Is Dwayne Haskins our future Giants' quarterback?

Hope so Saos1n : 1/27/2019 2:46 pm : link Really hope so

I certainly hope so. Vin_Cuccs : 1/27/2019 3:01 pm : link Haskins, Lock, Murray, to a lesser extent Jones.



QB is the biggest hole on the roster.

Nice video mrvax : 1/27/2019 3:01 pm : link I was worried about Haskins really having only 1 year as a starter but now I see that the kid has a very good feel for the QB position. He's probably going to be gone by 6. Will DG trade up to get him?



And what would it cost?

Seems like a nice, bright kid....definitely a Giants tupe player George from PA : 1/27/2019 3:16 pm : link He also is a little more athletic then i.thought....seems to check all the boxes.

my guess Hilary : 1/27/2019 3:22 pm : link My guess is Haskins is gone and Giants take Lock.They will not use a # 6 on Jones

I'll be very disapointed if he's gone by our selection. Blue21 : 1/27/2019 3:26 pm : link . Gotta believe the Giants will want him

Quote: My guess is Haskins is gone and Giants take Lock.They will not use a # 6 on Jones



I believe this as well. We spent our 3rd round pick already so that is less capital to use to move up. It think Lock is the guy if Haskins is gone. I’m on record as wanting Josh Allen above all other players but if he is gone and Haskins is gone I’d be ok with Lock. In comment 14277882 Hilary said:I believe this as well. We spent our 3rd round pick already so that is less capital to use to move up. It think Lock is the guy if Haskins is gone. I’m on record as wanting Josh Allen above all other players but if he is gone and Haskins is gone I’d be ok with Lock.

... BleedBlue : 1/27/2019 3:33 pm : link the only concern i have on haskins is inexperience as a starter(trubisky had this too) but he seems to have a good feel for the game, plus will get to learn behind eli who is one of the best in terms of preparing for a game.



the second thing i have a concern about is how great his OL was and how his WRs did make plays. When i watch this video, you can see he does have a good feel for pressures and protections even though he didnt face too much of it. he speaks about feeling the rush and its good he seems to be keyed into that.



this video was pretty cool in that it showed the kid does seem to have some strong knowledge when you consider he didnt in high school and has only one year starting. kids a fast learner and thats great.



i like haskins, he is def a first round talent, if we get him at 6 is yet to be seen

No Vanzetti : 1/27/2019 3:41 pm : link I don't think Giants are going to take him

Quote: I don't think Giants are going to take him



Now THIS is how we all should post. He simply OPINED that he doesn’t THINK the Giants will take him..Not, “no way,” or “they absolutely won’t,” etc..



See how easy it is? :) In comment 14277900 Vanzetti said:Now THIS is how we all should post. He simply OPINED that he doesn’t THINK the Giants will take him..Not, “no way,” or “they absolutely won’t,” etc..See how easy it is? :)

I’d go up to get him if they had to UberAlias : 1/27/2019 3:51 pm : link Unless they really like Lock as well, which I could see.

That was great BSIMatt : 1/27/2019 3:56 pm : link Thanks for sharing.

He is the only QB I like in 2019 GeorgeAdams33 : 1/27/2019 3:56 pm : link I've watch him and listened to him and I am sold. My opinion on him not having any touch was wrong. He is accurate and he has good placement. I love his demeanor. He is a smart guy who is very comfortable with himself. I like him for our team more than I do the other QBs. He has the size, the arm strength, the knowledge of a pro offense.... About the only thing he needs is more work under center, footwork, play action fakes, etc.. He is a humble guy who would work towards being ready when Eli hangs it up, probably after this year.

that's good and all if you have time to process that information SHO'NUFF : 1/27/2019 3:57 pm : link Haskins hasn't played behind the Giants O-line. Give Eli the same film session: "I call for the snap, oh darn! there's a defender instantly on top of me!"

Quote: Haskins, Lock, Murray, to a lesser extent Jones.



QB is the biggest hole on the roster.



This is false. In comment 14277862 Vin_Cuccs said:This is false.

Well if he is he won't be a good one fanofthejets : 1/27/2019 4:02 pm : link Avoid this crap class. 2020

The one year of experience isn't a killer anon837 : 1/27/2019 4:02 pm : link He'll sit behind Eli for a year and learn the game. You have a lot of drooling over Trevor Lawrence. After 1 year (and a National Title), they're doing chin-ups on his manhood. If you have the skills to pay the bills, especially at the most important position, and you are stable upstairs, in the words of Lou Brown "get him a uniform"

I hope so GoBlue6599 : 1/27/2019 4:04 pm : link Haskins ceiling is through the roof with a Offense already featuring Pro bowlers OBJ and Saquon Barkley.. Imagine going forward with that young core on Offense in what is a Offensive league.. Go for it Giants and let’s finally take over this division

We would need to get Haskins Coach Red Beaulieu : 1/27/2019 4:07 pm : link A big X receiver or a TE who can catch the 50/50 balls due to his lack of mobility. And get rid of this wco and coaches crap.

Quote: Haskins, Lock, Murray, to a lesser extent Jones.



QB is the biggest hole on the roster.



Nope, it’s not. And hopefully Haskins is not the answer either. Wait until 2020, much better options regardless of where we pick. In comment 14277862 Vin_Cuccs said:Nope, it’s not. And hopefully Haskins is not the answer either. Wait until 2020, much better options regardless of where we pick.

Quote: Haskins, Lock, Murray, to a lesser extent Jones.



QB is the biggest hole on the roster.



It’s not even the biggest hole on offense and not by a long shot. How do people come up with this? Seriously... how? In comment 14277862 Vin_Cuccs said:It’s not even the biggest hole on offense and not by a long shot. How do people come up with this? Seriously... how?

And I say that djm : 1/27/2019 5:11 pm : link Allowing for the belief that Eli is average or even below average. Even with that belief Qb still doesn’t come close to the positional crisis that is RT and the front 7 on defense.

Quote: Allowing for the belief that Eli is average or even below average. Even with that belief Qb still doesn’t come close to the positional crisis that is RT and the front 7 on defense.



Exactly. C, RT, DE, LB and more are much bigger needs In comment 14277998 djm said:Exactly. C, RT, DE, LB and more are much bigger needs

Haskins is average... sxdxca : 1/27/2019 5:15 pm : link There isn't one QB prospect in this years draft, that I like. The only one who would be exciting would be Kyler Murray, but I'm still not that into him..



Wait for 2020, and beyond. If they passed on Darnold 2018, might as well ride out Eli for another year or two.



Quote: There isn't one QB prospect in this years draft, that I like. The only one who would be exciting would be Kyler Murray, but I'm still not that into him..



Wait for 2020, and beyond. If they passed on Darnold 2018, might as well ride out Eli for another year or two.



basedo n what is he average? In comment 14278001 sxdxca said:basedo n what is he average?

Info-mercial EB222 : 1/27/2019 5:23 pm : link Is it just me, or did this seem like an info-mercial

With an adoring interviewer?



Was this produced by his agent?

Nice video ZogZerg : 1/27/2019 5:34 pm : link I like the breakdown of the plays from the Michigan game.

Michigan had one of the top Ds in the country this year.



Can't wait for the combine and pro day.

I hope not BigBlueCane : 1/27/2019 5:37 pm : link He's very average at best.

Quote: Is it just me, or did this seem like an info-mercial

With an adoring interviewer?



Was this produced by his agent?



Yeah, it kind of did. If it was his Agent, I'd hire him. Haskins came across well. But, obviously, teams will interview him and determine what they think. I doubt they even see this video. In comment 14278011 EB222 said:Yeah, it kind of did. If it was his Agent, I'd hire him. Haskins came across well. But, obviously, teams will interview him and determine what they think. I doubt they even see this video.

Haskins is impressive in the video GeorgeAdams33 : 1/27/2019 6:18 pm : link The old guy interviewing him is just embarrassing though. I thought he was going to try curling up in Dwayne's lap.

Quote: Avoid this crap class. 2020

Care to explain further? I am sure you've done extensive scouting on the QB's in this years class. In comment 14277928 fanofthejets said:Care to explain further? I am sure you've done extensive scouting on the QB's in this years class.

Haskins broke down pre-selected video clips SHO'NUFF : 1/27/2019 6:34 pm : link that were analyzed and rehearsed pre-interview.

RE: Haskins is average... GFAN52 : 1/27/2019 6:38 pm : link

Quote: There isn't one QB prospect in this years draft, that I like. The only one who would be exciting would be Kyler Murray, but I'm still not that into him..



Wait for 2020, and beyond. If they passed on Darnold 2018, might as well ride out Eli for another year or two.



Wait for 2020, and beyond? Ummm..... Eli is 38 not 28. They need a franchise QB now. In comment 14278001 sxdxca said:Wait for 2020, and beyond? Ummm..... Eli is 38 not 28. They need a franchise QB now.

It is very info-mercial like and clearly rehearsed . BlueLou'sBack : 1/27/2019 7:03 pm : link Nonetheless, it is easy to appreciate Haskins' ease in delivering it. I'm sure he'll be questioned in a less friendly environment by Shurmur and others on the Giants before the draft. Again I don't think he lasts to the Giants sitting at 6.



Some team will mortgage 2020 to target him at the 1-3 slots.

Quote: that were analyzed and rehearsed pre-interview.



Really? How do you know? In comment 14278083 SHO'NUFF said:Really? How do you know?

Quote: He also is a little more athletic then i.thought....seems to check all the boxes.



He also grew up and I believe currently is still a Giants fan. So that'd be pretty cool. In comment 14277876 George from PA said:He also grew up and I believe currently is still a Giants fan. So that'd be pretty cool.

if not rehearsed, it's heavily edited SHO'NUFF : 1/27/2019 7:34 pm : link maybe by the guy who created the Fyre Festival.

It was a fluff piece for content for the Big Ten Network Stan in LA : 1/27/2019 7:52 pm : link But Haskins is impressive none the less.

Quote: In comment 14278001 sxdxca said:





Quote:





There isn't one QB prospect in this years draft, that I like. The only one who would be exciting would be Kyler Murray, but I'm still not that into him..



Wait for 2020, and beyond. If they passed on Darnold 2018, might as well ride out Eli for another year or two.







Wait for 2020, and beyond? Ummm..... Eli is 38 not 28. They need a franchise QB now.



So what ... you force the pick - you waste the pick. In comment 14278092 GFAN52 said:So what ... you force the pick - you waste the pick.

No WillVAB : 1/27/2019 8:19 pm : link This looks like a year where suspect QB prospects are artificially propped up by draftniks for teams near the top of the draft who look like they need a QB.

For those saying wait to 2020 to get a QB...How do you know Blue21 : 1/27/2019 8:25 pm : link the Giants will be in a position to get one of those so called top picks? And why are you so sure they are better than Haskins? If the Giants draft in the 10th spot or beyond it's very unlikely they'll be able to move to get the "top picks" and would have to trade the moon and the stars and even that's no gurantee to get to the spot to do it. If Haskins is there and the FO says he's the guy you got to take him not hope you can do better next year.

To get Haskins how far do you think they need to move up larryflower37 : 1/27/2019 8:56 pm : link and what would it cost?



Jets gave up 3-2nd round picks plus the pick swap to go from 3 to 6.



To get to #2 would it require next years 1st and 2nd?





Everyone is looking to 2020 for a QB but if you are outside of the top 10 moving up to top 3 requires a ton of picks and to get Herbert or Tua would take 1 or 2.











Quote: That was very impressive. Thanks for sharing.



No your reaction was much more impressive. In comment 14278229 Danny Kanell said:No your reaction was much more impressive.

Quote: and what would it cost?



Jets gave up 3-2nd round picks plus the pick swap to go from 3 to 6.



To get to #2 would it require next years 1st and 2nd?





Everyone is looking to 2020 for a QB but if you are outside of the top 10 moving up to top 3 requires a ton of picks and to get Herbert or Tua would take 1 or 2.











Actually I was basing it on Haskins being available at the 6th pick. I doubt the Giants give up more than that to get him. In comment 14278245 larryflower37 said:Actually I was basing it on Haskins being available at the 6th pick. I doubt the Giants give up more than that to get him.

Still early to say Go Terps : 1/27/2019 9:16 pm : link The key question at this stage is regarding drafting a QB AND keeping Eli, as per the NY Post article. It's a poor strategy that wastes a year of the rookie contract, as well as an opportunity to blood the rookie as quickly as possible. And that's not mentioning the silly notion of Eli as a mentor or whatever...Eli wants to play football, not be a caddie for a rookie. He isn't Josh fucking McCown.



If the (foolish) conviction is to go see Eli's contract through to the end, then do that and enter the 2020 draft ready to draft a quarterback.



But as ever, the Giants look like they want to cut the damn baby in half. Half measures.

I do like Haskins Leg of Theismann : 1/27/2019 9:21 pm : link Watching him play he reminds me a lot of Big Ben (minus the raping, of course). Not the most mobile guy but mobile enough to move and is big and strong and not easy to bring down. Keeps his eyes downfield and can make plays both from the pocket and when the play breaks down.

Question: Leg of Theismann : 1/27/2019 9:31 pm : link Can someone explain to me why Darnold, Allen, and Rosen would be considered better prospects than Haskins? In particular Darnold and Allen. I just didn't see anything from them accuracy-wise that made me excited to draft them.

Very impressive....... Simms11 : 1/27/2019 9:35 pm : link Haskins appears to have great arm talent, some mobility and a good head on his shoulders. Only knock is the lack of experience. I think the other aspects of his game far outweigh the lack of experience. I think a year of tutelage under Shurmur and Eli will do him wonders and I’m pretty sure this guy will be on top of the Giants draft board.

Quote: Watching him play he reminds me a lot of Big Ben (minus the raping, of course). Not the most mobile guy but mobile enough to move and is big and strong and not easy to bring down. Keeps his eyes downfield and can make plays both from the pocket and when the play breaks down.



Probably a pretty good comparison. In comment 14278271 Leg of Theismann said:Probably a pretty good comparison.

Quote: Can someone explain to me why Darnold, Allen, and Rosen would be considered better prospects than Haskins? In particular Darnold and Allen. I just didn't see anything from them accuracy-wise that made me excited to draft them.



I don’t know that they necessarily would. You would need to talk to a real scout about that. I imagine he would be pretty much on par with Darnold. No matter how good Ohio St was it isn’t easy to throw that many TDs with a 70% completion rate. I don’t believe either Allen or Darnold would have done that if they were on that team. Darnold and Allen are both a little more mobile than him, but he really looks to have a better arm and accuracy than Darnold. I don’t believe Allen is on his level, but Allen is mobile with a huge arm and if coached correctly could definitely be really good. But the Bills took a big risk taking him. In comment 14278279 Leg of Theismann said:I don’t know that they necessarily would. You would need to talk to a real scout about that. I imagine he would be pretty much on par with Darnold. No matter how good Ohio St was it isn’t easy to throw that many TDs with a 70% completion rate. I don’t believe either Allen or Darnold would have done that if they were on that team. Darnold and Allen are both a little more mobile than him, but he really looks to have a better arm and accuracy than Darnold. I don’t believe Allen is on his level, but Allen is mobile with a huge arm and if coached correctly could definitely be really good. But the Bills took a big risk taking him.

Thank you for posting this video...hope we can find similar on Lock. Tom in NY : 1/27/2019 9:54 pm : link For those wondering who the interviewer is, that's Gerry DiNardo former HC at LSU and assistant at Notre Dame. He knows more about football than most of us here on this board.



I am only concerned about Haskins athletic ability, as he really seems to have a great arm, accuracy, pocket feel/field awareness. If he can show above average athletic skills, I pick him at 6.

Today's NFL needs a QB that has the ability to avoid a blitzer (in the pocket) and on occasion pick up 5-10 yards when it's wide open.

Quote: For those wondering who the interviewer is, that's Gerry DiNardo former HC at LSU and assistant at Notre Dame. He knows more about football than most of us here on this board.



I am only concerned about Haskins athletic ability, as he really seems to have a great arm, accuracy, pocket feel/field awareness. If he can show above average athletic skills, I pick him at 6.

Today's NFL needs a QB that has the ability to avoid a blitzer (in the pocket) and on occasion pick up 5-10 yards when it's wide open.

Haskins is more athletic than he seems. While he is no Kyler Murray he reminds me of Roethlisberger. In comment 14278301 Tom in NY said:Haskins is more athletic than he seems. While he is no Kyler Murray he reminds me of Roethlisberger.

Quote: In comment 14278092 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 14278001 sxdxca said:





Quote:





There isn't one QB prospect in this years draft, that I like. The only one who would be exciting would be Kyler Murray, but I'm still not that into him..



Wait for 2020, and beyond. If they passed on Darnold 2018, might as well ride out Eli for another year or two.









Wait for 2020, and beyond? Ummm..... Eli is 38 not 28. They need a franchise QB now.







So what ... you force the pick - you waste the pick.

Every pick is a gamble. There’s not sure thing especially at QB. So your logic is let’s wait another year to draft the QB who has no chance of being a bust right? In comment 14278184 short lease said:Every pick is a gamble. There’s not sure thing especially at QB. So your logic is let’s wait another year to draft the QB who has no chance of being a bust right?

If the Giants mattyblue : 1/27/2019 11:47 pm : link like a QB they should do what they need to get him. If you wait until the 2020 draft with the entire league knowing you need to draft a QB, I promise the price would be steeper to move up. Teams will know we are desperate and will make it much harder to get a QB. We are at 6 this year, I’d love to know what it would cost to go to #1. I am not advocating doing it. Just in general what would Arizona want to swap places?

Quote: In comment 14277900 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





I don't think Giants are going to take him







Now THIS is how we all should post. He simply OPINED that he doesn’t THINK the Giants will take him..Not, “no way,” or “they absolutely won’t,” etc..



See how easy it is? :)



+1 In comment 14277902 Big Blue '56 said:+1

First of all will he still be there at 6? Fred-in-Florida : 1/28/2019 7:15 am : link If so, does his ceiling warrant taking him then? Also who else is still available then.



Lots of opinions both ways.



The first year starter doesn't both me. Unlike Terps' opinion that Eli won't groom him. I believe Eli will. Why? Eli knows his career is winding down. If he really Bleeds Blue after all these years, he'll still help and show him the ropes. It doesn't mean he's just going to hand the position over to whoever, Haskins in this case but who ever is drafted. So basically this guy to me has lots of upside.





I really like is size and the fact he has enough mobility to get some yards when needed. He's more of a stay at home in the pocket guy. Murry looks more like a run first and make things happen. To me, that's an injury waiting to happen, see RGIII. Plus I don't like the fact he's also somewhat committed to baseball. If football doesn't work I'm outa here (I'm saying that never read it or anything). How much of a commitment is that?



Yes the film was probably rehearsed but never the less, his awareness of protection and blitzing were impressive. At that level any QB running a top program, better know, and be able to pick up those things. He scored 62 against a good Michigan defense. So the scouting and preperation for the game was solid. he was able to see what was presented to him and execute. But the one time where Michigan did something different he was able to adjust and make something happen.

RE: that's good and all if you have time to process that information Jimmy Googs : 1/28/2019 7:19 am : link

Quote: Haskins hasn't played behind the Giants O-line. Give Eli the same film session: "I call for the snap, oh darn! there's a defender instantly on top of me!"



Eli can always teach him how to check down... In comment 14277924 SHO'NUFF said:Eli can always teach him how to check down...

I think there is legitimacy to the sides that would call him a legit NoGainDayne : 1/28/2019 11:38 am : link fantastic prospect and those with concerns.



One thing that I don't think can be ignored is the shift towards the value of mobility in QBs.



10 years ago IMO people are talking about Haskins as a clear cut #1 pick. But now the fact that he isn't a clear threat to run or pass definitely appears to have him being graded lower.



Think it is very interesting.



Personally at this point in my evaluation i'd rather Murray not because of mobility but more because of that cliched "x-factor"



I do find it super interesting though how people can be so opinionated on which QBs are better when most of what is going to make these QBs successful is what happens off the field. And the best information to make those judgement we don't really have access to.

I get the feeling Leg of Theismann : 1/28/2019 6:29 pm : link Haskins's arm strength at the combine is not going to measure up to what people are thinking it might be. People see this big thick dude who's putting up great numbers and assume he must have a great arm. Watching film I just don't see above-average arm strength at all. I predict Murray will clock a faster velocity than Haskins (just based on watching both of them throw). Haskins shows some nice touch and accuracy but I still say Murray throws with better touch and accuracy, he's the most natural thrower of the ball I've seen in a long time. And I'll say I thought Mayfield was the most "natural" thrower of all the prospects last year and I think Murray has him beat just slightly. From everything I've seen he has all the throws and can make them from anywhere on the field at any body angle (a la Mahomes although my impression is he has less arm strength than Mahomes but is slightly better with touch/accuracy). Watching him play every pass the dude throws is an absolute dime.

Quote: This looks like a year where suspect QB prospects are artificially propped up by draftniks for teams near the top of the draft who look like they need a QB.



But that didn’t happen last year right? In comment 14278206 WillVAB said:But that didn’t happen last year right?