Would you Trade Evan Engram for a 2nd? mittenedman : 1/27/2019 1:28 pm I wouldn't be surprised if EE is on the trading block after what went down last year.



He's got game - which means he's got value. And for the right team - NE, a team using spread concepts, etc - he could see more snaps. But the Barkley-centric offense functioned better with Ellison & Simonson at TE and the smart play for the Giants, with very special players in Barkley & Beckham, is a run heavy/play action offense.



Would you trade him for a 2? The Giants don't have a 3 (used for CB Sam Beal which I believe is great need/value). Essentially, the Giants could parlay Engram into a starting OL, front 7 or secondary player. I think it's a no brainer for the Giants and expect them to explore this possibility.



Absolutely not. GiantGolfer : 1/27/2019 1:33 pm : link We saw toward the end of the season what EE can do in this offense. He showed incredible speed and I’d expect Shurmur is salivating thinking about what he will bring to the offense in 2019.



No chance he’s traded.

Plus, Simonson probably isn’t returning and Ellison is probably GiantGolfer : 1/27/2019 1:34 pm : link gone after 2019.

Not me. I see him as a weapon in a diversified offense. yatqb : 1/27/2019 1:35 pm : link He made some really nice contributions toward the end of the year, and that was without OBJ to draw coverage away from him.

No., especially since I think Engram becomes a more Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 1:38 pm : link dangerous target with a future QB that can hopefully extend plays.



EE was drafted too early by Giants but he shouldn't be moved at this point.

No Mike in Boston : 1/27/2019 1:47 pm : link The only time one should trade a decent player for a draft pick are if:

1) he is near the end of a contract and you aren't going to resign him (and then you won't get much)

2) He is really a bad fit for the system.

3) Cap issues

4) He really wants out, to the point that he is a distraction.



If the Giants want more blocking the EE provides, let them play 2 TE rather than 3 WR. EE is a better receiver than our 3rd WR, whoever that is. If Shurmur can't figure that out, we have problems that can't be fixed by any roster changes.



A second round pick is about a 15% chance of being as good as Engram.

Imagine the haul we could get trading Barkley since1925 : 1/27/2019 1:48 pm : link However, you don't weapons, you collect them.

I agree he's a weapon. mittenedman : 1/27/2019 1:50 pm : link But you wouldn't trade a part-time weapon for a full-time trench player or DB?



A part time weapon, I may add, mittenedman : 1/27/2019 1:51 pm : link that isn't a good fit for the style of offense the Giants want to play?

Better to let SS move on and keep Engram. SS has reached his potential Ivan15 : 1/27/2019 1:55 pm : link And I like SS. I just like EE more based on what he flashed last year end.

RE: A part time weapon, I may add, GiantGolfer : 1/27/2019 2:06 pm : link

Quote: that isn't a good fit for the style of offense the Giants want to play?



Why is he only a part- time weapon? Because he missed time due to injury? I’m not understanding your position on this.



Also, why is he not a good fit for this offense? Seems to me he fit very well the 2nd half of the season. In comment 14277806 mittenedman said:Why is he only a part- time weapon? Because he missed time due to injury? I’m not understanding your position on this.Also, why is he not a good fit for this offense? Seems to me he fit very well the 2nd half of the season.

RE: Better to let SS move on and keep Engram. SS has reached his potential GiantGolfer : 1/27/2019 2:10 pm : link

Quote: And I like SS. I just like EE more based on what he flashed last year end.



+1

In comment 14277815 Ivan15 said:+1

RE: I agree he's a weapon. Mike in Boston : 1/27/2019 2:13 pm : link

Quote: But you wouldn't trade a part-time weapon for a full-time trench player or DB?



Maybe, but a draft pick, even a second rounder, is a modest chance of getting a good full time lineman or DB.



And there is no reason Engram can be a full time player.. Just because he was hurt this year means nothing. In comment 14277803 mittenedman said:Maybe, but a draft pick, even a second rounder, is a modest chance of getting a good full time lineman or DB.And there is no reason Engram can be a full time player.. Just because he was hurt this year means nothing.

You people think we can trade everybody for 1st and 2nd Round picks GoBlue6599 : 1/27/2019 2:16 pm : link The Giants should try and develop Engram into the weapon he has the talent to be.. why would we trade him? Ellison and Simonson(spelling) Makes no sense

Not after seeing section125 : 1/27/2019 2:18 pm : link what he did at the end of the year when Eli found him.

RE: Plus, Simonson probably isn’t returning and Ellison is probably Tuckrule : 1/27/2019 2:20 pm : link

Quote: gone after 2019.



I would assume Simonson is back. Showed enough blocking this year to stick as a cheap option In comment 14277784 GiantGolfer said:I would assume Simonson is back. Showed enough blocking this year to stick as a cheap option

Sit on fence giantsFC : 1/27/2019 2:22 pm : link He is so inconsistent. Even a slight bust up to this point. But he has gotten better. And TE’s are one of the most common positions to completely miss on and he at least plays well half the games.



But the injury bug...if a team threw an early 2nd round pick or late 1st...sure.



If not then he prob should stay another year.

I would, but I don’t think Gettleman would. Vin_Cuccs : 1/27/2019 2:29 pm : link Yes, he is a dynamic player, but his injury history (specifically concussions) really worry me. Also, they have yet to find an effective way to use him, even with Beckham out for extended periods of time for the last two seasons.



I think that a TE is more of a luxury, and an additional 2nd rounder would do wonders to plug holes on this roster. A cheap free agent like Jesse James or Clive Walford could get the job done.



Engram probably won’t be on this team when it will have a roster ready to contend, so trading him while he has value makes sense. I also doubt that he’ll get a $10 million dollar contract here when his rookie deal expires.



I don’t think he’s on the “trade block” per se, but it wouldn’t totally stun me to see an Engram trade.

RE: RE: Plus, Simonson probably isn’t returning and Ellison is probably christian : 1/27/2019 2:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277784 GiantGolfer said:





Quote:





gone after 2019.







I would assume Simonson is back. Showed enough blocking this year to stick as a cheap option



Scott Simonson is a penalty machine and a fringe NFL player. I'd much rather have a late draft pick or UDFA with upside as the third tight end.



Re: Engram -- if Shurmur and Shula cannot find a way to get him involved in the offense, shame on them.



I was really encouraged by the way they used him against Indy. Getting the ball in his hands on screens and sweeps is really smart.

In comment 14277840 Tuckrule said:Scott Simonson is a penalty machine and a fringe NFL player. I'd much rather have a late draft pick or UDFA with upside as the third tight end.Re: Engram -- if Shurmur and Shula cannot find a way to get him involved in the offense, shame on them.I was really encouraged by the way they used him against Indy. Getting the ball in his hands on screens and sweeps is really smart.

RE: A part time weapon, I may add, Toth029 : 1/27/2019 2:42 pm : link

Quote: that isn't a good fit for the style of offense the Giants want to play?

Toward the end of the season you thought he wasn't used a lot? I feel he was underused and he still produced big. In comment 14277806 mittenedman said:Toward the end of the season you thought he wasn't used a lot? I feel he was underused and he still produced big.

No.... OBJRoyal : 1/27/2019 2:53 pm : link He's a keeper. Coach will figure out how to use him the right way.

In a hearbeat Coach Red Beaulieu : 1/27/2019 3:05 pm : link He doesn't belong on the same team as SB.



Huh I don't think NE would want him either, they often go power I nowadays.

In a heartbeat BillT : 1/27/2019 3:05 pm : link Actually, I'd take a 3rd. Ingram, for all his talent, is a tweener. Not a good enough blocker to be a true TE and not a good enough receiver to be a true WR. It's always a compromise when hes' on the field. Getting someone as talented for him at some other position, OL, LB, WR, TE(!), would be an improvement for the team.

RE: In a hearbeat section125 : 1/27/2019 3:09 pm : link

Quote: He doesn't belong on the same team as SB.



Huh I don't think NE would want him either, they often go power I nowadays.



One of your stupidest posts, and that is saying something. Doesn't belong on the same team as Barkley? By your reasoning the only player left to be on the same team is OBJ and you probably don't like him either, right? In comment 14277865 Coach Red Beaulieu said:One of your stupidest posts, and that is saying something. Doesn't belong on the same team as Barkley? By your reasoning the only player left to be on the same team is OBJ and you probably don't like him either, right?

Probably not. CT Charlie : 1/27/2019 3:12 pm : link He's a weapon who can help us a lot when we're healthy. More importantly, if OBJ, Shep or Barkley becomes injured, then EE becomes even more valuable as another threat. I hope Shurmur uses him creatively next season.

RE: RE: In a hearbeat Coach Red Beaulieu : 1/27/2019 3:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277865 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





He doesn't belong on the same team as SB.



Huh I don't think NE would want him either, they often go power I nowadays.







One of your stupidest posts, and that is saying something. Doesn't belong on the same team as Barkley? By your reasoning the only player left to be on the same team is OBJ and you probably don't like him either, right?

Such derp. I would prefer a 2 way TE blocking for SB. Also signing OBJ to a top elite WR contract was DGs worst move, even worst than Stewart. In comment 14277869 section125 said:Such derp. I would prefer a 2 way TE blocking for SB. Also signing OBJ to a top elite WR contract was DGs worst move, even worst than Stewart.

RE: RE: RE: In a hearbeat section125 : 1/27/2019 3:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277869 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14277865 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





He doesn't belong on the same team as SB.



Huh I don't think NE would want him either, they often go power I nowadays.







One of your stupidest posts, and that is saying something. Doesn't belong on the same team as Barkley? By your reasoning the only player left to be on the same team is OBJ and you probably don't like him either, right?





Such derp. I would prefer a 2 way TE blocking for SB. Also signing OBJ to a top elite WR contract was DGs worst move, even worst than Stewart.



No kidding, you continue to post gems. In comment 14277875 Coach Red Beaulieu said:No kidding, you continue to post gems.

I would allstarjim : 1/27/2019 3:41 pm : link Yes, I think he's a very good player. But he's not the difference in this team making the next step, and another 2nd rounder would put the Giants in position to really grab another impact player for the defense, or solidify the right side of the offensive line.



Look, we have Beckham, Barkley, and Shepard. There are also role players around the team and you can get another good TE with a mid-round pick. Yes, a player like Engram who can stretch the seam with his speed is a useful attribute. But how often is that happening anyway?



Imagine getting a starting corner or a good edge rusher or a really good starting RT at the expense of your 4th offensive option? Because really, it's Beckham, Barkley, and then Shepard or Engram are next. Yes, there is a bust potential, but the upside, particularly if it's a top 50 pick, is too great. And very likely, he won't be re-signed anyway. So yeah, I would trade 2 years and a higher dollar 5th year option for 4 years of a 2nd round player who could make a bigger impact on our team where we really need it.

Nope .... Beer Man : 1/27/2019 4:10 pm : link He started to come on this year. I'd hate to send him on his way, only to see him takeoff on another team (like Lions & Ebron)

I would keep Engram ChicagoMarty : 1/27/2019 4:12 pm : link It is up to the coaching staff to figure out how best to utilize his obvious talent/speed.



This is shaping up to be a decent draft for TE's



Time to upgrade Ellison/Simonson imo

RE: I would section125 : 1/27/2019 4:13 pm : link

Quote: Yes, I think he's a very good player. But he's not the difference in this team making the next step, and another 2nd rounder would put the Giants in position to really grab another impact player for the defense, or solidify the right side of the offensive line.



Look, we have Beckham, Barkley, and Shepard. There are also role players around the team and you can get another good TE with a mid-round pick. Yes, a player like Engram who can stretch the seam with his speed is a useful attribute. But how often is that happening anyway?



Imagine getting a starting corner or a good edge rusher or a really good starting RT at the expense of your 4th offensive option? Because really, it's Beckham, Barkley, and then Shepard or Engram are next. Yes, there is a bust potential, but the upside, particularly if it's a top 50 pick, is too great. And very likely, he won't be re-signed anyway. So yeah, I would trade 2 years and a higher dollar 5th year option for 4 years of a 2nd round player who could make a bigger impact on our team where we really need it.



jim, does it make sense to trade a known commodity and a good one, for an unknown leaving a hole in the offense that will then need to be replaced? In comment 14277901 allstarjim said:jim, does it make sense to trade a known commodity and a good one, for an unknown leaving a hole in the offense that will then need to be replaced?

I think Shurmur figured out how to use him late WillieYoung : 1/27/2019 4:36 pm : link We don't have enough good players that we can afford to trade them in the hopes the next guy we draft will be better.

RE: RE: I would jnoble : 1/27/2019 4:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277901 allstarjim said:





Quote:





Yes, I think he's a very good player. But he's not the difference in this team making the next step, and another 2nd rounder would put the Giants in position to really grab another impact player for the defense, or solidify the right side of the offensive line.



Look, we have Beckham, Barkley, and Shepard. There are also role players around the team and you can get another good TE with a mid-round pick. Yes, a player like Engram who can stretch the seam with his speed is a useful attribute. But how often is that happening anyway?



Imagine getting a starting corner or a good edge rusher or a really good starting RT at the expense of your 4th offensive option? Because really, it's Beckham, Barkley, and then Shepard or Engram are next. Yes, there is a bust potential, but the upside, particularly if it's a top 50 pick, is too great. And very likely, he won't be re-signed anyway. So yeah, I would trade 2 years and a higher dollar 5th year option for 4 years of a 2nd round player who could make a bigger impact on our team where we really need it.







jim, does it make sense to trade a known commodity and a good one, for an unknown leaving a hole in the offense that will then need to be replaced?



This. This guy gets it. Fans asking "should be trade away a still fairly new very talented player for a total unknown to stock up on draft picks" drive me nuts In comment 14277944 section125 said:This. This guy gets it. Fans asking "should be trade away a still fairly new very talented player for a total unknown to stock up on draft picks" drive me nuts

EE for a second rounder? mrvax : 1/27/2019 4:46 pm : link That's just foolish.

Yeah that’s what we should do Rflairr : 1/27/2019 4:48 pm : link Create another hole. lol

... christian : 1/27/2019 4:53 pm : link The Giants need more weapons, not fewer. As it stands:



- 2 good WRs and a bunch of question marks.



- Engram at TE, and then a very overpaid Ellison and comical depth



- If Barkley gets banged up, it's Gallman and a guy who was on the NFI all year, and a practice squad guy



With the number of holes on the offensive line, and the numerous holes on defense, creating more holes is laughable.



No you keep Engram... sxdxca : 1/27/2019 5:16 pm : link As it is Beckham has a hard time playing a full 16 game season. If he goes down again, you have Engram to fill his spot and keep getting production from your skill position players...

RE: Am I the.. GiantGolfer : 1/27/2019 5:50 pm : link

Quote: only one trying to figure out "what went down" last year



Nope. I posted earlier that I had no idea what position the OP was trying to take here. Really bizarre. In comment 14278014 FatMan in Charlotte said:Nope. I posted earlier that I had no idea what position the OP was trying to take here. Really bizarre.

RE: Am I the.. arcarsenal : 1/27/2019 5:53 pm : link

Quote: only one trying to figure out "what went down" last year



That was where I stopped reading the OP. In comment 14278014 FatMan in Charlotte said:That was where I stopped reading the OP.

While not specifically laid out, "what went down" Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2019 6:00 pm : link refers to the lower number of snaps EE saw when Shurmur decided to focus on run game more because he isn't a good enough blocker.



although I am sure you strong football minds could have surmised this...maybe not

Drafting EE was a mistake... bw in dc : 1/27/2019 6:24 pm : link Not that he's a poor player - of course he's not - but drafting a TE that high is absurd.



Let's face it. Nobody on this team is untouchable.



But I'd definitely take a 3rd for EE. So I would be thrilled for a second.



Nor am I opposed to keeping him either. Finding good ones requires some work. It's not like going to the RB Store on every corner of the 32 cities where there are NFL teams.





. arcarsenal : 1/27/2019 6:29 pm : link I don't think drafting a TE that high is absurd if you think he's going to be as good as Ertz, Kelce or Kittle.



He doesn't look like he's on that level, but Ertz has massive impact for the Eagles and that type of production is 100% worth a 1st round pick.



These guys are putting up WR1 numbers. There's the "new breed" of TE's and that's what Engram is supposed to be.



It seemed like he got completely lost in the mix earlier in the year but that we started getting the ball in his hands a little more later on. He's talented - he just sucks at blocking.



I'd use him more as a WR opposite Beckham outside. There's a good skillset to work with here - the guy is very, very fast and you can create mismatches with him.



Engram has more value to NYG than what he'd fetch in a trade right now.

I respect all of your opinions on the game of football Drewcon40 : 1/27/2019 6:34 pm : link So I am curious what you guys think of Engram’s build. I know many lsuggest he move to a WR but what if they used him in a Dallas Clark type role?

arc... bw in dc : 1/27/2019 6:40 pm : link Like I said, I would not be opposed to keeping him. But getting a second round pick could be quite the opportunity to add another OL, DL, or even a QB. Positions more vital to fix/upgrade over the TE.

RE: . mrvax : 1/27/2019 6:44 pm : link

Quote: ...



It seemed like he got completely lost in the mix earlier in the year but that we started getting the ball in his hands a little more later on. He's talented - he just sucks at blocking. ...



Early in the season EE got his knee cheap shotted and that shut him down for a while. In comment 14278077 arcarsenal said:Early in the season EE got his knee cheap shotted and that shut him down for a while.

RE: arc... section125 : 1/27/2019 6:48 pm : link

Quote: Like I said, I would not be opposed to keeping him. But getting a second round pick could be quite the opportunity to add another OL, DL, or even a QB. Positions more vital to fix/upgrade over the TE.



again, trading an untapped commodity for an unknown player and then turning around and trying to replace him with somebody else.

Given the way Shurmur and Eli started using him at the end of last year, I'd like to see what he will do with a full year.

I suppose an early second would be ok, but seems like a waste. In comment 14278095 bw in dc said:again, trading an untapped commodity for an unknown player and then turning around and trying to replace him with somebody else.Given the way Shurmur and Eli started using him at the end of last year, I'd like to see what he will do with a full year.I suppose an early second would be ok, but seems like a waste.

... christian : 1/27/2019 6:49 pm : link Ertz and Kelce both made big jumps in year three. Engram can too.



If Shurmur can't find a way to get the ball in the hand's of a guy with that size/speed combo, that's a coaching issue.

Shep & Engram are misplaced ... Manny in CA : 1/27/2019 9:15 pm : link

The bad news - Shep & Engram are misplaced and misused.



The good news - Shep & Engram are ready to shine at their natural positions



In a three receiver set, Shep at the slot is ready to contribute as the "pesky" Cole Beasley does for Dallas. (He is NOT a #2, just not big and strong enough)



Engram is the ideal #2; he takes the double-team off OBJ (the #1) with his speed in the deep zones; provides the big target when your QBs in trouble; provides the big target for end zone fades.



STOP worrying about what he can't do (block). focus on the thing he CAN do !



Bottomline - NO.







RE: I agree he's a weapon. 81_Great_Dane : 1/27/2019 10:11 pm : link

Quote: But you wouldn't trade a part-time weapon for a full-time trench player or DB? There's a giant flaw in this logic. Trading for a draft pick isn't at all the same thing as trading for a full-time player trench player or DB, because a lot of draft picks bust, or turn out to be nothing special. That's true in every round.



If Arizona offered their second-round pick, #33 overall, I might have to think about it. But it would depend who's on the board at that point. But you're trading a guy you find disappointing for a roll of the dice. Engram may not be Tony Gonzales or Antonio Gates but he's not Adrien Robinson, either. He's a big-play weapon. I doubt the Giants are as disappointed as you seem to be. He's one of several guys who seemed to take a while to find a niche with Shurmur's offense. In comment 14277803 mittenedman said:There's a giant flaw in this logic. Trading for a draft pick isn't at all the same thing as trading for a full-time player trench player or DB, because a lot of draft picks bust, or turn out to be nothing special. That's true in every round.If Arizona offered their second-round pick, #33 overall, I might have to think about it. But it would depend who's on the board at that point. But you're trading a guy you find disappointing for a roll of the dice. Engram may not be Tony Gonzales or Antonio Gates but he's not Adrien Robinson, either. He's a big-play weapon. I doubt the Giants are as disappointed as you seem to be. He's one of several guys who seemed to take a while to find a niche with Shurmur's offense.

RE: RE: I would allstarjim : 1/27/2019 11:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14277901 allstarjim said:





Quote:





Yes, I think he's a very good player. But he's not the difference in this team making the next step, and another 2nd rounder would put the Giants in position to really grab another impact player for the defense, or solidify the right side of the offensive line.



Look, we have Beckham, Barkley, and Shepard. There are also role players around the team and you can get another good TE with a mid-round pick. Yes, a player like Engram who can stretch the seam with his speed is a useful attribute. But how often is that happening anyway?



Imagine getting a starting corner or a good edge rusher or a really good starting RT at the expense of your 4th offensive option? Because really, it's Beckham, Barkley, and then Shepard or Engram are next. Yes, there is a bust potential, but the upside, particularly if it's a top 50 pick, is too great. And very likely, he won't be re-signed anyway. So yeah, I would trade 2 years and a higher dollar 5th year option for 4 years of a 2nd round player who could make a bigger impact on our team where we really need it.







jim, does it make sense to trade a known commodity and a good one, for an unknown leaving a hole in the offense that will then need to be replaced?



I don't believe it really creates a hole, personally. But yes, if we are getting a 2nd back, I think that is enough value. I'm not sure where this fear is with premium picks, at some point you have to trust your scouting department. And you build winning teams through the draft.



Look at our recent 2nd rounders, also: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Weston Richburg ( who was good when healthy), and Jonathan Hankins...good players. I'm not taking away anything from Engram, either, he's a good player. I wouldn't let him go for nothing. But if I can get a 2nd rounder, in particular a top 50 player, I feel that I'm going to get more bang for my buck, another year or two of control, and I'm going to get a player at a position that is going to make a bigger impact than my 4th offensive weapon.



Bottom line a lock solid RT makes this team better than Evan Engram does.



You give me David Edwards in the 2nd and Ellison, Simonson and a league average TE minus Engram and I believe this team will be a better team. In comment 14277944 section125 said:I don't believe it really creates a hole, personally. But yes, if we are getting a 2nd back, I think that is enough value. I'm not sure where this fear is with premium picks, at some point you have to trust your scouting department. And you build winning teams through the draft.Look at our recent 2nd rounders, also: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Weston Richburg ( who was good when healthy), and Jonathan Hankins...good players. I'm not taking away anything from Engram, either, he's a good player. I wouldn't let him go for nothing. But if I can get a 2nd rounder, in particular a top 50 player, I feel that I'm going to get more bang for my buck, another year or two of control, and I'm going to get a player at a position that is going to make a bigger impact than my 4th offensive weapon.Bottom line a lock solid RT makes this team better than Evan Engram does.You give me David Edwards in the 2nd and Ellison, Simonson and a league average TE minus Engram and I believe this team will be a better team.

Engrams value skyrockets if he can become a more Jimmy Googs : 1/28/2019 6:08 am : link serviceable blocker. Doesn’t need to be good at it only serviceable.



That means more snaps, more variety for offense and more production for EE.

Stupid white men as OCs are the problem, not EE Bob in Newburgh : 1/28/2019 7:27 am : link The truly great thing about SB is that his vast physical talent in all areas does not consign you to a FB and 2 plodding type TEs as a base offense.



EE should be used as a TE on pass downs. Assuming that it will be impossible to double him (see OBJ), you will almost always have a favorable speed/quickness matchup against a LB, a favorable size matchup against a CB, or a bit of both against a S.



EE s/b H-back on other downs. Motion him a lot in order to get favorable position and/or matchup. Blocking schemes should be designed to allow him to beat his block to a position on the field and then hold that position. Do not feature plays expecting him to hold or dominate a position against DEs.



Against 8 in the box, use play action often with EE faking block and going deep down side of the field. If he is single covered, QB just needs to give him a better path to the ball. And yes, QBs making what Eli makes do this all the time.

Yeah, race matters allstarjim : 1/28/2019 8:06 am : link At all but especially with play design. Of course, Bob in Newburgh has all the answers and can design plays so much better than Shurmur and Shula. Of course, they are the problem somehow because white man. And stupid. But maybe stupid BECAUSE they're white, right Bob? I mean, it's not their fault, right? Kind of like the slow kid who rides the short bus, they couldn't help being born stupid and white, right?

God.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/28/2019 8:17 am : link damn it! Jints Central has had an intelligent OC right under their nose the whole time and didn't even realize it.



Problem is he's from fucking Newburgh.

Jim.makes some good points idiotsavant : 1/28/2019 8:18 am : link A great right tackle, a pro bowl center or a dominating defense tackle impacts nearly every play on their respective sides.



Whereas EE may break one big play per gamr maybe 2 or none



So, yes, you might make that exchange if it was a lock.

On the other hand idiotsavant : 1/28/2019 8:20 am : link As a WR, EE may have a more regular , more frequent 'impact per play' by adding in -as someone to account for on D- and as a blocker vs DBs.



But...I do like Jim's point slightly better.



So, it's close but yes. The 2.

I'm only for it if the Giants commit to a rebuild UberAlias : 1/28/2019 8:21 am : link which they aren't. They're trying to do a lot of things at once, and not a lot of them well, to be honest.

Unlikely Rong5611 : 1/28/2019 8:21 am : link You never say never, but I doubt the Giants would trade him now.



We need targets for Eli (or whomever the QB is) and someone he can go to when OBJ and Barkley are accounted for by opposing defenses. EE gave us a glimpse of what he could do late in the season.



I'd give him another season. That said, the Giants should be looking to acquire additional help at TE - possible future replacements for EE and for blocking/depth.

Bob shame on you. mittenedman : 1/28/2019 8:22 am : link Aside from your racist BS, who cares? The goal isnt to hit Engram on some plays its to win football games. On a running team you need blocking TEs who can catch passes when theyre wide open. The minute u start spending premium picks on gadget players u have to limit the run game to get on the field you’re just hurting the team.

RE: I'm only for it if the Giants commit to a rebuild section125 : 1/28/2019 8:34 am : link

Quote: which they aren't. They're trying to do a lot of things at once, and not a lot of them well, to be honest.



And you came to this conclusion, how? In comment 14278464 UberAlias said:And you came to this conclusion, how?

section.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/28/2019 8:36 am : link to a vast majority of posters as long as Eli is the QB, we aren't rebuilding.



For many of them, just selecting a new QB is the only way to turn things around.

RE: Lot of dumb on this thread... mittenedman : 1/28/2019 9:11 am : link

Quote: perhaps the dumbest though is the idea that playing EE as a #2 WR would mean OBJ wouldn't be double-teamed.



It's so easy. Just use Engram as H-Back and don't ask him to block anybody ever and just hit him with deep play action passes. Play action - which, by the way - won't be set up due to inferior blocking and limited play selection.



Design a cute little offense around the limitations of a really fast H-back instead of around a GOAT RB.



Championship! In comment 14278493 Dan in the Springs said:It's so easy. Just use Engram as H-Back and don't ask him to block anybody ever and just hit him with deep play action passes. Play action - which, by the way - won't be set up due to inferior blocking and limited play selection.Design a cute little offense around the limitations of a really fast H-back instead of around a GOAT RB.Championship!

RE: RE: I'm only for it if the Giants commit to a rebuild UberAlias : 1/28/2019 9:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 14278464 UberAlias said:





Quote:





which they aren't. They're trying to do a lot of things at once, and not a lot of them well, to be honest.







And you came to this conclusion, how? For one thing, they have said it, no? They have clearly said they win now and build for the future --so that is not even a question, and I think the moves they have made support they are equally focused. But they won only 5 games last year, which I highly doubt was the expectation. That's two more than the previous disaster of a season, despite being a bit healthier, and they still have major roster needs at the highest value roster positions --QB, pass rusher, and Oline. In comment 14278483 section125 said:For one thing, they have said it, no? They have clearly said they win now and build for the future --so that is not even a question, and I think the moves they have made support they are equally focused. But they won only 5 games last year, which I highly doubt was the expectation. That's two more than the previous disaster of a season, despite being a bit healthier, and they still have major roster needs at the highest value roster positions --QB, pass rusher, and Oline.

RE: Stupid white men as OCs are the problem, not EE arcarsenal : 1/28/2019 10:09 am : link

Quote: The truly great thing about SB is that his vast physical talent in all areas does not consign you to a FB and 2 plodding type TEs as a base offense.



EE should be used as a TE on pass downs. Assuming that it will be impossible to double him (see OBJ), you will almost always have a favorable speed/quickness matchup against a LB, a favorable size matchup against a CB, or a bit of both against a S.



EE s/b H-back on other downs. Motion him a lot in order to get favorable position and/or matchup. Blocking schemes should be designed to allow him to beat his block to a position on the field and then hold that position. Do not feature plays expecting him to hold or dominate a position against DEs.



Against 8 in the box, use play action often with EE faking block and going deep down side of the field. If he is single covered, QB just needs to give him a better path to the ball. And yes, QBs making what Eli makes do this all the time.



What does being white have to do with anything?



Stupid. In comment 14278409 Bob in Newburgh said:What does being white have to do with anything?Stupid.