Schwartz NYP: NYG want to keep Eli; have him groom successor Defenderdawg : 1/26/2019 6:24 pm



“The “brutally honest’’ assessment Gettleman promised will not result in parting with Manning, but it will lead to a high-alert effort to find his successor. The Giants realize the 2018 backups, Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta, are not the answer...”



“The search for the next franchise quarterback will be undertaken in the draft, not free agency...”

- ( “Eli Manning is not expected to go anywhere. It is believed Gettleman and Shurmur are convinced the 38-year-old can function as a more-than-competent NFL quarterback, and they greatly value his professionalism, attention to detail, calm demeanor and ability to process information and relay it to his teammates. Upon detailed film study of the entire season, no alarming signs were uncovered to reveal regression in his physical skills, no category of throws he can no longer make...”“The “brutally honest’’ assessment Gettleman promised will not result in parting with Manning, but it will lead to a high-alert effort to find his successor. The Giants realize the 2018 backups, Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta, are not the answer...”“The search for the next franchise quarterback will be undertaken in the draft, not free agency...” Link - ( New Window

Nice find Dawg mrvax : 1/26/2019 6:26 pm : link I suspected as much.

As Goose Gossage said when Billy Martin was hired for shyster : 1/26/2019 6:32 pm : link the third time:



Bor-ing, Bor-ing, Bor-ing.



The position is quarterback, not thrower.

Sounds logical on all counts Matt in SGS : 1/26/2019 6:34 pm : link Eli isn't going to be around forever and likely this is his last year. Tanney is a journeyman and Lauletta's shot ended with his driving fiasco followed up by his Tommy Maddox impersonation up 40-0 in Washington.



It would be an interesting bookend to Eli's career if he would accept the position that Kerry Collins wouldn't and help train his successor.



However, does that mean the Giants must draft a QB in round 1 or round 2 (or trade up into late round 1). That's been the speculation and it all makes sense.

Schwartz was the first reporter last year to state Strahan91 : 1/26/2019 6:36 pm : link that the Giants were leaning away from drafting a quarterback. While still very early, it sounds like this year it’s a stronger possibility. Keeping Eli for a year and drafting Haskins is the ideal scenario imo.

Not surprising Sammo85 : 1/26/2019 6:41 pm : link I suspect and would hope they go defense at 6 and try to trade up into back end of the 1st.





That seems fine. Dodge : 1/26/2019 6:42 pm : link I don't think the existing FA QBs are anything better than Eli and you're not saving any money. It's worth keeping him around if we can get a young talent in to learn.



Might even see the young man play late in the year if we draft a player at 6.

The "groom successor" part is very revealing. robbieballs2003 : 1/26/2019 6:59 pm : link What does that mean? Well, in general, it means that they hope our future QB is on the 2019 roster. Okay, so who is that? It could mean Lauletta but I think all of us would agree that is a stretch at best.



So, then what? If we pick a QB at 6 that means Haskins, Lock, and Jones are the options. Where do they fit? In round two what are we looking at, Grier, Stidham? If the groom part is true and I had to put money down right now I would guess Haskins is the pick at 6 with that mentality of grooming someone.

I left Murray out as I have no idea where he fits robbieballs2003 : 1/26/2019 7:00 pm : link and I am not a fan of his projection to the NFL but I ak a fan of him in the coloege ranks.

RE: The mrvax : 1/26/2019 7:06 pm : link

Quote: What does that mean? Well, in general, it means that they hope our future QB is on the 2019 roster. Okay, so who is that? It could mean Lauletta but I think all of us would agree that is a stretch at best.



So, then what? If we pick a QB at 6 that means Haskins, Lock, and Jones are the options. Where do they fit? In round two what are we looking at, Grier, Stidham? If the groom part is true and I had to put money down right now I would guess Haskins is the pick at 6 with that mentality of grooming someone.



Haskins is a 1 year wonder to me b/c I don't watch much CFB.

I've heard Ohio St. is a terrific team but still Haskin's stats are insane. Should the Giants draft him somehow, I'd be ecstatic. In comment 14277283 robbieballs2003 said:Haskins is a 1 year wonder to me b/c I don't watch much CFB.I've heard Ohio St. is a terrific team but still Haskin's stats are insane. Should the Giants draft him somehow, I'd be ecstatic.

I thought we weren't forcing a QB pick? bceagle05 : 1/26/2019 7:07 pm : link Every year a couple of rookies step in and show promise - hope we're smart enough to find one of them.

any QB they bring in fkap : 1/26/2019 7:09 pm : link will have the opportunity to be Eli's successor. Eli is in his final year or two.





This 'news' is what any rational observer can see. Eli can still play well enough to hold the spot while a youngster learns the ropes. It's time to look for his successor.









This is all stale news. Zeke's Alibi : 1/26/2019 7:11 pm : link The only thing I found interesting is that the article made it seem like DG told Eli there is a high likelihood they are taking a QB this year.

Hmmm... bw in dc : 1/26/2019 7:12 pm : link “Upon detailed film study of the entire season, no alarming signs were uncovered to reveal regression in his physical skills, no category of throws he can no longer make.”



Indeed, he had a great year. Top 25 in QBR.



25th to be exact.



Eli has always been willing BlackLight : 1/26/2019 7:16 pm : link to "mentor" his young back ups - in cases where they've taken the initiative to seek him out for his insights. And I'm sure if we draft another QB in April, he would do the same for that guy.



What he doesn't want is to be Kurt Warner'd in what could be his final season - replaced at a point where the team still has viable playoff aspirations.

Can they at least pay him hitdog42 : 1/26/2019 7:21 pm : link The right number while he’s at it.

Which is not more then 13-15m

Not surprising.. Sean : 1/26/2019 7:22 pm : link When they drafted Saquon last year it also symbolized a belief in Eli for multiple years.

Great another 5 win season GoBlue6599 : 1/26/2019 7:23 pm : link .

RE: Can they at least pay him Diver_Down : 1/26/2019 7:25 pm : link

Quote: The right number while he’s at it.

Which is not more then 13-15m



Well, he will only earn $11.5M in base salary. In comment 14277304 hitdog42 said:Well, he will only earn $11.5M in base salary.

RE: Not surprising.. Go Terps : 1/26/2019 7:26 pm : link

Quote: When they drafted Saquon last year it also symbolized a belief in Eli for multiple years.



Yup. One more run. In comment 14277306 Sean said:Yup. One more run.

BlackLight Samiam : 1/26/2019 7:27 pm : link When the Giants pulled Warner and replaced him with Eli in 2004, the team record may have been respectable but Warner was clearly off his game. He was releasing the ball way to early because he had the yips and the team had a schedule that was a killer. I think Coughlin recognized they were going nowhere and he figured if they were going to lose, let Eli get some real game experience. And, I think it was the right move. To me, Warner getting upset was really revisionist history. I don’t see Eli acting in any way like Warner did especially if the OL is strengthened

Will the Giants play the young guy when they start 2-6 GoBlue6599 : 1/26/2019 7:33 pm : link A 5 win season with a QB who is 38 and has a huge cap number. The Giants have become a laughing stock.. Still can’t win there own division 8 seasons and counting

So we are going to pay Eli... bw in dc : 1/26/2019 7:38 pm : link close to $20M - assuming some hair cut in salary - to be the QB coach.



I thought that’s why we hired this supposed great QB wizard in Shurmur.



This is going to be a complete waste of material cap dollars to invest in more pressing needs.





RE: BlackLight mrvax : 1/26/2019 7:38 pm : link

Quote: When the Giants pulled Warner and replaced him with Eli in 2004, the team record may have been respectable but Warner was clearly off his game. He was releasing the ball way to early because he had the yips and the team had a schedule that was a killer. I think Coughlin recognized they were going nowhere and he figured if they were going to lose, let Eli get some real game experience. And, I think it was the right move. To me, Warner getting upset was really revisionist history. I don’t see Eli acting in any way like Warner did especially if the OL is strengthened



What I remembered of Warner is different. KW was holding onto the ball too damn long and getting hit a lot. For some bizarre reason, KW refused to throw the ball away when a play broke down. Took sacks. In fact, in only 9 games Warner was sacked 39 freegin' times. That's 4 1/3 sacks per game! In comment 14277311 Samiam said:What I remembered of Warner is different. KW was holding onto the ball too damn long and getting hit a lot. For some bizarre reason, KW refused to throw the ball away when a play broke down. Took sacks. In fact, in only 9 games Warner was sacked 39 freegin' times. That's 4 1/3 sacks per game!

RE: BlackLight BlackLight : 1/26/2019 7:40 pm : link

Quote: When the Giants pulled Warner and replaced him with Eli in 2004, the team record may have been respectable but Warner was clearly off his game. He was releasing the ball way to early because he had the yips and the team had a schedule that was a killer. I think Coughlin recognized they were going nowhere and he figured if they were going to lose, let Eli get some real game experience. And, I think it was the right move. To me, Warner getting upset was really revisionist history. I don’t see Eli acting in any way like Warner did especially if the OL is strengthened



I agree with most of that. I'm just saying Eli has made it 100% clear why he's coming back. It's to play QB for the Giants, not facilitate a transition period for whomever the next guy is. Eli might be on good terms with Gettleman and Shurmur, but he must realize that allowing him to wrap up his career on his own terms is not their top priority. In comment 14277311 Samiam said:I agree with most of that. I'm just saying Eli has made it 100% clear why he's coming back. It's to play QB for the Giants, not facilitate a transition period for whomever the next guy is. Eli might be on good terms with Gettleman and Shurmur, but he must realize that allowing him to wrap up his career on his own terms is not their top priority.

RE: So we are going to pay Eli... mrvax : 1/26/2019 7:45 pm : link

Quote: close to $20M - assuming some hair cut in salary - to be the QB coach.



I thought that’s why we hired this supposed great QB wizard in Shurmur.



This is going to be a complete waste of material cap dollars to invest in more pressing needs.





I saw the Oline as being Eli's Achilles heal,not Eli's decline.



Reality is Eli is 38 and expensive. I'd say goodbye to Eli and plan on drafting a kid or trading some team who has a good prospect. Have Lauletta battle it out with 2 young guys. Best one gets to start in game 1 in Dallas.



Giants save $17M !



If all the young QBs suck, we are in a great draft position for 2020. Win-win, IMO.



In comment 14277320 bw in dc said:I saw the Oline as being Eli's Achilles heal,not Eli's decline.Reality is Eli is 38 and expensive. I'd say goodbye to Eli and plan on drafting a kid or trading some team who has a good prospect. Have Lauletta battle it out with 2 young guys. Best one gets to start in game 1 in Dallas.Giants save $17M !If all the young QBs suck, we are in a great draft position for 2020. Win-win, IMO.

RE: RE: So we are going to pay Eli... Go Terps : 1/26/2019 7:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277320 bw in dc said:





Quote:





close to $20M - assuming some hair cut in salary - to be the QB coach.



I thought that’s why we hired this supposed great QB wizard in Shurmur.



This is going to be a complete waste of material cap dollars to invest in more pressing needs.









I saw the Oline as being Eli's Achilles heal,not Eli's decline.



Reality is Eli is 38 and expensive. I'd say goodbye to Eli and plan on drafting a kid or trading some team who has a good prospect. Have Lauletta battle it out with 2 young guys. Best one gets to start in game 1 in Dallas.



Giants save $17M !



If all the young QBs suck, we are in a great draft position for 2020. Win-win, IMO.





You'd think this is the easy decision. Apparently we're rather pay the $17M on the cap to put the final ruination on Eli's career by having him retire with a sub .500 record and then be benched for a rookie.



2019 is going to be a sad season. In comment 14277327 mrvax said:You'd think this is the easy decision. Apparently we're rather pay the $17M on the cap to put the final ruination on Eli's career by having him retire with a sub .500 record and then be benched for a rookie.2019 is going to be a sad season.

RE: RE: So we are going to pay Eli... Jay on the Island : 1/26/2019 7:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277320 bw in dc said:





Quote:





close to $20M - assuming some hair cut in salary - to be the QB coach.



I thought that’s why we hired this supposed great QB wizard in Shurmur.



This is going to be a complete waste of material cap dollars to invest in more pressing needs.









I saw the Oline as being Eli's Achilles heal,not Eli's decline.



Reality is Eli is 38 and expensive. I'd say goodbye to Eli and plan on drafting a kid or trading some team who has a good prospect. Have Lauletta battle it out with 2 young guys. Best one gets to start in game 1 in Dallas.



Giants save $17M !



If all the young QBs suck, we are in a great draft position for 2020. Win-win, IMO.



Theoretically that sounds ok but then you have to worry about the veterans on the team like Beckham. You are telling them that the next two seasons are lost as next year they would be terrible and the following season they will experience growing pains with a rookie QB. In comment 14277327 mrvax said:Theoretically that sounds ok but then you have to worry about the veterans on the team like Beckham. You are telling them that the next two seasons are lost as next year they would be terrible and the following season they will experience growing pains with a rookie QB.

RE: RE: RE: So we are going to pay Eli... Default : 1/26/2019 7:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277327 mrvax said:





Quote:





In comment 14277320 bw in dc said:





Quote:





close to $20M - assuming some hair cut in salary - to be the QB coach.



I thought that’s why we hired this supposed great QB wizard in Shurmur.



This is going to be a complete waste of material cap dollars to invest in more pressing needs.









I saw the Oline as being Eli's Achilles heal,not Eli's decline.



Reality is Eli is 38 and expensive. I'd say goodbye to Eli and plan on drafting a kid or trading some team who has a good prospect. Have Lauletta battle it out with 2 young guys. Best one gets to start in game 1 in Dallas.



Giants save $17M !



If all the young QBs suck, we are in a great draft position for 2020. Win-win, IMO.









You'd think this is the easy decision. Apparently we're rather pay the $17M on the cap to put the final ruination on Eli's career by having him retire with a sub .500 record and then be benched for a rookie.



2019 is going to be a sad season.



Nah, all they need is one more piece to win the Super Bowl.

We got the first round RB, WR, and TE, now they need a first round Center that's been touched by the hand of God and they are good to go. In comment 14277332 Go Terps said:Nah, all they need is one more piece to win the Super Bowl.We got the first round RB, WR, and TE, now they need a first round Center that's been touched by the hand of God and they are good to go.

Think ELi as a class act will TMS : 1/26/2019 7:55 pm : link negotiate a fair restructure and so will the Giants as a a class organization. Great news.

Terps and BW Dave on the UWS : 1/26/2019 7:56 pm : link Your agenda is skewed. What would you rather the team do. Start Lauletta next year? NFL teams don’t tank. This isn’t the NBA. Any of the draftees this year (including Haskins) are not ready to start year 1. If Eli at $17 mil isn’t the starter, what veteran at less then 10 would you suggest knowing they will know they are starting for a VERY short period of time?

RE: Terps and BW Go Terps : 1/26/2019 7:59 pm : link

Quote: Your agenda is skewed. What would you rather the team do. Start Lauletta next year? NFL teams don’t tank. This isn’t the NBA. Any of the draftees this year (including Haskins) are not ready to start year 1. If Eli at $17 mil isn’t the starter, what veteran at less then 10 would you suggest knowing they will know they are starting for a VERY short period of time?



We're tanking WITH Eli. How many more losses is it going to take for that to sink in? In comment 14277340 Dave on the UWS said:We're tanking WITH Eli. How many more losses is it going to take for that to sink in?

RE: So we are going to pay Eli... mrvax : 1/26/2019 8:03 pm : link

Quote:



I saw the Oline as being Eli's Achilles heal,not Eli's decline.



Reality is Eli is 38 and expensive. I'd say goodbye to Eli and plan on drafting a kid or trading some team who has a good prospect. Have Lauletta battle it out with 2 young guys. Best one gets to start in game 1 in Dallas.



Giants save $17M !



If all the young QBs suck, we are in a great draft position for 2020. Win-win, IMO.





Quote:

Theoretically that sounds ok but then you have to worry about the veterans on the team like Beckham. You are telling them that the next two seasons are lost as next year they would be terrible and the following season they will experience growing pains with a rookie QB.



Too bad for any malcontents. In 2019 if the Giants took my suggestion, (they won't), they could easily finish 8-8 and sadly, out of franchise QB range. One would hope the young QB would either suck or turn out to be 'the guy'. In comment 14277334 Jay on the Island said:Too bad for any malcontents. In 2019 if the Giants took my suggestion, (they won't), they could easily finish 8-8 and sadly, out of franchise QB range. One would hope the young QB would either suck or turn out to be 'the guy'.

RE: Think ELi as a class act will mrvax : 1/26/2019 8:05 pm : link

Quote: negotiate a fair restructure and so will the Giants as a a class organization. Great news.



A restructure means adding 1 or more years to Eli's contract. I'm not good with that. In comment 14277339 TMS said:A restructure means adding 1 or more years to Eli's contract. I'm not good with that.

RE: RE: So we are going to pay Eli... bw in dc : 1/26/2019 8:08 pm : link

Quote:

I saw the Oline as being Eli's Achilles heal,not Eli's decline.



Reality is Eli is 38 and expensive. I'd say goodbye to Eli and plan on drafting a kid or trading some team who has a good prospect. Have Lauletta battle it out with 2 young guys. Best one gets to start in game 1 in Dallas.



Giants save $17M !



If all the young QBs suck, we are in a great draft position for 2020. Win-win, IMO.





This thinking that 2020 will be this draft Xanadu for us is really unbelievable. Like we are so much smarter than the rest of the league to engineer this great opportunity.



Look, we’re not only wasting money but we’re wasting something equally valuable - time. Assuming this report is true, this will be the second straight year wasting that time.



If you don’t think we’re going anywhere with Eli for another year, and the probability of this is fairly high, is there really any value in keeping him another year other than sentimentality?



Because I don’t really buy this mentorship stuff. The next QB needs to gel with Shurmur and build that relationship.



In comment 14277327 mrvax said:This thinking that 2020 will be this draft Xanadu for us is really unbelievable. Like we are so much smarter than the rest of the league to engineer this great opportunity.Look, we’re not only wasting money but we’re wasting something equally valuable - time. Assuming this report is true, this will be the second straight year wasting that time.If you don’t think we’re going anywhere with Eli for another year, and the probability of this is fairly high, is there really any value in keeping him another year other than sentimentality?Because I don’t really buy this mentorship stuff. The next QB needs to gel with Shurmur and build that relationship.

keeping Eli fkap : 1/26/2019 8:10 pm : link for the rest of his contract does not prevent us from bringing in FA this year. First year of FA is typically a low cap hit. the cap hit on this year's FA class will be escalating just as Eli's cap hit goes away in retirement.



In the meanwhile, Eli offers the best opportunity to win this year, and his replacement (presuming one is drafted this year) gets acclimated to life in the NFL.



improving the team (such as OL or D) while keeping Eli does not equal 'one more run' or win now for Eli. It equals improving the team. you need to improve the team no matter what. That doesn't mean you're doing it for Eli.

RE: RE: Think ELi as a class act will robbieballs2003 : 1/26/2019 8:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277339 TMS said:





Quote:





negotiate a fair restructure and so will the Giants as a a class organization. Great news.







A restructure means adding 1 or more years to Eli's contract. I'm not good with that.



Well, technically, that isn't a restructure. That is an extension. In comment 14277345 mrvax said:Well, technically, that isn't a restructure. That is an extension.

RE: So we are going to pay Eli... mrvax : 1/26/2019 8:13 pm : link

Quote:

This thinking that 2020 will be this draft Xanadu for us is really unbelievable. Like we are so much smarter than the rest of the league to engineer this great opportunity.



Look, we’re not only wasting money but we’re wasting something equally valuable - time. Assuming this report is true, this will be the second straight year wasting that time.



If you don’t think we’re going anywhere with Eli for another year, and the probability of this is fairly high, is there really any value in keeping him another year other than sentimentality?



Because I don’t really buy this mentorship stuff. The next QB needs to gel with Shurmur and build that relationship.





I agree 100%. But if 2019 doesn't net a good QB, then 2020 will have at least 3 guys who will be solid prospects. Giants really have to try hard now to find Eli's successor without reaching/forcing a QB pick. In comment 14277347 bw in dc said:I agree 100%. But if 2019 doesn't net a good QB, then 2020 will have at least 3 guys who will be solid prospects. Giants really have to try hard now to find Eli's successor without reaching/forcing a QB pick.

RE: keeping Eli GoBlue6599 : 1/26/2019 8:14 pm : link

Quote: for the rest of his contract does not prevent us from bringing in FA this year. First year of FA is typically a low cap hit. the cap hit on this year's FA class will be escalating just as Eli's cap hit goes away in retirement.



In the meanwhile, Eli offers the best opportunity to win this year, and his replacement (presuming one is drafted this year) gets acclimated to life in the NFL.



improving the team (such as OL or D) while keeping Eli does not equal 'one more run' or win now for Eli. It equals improving the team. you need to improve the team no matter what. That doesn't mean you're doing it for Eli.

I can live with this.. I just hope the Giants don’t bring in more Conner Barwin and Patrick Omamehs because we are up against the cap In comment 14277349 fkap said:I can live with this.. I just hope the Giants don’t bring in more Conner Barwin and Patrick Omamehs because we are up against the cap

RE: keeping Eli bw in dc : 1/26/2019 8:15 pm : link

Quote: for the rest of his contract does not prevent us from bringing in FA this year. First year of FA is typically a low cap hit. the cap hit on this year's FA class will be escalating just as Eli's cap hit goes away in retirement.



In the meanwhile, Eli offers the best opportunity to win this year, and his replacement (presuming one is drafted this year) gets acclimated to life in the NFL.



improving the team (such as OL or D) while keeping Eli does not equal 'one more run' or win now for Eli. It equals improving the team. you need to improve the team no matter what. That doesn't mean you're doing it for Eli.



Keeping Eli can just as easily be construed for paying him more money for services rendered.



Opportunity to win what exactly? In comment 14277349 fkap said:Keeping Eli can just as easily be construed for paying him more money for services rendered.Opportunity to win what exactly?

win what? fkap : 1/26/2019 8:17 pm : link games.



there's a minimum of 16 of them.



The goal is to win as many as possible.

RE: RE: keeping Eli mrvax : 1/26/2019 8:19 pm : link

Quote:

Keeping Eli can just as easily be construed for paying him more money for services rendered.



Opportunity to win what exactly?



IMO, keeping Eli rather than saving $17M is the worst thing to do. Eli is not shot and with a better Oline for 16 games the Giants can realistically go 8-8 in 2019. That would suck! In comment 14277356 bw in dc said:IMO, keeping Eli rather than saving $17M is the worst thing to do. Eli is not shot and with a better Oline for 16 games the Giants can realistically go 8-8 in 2019. That would suck!

RE: win what? bw in dc : 1/26/2019 8:21 pm : link

Quote: games.



there's a minimum of 16 of them.



The goal is to win as many as possible.



And how many do you think we can win? Reasonably speaking...



In comment 14277357 fkap said:And how many do you think we can win? Reasonably speaking...

Well, fkap : 1/26/2019 8:27 pm : link I'm thinking this past year, with a halfway decent OL and D, we would have easily made the playoffs. No reason to think we couldn't do that next year. Many people scoff at making the playoffs, thinking 'big deal, we can't run with the big dogs, so why bother?'. I say 'you gotta be in it to win it'.



This is, of course, predicated on actually improving the team, which is something we made minimal strides in doing during the first year of regime Gettleman. Sans that, it really doesn't matter who the QB is for the foreseeable future.

I just hope this doesn't mean they are going St. Jimmy : 1/26/2019 8:27 pm : link QB no matter what in round one or two. I don't want to see them cave on BPA if a QB is not there. They have painted themselves into a corner though. They need to get a QB in the next two drafts or via trade quickly.

I think this is a logical approach Giant John : 1/26/2019 8:28 pm : link Which I happen to agree with. Eli will be the first to tell you he is not playing forever. Can the Giants find a better guy to watch how the position is played than Eli. No they can’t so I’m on board with this.

What are the expectations for 2019? PhilSimms15 : 1/26/2019 8:33 pm : link It seems to me that only so much can be accomplished in one season, particularly with limited cap space. Eli coming back means they either carry the $20m or extend and then have real dollars on next year’s cap.



The O-Line on its best day is mediocre and the defense proved to be very weak. It’s got to take 2-3 years for the rebuild.



So why go with a 38-year old QB?



Most likely, 2019 will be similar to 2018. Five or six wins.



You simply can not rebuild a Defense, add a quality center and quantity RT, use the first round pick for a guy who won’t play and expect anything other than marginal improvement.





I'd AcidTest : 1/26/2019 8:41 pm : link understand if the Giants cut Eli, but I would prefer they keep him at his current salary. No veteran is better than Eli. But I'd also prefer they not extend him.

RE: Well, bw in dc : 1/26/2019 8:41 pm : link

Quote: I'm thinking this past year, with a halfway decent OL and D, we would have easily made the playoffs. No reason to think we couldn't do that next year. Many people scoff at making the playoffs, thinking 'big deal, we can't run with the big dogs, so why bother?'. I say 'you gotta be in it to win it'.



This is, of course, predicated on actually improving the team, which is something we made minimal strides in doing during the first year of regime Gettleman. Sans that, it really doesn't matter who the QB is for the foreseeable future.



I think it’s safe to assume a playoff spot is typically at 10 wins. Anything lower gets very dicey. Right?



So you really think this team can at least stay the same and win another four games to get to ten? Really? In comment 14277368 fkap said:I think it’s safe to assume a playoff spot is typically at 10 wins. Anything lower gets very dicey. Right?So you really think this team can at least stay the same and win another four games to get to ten? Really?

RE: RE: Well, mrvax : 1/26/2019 8:48 pm : link

Quote:

I think it’s safe to assume a playoff spot is typically at 10 wins. Anything lower gets very dicey. Right?



So you really think this team can at least stay the same and win another four games to get to ten? Really?



Agreed but the Giants would need 5 more wins. I think they went 5-11 in 2018. In comment 14277377 bw in dc said:Agreed but the Giants would need 5 more wins. I think they went 5-11 in 2018.

I repeat: fkap : 1/26/2019 8:52 pm : link

"This is, of course, predicated on actually improving the team"





That part is important.





And yes, I do believe that with Eli at the helm of a minimum to moderately improved team, this can be a playoff contender. What I'm doubtful on is having a minimum to moderately improved team.

... christian : 1/26/2019 8:57 pm : link Manning is getting dragged out there and beaten like a bag, it's sad.



Gettleman is purging and repairing a very broken roster, and it's understandably going to a few years.



There's plenty more to do. Good chance there are 3 new lineman starting in the Fall, and a bunch of new receivers and tight ends.



I'd so much rather see someone like Geno Smith take the lumps as the Giants rebuild, than Manning get trucked and then ultimately get benched.

RE: Terps and BW TMS : 1/26/2019 8:58 pm : link

Quote: Your agenda is skewed. What would you rather the team do. Start Lauletta next year? NFL teams don’t tank. This isn’t the NBA. Any of the draftees this year (including Haskins) are not ready to start year 1. If Eli at $17 mil isn’t the starter, what veteran at less then 10 would you suggest knowing they will know they are starting for a VERY short period of time? Great point and ELI and this offense was playing very well in the second half of the season. Think with a good draft and FA period we are competitive next year and ELI is not the problem. Keep the faith. In comment 14277340 Dave on the UWS said:Great point and ELI and this offense was playing very well in the second half of the season. Think with a good draft and FA period we are competitive next year and ELI is not the problem. Keep the faith.

RE: I repeat: mrvax : 1/26/2019 9:02 pm : link

Quote:

"This is, of course, predicated on actually improving the team"





That part is important.





And yes, I do believe that with Eli at the helm of a minimum to moderately improved team, this can be a playoff contender. What I'm doubtful on is having a minimum to moderately improved team.



It can be done but it's difficult to do in 1 year. First, the Giants need to improve the Oline, especially at RT and C. Second, they need a good ER and Dline that can actually hurry-up or get to the QB. The D needs to improve to the point that they deny 5-6 more points per game to the opponent.



Can they do it with limited FA dollars and the draft??? In comment 14277384 fkap said:It can be done but it's difficult to do in 1 year. First, the Giants need to improve the Oline, especially at RT and C. Second, they need a good ER and Dline that can actually hurry-up or get to the QB. The D needs to improve to the point that they deny 5-6 more points per game to the opponent.Can they do it with limited FA dollars and the draft???

RE: ... mrvax : 1/26/2019 9:05 pm : link

Quote: Manning is getting dragged out there and beaten like a bag, it's sad.



Gettleman is purging and repairing a very broken roster, and it's understandably going to a few years.



There's plenty more to do. Good chance there are 3 new lineman starting in the Fall, and a bunch of new receivers and tight ends.



I'd so much rather see someone like Geno Smith take the lumps as the Giants rebuild, than Manning get trucked and then ultimately get benched.



Yes, Geno Smith is the answer. If the question is "How can the Giants ensure a great draft position for 2020?"

In comment 14277387 christian said:Yes, Geno Smith is the answer. If the question is "How can the Giants ensure a great draft position for 2020?"

RE: RE: ... christian : 1/26/2019 9:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277387 christian said:





Quote:





Manning is getting dragged out there and beaten like a bag, it's sad.



Gettleman is purging and repairing a very broken roster, and it's understandably going to a few years.



There's plenty more to do. Good chance there are 3 new lineman starting in the Fall, and a bunch of new receivers and tight ends.



I'd so much rather see someone like Geno Smith take the lumps as the Giants rebuild, than Manning get trucked and then ultimately get benched.







Yes, Geno Smith is the answer. If the question is "How can the Giants ensure a great draft position for 2020?"



It's also a decent answer to; how to not have Manning go out with a sub .500 record and get his ass kicked as the team rebuilds. In comment 14277394 mrvax said:It's also a decent answer to; how to not have Manning go out with a sub .500 record and get his ass kicked as the team rebuilds.

All this does is lock in a 6-10 season Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 9:14 pm : link that spends near $20M on Eli and gives little game-time experience for the next guy.



Another waste of time year...

RE: RE: RE: ... mrvax : 1/26/2019 9:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277394 mrvax said:





Quote:





In comment 14277387 christian said:





Quote:





Manning is getting dragged out there and beaten like a bag, it's sad.



Gettleman is purging and repairing a very broken roster, and it's understandably going to a few years.



There's plenty more to do. Good chance there are 3 new lineman starting in the Fall, and a bunch of new receivers and tight ends.



I'd so much rather see someone like Geno Smith take the lumps as the Giants rebuild, than Manning get trucked and then ultimately get benched.







Yes, Geno Smith is the answer. If the question is "How can the Giants ensure a great draft position for 2020?"







It's also a decent answer to; how to not have Manning go out with a sub .500 record and get his ass kicked as the team rebuilds.



Yes. Yes it is. Somehow Every time a poster mentions Geno Smith, I get a nauseous feeling in my stomach. 🤭

In comment 14277396 christian said:Yes. Yes it is. Somehow Every time a poster mentions Geno Smith, I get a nauseous feeling in my stomach. 🤭

RE: All this does is lock in a 6-10 season Bill L : 1/26/2019 9:20 pm : link

Quote: that spends near $20M on Eli and gives little game-time experience for the next guy.



Another waste of time year...

Well, that’s a whole lot of unfounded speculation. They had a 30+ offense to wrap the year and a high draft pick to add to either line. That doesn’t count later round, beginning of the round at that, picks later on or FA. Eli doesn’t hold them back and they’re more likely than not to improve in overall talent. So, maybe you’re right and they finish as they did this year, pre- vs post- bye record notwithstanding, but it’s equally probable that they improve. In comment 14277399 Jimmy Googs said:Well, that’s a whole lot of unfounded speculation. They had a 30+ offense to wrap the year and a high draft pick to add to either line. That doesn’t count later round, beginning of the round at that, picks later on or FA. Eli doesn’t hold them back and they’re more likely than not to improve in overall talent. So, maybe you’re right and they finish as they did this year, pre- vs post- bye record notwithstanding, but it’s equally probable that they improve.

Darnit JCin332 : 1/26/2019 9:21 pm : link Googs weekend was off to such a good start after the Stewart news...

Here's the part I don't get: 81_Great_Dane : 1/26/2019 9:23 pm : link Eli's a total pro, was groomed from childhood by a very good NFL QB (Archie) and has had what, 20+ years? to be able to bounce football ideas off his HOFer QB brother Peyton. His ability to read defenses, his preparation, his knowledge are all first-rate. He shares that knowledge with the whole QB unit in meetings. A young QB can learn a lot by hanging around him, listening carefully, and emulating his approach. I believe Geno Smith said as much when he was with the Giants.



But it is not Eli's job to groom his successor. His job is to prepare to win football games. He's not a coach, he's the starting QB. These are two completely different jobs, and the job he has is more than full-time. Why do people think he can and should do both? Why do the Giants think he can and should do both?



If they put a young QB in the room with Eli, that's all the grooming anyone should expect from Eli. The rest is on the coaches, especially Shurmur, since he's supposed to be a quarterback whisperer.

RE: RE: All this does is lock in a 6-10 season Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 9:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277399 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





that spends near $20M on Eli and gives little game-time experience for the next guy.



Another waste of time year...





Well, that’s a whole lot of unfounded speculation. They had a 30+ offense to wrap the year and a high draft pick to add to either line. That doesn’t count later round, beginning of the round at that, picks later on or FA. Eli doesn’t hold them back and they’re more likely than not to improve in overall talent. So, maybe you’re right and they finish as they did this year, pre- vs post- bye record notwithstanding, but it’s equally probable that they improve.



So its equally probable yet unfounded.



thanks for the insightful conviction... In comment 14277401 Bill L said:So its equally probable yet unfounded.thanks for the insightful conviction...

RE: Darnit Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 9:27 pm : link

Quote: Googs weekend was off to such a good start after the Stewart news...



No buddy comment?



At some point add an opinion, humor, fact or lie...but do something with your posts In comment 14277402 JCin332 said:No buddy comment?At some point add an opinion, humor, fact or lie...but do something with your posts

RE: More insghtful than your absolutism Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 9:28 pm : link

Quote: Absolutely



Sounded like we were 50/50 a minute ago... In comment 14277407 Bill L said:Sounded like we were 50/50 a minute ago...

RE: RE: More insghtful than your absolutism Bill L : 1/26/2019 9:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277407 Bill L said:





Quote:





Absolutely







Sounded like we were 50/50 a minute ago...

I’m more than 50/50 that they will win more than last year, which balances your guarantee of 6 wins (based on....zero data). In comment 14277410 Jimmy Googs said:I’m more than 50/50 that they will win more than last year, which balances your guarantee of 6 wins (based on....zero data).

Great Bill. Maybe they will win Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 9:50 pm : link more than they did last year...I even said 6 wins with my post that you decided to jump for some reason.



My point is they need to focus on building a better team for the future and not plugging in Eli all season long to win a few versus the occasional backup QB.



But yes, I am happy we get to draft every year as well as i know something might change someday...





Sorry I didn't bring all the "data" Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 9:54 pm : link you do to the table.



Maybe JC will provide some...

RE: Not surprising djm : 1/26/2019 9:54 pm : link

Quote: I suspect and would hope they go defense at 6 and try to trade up into back end of the 1st.





this is my favorite scenario. I want a defensive stud early and the qb later in the same round or early round 2. Let Eli play here with a gun to his head and if he wins and makes things awkward and “difficult” it’s fucking beautiful. Of course this cake and eat it too hope still has to yield the right players, giants still gotta hit the hr, but in a perfect world... In comment 14277273 Sammo85 said:this is my favorite scenario. I want a defensive stud early and the qb later in the same round or early round 2. Let Eli play here with a gun to his head and if he wins and makes things awkward and “difficult” it’s fucking beautiful. Of course this cake and eat it too hope still has to yield the right players, giants still gotta hit the hr, but in a perfect world...

RE: This is all stale news. djm : 1/26/2019 9:58 pm : link

Quote: The only thing I found interesting is that the article made it seem like DG told Eli there is a high likelihood they are taking a QB this year.



This was the only part worth while but it’s a pretty big bombshell. I kinda think it’s hilarious that a large contingent on this thread are saying no surprise with the news yet these same heads last week were saying the giants will never move on from Eli and how terrible that decision was and is. Now we’re not surprised.... In comment 14277295 Zeke's Alibi said:This was the only part worth while but it’s a pretty big bombshell. I kinda think it’s hilarious that a large contingent on this thread are saying no surprise with the news yet these same heads last week were saying the giants will never move on from Eli and how terrible that decision was and is. Now we’re not surprised....

I wrote last year go all in on Eli Jim in Forest Hills : 1/26/2019 9:59 pm : link No point in half asking it. I’m against taking a qb if they retain Eli?



They should go max for the playoffs this year.



Eli is not a mentor, dude wants to play and win. That’s been consistent the whole time.



If Eli comes back fuck drafting the qb get all hands on deck and try to win the Super Bowl next year.

RE: Hmmm... djm : 1/26/2019 10:03 pm : link

Quote: “Upon detailed film study of the entire season, no alarming signs were uncovered to reveal regression in his physical skills, no category of throws he can no longer make.”



Indeed, he had a great year. Top 25 in QBR.



25th to be exact.



Do you realize that just about every starting qb in the nfl has pretty good stats these days? I think you do, you have to, you're watching these games like the rest of us. These guys are all putting up good to great passing numbers. Are we reallly going to bash a qb because of his so so stats?? Especially one that was learning a new offense behind the worst OL in history until it at least looked just kinda terrible second half. You cite shit like it’s the end all be all. Didn’t Casey keenum have worse stats for minny in 2017 and they got to the nfc title game.



Eli can play better in 2018 because the team could play better. This simple fact of the nfl, the very fabric of the nfl game is team effort, is it really lost on some of you?

In comment 14277296 bw in dc said:Do you realize that just about every starting qb in the nfl has pretty good stats these days? I think you do, you have to, you're watching these games like the rest of us. These guys are all putting up good to great passing numbers. Are we reallly going to bash a qb because of his so so stats?? Especially one that was learning a new offense behind the worst OL in history until it at least looked just kinda terrible second half. You cite shit like it’s the end all be all. Didn’t Casey keenum have worse stats for minny in 2017 and they got to the nfc title game.Eli can play better in 2018 because the team could play better. This simple fact of the nfl, the very fabric of the nfl game is team effort, is it really lost on some of you?

You're lost in space Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 10:10 pm : link if you think it matters that the Giants play better in 2019 with Eli at QB.



lost...

RE: RE: RE: So we are going to pay Eli... djm : 1/26/2019 10:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277327 mrvax said:





Quote:





In comment 14277320 bw in dc said:





Quote:





close to $20M - assuming some hair cut in salary - to be the QB coach.



I thought that’s why we hired this supposed great QB wizard in Shurmur.



This is going to be a complete waste of material cap dollars to invest in more pressing needs.









I saw the Oline as being Eli's Achilles heal,not Eli's decline.



Reality is Eli is 38 and expensive. I'd say goodbye to Eli and plan on drafting a kid or trading some team who has a good prospect. Have Lauletta battle it out with 2 young guys. Best one gets to start in game 1 in Dallas.



Giants save $17M !



If all the young QBs suck, we are in a great draft position for 2020. Win-win, IMO.









You'd think this is the easy decision. Apparently we're rather pay the $17M on the cap to put the final ruination on Eli's career by having him retire with a sub .500 record and then be benched for a rookie.



2019 is going to be a sad season.



So you’re putting the entire fortunes of next season on Eli’s back. As he goes, so goes the giants. That’s garbage. But you know this.



The team can’t win next season with Eli at qb but can’t lose if they start a rookie. It’s all good then right? Why? Why can’t they win with Eli? Don’t tell me because of last year. If the d is even mildly better next season this giants team can’t win next season? And all because of the qb. What??? You’ll just spin in to more platitudes, some kind of true but most being irrelevant. But you’re wrong to assign most if not all of the blame to Eli. It’s easy though. In comment 14277332 Go Terps said:So you’re putting the entire fortunes of next season on Eli’s back. As he goes, so goes the giants. That’s garbage. But you know this.The team can’t win next season with Eli at qb but can’t lose if they start a rookie. It’s all good then right? Why? Why can’t they win with Eli? Don’t tell me because of last year. If the d is even mildly better next season this giants team can’t win next season? And all because of the qb. What??? You’ll just spin in to more platitudes, some kind of true but most being irrelevant. But you’re wrong to assign most if not all of the blame to Eli. It’s easy though.

RE: RE: Terps and BW djm : 1/26/2019 10:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277340 Dave on the UWS said:





Quote:





Your agenda is skewed. What would you rather the team do. Start Lauletta next year? NFL teams don’t tank. This isn’t the NBA. Any of the draftees this year (including Haskins) are not ready to start year 1. If Eli at $17 mil isn’t the starter, what veteran at less then 10 would you suggest knowing they will know they are starting for a VERY short period of time?







We're tanking WITH Eli. How many more losses is it going to take for that to sink in?



More garbage. In comment 14277342 Go Terps said:More garbage.

RE: RE: RE: Well, bw in dc : 1/26/2019 10:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277377 bw in dc said:





Quote:







I think it’s safe to assume a playoff spot is typically at 10 wins. Anything lower gets very dicey. Right?



So you really think this team can at least stay the same and win another four games to get to ten? Really?







Agreed but the Giants would need 5 more wins. I think they went 5-11 in 2018.



I stand corrected. I was assuming we had at least 6 wins with all of this talk about how wonderful Eli played... ;) In comment 14277380 mrvax said:I stand corrected. I was assuming we had at least 6 wins with all of this talk about how wonderful Eli played... ;)

RE: I repeat: bw in dc : 1/26/2019 10:15 pm : link

Quote:

"This is, of course, predicated on actually improving the team"





That part is important.





And yes, I do believe that with Eli at the helm of a minimum to moderately improved team, this can be a playoff contender. What I'm doubtful on is having a minimum to moderately improved team.



In order for this to work, you do realize that two teams clearly better than us in our own division - Philly and Dallas - would have to drop off and come back to the back. Why gives you that idea? In comment 14277384 fkap said:In order for this to work, you do realize that two teams clearly better than us in our own division - Philly and Dallas - would have to drop off and come back to the back. Why gives you that idea?

i cannot simply fathom Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 10:17 pm : link how some of you cannot consider an NFL season without Eli on the Giant roster.



Why does it matter so much?





RE: RE: Hmmm... bw in dc : 1/26/2019 10:22 pm : link

Quote:

Do you realize that just about every starting qb in the nfl has pretty good stats these days? I think you do, you have to, you're watching these games like the rest of us. These guys are all putting up good to great passing numbers. Are we reallly going to bash a qb because of his so so stats?? Especially one that was learning a new offense behind the worst OL in history until it at least looked just kinda terrible second half. You cite shit like it’s the end all be all. Didn’t Casey keenum have worse stats for minny in 2017 and they got to the nfc title game.



Eli can play better in 2018 because the team could play better. This simple fact of the nfl, the very fabric of the nfl game is team effort, is it really lost on some of you?



Just to be clear, those stats I referenced aren't bw in dc stats. Those are NFL stats. Official NFL states to be precise.



So whether every QB has good stats or not doesn't matter. His rating is relative to the circumstances. And according to those official stats, Eli was in the bottom third last year in QB effectiveness. In comment 14277428 djm said:Just to be clear, those stats I referenced aren't bw in dc stats. Those are NFL stats. Official NFL states to be precise.So whether every QB has good stats or not doesn't matter. His rating is relative to the circumstances. And according to those official stats, Eli was in the bottom third last year in QB effectiveness.

I don’t think anyone has ever said that Bill L : 1/26/2019 10:22 pm : link But your counter is that we would do worse, or no better, with Eli and an improved cast. That’s what most people can’t fathom.

RE: You're lost in space djm : 1/26/2019 10:24 pm : link

Quote: if you think it matters that the Giants play better in 2019 with Eli at QB.



lost...



You see, I can actually prove that the giants can win with Eli in 2019 because I’ve seen the giants win with Eli before, and as recently as 2016 with a shittier offensive roster. Wtf can you prove other than tell me the giants sucked the last two years? Are you going to try and convince me that qbs who play for losing teams over a two year stretch can’t ever win again ? Especially when that qb doesn’t look completely lost ? The guy threw for 4400 yards and had two to one TD int ratio. Oh but he’s 25th... fuck outta here with these stats. He’s an ok qb at worst,, probably better if the defense can get a stop in 2019. THe guy hung 30 plus on dallas, Houston and Carolina. Hung 40 on Washington. Beat the Bears. Played well over the last 8 games. But there’s no way he can win with a better team around him? Some of you sound ridiculous. Sorry. In comment 14277433 Jimmy Googs said:You see, I can actually prove that the giants can win with Eli in 2019 because I’ve seen the giants win with Eli before, and as recently as 2016 with a shittier offensive roster. Wtf can you prove other than tell me the giants sucked the last two years? Are you going to try and convince me that qbs who play for losing teams over a two year stretch can’t ever win again ? Especially when that qb doesn’t look completely lost ? The guy threw for 4400 yards and had two to one TD int ratio. Oh but he’s 25th... fuck outta here with these stats. He’s an ok qb at worst,, probably better if the defense can get a stop in 2019. THe guy hung 30 plus on dallas, Houston and Carolina. Hung 40 on Washington. Beat the Bears. Played well over the last 8 games. But there’s no way he can win with a better team around him? Some of you sound ridiculous. Sorry.

RE: I wrote last year go all in on Eli bw in dc : 1/26/2019 10:24 pm : link

Quote: No point in half asking it. I’m against taking a qb if they retain Eli?



They should go max for the playoffs this year.



Eli is not a mentor, dude wants to play and win. That’s been consistent the whole time.



If Eli comes back fuck drafting the qb get all hands on deck and try to win the Super Bowl next year.



In other words, just add more parts for Eli, stir, and then Super Bowl here we come...?? In comment 14277425 Jim in Forest Hills said:In other words, just add more parts for Eli, stir, and then Super Bowl here we come...??

RE: Hmmm... Mr. Bungle : 1/26/2019 10:26 pm : link

Quote: “Upon detailed film study of the entire season, no alarming signs were uncovered to reveal regression in his physical skills, no category of throws he can no longer make.”



Indeed, he had a great year. Top 25 in QBR.



25th to be exact.

They watched film. It's right there in the quote. They didn't just look at a stupid QBR ranking and make a decision. Thankfully. In comment 14277296 bw in dc said:They watched film. It's right there in the quote. They didn't just look at a stupid QBR ranking and make a decision. Thankfully.

And some of you just love to bitch djm : 1/26/2019 10:30 pm : link News leaks the giants want to draft a replacement qb and they don’t think the fa qbs are worth a shit, and you’re still killing them...now they should just cut Eli at allllllll costs because there’s no way in hell they can win this guy? And the cap savings? They’d still be eating millions next season and what if the rookie qb is fucking terrible or hurt and that team was ready to win? Then what there people? Then how does DG and PS save their job? Riddle me that? Oh but we don’t care right? Gotta cut the guy and save money! And play the rookie on a cost controlled deal because save money!



Not. That. Easy. Nor is it risk free. Nor is it pragmatic.

RE: RE: I wrote last year go all in on Eli djm : 1/26/2019 10:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277425 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





No point in half asking it. I’m against taking a qb if they retain Eli?



They should go max for the playoffs this year.



Eli is not a mentor, dude wants to play and win. That’s been consistent the whole time.



If Eli comes back fuck drafting the qb get all hands on deck and try to win the Super Bowl next year.







In other words, just add more parts for Eli, stir, and then Super Bowl here we come...??



You’re gonna add parts for any fucking qb. Are we gonna win every year with this long term perfect rookie qb of yours if the defense still sucks balls?? What if the next qb is even worse? I know this is impossible for you some of you to fathom...



In comment 14277446 bw in dc said:You’re gonna add parts for any fucking qb. Are we gonna win every year with this long term perfect rookie qb of yours if the defense still sucks balls?? What if the next qb is even worse? I know this is impossible for you some of you to fathom...

RE: I don’t think anyone has ever said that Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 10:35 pm : link

Quote: But your counter is that we would do worse, or no better, with Eli and an improved cast. That’s what most people can’t fathom.



huh? If we can do better with an improved cast then we don't need Eli... In comment 14277443 Bill L said:huh? If we can do better with an improved cast then we don't need Eli...

Schwartz doesn't say anything about drafting a QB in 2019. Cool Down : 1/26/2019 10:36 pm : link He says that Shurmur and company haven't seen any loss of

Eli's abilities in 2018, so there should be no concern here that The Giants may 'press' to get a QB in the 2019 draft and get themselves into "Quarterback Hell".

If Eli hasn't lost the physical attributes-and we can assume he hasn't lost the mental attributes-then they can wait until 2020 or 2021 to find a QB that they really love.

Meanwhile, build a good O Line, and perhaps accumulate enough picks to allow a trade-up on 2020 or 2021.

RE: RE: I don’t think anyone has ever said that Bill L : 1/26/2019 10:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277443 Bill L said:





Quote:





But your counter is that we would do worse, or no better, with Eli and an improved cast. That’s what most people can’t fathom.







huh? If we can do better with an improved cast then we don't need Eli...

We could do,worse without him and any rookie falls into that category. No reason to lose before you need to, so let one sit. Which is the plan apparently. In comment 14277454 Jimmy Googs said:We could do,worse without him and any rookie falls into that category. No reason to lose before you need to, so let one sit. Which is the plan apparently.

RE: RE: You're lost in space Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 10:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277433 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





if you think it matters that the Giants play better in 2019 with Eli at QB.



lost...







You see, I can actually prove that the giants can win with Eli in 2019 because I’ve seen the giants win with Eli before, and as recently as 2016 with a shittier offensive roster. Wtf can you prove other than tell me the giants sucked the last two years? Are you going to try and convince me that qbs who play for losing teams over a two year stretch can’t ever win again ? Especially when that qb doesn’t look completely lost ? The guy threw for 4400 yards and had two to one TD int ratio. Oh but he’s 25th... fuck outta here with these stats. He’s an ok qb at worst,, probably better if the defense can get a stop in 2019. THe guy hung 30 plus on dallas, Houston and Carolina. Hung 40 on Washington. Beat the Bears. Played well over the last 8 games. But there’s no way he can win with a better team around him? Some of you sound ridiculous. Sorry.



You're lost. As in you have lost your mind.



The Giants will never, ever be a playoff team again with Eli.



Don't be sorry...nor ridiculous.



Move on....



In comment 14277445 djm said:You're lost. As in you have lost your mind.The Giants will never, ever be a playoff team again with Eli.Don't be sorry...nor ridiculous.Move on....

RE: RE: Hmmm... bw in dc : 1/26/2019 10:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277296 bw in dc said:





Quote:





“Upon detailed film study of the entire season, no alarming signs were uncovered to reveal regression in his physical skills, no category of throws he can no longer make.”



Indeed, he had a great year. Top 25 in QBR.



25th to be exact.





They watched film. It's right there in the quote. They didn't just look at a stupid QBR ranking and make a decision. Thankfully.



No, I get it - absolutely. Just throwing in a benchmark, albeit it is has some flaws. My guess is even using these remedial analytics aren't interesting to this brain trust.



Frankly, it's hard to believe that this intense film watch didn't actually reveal that Eli has - less mobility than ever, accuracy struggles on non-check down throws, feeling the ghosts more than ever, etc. In comment 14277448 Mr. Bungle said:No, I get it - absolutely. Just throwing in a benchmark, albeit it is has some flaws. My guess is even using these remedial analytics aren't interesting to this brain trust.Frankly, it's hard to believe that this intense film watch didn't actually reveal that Eli has - less mobility than ever, accuracy struggles on non-check down throws, feeling the ghosts more than ever, etc.

RE: RE: RE: I don’t think anyone has ever said that Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2019 10:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277454 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14277443 Bill L said:





Quote:





But your counter is that we would do worse, or no better, with Eli and an improved cast. That’s what most people can’t fathom.







huh? If we can do better with an improved cast then we don't need Eli...





We could do,worse without him and any rookie falls into that category. No reason to lose before you need to, so let one sit. Which is the plan apparently.



I don't care if we do worse in the short term. As long as it helps do better in the medium and long term.



But you have to start it sometime... In comment 14277459 Bill L said:I don't care if we do worse in the short term. As long as it helps do better in the medium and long term.But you have to start it sometime...

You start it with a sit and learn Bill L : 1/26/2019 10:44 pm : link But I really think it’s all about getting rid of Eli with you. The rest of this is merely irrelevant noise.

You don't waste Doomster : 1/26/2019 10:44 pm : link 17M on someone to mentor/groom/train another QB....



That is as stupid as overpaying Stewart to be an influence in the locker room...



If you pay Eli this season, it's because he is your starter....

RE: You don't waste mfsd : 1/26/2019 10:58 pm : link

Quote: 17M on someone to mentor/groom/train another QB....



That is as stupid as overpaying Stewart to be an influence in the locker room...



If you pay Eli this season, it's because he is your starter....



Who said Eli starting and mentoring a young QB are mutually exclusive? In comment 14277466 Doomster said:Who said Eli starting and mentoring a young QB are mutually exclusive?

DSG is obsessed with Eli Giants38 : 1/26/2019 11:01 pm : link I can at least get behind Eli coming back if we selected Murray or Haskins at 6 and are grooming someone for the future. But we unequivocally cannot try to build the team around Eli once more and run it back. That did not work last year, and it will not work this year. And this absolute foolishness from some that, well, it’s no big deal, we can always just go to the grocery store and get a QB in 2020 is mindnumbingly stupid. It doesn’t work that way. We are not guaranteed to be a bottom 5 team next year in position to draft a guy. We don’t know if the QBs will play well enough to warrant high picks (look how guys like Darnold played worse than expected and were dropped in rankings because of it). There are too many variables. Just pick Haskins or Murray and move on with things.

djm Go Terps : 1/26/2019 11:01 pm : link They're not losing simply because of Eli, but they ARE losing with him. That isn't garbage...that's a fact. Go back and look at the records.



You guys want it both ways...you want to give Gettleman and Shurmur years to get this right, but you want to pay in 2019 for a QB that isn't part of that longer term picture. Why? There is only one reason to keep Eli around in 2019...to compete for a Super Bowl. He gives us a better shot than any rookie to do that.



But if that isn't the goal, then we are better off letting him go and using the $17M to help build elsewhere.



The only thing that's garbage is the way this football team is run. You want to think they'll win next year, that's fine...but you have to do it on faith.



Just remember, Gettleman and Shurmur couldn't wait to cover their asses and bring up 3-13 in 2017. You want to think we're ready to win in 2019, have at it. Because otherwise keeping Eli makes zero sense.

RE: djm Giants38 : 1/26/2019 11:19 pm : link

Quote: They're not losing simply because of Eli, but they ARE losing with him. That isn't garbage...that's a fact. Go back and look at the records.



You guys want it both ways...you want to give Gettleman and Shurmur years to get this right, but you want to pay in 2019 for a QB that isn't part of that longer term picture. Why? There is only one reason to keep Eli around in 2019...to compete for a Super Bowl. He gives us a better shot than any rookie to do that.



But if that isn't the goal, then we are better off letting him go and using the $17M to help build elsewhere.



The only thing that's garbage is the way this football team is run. You want to think they'll win next year, that's fine...but you have to do it on faith.



Just remember, Gettleman and Shurmur couldn't wait to cover their asses and bring up 3-13 in 2017. You want to think we're ready to win in 2019, have at it. Because otherwise keeping Eli makes zero sense.



GoTerps - you and I are lockstep in this. Here’s what’s going on: DSG and Shurmur had their one “freebie”, so to speak. They could claim the roster stunk from the prior year, tangible improvement based on a couple more wins, etc. They can’t do that anymore. You don’t get three or four years of shit to prove your worth. DSG knows that he better get a plan for the future at QB in the room, or he is fukadomed, and he’ll be gone quickly. You’re seeing that now.



That said, I’m disappointed if they won’t consider Murray, because it continues to show a lack of creativity in the room. And picking a QB in the second round won’t cut it. They need to go QB high and they need to do it now. In comment 14277482 Go Terps said:GoTerps - you and I are lockstep in this. Here’s what’s going on: DSG and Shurmur had their one “freebie”, so to speak. They could claim the roster stunk from the prior year, tangible improvement based on a couple more wins, etc. They can’t do that anymore. You don’t get three or four years of shit to prove your worth. DSG knows that he better get a plan for the future at QB in the room, or he is fukadomed, and he’ll be gone quickly. You’re seeing that now.That said, I’m disappointed if they won’t consider Murray, because it continues to show a lack of creativity in the room. And picking a QB in the second round won’t cut it. They need to go QB high and they need to do it now.

RE: RE: I wrote last year go all in on Eli Jim in Forest Hills : 1/26/2019 11:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277425 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





No point in half asking it. I’m against taking a qb if they retain Eli?



They should go max for the playoffs this year.



Eli is not a mentor, dude wants to play and win. That’s been consistent the whole time.



If Eli comes back fuck drafting the qb get all hands on deck and try to win the Super Bowl next year. .





In other words, just add more parts for Eli, stir, and then Super Bowl here we come...??



All I’m saying is they need to commit to a plan. Eli is no mentor dude wants to play and win. I am in favor of moving forward without Eli but for crissakes if you keep him go friggin all in with him. Going half way is ensuring halfway results imo. In comment 14277446 bw in dc said:All I’m saying is they need to commit to a plan. Eli is no mentor dude wants to play and win. I am in favor of moving forward without Eli but for crissakes if you keep him go friggin all in with him. Going half way is ensuring halfway results imo.

Guys believing the NYG will be a playoff team are looking in a vacuum The_Boss : 1/26/2019 11:20 pm : link We went 5-11. There are 2 playoff teams ahead of us in our own division. Those 2 teams absolutely OWN us. They are better run than us. They have better GM’s (yes, Jerry is better than DG). Even if DG has an A+ offseason, we’re highly unlikely to surpass either because they’re going to improve too. The gap is too wide. It’s hard to win a division when you are pretty much starting 0-4 in the division. Eli or no Eli, when I look at our opponents for 2019, it looks like a 5/6 win season. The NYG are in a brutal spot. If DG doesn’t like any of these QB’s in the draft, and I pray he doesn’t, Eli is the guy. And if he is, as others have said, they’re wasting time. I agree with Terps: 2019 is going to probably be a disaster because of a lack of tangible improvement/progress.

RE: DSG is obsessed with Eli mrvax : 1/26/2019 11:20 pm : link

Quote: I can at least get behind Eli coming back if we selected Murray or Haskins at 6 and are grooming someone for the future. But we unequivocally cannot try to build the team around Eli once more and run it back. That did not work last year, and it will not work this year. And this absolute foolishness from some that, well, it’s no big deal, we can always just go to the grocery store and get a QB in 2020 is mindnumbingly stupid. It doesn’t work that way. We are not guaranteed to be a bottom 5 team next year in position to draft a guy. We don’t know if the QBs will play well enough to warrant high picks (look how guys like Darnold played worse than expected and were dropped in rankings because of it). There are too many variables. Just pick Haskins or Murray and move on with things.



What's up with this DSG shit? You were posting the same crap that got you banned as Giants34. Asshole. In comment 14277481 Giants38 said:What's up with this DSG shit? You were posting the same crap that got you banned as Giants34. Asshole.

RE: RE: djm BleedBlue : 1/26/2019 11:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277482 Go Terps said:





Quote:





They're not losing simply because of Eli, but they ARE losing with him. That isn't garbage...that's a fact. Go back and look at the records.



You guys want it both ways...you want to give Gettleman and Shurmur years to get this right, but you want to pay in 2019 for a QB that isn't part of that longer term picture. Why? There is only one reason to keep Eli around in 2019...to compete for a Super Bowl. He gives us a better shot than any rookie to do that.



But if that isn't the goal, then we are better off letting him go and using the $17M to help build elsewhere.



The only thing that's garbage is the way this football team is run. You want to think they'll win next year, that's fine...but you have to do it on faith.



Just remember, Gettleman and Shurmur couldn't wait to cover their asses and bring up 3-13 in 2017. You want to think we're ready to win in 2019, have at it. Because otherwise keeping Eli makes zero sense.







GoTerps - you and I are lockstep in this. Here’s what’s going on: DSG and Shurmur had their one “freebie”, so to speak. They could claim the roster stunk from the prior year, tangible improvement based on a couple more wins, etc. They can’t do that anymore. You don’t get three or four years of shit to prove your worth. DSG knows that he better get a plan for the future at QB in the room, or he is fukadomed, and he’ll be gone quickly. You’re seeing that now.



That said, I’m disappointed if they won’t consider Murray, because it continues to show a lack of creativity in the room. And picking a QB in the second round won’t cut it. They need to go QB high and they need to do it now.





they may consider murray. Contrary to what BBI thinks, we dont know what they are thinking. Muirray could be in the fold.



Sign D Williams to play RT. draft Haskins/murray/lock at 6 and brian burns at 38. there are some solid Centers in mid rounds, we could use a couple fourth rounders to move back into late third In comment 14277491 Giants38 said:they may consider murray. Contrary to what BBI thinks, we dont know what they are thinking. Muirray could be in the fold.Sign D Williams to play RT. draft Haskins/murray/lock at 6 and brian burns at 38. there are some solid Centers in mid rounds, we could use a couple fourth rounders to move back into late third

RE: RE: DSG is obsessed with Eli Giants38 : 1/26/2019 11:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277481 Giants38 said:





Quote:





I can at least get behind Eli coming back if we selected Murray or Haskins at 6 and are grooming someone for the future. But we unequivocally cannot try to build the team around Eli once more and run it back. That did not work last year, and it will not work this year. And this absolute foolishness from some that, well, it’s no big deal, we can always just go to the grocery store and get a QB in 2020 is mindnumbingly stupid. It doesn’t work that way. We are not guaranteed to be a bottom 5 team next year in position to draft a guy. We don’t know if the QBs will play well enough to warrant high picks (look how guys like Darnold played worse than expected and were dropped in rankings because of it). There are too many variables. Just pick Haskins or Murray and move on with things.







What's up with this DSG shit? You were posting the same crap that got you banned as Giants34. Asshole.



I wasn’t banned you douche. For whatever reason my email got disconnected from that username. The guys offered to help me get that username back up and running, but I had already created this one, so I asked them to take that one down. If you don’t believe me, I encourage you to ask the moderators here. I’ve never been warned about my conduct, let alone banned. So you can take your name calling and unsubstantiated nonsense and shove it up your ass.



As for “DSG”, it is my safe for work way of verbalizing that I believe he is driving this organization into the ground. I am certainly within my rights to do it. I don’t trust him to do the right thing for the organization. In comment 14277494 mrvax said:I wasn’t banned you douche. For whatever reason my email got disconnected from that username. The guys offered to help me get that username back up and running, but I had already created this one, so I asked them to take that one down. If you don’t believe me, I encourage you to ask the moderators here. I’ve never been warned about my conduct, let alone banned. So you can take your name calling and unsubstantiated nonsense and shove it up your ass.As for “DSG”, it is my safe for work way of verbalizing that I believe he is driving this organization into the ground. I am certainly within my rights to do it. I don’t trust him to do the right thing for the organization.

RE: Here's the part I don't get: TheShade : 1/26/2019 11:34 pm : link

Quote: Eli's a total pro, was groomed from childhood by a very good NFL QB (Archie) and has had what, 20+ years? to be able to bounce football ideas off his HOFer QB brother Peyton. His ability to read defenses, his preparation, his knowledge are all first-rate. He shares that knowledge with the whole QB unit in meetings. A young QB can learn a lot by hanging around him, listening carefully, and emulating his approach. I believe Geno Smith said as much when he was with the Giants.



But it is not Eli's job to groom his successor. His job is to prepare to win football games. He's not a coach, he's the starting QB. These are two completely different jobs, and the job he has is more than full-time. Why do people think he can and should do both? Why do the Giants think he can and should do both?



If they put a young QB in the room with Eli, that's all the grooming anyone should expect from Eli. The rest is on the coaches, especially Shurmur, since he's supposed to be a quarterback whisperer.



Didn't Eli say himself that he's not here to groom a successor. If they have questions and stuff like that, he'll answer, but he's not going out of his way to teach his backup to replace him? In comment 14277404 81_Great_Dane said:Didn't Eli say himself that he's not here to groom a successor. If they have questions and stuff like that, he'll answer, but he's not going out of his way to teach his backup to replace him?

RE: RE: RE: djm Giants38 : 1/26/2019 11:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277491 Giants38 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277482 Go Terps said:





Quote:





They're not losing simply because of Eli, but they ARE losing with him. That isn't garbage...that's a fact. Go back and look at the records.



You guys want it both ways...you want to give Gettleman and Shurmur years to get this right, but you want to pay in 2019 for a QB that isn't part of that longer term picture. Why? There is only one reason to keep Eli around in 2019...to compete for a Super Bowl. He gives us a better shot than any rookie to do that.



But if that isn't the goal, then we are better off letting him go and using the $17M to help build elsewhere.



The only thing that's garbage is the way this football team is run. You want to think they'll win next year, that's fine...but you have to do it on faith.



Just remember, Gettleman and Shurmur couldn't wait to cover their asses and bring up 3-13 in 2017. You want to think we're ready to win in 2019, have at it. Because otherwise keeping Eli makes zero sense.







GoTerps - you and I are lockstep in this. Here’s what’s going on: DSG and Shurmur had their one “freebie”, so to speak. They could claim the roster stunk from the prior year, tangible improvement based on a couple more wins, etc. They can’t do that anymore. You don’t get three or four years of shit to prove your worth. DSG knows that he better get a plan for the future at QB in the room, or he is fukadomed, and he’ll be gone quickly. You’re seeing that now.



That said, I’m disappointed if they won’t consider Murray, because it continues to show a lack of creativity in the room. And picking a QB in the second round won’t cut it. They need to go QB high and they need to do it now.









they may consider murray. Contrary to what BBI thinks, we dont know what they are thinking. Muirray could be in the fold.



Sign D Williams to play RT. draft Haskins/murray/lock at 6 and brian burns at 38. there are some solid Centers in mid rounds, we could use a couple fourth rounders to move back into late third



I was just going by what the article said. The article said Haskins seems to be the only one worthy of the 6 pick, and Murray is not under consideration due to size limitations. I don’t know if that is true; I’m just assuming it is based on the article and the Giants’ complete inability to hide their intentions last year and in the past. In comment 14277497 BleedBlue said:I was just going by what the article said. The article said Haskins seems to be the only one worthy of the 6 pick, and Murray is not under consideration due to size limitations. I don’t know if that is true; I’m just assuming it is based on the article and the Giants’ complete inability to hide their intentions last year and in the past.

RE: RE: RE: I wrote last year go all in on Eli bw in dc : 1/26/2019 11:38 pm : link

Quote:



All I’m saying is they need to commit to a plan. Eli is no mentor dude wants to play and win. I am in favor of moving forward without Eli but for crissakes if you keep him go friggin all in with him. Going half way is ensuring halfway results imo.



But that is the wrong plan...and you have to know that.



This team has too many holes from a talent perspective to go all in to build a SB team for Eli at 38. He requires an infrastructure we can't afford. Not only a top tier oline, but depth on the oline if parts go down. Additionally, we will likely need more depth at WR and RB.



And we haven't even addressed to needs on D. Better pass rush, more speed, more skills to cover, more depth, etc.



Seriously, do you really think this is plausible? In comment 14277492 Jim in Forest Hills said:But that is the wrong plan...and you have to know that.This team has too many holes from a talent perspective to go all in to build a SB team for Eli at 38. He requires an infrastructure we can't afford. Not only a top tier oline, but depth on the oline if parts go down. Additionally, we will likely need more depth at WR and RB.And we haven't even addressed to needs on D. Better pass rush, more speed, more skills to cover, more depth, etc.Seriously, do you really think this is plausible?

So the plan is to get and start a draft pick Bill L : 1/26/2019 11:46 pm : link Any old draft pick jettison Eli. And *not* try to get an elite online or defense? Jeepers.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I wrote last year go all in on Eli Giants38 : 1/26/2019 11:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277492 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:









All I’m saying is they need to commit to a plan. Eli is no mentor dude wants to play and win. I am in favor of moving forward without Eli but for crissakes if you keep him go friggin all in with him. Going half way is ensuring halfway results imo.







But that is the wrong plan...and you have to know that.



This team has too many holes from a talent perspective to go all in to build a SB team for Eli at 38. He requires an infrastructure we can't afford. Not only a top tier oline, but depth on the oline if parts go down. Additionally, we will likely need more depth at WR and RB.



And we haven't even addressed to needs on D. Better pass rush, more speed, more skills to cover, more depth, etc.



Seriously, do you really think this is plausible?



No one in his right mind could really believe this team can run it back with Eli and be a PO contender.



And guess what? Gettleman knows that, too. That is why I believe it more than likely that they will select a QB at 6. If DG (happy?) runs it back with Eli and no high level - read 1st round - successor, and this team goes 5-11 again, he’s finished. He knows that he can’t go back to Mara after consecutive 5-11 seasons if running it back with Eli and have no successor either already playing or on the roster. What’s he going to say? We’ll get a QB in the 2020 draft and it will be all better in 2022 or 2023? This stuff is starting to leak because DG knows he needs a plan and he needs it now, or in 2020, he won’t be the one picking a QB. The NFL is about survival, and you are watching DG scrambling to survive. In comment 14277504 bw in dc said:No one in his right mind could really believe this team can run it back with Eli and be a PO contender.And guess what? Gettleman knows that, too. That is why I believe it more than likely that they will select a QB at 6. If DG (happy?) runs it back with Eli and no high level - read 1st round - successor, and this team goes 5-11 again, he’s finished. He knows that he can’t go back to Mara after consecutive 5-11 seasons if running it back with Eli and have no successor either already playing or on the roster. What’s he going to say? We’ll get a QB in the 2020 draft and it will be all better in 2022 or 2023? This stuff is starting to leak because DG knows he needs a plan and he needs it now, or in 2020, he won’t be the one picking a QB. The NFL is about survival, and you are watching DG scrambling to survive.

What is the “S” mattyblue : 1/26/2019 11:49 pm : link In DSG? Stupid? Seems like you could’ve come up with something better than that.

RE: So the plan is to get and start a draft pick bw in dc : 1/27/2019 12:00 am : link

Quote: Any old draft pick jettison Eli. And *not* try to get an elite online or defense? Jeepers.



Well, there are two ways to get there - (1) yes, take a QB in the first or second round and jump into the deep end, or (2) obtain a guy like Jeff Driskell of Cincinnati and let him run the team until the new QB is ready.



This frees up material cap dollars and we start the moving forward instead of trying to hold onto the past. In comment 14277507 Bill L said:Well, there are two ways to get there - (1) yes, take a QB in the first or second round and jump into the deep end, or (2) obtain a guy like Jeff Driskell of Cincinnati and let him run the team until the new QB is ready.This frees up material cap dollars and we start the moving forward instead of trying to hold onto the past.

A lot of QBs mattyblue : 1/27/2019 1:03 am : link aren’t perfect looking coming out of college. You can’t wait around for the perfect Peyton Manning prospect. If a QB is available at #6 that they like, you take him and not worry what people say the value of the #6 pick is. These guys are really young and it can be very hard to tell what they will turn into in the NFL. Gettleman is gonna live or die as a GM with his QB pick. If he waits too long, the Giants will remain a mess and Eli won’t get any younger. If he reaches and misses the Giants will also be a mess. However, if he nails it he’s a great GM. Whether it’s this draft or next odds are he will have to take a risk and personally I would prefer a GM who takes a chance and doesn’t just go the safe route. The Giants need a big change to the team, and I think that big change is going to be and has to be Eli’s replacement. Too many people get wrapped up in what’s Eli’s fault and what isn’t. He’s an all time Giant great, brought me two Super Bowls and loads of good memories. Maybe he is still a capable QB, maybe he isn’t, it doesn’t matter because we have been a mess for years. We are a losing football team year after year and the mirage that was the 11-5 season was mostly due to Odell and a Defense that played incredible. It’s time to shake things up. I am not attacking Eli, maybe he could go to the Jags and win a Super Bowl. I hope he does. But the Giants doing the same thing yeah after year and expecting different results is in fact insane...

Good post Matty- mrvax : 1/27/2019 1:20 am : link I really had no idea how bad the lack of talent was there after 2017. I really was dumb enough to think it was mostly dumbass McAdoo & friends.



I applaud DG for turning over the roster and getting the cancer out and doing his best to upgrade across the board.



DG has a very tough job before him and I hope he makes the right decisions.



If that happy joeinpa : 1/27/2019 7:15 am : link Perfect scenario.



Giants have Eli who gives them chance to compete for play offs and young future guy to turn to if season goes south.

Hey guys, George from PA : 1/27/2019 7:34 am : link You can not claim that Shurmur and DG are are out of grace period AND draft a QB.



As a rookie QB will not win.

I like the article and have a few comments DonQuixote : 1/27/2019 7:44 am : link 1) I see Eli as the way to maximize wins next year. Veteran replacements won't build for the future, won't be any better and may not be much cheaper. But I do like the article regarding the urgency to move on.



2) No QB wants to groom their successor as a job description. It just happens as a successor lives and learns. Do you think Brett Favre was grooming Aaron Rogers? No, he was just hanging in there as long as he could and when Rogers was better, Favre went somewhere else to start. Eli is not a dick for not wanting to be a mentor, few want that, though they might be forced into it. McCown may thrive in that role but it is not like he has any choice. So kudos if Eli can embrace it, but I am not going to expect him to actually want that.



3) I am not a professional and so do not advocate for Murray over others, but the contrast with Eli is striking. With Eli, you have to invest salary cap dollars and FA and draft picks to build a structure that makes up for his limitations. But when you watch a guy like Murray, it is literally like adding another player on the field. If the pocket breaks down sometimes, OK. Defenders would need to account for another runner with Barkley speed, who can pull up and throw the ball downfield at any moment. Excuse my naive view on this, but it really is as if you have an additional player on the field. I have no way of evaluating that relative to Haskins or Lock...the Giants get paid to do that, and I'm agnostic as to the route taken. But I welcome Eli back and also see the urgency of some immediate resources going to the QB position.

real scoop there bc4life : 1/27/2019 7:50 am : link "Giants have 38 year old quarterback and need to find a replacement. They may try to get Eli to restructure." What was in that article that did not appear on one of the many BBI Eli threads?

RE: I like the article and have a few comments aka dbrny : 1/27/2019 8:26 am : link

Quote: 1) I see Eli as the way to maximize wins next year. Veteran replacements won't build for the future, won't be any better and may not be much cheaper. But I do like the article regarding the urgency to move on.



2) No QB wants to groom their successor as a job description. It just happens as a successor lives and learns. Do you think Brett Favre was grooming Aaron Rogers? No, he was just hanging in there as long as he could and when Rogers was better, Favre went somewhere else to start. Eli is not a dick for not wanting to be a mentor, few want that, though they might be forced into it. McCown may thrive in that role but it is not like he has any choice. So kudos if Eli can embrace it, but I am not going to expect him to actually want that.



3) I am not a professional and so do not advocate for Murray over others, but the contrast with Eli is striking. With Eli, you have to invest salary cap dollars and FA and draft picks to build a structure that makes up for his limitations. But when you watch a guy like Murray, it is literally like adding another player on the field. If the pocket breaks down sometimes, OK. Defenders would need to account for another runner with Barkley speed, who can pull up and throw the ball downfield at any moment. Excuse my naive view on this, but it really is as if you have an additional player on the field. I have no way of evaluating that relative to Haskins or Lock...the Giants get paid to do that, and I'm agnostic as to the route taken. But I welcome Eli back and also see the urgency of some immediate resources going to the QB position.



Eli will be a great mentor. Favre was a selfish, arrogant SOB. Look back to when McAdoo yanked Eli. Manning was there first thing the next morning helping the young QB prepare. In comment 14277545 DonQuixote said:Eli will be a great mentor. Favre was a selfish, arrogant SOB. Look back to when McAdoo yanked Eli. Manning was there first thing the next morning helping the young QB prepare.

RE: A lot of QBs JCin332 : 1/27/2019 8:43 am : link

Quote: We are a losing football team year after year and the mirage that was the 11-5 season was mostly due to Odell and a Defense that played incredible...



Ok so in 2016 the credit goes to OBJ (who I guess was throwing the ball to himself) and the defense...



But every other year since 2011, when we had a lot of

historically bad defenses, crappy OLs with no running game (this year 1st 1000 yard rusher since 2012), were Eli's fault...



Holy shitfuck... In comment 14277515 mattyblue said:Ok so in 2016 the credit goes to OBJ (who I guess was throwing the ball to himself) and the defense...But every other year since 2011, when we had a lot ofhistorically bad defenses, crappy OLs with no running game (this year 1st 1000 yard rusher since 2012), were Eli's fault...Holy shitfuck...

RE: RE: RE: Hmmm... JCin332 : 1/27/2019 8:54 am : link

Quote: Frankly, it's hard to believe that this intense film watch didn't actually reveal that Eli has - less mobility than ever, accuracy struggles on non-check down throws, feeling the ghosts more than ever, etc.



Did you ever think to look in the mirror and come to the conclusion these observations may be a figment of your imagination along with "Jints Central" and "Pussy Manning"...? In comment 14277462 bw in dc said:Did you ever think to look in the mirror and come to the conclusion these observations may be a figment of your imagination along with "Jints Central" and "Pussy Manning"...?

RE: RE: A lot of QBs mattyblue : 1/27/2019 8:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277515 mattyblue said:





Quote:





We are a losing football team year after year and the mirage that was the 11-5 season was mostly due to Odell and a Defense that played incredible...







Ok so in 2016 the credit goes to OBJ (who I guess was throwing the ball to himself) and the defense...



But every other year since 2011, when we had a lot of

historically bad defenses, crappy OLs with no running game (this year 1st 1000 yard rusher since 2012), were Eli's fault...



Holy shitfuck...



Way to cut and paste what I said. This is what people are complaining about. I didn’t say anything about Eli either way. Yes in 2016 passes to Odell In comment 14277591 JCin332 said:Way to cut and paste what I said. This is what people are complaining about. I didn’t say anything about Eli either way. Yes in 2016 passes to Odell

Sorry mattyblue : 1/27/2019 9:05 am : link Passes to Odell were our entire offense. It was a horrendous showing by the offense. What I said is that it doesn’t matter what Eli is or isn’t at this point. We have years of very bad teams, and we are not improving. Eli isn’t going to win a SuperBowl here again. Maybe he could do it with the Jags. When you need to change things, you have to actually do it. Read what I said and stop hearing what you want to. The fascination you have with Eli is not going to win games or change the team. I’m not blaming Eli for anything. I am advocating that when you are as shitty as us, for as long as we have been, you tear the entire thing down. That means you move on from the 38 year old QB as well. Sentimentality doesn’t improve or rebuild a team.

The idea s every year joeinpa : 1/27/2019 9:23 am : link Is to win



Keeping Eli for next season gives them that chance. Some of you seem to be ignoring Eli s offense was pretty dam good last 8 games of the season



Again, I think perfect scenario is Sli starts, bu future guy is there. It has a totally different feel from last season to me.

Shurmur is here to find the next QB. That’s why he was hired. Ivan15 : 1/27/2019 9:29 am : link But he only gets the next 2 seasons to do it.



Eli will determine if he wants to leave or take a contract extension with incentives to play in 2020. The Giants May resign Eli to an extension, or sign a free agent and/or they may draft one this year, but Shurmur will have to work with what he gets.



The 2019 starter may be Eli and a high draft pick as backup, or a free agent QB with a veteran or mid round draft pick as backup.



The 2020 starter will not be Eli unless the Giants get to the playoffs with him in 2019. More likely, he will be the 2020 backup if he stays around.



RE: The idea s every year mattyblue : 1/27/2019 9:35 am : link

Quote: Is to win



Keeping Eli for next season gives them that chance. Some of you seem to be ignoring Eli s offense was pretty dam good last 8 games of the season



Again, I think perfect scenario is Sli starts, bu future guy is there. It has a totally different feel from last season to me.



Of course. That is the ideal scenario, but you need to get that guy. I imagine Eli has to know they are moving forward with someone else and if we are 3-6 Eli very well could get pulled depending on who it is and how they are progressing. You have to wonder if Eli wants to play in that situation. Essentially the same way he came in. In comment 14277626 joeinpa said:Of course. That is the ideal scenario, but you need to get that guy. I imagine Eli has to know they are moving forward with someone else and if we are 3-6 Eli very well could get pulled depending on who it is and how they are progressing. You have to wonder if Eli wants to play in that situation. Essentially the same way he came in.

I am far from an Eli apologist but if they can renegotiate his Blue21 : 1/27/2019 10:22 am : link contract to bring the cap down it would be smart to keep him another year. I've been critical of Eli for years because of his turnovers.This way Haskins or Lock or for that matter Lauletta has another year to learn from him. Maybe one of those guys takes over halfway through the year and becomes the starter. Any other free agent you sign to mentor that is decent is gonna cost a lot of money.

RE: RE: The idea s every year LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/27/2019 10:30 am : link Quote: You have to wonder if Eli wants to play in that situation. Essentially the same way he came in.



I would think this scenario came up in DG and Eli's conversation.



The Giants are probably well aware of Eli's feelings on this, and I strongly suspect that Eli will handle it like a professional. I would think this scenario came up in DG and Eli's conversation.The Giants are probably well aware of Eli's feelings on this, and I strongly suspect that Eli will handle it like a professional.

RE: Hmmm... HomerJones45 : 1/27/2019 11:22 am : link

Quote: “Upon detailed film study of the entire season, no alarming signs were uncovered to reveal regression in his physical skills, no category of throws he can no longer make.”



Indeed, he had a great year. Top 25 in QBR.



25th to be exact. Been telling folks here for a year that there are only two reasons you move on from a star qb: he can't throw the ball anymore or he is hurt all the time. There is no (c). Have seen it for 50 years now. Those guys are too difficult to find to throw them away.



We've now been through 3 heir apparents: Nassib, Webb and Lauletta. All failures. So much for the Filene's Basement for the heir apparent. So, it is time to spend on a #1 either this year or next. In comment 14277296 bw in dc said:Been telling folks here for a year that there are only two reasons you move on from a star qb: he can't throw the ball anymore or he is hurt all the time. There is no (c). Have seen it for 50 years now. Those guys are too difficult to find to throw them away.We've now been through 3 heir apparents: Nassib, Webb and Lauletta. All failures. So much for the Filene's Basement for the heir apparent. So, it is time to spend on a #1 either this year or next.

RE: RE: Hmmm... arcarsenal : 1/27/2019 12:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277296 bw in dc said:





Quote:





“Upon detailed film study of the entire season, no alarming signs were uncovered to reveal regression in his physical skills, no category of throws he can no longer make.”



Indeed, he had a great year. Top 25 in QBR.



25th to be exact.



Been telling folks here for a year that there are only two reasons you move on from a star qb: he can't throw the ball anymore or he is hurt all the time. There is no (c). Have seen it for 50 years now. Those guys are too difficult to find to throw them away.



We've now been through 3 heir apparents: Nassib, Webb and Lauletta. All failures. So much for the Filene's Basement for the heir apparent. So, it is time to spend on a #1 either this year or next.



Nassib, Webb, and Lauletta were all really just hail mary attempts to find the next guy "cheaply" - none of them were true attempts at replacing Eli.



If we take a QB this year, it'll be in the first round and that will be the guy who is truly meant to be the heir apparent. I don't believe any of the QB's who have been brought in since Eli has been here have actually been expected to eventually take his place.



Of course, the hope was that one of them would pan out and save us from doing what we've got to do now, but none of them did. In comment 14277700 HomerJones45 said:Nassib, Webb, and Lauletta were all really just hail mary attempts to find the next guy "cheaply" - none of them were true attempts at replacing Eli.If we take a QB this year, it'll be in the first round and that will be the guy who is truly meant to be the heir apparent. I don't believe any of the QB's who have been brought in since Eli has been here have actually been expected to eventually take his place.Of course, the hope was that one of them would pan out and save us from doing what we've got to do now, but none of them did.

I don't get why some are so violently opposed to this PatersonPlank : 1/27/2019 12:37 pm : link Its an approach that makes perfect sense. We are not finding a QB in FA that will be better for this team than Eli, so lets draft his successor and keep Eli here until he is ready. He can certainly learn a lot from Eli, and we won't be out there getting creamed (and potentially getting Carr'd).



The only question I see is if the QB comes from the 2019 or 2020 draft. Thats up to the Giants scouts and what they think.

Hail mary or not....what if our scouts and front office Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 12:40 pm : link look for the same attributes in the next first round guy that they saw in these chuckleheads?



Maybe we really should extend Eli for 4 more years just in case..



:-)

Keeping Eli on the team makes no sense unless you are the front office cosmicj : 1/27/2019 12:45 pm : link Trying to save their jobs for another year. The Giants aren’t contending for anything next season. And it eliminates the cap advantages of drafting a young QB in the first round. For what Eli costs, you can buy two quality starters for his price, starters who can be in the team in 2020 when the Giants can start returning to relevancy.



I know this is just a press report but, if the team takes this path, it will confirm my worst suspicions about the ownership — that they are clueless about what is happening on the field and where the team should be going.



Frankly, I’m not sure I’d even watch the team in 2019 if this were the plan. There’s some good yardwork that needs to be done in the autumn.

RE: Hail mary or not....what if our scouts and front office arcarsenal : 1/27/2019 1:03 pm : link

Quote: look for the same attributes in the next first round guy that they saw in these chuckleheads?



Maybe we really should extend Eli for 4 more years just in case..



:-)



QB's taken in the 4th round naturally will check less boxes than a guy you take 3 rounds sooner. I don't think Nassib, Webb, or Lauletta were guys that either regime were banking on panning out or trying to plan around - it's not much different than most players taken during that portion of the draft. The hit rate drops quite a bit.



Point being - I don't think the Giants have selected or signed any QB in the Eli era yet that was actually expected to take his place.



That guy is coming in April. This year or next. In comment 14277742 Jimmy Googs said:QB's taken in the 4th round naturally will check less boxes than a guy you take 3 rounds sooner. I don't think Nassib, Webb, or Lauletta were guys that either regime were banking on panning out or trying to plan around - it's not much different than most players taken during that portion of the draft. The hit rate drops quite a bit.Point being - I don't think the Giants have selected or signed any QB in the Eli era yet that was actually expected to take his place.That guy is coming in April. This year or next.

C Giants_Rock : 1/27/2019 1:23 pm : link C... Your qb is old and you have a good young backup. Montana to Young..Farve to Rogers.

D.... Your qb is old and youre a 3-5 win caliber team.... in which case you have little to lose by taking a chance with a younger vet or a rookie.



Drafting mid round QB's when Eli was in his prime was stupid. Not drafting a qb in the first 2 rounds the last couple years was just as stupid.

Yes i know they check more boxes than later picks Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 1:34 pm : link thats why I said it partially tongue in cheek. But only partially because unfortunately these morons really have been awful and cannot even be adequate backup QBs.



Point being...maybe the Giants don't know how to evalate QBs very well and this could be a long long road ahead...



RE: Yes i know they check more boxes than later picks arcarsenal : 1/27/2019 1:37 pm : link

Quote: thats why I said it partially tongue in cheek. But only partially because unfortunately these morons really have been awful and cannot even be adequate backup QBs.



Point being...maybe the Giants don't know how to evalate QBs very well and this could be a long long road ahead...



Based on what, though? Kyle Lauletta?



Webb and Nassib aren't even factors in this discussion because they were scouted/drafted by Reese and Ross.



Not nearly enough for me to form an opinion regarding their ability to evaluate QB's.



What will make me form an opinion will be whoever they take with the actual intention of replacing Eli.



If that winds up being the wrong guy, then yes - I'll concede that these aren't the right people for the job. In comment 14277785 Jimmy Googs said:Based on what, though? Kyle Lauletta?Webb and Nassib aren't even factors in this discussion because they were scouted/drafted by Reese and Ross.Not nearly enough for me to form an opinion regarding their ability to evaluate QB's.Whatmake me form an opinion will be whoever they take with the actual intention of replacing Eli.If that winds up being the wrong guy, then yes - I'll concede that these aren't the right people for the job.

RE: RE: Yes i know they check more boxes than later picks Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 1:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277785 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





thats why I said it partially tongue in cheek. But only partially because unfortunately these morons really have been awful and cannot even be adequate backup QBs.



Point being...maybe the Giants don't know how to evalate QBs very well and this could be a long long road ahead...







Based on what, though? Kyle Lauletta?



Webb and Nassib aren't even factors in this discussion because they were scouted/drafted by Reese and Ross.







Are all the scouts and group-think inside the Giants front office gone? They are all factors to some degree although agree KL moreso. However, the early returns on him are no better... In comment 14277789 arcarsenal said:Are all the scouts and group-think inside the Giants front office gone? They are all factors to some degree although agree KL moreso. However, the early returns on him are no better...

. arcarsenal : 1/27/2019 1:47 pm : link There really weren't any early returns on Lauletta. His ill-timed traffic stop incident basically killed any chance he had at getting a real shot this year and he just didn't sound ready.



Based on his background and where he was taken, the odds are pretty stacked against him - but he's incomplete the same way Mason Rudolph is/was in PIT. Just no real way of knowing yet. Developmental QB's who sat behind vets all year.



Perhaps not every single voice in the room will be different, but I'd say the approach will likely not be the same as it was when Reese was here.



I won't look at Lauletta as any sort of scouting red flag. Not yet, at least. I'll be much more judgmental regarding the QB they take who clearly is meant to take the baton from Eli.

RE: Keeping Eli on the team makes no sense unless you are the front office Go Terps : 1/27/2019 1:51 pm : link

Quote: Trying to save their jobs for another year. The Giants aren’t contending for anything next season. And it eliminates the cap advantages of drafting a young QB in the first round. For what Eli costs, you can buy two quality starters for his price, starters who can be in the team in 2020 when the Giants can start returning to relevancy.



I know this is just a press report but, if the team takes this path, it will confirm my worst suspicions about the ownership — that they are clueless about what is happening on the field and where the team should be going.



Frankly, I’m not sure I’d even watch the team in 2019 if this were the plan. There’s some good yardwork that needs to be done in the autumn.



This past summarizes the situation nicely. In comment 14277745 cosmicj said:This past summarizes the situation nicely.

RE: . Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 1:53 pm : link

Quote: There really weren't any early returns on Lauletta. His ill-timed traffic stop incident basically killed any chance he had at getting a real shot this year and he just didn't sound ready.



Based on his background and where he was taken, the odds are pretty stacked against him - but he's incomplete the same way Mason Rudolph is/was in PIT. Just no real way of knowing yet. Developmental QB's who sat behind vets all year.



Perhaps not every single voice in the room will be different, but I'd say the approach will likely not be the same as it was when Reese was here.



I won't look at Lauletta as any sort of scouting red flag. Not yet, at least. I'll be much more judgmental regarding the QB they take who clearly is meant to take the baton from Eli.



All I know is every QB we have drafted or brought in as a backup since 2004 has been kind of a disaster. And KL has been as well in year one. If he doesnt make the roster in year 2 then thats clearly a red flag.



I realize one solid pick at QB can change that view, but again, this may not go very well here over the next 5 years... In comment 14277798 arcarsenal said:All I know is every QB we have drafted or brought in as a backup since 2004 has been kind of a disaster. And KL has been as well in year one. If he doesnt make the roster in year 2 then thats clearly a red flag.I realize one solid pick at QB can change that view, but again, this may not go very well here over the next 5 years...

If that is the plan Les in TO : 1/27/2019 2:07 pm : link The ceiling for this team is seven wins next year and that’s if things break the right way with injuries

Sitting on the bench as a rookie is not necessarily the way to groom a xman : 1/27/2019 3:08 pm : link rookie QB. Wentz Goff Mariota Winston and last years crew were starters. Mayfield quickly became one so throwing rookie QB's into the fire can work. Might speed the growth curve. It doesn't always turn into the David Carr syndrome.



If the Giants refuse to pay Eli the 5 million due shortly in effect making him a FA what team would want him? And what team would Eli go to?

RE: If that is the plan Bill L : 1/27/2019 3:21 pm : link

Quote: The ceiling for this team is seven wins next year and that’s if things break the right way with injuries if that’s the ceiling with this plan, (with Eli) then that’s the highest ceiling we would be capable of. These posts that put numbers for our record next year are dumb because if you replace Eli you are nothing but worse next year and next years record is not why you replace him. With him and drafting a defender at 6 we improve the most, drafting a QB and sitting him a year we improve modestly, throwing someone else in we regress. But at least with option b you have something to build on beyond next season. Couch your I hate Eli argument that way, not by the fallacious we will be capped at 6 or 7 wins next year strawman. In comment 14277827 Les in TO said:if that’s the ceiling with this plan, (with Eli) then that’s the highest ceiling we would be capable of. These posts that put numbers for our record next year are dumb because if you replace Eli you are nothing but worse next year and next years record is not why you replace him. With him and drafting a defender at 6 we improve the most, drafting a QB and sitting him a year we improve modestly, throwing someone else in we regress. But at least with option b you have something to build on beyond next season. Couch your I hate Eli argument that way, not by the fallacious we will be capped at 6 or 7 wins next year strawman.

Does anyone really groom their sucessor? Vanzetti : 1/27/2019 3:57 pm : link Think about it, that means helping a younger guy to take your job.



I think Eli is a very selfless player vis-a-vis other NFL players. But he is still an athlete with a huge competitive drive.



The only way I think it happens is if Eli decides in advance that he wants to retire after 2019. But I don't think Eli has ever said when he wants to retire. I get the feeling he loves the game and wants to play as long as he can.



Plus, he saw Peyton win a SB two months shy of his 40th birthday, and I think Eli really wants that third one.



I think its bloggers and media types who have Eli retiring, and I think Schwartz is creating this scenario based on his own interpretations rather than any facts.

RE: Does anyone really groom their sucessor? mattyblue : 1/27/2019 4:12 pm : link

Quote: Think about it, that means helping a younger guy to take your job.



I think Eli is a very selfless player vis-a-vis other NFL players. But he is still an athlete with a huge competitive drive.



The only way I think it happens is if Eli decides in advance that he wants to retire after 2019. But I don't think Eli has ever said when he wants to retire. I get the feeling he loves the game and wants to play as long as he can.



Plus, he saw Peyton win a SB two months shy of his 40th birthday, and I think Eli really wants that third one.



I think its bloggers and media types who have Eli retiring, and I think Schwartz is creating this scenario based on his own interpretations rather than any facts.



Eli won’t have a starting job within the next year or two here. I don’t see any other team really going after him. In comment 14277922 Vanzetti said:Eli won’t have a starting job within the next year or two here. I don’t see any other team really going after him.

Why so much concern NYG07 : 1/27/2019 4:54 pm : link for the win total next season? I heard the same thing last year repeatedly when arguing for taking a QB. "I don't want to give up playoff seasons". What playoff seasons? This team is not going to the playoffs next year with or without Eli.



Do the O-line and defense need to be upgraded? Without question. But finding the next QB is still the number one priority. I would look to FA to upgrade the O-line to give some flexibility in the draft, especially if they are targeting a QB.

The dump ELI crowd wants us to use our #6 draft pick on TMS : 1/27/2019 6:03 pm : link a player with no NFL exposure and put him out there sink or swim his first year. Hoping he is the real deal down the road. Brilliant.

RE: BlackLight gmenatlarge : 1/27/2019 6:20 pm : link

Quote: When the Giants pulled Warner and replaced him with Eli in 2004, the team record may have been respectable but Warner was clearly off his game. He was releasing the ball way to early because he had the yips and the team had a schedule that was a killer. I think Coughlin recognized they were going nowhere and he figured if they were going to lose, let Eli get some real game experience. And, I think it was the right move. To me, Warner getting upset was really revisionist history. I don’t see Eli acting in any way like Warner did especially if the OL is strengthened



Warner also had an injured hand that year causing fumble and release issues. In comment 14277311 Samiam said:Warner also had an injured hand that year causing fumble and release issues.

RE: The dump ELI crowd wants us to use our #6 draft pick on bw in dc : 1/27/2019 6:37 pm : link

Quote: a player with no NFL exposure and put him out there sink or swim his first year. Hoping he is the real deal down the road. Brilliant.



Not totally true on my end. I think those $17M+ cap dollars could be much better spent on improving other areas on this team. I find that inarguable.



And so what if we were to draft a QB at #6 and play him right away. We pay Shurmur to be the head coach. Let him figure it out. I keep reading where molding QBs is his area of expertise. Well, let's put that to the test.



Eli would be the most expensive QB coach in the NFL. And who knows if he'd be into grooming his heir apparent. I wouldn't. But I would certainly take the large check for services rendered...which is really what this is.



In comment 14278047 TMS said:Not totally true on my end. I think those $17M+ cap dollars could be much better spent on improving other areas on this team. I find that inarguable.And so what if we were to draft a QB at #6 and play him right away. We pay Shurmur to be the head coach. Let him figure it out. I keep reading where molding QBs is his area of expertise. Well, let's put that to the test.Eli would be the most expensive QB coach in the NFL. And who knows if he'd be into grooming his heir apparent. I wouldn't. But I would certainly take the large check for services rendered...which is really what this is.

RE: The dump ELI crowd wants us to use our #6 draft pick on Default : 1/27/2019 7:38 pm : link

Quote: a player with no NFL exposure and put him out there sink or swim his first year. Hoping he is the real deal down the road. Brilliant.



Sink or swim means there is a chance!



This team has drafted numerous 1st round picks to take “one more run” and it has failed miserably.



This team is fucking drowning. In comment 14278047 TMS said:Sink or swim means there is a chance!This team has drafted numerous 1st round picks to take “one more run” and it has failed miserably.This team is fucking drowning.

RE: RE: The dump ELI crowd wants us to use our #6 draft pick on mattyblue : 1/27/2019 11:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278047 TMS said:





Quote:





a player with no NFL exposure and put him out there sink or swim his first year. Hoping he is the real deal down the road. Brilliant.







Sink or swim means there is a chance!



This team has drafted numerous 1st round picks to take “one more run” and it has failed miserably.



This team is fucking drowning.



Absolutely agree. I don’t care if Eli sticks around or not. He might not want to if he thinks he can play elsewhere. I am not blaming Eli it’s just tome to shake things up on the Giants. If Eli accepts the “mentor” role he’s gotta know that if they continue their losing ways, he is going to be benched for the next QB and that will be the end of a great Giants career. It’s not a slap to the face or a dump when he is 38 and we suck endlessly. He has made a quarter billion dollars of the Giants. His Grandchildren will never have to work from that amount of money. Everyone’s time comes to an end. If he wants to play on the Jags and they want him, the Giants would accommodate I am sure. Time stops for no man.. In comment 14278164 Default said:Absolutely agree. I don’t care if Eli sticks around or not. He might not want to if he thinks he can play elsewhere. I am not blaming Eli it’s just tome to shake things up on the Giants. If Eli accepts the “mentor” role he’s gotta know that if they continue their losing ways, he is going to be benched for the next QB and that will be the end of a great Giants career. It’s not a slap to the face or a dump when he is 38 and we suck endlessly. He has made a quarter billion dollars of the Giants. His Grandchildren will never have to work from that amount of money. Everyone’s time comes to an end. If he wants to play on the Jags and they want him, the Giants would accommodate I am sure. Time stops for no man..