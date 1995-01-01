With the 6th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft... Strip-Sack : 1/28/2019 10:08 am



I've been looking at everything I can on this kid and I want him in Blue. I know he had a huge red flag incident in between HS and College with the video of him punching a girl and, yes it's a very disturbing video, however, by all accounts he has been clean since and seemed to acknowlege the horrific nature of the incedent immediately and going forward. He doesn't appear to be a bad kid and has no drug or police history that I can see.



As an amateur looking at highlights, I see a complete beast and I'd take him in a heartbeat over Oliver or any of the Clemson guys. Apparently, he's rising up boards so who knows if he gets selected before the Giants pick but seems like a very good chance he's there at #6.



I'd love to hear what Sy or any other more informed posters have to say about him.



Here's a short highlight video...

- ( the NY Giants select defensive tackle from Mississippi State...Jeffrey Simmons!I've been looking at everything I can on this kid and I want him in Blue. I know he had a huge red flag incident in between HS and College with the video of him punching a girl and, yes it's a very disturbing video, however, by all accounts he has been clean since and seemed to acknowlege the horrific nature of the incedent immediately and going forward. He doesn't appear to be a bad kid and has no drug or police history that I can see.As an amateur looking at highlights, I see a complete beast and I'd take him in a heartbeat over Oliver or any of the Clemson guys. Apparently, he's rising up boards so who knows if he gets selected before the Giants pick but seems like a very good chance he's there at #6.I'd love to hear what Sy or any other more informed posters have to say about him.Here's a short highlight video... Highlights - ( New Window

I don't see NYG going DT at #6 JonC : 1/28/2019 10:35 am : link the value really is there at DT unless they're playing more 4-3 looks and view him as a dominant player.

RE: I don't see NYG going DT at #6 Big Blue '56 : 1/28/2019 10:37 am : link

Quote: the value really is there at DT unless they're playing more 4-3 looks and view him as a dominant player.



Do you see any QBs out there that could develop into franchise guys, or good enough to do well with SB and OBJ moving forward, iyo? Obviously the OL needs a big fix In comment 14278678 JonC said:Do you see any QBs out there that could develop into franchise guys, or good enough to do well with SB and OBJ moving forward, iyo? Obviously the OL needs a big fix

RE: I don't see NYG going DT at #6 section125 : 1/28/2019 10:37 am : link

Quote: the value really is there at DT unless they're playing more 4-3 looks and view him as a dominant player.



Not even Ed Oliver? In comment 14278678 JonC said:Not even Ed Oliver?

He seems... Strip-Sack : 1/28/2019 10:40 am : link like the kind of player you could move all over the line....to my eye, he's more dominant and stronger at the point of attack than Oliver.

Getts is a trenches guy.... Strip-Sack : 1/28/2019 10:44 am : link and a push up the middle is THE key in todays NFL IMO...this kid seems to provide that in spades and along with BJ and DT could really form a great rotation.

RE: RE: I don't see NYG going DT at #6 JonC : 1/28/2019 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14278678 JonC said:





Quote:





the value really is there at DT unless they're playing more 4-3 looks and view him as a dominant player.







Do you see any QBs out there that could develop into franchise guys, or good enough to do well with SB and OBJ moving forward, iyo? Obviously the OL needs a big fix



Not at #6. In comment 14278683 Big Blue '56 said:Not at #6.

RE: RE: I don't see NYG going DT at #6 JonC : 1/28/2019 10:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 14278678 JonC said:





Quote:





the value really is there at DT unless they're playing more 4-3 looks and view him as a dominant player.







Not even Ed Oliver?



I doubt it, edge rusher is considerably more likely, imv. In comment 14278685 section125 said:I doubt it, edge rusher is considerably more likely, imv.

RE: RE: RE: I don't see NYG going DT at #6 section125 : 1/28/2019 10:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14278685 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14278678 JonC said:





Quote:





the value really is there at DT unless they're playing more 4-3 looks and view him as a dominant player.







Not even Ed Oliver?







I doubt it, edge rusher is considerably more likely, imv.



True - I think I cannot see the forest because of the trees...so many holes, so many good players. In comment 14278712 JonC said:True - I think I cannot see the forest because of the trees...so many holes, so many good players.

Jon loads of respect for mattyblue : 1/28/2019 11:01 am : link you and always love your info, but the idea that there isn’t value at QB at #6 is far fetched in my opinion. The Giants can not always get exact value or the exact BPA at any particular number. Teams have to make moves for QBs, or they will turn into a laughing stock. Mahomes was bad value at #10, Watson and Tribusky were terrible values, and according to DG Baker Mayfield was terrible value at #1 if Saquon was far and away the best player in the draft, also Denzel Ward was awful value at #4. My point is teams need to take chances, and the Giants are in desperate need of hitting something good.



I respect that you know people and you are awesome for passing along what you do, but in my mind if the Giants don’t see any value at QB at the 6 pick they are making a fatal error, and are yet again overestimating their team.



That’s just my silly opinion. I would not argue with you or insist I am right or even close to right. That’s just the way I see things...

matty JonC : 1/28/2019 11:04 am : link You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.

RE: Jon loads of respect for DonQuixote : 1/28/2019 11:10 am : link

Quote: you and always love your info, but the idea that there isn’t value at QB at #6 is far fetched in my opinion. The Giants can not always get exact value or the exact BPA at any particular number. Teams have to make moves for QBs, or they will turn into a laughing stock. Mahomes was bad value at #10, Watson and Tribusky were terrible values, and according to DG Baker Mayfield was terrible value at #1 if Saquon was far and away the best player in the draft, also Denzel Ward was awful value at #4. My point is teams need to take chances, and the Giants are in desperate need of hitting something good.



I respect that you know people and you are awesome for passing along what you do, but in my mind if the Giants don’t see any value at QB at the 6 pick they are making a fatal error, and are yet again overestimating their team.



That’s just my silly opinion. I would not argue with you or insist I am right or even close to right. That’s just the way I see things...



Excellent post. In comment 14278723 mattyblue said:Excellent post.

RE: matty Jay on the Island : 1/28/2019 11:12 am : link

Quote: You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.

Jon, who do you think the Giants will select as of today? With it being likely that Allen, Bosa, and Ferrell will be off the board is Sweat the favorite if you feel that the Giants won’t take Oliver or do you see them in for a QB? In comment 14278725 JonC said:Jon, who do you think the Giants will select as of today? With it being likely that Allen, Bosa, and Ferrell will be off the board is Sweat the favorite if you feel that the Giants won’t take Oliver or do you see them in for a QB?

RE: matty mattyblue : 1/28/2019 11:25 am : link

Quote: You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.



Yes that is true. I also didn’t write that entire thing as I meant to say it. Nonetheless, for me to believe in DG he has to make the really tough moves, they need to look very long and very hard at these QBs because the longer we go without a guy waiting in the wings the more desperate we will become and the more Cleveland we become lol. I think that a QB will go at #1 most likely via trade, I think it’s really possible that Lock, Haskins, and Murray all will go in the top ten (Murray confuses me he’s either going really high or bottom first IDK) so to say value isn’t there at #6 is just not true. That’s 3 teams full of personnel and GMs saying the value is there, against 1 team saying the value isn’t there.



On a side note, the big knocks on Haskins is he didn’t play long enough and his team was too good. He is a well spoken smart kid that played incredibly. He put great touch on short, medium, and deep passes all year. I respect the guy who says he is going to bust, because that’s his opinion and like mine it’s a guess. My long winded point is Haskins is absolutely value at 6 and even value higher. If a QB works out his value is top 3. I don’t even know if Haskins would be the guy I would take, but I am just using him as an example. Sorry to be all over the place my head is elsewhere on some bad news I got, and I am trying to distract myself with some good Giants talk. In comment 14278725 JonC said:Yes that is true. I also didn’t write that entire thing as I meant to say it. Nonetheless, for me to believe in DG he has to make the really tough moves, they need to look very long and very hard at these QBs because the longer we go without a guy waiting in the wings the more desperate we will become and the more Cleveland we become lol. I think that a QB will go at #1 most likely via trade, I think it’s really possible that Lock, Haskins, and Murray all will go in the top ten (Murray confuses me he’s either going really high or bottom first IDK) so to say value isn’t there at #6 is just not true. That’s 3 teams full of personnel and GMs saying the value is there, against 1 team saying the value isn’t there.On a side note, the big knocks on Haskins is he didn’t play long enough and his team was too good. He is a well spoken smart kid that played incredibly. He put great touch on short, medium, and deep passes all year. I respect the guy who says he is going to bust, because that’s his opinion and like mine it’s a guess. My long winded point is Haskins is absolutely value at 6 and even value higher. If a QB works out his value is top 3. I don’t even know if Haskins would be the guy I would take, but I am just using him as an example. Sorry to be all over the place my head is elsewhere on some bad news I got, and I am trying to distract myself with some good Giants talk.

I just think... Strip-Sack : 1/28/2019 11:27 am : link that Simmons will end up being a dominant, disruptive Dlineman and the Giants could certainly use that whether it's living on the edge or blowing up the middle. He certainly doesn't look to be one dimensional like a Snacks, etc...at least to my eye he doesn't.

I'm no longer convinced section125 : 1/28/2019 11:34 am : link that the epic franchise QB as we knew it is necessary anymore. The degradation of defense because of restrictive PI calls and PFs for "hard hits" to defenseless players means less dominant QBs can survive with less accurate throws. Reading the field and defensive alignment is still a requirement and unchanged - single most important trait. An accurate, but not necessarily strong arm is acceptable. Size is not a deterrent (6'4 or greater.)



I almost feel second tier talent (and mobility) has the ability to take a team to the playoffs with schemes and superior skill players making up for diminished QB play.



Of course your classic franchise QB is still prefered, but the Nick Foles, Lamar Jackson, Case Keenum, Kirk Cousins types are just good enough to take a team to the playoffs.

No jeff57 : 1/28/2019 11:36 am : link With the assault, I doubt he's even on their board.

RE: No Strip-Sack : 1/28/2019 11:41 am : link

Quote: With the assault, I doubt he's even on their board.



That was my initial thought as well but, after doing some digging, it really does seem like a one off mistake (although a big one) and he doesn't seem to be a bad seed at all. In comment 14278788 jeff57 said:That was my initial thought as well but, after doing some digging, it really does seem like a one off mistake (although a big one) and he doesn't seem to be a bad seed at all.

RE: matty Giants38 : 1/28/2019 11:44 am : link

Quote: You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.



They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.



Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too. In comment 14278725 JonC said:They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too.

RE: I'm no longer convinced Giants38 : 1/28/2019 11:50 am : link

Quote: that the epic franchise QB as we knew it is necessary anymore. The degradation of defense because of restrictive PI calls and PFs for "hard hits" to defenseless players means less dominant QBs can survive with less accurate throws. Reading the field and defensive alignment is still a requirement and unchanged - single most important trait. An accurate, but not necessarily strong arm is acceptable. Size is not a deterrent (6'4 or greater.)



I almost feel second tier talent (and mobility) has the ability to take a team to the playoffs with schemes and superior skill players making up for diminished QB play.



Of course your classic franchise QB is still prefered, but the Nick Foles, Lamar Jackson, Case Keenum, Kirk Cousins types are just good enough to take a team to the playoffs.



The evidence belies your hypothesis. The final 4 QBs were Mahomes, Brady, Brees, and Goff (1st overall pick, great numbers). Even when you expand it to the final 8, the QBs included Rivers (still playing at an elite level) and Luck.



You may be able to get to the POs with a less than stud QB (though even the evidence suggests that is rare), but you certainly aren’t winning anything of note. (There are certain exceptions, of course, but this is basically true year after year now. Foles was an exception last year, but he won because he played at an elite level in the POs.) In comment 14278784 section125 said:The evidence belies your hypothesis. The final 4 QBs were Mahomes, Brady, Brees, and Goff (1st overall pick, great numbers). Even when you expand it to the final 8, the QBs included Rivers (still playing at an elite level) and Luck.You may be able to get to the POs with a less than stud QB (though even the evidence suggests that is rare), but you certainly aren’t winning anything of note. (There are certain exceptions, of course, but this is basically true year after year now. Foles was an exception last year, but he won because he played at an elite level in the POs.)

It’s not DGs MO but this is the perfect year to trade down. Spider56 : 1/28/2019 12:16 pm : link None of the QBs are worth #6 and the draft is deep in the trenches exactly where we need the most help. Great oppty to slide back 4 or 5 slots and pick up an extra #2 or such ... especially since we already used the 3.



Otherwise it will be a very long wait between the 2nd and 4 th rounds.

RE: It’s not DGs MO but this is the perfect year to trade down. Deejboy : 1/28/2019 12:27 pm : link

Quote: None of the QBs are worth #6 and the draft is deep in the trenches exactly where we need the most help. Great oppty to slide back 4 or 5 slots and pick up an extra #2 or such ... especially since we already used the 3.



Otherwise it will be a very long wait between the 2nd and 4 th rounds.

You can say none of the QBs are worth #6 but the NFL disagrees since likely Haskins will go in the top 3 from a trade up and Murray or Lock might also go top 10. Hell, Daniel Jones will probably not get by Washington at 15. In comment 14278852 Spider56 said:You can say none of the QBs are worth #6 but the NFL disagrees since likely Haskins will go in the top 3 from a trade up and Murray or Lock might also go top 10. Hell, Daniel Jones will probably not get by Washington at 15.

RE: i think it's haskins AcesUp : 1/28/2019 12:31 pm : link

Quote: .



If the Giants opinion at QB resembles the consensus and he's still there at 6, I think he's the guy as well and it's not much of a decision. Two big ifs though. In comment 14278865 peteschweaty said:If the Giants opinion at QB resembles the consensus and he's still there at 6, I think he's the guy as well and it's not much of a decision. Two big ifs though.

Haskins could be the pick... Strip-Sack : 1/28/2019 12:39 pm : link if the Giants feel he's a franchise guy but I'm not sure I see it...from watching his highlights, it just seems on every play that he has all the time in the world and the WR's are wide open....very hard to see how he'd do with NFL defenses swarming him.



I think the top pick will be defense and would love to hear a more informed opinion on Simmons, the player aside from his incident.

QBs are always overvalued leading up to the draft ... Spider56 : 1/28/2019 12:40 pm : link A lot of people though Ryan Leaf was worth a #2

RE: With the 6th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft... Trainmaster : 1/28/2019 12:43 pm : link The Giants pick the BPA on their draft board, with no ifs, ands or buts.



IF their are multiple players of indistinguishable same value available, pick the BPA in the position of greatest need.



Rinse and repeat in round 2.



Start drafting with more emphasis on need in rounds 4 through 7.

RE: RE: With the 6th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft... Giants38 : 1/28/2019 12:48 pm : link

Quote: The Giants pick the BPA on their draft board, with no ifs, ands or buts.



IF their are multiple players of indistinguishable same value available, pick the BPA in the position of greatest need.



Rinse and repeat in round 2.



Start drafting with more emphasis on need in rounds 4 through 7.



Such a ridiculous comment. So if Jonah Williams is rated a 91 and Haskins a 90, you pick Williams because he is higher by the slimmest of margins? I think that is absurd. In comment 14278881 Trainmaster said:Such a ridiculous comment. So if Jonah Williams is rated a 91 and Haskins a 90, you pick Williams because he is higher by the slimmest of margins? I think that is absurd.

Here's some asshat info mrvax : 1/28/2019 12:50 pm : link (not). A few months ago when I first heard of OLB Josh Allen something in my warped mind told me this guy is the 2019 NYG pick in round 1.



So if anyone here doesn't like Allen, I'm sorry but you'll get used to it.



RE: RE: RE: With the 6th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft... Strip-Sack : 1/28/2019 12:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278881 Trainmaster said:





Quote:





The Giants pick the BPA on their draft board, with no ifs, ands or buts.



IF their are multiple players of indistinguishable same value available, pick the BPA in the position of greatest need.



Rinse and repeat in round 2.



Start drafting with more emphasis on need in rounds 4 through 7.







Such a ridiculous comment. So if Jonah Williams is rated a 91 and Haskins a 90, you pick Williams because he is higher by the slimmest of margins? I think that is absurd.



I believe he covered that scenario in his post above...



"IF their are multiple players of indistinguishable same value available, pick the BPA in the position of greatest need."

In comment 14278889 Giants38 said:I believe he covered that scenario in his post above..."IF their are multiple players of indistinguishable same value available, pick the BPA in the position of greatest need."

RE: Here is the Jeffrey Simmons video mrvax : 1/28/2019 12:53 pm : link

Quote: Absolutely NO, no matter what Simmons video - ( New Window )



Yes. This incident would take him out of consideration for round one, even if he's become a saint since.

In comment 14278869 twostepgiants said:Yes. This incident would take him out of consideration for round one, even if he's become a saint since.

RE: RE: RE: With the 6th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft... mrvax : 1/28/2019 12:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278881 Trainmaster said:





Quote:





The Giants pick the BPA on their draft board, with no ifs, ands or buts.



IF their are multiple players of indistinguishable same value available, pick the BPA in the position of greatest need.



Rinse and repeat in round 2.



Start drafting with more emphasis on need in rounds 4 through 7.







Such a ridiculous comment. So if Jonah Williams is rated a 91 and Haskins a 90, you pick Williams because he is higher by the slimmest of margins? I think that is absurd.



I'm sure there would be a little room to fudge it if we are considering QB.

In comment 14278889 Giants38 said:I'm sure there would be a little room to fudge it if we are considering QB.

RE: Here's some asshat info Strip-Sack : 1/28/2019 12:55 pm : link

Quote: (not). A few months ago when I first heard of OLB Josh Allen something in my warped mind told me this guy is the 2019 NYG pick in round 1.



So if anyone here doesn't like Allen, I'm sorry but you'll get used to it.



Cool, your point? In comment 14278893 mrvax said:Cool, your point?

RE: Haskins could be the pick... AcesUp : 1/28/2019 1:02 pm : link

Quote: if the Giants feel he's a franchise guy but I'm not sure I see it...from watching his highlights, it just seems on every play that he has all the time in the world and the WR's are wide open....very hard to see how he'd do with NFL defenses swarming him.





Given the need, because we are pretty close to desperate at QB (we're fully there next year) and limited options, I don't think this is a good enough reason to pass on a QB at 6. You need to find legitimate holes in his game to justify passing on him, we're not in a position to delay further because of extra volatility in his projection. In comment 14278875 Strip-Sack said:Given the need, because we are pretty close to desperate at QB (we're fully there next year) and limited options, I don't think this is a good enough reason to pass on a QB at 6. You need to find legitimate holes in his game to justify passing on him, we're not in a position to delay further because of extra volatility in his projection.

RE: RE: Here's some asshat info section125 : 1/28/2019 1:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278893 mrvax said:





Quote:





(not). A few months ago when I first heard of OLB Josh Allen something in my warped mind told me this guy is the 2019 NYG pick in round 1.



So if anyone here doesn't like Allen, I'm sorry but you'll get used to it.







Cool, your point?



he is either a savant or a soothsayer... In comment 14278903 Strip-Sack said:he is either a savant or a soothsayer...

RE: Haskins could be the pick... jnoble : 1/28/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: if the Giants feel he's a franchise guy but I'm not sure I see it...from watching his highlights, it just seems on every play that he has all the time in the world and the WR's are wide open....very hard to see how he'd do with NFL defenses swarming him.



I think the top pick will be defense and would love to hear a more informed opinion on Simmons, the player aside from his incident.



They'd better not bet the farm on a guy who only played one season in college In comment 14278875 Strip-Sack said:They'd better not bet the farm on a guy who only played one season in college

RE: RE: matty Bill L : 1/28/2019 1:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278725 JonC said:





Quote:





You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.







They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.



....



Indicating nothing until (unless) it happens. There's a whole lot of projection and "keep repeating something until it becomes true" on this thread. In comment 14278808 Giants38 said:Indicating nothing until (unless) it happens. There's a whole lot of projection and "keep repeating something until it becomes true" on this thread.

RE: RE: It’s not DGs MO but this is the perfect year to trade down. Bill L : 1/28/2019 1:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278852 Spider56 said:





Quote:





None of the QBs are worth #6 and the draft is deep in the trenches exactly where we need the most help. Great oppty to slide back 4 or 5 slots and pick up an extra #2 or such ... especially since we already used the 3.



Otherwise it will be a very long wait between the 2nd and 4 th rounds.





You can say none of the QBs are worth #6 but the NFL disagrees since likely Haskins will go in the top 3 from a trade up and Murray or Lock might also go top 10. Hell, Daniel Jones will probably not get by Washington at 15.



They disagree because it's "likely" or they disagree because they've already done it? In comment 14278861 Deejboy said:They disagree because it's "likely" or they disagree because they've already done it?

If we pass ryanmkeane : 1/28/2019 1:24 pm : link on another really talented QB and take a DT, that would just be...ugh. That'd be bad.

RE: Here's some asshat info mrvax : 1/28/2019 1:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278903 Strip-Sack said:





Quote:





In comment 14278893 mrvax said:





Quote:





(not). A few months ago when I first heard of OLB Josh Allen something in my warped mind told me this guy is the 2019 NYG pick in round 1.



So if anyone here doesn't like Allen, I'm sorry but you'll get used to it.







Cool, your point?







he is either a savant or a soothsayer...



Well, at 58, I'm either experiencing late onset of schizophrenia or we get Allen. We'll revisit in 3 months.

In comment 14278911 section125 said:Well, at 58, I'm either experiencing late onset of schizophrenia or we get Allen. We'll revisit in 3 months.

I think that value-wise, it's better to make you say "ugh" Bill L : 1/28/2019 1:29 pm : link Consensus is that next year has better high-end talent and is deeper than this year. Thus, it is likely that we can get an equivalent to Haskins well into the teens in 2020. Plus, a better all-around team accelerates the transition for a rookie QB meaning he would have to sit less (with less longer-term psych/physical damage). We simply get a better player at DT this year with an equivalent QB next year, as compared to the same QB but a lower tier DL player next year.

RE: I think that value-wise, it's better to make you say mrvax : 1/28/2019 1:31 pm : link

Quote: Consensus is that next year has better high-end talent and is deeper than this year. Thus, it is likely that we can get an equivalent to Haskins well into the teens in 2020. Plus, a better all-around team accelerates the transition for a rookie QB meaning he would have to sit less (with less longer-term psych/physical damage). We simply get a better player at DT this year with an equivalent QB next year, as compared to the same QB but a lower tier DL player next year.



Do you really believe that a solid QB prospect would be there in 2020 if we draft, say... 16th?

In comment 14278946 Bill L said:Do you really believe that a solid QB prospect would be there in 2020 if we draft, say... 16th?

Having said that, if I had the chance to drop to 10-11 Bill L : 1/28/2019 1:32 pm : link and pick up extra picks (1st rounder next year included), I might be tempted to go Murray with the idea that he gets groomed as the regular QB this season while still playing a lot in a Taysom Hill/Kordell Stewart kind of way.

RE: RE: I think that value-wise, it's better to make you say Bill L : 1/28/2019 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278946 Bill L said:





Quote:





Consensus is that next year has better high-end talent and is deeper than this year. Thus, it is likely that we can get an equivalent to Haskins well into the teens in 2020. Plus, a better all-around team accelerates the transition for a rookie QB meaning he would have to sit less (with less longer-term psych/physical damage). We simply get a better player at DT this year with an equivalent QB next year, as compared to the same QB but a lower tier DL player next year.







Do you really believe that a solid QB prospect would be there in 2020 if we draft, say... 16th?



I do. We've got at least 3 or 4 guys coming out next year, all of whom are thought to be more talented. There will be other teams with openings, but you also have to take into account that there will be about 7 teams off the board just from the previous 2 drafts (plus Rams, Eagles, Bears, Cowboys, etc). In comment 14278950 mrvax said:I do. We've got at least 3 or 4 guys coming out next year, all of whom are thought to be more talented. There will be other teams with openings, but you also have to take into account that there will be about 7 teams off the board just from the previous 2 drafts (plus Rams, Eagles, Bears, Cowboys, etc).

RE: Giants38 Trainmaster : 1/28/2019 1:40 pm : link Reading comprehension not your string suit I guess.



I said:

IF there are multiple players of indistinguishable same value available ...



In your example, a “rating” of 90 or 91 are the same number for practical purposes. If the choice is between a 90 and 91 (or whatever scale / rating is used) turns out to be “multiple players of indistinguishable same value”, you go with need.



But if the difference is clear / large, you go BPA every time (e.g. Barkley in 2018, LT in 1981).



When you force need, you get an Ereck Flowers or a Justin Pugh.

RE: RE: I don't see NYG going DT at #6 Carson53 : 1/28/2019 1:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278678 JonC said:





Quote:





the value really is there at DT unless they're playing more 4-3 looks and view him as a dominant player.







Do you see any QBs out there that could develop into franchise guys, or good enough to do well with SB and OBJ moving forward, iyo? Obviously the OL needs a big fix .



I think the QB's coming out this year would be a big time reach at #6 myself. Haskins is a reach, so are the others in this class.

At #6, maybe they go edge rusher or O Line.

I would be surprised if the GM goes QB at #6.

Based on how he ran the draft a year ago, I don't see it,

but we will see...it's possible they take a QB in

Round Two? In comment 14278683 Big Blue '56 said:I think the QB's coming out this year would be a big time reach at #6 myself. Haskins is a reach, so are the others in this class.At #6, maybe they go edge rusher or O Line.I would be surprised if the GM goes QB at #6.Based on how he ran the draft a year ago, I don't see it,but we will see...it's possible they take a QB inRound Two?

RE: I think that value-wise, it's better to make you say AcesUp : 1/28/2019 1:42 pm : link

Quote: Consensus is that next year has better high-end talent and is deeper than this year. Thus, it is likely that we can get an equivalent to Haskins well into the teens in 2020. Plus, a better all-around team accelerates the transition for a rookie QB meaning he would have to sit less (with less longer-term psych/physical damage). We simply get a better player at DT this year with an equivalent QB next year, as compared to the same QB but a lower tier DL player next year.



This is false. Teams move up for QBs, especially strong QB prospects, they don't get pushed down because of depth like other positions. If Tua and Fromm hold serve, they're going 1 and 2 regardless, teams will move for them. Herbert, who is on equal footing with Haskins among the consensus, doesn't go much further behind them. Haskins is a top 10-12 pick in just about any draft and he's only really a possibility in this class at 6 because of needs of the teams picking 1-5.



For reference, there's a clear pattern if you look at the draft history with 10-12 being a noticeable breaking point. The top prospects don't make it out of the Top 10, even in deep high end classes like last year.

- ( In comment 14278946 Bill L said:This is false. Teams move up for QBs, especially strong QB prospects, they don't get pushed down because of depth like other positions. If Tua and Fromm hold serve, they're going 1 and 2 regardless, teams will move for them. Herbert, who is on equal footing with Haskins among the consensus, doesn't go much further behind them. Haskins is a top 10-12 pick in just about any draft and he's only really a possibility in this class at 6 because of needs of the teams picking 1-5.For reference, there's a clear pattern if you look at the draft history with 10-12 being a noticeable breaking point. The top prospects don't make it out of the Top 10, even in deep high end classes like last year. QB draft history - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: I think that value-wise, it's better to make you say mattyblue : 1/28/2019 1:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278950 mrvax said:





Quote:





In comment 14278946 Bill L said:





Quote:





Consensus is that next year has better high-end talent and is deeper than this year. Thus, it is likely that we can get an equivalent to Haskins well into the teens in 2020. Plus, a better all-around team accelerates the transition for a rookie QB meaning he would have to sit less (with less longer-term psych/physical damage). We simply get a better player at DT this year with an equivalent QB next year, as compared to the same QB but a lower tier DL player next year.







Do you really believe that a solid QB prospect would be there in 2020 if we draft, say... 16th?







I do. We've got at least 3 or 4 guys coming out next year, all of whom are thought to be more talented. There will be other teams with openings, but you also have to take into account that there will be about 7 teams off the board just from the previous 2 drafts (plus Rams, Eagles, Bears, Cowboys, etc).

,

“Thought to be more talented” is the key phrase. One doesnt come, out one blows his knee, one plays like shit, and you passed up on a good Wb because you think next years QB “might” be better? That is not a good plan. And no matter what the scouts say, Herbert was almost awful at times this year. He has size, an arm, mobility, and awful accuracy. He was throwing balls no where beast his receivers at times. Fromm hasn’t really blown me away and I think he will plummet, Tua plays on a team that is light years ahead of nearly every other team, with that Herbert is the only one definitely coming out next year. If Haskins stayed another year and did it all again, he would be well above all those guys. In comment 14278956 Bill L said:“Thought to be more talented” is the key phrase. One doesnt come, out one blows his knee, one plays like shit, and you passed up on a good Wb because you think next years QB “might” be better? That is not a good plan. And no matter what the scouts say, Herbert was almost awful at times this year. He has size, an arm, mobility, and awful accuracy. He was throwing balls no where beast his receivers at times. Fromm hasn’t really blown me away and I think he will plummet, Tua plays on a team that is light years ahead of nearly every other team, with that Herbert is the only one definitely coming out next year. If Haskins stayed another year and did it all again, he would be well above all those guys.

RE: RE: matty WillVAB : 1/28/2019 1:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278725 JonC said:





Quote:





You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.







They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.



Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too.



Who cares where some random guy has them ranked?



Two months ago the consensus on this board was to wait until 20 once Herbert decided to stay in school. This isn’t a strong QB class. So now all of a sudden the Giants have to take Haskins when no one even had him as a first rounder a few months ago?



In comment 14278808 Giants38 said:Who cares where some random guy has them ranked?Two months ago the consensus on this board was to wait until 20 once Herbert decided to stay in school. This isn’t a strong QB class. So now all of a sudden the Giants have to take Haskins when no one even had him as a first rounder a few months ago?

We all understand that the ryanmkeane : 1/28/2019 1:58 pm : link QB crop is probably better next year. What makes everyone so confident that we can just trade everything to make sure we get to #1 or #2 in the draft next year? What if we win 8 games this year and have to jump 18 spots to get there? That would cripple our draft capital and you'd be making a big bet on one of these guys.



I just don't get why everyone keeps bringing up the 2019 crop. A lot can happen between now and then.

The top 5 Edge Rusher types in this draft are Rjanyg : 1/28/2019 2:07 pm : link 1. Bosa

2. Allen

3. Ferrell

4. Sweat

5a. Polite

5b. Burns



If the OLB/ER position is the best value of a QB I can see this list as one of the targets. If is a QB I am guessing the order is:

1. Haskins

2. Lock

3. Jones



I don't think Murray will be an option for them. The height thing is a real concern plus the baseball stuff.



I want Allen, would be happy with Ferrell and intrigued by Sweat.

Gettleman ryanmkeane : 1/28/2019 2:45 pm : link took pretty much a sure thing in Barkley with their highest pick, and then took a really high floor pick in Hernandez in the 2nd. Gettleman is not going to take a huge risk at 6. The guy at 6 will be a mix of highest impact possible and best character. I actually think he will have Devin White extremely high on the board, posisbly in the top 3 or 4 players.

RE: Gettleman mattyblue : 1/28/2019 2:59 pm : link

Quote: took pretty much a sure thing in Barkley with their highest pick, and then took a really high floor pick in Hernandez in the 2nd. Gettleman is not going to take a huge risk at 6. The guy at 6 will be a mix of highest impact possible and best character. I actually think he will have Devin White extremely high on the board, posisbly in the top 3 or 4 players.



I respect what you are saying, and I agree Gettleman took the safe pick with Barkley and pretty much Hernandez. The thing is a GM who always take the safe pick is doomed to mediocrity. A lot of people will never want to draft a QB around here unless it’s the next Peyton Manning. But at some point very soon he is going to have to take a risk and draft a QB. It’s a smarter play to draft a QB when you don’t have to give up anything. And the chances of the next Peyton coming along and being available to the Giants in trade or just to draft is about the same as the Knicks being a good team. In comment 14279053 ryanmkeane said:I respect what you are saying, and I agree Gettleman took the safe pick with Barkley and pretty much Hernandez. The thing is a GM who always take the safe pick is doomed to mediocrity. A lot of people will never want to draft a QB around here unless it’s the next Peyton Manning. But at some point very soon he is going to have to take a risk and draft a QB. It’s a smarter play to draft a QB when you don’t have to give up anything. And the chances of the next Peyton coming along and being available to the Giants in trade or just to draft is about the same as the Knicks being a good team.

RE: RE: matty JonC : 1/28/2019 3:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278725 JonC said:





Quote:





You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.





Jon, who do you think the Giants will select as of today? With it being likely that Allen, Bosa, and Ferrell will be off the board is Sweat the favorite if you feel that the Giants won’t take Oliver or do you see them in for a QB?



Probably too early as now is when prospects rise and fall sometimes drastically, but I expect them to dig into Rashan Gary. Ferrell looks like a pure 4-3 DE to me.



I will say while I think the ER crop is stronger than then the QB crop, the ERs are no gimme yet. I don't think a QB will measure up. DG is a BPA picker but how much pressure there will be to pick a QB remains to be seen. In comment 14278741 Jay on the Island said:Probably too early as now is when prospects rise and fall sometimes drastically, but I expect them to dig into Rashan Gary. Ferrell looks like a pure 4-3 DE to me.I will say while I think the ER crop is stronger than then the QB crop, the ERs are no gimme yet. I don't think a QB will measure up. DG is a BPA picker but how much pressure there will be to pick a QB remains to be seen.

RE: RE: matty JonC : 1/28/2019 3:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278725 JonC said:





Quote:





You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.







Yes that is true. I also didn’t write that entire thing as I meant to say it. Nonetheless, for me to believe in DG he has to make the really tough moves, they need to look very long and very hard at these QBs because the longer we go without a guy waiting in the wings the more desperate we will become and the more Cleveland we become lol. I think that a QB will go at #1 most likely via trade, I think it’s really possible that Lock, Haskins, and Murray all will go in the top ten (Murray confuses me he’s either going really high or bottom first IDK) so to say value isn’t there at #6 is just not true. That’s 3 teams full of personnel and GMs saying the value is there, against 1 team saying the value isn’t there.



On a side note, the big knocks on Haskins is he didn’t play long enough and his team was too good. He is a well spoken smart kid that played incredibly. He put great touch on short, medium, and deep passes all year. I respect the guy who says he is going to bust, because that’s his opinion and like mine it’s a guess. My long winded point is Haskins is absolutely value at 6 and even value higher. If a QB works out his value is top 3. I don’t even know if Haskins would be the guy I would take, but I am just using him as an example. Sorry to be all over the place my head is elsewhere on some bad news I got, and I am trying to distract myself with some good Giants talk.



I don't love the QBs, so the value argument is in the eye of the beholder. I don't see Super Bowl winner skills or intangibles among them. In comment 14278763 mattyblue said:I don't love the QBs, so the value argument is in the eye of the beholder. I don't see Super Bowl winner skills or intangibles among them.

RE: RE: matty JonC : 1/28/2019 3:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278725 JonC said:





Quote:





You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.







They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.



Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too.



The fear is between your ears. I have no compulsion about picking a QB at all costs, and doubt DG will either. THAT us how you become Cleveland.



For my money, I suspect a better use of picks (based on value) will be ER at #6, and looking at a Stiddham in the 2nd. In comment 14278808 Giants38 said:The fear is between your ears. I have no compulsion about picking a QB at all costs, and doubt DG will either. THAT us how you become Cleveland.For my money, I suspect a better use of picks (based on value) will be ER at #6, and looking at a Stiddham in the 2nd.

RE: Gettleman GoBlue6599 : 1/28/2019 3:59 pm : link

Quote: took pretty much a sure thing in Barkley with their highest pick, and then took a really high floor pick in Hernandez in the 2nd. Gettleman is not going to take a huge risk at 6. The guy at 6 will be a mix of highest impact possible and best character. I actually think he will have Devin White extremely high on the board, posisbly in the top 3 or 4 players.

So a ILB over a QB... this board is crazy In comment 14279053 ryanmkeane said:So a ILB over a QB... this board is crazy

RE: RE: RE: matty GoBlue6599 : 1/28/2019 4:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278808 Giants38 said:





Quote:





In comment 14278725 JonC said:





Quote:





You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.







They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.



Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too.







The fear is between your ears. I have no compulsion about picking a QB at all costs, and doubt DG will either. THAT us how you become Cleveland.



For my money, I suspect a better use of picks (based on value) will be ER at #6, and looking at a Stiddham in the 2nd.

Brilliant let’s take a chance on another non 1st Round QB In comment 14279137 JonC said:Brilliant let’s take a chance on another non 1st Round QB

It's all about maximizing value JonC : 1/28/2019 4:11 pm : link top to bottom. Picking a QB at #6 does not ensure he's the guy for the future, it only relieves fan frustration and anxiety.

Jon ryanmkeane : 1/28/2019 4:15 pm : link we could say this every year about the QB...it's never a sure thing. To me, w/ Haskins because of the experience level you have to ask yourself "could this guy be a bust?" - that answer seems to be no when you look at everything. He is apparently a really hard worker and loves the game. And this isn't a Davis Webb version of that...this kid is ridiculously talented at such a young age with so few starts under his belt...the arrow is only going up.

I'll be shocked if ryanmkeane : 1/28/2019 4:18 pm : link we pass on Haskins. If we don't take a player like Haskins at 6, to me that means the Giants are waiting for the absolute perfect QB to fall into their lap, or somehow know that they can trade the farm for a better QB down the road which is uncertain. Passing on a player of Haskins' ability early in the draft when you need a signal caller of future (and maybe even now) means to me that they just don't like the player that much. And I'd be shocked if they didn't like what they see from him.

RE: Jon JonC : 1/28/2019 4:18 pm : link

Quote: we could say this every year about the QB...it's never a sure thing. To me, w/ Haskins because of the experience level you have to ask yourself "could this guy be a bust?" - that answer seems to be no when you look at everything. He is apparently a really hard worker and loves the game. And this isn't a Davis Webb version of that...this kid is ridiculously talented at such a young age with so few starts under his belt...the arrow is only going up.



Do not want him at #6. In comment 14279175 ryanmkeane said:Do not want him at #6.

RE: RE: Jon ryanmkeane : 1/28/2019 4:19 pm : link

Quote:



Do not want him at #6.

Fair enough. I just don't think settling for a lesser talent in a later round is the answer. In comment 14279180 JonC said:Fair enough. I just don't think settling for a lesser talent in a later round is the answer.

RE: RE: RE: Jon JonC : 1/28/2019 4:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14279180 JonC said:





Quote:









Do not want him at #6.





Fair enough. I just don't think settling for a lesser talent in a later round is the answer.



I'm not saying that's the QB answer, it's about getting the best player at #6, and then reset the board for round two.



This is how NFL teams operate... In comment 14279184 ryanmkeane said:I'm not saying that's the QB answer, it's about getting the best player at #6, and then reset the board for round two.This is how NFL teams operate...

the most hilarious posts in this thread BigBlueCane : 1/28/2019 4:38 pm : link are the ones implying the Giants are better then the Browns right now, either on the field or in the organization.

RE: the most hilarious posts in this thread Eman11 : 1/28/2019 4:47 pm : link

Quote: are the ones implying the Giants are better then the Browns right now, either on the field or in the organization.



Org's start at the top IMO and if you think Haslam is better than Mara/Tisch then I think your post is hilarious.



In comment 14279210 BigBlueCane said:Org's start at the top IMO and if you think Haslam is better than Mara/Tisch then I think your post is hilarious.

RE: RE: the most hilarious posts in this thread Coach Red Beaulieu : 1/28/2019 4:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14279210 BigBlueCane said:





Quote:





are the ones implying the Giants are better then the Browns right now, either on the field or in the organization.







Org's start at the top IMO and if you think Haslam is better than Mara/Tisch then I think your post is hilarious.



Heh, Hue F***ing Jackson turned down a HC interview with the Giants. In comment 14279219 Eman11 said:Heh, Hue F***ing Jackson turned down a HC interview with the Giants.

RE: RE: RE: the most hilarious posts in this thread Eman11 : 1/28/2019 4:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14279219 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 14279210 BigBlueCane said:





Quote:





are the ones implying the Giants are better then the Browns right now, either on the field or in the organization.







Org's start at the top IMO and if you think Haslam is better than Mara/Tisch then I think your post is hilarious.







Heh, Hue F***ing Jackson turned down a HC interview with the Giants.



Most likely because he knew he'd be wasting his time as they'd see how bad he was. Plus, he could pull the wool over Haslam's eyes for years in Cleveland.



Why risk getting thought a fool when you can play someone else for one? In comment 14279226 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Most likely because he knew he'd be wasting his time as they'd see how bad he was. Plus, he could pull the wool over Haslam's eyes for years in Cleveland.Why risk getting thought a fool when you can play someone else for one?

Simmons is a terrific prospect... bw in dc : 1/28/2019 5:01 pm : link I think he's easily top 5 material. I think he has real versatility to play inside and outside.



The red flag incident, while real, happened while he was in high school. He just got into the middle of a situation that went real sideways. Nevertheless, I think some teams will be hesitant about taking him and dealing with that inevitable blow back. We say we like second chances, but in the social media world that comes at a heavy price if the mobsters decide enough repentance has been served.









There's an argument that none of these QBs is worth #6 Go Terps : 1/28/2019 5:17 pm : link They may be better off waiting until the top of the 2nd round to see if one falls. Jones makes more sense as a second rounder. And what if Kyler Murray's size causes him to drop to the 2nd round?

I'd be more inclined to trade back into R1 AcesUp : 1/28/2019 5:37 pm : link Then just sit and wait in the 2nd round. You're guaranteed to get your guy in what is actually a deep 2nd tier of players and you lock in the 5th year option. The Giants aren't in a jam spot yet but they're at a place now where it requires some aggression.

RE: I'd be more inclined to trade back into R1 Go Terps : 1/28/2019 5:56 pm : link

Quote: Then just sit and wait in the 2nd round. You're guaranteed to get your guy in what is actually a deep 2nd tier of players and you lock in the 5th year option. The Giants aren't in a jam spot yet but they're at a place now where it requires some aggression.



The time for aggression at QB was last year, when the class was more talented and deeper than this one AND the Giants only had one other team picking in front of them.



Forcing a QB now only compounds the mistake they made at the last draft. In comment 14279266 AcesUp said:The time for aggression at QB was last year, when the class was more talented and deeper than this one AND the Giants only had one other team picking in front of them.Forcing a QB now only compounds the mistake they made at the last draft.

I honestly don't know why these 'QB weirdos' idiotsavant : 1/28/2019 6:06 pm : link Keep mucking up good, honest, righteous, defensive tackle oriented threads.

RE: If we pass on another really talented QB ... Trainmaster : 1/28/2019 7:05 pm : link and take a DT



The problem is knowing who is “really talented”



2014 NFL Draft:





3rd Overall - QB Blake Bortles



5th Overall - LB Khalil Mack



12th Overall - WR Odell Beckham



13th Overall - DT Aaron Donald



16th Overall - G Zach Martin





Think Jacksonville fans would like any of the 4 listed taken after Bortles?



Go BPA. Don’t force a QB at 6th overall!





RE: There's an argument that none of these QBs is worth #6 Bill L : 1/28/2019 7:45 pm : link

Quote: They may be better off waiting until the top of the 2nd round to see if one falls. Jones makes more sense as a second rounder. And what if Kyler Murray's size causes him to drop to the 2nd round? Absolutely. And even a guy who doesn’t “drop” may not be lesser in talent. In comment 14279248 Go Terps said:Absolutely. And even a guy who doesn’t “drop” may not be lesser in talent.

RE: RE: RE: matty Bill L : 1/28/2019 7:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14278808 Giants38 said:





Quote:





In comment 14278725 JonC said:





Quote:





You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.







They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.



Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too.







The fear is between your ears. I have no compulsion about picking a QB at all costs, and doubt DG will either. THAT us how you become Cleveland.



For my money, I suspect a better use of picks (based on value) will be ER at #6, and looking at a Stiddham in the 2nd.



I like this idea the best. And I would not be surprised at all if this is exactly what they are thinking. In comment 14279137 JonC said:I like this idea the best. And I would not be surprised at all if this is exactly what they are thinking.

There are some 2nd round and later guys that are intriguing Go Terps : 1/28/2019 7:50 pm : link If Daniel Jones is there in round 2 (and we didn't pick a QB in round 1), I think there'd be a high likelihood of us picking him. But besides him, I wonder about Jarrett Stidham, Brett Rypien (fulfills the Parcells QB rules), and Tyree Jackson (at 6'7" 245 could he be used in a manner similar to how Carolina uses Cam Newton?).



The top of this class is not as strong as last year, and doesn't look like it will be as strong as next year's. Value later in the draft with one of those names above might be the way to go.

RE: There's an argument that none of these QBs is worth #6 Diver_Down : 1/28/2019 8:01 pm : link

Quote: They may be better off waiting until the top of the 2nd round to see if one falls. Jones makes more sense as a second rounder. And what if Kyler Murray's size causes him to drop to the 2nd round?



If KM falls to the second round, I don't see him signing his contract. With a minimal signing bonus and non-guaranteed contract, he would make more with the A's. In comment 14279248 Go Terps said:If KM falls to the second round, I don't see him signing his contract. With a minimal signing bonus and non-guaranteed contract, he would make more with the A's.

JonC you and I have discussed this Dave on the UWS : 1/28/2019 8:46 pm : link BPA doesn't entirely apply to QBs. At some point VERY soon, they will have to get a new QB. If it's in the draft, the question is " can you win a SB with this guy NOT is he the 6th best player available. The position skews the rating. Accorsi looked at it this way. Back in 2004, he could have drafted Ben but he had a conviction on Eli so he found a way. If Getts looks at Haskins or Lock and thinks they have the goods AND they feel their value is close at 6, then I think QB would be the pick.

Gettleman will draft an impact playmaker ArcadeSlumlord : 10:25 am : link not a position specifically, but a talented, productive football player.

RE: RE: If we pass on another really talented QB ... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:36 am : : 10:36 am : link

Quote: and take a DT



The problem is knowing who is “really talented”



2014 NFL Draft:





3rd Overall - QB Blake Bortles



5th Overall - LB Khalil Mack



12th Overall - WR Odell Beckham



13th Overall - DT Aaron Donald



16th Overall - G Zach Martin





Think Jacksonville fans would like any of the 4 listed taken after Bortles?



Go BPA. Don’t force a QB at 6th overall!





Great example. In comment 14279355 Trainmaster said:Great example.

RE: Gettleman will draft an impact playmaker Strip-Sack : 10:40 am : link

Quote: not a position specifically, but a talented, productive football player.



Exactly why I like Simmons.....obviously they will research his character but I have a feeling this kid will be a dominant player on any Dline. In comment 14279795 ArcadeSlumlord said:Exactly why I like Simmons.....obviously they will research his character but I have a feeling this kid will be a dominant player on any Dline.

RE: RE: RE: If we pass on another really talented QB ... JonC : 11:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 14279355 Trainmaster said:





Quote:





and take a DT



The problem is knowing who is “really talented”



2014 NFL Draft:





3rd Overall - QB Blake Bortles



5th Overall - LB Khalil Mack



12th Overall - WR Odell Beckham



13th Overall - DT Aaron Donald



16th Overall - G Zach Martin





Think Jacksonville fans would like any of the 4 listed taken after Bortles?



Go BPA. Don’t force a QB at 6th overall!









Great example.



It really is a great illustration. In comment 14279829 Eric from BBI said:It really is a great illustration.

RE: JonC you and I have discussed this Big Blue '56 : 11:50 am : link

Quote: BPA doesn't entirely apply to QBs. At some point VERY soon, they will have to get a new QB. If it's in the draft, the question is " can you win a SB with this guy NOT is he the 6th best player available. The position skews the rating. Accorsi looked at it this way. Back in 2004, he could have drafted Ben but he had a conviction on Eli so he found a way. If Getts looks at Haskins or Lock and thinks they have the goods AND they feel their value is close at 6, then I think QB would be the pick.



Reasonably opined In comment 14279453 Dave on the UWS said:Reasonably opined