So, who was better, Phil or Eli? Hsilwek92 : 1/21/2019 9:46 pm Now that Eli is toward the end of his career I think the question can be asked. Obviously they played in completely different eras and, they both had great careers as Giants but, who, in you opinion was better?

Too many difference to know Beer Man : 1/22/2019 8:24 am : link For example:

- Different time, different game

- Simms was the fiery leader, Eli is gunslinger with ice in his veins

- Simms played in a smash-mouth run first O, Eli has played in a mostly pass first O (which deviated with Jacobs and now Barkley)

- Both could get it done when the game was on the line

- Phil had a bunch of no-name WRs to throw to, Eli has had some very good ones to work with

- They both won SBs for the Giants

- etc...

I was not a Simms fan. section125 : 1/22/2019 8:32 am : link But he also did not have the WR that Eli has had. Phil had too many balls batted down at the LoS, iirc. Few QBs threw as pretty a seam pass as Phil. He and Bavaro loved that play. Also, Parcells was old school and went with Lombardi's belief that when you threw a pass there were 3 outcomes and two were bad (Incomplete or INT).

I actually think Phil threw a better ball, but that would be strictly hindsight.



I think Eli will get into the HoF and Phil will not. Therefore, I will give Eli the nod.

two completely different QBs and different eras..... BillKo : 1/22/2019 9:28 am : link ....so it's really hard to compare.



Playing NFL football is tough, but it was really tough back in Simms' era. I mean.....there's a highlight of Simms playing the Bears and on three consecutive plays, he was hit on plays that would have drawn flags in today's game.



I also believe that teams were better back then because their base players couldn't really go anywhere via free agency.



I think Eli, though, has to get that nod because of durability, stat line, and the two SB's.



Both are great, and along with LT, my three favorite players..............

RE: Bradshaw44: Excellent post. bradshaw44 : 1/22/2019 9:34 am : link

Quote: Agreed - in the context of their respective eras, their standing was similar.



I would add one thing. If Eli had entered the Draft when Phil did, his Dad might not have let him play for the Giants. The George Young experiment was just getting started, and the organization had been in the toilet for a decade and a half. If Archie thought the 2004 Chargers were a mess, what would he have made of the late-1970s Giants? They were frighteningly similar to Archie’s Saints.





That's a good point. On the flip side, imagine if Simms had been on the TC lead Giants. Would Coughlin have liked a QB that barked back at him and tended to free lance at times? That's what makes this exercise futile. We will never know. In comment 14272388 Big Blue Blogger said:That's a good point. On the flip side, imagine if Simms had been on the TC lead Giants. Would Coughlin have liked a QB that barked back at him and tended to free lance at times? That's what makes this exercise futile. We will never know.

RE: Wasn't it Walsh who said that if Simms jcn56 : 1/22/2019 9:38 am : link

Quote: had been a 49er, he would have put up similar #s to Montana & be regarded as an all time great?



Yup - and that he was disappointed when the Giants drafted him.



Simms was certainly more injury prone - but QBs got the everlovin shit kicked out of them on a weekly basis back then. Not to knock Eli's ironman run, but there's no way to know how well he would have fared back then. In comment 14272460 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Yup - and that he was disappointed when the Giants drafted him.Simms was certainly more injury prone - but QBs got the everlovin shit kicked out of them on a weekly basis back then. Not to knock Eli's ironman run, but there's no way to know how well he would have fared back then.

Phil's my guy, always will be Greg from LI : 1/22/2019 9:46 am : link He played in an era where passing was much more difficult. QBs took incredible beatings, legally. DBs had much more leeway to rough up receivers. And he never had nearly the kind of talent around him that Eli has had. The best, the very best, receiver Phil Simms ever threw to was Mike Sherrard for half of 1993 before Sherrard wrecked his hip in Philly. Simms had Earnest Gray, Lionel Manuel, Stacy Robinson, Mark Ingram, Stephen Baker. Eli had Amani Toomer, Plaxico Burress, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz, and Odell Beckham. No contest.

Put LT on Eli's teams. since1925 : 1/22/2019 10:07 am : link And the difference would be profound. Simms also had better coaches.



But judged on their careers as they really happened, it is very close, almost a draw, Eli by a nose.

SIMMS has said repeatedly that Eli is better than he was... x meadowlander : 1/22/2019 10:27 am : link ...I've heard Simms lather praise multiple times, not only on Eli but on all the modern era greats. It's a different, much more complex game, different reads for each position based on how the defense is lined up, much more complex defenses, much FASTER players.



With Eli in particular, I've heard Simms say he was no Eli Manning.



It's a fun debate. How would Simms have played with the weapons, with the O'Hara OL, with Tiki, Plax, Shockey, Jacobs, Cruz and Nicks at his disposal?

Great debate Stu11 : 1/22/2019 11:01 am : link as a 50 year old I saw both complete careers and still have Phil's #11 in my closet that my Mom bought me for Hanukkah in '86. Always loved Phil's fight and grit and he really could throw a tight spiral. Overall you have to go Eli probably. 2 big things: 1. injuries/durability. Of course a lot about injuries is just bad luck, but you can't downplay Eli showing up ready to play EVERY Sunday for the past 15 years. #2 I think Phil getting hurt in '90 and Hoss still going on to lead us to a title really hurts Phil's cause. No way in hell David Carr wins either those 2 titles for us that Eli won. The conditions he won in in GB '07 and SF '11 were epic. Phil was spectacular vs. the Broncos but lets be honest talent wise that game was a mismatch.

Hostetler was a much better QB than Carr, though Greg from LI : 1/22/2019 11:12 am : link I don't think David Carr wins XXV. Hoss had the misfortune to be stuck behind Simms in the pre-free agency NFL. He didn't get a chance to be a full time starter until he was 32, and he played rather well when he did.

For as much talent as Eli has had Chris684 : 1/22/2019 11:20 am : link Much of it was a revolving door as the careers of Plax, Smith, Cruz and Nicks were all cut short.



He had prime Tiki for what amounted to a cup of coffee in terms of his overall career.



Little to nothing at TE for the majority of his career. Shockey moved on, Boss and Ballard got hurt, Bennett for a year and not much else.



And if you want to have the argument about defensive impact on QBs, keep in mind, Eli's contemporaries are/were able to take advantage of the strict defensive rules every bit as much as Eli which is also going to impact the W/L record is it not?









RE: Hostetler was a much better QB than Carr, though x meadowlander : 1/22/2019 11:23 am : link

Quote: I don't think David Carr wins XXV. Hoss had the misfortune to be stuck behind Simms in the pre-free agency NFL. He didn't get a chance to be a full time starter until he was 32, and he played rather well when he did. I was never sold on Hoss, and years later, watching replays, I stand by that.



He was the right man for the right game in XXV. Notable he didn't get MVP - QB's usually do. (Thurm Thomas deserved it) Hoss would've been pulled with modern concussion protocol, I think. Probably the toughest game I've ever seen a QB play, standing in there even after being repeatedly wrecked. But career wise, I thought he was pretty pedestrian. In comment 14272773 Greg from LI said:I was never sold on Hoss, and years later, watching replays, I stand by that.He was the right man for the right game in XXV. Notable he didn't get MVP - QB's usually do. (Thurm Thomas deserved it) Hoss would've been pulled with modern concussion protocol, I think. Probably the toughest game I've ever seen a QB play, standing in there even after being repeatedly wrecked. But career wise, I thought he was pretty pedestrian.

RE: SIMMS has said repeatedly that Eli is better than he was... bw in dc : 1/22/2019 11:28 am : link

Quote: ...I've heard Simms lather praise multiple times, not only on Eli but on all the modern era greats. It's a different, much more complex game, different reads for each position based on how the defense is lined up, much more complex defenses, much FASTER players.



With Eli in particular, I've heard Simms say he was no Eli Manning.



It's a fun debate. How would Simms have played with the weapons, with the O'Hara OL, with Tiki, Plax, Shockey, Jacobs, Cruz and Nicks at his disposal?



Simms has always been a very humble guy. So the fact that he was/is that deferential to Eli should not be taken as a surrender in the debate. In comment 14272709 x meadowlander said:Simms has always been a very humble guy. So the fact that he was/is that deferential to Eli should not be taken as a surrender in the debate.

Such comparisons require a lot of subjectivity, speculation Marty in Albany : 1/22/2019 11:39 am : link and opinions.



It is easier for me to compare passing skills:



Eli threw a prettier ball. A large proportion of Phil's passes wobbled. Phil's usually got there, but Eli's throws were more often tighter spirals. It seemed to me that Eli hit his receivers in stride more often (as a result?) than Phil did.



Eli can run to his left and still complete passes. I don't think that Phil could. (Most QBs don't even try.)



Eli was a better ball handler in terms of not fumbling the snap and making cleaner hand-offs to RBs.



Both were tough SOBs, but Phil would stand in the pocket and complete a pass when he knew he would get the snot knocked out of him as soon as the ball left his hand.



Neither distinguished himself as a mobile QB, but I think Eli is a teeny bit more elusive in the pocket.

Hostetler career numbers Greg from LI : 1/22/2019 11:39 am : link 51-32 in 83 career starts, and he wasn't exactly starting for great teams ('91-92 Giants, 93-96 Raiders, '97 Redskins). 58% completions (which was a pretty good number for that era), 94 TD/71 INT. Also could run a bit and ran for 17 TDs. Was he great? No, but he was a solid NFL starter and perhaps could have been more than that had he gotten a shot to play before his 30s.

Based on my recollections of both players Hades07 : 1/22/2019 11:41 am : link I would say that they are even. Eli might get the slight nod because he was always on the field and Phil was not. But if they were to swap places, I think the results for the Giants would have been the same.

Eli by a lot Giants86 : 1/22/2019 11:41 am : link I loved Simms but Eli has been more durable and much more productive with many years of no running game.

RE: Such comparisons require a lot of subjectivity, speculation Greg from LI : 1/22/2019 11:44 am : link

Quote: Eli threw a prettier ball. A large proportion of Phil's passes wobbled. Phil's usually got there, but Eli's throws were more often tighter spirals.



This....is pretty much the exact opposite of what I saw. Eli had more touch on deep balls, but Simms had a rifle and threw a very tight spiral. Eli threw more than a few fluttering passes. In comment 14272816 Marty in Albany said:This....is pretty much the exact opposite of what I saw. Eli had more touch on deep balls, but Simms had a rifle and threw a very tight spiral. Eli threw more than a few fluttering passes.

Love them both Thegratefulhead : 1/22/2019 11:45 am : link I refuse to choose. 2 great Giant QBs, different times, different souls, great men.

Eli cjd2404 : 1/22/2019 11:51 am : link By a landslide.



Phil was a good player no doubt, but how many "remotes thrown through the TV" would have been posted on 1983 BBI if the Giants didn't pick a QB from that draft class?



Phil took a few years to get going.



The different eras allowed for him to stay a Giant. If his first 4 years were the same in today's era, he have been playing for another team after his rookie contract.



*That by the way is why I hate the salary cap, it allowed teams to allow players to develop without making the big money contract decisions after a rookie contract finished

I only watched every snap Eli played. BBelle21 : 1/22/2019 12:10 pm : link My father saw them both and saw Phil in person many times. He thinks it’s not really debatable. Eli by a lot. And he loves them both to death.



Eli throws a prettier ball but a lot of this wounded duck, fluttery passes narrative seemed to develop in 2007 when he played through an injured shoulder. He never had that narrative coming into the league or at Ole Miss. Many forgot how long it takes to recover from an injury like that and he never missed a game.

We Never saw Simms Unchained Rafflee : 1/22/2019 10:20 pm : link He played in a very narrow offense in a brutal wind tunnel. The Era's are so different--- we don't really know whether a BP (Before Peyton) Quarterback could even survive in today's game, as the mental demands of the game have risen. That said, Phil had an Epic Arm that was seen for too infrequently.



I liked Phil (at the time) more than I've liked Eli (for most of his career). ...but why bother to choose?

Superbowl 2:00 minutes left kes722 : 1/22/2019 11:01 pm : link Down by 4 going against one of the greatest dynasties in sports history that's coached by one of the defensive minds ever.



Who you giving the ball to?







Simms was a good 4th quarter QB.



Eli is a 4th quarter legend



I give the ball to Eli because he has done that exact thing TWICE.



That's my QC





God I hate kes722 : 1/22/2019 11:02 pm : link Typing on my phone

55, 52, 45, 35, 53, 40, 20 x meadowlander : 9:20 am : link That's how many times Phil Simms was sacked in each season from 1984-1990.



The 35 in 87, Simms only played 9 games.



Only once in Eli's career did he ever face such an onslaught - 2018, 47 sacks.



2 things to draw from this - 1 - impossible to compare the 2 QB's really, when Simms had no weapons and got hit WAY more.



2. This year, the Giants MUST repair the OL.

RE: Superbowl 2:00 minutes left Greg from LI : 9:23 am : link

Quote: Down by 4 going against one of the greatest dynasties in sports history that's coached by one of the defensive minds ever.



Who you giving the ball to?



I'm giving the ball to Simms because he had arguably the finest Super Bowl any QB has ever played, and playing like that they wouldn't be down by four in the first place. In comment 14273697 kes722 said:I'm giving the ball to Simms because he had arguably the finest Super Bowl any QB has ever played, and playing like that they wouldn't be down by four in the first place.

RE: RE: Superbowl 2:00 minutes left x meadowlander : 9:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14273697 kes722 said:





Quote:





Down by 4 going against one of the greatest dynasties in sports history that's coached by one of the defensive minds ever.



Who you giving the ball to?







I'm giving the ball to Simms because he had arguably the finest Super Bowl any QB has ever played, and playing like that they wouldn't be down by four in the first place. Simms was QB in my teens and 20's - he's MY QB forever, BUT - he never ever had to deal with the gauntlets Eli did in 07 and 11. The Simms Giant teams were driven by one of the greatest, most devastating defenses in NFL history. A backup could've and DID get them to the SuperBowl.





My heart gives said ball to Simms. My head gives it to Eli.

In comment 14273871 Greg from LI said:Simms was QB in my teens and 20's - he's MY QB forever, BUT - he never ever had to deal with the gauntlets Eli did in 07 and 11. The Simms Giant teams were driven by one of the greatest, most devastating defenses in NFL history. A backup could've and DID get them to the SuperBowl.My heart gives said ball to Simms. My head gives it to Eli.

RE: Defense is the reason Simms was 22-25 against Denver? x meadowlander : 10:20 am : link

Quote: . 87' Denver Defense was very good, but no, not what Eli faced. I was at 22 of 25, it was an awesome performance but Phil wasn't exactly running for his life out there. As I recall, it was Elway eating paint in his own endzone, not Simms.



Show me where Phil had that against-all-odds 2-minute playoff drill on the road against a monster opponent.



The only season he personally delivered, the Giants TRAMPLED all 3 playoff opponents with an absolutely smothering defense. 49-3 at home, 17-0 at home, 39-20 on a perfect day in Pasadena.



When he faced perfection, the 85' Bears ate him for lunch and spit out the bones. He didn't win on the road in SF in 84' or 93', and don't even get me started on Flipper fuckin' Anderson. :D



Phil wasn't the reason the Giants lost those games, but the fact of it is, he never had a playoff run like the 2 Eli had. Fans of other teams attack Eli's career and they can never take those 2 playoff runs away, so Giant fans definitely cannot either.



2 minutes left, down by 4, back to the wall - I'll take Eli in his prime over ANYBODY. I'd even take him over Tom Brady, the greatest of all time cause ELI BEAT HIM TWICE.



In comment 14273912 Greg from LI said:87' Denver Defense was very good, but no, not what Eli faced. I was at 22 of 25, it was an awesome performance but Phil wasn't exactly running for his life out there. As I recall, it was Elway eating paint in his own endzone, not Simms.Show me where Phil had that against-all-odds 2-minute playoff drill on the road against a monster opponent.The only season he personally delivered, the Giants TRAMPLED all 3 playoff opponents with an absolutely smothering defense. 49-3 at home, 17-0 at home, 39-20 on a perfect day in Pasadena.When he faced perfection, the 85' Bears ate him for lunch and spit out the bones. He didn't win on the road in SF in 84' or 93', and don't even get me started on Flipper fuckin' Anderson. :DPhil wasn't the reason the Giants lost those games, but the fact of it is, he never had a playoff run like the 2 Eli had. Fans of other teams attack Eli's career and they can never take those 2 playoff runs away, so Giant fans definitely cannot either.2 minutes left, down by 4, back to the wall - I'll take Eli in his prime over ANYBODY. I'd even take him over Tom Brady, the greatest of all time cause ELI BEAT HIM TWICE.

If you take the numbers out of it Mike in Long Beach : 10:29 am : link Because they are different eras. Eli has 4 Pro Bowls to Simms' 2. Eli has 2 Super Bowl MVP awards to Simms' 1. Eli is one of the most durable players of all time. Simms missed a Super Bowl due to injury.



Simms was a fine player but not a borderline Hall of Famer like Eli.

Basically have watched every game of both of their careers Jimmy Googs : 10:35 am : link and always really liked Simms.



But Eli is the better QB...

RE: RE: Superbowl 2:00 minutes left crick n NC : 10:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14273697 kes722 said:





Quote:





Down by 4 going against one of the greatest dynasties in sports history that's coached by one of the defensive minds ever.



Who you giving the ball to?







I'm giving the ball to Simms because he had arguably the finest Super Bowl any QB has ever played, and playing like that they wouldn't be down by four in the first place.



Is it fair to say that you struggle with objectivity when comparing parcells giants teams and individual players to other giants teams and individual players? In comment 14273871 Greg from LI said:Is it fair to say that you struggle with objectivity when comparing parcells giants teams and individual players to other giants teams and individual players?

RE: RE: RE: Superbowl 2:00 minutes left jcn56 : 10:46 am : link

Quote:

Is it fair to say that you struggle with objectivity when comparing parcells giants teams and individual players to other giants teams and individual players?



I don't think you have the credentials to play the objectivity card here. In comment 14273969 crick n NC said:I don't think you have the credentials to play the objectivity card here.

RE: RE: Defense is the reason Simms was 22-25 against Denver? Greg from LI : 10:55 am : link

Quote: When he faced perfection, the 85' Bears ate him for lunch and spit out the bones.



If you're actually suggesting to me that Eli Manning would have done a fucking thing against the '85 Bears, feel free to pull the other one.

In comment 14273939 x meadowlander said:If you're actually suggesting to me that Eli Manning would have done a fucking thing against the '85 Bears, feel free to pull the other one.

RE: RE: RE: Defense is the reason Simms was 22-25 against Denver? x meadowlander : 11:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 14273939 x meadowlander said:





Quote:





When he faced perfection, the 85' Bears ate him for lunch and spit out the bones.







If you're actually suggesting to me that Eli Manning would have done a fucking thing against the '85 Bears, feel free to pull the other one. Eli Manning beat a better team than the 85' Bears.



I don't know if he would have beaten them - but Eli Manning would have been better against the 85 Bears than Phil Simms was. In comment 14273990 Greg from LI said:Eli Manning beat a better team than the 85' Bears.I don't know if he would have beaten them - but Eli Manning would have been better against the 85 Bears than Phil Simms was.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Superbowl 2:00 minutes left crick n NC : 11:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 14273969 crick n NC said:





Quote:







Is it fair to say that you struggle with objectivity when comparing parcells giants teams and individual players to other giants teams and individual players?







I don't think you have the credentials to play the objectivity card here.



Perhaps, actually we're all biased in some way. I understand the possibility of me being biased, but also just because you don't agree with me doesn't make me biased.



I definitely have been qb biased. I feel they are the easy target for complaints. I used to only embrace half of a philosophy about and. "Qb's get too much blame when the team loses and too much credit when the team wins.



Now I understand and actually embrace the part I was ignoring "Qb's get too much credit when winning" I see this a lot. I see it related to the giants in reference to manning in 2011. You would think the way Manning gets credit for 2011 that he was the only one on the roster. He was incredible that year, but it was a team effort to finish the year the way they did.



I don't consider you anti Eli (biased negatively) I just don't agree with how you see the team. In comment 14273973 jcn56 said:Perhaps, actually we're all biased in some way. I understand the possibility of me being biased, but also just because you don't agree with me doesn't make me biased.I definitely have been qb biased. I feel they are the easy target for complaints. I used to only embrace half of a philosophy about and. "Qb's get too much blame when the team loses and too much credit when the team wins.Now I understand and actually embrace the part I was ignoring "Qb's get too much credit when winning" I see this a lot. I see it related to the giants in reference to manning in 2011. You would think the way Manning gets credit for 2011 that he was the only one on the roster. He was incredible that year, but it was a team effort to finish the year the way they did.I don't consider you anti Eli (biased negatively) I just don't agree with how you see the team.

Yeah, we're done here Greg from LI : 11:40 am : link Eli Manning beat a better offense than the '85 Bears. The 2007 Patriots defense isn't in the same galaxy as the '85 Bears, and for you to suggest that they were is absolutely disingenuous.



He couldn't solve the motherfucking 2008 Eagles defense but he was going to go into Chicago in January 1986 and score on the greatest defense in NFL history? Bullshit.

RE: Yeah, we're done here x meadowlander : 11:43 am : link

Quote: Eli Manning beat a better offense than the '85 Bears. The 2007 Patriots defense isn't in the same galaxy as the '85 Bears, and for you to suggest that they were is absolutely disingenuous.



He couldn't solve the motherfucking 2008 Eagles defense but he was going to go into Chicago in January 1986 and score on the greatest defense in NFL history? Bullshit. You've picked a losing argument, Greg. Eli > Phil, period. In comment 14274044 Greg from LI said:You've picked a losing argument, Greg. Eli > Phil, period.

This question has come up a few times Go Terps : 11:48 am : link I used to think it was Eli by a clear bit...and Phil Simms was my favorite athlete as a kid. What tipped it into Eli's favor was that he twice turned Super Bowl losses into wins with historic plays late in the 4th quarter.



I still think it's Eli, but the sad truth is that the second half of his career has been a complete disaster.



First 8 years: 69-50, 8-3 (playoffs), 2 wildcards, 3 division titles, 2 Super Bowl titles

Last 7 years: 47-64, 0-1 (playoffs), 1 wildcard



It should have been so much better.



I think the whole exercise is pointless jcn56 : 11:49 am : link I said as much early on in the thread - and usually do when it comes to these cross era comparisons.



Could Phil Simms have played well in a Gilbride offense? How can we ever know - he was accurate, but played in a run first offense bereft of weapons.



Could Eli Manning have played for Parcells? The offensive line that everyone looks back on so fondly used to get the shit kicked out of Simms on a fairly regular basis, and Parcells had a habit of getting in Simms face. Could Eli have managed as well as he did? Who knows?



Would Simms have taken advantage of a much more passer friendly set of rules? Would Eli have the ironman streak persist if he took hits like the ones guys did back then? Answering either way has to leverage some internal bias, since there's simply no way to know.



All that is known is this - in their own situations, both excelled. Both were given a chance to shine and did so. Both were let down to some extent by their respective management, and both failed to capitalize in some instances and left wins on the table. Neither was perfect, but in the end they both will leave with two rings.

I keep going back to 07' and 11'... x meadowlander : 12:00 pm : link ...because it is unprecedented, BOTH times as a wildcard, both times featuring games IN GREEN BAY where teams go to die in the playoffs.



The game against San Francisco in 11, I simply don't see Simms pulling off.



With Eli, he was so freakin money in 2011 (Tying Johnny Fucking Unitas' record for 4th quarter comebacks) that when he took the field on that last SuperBowl drive, we knew - we KNEW what was coming, as did every Patriot fan and NOBODY was shocked by that insane Manningham pass. It was expected and the Patriots literally let Bradshaw walk into the endzone because Eli was a fucking robot and nothing was stopping the Giants with him.



Though Simms had his moments, he was never like that.





RE: Wasn't it Walsh who said that if Simms bw in dc : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: had been a 49er, he would have put up similar #s to Montana & be regarded as an all time great?



Indeed, Walsh did. He knew the skills Simms had. And he had a great eye for small school talent - Charles Haley, JMU; Jerry Rice, Miss Valley State; Tim McKyer, Texas-Arlington; Pierce Holt, Angelo State.



Generally speaking, I’m in the school of thought that QBs of yesteryear would more easily transition and perform better in today’s game than the QBs of today playing under the conditions of the past. Today’s game is fashioned for the QB to succeed.



Unless we’re talking Brady or Rodgers, extraordinary talents that I believe would succeed in any era, it’s perplexing to read some say Eli over Simms by this huge margin. Pick Eli - fine. But to suggest he’s been this extraordinary QB, and Simms isn’t in the same class, is just dumb. In comment 14272460 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Indeed, Walsh did. He knew the skills Simms had. And he had a great eye for small school talent - Charles Haley, JMU; Jerry Rice, Miss Valley State; Tim McKyer, Texas-Arlington; Pierce Holt, Angelo State.Generally speaking, I’m in the school of thought that QBs of yesteryear would more easily transition and perform better in today’s game than the QBs of today playing under the conditions of the past. Today’s game is fashioned for the QB to succeed.Unless we’re talking Brady or Rodgers, extraordinary talents that I believe would succeed in any era, it’s perplexing to read some say Eli over Simms by this huge margin. Pick Eli - fine. But to suggest he’s been this extraordinary QB, and Simms isn’t in the same class, is just dumb.

Better? arniefez : 1:01 pm : link I have no idea. Both were excellent fits for their teams.



Eli was given more opportunity to show his talent although Eli was asked to do more things in an offense that very few of his more celebrated peers would have been able to run.



Injuries, Parcells and RH kept Simms out of the HOF. He was a HOF talent.

RE: I keep going back to 07' and 11'... BobbyJohnson4thand17 : 5:09 pm : link

Quote: ...because it is unprecedented, BOTH times as a wildcard, both times featuring games IN GREEN BAY where teams go to die in the playoffs.



The game against San Francisco in 11, I simply don't see Simms pulling off.



With Eli, he was so freakin money in 2011 (Tying Johnny Fucking Unitas' record for 4th quarter comebacks) that when he took the field on that last SuperBowl drive, we knew - we KNEW what was coming, as did every Patriot fan and NOBODY was shocked by that insane Manningham pass. It was expected and the Patriots literally let Bradshaw walk into the endzone because Eli was a fucking robot and nothing was stopping the Giants with him.



Though Simms had his moments, he was never like that.





Name another QB who has taken a similar path to multiple championships while playing to a standstill or outplaying the opposing QB:



Beating 13-3 No. 1 seed on the road

Beating 13-3 No. 2 seed on the road

Beating 18-0 AFC champion on a neutral site

Beating 15-1 No. 1 seed on the road

Beating 13-3 No. 2 see on the road

Beating 13-3 AFC champion on a neutral site



In comment 14274067 x meadowlander said:Name another QB who has taken a similar path to multiple championships while playing to a standstill or outplaying the opposing QB:Beating 13-3 No. 1 seed on the roadBeating 13-3 No. 2 seed on the roadBeating 18-0 AFC champion on a neutral siteBeating 15-1 No. 1 seed on the roadBeating 13-3 No. 2 see on the roadBeating 13-3 AFC champion on a neutral site