #6 and he is BPA available, well take him. But knowing the NFL, some team is going to move up for him and a good defensive player will drop into our lap at #6. I see us going Defense Round #1 and OL round #2 and both better start and perform if we want to grow as a team.

RE: WR Andy Isabella, UMass Big Rick in FL : 1/17/2019 8:41 pm

Quote: Caught a million passes in college, great route runner, great hands, and a former running back that is good after the catch. Guy has "Wes Welker" written all over him.



Somehow missed this earlier. Love the little I've seen from him. How do you think he fits on this Giant team? Can he play on the outside? In comment 14266444 Go Terps said:Somehow missed this earlier. Love the little I've seen from him. How do you think he fits on this Giant team? Can he play on the outside?

The strength at the top of this class is DL Torrag : 1/18/2019 7:42 am : link There are a few other options of course but it's likely the BPA will com from that group. IF DG and Shurmur feel there is a franchise level QB available that is certainly in play. That said don't expect a trade up imo. 6 is a good spot to be in.

RE: Easton Stick, QB NDSU bw in dc : 1/18/2019 8:12 am

Quote: Can't say I know much about him but his highlights are pretty impressive. Good enough size (6'2), above average arm, and a very effective runner.



Anyone know much about him? I get he plays in the FBS but comes from the same school as Wentz and had equal if not more success.



I’ve seen him play. Actually a decent arm and he’s athletic.



But he’s got this kamikaze running style where he takes on defenders like he’s Earl Campbell. He’s fearless. I like the mobility but that style will get him destroyed in the NFL. In comment 14266878 Everyone Relax said:I’ve seen him play. Actually a decent arm and he’s athletic.But he’s got this kamikaze running style where he takes on defenders like he’s Earl Campbell. He’s fearless. I like the mobility but that style will get him destroyed in the NFL.

RE: RE: WR Andy Isabella, UMass wahl35 : 1/18/2019 7:32 pm

Question for the draftniks: Quinnen Williams cosmicj : 1/18/2019 9:30 pm : link A top prospect. Is he a potential 1st pick? Is he on the talent level of Myles Garrett and Clooney or a notch below that? I’m getting the sense he is probably the best individual prospect in the draft. Am I wrong about that?

RE: Question for the draftniks: Quinnen Williams jeff57 : 7:32 am

Quote: A top prospect. Is he a potential 1st pick? Is he on the talent level of Myles Garrett and Clooney or a notch below that? I’m getting the sense he is probably the best individual prospect in the draft. Am I wrong about that?



They’re outside. He’s more comparable to Gerald McCoy and Fletcher Cox. In comment 14268085 cosmicj said:They’re outside. He’s more comparable to Gerald McCoy and Fletcher Cox.