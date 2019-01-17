Favorite non-scoring Giant playoff play:

1. Steve Smith 3rd and 11.
2. Mark Ingram 3rd and 13.
3. Phil McConkey flea flicker to the 1 yard line.
4. Eli to Manningham on the sideline.
5. Taylor recovers fumble against SF.
on the 3rd quarter drive in SB XXV
to open up the NFC title game is way up there for me.
Marshall destroying Montana as well.
Mark Ingram in Super Bowl XXV and OJ Anderson throwing the uppercut.
..or LT's recovery against 49ers...
running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.
The Tackle
Did Taylor score when Marshall crushed Montana in the playoff game in 86?
Did Taylor score when Marshall crushed Montana in the playoff game in 86?
Yes, pick 6. But I think it was Burt who hit Montana.
running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.
The Tackle
Obviously, for me, Tyree is number 1 but this play was on my mind as well as Jacobs trucking Woodson right from the get go setting the tone of that game.
Tyree or manningham but the Antonio pierce play was amazing. Also, one I haven’t seen mentioned, is osi stripping Rodgers just as he was about to throw it to jennings who was wide open
Hostetler managing to resist Bruce Smith's attempt to strip the ball on the safety in XXV. Saved five points in a one point win.
but Hillard's TD against Minny in the 2000 NFCG just seemed like it crushed Minny's souls and it was gonna be a blowout.
running across the field through traffic to get out of bounds before the Hail Mary play in the 2011 playoffs agains GB. Unbelievable effort by him.
running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.
The Tackle
Antonio?
But I'll say this... the Smith 3rd and 11 is often overlooked. Incredible play by him to get the 1st down.
...remember leaping off my couch, what a play!!!
Eli to Tyree was just like....what did I just see jawdropping.
BJ setting tone on Woodson in NFC Champ game.......BOOM.
| ...remember leaping off my couch, what a play!!!
Eli to Tyree was just like....what did I just see jawdropping.
BJ setting tone on Woodson in NFC Champ game.......BOOM.
oppps, sorry NON playoff.
Mark Bavaro is my all time favorite Giants player so the plays mentioned above are all favorites. Sehorn Int
running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.
The Tackle
Surprised this wasn’t mentioned sooner. Such an amazing game saving play.
but Hillard's TD against Minny in the 2000 NFCG just seemed like it crushed Minny's souls and it was gonna be a blowout.
Happened so fast, like third offensive play of game?
Slant to Toomer.
Tiki run.
Then Hilliard...............
in the 1986 NFC Championship.
Hostetler managing to resist Bruce Smith's attempt to strip the ball on the safety in XXV. Saved five points in a one point win.
technically I think that's a scoring play. Better than it could have been for the Giants, but still disqualified by conditions of the OP.
To get the first touchdown in super bowl 42. Offense wasnt doing anything except for that opening drive they scored 3 points.
That play "got em going"...
1990 championship game vs SF. Lots of good ones here. But that was the greatest game I've ever seen so I'll go with that one. Bill Parcells the biggest gambler on 4th down
but I have to give the nod to Ingram's 3rd and 13.
The determination there was unreal.....
Half a dozen incredible Barkley runs.
Pierce against the Packers in Lambeau.
Mark Ingram fighting for first down on 3rd and 13
OJ uppercut
Antonio Pierce basically tackling an OL and RB
Jacobs smashing Woodson - setting tone for game.
Hoss holding onto the ball for safety vs. Bills TD
Eli to Manningham
Re., the Eli to Tyree's helmet, the catch itself isn't among my favorites. My favorite part of that play was Eli staying upright so long in the middle of the pass rush; long enough to be able to make the pass.
the first half in the Dallas 2007 divisional game that led to the Amani Toomer TD was another good one.
I can't believe no one has mentioned Simms to Johnson 4th and 17 vs. the Vikings 1986
totally unexpected and true grit!!
Anderson's was up there for me -- but Pierce's was spectacular
Forcing the 49ers fumble that lead to the Matt Barr winning field goal.
Lots of great plays mentioned, but this is by far the best The Hit
by far. Everything else is a distant second.
I can't believe no one has mentioned Simms to Johnson 4th and 17 vs. the Vikings 1986
Because we are talking postseason here :)
Lots of great plays mentioned, but this is by far the best The Hit
Postseason :)
| to open up the NFC title game is way up there for me.
Marshall destroying Montana as well.
+1
Woodson can still feel that one. He’s admitteded after the fact it affected him the rest of that game
Ingram 3rd and 13, Pierce’s screen pass tackle, and obviously the helmet catch are great calls too, along with several others
was the Gary Reasons fake punt in the 90 NFC title game.
Another one was not a play, but the goal line stand against Denver. Denver was winning at that point 10-7 and were really having their way with us, that stop (and the missed fg on the next series was huge).
Also, Mark Collins smashing Andre Reed in the first quarter of xxv, which set the tone of that game.
the Jeff Rutedlege fake punt was not such a great play, but it was a great call in an era when many coaches did not go for that type of stuff
The Jacquian Williams forced fumble on the Punt in OT against the 49ers in the NFCCG is definitely a favorite.
Even when Tyree caught the helmet ball and plax scored a few plays later I couldn’t allow myself to believe that the giants were going to win and complete the dream run. Only when Alford sacked Brady did I actually think and say aloud holy shit they are going to win this game. Of course we still had to hold our breath with those two hail Mary’s, but the giants did in fact hold on.
It’s highly possible that the Alford sack was the 3rd or 4th biggest play of super bowl 42. Who knows what happens without that play. The pats only needed a fg to tie.
Just realized what you had for #5.
I guess that is kind of ironic, but did you mean the LT recovering the Craig fumble in 1990 or the Devin Taylor recovery in 2012?
Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?
| Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?
Dave Brown and that wasn't during the playoffs.
but Jacobs’ 4th and 1 in SB XLII
Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?
Geez, you're right. Faulty memory chip. Need to upgrade.
I was there, and that was glorious! Huge!!
He out-positioned and out-jumped Gronk to take that one away, about 6 yards in front of the end zone. Blackburn's INT in SB 46
up the left sideline to Mario Manningham was as perfect a pass as I have ever seen, and it was under great duress at an absolutely critical juncture of the game. And Manningham had to make a terrific catch under duress.
| In comment 14266500 Jints in Carolina said:
I know..getting old sucks
but Jacobs' 4th and 1 in SB XLII
I still get nervous watching that replay. And the stupid ref picking the ball up and putting it back down out of place still irks me to this day.
but I will say the relief when McQuarters picked off Romo was as sharp an emotion as I've ever felt related to being a sports fan. That game will always stick with me.
but I will say the relief when McQuarters picked off Romo was as sharp an emotion as I've ever felt related to being a sports fan. That game will always stick with me.
This!
Especially with the way the Giants offense stalled on the last few drives. Kept punting and giving the cowboys really good field position.
That had to be the best cowboy teams since their superbowl days in the early 1990s. They were stacked offensively and had a really good pass rush.
That hit just resonates thru the screen.
He out-positioned and out-jumped Gronk to take that one away, about 6 yards in front of the end zone. Blackburn's INT in SB 46
Great one. One of the most remarkable things about that 2011 run was signing Blackburn back off his couch mid season and seeing him play really good football down the stretch
PLUS Tyree and Manningham were put to the side.
The Tyree and Manningham plays were as close as you could come to actual scoring plays without having scored. Those plays basically won each of those games without directly yielding points.
... the Corey Webster interception in OT of the freezing 2008 NFC Championship
probably one of the few actual play calls I remember.
knew he was throwing to Plax as soon as he dropped back.
Jacobs with the monster block.
and a great TD celebration to follow.
that's obviously a score.
... the Corey Webster interception in OT of the freezing 2008 NFC Championship
Was just going to say that
Right before halftime that setup the hail mary to Nicks.
fighting to recover that fumble in SB 42. That was huge and showed how much determination that team had to win. And I believe Bradshaw was one who was at the heart of that determination. He was a leader by his intensity.
fighting to recover that fumble in SB 42. That was huge and showed how much determination that team had to win. And I believe Bradshaw was one who was at the heart of that determination. He was a leader by his intensity.
I loved Bradshaw. One of my favorite Giants. To think we found that diamond in the 7th round of 2007 still amazes me. His contributions were immense!
by far. Everything else is a distant second.
+1
I’m partial to Smith’s catch on 3rd and 11. I feel he made several hustle plays that game that are under the radar. He recovered the ball Bradshaw was penalized for knocking forward. We ended up punting but that was better than a turnover at that field position.
Just before 3rd and 11 play he made sure to knock the ball out of bounds in case the pass to Tyree was ruled a catch/fumble instead of incomplete. We had no timeouts and needed to ensure the clock stopped. If he’d “recovered” and stayed in bounds the clock becomes a huge issue.
I really appreciate his football IQ and awareness - and getting that first down by a few feet is a great example of it.
There really isn't anything that comes close
| to open up the NFC title game is way up there for me.
Marshall destroying Montana as well.
Jacobs #1. first play I thought of. It's amazing, with all of the great Defensive Giants over the years, and I (we) remember a hit by a running back.
Other plays were more spectacular, difficult or surprising, but Alford's full-body sack of Brady was the most viscerally satisfying play of all time.
Props to Brady for getting back up and keeping us scared for yet another 20 seconds.
That hit just resonates thru the screen.
I agree. It was a brutal hit that crushed a legend, who at the moment was the GOAT arguably. Also a great second effort by Marshall who was on the ground but continued to hustle.i know the fumble was not recovered but it was still a crazy hit. Montana was concussed and broke ribs
He out-positioned and out-jumped Gronk to take that one away, about 6 yards in front of the end zone. Blackburn's INT in SB 46
DAMMIT! was hoping nobody said this.
Lol. The moment I knew we were definitely winning!
Ahmad Bradshaw recovering his own fumble - huge play
overlooked play - Steve Smith catching an intermediate pass and getting out of bounds to stop the clock.