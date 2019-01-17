Will ELi take a restructure to let the Giants TMS : 1/17/2019 9:38 pm make a run next year ? He retires a Giant, and we are very competitive next year through the draft and FA.

Too early to say and too many factors Ssanders9816 : 1/17/2019 9:41 pm : link But i doubt it. He owes them nothing

Quote: But i doubt it. He owes them nothing True enough, but he is who he is and I think, and these things matter to this guy. In comment 14267255 Ssanders9816 said:True enough, but he is who he is and I think, and these things matter to this guy.

... christian : 1/17/2019 9:55 pm : link If the Giants were prepared to give Manning an ultimatum, there are number of ways to cut his pay this year without exposing them to substantial obligations next year.

It makes perfect sense Chip : 1/17/2019 10:06 pm : link to do an extension to cut his cap for 2019. no need to cut the amount of money he was intended to receive next season just do an extension and bonus out money. He is a 2 time super bowl MVP and the best Giant QB ever.

Giants Sammo85 : 1/17/2019 10:22 pm : link don’t owe Eli anything either. He needs to take a paycut or be cut.

There is nothing in Eli’s history with the Giants Ben in Tampa : 1/17/2019 10:39 pm : link To make us think he’d restructure, or take less money or do a “hometown deal.”



That has not been his or his agents style.



I’m not knocking him either.

Yes, Eli doesn't owe the Giants anything kelsto811 : 1/17/2019 10:53 pm : link But Eli to menhas always been about winning. If he buys into the narrarative that it will take a restructure to win next year, I could see him doing it.

At this point, Doomster : 1/17/2019 11:08 pm : link it's robbing Peter to pay Paul....



To make a run, Everything, and I mean, Everything has to fall into place.....chances of that happening are slim.....we just have too many holes to fill in one season....

If Eli plays out his current contract through 2019, MOOPS : 1/18/2019 12:06 am : link he will have earned over a quarter of a billion dollars in his Giants career.

I think he could give a few shekels back without losing face.



If he doesn't Giantophile : 1/18/2019 1:09 am : link He should be cut. And I say that with all due respect. He is simply making way too much money relative to his performance. Way too much.

I think mdthedream : 1/18/2019 6:51 am : link he should take a pay cut no one is handing him the keys for a season. I just don't see it esp at that kind of price tag. So if he wants to play why not take a pay cut seeing it probably what he would get from another team.

Quote: just kicks the can down the road a few years.



Sigh, we do this every time.



You can do a restructure that both lowers his cap hit this year and doesn't add any future cap hit.



Look what Cruz did at the end of his career. In comment 14267258 FatMan in Charlotte said:Sigh, we do this every time.You can do a restructure that both lowers his cap hit this year and doesn't add any future cap hit.Look what Cruz did at the end of his career.

No team would have a older player at that cap # for that level of play GoBlue6599 : 1/18/2019 7:46 am : link Only the Giants would be that foolish

Quote: Sigh, we do this every time.



You can do a restructure that both lowers his cap hit this year and doesn't add any future cap hit.



Look what Cruz did at the end of his career.



I should sigh because there are no straight pay cuts in the NFL. Because of the CBA, any loss in salary has to be offset with performance clauses/incentives. Plus, for a position that has a fairly high salary, like a QB, guaranteed money gets extended out through the life of the restructure - and hits the cap in future years.



You keep pointing to the Cruz contract. If Cruz had played a full season at his former production, his incentives would actually have EXCEEDED his old contract hit. He was injured and a shell of himself.



As the starting QB, Manning would have every possibility of meeting both playing time and performances incentives.



You can keep sighing, but it would be nice if you at least understood the realities of a restructure.



It is very much kicking a can down the road. we do this everytime because you continue to ignore the realities of a restructure:I should sigh because there are no straight pay cuts in the NFL. Because of the CBA, any loss in salary has to be offset with performance clauses/incentives. Plus, for a position that has a fairly high salary, like a QB, guaranteed money gets extended out through the life of the restructure - and hits the cap in future years.You keep pointing to the Cruz contract. If Cruz had played a full season at his former production, his incentives would actually have EXCEEDED his old contract hit. He was injured and a shell of himself.As the starting QB, Manning would have every possibility of meeting both playing time and performances incentives.You can keep sighing, but it would be nice if you at least understood the realities of a restructure.It is very much kicking a can down the road.

I have a feeling Eli wants his money left alone Chris684 : 1/18/2019 8:33 am : link and the Giants don't want to pay next year's full price tag.



This is probably the conversation that was had that Gettleman made reference to. I also think it's the reason why Eli uncharacteristically left without speaking to anyone.



I think we are headed for an Eli retirement or a split, and if it's not money, it will be NYG drafting a QB and Eli's reluctance to warm the seat.

The roster bonus was pretty smart by Eli's agent Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 8:34 am : link Either we don't give it to him and telegraph us taking QB in draft which won't happen or we give it to him and try ro replace him with a better player for 12 million, which is probably what Eli is worth on open market at this point. Teams have leverage to renogitiate with how much it saves to cut them minus whatever the player can get on open market. Dez was getting paid 12 million cowboys knew he was worth about 4 and he wanted 8. Saw what happened to him.

rarely does anyone fkap : 1/18/2019 8:55 am : link take one for the team. It might happen. Morgan Fairchild might stop by my house and profess her undying love for me, and my wife will be ok with the three of us.



The Giants might decide Eli has a couple years in him, and do an extension in a manner that reduces the cap hit this year and kicks the can down the road.



The Giants might force Eli to rework the deal in a manner that reduces the cap hit and minimizes future cap hit (aka a de facto pay cut).



I doubt the Giants have the leverage to force a pay cut, so it's either play out the existing contract, cut him, or extend/kick the can. IF they don't think they can draft a QB this year, I'd bet on them kicking the can, and I'd be ok with that.

RE: Yes.. ron mexico : 1/18/2019 8:58 am : link

Quote: we do this everytime because you continue to ignore the realities of a restructure:







Quote:





Sigh, we do this every time.



You can do a restructure that both lowers his cap hit this year and doesn't add any future cap hit.



Look what Cruz did at the end of his career.







I should sigh because there are no straight pay cuts in the NFL. Because of the CBA, any loss in salary has to be offset with performance clauses/incentives. Plus, for a position that has a fairly high salary, like a QB, guaranteed money gets extended out through the life of the restructure - and hits the cap in future years.



You keep pointing to the Cruz contract. If Cruz had played a full season at his former production, his incentives would actually have EXCEEDED his old contract hit. He was injured and a shell of himself.



As the starting QB, Manning would have every possibility of meeting both playing time and performances incentives.



You can keep sighing, but it would be nice if you at least understood the realities of a restructure.



It is very much kicking a can down the road.



Cruz was never going to meet his former production.



If he had that ability he wouldn't have been a candidate for a pay cut. The fact is, what happened is he got a paycut with no future cap ramifications. Which was the intent of the restructure.



Stop being such a pedant

In comment 14267376 FatMan in Charlotte said:Cruz was never going to meet his former production.If he had that ability he wouldn't have been a candidate for a pay cut. The fact is, what happened is he got a paycut with no future cap ramifications. Which was the intent of the restructure.Stop being such a pedant

Actually Cruz was expected dep026 : 1/18/2019 9:01 am : link To perform at a high level since he was given no competition on the outside and was handed a starting job despite clearly not even being a starting caliber WR.

Turn his 5 mil roster bonus ron mexico : 1/18/2019 9:03 am : link into a 5 mil bonus if he wins the SB. That would be an unlikely to be met incentive. It would lower his cap this year and add no cap next year.







Quote: into a 5 mil bonus if he wins the SB. That would be an unlikely to be met incentive. It would lower his cap this year and add no cap next year.







You make it sound like a very easy thing to do. In comment 14267398 ron mexico said:You make it sound like a very easy thing to do.

Quote: In comment 14267398 ron mexico said:





Quote:





into a 5 mil bonus if he wins the SB. That would be an unlikely to be met incentive. It would lower his cap this year and add no cap next year.











You make it sound like a very easy thing to do.



Getting both sides to agree to it will be hard. But it would be allowed by the CBA, which is the point we continually need to make around here.



In comment 14267403 crick n NC said:Getting both sides to agree to it will be hard. But it would be allowed by the CBA, which is the point we continually need to make around here.

... christian : 1/18/2019 9:15 am : link FMiC is right that practically it's harder to redo a deal with one year left, than cutting down a deal without having long-term debt.



It's not impossible, or in this event I'd say even unlikely, though that the Giants want to tie compensation to performance.



If they add a year, and convert some of the guaranteed money to incetives they feel justify the salary, they can construct a 2 year contract that is fair.



Say 15M guaranteed with 8M tied to starting 16 games and making the playoffs, which then would guarantee a 2020 contract at 15M. Something in that spirit.

What is achievable in a negotiation ron mexico : 1/18/2019 9:21 am : link and what is allowed by the CBA are two distinct topics.



I agree that it is highly unlikely that Eli's alters his deal. I think he either plays it out or is released/retires.



I don't see them agreeing on a middle ground.

A few things: joeinpa : 1/18/2019 9:25 am : link * heard the guy who runs PFF on BBKL yesterday. One of the things he stated when speaking of the Giants was,



“He doesn’t understand how anyone who has access to the all 22 tape could watch Eli and see that he is not playing at a high level. He still has the ability to make some throws but he is inconsistent and his decline is terminal”



So if you put any credence in PFF, the idea of making a run with Eli is fools good.



Secondly to those who continue to state without any doubt that Eli is the best quarterback ever, I ask, Dis you see Tittle, Tarkington or Simms play?



Eli is certainly in the conversation but let’s not dismiss past great Giants so easily.



*. Pedant? So much classier than many of the adjectives used here.

PFF dep026 : 1/18/2019 9:39 am : link Is just another BBI. Their opinions are the equivalent to mine and yours.

joe Chris684 : 1/18/2019 9:48 am : link I like how you also inserted your own agenda into the discussion by drawing up the comparison to former Giants QBs which has nothing to do with anything being discussed in this thread.



But since you did, Eli is the best QB to ever wear NYG uniform. Let that sink in.

Well Since 2011... mvftw : 1/18/2019 9:57 am : link Eli has had 25 mins of Quality Playoff Football...

I say restructure or cut him & get Foles...

I didn't see Tittle play JohnF : 1/18/2019 9:58 am : link other than youtube videos, but I was around for Fran and Phil.



Fran is an under rated QB, and was pretty consistent through his career. However, it's hard to judge Fran as a NY Giant, as he only played five years in New York. The other 13 years he played for the Vikings. While I hated the trade at the time, it was the best for him personally...he got to go to SuperBowls with a competitive team, which is more than I can say for the Giants until 1981.



Phil and Eli are really hard to compare. You have to factor in how bad the Giants OL was early in Phil's career, which resulted in Phil being injured a lot. Phil was actually a very mobile QB as a rookie, as I recall.



And there's no comparison with the offenses. Phil never had anywhere near the quality of WR's that Eli had (Toomer, Cruz, Nicks, Plex, OBJ, Shepard, Manningham), other than Bavaro. That's another reason why Phil got injured as much as he did...he was waiting till the last second for his WR's to get open, and that resulted in as bad a beating over time as I've seen on a QB. Phil was fearless in the pocket, but that's not necessarily a good thing, since he had lost the mobility to avoid savage hits.



It does make you appreciate Eli even more, since he's played though a lot of injuries, and has so far avoided major ones. It's really rare in this league.



IMO, I think the reason we're seeing Eli's performance decline (other than age) is due to him being in a WCO. Some QB's simply aren't good in that system. Compare Eli in a WCO vs when he was running Kevin Gilbride's adaptation of Mouse Davis's Run and Shoot (which is what he ran in when he was coaching with the Oilers). If you notice, Kevin's offense "broke" when the offensive line got old, and we didn't get decent replacements.



If Eli does leave, I'd love to see him back in his old system, and see how effective he was at it.

Of course he would restructure. Big Blue Blogger : 1/18/2019 10:31 am : link It likely costs him nothing. Hasn’t he restructured multiple times?



Would he convert salary and roster bonus money to NLTBE incentives, or agree to other changes that would reduce his cap hit AND be likely to cost him money? I hugely doubt it.

JohnF: Eli wasn’tEli win Gilbride’s offense either. Big Blue Blogger : 1/18/2019 10:45 am : link I was going to suggest asking Darren Sharper, but I don’t think he’s allowed much outside contact. Asante Samuel might have some thoughts on the subject.

Who Knows PaulN : 1/18/2019 10:46 am : link One thing I do know, Eli is all class all the time, but he still has a family and career to think about and has a responsibility to do what is best for him and his family.

JohnF: Was Eli really that great in Gilbride’s offense? Big Blue Blogger : 1/18/2019 10:51 am : link I was going to suggest asking Darren Sharper, but I don’t think he’s allowed much outside contact. Asante Samuel might have some thoughts on the subject.



Anyway, those days are long gone. The Eli we watched from January 2008 to February 2012 has receded into history. And even that Eli had turnover problems.

The simplest solution here ... FStubbs : 1/18/2019 10:58 am : link ... is to let Eli play out the last year of the contract.



And that decision would be independent of the decision to draft a quarterback.

If Eli takes a cut in pay to play next season, I expect wgenesis123 : 1/18/2019 11:10 am : link it to be for another team. It would be nice to be wrong about this and Eli has always been the kind of guy that can surprise you in my opinion. I think Eli has stronger cards to play than the Giants until he is exposed to the market. If the Giants cut him and there is no other serious interest, Eli has only two cards left. Deal with Giants or retire on pride. I think Eli goes with pride.

well giantfan2000 : 1/18/2019 11:25 am : link Quote: As the starting QB, Manning would have every possibility of meeting both playing time and performances incentives.





double sigh ..

Mannings incentives could be things like top 5 QB rating - leading league in tasing yards .. making playoffs , making NFC championship , making Super Bowl.



in other words if Manning has a huge year and Giants win Super Bowl then his renegotiated contract would be similar cap hit to what he has now . I don't think anyone would complain .. but if Eli has similar year as this year .. he would RIGHTLY be paid less ... with a lower cap hit this year.



Brady loss 5 million this year with his renegotiated contract because he didn't hit personal stat incentives double sigh ..Mannings incentives could be things like top 5 QB rating - leading league in tasing yards .. making playoffs , making NFC championship , making Super Bowl.in other words if Manning has a huge year and Giants win Super Bowl then his renegotiated contract would be similar cap hit to what he has now . I don't think anyone would complain .. but if Eli has similar year as this year .. he would RIGHTLY be paid less ... with a lower cap hit this year.Brady loss 5 million this year with his renegotiated contract because he didn't hit personal stat incentives

RE: well Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 11:31 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





As the starting QB, Manning would have every possibility of meeting both playing time and performances incentives.









double sigh ..

Mannings incentives could be things like top 5 QB rating - leading league in tasing yards .. making playoffs , making NFC championship , making Super Bowl.



in other words if Manning has a huge year and Giants win Super Bowl then his renegotiated contract would be similar cap hit to what he has now . I don't think anyone would complain .. but if Eli has similar year as this year .. he would RIGHTLY be paid less ... with a lower cap hit this year.



Brady loss 5 million this year with his renegotiated contract because he didn't hit personal stat incentives



You realize that Manning and his agent actually have to agree to that, right? In comment 14267549 giantfan2000 said:You realize that Manning and his agent actually have to agree to that, right?

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/18/2019 11:32 am : link



Quote: double sigh ..

Mannings incentives could be things like top 5 QB rating - leading league in tasing yards .. making playoffs , making NFC championship , making Super Bowl.



The incentive for Eli to agree to those bonuses is minimal.



He'll want some form of guaranteed money, so even if it is $10M guaranteed over two years, that's still a hit pro-rated out.



You guys keep saying a restructure at a much lower salary is possible. It is - but highly unlikely because Eli will still want either a chunk of guaranteed money or realistic incentives.



What isn't a realistic possibility is a significant pay cut without kicking the can down the road. double sigh if you'd like:The incentive for Eli to agree to those bonuses is minimal.He'll want some form of guaranteed money, so even if it is $10M guaranteed over two years, that's still a hit pro-rated out.You guys keep saying a restructure at a much lower salary is possible. It is - but highly unlikely because Eli will still want either a chunk of guaranteed money or realistic incentives.What isn't a realistic possibility is a significant pay cut without kicking the can down the road.

This is really simple, if you allow youself to let it sink it. Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 11:39 am : link Manning is under contract for one more season. He has a no trade clause.



The Giants have ONLY three options:



1. Cut Manning

2. Let him play out his contract

3. Restructure to an agreement that is beneficial to BOTH parties (otherwise it won't be agreed to). A restructure will likely result in an extension.



That's it.

. Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 11:41 am : link Quote: “Eli and I had a very extensive conversation on Monday,” Gettleman said Wednesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. “No holds barred. He took me in the low post, and won, but the bottom line is that it was a very up front and honest conversation.”



Translation: I told Eli we may want to revisit his contract. He called me out on it and had valid points. Now I have to think about what I'm going to do. Translation: I told Eli we may want to revisit his contract. He called me out on it and had valid points. Now I have to think about what I'm going to do.

I think he plays out his last year Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 11:45 am : link or they may cut him in March. The comments by DG were pretty telling and almost a complete 180 from what he said at the end of last season. It's coming. It's just a matter if it's this year or next. If I am an Eli guy, I want it to be this year. No way I want to see his career W/L record dip below .500 My god, that'd be sickening.

I agree.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/18/2019 11:48 am : link that he likely either plays out the last year of his contract or is cut and I think that's the very decision the front office is struggling with right now.



I would be very surprised if they have any thought of a restructure that would result in any money hitting the cap in future years, and if they agree to such a deal(which would be the only way to restructure), I will be extremely critical of their judgement.

RE: This is really simple, if you allow youself to let it sink it. Thegratefulhead : 1/18/2019 11:50 am : link

Quote: Manning is under contract for one more season. He has a no trade clause.



The Giants have ONLY three options:



1. Cut Manning

2. Let him play out his contract

3. Restructure to an agreement that is beneficial to BOTH parties (otherwise it won't be agreed to). A restructure will likely result in an extension.



That's it. You got it right and we don't need 2 or 3. Just cut him and move on. I would rather cut him 1 year early than a year too late. It is not impossible that the Giants might actually have some leverage if Eli really wants to play for them for 1 more year. In comment 14267577 Britt in VA said:You got it right and we don't need 2 or 3. Just cut him and move on. I would rather cut him 1 year early than a year too late. It is not impossible that the Giants might actually have some leverage if Eli really wants to play for them for 1 more year.

Eli Thegratefulhead : 1/18/2019 11:52 am : link I have accepted that it is extremely likely Eli finishes his current contract. I reserve the the right to complain about it for the next few months and then root for him to make a fool of me. Fuck.

If they cut Eli what does he get on the open market Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 11:53 am : link That is the real question. I say at this point a team may pay 12 million. And that is a big question mark, it would have to be a team that is a qb away with a rock solid offensive line. It also needs to factor in the decision of Eli's desire to retire a Giant. That is the leverage the Giants have.

If they cut him they cut him.... Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 11:53 am : link I just hope they have a proper plan in place to fill the position.



NFL teams do not "waste" years and I personally wouldn't sign up for a lost season as a fan, either. And neither would Gettleman if he's doing his job.

RE: If they cut Eli what does he get on the open market Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 11:54 am : link

Quote: That is the real question. I say at this point a team may pay 12 million. And that is a big question mark, it would have to be a team that is a qb away with a rock solid offensive line. It also needs to factor in the decision of Eli's desire to retire a Giant. That is the leverage the Giants have.



I think you're nuts to think Eli Manning would only get 12 million. Josh McCown got more than 12 million per.



Look at what Alex Smith got from Washington. In comment 14267598 Zeke's Alibi said:I think you're nuts to think Eli Manning would only get 12 million. Josh McCown got more than 12 million per.Look at what Alex Smith got from Washington.

And Fatman you're wrong about restructuring and the players union. Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 11:55 am : link If a player is facing getting cut or restructure to what a player is worth on open market they won't complain. It is exactly what happened with Dez this year.

And I corrected it. Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 11:58 am : link But it still remains you're talking about a 2 million dollar difference between Josh McCown and Eli Manning, which is absolutely insane.



Whatever team signs Manning, if it were to happen, would be signing him to be a 3 year starter, whether you agree with that or not. He is not, nor would he agree to be, a backup.

RE: This is really simple, if you allow youself to let it sink it. AcesUp : 1/18/2019 11:59 am : link

Quote: Manning is under contract for one more season. He has a no trade clause.



The Giants have ONLY three options:



1. Cut Manning

2. Let him play out his contract

3. Restructure to an agreement that is beneficial to BOTH parties (otherwise it won't be agreed to). A restructure will likely result in an extension.



That's it.



I'm sure we disagree on the best option but this is spot on and well put. Eli has a brain and some leverage, he's not giving the Giants anything unless its out of charity. In comment 14267577 Britt in VA said:I'm sure we disagree on the best option but this is spot on and well put. Eli has a brain and some leverage, he's not giving the Giants anything unless its out of charity.

Exactly Britt Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 12:00 pm : link and that is why their is no one clamoring for his services.

I just hope this organization... bw in dc : 1/18/2019 12:01 pm : link finally sees the value of moving on and begins that process immediately.



I'm willing to have a few more seasons of dread with new QBs getting valuable time and reps versus watching Eli be Eli.

RE: If they cut him they cut him.... Thegratefulhead : 1/18/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: I just hope they have a proper plan in place to fill the position.



NFL teams do not "waste" years and I personally wouldn't sign up for a lost season as a fan, either. And neither would Gettleman if he's doing his job. I would disagree. Eli is cut or retires



1.Play someone we have groomed(Giant organizational failure)

2.Sign an established veteran.

3.Play a rookie with promise.



Number 3 was fine with me for Eli and Simms and it will be fine with me in the future. Every year some teams start a new QB. It would give me hope and I would expect growing pains. In comment 14267600 Britt in VA said:I would disagree. Eli is cut or retires1.Play someone we have groomed(Giant organizational failure)2.Sign an established veteran.3.Play a rookie with promise.Number 3 was fine with me for Eli and Simms and it will be fine with me in the future. Every year some teams start a new QB. It would give me hope and I would expect growing pains.

RE: Exactly Britt Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 12:03 pm : link

Quote: and that is why their is no one clamoring for his services.



There is no one clamoring for his services because he's not available. In comment 14267612 Zeke's Alibi said:There is no one clamoring for his services because he's not available.

Not by design, which is what is being proposed often here..... Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 12:05 pm : link Gettleman is going to try and win next season.



You can try to win, as well as build for the future at the same time.



That's what they are trying to do and the decision on Manning will fall into that criteria.

And if we were? Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 12:06 pm : link Name me one team that wants to sign him as a starter for 3 years at the price you are talking about. Take a look at the starting qbs around the league. The only two teams I can think of that fit the bill are the Redskins and Jags and they don't have the cap room.

Balance and continuity. Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 12:06 pm : link That's how they are building teams, and they are going to have to figure out how Manning fits into that.



If they don't draft a QB round 1 Manning is likely back.

If Eli gets cut he's either Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 12:07 pm : link going to take a substantial paycut or retire.

RE: If Eli gets cut he's either Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 12:08 pm : link

Quote: going to take a substantial paycut or retire.



It's like the TC fanboys who said, "he'd have a coaching job the second he got fired!"



Uh huh.. In comment 14267631 Zeke's Alibi said:It's like the TC fanboys who said, "he'd have a coaching job the second he got fired!"Uh huh..

Eli as a FA Thegratefulhead : 1/18/2019 12:08 pm : link I don't think anyone offers him anything, never mind 12 million. Only reason to sign Eli is if you think you can win next year with him. I don't believe there is a team that is Eli Manning away from the SB. You would need a great team without any hope of a QB on the roster. Only chance I think in the Jags and it would be a hard sell. I think the Jags draft their QB this year. Someone might sign him as back up(don't think he takes that) and they would not pay him much.

RE: And if we were? Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 12:08 pm : link

Quote: Name me one team that wants to sign him as a starter for 3 years at the price you are talking about. Take a look at the starting qbs around the league. The only two teams I can think of that fit the bill are the Redskins and Jags and they don't have the cap room.



I haven't talked about a price. You mention 12 million.



I think Manning would get a deal somewhere in between Josh McCowns 1 year, 10 million dollar deal and Alex Smith's 4 year 94 million dollar deal.



That's a wide spectrum but I bet it's a lot closer to the middle/upper end of that spectrum and farther away from a Josh McCown deal. In comment 14267628 Zeke's Alibi said:I haven't talked about a price. You mention 12 million.I think Manning would get a deal somewhere in between Josh McCowns 1 year, 10 million dollar deal and Alex Smith's 4 year 94 million dollar deal.That's a wide spectrum but I bet it's a lot closer to the middle/upper end of that spectrum and farther away from a Josh McCown deal.

RE: Balance and continuity. Thegratefulhead : 1/18/2019 12:10 pm : link

Quote: That's how they are building teams, and they are going to have to figure out how Manning fits into that.



If they don't draft a QB round 1 Manning is likely back. He is coming back. Yuck, another year of hopelessness. In comment 14267630 Britt in VA said:He is coming back. Yuck, another year of hopelessness.

I think faced with Pay Eli or cut him the Giants only choose wgenesis123 : 1/18/2019 12:10 pm : link to cut him if they really want to spend the money on a free agent QB.

RE: If Eli gets cut he's either Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 12:10 pm : link

Quote: going to take a substantial paycut or retire.



There aren't exactly a ton of options. You have to look for the teams looking for a transitional QB. In comment 14267631 Zeke's Alibi said:There aren't exactly a ton of options. You have to look for the teams looking for a transitional QB.

RE: RE: And if we were? Thegratefulhead : 1/18/2019 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267628 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





Name me one team that wants to sign him as a starter for 3 years at the price you are talking about. Take a look at the starting qbs around the league. The only two teams I can think of that fit the bill are the Redskins and Jags and they don't have the cap room.







I haven't talked about a price. You mention 12 million.



I think Manning would get a deal somewhere in between Josh McCowns 1 year, 10 million dollar deal and Alex Smith's 4 year 94 million dollar deal.



That's a wide spectrum but I bet it's a lot closer to the middle/upper end of that spectrum and farther away from a Josh McCown deal. Someone did. wasn't talking to you directly with that. In comment 14267638 Britt in VA said:Someone did. wasn't talking to you directly with that.

RE: RE: Balance and continuity. Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267630 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





That's how they are building teams, and they are going to have to figure out how Manning fits into that.



If they don't draft a QB round 1 Manning is likely back.



He is coming back. Yuck, another year of hopelessness.



Then find something better to do with your Sundays, I guess? And come back in 2020? In comment 14267641 Thegratefulhead said:Then find something better to do with your Sundays, I guess? And come back in 2020?

RE: RE: And if we were? Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267628 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





Name me one team that wants to sign him as a starter for 3 years at the price you are talking about. Take a look at the starting qbs around the league. The only two teams I can think of that fit the bill are the Redskins and Jags and they don't have the cap room.







I haven't talked about a price. You mention 12 million.



I think Manning would get a deal somewhere in between Josh McCowns 1 year, 10 million dollar deal and Alex Smith's 4 year 94 million dollar deal.



That's a wide spectrum but I bet it's a lot closer to the middle/upper end of that spectrum and farther away from a Josh McCown deal.



Okay, but you still haven't said what possible team that would be? McCown is willing to go to a place where he knows he is just a placeholder for a young qb, I doubt Eli does that. Alex Smith is younger. In comment 14267638 Britt in VA said:Okay, but you still haven't said what possible team that would be? McCown is willing to go to a place where he knows he is just a placeholder for a young qb, I doubt Eli does that. Alex Smith is younger.

Alex Smith's career is now over. Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 12:14 pm : link Not a long drive from New York to Washington and they pay a lot.

And how about the Broncos? Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 12:15 pm : link How much did they sign Case Keenum for last year?



You think they'd take a chance on another Manning after what they were able to do with the last one?

Oh man, if Eli went to WAS Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 12:17 pm : link and the pure hysteria it would cause on here. That's sit back, grab some popcorn and a coke and just laugh at the posts on here material.

For the record I think he's back because of that Roster bonus. Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 12:17 pm : link It really limits what you can do with him. You cut him before and it pretty much tells everyone you are going QB in draft. Eli at 17 mill vs some of the other options is probably the best of some bad options considering this team is at least one more year away.

RE: For the record I think he's back because of that Roster bonus. AcesUp : 1/18/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: It really limits what you can do with him. You cut him before and it pretty much tells everyone you are going QB in draft. Eli at 17 mill vs some of the other options is probably the best of some bad options considering this team is at least one more year away.



That's how I see it as well. That 5m guarantee hits before the offseason, it forces your hand to act early.

Eli and his agent were smart, they knew what they were doing. You cut him and you're in the tenuous position of shopping hungry in FA or the draft. Personally, I think they should trade for a Sloter type prior and cutbait. Gives them another dart and some flexibility heading into the offseason. In comment 14267657 Zeke's Alibi said:That's how I see it as well. That 5m guarantee hits before the offseason, it forces your hand to act early.Eli and his agent were smart, they knew what they were doing. You cut him and you're in the tenuous position of shopping hungry in FA or the draft. Personally, I think they should trade for a Sloter type prior and cutbait. Gives them another dart and some flexibility heading into the offseason.

RE: And how about the Broncos? Thegratefulhead : 1/18/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: How much did they sign Case Keenum for last year?



You think they'd take a chance on another Manning after what they were able to do with the last one? Keenum is much younger and was coming off an excellent that took his team to the NFC championship. Britt, I think Eli is close to toast, you do not. We can't agree here. FWIW I hope between the 2 of us, you are correct because I think he is the QB next year.

In comment 14267654 Britt in VA said:Keenum is much younger and was coming off an excellent that took his team to the NFC championship. Britt, I think Eli is close to toast, you do not. We can't agree here. FWIW I hope between the 2 of us, you are correct because I think he is the QB next year.

You really think the Broncos Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 12:21 pm : link want to invest any more money in the QB position. They'll be drafting someone this year or next. And I agree that is probably the only legitimate landing spot.

RE: You really think the Broncos Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 12:23 pm : link

Quote: want to invest any more money in the QB position. They'll be drafting someone this year or next. And I agree that is probably the only legitimate landing spot.



Look who's running the team.



Also, I think the Jags would very much be a landing spot for a 2 year deal. And the Redskins are always in play. In comment 14267663 Zeke's Alibi said:Look who's running the team.Also, I think the Jags would very much be a landing spot for a 2 year deal. And the Redskins are always in play.

Zeke.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/18/2019 12:24 pm : link



Quote: And Fatman you're wrong about restructuring and the players union.

Zeke's Alibi : 11:55 am : link : reply

If a player is facing getting cut or restructure to what a player is worth on open market they won't complain. It is exactly what happened with Dez this year.



And, the player actually has to get cut it is dependent on the season calendar:And, the player actually has to get cut

RE: RE: You really think the Broncos Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 12:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267663 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





want to invest any more money in the QB position. They'll be drafting someone this year or next. And I agree that is probably the only legitimate landing spot.







Look who's running the team.



Also, I think the Jags would very much be a landing spot for a 2 year deal. And the Redskins are always in play.



Jags and Redskins don't have salary cap room. In comment 14267668 Britt in VA said:Jags and Redskins don't have salary cap room.

The cap is fluid... Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 12:33 pm : link and gets bigger every year. If they wanted him, they would make room.



But again, neither here nor there. Eli is the QB here next year more than likely.

Ok Chris joeinpa : 1/18/2019 12:46 pm : link If you say Eli is the best Giants quarterback ever, then it must be true. Thanks for straightening me out on that.

The Jags are currently over the cap Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 12:46 pm : link and the Redskins have 16 million and need to sign their rookies. The cap is fluid to a point, but you always pay the piper in the end. The redskins aren't making a bunch of cap moves just to get Eli in.



Yes the point is moot because of the roster bonus Eli is back this year in the end. But as a thought experiment it is clear that many people overvalue Eli's worth on the open market here. I love Eli, but the way the NFL is moving his game just hasn't aged well. If you are going to be as immobile as he is you really need to be extremely accurate in the underneath game to create YAC. It's why Peyton, Rivers, and Brees seem unaffected by age. Because they all have what Eli has upstairs with the added bonus of accuracy. Contrary to popular belief Eli hasn't lost too much of his long ball. It's just that isn't as important as being accurate in the short game and intermediate game to create YAC. This is how you create big plays now because long developing pass plays are a thing of the past. Offensive lines can't block them up anymore because the pash rushers are just too talented and the offensive lineman aren't as good.





RE: The Jags are currently over the cap Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 12:49 pm : link

Quote: and the Redskins have 16 million and need to sign their rookies. The cap is fluid to a point, but you always pay the piper in the end. The redskins aren't making a bunch of cap moves just to get Eli in.



Yes the point is moot because of the roster bonus Eli is back this year in the end. But as a thought experiment it is clear that many people overvalue Eli's worth on the open market here. I love Eli, but the way the NFL is moving his game just hasn't aged well. If you are going to be as immobile as he is you really need to be extremely accurate in the underneath game to create YAC. It's why Peyton, Rivers, and Brees seem unaffected by age. Because they all have what Eli has upstairs with the added bonus of accuracy. Contrary to popular belief Eli hasn't lost too much of his long ball. It's just that isn't as important as being accurate in the short game and intermediate game to create YAC. This is how you create big plays now because long developing pass plays are a thing of the past. Offensive lines can't block them up anymore because the pash rushers are just too talented and the offensive lineman aren't as good.





You have to remember some of these same people said that TC would have a coaching job the second he got fired. We all saw how that predicition went. As for Eli, I'm satisfied with him coming back next year, if that happens. DG certainly isn't pleased though as you can tell by his comments, so it will be Eli's last year. Why some are so wanting to see Eli come back and slip below .500 for his career, I'll never quite understand, but so be it.. In comment 14267719 Zeke's Alibi said:You have to remember some of these same people said that TC would have a coaching job the second he got fired. We all saw how that predicition went. As for Eli, I'm satisfied with him coming back next year, if that happens. DG certainly isn't pleased though as you can tell by his comments, so it will be Eli's last year. Why some are so wanting to see Eli come back and slip below .500 for his career, I'll never quite understand, but so be it..

I have a friend who says he won't watch the Giants anymore Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 12:56 pm : link after Eli is gone. To me that's crazy, I'm a Giants fan first and appreciating what Eli has done is part of that. No Eli in 2011 and there certainly is no superbowl that year. He was elite that year. Eli is what he has been his entire career, an above average QB for the majority of his career with arguably three years of top 5 play. I'll take that every time when you draft a QB in the top 5. Some people form really strong emotional bonds to the players and coaches and can't just let go.

If I'm Eli I would consider Bubba : 1/18/2019 12:57 pm : link a cap friendly restructure ONLY if the team commits to getting him a OL and a D that can stop someone in the 4th qtr.

I should have included that Bubba : 1/18/2019 12:58 pm : link the savings be used to get...

RE: I have a friend who says he won't watch the Giants anymore Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 1:01 pm : link

Quote: after Eli is gone. To me that's crazy, I'm a Giants fan first and appreciating what Eli has done is part of that. No Eli in 2011 and there certainly is no superbowl that year. He was elite that year. Eli is what he has been his entire career, an above average QB for the majority of his career with arguably three years of top 5 play. I'll take that every time when you draft a QB in the top 5. Some people form really strong emotional bonds to the players and coaches and can't just let go.



That's dumb. Eli is my favorite player but I was a Giants fan before him and will be one after. Already got Barkley jerseys for myself, and my 7 and 4 year old. In comment 14267733 Zeke's Alibi said:That's dumb. Eli is my favorite player but I was a Giants fan before him and will be one after. Already got Barkley jerseys for myself, and my 7 and 4 year old.

Well we are glad to still have you aboard Britt. Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 1:04 pm : link Out of curiosity are there any college QBs this year or next you like to be the next face of the franchise? Trevor Lawrence excluded because I think we'd all like to see that happen, but its probably not in the cards for us.

I don't watch enough college football to comment definitively.... Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 1:08 pm : link I would prefer a college QB that has Pro Offense experience and has taken snaps under center, with some RPO concepts rather than a full on Spread Offense QB. That's about the extent of my preference.

Mahomes kind of came out of no where and is special, but Mayfield Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 1:17 pm : link to me is the new prototypical QB the NFL will be looking for. Sturdy enought to take hits and beyond accurate. I didn't see the Browns taking him and was praying the Giants would if they didn't, but knew that was never going to happen in a million years. I actually think the Jets preferred him over Darnold even though Jets fan will keep deluding themselves about that fact. But if it wasn't Mayfield I wanted Barkley and got my wish so I'm happy.

I am 35 years old ArcadeSlumlord : 1/18/2019 1:27 pm : link Have lived through a lot of Giants football and I have less than zero interest in watching an Eli Manning Quarterbacked NY Giants squad next season. This is coming from a STAUNCH Eli defender in Eagle land. The man is a first ballot Hall of Famer. I just don't care for his football game anymore. And thats not a crime as a fan. I hope the club decides to dip its toe into the deep end and take a leap of faith into another direction.

Give Eli a one year extention (2021) for 6 million bucks since1925 : 1/18/2019 1:37 pm : link Give him 3 million as a bonus. 3 million as a salary in 2021.



That gives us about 10 million in cap space in 2019 and over 10 in 2020.



That ensure Eli pockets about 25 million over the next two year and releasing him after 2020 would only cost about 4.5 million in dead money.



If he has pro bowl years in 2019 and 2020, we can always pay him more for 2021.

RE: Give Eli a one year extention (2021) for 6 million bucks Go Terps : 1/18/2019 1:55 pm : link

Quote: Give him 3 million as a bonus. 3 million as a salary in 2021.



That gives us about 10 million in cap space in 2019 and over 10 in 2020.



That ensure Eli pockets about 25 million over the next two year and releasing him after 2020 would only cost about 4.5 million in dead money.



If he has pro bowl years in 2019 and 2020, we can always pay him more for 2021.



Pro Bowl years in 2019 and 2020? Pay him more in 2021?



I'm at a loss for words. In comment 14267771 since1925 said:Pro Bowl years in 2019 and 2020? Pay him more in 2021?I'm at a loss for words.

... christian : 1/18/2019 2:09 pm : link What's likely and what's good for both parties may not be as mutually exclusive as some think.



If he's cut, Manning isn't getting 23M guaranteed in 2018 from anyone. The Giants conversely aren't getting away with a rookie and a vet for a massive savings.



The roster bonus deadline is a great motivation for both sides to play their hand now. In a perfect world for the Giants they'd know how the draft and free agency shakeout before deciding.



Assuming they aren't going to drop 6M just for the right to see how it plays out and then maybe pay him 17M, I can see the Giants sweetening the pot by opening up the possibility of 2020.

RE: ... GoBlue6599 : 1/18/2019 2:17 pm : link

Quote: What's likely and what's good for both parties may not be as mutually exclusive as some think.



If he's cut, Manning isn't getting 23M guaranteed in 2018 from anyone. The Giants conversely aren't getting away with a rookie and a vet for a massive savings.



The roster bonus deadline is a great motivation for both sides to play their hand now. In a perfect world for the Giants they'd know how the draft and free agency shakeout before deciding.



Assuming they aren't going to drop 6M just for the right to see how it plays out and then maybe pay him 17M, I can see the Giants sweetening the pot by opening up the possibility of 2020.

Why won’t the Giants get away with a rookie or stop gap veteran? It’s not like Eli has been winning division titles and football games. The Giants have won 8 games the last 2 seasons with 2 last place finishes in the division. How much worse can it get? In comment 14267804 christian said:Why won’t the Giants get away with a rookie or stop gap veteran? It’s not like Eli has been winning division titles and football games. The Giants have won 8 games the last 2 seasons with 2 last place finishes in the division. How much worse can it get?

RE: RE: ... Go Terps : 1/18/2019 2:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267804 christian said:





Quote:





What's likely and what's good for both parties may not be as mutually exclusive as some think.



If he's cut, Manning isn't getting 23M guaranteed in 2018 from anyone. The Giants conversely aren't getting away with a rookie and a vet for a massive savings.



The roster bonus deadline is a great motivation for both sides to play their hand now. In a perfect world for the Giants they'd know how the draft and free agency shakeout before deciding.



Assuming they aren't going to drop 6M just for the right to see how it plays out and then maybe pay him 17M, I can see the Giants sweetening the pot by opening up the possibility of 2020.





Why won’t the Giants get away with a rookie or stop gap veteran? It’s not like Eli has been winning division titles and football games. The Giants have won 8 games the last 2 seasons with 2 last place finishes in the division. How much worse can it get?



Exactly.



What is the aversion to change? In comment 14267808 GoBlue6599 said:Exactly.What is the aversion to change?

RE: RE: ... dep026 : 1/18/2019 2:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267804 christian said:





Quote:





What's likely and what's good for both parties may not be as mutually exclusive as some think.



If he's cut, Manning isn't getting 23M guaranteed in 2018 from anyone. The Giants conversely aren't getting away with a rookie and a vet for a massive savings.



The roster bonus deadline is a great motivation for both sides to play their hand now. In a perfect world for the Giants they'd know how the draft and free agency shakeout before deciding.



Assuming they aren't going to drop 6M just for the right to see how it plays out and then maybe pay him 17M, I can see the Giants sweetening the pot by opening up the possibility of 2020.





Why won’t the Giants get away with a rookie or stop gap veteran? It’s not like Eli has been winning division titles and football games. The Giants have won 8 games the last 2 seasons with 2 last place finishes in the division. How much worse can it get?



It amazes me that fans cant get understand this.



If they believe that Rashan Gary sitting at 6 is a better long term project and impact player than a QB - they are going to pick him. If they believe that David Edwards in the 2nd round is a better fit than Daniel Jones, they are going to pick him.



Now if they think that a guy like Haskins is a sure fire franchise guy, he will be picked and be our eventual starters.



They are not passing on Haskins, Jones, Lock, or any FA QBs cause they believe Eli is the long term answer. They are going to draft players who fit their long term plans who the they think is best for the team. In comment 14267808 GoBlue6599 said:It amazes me that fans cant get understand this.If they believe that Rashan Gary sitting at 6 is a better long term project and impact player than a QB - they are going to pick him. If they believe that David Edwards in the 2nd round is a better fit than Daniel Jones, they are going to pick him.Now if they think that a guy like Haskins is a sure fire franchise guy, he will be picked and be our eventual starters.They are not passing on Haskins, Jones, Lock, or any FA QBs cause they believe Eli is the long term answer. They are going to draft players who fit their long term plans who the they think is best for the team.

RE: RE: RE: ... dep026 : 1/18/2019 2:25 pm : link

Quote:

What is the aversion to change?



It isnt change. Its about perceived value. If I told you that if they rated the players and gave Rashan Gary a 97 grade and Haskins a 85, Lock and 84, and Jones an 80....



Who should they take? Its not about Eli anymore in the organization. They are going to do what is best long term for the Giants. If they think its a DL/OL, then it will be them. If they think its a QB, it will be a QB. Bringing Eli back is they just dont believe in this crop of QBs. In comment 14267815 Go Terps said:It isnt change. Its about perceived value. If I told you that if they rated the players and gave Rashan Gary a 97 grade and Haskins a 85, Lock and 84, and Jones an 80....Who should they take? Its not about Eli anymore in the organization. They are going to do what is best long term for the Giants. If they think its a DL/OL, then it will be them. If they think its a QB, it will be a QB. Bringing Eli back is they just dont believe in this crop of QBs.

There are options beyond drafting a QB at 6 Go Terps : 1/18/2019 2:30 pm : link If value is your concern, Eli at $23M is a poor value. If cutting him saves $17M, that's good value.



But when I read about extensions, possible Pro Bowl seasons...it tells me there is a massive disparity between how people are perceiving this situation.

RE: There are options beyond drafting a QB at 6 Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 2:34 pm : link

Quote: If value is your concern, Eli at $23M is a poor value. If cutting him saves $17M, that's good value.



But when I read about extensions, possible Pro Bowl seasons...it tells me there is a massive disparity between how people are perceiving this situation.



It's simple, really. People think it's still 2011, or we're not that far away from 2011. Nevermind the fact that we're almost a full decade away from 2011. In comment 14267825 Go Terps said:It's simple, really. People think it's still 2011, or we're not that far away from 2011. Nevermind the fact that we're almost a full decade away from 2011.

RE: RE: RE: ... GoBlue6599 : 1/18/2019 2:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267808 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





In comment 14267804 christian said:





Quote:





What's likely and what's good for both parties may not be as mutually exclusive as some think.



If he's cut, Manning isn't getting 23M guaranteed in 2018 from anyone. The Giants conversely aren't getting away with a rookie and a vet for a massive savings.



The roster bonus deadline is a great motivation for both sides to play their hand now. In a perfect world for the Giants they'd know how the draft and free agency shakeout before deciding.



Assuming they aren't going to drop 6M just for the right to see how it plays out and then maybe pay him 17M, I can see the Giants sweetening the pot by opening up the possibility of 2020.





Why won’t the Giants get away with a rookie or stop gap veteran? It’s not like Eli has been winning division titles and football games. The Giants have won 8 games the last 2 seasons with 2 last place finishes in the division. How much worse can it get?







It amazes me that fans cant get understand this.



If they believe that Rashan Gary sitting at 6 is a better long term project and impact player than a QB - they are going to pick him. If they believe that David Edwards in the 2nd round is a better fit than Daniel Jones, they are going to pick him.



Now if they think that a guy like Haskins is a sure fire franchise guy, he will be picked and be our eventual starters.



They are not passing on Haskins, Jones, Lock, or any FA QBs cause they believe Eli is the long term answer. They are going to draft players who fit their long term plans who the they think is best for the team.

That’s understandable but to pay a A+ price for a C + performance is counter productive especially at Qb where that position performance is critical in terms of how good your team will be.. You don’t see Brees and Brady winning 5 games. The Giants need to move on and spend those cap dollars on young players who actually have a future with this team In comment 14267816 dep026 said:That’s understandable but to pay a A+ price for a C + performance is counter productive especially at Qb where that position performance is critical in terms of how good your team will be.. You don’t see Brees and Brady winning 5 games. The Giants need to move on and spend those cap dollars on young players who actually have a future with this team

Drew Brees and the Saints finished Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 2:43 pm : link 7-9 four seasons out of the past six seasons.



Tom Brady is Tom Brady.

I'm not going to sit here and argue.... Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 2:44 pm : link Eli Manning vs. ____________ insert name here.



It's a market driven discussion. Money isn't exactly dictated by results.

RE: A ton of guys in the NFL, including QB's, are getting A+ money for Go Terps : 1/18/2019 2:45 pm : link

Quote: C+ (or worse) performance.



Yeah, and many of them have been on our team. It's gotta stop. In comment 14267839 Britt in VA said:Yeah, and many of them have been on our team. It's gotta stop.

I Think Some Fans are Going to be in for a Shock Jim in Tampa : 1/18/2019 2:48 pm : link My guess at this point is that the Giants tell Eli they'll either take him back next year at a greatly reduced rate or he'll get cut.



Eli will refuse, thinking he can always play somewhere else.



Then when no real stating opportunities present themselves, Eli will retire.



If Eli is not deemed good enough to play for the Giants next year, I seriously doubt teams like the Jags, Skins, Broncos, Miami, etc will want him as a starter.



And I agree, Eli will not go to another team as a backup.

RE: A few things: bw in dc : 1/18/2019 2:48 pm : link

Quote: * heard the guy who runs PFF on BBKL yesterday. One of the things he stated when speaking of the Giants was,



“He doesn’t understand how anyone who has access to the all 22 tape could watch Eli and see that he is not playing at a high level. He still has the ability to make some throws but he is inconsistent and his decline is terminal”







Seems without dispute to me. Eli can certainly make "some throws"; and his only consistency the last few years is his inconsistency.



In comment 14267414 joeinpa said:Seems without dispute to me. Eli can certainly make "some throws"; and his only consistency the last few years is his inconsistency.

Really, the bottom line is this.... Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 2:53 pm : link Eli Manning and his 17 million dollar cap hit is a better value to the team next year than any alternative.



Even if they draft a QB at six, Eli Manning at 17 million is their best value for multiple reasons.

And we can debate it until we're blue in the face, and have.... Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 2:55 pm : link but you all know it to be true.



Eli Manning is the starting QB of the Giants week 1, next season.

If they draft a QB at 6 Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 2:56 pm : link it will be Eli at 12 million which at the point I agree its probably the best option. If it were at 17 million Eli would be packing his bags.

The only people that are really going to be shocked... Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 2:57 pm : link is if the Giants extend him a season.



No, I'm not advocating for that, or anything, but people that have outright dismissed the idea repeatedly may be in for a surprise because it most certainly is a real possibility.

"Is a better value" Ten Ton Hammer : 1/18/2019 2:57 pm : link seems like a subjective thing without knowing what other QB options would be out there or their costs.



Everyone likes to throw around dollar amounts as if it's accurate when we have no idea.

... christian : 1/18/2019 2:58 pm : link



Quote: The Giants conversely aren't getting away with a rookie and a vet for a massive savings .



If the Giants choose to move on from Manning, that makes this whole exercise moot. I don't think that's likely, even though I think that's the best option.



The second best option is to hedge and connect some of his compensation and certainly his future to performance.



If he has a dynamite year, pay him the 23M and give him a path to be back in 2020. If he doesn't, save some money and roll it into 2020. Goblue, you missed my point:If the Giants choose to move on from Manning, that makes this whole exercise moot. I don't think that's likely, even though I think that's the best option.The second best option is to hedge and connect some of his compensation and certainly his future to performance.If he has a dynamite year, pay him the 23M and give him a path to be back in 2020. If he doesn't, save some money and roll it into 2020.

RE: RE: RE: RE: ... dep026 : 1/18/2019 3:00 pm : link

Quote:

That’s understandable but to pay a A+ price for a C + performance is counter productive especially at Qb where that position performance is critical in terms of how good your team will be.. You don’t see Brees and Brady winning 5 games. The Giants need to move on and spend those cap dollars on young players who actually have a future with this team



Ok let’s say all this is true. Eli has 1 year left and I think we all can agree it will be his last year and he won’t get the extension. Ok now lets say this....



They have Barkley, OBJ, Will Hernandez, Solder, EE, and SS. They look at Haskins and Murray and say they don’t see it. So they build up the OL, they build on the DL and secondary. Eli plays and 2019 is his last. They are still building a team that whoever replaces him will be in a great position.



I am not a believe in bringing a guy through FA. Just my preference. Not in love with drafting one, but I can live with it. If the FO sees no FA available or rookies... Eli will still give them their best chance to win.... which is something they will try to do.



Best case scenario - he rides his skilled guys to hopefully the playoffs.

Worst case - we rebuild the team with good young players, and part with Eli after 2019.



Eli may not be your ideal scenario for QB in 2019, but trust me it’s not going to stall the rebuild. In comment 14267838 GoBlue6599 said:Ok let’s say all this is true. Eli has 1 year left and I think we all can agree it will be his last year and he won’t get the extension. Ok now lets say this....They have Barkley, OBJ, Will Hernandez, Solder, EE, and SS. They look at Haskins and Murray and say they don’t see it. So they build up the OL, they build on the DL and secondary. Eli plays and 2019 is his last. They are still building a team that whoever replaces him will be in a great position.I am not a believe in bringing a guy through FA. Just my preference. Not in love with drafting one, but I can live with it. If the FO sees no FA available or rookies... Eli will still give them their best chance to win.... which is something they will try to do.Best case scenario - he rides his skilled guys to hopefully the playoffs.Worst case - we rebuild the team with good young players, and part with Eli after 2019.Eli may not be your ideal scenario for QB in 2019, but trust me it’s not going to stall the rebuild.

RE: And we can debate it until we're blue in the face, and have.... Go Terps : 1/18/2019 3:05 pm : link

Quote: but you all know it to be true.



Eli Manning is the starting QB of the Giants week 1, next season.



I agree. Doesn't mean it's the right move. In comment 14267855 Britt in VA said:I agree. Doesn't mean it's the right move.

Current day Eli at that price isn't a value for anyone, Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 3:11 pm : link let alone the Giants. 21 TD passes isn't what it used to be.

All you have to do it look at DG's comments from Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 3:13 pm : link a few weeks ago to see even he believes that.

And the longer the Giants kick the can down the road Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 3:14 pm : link to finding their future QB, the longer this franchise will suffer on the field for it.

I don't know if Eli starting next year is guaranteed after DG's PC Jim in Forest Hills : 1/18/2019 3:17 pm : link He certainly did not endorse anything and kept repeating that the move had to be the best for the NY GIants.



Eli certainly did not sound sure either in his interviews and that was post DG meeting.



It sounds like Eli has some stipulations that have to be met as well (Archie sounding off is a big sign imo) and they both sound like they want win now moves.



Its certainly plausible but I think DG has a process and he's going to go through it antiquated as it might be.

I hope fans are ready for the sub .500 record Dave in Hoboken : 1/18/2019 3:26 pm : link and the attention that's going to come with it. Humiliating for someone with the career that Eli's had.

RE: Really, the bottom line is this.... Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 3:27 pm : link

Quote:



Even if they draft a QB at six, Eli Manning at 17 million is their best value for multiple reasons.



Apologies if i missed it. What are the multiple reasons he is their BEST value? In comment 14267851 Britt in VA said:Apologies if i missed it. What are the multiple reasons he is their BEST value?

RE: RE: And we can debate it until we're blue in the face, and have.... christian : 1/18/2019 3:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267855 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





but you all know it to be true.



Eli Manning is the starting QB of the Giants week 1, next season.







I agree. Doesn't mean it's the right move.



Exactly. Guessing the Giants will do the least controversial and most loyal thing toward someone from the Super Bowls era is a pretty good bet.



Those decisions contributing to an elongated era of mediocrity or worse, and pushing out the start of a new, healthy, and winning era is also a good bet. In comment 14267866 Go Terps said:Exactly. Guessing the Giants will do the least controversial and most loyal thing toward someone from the Super Bowls era is a pretty good bet.Those decisions contributing to an elongated era of mediocrity or worse, and pushing out the start of a new, healthy, and winning era is also a good bet.

RE: RE: Really, the bottom line is this.... Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 3:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267851 Britt in VA said:





Quote:









Even if they draft a QB at six, Eli Manning at 17 million is their best value for multiple reasons.







Apologies if i missed it. What are the multiple reasons he is their BEST value?



I've been over this many times. You were there. In comment 14267891 Jimmy Googs said:I've been over this many times. You were there.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ... Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 3:32 pm : link

Quote: Best case scenario - he rides his skilled guys to hopefully the playoffs.

Worst case - we rebuild the team with good young players, and part with Eli after 2019.



Eli may not be your ideal scenario for QB in 2019, but trust me it’s not going to stall the rebuild.



Not developing another QB with 2019 game experience, learning our offense and gaining rapport with his targets doesn't stall a rebuild? In comment 14267863 dep026 said:Not developing another QB with 2019 game experience, learning our offense and gaining rapport with his targets doesn't stall a rebuild?

RE: RE: RE: Really, the bottom line is this.... Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 3:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267891 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14267851 Britt in VA said:





Quote:









Even if they draft a QB at six, Eli Manning at 17 million is their best value for multiple reasons.







Apologies if i missed it. What are the multiple reasons he is their BEST value?







I've been over this many times. You were there.



Not trying to tease you...I don't know these stated reasons In comment 14267897 Britt in VA said:Not trying to tease you...I don't know these stated reasons

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ... YAJ2112 : 1/18/2019 3:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267863 dep026 said:





Quote:





Best case scenario - he rides his skilled guys to hopefully the playoffs.

Worst case - we rebuild the team with good young players, and part with Eli after 2019.



Eli may not be your ideal scenario for QB in 2019, but trust me it’s not going to stall the rebuild.







Not developing another QB with 2019 game experience, learning our offense and gaining rapport with his targets doesn't stall a rebuild?



it certainly didn't stall the Chiefs. In comment 14267899 Jimmy Googs said:it certainly didn't stall the Chiefs.

Not worth rehashing. Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 3:37 pm : link If Eli is cut, I am hopeful to move into the future.



If he's back, I hope we can win a few with him while finding/grooming the next guy.



I believe he will be be back next year because I don't think there are many alternatives that will be as good of a return on value ie: a Josh McCown type for 10 million or so.

RE: Yes.. Gatorade Dunk : 1/18/2019 3:43 pm : link

Quote: we do this everytime because you continue to ignore the realities of a restructure:







Quote:





Sigh, we do this every time.



You can do a restructure that both lowers his cap hit this year and doesn't add any future cap hit.



Look what Cruz did at the end of his career.







I should sigh because there are no straight pay cuts in the NFL. Because of the CBA, any loss in salary has to be offset with performance clauses/incentives. Plus, for a position that has a fairly high salary, like a QB, guaranteed money gets extended out through the life of the restructure - and hits the cap in future years.



You keep pointing to the Cruz contract. If Cruz had played a full season at his former production, his incentives would actually have EXCEEDED his old contract hit. He was injured and a shell of himself.



As the starting QB, Manning would have every possibility of meeting both playing time and performances incentives.



You can keep sighing, but it would be nice if you at least understood the realities of a restructure.



It is very much kicking a can down the road.

I'm pretty sure this isn't true. But let's just say it is. Convert a portion of his salary to a bonus that is triggered by the Giants winning the Super Bowl. I think we'd all agree the only scenario in which that results in dead money being kicked down the road is one that every Giants fan could happily accept. Meanwhile, for all intents and purposes, it's a straight pay cut. In comment 14267376 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'm pretty sure this isn't true. But let's just say it is. Convert a portion of his salary to a bonus that is triggered by the Giants winning the Super Bowl. I think we'd all agree the only scenario in which that results in dead money being kicked down the road is one that every Giants fan could happily accept. Meanwhile, for all intents and purposes, it's a straight pay cut.

See, that's the problem. Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 3:46 pm : link At this point, you want Manning to take a pay cut to make YOU happy.



For instance, another poster said I won't pay him 17 million but I'll pay him 12 million. What kind of arbitrary pay cut is that?



Manning's salary is not holding us back from anything. You think five million dollars is going to make or break this?



That's not how this works.

Without an apprentice-in-waiting WideRight : 1/18/2019 3:47 pm : link cutting Eli would be a disaster in waiting. Don't underestimate how hard it is to play in this town, and note that the Giants just aren't that good.



The probabilty of the next QB facing profound second-guessing giving management overwhelming buyers remorse is almost 100%. Many, if not most, fans will respond very poorly even if they were the ones calling for Eli to be cut in the first place



Its lose-lose

RE: See, that's the problem. ron mexico : 1/18/2019 3:55 pm : link

Quote: At this point, you want Manning to take a pay cut to make YOU happy.



For instance, another poster said I won't pay him 17 million but I'll pay him 12 million. What kind of arbitrary pay cut is that?



Manning's salary is not holding us back from anything. You think five million dollars is going to make or break this?



That's not how this works.



I agree. I think we need a clean break.

Pay cut is just another half measure. In comment 14267911 Britt in VA said:I agree. I think we need a clean break.Pay cut is just another half measure.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ... dep026 : 1/18/2019 4:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267863 dep026 said:





Quote:





Best case scenario - he rides his skilled guys to hopefully the playoffs.

Worst case - we rebuild the team with good young players, and part with Eli after 2019.



Eli may not be your ideal scenario for QB in 2019, but trust me it’s not going to stall the rebuild.







Not developing another QB with 2019 game experience, learning our offense and gaining rapport with his targets doesn't stall a rebuild?



You make it seem like developing a wrong one is a good plan too. You just assume whoever we put back there next year other than eli means automatically we are going in the right direction. That’s not true. It could be true but far from a guarantee. In comment 14267899 Jimmy Googs said:You make it seem like developing a wrong one is a good plan too. You just assume whoever we put back there next year other than eli means automatically we are going in the right direction. That’s not true. It could be true but far from a guarantee.

RE: Not worth rehashing. Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 4:12 pm : link

Quote: If Eli is cut, I am hopeful to move into the future.



If he's back, I hope we can win a few with him while finding/grooming the next guy.



I believe he will be be back next year because I don't think there are many alternatives that will be as good of a return on value ie: a Josh McCown type for 10 million or so.



Why is return on value of 1-year with Eli, a year in which Giants will almost certainly not be winning much of anything, important? In comment 14267904 Britt in VA said:Why is return on value of 1-year with Eli, a year in which Giants will almost certainly not be winning much of anything, important?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ... ron mexico : 1/18/2019 4:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267899 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14267863 dep026 said:





Quote:





Best case scenario - he rides his skilled guys to hopefully the playoffs.

Worst case - we rebuild the team with good young players, and part with Eli after 2019.



Eli may not be your ideal scenario for QB in 2019, but trust me it’s not going to stall the rebuild.







Not developing another QB with 2019 game experience, learning our offense and gaining rapport with his targets doesn't stall a rebuild?







You make it seem like developing a wrong one is a good plan too. You just assume whoever we put back there next year other than eli means automatically we are going in the right direction. That’s not true. It could be true but far from a guarantee.



Of course it's not a guarantee the next guy will be successful. All the more reason to get the process started In comment 14267930 dep026 said:Of course it's not a guarantee the next guy will be successful. All the more reason to get the process started

RE: Without an apprentice-in-waiting Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 4:13 pm : link

Quote: cutting Eli would be a disaster in waiting. Don't underestimate how hard it is to play in this town, and note that the Giants just aren't that good.







East Rutherford? In comment 14267913 WideRight said:East Rutherford?

RE: See, that's the problem. Gatorade Dunk : 1/18/2019 4:15 pm : link

Quote: At this point, you want Manning to take a pay cut to make YOU happy.



For instance, another poster said I won't pay him 17 million but I'll pay him 12 million. What kind of arbitrary pay cut is that?



Manning's salary is not holding us back from anything. You think five million dollars is going to make or break this?



That's not how this works.

I promise you, if there's one thing you have absolutely no idea about, it's what makes me happy.



And a $5MM pay cut is hardly arbitrary. It would have been enough to pay Lane Johnson this past year, for example. Would you consider Eli + an upgraded RT vs. Eli + existing RT situation to be arbitrary?



If you can answer that without getting your panties in a twist about your mancrush, THAT would make me happy. Go enjoy your weekend. In comment 14267911 Britt in VA said:I promise you, if there's one thing you have absolutely no idea about, it's what makes me happy.And a $5MM pay cut is hardly arbitrary. It would have been enough to pay Lane Johnson this past year, for example. Would you consider Eli + an upgraded RT vs. Eli + existing RT situation to be arbitrary?If you can answer that without getting your panties in a twist about your mancrush, THAT would make me happy. Go enjoy your weekend.

RE: RE: See, that's the problem. YAJ2112 : 1/18/2019 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267911 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





At this point, you want Manning to take a pay cut to make YOU happy.



For instance, another poster said I won't pay him 17 million but I'll pay him 12 million. What kind of arbitrary pay cut is that?



Manning's salary is not holding us back from anything. You think five million dollars is going to make or break this?



That's not how this works.





I promise you, if there's one thing you have absolutely no idea about, it's what makes me happy.



And a $5MM pay cut is hardly arbitrary. It would have been enough to pay Lane Johnson this past year, for example. Would you consider Eli + an upgraded RT vs. Eli + existing RT situation to be arbitrary?



If you can answer that without getting your panties in a twist about your mancrush, THAT would make me happy. Go enjoy your weekend.



Lane Johnson was a FA? In comment 14267937 Gatorade Dunk said:Lane Johnson was a FA?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ... Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 4:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267899 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14267863 dep026 said:





Quote:





Best case scenario - he rides his skilled guys to hopefully the playoffs.

Worst case - we rebuild the team with good young players, and part with Eli after 2019.



Eli may not be your ideal scenario for QB in 2019, but trust me it’s not going to stall the rebuild.







Not developing another QB with 2019 game experience, learning our offense and gaining rapport with his targets doesn't stall a rebuild?







You make it seem like developing a wrong one is a good plan too. You just assume whoever we put back there next year other than eli means automatically we are going in the right direction. That’s not true. It could be true but far from a guarantee.



Huh? Stop with the lame excuses...and lets assume its a QB that the FO/Coaches want to explore going forward with In comment 14267930 dep026 said:Huh? Stop with the lame excuses...and lets assume its a QB that the FO/Coaches want to explore going forward with

RE: RE: RE: See, that's the problem. Gatorade Dunk : 1/18/2019 4:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267937 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14267911 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





At this point, you want Manning to take a pay cut to make YOU happy.



For instance, another poster said I won't pay him 17 million but I'll pay him 12 million. What kind of arbitrary pay cut is that?



Manning's salary is not holding us back from anything. You think five million dollars is going to make or break this?



That's not how this works.





I promise you, if there's one thing you have absolutely no idea about, it's what makes me happy.



And a $5MM pay cut is hardly arbitrary. It would have been enough to pay Lane Johnson this past year, for example. Would you consider Eli + an upgraded RT vs. Eli + existing RT situation to be arbitrary?



If you can answer that without getting your panties in a twist about your mancrush, THAT would make me happy. Go enjoy your weekend.







Lane Johnson was a FA?

He signed a restructured deal that was definitely market value. The point is that the first year of a contract is historically a low cap hit, so that "arbitrary" $5MM is anything but. It can represent the cap value of a significant free agent, or the upgrade from one tier of free agency to the next. There's nothing arbitrary or punitive about suggesting the Giants could improve the entire roster by paying Eli less. In comment 14267943 YAJ2112 said:He signed a restructured deal that was definitely market value. The point is that the first year of a contract is historically a low cap hit, so that "arbitrary" $5MM is anything but. It can represent the cap value of a significant free agent, or the upgrade from one tier of free agency to the next. There's nothing arbitrary or punitive about suggesting the Giants could improve the entire roster by paying Eli less.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ... Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 4:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267899 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14267863 dep026 said:





Quote:





Best case scenario - he rides his skilled guys to hopefully the playoffs.

Worst case - we rebuild the team with good young players, and part with Eli after 2019.



Eli may not be your ideal scenario for QB in 2019, but trust me it’s not going to stall the rebuild.







Not developing another QB with 2019 game experience, learning our offense and gaining rapport with his targets doesn't stall a rebuild?







it certainly didn't stall the Chiefs.



Sure didn't. Is that the model to follow though? In comment 14267903 YAJ2112 said:Sure didn't. Is that the model to follow though?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ... dep026 : 1/18/2019 4:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14267930 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14267899 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14267863 dep026 said:





Quote:





Best case scenario - he rides his skilled guys to hopefully the playoffs.

Worst case - we rebuild the team with good young players, and part with Eli after 2019.



Eli may not be your ideal scenario for QB in 2019, but trust me it’s not going to stall the rebuild.







Not developing another QB with 2019 game experience, learning our offense and gaining rapport with his targets doesn't stall a rebuild?







You make it seem like developing a wrong one is a good plan too. You just assume whoever we put back there next year other than eli means automatically we are going in the right direction. That’s not true. It could be true but far from a guarantee.







Huh? Stop with the lame excuses...and lets assume its a QB that the FO/Coaches want to explore going forward with



Then that’s fine. If they think Haskins is the future. Drag him and cut Eli. I am not disagreeing with that notion. In comment 14267944 Jimmy Googs said:Then that’s fine. If they think Haskins is the future. Drag him and cut Eli. I am not disagreeing with that notion.

Dunk.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/18/2019 5:02 pm : link



Quote: I'm pretty sure this isn't true. But let's just say it is. Convert a portion of his salary to a bonus that is triggered by the Giants winning the Super Bowl. I think we'd all agree the only scenario in which that results in dead money being kicked down the road is one that every Giants fan could happily accept. Meanwhile, for all intents and purposes, it's a straight pay cut.



I'm saying that any restructure that involves bonuses would ALSO include some form of guaranteed money to extend the contract. That's the part that kicks the can down the road. There's no way eli would sign a contract without guaranteed money. The bonuses are just a way for him to earn more.



No way in hell would Eli sign a deal with no guaranteed money that was completely incentive-based. Nor should he. I really couldn't see anything less than a 2-year contract with $20M guaranteed, which is a $10M hit each year. that's not what I was saying:I'm saying that any restructure that involves bonuses would ALSO include some form of guaranteed money to extend the contract. That's the part that kicks the can down the road. There's no way eli would sign a contract without guaranteed money. The bonuses are just a way for him to earn more.No way in hell would Eli sign a deal with no guaranteed money that was completely incentive-based. Nor should he. I really couldn't see anything less than a 2-year contract with $20M guaranteed, which is a $10M hit each year.

I didn't read this whole thread arniefez : 1/18/2019 5:04 pm : link there was so much misinformation what I did read made my head hurt. Someone may have posted this earlier but let's inject some facts.



Eli's 2019 cap hit is 23 million



Eli's 2019 Salary is 17 million. That number puts him right about in the middle of QB salaries for 2019.



Eli has a 5 million roster bonus that has to be paid by March 17th the latest.



If the Giants choose not to pay it they have to either cut him which saves 17 million real Mara dollars and 17 million on the 2019 cap with 6 million in dead money or agree on a new contract with him.



Those are the facts the Giants are deciding on. Unfortunately they have to decide before the draft.



So on March 18th the latest we should have a better idea what their QB plans are going forward.

Good, as I figured that went without saying Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 5:09 pm : link There is no guarantee that Giants will easily find their next "guy" at QB. It is going to require some risk-taking without question but that's the Front Office's job to determine the appropriate measure.



The only guarantee that I will toss out there is until we make a change, this franchise isn't winning anything...

RE: Really, the bottom line is this.... bw in dc : 1/18/2019 5:12 pm : link

Quote: Eli Manning and his 17 million dollar cap hit is a better value to the team next year than any alternative.



Even if they draft a QB at six, Eli Manning at 17 million is their best value for multiple reasons.



"Better value"? What the hell does that mean? Do you honestly think we can win another SB with Eli? Because that's what you have to be suggesting in order to get to "better value". Maybe we sneak a 9 win season out?



If that's not what you mean, what's the point in keeping him around? Pushing more merchandise? Making sure more people keep coming to the stadium?



Here is reality - Eli has not more utility other than making a certain section of the fan base feel good. The % chance of him having another miracle run are as long as winning the lottery.



If we draft a QB at #6, say Haskins, the "better value" is to play Haskins right away. The more live action reps he gets the better for the organization short, medium, and long term. In comment 14267851 Britt in VA said:"Better value"? What the hell does that mean? Do you honestly think we can win another SB with Eli? Because that's what you have to be suggesting in order to get to "better value". Maybe we sneak a 9 win season out?If that's not what you mean, what's the point in keeping him around? Pushing more merchandise? Making sure more people keep coming to the stadium?Here is reality - Eli has not more utility other than making a certain section of the fan base feel good. The % chance of him having another miracle run are as long as winning the lottery.If we draft a QB at #6, say Haskins, the "better value" is to play Haskins right away. The more live action reps he gets the better for the organization short, medium, and long term.

I didn't get an explanation on these types of comments Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2019 5:25 pm : link about "best value" either. I think some are to caught up in the idea that the only option other than Eli is to bring in an equally-expensive stop gap. Then this "best-value" argument holds water.



As to the probability that Eli will be the starting QB for the Giants game 1 in 2019...no debate, it seems likely.



As to the probability that its that its beneficial at all for the future of the team...no debate, its not.





RE: Dunk.. ron mexico : 1/18/2019 5:33 pm : link

Quote: that's not what I was saying:







Quote:





I'm pretty sure this isn't true. But let's just say it is. Convert a portion of his salary to a bonus that is triggered by the Giants winning the Super Bowl. I think we'd all agree the only scenario in which that results in dead money being kicked down the road is one that every Giants fan could happily accept. Meanwhile, for all intents and purposes, it's a straight pay cut.







I'm saying that any restructure that involves bonuses would ALSO include some form of guaranteed money to extend the contract. That's the part that kicks the can down the road. There's no way eli would sign a contract without guaranteed money. The bonuses are just a way for him to earn more.



No way in hell would Eli sign a deal with no guaranteed money that was completely incentive-based. Nor should he. I really couldn't see anything less than a 2-year contract with $20M guaranteed, which is a $10M hit each year.



While it's unlikely, it's not impossible.



Big bro did it without any additional guarantees. He happened to earn that money back, but that wasn't a forgone conclusion at the time. In comment 14267963 FatMan in Charlotte said:While it's unlikely, it's not impossible.Big bro did it without any additional guarantees. He happened to earn that money back, but that wasn't a forgone conclusion at the time.

What.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/18/2019 5:48 pm : link



Quote: Manning on Wednesday agreed to accept a restructured contract that includes a base salary reduction from $19 million to $15 million for the 2015 season. The team confirmed Thursday that he passed his physical and signed the new deal.



"We're excited; we're excited it's over," executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway said. "Glad that we can move on, glad that Peyton's going to be part of this team and hopefully win a championship next year. I think this time of the offseason is tough for everybody. It's a tough part of the business and the time of the year we've got to put the best football team together that we possibly can, so we're glad Peyton's going to be a part of that."



Manning will have the opportunity to make up the difference with incentive clauses tied to team performance. If the Broncos advance to the Super Bowl, he'll earn $2 million, and he'll earn an additional $2 million if they win. As a result of the new deal, Manning will have $5M in guaranteed money spread over two years and also was awarded a no-trade clause.



He lowered his base salary $4M, earned it in incentives (which was unlikely), but also had $5M in guaranteed money pro-rated and also was given a no-trade clause. do you mean without additional guarantees??He lowered his base salary $4M, earned it in incentives (which was unlikely), but also had $5M in guaranteed money pro-rated and also was given a no-trade clause.

Where are you seeing this added 5 mil guaranteed? ron mexico : 1/18/2019 6:03 pm : link



As part of the restructured deal, Manning also received a no-trade clause for 2015.



In 2016, the final year of Manning’s deal, remains unchanged from the terms in the original five-year deal he signed in 2012: $19 million in salary without a no-trade clause.

- ( In 2015, Manning will receive $15 million in salary, a $4 million pay cut that provided the team some flexibility in free agency. But Manning has a chance to recoup the difference in team-based incentives — $2 million if the Broncos win the AFC championship, and another $2 million if they win the Super Bowl, per ESPN.As part of the restructured deal, Manning also received a no-trade clause for 2015.In 2016, the final year of Manning’s deal, remains unchanged from the terms in the original five-year deal he signed in 2012: $19 million in salary without a no-trade clause. Link - ( New Window

For all of you Britt in VA : 1/18/2019 6:48 pm : link Here's the 2019 QB Free Agents:



1. Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns

2. Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles

3. Brett Hundley, Green Bay Packers

4. Trevor Siemian, Minnesota Vikings

5. Josh McCown, New York Jets

6. Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Hypothetically add Eli Manning to that list.



-Josh McCown got 10 million last year for a one year deal at 39 years old, so that's the starting point.



-Cutting Eli would be a 6 million dollar dead cap hit.



Now you tell me, which one of those guys would you rather have for the same cap space?



And secondly, tell me why Eli Manning on this list would only get a 12 million dollar offer from somebody.



Fantasy land.

And some team is foolishly going to give Nick Foles Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 7:02 pm : link that money. You keep bringing up Josh McCown, but there is a big difference between Josh McCown and Eli. Eli isn't going anywhere to be a placeholder. If we hypothetically did cut him, which we probably won't because at 12 million even if we do draft a QB he's probably the best bet at that number to show him how to be a pro, he is probably retiring unless an injury happens. Fitzmagic is also a much cheaper option if we did draft a qb.

RE: For all of you bw in dc : 1/18/2019 7:10 pm : link

Quote: Here's the 2019 QB Free Agents:



1. Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns

2. Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles

3. Brett Hundley, Green Bay Packers

4. Trevor Siemian, Minnesota Vikings

5. Josh McCown, New York Jets

6. Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Hypothetically add Eli Manning to that list.



-Josh McCown got 10 million last year for a one year deal at 39 years old, so that's the starting point.



-Cutting Eli would be a 6 million dollar dead cap hit.



Now you tell me, which one of those guys would you rather have for the same cap space?



And secondly, tell me why Eli Manning on this list would only get a 12 million dollar offer from somebody.



Fantasy land.



None. I'd rather start a QB we draft at #6.



Thus, "better value"... In comment 14268019 Britt in VA said:None. I'd rather start a QB we draft at #6.Thus, "better value"...

Redskins, Broncos, Giants, Vikings, Jags Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 7:18 pm : link Those are the only teams not content with their QB situation. Redskins and Vikings just gave a ton of money out to their QB. Broncos gave a decent chunk of change to Keenum and Jags are over the cap. These teams will be looking towards the draft this year or next to fix their qb situation not FA. There's more QBs who can play coming out of college than ever before. Due to the binary nature of the position I think the days of massively overpaying for FA qbs is coming to an end. It's basic supply and demand economics.

I don't know why I used the word binary there Zeke's Alibi : 1/18/2019 7:19 pm : link scratch that. But there's only 32 spots is what I was getting at.

Why is Josh McCown at 10 million the gauge? ron mexico : 1/18/2019 7:40 pm : link He is not earning 10 million next year, neither is Ryan Fitzpatrick or Matt Schaub.



That $10 million contract means nothing. The Jets paid Fitz 10 million a few years ago, after that he signed a contract for 3 million like he always does

RE: What.. ron mexico : 1/18/2019 7:46 pm : link

Quote: do you mean without additional guarantees??







Quote:





Manning on Wednesday agreed to accept a restructured contract that includes a base salary reduction from $19 million to $15 million for the 2015 season. The team confirmed Thursday that he passed his physical and signed the new deal.



"We're excited; we're excited it's over," executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway said. "Glad that we can move on, glad that Peyton's going to be part of this team and hopefully win a championship next year. I think this time of the offseason is tough for everybody. It's a tough part of the business and the time of the year we've got to put the best football team together that we possibly can, so we're glad Peyton's going to be a part of that."



Manning will have the opportunity to make up the difference with incentive clauses tied to team performance. If the Broncos advance to the Super Bowl, he'll earn $2 million, and he'll earn an additional $2 million if they win. As a result of the new deal, Manning will have $5M in guaranteed money spread over two years and also was awarded a no-trade clause.







He lowered his base salary $4M, earned it in incentives (which was unlikely), but also had $5M in guaranteed money pro-rated and also was given a no-trade clause.



Sorry I didn't read the quoted text.



So he got 2.5 million guaranteed in the current year, which would have been guaranteed on the first day of the league anyway +2.5 the next year.



That's hardly kicking the can down the road. And since he retired he didn't even collect on that. In comment 14267987 FatMan in Charlotte said:Sorry I didn't read the quoted text.So he got 2.5 million guaranteed in the current year, which would have been guaranteed on the first day of the league anyway +2.5 the next year.That's hardly kicking the can down the road. And since he retired he didn't even collect on that.

Great discussion . TMS : 12:59 am : link Think Eli and the Giants work it out and he stays as a player or mentor for the next Guy. He is not leaving the Giants ever. Some things are important. .

RE: For all of you giantstock : 1:05 am : link

Quote: Here's the 2019 QB Free Agents:



1. Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns

2. Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles

3. Brett Hundley, Green Bay Packers

4. Trevor Siemian, Minnesota Vikings

5. Josh McCown, New York Jets

6. Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Hypothetically add Eli Manning to that list.



-Josh McCown got 10 million last year for a one year deal at 39 years old, so that's the starting point.



-Cutting Eli would be a 6 million dollar dead cap hit.



Now you tell me, which one of those guys would you rather have for the same cap space?



And secondly, tell me why Eli Manning on this list would only get a 12 million dollar offer from somebody.



Fantasy land.



I''d take siemian. Your understand that the Giants aren't a contender next year, right?



Thats what makes your "value" comments so odd. Your "value" definition isn't the "value" the Gmen should be seeking. Going 7-9 is not "value." In comment 14268019 Britt in VA said:I''d take siemian. Your understand that the Giants aren't a contender next year, right?Thats what makes your "value" comments so odd. Your "value" definition isn't the "value" the Gmen should be seeking. Going 7-9 is not "value."

RE: RE: For all of you giantstock : 1:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268019 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Here's the 2019 QB Free Agents:



1. Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns

2. Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles

3. Brett Hundley, Green Bay Packers

4. Trevor Siemian, Minnesota Vikings

5. Josh McCown, New York Jets

6. Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Hypothetically add Eli Manning to that list.



-Josh McCown got 10 million last year for a one year deal at 39 years old, so that's the starting point.



-Cutting Eli would be a 6 million dollar dead cap hit.



Now you tell me, which one of those guys would you rather have for the same cap space?



And secondly, tell me why Eli Manning on this list would only get a 12 million dollar offer from somebody.



Fantasy land.







I''d take siemian. Your understand that the Giants aren't a contender next year, right?



Thats what makes your "value" comments so odd. Your "value" definition isn't the "value" the Gmen should be seeking. Going 7-9 is not "value."



To clarify -- going 7-9 with ELi is NOT value. If they go 7-9 or 8-8 with Eli vs go 6-10 or 5-11 with Siemian - what is teh difference?



Secondly maybe Siemian becomes trade-able or is off the books in 2020. THAT is "value." Not what you are trying to peddle pushing eli with no hope of going anywhere and no long future with the team etc. In comment 14268147 giantstock said:To clarify -- going 7-9 with ELi is NOT value. If they go 7-9 or 8-8 with Eli vs go 6-10 or 5-11 with Siemian - what is teh difference?Secondly maybe Siemian becomes trade-able or is off the books in 2020. THAT is "value." Not what you are trying to peddle pushing eli with no hope of going anywhere and no long future with the team etc.

RE: Disaster in waiting? giantstock : 2:02 am : link

Quote: There is no waiting, it's been here that last two seasons.



Thank you!!!



I can't believe some don't think the disaster has already come. It's unreal.



and as you say on another post-- you can just cut Eli. In comment 14267917 ron mexico said:Thank you!!!I can't believe some don't think the disaster has already come. It's unreal.and as you say on another post-- you can just cut Eli.

Wait a second dep026 : 6:42 am : link We want Trevor simeian who is absolutely god awful in the hopes he comes of the books in 2020 when eli comes off the books in 2019 and is a much much much better QB.



Britt is right. Fantasy land stuff going on.

RE: Wait a second Diver_Down : 7:09 am : link

Quote: We want Trevor simeian who is absolutely god awful in the hopes he comes of the books in 2020 when eli comes off the books in 2019 and is a much much much better QB.



Britt is right. Fantasy land stuff going on.



For some, I think it comes down to anyone but Eli. I'm not calling them "Eli Haters". But whether they are tired of the pocket-passer style of play, unwilling to see if OL improvements will prolong the era, or just the exercise of mental gymnastics to demand a lower cost at the position - they are so entrenched in the anyone but Eli argument.



We will all gain clarity to the debate in less than 2 months. In comment 14268165 dep026 said:For some, I think it comes down to anyone but Eli. I'm not calling them "Eli Haters". But whether they are tired of the pocket-passer style of play, unwilling to see if OL improvements will prolong the era, or just the exercise of mental gymnastics to demand a lower cost at the position - they are so entrenched in the anyone but Eli argument.We will all gain clarity to the debate in less than 2 months.

Better Value Jimmy Googs : 7:56 am : link As surmised, this argument of Eli being better value only holds water if the Giants pursue a similarly priced Free Agent QB. However, the argument falls apart under every other option: drafting/playing a rookie, KL, a lesser priced FA QB or even possibly a backup QB that a team would be willing to give in trade.



Will the Giants probably like to have a veteran paired with a rookie...likely yes. Do the Giants have to have a veteran paired with a rookie... absolutely not. The idea that this franchise has to even consider this because it has planned this transition out so terribly is the definition of QB HELL to me.



And a value debate for Eli for one year, a year in which this team is going be an average at best, is silly. This team isnt winning anything in 2019, so what the hell "real" value do we get out of having him start games. If your view is different and you think this team is a serious playoff contender or better for 2019 than we just happen to live in different worlds.



If this front office (and some fans) can take the emotion/history out of it, the answer is clear as day...Eli would be asked to take a pay cut or he would be released. I would even be fine with just going with latter, but lets please take this silly value argument off the table.

RE: Wait a second giantstock : 8:01 am : link

Quote: We want Trevor simeian who is absolutely god awful in the hopes he comes of the books in 2020 when eli comes off the books in 2019 and is a much much much better QB.



Britt is right. Fantasy land stuff going on.



Way to go and take the post out of context. Your boy Britt was talking about cap hits. Now all of a sudden you are talkign about who is awful and who isn't?



typical you try to change the narrative. Carry on being deceitful. That;s what you do.



and btw, what's the "wait a second" bullshit? It's the same nonsense hne you say 'I hate bbi" nonsense. Grow up.



BTW-- ELi this past year was better than Matt Ryan? Still think so? In comment 14268165 dep026 said:Way to go and take the post out of context. Your boy Britt was talking about cap hits. Now all of a sudden you are talkign about who is awful and who isn't?typical you try to change the narrative. Carry on being deceitful. That;s what you do.and btw, what's the "wait a second" bullshit? It's the same nonsense hne you say 'I hate bbi" nonsense. Grow up.BTW-- ELi this past year was better than Matt Ryan? Still think so?

RE: RE: Wait a second bw in dc : 8:25 am : link

Quote:



For some, I think it comes down to anyone but Eli. I'm not calling them "Eli Haters". But whether they are tired of the pocket-passer style of play, unwilling to see if OL improvements will prolong the era, or just the exercise of mental gymnastics to demand a lower cost at the position - they are so entrenched in the anyone but Eli argument.



We will all gain clarity to the debate in less than 2 months.



I’m entrenched in it’s time to transition. Let’s end this charade of trying to thread this needle to be fair to all parties involved - Mara, Eli, Ernie, Archie, Peyton, Cooper, Olivia, Abby, Tom Condon, Britt, dep, Francessa, Papa, etc.



We know who Eli is on the field. He’s not going to get any better at this juncture. It’s diminishing returns. He doesn’t have any of the attributes or qualities that successful QBs his age have demonstrated in the past - Favre’s arm and his ability to buy time, Elway’s arm and athleticism, Brady’s and Brees’s mind, command, and pocket presence.



So what’s the point in keeping him? Oh, sure, you can rationalize a few, but they are mostly dumb and just waste time prolonging the inevitable.



I’m not really a stop-gap remedy approach guy, either. I want to draft a QB - or even try Lauletta to make sure he’s indeed completely worthless - and get that person ready to play opening day. And let’s get into deep end of the pool, deal with the growing pains, the misery, and get this thing moving forward.



It’s just amazing how this organization has no plan right now. They are still trying to figure this nonsense out. Watching game footage, have these come-to-Jesus meetings, debating with the press, etc.



We just wasted a year trying to cobble together a team for Eli so we can possibly make one more run. And as expected, that was a disaster. But let’s dream it up all over again and maybe give it one more shot...You really can’t make this stuff up anymore. Hell, while we’re at it, let’s bring back Tower Records, too.







In comment 14268172 Diver_Down said:I’m entrenched in it’s time to transition. Let’s end this charade of trying to thread this needle to be fair to all parties involved - Mara, Eli, Ernie, Archie, Peyton, Cooper, Olivia, Abby, Tom Condon, Britt, dep, Francessa, Papa, etc.We know who Eli is on the field. He’s not going to get any better at this juncture. It’s diminishing returns. He doesn’t have any of the attributes or qualities that successful QBs his age have demonstrated in the past - Favre’s arm and his ability to buy time, Elway’s arm and athleticism, Brady’s and Brees’s mind, command, and pocket presence.So what’s the point in keeping him? Oh, sure, you can rationalize a few, but they are mostly dumb and just waste time prolonging the inevitable.I’m not really a stop-gap remedy approach guy, either. I want to draft a QB - or even try Lauletta to make sure he’s indeed completely worthless - and get that person ready to play opening day. And let’s get into deep end of the pool, deal with the growing pains, the misery, and get this thing moving forward.It’s just amazing how this organization has no plan right now. They are still trying to figure this nonsense out. Watching game footage, have these come-to-Jesus meetings, debating with the press, etc.We just wasted a year trying to cobble together a team for Eli so we can possibly make one more run. And as expected, that was a disaster. But let’s dream it up all over again and maybe give it one more shot...You really can’t make this stuff up anymore. Hell, while we’re at it, let’s bring back Tower Records, too.

RE: RE: Wait a second dep026 : 8:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268165 dep026 said:





Quote:





We want Trevor simeian who is absolutely god awful in the hopes he comes of the books in 2020 when eli comes off the books in 2019 and is a much much much better QB.



Britt is right. Fantasy land stuff going on.







Way to go and take the post out of context. Your boy Britt was talking about cap hits. Now all of a sudden you are talkign about who is awful and who isn't?



typical you try to change the narrative. Carry on being deceitful. That;s what you do.



and btw, what's the "wait a second" bullshit? It's the same nonsense hne you say 'I hate bbi" nonsense. Grow up.



BTW-- ELi this past year was better than Matt Ryan? Still think so?





Just using your words brother. Just like you said it would be dumb to revamp the OL and DL in this draft.



Tell us again how it’s impossible to trade up in the first round too when 80% of the first round QBs drafted were a result of a trade. I don’t change shit. I just point out your moronic shit.



And Matt Ryan sucks balls. I’ve said it all year and I’ll still say it. But keep looking at stats without looking at actual game information.



And carry on how it makes sense for two years of Trevor siemian and how he could be trade bait even though he doesn’t even play now and sucks balls. In comment 14268179 giantstock said:Just using your words brother. Just like you said it would be dumb to revamp the OL and DL in this draft.Tell us again how it’s impossible to trade up in the first round too when 80% of the first round QBs drafted were a result of a trade. I don’t change shit. I just point out your moronic shit.And Matt Ryan sucks balls. I’ve said it all year and I’ll still say it. But keep looking at stats without looking at actual game information.And carry on how it makes sense for two years of Trevor siemian and how he could be trade bait even though he doesn’t even play now and sucks balls.

RE: RE: Wait a second giantstock : 8:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268165 dep026 said:





Quote:





We want Trevor simeian who is absolutely god awful in the hopes he comes of the books in 2020 when eli comes off the books in 2019 and is a much much much better QB.



Britt is right. Fantasy land stuff going on.







For some, I think it comes down to anyone but Eli. I'm not calling them "Eli Haters". But whether they are tired of the pocket-passer style of play, unwilling to see if OL improvements will prolong the era, or just the exercise of mental gymnastics to demand a lower cost at the position - they are so entrenched in the anyone but Eli argument.



We will all gain clarity to the debate in less than 2 months.



DO you think I'm an Eli hater? I said ELi will "lead us" to something like 7-9 or at best 8-8. SO that makes me a hater? SO yeah I do want anyone but Eli because Eli will lead ot us to not being awful but not being good either. NOT HIS FAULT!! So- iS it wrong that I don't want a 7-9 or 8-8 middle-of-the-pack season? I didn't say ELi sucks.



SHould my or anyone else's opinion get dismissed that we don't think ELi can turn this team into a championship contender - and thus due to his age and how awful the taent is- we should be working toward a complete rebuild and not try to go "7-9" or 8-8?" That's why Britt's point of "value" with eli is so outrageous. so now that gets turned into we're haters?



I think yeah some are complete ELi haters. Just as I think there are posters like dep are complete eli apologists. You look at that post from Britt he was talking about cap providing all those subpar qb's. THAT was the context of his post. Your boy Dep tried to turn it into "well he sucks." Well WHOEVER Britt put on his list wasn't intended to BE a guy that would do shit for us next year.



Mostly all of us that want Eli to go are resigned to the fact the Gmen are NOT contenders. If you don't think so then just wondering how much money you're going to put down in Vegas? And please don't give this nonsense "I don't bet or you don't know" stuff if that would be your reply. The intent of my question is what would be your prediction? if you don't want tomake one then that's your business. But don't imply others can't do it. we're making a prediction eli won't lead us anywhere. We cant do that on a site like this? Or is it maybe that we cant make predictions that you don't want to hear- thus you call other posters haters because it doesn't support your view? Otherwise anyone who suggests any move the giants should do or predicts for fun any outcome of a season that is negative is classified as a hater? Yet you have a guy in dep whom you replied to who is so blind he thinks ELi this past year was better than Matt Ryan. SO Eli blind supporters like him get a pass?



By the way- how long would you predict DG will be GM if the Giants continue to lose? How many years do you think he has? In comment 14268172 Diver_Down said:DO you think I'm an Eli hater? I said ELi will "lead us" to something like 7-9 or at best 8-8. SO that makes me a hater? SO yeah I do want anyone but Eli because Eli will lead ot us to not being awful but not being good either. NOT HIS FAULT!! So- iS it wrong that I don't want a 7-9 or 8-8 middle-of-the-pack season? I didn't say ELi sucks.SHould my or anyone else's opinion get dismissed that we don't think ELi can turn this team into a championship contender - and thus due to his age and how awful the taent is- we should be working toward a complete rebuild and not try to go "7-9" or 8-8?" That's why Britt's point of "value" with eli is so outrageous. so now that gets turned into we're haters?I think yeah some are complete ELi haters. Just as I think there are posters like dep are complete eli apologists. You look at that post from Britt he was talking about cap providing all those subpar qb's. THAT was the context of his post. Your boy Dep tried to turn it into "well he sucks." Well WHOEVER Britt put on his list wasn't intended to BE a guy that would do shit for us next year.Mostly all of us that want Eli to go are resigned to the fact the Gmen are NOT contenders. If you don't think so then just wondering how much money you're going to put down in Vegas? And please don't give this nonsense "I don't bet or you don't know" stuff if that would be your reply. The intent of my question is what would be your prediction? if you don't want tomake one then that's your business. But don't imply others can't do it. we're making a prediction eli won't lead us anywhere. We cant do that on a site like this? Or is it maybe that we cant make predictions that you don't want to hear- thus you call other posters haters because it doesn't support your view? Otherwise anyone who suggests any move the giants should do or predicts for fun any outcome of a season that is negative is classified as a hater? Yet you have a guy in dep whom you replied to who is so blind he thinks ELi this past year was better than Matt Ryan. SO Eli blind supporters like him get a pass?By the way- how long would you predict DG will be GM if the Giants continue to lose? How many years do you think he has?

RE: RE: RE: Wait a second dep026 : 8:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268172 Diver_Down said:





Quote:









For some, I think it comes down to anyone but Eli. I'm not calling them "Eli Haters". But whether they are tired of the pocket-passer style of play, unwilling to see if OL improvements will prolong the era, or just the exercise of mental gymnastics to demand a lower cost at the position - they are so entrenched in the anyone but Eli argument.



We will all gain clarity to the debate in less than 2 months.







I’m entrenched in it’s time to transition. Let’s end this charade of trying to thread this needle to be fair to all parties involved - Mara, Eli, Ernie, Archie, Peyton, Cooper, Olivia, Abby, Tom Condon, Britt, dep, Francessa, Papa, etc.



We know who Eli is on the field. He’s not going to get any better at this juncture. It’s diminishing returns. He doesn’t have any of the attributes or qualities that successful QBs his age have demonstrated in the past - Favre’s arm and his ability to buy time, Elway’s arm and athleticism, Brady’s and Brees’s mind, command, and pocket presence.



So what’s the point in keeping him? Oh, sure, you can rationalize a few, but they are mostly dumb and just waste time prolonging the inevitable.



I’m not really a stop-gap remedy approach guy, either. I want to draft a QB - or even try Lauletta to make sure he’s indeed completely worthless - and get that person ready to play opening day. And let’s get into deep end of the pool, deal with the growing pains, the misery, and get this thing moving forward.



It’s just amazing how this organization has no plan right now. They are still trying to figure this nonsense out. Watching game footage, have these come-to-Jesus meetings, debating with the press, etc.



We just wasted a year trying to cobble together a team for Eli so we can possibly make one more run. And as expected, that was a disaster. But let’s dream it up all over again and maybe give it one more shot...You really can’t make this stuff up anymore. Hell, while we’re at it, let’s bring back Tower Records, too.









I’ll stop Eli praising when you stop Philip Rivers blowing. In comment 14268186 bw in dc said:I’ll stop Eli praising when you stop Philip Rivers blowing.

Giantstoxk dep026 : 8:33 am : link Routinely says drafting OL and DL isn’t going to help this team.



So let the moron ramble on with his essays that makes no sense.

Its funny reading these threads dep026 : 8:45 am : link



Britt has explained it a million times, and yet people still keep arguing with him as if they know better. There is 3 options.



Quote: The Giants have ONLY three options:



1. Cut Manning

2. Let him play out his contract

3. Restructure to an agreement that is beneficial to BOTH parties (otherwise it won't be agreed to). A restructure will likely result in an extension.



That's it.



Its really this simple. as the same people say the same thing over and over and over and over again as if they have a clue what the Giants brass is going to do.Britt has explained it a million times, and yet people still keep arguing with him as if they know better. There is 3 options.Its really this simple.

And with the roster bonus due before the draft dep026 : 8:47 am : link it seems like a good bet that Giants will give him that money because there is no guarantee they will draft the QB they want. The Giants will not go into next year with Lauletta and a journeyman QB.



Now they may be able to draft Haskins or Murray or Lock or whoeever , let them sit behind Eli and then go into 2020 as the starter.

RE: Giantstoxk giantstock : 8:52 am : link

Quote: Routinely says drafting OL and DL isn’t going to help this team.



So let the moron ramble on with his essays that makes no sense.



Again misrepresenting my posts. I said it doesn't do any good unless you have a plan to a get QB.



But carry on. . .



And if your plan is to trade up nextyear i have said repeatedly I don;t like it because the team needs to give away talent to trade up. This team can;t afford to give away talent.



But if they can do it and they have the talent such as have a super draft and super FA pickups - I'm fine. Idon't think they can though. Or I think if they do do it-- they backed themselves in a corner in order to do it. But carry on kid.



And can I be like you please?---



"WAIT A MINUTE . . ."

"BBI sucks . . ."



In comment 14268191 dep026 said:Again misrepresenting my posts. I said it doesn't do any good unless you have a plan to a get QB.But carry on. . .And if your plan is to trade up nextyear i have said repeatedly I don;t like it because the team needs to give away talent to trade up. This team can;t afford to give away talent.But if they can do it and they have the talent such as have a super draft and super FA pickups - I'm fine. Idon't think they can though. Or I think if they do do it-- they backed themselves in a corner in order to do it. But carry on kid.And can I be like you please?---"WAIT A MINUTE . . .""BBI sucks . . ."

Giantstock - Diver_Down : 8:54 am : link Quote: I'm not calling them "Eli Haters".



But then you immediately respond with the question asking if I think you are an Eli Hater. I hate the label the same as the Eli Fanboy/Apologist. Some are triggered by a response in such a way that their reading comprehension suffers. Go read my response again. And then objectively read what you wrote. Note how often you change the narrative to insinuate that I referred to them as "Eli Haters" despite my clear quote above.



Try again to rephrase your argument and I might respond when I get back from the gym. I'm not going to quote my response and your essay. But I literally wroteBut then you immediately respond with the question asking if I think you are an Eli Hater. I hate the label the same as the Eli Fanboy/Apologist. Some are triggered by a response in such a way that their reading comprehension suffers. Go read my response again. And then objectively read what you wrote. Note how often you change the narrative to insinuate that I referred to them as "Eli Haters" despite my clear quote above.Try again to rephrase your argument and I might respond when I get back from the gym.

RE: RE: Giantstoxk dep026 : 8:57 am : link

Quote:

"BBI sucks . . ."





The more you post, the more its apparent. In comment 14268202 giantstock said:The more you post, the more its apparent.

RE: Its funny reading these threads Jimmy Googs : 8:58 am : link

Quote: as the same people say the same thing over and over and over and over again as if they have a clue what the Giants brass is going to do.



Britt has explained it a million times, and yet people still keep arguing with him as if they know better. There is 3 options.







Quote:





The Giants have ONLY three options:



1. Cut Manning

2. Let him play out his contract

3. Restructure to an agreement that is beneficial to BOTH parties (otherwise it won't be agreed to). A restructure will likely result in an extension.



That's it.







Its really this simple.



What's funnier is that you think the debate is about whether these are the options, or which one the Giants will likely go with. Its not.



Its about which option should they go with... In comment 14268197 dep026 said:What's funnier is that you think the debate is about whether these are the options, or which one the Giants will likely go with. Its not.Its about which option should they go with...

RE: Better Value Britt in VA : 8:59 am : link

Quote: As surmised, this argument of Eli being better value only holds water if the Giants pursue a similarly priced Free Agent QB. However, the argument falls apart under every other option: drafting/playing a rookie, KL, a lesser priced FA QB or even possibly a backup QB that a team would be willing to give in trade.



And if they cut Eli, they will. Who did they get to mentor Eli when Kerry Collins refused to do it?



Kyle Lauletta is not going to be that veteran QB. Are you nuts?



Trade for one? Yeah, sticking Eli is the better value. In comment 14268178 Jimmy Googs said:And if they cut Eli, they will. Who did they get to mentor Eli when Kerry Collins refused to do it?Kyle Lauletta is not going to be that veteran QB. Are you nuts?Trade for one? Yeah, sticking Eli is the better value.

RE: RE: Wait a second Britt in VA : 9:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268165 dep026 said:





Quote:





We want Trevor simeian who is absolutely god awful in the hopes he comes of the books in 2020 when eli comes off the books in 2019 and is a much much much better QB.



Britt is right. Fantasy land stuff going on.







For some, I think it comes down to anyone but Eli. I'm not calling them "Eli Haters". But whether they are tired of the pocket-passer style of play, unwilling to see if OL improvements will prolong the era, or just the exercise of mental gymnastics to demand a lower cost at the position - they are so entrenched in the anyone but Eli argument.



We will all gain clarity to the debate in less than 2 months.



This is spot on, it's clear as day. In comment 14268172 Diver_Down said:This is spot on, it's clear as day.

So here's Giantstock's plan dep026 : 9:04 am : link if there is a dominant level OL/DL sitting there at 6 that the Giants brass that they think is going to be a dominant player, they should pass on him because there is "no QB plan" (which again, he has no clue about, since you know he is not with the organization....)



That they should just take a QB at 6 or pick up some scrub QB like Trevor Siemian, sign him to a multi year deal (even though he is terrible) and then hopefully trade him even though nobody wanted him to be a starter last year.



Even one year of trevor Siemian is a godawful idea. Look, I know Eli isnt going to reincarnate 2011.... but replacing him for a lesser player just to replace him is not hurting the team but also hurting the development of the players on the team.

RE: RE: Better Value Jimmy Googs : 9:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268178 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





As surmised, this argument of Eli being better value only holds water if the Giants pursue a similarly priced Free Agent QB. However, the argument falls apart under every other option: drafting/playing a rookie, KL, a lesser priced FA QB or even possibly a backup QB that a team would be willing to give in trade.







And if they cut Eli, they will. Who did they get to mentor Eli when Kerry Collins refused to do it?



Kyle Lauletta is not going to be that veteran QB. Are you nuts?



Trade for one? Yeah, sticking Eli is the better value.



Nobody mentored Eli. And Eli isn't going to mentor anybody either.



I am not saying KL is the guy, but if he is not then we need a backup QB anyway.



Therefore I am okay with trading a pick to go get somebody's else decent backup to be both our veteran to compete with a rookie in 2019 and then hopefully be a solid backup.



We will need 2 QBs if Lauletta is a trainwreck... In comment 14268208 Britt in VA said:Nobody mentored Eli. And Eli isn't going to mentor anybody either.I am not saying KL is the guy, but if he is not then we need a backup QB anyway.Therefore I am okay with trading a pick to go get somebody's else decent backup to be both our veteran to compete with a rookie in 2019 and then hopefully be a solid backup.We will need 2 QBs if Lauletta is a trainwreck...

RE: RE: Its funny reading these threads dep026 : 9:06 am : link

Quote: I

What's funnier is that you think the debate is about whether these are the options, or which one the Giants will likely go with. Its not.



Its about which option should they go with...



No the funniest thing is the people acting if Eli playing this year is slowing down the rebuilding of the team. You can draft the QB or you can continue to rebuild the team and still be better in the long run if Eli plays out his contract. In comment 14268206 Jimmy Googs said:No the funniest thing is the people acting if Eli playing this year is slowing down the rebuilding of the team. You can draft the QB or you can continue to rebuild the team and still be better in the long run if Eli plays out his contract.

It's still a year to year league.... Britt in VA : 9:11 am : link and you want to give your team a chance to win if shit comes together.



What you don't want is to all of the sudden have the stars align for you, and roll into the playoffs with a deficiency at QB because you thought the year was going to be a throwaway.



Teams don't think like that.

And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. Britt in VA : 9:22 am : link Teams try to put together a team that can win, every year. That's always the goal, even when you're rebuilding.

RE: RE: RE: Its funny reading these threads Jimmy Googs : 9:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268206 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





I

What's funnier is that you think the debate is about whether these are the options, or which one the Giants will likely go with. Its not.



Its about which option should they go with...







No the funniest thing is the people acting if Eli playing this year is slowing down the rebuilding of the team. You can draft the QB or you can continue to rebuild the team and still be better in the long run if Eli plays out his contract.



You don't think we can either use the Eli money differently as well as get another QB(s) playing time to further their development? What are you trying to achieve in 2019... In comment 14268213 dep026 said:You don't think we can either use the Eli money differently as well as get another QB(s) playing time to further their development? What are you trying to achieve in 2019...

RE: It's still a year to year league.... Jimmy Googs : 9:30 am : link

Quote: and you want to give your team a chance to win if shit comes together.



What you don't want is to all of the sudden have the stars align for you, and roll into the playoffs with a deficiency at QB because you thought the year was going to be a throwaway.



Teams don't think like that.



I think you hit your head on the ground and those stars are what's blinding your judgment... In comment 14268216 Britt in VA said:I think you hit your head on the ground and those stars are what's blinding your judgment...

RE: So here's Giantstock's plan giantstock : 9:30 am : link

Quote: if there is a dominant level OL/DL sitting there at 6 that the Giants brass that they think is going to be a dominant player, they should pass on him because there is "no QB plan" (which again, he has no clue about, since you know he is not with the organization....)



That they should just take a QB at 6 or pick up some scrub QB like Trevor Siemian, sign him to a multi year deal (even though he is terrible) and then hopefully trade him even though nobody wanted him to be a starter last year.



Even one year of trevor Siemian is a godawful idea. Look, I know Eli isnt going to reincarnate 2011.... but replacing him for a lesser player just to replace him is not hurting the team but also hurting the development of the players on the team.



WAIT A SECOND!!!!!!!!!!

LMAO. Anyhow-



Again you misrepresent my posts. But go ahead keep misrepresenting away. You're like a 2 year old just because we despise each other. I think your a combo of stupd, a liar, and a hero-worshipper. SO I just offer a 1 sentence stupid thing you said and you don;t deny it yet you have teh same thoguhts of me so you're going to keep posting repleis to me about pretending what I said? You did say eli was better this past year than Matt, right?



ANYWAYS Here is what I said on the THREAD called "MORE READING - EDGE RUSHERS FA'S"



If you take the qb in the draft then priority goes to getting two fee agent OL Mitch Morse at Center and one of the aforementioned three at RT.



You do whatever you have to ot protect the young qb.



If Gmen decide no QB then I'd look to trade down and take bpa on defense with emphasis on front 7 but would listen to secondary - though I much prefer front 7.



Somehow I get the impression that you'll twist my tradedown proposal that I'd pass on "Bosa."



In comment 14268211 dep026 said:WAIT A SECOND!!!!!!!!!!LMAO. Anyhow-Again you misrepresent my posts. But go ahead keep misrepresenting away. You're like a 2 year old just because we despise each other. I think your a combo of stupd, a liar, and a hero-worshipper. SO I just offer a 1 sentence stupid thing you said and you don;t deny it yet you have teh same thoguhts of me so you're going to keep posting repleis to me about pretending what I said? You did say eli was better this past year than Matt, right?ANYWAYS Here is what I said on the THREAD called "MORE READING - EDGE RUSHERS FA'S"If you take the qb in the draft then priority goes to getting two fee agent OL Mitch Morse at Center and one of the aforementioned three at RT.You do whatever you have to ot protect the young qb.If Gmen decide no QB then I'd look to trade down and take bpa on defense with emphasis on front 7 but would listen to secondary - though I much prefer front 7.Somehow I get the impression that you'll twist my tradedown proposal that I'd pass on "Bosa."

RE: And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. Jimmy Googs : 9:32 am : link

Quote: Teams try to put together a team that can win, every year. That's always the goal, even when you're rebuilding.



You're getting caught up with memories/history of days that are long gone. We sure didn't try and win in 2018 (and now in 2019) by shedding defensive starters as an example... In comment 14268225 Britt in VA said:You're getting caught up with memories/history of days that are long gone. We sure didn't try and win in 2018 (and now in 2019) by shedding defensive starters as an example...

Further reply to posters like dep and robbie giantstock : 9:36 am : link who misprepresent posts. They'll twist this into the timing of FA's vs draft. OFC I meant take the FAs 1st. But I have to dumb it down for some.



As it pertains to this thread- there is no point keeping eli just to go 7-9 or 8-8.







From what I have read, Doomster : 9:40 am : link there are 3 approaches to this situation.....



1. Just keep Eli



2. cut him out right/trade him(with his permission)



3. Work out a restructure



If you keep Eli, that's 17M less you have to work with in FAcy....everyone keeps bringing up the dead cap...just forgetaboutit!!!!!! It's there whether he is cut, stays, is restructured, retires, etc.



Keeping Eli to "mentor" someone is ridiculous.....that's what qb coaches are for, and a waste of 17M in cap.....thinking that this team is possibly going somewhere next season, is also ridiculous....it's time to go full rebuild.....Are the Giants even thinking of signing Eli to a new contract after 2019? I seriously doubt it.....for the past 3 seasons he has averaged 22 TD's, less than 4,000 yards, and 13 int's.....not the stuff legends are made of....Do I think he could have performed better, these last 3 years, if he had an OL in front of him? Absolutely! But, now he is another year older.....he has had3 more years of pounding....Eli has his good and bad days.....and the pounding he takes one week, affects the next week, though he will not admit it....that pounding did not affect a 2011 Eli, like it now does a 2019 Eli.....he will be another year older.....not necessarily better......It's sad that it has come to this.....the Giant front office did not protect Eli up front, and it hastened the end of his career because of it...





The other option is to cut/trade him.....Cutting/trading him saves 17M in cap......I like all Giant fans, would love to see Eli go to a team, that has at least a functioning OL, and then show what he can and can't do.....Of course, that is up to Eli.....he would have to void the no trade clause....But he wants to retire a Giant.....So unless a team approaches the Giants, that is attractive to Eli, that is not going to happen....So if you cut him, what is the PLan? Do you draft another QB, and go with what you presently have(Lauletta, Tanney) or do you try to pick up an interim qb which will take away from that 17M you saved? To me the latter, is just a waste of cap.....



A restructure for Eli? Well, it will save some cap this year, but add to it the next year.....and that means Eli will be here.....and if the Giants draft a qb, this will lead to more QB controversy....and if you think Eli will extend, without getting some money in return, you are crazy, which will increase the dead cap, if we decide to cut him in 2020....



So what is the answer? It comes down to who the Giants think they can get in FAcy, before the draft.....and then there is March 17th......to save 5M, the Giants would have to cut Eli before that....



I think the Giants play it safe.....they keep Eli, and he gets his 5M guaranteed....then the draft comes.....If the Giants draft a QB(it might not be Haskins) with the first pick, then the Giants have two options: They can immediately cut Eli, or they give their drafted QB every opportunity in practice and preseason, to see if they made the right choice....and if the guy excels, then they can cut Eli, or if Eli sees the hand writing on the wall, may opt to retire.....this will then free up 12M in cap......



If the Giants don't draft a QB, then it certainly looks like Eli will have a farewell tour next season.....

Someone needs to take a writing course dep026 : 9:41 am : link Giantstock, you are all over the place. Nothing you are saying makes sense.



1. You said the Giants shouldnt take an OL/DL with no QB plan in place (your words, not mine).

2. You said that an option of Trevor Siemian is a better option of Eli because you sing him to a multi year deal then trade him (even though no one wanted him last year and he sucks.)

3. You've said that drafting OL is a bad idea because it will improve the team and will prevent us from getting a QB in the future.

4. The when showed facts that you can trade up for QBs in the draft, 80% in the last 3 years mind you.... you said that we have too many holes to trade up in 2020. When proposed with more facts of building the team in 2019 and getting the cap relief from Eli after 2019 - we will be in great financial shape in 2020 - you responded something about Matt Ryan (here comes the changing narrative....)

5. You keep spouting a change is necessary no matter who is back there. Its just dumb and stupid (see a pattern of your posts yet?????) Teams are going to want to win every year. If the Giants decide the OL/DL route is to go in the draft and stick with Eli - then yes they are going to play him because he gives them the best chance to win. Even if they take Haskins or Murray at 6, there is still a really good chance he is going to play too.

6. You keep saying the the Giants peak is 7-9 or 8-8. Geez.... can you tell me the powerball numbers next week too? Just laughable.

7. Lastlay when pointed out to you that the Giants offense was greatly improved in the 2nd half. Over 26 PPG, which included a goose egg in a downpour and without our 2nd best offensive player for the ;last 4 - you completely dismissed it because it went against your narrative. You spouting nonsense about backup QBs (who dont play defense by the way), the season was over (no it wasnt, a lot of the teams they played in the 2nd half had a lot to play for or played their defense for the entire game) or what about the first half of the season.



You dont want to see or recognize improvement because it goes against all the essay, unreadable posts you constantly spew. But I am sure at the end of this you are going to mention Matt Ryan and his choking ways (not sure what matt Ryan's ineptness has to do with this, but you have mentioned him 4 times in this thread already) and say I changed your narratives when in reality is that I take your words and put them into context and expose them for the falsehoods that they truly are.



Have a nice day and let me know how your date with Matt Ryan goes.

RE: RE: And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. crick n NC : 10:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268225 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Teams try to put together a team that can win, every year. That's always the goal, even when you're rebuilding.







You're getting caught up with memories/history of days that are long gone. We sure didn't try and win in 2018 (and now in 2019) by shedding defensive starters as an example...



I think you are missing the possibility that the giants went into 2018 attempting to win (that's what teams do) then when they saw it more than likely wasn't going to happen they adjusted to plan b In comment 14268234 Jimmy Googs said:I think you are missing the possibility that the giants went into 2018 attempting to win (that's what teams do) then when they saw it more than likely wasn't going to happen they adjusted to plan b

RE: Giantstock - giantstock : 10:12 am : link

Quote: I'm not going to quote my response and your essay. But I literally wrote



Quote:





I'm not calling them "Eli Haters".







But then you immediately respond with the question asking if I think you are an Eli Hater. I hate the label the same as the Eli Fanboy/Apologist. Some are triggered by a response in such a way that their reading comprehension suffers. Go read my response again. And then objectively read what you wrote. Note how often you change the narrative to insinuate that I referred to them as "Eli Haters" despite my clear quote above.



Try again to rephrase your argument and I might respond when I get back from the gym.



I'm sorry i thought you said I was an eli hater. I misread -- I'm sorry. With that said--



DO you think I'm an Eli hater? I said ELi will "lead us" to something like 7-9 or at best 8-8.SO I think Eli will lead ot us to not being awful but not being good either. NOT HIS FAULT!! So- iS it wrong that I don't want a 7-9 or 8-8 middle-of-the-pack season?



I do think there are both haters and apologists. Look at my posts back and forth with Dep. I specificially quoted what I said on anther thread and he is arguing with me of the intent of what I said. He's looking to defend Eli at all costs by ripping into me even if it means mispresent my posts and say things like Eli was better than Matt Ryan this year.



so you replied to dep whom I feel is a combination of a liar, stupid, an eli apologist/ a hero-worshipper. Whether you agree or not with that is not relevant. But the context of your post to him-- it seems like you don't like the complaints of Eli in that you specifically point out we're dug in. It sounds negative. Am I wrong in that interpretation?



I think if they bring back Eli and with good pickups in FA and with a pretty good overall draft probably gets us 7-9 or 8-8. It gets us mediocrity. SO why wouldnt I be "entrenched" in the belief that Eli is not good for the team going forward? A .500 team isn't ideal, is it? SO it's okay some of us are "entrenched," right? In comment 14268203 Diver_Down said:I'm sorry i thought you said I was an eli hater. I misread -- I'm sorry. With that said--DO you think I'm an Eli hater? I said ELi will "lead us" to something like 7-9 or at best 8-8.SO I think Eli will lead ot us to not being awful but not being good either. NOT HIS FAULT!! So- iS it wrong that I don't want a 7-9 or 8-8 middle-of-the-pack season?I do think there are both haters and apologists. Look at my posts back and forth with Dep. I specificially quoted what I said on anther thread and he is arguing with me of the intent of what I said. He's looking to defend Eli at all costs by ripping into me even if it means mispresent my posts and say things like Eli was better than Matt Ryan this year.so you replied to dep whom I feel is a combination of a liar, stupid, an eli apologist/ a hero-worshipper. Whether you agree or not with that is not relevant. But the context of your post to him-- it seems like you don't like the complaints of Eli in that you specifically point out we're dug in. It sounds negative. Am I wrong in that interpretation?I think if they bring back Eli and with good pickups in FA and with a pretty good overall draft probably gets us 7-9 or 8-8. It gets us mediocrity. SO why wouldnt I be "entrenched" in the belief that Eli is not good for the team going forward? A .500 team isn't ideal, is it? SO it's okay some of us are "entrenched," right?

Another Matt Ryan dep026 : 10:14 am : link reference. Guy is getting creepy at this point.



Buddy I took your exact words from what you posted. Your comeback is..... Matt Ryan... Its almost comical at this point.



And what am I defending Eli about? Just more made up shit where you change the narrative cause you have nothing else.

And one thing to notice about giantstock's dep026 : 10:16 am : link posts is that he never suggest what the Giants should do other than "GET RID OF ELI WITH A LOT OF EXCLAMATION POINTS AND CAPITAL LETTERS!!!!!!!!!!"



If you are dumbing it down for the board, maybe you are the only one who doesnt understand....

RE: RE: RE: And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. giantstock : 10:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268234 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14268225 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Teams try to put together a team that can win, every year. That's always the goal, even when you're rebuilding.







You're getting caught up with memories/history of days that are long gone. We sure didn't try and win in 2018 (and now in 2019) by shedding defensive starters as an example...







I think you are missing the possibility that the giants went into 2018 attempting to win (that's what teams do) then when they saw it more than likely wasn't going to happen they adjusted to plan b



But we know they shouldn't have thought/expected/planned for it, right? SO if they knew they would stink, do you think DG makes the moves he made? You can read his quote. He said specifically that he got Solder, Omameh and Ogeltree to win now. If he knew how much/how hard would he have "tried to win now?" In comment 14268280 crick n NC said:But we know they shouldn't have thought/expected/planned for it, right? SO if they knew they would stink, do you think DG makes the moves he made? You can read his quote. He said specifically that he got Solder, Omameh and Ogeltree to win now. If he knew how much/how hard would he have "tried to win now?"

The nfl crick n NC : 10:22 am : link Is extremely unpredictable. You never know what is going to go your way. Are you saying the giants should have known they what season they were going to have? You expect players to improve every year, but at the same time you know that doesn't always happen, players have bad seasons, coaches struggle. I don't see anything wrong with the giants expecting to win this past year.

Can we show a time dep026 : 10:24 am : link where a HC or GM came into the season and said...



"Well, we are going to suck this year, we just hope we can improve yet lose all our games so we can get the number 1 pick?"



Of course a GM is going to say he is coming into the year looking to win it all. Holy good god.

RE: RE: RE: And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. christian : 10:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268234 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14268225 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Teams try to put together a team that can win, every year. That's always the goal, even when you're rebuilding.







You're getting caught up with memories/history of days that are long gone. We sure didn't try and win in 2018 (and now in 2019) by shedding defensive starters as an example...







I think you are missing the possibility that the giants went into 2018 attempting to win (that's what teams do) then when they saw it more than likely wasn't going to happen they adjusted to plan b



The part that was immediately concerning to me was toward the end of preseason. He cut a lot of guys with a little experience together.



The Giants went into the season with new systems, a number of new starters, and a number of depth special teams players with little to no camp or preseason.



I think Gettleman understood pretty early what the prospects of the team were.



I guess if I'm being honest, I wish he'd have gotten there a little earlier and not spent on Omameh, Solder, and Martin. In comment 14268280 crick n NC said:The part that was immediately concerning to me was toward the end of preseason. He cut a lot of guys with a little experience together.The Giants went into the season with new systems, a number of new starters, and a number of depth special teams players with little to no camp or preseason.I think Gettleman understood pretty early what the prospects of the team were.I guess if I'm being honest, I wish he'd have gotten there a little earlier and not spent on Omameh, Solder, and Martin.

RE: The nfl giantstock : 10:35 am : link

Quote: Is extremely unpredictable. You never know what is going to go your way. Are you saying the giants should have known they what season they were going to have? You expect players to improve every year, but at the same time you know that doesn't always happen, players have bad seasons, coaches struggle. I don't see anything wrong with the giants expecting to win this past year.



You mean teams go into a season with no clue how good they will be?



I do see it.



And care to make a wager next year? I say Gmen don;t win a playoff game. Im only kidding about betting.



With respect, I think you are deliberately burying your head in the sand. But anyways I asked you a specific question-- anyways- do you think Dg makes the moves he made if he thought his team wouldn;t be good? Because IMO clearly the quote below indicated HE DOES SET A DISTINCTION BETWEeN REBUILDING VS WINNING NOW. You don't think teams can evaluate whether they are rebuilding?



I copied the below quote from BrettNYG10 on the thread called “Remember When Everyone Said Defer to DG Because He's a GM.”



He posted the following quote that looks like came from DG:



“I've seen someone told one of the reporters that I'm in a tear-down," Gettleman said. at the time "We're not spending $62 million on Nate Solder or signing Patrick Omameh and we're not trading for Alec Ogletree if we're in a tear-down. I'm doing that. We've evaluated the roster. We've developed a plan moving forward. It's about winning now. Who wants to lose? I don't."



In comment 14268297 crick n NC said:You mean teams go into a season with no clue how good they will be?I do see it.And care to make a wager next year? I say Gmen don;t win a playoff game. Im only kidding about betting.With respect, I think you are deliberately burying your head in the sand. But anyways I asked you a specific question-- anyways- do you think Dg makes the moves he made if he thought his team wouldn;t be good? Because IMO clearly the quote below indicated HE DOES SET A DISTINCTION BETWEeN REBUILDING VS WINNING NOW. You don't think teams can evaluate whether they are rebuilding?I copied the below quote from BrettNYG10 on the thread called “Remember When Everyone Said Defer to DG Because He's a GM.”He posted the following quote that looks like came from DG:“I've seen someone told one of the reporters that I'm in a tear-down," Gettleman said. at the time "We're not spending $62 million on Nate Solder or signing Patrick Omameh and we're not trading for Alec Ogletree if we're in a tear-down. I'm doing that. We've evaluated the roster. We've developed a plan moving forward. It's about winning now. Who wants to lose? I don't."

RE: RE: RE: RE: And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. crick n NC : 10:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268280 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14268234 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14268225 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Teams try to put together a team that can win, every year. That's always the goal, even when you're rebuilding.







You're getting caught up with memories/history of days that are long gone. We sure didn't try and win in 2018 (and now in 2019) by shedding defensive starters as an example...







I think you are missing the possibility that the giants went into 2018 attempting to win (that's what teams do) then when they saw it more than likely wasn't going to happen they adjusted to plan b







The part that was immediately concerning to me was toward the end of preseason. He cut a lot of guys with a little experience together.



The Giants went into the season with new systems, a number of new starters, and a number of depth special teams players with little to no camp or preseason.



I think Gettleman understood pretty early what the prospects of the team were.



I guess if I'm being honest, I wish he'd have gotten there a little earlier and not spent on Omameh, Solder, and Martin.



You certainly have projections for your team. It seems some fans think the giants should have know without a doubt how the season was going to unfold. Are you saying Gettelman should have known it was a throwaway year during free agency? In comment 14268308 christian said:You certainly have projections for your team. It seems some fans think the giants should have know without a doubt how the season was going to unfold. Are you saying Gettelman should have known it was a throwaway year during free agency?

RE: RE: The nfl crick n NC : 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268297 crick n NC said:





Quote:





Is extremely unpredictable. You never know what is going to go your way. Are you saying the giants should have known they what season they were going to have? You expect players to improve every year, but at the same time you know that doesn't always happen, players have bad seasons, coaches struggle. I don't see anything wrong with the giants expecting to win this past year.







You mean teams go into a season with no clue how good they will be?



I do see it.



And care to make a wager next year? I say Gmen don;t win a playoff game. Im only kidding about betting.



With respect, I think you are deliberately burying your head in the sand. But anyways I asked you a specific question-- anyways- do you think Dg makes the moves he made if he thought his team wouldn;t be good? Because IMO clearly the quote below indicated HE DOES SET A DISTINCTION BETWEeN REBUILDING VS WINNING NOW. You don't think teams can evaluate whether they are rebuilding?



I copied the below quote from BrettNYG10 on the thread called “Remember When Everyone Said Defer to DG Because He's a GM.”



He posted the following quote that looks like came from DG:



“I've seen someone told one of the reporters that I'm in a tear-down," Gettleman said. at the time "We're not spending $62 million on Nate Solder or signing Patrick Omameh and we're not trading for Alec Ogletree if we're in a tear-down. I'm doing that. We've evaluated the roster. We've developed a plan moving forward. It's about winning now. Who wants to lose? I don't."





What are we debating here? I think Gettelman felt the giants could compete this past season. Hindsight changes everything. I don't have an opinion on what moves Gettelman makes if he thought this year was a throwaway year.



I'm sure Gettelman knew of the possibilities for the 18 season. He also knows the NFL is a year to year league. Maybe he did sign players he wouldn't have signed if he had the benefit of hindsight. I think you see projections in the NFL as easy therefore you don't understand when front offices don't see what you see as a fan. Perhaps you don't know nearly what you think you do? Pretty good possibility imo In comment 14268310 giantstock said:What are we debating here? I think Gettelman felt the giants could compete this past season. Hindsight changes everything. I don't have an opinion on what moves Gettelman makes if he thought this year was a throwaway year.I'm sure Gettelman knew of the possibilities for the 18 season. He also knows the NFL is a year to year league. Maybe he did sign players he wouldn't have signed if he had the benefit of hindsight. I think you see projections in the NFL as easy therefore you don't understand when front offices don't see what you see as a fan. Perhaps you don't know nearly what you think you do? Pretty good possibility imo

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. christian : 10:51 am : link

Quote:

You certainly have projections for your team. It seems some fans think the giants should have know without a doubt how the season was going to unfold. Are you saying Gettelman should have known it was a throwaway year during free agency?



That's a great question, and probably the hardest part of being a new GM. You're trying to rebuild a roster you didn't have the luxury of living with and observing first-hand. And you have to start making moves without the benifit of seeing how it comes together on the practice field.



I don't know what was in the GM's mind, but if I were him day one, 13 loss team, and brand news systems, I would have proceeded under the assumption there were many holes, and a long ways to go.



So much so that I would have assumed the team was in a big hole and it would take 2-3 years to start treading water. In comment 14268313 crick n NC said:That's a great question, and probably the hardest part of being a new GM. You're trying to rebuild a roster you didn't have the luxury of living with and observing first-hand. And you have to start making moves without the benifit of seeing how it comes together on the practice field.I don't know what was in the GM's mind, but if I were him day one, 13 loss team, and brand news systems, I would have proceeded under the assumption there were many holes, and a long ways to go.So much so that I would have assumed the team was in a big hole and it would take 2-3 years to start treading water.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. crick n NC : 10:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268313 crick n NC said:





Quote:







You certainly have projections for your team. It seems some fans think the giants should have know without a doubt how the season was going to unfold. Are you saying Gettelman should have known it was a throwaway year during free agency?







That's a great question, and probably the hardest part of being a new GM. You're trying to rebuild a roster you didn't have the luxury of living with and observing first-hand. And you have to start making moves without the benifit of seeing how it comes together on the practice field.



I don't know what was in the GM's mind, but if I were him day one, 13 loss team, and brand news systems, I would have proceeded under the assumption there were many holes, and a long ways to go.



So much so that I would have assumed the team was in a big hole and it would take 2-3 years to start treading water.



Christian, so how would you approach roster construction? I'm guessing you still try to win?

As a GM constructing a roster do you fear winning too many games that hurt your draft strength?

It's fair to say the giants probably we're not going to be a championship contender, but when evaluating players I think you always have the thought of "boy, if we could just get a few things go our way, if the young RT suddenly gets much better". A few things changing can go a long way when competing in today's nfl In comment 14268322 christian said:Christian, so how would you approach roster construction? I'm guessing you still try to win?As a GM constructing a roster do you fear winning too many games that hurt your draft strength?It's fair to say the giants probably we're not going to be a championship contender, but when evaluating players I think you always have the thought of "boy, if we could just get a few things go our way, if the young RT suddenly gets much better". A few things changing can go a long way when competing in today's nfl

RE: RE: RE: The nfl giantstock : 11:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268310 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 14268297 crick n NC said:





Quote:





Is extremely unpredictable. You never know what is going to go your way. Are you saying the giants should have known they what season they were going to have? You expect players to improve every year, but at the same time you know that doesn't always happen, players have bad seasons, coaches struggle. I don't see anything wrong with the giants expecting to win this past year.







You mean teams go into a season with no clue how good they will be?



I do see it.



And care to make a wager next year? I say Gmen don;t win a playoff game. Im only kidding about betting.



With respect, I think you are deliberately burying your head in the sand. But anyways I asked you a specific question-- anyways- do you think Dg makes the moves he made if he thought his team wouldn;t be good? Because IMO clearly the quote below indicated HE DOES SET A DISTINCTION BETWEeN REBUILDING VS WINNING NOW. You don't think teams can evaluate whether they are rebuilding?



I copied the below quote from BrettNYG10 on the thread called “Remember When Everyone Said Defer to DG Because He's a GM.”



He posted the following quote that looks like came from DG:



“I've seen someone told one of the reporters that I'm in a tear-down," Gettleman said. at the time "We're not spending $62 million on Nate Solder or signing Patrick Omameh and we're not trading for Alec Ogletree if we're in a tear-down. I'm doing that. We've evaluated the roster. We've developed a plan moving forward. It's about winning now. Who wants to lose? I don't."









What are we debating here? I think Gettelman felt the giants could compete this past season. Hindsight changes everything. I don't have an opinion on what moves Gettelman makes if he thought this year was a throwaway year.



I'm sure Gettelman knew of the possibilities for the 18 season. He also knows the NFL is a year to year league. Maybe he did sign players he wouldn't have signed if he had the benefit of hindsight. I think you see projections in the NFL as easy therefore you don't understand when front offices don't see what you see as a fan. Perhaps you don't know nearly what you think you do? Pretty good possibility imo



Yes and I felt DG’s opinion and yours was way wrong. You’re suggesting he couldn’t have known. I am saying both him and you should have known. That’s why I said with respect, that you are burying your head in the sand.

And it’s why I brought up this year too. I’m telling you I think it obvious what they will be. You seem to imply that mostly you (i.e. DG) don’t know. I think if you don’t bury your head in the sand, you do know the limitations of THIS team. I think when you are a bad team like the Gmen you know at best you can sneak in with no shot to win it all.

I think it’s’ clear the dG hear speaks of rebuilding vs winning now. He speaks of “evaluation.” Just because you and he were wrong please don’t try to justify your faulty opinion. I say this with respect. I’m telling you right now this team won’t go farther than getting into the playoffs with no hope of doing anything else. I see you mention hindsight. Well I’m telling you for THIS TEAM for specifically 2019 what their limitation is. Just because you or the GM doesn’t want to face what I feel is reality holds no weight. If the GM can’t figure out he has a team that has no chance to win, am I wrong to suggest we need a new GM?

I was right last year and I feel I’m going to be right again. Why can’t I claim the GM to be incompetent if I’m right again and he ends up being wrong again? When do you and he stop calling it hindsight and we just acknowledge if he is wrong again that he is just incompetent? I’m not saying it yet but I have concerns because frankly I think you and he were nuts to expect anything last year.



Bottomline is that you were wrong yet you're telling me I don't know what I'm saying.

In comment 14268319 crick n NC said:Yes and I felt DG’s opinion and yours was way wrong. You’re suggesting he couldn’t have known. I am saying both him and you should have known. That’s why I said with respect, that you are burying your head in the sand.And it’s why I brought up this year too. I’m telling you I think it obvious what they will be. You seem to imply that mostly you (i.e. DG) don’t know. I think if you don’t bury your head in the sand, you do know the limitations of THIS team. I think when you are a bad team like the Gmen you know at best you can sneak in with no shot to win it all.I think it’s’ clear the dG hear speaks of rebuilding vs winning now. He speaks of “evaluation.” Just because you and he were wrong please don’t try to justify your faulty opinion. I say this with respect. I’m telling you right now this team won’t go farther than getting into the playoffs with no hope of doing anything else. I see you mention hindsight. Well I’m telling you for THIS TEAM for specifically 2019 what their limitation is. Just because you or the GM doesn’t want to face what I feel is reality holds no weight. If the GM can’t figure out he has a team that has no chance to win, am I wrong to suggest we need a new GM?I was right last year and I feel I’m going to be right again. Why can’t I claim the GM to be incompetent if I’m right again and he ends up being wrong again? When do you and he stop calling it hindsight and we just acknowledge if he is wrong again that he is just incompetent? I’m not saying it yet but I have concerns because frankly I think you and he were nuts to expect anything last year.Bottomline is that you were wrong yet you're telling me I don't know what I'm saying.

Yeah I don't care crick n NC : 11:14 am : link About this that much to interact with you. You get what I'm saying.



Christian on the other hand is good to converse with

RE: The nfl Jimmy Googs : 11:15 am : link

Quote: Is extremely unpredictable. You never know what is going to go your way. Are you saying the giants should have known they what season they were going to have? You expect players to improve every year, but at the same time you know that doesn't always happen, players have bad seasons, coaches struggle. I don't see anything wrong with the giants expecting to win this past year.



What's wrong with it is not understanding the level of restructuring needed for this franchise. "Kind-of" restructuring is wasting time and assets that you have today... In comment 14268297 crick n NC said:What's wrong with it is not understanding the level of restructuring needed for this franchise. "Kind-of" restructuring is wasting time and assets that you have today...

RE: RE: The nfl crick n NC : 11:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268297 crick n NC said:





Quote:





Is extremely unpredictable. You never know what is going to go your way. Are you saying the giants should have known they what season they were going to have? You expect players to improve every year, but at the same time you know that doesn't always happen, players have bad seasons, coaches struggle. I don't see anything wrong with the giants expecting to win this past year.







What's wrong with it is not understanding the level of restructuring needed for this franchise. "Kind-of" restructuring is wasting time and assets that you have today...



It's not an exact science or even really close In comment 14268339 Jimmy Googs said:It's not an exact science or even really close

RE: RE: RE: And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. Jimmy Googs : 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268234 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14268225 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Teams try to put together a team that can win, every year. That's always the goal, even when you're rebuilding.







You're getting caught up with memories/history of days that are long gone. We sure didn't try and win in 2018 (and now in 2019) by shedding defensive starters as an example...







I think you are missing the possibility that the giants went into 2018 attempting to win (that's what teams do) then when they saw it more than likely wasn't going to happen they adjusted to plan b



I didn't miss squat. Of course they attempted to win 2018 and it was kind of a disaster...and because of it we took some steps back/while also taking some steps forward. Its okay to make some mistakes but we made a few whoppers...thats not okay.



Pivoting from plan a to plan b is a realization. Learn from it and make a better plan a next year... In comment 14268280 crick n NC said:I didn't miss squat. Of course they attempted to win 2018 and it was kind of a disaster...and because of it we took some steps back/while also taking some steps forward. Its okay to make some mistakes but we made a few whoppers...thats not okay.Pivoting from plan a to plan b is a realization. Learn from it and make a better plan a next year...

RE: *You don't get what I'm saying* giantstock : 11:23 am : link

Quote: .



No-- I;m sorry I don't.



I tried to be respectful and i;m sorry if I offended you. I think you and Dg were nuts last year. You characterize it as "hindsight." I characterize it as "proper evaluation."



I think it is part of a GM"s job to make proper evaluations and he obviously failed. And I'm not supposed to take credit when I'm right and DG is wrong on something I felt was obvious?



I'm guessing you are trying to suggest it shouldn't have been obvious? If that were the case I come back at that a reply to you in fun that I think you were nuts not to think it was obvious FOR THIS TEAM. I'm not talking about the league or OTHER teams.



In comment 14268338 crick n NC said:No-- I;m sorry I don't.I tried to be respectful and i;m sorry if I offended you. I think you and Dg were nuts last year. You characterize it as "hindsight." I characterize it as "proper evaluation."I think it is part of a GM"s job to make proper evaluations and he obviously failed. And I'm not supposed to take credit when I'm right and DG is wrong on something I felt was obvious?I'm guessing you are trying to suggest it shouldn't have been obvious? If that were the case I come back at that a reply to you in fun that I think you were nuts not to think it was obvious FOR THIS TEAM. I'm not talking about the league or OTHER teams.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And whether it's likely or not is irrelevant. christian : 11:23 am : link

Quote: A few things changing can go a long way when competing in today's nfl



I actually don't think the NFL is as year-to-year as some. I do think you see some big jumps when things finally come together, but the underpinnings of those jumps normally take 2-3 of roster building.



Gettleman saw the roster was bad. He fired 3/5s of it. He also saw the culture and some investments were bad and addressed that as well.



That's a hell of a wise perspective. And frankly you only get to do it once, your first year. That was a big victory.



I don't think when looking at a 3-13 team, with 3/5s of a new roster, a new head coach, 2 new systems -- anyone should be thinking just a thing or 2 and we are in it.



Going into 2017 I think it would have been wise and very well received if Gettleman would not have committed as much money in free agency, cleaned out the roster, and accepted it was going to be a hard year.



In retrospect, it was a hard year anyway. And I think the Giants would be better without committing 50M guaranteed to Solder, Omameh, Martin, Stewart, Barwin, and Latimer. In comment 14268329 crick n NC said:I actually don't think the NFL is as year-to-year as some. I do think you see some big jumps when things finally come together, but the underpinnings of those jumps normally take 2-3 of roster building.Gettleman saw the roster was bad. He fired 3/5s of it. He also saw the culture and some investments were bad and addressed that as well.That's a hell of a wise perspective. And frankly you only get to do it once, your first year. That was a big victory.I don't think when looking at a 3-13 team, with 3/5s of a new roster, a new head coach, 2 new systems -- anyone should be thinking just a thing or 2 and we are in it.Going into 2017 I think it would have been wise and very well received if Gettleman would not have committed as much money in free agency, cleaned out the roster, and accepted it was going to be a hard year.In retrospect, it was a hard year anyway. And I think the Giants would be better without committing 50M guaranteed to Solder, Omameh, Martin, Stewart, Barwin, and Latimer.

RE: RE: RE: The nfl Jimmy Googs : 11:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14268339 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14268297 crick n NC said:





Quote:





Is extremely unpredictable. You never know what is going to go your way. Are you saying the giants should have known they what season they were going to have? You expect players to improve every year, but at the same time you know that doesn't always happen, players have bad seasons, coaches struggle. I don't see anything wrong with the giants expecting to win this past year.







What's wrong with it is not understanding the level of restructuring needed for this franchise. "Kind-of" restructuring is wasting time and assets that you have today...







It's not an exact science or even really close



Yes its not an exact science, but it has parameters that make it better than what your suggesting which is throwing darts. If that's all it is then there is nothing with me playing monday morning GM too... In comment 14268342 crick n NC said:Yes its not an exact science, but it has parameters that make it better than what your suggesting which is throwing darts. If that's all it is then there is nothing with me playing monday morning GM too...

If crick n NC : 11:31 am : link Reading my posts lead you to believe roster construction is mostly throwing darts blind then maybe I have done a poor job communicating my thoughts, it's also possible you're using exaggeration to minimize my opinion.



I will say dart throwing is a good comparison. If you have played darts or watched the professionals they become pretty good at deciding where the dart will hit the board. They also have misses. Gettelman had misses this year and he'll have more. It seems it's becoming popular to conclude that Gettelman sucks as a GM of the giants after one year

RE: If giantstock : 11:36 am : link

Quote: Reading my posts lead you to believe roster construction is mostly throwing darts blind then maybe I have done a poor job communicating my thoughts, it's also possible you're using exaggeration to minimize my opinion.



I will say dart throwing is a good comparison. If you have played darts or watched the professionals they become pretty good at deciding where the dart will hit the board. They also have misses. Gettelman had misses this year and he'll have more. It seems it's becoming popular to conclude that Gettelman sucks as a GM of the giants after one year



you are grossly exaggerating dg sucks point. Yes in year 1 you see he expected to win and didn't win. He did suck. But as jiimmyg says let's move on.



I dont think you are accepting that there can be parameters for some teams. The Buffalo Bills for example in 2017 were not winning a championship. In comment 14268350 crick n NC said:you are grossly exaggerating dg sucks point. Yes in year 1 you see he expected to win and didn't win. He did suck. But as jiimmyg says let's move on.I dont think you are accepting that there can be parameters for some teams. The Buffalo Bills for example in 2017 were not winning a championship.

RE: If christian : 11:41 am : link

Quote: Gettelman had misses this year and he'll have more. It seems it's becoming popular to conclude that Gettelman sucks as a GM of the giants after one year



Although I don't think that post was totally pointed at me, I don't think Gettleman sucks as a GM. And I agree constructing a roster is a game of trying to hit more than you miss.



I just disagree philosophically you can re-tool when you're 3-13 on the downswing. I think it's pretty impossible, and at that point you have to rebuild.



Effectively I suspect the Giants will. There will have to be a bunch of roster turnover again this year because of the number of free agents, they have a bunch of draft picks and limited cap reach.



Opening day 2020 I suspect OBJ, Engram, Gallman and Tomlinson will be the only Giants Gettleman inherited, and the team will be a lot financially and culturally healthier. In comment 14268350 crick n NC said:Although I don't think that post was totally pointed at me, I don't think Gettleman sucks as a GM. And I agree constructing a roster is a game of trying to hit more than you miss.I just disagree philosophically you can re-tool when you're 3-13 on the downswing. I think it's pretty impossible, and at that point you have to rebuild.Effectively I suspect the Giants will. There will have to be a bunch of roster turnover again this year because of the number of free agents, they have a bunch of draft picks and limited cap reach.Opening day 2020 I suspect OBJ, Engram, Gallman and Tomlinson will be the only Giants Gettleman inherited, and the team will be a lot financially and culturally healthier.

RE: If Jimmy Googs : 11:44 am : link

Quote: Reading my posts lead you to believe roster construction is mostly throwing darts blind then maybe I have done a poor job communicating my thoughts, it's also possible you're using exaggeration to minimize my opinion.



I will say dart throwing is a good comparison. If you have played darts or watched the professionals they become pretty good at deciding where the dart will hit the board. They also have misses. Gettelman had misses this year and he'll have more. It seems it's becoming popular to conclude that Gettelman sucks as a GM of the giants after one year



Not trying to mince words here...you said it isn't even close. I took that to mean it was closer to guessing than a science. I don't care to post on this topic if I misinterpreted...i defer to your judgment on what you meant.



And I dont think DG sucks at all. I think he absolutely made some strategic errors in assessing the team and what should have happened in 2018. And it absolutely delayed the restructuring of this team, but I guess he took a chance. Ok, learn from it and move on. Hoping he has BOTH a good FA period and Draft this year because we sure as shit need it... In comment 14268350 crick n NC said:Not trying to mince words here...you said it isn't even close. I took that to mean it was closer to guessing than a science. I don't care to post on this topic if I misinterpreted...i defer to your judgment on what you meant.And I dont think DG sucks at all. I think he absolutely made some strategic errors in assessing the team and what should have happened in 2018. And it absolutely delayed the restructuring of this team, but I guess he took a chance. Ok, learn from it and move on. Hoping he has BOTH a good FA period and Draft this year because we sure as shit need it...

Interesting crick n NC : 11:45 am : link If a GM signs a player that unexpectedly falls off I guess the GM should have saw that coming. A player all of a sudden is in injury prone once he signs with the giants. Should the GM have known that?



On the other hand a GM signs a player to be a role player who suddenly blossoms into a star. Does the GM get credit for that even though he never saw that coming?



You and I will never see eye to eye. I believe in more variables then you do. It doesn't mean I'm right, but until I see consistent evidence that is contrary I'll continue on with what I believe

RE: Interesting Jimmy Googs : 11:52 am : link

Quote: If a GM signs a player that unexpectedly falls off I guess the GM should have saw that coming. A player all of a sudden is in injury prone once he signs with the giants. Should the GM have known that?



On the other hand a GM signs a player to be a role player who suddenly blossoms into a star. Does the GM get credit for that even though he never saw that coming?





He will get credit when the team/players he brought in perform well, and he will get dinged when the team/players he brought in don't play well.



case closed... In comment 14268365 crick n NC said:He will get credit when the team/players he brought in perform well, and he will get dinged when the team/players he brought in don't play well.case closed...

RE: RE: Interesting crick n NC : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14268365 crick n NC said:





Quote:





If a GM signs a player that unexpectedly falls off I guess the GM should have saw that coming. A player all of a sudden is in injury prone once he signs with the giants. Should the GM have known that?



On the other hand a GM signs a player to be a role player who suddenly blossoms into a star. Does the GM get credit for that even though he never saw that coming?









He will get credit when the team/players he brought in perform well, and he will get dinged when the team/players he brought in don't play well.



case closed...



Googs my last post wasn't intended for you fyi. I don't mind having discussions with you. In comment 14268371 Jimmy Googs said:Googs my last post wasn't intended for you fyi. I don't mind having discussions with you.

That's fine crick...I figured. Jimmy Googs : 12:49 pm : link But since I have nothing better to do right now, I wanted to respond.



This thread has some key issues layered within it as to what went wrong with 2018 and what hopefully doesn't continue any further...





RE: That's fine crick...I figured. crick n NC : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: But since I have nothing better to do right now, I wanted to respond.



This thread has some key issues layered within it as to what went wrong with 2018 and what hopefully doesn't continue any further...





Tru dat In comment 14268404 Jimmy Googs said:Tru dat

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1:01 pm : link



Quote: We just wasted a year trying to cobble together a team for Eli so we can possibly make one more run. And as expected, that was a disaster. But let’s dream it up all over again and maybe give it one more shot...You really can’t make this stuff up anymore.



You really can make it up. You just did!!



At this point, you are just trolling the board to think the team is building around Eli or even that their actions indicate it. It is pathetic, but you continually do it. I had my good morning laugh today!!You really can make it up. You just did!!At this point, you are just trolling the board to think the team is building around Eli or even that their actions indicate it. It is pathetic, but you continually do it.

RE: LOL.. giantstock : 1:16 pm : link

Quote: I had my good morning laugh today!!







Quote:





We just wasted a year trying to cobble together a team for Eli so we can possibly make one more run. And as expected, that was a disaster. But let’s dream it up all over again and maybe give it one more shot...You really can’t make this stuff up anymore.







You really can make it up. You just did!!



At this point, you are just trolling the board to think the team is building around Eli or even that their actions indicate it. It is pathetic, but you continually do it.



You're in denial if you don't think last year they built a team to try to win-- which includes eli.



Tell me- is ELi to blame for anything? He isn't the whole problem but part of it. Isn't he? In comment 14268413 FatMan in Charlotte said:You're in denial if you don't think last year they built a team to try to win-- which includes eli.Tell me- is ELi to blame for anything? He isn't the whole problem but part of it. Isn't he?

Who the hell is defending Eli dep026 : 1:19 pm : link here? Not one single poster in this thread is.



You continue to make up shit to fit your dumb narratives. If the Giants were making "one last run" with Eli.... they wouldnt have turned over over HALF THE GODDAMN TEAM. He cut starters. He traded away starters. He got rid of talent malcontents.



He drafted and started a ton of young players. Holy good god. Its not about fucking Eli anymore, yet every one of your posts is about him.



Hes building a team. Deal with it already.

RE: LOL.. bw in dc : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: I had my good morning laugh today!!







Quote:





We just wasted a year trying to cobble together a team for Eli so we can possibly make one more run. And as expected, that was a disaster. But let’s dream it up all over again and maybe give it one more shot...You really can’t make this stuff up anymore.







You really can make it up. You just did!!



At this point, you are just trolling the board to think the team is building around Eli or even that their actions indicate it. It is pathetic, but you continually do it.



Operative word I used was "maybe".



Until their plan is revealed, you really can't rule anything out. In comment 14268413 FatMan in Charlotte said:Operative word I used was "maybe".Until their plan is revealed, you really can't rule anything out.

Of course with some much needed added parts Big Blue '56 : 2:00 pm : link they thought they could make a run in ‘18. They also can rebuild with youth as well, which they started as well. It doesn’t have to be either or

Sheesh, that was awful. Let me repost: Big Blue '56 : 2:02 pm : link Of course, with some much needed added parts, they thought they could make a run in ‘18. They also can rebuild with youth as well, which they started to do. It doesn’t have to be either/or

RE: Sheesh, that was awful. Let me repost: giantstock : 2:05 pm : link

Quote: Of course, with some much needed added parts, they thought they could make a run in ‘18. They also can rebuild with youth as well, which they started to do. It doesn’t have to be either/or



why do you excuse that so badly evaluated the team? In other words, What makes you think it won't happen again soon? Becuase you say so?



Secondly, when do you think this team will be "contender ready?" In comment 14268444 Big Blue '56 said:why do you excuse that so badly evaluated the team? In other words, What makes you think it won't happen again soon? Becuase you say so?Secondly, when do you think this team will be "contender ready?"

RE: RE: Sheesh, that was awful. Let me repost: Big Blue '56 : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14268444 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Of course, with some much needed added parts, they thought they could make a run in ‘18. They also can rebuild with youth as well, which they started to do. It doesn’t have to be either/or







why do you excuse that so badly evaluated the team? In other words, What makes you think it won't happen again soon? Becuase you say so?



Secondly, when do you think this team will be "contender ready?"



But what you say we should take as a given? It’s an opinion In comment 14268446 giantstock said:But what you say we should take as a given? It’s an opinion

RE: RE: Sheesh, that was awful. Let me repost: giantstock : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14268444 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Of course, with some much needed added parts, they thought they could make a run in ‘18. They also can rebuild with youth as well, which they started to do. It doesn’t have to be either/or







why do you excuse that so badly evaluated the team? In other words, What makes you think it won't happen again soon? Becuase you say so?



Secondly, when do you think this team will be "contender ready?"



I meantto say why do you excuse the GM that so badly evaluated the team? In comment 14268446 giantstock said:I meantto say why do you excuse the GM that so badly evaluated the team?

It’s like people are oblivious dep026 : 2:07 pm : link We improved on offense from 17’ to 18’. The trend should continue with another good draft. Need to shore up the defense and hopefully they get better as well.



This isn’t rocket science.

When will they be contenders? Big Blue '56 : 2:09 pm : link In this watered down league? This coming season if we do well in the draft with the OL.



The D needs more help and some luck with a healthy Secondary

RE: It’s like people are oblivious Jimmy Googs : 2:35 pm : link

Quote: We improved on offense from 17’ to 18’. The trend should continue with another good draft. Need to shore up the defense and hopefully they get better as well.



This isn’t rocket science.



Haven't done shit since 2011, so we sure make it seem like its rocket science... In comment 14268451 dep026 said:Haven't done shit since 2011, so we sure make it seem like its rocket science...

It's like.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:12 pm : link



Quote: I meantto say why do you excuse the GM that so badly evaluated the team?



How did the GM poorly evaluate the team?



- He traded for a starting LB for a corps that had been terrible for years

- He signed a FA Tackle and Guard to try and improve a unit that had been terrible for years and drafted Hernandez

- He resigned one of the best WR's in the game to ensure he stays on the team

- He saw a roster that had been eroded from years of poor drafts and turned over the roster by 70% and the starters by 50%



Almost all the comments about "making a run with Eli" or that we expected to win last year or mis-evaluated the team really derive from one move - drafting Barkley.



The funny thing is - had we drafted Darnold, people would be in two camps:

1) Screaming that he shit the bed in picking a QB who played terribly, especially if Barkley was tearing it up elsewhere

2) Saying having a QB is part of the rebuild and he signed OL to protect him, and a LB to build the D for the future.



That one move has turned a lot of people into utter morons, fixated on it in almost every thread. And the rest doing it were already morons to begin with



The height of moronic thinking is to keep saying we were making a run with Eli or that we made moves thinking we were going to be a top team. people watched poor football for a few years and just create their own narratives:How did the GM poorly evaluate the team?- He traded for a starting LB for a corps that had been terrible for years- He signed a FA Tackle and Guard to try and improve a unit that had been terrible for years and drafted Hernandez- He resigned one of the best WR's in the game to ensure he stays on the team- He saw a roster that had been eroded from years of poor drafts and turned over the roster by 70% and the starters by 50%Almost all the comments about "making a run with Eli" or that we expected to win last year or mis-evaluated the team really derive from one move - drafting Barkley.The funny thing is - had we drafted Darnold, people would be in two camps:1) Screaming that he shit the bed in picking a QB who played terribly, especially if Barkley was tearing it up elsewhere2) Saying having a QB is part of the rebuild and he signed OL to protect him, and a LB to build the D for the future.That one move has turned a lot of people into utter morons, fixated on it in almost every thread. And the rest doing it were already morons to begin withThe height of moronic thinking is to keep saying we were making a run with Eli or that we made moves thinking we were going to be a top team.

RE: It's like.. bw in dc : 3:50 pm : link

Quote:



Almost all the comments about "making a run with Eli" or that we expected to win last year or mis-evaluated the team really derive from one move - drafting Barkley.







Not entirely. That was the second part of the equation. The first part was the collective decision to keep Eli. Once that determination was made, it set off the chain of events that occurred.



I really don't understand why you find it so incredible that that would actually be the plan.



From a certain perspective, especially for the people who hatched it, and based on their history, the plan makes a lot of sense. I certainly find it riddled with error, but it was easily predictable. In comment 14268467 FatMan in Charlotte said:Not entirely. That was the second part of the equation. The first part was the collective decision to keep Eli. Once that determination was made, it set off the chain of events that occurred.I really don't understand why you find it so incredible that that would actually be the plan.From a certain perspective, especially for the people who hatched it, and based on their history, the plan makes a lot of sense. I certainly find it riddled with error, but it was easily predictable.

Fats with a lot of fair comments but at least in my view Jimmy Googs : 4:12 pm : link does miss that DG's evaluation of the QB/Roster was clearly something he felt he could go win with in 2018 and threw around way too much guaranteed money to go meet that end. DG miscalculated and we are really just another year older and seemingly wondering still how to restructure this team...



I tend to agree with bw's sequence of events, but try to ignore the conspiracy theory parts of those posts describing Col. Mustard with lead pipe in the ballroom.



imv...





RE: It's like.. giantstock : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: people watched poor football for a few years and just create their own narratives:







Quote:





I meantto say why do you excuse the GM that so badly evaluated the team?







How did the GM poorly evaluate the team?



- He traded for a starting LB for a corps that had been terrible for years

- He signed a FA Tackle and Guard to try and improve a unit that had been terrible for years and drafted Hernandez

- He resigned one of the best WR's in the game to ensure he stays on the team

- He saw a roster that had been eroded from years of poor drafts and turned over the roster by 70% and the starters by 50%



Almost all the comments about "making a run with Eli" or that we expected to win last year or mis-evaluated the team really derive from one move - drafting Barkley.



The funny thing is - had we drafted Darnold, people would be in two camps:

1) Screaming that he shit the bed in picking a QB who played terribly, especially if Barkley was tearing it up elsewhere

2) Saying having a QB is part of the rebuild and he signed OL to protect him, and a LB to build the D for the future.



That one move has turned a lot of people into utter morons, fixated on it in almost every thread. And the rest doing it were already morons to begin with



The height of moronic thinking is to keep saying we were making a run with Eli or that we made moves thinking we were going to be a top team.



Here is his quote-- The height of thickness from some is denial what DG had thought. How can you say he didn't -- Yoy want to give him credit because "he tried?" Please- anyways here is the quote--







I copied the below quote from BrettNYG10 on the thread called “Remember When Everyone Said Defer to DG Because He's a GM.”



He posted the following quote that looks like came from DG:



“I've seen someone told one of the reporters that I'm in a tear-down," Gettleman said. at the time "We're not spending $62 million on Nate Solder or signing Patrick Omameh and we're not trading for Alec Ogletree if we're in a tear-down. I'm doing that. We've evaluated the roster. We've developed a plan moving forward. It's about winning now. Who wants to lose? I don't."

In comment 14268467 FatMan in Charlotte said:Here is his quote-- The height of thickness from some is denial what DG had thought. How can you say he didn't -- Yoy want to give him credit because "he tried?" Please- anyways here is the quote--I copied the below quote from BrettNYG10 on the thread called “Remember When Everyone Said Defer to DG Because He's a GM.”He posted the following quote that looks like came from DG:“I've seen someone told one of the reporters that I'm in a tear-down," Gettleman said. at the time "We're not spending $62 million on Nate Solder or signing Patrick Omameh and we're not trading for Alec Ogletree if we're in a tear-down. I'm doing that. We've evaluated the roster. We've developed a plan moving forward. It's about winning now. Who wants to lose? I don't."

You've posted.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4:28 pm : link that quote probably 100 times now.



It isn't the Fucking Holy Grail. You are just obtusely ignoring the actions of:



- Trading their top pass rusher

- Turning over the roster by 70%

- Replacing 50% of the roster



What Gettleman tried to do was improve the roster. I don't know if he succeeded - that's what should really be up for debate, but he tried.



He understands that good football teams win games. Teams that can run the ball and stop the run. That's what he's trying to do.



Your response? The same fucking quote.

RE: You've posted.. giantstock : 4:58 pm : link

Quote: that quote probably 100 times now.



It isn't the Fucking Holy Grail. You are just obtusely ignoring the actions of:



- Trading their top pass rusher

- Turning over the roster by 70%

- Replacing 50% of the roster



What Gettleman tried to do was improve the roster. I don't know if he succeeded - that's what should really be up for debate, but he tried.



He understands that good football teams win games. Teams that can run the ball and stop the run. That's what he's trying to do.



Your response? The same fucking quote.



I post it to show your posts are full of shit. He says he expected to win. Then in the typical warped fashion you try to change what he said. He said expected the team to win. This isn't about Barkley. You're making it up to. In comment 14268488 FatMan in Charlotte said:I post it to show your posts are full of shit. He says he expected to win. Then in the typical warped fashion you try to change what he said. He said expected the team to win. This isn't about Barkley. You're making it up to.