2020 QB class GoBlue6599 : 1/17/2019 9:38 am What am I missing?

Tua looks great but he is already dealing with injuries in college. If you wannna knock Haskins for playing on a great team then why not Tua who plays for Alabama for crying out loud.. Fromm from UGA is no where near as talented as Murray or Haskins not even close, he also has plays for a loaded Georgia team. I didn’t see Fromm toss 50 tds like Haskins. Fromm imo is a backup in the NFL that’s his talent level. The Oregon kid.. I wouldn’t want the Giants to take him even if he came out.. He has talent and a skill set but if you watched the Ducks you would know that he went through long stretches of inept play.. he is all about projections because he never played like a 1st Round pick IMO

With OBJ and Saquon on this team who knows where the Giants will be picking in 2020.. Should the Giants trade up well we have to find a trade partner first which is no guarantee and let’s say we’re trading up from 11 or 12 .. how much will it cost to trade up from 11 to # 3 or 4

I’m really curious what is the big deal with this QB class..

I have to admit, I like Herbert but your points on Tua and Fromm are right on the $$.

Is this the daily dep026 : 1/17/2019 9:47 am : link every other QB in the draft and in 2020 sucks in comparison to Haskins?



Its hard to keep up these days.



2020 has the potential to be a very good class:

Tua

Fromm

Eason

Herbert

Patterson



And that doesnt include QBs who come from small schools or have monster years (ala Haskins this year).

RE: good post

Quote: I have to admit, I like Herbert but your points on Tua and Fromm are right on the $$.

I can see it with Herbert.. that guy clearly has a skill set but IMO he never has really played up to that level you expect from a 1st Round.

. Pep22 : 1/17/2019 9:50 am : link Eason hasn't played yet, so who knows.



Patterson strikes me as a borderline CFL prospect and no shot in hell at the NFL.





Fromm CromartiesKid21 : 1/17/2019 9:51 am : link is the prototypical College football QB similar to Danny Kanell coming out of Florida St.



Likely Fromm will be a 2nd day pick at best as his physical attributes simply do not translate to the NFL level

RE: Is this the daily

Quote: every other QB in the draft and in 2020 sucks in comparison to Haskins?



Its hard to keep up these days.



2020 has the potential to be a very good class:

Tua

Fromm

Eason

Herbert

Patterson



And that doesnt include QBs who come from small schools or have monster years (ala Haskins this year).

Patterson from Michigan.. you're kidding right? That guy has no shot in the NFL, 3rd string struggling to stay on a roster is his ceiling IMO

RE: .

Quote: Eason hasn't played yet, so who knows.



Patterson strikes me as a borderline CFL prospect and no shot in hell at the NFL.





Except for starting every game as a freshman at Georgia....

RE: RE: Is this the daily

Quote:

Patterson from Michigan.. you’re kidding right? That guy has no shot in the NFL, 3rd string struggling to stay on a roster is his ceiling IMO



Thanks for your insight. Can you give us a preview of your thread tomorrow on why every QB in 2021 will bust and how we need to get Haskins no matter the cost?

I sort of agree, in fact I only like a smattering of QB's over the PatersonPlank : 1/17/2019 9:56 am : link next few drafts:



This Year: Haskins, Jones, maybe Grier

Next Year: Hebert, maybe Tua (big maybe)

Future: Clemson QB, Texas QB (not sure when he comes out).



So, if as speculated, I could get Jones or Grier in Rd 2 this year that would be the perfect scenario for me.

RE: RE: RE: Is this the daily

Quote: In comment 14266311 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:







Patterson from Michigan.. you’re kidding right? That guy has no shot in the NFL, 3rd string struggling to stay on a roster is his ceiling IMO







Thanks for your insight. Can you give us a preview of your thread tomorrow on why every QB in 2021 will bust and how we need to get Haskins no matter the cost?

It'll be right under your "Everyone on this team sucks but Eli" thread.. I'm still lol over you thinking Shea Patterson in a NFL QB it's almost as stupid as your "Colts don't make the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes" proclamation.. Keep them coming buddy

There’s a long way to go for the 2020 class. Strahan91 : 1/17/2019 10:00 am : link If the Giants don’t find their qb of the future this offseason, my hunch is we’ll see a lot of similar posts next year about waiting for Lawrence in 2021 who is by far the best prospect in the 2018-2020 classes combined as of now.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Is this the daily

Quote:

It’ll be right under your “Everyone on this team sucks but Eli” thread.. I’m still lol over you thinking Shea Patterson in a NFL QB it’s almost as stupid as your “Colts don’t make the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes” proclamation.. Keep them coming buddy



Can you please tell me what thread was that I started saying that?



Here's the thing. I dont know if Patterson is going to be a good pro, bad pro, or whatnot. But he certainly will be scouted heavily next year, and I think he will put up some big numbers with a new OC and Passing game coach with 3 very good WRs coming back. So we will see.



As far as Mahomes, its my opinion he doesnt make the playoffs with the Colts inferior roster. But at least I dont post the same shitty threads multiple times a day.



Can you please tell me what thread was that I started saying that?

Here's the thing. I dont know if Patterson is going to be a good pro, bad pro, or whatnot. But he certainly will be scouted heavily next year, and I think he will put up some big numbers with a new OC and Passing game coach with 3 very good WRs coming back. So we will see.

As far as Mahomes, its my opinion he doesnt make the playoffs with the Colts inferior roster. But at least I dont post the same shitty threads multiple times a day.

You're a special one. Ill give you that.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Is this the daily

Quote: In comment 14266329 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:







It’ll be right under your “Everyone on this team sucks but Eli” thread.. I’m still lol over you thinking Shea Patterson in a NFL QB it’s almost as stupid as your “Colts don’t make the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes” proclamation.. Keep them coming buddy







Can you please tell me what thread was that I started saying that?



Here's the thing. I dont know if Patterson is going to be a good pro, bad pro, or whatnot. But he certainly will be scouted heavily next year, and I think he will put up some big numbers with a new OC and Passing game coach with 3 very good WRs coming back. So we will see.



As far as Mahomes, its my opinion he doesnt make the playoffs with the Colts inferior roster. But at least I dont post the same shitty threads multiple times a day.



You're a special one. Ill give you that.

I'll save you some time.. Shea Patterson sucks, his talent level is average at best and that is on the college level, he has no shot in the NFL. Michigan Qb putting up big numbers, I'll believe it when I see it.

Yes dep026 : 1/17/2019 10:19 am : link its always about the "stats"....

To sum up this thread dep026 : 1/17/2019 10:22 am : link every QB outside Haskins in this draft and next is not worth it and we should give away valuable draft picks to ensure a guy who has started a whopping 13 games because he has nice stats.



End thread, we can all go home now.

RE: There's a long way to go for the 2020 class.

Quote: If the Giants don’t find their qb of the future this offseason, my hunch is we’ll see a lot of similar posts next year about waiting for Lawrence in 2021 who is by far the best prospect in the 2018-2020 classes combined as of now.



You know how many teams are going to want Lawrence? Unless the NYG commit to going 3-13 or worse, they're not getting the #1 pick needed to get Lawrence in 2021.

Haskins is pretty darn good Essex : 1/17/2019 10:27 am : link I am very concerned about the short playing career, but I don't see another college qb better than him other than Trevor Lawrence. Again, not saying I would take him, but I have seen enough where I would want to see every snap he played in college if I was in a decision making position (i.e., Gettleman) for the Giants in the upcoming draft. He is that good and deserves serious attention.

Don't forget Jalen Hurts jeff57 : 1/17/2019 10:45 am : link If he progresses under Reilly, will put himself right in the discussion.

RE: Yes

Quote: its always about the "stats"....

It’s not all about stats, They’ll lose to Fields and Ohio State next year in the big house, death taxes and Ohio State slapping around Michigan no matter who the players are .

I lost a lot of money on Michigan to start the year in Notre Dame who handled UM. I learned with that QB they should never be favorites against anybody decent

It's not all about stats, They'll lose to Fields and Ohio State next year in the big house, death taxes and Ohio State slapping around Michigan no matter who the players are .

I lost a lot of money on Michigan to start the year in Notre Dame who handled UM. I learned with that QB they should never be favorites against anybody decent

End of the year I won it all back on a nice parlay of OSU ML and OSU over.. Can you believe UM was actually favored in that game by 4.5 and then I did the same thing against the Gators again UM was the favorite.. head scratcher

i'm not pushing for Tua but markky : 1/17/2019 10:53 am : link I watched a lot of his games this year and the one thing that stood out is his accuracy.

2020 has better high end depth AcesUp : 1/17/2019 10:59 am : link But at this point, Haskins would be just as likely as any of those guys to be the top pick in next years draft if he were to stay. Any of those guys can completely fall out of the discussion or cement their place as sure fire franchise prospects, they can go either way. Just like Haskins. The only difference being that NFL teams will have more info on them in 2020 than they on Haskins in 2019. So he's not necessarily better but in the same uncertain class as those guys.

RE: RE: There's a long way to go for the 2020 class.

Quote: In comment 14266331 Strahan91 said:





Quote:





If the Giants don’t find their qb of the future this offseason, my hunch is we’ll see a lot of similar posts next year about waiting for Lawrence in 2021 who is by far the best prospect in the 2018-2020 classes combined as of now.







You know how many teams are going to want Lawrence? Unless the NYG commit to going 3-13 or worse, they’re not getting the #1 pick needed to get Lawrence in 2021.

Since when do low probability events stop people from starting threads?

RE: RE: Yes

Quote: In comment 14266366 dep026 said:





Quote:





its always about the "stats"....





It’s not all about stats, They’ll lose to Fields and Ohio State next year in the big house, death taxes and Ohio State slapping around Michigan no matter who the players are .

I lost a lot of money on Michigan to start the year in Notre Dame who handled UM. I learned with that QB they should never be favorites against anybody decent

End of the year I won it all back on a nice parlay of OSU ML and OSU over.. Can you believe UM was actually favored in that game by 4.5 and then I did the same thing against the Gators again UM was the favorite.. head scratcher



Let me teach you something.



Let me teach you something.

No gives a flying fuck about your betting.

We do not draft a class, but a player George from PA : 1/17/2019 11:21 am : link I really do not care about the potential of a class.



We need one guy....like Mahones.



DG, go find him....you have 3 years max but the sooner the better.

Target QBs that played behind idiotsavant : 1/17/2019 11:25 am : link Crap lines and for multiple coordinators and in different systems.



And had success anyway.

RE: Don't forget Jalen Hurts

Quote: If he progresses under Reilly, will put himself right in the discussion.



Previous to this post, the worst QB prospect mentioned in the thread was Shea Patterson. That has now been trumped by the Jalen Hurts mention.



Previous to this post, the worst QB prospect mentioned in the thread was Shea Patterson. That has now been trumped by the Jalen Hurts mention.

2020 though idiotsavant : 1/17/2019 11:28 am : link 2019 is for D

.... Jay on the Island : 1/17/2019 11:31 am : link "Fromm from UGA is no where near as talented as Murray or Haskins not even close, he also has plays for a loaded Georgia team. I didn’t see Fromm toss 50 tds like Haskins. Fromm imo is a backup in the NFL that’s his talent level."



If that is how you feel then I suggest you go back and watch Fromm again. If Fromm was in this years draft he would be the #1 pick without a doubt. Fromm is my favorite QB in next years class. Go back and watch his highlights vs Alabama from December. Look at all the praise Trevor Lawrence got for his performance against Alabama and rightfully so.



Lawrence vs Alabama 20 out of 32 (62.5%) 347 yds 3 td's 0 int's



Fromm vs Alabama 25 out of 39 (64.1%) 301 yds 3 td's 0 int's



Fromm is so advanced going through his progressions. He gets rid of the ball quickly, accurate, and a good decision maker. There is a reason why Jacob Eason and Justin Fields transferred.

I love draft time... Dnew15 : 1/17/2019 11:49 am : link It's fun days for endless discussion - especially when it comes to QBs. It seems to go something like this:

Fromm was the Lawrence from last year during the college season...Tua was the Lawrence from from the regular college season..Herbert was the Lawrence of draft talk from this year which then became Haskins when he declared...Someone else will the the Lawrence of the pre-draft/post-college shrine game type season...Someone else will be the Lawrence of this year's draft during the combine season...etc...etc...etc...

Feel free to exchange Lawrence's name with any other hot commodity college player or current NFL player or hidden draft gem or HOF QB or whatever....

Round and round it will go - and I will love it.

Lawrence will very likely Pep22 : 1/17/2019 11:58 am : link require a disastrous 2-14 type season (because its quite clear he will be the #1 pick). Hard to imagine being that bad with OBJ, Saquaon, Ingram etc. Just too many home run hitters to be that bad.

Murray Archer : 1/17/2019 12:39 pm : link Why isn't Murray in the conversation?



I would take him before Haskins or any of the other QBs.



We have seen players like Haskins and he will likely become a very good pro QB.



Murray on the other hand is different and has a chance to become great.



He has a unique skill set that I have not seen before.

RE: ....

Quote: "Fromm from UGA is no where near as talented as Murray or Haskins not even close, he also has plays for a loaded Georgia team. I didn’t see Fromm toss 50 tds like Haskins. Fromm imo is a backup in the NFL that’s his talent level."



If that is how you feel then I suggest you go back and watch Fromm again. If Fromm was in this years draft he would be the #1 pick without a doubt. Fromm is my favorite QB in next years class. Go back and watch his highlights vs Alabama from December. Look at all the praise Trevor Lawrence got for his performance against Alabama and rightfully so.



Lawrence vs Alabama 20 out of 32 (62.5%) 347 yds 3 td's 0 int's



Fromm vs Alabama 25 out of 39 (64.1%) 301 yds 3 td's 0 int's



Fromm is so advanced going through his progressions. He gets rid of the ball quickly, accurate, and a good decision maker. There is a reason why Jacob Eason and Justin Fields transferred.

I may be wrong but Fromm doesn’t impress me.. I thought he looked awful against UT and to often his play seemed to fluctuate... up and down.

I may be wrong but Fromm doesn't impress me.. I thought he looked awful against UT and to often his play seemed to fluctuate... up and down.

I will be surprised if Fromm is anything more then a backup in the NFL.. again just my opinion but I don't think he's overly talented

RE: Murray

Quote: Why isn't Murray in the conversation?



I would take him before Haskins or any of the other QBs.



We have seen players like Haskins and he will likely become a very good pro QB.



Murray on the other hand is different and has a chance to become great.



He has a unique skill set that I have not seen before.

Murray is very interesting but can you see a team like the Giants taking that risk.. I'd be very surprised ....pleasantly surprised

RE: Fromm

Quote: is the prototypical College football QB similar to Danny Kanell coming out of Florida St.



Likely Fromm will be a 2nd day pick at best as his physical attributes simply do not translate to the NFL level



Now I've read it all on BBI, Fromm a day 2 pick. This guy would be the consensus top qb pick in this draft, he is nothing like Danny Kanell. He is very talented, my guess is you watched him play once or never. In comment 14266309 CromartiesKid21 said:Now I've read it all on BBI, Fromm a day 2 pick. This guy would be the consensus top qb pick in this draft, he is nothing like Danny Kanell. He is very talented, my guess is you watched him play once or never.

RE: RE: Fromm

Quote: In comment 14266309 CromartiesKid21 said:





Quote:





is the prototypical College football QB similar to Danny Kanell coming out of Florida St.



Likely Fromm will be a 2nd day pick at best as his physical attributes simply do not translate to the NFL level







Now I've read it all on BBI, Fromm a day 2 pick. This guy would be the consensus top qb pick in this draft, he is nothing like Danny Kanell. He is very talented, my guess is you watched him play once or never.

I disagree that Fromm would be the consensus top QB in this draft. Haskins does a lot of things better than Fromm does. Btw, this is from TheDraftNetwork's Benjamin Solak in December on the 2020 QB's.



Quote: Fromm? Fromm struggles with velocity to the boundary! I think his arm to the sideline and downfield is average — or at least weak enough to be a noticeable drop-off from a Tua or a Herbert — and I think he lacks ideal escapability, pocket presence, and throw on the move ability. As I said: nobody’s really broken down film on these guys. That includes me, as I’m just going off broadcast film as I’ve watched Alabama and Georgia play. But it’s clear to me that Fromm doesn’t have ideal physical tools, and that’s a big point for a lot of NFL teams.



and this is from Dane Brugler in October responding to a question about the 2020 qbs:



Dane Brugler

‏

Verified account



@dpbrugler

Follow Follow @dpbrugler

Fromm is a nice player, but he's not close to Tua. Might not be a top-5 QB.



The guys who aren't in the current draft class always seem to have less flaws but that's just because they're not being looked at closely and nitpicked by the draft media so often that their flaws are pounded into our heads.

- ( In comment 14266613 lax counsel said:I disagree that Fromm would be the consensus top QB in this draft. Haskins does a lot of things better than Fromm does. Btw, this is from TheDraftNetwork's Benjamin Solak in December on the 2020 QB's.and this is from Dane Brugler in October responding to a question about the 2020 qbs:Dane BruglerVerified account@dpbruglerFollow Follow @dpbruglerFromm is a nice player, but he's not close to Tua. Might not be a top-5 QB.The guys who aren't in the current draft class always seem to have less flaws but that's just because they're not being looked at closely and nitpicked by the draft media so often that their flaws are pounded into our heads. Link - ( New Window

Here's more from another good draft guy Strahan91 : 1/17/2019 1:08 pm : link Jon Ledyard Verified account

@LedyardNFLDraftJan 1

That's the thing, he's inconsistent AND has average tools. At his BEST I think he might be a Kirk Cousins...great protection and great WRs and he could be good. But Fromm ain't even there yet. And Idk if he gets there.



Jon Ledyard Verified account

@LedyardNFLDraft Jan 1

Fromm just ain't it man. The spurt against Bama was fun, but way too many games like this all year.



RE: RE: Fromm

Quote: In comment 14266309 CromartiesKid21 said:





Quote:





is the prototypical College football QB similar to Danny Kanell coming out of Florida St.



Likely Fromm will be a 2nd day pick at best as his physical attributes simply do not translate to the NFL level







Now I've read it all on BBI, Fromm a day 2 pick. This guy would be the consensus top qb pick in this draft, he is nothing like Danny Kanell. He is very talented, my guess is you watched him play once or never.

It's amazing how the people on this message board love to speak in absolutes.. Who said Fromm would be the consensus #1 QB in this draft? There are multiple reports above from scouts who say the same thing I think... Fromm is average at best

2018 QB class SHO'NUFF : 1/17/2019 3:53 pm : link What am I missing?



Mayfield is short and a hothead.

Darnold fumbles a lot.

Allen is inaccurate.

Rosen is frail and has no interest in playing football.

Jackson can't throw.



Murray, Haskins, Jones and Lock are a better class.



This is how I rank them all pre-draft:



Murray > Haskins > Darnold > Allen > Mayfield > Rosen > Jones > LJax > Lock > And the joke's on you if you still think I'm serious.

My rankings Pep22 : 1/17/2019 4:37 pm : link

Mayfield > Haskins > Darnold > Allen > Murray > Rosen > Lock > LJax > Jones

I like Fromm as well but I like Georgia and Clemson .I don't see the Bluesbreaker : 1/17/2019 4:58 pm : link comparison to Kannel at all .

I would gladly be wrong about Haskins if we took him at

Six He better be the Real Fucking Deal !

I don't see DG taking a 5'8' QB either .

i STILL THINK OUR qb Will come out of the 2020 Class .

Lawrence is a pipe dream in 2021 .

As much as I want Josh Allen or Ferrell

I could see DG take Jonah Williams safe pick future Soldier

replacement .

RE: RE: RE: RE: Is this the daily

Quote: In comment 14266317 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14266311 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:







Patterson from Michigan.. you’re kidding right? That guy has no shot in the NFL, 3rd string struggling to stay on a roster is his ceiling IMO







Thanks for your insight. Can you give us a preview of your thread tomorrow on why every QB in 2021 will bust and how we need to get Haskins no matter the cost?





It’ll be right under your “Everyone on this team sucks but Eli” thread.. I’m still lol over you thinking Shea Patterson in a NFL QB it’s almost as stupid as your “Colts don’t make the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes” proclamation.. Keep them coming buddy



Or how he says ELi of this year was better than Matt Ryan.

RE: RE: Fromm

Quote: In comment 14266309 CromartiesKid21 said:





Quote:





is the prototypical College football QB similar to Danny Kanell coming out of Florida St.



Likely Fromm will be a 2nd day pick at best as his physical attributes simply do not translate to the NFL level







Now I've read it all on BBI, Fromm a day 2 pick. This guy would be the consensus top qb pick in this draft, he is nothing like Danny Kanell. He is very talented, my guess is you watched him play once or never.



Well, I watch a ton of college football. And I don't see anything upper echelon about Fromm. He's a very good college player, but he has more characteristics of a game manager than a play maker. At least as of now...



Fromm has average size. He moves okay, but he's not going to beat you with his legs. His arm looks good, but it's not in the plus category. I do like Fromm's toughness and pocket awareness. So when I add all of that up I see more of a solid day 2 pick than a bonafide round one selection.



Well, I watch a ton of college football. And I don't see anything upper echelon about Fromm. He's a very good college player, but he has more characteristics of a game manager than a play maker. At least as of now...

Fromm has average size. He moves okay, but he's not going to beat you with his legs. His arm looks good, but it's not in the plus category. I do like Fromm's toughness and pocket awareness. So when I add all of that up I see more of a solid day 2 pick than a bonafide round one selection.

I'm all ears to be convinced, but I think I need to see much more...

Fromm has basically shown UGA everything they dream of Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 7:32 am : link in a QB to compete for a national championship every year. While they haven’t broken thru that door yet with him, it is clearly not because of his performances.



His development from a bit of a game manager as freshman to a polished pocket QB as a sophomore was clear as day. I can easily see this guy turning into a weapon for UGA next season and setting the stage for being the number one overall pick in 2020.



Sincerely,



the Dad of a rising freshman at Univ of Georgia

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Is this the daily

Quote: In comment 14266329 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





In comment 14266317 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14266311 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:







Patterson from Michigan.. you’re kidding right? That guy has no shot in the NFL, 3rd string struggling to stay on a roster is his ceiling IMO







Thanks for your insight. Can you give us a preview of your thread tomorrow on why every QB in 2021 will bust and how we need to get Haskins no matter the cost?





It’ll be right under your “Everyone on this team sucks but Eli” thread.. I’m still lol over you thinking Shea Patterson in a NFL QB it’s almost as stupid as your “Colts don’t make the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes” proclamation.. Keep them coming buddy







Or how he says ELi of this year was better than Matt Ryan.



Lol. Coming from the clown who doesn't watch games and just looks at "stats". And makes up shit to prove his moronic posts.

RE: We do not draft a class, but a player

Quote: I really do not care about the potential of a class.



We need one guy....like Mahones.



DG, go find him....you have 3 years max but the sooner the better.



If Mahomes was in this draft, BBI would find ways to talk themselves out of a pick.



If Mahomes was in this draft, BBI would find ways to talk themselves out of a pick.

People want a 100% sure thing. There's no such thing.

RE: Fromm has basically shown UGA everything they dream of

Quote: in a QB to compete for a national championship every year. While they haven’t broken thru that door yet with him, it is clearly not because of his performances.



His development from a bit of a game manager as freshman to a polished pocket QB as a sophomore was clear as day. I can easily see this guy turning into a weapon for UGA next season and setting the stage for being the number one overall pick in 2020.



Sincerely,



the Dad of a rising freshman at Univ of Georgia



This is the type of unbiased, fair-minded commentary that I like. ; )



This is the type of unbiased, fair-minded commentary that I like. ; )

To be clear, I actually like Fromm. I think he'd be great value as a day two prospect. I just prefer to invest top draft capital in the player with the exceptional skills.

Just want to give full disclosure with my posts :-) Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 8:37 am : link Seriously though, I felt Fromm went from a pretty nice prospect to a clear-cut first rounder after this season.



He utilizes all of the field, all of his targets and goes thru progressions like a veteran.



Looking forward to another good season for the 'Dawgs with him a the helm...

RE: RE: We do not draft a class, but a player

Quote: In comment 14266456 George from PA said:





Quote:





I really do not care about the potential of a class.



We need one guy....like Mahones.



DG, go find him....you have 3 years max but the sooner the better.







If Mahomes was in this draft, BBI would find ways to talk themselves out of a pick.



People want a 100% sure thing. There's no such thing.



And Lawrence Taylor could be in this draft and we would still have a shit load of posters saying...... "WE NEED A QB!!!!!!!"

RE: RE: RE: We do not draft a class, but a player

Quote: In comment 14267374 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14266456 George from PA said:





Quote:





I really do not care about the potential of a class.



We need one guy....like Mahones.



DG, go find him....you have 3 years max but the sooner the better.







If Mahomes was in this draft, BBI would find ways to talk themselves out of a pick.



People want a 100% sure thing. There's no such thing.







And Lawrence Taylor could be in this draft and we would still have a shit load of posters saying...... “WE NEED A QB!!!!!!!”



That's probably true too. Everybody wants to be 100% comfortable with a draft pick and have zero risk.







That's probably true too. Everybody wants to be 100% comfortable with a draft pick and have zero risk.

The normal pre-draft cycle has begun... BamaBlue : 1/18/2019 10:47 am : link Quarterbacks get better as we near the draft; Offensive and Defensive linemen get worse...

RE: RE: RE: We do not draft a class, but a player

Quote:

And Lawrence Taylor could be in this draft and we would still have a shit load of posters saying...... “WE NEED A QB!!!!!!!”



Poor example, and not true. Pass rush is a premium skill set. Very hard to find. That skill isn't like finding a RB at any RB store in America.



Poor example, and not true. Pass rush is a premium skill set. Very hard to find. That skill isn't like finding a RB at any RB store in America.

And Taylor's skills were so absurdly great at UNC that I would guess it would be near unanimous to select him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: We do not draft a class, but a player

Quote: In comment 14267428 dep026 said:





Quote:







And Lawrence Taylor could be in this draft and we would still have a shit load of posters saying...... “WE NEED A QB!!!!!!!”







Poor example, and not true. Pass rush is a premium skill set. Very hard to find. That skill isn't like finding a RB at any RB store in America.



And Taylor's skills were so absurdly great at UNC that I would guess it would be near unanimous to select him.



Bullshit. We have had posters here say take a QB no matter what. It could be the next lawrence taylor, Ed Reed, JJ Watt, Saquan Barkley, Tomlinson - or whoever you want to fill in. If we dont draft Haskins or Murray - people here wont be happy.



Bullshit. We have had posters here say take a QB no matter what. It could be the next lawrence taylor, Ed Reed, JJ Watt, Saquan Barkley, Tomlinson - or whoever you want to fill in. If we dont draft Haskins or Murray - people here wont be happy.

Thats 100% fact.