With the 6th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft...

|the value really is there at DT unless they're playing more 4-3 looks and view him as a dominant player.
| In comment 14278678 JonC said:
Do you see any QBs out there that could develop into franchise guys, or good enough to do well with SB and OBJ moving forward, iyo? Obviously the OL needs a big fix
| In comment 14278678 JonC said:
Quote:
Not even Ed Oliver?
| In comment 14278685 section125 said:
In comment 14278678 JonC said:
Not even Ed Oliver?
I doubt it, edge rusher is considerably more likely, imv.
| you and always love your info, but the idea that there isn’t value at QB at #6 is far fetched in my opinion. The Giants can not always get exact value or the exact BPA at any particular number. Teams have to make moves for QBs, or they will turn into a laughing stock. Mahomes was bad value at #10, Watson and Tribusky were terrible values, and according to DG Baker Mayfield was terrible value at #1 if Saquon was far and away the best player in the draft, also Denzel Ward was awful value at #4. My point is teams need to take chances, and the Giants are in desperate need of hitting something good.
I respect that you know people and you are awesome for passing along what you do, but in my mind if the Giants don’t see any value at QB at the 6 pick they are making a fatal error, and are yet again overestimating their team.
That’s just my silly opinion. I would not argue with you or insist I am right or even close to right. That’s just the way I see things...
|You used the key negative word : desperate. Can't operate in desperation mode, this isn't a one year rebuild.
|With the assault, I doubt he's even on their board.
| that the epic franchise QB as we knew it is necessary anymore. The degradation of defense because of restrictive PI calls and PFs for "hard hits" to defenseless players means less dominant QBs can survive with less accurate throws. Reading the field and defensive alignment is still a requirement and unchanged - single most important trait. An accurate, but not necessarily strong arm is acceptable. Size is not a deterrent (6'4 or greater.)
I almost feel second tier talent (and mobility) has the ability to take a team to the playoffs with schemes and superior skill players making up for diminished QB play.
Of course your classic franchise QB is still prefered, but the Nick Foles, Lamar Jackson, Case Keenum, Kirk Cousins types are just good enough to take a team to the playoffs.
| None of the QBs are worth #6 and the draft is deep in the trenches exactly where we need the most help. Great oppty to slide back 4 or 5 slots and pick up an extra #2 or such ... especially since we already used the 3.
Otherwise it will be a very long wait between the 2nd and 4 th rounds.
| The Giants pick the BPA on their draft board, with no ifs, ands or buts.
IF their are multiple players of indistinguishable same value available, pick the BPA in the position of greatest need.
Rinse and repeat in round 2.
Start drafting with more emphasis on need in rounds 4 through 7.
| In comment 14278881 Trainmaster said:
The Giants pick the BPA on their draft board, with no ifs, ands or buts.
Such a ridiculous comment. So if Jonah Williams is rated a 91 and Haskins a 90, you pick Williams because he is higher by the slimmest of margins? I think that is absurd.
|Absolutely NO, no matter what Simmons video - ( New Window )
| In comment 14278881 Trainmaster said:
The Giants pick the BPA on their draft board, with no ifs, ands or buts.
| (not). A few months ago when I first heard of OLB Josh Allen something in my warped mind told me this guy is the 2019 NYG pick in round 1.
So if anyone here doesn't like Allen, I'm sorry but you'll get used to it.
| if the Giants feel he's a franchise guy but I'm not sure I see it...from watching his highlights, it just seems on every play that he has all the time in the world and the WR's are wide open....very hard to see how he'd do with NFL defenses swarming him.
| In comment 14278893 mrvax said:
(not). A few months ago when I first heard of OLB Josh Allen something in my warped mind told me this guy is the 2019 NYG pick in round 1.
Cool, your point?
| if the Giants feel he's a franchise guy but I'm not sure I see it...from watching his highlights, it just seems on every play that he has all the time in the world and the WR's are wide open....very hard to see how he'd do with NFL defenses swarming him.
I think the top pick will be defense and would love to hear a more informed opinion on Simmons, the player aside from his incident.
| In comment 14278725 JonC said:
They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.
| In comment 14278852 Spider56 said:
You can say none of the QBs are worth #6 but the NFL disagrees since likely Haskins will go in the top 3 from a trade up and Murray or Lock might also go top 10. Hell, Daniel Jones will probably not get by Washington at 15.
| In comment 14278903 Strip-Sack said:
In comment 14278893 mrvax said:
(not). A few months ago when I first heard of OLB Josh Allen something in my warped mind told me this guy is the 2019 NYG pick in round 1.
Cool, your point?
he is either a savant or a soothsayer...
|Consensus is that next year has better high-end talent and is deeper than this year. Thus, it is likely that we can get an equivalent to Haskins well into the teens in 2020. Plus, a better all-around team accelerates the transition for a rookie QB meaning he would have to sit less (with less longer-term psych/physical damage). We simply get a better player at DT this year with an equivalent QB next year, as compared to the same QB but a lower tier DL player next year.
| In comment 14278946 Bill L said:
Do you really believe that a solid QB prospect would be there in 2020 if we draft, say... 16th?
| In comment 14278678 JonC said:
Do you see any QBs out there that could develop into franchise guys, or good enough to do well with SB and OBJ moving forward, iyo? Obviously the OL needs a big fix
| In comment 14278950 mrvax said:
In comment 14278946 Bill L said:
Do you really believe that a solid QB prospect would be there in 2020 if we draft, say... 16th?
I do. We've got at least 3 or 4 guys coming out next year, all of whom are thought to be more talented. There will be other teams with openings, but you also have to take into account that there will be about 7 teams off the board just from the previous 2 drafts (plus Rams, Eagles, Bears, Cowboys, etc).
| In comment 14278725 JonC said:
They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.
Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too.
|took pretty much a sure thing in Barkley with their highest pick, and then took a really high floor pick in Hernandez in the 2nd. Gettleman is not going to take a huge risk at 6. The guy at 6 will be a mix of highest impact possible and best character. I actually think he will have Devin White extremely high on the board, posisbly in the top 3 or 4 players.
| In comment 14278725 JonC said:
Jon, who do you think the Giants will select as of today? With it being likely that Allen, Bosa, and Ferrell will be off the board is Sweat the favorite if you feel that the Giants won’t take Oliver or do you see them in for a QB?
| In comment 14278725 JonC said:
Yes that is true. I also didn’t write that entire thing as I meant to say it. Nonetheless, for me to believe in DG he has to make the really tough moves, they need to look very long and very hard at these QBs because the longer we go without a guy waiting in the wings the more desperate we will become and the more Cleveland we become lol. I think that a QB will go at #1 most likely via trade, I think it’s really possible that Lock, Haskins, and Murray all will go in the top ten (Murray confuses me he’s either going really high or bottom first IDK) so to say value isn’t there at #6 is just not true. That’s 3 teams full of personnel and GMs saying the value is there, against 1 team saying the value isn’t there.
On a side note, the big knocks on Haskins is he didn’t play long enough and his team was too good. He is a well spoken smart kid that played incredibly. He put great touch on short, medium, and deep passes all year. I respect the guy who says he is going to bust, because that’s his opinion and like mine it’s a guess. My long winded point is Haskins is absolutely value at 6 and even value higher. If a QB works out his value is top 3. I don’t even know if Haskins would be the guy I would take, but I am just using him as an example. Sorry to be all over the place my head is elsewhere on some bad news I got, and I am trying to distract myself with some good Giants talk.
| In comment 14278725 JonC said:
They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.
Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too.
|took pretty much a sure thing in Barkley with their highest pick, and then took a really high floor pick in Hernandez in the 2nd. Gettleman is not going to take a huge risk at 6. The guy at 6 will be a mix of highest impact possible and best character. I actually think he will have Devin White extremely high on the board, posisbly in the top 3 or 4 players.
| In comment 14278808 Giants38 said:
In comment 14278725 JonC said:
They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.
Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too.
The fear is between your ears. I have no compulsion about picking a QB at all costs, and doubt DG will either. THAT us how you become Cleveland.
For my money, I suspect a better use of picks (based on value) will be ER at #6, and looking at a Stiddham in the 2nd.
|we could say this every year about the QB...it's never a sure thing. To me, w/ Haskins because of the experience level you have to ask yourself "could this guy be a bust?" - that answer seems to be no when you look at everything. He is apparently a really hard worker and loves the game. And this isn't a Davis Webb version of that...this kid is ridiculously talented at such a young age with so few starts under his belt...the arrow is only going up.
Do not want him at #6.
| In comment 14279180 JonC said:
Do not want him at #6.
Fair enough. I just don't think settling for a lesser talent in a later round is the answer.
|are the ones implying the Giants are better then the Browns right now, either on the field or in the organization.
| In comment 14279210 BigBlueCane said:
are the ones implying the Giants are better then the Browns right now, either on the field or in the organization.
Org's start at the top IMO and if you think Haslam is better than Mara/Tisch then I think your post is hilarious.
| In comment 14279219 Eman11 said:
In comment 14279210 BigBlueCane said:
are the ones implying the Giants are better then the Browns right now, either on the field or in the organization.
Org's start at the top IMO and if you think Haslam is better than Mara/Tisch then I think your post is hilarious.
Heh, Hue F***ing Jackson turned down a HC interview with the Giants.
|Then just sit and wait in the 2nd round. You're guaranteed to get your guy in what is actually a deep 2nd tier of players and you lock in the 5th year option. The Giants aren't in a jam spot yet but they're at a place now where it requires some aggression.
|They may be better off waiting until the top of the 2nd round to see if one falls. Jones makes more sense as a second rounder. And what if Kyler Murray's size causes him to drop to the 2nd round?
| In comment 14278808 Giants38 said:
In comment 14278725 JonC said:
They’ve already had one year to rebuild and passed up a QB. They are now on Year 2. Both Haskins and Murray are worthy of the 6 pick, and it would not be picking one out of desperation. GBN and many other respected experts have those guys ranked very highly. There is a good chance Haskins goes before the Giants, again indicating that at least one team disagrees with the sentiment that Haskins does not represent proper value for the pick.
Instead, if we go 6-10 next year, have pick 10 or 11, then we’ll really be in desperation mode. Gettleman is going to find out quickly what QB Hell really is. People think that I’m crazy because I keep advocating for a QB at 6. I’m not. I want one because I believe they are worth that pick. The fact that our front office continues to believe we can run it back with Eli should tell you all you need to know about its ability to evaluate properly QBs. I, for one, am frightened about where DG is leading this team, and you all should be too.
The fear is between your ears. I have no compulsion about picking a QB at all costs, and doubt DG will either. THAT us how you become Cleveland.
For my money, I suspect a better use of picks (based on value) will be ER at #6, and looking at a Stiddham in the 2nd.
|They may be better off waiting until the top of the 2nd round to see if one falls. Jones makes more sense as a second rounder. And what if Kyler Murray's size causes him to drop to the 2nd round?
| and take a DT
The problem is knowing who is “really talented”
2014 NFL Draft:
3rd Overall - QB Blake Bortles
5th Overall - LB Khalil Mack
12th Overall - WR Odell Beckham
13th Overall - DT Aaron Donald
16th Overall - G Zach Martin
Think Jacksonville fans would like any of the 4 listed taken after Bortles?
Go BPA. Don’t force a QB at 6th overall!
|not a position specifically, but a talented, productive football player.
| In comment 14279355 Trainmaster said:
and take a DT
The problem is knowing who is “really talented”
2014 NFL Draft:
3rd Overall - QB Blake Bortles
5th Overall - LB Khalil Mack
12th Overall - WR Odell Beckham
13th Overall - DT Aaron Donald
16th Overall - G Zach Martin
Think Jacksonville fans would like any of the 4 listed taken after Bortles?
Go BPA. Don’t force a QB at 6th overall!
Great example.
|BPA doesn't entirely apply to QBs. At some point VERY soon, they will have to get a new QB. If it's in the draft, the question is " can you win a SB with this guy NOT is he the 6th best player available. The position skews the rating. Accorsi looked at it this way. Back in 2004, he could have drafted Ben but he had a conviction on Eli so he found a way. If Getts looks at Haskins or Lock and thinks they have the goods AND they feel their value is close at 6, then I think QB would be the pick.