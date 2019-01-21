Schwartz NYP: Eli’s agent thinks he’ll return, no talks yet Defenderdawg : 1/21/2019 7:08 pm



Condon, who rarely speaks on the record about his clients, added he believes Manning wants to return to the Giants, the only team he has ever played for in the NFL.



- ( “Shoot, yeah, I think so,” Tom Condon, Manning’s agent, said Monday at the site of this week’s Senior Bowl.Condon, who rarely speaks on the record about his clients, added he believes Manning wants to return to the Giants, the only team he has ever played for in the NFL. Link - ( New Window

I hope he is back Rjanyg : 1/21/2019 7:15 pm : link Not sure if they try to do something with his cap number but I think his second season under Shurmur will be a much better one especially with a better O Line.

I imagine there isn’t mattyblue : 1/21/2019 7:17 pm : link much interest elsewhere for him as a starter. It’s the Giants or nothing for him.

Sounds more like his educated guess than any actual insight Ssanders9816 : 1/21/2019 7:25 pm : link .

. arcarsenal : 1/21/2019 7:27 pm : link Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.

Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.



I think this is where we’re headed. In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:I think this is where we’re headed.

Quote: Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.



If the Giants draft Haskins, I'm torn between keeping Eli another year or using the $17M savings on building a better Oline.

In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:If the Giants draft Haskins, I'm torn between keeping Eli another year or using the $17M savings on building a better Oline.

Quote: In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







If the Giants draft Haskins, I'm torn between keeping Eli another year or using the $17M savings on building a better Oline.



I’d rather Eli take a pay cut AND we fix the oline. Then get our QB in 2020. I don’t think Haskins is the answer. In comment 14272212 mrvax said:I’d rather Eli take a pay cut AND we fix the oline. Then get our QB in 2020. I don’t think Haskins is the answer.

Quote: In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







If the Giants draft Haskins, I'm torn between keeping Eli another year or using the $17M savings on building a better Oline.



If the Giants draft Haskins and then cut Eli we will not have 17 mil in cap space as his 5 million dollar bonus would have been paid out. Plus, what lineman would be available at that point. If we cut Eli before the 5 mil is due then we have an obviously glaring need at QB where it would be more likely that a team jumps us for a QB. Odds are that Eli is here next year regardless if we want a QB or not. Best case scenario is Eli takes a pay cut or does something with his money to free up space where it wouldn't be a problem to cut him in 2020. In comment 14272212 mrvax said:If the Giants draft Haskins and then cut Eli we will not have 17 mil in cap space as his 5 million dollar bonus would have been paid out. Plus, what lineman would be available at that point. If we cut Eli before the 5 mil is due then we have an obviously glaring need at QB where it would be more likely that a team jumps us for a QB. Odds are that Eli is here next year regardless if we want a QB or not. Best case scenario is Eli takes a pay cut or does something with his money to free up space where it wouldn't be a problem to cut him in 2020.

This is likely the best move. The_Boss : 1/21/2019 7:54 pm : link Bring him back. Build up the lines as best can be with limited resources. Go 6-10 (or worse) in 2019 to solidify draft positioning for one of the top QBs in 2020.

Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.



That would be a waste of a year for Haskins. If we draft him or any other QB at 6 he should be the starter immediately. In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:That would be a waste of a year for Haskins. If we draft him or any other QB at 6 he should be the starter immediately.

schwartz is very unreliable. giants press department doesn’t like him, plato : 1/21/2019 7:58 pm : link so Condon is not going to get Eli’s message delivered that way. DG know how Eli feels, negotiating through journalists never a hard idea.

Quote: In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







That would be a waste of a year for Haskins. If we draft him or any other QB at 6 he should be the starter immediately.



I agree with this. In comment 14272229 Go Terps said:I agree with this.

Quote: In comment 14272212 mrvax said:





Quote:





In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







If the Giants draft Haskins, I'm torn between keeping Eli another year or using the $17M savings on building a better Oline.







If the Giants draft Haskins and then cut Eli we will not have 17 mil in cap space as his 5 million dollar bonus would have been paid out. Plus, what lineman would be available at that point. If we cut Eli before the 5 mil is due then we have an obviously glaring need at QB where it would be more likely that a team jumps us for a QB. Odds are that Eli is here next year regardless if we want a QB or not. Best case scenario is Eli takes a pay cut or does something with his money to free up space where it wouldn't be a problem to cut him in 2020.



I believe his salary is 22 million so we would have 17 million more. I could be wrong though. In comment 14272216 robbieballs2003 said:I believe his salary is 22 million so we would have 17 million more. I could be wrong though.

Quote: In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







That would be a waste of a year for Haskins. If we draft him or any other QB at 6 he should be the starter immediately.



Disagree. Haskins was only a 1 year starter @ OSU. He's a guy who will benefit from not starting immediately.



It's not necessary to have a QB play from day 1. There are tons of examples of QB's who didn't and went on to have great careers - including the guy who won 2 Super Bowls for us.



I'm not against Haskins playing in year 1 if we draft him, but I'd prefer him to not be the Week 1 starter. Experience is ultimately the greatest teacher, but when a player has limited college experience and you have an opportunity to transition them more smoothly, it can benefit them. In comment 14272229 Go Terps said:Disagree. Haskins was only a 1 year starter @ OSU. He's a guy who will benefit from not starting immediately.It's not necessary to have a QB play from day 1. There are tons of examples of QB's who didn't and went on to have great careers - including the guy who won 2 Super Bowls for us.I'm not against Haskins playing in year 1 if we draft him, but I'd prefer him to not be the Week 1 starter. Experience is ultimately the greatest teacher, but when a player has limited college experience and you have an opportunity to transition them more smoothly, it can benefit them.

Quote: In comment 14272229 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







That would be a waste of a year for Haskins. If we draft him or any other QB at 6 he should be the starter immediately.







Disagree. Haskins was only a 1 year starter @ OSU. He's a guy who will benefit from not starting immediately.



It's not necessary to have a QB play from day 1. There are tons of examples of QB's who didn't and went on to have great careers - including the guy who won 2 Super Bowls for us.



I'm not against Haskins playing in year 1 if we draft him, but I'd prefer him to not be the Week 1 starter. Experience is ultimately the greatest teacher, but when a player has limited college experience and you have an opportunity to transition them more smoothly, it can benefit them.



I agree with you, but what is the value of paying Eli top dollar to still be a shit team in 2019? Does he really want to come back knowing he will get pulled at the first opportunity? In comment 14272235 arcarsenal said:I agree with you, but what is the value of paying Eli top dollar to still be a shit team in 2019? Does he really want to come back knowing he will get pulled at the first opportunity?

If we draft a QB in the 1st jnoble : 1/21/2019 8:05 pm : link ..I'd be much more comfortable with Jones or Lock than Haskins who just hasn't played long enough and was a system QB to risk the future of the franchise on

ELI takes a restructure TMS : 1/21/2019 8:06 pm : link frees up some cap space, we nail the draft again this year and pick up a few quality FAs and we will compete next year. Keep the faith.

Matty - Diver_Down : 1/21/2019 8:06 pm : link Incorrect.



He has a RB of $5M due 3/17/2019.

He has a salary of $11.5M.

He has a $500K workout bonus.



For a total of $17M in yearly cash earnings for 2019.

. arcarsenal : 1/21/2019 8:07 pm : link Mayfield and Jackson probably had the most productive rookie years on the field - neither guy started in Week 1.



Darnold, Allen, and Rosen all struggled quite a bit.



The Browns pulled the plug on Taylor pretty quickly - but Mayfield certainly did not suffer from sitting and watching the first couple of games.



Mayfield was also a 3 year starter on top of that.



It's not going to hurt Haskins to sit and watch for a few weeks if the team that drafts him has an established option @ QB like we probably will.

There are also examples of guys who benefitted by playing immediately Go Terps : 1/21/2019 8:07 pm : link Passing on $17M in cap space to keep Eli for a year on a team that won't compete for a title seems like a waste. It would better serve Haskins to use that money to make the team better immediately.



Besides, I don't see Eli grooming his successor. Why would he want to?



Play him and let him take his lumps. If he can't take it then he isn't the guy for the job in the first place. Better that than entering 2020 with him still being a question mark, like we are with Lauletta in 2019.

Quote: In comment 14272235 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14272229 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







That would be a waste of a year for Haskins. If we draft him or any other QB at 6 he should be the starter immediately.







Disagree. Haskins was only a 1 year starter @ OSU. He's a guy who will benefit from not starting immediately.



It's not necessary to have a QB play from day 1. There are tons of examples of QB's who didn't and went on to have great careers - including the guy who won 2 Super Bowls for us.



I'm not against Haskins playing in year 1 if we draft him, but I'd prefer him to not be the Week 1 starter. Experience is ultimately the greatest teacher, but when a player has limited college experience and you have an opportunity to transition them more smoothly, it can benefit them.







I agree with you, but what is the value of paying Eli top dollar to still be a shit team in 2019? Does he really want to come back knowing he will get pulled at the first opportunity?



Ideally, I'd like Eli back for one more year but with a lower cap figure. Which can be done. In comment 14272237 mattyblue said:Ideally, I'd like Eli back for one more year but with a lower cap figure. Which can be done.

He's under contract for another year HomerJones45 : 1/21/2019 8:10 pm : link of course he will be back.

Quote: Passing on $17M in cap space to keep Eli for a year on a team that won't compete for a title seems like a waste. It would better serve Haskins to use that money to make the team better immediately.



Besides, I don't see Eli grooming his successor. Why would he want to?



Play him and let him take his lumps. If he can't take it then he isn't the guy for the job in the first place. Better that than entering 2020 with him still being a question mark, like we are with Lauletta in 2019.



Agree with Terps here. In a perfect world you have Eli start (and remain the starter in 2019) then hand over to Haskins (or whatever QB is drafted, assuming that's the move) in 2020.



Problems with this - the team likely isn't going to be competitive, which makes both the cost of Eli's contract a waste and opens the door to a circus atmosphere if the team starts to struggle (more so than in prior years, since he'd be a lame duck at this point).



Further - Eli himself has said he doesn't want to mentor a replacement.



Unless you can get Eli back on the cheap, and he's OK with taking a seat at some point during this season (not a definite but a strong possibility), then it doesn't make sense to keep him around with a drafted QB. In comment 14272243 Go Terps said:Agree with Terps here. In a perfect world you have Eli start (and remain the starter in 2019) then hand over to Haskins (or whatever QB is drafted, assuming that's the move) in 2020.Problems with this - the team likely isn't going to be competitive, which makes both the cost of Eli's contract a waste and opens the door to a circus atmosphere if the team starts to struggle (more so than in prior years, since he'd be a lame duck at this point).Further - Eli himself has said he doesn't want to mentor a replacement.Unless you can get Eli back on the cheap, and he's OK with taking a seat at some point during this season (not a definite but a strong possibility), then it doesn't make sense to keep him around with a drafted QB.

. arcarsenal : 1/21/2019 8:12 pm : link Lauletta is different - he's a project. He's not a guy you just throw out there recklessly. That's an apples to oranges comparison in terms of prospects. Lauletta didn't play for a major program and has a lot more question marks than 1st rd prospects in this draft will.



How many of these guys who hit the ground running right away were only 1 year starters in college?



Eli doesn't have to groom anyone - Haskins can learn a lot in the film room before he plays. Sometimes it's better to prep a player between the ears before you just throw them to the wolves and risk them forming poor habits and tendencies because they're not prepared for it.



Haskins can play in year 1 like Eli did - it doesn't necessarily have to be Week 1 and I don't think it does anything to hurt his development. I'd argue the opposite and that there's really no downside.

. arcarsenal : 1/21/2019 8:15 pm : link The Bears did the same thing with Trubisky - who was also just a 1 year starter.



Last year, they started 1-3 and went to him in Week 5.



He went 11-3 this year and his team won their division.



Zero downside to what they did.

Again, twilight zone. robbieballs2003 : 1/21/2019 8:20 pm : link If we cut Eli then what is our plan at QB? And don't say Haskins. That's not a plan. That's hope. People keep talking like the draft is before FA.

I'm a big no on Haskins. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/21/2019 8:23 pm : link I'd rather wait till 2020 & go after Tua, Fromm, Herbert, or whoever. My dream is Lawrence in '21, but I know that's probably a long shot. I'd give up a finger for that, but the sports gods want more.

And the Chiefs had Mahomes sit like Rodgers robbieballs2003 : 1/21/2019 8:26 pm : link There are examples of both being successful. Do you know what the correct answer is? It is what is best for each individual. There is no perfecr way that works all the time. Saying that is ridiculous. Look at Russell Wilson. They had Matt Flynn and Wilson severely outplayed him and EARNED it.



Lets look at Flowers for a second. He was given the job from day one. He never had to earn it. How did his development go? The same can be said for a lot of QBs. Many QBs have been busts partly because they started too early and weren't ready for it. When you aren't ready for it you develop bad habits. Look at David Carr. He worked hard but his career was over for multuple reasons. However, the one thing that stood out to me was he said he never knew how to properly prepare for a game until he came to the Giants and saw what Eli did every day. He thought he was doing enough but there was so much more.



So, yes, there is a downside. It isn't all about saving money. Much more goes into it.

Maybe Eli and the Giants will find a way to extend Eli thru 2020 Ivan15 : 1/21/2019 8:28 pm : link Where, with incentives, he is paid as a starter in 2019, and a backup in 2020.



If he remains a starter in 2019, he gets very close to the current value.

. arcarsenal : 1/21/2019 8:30 pm : link Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Jared Goff.



Those are the 4 guys who played this weekend @ QB. Not a single one of them started week 1 of their rookie year.





Quote: There are examples of both being successful. Do you know what the correct answer is? It is what is best for each individual. There is no perfecr way that works all the time. Saying that is ridiculous. Look at Russell Wilson. They had Matt Flynn and Wilson severely outplayed him and EARNED it.



Lets look at Flowers for a second. He was given the job from day one. He never had to earn it. How did his development go? The same can be said for a lot of QBs. Many QBs have been busts partly because they started too early and weren't ready for it. When you aren't ready for it you develop bad habits. Look at David Carr. He worked hard but his career was over for multuple reasons. However, the one thing that stood out to me was he said he never knew how to properly prepare for a game until he came to the Giants and saw what Eli did every day. He thought he was doing enough but there was so much more.



So, yes, there is a downside. It isn't all about saving money. Much more goes into it.



Rob, your reply reminded me about what Barkley had mentioned last year. He was studying film and alluded to that he was at it awhile. Eli walked in. Pointed out a few quick observations. Barkley said that he totally missed those observations.



The value of mentoring just doesn't pertain to the depth chart at his position. But it is infectious throughout the organization. Having Eli in the building is worth more than saving a few quid. In comment 14272261 robbieballs2003 said:Rob, your reply reminded me about what Barkley had mentioned last year. He was studying film and alluded to that he was at it awhile. Eli walked in. Pointed out a few quick observations. Barkley said that he totally missed those observations.The value of mentoring just doesn't pertain to the depth chart at his position. But it is infectious throughout the organization. Having Eli in the building is worth more than saving a few quid.

The downside is you waste a year of Haskins in his rookie deal Go Terps : 1/21/2019 8:47 pm : link The more he plays in 2019, the more experience he has entering 2020 and beyond.



Unless we can compete for a title in 2019 what is the point of keeping Eli?

. arcarsenal : 1/21/2019 8:48 pm : link Player development is so important. Once you start treating players like empty helmets with cap figures attached to them, you lose sight of one of the most important aspects of team building.



Every prospect and player has their own unique skillset and mind - they respond differently to different teaching and may process information differently.



Some guys might learn much faster by playing and learning on the fly - other guys might be much more cerebral and feel like they need to understand all of the mental components before they can let loose and let their athletic ability breathe without stunting it by overthinking.



You can't just force yourself into a mentality where you decide a QB has to start right away because of the salary cap. In order to maximize your investment, you have to do the things that will maximize its odds of succeeding. For some QB's that might be holding the clipboard for a few weeks or months.

Quote: The more he plays in 2019, the more experience he has entering 2020 and beyond.



Unless we can compete for a title in 2019 what is the point of keeping Eli?



Again, Haskins is a draft pick that would be acquired in April. When are you making your decision on Eli? Go read my previous posts. What is your plan? In comment 14272279 Go Terps said:Again, Haskins is a draft pick that would be acquired in April. When are you making your decision on Eli? Go read my previous posts. What is your plan?

Quote: The more he plays in 2019, the more experience he has entering 2020 and beyond.



Unless we can compete for a title in 2019 what is the point of keeping Eli?



Because as usual, you're treating this player like he exists in a vacuum and are operating under the assumption that all experience is positive for a QB regardless of his college resume.



It may not be in the QB's best developmental interest to play right away. You can dismiss that entirely if you want, but I don't.



This is a decision you make once you've already taken the QB. You don't just go into a draft and say "no matter what QB we take, he's playing in Week 1" In comment 14272279 Go Terps said:Because as usual, you're treating this player like he exists in a vacuum and are operating under the assumption that all experience is positive for a QB regardless of his college resume.It may not be in the QB's best developmental interest to play right away. You can dismiss that entirely if you want, but I don't.This is a decision you make once you've already taken the QB. You don't just go into a draft and say "no matter what QB we take, he's playing in Week 1"

arc, exactly. robbieballs2003 : 1/21/2019 8:52 pm : link It isn't a wasted year if your QB learns. Not everything is linear. If you start a rookie QB that could be one step forward but if he develops bad habits he could take a step back or stay where he is. If he sits on the bench maybe he takes 3 steps forward and you are ahead of the curve in year two. Nobody knows until the guy is in your meetings and playing on the field. Having a preconceived plan for him if he isn't ready is a great way to fuck up a QB.

It would be 12 million not 17 Zeke's Alibi : 1/21/2019 8:52 pm : link There is no way you cut him and tell everyone in the world you are drafting qb.

There is zero real or tangible benefit Sammo85 : 1/21/2019 8:55 pm : link to the Giants in keeping Eli going forward. This team as constructed is not close to being a playoff team. Limitations at QB are also part of the reason why.



I believe the Gettleman and Shurmur plan is to build up the roster for a couple years and then power up with a new QB. Eli won’t embarrass them and they won’t embarrass Eli. Eli for his limitations or decline as it is now, can at least keep the team in some games.



That said I expect Eli back next season. I don’t see them taking Haskins or any QB this draft. I’d be very surprised otherwise.



People keep missing how many holes are on this roster and how mediocre the build up depth is. A lot of the turnover this year was housecleaning and filler players. I don’t see a lot of foundation talent right now here. Guys like Solder and Ogletree won’t be here when the team is better hopefully in a couple seasons.

Quote: In comment 14272279 Go Terps said:





Quote:





The more he plays in 2019, the more experience he has entering 2020 and beyond.



Unless we can compete for a title in 2019 what is the point of keeping Eli?







Again, Haskins is a draft pick that would be acquired in April. When are you making your decision on Eli? Go read my previous posts. What is your plan?



I've said it many times:



Release Eli.



Then explore any of 3 options:



1. Draft a QB, be it at 6 or elsewhere

2. Enter 2019 with Lauletta as the starter

3. Explore a trade for a QB on another team. Sloter, Brissett, Rudolph, Kizer, Mullens are some names at the top of my head.



Regardless of which option or combination of options we select, it is time to move on from Eli. Saving $17M against the cap makes more sense than keeping him. And personally I don't want to see him languish on a bad team again next year and retire with a sub .500 record as a starting quarterback. We'd be doing him a favor. In comment 14272282 robbieballs2003 said:I've said it many times:Release Eli.Then explore any of 3 options:1. Draft a QB, be it at 6 or elsewhere2. Enter 2019 with Lauletta as the starter3. Explore a trade for a QB on another team. Sloter, Brissett, Rudolph, Kizer, Mullens are some names at the top of my head.Regardless of which option or combination of options we select, it is time to move on from Eli. Saving $17M against the cap makes more sense than keeping him. And personally I don't want to see him languish on a bad team again next year and retire with a sub .500 record as a starting quarterback. We'd be doing him a favor.

... christian : 1/21/2019 9:03 pm : link Playing a rookie with potentially 3/5 of a new line and who knows what depth to speak of at WR and TE is a bad idea.



Let the kinks of the season work themselves out, and bring the rookie in, if that's the case.

Quote: Playing a rookie with potentially 3/5 of a new line and who knows what depth to speak of at WR and TE is a bad idea.



Let the kinks of the season work themselves out, and bring the rookie in, if that's the case.



So then start the season with Lauletta in front of Haskins. If it destroys him, so what? If it doesn't, then maybe we're on to something.



This is why we paid Beckham and Solder, and why we drafted Barkley and Engram. Time to step up. In comment 14272299 christian said:So then start the season with Lauletta in front of Haskins. If it destroys him, so what? If it doesn't, then maybe we're on to something.This is why we paid Beckham and Solder, and why we drafted Barkley and Engram. Time to step up.

. arcarsenal : 1/21/2019 9:09 pm : link I don't understand the point of wasting assets on career backups like Brissett or Kizer. Those guys suck. They're not viable options for the Giants if we ever want to actually be respectable again.



Where does that get us?



Either look to lower Eli's cap number and stick with him for another year, draft a rookie QB this year, or do both.



I don't see any real point in trading for trash.



I also think it'd be incredibly risky to hitch our wagon to Lauletta without Eli here. If Lauletta is just downright awful, it could turn into a very ugly year. What backup option do we have if he goes out there and just completely blows?



I don't think that's a good position to put the team in. It's setting them up to fail and a tough pill to swallow for the guys who are busting their butts and want to win games. It sends a bad message to punt the season by going with a sub-replacement level QB or guy with zero experience who played for the Richmond Spiders.

Let me ask this hypothetical.... Britt in VA : 1/21/2019 9:11 pm : link Let's say you cut Eli and ride Lauletta next season. Because I've seen that option thrown out there.



And it becomes apparent very early that Lauletta is WAY over his head and the Giants are dead in the water, and once again the season is over before it began.



What do the Beckhams, Engrams, and Barkleys think of having another year of their career wasted. Remember, they've been in practice with Lauletta. They know what he's got right now.



And before you say, well, what about when Eli was there when that happened? Maybe they never felt Eli was the problem.



Be careful. When you advocate wasting a season for the next year, you have to remember that you're wasting a year of 52 other guys careers. Don't they want to win, too?

Quote: The line has been drawn.



You should know better. It is the way of BBI.



There will be at least a weekly What To Do With Eli thread with the frequency increasing until a crescendo is reached on 3/17. From 3/18 until 4/25, there will be threads criticizing the decision made on 3/17. On 4/26, there will be BBI'ers deriding DG for not knowing anything about football along with the typical ageism criticism. In comment 14272295 Britt in VA said:You should know better. It is the way of BBI.There will be at least a weekly What To Do With Eli thread with the frequency increasing until a crescendo is reached on 3/17. From 3/18 until 4/25, there will be threads criticizing the decision made on 3/17. On 4/26, there will be BBI'ers deriding DG for not knowing anything about football along with the typical ageism criticism.

Quote: Let's say you cut Eli and ride Lauletta next season. Because I've seen that option thrown out there.



And it becomes apparent very early that Lauletta is WAY over his head and the Giants are dead in the water, and once again the season is over before it began.



What do the Beckhams, Engrams, and Barkleys think of having another year of their career wasted. Remember, they've been in practice with Lauletta. They know what he's got right now.



And before you say, well, what about when Eli was there when that happened? Maybe they never felt Eli was the problem.



Be careful. When you advocate wasting a season for the next year, you have to remember that you're wasting a year of 52 other guys careers. Don't they want to win, too?



What do they think if we bring Eli back? He's been the QB through this nightmare. In comment 14272308 Britt in VA said:What do they think if we bring Eli back? He's been the QB through this nightmare.

Quote: In comment 14272295 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





The line has been drawn.







You should know better. It is the way of BBI.



There will be at least a weekly What To Do With Eli thread with the frequency increasing until a crescendo is reached on 3/17. From 3/18 until 4/25, there will be threads criticizing the decision made on 3/17. On 4/26, there will be BBI'ers deriding DG for not knowing anything about football along with the typical ageism criticism.



Haha, so true. In comment 14272310 Diver_Down said:Haha, so true.

... christian : 1/21/2019 9:15 pm : link You absolutely cannot manage a team with the player's feelings in mind, that's ridiculous.



The players hate losing, cheif among them Beckham, and he acts like a dope when it happens. But you have to deal with it as you build a winning core.

If you think any of these guys give a shit about Eli... Go Terps : 1/21/2019 9:15 pm : link I don't know what to tell you.



He's the guy that's making more money than anybody else and not getting the job done. Nothing more. These guys were in high school in 2011.

I'm just saying... Britt in VA : 1/21/2019 9:16 pm : link you cut Eli Manning and you start Lauletta, and the rest of the roster is rounding into form but you're dead in the water because Lauletta can't perform, you risk losing the lockerroom.



And that's a very real scenario.

The AcidTest : 1/21/2019 9:16 pm : link Giants need to minimize the transition from Eli to the next QB in order to avoid wasting Beckham and Barkley. The best way to do that is to keep Eli for 2019, and try and get his replacement in this draft. But that will be difficult since this isn't a great draft for QBs. The Giants would have to take one of Haskins, Lock, or Jones at #6, draft another day three QB, or perhaps trade for Kyle Sloter from the Vikings.

think of the howls and jeers fkap : 1/21/2019 9:19 pm : link and calls for the backup when Webb and Lauletta were the options.



Now think of the shitshow that is coming when a #1 draft pick is sitting on the bench and Eli makes a bad throw. Eli can go 29 of 30, and people will be obsessing over that one throw and how the future QB is being wasted on the bench.



Eli being on the team is not affecting who we draft or how other teams jockey for position in the draft. Everyone in the world knows we need a QB.

you cut Eli Manning and you start Lauletta, and the rest of the roster is rounding into form but you're dead in the water because Lauletta can't perform, you risk losing the lockerroom.

And that's a very real scenario.

Do you think the rest of the roster is rounding into form?



And that's a very real scenario.



Do you think the rest of the roster is rounding into form? In comment 14272317 Britt in VA said:Do you think the rest of the roster is rounding into form?

Keeping Eli... bw in dc : 1/21/2019 9:22 pm : link Just more of the same - one step up and two steps back. A complete waste of cap money and time. That money could be invested in other positions and depth.



But let's tread water for another season so we can wait for that one game every four for Eli to give us a glimpse of the past.



And this concern that a newly drafted QB - Haskins, Lock, whomever - can't handle playing QB because it's too hard is so silly. Like we're handling uranium. It's easier than ever to start playing QB in the NFL. Sure, there will be growing pains but so much is in the QB's favor - the protection from hits, the pro-offense rules, the anti-defense rules, more open offenses, etc.

Quote: In comment 14272317 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





you cut Eli Manning and you start Lauletta, and the rest of the roster is rounding into form but you're dead in the water because Lauletta can't perform, you risk losing the lockerroom.



And that's a very real scenario.







Do you think the rest of the roster is rounding into form?



After another draft and free agency period? It could be.



Or are we just dead in the water until one position, QB, is changed. No matter what happens with the rest of the roster? In comment 14272323 christian said:After another draft and free agency period? It could be.Or are we just dead in the water until one position, QB, is changed. No matter what happens with the rest of the roster?

Quote: Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.



I'm all for this, however I don't think Eli would be. I think if he comes back he wants to be "the guy". I don't think he wants to groom a future QB and have to constantly look over his shoulder all year in the process. In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:I'm all for this, however I don't think Eli would be. I think if he comes back he wants to be "the guy". I don't think he wants to groom a future QB and have to constantly look over his shoulder all year in the process.

Quote: In comment 14272323 christian said:





Quote:





In comment 14272317 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





you cut Eli Manning and you start Lauletta, and the rest of the roster is rounding into form but you're dead in the water because Lauletta can't perform, you risk losing the lockerroom.



And that's a very real scenario.







Do you think the rest of the roster is rounding into form?







After another draft and free agency period? It could be.



Or are we just dead in the water until one position, QB, is changed. No matter what happens with the rest of the roster?



Ah buddy, I missed your supposition and words in other's mouths charm.



Actually, I think the roster is in much worse shape than many. Same as I did last offseason.



I think 3/5 of the line will be new. I think despite having 2 dynamite playmakers, the Giants offense is incredibly defendable, and I think the Giants defense is many, many players away.



And I think the Giants are going to drag Manning out there and he's going to get beat like a bag for a majority of the season yet again as the new cast takes shape. In comment 14272327 Britt in VA said:Ah buddy, I missed your supposition and words in other's mouths charm.Actually, I think the roster is in much worse shape than many. Same as I did last offseason.I think 3/5 of the line will be new. I think despite having 2 dynamite playmakers, the Giants offense is incredibly defendable, and I think the Giants defense is many, many players away.And I think the Giants are going to drag Manning out there and he's going to get beat like a bag for a majority of the season yet again as the new cast takes shape.

I would like Eli back Jay on the Island : 1/21/2019 9:38 pm : link Regardless of what they do in the draft. I hope they draft either Haskins, Murray, or Tyree Jackson. All of them especially Jackson would benefit greatly by sitting for a year with Haskins being the only exception. I think Haskins could be ready around midseason.



If the Giants want to clear Eli’s contract off the books to be more active I free agency then they could sign a cheaper stopgap like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor, or Sam Bradford. Bradford was playing very well under Shurmur in Minnesota.

It's still a worst to first league. Britt in VA : 1/21/2019 9:38 pm : link And we need to separate Jerry Reese and his ten years of bad drafting results from Dave Gettleman, who we don't know how quickly can turn it around. It's an unknown.

Quote: Just more of the same - one step up and two steps back. A complete waste of cap money and time. That money could be invested in other positions and depth.



But let's tread water for another season so we can wait for that one game every four for Eli to give us a glimpse of the past.



And this concern that a newly drafted QB - Haskins, Lock, whomever - can't handle playing QB because it's too hard is so silly. Like we're handling uranium. It's easier than ever to start playing QB in the NFL. Sure, there will be growing pains but so much is in the QB's favor - the protection from hits, the pro-offense rules, the anti-defense rules, more open offenses, etc.



Again, it depends on the QB. Playing from day 1 is not a "one size fits all" proposition. Some guys handle it... like Peyton Manning did and both Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson have... other guys... Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Goff, Mahomes, Eli, Rivers, etc... all sat for varying amounts of time.



We can't be in such a rush to reap the cap benefits of the rookie deal QB that we flub the development and place the financial aspect of things above it.



If either Drew Lock or Will Grier are the guy we take, I'm less worried about the playing right away because they played into their senior years @ Mizzou & WVU. I don't really like either guy - but the point remains.



Someone like Haskins who has far less experience probably should not play right away.



It's not something you just force regardless of the player. There are so many other considerations. In comment 14272325 bw in dc said:Again, it depends on the QB. Playing from day 1 is not a "one size fits all" proposition. Some guys handle it... like Peyton Manning did and both Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson have... other guys... Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Goff, Mahomes, Eli, Rivers, etc... all sat for varying amounts of time.We can't be in such a rush to reap the cap benefits of the rookie deal QB that we flub the development and place the financial aspect of things above it.If either Drew Lock or Will Grier are the guy we take, I'm less worried about the playing right away because they played into their senior years @ Mizzou & WVU. I don't really like either guy - but the point remains.Someone like Haskins who has far less experience probably should not play right away.It's not something you just force regardless of the player. There are so many other considerations.

Quote: In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







I'm all for this, however I don't think Eli would be. I think if he comes back he wants to be "the guy". I don't think he wants to groom a future QB and have to constantly look over his shoulder all year in the process.



I'm sure that's true - but Eli has been the rookie behind the Super Bowl winning vet in the past, and I think he understands that it's just part of the game and how things go. He's not going to throw a tantrum over it and I don't think anyone in the building is going to expect him to hold the new guys hand everywhere he goes and be his only teacher.



Eli will be helpful - it's in his DNA. I don't see him making any sort of issue of it even if it's not his preference. In comment 14272329 nyjuggernaut2 said:I'm sure that's true - but Eli has been the rookie behind the Super Bowl winning vet in the past, and I think he understands that it's just part of the game and how things go. He's not going to throw a tantrum over it and I don't think anyone in the building is going to expect him to hold the new guys hand everywhere he goes and be his only teacher.Eli will be helpful - it's in his DNA. I don't see him making any sort of issue of it even if it's not his preference.

... christian : 1/21/2019 9:48 pm : link And I actually want Manning back, but I think it would be in his and the team's best interest to rework his deal and add an additional year that's contingent upon performance.



I'd like the primary focus of the team to be building a roster that sets them up for a window of prolonged success.



I think Manning is a fine stop-gap. I don't like seeing him play crash test dummy, I hope the roster of young contract-controlled players comes very quick.



I don't think it will happen fast, but I hope it does.





Quote: In comment 14272282 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14272279 Go Terps said:





Quote:





The more he plays in 2019, the more experience he has entering 2020 and beyond.



Unless we can compete for a title in 2019 what is the point of keeping Eli?







Again, Haskins is a draft pick that would be acquired in April. When are you making your decision on Eli? Go read my previous posts. What is your plan?







I've said it many times:



Release Eli.



Then explore any of 3 options:



1. Draft a QB, be it at 6 or elsewhere

2. Enter 2019 with Lauletta as the starter

3. Explore a trade for a QB on another team. Sloter, Brissett, Rudolph, Kizer, Mullens are some names at the top of my head.



Regardless of which option or combination of options we select, it is time to move on from Eli. Saving $17M against the cap makes more sense than keeping him. And personally I don't want to see him languish on a bad team again next year and retire with a sub .500 record as a starting quarterback. We'd be doing him a favor.



What are you accomplishing by saving 17 mil in cap space? Who are you buying with the money that you’re gonna bitch about later? In comment 14272296 Go Terps said:What are you accomplishing by saving 17 mil in cap space? Who are you buying with the money that you’re gonna bitch about later?

I would rather Haskins learn behind Eli adamg : 1/21/2019 10:09 pm : link Than virtually every other option listed in this thread. Eli has tremendous value as a stop gap.

And Punting 2019 isn’t an option WillVAB : 1/21/2019 10:22 pm : link Too many people have jobs at stake. If Shurmur doesn’t work out here he’ll be hard pressed to get another HC opportunity somewhere. There’s coaches and executives with jobs on the line. Hell, Coughlin was on the hot seat in 06 and 07 and he made the playoffs in 05 and 06.



There’s zero chance the Giants punt the QB position for some trash FA, Lauletta, or a better draft position for a QB in 20.

Quote: Too many people have jobs at stake. If Shurmur doesn’t work out here he’ll be hard pressed to get another HC opportunity somewhere. There’s coaches and executives with jobs on the line. Hell, Coughlin was on the hot seat in 06 and 07 and he made the playoffs in 05 and 06.



There’s zero chance the Giants punt the QB position for some trash FA, Lauletta, or a better draft position for a QB in 20.



Absolutely. Gettleman and Shurmur had one shot to tear it down and operate with cover and that was last year.



Manning is getting his roster bonus, the timing basically requires it, and they'll see how the draft unfolds. I don't think there's any scenario Manning isn't a Giants in 19.



The going rate for a stop gap is about the savings in cutting Manning.



The team needs a functional QB as it grows, and learns. Manning is will fill that role. In comment 14272369 WillVAB said:Absolutely. Gettleman and Shurmur had one shot to tear it down and operate with cover and that was last year.Manning is getting his roster bonus, the timing basically requires it, and they'll see how the draft unfolds. I don't think there's any scenario Manning isn't a Giants in 19.The going rate for a stop gap is about the savings in cutting Manning.The team needs a functional QB as it grows, and learns. Manning is will fill that role.

Quote: And we need to separate Jerry Reese and his ten years of bad drafting results from Dave Gettleman, who we don't know how quickly can turn it around. It's an unknown.



Worst to first league? I thought we had to give these guys three years to build something.



I guess it's just safer to blame everything on Reese. In comment 14272342 Britt in VA said:Worst to first league? I thought we had to give these guys three years to build something.I guess it's just safer to blame everything on Reese.

Quote: In comment 14272342 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





And we need to separate Jerry Reese and his ten years of bad drafting results from Dave Gettleman, who we don't know how quickly can turn it around. It's an unknown.







Worst to first league? I thought we had to give these guys three years to build something.



I guess it's just safer to blame everything on Reese.



His drafts speak for themselves. In comment 14272378 Go Terps said:His drafts speak for themselves.

. Go Terps : 1/21/2019 11:00 pm : link As does the quality of player development by the coaching staffs since about 2012. As does ownership's preference for making safe, easy decisions.



Britt you've definitely had your finger on the pulse of what the Giants are going to do, and I think you do now as well. Given the results on the field I'm really starting to wish you'd be wrong.

Quote: you cut Eli Manning and you start Lauletta, and the rest of the roster is rounding into form but you're dead in the water because Lauletta can't perform, you risk losing the lockerroom.



And that's a very real scenario.



What happens if you keep Eli and he regresses even more next year? What if the line plays well but Eli still doesn't play up to par? Do they have the balls to get bench him again? I don't know. If they didn't, what would the locker room be like then?



In the words of Bruce Buffer - its time. In comment 14272317 Britt in VA said:What happens if you keep Eli and he regresses even more next year? What if the line plays well but Eli still doesn't play up to par? Do they have the balls to get bench him again? I don't know. If they didn't, what would the locker room be like then?In the words of Bruce Buffer - its time.

Quote:

His drafts speak for themselves.



That they do - and those drafts and FA acquisitions were completed with Reese and Ross in charge of a scouting and pro personnel department that remains largely intact today.



So unless you think that Reese and Ross were running those drafts and FA signings entirely by themselves, and nobody else contributed to this mess, that theory goes out the window quickly.



The dysfunction continued on like clockwork this past season, and for some reason people think things have improved because there are two new names at the top. In comment 14272379 Britt in VA said:That they do - and those drafts and FA acquisitions were completed with Reese and Ross in charge of a scouting and pro personnel department that remains largely intact today.So unless you think that Reese and Ross were running those drafts and FA signings entirely by themselves, and nobody else contributed to this mess, that theory goes out the window quickly.The dysfunction continued on like clockwork this past season, and for some reason people think things have improved because there are two new names at the top.

Quote: In comment 14272379 Britt in VA said:





Quote:







His drafts speak for themselves.







That they do - and those drafts and FA acquisitions were completed with Reese and Ross in charge of a scouting and pro personnel department that remains largely intact today.



So unless you think that Reese and Ross were running those drafts and FA signings entirely by themselves, and nobody else contributed to this mess, that theory goes out the window quickly.



The dysfunction continued on like clockwork this past season, and for some reason people think things have improved because there are two new names at the top.



Since the two at the top have the final decision on who to pick, yes.

You do not know what the scouts presented to the FO. You don't know how the new FO evaluates talent differently than the old FO(it does).

The scouts evaluate. The FO looks at the evaluations and then makes their own evaluations. JR had his own idea of what he wanted. Gettleman has his.



Just because the last FO screwed up their selections does not mean the scouts were wrong. In comment 14272411 jcn56 said:Since the two at the top have the final decision on who to pick, yes.You do not know what the scouts presented to the FO. You don't know how the new FO evaluates talent differently than the old FO(it does).The scouts evaluate. The FO looks at the evaluations and then makes their own evaluations. JR had his own idea of what he wanted. Gettleman has his.Just because the last FO screwed up their selections does not mean the scouts were wrong.

give Eli his last year BIGbluegermany : 1/22/2019 8:21 am : link and Lauletta one more year to develop behind him.If Lauletta is not the answer we should draft a QB in 2020!!!

Phil yalebowl : 1/22/2019 8:44 am : link Phil Simms, who I met at a book signing in NYC after he retired. Memories tend to fade. But I thought he was more accurate with short passes than Eli. But he had his ducks on the long ones. What I don’t like about Eli are his dumb interceptions and fumbles. But Eli is an iron man and when he was on he was great. Tough choice either way.

Quote: There is no way you cut him and tell everyone in the world you are drafting qb.



Why not? Teams do it all the time. Bills traded Taylor before selecting Allen. In comment 14272289 Zeke's Alibi said:Why not? Teams do it all the time. Bills traded Taylor before selecting Allen.

I don't think Eli Doomster : 1/22/2019 9:23 am : link wants to be a mentor, or be in the same position, [b'AGAIN[/b], where Shurm says,"Eli, if you are having a bad game I am going to put KL in, in the second half..." Would Eli bench himself again?



The question everyone has to ask themselves is this: Will the Giants be a contender next season? My answer is no, because they can't fix the defense AND the OL in one season.....So if they are not a contender, then what is the use of paying Eli 17M? Someone asked, what will you use the 17M on? Maybe nothing....maybe we roll it over to next year.....just like you don't draft any QB, just because you need one, you don't foolishly overspend with cap dollars just because you have them.....



What if if DG traded for Trent Brown, instead of BB? Everyone would have said, who the hell is Trent Brown? We should have gone after Solder! Sometimes GM's go after that shiny toy out there.....my problem with the Solder signing is, he will probably be gone/ineffective by the time we finally get a respectable OL....I would have found someone, Bill did, but not give 22M to a 30 year old LT, who wasn't even rated the best at his position.....

Quote: In comment 14272411 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14272379 Britt in VA said:





Quote:







His drafts speak for themselves.







That they do - and those drafts and FA acquisitions were completed with Reese and Ross in charge of a scouting and pro personnel department that remains largely intact today.



So unless you think that Reese and Ross were running those drafts and FA signings entirely by themselves, and nobody else contributed to this mess, that theory goes out the window quickly.



The dysfunction continued on like clockwork this past season, and for some reason people think things have improved because there are two new names at the top.







Since the two at the top have the final decision on who to pick, yes.

You do not know what the scouts presented to the FO. You don't know how the new FO evaluates talent differently than the old FO(it does).

The scouts evaluate. The FO looks at the evaluations and then makes their own evaluations. JR had his own idea of what he wanted. Gettleman has his.



Just because the last FO screwed up their selections does not mean the scouts were wrong.



I posted this a two years ago. I talked to a few scouts at the East West Shrine. Including one of the guys at the top. He wouldn't flat out say it, but he definitely hinted that Reese & Ross did not listen to what they said. He was basically sickened that the OL and LB position were ignored for so long. He said that they had plenty of OL & LBs with high enough grades to draft and they were ignored for other positions. In comment 14272453 section125 said:I posted this a two years ago. I talked to a few scouts at the East West Shrine. Including one of the guys at the top. He wouldn't flat out say it, but he definitely hinted that Reese & Ross did not listen to what they said. He was basically sickened that the OL and LB position were ignored for so long. He said that they had plenty of OL & LBs with high enough grades to draft and they were ignored for other positions.

Definitely let Eli play behind an O-Line that's still... M.S. : 1/22/2019 9:32 am : link

...trying to gel into a cohesive unit.



Let our QB Draft selection at #6 sit on the sideline and watch for a year, and then hopefully -- with at least 2 new lineman starters -- our second year QB will (hopefully) play behind a decent line at the start of the 2020 Season.



That's the plan.



So many on this forum want to ignore that we are dealing with people.. Daniel in Kentucky : 1/22/2019 10:14 am : link ...not components on an assembly line. It's like you want to run this team like were in franchise mode in Madden. Fire this guy, get a cap savings, draft this QB because he'll have an 80+ rating because he is projected to go in the first round, he'll improve 10% his first year and be an 88 rating going into 2020.



There are so many intangibles that go into making a cohesive locker room. You are dealing with people, look how quickly Mc**** lost the locker room with his slicked back non-emotional handling of the team. And no, not just the Eli related treatment but the handling of DRC, Jack Rabbit, Eli Apple and other anonymous sources. You just don't fire a QB who had a Cmp% 66.0, Yds 4299, TD 21, & Int 11.



As was cited on this forum in a previous thread, "The Giants were in the Top 10 of most attempted 20 plus yard throws with 57 attempts. But they were number one in completion percentage on them." After Eli had longer than a second to throw the ball the offense was much improved; and this his first year in the offense.



Stafford had TD 21, & Int 11 this past season, anyone calling for him to be fired.



Eli had more passing yards than Drew Brees, Case Keenum, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Mitchell Trubisky; anyone calling for them to be fired.



Again this was Eli's first year in a new offense.



And who do we replace him with? An unknown player from college who played one season and was surrounded by elite supporting talent going against sub-par college athletes!?!



It’s like most of you just turn on ESPN listen while you are drooling all over your self and then regurgitate what was just vomited down your throat on this forum.



It’s really kind of unbelievable.



One day in the not distant future many here will be wishing we had the 2018 Eli Manning under center for this team.



Daniel, Doomster : 1/22/2019 10:27 am : link Does Eli make us a contender next year?



Do you sign him after 2019?

Quote: ...not components on an assembly line. It's like you want to run this team like were in franchise mode in Madden. Fire this guy, get a cap savings, draft this QB because he'll have an 80+ rating because he is projected to go in the first round, he'll improve 10% his first year and be an 88 rating going into 2020.



There are so many intangibles that go into making a cohesive locker room. You are dealing with people, look how quickly Mc**** lost the locker room with his slicked back non-emotional handling of the team. And no, not just the Eli related treatment but the handling of DRC, Jack Rabbit, Eli Apple and other anonymous sources. You just don't fire a QB who had a Cmp% 66.0, Yds 4299, TD 21, & Int 11.



As was cited on this forum in a previous thread, "The Giants were in the Top 10 of most attempted 20 plus yard throws with 57 attempts. But they were number one in completion percentage on them." After Eli had longer than a second to throw the ball the offense was much improved; and this his first year in the offense.



Stafford had TD 21, & Int 11 this past season, anyone calling for him to be fired.



Eli had more passing yards than Drew Brees, Case Keenum, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Mitchell Trubisky; anyone calling for them to be fired.



Again this was Eli's first year in a new offense.



And who do we replace him with? An unknown player from college who played one season and was surrounded by elite supporting talent going against sub-par college athletes!?!



It’s like most of you just turn on ESPN listen while you are drooling all over your self and then regurgitate what was just vomited down your throat on this forum.



It’s really kind of unbelievable.



One day in the not distant future many here will be wishing we had the 2018 Eli Manning under center for this team.





Yes, he is old now and maybe he is cooked. But, some good points in this post.



Eli can't QB forvever, but the idea that a shiny new QB will solve all this team's problems is nuts. In comment 14272689 Daniel in Kentucky said:Yes, he is old now and maybe he is cooked. But, some good points in this post.Eli can't QB forvever, but the idea that a shiny new QB will solve all this team's problems is nuts.

Quote: ...not components on an assembly line. It's like you want to run this team like were in franchise mode in Madden. Fire this guy, get a cap savings, draft this QB because he'll have an 80+ rating because he is projected to go in the first round, he'll improve 10% his first year and be an 88 rating going into 2020.



There are so many intangibles that go into making a cohesive locker room. You are dealing with people, look how quickly Mc**** lost the locker room with his slicked back non-emotional handling of the team. And no, not just the Eli related treatment but the handling of DRC, Jack Rabbit, Eli Apple and other anonymous sources. You just don't fire a QB who had a Cmp% 66.0, Yds 4299, TD 21, & Int 11.



As was cited on this forum in a previous thread, "The Giants were in the Top 10 of most attempted 20 plus yard throws with 57 attempts. But they were number one in completion percentage on them." After Eli had longer than a second to throw the ball the offense was much improved; and this his first year in the offense.



Stafford had TD 21, & Int 11 this past season, anyone calling for him to be fired.



Eli had more passing yards than Drew Brees, Case Keenum, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Mitchell Trubisky; anyone calling for them to be fired.



Again this was Eli's first year in a new offense.



And who do we replace him with? An unknown player from college who played one season and was surrounded by elite supporting talent going against sub-par college athletes!?!



It’s like most of you just turn on ESPN listen while you are drooling all over your self and then regurgitate what was just vomited down your throat on this forum.



It’s really kind of unbelievable.



One day in the not distant future many here will be wishing we had the 2018 Eli Manning under center for this team.



I appreciate your most valid point here, which is that we have to remember that we are dealing with people, not parts of a machine.



However, pointing to gross stats without looking deeper than that doesn't do much to inform. And comparing his performances to Russell Wilson based on passing yardage seems intentionally dishonest. Passing yardage isn't what illustrates the value of a quarterback.



The most compelling stat here is completion percentage on deep throws, and I'm not sure what kind of conclusion to draw from it. I don't believe many of us would say they can recall long throws being a significant part of the offense.



The other part to this you don't seem to be addressing: He's 38 and on the last year of his contract. They don't have to 'fire' him at this point to justify looking for a new QB. They need one. Even if you're in love with his stats, not having an eye on the future seems pretty irresponsible at best. This team isn't close to winning. 5 wins with the benefit of having had to play some backup quarterbacks, and a cold and very harsh slap of reality when they had the slightest glimmer of playoff life and got stuffed back into the closet where they belonged.



Dismissing anything because 'who do you get to replace him?' isn't how you build a roster. In 2004, they had a QB in hand who was younger than Eli Manning is now and was 2 years removed from a super bowl appearance. Who did they get to replace him? You don't freeze up and not address a position out of fear of the unknown. By this frame of mind they would never have drafted Eli to begin with. You evaluate what QBs may be available and make honest judgments.



In comment 14272689 Daniel in Kentucky said:I appreciate your most valid point here, which is that we have to remember that we are dealing with people, not parts of a machine.However, pointing to gross stats without looking deeper than that doesn't do much to inform. And comparing his performances to Russell Wilson based on passing yardage seems intentionally dishonest. Passing yardage isn't what illustrates the value of a quarterback.The most compelling stat here is completion percentage on deep throws, and I'm not sure what kind of conclusion to draw from it. I don't believe many of us would say they can recall long throws being a significant part of the offense.The other part to this you don't seem to be addressing: He's 38 and on the last year of his contract. They don't have to 'fire' him at this point to justify looking for a new QB. They need one. Even if you're in love with his stats, not having an eye on the future seems pretty irresponsible at best. This team isn't close to winning. 5 wins with the benefit of having had to play some backup quarterbacks, and a cold and very harsh slap of reality when they had the slightest glimmer of playoff life and got stuffed back into the closet where they belonged.Dismissing anything because 'who do you get to replace him?' isn't how you build a roster. In 2004, they had a QB in hand who was younger than Eli Manning is now and was 2 years removed from a super bowl appearance. Who did they get to replace him? You don't freeze up and not address a position out of fear of the unknown. By this frame of mind they would never have drafted Eli to begin with. You evaluate what QBs may be available and make honest judgments.

Worst to first league? DonQuixote : 1/22/2019 11:52 am : link I hear people saying that a lot. While I see teams rise, it is not so often you go worst to first. I suspect statistically it is a first to first league way more that a worst to first.



You can see teams rise because they built something (Jaguars, Browns) but it takes a little time to accumulate talent.

Bring Eli back TommyWiseau : 1/22/2019 11:54 am : link see if he will take a reduced salary(even 2 or 3 mil could really help the Oline). Draft a QB if one interests the team and let Eli start the whole season. Nothing wrong with letting a kid sit a year and learn under one of the better QBs in the league.

Quote: I hear people saying that a lot. While I see teams rise, it is not so often you go worst to first. I suspect statistically it is a first to first league way more that a worst to first.



You can see teams rise because they built something (Jaguars, Browns) but it takes a little time to accumulate talent.



worst to first happens often, but winning your div isn't that big of a deal anymore. It no longer means you are a serious contender for the SB.



In comment 14272845 DonQuixote said:worst to first happens often, but winning your div isn't that big of a deal anymore. It no longer means you are a serious contender for the SB.

Quote: There is no way you cut him and tell everyone in the world you are drafting qb. This notion of 'tell everyone you are drafting a QB' makes no sense. For starters, even if they cut Eli, they are going to have to sign a veteran QB. There is no way under any circumstances they come in with only a rookie and KL. Also, no one is making the assumption about their taking a QB because of Eli. Any team that wants a QB knows they are going to have to jump NYG to be sure to get him. If the Giants like a QB they are going to take him, with or without Eli. In comment 14272289 Zeke's Alibi said:This notion of 'tell everyone you are drafting a QB' makes no sense. For starters, even if they cut Eli, they are going to have to sign a veteran QB. There is no way under any circumstances they come in with only a rookie and KL. Also, no one is making the assumption about their taking a QB because of Eli. Any team that wants a QB knows they are going to have to jump NYG to be sure to get him. If the Giants like a QB they are going to take him, with or without Eli.

Ten Ton Hammer Daniel in Kentucky : 1/22/2019 12:58 pm : link



In response to the comment “The most compelling stat here is completion percentage on deep throws, and I'm not sure what kind of conclusion to draw from it. I don't believe many of us would say they can recall long throws being a significant part of the offense.” The conclusion you draw is Eli is still one the best deep ball passers in the league at 38 years of age even with a below average line.



I just don’t see the mass media attack any other QB quite like Eli.



Here is a side by side comparison of Rodgers and Manning.

Eli Manning 66.0% 4299 yards 21TDs 11Int 268.7 YPG 92.4 Rating

Aaron Rodgers 62.3% 4442 yards 25TDs 2Int 277.6 YPG 97.6 Rating

Besides the obvious interception disparity they look very similar. And this is the gap between one of the best QBs in the league and Eli who wouldn’t be able to find a job if he were cut according to many posters here.

Oh and let’s compare the lines they stood behind this year, Football Outsiders has Green Bay's line ranked 7th overall. The Giants line was ranked 29th. (See link)



I am all for investigating a new QB, in fact it is a necessity. But cutting Eli to save on the cap (as some have suggested) for an unknown commodity isn’t prudent. Eli is still a very good QB with a good offensive line.





Doomster.



Does Eli make us a contender next year?

Being a contender is a team question not an Eli question. Will Eli prevent us from being a contender? No

Do you sign him after 2019? Depends on free agency, draft, etc… TBD



- ( In response to the statement “And comparing his performances to Russell Wilson based on passing yardage seems intentionally dishonest.” The reason I am pointing out stats is because the talking heads on TV (which are echoed on here by many posters) consistently point to Eli’s statistical decline. That is not true. And any attempt to point out any comparison is met with a barrage of responses like – those yards were in garbage time, he threw a lot of screens and didn’t throw the ball down the field, etc…In response to the comment “The most compelling stat here is completion percentage on deep throws, and I'm not sure what kind of conclusion to draw from it. I don't believe many of us would say they can recall long throws being a significant part of the offense.” The conclusion you draw is Eli is still one the best deep ball passers in the league at 38 years of age even with a below average line.I just don’t see the mass media attack any other QB quite like Eli.Here is a side by side comparison of Rodgers and Manning.Eli Manning 66.0% 4299 yards 21TDs 11Int 268.7 YPG 92.4 RatingAaron Rodgers 62.3% 4442 yards 25TDs 2Int 277.6 YPG 97.6 RatingBesides the obvious interception disparity they look very similar. And this is the gap between one of the best QBs in the league and Eli who wouldn’t be able to find a job if he were cut according to many posters here.Oh and let’s compare the lines they stood behind this year, Football Outsiders has Green Bay's line ranked 7th overall. The Giants line was ranked 29th. (See link)I am all for investigating a new QB, in fact it is a necessity. But cutting Eli to save on the cap (as some have suggested) for an unknown commodity isn’t prudent. Eli is still a very good QB with a good offensive line.Doomster.Does Eli make us a contender next year?Being a contender is a team question not an Eli question. Will Eli prevent us from being a contender? NoDo you sign him after 2019? Depends on free agency, draft, etc… TBD footballoutsiders - ( New Window

I love that a quote Dnew15 : 1/22/2019 1:20 pm : link from Tom freakin Condon about Eli planning on coming back can generate almost 100 comments.

This offseason is going to be fun!

How does Doomster : 1/22/2019 1:24 pm : link Bring Eli back

TommyWiseau : 11:54 am : link : reply

see if he will take a reduced salary(even 2 or 3 mil could really help the Oline). Draft a QB if one interests the team and let Eli start the whole season. Nothing wrong with letting a kid sit a year and learn under one of the better QBs in the league.





a 2M savings help the OL? Not unless you can find another Trent Brown.....

Quote: In comment 14272229 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







That would be a waste of a year for Haskins. If we draft him or any other QB at 6 he should be the starter immediately.







Disagree. Haskins was only a 1 year starter @ OSU. He's a guy who will benefit from not starting immediately.



It's not necessary to have a QB play from day 1. There are tons of examples of QB's who didn't and went on to have great careers - including the guy who won 2 Super Bowls for us.



I'm not against Haskins playing in year 1 if we draft him, but I'd prefer him to not be the Week 1 starter. Experience is ultimately the greatest teacher, but when a player has limited college experience and you have an opportunity to transition them more smoothly, it can benefit them.



Then why draft Hadkins or any other qb in this draft? Why not wait til 2020..where that qb wont have to sit a yr and start fresh. Whats eli and giants doing in 19..at best 8-8 or less? A lot of needs. Wasting this draft on a qb where possibly trading down stock pile picks for both lines and back 7. In comment 14272235 arcarsenal said:Then why draft Hadkins or any other qb in this draft? Why not wait til 2020..where that qb wont have to sit a yr and start fresh. Whats eli and giants doing in 19..at best 8-8 or less? A lot of needs. Wasting this draft on a qb where possibly trading down stock pile picks for both lines and back 7.

You cut Eli ArcadeSlumlord : 1/22/2019 1:45 pm : link and Sign Foles. Buy yourself another 5 years with a young RB stand out and one of the best WRs in the league.

Quote: In comment 14272235 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14272229 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14272207 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hoping we draft Haskins and Eli comes back for one last year.







That would be a waste of a year for Haskins. If we draft him or any other QB at 6 he should be the starter immediately.







Disagree. Haskins was only a 1 year starter @ OSU. He's a guy who will benefit from not starting immediately.



It's not necessary to have a QB play from day 1. There are tons of examples of QB's who didn't and went on to have great careers - including the guy who won 2 Super Bowls for us.



I'm not against Haskins playing in year 1 if we draft him, but I'd prefer him to not be the Week 1 starter. Experience is ultimately the greatest teacher, but when a player has limited college experience and you have an opportunity to transition them more smoothly, it can benefit them.







Then why draft Hadkins or any other qb in this draft? Why not wait til 2020..where that qb wont have to sit a yr and start fresh. Whats eli and giants doing in 19..at best 8-8 or less? A lot of needs. Wasting this draft on a qb where possibly trading down stock pile picks for both lines and back 7.



If a QB is going to sit a few weeks it means it's a waste to draft him? I don't get that line of thinking.



Name the best QB's in this league right now and most did not play right away. Whether it be Brady, Brees, Mahomes, Rodgers, Goff... Eli didn't, Rivers sat for 2 years! Do you think the Chargers regret drafting him? Do any of these teams regret taking any of these QB's or were ay of their developments hampered by not starting right away?



Each QB is different. I don't think every QB in this class necessarily needs to sit to start the year. Hell, Haskins might not even do it. I just personally think it could benefit Haskins specifically to maybe hang on the sidelines and learn that way for a few weeks before getting thrown to the wolves.



Doesn't mean the QB can't play in year 1 - just doesn't have to be Week 1.



And for all the people who are petrified of a repeat of 2017 - that was such an issue because the guy we benched Eli for was Geno fucking Smith.



It's a different story if the Giants are a 3 win team and they want to hand the keys to a 1st rd rookie QB like Haskins. The reaction would be nowhere near the same. In comment 14273019 micky said:If a QB is going to sit a few weeks it means it's a waste to draft him? I don't get that line of thinking.Name the best QB's in this league right now and most did not play right away. Whether it be Brady, Brees, Mahomes, Rodgers, Goff... Eli didn't, Rivers sat for 2 years! Do you think the Chargers regret drafting him? Do any of these teams regret taking any of these QB's or were ay of their developments hampered by not starting right away?Each QB is different. I don't think every QB in this class necessarily needs to sit to start the year. Hell, Haskins might not even do it. I just personally think it could benefit Haskins specifically to maybe hang on the sidelines and learn that way for a few weeks before getting thrown to the wolves.Doesn't mean the QB can't play in year 1 - just doesn't have to be Week 1.And for all the people who are petrified of a repeat of 2017 - that was such an issue because the guy we benched Eli for was Geno fucking Smith.It's a different story if the Giants are a 3 win team and they want to hand the keys to a 1st rd rookie QB like Haskins. The reaction would be nowhere near the same.

Quote: and Sign Foles. Buy yourself another 5 years with a young RB stand out and one of the best WRs in the league.



This might be the worst route we could go, in my opinion.



Spending a lot of money on Nick Foles would be a huge mistake. The consistency is not there with this guy. He was dreadful the first time he left Philadelphia. No guarantee it won't happen the 2nd time. In comment 14273048 ArcadeSlumlord said:This might be the worst route we could go, in my opinion.Spending a lot of money on Nick Foles would be a huge mistake. The consistency is not there with this guy. He was dreadful the first time he left Philadelphia. No guarantee it won't happen the 2nd time.

Quote: In comment 14272289 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





There is no way you cut him and tell everyone in the world you are drafting qb.







Why not? Teams do it all the time. Bills traded Taylor before selecting Allen.



Because we should be emulating the Bills? I think its important to have a vet there to show the right way things are done. At least by example. Fitzpatrick could possibly be that guy as a cheaper option, but is it worth it to save 6/7 million? I'm not so sure. In comment 14272529 ron mexico said:Because we should be emulating the Bills? I think its important to have a vet there to show the right way things are done. At least by example. Fitzpatrick could possibly be that guy as a cheaper option, but is it worth it to save 6/7 million? I'm not so sure.

Signing Nick Foles would be a giant mistake. Zeke's Alibi : 1/22/2019 2:02 pm : link Guy is a mediocre QB, but he has proven he can get it done. That is the type of move you make when you are QB away from contending. The Vikes probably wish they could get a redux on that Cousins signing and go cheaper with Foles.

Not really an advocate of signing Foles blueblood : 1/22/2019 2:28 pm : link because he wont be very cheap. And there will be a lot of cap dollars allocated to him. He did have some of his best years with Shurmur as his OC in Philly.

Quote: The reason I am pointing out stats is because the talking heads on TV (which are echoed on here by many posters) consistently point to Eli’s statistical decline. That is not true.



It absolutely is true. I don't know why so many people ignore advanced metrics. Eli finished 25th in QBR in 2018, marking the 3rd straight year he finished in the bottom third in QBR. You point to Aaron Rodgers this year, yet conveniently leave out that he played the entire year on one leg (still finished 16th in total QBR).



Eli played at a high enough level in 2014 and 2015 to compete for a championship (14th and 16th in QBR). He is not even the same player he was in those years anymore. You can blame the team around him if you want, but don't forget that the O-line was dog shit in those years too and outside of OBJ there were no other major threats on offense.



I have been in the move on from Manning camp since mid 2017 and at this point I don't care anymore because he will be the starter in 2019 and the team is going to be bad to below average, and sadly Eli will finish his career with a sub .500 record. If they don't like any of the QBs this year then they have to do everything they can to position themselves to get one next year. No more short term thinking, finding the next QB is the number 1 priority.



In comment 14272960 Daniel in Kentucky said:

My dream would be to somehow get both Jonah Williams and Kyler Murray Leg of Theismann : 1/22/2019 3:33 pm : link Obviously Williams at #6 and then if we have to trade up into the back end of the first round to get Murray so be it (a la LJax last year). That said I don't think Murray will make it out of the top 10 when the draft gets here.



But to me it would just make so much sense: solidify the O-Line with a guy who can come in day 1 and be a solid presence at RT. Between that and FA and the rest of the draft I trust DG could really solidify the o-line and give Eli one last shot to show us what he's made of on the final year of his contract. Plus it gives Murray, a Heismann winner and world-class athlete (you have to be to be a top 10 pick in 2 separate sports) a year to sit behind Eli and learn. Then in 2020 we have SB, OBJ, Engram, Shep on his 5th year option, and a solid o-line to bring Murray in and be the born-playmaker he was meant to be.

Quote: Obviously Williams at #6 and then if we have to trade up into the back end of the first round to get Murray so be it (a la LJax last year). That said I don't think Murray will make it out of the top 10 when the draft gets here.



But to me it would just make so much sense: solidify the O-Line with a guy who can come in day 1 and be a solid presence at RT. Between that and FA and the rest of the draft I trust DG could really solidify the o-line and give Eli one last shot to show us what he's made of on the final year of his contract. Plus it gives Murray, a Heismann winner and world-class athlete (you have to be to be a top 10 pick in 2 separate sports) a year to sit behind Eli and learn. Then in 2020 we have SB, OBJ, Engram, Shep on his 5th year option, and a solid o-line to bring Murray in and be the born-playmaker he was meant to be.



Shep doesn't have a 5th year option. He'll be paid on his second contract either by us or another team. His contract with the Giants ends after 2019. In comment 14273206 Leg of Theismann said:Shep doesn't have a 5th year option. He'll be paid on his second contract either by us or another team. His contract with the Giants ends after 2019.

Quote: In comment 14272529 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 14272289 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





There is no way you cut him and tell everyone in the world you are drafting qb.







Why not? Teams do it all the time. Bills traded Taylor before selecting Allen.







Because we should be emulating the Bills? I think its important to have a vet there to show the right way things are done. At least by example. Fitzpatrick could possibly be that guy as a cheaper option, but is it worth it to save 6/7 million? I'm not so sure.



That was just the most recent example. I can find others if you want.



Fitz would save us a lot more than 6/7 mil. His well established going rate is three mil per year



In comment 14273072 Zeke's Alibi said:That was just the most recent example. I can find others if you want.Fitz would save us a lot more than 6/7 mil. His well established going rate is three mil per year

Fitz is coming off a pretty good year though. Zeke's Alibi : 1/22/2019 5:26 pm : link The market this year for QBs is so hard to tell though. The amount of QBs that can at least play that have come into the league the last five years are driving down prices of guys like Fitzpatrick. I still think he gets a 6/7 million dollar deal.

The myriad of variables/circumstances around when & how we transition Jimmy Googs : 1/22/2019 6:39 pm : link from Eli to a future QB are not easy ones to sort thru and obviously have serious ramifications if orchestrated poorly. In fact, things can be planned out and well orchestrated and Giants can STILL wind up with poor results. But that is life in the NFL.



The one thing I keep coming back to though that has much more clarity is that the NY Giants aren't winning anything substantive in 2019. So I cannot get my arms around why team shouldn't move on from Eli right now and use those dollar resources differently on assets that will add to the restructuring process beyond 2019.



I realize some of you think we can possibly "make some hay" in 2019 with Eli at QB, but I don't so no need to respond to this post if that is your debate.

Bravo Daniel in Kentucky. Not just good logic but data then logic. plato : 1/22/2019 7:48 pm : link Eli should come back, current contract not so bad from Giants perspective at all.

Whoever just compared Eli and Rodgers is way off base. Zeke's Alibi : 1/22/2019 8:01 pm : link Rodgers was playing on one leg half the year and are you really saying a guy with 2-1 td/ints to 12/1 is a slight dropoff? That is completely asinine.

... christian : 1/22/2019 8:05 pm : link I think the comparative exercises between Manning and some other QB who is in a different set of circumstances gets a little tedious.



I genuinely hope the team is solely focused on assembling talent with the medium-term success of the team in mind. That's how you build a window to succeed.



I get the feeling there are fans who would rather success come on the shoulders of Manning than the alternative, which is no way to run a team.



QB is of course an outsized factor, and the age, health, and quality need to be factored.



If there is a sense the QB isn't long for the team, I sure hope the GM doesn't get desperate to win one with Manning and end up digging a big hole.

NYG07 Daniel in Kentucky : 1/22/2019 8:09 pm : link "Eli played at a high enough level in 2014 and 2015 to compete for a championship (14th and 16th in QBR). He is not even the same player he was in those years anymore. "



Eli's line was ranked nearly 10 spots higher according to your own data analytics.

That's nearly 30% higher.



Don't let the data get in the way.



How did the the #1 offense of all time with the best QB of all time do in the super bowl when facing an all time amazing pass rush?



Answer: Not so well.



<shaking head>



You guys are laughable.

Zeke's Alibi Daniel in Kentucky : 1/22/2019 8:20 pm : link Wasn't saying Eli was better than Rodgers. Eli as Favre were always gunslingers, that is a noted weakness always for Eli.

Just saying interceptions aside Eli (which has always been an issue with Eli) is playing well enough to keep Giants competitive with a good offensive line and supporting cast like nearly every QB needs.



The trash talking for Eli is unwarranted considering the O-line cast that Reese surrounded his pocket QB.



People say the "Manning Name" has kept him in the league.

I think the opposite the combination of the Manning name and NY has been a furnace of controversy that very very few Qbs survive.

It's not trash talking I don't think. Zeke's Alibi : 1/22/2019 8:40 pm : link Eli is what he is at this point, a marginal starter. If we cut him there's no one clamoring for his services at the money we are due to pay him this year (17 million)

Quote:







Then why draft Hadkins or any other qb in this draft? Why not wait til 2020..where that qb wont have to sit a yr and start fresh. Whats eli and giants doing in 19..at best 8-8 or less? A lot of needs. Wasting this draft on a qb where possibly trading down stock pile picks for both lines and back 7.





The draft isn't just about next season, it's about building a pool of talent.



The term "wasted pick" gets thrown around far too often here and it's usually because fans only think in the short term. The draft isn't just about next season, it's about building a pool of talent.The term "wasted pick" gets thrown around far too often here and it's usually because fans only think in the short term.