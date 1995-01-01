Who is your "dark horse" pick at #6? AcidTest : 1/22/2019 9:31 pm Pick anyone you want. No penalty for changing your mind later on. It's still very early.



Mine is Montez Sweat. 6'5". 240. 35"+ arms. 12 sacks. 14.5 TFL. Looks like a better version of Danielle Hunter.

I can see that. robbieballs2003 : 1/22/2019 9:32 pm : link Pass rusher is huge.

He dominated at the Senior Bowl today AcesUp : 1/22/2019 9:39 pm : link I saw a few people say he was the best player on the field. He fits the mold of a riser for sure.

That’s a good one WillVAB : 1/22/2019 9:41 pm : link Mine would be Christian Wilkins. DG could see him as the total package at a need spot on defense.

Brian Burns Rjanyg : 1/22/2019 9:57 pm : link Anakim mentioned him to me in another thread the other day. He is very long but needs to add weight. I heard he is trying to bulk up for the combine.

I mentioned Sweat in another thread. I think the Gary thread. The_Boss : 1/22/2019 10:08 pm : link His abilities intrigue me. Would 6 be a reach for him though?

Murray Leg of Theismann : 1/22/2019 11:13 pm : link As the draft gets closer it's going to become clear Murray has that "It" factor that DG looks for.



That "It" factor that even the Maras have always had a soft-spot for. I think a lot of people thinking Murray isn't the "type" of QB the Giants' brass ever drafts are forgetting that at the end of the day John Mara has put one thing at a clear premium: putting asses in the seats. Murray is a player that will do that.



Also, Murray has all the tools Shurmur and any other QB guru would absolutely love to have at his disposal (other than ideal size, but there's nothing a QB guru can really do with size unto itself anyway if you think about it). Remember Case Keenum was only 6'1" and Murray has more natural ability and athleticism in his left pinky toe than Keenumhas in total. I doubt Shurmur is going to let 2-3 inches difference in height let him believe that he can't make a superstar out of Murray.

Almost nobody thinks the Giants would take Lock at 6. BlueLou'sBack : 1/23/2019 12:30 am : link So I;ll go with Drew Lock, QB from Missouri.

Deandre Baker GoDeep13 : 1/23/2019 12:37 am : link Very good corner that can play in any scheme.

Fair play English Alaister : 1/23/2019 6:39 am : link to bw who has been pushing MS for a while.



I think Jeffrey Simmons and Jerry Tillery could be a bit under the radar. The latter more than the former. Maybe Wilkins, who could go before Ferrell which has previously not really been thought likely.



I think Devin White is a real possibility at LB.

Acid idiotsavant : 1/23/2019 7:06 am : link Hunter was a lesser known player I mentioned his draft year due to speed for an end. I believe he was bigger, and predicted or slated around the 5th round on draft boards.



Players like q Williams, Oliver and maybe Gary are unusual due to doing stuff, having speed and power and moves at.that.size.



280-310 or more



Having a skill set and quicks at 240 really isn't nearly as rare or hard to counter.

That said idiotsavant : 1/23/2019 7:10 am : link There may be some speedy, smaller pass defending Ilbs in play at Rd 2.



Sub 260lbs in my view, for today's game, one would want to see top tier pass defending skills as well.



The pro OL game is just so different from the college OL game.





T.J. Hockenson jeff57 : 1/23/2019 7:40 am : link True TE who can block and catch.

Going on public perception mittenedman : 1/23/2019 8:38 am : link right now my "dark horse" is Daniel Jones.



That said, he's also the favorite IMO. Knowing what we know about how the Giants view QBs, I have little doubt he's close to their perfect QB prospect.



He's big, tough, smart, mobile w/almost flawless fundamentals and that squeaky clean, no controversy image. I think they pick him over Haskins at 6.

RE: Something tells me DG is OT bound. Tuckrule : 1/23/2019 8:42 am : link

Quote: OT - Dillard. Flame on! lol



Got his ass kicked by sweat day 1 In comment 14273652 Jim Bur(n)t said:Got his ass kicked by sweat day 1

RE: Going on public perception The_Boss : 1/23/2019 8:51 am : link

Quote: right now my "dark horse" is Daniel Jones.



That said, he's also the favorite IMO. Knowing what we know about how the Giants view QBs, I have little doubt he's close to their perfect QB prospect.



He's big, tough, smart, mobile w/almost flawless fundamentals and that squeaky clean, no controversy image. I think they pick him over Haskins at 6.



Jones at 6 is likely a reach/panic move/force, whatever you want to call it. I’m no Haskins fan either. There will be defensive talent available that in all likelihood, grades out better than either QB. Heck, I’d probably take the top CB at 6 over one of the QB’s. I’ve said it since before the last draft and I’m not changing my tune: 2019 is not the year to take a QB. In comment 14273824 mittenedman said:Jones at 6 is likely a reach/panic move/force, whatever you want to call it. I’m no Haskins fan either. There will be defensive talent available that in all likelihood, grades out better than either QB. Heck, I’d probably take the top CB at 6 over one of the QB’s. I’ve said it since before the last draft and I’m not changing my tune: 2019 is not the year to take a QB.

The_Boss mittenedman : 1/23/2019 8:56 am : link You're entitled to that but again - Jones has everything the Giants look for. He's easily the most Pro Ready QB in the draft. His fundamentals already look like a 10-year NFL vet. I admit I'm much higher on him than most, but I'm looking at it from the Giants perspective.



People say he struggled at times - of course. His whole team was over-matched almost every week. But contrast him with Haskins who never faced an once of adversity. Jones was under constant duress and scrapping his ass off every week. He carries none of the concerns about handling pressure. The dude was under siege in every game I saw and always kept his eyes downfield and found receivers. He's the goods, and, again, he's got an NFL game.



If it was my pick - especially at QB - it would be Jones and it wouldn't be very tough. There were some better statistical performers but not even close to better pro QB prospects.

RE: The_Boss The_Boss : 1/23/2019 9:02 am : link

Quote: You're entitled to that but again - Jones has everything the Giants look for. He's easily the most Pro Ready QB in the draft. His fundamentals already look like a 10-year NFL vet. I admit I'm much higher on him than most, but I'm looking at it from the Giants perspective.



People say he struggled at times - of course. His whole team was over-matched almost every week. But contrast him with Haskins who never faced an once of adversity. Jones was under constant duress and scrapping his ass off every week. He carries none of the concerns about handling pressure. The dude was under siege in every game I saw and always kept his eyes downfield and found receivers. He's the goods, and, again, he's got an NFL game.



If it was my pick - especially at QB - it would be Jones and it wouldn't be very tough. There were some better statistical performers but not even close to better pro QB prospects.



Rosen was the most pro ready (by far) last year with impeccable mechanics and an arm to die for. Perceived character/spoiled brat issues aside, the NYG weren’t interested in him one bit. And I was (along with Milton) the biggest proponent of Rosen on this board. Maybe I’m wrong about Jones. If DG drafts him, I’ll support him 110%. In comment 14273847 mittenedman said:Rosen was the most pro ready (by far) last year with impeccable mechanics and an arm to die for. Perceived character/spoiled brat issues aside, the NYG weren’t interested in him one bit. And I was (along with Milton) the biggest proponent of Rosen on this board. Maybe I’m wrong about Jones. If DG drafts him, I’ll support him 110%.

RE: Murray Coach Red Beaulieu : 1/23/2019 9:27 am : link

Quote: As the draft gets closer it's going to become clear Murray has that "It" factor that DG looks for.



That "It" factor that even the Maras have always had a soft-spot for. I think a lot of people thinking Murray isn't the "type" of QB the Giants' brass ever drafts are forgetting that at the end of the day John Mara has put one thing at a clear premium: putting asses in the seats. Murray is a player that will do that.



Also, Murray has all the tools Shurmur and any other QB guru would absolutely love to have at his disposal (other than ideal size, but there's nothing a QB guru can really do with size unto itself anyway if you think about it). Remember Case Keenum was only 6'1" and Murray has more natural ability and athleticism in his left pinky toe than Keenumhas in total. I doubt Shurmur is going to let 2-3 inches difference in height let him believe that he can't make a superstar out of Murray.

With the success of Mayfield, makes this scenario more likely. In comment 14273710 Leg of Theismann said:With the success of Mayfield, makes this scenario more likely.

Kyler Murray Jim in Forest Hills : 1/23/2019 9:27 am : link Going by what DG said last year about Saquon, I think Murray fits the same criteria. From what I'm reading about Murray also is his leadership skills are exceptional. His tape is unquestionably special.

Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy gmen9892 : 1/23/2019 9:28 am : link This team is STARVING for depth at the CB spot. They have a 30-year-old Jackrabbit that is making a ton of money for the next 2 years and Sam Beal, an unproven supplemental draft pick with an extensive shoulder injury history. Don't be surprised if they are in the mix for a CB, especially if they trade back.

The Boss cosmicj : 1/23/2019 9:44 am : link I think the Giants were very interested in Rosen last year. You don’t hold a dinner with one of the owners to meet him if you’re not. In fact, the analogy between Jones and Rosen makes me think DG will be taking a long hard look at him.

RE: Something tells me DG is OT bound. barens : 1/23/2019 10:14 am : link

Quote: OT - Dillard. Flame on! lol



To me, that fits the mold of a dark horse pick. We'll see if his name gets thrown into the mix after the senior bowl week and combine. In comment 14273652 Jim Bur(n)t said:To me, that fits the mold of a dark horse pick. We'll see if his name gets thrown into the mix after the senior bowl week and combine.

Dark Horse? George : 1/23/2019 10:16 am : link Drew Lock. I think that would piss off a lot of people, but I can see the Giants going that direction if Haskins has been picked by the time we step up to the podium.



I'm on board for Josh Allen, and I hope he falls to us. I think he will. Because ....



... I think at least two teams will trade up into the top three or four to grab QBs (probably Haskins, Murray, and maybe even Jones), and none of those teams will be from the Tri State area. Then I see Oliver and Q. Williams and Ferrell getting a lot of love. That leaves us with Allen.



I hope.







. arcarsenal : 1/23/2019 10:22 am : link Daniel Jones @ 6 - I don't know if that qualifies as "dark horse" but I think it would certainly surprise at least a handful of people.



He seems much more like a Gettleman type of QB than Murray does, but I am also not basing that off of much more than the types of things Gettleman seems to look for so I could be off base.



Jones just seems much more like a "Giants QB" - a more traditional pocket passer, some parallels/similarities to Eli as far as his skill set, plus the Cutcliffe connection.



I think Murray is too "gadgety" to be a guy Gettleman takes a chance on. I think he's too risk-averse with the QB position to make that choice @ 6.

Josh Rosen buddyryansux10 : 1/23/2019 10:43 am : link In a trade

RE: Josh Rosen The_Boss : 1/23/2019 10:55 am : link

Quote: In a trade



Greedy Williams is a a product of the media hype machine Zeke's Alibi : 1/23/2019 11:01 am : link He's a very good corner who went to LSU with a ton of personality. Nice player but personally, I think he's a late first rounder. I agree with whoever said Montez Sweat. He seems like a guy that could move up the draft board.

Sweat jeff57 : 1/23/2019 11:04 am : link Quote: Montez Sweat was a solid tier 2 edge rusher with nice traits before this week. After interviews and a dominant practice he's receiving top 10 talk from scouts.



- Link - ( New Window

Think Jones could be the guy TMS : 1/23/2019 11:12 am : link if he impresses DG and Shurmur he can be The QB to replace ELI. Reaching for a QB at #6 is better than going into 2020, 2021 with no future QB. Unless we totally suck the next two years we could be in QB hell then.

RE: Murray santacruzom : 1/23/2019 11:28 am : link

Quote: I doubt Shurmur is going to let 2-3 inches difference in height let him believe that he can't make a superstar out of Murray.



Maybe, but will the Giants allow Shurmur's coaching potential to heavily influence their pick?



I hope not because at this rate he may only coach one more season. In comment 14273710 Leg of Theismann said:Maybe, but will the Giants allow Shurmur's coaching potential to heavily influence their pick?I hope not because at this rate he may only coach one more season.

Anyone who says GeorgeAdams33 : 1/23/2019 11:36 am : link that the Giants weren't interested in Rosen or any of last year's QBs is forgetting that we were most interested in Barkley. If Barkley went #1 we might've found out what they thought about them.

RE: Think Jones could be the guy jnoble : 1/23/2019 11:52 am : link

Quote: if he impresses DG and Shurmur he can be The QB to replace ELI. Reaching for a QB at #6 is better than going into 2020, 2021 with no future QB. Unless we totally suck the next two years we could be in QB hell then.



Sounds good to me. I don't want Haskins, he's too risky with his lack of year to year experience and his system offense In comment 14274022 TMS said:Sounds good to me. I don't want Haskins, he's too risky with his lack of year to year experience and his system offense

RE: Going on public perception Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/23/2019 1:24 pm : : 1/23/2019 1:24 pm : link

Quote: right now my "dark horse" is Daniel Jones.



That said, he's also the favorite IMO. Knowing what we know about how the Giants view QBs, I have little doubt he's close to their perfect QB prospect.



He's big, tough, smart, mobile w/almost flawless fundamentals and that squeaky clean, no controversy image. I think they pick him over Haskins at 6.



Jones is growing on me. In comment 14273824 mittenedman said:Jones is growing on me.

The corner from Washington barens : 1/23/2019 1:28 pm : link could also fit that "dark horse" mold.

RE: RE: Going on public perception mrvax : 1/23/2019 3:13 pm : link

Quote:



Jones is growing on me.



Me too. His college stats are not great by any means but if his teams truly sucked, then maybe that can be explained.

In comment 14274169 Eric from BBI said:Me too. His college stats are not great by any means but if his teams truly sucked, then maybe that can be explained.

I like Josh Allen and Clelin Ferrell Bluesbreaker : 1/23/2019 4:53 pm : link LT Jonas Williams not that it would be a shock

but have to prepare for post Soldier and we have pretty

much nothing behind them . Wheeler was flat horrible .

Certainly can't afford a miss I think thats why he goes

ED/Edge rusher . Many have us taking Haskins

. arcarsenal : 1/23/2019 5:55 pm : link Remember, if you look at Carson Wentz' numbers @ N. Dakota St., they're really not that impressive.



His only full season was as a Junior.



Jones' Junior season, which is the one he just had, is very comparable - in fact, Jones was probably better. He played in 5 fewer games than Wentz did and still had similar production.



We have to be careful with numbers on QB's like Jones because his cast just isn't the same as what other guys have. Guys like Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins had far more talent around them than Jones did.



The level of competition argument is less of an issue for Jones, too. He's not like Josh Allen where he has barely even seen any Power 5 teams. He's an ACC QB, so he's played teams like Clemson and seen some top flight defense.



Jones has grown on me the more I've looked into him. I like him more than Grier and I think I like him more than Lock too.



I'm torn with Murray.



Haskins is still my top QB, but I think I'd be on board with Jones.

Lots of QB talk Go Terps : 1/23/2019 6:22 pm : link Shows where our heads are at.



I'm not convinced any of these QBs is worth the pick over the available defensive front 7 guys...that seems to be the strength at the top of the draft.



If it has to be a QB, at this point I'd say I prefer Murray but I'm not sure. I've got reservations about Jones and Lock. Jones feels like an attempt to get an Eli clone. We can't be chasing that dragon anymore.

Josh Jacobs Default : 1/23/2019 6:29 pm : link What's better than 1 shiny object?

2 shiny objects.

RE: Josh Jacobs arcarsenal : 1/23/2019 6:37 pm : link

Quote: What's better than 1 shiny object?

2 shiny objects.



Hah, come on... we're not drafting Josh Jacobs. In comment 14274438 Default said:Hah, come on... we're not drafting Josh Jacobs.

The fact that LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/23/2019 7:04 pm : link the Giants took Barkley is often misread as evidence that they weren't interested in the QBs. It's very likely that they liked Rosen and/or the other prospects but simply couldn't resist Barkley.

Wentz has a great arm Greg from LI : 1/23/2019 7:12 pm : link Jones....not so much. At #6, I can't see picking a QB with an average at best arm.

My dark horse pick? Milton : 1/23/2019 7:45 pm : link



I'm shocked no one has mentioned him yet. The Giants have always been a size/speed team and his size/speed ratio is off the charts! I know, I know, he's retired. But money talks and he's still young. Justify!I'm shocked no one has mentioned him yet. The Giants have always been a size/speed team and his size/speed ratio is off the charts! I know, I know, he's retired. But money talks and he's still young.

Dark horse....dunno Greg from LI : 1/23/2019 7:49 pm : link Maybe Cody Ford? Seems unlikely he'd go that high, but given Gettleman's "hog mollies" blather, Ford seems like his kind of lineman. Maybe in the second if he's there.

RE: Wentz has a great arm bw in dc : 1/23/2019 7:55 pm : link

Quote: Jones....not so much. At #6, I can't see picking a QB with an average at best arm.



Not only that, and these are past tense descriptions, Wentz was a great athlete. He showed a more athletic version of Roethlisberger. His ability to makes throws on the run and in an improvised fashion were eye opening.



Jones is none of that. In comment 14274461 Greg from LI said:Not only that, and these are past tense descriptions, Wentz was a great athlete. He showed a more athletic version of Roethlisberger. His ability to makes throws on the run and in an improvised fashion were eye opening.Jones is none of that.

. arcarsenal : 1/23/2019 8:17 pm : link Jones has enough arm strength - he's not Will Grier.



It's true that he's best suited for a WCO and will not be as good a fit in a more vertical, downfield offense.



Anyway I wasn't trying to compare the skill sets of Jones and Wentz as much as I was illustrating that it's easy to get caught up in unimpressive numbers or a more nondescript program and lose sight of a talented player for those reasons.



Yes, Wentz is more athletic than Jones - he leaves the pocket more and makes more plays on the run.



It is also the reason Wentz has now been unable to finish 2 of his 3 seasons in Philadelphia and the reason why the Eagles could not deploy him in any playoff game these past 2 seasons and had to use Foles instead.



Now Wentz has a back issue and the Eagles are going to be faced with a very difficult decision when they have to figure out if they want to hitch their wagon to him long-term or not.



We need to stop falling in love with the measurables and look for the guy who can run a pro offense, stay on the field, and produce.



Jones isn't getting a lot of press because of where he played, not having the same "wow" factor as players like Murray and not having measurables like Lock. A lot of these things are traps and will prevent people from giving this guy a fair shake.



What I like about Jones is his vision and his poise. He's not a one-read guy with limited field vision reliant on athletic ability when the cerebral parts of the game fail him or aren't good enough.



Jones ran a ton of RPO concepts in college which is something I think Shurmur will want to do more of here. He's coming from a pro style offense and will be a guy who can make a smooth transition to the pro game.



I also think Shurmur prefers to run most plays out of the gun - but because Eli is really more of a traditional under-center QB and performs better on standard dropbacks and PA rollouts, we had to reintroduce more of that. Which was smart - it helped.



But I don't think that's really how Shurmur wants to run this. Jones does more of the things that I think he's looking for.



What I don't love about Jones is that I think he may be sort of capped as far as his ceiling goes. His floor also seems pretty high - I think he's actually pretty "safe" - but safe is obviously not enough when you're looking at QB prospects.



Like I mentioned yesterday, I think we're going to see a ton of variance with Jones in particular when it comes to scouts and where they forecast him being taken / how he stacks up to his peers.

QBs getting injured Jimmy Googs : 1/23/2019 8:40 pm : link This needs to be part of the calculus in determining our next guy.



Wentz has so much talent. But his on the field mantra last season showed his injury was a matter of time. Jackson and Allen are ticking time-bombs.



I actually think Mayfield is smarter in this capacity than most. Like Russell Wilson somewhat.



The worst thing I could imagine is going from an entirely immobile guy like Eli to a completely mobile asset like (fill in the blank).



Get me a pocket guy with athletic ability, but a guy that is smart enough to rely on the former vs. the latter.

RE: QBs getting injured arcarsenal : 1/23/2019 9:15 pm : link

Quote: This needs to be part of the calculus in determining our next guy.



Wentz has so much talent. But his on the field mantra last season showed his injury was a matter of time. Jackson and Allen are ticking time-bombs.



I actually think Mayfield is smarter in this capacity than most. Like Russell Wilson somewhat.



The worst thing I could imagine is going from an entirely immobile guy like Eli to a completely mobile asset like (fill in the blank).



Get me a pocket guy with athletic ability, but a guy that is smart enough to rely on the former vs. the latter.



Agree.



The QB is useless if he's on the sideline.



We can't predict injuries and any QB can get injured - even standard pocket passers. But there's absolutely no denying that the traditional dropback passer has better odds of staying on the football field than the mobile guy who is constantly outside of the pocket.



Andrew Luck and Carson Wentz have both showed what playing reckless football can do. Luck was fantastic this year - but it was a long road back for him and his injury was very serious. He played much more carefully outside of the pocket and the Colts knew they had to place serious emphasis on protecting him.



The Eagles have played in 5 playoff games the past 2 seasons and had Carson Wentz available for 0 of them.



Now, we obviously know that they were (unfortunately) able to win it all with Foles anyway - but I think we can all agree that it's not quite the ideal model to follow... having your backup QB be your starter in all of your playoff games because your starter can't finish seasons.



It's the reason I'm so torn on Kyler Murray.



I think there will be some fireworks on the field when he plays - but how confident should we be in him staying on the field? It's a big risk. He can't help us if he's hurt.



Haskins fits the profile I am looking for - I know he has his own question marks, but there is no Saquon Barkley caliber QB prospect here. Each guy has his own set of weaknesses he needs to improve upon.



Trevor Lawrence will be the QB prospect with the fewest concerns when he comes out - but you cannot plan for a QB prospect who is 2 years away. NYG can't just say "we're going to punt on 2019 and 2020 just so we can have a chance to take Trevor Lawrence in 2021. At that point, Barkley has already burned 3 NFL seasons, Beckham will already be entering his 7th... it's just too far down the road to effectively craft any sort of plan like that. In comment 14274527 Jimmy Googs said:Agree.The QB is useless if he's on the sideline.We can't predict injuries and any QB can get injured - even standard pocket passers. But there's absolutely no denying that the traditional dropback passer has better odds of staying on the football field than the mobile guy who is constantly outside of the pocket.Andrew Luck and Carson Wentz have both showed what playing reckless football can do. Luck was fantastic this year - but it was a long road back for him and his injury was very serious. He played much more carefully outside of the pocket and the Colts knew they had to place serious emphasis on protecting him.The Eagles have played in 5 playoff games the past 2 seasons and had Carson Wentz available for 0 of them.Now, we obviously know that they were (unfortunately) able to win it all with Foles anyway - but I think we can all agree that it's not quite the ideal model to follow... having your backup QB be your starter in all of your playoff games because your starter can't finish seasons.It's the reason I'm so torn on Kyler Murray.I think there will be some fireworks on the field when he plays - but how confident should we be in him staying on the field? It's a big risk. He can't help us if he's hurt.Haskins fits the profile I am looking for - I know he has his own question marks, but there is no Saquon Barkley caliber QB prospect here. Each guy has his own set of weaknesses he needs to improve upon.Trevor Lawrence will be the QB prospect with the fewest concerns when he comes out - but you cannot plan for a QB prospect who is 2 years away. NYG can't just say "we're going to punt on 2019 and 2020 just so we can have ato take Trevor Lawrence in 2021. At that point, Barkley has already burned 3 NFL seasons, Beckham will already be entering his 7th... it's just too far down the road to effectively craft any sort of plan like that.

arc... bw in dc : 1/23/2019 9:37 pm : link The point in the case of Jones v Wentz is simply value at the pick. In this case, the #6 spot.



Wentz showed considerably more as a QB, athlete, and high ceiling. So he would make total sense as a #6 pick.



Jones shows nothing really on the plus-side. He does have good height, but has a slender frame. He has the benefit of excellent coaching but his production has been solid. He can make a lot of throws, but his arm doesn’t wow you. Seems like a reasonably good mover, but not a great athlete. So there are things to like...for sure.



But those don’t add up to a high first round pick - to me. So from a pure value perspective, I’d say Jones is better value in the second or third round.



Just trying to place prospects based on their skills...

. arcarsenal : 1/23/2019 9:44 pm : link I agree that 6 seems high for a prospect I consider sort of limited.



I can absolutely see Jones carving out a productive NFL career. But if he's Ryan Tannehill, is it worth it?



Probably not.



Look, if the Giants take Kyler Murray at 6, I will have my concerns which I've already voiced several times over.... but I also realize that Murray has dynamite ability and a "wow" factor that shoots off the screen. Is it risky? Yes. But I see the ability and can understand the temptation.



Jones definitely feels like a guy with a floor and ceiling in relatively close proximity. But he's admittedly grown on me a little bit and I'm less averse than I probably was before... had a hard time shaking the Dave Brown thing. :)