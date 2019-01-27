Steve Serby: Giants need to COMMIT to Haskins NOW BlueLou'sBack : 1/27/2019 5:03 am



I'm ready to double down on my prediction that some team, either the Jags or Broncos, jumps the Giants for Haskins, which leaves the Giants with Lock at 6, which suits Gettleman just fine. I do not envision 2 teams trading up, although I could see Gruden grabbing a QB at 4. And the Giants left with Murray or dreck...



But for now I think the Giants land their QB of the future, Drew Lock, with the 6th pick of the 2019 draft.

- ( Boy the Post has really ragged out. Anyway thought this was a pretty strange time to make such a declaration after Lock pretty clearly established himself as the cream of the crop among the Senior Bowl QBs.I'm ready to double down on my prediction that some team, either the Jags or Broncos, jumps the Giants for Haskins, which leaves the Giants with Lock at 6, which suits Gettleman just fine. I do not envision 2 teams trading up, although I could see Gruden grabbing a QB at 4. And the Giants left with Murray or dreck...But for now I think the Giants land their QB of the future, Drew Lock, with the 6th pick of the 2019 draft. Link - ( New Window

I don't Allen in CNJ : 1/27/2019 5:53 am : link think they pass on "infrastructure" guys if they're still there. Some of these D-Line/Edge prospects are blue chip prospects who can stabilize our D or O-Line for years to come.



Drafting Lock or Jones at #6 is a reach!

Lou, Gettleman has basically section125 : 1/27/2019 6:05 am : link twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.

I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.



Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.

RE: Lou, Gettleman has basically Mike in NY : 1/27/2019 7:07 am : link

Quote: twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.

I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.



Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.



I wouldn’t trade a first for Rosen. Yes I know how awful the talent was in Arizona, but I just don’t see him having anywhere near the career of Eli Manning. If a blue chip lineman or edge rusher is not available I’d explore trading down versus trading for someone else’s junk. I really like Drew Lock’s upside and think he is being unfairly scrutinized because past Missouri QB’s have been overdrafted. Missouri’s offense in 2018 was a more Pro Style scheme and, unlike Haskins, he wasn’t doing it with talent that eclipsed the defenses they were going against. Yes there are flaws to his game like any QB, but learning behind Eli Manning I think they are correctable. In comment 14277525 section125 said:I wouldn’t trade a first for Rosen. Yes I know how awful the talent was in Arizona, but I just don’t see him having anywhere near the career of Eli Manning. If a blue chip lineman or edge rusher is not available I’d explore trading down versus trading for someone else’s junk. I really like Drew Lock’s upside and think he is being unfairly scrutinized because past Missouri QB’s have been overdrafted. Missouri’s offense in 2018 was a more Pro Style scheme and, unlike Haskins, he wasn’t doing it with talent that eclipsed the defenses they were going against. Yes there are flaws to his game like any QB, but learning behind Eli Manning I think they are correctable.

I don’t think the Giants want anything Giant John : 1/27/2019 7:20 am : link To do with Rosen. If they did they would have drafted him. Neither do I.

RE: Lou, Gettleman has basically Beer Man : 1/27/2019 7:34 am : link

Quote: twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.

I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.



Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen. +1 In comment 14277525 section125 said:+1

RE: Lou, Gettleman has basically Giants38 : 1/27/2019 7:36 am : link

Quote: twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.

I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.



Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.



Your post contradicts itself in that you speak of Gettleman preaching BPA, but that we should pass on a QB not because of BPA, but because we have bigger needs. Sure, the draft could present us with the option of picking a player at one of those need positions.



In any event, it’s hard to get people’s point of view here that QB is not the biggest need on this team. You can do all the window dressing you want, but until we land our long term answer at QB, it will continue to be our primary need. Instead, people think we should pick a DL, run it back with Eli, go 5-11 again, and have this same stupid conversation next year.



Here’s a scenario for all you BPA enthusiasts out there: do you always pick BPA? If you have Pat Mahomes and the best player on your board is a QB, do you take a QB? I assume the answer is no. So then it becomes BPA at a position of need. See, in the NFL, there is always a need element to the selection. So please stop telling me Gettleman just picks the highest rated guy on his board. That’s pure fallacy. Under the pure BPA theory, a team could have the first pick in the draft 10 consecutive years, be in dire need of a QB, but never take one because there was always at least one player in the draft better than the QB. Where does it end?



I’ll tell you where it ends: it ends when a team like the Browns - a perennial doormat - says Saquon is the BPA, passes on him for a QB, and improves markedly in large part to that rookie QB. In comment 14277525 section125 said:Your post contradicts itself in that you speak of Gettleman preaching BPA, but that we should pass on a QB not because of BPA, but because we have bigger needs. Sure, the draft could present us with the option of picking a player at one of those need positions.In any event, it’s hard to get people’s point of view here that QB is not the biggest need on this team. You can do all the window dressing you want, but until we land our long term answer at QB, it will continue to be our primary need. Instead, people think we should pick a DL, run it back with Eli, go 5-11 again, and have this same stupid conversation next year.Here’s a scenario for all you BPA enthusiasts out there: do you always pick BPA? If you have Pat Mahomes and the best player on your board is a QB, do you take a QB? I assume the answer is no. So then it becomes BPA at a position of need. See, in the NFL, there is always a need element to the selection. So please stop telling me Gettleman just picks the highest rated guy on his board. That’s pure fallacy. Under the pure BPA theory, a team could have the first pick in the draft 10 consecutive years, be in dire need of a QB, but never take one because there was always at least one player in the draft better than the QB. Where does it end?I’ll tell you where it ends: it ends when a team like the Browns - a perennial doormat - says Saquon is the BPA, passes on him for a QB, and improves markedly in large part to that rookie QB.

I’d trade #6 for Rosen mattyblue : 1/27/2019 7:38 am : link in a heartbeat. No chance Arizona would do that though. If anything they would want more than the first round pick. Read Sy’s review of Rosen, the Giants definitely liked Rosen but the rumor is no one agreed on a QB, but everyone agreed on Barkley.

Huge pass on Rosen for #6 Ssanders9816 : 1/27/2019 7:43 am : link 1) You lose a year of his cheap rookie contract

2) Why do they want to dump him after one year? RED FLAG

I’d rather sit at 6 cjac : 1/27/2019 7:45 am : link And take Haskins or Lock



Trading for Rosen would be stupid

If Kingsbury loves Murray and is open for business on Rosen The_Boss : 1/27/2019 7:55 am : link I’m absolutely hoping DG pulls the trigger; #6 included. Talent wise, he’s a better QB than anyone in this coming draft and any of the projected guys in 2020. And, it’s not really even close in my opinion.

RE: I’d rather sit at 6 Ssanders9816 : 1/27/2019 7:57 am : link

Quote: And take Haskins or Lock



Trading for Rosen would be stupid



It would be the worst possible move. And some here want to give up more than just the #6 for him. In comment 14277547 cjac said:It would be the worst possible move. And some here want to give up more than just the #6 for him.

Regardless of whether or not you want a trade for Rosen, Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2019 8:06 am : link Would it be naive of me to think that DG and the Cards did not discuss such a possible scenario. You know, due diligence and all

RE: RE: Lou, Gettleman has basically bw in dc : 1/27/2019 8:07 am : link

Quote:



I’ll tell you where it ends: it ends when a team like the Browns - a perennial doormat - says Saquon is the BPA, passes on him for a QB, and improves markedly in large part to that rookie QB.



Very good point. By not over-valuing the RB position, the Browns got something more valuable - wins. Plus, Mayfield got experience, something almost as valuable as wins for a QB.



Then low and behold, the Browns patience pays off further as they get Nick Chubb in the second round. While Chubb may not be as good as Barkley, he’s not that far behind. In comment 14277539 Giants38 said:Very good point. By not over-valuing the RB position, the Browns got something more valuable - wins. Plus, Mayfield got experience, something almost as valuable as wins for a QB.Then low and behold, the Browns patience pays off further as they get Nick Chubb in the second round. While Chubb may not be as good as Barkley, he’s not that far behind.

For what it’s worth on Haskins... bw in dc : 1/27/2019 8:12 am : link McLaurin has a very good showing at the Senior Bowl. He’s probably at worst a second round pick. And Paris Campbell is going to show well at the Combine. And cement his position as a first or second round pick at WR.



So there are two Ohio State WRs that will be drafted very high. Further proving the point that Haskins lived the life of luxury playing QB for Ohio State.

RE: For what it’s worth on Haskins... section125 : 1/27/2019 8:15 am : link

Quote: McLaurin has a very good showing at the Senior Bowl. He’s probably at worst a second round pick. And Paris Campbell is going to show well at the Combine. And cement his position as a first or second round pick at WR.



So there are two Ohio State WRs that will be drafted very high. Further proving the point that Haskins lived the life of luxury playing QB for Ohio State.



Or vice versa....while WRs can make a QB look good, QBs can make WR look good. Or in reality, they make each look good. In comment 14277560 bw in dc said:Or vice versa....while WRs can make a QB look good, QBs can make WR look good. Or in reality, they make each look good.

RE: I don’t think the Giants want anything section125 : 1/27/2019 8:17 am : link

Quote: To do with Rosen. If they did they would have drafted him. Neither do I.



Wrong, there was nobody they were taking before Barkley - Gettleman already said it. In comment 14277531 Giant John said:Wrong, there was nobody they were taking before Barkley - Gettleman already said it.

We didn't take a QB at 2 Kanavis : 1/27/2019 8:17 am : link In a year with a good QB class where the team with the first pick passed on what was probably the most highly touted QB. Now we are working through scenarios trying to see who we might get this year. Next year we may be having the same discussion. There is nothing more destructive to a franchise than the perpetual QB search. It complicates drafting and free agent planning exponentially. We were able to avoid it for a long timw but we are about to find out what it does to teams.



Best player available is not quite what teams do. No one really knows who the best player available is. There are plenty of early pick busts and no one can predict injury. To ignore need is perilous.



It's hard to argue that taking the best offensive rookie in quite some time was a mistake. I really like Barkley. But look at the four conference championship teams. Brees, Brady, Mahomes, Goff. Perhaps too 5 qbs this year... All of them.



We aren't lucking into any QB. And there is now way Haskins lasts to 6. SF is trading out of 2. That's where the top QB goes.





Can't wait until the draft...... Doomster : 1/27/2019 8:20 am : link So then we can stop all this speculation and finally find out what DG's Plan actually is......

Why do we have to comitt to Haskins... M.S. : 1/27/2019 8:21 am : link

...when Eli can still lead this team to another Super Bowl victory?

Ludicrous Sammo85 : 1/27/2019 8:22 am : link Yes let’s commit now before completing all of the final scouting and assessment prep needed before the draft.

If the Giants passed on Rosen in 2018 JohnB : 1/27/2019 8:24 am : link I have to believe that they will pass on him in 2019 as well.

Trading for Rosen? FStubbs : 1/27/2019 8:24 am : link Yeah, I would, but not the #6 overall. He's not worth near that at this point.

RE: Ludicrous FStubbs : 1/27/2019 8:26 am : link

Quote: Yes let’s commit now before completing all of the final scouting and assessment prep needed before the draft.



This.



And also, let's commit despite the fact we're picking #6 and not #1, meaning we tip our hand. In comment 14277569 Sammo85 said:This.And also, let's commit despite the fact we're picking #6 and not #1, meaning we tip our hand.

I think you can stop the trading for Rosen comments Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 8:29 am : link because the Arizona Front Office has come out openly to say how much they like him and his future.



move on...

RE: RE: Lou, Gettleman has basically section125 : 1/27/2019 8:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277525 section125 said:





Quote:





twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.

I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.



Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.







Your post contradicts itself in that you speak of Gettleman preaching BPA, but that we should pass on a QB not because of BPA, but because we have bigger needs. Sure, the draft could present us with the option of picking a player at one of those need positions.



In any event, it’s hard to get people’s point of view here that QB is not the biggest need on this team. You can do all the window dressing you want, but until we land our long term answer at QB, it will continue to be our primary need. Instead, people think we should pick a DL, run it back with Eli, go 5-11 again, and have this same stupid conversation next year.



Here’s a scenario for all you BPA enthusiasts out there: do you always pick BPA? If you have Pat Mahomes and the best player on your board is a QB, do you take a QB? I assume the answer is no. So then it becomes BPA at a position of need. See, in the NFL, there is always a need element to the selection. So please stop telling me Gettleman just picks the highest rated guy on his board. That’s pure fallacy. Under the pure BPA theory, a team could have the first pick in the draft 10 consecutive years, be in dire need of a QB, but never take one because there was always at least one player in the draft better than the QB. Where does it end?



I’ll tell you where it ends: it ends when a team like the Browns - a perennial doormat - says Saquon is the BPA, passes on him for a QB, and improves markedly in large part to that rookie QB.



Your post is self serving. You want a QB.

Also, it is highly unlikely picking #1 ten years in a row that a QB would not be the #1 BPA, but if you suck enough that you pick #1 ten times in a row, there are issues with your drafting.

I do not know how Gettleman thinks, but I'd bet a tiered rating system is likely still used(has to be - too many players are similar in ability). There was no doubt that Barkley was the best player in the last draft by most accounts. They Giants also had Chubb and Nelson rated higher than any QB, iirc. The Browns have made so many mistakes that who knows what they think. But we do know how many forced QB mistakes they have made. Also, we do not know if they rated Mayfield higher than Barkley. We also do not know if they believed Gettleman and then the Jets would take QBs leaving Barkley at #4.

We also don't know if the Giants rate Haskins/Lock/Murray above who else will be there at #6. In comment 14277539 Giants38 said:Your post is self serving. You want a QB.Also, it is highly unlikely picking #1 ten years in a row that a QB would not be the #1 BPA, but if you suck enough that you pick #1 ten times in a row, there are issues with your drafting.I do not know how Gettleman thinks, but I'd bet a tiered rating system is likely still used(has to be - too many players are similar in ability). There was no doubt that Barkley was the best player in the last draft by most accounts. They Giants also had Chubb and Nelson rated higher than any QB, iirc. The Browns have made so many mistakes that who knows what they think. But we do know how many forced QB mistakes they have made. Also, we do not know if they rated Mayfield higher than Barkley. We also do not know if they believed Gettleman and then the Jets would take QBs leaving Barkley at #4.We also don't know if the Giants rate Haskins/Lock/Murray above who else will be there at #6.

Over the 2019 and 2020 drafts... bw in dc : 1/27/2019 8:33 am : link there are going to be at least 8 players on offense drafted, and highly, that Haskins played with...



3 WRs: Campbell, McLaurin, Hill

TE: Farrell (and don’t rule out Berry)

2 RBs: Weber, Dobbins

OL: Prince, Jordan (Munford will be a high draft choice if he comes out)



Haskins has played with a team loaded everywhere.



Give him credit for making plays, but it was a very comfortable environment to make them...



I fear Haskins is going to be a bust... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/27/2019 8:34 am : link Stay away.

RE: Why do we have to comitt to Haskins... bw in dc : 1/27/2019 8:36 am : link

Quote:

...when Eli can still lead this team to another Super Bowl victory?



Actually play in the SB?



Or do you mean Eli drives the bus there on a team field trip? In comment 14277568 M.S. said:Actually play in the SB?Or do you mean Eli drives the bus there on a team field trip?

RE: I don’t think the Giants want anything Tuckrule : 1/27/2019 8:39 am : link

Quote: To do with Rosen. If they did they would have drafted him. Neither do I.



Not exactly true. Barkley is a special talent and I would have passed on every qb outside of Andrew luck, elway etc. you have to be a super special qb for me to pass on saquon. Now, who knows where we go, but lock and Haskins seem to lead the list of QBs. Daniel Jones had a bad week at senior bowl imo and his arm is an issue. In comment 14277531 Giant John said:Not exactly true. Barkley is a special talent and I would have passed on every qb outside of Andrew luck, elway etc. you have to be a super special qb for me to pass on saquon. Now, who knows where we go, but lock and Haskins seem to lead the list of QBs. Daniel Jones had a bad week at senior bowl imo and his arm is an issue.

Forced QB mistakes Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 8:43 am : link Quote: The Browns have made so many mistakes that who knows what they think. But we do know how many forced QB mistakes they have made. Also, we do not know if they rated Mayfield higher than Barkley.



How do you know they forced anything? I know the list is long of QBs that did not work out in Cleveland but not sure they plucked guys out of thin air and knew ahead of time they would likely not be good.



And they had to have Mayfield rated higher than SB because they picked him. Not saying they have been the model fanchise but you think the new GM would get cute with the #1 overall pick? How do you know they forced anything? I know the list is long of QBs that did not work out in Cleveland but not sure they plucked guys out of thin air and knew ahead of time they would likely not be good.And they had to have Mayfield rated higher than SB because they picked him. Not saying they have been the model fanchise but you think the new GM would get cute with the #1 overall pick?

RE: Over the 2019 and 2020 drafts... Giants38 : 1/27/2019 8:49 am : link

Quote: there are going to be at least 8 players on offense drafted, and highly, that Haskins played with...



3 WRs: Campbell, McLaurin, Hill

TE: Farrell (and don’t rule out Berry)

2 RBs: Weber, Dobbins

OL: Prince, Jordan (Munford will be a high draft choice if he comes out)



Haskins has played with a team loaded everywhere.



Give him credit for making plays, but it was a very comfortable environment to make them...



You could rip on Haskins if he had failed to produce with that level of talent surrounding him. Instead he broke just about every Big 10 passing record there was going away.



And it’s more than just the numbers that makes Haskins special: it’s the obvious dedication he made to improving, which resulted in his continued improvement thoughout the year; his ability to manipulate Ds with his eyes; his going through progressions and finding second and third reads; pinpoint ball placement on many throws; and the obvious arm talent.



Simply put, it’s lazy to knock Haskins for succeeding while ignoring all the things he did well. Tua is crushing it and he’s surrounded while ridiculous talent, yet people have no issue touting him as a #1 overall pick. I’d sooner knock someone for failing with elite talent than succeeding with it. In comment 14277579 bw in dc said:You could rip on Haskins if he had failed to produce with that level of talent surrounding him. Instead he broke just about every Big 10 passing record there was going away.And it’s more than just the numbers that makes Haskins special: it’s the obvious dedication he made to improving, which resulted in his continued improvement thoughout the year; his ability to manipulate Ds with his eyes; his going through progressions and finding second and third reads; pinpoint ball placement on many throws; and the obvious arm talent.Simply put, it’s lazy to knock Haskins for succeeding while ignoring all the things he did well. Tua is crushing it and he’s surrounded while ridiculous talent, yet people have no issue touting him as a #1 overall pick. I’d sooner knock someone for failing with elite talent than succeeding with it.

RE: Over the 2019 and 2020 drafts... section125 : 1/27/2019 8:49 am : link

Quote: there are going to be at least 8 players on offense drafted, and highly, that Haskins played with...



3 WRs: Campbell, McLaurin, Hill

TE: Farrell (and don’t rule out Berry)

2 RBs: Weber, Dobbins

OL: Prince, Jordan (Munford will be a high draft choice if he comes out)



Haskins has played with a team loaded everywhere.



Give him credit for making plays, but it was a very comfortable environment to make them...



So what? Is it a surprise that good CFB teams have good talent and continue to attract good talent? The draft is littered with top CFB teams delivering good players to the NFL, it is why they are top CFB teams.

Mahomes went to a track meet school(so did Peyton Manning when he was at Tennessee). Did that stop them from being viable NFL QBs?

Haskins tore up Washington in the Rose Bowl and that was a top defensive team in CFB.

I'm not advocating any QB right now. I'm just dismissing denigrating a QB because he played for a good team. In comment 14277579 bw in dc said:So what? Is it a surprise that good CFB teams have good talent and continue to attract good talent? The draft is littered with top CFB teams delivering good players to the NFL, it is why they are top CFB teams.Mahomes went to a track meet school(so did Peyton Manning when he was at Tennessee). Did that stop them from being viable NFL QBs?Haskins tore up Washington in the Rose Bowl and that was a top defensive team in CFB.I'm not advocating any QB right now. I'm just dismissing denigrating a QB because he played for a good team.

RE: RE: Lou, Gettleman has basically Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2019 8:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277525 section125 said:





Quote:





twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.

I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.



Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.







Your post contradicts itself in that you speak of Gettleman preaching BPA, but that we should pass on a QB not because of BPA, but because we have bigger needs. Sure, the draft could present us with the option of picking a player at one of those need positions.



In any event, it’s hard to get people’s point of view here that QB is not the biggest need on this team. You can do all the window dressing you want, but until we land our long term answer at QB, it will continue to be our primary need. Instead, people think we should pick a DL, run it back with Eli, go 5-11 again, and have this same stupid conversation next year.



Here’s a scenario for all you BPA enthusiasts out there: do you always pick BPA? If you have Pat Mahomes and the best player on your board is a QB, do you take a QB? I assume the answer is no. So then it becomes BPA at a position of need. See, in the NFL, there is always a need element to the selection. So please stop telling me Gettleman just picks the highest rated guy on his board. That’s pure fallacy. Under the pure BPA theory, a team could have the first pick in the draft 10 consecutive years, be in dire need of a QB, but never take one because there was always at least one player in the draft better than the QB. Where does it end?



I’ll tell you where it ends: it ends when a team like the Browns - a perennial doormat - says Saquon is the BPA, passes on him for a QB, and improves markedly in large part to that rookie QB.



Bullshit! How do you know that BOTH the Giants and Browns didn’t consider Mayfield to be the FRANCHISE QB either one would take if given the opportunity?



In comment 14277539 Giants38 said:Bullshit! How do you know that BOTH the Giants and Browns didn’t consider Mayfield to be the FRANCHISE QB either one would take if given the opportunity?

I'd consider a trade for Rosen, but I wouldn't give them our 1st round Ira : 1/27/2019 8:55 am : link pick straight up.

There are some truly baffling takes on this thread Mike from Ohio : 1/27/2019 8:57 am : link Because the Giants didin’t select Rosen at #2 last year, they didn’t consider him a first round pick, or just didn’t like him at all? Do you think Barkley must have been the only guy on the board with a first round grade? You know they only had one first round pick, right?



And Haskins can’t be very good because he has a good oline and good receivers? You realize talent in college football is not easily distributed, right? A really talented QB can play with an exceptional line and very talented WRs. You evaluate the players and what you’d see from them, you don’t assume everyone else makes them look good.



And you don’t pick a QB because he was awesome in the Senior Bowl. That is a single data point. Lock helped himself, but he did not separate himself with a good weekend.

RE: Forced QB mistakes section125 : 1/27/2019 8:58 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





The Browns have made so many mistakes that who knows what they think. But we do know how many forced QB mistakes they have made. Also, we do not know if they rated Mayfield higher than Barkley.







How do you know they forced anything? I know the list is long of QBs that did not work out in Cleveland but not sure they plucked guys out of thin air and knew ahead of time they would likely not be good.







Seriously? Where did I say that they knew their picks would fail? I said they took QBS before where they would have been rated. The number of QBs they took and failed on is pretty indicative that they took the wrong player on numerous occasions (and I know it is hard to correctly pick a QB). In comment 14277590 Jimmy Googs said:Seriously? Where did I say that they knew their picks would fail? I said they took QBS before where they would have been rated. The number of QBs they took and failed on is pretty indicative that they took the wrong player on numerous occasions (and I know it is hard to correctly pick a QB).

Not picking on you. I just have said many times posters use Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 9:03 am : link the word "forced" on BBI too much.



Cleveland QBs have been a shit-show I know. But did they really force guys into the first round, or were they at least generally listed as the top QBs in the draft and projected to go in Rd 1-2?



Like others that say a GM has to have conviction in his pick of a QB. Like...no shit. Let me know the GM that would say he didn't have conviction and simply rolled the dice to some degree...









RE: If Kingsbury loves Murray and is open for business on Rosen Beer Man : 1/27/2019 9:04 am : link

Quote: I’m absolutely hoping DG pulls the trigger; #6 included. Talent wise, he’s a better QB than anyone in this coming draft and any of the projected guys in 2020. And, it’s not really even close in my opinion. +1 In comment 14277551 The_Boss said:+1

RE: I don't Beer Man : 1/27/2019 9:07 am : link

Quote: think they pass on "infrastructure" guys if they're still there. Some of these D-Line/Edge prospects are blue chip prospects who can stabilize our D or O-Line for years to come.



Drafting Lock or Jones at #6 is a reach! Drafting any of the QBs at #6 in this year's draft would be a reach to fill a need. Look at Cleveland over the years, how'd it work out for them. In comment 14277524 Allen in CNJ said:Drafting any of the QBs at #6 in this year's draft would be a reach to fill a need. Look at Cleveland over the years, how'd it work out for them.

There are exceptions Simms11 : 1/27/2019 9:11 am : link to taking the BPA theory or highest guy on your board. I think QB is the only exception because at some point you will have to pull the trigger on a new QB and he might not be the BPA on your board. I think the Giants could of went QB last year, but they felt BPA overrode taking a QB as Barkley was a generational talent and too hard to pass up. At some point however, you have to go with a guy that might not be BPA on your board in order to fill the most important position on the team! This might be that year. There will most definitely be better talent then QB available when the Giants pick, but if a guy with the talent of Haskins is there, you have to take him. Can’t keep kicking the can down the road.



In Haskins case, I think his Pro Day, and possibly combine, will bare out his talent. I also think we have the right guys in place to determine if he is in fact the guy we need to select at QB in the first round.

We should definitely trade up for the best QB Marty in Albany : 1/27/2019 9:11 am : link And get him killed because we can’t block and nobody can get open for him to pass to. We need to get the best QB in the draft even if the other 52 guys on our team still stink. (Sarcasm and hyperbole off.)

You can’t keep passing on QB until there is one slotted Jim in Hoboken : 1/27/2019 9:16 am : link at your pick, then Eli might have to be rolled out there in a wheelchair. QB’s also take time to develop, Rodgers sat for a few years and Peyton went 4-12 I think his first year, so unless you are prepared to throw away seasons you can’t neglect the position until suddenly you need one.



That said, I’d be pissed if they passed on the QB’s last year and only to reach at #6 for this year’s crop. Haskins is hard to evaluated because of the surrounding cast, but he does seem to pull the trigger quickly and throw an accurate ball. However I can’t say he’s nearly as good as last year’s group.



We made our choice last year, we have to stick with it. Don’t reach at 6.

RE: For what it’s worth on Haskins... djm : 1/27/2019 9:20 am : link

Quote: McLaurin has a very good showing at the Senior Bowl. He’s probably at worst a second round pick. And Paris Campbell is going to show well at the Combine. And cement his position as a first or second round pick at WR.



So there are two Ohio State WRs that will be drafted very high. Further proving the point that Haskins lived the life of luxury playing QB for Ohio State.



So you condemn the largely successful qb who has a functional offense

around him while also condemning the qb who can’t win games due in large part to the crap talent around him.



You see that right? In comment 14277560 bw in dc said:So you condemn the largely successful qb who has a functional offensearound him while also condemning the qb who can’t win games due in large part to the crap talent around him.You see that right?

RE: RE: Why do we have to comitt to Haskins... M.S. : 1/27/2019 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277568 M.S. said:





Quote:







...when Eli can still lead this team to another Super Bowl victory?







Actually play in the SB?



Or do you mean Eli drives the bus there on a team field trip?



Too funny! {:-)

The latter, of course.

In comment 14277582 bw in dc said:Too funny! {:-)The latter, of course.

RE: RE: I don't section125 : 1/27/2019 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277524 Allen in CNJ said:





Quote:





think they pass on "infrastructure" guys if they're still there. Some of these D-Line/Edge prospects are blue chip prospects who can stabilize our D or O-Line for years to come.



Drafting Lock or Jones at #6 is a reach!



Drafting any of the QBs at #6 in this year's draft would be a reach to fill a need. Look at Cleveland over the years, how'd it work out for them.



I'm not sure, yet, but Haskins may not be unreasonable at #6. Let's say he is ranked 10-12(overall), the question would be, does he improve the team over the guys still available after the 5th pick?

Would he be more valuable than say Ed Oliver, Greedy Williams, Devin White, etc if they were available at #6. We know QBs carry a premium. Let's say DG thinks Haskins(Lock whomever) is about tick less talented than Mayfield, Darnold and Rosen, yet still a touch less than Ed Oliver and Devin White(for arguments sake). Does he see that he can win with Haskins/Lock into the future and take him over the "right now" higher rated player?

In comment 14277613 Beer Man said:I'm not sure, yet, but Haskins may not be unreasonable at #6. Let's say he is ranked 10-12(overall), the question would be, does he improve the team over the guys still available after the 5th pick?Would he be more valuable than say Ed Oliver, Greedy Williams, Devin White, etc if they were available at #6. We know QBs carry a premium. Let's say DG thinks Haskins(Lock whomever) is about tick less talented than Mayfield, Darnold and Rosen, yet still a touch less than Ed Oliver and Devin White(for arguments sake). Does he see that he can win with Haskins/Lock into the future and take him over the "right now" higher rated player?

As for Drew Lock Beer Man : 1/27/2019 9:31 am : link He reminds me of Matt Stafford, has a great QB tool set, but seems to regress when the game is on the line and he needs to march his team down the field. IMO if picked, he will tease us with remarkable throws, and then break our hearts when the game is on the line.

I'm sure Giants are planning but...it's still early in the process. Blue21 : 1/27/2019 9:45 am : link They are still evaluating including yesterdays game and this weeks interviews etc. The combine hasn't happened yet and before they panic to move up there are many free agent QB's which may go to some of the QB needing teams like the Jags and Washington. Personally at this point I'd love to see them take DH with #6. But before the draft I may change my mind. We still don't know Eli's situation either.

Sheesh, it’s this simple: Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2019 9:46 am : link If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..

RE: Sheesh, it’s this simple: section125 : 1/27/2019 9:51 am : link

Quote: If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..



If you simplify it, then we have nothing to argue about for 3 more months. Where is your sense of fair play?[wink] In comment 14277641 Big Blue '56 said:If you simplify it, then we have nothing to argue about for 3 more months. Where is your sense of fair play?[wink]

I personally look forward Dodge : 1/27/2019 9:59 am : link To watching Eli carry this team to 5 wins for the next decade while we build the perfect team for our future QB.

RE: RE: Over the 2019 and 2020 drafts... bw in dc : 1/27/2019 10:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277579 bw in dc said:





Quote:





there are going to be at least 8 players on offense drafted, and highly, that Haskins played with...



3 WRs: Campbell, McLaurin, Hill

TE: Farrell (and don’t rule out Berry)

2 RBs: Weber, Dobbins

OL: Prince, Jordan (Munford will be a high draft choice if he comes out)



Haskins has played with a team loaded everywhere.



Give him credit for making plays, but it was a very comfortable environment to make them...







So what? Is it a surprise that good CFB teams have good talent and continue to attract good talent? The draft is littered with top CFB teams delivering good players to the NFL, it is why they are top CFB teams.

Mahomes went to a track meet school(so did Peyton Manning when he was at Tennessee). Did that stop them from being viable NFL QBs?

Haskins tore up Washington in the Rose Bowl and that was a top defensive team in CFB.

I'm not advocating any QB right now. I'm just dismissing denigrating a QB because he played for a good team.



The point is simply this - it’s incredibly easier to look the part when you are surrounded by the best talent in the country. That’s why JT Barrett killed it last year with OSU, and he's not an NFL QB.



Now, I’m not at all suggesting Haskins = Barrett. Not at all. But his production is inflated. He had one of cleanest pockets I’ve seen in college football in a long, long time. So at least for me, it’s tough to determine where Haskins level really is. In comment 14277595 section125 said:The point is simply this - it’s incredibly easier to look the part when you are surrounded by the best talent in the country. That’s why JT Barrett killed it last year with OSU, and he's not an NFL QB.Now, I’m not at all suggesting Haskins = Barrett. Not at all. But his production is inflated. He had one of cleanest pockets I’ve seen in college football in a long, long time. So at least for me, it’s tough to determine where Haskins level really is.

I am fine TommyWiseau : 1/27/2019 10:02 am : link With either Haskins or Lock at 6. If they go pass rusher I would be A okay with it too. This draft has a lot of talent on the defensive side, I am confident that if we don't get a pass rusher at 6 we can grab one in round 2 although it ALWAYS seems the best talent produced at the top of round 2 is Offensive Lineman. There always seems to be 3 or 4 Olineman that go between pick 33 and 42 that pan out and become excellent players

What's the over/under on how many seasons Rosen lasts? since1925 : 1/27/2019 10:02 am : link 2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.

2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.

2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.



Buyer beware.

Please make it stop Sammo85 : 1/27/2019 10:05 am : link So many damn posts about having to take a QB at 6 and if Shurmur and Gettleman “believe in them”. There is no way in hell any of these QBs are going to be in the top 15 of the draft board. He’ll id be surprised if there’s more than one in the top 30.



Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?



Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.



There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.

RE: What's the over/under on how many seasons Rosen lasts? section125 : 1/27/2019 10:05 am : link

Quote: 2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.

2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.

2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.



Buyer beware.



He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?



Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury. In comment 14277650 since1925 said:He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury.

Serby does this every year jnoble : 1/27/2019 10:10 am : link Picks a player that the Giants probably won't or shouldn't draft and obsesses about him for months in his columns with his corny nicknames

And

Over dramatic

Way of

Spacing his sentences

RE: RE: For what it’s worth on Haskins... bw in dc : 1/27/2019 10:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277560 bw in dc said:





Quote:





McLaurin has a very good showing at the Senior Bowl. He’s probably at worst a second round pick. And Paris Campbell is going to show well at the Combine. And cement his position as a first or second round pick at WR.



So there are two Ohio State WRs that will be drafted very high. Further proving the point that Haskins lived the life of luxury playing QB for Ohio State.







So you condemn the largely successful qb who has a functional offense

around him while also condemning the qb who can’t win games due in large part to the crap talent around him.



You see that right?



No, I don’t see, actually.



I’m not condemning. I’m offering reasonable perspective.

In comment 14277624 djm said:No, I don’t see, actually.I’m not condemning. I’m offering reasonable perspective.

RE: RE: Sheesh, it’s this simple: Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2019 10:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277641 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..







If you simplify it, then we have nothing to argue about for 3 more months. Where is your sense of fair play?[wink]



Shit, this is true. My bad..😎 In comment 14277644 section125 said:Shit, this is true. My bad..😎

RE: Please make it stop Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2019 10:16 am : link

Quote: So many damn posts about having to take a QB at 6 and if Shurmur and Gettleman “believe in them”. There is no way in hell any of these QBs are going to be in the top 15 of the draft board. He’ll id be surprised if there’s more than one in the top 30.



Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?



Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.



There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.



You can’t know this. What’s happened in the past means squat. I agree that a belief by itself isn’t sufficient. A STRONG conviction would be more apt.. In comment 14277652 Sammo85 said:You can’t know this. What’s happened in the past means squat. I agree that a belief by itself isn’t sufficient. A STRONG conviction would be more apt..

RE: Please make it stop Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 10:22 am : link

Quote:

Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?



Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.



There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.



Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.



Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.



Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?



please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop... In comment 14277652 Sammo85 said:Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop...

RE: RE: Please make it stop Sammo85 : 1/27/2019 10:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277652 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





So many damn posts about having to take a QB at 6 and if Shurmur and Gettleman “believe in them”. There is no way in hell any of these QBs are going to be in the top 15 of the draft board. He’ll id be surprised if there’s more than one in the top 30.



Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?



Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.



There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.







You can’t know this. What’s happened in the past means squat. I agree that a belief by itself isn’t sufficient. A STRONG conviction would be more apt..



You cannot take any of these QBs at 6. Period. In comment 14277661 Big Blue '56 said:You cannot take any of these QBs at 6. Period.

RE: RE: Please make it stop section125 : 1/27/2019 10:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277652 Sammo85 said:





Quote:







Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?



Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.



There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.







Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.



Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.



Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?



please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop...



Being a FSU fan(two kids from there), I knew Ponder was picked way too early. But then again I thought EJ Manuel was going to be a good QB, yet he was picked ahead of where he should have been.



As for last year, Jackson....the others I think will do well if they stay healthy. In comment 14277665 Jimmy Googs said:Being a FSU fan(two kids from there), I knew Ponder was picked way too early. But then again I thought EJ Manuel was going to be a good QB, yet he was picked ahead of where he should have been.As for last year, Jackson....the others I think will do well if they stay healthy.

RE: Lou, Gettleman has basically allstarjim : 1/27/2019 10:34 am : link

Quote: twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.

I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.



Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.





If the Cardinals are willing to trade Rosen for a #6 pick in the draft after 1 year with him then that's all the info you need to not trade anything of significant value for him.



Personally I've never felt he was very good, and I don't like his mental makeup.



I'd rather they take Haskins or Lock at #6 than that bust. In comment 14277525 section125 said:If the Cardinals are willing to trade Rosen for a #6 pick in the draft after 1 year with him then that's all the info you need to not trade anything of significant value for him.Personally I've never felt he was very good, and I don't like his mental makeup.I'd rather they take Haskins or Lock at #6 than that bust.

RE: RE: I’d rather sit at 6 81_Great_Dane : 1/27/2019 10:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277547 cjac said:





Quote:





And take Haskins or Lock



Trading for Rosen would be stupid







It would be the worst possible move. And some here want to give up more than just the #6 for him. Yeah, I'm thinking if you trade the #6 overall pick for Rosen, you need to get more back from Arizona. Rosen was picked #10 overall, not #6, and while he now has some NFL experience he didn't exactly light it up.



The Giants aren't a contender trying to fill a spot. They don't need to overpay. And I don't think #6 overall is fair value.



Any such trade probably doesn't happen until draft day anyway In comment 14277552 Ssanders9816 said:Yeah, I'm thinking if you trade the #6 overall pick for Rosen, you need to get more back from Arizona. Rosen was picked #10 overall, not #6, and while he now has some NFL experience he didn't exactly light it up.The Giants aren't a contender trying to fill a spot. They don't need to overpay. And I don't think #6 overall is fair value.Any such trade probably doesn't happen until draft day anyway

RE: RE: Please make it stop Sammo85 : 1/27/2019 10:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277652 Sammo85 said:





Quote:







Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?



Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.



There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.







Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.



Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.



Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?



please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop...



No. In comment 14277665 Jimmy Googs said:No.

RE: RE: Lou, Gettleman has basically section125 : 1/27/2019 10:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277525 section125 said:





Quote:





twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.

I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.



Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.









If the Cardinals are willing to trade Rosen for a #6 pick in the draft after 1 year with him then that's all the info you need to not trade anything of significant value for him.



Personally I've never felt he was very good, and I don't like his mental makeup.



I'd rather they take Haskins or Lock at #6 than that bust.



YOU never felt he was good? There is a leading reason not to get him.

You don't like his mental makeup - are you a neighbor or relative? How would you know his mental make up. A rookie QB playing for the worst team in the NFL and behind the worst line and yet, he played every game



Bust. Can we wait until two years from now before he reaches bust level....

In comment 14277672 allstarjim said:YOU never felt he was good? There is a leading reason not to get him.You don't like his mental makeup - are you a neighbor or relative? How would you know his mental make up. A rookie QB playing for the worst team in the NFL and behind the worst line and yet, he played every gameBust. Can we wait until two years from now before he reaches bust level....

RE: RE: RE: I’d rather sit at 6 section125 : 1/27/2019 10:54 am : link

Quote:

The Giants aren't a contender trying to fill a spot. They don't need to overpay. And I don't think #6 overall is fair value.







They don't need to be a contender to absolutely need a QB, because they absolutely need a QB, soon. Eli will not be there after this year.



A #6 pick is plenty fair value for a franchise QB. The only question of fair value is if DG thinks Rosen is better than Haskins/Lock (if he is taking a QB, which we don't know). Now you may be right that he is not worth #6, but if what they see on his tape in the NFL shows him to be an NFL QB, he may very well be worth the pick. The NFL tape is more important than the college tape. In comment 14277673 81_Great_Dane said:They don't need to be a contender to absolutely need a QB, because they absolutely need a QB, soon. Eli will not be there after this year.A #6 pick is plenty fair value for a franchise QB. The only question of fair value is if DG thinks Rosen is better than Haskins/Lock (if he is taking a QB, which we don't know). Now you may be right that he is not worth #6, but if what they see on his tape in the NFL shows him to be an NFL QB, he may very well be worth the pick. The NFL tape is more important than the college tape.

RE: There are some truly baffling takes on this thread BlueLou'sBack : 1/27/2019 10:55 am : link

Quote: Because the Giants didin’t select Rosen at #2 last year, they didn’t consider him a first round pick, or just didn’t like him at all? Do you think Barkley must have been the only guy on the board with a first round grade? You know they only had one first round pick, right?



And Haskins can’t be very good because he has a good oline and good receivers? You realize talent in college football is not easily distributed, right? A really talented QB can play with an exceptional line and very talented WRs. You evaluate the players and what you’d see from them, you don’t assume everyone else makes them look good.



And you don’t pick a QB because he was awesome in the Senior Bowl. That is a single data point. Lock helped himself, but he did not separate himself with a good weekend.



With the entirety of the Senior Bowl week of practice, interviews and game Lock clearly separated from the pack of other QBs. I've read and watched at least 5 different media reports on it and 4/5 make that point specifically.



Don't know where on Earth you heard he didn't. Maybe it's more by the other QBs looking bad in various ways - specifically none beside Lock have a superior NFL level arm - but his interviews were widely regarded as excellent too In comment 14277601 Mike from Ohio said:With the entirety of the Senior Bowl week of practice, interviews and game Lock clearly separated from the pack of other QBs. I've read and watched at least 5 different media reports on it and 4/5 make that point specifically.Don't know where on Earth you heard he didn't. Maybe it's more by the other QBs looking bad in various ways - specifically none beside Lock have a superior NFL level arm - but his interviews were widely regarded as excellent too

If you force yourself to take a qb at #6, Doomster : 1/27/2019 11:04 am : link and you are wrong, then DG doesn't know what QB hell is....

RE: If you force yourself to take a qb at #6, Bruner4329 : 1/27/2019 11:08 am : link

Quote: and you are wrong, then DG doesn't know what QB hell is....



+1. Picking Lock at 6 would be a disaster. In comment 14277685 Doomster said:+1. Picking Lock at 6 would be a disaster.

RE: RE: If you force yourself to take a qb at #6, bw in dc : 1/27/2019 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277685 Doomster said:





Quote:





and you are wrong, then DG doesn't know what QB hell is....







+1. Picking Lock at 6 would be a disaster.



Disaster doesn’t come to mind.



It may be a reach, but the kid has first round talent. In comment 14277691 Bruner4329 said:Disaster doesn’t come to mind.It may be a reach, but the kid has first round talent.

RE: RE: What's the over/under on how many seasons Rosen lasts? since1925 : 1/27/2019 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277650 since1925 said:





Quote:





2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.

2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.

2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.



Buyer beware.







He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?



Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury.



He played behind our offensive line? In comment 14277653 section125 said:He played behind our offensive line?

RE: RE: If you force yourself to take a qb at #6, Giants38 : 1/27/2019 11:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 14277685 Doomster said:





Quote:





and you are wrong, then DG doesn't know what QB hell is....







+1. Picking Lock at 6 would be a disaster.



You realize messing up ANY pick that high puts you in a royally bad position. See Apple, Eli (Pick 9); Flowers, Ereck (Pick 10); Jones, Cedric; and the list goes on.



These guys get paid to evaluate talent. Time to go out and do it. You can’t sit around and wait for the perfect QB prospect to come around, because it won’t happen. They aren’t going to wait for another LT to pick a LB, or another Reggie White to pick a DE, right? In comment 14277691 Bruner4329 said:You realize messing up ANY pick that high puts you in a royally bad position. See Apple, Eli (Pick 9); Flowers, Ereck (Pick 10); Jones, Cedric; and the list goes on.These guys get paid to evaluate talent. Time to go out and do it. You can’t sit around and wait for the perfect QB prospect to come around, because it won’t happen. They aren’t going to wait for another LT to pick a LB, or another Reggie White to pick a DE, right?

RE: Huge pass on Rosen for #6 santacruzom : 1/27/2019 11:33 am : link

Quote:

2) Why do they want to dump him after one year? RED FLAG



It wouldn't necessarily be a red flag. IF the Cards did it, it could merely be a symptom of them being a perpetually shitty franchise. In comment 14277544 Ssanders9816 said:It wouldn't necessarily be a red flag. IF the Cards did it, it could merely be a symptom of them being a perpetually shitty franchise.

RE: We should definitely trade up for the best QB BlueLou'sBack : 1/27/2019 12:00 pm : link

Quote: And get him killed because we can’t block and nobody can get open for him to pass to. We need to get the best QB in the draft even if the other 52 guys on our team still stink. (Sarcasm and hyperbole off.)



Huh? Nobody is more in on the importance of the OL than I am. But if the Giants' receiving corps of Beckham, Barkley (who just re-set an historical rookie receiving record) Engram and Shepard "can't get open" this team is fucked forever, at least insofar as your and my life expectancies are concerned.



Part 1 of Eli's issues has been a lousy OL for years.

Part 2 is he doesn't see the field post snap with the same rapid recognition the elite guys like Brady, Montana, Brees etc do.

Part 3 is he's not as good at extending plays as he once was.

Part 4 is his lack of consistent precision accuracy.



Lack of competent weapons isn't on the list. Seriously. In comment 14277617 Marty in Albany said:Huh? Nobody is more in on the importance of the OL than I am. But if the Giants' receiving corps of Beckham, Barkley (who just re-set an historical rookie receiving record) Engram and Shepard "can't get open" this team is fucked forever, at least insofar as your and my life expectancies are concerned.Part 1 of Eli's issues has been a lousy OL for years.Part 2 is he doesn't see the field post snap with the same rapid recognition the elite guys like Brady, Montana, Brees etc do.Part 3 is he's not as good at extending plays as he once was.Part 4 is his lack of consistent precision accuracy.Lack of competent weapons isn't on the list. Seriously.

It’s SO tiring to see posted Dave on the UWS : 1/27/2019 12:01 pm : link “Haskins/Lock or whomever isn’t worth the 6th pick” because??? Draftnicks say so, our untrained eye says so. I wasn’t all that impressed with Haskins against Michigan, does they mean anything? On the other hand, Lock impressed me during Senior Bowl week as having that certain “it” factor, does that mean anything. We all have opinions. Here are 2 facts: Eli is in the last year of his contract AND second he will be a 38 year old QB this year. BPA is always the best philosophy but those 2 factors weigh heavily on the equation. I think that if a QB is BPA or DARN close at 6, that will be the choice. And it will be on Gettleman’s assessment. It will be his defining moment (good or bad) for his tenure as GM.

RE: RE: RE: What's the over/under on how many seasons Rosen lasts? FStubbs : 1/27/2019 12:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277653 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277650 since1925 said:





Quote:





2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.

2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.

2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.



Buyer beware.







He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?



Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury.







He played behind our offensive line?



Our offensive line was only the worst in the first half of the season. They went from horrific to merely pathetic in the 2nd half of the season, and Arizona took the mantle of the worst. In comment 14277695 since1925 said:Our offensive line was only the worst in the first half of the season. They went from horrific to merely pathetic in the 2nd half of the season, and Arizona took the mantle of the worst.

RE: RE: Huge pass on Rosen for #6 FStubbs : 1/27/2019 12:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277544 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:







2) Why do they want to dump him after one year? RED FLAG







It wouldn't necessarily be a red flag. IF the Cards did it, it could merely be a symptom of them being a perpetually shitty franchise.



They also canned their coach after one year and they have the first pick in the draft. They may have a completely different plan now that Rosen doesn't fit. In comment 14277703 santacruzom said:They also canned their coach after one year and they have the first pick in the draft. They may have a completely different plan now that Rosen doesn't fit.

. arcarsenal : 1/27/2019 12:04 pm : link The Giants don't need to "commit" to anyone right now.



These headlines and pieces writers come up with are fucking awful.

Oh and BW Dave on the UWS : 1/27/2019 12:07 pm : link enough with the RB at two crap. Your opinion in this instance, Ian not valid. DG has repeatedly said he drafted Saquon because he is a Generational TD maker and was the BPA by a wide margin. Forcing a QB last year and ignoring that IS how teams get in trouble.

RE: RE: RE: Please make it stop Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 12:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277665 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14277652 Sammo85 said:





Quote:







Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?



Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.



There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.







Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.



Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.



Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?



please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop...







Being a FSU fan(two kids from there), I knew Ponder was picked way too early. But then again I thought EJ Manuel was going to be a good QB, yet he was picked ahead of where he should have been.



As for last year, Jackson....the others I think will do well if they stay healthy.



My point exactly Section. Ponder was listed in the top 4-5 QBs the year he came out. Not a stellar career at FSU but he was accurate and killed it and the senior bowl and combine and went right up people's boards and into Rd 1.



Was he a forced pick at #12 based on what we know now?...yes.



Was he a forced pick back in 2011?...probably too high but unlikely. You particularly know his body of work in college wasn't there, but his late showings are what got him selected by Minnesota.



In comment 14277669 section125 said:My point exactly Section. Ponder was listed in the top 4-5 QBs the year he came out. Not a stellar career at FSU but he was accurate and killed it and the senior bowl and combine and went right up people's boards and into Rd 1.Was he a forced pick at #12 based on what we know now?...yes.Was he a forced pick back in 2011?...probably too high but unlikely. You particularly know his body of work in college wasn't there, but his late showings are what got him selected by Minnesota.

RE: RE: RE: What's the over/under on how many seasons Rosen lasts? section125 : 1/27/2019 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277653 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277650 since1925 said:





Quote:





2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.

2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.

2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.



Buyer beware.







He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?



Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury.







He played behind our offensive line?



If you don't know that AZs line was far worse than the Giants perhaps you should not comment. While Giants were a joke to start the season, they were merely laughable in the 2nd half. In comment 14277695 since1925 said:If you don't know that AZs line was far worse than the Giants perhaps you should not comment. While Giants were a joke to start the season, they were merely laughable in the 2nd half.

If the Giants draft Drew Lock Josh in the City : 1/27/2019 12:25 pm : link At #6 after passing on Darnold, Allen, and Rosen last yr then Dave Gettleman deserves to be fired on the spot. That would be a franchise burying fuckup of epic proportions.

RE: If the Giants draft Drew Lock arcarsenal : 1/27/2019 12:26 pm : link

Quote: At #6 after passing on Darnold, Allen, and Rosen last yr then Dave Gettleman deserves to be fired on the spot. That would be a franchise burying fuckup of epic proportions.



I don't like Lock much, but this is a stupid take.



You have no idea what Drew Lock is going to be in the NFL and neither do I. I won't be happy if this is the route we go, but calling it a "franchise burying fuckup of epic proportions" is just being ridiculous and dramatic. Get a grip. In comment 14277734 Josh in the City said:I don't like Lock much, but this is a stupid take.You have no idea what Drew Lock is going to be in the NFL and neither do I. I won't be happy if this is the route we go, but calling it a "franchise burying fuckup of epic proportions" is just being ridiculous and dramatic. Get a grip.

Why would anyone be listening to a guy montanagiant : 1/27/2019 12:38 pm : link Who got put into a locker by Richard Todd and then actually pressed charges for it?

RE: Sheesh, it’s this simple: cosmicj : 1/27/2019 12:50 pm : link

Quote: If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..



But does Shurmur know more than the GMs and personnel people against whom he’s competing? I see no evidence that’s this is true. He’s not competing against TV analysts. In comment 14277641 Big Blue '56 said:But does Shurmur know more than the GMs and personnel people against whom he’s competing? I see no evidence that’s this is true. He’s not competing against TV analysts.

RE: RE: Please make it stop WillVAB : 1/27/2019 12:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277652 Sammo85 said:





Quote:







Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?



Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.



There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.







Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.



Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.



Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?



please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop...



They were forced. Just bc some draftnik had them as first rounders or top 10 doesn’t mean they weren’t. Who do you think they get their information from? GMs fuck up the draft every year.



In comment 14277665 Jimmy Googs said:They were forced. Just bc some draftnik had them as first rounders or top 10 doesn’t mean they weren’t. Who do you think they get their information from? GMs fuck up the draft every year.

RE: If the Giants draft Drew Lock Deejboy : 1/27/2019 12:59 pm : link

Quote: At #6 after passing on Darnold, Allen, and Rosen last yr then Dave Gettleman deserves to be fired on the spot. That would be a franchise burying fuckup of epic proportions.

Why exactly did Darnold, Allen, and Rosen do last year to make you think ANY of them are franchise QBs? You act like they were Marino, Brady, and Rodgers. Lock could be better than any of them and be Brett Favre. So could Haskins. We don't know. None of them played like Mayfield last year so we don't know. Buy a clue dude and stop with the dumb hyperbole. In comment 14277734 Josh in the City said:Why exactly did Darnold, Allen, and Rosen do last year to make you think ANY of them are franchise QBs? You act like they were Marino, Brady, and Rodgers. Lock could be better than any of them and be Brett Favre. So could Haskins. We don't know. None of them played like Mayfield last year so we don't know. Buy a clue dude and stop with the dumb hyperbole.

I actually think that if we want Haskins we'll need to trade up yatqb : 1/27/2019 1:01 pm : link for him. My guess is that we'll need to compete with the Jags, Denver, Cincy and perhaps Miami or Washington for him. As you can tell, I'm pretty high on him.

RE: RE: Sheesh, it’s this simple: Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277641 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..







But does Shurmur know more than the GMs and personnel people against whom he’s competing? I see no evidence that’s this is true. He’s not competing against TV analysts.



About QBs? Absolutely. He’s acknowledged as one of the league’s best as it pertains to QBs..Now DG could be lumped into your assessment.. In comment 14277752 cosmicj said:About QBs? Absolutely. He’s acknowledged as one of the league’s best as it pertains to QBs..Now DG could be lumped into your assessment..

RE: I actually think that if we want Haskins we'll need to trade up BlueLou'sBack : 1/27/2019 1:27 pm : link

Quote: for him. My guess is that we'll need to compete with the Jags, Denver, Cincy and perhaps Miami or Washington for him. As you can tell, I'm pretty high on him.



That's been my hypothesis for a couple of weeks. And Serby's main point as well. If a team wants Haskins they better be prepared to trade up into 1, 2, or 3 at the lowest, cause I don't trust that Gruden is satisfied with Carr.



Now I am not sure Haskins is so much better than Lock that he deserves the expenditure of the capital it would take to get to the top 3 slots... I need to compare them one against the other and form an opinion. But I'm already sold they are the top 2 if one doesn't include Murray, and I am not. In comment 14277762 yatqb said:That's been my hypothesis for a couple of weeks. And Serby's main point as well. If a team wants Haskins they better be prepared to trade up into 1, 2, or 3 at the lowest, cause I don't trust that Gruden is satisfied with Carr.Now I am not sure Haskins is so much better than Lock that he deserves the expenditure of the capital it would take to get to the top 3 slots... I need to compare them one against the other and form an opinion. But I'm already sold they are the top 2 if one doesn't include Murray, and I am not.

If the Giants don't fix the oline and defense and draft a qb they will SterlingArcher : 1/27/2019 1:33 pm : link become like the Brown's, drafting a qb or bringing in FA's for the next 10 years!

RE: I'd consider a trade for Rosen, but I wouldn't give them our 1st round Rjanyg : 1/27/2019 1:45 pm : link

Quote: pick straight up.



Our First and a 4th for Rosen and AZ’s 3rd round pick. In comment 14277599 Ira said:Our First and a 4th for Rosen and AZ’s 3rd round pick.

By the logic mattyblue : 1/27/2019 1:54 pm : link of very many here. The Giants should never have selected Eli and should have went with Robert Gallery who was actually the highest rated lineman I have ever heard of, scouts were drooling over him. They were comparing him to every hall of fame lineman ever thought of, he was a bust. Could never play T in the NFL, had some success as a guard but never lived up to one iota of what they claimed he would. OL bust with a really large percentage. However, people here seem to claim that any OL you draft has no risk and will just be able to play because they played well in college.

RE: RE: I'd consider a trade for Rosen, but I wouldn't give them our 1st round Ssanders9816 : 1/27/2019 1:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277599 Ira said:





Quote:





pick straight up.







Our First and a 4th for Rosen and AZ’s 3rd round pick.



Absolutely no chance the Giants give up the #6 pick for Rosen. NONE In comment 14277797 Rjanyg said:Absolutely no chance the Giants give up the #6 pick for Rosen. NONE

RE: By the logic mattyblue : 1/27/2019 1:55 pm : link

Quote: of very many here. The Giants should never have selected Eli and should have went with Robert Gallery who was actually the highest rated lineman I have ever heard of, scouts were drooling over him. They were comparing him to every hall of fame lineman ever thought of, he was a bust. Could never play T in the NFL, had some success as a guard but never lived up to one iota of what they claimed he would. OL bust with a really large percentage. However, people here seem to claim that any OL you draft has no risk and will just be able to play because they played well in college.



*should never have In comment 14277813 mattyblue said:*should never have

RE: RE: RE: I'd consider a trade for Rosen, but I wouldn't give them our 1st round mattyblue : 1/27/2019 1:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277797 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





In comment 14277599 Ira said:





Quote:





pick straight up.







Our First and a 4th for Rosen and AZ’s 3rd round pick.







Absolutely no chance the Giants give up the #6 pick for Rosen. NONE







They probably won’t because I don’t see Arizona trading him, but they would and absolutely should if he became available. In comment 14277814 Ssanders9816 said:They probably won’t because I don’t see Arizona trading him, but they would and absolutely should if he became available.

RE: RE: Sheesh, it’s this simple: Strahan91 : 1/27/2019 1:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277641 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..







But does Shurmur know more than the GMs and personnel people against whom he’s competing? I see no evidence that’s this is true. He’s not competing against TV analysts.

Well, actually he is competing against one TV analyst in Oakland/Vegas In comment 14277752 cosmicj said:Well, actually he is competing against one TV analyst in Oakland/Vegas

RE: RE: RE: Please make it stop Mike from Ohio : 1/27/2019 2:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277661 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277652 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





So many damn posts about having to take a QB at 6 and if Shurmur and Gettleman “believe in them”. There is no way in hell any of these QBs are going to be in the top 15 of the draft board. He’ll id be surprised if there’s more than one in the top 30.



Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?



Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.



There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.







You can’t know this. What’s happened in the past means squat. I agree that a belief by itself isn’t sufficient. A STRONG conviction would be more apt..







You cannot take any of these QBs at 6. Period.



You are completely unqualified to reach that conclusion. Period. In comment 14277666 Sammo85 said:You are completely unqualified to reach that conclusion. Period.

Can we agree that mattyblue : 1/27/2019 2:04 pm : link nobody here, including Sy, can speak in absolutes. Saying you can’t take any of these QBs at #6 just sounds stupid. Most people are basing this off of nothing but a guess.

RE: If the Giants don't fix the oline and defense and draft a qb they will Strahan91 : 1/27/2019 2:07 pm : link

Quote: become like the Brown's, drafting a qb or bringing in FA's for the next 10 years!

Good take. Because that's exactly why the Browns were such garbage for so long. Had nothing to do with them not actually drafting a quarterback high when they got the chance over and over and over again for nearly 20 years after Couch. In comment 14277783 SterlingArcher said:Good take. Because that's exactly why the Browns were such garbage for so long. Had nothing to do with them not actually drafting a quarterback high when they got the chance over and over and over again for nearly 20 years after Couch.

RE: If the Giants don't fix the oline and defense and draft a qb they will BlueLou'sBack : 1/27/2019 2:20 pm : link

Quote: become like the Brown's, drafting a qb or bringing in FA's for the next 10 years!



Under Reese, they already became just like the Browns were a few years ago with inept drafting. One hopes DG flips the switch on inept drafting and ignoring the OL in favor of flashy offensive weapons. But that really has nothing to do with drafting a QB at 6 unless the QB available at that pick is a bust. Which you haven't a clue about, clearly or you would have stated how you know that.



I was very familiar with Rosen, Darnold, and Barkley before last year's draft, and you could've flipped a coin to decide which of the 3 to take IMO, and that is WITH factoring in the relative higher value of positional importance of the QB. Barkley is/was that good, and there were legit ? about both Rosen and Darnold. Go look at the full game tape of UCLA vs USC in 2017... Who would you chose between Rosen and Darnold based on that? I would have taken Rosen based on their head to head. But Darnold elevated a whole team from the moment he became the starting QB, Rosen not so much over 3 years starting for the Bruins. Rosen versus Darnold was a choice of better throwing ability (Rosen) vs leadership skills (Darnold.) IMHO, having seen both of them in multiple games.



Neither is head and shoulders above Haskins and Lock, IMO. In comment 14277783 SterlingArcher said:Under Reese, they already became just like the Browns were a few years ago with inept drafting. One hopes DG flips the switch on inept drafting and ignoring the OL in favor of flashy offensive weapons. But that really has nothing to do with drafting a QB at 6 unless the QB available at that pick is a bust. Which you haven't a clue about, clearly or you would have stated how you know that.I was very familiar with Rosen, Darnold, and Barkley before last year's draft, and you could've flipped a coin to decide which of the 3 to take IMO, and that is WITH factoring in the relative higher value of positional importance of the QB. Barkley is/was that good, and there were legit ? about both Rosen and Darnold. Go look at the full game tape of UCLA vs USC in 2017... Who would you chose between Rosen and Darnold based on that? I would have taken Rosen based on their head to head. But Darnold elevated a whole team from the moment he became the starting QB, Rosen not so much over 3 years starting for the Bruins. Rosen versus Darnold was a choice of better throwing ability (Rosen) vs leadership skills (Darnold.) IMHO, having seen both of them in multiple games.Neither is head and shoulders above Haskins and Lock, IMO.

I haven't paid much attention to Bottles to know BlueLou'sBack : 1/27/2019 2:28 pm : link his issues. But Ponder, Gabbert and Locker had far far less ability to toss the rock than either Haskins or Lock. So those comparisons are horse pucky.



I mean either a guy can throw or he can't by the time he leaves college, and both Haskins and Lock can throw at the NFL level. We are not considering JT Barrett, Jake Browning, or Jalen Hurd with the #6 pick. Get real.

... BleedBlue : 1/27/2019 3:10 pm : link HOLY SHIT,.





LAST YEARS DRAFT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS YEARS.



people saying we passed on darnold, now we take lock at 6 omg disaster. it means nothing that we passed on darnold. we took a MUCH better player in barkley. if that player doesnt exist at 6...we take the QB who value is close. its so ridiculous to be like awww shit we could have taken darnold last year and this year edge. things change so much year to year. THIS draft stands alone. in THIS draft. lock or haskins oculd be BPA at 6. if someone MUCH better falls to 6 ( like barkley over darnold) that player will be taken.



i personally feel strongly that lock and haskins are def first round talents.



another dumb argument is wait until 2020. NOTHING is gauranteed. fromm looks the part, herbert has struggled, and tua looks solid but who knows. what if tua tears his knee ? we are gonna wait and then wat? also waiting requires us to win less than 5 games next year...we won 5 this year and with another offseason should improve on that....we would have to trade MASSIVE assets for tua/fromm or herbert and are any of those guys luck? not so sure. again...2019 is here and there are at least 2 QBs in the discussion at 6. maybe jones in late first via move up, but again. DG isnt going to look back to last year and be like ah shit i could have done this or that. barkley was BPA and thats who we got.

Our fan base is dumber than the Jets Coach Red Beaulieu : 1/27/2019 3:47 pm : link No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.

Haskins=Quarterback Hell Vanzetti : 1/27/2019 3:47 pm : link A lot of people think "quarterbak hell" means having a terrible QB. But it doesn't. It means having a QB who is good enough that you think you can win with him but you can't because he is not quite good enough and never will be.



Kirk Cousins, Jamais Winston are quarterback hell guys. I think Haskins fits into that category. David Carr is another example post-injury.

RE: Haskins=Quarterback Hell SHO'NUFF : 1/27/2019 4:00 pm : link

Quote: A lot of people think "quarterbak hell" means having a terrible QB. But it doesn't. It means having a QB who is good enough that you think you can win with him but you can't because he is not quite good enough and never will be.



Kirk Cousins, Jamais Winston are quarterback hell guys. I think Haskins fits into that category. David Carr is another example post-injury.



Eli Manning? In comment 14277904 Vanzetti said:Eli Manning?

RE: RE: Haskins=Quarterback Hell mattyblue : 1/27/2019 4:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277904 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





A lot of people think "quarterbak hell" means having a terrible QB. But it doesn't. It means having a QB who is good enough that you think you can win with him but you can't because he is not quite good enough and never will be.



Kirk Cousins, Jamais Winston are quarterback hell guys. I think Haskins fits into that category. David Carr is another example post-injury.







Eli Manning?



HahahHa! So true!!! In comment 14277926 SHO'NUFF said:HahahHa! So true!!!

RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets Ssanders9816 : 1/27/2019 4:20 pm : link

Quote: No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.



Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous. In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.

Bb56 cosmicj : 1/27/2019 4:43 pm : link A serious question: where does Shurmur’s high rep for scouting QB come from? I understand he is thought to be a very good coach of QBs- but evaluator? What’s the source for this?

RE: RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets mattyblue : 1/27/2019 4:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.







Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.



I don’t know, in the month you have been here you have raised the bar for dumb. In comment 14277953 Ssanders9816 said:I don’t know, in the month you have been here you have raised the bar for dumb.

RE: Bb56 Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2019 4:52 pm : link

Quote: A serious question: where does Shurmur’s high rep for scouting QB come from? I understand he is thought to be a very good coach of QBs- but evaluator? What’s the source for this?



He was responsible for Foles’ 27 TD, 2 or 3 INT year under Chip Kelly. He helped out Bradford a great deal before he was injured. Was developing Bridgewater until he was lost to injury. Case Keenum..That’s off the top of my head, buddy..Sources? Other than the media, not sure.



My point is, he knows QBs and it APPEARS to be his area of expertise. Of course, he’s not perfect, but he seems to be well respected in that area according to media reports. So, I have to believe, he will have more than a little insight into QBs coming out once he studies film, attends pro days, etc..Doesn’t mean he can’t miss on a QB that DG drafts for him. But my fan confidence is there, which of course means squat..:) In comment 14277971 cosmicj said:He was responsible for Foles’ 27 TD, 2 or 3 INT year under Chip Kelly. He helped out Bradford a great deal before he was injured. Was developing Bridgewater until he was lost to injury. Case Keenum..That’s off the top of my head, buddy..Sources? Other than the media, not sure.My point is, he knows QBs and it APPEARS to be his area of expertise. Of course, he’s not perfect, but he seems to be well respected in that area according to media reports. So, I have to believe, he will have more than a little insight into QBs coming out once he studies film, attends pro days, etc..Doesn’t mean he can’t miss on a QB that DG drafts for him. But my fan confidence is there, which of course means squat..:)

RE: RE: RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets Ssanders9816 : 1/27/2019 4:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277953 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.







Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.







I don’t know, in the month you have been here you have raised the bar for dumb.



Thanks for noticing. Haven’t noticed one of your posts but I take it you’re one of the clowns that would trade #6 for Rosen? 😂😂😂 In comment 14277973 mattyblue said:Thanks for noticing. Haven’t noticed one of your posts but I take it you’re one of the clowns that would trade #6 for Rosen? 😂😂😂

RE: RE: RE: RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets section125 : 1/27/2019 5:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277973 mattyblue said:





Quote:





In comment 14277953 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.







Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.







I don’t know, in the month you have been here you have raised the bar for dumb.







Thanks for noticing. Haven’t noticed one of your posts but I take it you’re one of the clowns that would trade #6 for Rosen? 😂😂😂



Anybody with half a brain would take that trade.... In comment 14277987 Ssanders9816 said:Anybody with half a brain would take that trade....

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets mattyblue : 1/27/2019 5:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277987 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277973 mattyblue said:





Quote:





In comment 14277953 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.







Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.







I don’t know, in the month you have been here you have raised the bar for dumb.







Thanks for noticing. Haven’t noticed one of your posts but I take it you’re one of the clowns that would trade #6 for Rosen? 😂😂😂







Anybody with half a brain would take that trade....



Exactly In comment 14277991 section125 said:Exactly

RE: Haskins=Quarterback Hell fanofthejets : 1/27/2019 5:51 pm : link

Quote: A lot of people think "quarterbak hell" means having a terrible QB. But it doesn't. It means having a QB who is good enough that you think you can win with him but you can't because he is not quite good enough and never will be.



Kirk Cousins, Jamais Winston are quarterback hell guys. I think Haskins fits into that category. David Carr is another example post-injury.



Haskins won't be as good as Winston or Cousins even. In comment 14277904 Vanzetti said:Haskins won't be as good as Winston or Cousins even.

RE: RE: RE: RE: What's the over/under on how many seasons Rosen lasts? gmenatlarge : 1/27/2019 5:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277695 since1925 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277653 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277650 since1925 said:





Quote:





2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.

2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.

2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.



Buyer beware.







He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?



Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury.







He played behind our offensive line?







If you don't know that AZs line was far worse than the Giants perhaps you should not comment. While Giants were a joke to start the season, they were merely laughable in the 2nd half.



I like how they improved to merely laughable, LOL. In comment 14277727 section125 said:I like how they improved to merely laughable, LOL.

RE: RE: Bb56 FStubbs : 1/27/2019 6:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277971 cosmicj said:





Quote:





A serious question: where does Shurmur’s high rep for scouting QB come from? I understand he is thought to be a very good coach of QBs- but evaluator? What’s the source for this?







He was responsible for Foles’ 27 TD, 2 or 3 INT year under Chip Kelly. He helped out Bradford a great deal before he was injured. Was developing Bridgewater until he was lost to injury. Case Keenum..That’s off the top of my head, buddy..Sources? Other than the media, not sure.



My point is, he knows QBs and it APPEARS to be his area of expertise. Of course, he’s not perfect, but he seems to be well respected in that area according to media reports. So, I have to believe, he will have more than a little insight into QBs coming out once he studies film, attends pro days, etc..Doesn’t mean he can’t miss on a QB that DG drafts for him. But my fan confidence is there, which of course means squat..:)



He made Colt McCoy look decent in Cleveland. In comment 14277980 Big Blue '56 said:He made Colt McCoy look decent in Cleveland.

RE: RE: RE: Bb56 Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2019 6:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277980 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277971 cosmicj said:





Quote:





A serious question: where does Shurmur’s high rep for scouting QB come from? I understand he is thought to be a very good coach of QBs- but evaluator? What’s the source for this?







He was responsible for Foles’ 27 TD, 2 or 3 INT year under Chip Kelly. He helped out Bradford a great deal before he was injured. Was developing Bridgewater until he was lost to injury. Case Keenum..That’s off the top of my head, buddy..Sources? Other than the media, not sure.



My point is, he knows QBs and it APPEARS to be his area of expertise. Of course, he’s not perfect, but he seems to be well respected in that area according to media reports. So, I have to believe, he will have more than a little insight into QBs coming out once he studies film, attends pro days, etc..Doesn’t mean he can’t miss on a QB that DG drafts for him. But my fan confidence is there, which of course means squat..:)







He made Colt McCoy look decent in Cleveland.



That’s right. Blanked on that..Thanks In comment 14278061 FStubbs said:That’s right. Blanked on that..Thanks

One QB that isn't talked about often Jay on the Island : 1/27/2019 6:59 pm : link is Tyree Jackson. If the Giants don't go QB in round 1 I would seriously consider Jackson in round 2. He looked pretty good at the Senior Bowl today despite being very raw. He needs a year on the bench but he would be an exciting prospect for Shurmur to mold.

RE: RE: Haskins=Quarterback Hell GoBlue6599 : 1/27/2019 7:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277904 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





A lot of people think "quarterbak hell" means having a terrible QB. But it doesn't. It means having a QB who is good enough that you think you can win with him but you can't because he is not quite good enough and never will be.



Kirk Cousins, Jamais Winston are quarterback hell guys. I think Haskins fits into that category. David Carr is another example post-injury.







Haskins won't be as good as Winston or Cousins even.

Says who? You lol a jets fans posting on a NYG message board Haskins will be much better then Darnold take that to the bank In comment 14278034 fanofthejets said:Says who? You lol a jets fans posting on a NYG message board Haskins will be much better then Darnold take that to the bank

RE: One QB that isn't talked about often bw in dc : 1/27/2019 7:11 pm : link

Quote: is Tyree Jackson. If the Giants don't go QB in round 1 I would seriously consider Jackson in round 2. He looked pretty good at the Senior Bowl today despite being very raw. He needs a year on the bench but he would be an exciting prospect for Shurmur to mold.



I get the idea. But he's a serious project. So spending a second round pick on that type of project would be draft day malfeasance. ;)



I see the athleticism, but that delivery and footwork need a big tune-up. Yesterday, Jeremiah was saying Jackson never worked with a QB coach in high school - that's what high school prospects do - and sort of suggested the QB expertise at Buffalo wasn't in the Bill Walsh category. Big surprise, right?



I'm thinking 5th round...maybe 4th.



In comment 14278111 Jay on the Island said:I get the idea. But he's a serious project. So spending a second round pick on that type of project would be draft day malfeasance. ;)I see the athleticism, but that delivery and footwork need a big tune-up. Yesterday, Jeremiah was saying Jackson never worked with a QB coach in high school - that's what high school prospects do - and sort of suggested the QB expertise at Buffalo wasn't in the Bill Walsh category. Big surprise, right?I'm thinking 5th round...maybe 4th.

RE: RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2019 7:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.







Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.

Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you? In comment 14277953 Ssanders9816 said:Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you?

RE: RE: RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets mattyblue : 1/27/2019 7:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277953 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.







Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.





Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you?



That’s what I am talking about GD! I am totally getting baited by a troll. In comment 14278131 Gatorade Dunk said:That’s what I am talking about GD! I am totally getting baited by a troll.

RE: RE: RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets Ssanders9816 : 1/27/2019 7:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277953 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.







Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.





Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you?



You get off trying to be some kind of internet message board detective? 😴 In comment 14278131 Gatorade Dunk said:You get off trying to be some kind of internet message board detective? 😴

RE: RE: RE: RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets Ssanders9816 : 1/27/2019 7:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278131 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14277953 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.







Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.





Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you?







That’s what I am talking about GD! I am totally getting baited by a troll.



Well isn’t that pathetic!!!! In comment 14278142 mattyblue said:Well isn’t that pathetic!!!!

If they were to trade #6 for Rosen, then they better be right Bramton1 : 1/27/2019 7:27 pm : link Trading the #6 pick for a player who went #10 the year before and has done nothing yet to show he'll be anything other than a bust is a massively risky move.



If Gettleman makes that trade and Rosen doesn't pan out, you MUST fire the GM.

RE: RE: One QB that isn't talked about often Jay on the Island : 1/27/2019 7:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278111 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





is Tyree Jackson. If the Giants don't go QB in round 1 I would seriously consider Jackson in round 2. He looked pretty good at the Senior Bowl today despite being very raw. He needs a year on the bench but he would be an exciting prospect for Shurmur to mold.







I get the idea. But he's a serious project. So spending a second round pick on that type of project would be draft day malfeasance. ;)



I see the athleticism, but that delivery and footwork need a big tune-up. Yesterday, Jeremiah was saying Jackson never worked with a QB coach in high school - that's what high school prospects do - and sort of suggested the QB expertise at Buffalo wasn't in the Bill Walsh category. Big surprise, right?



I'm thinking 5th round...maybe 4th.



IIRC Josh Allen didn't have a QB coach at Colorado either. I know Jackson is a huge project but the upside is immense. Maybe round 2 is too early but if Jackson was still on the board in round 3 I would want the Giants to package a couple of 4th round picks together to move up to get him. Taking Jackson on day two wouldn't prevent the Giants from taking a QB in 2020. If they are in position or want to trade up for a QB they could pair that QB with Jackson to increase their odds. In comment 14278125 bw in dc said:IIRC Josh Allen didn't have a QB coach at Colorado either. I know Jackson is a huge project but the upside is immense. Maybe round 2 is too early but if Jackson was still on the board in round 3 I would want the Giants to package a couple of 4th round picks together to move up to get him. Taking Jackson on day two wouldn't prevent the Giants from taking a QB in 2020. If they are in position or want to trade up for a QB they could pair that QB with Jackson to increase their odds.

RE: If they were to trade #6 for Rosen, then they better be right Jay on the Island : 1/27/2019 7:35 pm : link

Quote: Trading the #6 pick for a player who went #10 the year before and has done nothing yet to show he'll be anything other than a bust is a massively risky move.



If Gettleman makes that trade and Rosen doesn't pan out, you MUST fire the GM.

If Rosen was made available that would change my entire offseason plans. I would be happy to part with the 6th overall pick for a talented QB like Rosen on a cheap rookie contract about to enter year two where QB's usually take their biggest leaps in production. The Giants would then be able to release Eli and save 17 million in cap room. They could use that money to spend on the offensive line and to add a pass rusher. Sign a cheap veteran QB like Josh McCown. In comment 14278151 Bramton1 said:If Rosen was made available that would change my entire offseason plans. I would be happy to part with the 6th overall pick for a talented QB like Rosen on a cheap rookie contract about to enter year two where QB's usually take their biggest leaps in production. The Giants would then be able to release Eli and save 17 million in cap room. They could use that money to spend on the offensive line and to add a pass rusher. Sign a cheap veteran QB like Josh McCown.

RE: RE: Bb56 cosmicj : 1/27/2019 7:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277971 cosmicj said:





Quote:





A serious question: where does Shurmur’s high rep for scouting QB come from? I understand he is thought to be a very good coach of QBs- but evaluator? What’s the source for this?







He was responsible for Foles’ 27 TD, 2 or 3 INT year under Chip Kelly. He helped out Bradford a great deal before he was injured. Was developing Bridgewater until he was lost to injury. Case Keenum..That’s off the top of my head, buddy..Sources? Other than the media, not sure.



My point is, he knows QBs and it APPEARS to be his area of expertise. Of course, he’s not perfect, but he seems to be well respected in that area according to media reports. So, I have to believe, he will have more than a little insight into QBs coming out once he studies film, attends pro days, etc..Doesn’t mean he can’t miss on a QB that DG drafts for him. But my fan confidence is there, which of course means squat..:)



Coaching is different from scouting. They are very different skill sets. I acknowledge Shurmur is a high level QB coach, but haven’t read anything that leads me to believe he is a human go level scout. In comment 14277980 Big Blue '56 said:Coaching is different from scouting. They are very different skill sets. I acknowledge Shurmur is a high level QB coach, but haven’t read anything that leads me to believe he is a human go level scout.

RE: RE: If they were to trade #6 for Rosen, then they better be right mattyblue : 1/27/2019 7:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278151 Bramton1 said:





Quote:





Trading the #6 pick for a player who went #10 the year before and has done nothing yet to show he'll be anything other than a bust is a massively risky move.



If Gettleman makes that trade and Rosen doesn't pan out, you MUST fire the GM.





If Rosen was made available that would change my entire offseason plans. I would be happy to part with the 6th overall pick for a talented QB like Rosen on a cheap rookie contract about to enter year two where QB's usually take their biggest leaps in production. The Giants would then be able to release Eli and save 17 million in cap room. They could use that money to spend on the offensive line and to add a pass rusher. Sign a cheap veteran QB like Josh McCown.



To me it’s such an easy decision to trade for Rosen. I see no way that he becomes available though. It’s all coming from a statement the new coach made that just sounded like an atta boy to Murray. Rosen is really talented and getting him for #6 alone would be a steal. It cost a lot to get Eli, its gonna probably cost a lot to get the next guy. In comment 14278162 Jay on the Island said:To me it’s such an easy decision to trade for Rosen. I see no way that he becomes available though. It’s all coming from a statement the new coach made that just sounded like an atta boy to Murray. Rosen is really talented and getting him for #6 alone would be a steal. It cost a lot to get Eli, its gonna probably cost a lot to get the next guy.

Ugh, a high level talent evaluator. cosmicj : 1/27/2019 7:56 pm : link I am very much for trading for Rosen, too.

RE: RE: RE: If they were to trade #6 for Rosen, then they better be right Jay on the Island : 1/27/2019 8:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278162 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 14278151 Bramton1 said:





Quote:





Trading the #6 pick for a player who went #10 the year before and has done nothing yet to show he'll be anything other than a bust is a massively risky move.



If Gettleman makes that trade and Rosen doesn't pan out, you MUST fire the GM.





If Rosen was made available that would change my entire offseason plans. I would be happy to part with the 6th overall pick for a talented QB like Rosen on a cheap rookie contract about to enter year two where QB's usually take their biggest leaps in production. The Giants would then be able to release Eli and save 17 million in cap room. They could use that money to spend on the offensive line and to add a pass rusher. Sign a cheap veteran QB like Josh McCown.







To me it’s such an easy decision to trade for Rosen. I see no way that he becomes available though. It’s all coming from a statement the new coach made that just sounded like an atta boy to Murray. Rosen is really talented and getting him for #6 alone would be a steal. It cost a lot to get Eli, its gonna probably cost a lot to get the next guy.

It would be too perfect for the Giants to get Rosen now. Of course it won't happen though. I wanted Darnold or Rosen last year so I would be thrilled to get Rosen now. My only concern with Rosen was his ability to stay healthy but last year he remained healthy despite playing behind the league's worst offensive line.



In comment 14278177 mattyblue said:It would be too perfect for the Giants to get Rosen now. Of course it won't happen though. I wanted Darnold or Rosen last year so I would be thrilled to get Rosen now. My only concern with Rosen was his ability to stay healthy but last year he remained healthy despite playing behind the league's worst offensive line.

RE: Ugh, a high level talent evaluator. mattyblue : 1/27/2019 8:33 pm : link

Quote: I am very much for trading for Rosen, too.



Cosmic, I agree with you here. A coach that can make a player better is a completely different skill set than a guy that can pick the right guy out of a crowd. Obviously he would have some good insight, but being the QB whisperer is not the same as the Super QB finder. In comment 14278180 cosmicj said:Cosmic, I agree with you here. A coach that can make a player better is a completely different skill set than a guy that can pick the right guy out of a crowd. Obviously he would have some good insight, but being the QB whisperer is not the same as the Super QB finder.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Our fan base is dumber than the Jets Gatorade Dunk : 1/28/2019 10:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14278131 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14277953 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277903 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.







Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.





Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you?







You get off trying to be some kind of internet message board detective? 😴

It's not the toughest case to crack, champ. Your style is pretty transparent. In comment 14278147 Ssanders9816 said:It's not the toughest case to crack, champ. Your style is pretty transparent.