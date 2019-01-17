Favorite non-scoring Giant playoff play: dep026 : 1/17/2019 8:45 am 1. Steve Smith 3rd and 11.

2. Mark Ingram 3rd and 13.

3. Phil McConkey flea flicker to the 1 yard line.

4. Eli to Manningham on the sideline.

5. Taylor recovers fumble against SF.

OJ Anderson's 13 straight runs YAJ2112 : 1/17/2019 8:48 am : link on the 3rd quarter drive in SB XXV

Jacobs crushing Charles Woodson's soul Chris684 : 1/17/2019 8:49 am : link to open up the NFC title game is way up there for me.



Marshall destroying Montana as well.

RE: Reasons fake punt up the middle 1990 NFC Championship game SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2019 9:03 am : link

Quote: Did Taylor score when Marshall crushed Montana in the playoff game in 86?



Yes, pick 6. But I think it was Burt who hit Montana. In comment 14266206 weeg in the bronx said:Yes, pick 6. But I think it was Burt who hit Montana.

RE: Aaron Pierce... robbieballs2003 : 1/17/2019 9:04 am : link

Quote: running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.



The Tackle - ( New Window )



Obviously, for me, Tyree is number 1 but this play was on my mind as well as Jacobs trucking Woodson right from the get go setting the tone of that game. In comment 14266201 BamaBlue said:Obviously, for me, Tyree is number 1 but this play was on my mind as well as Jacobs trucking Woodson right from the get go setting the tone of that game.

And his name is Antonio not Aaron robbieballs2003 : 1/17/2019 9:04 am : link .

Clearly it’s either Tuckrule : 1/17/2019 9:13 am : link Tyree or manningham but the Antonio pierce play was amazing. Also, one I haven’t seen mentioned, is osi stripping Rodgers just as he was about to throw it to jennings who was wide open

off the wall answer Greg from LI : 1/17/2019 9:25 am : link Hostetler managing to resist Bruce Smith's attempt to strip the ball on the safety in XXV. Saved five points in a one point win.

Ill give one that had no affect on the outcome..... dep026 : 1/17/2019 9:27 am : link but Hillard's TD against Minny in the 2000 NFCG just seemed like it crushed Minny's souls and it was gonna be a blowout.

One of mine is Bradshaw bradshaw44 : 1/17/2019 9:27 am : link running across the field through traffic to get out of bounds before the Hail Mary play in the 2011 playoffs agains GB. Unbelievable effort by him.

RE: Aaron Pierce... bradshaw44 : 1/17/2019 9:28 am : link

Quote: running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.



The Tackle - ( New Window )



Antonio? In comment 14266201 BamaBlue said:Antonio?

Tryee and Manningham of course.. moze1021 : 1/17/2019 9:34 am : link But I'll say this... the Smith 3rd and 11 is often overlooked. Incredible play by him to get the 1st down.

Bavaro versus San Fran in 1986.... BillKo : 1/17/2019 9:34 am : link ...remember leaping off my couch, what a play!!!



Eli to Tyree was just like....what did I just see jawdropping.





BJ setting tone on Woodson in NFC Champ game.......BOOM.

RE: Bavaro versus San Fran in 1986.... BillKo : 1/17/2019 9:35 am : link

Quote: ...remember leaping off my couch, what a play!!!



Eli to Tyree was just like....what did I just see jawdropping.





BJ setting tone on Woodson in NFC Champ game.......BOOM.



oppps, sorry NON playoff. In comment 14266275 BillKo said:oppps, sorry NON playoff.

Jason Sehorn's interception against Philadelphia 2000 playoffs Drewcon40 : 1/17/2019 9:36 am : link



Mark Bavaro is my all time favorite Giants player so the plays mentioned above are all favorites.

- ( Mark Bavaro is my all time favorite Giants player so the plays mentioned above are all favorites. Sehorn Int - ( New Window

RE: Aaron Pierce... sb from NYT Forum : 1/17/2019 9:36 am : link

Quote: running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.



The Tackle - ( New Window )



Surprised this wasn’t mentioned sooner. Such an amazing game saving play. In comment 14266201 BamaBlue said:Surprised this wasn’t mentioned sooner. Such an amazing game saving play.

RE: Ill give one that had no affect on the outcome..... BillKo : 1/17/2019 9:36 am : link

Quote: but Hillard's TD against Minny in the 2000 NFCG just seemed like it crushed Minny's souls and it was gonna be a blowout.



Happened so fast, like third offensive play of game?



Slant to Toomer.



Tiki run.



Then Hilliard............... In comment 14266260 dep026 said:Happened so fast, like third offensive play of game?Slant to Toomer.Tiki run.Then Hilliard...............

RE: off the wall answer pjcas18 : 1/17/2019 9:38 am : link

Quote: Hostetler managing to resist Bruce Smith's attempt to strip the ball on the safety in XXV. Saved five points in a one point win.



technically I think that's a scoring play. Better than it could have been for the Giants, but still disqualified by conditions of the OP. In comment 14266255 Greg from LI said:technically I think that's a scoring play. Better than it could have been for the Giants, but still disqualified by conditions of the OP.

Kevin Boss 45 yarder Route 9 : 1/17/2019 9:42 am : link To get the first touchdown in super bowl 42. Offense wasnt doing anything except for that opening drive they scored 3 points.



That play "got em going"...

So many to choose from, MBavaro : 1/17/2019 9:58 am : link but I have to give the nod to Ingram's 3rd and 13.



The determination there was unreal.....

R. W. McQuarters picking off Romo's Chris684 : 1/17/2019 10:09 am : link last attempt to score.

Kevin Boss's long reception in the Supe. NoPeanutz : 1/17/2019 10:13 am : link Half a dozen incredible Barkley runs.

Pierce against the Packers in Lambeau.

That Steve Smith 3rd and 11 Giants86 : 1/17/2019 10:18 am : link was huge!

mine have all been mentioned Dr. D : 1/17/2019 10:31 am : link Mark Ingram fighting for first down on 3rd and 13

OJ uppercut

Antonio Pierce basically tackling an OL and RB

Jacobs smashing Woodson - setting tone for game.

Hoss holding onto the ball for safety vs. Bills TD

Eli to Manningham



Re., the Eli to Tyree's helmet, the catch itself isn't among my favorites. My favorite part of that play was Eli staying upright so long in the middle of the pass rush; long enough to be able to make the pass.







Eli to Boss at the end of bradshaw44 : 1/17/2019 10:32 am : link the first half in the Dallas 2007 divisional game that led to the Amani Toomer TD was another good one.

Pierce's play was one of the all time great plays gidiefor : Mod : 1/17/2019 10:45 am : : 1/17/2019 10:45 am : link totally unexpected and true grit!!



Anderson's was up there for me -- but Pierce's was spectacular

How about Eric Howard BillT : 1/17/2019 10:49 am : link Forcing the 49ers fumble that lead to the Matt Barr winning field goal.

Leonard Marshall crushing Joe Montana in the 1990 NFCCG, truebluelarry : 1/17/2019 11:04 am : link by far. Everything else is a distant second.

RE: 4th and 17 dep026 : 1/17/2019 11:10 am : link

Quote: I can't believe no one has mentioned Simms to Johnson 4th and 17 vs. the Vikings 1986 - ( New Window )



Because we are talking postseason here :) In comment 14266391 Mike in Prescott said:Because we are talking postseason here :)

RE: No one mentioned The Hit? dep026 : 1/17/2019 11:10 am : link

Quote:

Lots of great plays mentioned, but this is by far the best The Hit - ( New Window )



Postseason :) In comment 14266398 WideRight said:Postseason :)

RE: Jacobs crushing Charles Woodson's soul mfsd : 1/17/2019 11:23 am : link

Quote: to open up the NFC title game is way up there for me.



Marshall destroying Montana as well.



+1



Woodson can still feel that one. He’s admitteded after the fact it affected him the rest of that game



Ingram 3rd and 13, Pierce’s screen pass tackle, and obviously the helmet catch are great calls too, along with several others In comment 14266184 Chris684 said:+1Woodson can still feel that one. He’s admitteded after the fact it affected him the rest of that gameIngram 3rd and 13, Pierce’s screen pass tackle, and obviously the helmet catch are great calls too, along with several others

one of the great play calls of all time Essex : 1/17/2019 11:24 am : link was the Gary Reasons fake punt in the 90 NFC title game.



Another one was not a play, but the goal line stand against Denver. Denver was winning at that point 10-7 and were really having their way with us, that stop (and the missed fg on the next series was huge).



Also, Mark Collins smashing Andre Reed in the first quarter of xxv, which set the tone of that game.



the Jeff Rutedlege fake punt was not such a great play, but it was a great call in an era when many coaches did not go for that type of stuff



Lots of good ones already mentioned figgy2989 : 1/17/2019 11:24 am : link The Jacquian Williams forced fumble on the Punt in OT against the 49ers in the NFCCG is definitely a favorite.

How about Jacquan Williams Doubledeuce22 : 1/17/2019 11:25 am : link strip fumble?

Alford sacking Brady djm : 1/17/2019 11:32 am : link Even when Tyree caught the helmet ball and plax scored a few plays later I couldn’t allow myself to believe that the giants were going to win and complete the dream run. Only when Alford sacked Brady did I actually think and say aloud holy shit they are going to win this game. Of course we still had to hold our breath with those two hail Mary’s, but the giants did in fact hold on.



It’s highly possible that the Alford sack was the 3rd or 4th biggest play of super bowl 42. Who knows what happens without that play. The pats only needed a fg to tie.

dep figgy2989 : 1/17/2019 11:34 am : link Just realized what you had for #5.



I guess that is kind of ironic, but did you mean the LT recovering the Craig fumble in 1990 or the Devin Taylor recovery in 2012?

How about Gman11 : 1/17/2019 11:38 am : link Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?

RE: RE: How about Gman11 : 1/17/2019 11:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 14266496 Gman11 said:





Quote:





Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?







Dave Brown and that wasn't during the playoffs.



Geez, you're right. Faulty memory chip. Need to upgrade. In comment 14266500 Jints in Carolina said:Geez, you're right. Faulty memory chip. Need to upgrade.

RE: R. W. McQuarters picking off Romo's FranknWeezer : 1/17/2019 11:47 am : link

Quote: last attempt to score.



I was there, and that was glorious! Huge!! In comment 14266349 Chris684 said:I was there, and that was glorious! Huge!!

The Pass Nomad Crow on the Madison : 1/17/2019 11:54 am : link up the left sideline to Mario Manningham was as perfect a pass as I have ever seen, and it was under great duress at an absolutely critical juncture of the game. And Manningham had to make a terrific catch under duress.

RE: RE: RE: How about Jints in Carolina : 1/17/2019 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14266500 Jints in Carolina said:





Quote:





In comment 14266496 Gman11 said:





Quote:





Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?







Dave Brown and that wasn't during the playoffs.







Geez, you're right. Faulty memory chip. Need to upgrade.



I know..getting old sucks In comment 14266506 Gman11 said:I know..getting old sucks

RE: My favorites are taken, bradshaw44 : 1/17/2019 12:12 pm : link

Quote: but Jacobs’ 4th and 1 in SB XLII



I still get nervous watching that replay. And the stupid ref picking the ball up and putting it back down out of place still irks me to this day. In comment 14266503 Big Blue '56 said:I still get nervous watching that replay. And the stupid ref picking the ball up and putting it back down out of place still irks me to this day.

It's obviously Tyree, Go Terps : 1/17/2019 12:17 pm : link but I will say the relief when McQuarters picked off Romo was as sharp an emotion as I've ever felt related to being a sports fan. That game will always stick with me.

RE: It's obviously Tyree, McNally's_Nuts : 1/17/2019 12:44 pm : link

Quote: but I will say the relief when McQuarters picked off Romo was as sharp an emotion as I've ever felt related to being a sports fan. That game will always stick with me.



This!



Especially with the way the Giants offense stalled on the last few drives. Kept punting and giving the cowboys really good field position.



That had to be the best cowboy teams since their superbowl days in the early 1990s. They were stacked offensively and had a really good pass rush. In comment 14266558 Go Terps said:This!Especially with the way the Giants offense stalled on the last few drives. Kept punting and giving the cowboys really good field position.That had to be the best cowboy teams since their superbowl days in the early 1990s. They were stacked offensively and had a really good pass rush.

Leonard Marshall trucking Montana has to be it for me chopperhatch : 1/17/2019 1:05 pm : link That hit just resonates thru the screen.

RE: What about Chase Blackburn's INT off Brady in SB 46? mfsd : 1/17/2019 1:07 pm : link

Quote: He out-positioned and out-jumped Gronk to take that one away, about 6 yards in front of the end zone. Blackburn's INT in SB 46 - ( New Window )



Great one. One of the most remarkable things about that 2011 run was signing Blackburn back off his couch mid season and seeing him play really good football down the stretch In comment 14266525 FranknWeezer said:Great one. One of the most remarkable things about that 2011 run was signing Blackburn back off his couch mid season and seeing him play really good football down the stretch

I approached this thread as all scoring plays Chris684 : 1/17/2019 1:23 pm : link PLUS Tyree and Manningham were put to the side.



The Tyree and Manningham plays were as close as you could come to actual scoring plays without having scored. Those plays basically won each of those games without directly yielding points.

A good one not mentioned was... kinard : 1/17/2019 1:42 pm : link ... the Corey Webster interception in OT of the freezing 2008 NFC Championship

Manning lobs it, Burress alone, Touchdown New York Rocky369 : 1/17/2019 2:16 pm : link probably one of the few actual play calls I remember.

knew he was throwing to Plax as soon as he dropped back.

Jacobs with the monster block.

and a great TD celebration to follow.

RE: A good one not mentioned was... nyballa0891 : 1/17/2019 2:17 pm : link

Quote: ... the Corey Webster interception in OT of the freezing 2008 NFC Championship



Was just going to say that In comment 14266698 kinard said:Was just going to say that

Bradshaw's 23 yard run Someguy1978 : 1/17/2019 2:19 pm : link Right before halftime that setup the hail mary to Nicks.

Bradshaw Leg of Theismann : 1/17/2019 3:48 pm : link fighting to recover that fumble in SB 42. That was huge and showed how much determination that team had to win. And I believe Bradshaw was one who was at the heart of that determination. He was a leader by his intensity.

RE: Bradshaw rebel yell : 1/17/2019 3:54 pm : link

Quote: fighting to recover that fumble in SB 42. That was huge and showed how much determination that team had to win. And I believe Bradshaw was one who was at the heart of that determination. He was a leader by his intensity.

I loved Bradshaw. One of my favorite Giants. To think we found that diamond in the 7th round of 2007 still amazes me. His contributions were immense! In comment 14266948 Leg of Theismann said:I loved Bradshaw. One of my favorite Giants. To think we found that diamond in the 7th round of 2007 still amazes me. His contributions were immense!

RE: Leonard Marshall crushing Joe Montana in the 1990 NFCCG, baadbill : 1/17/2019 3:57 pm : link

Quote: by far. Everything else is a distant second.



+1 In comment 14266422 truebluelarry said:+1

So many great ones to choose from - 12aob : 1/17/2019 5:06 pm : link I’m partial to Smith’s catch on 3rd and 11. I feel he made several hustle plays that game that are under the radar. He recovered the ball Bradshaw was penalized for knocking forward. We ended up punting but that was better than a turnover at that field position.



Just before 3rd and 11 play he made sure to knock the ball out of bounds in case the pass to Tyree was ruled a catch/fumble instead of incomplete. We had no timeouts and needed to ensure the clock stopped. If he’d “recovered” and stayed in bounds the clock becomes a huge issue.



I really appreciate his football IQ and awareness - and getting that first down by a few feet is a great example of it.

Tyree's helmet catch montanagiant : 1/17/2019 5:25 pm : link There really isn't anything that comes close

RE: Jacobs crushing Charles Woodson's soul smshmth8690 : 1/17/2019 5:32 pm : link

Quote: to open up the NFC title game is way up there for me.



Marshall destroying Montana as well.





Jacobs #1. first play I thought of. It's amazing, with all of the great Defensive Giants over the years, and I (we) remember a hit by a running back. In comment 14266184 Chris684 said:Jacobs #1. first play I thought of. It's amazing, with all of the great Defensive Giants over the years, and I (we) remember a hit by a running back.

Alford. OOF! CT Charlie : 1/17/2019 8:52 pm : link Other plays were more spectacular, difficult or surprising, but Alford's full-body sack of Brady was the most viscerally satisfying play of all time.



Props to Brady for getting back up and keeping us scared for yet another 20 seconds.

RE: Leonard Marshall trucking Montana has to be it for me Les in TO : 1/17/2019 9:38 pm : link

Quote: That hit just resonates thru the screen. I agree. It was a brutal hit that crushed a legend, who at the moment was the GOAT arguably. Also a great second effort by Marshall who was on the ground but continued to hustle.i know the fumble was not recovered but it was still a crazy hit. Montana was concussed and broke ribs In comment 14266638 chopperhatch said:I agree. It was a brutal hit that crushed a legend, who at the moment was the GOAT arguably. Also a great second effort by Marshall who was on the ground but continued to hustle.i know the fumble was not recovered but it was still a crazy hit. Montana was concussed and broke ribs

RE: What about Chase Blackburn's INT off Brady in SB 46? GoDeep13 : 1/17/2019 9:46 pm : link

Quote: He out-positioned and out-jumped Gronk to take that one away, about 6 yards in front of the end zone. Blackburn's INT in SB 46 - ( New Window ) DAMMIT! was hoping nobody said this.

Lol. The moment I knew we were definitely winning! In comment 14266525 FranknWeezer said:DAMMIT! was hoping nobody said this.Lol. The moment I knew we were definitely winning!

as far as impact bc4life : 8:23 am : link Ahmad Bradshaw recovering his own fumble - huge play