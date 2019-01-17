Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Favorite non-scoring Giant playoff play:

dep026 : 1/17/2019 8:45 am
1. Steve Smith 3rd and 11.
2. Mark Ingram 3rd and 13.
3. Phil McConkey flea flicker to the 1 yard line.
4. Eli to Manningham on the sideline.
5. Taylor recovers fumble against SF.
No Eli to  
DC Gmen Fan : 1/17/2019 8:47 am : link
tyree??
Alford sack  
pjcas18 : 1/17/2019 8:47 am : link
OJ Anderson's 13 straight runs  
YAJ2112 : 1/17/2019 8:48 am : link
on the 3rd quarter drive in SB XXV
For me love the pass to boss on the first play  
DC Gmen Fan : 1/17/2019 8:48 am : link
Of qtr 4 in 42
Jacobs crushing Charles Woodson's soul  
Chris684 : 1/17/2019 8:49 am : link
to open up the NFC title game is way up there for me.

Marshall destroying Montana as well.
Mark Bavaro carrying the Niners on his back in 1986  
Jints in Carolina : 1/17/2019 8:51 am : link
.
ooops playoff  
Jints in Carolina : 1/17/2019 8:52 am : link
Mark Ingram in Super Bowl XXV and OJ Anderson throwing the uppercut.
Wide Right..  
section125 : 1/17/2019 8:54 am : link
..or LT's recovery against 49ers...
Aaron Pierce...  
BamaBlue : 1/17/2019 8:56 am : link
running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.



The Tackle - ( New Window )
Reasons fake punt up the middle 1990 NFC Championship game  
weeg in the bronx : 1/17/2019 8:58 am : link
Did Taylor score when Marshall crushed Montana in the playoff game in 86?
RE: Reasons fake punt up the middle 1990 NFC Championship game  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2019 9:03 am : link
In comment 14266206 weeg in the bronx said:
Quote:
Did Taylor score when Marshall crushed Montana in the playoff game in 86?


Yes, pick 6. But I think it was Burt who hit Montana.
RE: Aaron Pierce...  
robbieballs2003 : 1/17/2019 9:04 am : link
In comment 14266201 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.

The Tackle - ( New Window )


Obviously, for me, Tyree is number 1 but this play was on my mind as well as Jacobs trucking Woodson right from the get go setting the tone of that game.
And his name is Antonio not Aaron  
robbieballs2003 : 1/17/2019 9:04 am : link
.
Clearly it’s either  
Tuckrule : 1/17/2019 9:13 am : link
Tyree or manningham but the Antonio pierce play was amazing. Also, one I haven’t seen mentioned, is osi stripping Rodgers just as he was about to throw it to jennings who was wide open
off the wall answer  
Greg from LI : 1/17/2019 9:25 am : link
Hostetler managing to resist Bruce Smith's attempt to strip the ball on the safety in XXV. Saved five points in a one point win.
Ill give one that had no affect on the outcome.....  
dep026 : 1/17/2019 9:27 am : link
but Hillard's TD against Minny in the 2000 NFCG just seemed like it crushed Minny's souls and it was gonna be a blowout.
One of mine is Bradshaw  
bradshaw44 : 1/17/2019 9:27 am : link
running across the field through traffic to get out of bounds before the Hail Mary play in the 2011 playoffs agains GB. Unbelievable effort by him.
RE: Aaron Pierce...  
bradshaw44 : 1/17/2019 9:28 am : link
Antonio?
In comment 14266201 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.

The Tackle - ( New Window )


Antonio?
.....  
Route 9 : 1/17/2019 9:29 am : link
Eli to Tyree, duh.
Tryee and Manningham of course..  
moze1021 : 1/17/2019 9:34 am : link
But I'll say this... the Smith 3rd and 11 is often overlooked. Incredible play by him to get the 1st down.
Bavaro versus San Fran in 1986....  
BillKo : 1/17/2019 9:34 am : link
...remember leaping off my couch, what a play!!!

Eli to Tyree was just like....what did I just see jawdropping.


BJ setting tone on Woodson in NFC Champ game.......BOOM.
RE: Bavaro versus San Fran in 1986....  
BillKo : 1/17/2019 9:35 am : link
In comment 14266275 BillKo said:
Quote:
...remember leaping off my couch, what a play!!!

Eli to Tyree was just like....what did I just see jawdropping.


BJ setting tone on Woodson in NFC Champ game.......BOOM.


oppps, sorry NON playoff.
Jason Sehorn's interception against Philadelphia 2000 playoffs  
Drewcon40 : 1/17/2019 9:36 am : link


Mark Bavaro is my all time favorite Giants player so the plays mentioned above are all favorites.
Sehorn Int - ( New Window )
RE: Aaron Pierce...  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/17/2019 9:36 am : link
In comment 14266201 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
running through two blockers to tackle the Packers RB on a screen. It's likely the Packers score on that drive and the Giants lose.

The Tackle - ( New Window )


Surprised this wasn’t mentioned sooner. Such an amazing game saving play.
RE: Ill give one that had no affect on the outcome.....  
BillKo : 1/17/2019 9:36 am : link
In comment 14266260 dep026 said:
Quote:
but Hillard's TD against Minny in the 2000 NFCG just seemed like it crushed Minny's souls and it was gonna be a blowout.


Happened so fast, like third offensive play of game?

Slant to Toomer.

Tiki run.

Then Hilliard...............
Banks and LT chasing Jay Schroeder all over the field  
Jints in Carolina : 1/17/2019 9:38 am : link
in the 1986 NFC Championship.
RE: off the wall answer  
pjcas18 : 1/17/2019 9:38 am : link
In comment 14266255 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Hostetler managing to resist Bruce Smith's attempt to strip the ball on the safety in XXV. Saved five points in a one point win.


technically I think that's a scoring play. Better than it could have been for the Giants, but still disqualified by conditions of the OP.
Kevin Boss 45 yarder  
Route 9 : 1/17/2019 9:42 am : link
To get the first touchdown in super bowl 42. Offense wasnt doing anything except for that opening drive they scored 3 points.

That play "got em going"...
Gary Reasons fake punt  
arniefez : 1/17/2019 9:45 am : link
1990 championship game vs SF. Lots of good ones here. But that was the greatest game I've ever seen so I'll go with that one.
Bill Parcells the biggest gambler on 4th down - ( New Window )
So many to choose from,  
MBavaro : 1/17/2019 9:58 am : link
but I have to give the nod to Ingram's 3rd and 13.

The determination there was unreal.....
R. W. McQuarters picking off Romo's  
Chris684 : 1/17/2019 10:09 am : link
last attempt to score.
Kevin Boss's long reception in the Supe.  
NoPeanutz : 1/17/2019 10:13 am : link
Half a dozen incredible Barkley runs.
Pierce against the Packers in Lambeau.
That Steve Smith 3rd and 11  
Giants86 : 1/17/2019 10:18 am : link
was huge!
mine have all been mentioned  
Dr. D : 1/17/2019 10:31 am : link
Mark Ingram fighting for first down on 3rd and 13
OJ uppercut
Antonio Pierce basically tackling an OL and RB
Jacobs smashing Woodson - setting tone for game.
Hoss holding onto the ball for safety vs. Bills TD
Eli to Manningham

Re., the Eli to Tyree's helmet, the catch itself isn't among my favorites. My favorite part of that play was Eli staying upright so long in the middle of the pass rush; long enough to be able to make the pass.


Eli to Boss at the end of  
bradshaw44 : 1/17/2019 10:32 am : link
the first half in the Dallas 2007 divisional game that led to the Amani Toomer TD was another good one.
4th and 17  
Mike in Prescott : 1/17/2019 10:44 am : link
I can't believe no one has mentioned Simms to Johnson
4th and 17 vs. the Vikings 1986 - ( New Window )
Pierce's play was one of the all time great plays  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/17/2019 10:45 am : link
totally unexpected and true grit!!

Anderson's was up there for me -- but Pierce's was spectacular
How about Eric Howard  
BillT : 1/17/2019 10:49 am : link
Forcing the 49ers fumble that lead to the Matt Barr winning field goal.
No one mentioned The Hit?  
WideRight : 1/17/2019 10:49 am : link

Lots of great plays mentioned, but this is by far the best
The Hit - ( New Window )
Leonard Marshall crushing Joe Montana in the 1990 NFCCG,  
truebluelarry : 1/17/2019 11:04 am : link
by far. Everything else is a distant second.
oj uppercut vs bills...  
peteschweaty : 1/17/2019 11:09 am : link
.
RE: 4th and 17  
dep026 : 1/17/2019 11:10 am : link
In comment 14266391 Mike in Prescott said:
Quote:
I can't believe no one has mentioned Simms to Johnson 4th and 17 vs. the Vikings 1986 - ( New Window )


Because we are talking postseason here :)
RE: No one mentioned The Hit?  
dep026 : 1/17/2019 11:10 am : link
Postseason :)
In comment 14266398 WideRight said:
Quote:

Lots of great plays mentioned, but this is by far the best The Hit - ( New Window )


Postseason :)
RE: Jacobs crushing Charles Woodson's soul  
mfsd : 1/17/2019 11:23 am : link
In comment 14266184 Chris684 said:
Quote:
to open up the NFC title game is way up there for me.

Marshall destroying Montana as well.


+1

Woodson can still feel that one. He’s admitteded after the fact it affected him the rest of that game

Ingram 3rd and 13, Pierce’s screen pass tackle, and obviously the helmet catch are great calls too, along with several others
one of the great play calls of all time  
Essex : 1/17/2019 11:24 am : link
was the Gary Reasons fake punt in the 90 NFC title game.

Another one was not a play, but the goal line stand against Denver. Denver was winning at that point 10-7 and were really having their way with us, that stop (and the missed fg on the next series was huge).

Also, Mark Collins smashing Andre Reed in the first quarter of xxv, which set the tone of that game.

the Jeff Rutedlege fake punt was not such a great play, but it was a great call in an era when many coaches did not go for that type of stuff
Lots of good ones already mentioned  
figgy2989 : 1/17/2019 11:24 am : link
The Jacquian Williams forced fumble on the Punt in OT against the 49ers in the NFCCG is definitely a favorite.
How about Jacquan Williams  
Doubledeuce22 : 1/17/2019 11:25 am : link
strip fumble?
Alford sacking Brady  
djm : 1/17/2019 11:32 am : link
Even when Tyree caught the helmet ball and plax scored a few plays later I couldn’t allow myself to believe that the giants were going to win and complete the dream run. Only when Alford sacked Brady did I actually think and say aloud holy shit they are going to win this game. Of course we still had to hold our breath with those two hail Mary’s, but the giants did in fact hold on.

It’s highly possible that the Alford sack was the 3rd or 4th biggest play of super bowl 42. Who knows what happens without that play. The pats only needed a fg to tie.
dep  
figgy2989 : 1/17/2019 11:34 am : link
Just realized what you had for #5.

I guess that is kind of ironic, but did you mean the LT recovering the Craig fumble in 1990 or the Devin Taylor recovery in 2012?
How about  
Gman11 : 1/17/2019 11:38 am : link
Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?
RE: How about  
Jints in Carolina : 1/17/2019 11:40 am : link
In comment 14266496 Gman11 said:
Quote:
Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?


Dave Brown and that wasn't during the playoffs.
My favorites are taken,  
Big Blue '56 : 1/17/2019 11:42 am : link
but Jacobs’ 4th and 1 in SB XLII
Erik Howard’s forced fumble  
Big Blue '56 : 1/17/2019 11:43 am : link
with LT recovering
RE: RE: How about  
Gman11 : 1/17/2019 11:43 am : link
In comment 14266500 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 14266496 Gman11 said:


Quote:


Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?



Dave Brown and that wasn't during the playoffs.


Geez, you're right. Faulty memory chip. Need to upgrade.
RE: R. W. McQuarters picking off Romo's  
FranknWeezer : 1/17/2019 11:47 am : link
In comment 14266349 Chris684 said:
Quote:
last attempt to score.


I was there, and that was glorious! Huge!!
What about Chase Blackburn's INT off Brady in SB 46?  
FranknWeezer : 1/17/2019 11:50 am : link
He out-positioned and out-jumped Gronk to take that one away, about 6 yards in front of the end zone.
Blackburn's INT in SB 46 - ( New Window )
The Pass  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 1/17/2019 11:54 am : link
up the left sideline to Mario Manningham was as perfect a pass as I have ever seen, and it was under great duress at an absolutely critical juncture of the game. And Manningham had to make a terrific catch under duress.
RE: RE: RE: How about  
Jints in Carolina : 1/17/2019 11:58 am : link
In comment 14266506 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14266500 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


In comment 14266496 Gman11 said:


Quote:


Kerry Collins running over Deion Sanders?



Dave Brown and that wasn't during the playoffs.



Geez, you're right. Faulty memory chip. Need to upgrade.


I know..getting old sucks
RE: My favorites are taken,  
bradshaw44 : 1/17/2019 12:12 pm : link
In comment 14266503 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
but Jacobs’ 4th and 1 in SB XLII


I still get nervous watching that replay. And the stupid ref picking the ball up and putting it back down out of place still irks me to this day.
It's obviously Tyree,  
Go Terps : 1/17/2019 12:17 pm : link
but I will say the relief when McQuarters picked off Romo was as sharp an emotion as I've ever felt related to being a sports fan. That game will always stick with me.
RE: It's obviously Tyree,  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/17/2019 12:44 pm : link
In comment 14266558 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but I will say the relief when McQuarters picked off Romo was as sharp an emotion as I've ever felt related to being a sports fan. That game will always stick with me.


This!

Especially with the way the Giants offense stalled on the last few drives. Kept punting and giving the cowboys really good field position.

That had to be the best cowboy teams since their superbowl days in the early 1990s. They were stacked offensively and had a really good pass rush.
Leonard Marshall trucking Montana has to be it for me  
chopperhatch : 1/17/2019 1:05 pm : link
That hit just resonates thru the screen.
RE: What about Chase Blackburn's INT off Brady in SB 46?  
mfsd : 1/17/2019 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14266525 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
He out-positioned and out-jumped Gronk to take that one away, about 6 yards in front of the end zone. Blackburn's INT in SB 46 - ( New Window )


Great one. One of the most remarkable things about that 2011 run was signing Blackburn back off his couch mid season and seeing him play really good football down the stretch
I approached this thread as all scoring plays  
Chris684 : 1/17/2019 1:23 pm : link
PLUS Tyree and Manningham were put to the side.

The Tyree and Manningham plays were as close as you could come to actual scoring plays without having scored. Those plays basically won each of those games without directly yielding points.
A good one not mentioned was...  
kinard : 1/17/2019 1:42 pm : link
... the Corey Webster interception in OT of the freezing 2008 NFC Championship
Manning lobs it, Burress alone, Touchdown New York  
Rocky369 : 1/17/2019 2:16 pm : link
probably one of the few actual play calls I remember.
knew he was throwing to Plax as soon as he dropped back.
Jacobs with the monster block.
and a great TD celebration to follow.
yea, nvm  
Rocky369 : 1/17/2019 2:16 pm : link
that's obviously a score.
RE: A good one not mentioned was...  
nyballa0891 : 1/17/2019 2:17 pm : link
In comment 14266698 kinard said:
Quote:
... the Corey Webster interception in OT of the freezing 2008 NFC Championship


Was just going to say that
Bradshaw's 23 yard run  
Someguy1978 : 1/17/2019 2:19 pm : link
Right before halftime that setup the hail mary to Nicks.
This one was pretty bad ass at the time.  
St. Jimmy : 1/17/2019 3:14 pm : link
Bradshaw  
Leg of Theismann : 1/17/2019 3:48 pm : link
fighting to recover that fumble in SB 42. That was huge and showed how much determination that team had to win. And I believe Bradshaw was one who was at the heart of that determination. He was a leader by his intensity.
RE: Bradshaw  
rebel yell : 1/17/2019 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14266948 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
fighting to recover that fumble in SB 42. That was huge and showed how much determination that team had to win. And I believe Bradshaw was one who was at the heart of that determination. He was a leader by his intensity.

I loved Bradshaw. One of my favorite Giants. To think we found that diamond in the 7th round of 2007 still amazes me. His contributions were immense!
RE: Leonard Marshall crushing Joe Montana in the 1990 NFCCG,  
baadbill : 1/17/2019 3:57 pm : link
+1
In comment 14266422 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
by far. Everything else is a distant second.


+1
So many great ones to choose from -  
12aob : 1/17/2019 5:06 pm : link
I’m partial to Smith’s catch on 3rd and 11. I feel he made several hustle plays that game that are under the radar. He recovered the ball Bradshaw was penalized for knocking forward. We ended up punting but that was better than a turnover at that field position.

Just before 3rd and 11 play he made sure to knock the ball out of bounds in case the pass to Tyree was ruled a catch/fumble instead of incomplete. We had no timeouts and needed to ensure the clock stopped. If he’d “recovered” and stayed in bounds the clock becomes a huge issue.

I really appreciate his football IQ and awareness - and getting that first down by a few feet is a great example of it.
Tyree's helmet catch  
montanagiant : 1/17/2019 5:25 pm : link
There really isn't anything that comes close
RE: Jacobs crushing Charles Woodson's soul  
smshmth8690 : 1/17/2019 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14266184 Chris684 said:
Quote:
to open up the NFC title game is way up there for me.

Marshall destroying Montana as well.



Jacobs #1. first play I thought of. It's amazing, with all of the great Defensive Giants over the years, and I (we) remember a hit by a running back.
Alford. OOF!  
CT Charlie : 1/17/2019 8:52 pm : link
Other plays were more spectacular, difficult or surprising, but Alford's full-body sack of Brady was the most viscerally satisfying play of all time.

Props to Brady for getting back up and keeping us scared for yet another 20 seconds.
RE: Leonard Marshall trucking Montana has to be it for me  
Les in TO : 1/17/2019 9:38 pm : link
In comment 14266638 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
That hit just resonates thru the screen.
I agree. It was a brutal hit that crushed a legend, who at the moment was the GOAT arguably. Also a great second effort by Marshall who was on the ground but continued to hustle.i know the fumble was not recovered but it was still a crazy hit. Montana was concussed and broke ribs
RE: What about Chase Blackburn's INT off Brady in SB 46?  
GoDeep13 : 1/17/2019 9:46 pm : link
In comment 14266525 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
He out-positioned and out-jumped Gronk to take that one away, about 6 yards in front of the end zone. Blackburn's INT in SB 46 - ( New Window )
DAMMIT! was hoping nobody said this.
Lol. The moment I knew we were definitely winning!
as far as impact  
bc4life : 8:23 am : link
Ahmad Bradshaw recovering his own fumble - huge play
2007 game winning drive  
bc4life : 8:25 am : link
overlooked play - Steve Smith catching an intermediate pass and getting out of bounds to stop the clock.
