Steve Serby: Giants need to COMMIT to Haskins NOW

| twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.
I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.
Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.
| twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.
I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.
Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.
| twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.
I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.
Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.
| And take Haskins or Lock
Trading for Rosen would be stupid
I’ll tell you where it ends: it ends when a team like the Browns - a perennial doormat - says Saquon is the BPA, passes on him for a QB, and improves markedly in large part to that rookie QB.
| McLaurin has a very good showing at the Senior Bowl. He’s probably at worst a second round pick. And Paris Campbell is going to show well at the Combine. And cement his position as a first or second round pick at WR.
So there are two Ohio State WRs that will be drafted very high. Further proving the point that Haskins lived the life of luxury playing QB for Ohio State.
|To do with Rosen. If they did they would have drafted him. Neither do I.
|Yes let’s commit now before completing all of the final scouting and assessment prep needed before the draft.
Your post contradicts itself in that you speak of Gettleman preaching BPA, but that we should pass on a QB not because of BPA, but because we have bigger needs. Sure, the draft could present us with the option of picking a player at one of those need positions.
In any event, it’s hard to get people’s point of view here that QB is not the biggest need on this team. You can do all the window dressing you want, but until we land our long term answer at QB, it will continue to be our primary need. Instead, people think we should pick a DL, run it back with Eli, go 5-11 again, and have this same stupid conversation next year.
Here’s a scenario for all you BPA enthusiasts out there: do you always pick BPA? If you have Pat Mahomes and the best player on your board is a QB, do you take a QB? I assume the answer is no. So then it becomes BPA at a position of need. See, in the NFL, there is always a need element to the selection. So please stop telling me Gettleman just picks the highest rated guy on his board. That’s pure fallacy. Under the pure BPA theory, a team could have the first pick in the draft 10 consecutive years, be in dire need of a QB, but never take one because there was always at least one player in the draft better than the QB. Where does it end?
I’ll tell you where it ends: it ends when a team like the Browns - a perennial doormat - says Saquon is the BPA, passes on him for a QB, and improves markedly in large part to that rookie QB.
...when Eli can still lead this team to another Super Bowl victory?
|To do with Rosen. If they did they would have drafted him. Neither do I.
|The Browns have made so many mistakes that who knows what they think. But we do know how many forced QB mistakes they have made. Also, we do not know if they rated Mayfield higher than Barkley.
| there are going to be at least 8 players on offense drafted, and highly, that Haskins played with...
3 WRs: Campbell, McLaurin, Hill
TE: Farrell (and don’t rule out Berry)
2 RBs: Weber, Dobbins
OL: Prince, Jordan (Munford will be a high draft choice if he comes out)
Haskins has played with a team loaded everywhere.
Give him credit for making plays, but it was a very comfortable environment to make them...
Your post contradicts itself in that you speak of Gettleman preaching BPA, but that we should pass on a QB not because of BPA, but because we have bigger needs. Sure, the draft could present us with the option of picking a player at one of those need positions.
In any event, it’s hard to get people’s point of view here that QB is not the biggest need on this team. You can do all the window dressing you want, but until we land our long term answer at QB, it will continue to be our primary need. Instead, people think we should pick a DL, run it back with Eli, go 5-11 again, and have this same stupid conversation next year.
Here’s a scenario for all you BPA enthusiasts out there: do you always pick BPA? If you have Pat Mahomes and the best player on your board is a QB, do you take a QB? I assume the answer is no. So then it becomes BPA at a position of need. See, in the NFL, there is always a need element to the selection. So please stop telling me Gettleman just picks the highest rated guy on his board. That’s pure fallacy. Under the pure BPA theory, a team could have the first pick in the draft 10 consecutive years, be in dire need of a QB, but never take one because there was always at least one player in the draft better than the QB. Where does it end?
I’ll tell you where it ends: it ends when a team like the Browns - a perennial doormat - says Saquon is the BPA, passes on him for a QB, and improves markedly in large part to that rookie QB.
The Browns have made so many mistakes that who knows what they think. But we do know how many forced QB mistakes they have made. Also, we do not know if they rated Mayfield higher than Barkley.
How do you know they forced anything? I know the list is long of QBs that did not work out in Cleveland but not sure they plucked guys out of thin air and knew ahead of time they would likely not be good.
|I’m absolutely hoping DG pulls the trigger; #6 included. Talent wise, he’s a better QB than anyone in this coming draft and any of the projected guys in 2020. And, it’s not really even close in my opinion.
| think they pass on "infrastructure" guys if they're still there. Some of these D-Line/Edge prospects are blue chip prospects who can stabilize our D or O-Line for years to come.
Drafting Lock or Jones at #6 is a reach!
...when Eli can still lead this team to another Super Bowl victory?
Actually play in the SB?
Or do you mean Eli drives the bus there on a team field trip?
think they pass on "infrastructure" guys if they're still there. Some of these D-Line/Edge prospects are blue chip prospects who can stabilize our D or O-Line for years to come.
Drafting Lock or Jones at #6 is a reach!
Drafting any of the QBs at #6 in this year's draft would be a reach to fill a need. Look at Cleveland over the years, how'd it work out for them.
|If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..
| 2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.
2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.
2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.
Buyer beware.
McLaurin has a very good showing at the Senior Bowl. He’s probably at worst a second round pick. And Paris Campbell is going to show well at the Combine. And cement his position as a first or second round pick at WR.
So there are two Ohio State WRs that will be drafted very high. Further proving the point that Haskins lived the life of luxury playing QB for Ohio State.
So you condemn the largely successful qb who has a functional offense
around him while also condemning the qb who can’t win games due in large part to the crap talent around him.
You see that right?
If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..
If you simplify it, then we have nothing to argue about for 3 more months. Where is your sense of fair play?[wink]
| So many damn posts about having to take a QB at 6 and if Shurmur and Gettleman “believe in them”. There is no way in hell any of these QBs are going to be in the top 15 of the draft board. He’ll id be surprised if there’s more than one in the top 30.
Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?
Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.
There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.
Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?
Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.
There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.
So many damn posts about having to take a QB at 6 and if Shurmur and Gettleman “believe in them”. There is no way in hell any of these QBs are going to be in the top 15 of the draft board. He’ll id be surprised if there’s more than one in the top 30.
Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?
Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.
There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.
You can’t know this. What’s happened in the past means squat. I agree that a belief by itself isn’t sufficient. A STRONG conviction would be more apt..
Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?
Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.
There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.
Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.
Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.
Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?
please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop...
| twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.
I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.
Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.
And take Haskins or Lock
Trading for Rosen would be stupid
It would be the worst possible move. And some here want to give up more than just the #6 for him.
Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?
Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.
There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.
Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.
Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.
Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?
please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop...
twice said you do not pass on greater talent to target a specific position. I will take him at his word until proven wrong.
I know they need a QB, but they need Oline and Dline more.
Personally, I think I was intrigued by the Cardinals trading Rosen and taking Murray. I'd trade #6 for Rosen.
If the Cardinals are willing to trade Rosen for a #6 pick in the draft after 1 year with him then that's all the info you need to not trade anything of significant value for him.
Personally I've never felt he was very good, and I don't like his mental makeup.
I'd rather they take Haskins or Lock at #6 than that bust.
|
The Giants aren't a contender trying to fill a spot. They don't need to overpay. And I don't think #6 overall is fair value.
| Because the Giants didin’t select Rosen at #2 last year, they didn’t consider him a first round pick, or just didn’t like him at all? Do you think Barkley must have been the only guy on the board with a first round grade? You know they only had one first round pick, right?
And Haskins can’t be very good because he has a good oline and good receivers? You realize talent in college football is not easily distributed, right? A really talented QB can play with an exceptional line and very talented WRs. You evaluate the players and what you’d see from them, you don’t assume everyone else makes them look good.
And you don’t pick a QB because he was awesome in the Senior Bowl. That is a single data point. Lock helped himself, but he did not separate himself with a good weekend.
|and you are wrong, then DG doesn't know what QB hell is....
and you are wrong, then DG doesn't know what QB hell is....
+1. Picking Lock at 6 would be a disaster.
2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.
2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.
2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.
Buyer beware.
He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?
Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury.
and you are wrong, then DG doesn't know what QB hell is....
+1. Picking Lock at 6 would be a disaster.
|
2) Why do they want to dump him after one year? RED FLAG
|And get him killed because we can’t block and nobody can get open for him to pass to. We need to get the best QB in the draft even if the other 52 guys on our team still stink. (Sarcasm and hyperbole off.)
| In comment 14277653 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14277650 since1925 said:
Quote:
2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.
2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.
2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.
Buyer beware.
He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?
Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury.
He played behind our offensive line?
2) Why do they want to dump him after one year? RED FLAG
It wouldn't necessarily be a red flag. IF the Cards did it, it could merely be a symptom of them being a perpetually shitty franchise.
Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?
Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.
There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.
Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.
Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.
Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?
please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop...
Being a FSU fan(two kids from there), I knew Ponder was picked way too early. But then again I thought EJ Manuel was going to be a good QB, yet he was picked ahead of where he should have been.
As for last year, Jackson....the others I think will do well if they stay healthy.
2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.
2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.
2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.
Buyer beware.
He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?
Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury.
He played behind our offensive line?
|At #6 after passing on Darnold, Allen, and Rosen last yr then Dave Gettleman deserves to be fired on the spot. That would be a franchise burying fuckup of epic proportions.
|If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..
Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?
Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.
There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.
Don't go on because your point is flawed. Those teams didn't force the picks above, or at least they didn't think they were. All those names were in the lists of the top QBs to draft in those years.
Thats great you know now how it turned out...congrats.
Tell em the QBs that were forced last year? How about this year?
please make this nonsense forcing-topic stop...
|At #6 after passing on Darnold, Allen, and Rosen last yr then Dave Gettleman deserves to be fired on the spot. That would be a franchise burying fuckup of epic proportions.
If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..
But does Shurmur know more than the GMs and personnel people against whom he’s competing? I see no evidence that’s this is true. He’s not competing against TV analysts.
|for him. My guess is that we'll need to compete with the Jags, Denver, Cincy and perhaps Miami or Washington for him. As you can tell, I'm pretty high on him.
|pick straight up.
pick straight up.
Our First and a 4th for Rosen and AZ’s 3rd round pick.
|of very many here. The Giants should never have selected Eli and should have went with Robert Gallery who was actually the highest rated lineman I have ever heard of, scouts were drooling over him. They were comparing him to every hall of fame lineman ever thought of, he was a bust. Could never play T in the NFL, had some success as a guard but never lived up to one iota of what they claimed he would. OL bust with a really large percentage. However, people here seem to claim that any OL you draft has no risk and will just be able to play because they played well in college.
pick straight up.
Our First and a 4th for Rosen and AZ’s 3rd round pick.
Absolutely no chance the Giants give up the #6 pick for Rosen. NONE
If Shurmur believes there’s a QB at 6 who is considered to be along term future, they are going to pick him. Period. Nothing’s guaranteed of course, but he will know more than any poster or media scribe as informed as they may be..
But does Shurmur know more than the GMs and personnel people against whom he’s competing? I see no evidence that’s this is true. He’s not competing against TV analysts.
So many damn posts about having to take a QB at 6 and if Shurmur and Gettleman “believe in them”. There is no way in hell any of these QBs are going to be in the top 15 of the draft board. He’ll id be surprised if there’s more than one in the top 30.
Go ask the Jags how that’s worked out for them reaching in the top 10 for mediocre prospects?
Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles folks. Christian Ponder. Jake Locker. These forced picks cost teams years in competitiveness and development forcing multiple reset buttons.
There’s a ton more. I can go on and on.
You can’t know this. What’s happened in the past means squat. I agree that a belief by itself isn’t sufficient. A STRONG conviction would be more apt..
You cannot take any of these QBs at 6. Period.
|become like the Brown's, drafting a qb or bringing in FA's for the next 10 years!
|become like the Brown's, drafting a qb or bringing in FA's for the next 10 years!
| A lot of people think "quarterbak hell" means having a terrible QB. But it doesn't. It means having a QB who is good enough that you think you can win with him but you can't because he is not quite good enough and never will be.
Kirk Cousins, Jamais Winston are quarterback hell guys. I think Haskins fits into that category. David Carr is another example post-injury.
A lot of people think "quarterbak hell" means having a terrible QB. But it doesn't. It means having a QB who is good enough that you think you can win with him but you can't because he is not quite good enough and never will be.
Kirk Cousins, Jamais Winston are quarterback hell guys. I think Haskins fits into that category. David Carr is another example post-injury.
Eli Manning?
|No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
|No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.
|A serious question: where does Shurmur’s high rep for scouting QB come from? I understand he is thought to be a very good coach of QBs- but evaluator? What’s the source for this?
No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.
I don’t know, in the month you have been here you have raised the bar for dumb.
No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.
I don’t know, in the month you have been here you have raised the bar for dumb.
Thanks for noticing. Haven’t noticed one of your posts but I take it you’re one of the clowns that would trade #6 for Rosen? 😂😂😂
No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.
I don’t know, in the month you have been here you have raised the bar for dumb.
Thanks for noticing. Haven’t noticed one of your posts but I take it you’re one of the clowns that would trade #6 for Rosen? 😂😂😂
Anybody with half a brain would take that trade....
| A lot of people think "quarterbak hell" means having a terrible QB. But it doesn't. It means having a QB who is good enough that you think you can win with him but you can't because he is not quite good enough and never will be.
Kirk Cousins, Jamais Winston are quarterback hell guys. I think Haskins fits into that category. David Carr is another example post-injury.
2016 missed 6 games with hurt shoulder.
2017 missed 2 games with 2 separate concussions.
2018 Hurt hand in preseason and toe in regular season but didn't lose any significant time.
Buyer beware.
He played behind the worst line in the NFL, misses no time and you ask about his future/durability?
Not many QBs go through the NFL free of injury.
He played behind our offensive line?
If you don't know that AZs line was far worse than the Giants perhaps you should not comment. While Giants were a joke to start the season, they were merely laughable in the 2nd half.
A serious question: where does Shurmur’s high rep for scouting QB come from? I understand he is thought to be a very good coach of QBs- but evaluator? What’s the source for this?
He was responsible for Foles’ 27 TD, 2 or 3 INT year under Chip Kelly. He helped out Bradford a great deal before he was injured. Was developing Bridgewater until he was lost to injury. Case Keenum..That’s off the top of my head, buddy..Sources? Other than the media, not sure.
My point is, he knows QBs and it APPEARS to be his area of expertise. Of course, he’s not perfect, but he seems to be well respected in that area according to media reports. So, I have to believe, he will have more than a little insight into QBs coming out once he studies film, attends pro days, etc..Doesn’t mean he can’t miss on a QB that DG drafts for him. But my fan confidence is there, which of course means squat..:)
A serious question: where does Shurmur’s high rep for scouting QB come from? I understand he is thought to be a very good coach of QBs- but evaluator? What’s the source for this?
He was responsible for Foles’ 27 TD, 2 or 3 INT year under Chip Kelly. He helped out Bradford a great deal before he was injured. Was developing Bridgewater until he was lost to injury. Case Keenum..That’s off the top of my head, buddy..Sources? Other than the media, not sure.
My point is, he knows QBs and it APPEARS to be his area of expertise. Of course, he’s not perfect, but he seems to be well respected in that area according to media reports. So, I have to believe, he will have more than a little insight into QBs coming out once he studies film, attends pro days, etc..Doesn’t mean he can’t miss on a QB that DG drafts for him. But my fan confidence is there, which of course means squat..:)
He made Colt McCoy look decent in Cleveland.
A lot of people think "quarterbak hell" means having a terrible QB. But it doesn't. It means having a QB who is good enough that you think you can win with him but you can't because he is not quite good enough and never will be.
Kirk Cousins, Jamais Winston are quarterback hell guys. I think Haskins fits into that category. David Carr is another example post-injury.
Haskins won't be as good as Winston or Cousins even.
|is Tyree Jackson. If the Giants don't go QB in round 1 I would seriously consider Jackson in round 2. He looked pretty good at the Senior Bowl today despite being very raw. He needs a year on the bench but he would be an exciting prospect for Shurmur to mold.
No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.
No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.
Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you?
No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.
Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you?
No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.
Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you?
That’s what I am talking about GD! I am totally getting baited by a troll.
is Tyree Jackson. If the Giants don't go QB in round 1 I would seriously consider Jackson in round 2. He looked pretty good at the Senior Bowl today despite being very raw. He needs a year on the bench but he would be an exciting prospect for Shurmur to mold.
I get the idea. But he's a serious project. So spending a second round pick on that type of project would be draft day malfeasance. ;)
I see the athleticism, but that delivery and footwork need a big tune-up. Yesterday, Jeremiah was saying Jackson never worked with a QB coach in high school - that's what high school prospects do - and sort of suggested the QB expertise at Buffalo wasn't in the Bill Walsh category. Big surprise, right?
I'm thinking 5th round...maybe 4th.
| Trading the #6 pick for a player who went #10 the year before and has done nothing yet to show he'll be anything other than a bust is a massively risky move.
If Gettleman makes that trade and Rosen doesn't pan out, you MUST fire the GM.
A serious question: where does Shurmur’s high rep for scouting QB come from? I understand he is thought to be a very good coach of QBs- but evaluator? What’s the source for this?
He was responsible for Foles’ 27 TD, 2 or 3 INT year under Chip Kelly. He helped out Bradford a great deal before he was injured. Was developing Bridgewater until he was lost to injury. Case Keenum..That’s off the top of my head, buddy..Sources? Other than the media, not sure.
My point is, he knows QBs and it APPEARS to be his area of expertise. Of course, he’s not perfect, but he seems to be well respected in that area according to media reports. So, I have to believe, he will have more than a little insight into QBs coming out once he studies film, attends pro days, etc..Doesn’t mean he can’t miss on a QB that DG drafts for him. But my fan confidence is there, which of course means squat..:)
Trading the #6 pick for a player who went #10 the year before and has done nothing yet to show he'll be anything other than a bust is a massively risky move.
If Gettleman makes that trade and Rosen doesn't pan out, you MUST fire the GM.
If Rosen was made available that would change my entire offseason plans. I would be happy to part with the 6th overall pick for a talented QB like Rosen on a cheap rookie contract about to enter year two where QB's usually take their biggest leaps in production. The Giants would then be able to release Eli and save 17 million in cap room. They could use that money to spend on the offensive line and to add a pass rusher. Sign a cheap veteran QB like Josh McCown.
Trading the #6 pick for a player who went #10 the year before and has done nothing yet to show he'll be anything other than a bust is a massively risky move.
If Gettleman makes that trade and Rosen doesn't pan out, you MUST fire the GM.
If Rosen was made available that would change my entire offseason plans. I would be happy to part with the 6th overall pick for a talented QB like Rosen on a cheap rookie contract about to enter year two where QB's usually take their biggest leaps in production. The Giants would then be able to release Eli and save 17 million in cap room. They could use that money to spend on the offensive line and to add a pass rusher. Sign a cheap veteran QB like Josh McCown.
To me it’s such an easy decision to trade for Rosen. I see no way that he becomes available though. It’s all coming from a statement the new coach made that just sounded like an atta boy to Murray. Rosen is really talented and getting him for #6 alone would be a steal. It cost a lot to get Eli, its gonna probably cost a lot to get the next guy.
|I am very much for trading for Rosen, too.
No way in hell I remotely trade our 1st for Rosen.
Seriously!! It’s one of the dumber things ever said here. And there are a few people that say #6 pick and MORE. Ludicrous.
Isn't it a pain to have to sign out of one of your handles to post with another? What's fun about this for you?
You get off trying to be some kind of internet message board detective? 😴