Giants letting Connor Barwin go jeff57 : 1/29/2019 12:31 pm Per Raanan.

Saves 1.5M Disturbed1 : 1/29/2019 12:35 pm : link $365,000 dead money according to OTC

Good. McNally's_Nuts : 1/29/2019 12:37 pm : link Hated him on the Eagles and he was useless here

next should be Stewart superspynyg : 1/29/2019 12:39 pm : link he was useless as well!

no brainer Matt in SGS : 1/29/2019 12:40 pm : link he looked cooked in the time he was out there. As we understand it from DaveTe, part of the reason he was brought here was to mentor Lo Carter. Barwin fits within Gettleman's directive to get better lockerroom guys in there, even if they can't play at the level of football they used to (Johnathan Stewart).



The training wheels are off for Carter next year, it was time for Barwin to go.

RE: next should be Stewart BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/29/2019 12:40 pm : link

Quote: he was useless as well!



That is already expected. In comment 14280003 superspynyg said:That is already expected.

RE: Later, Eagle scum The_Boss : 1/29/2019 12:42 pm : link

Quote: He blew



Did he make one play this year? Seriously. I don’t recall him doing much if anything. The most pathetic part is many here, like with Stewart, knew he was toast at the time of his signing. Another DG FA head scratcher. In comment 14279996 Anakim said:Did he make one play this year? Seriously. I don’t recall him doing much if anything. The most pathetic part is many here, like with Stewart, knew he was toast at the time of his signing. Another DG FA head scratcher.

RE: RE: Later, Eagle scum The_Boss : 1/29/2019 12:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14279996 Anakim said:





Quote:





He blew







Did he make one play this year? Seriously. I don’t recall him doing much if anything. The most pathetic part is many here, like with Stewart, knew he was toast at the time of his signing. Another DG FA head scratcher.



** OF anything ** In comment 14280013 The_Boss said:** OF anything **

If you want to buy into the notion Matt in SGS : 1/29/2019 1:03 pm : link that culture counts for the Giants, then you make a case that Gettleman was right to bring in past their prime players who are leaders (Stewart and Barwin as examples).



Let's look at it from this perspective. Gettleman comes in last year and his first move is to throw Bobby Hart to the curb. That was the first signal that the Giants needed to change the attitude of the team. The Giants were a disaster in 2017 as the wheels came off from McAdoo.



Gettleman knows a few things coming into 2018



- He needs to upgrade talent on the roster

- He needs to purge massive parts of the roster for talent and culture reasons.

- He has high draft picks



In hindsight, it should have been obvious that the Giants were a multiyear rebuild. And a rebuild around a new core of players. And those players who you want to help put in a new foundation, you want them to learn how to be a pro. The Giants average age was 25.8, tied for 5th youngest in the NFL (and that number includes Eli throwing it off).



So if you are going to end up losing anyway, you look at bringing in veterans who are good in the lockerroom, show how you need to act to be successful in the NFL. That brings in the Stewarts and Barwins.



The Giants entered 2018 with just 17 players from 2017, and they dumped Snacks and Apple along the way. So you have essentially a brand new team. And if you want to take a positive look at things, you can say that this new team started to put it together later in the season, going 4-4 late and being competitive in all games (except the Titans). They didn't roll over after starting 1-7. So you could make the argument that the culture change started to take shape. Now going into 2019, you don't need those guys there because they did their job. Now you focus on talent on the field. But you can give a nod to guys like Barwin to help behind the scenes.







leadership/locker room guys giants#1 : 1/29/2019 1:05 pm : link On deals like Barwin's, I can see the merit/value. Stewart was still a massive overpay in this regard though.

. arcarsenal : 1/29/2019 1:08 pm : link Good - he's finished. Nothing left in that tank.

RE: leadership/locker room guys jcn56 : 1/29/2019 1:13 pm : link

Quote: On deals like Barwin's, I can see the merit/value. Stewart was still a massive overpay in this regard though.



+1 In comment 14280053 giants#1 said:+1

Did he actually play this year? ZogZerg : 1/29/2019 1:24 pm : link I don't think I saw him make one play.

The only play he made Mike Graves : 1/29/2019 1:41 pm : link Was being caught on camera pisisng in a Gatorade bottle during the eagle game in November

He batted down a few balls.. BillKo : 1/29/2019 1:48 pm : link ...and nearly intercepted one (versus the Eagles I think).......

Should have kept NYBEN1963 : 1/29/2019 1:58 pm : link Okwara or resigned Kennard

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/29/2019 2:14 pm : : 1/29/2019 2:14 pm : link He played in 15 games, with three starts and finished with...



12 tackles.



Let that sink in.

So Anakim : 1/29/2019 2:15 pm : link Barwin leaves the Eagles and they win the Super Bowl



Barwin leaves the Rams and they make it to the Super Bowl







FEELING PRETTY GOOD ABOUT OUR CHANCES NEXT YEAR

I think the thing with Stewart English Alaister : 1/29/2019 2:19 pm : link Is as a GM you need a pair of eyes in the locker room you trust. I have always assumed that was the reason for the Stewart signing. Is it true? No idea! Is it money well spent if true? Probably.

Remember this quote at Gettleman's season ending press conference Matt in SGS : 1/29/2019 2:28 pm : link Quote: “We’re in a different place than a year ago, from a culture standpoint," Gettleman said. "Omameh, Stewart are consummate pros, were brought here for reasons other than play."



This applies to Barwin as well. Their job has been done. The Giants (right or wrong and remains to be seen), seem happy with the job Shurmur did in getting control of the team. They've turned over the McAdoo roster and this team really is going to be build around Saquon. So now that you have the right level of professionalism, now you focus on getting in parts that are here to fit the new culture and fit the schemes on offense and defense. So that means it's time to say goodbye to Barwin and these others. This applies to Barwin as well. Their job has been done. The Giants (right or wrong and remains to be seen), seem happy with the job Shurmur did in getting control of the team. They've turned over the McAdoo roster and this team really is going to be build around Saquon. So now that you have the right level of professionalism, now you focus on getting in parts that are here to fit the new culture and fit the schemes on offense and defense. So that means it's time to say goodbye to Barwin and these others.

I said it during the preseason Gman11 : 1/29/2019 2:29 pm : link that the guy was a slug.

Was he even on the team? Simms11 : 1/29/2019 2:30 pm : link :)

Gettleman ‘s All In Samiam : 1/29/2019 2:41 pm : link The man is not an idiot. He knows the team has serious sellers. Maybe this is what he was hoping for. Assume that they’re not as good as Philly and Dallas. It’s not likely they beat both out for the division especially with the opening schedule last year. Gettleman’s hope could have been stay reasonably healthy- they had poor depth. They get hot after the break and sneak into the playoffs and Eli does his magic as he did 2 times in his career. Not impossible, not even crazy. It is all in but way more realistic than coming out of preseason and running the table

So if Carter has an breakout season buddyryansux10 : 1/29/2019 3:28 pm : link Was the Baldwin signing worth it?

No surprise Jim Bur(n)t : 1/29/2019 4:02 pm : link An effort by DG to a vet to try to achieve a semblance of a pass rush... But he is out of gas...

so now we've got a fkap : 1/29/2019 4:17 pm : link team of lackluster quality high culture guys. We're going to need a lot of turnover to replace the lackluster quality. It does not automatically follow that the high culture is going to remain after cleaning house yet again.



Maybe Stewart and Barwin were brought in as a steady veteran presence. I doubt, though, that it was brought in at the complete expense of the talent. Compromising some on the talent, sure, but I'd guess that Gettleman thought there was more in the tank than existed. Since he missed on so much other FA signings, I think this is a more likely scenario, and BBI is grasping at straws to find some glimmer of hope that G knows what he's doing.

... christian : 1/29/2019 4:36 pm : link So just for clarity, there were no good influences available for the vet minimum?

RE: ... Go Terps : 1/29/2019 4:38 pm : link

Quote: So just for clarity, there were no good influences available for the vet minimum?



Exactly. I don't buy it. In comment 14280366 christian said:Exactly. I don't buy it.

RE: ... Matt in SGS : 1/29/2019 4:42 pm : link

Quote: So just for clarity, there were no good influences available for the vet minimum?



I think DG thought they could still play, but they were brought in for leadership as much as their ability to play. As it turned out Stewart never got going, and with Saquon, was never really needed. Barwin did see more playing time, but didn't do much when he did play. But as per DG's quote, there was more to what they were looked at doing than just play. Did they overspend on them? I can't argue that. But I don't know what the market was for them to come here. DG specifically called out what he was looking for from them. If you remember, DaveTE had told us last year that he knew that Barwin was being signed mainly as a steadying influence in the lockerroom and as someone to groom Carter. In comment 14280366 christian said:I think DG thought they could still play, but they were brought in for leadership as much as their ability to play. As it turned out Stewart never got going, and with Saquon, was never really needed. Barwin did see more playing time, but didn't do much when he did play. But as per DG's quote, there was more to what they were looked at doing than just play. Did they overspend on them? I can't argue that. But I don't know what the market was for them to come here. DG specifically called out what he was looking for from them. If you remember, DaveTE had told us last year that he knew that Barwin was being signed mainly as a steadying influence in the lockerroom and as someone to groom Carter.

Children WillieYoung : 1/29/2019 4:51 pm : link These are people's lives and livelihoods and you're celebrating the end of their careers. Just because you think it, doesn't mean you should post it.



I think Barwin and Stew were just bad signings Vanzetti : 1/29/2019 5:01 pm : link I don't buy the leadership argument. You can't lead when you suck.



DG took a gamble they had something left in the tank. He lost. Giants have to eat a little more dead money. But otherwise not much of a big deal.

Barwin Marty866b : 1/29/2019 5:13 pm : link Was beyond awful when he played. He did absolutely nothing that anyone here would remember. Just a horrible signing. Took snaps away from more deserving players.

there's some value to uther99 : 1/29/2019 7:14 pm : link good locker room vets, but DG overpaid

He is a good man and for that RDJR : 1/29/2019 7:30 pm : link I thank him. Honorable guy that does the right thing.

. Go Terps : 1/29/2019 8:18 pm : link For all the losing culture that was changed, the fucking team only won 5 games. And on top of that they look absolutely horrific coming out of training camp and preseason...they were possibly the worst team in the NFL over the first 8 games of the season.



I'm a big believer that culture wins over talent in the NFL...I think we're about to see another example of that this Sunday...if the Giants had a good culture in 2018 it wasn't evident in games. Consistent effort, attention to detail...these were not hallmarks of the 2018 team.



We've seen what it looks like when a team bereft of talent is still well coached and has a good culture. That's not what the 2018 Giants were. They were a disaster from jump.

It is so odd that the Gettleman apologists NoGainDayne : 1/29/2019 9:11 pm : link feel the need to come on threads of objectively bad moves and defend him.



Oh good. Our 5 win team which got no production from a player, apparently there are things below the surface that we have to assume are taking place.



There isn't genius bubbling beneath the surface of every move this man makes.

Maybe Giants would be better off just getting rid of the Jimmy Googs : 1/30/2019 7:53 am : link lockerroom altogether.



Make the players dress/undress at home...

But the flip side.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/30/2019 8:31 am : link



Quote: There isn't genius bubbling beneath the surface of every move this man makes.



There's at least one poster on this thread who is on record as saying that Gettleman was atrocious last year and every one of his moves was a failure, INCLUDING drafting Barkley.



Gettleman missed on several FA's and luckily structured the contracts so there was negligible impact going forward. You'd swear by the comments that we've hamstrung ourselves in 2019 because of these signings.



And this is yet another thread where the takeaway isn't that we are cutting dead weight, it is a chance to pile on the GM, a GM who once again releases a signing instead of hanging on too long. is that every move isn't an abject failure either:There's at least one poster on this thread who is on record as saying that Gettleman was atrocious last year and every one of his moves was a failure, INCLUDING drafting Barkley.Gettleman missed on several FA's and luckily structured the contracts so there was negligible impact going forward. You'd swear by the comments that we've hamstrung ourselves in 2019 because of these signings.And this is yet another thread where the takeaway isn't that we are cutting dead weight, it is a chance to pile on the GM, a GM who once again releases a signing instead of hanging on too long.

Djm joeinpa : 1/30/2019 9:10 am : link Many good points in your post.





not everything is genius fkap : 1/30/2019 9:21 am : link nor is it abject failure.



But anyone who sees much to be enthused about in year one has set the bar really low. There's Barkley and a decent rookie year from Hernandez. After that, a lot of meh.



Too soon to write off Gettleman. Too soon to fellate him. I'm closer to grabbing the pen than the knee pads, though.

Wentz threw the ball into Barwin's stomach since1925 : 1/30/2019 11:18 am : link And Barwin dropped it. The Eagles went down the field and scored a TD instead of the Giants having the ball in Eagle territory. Another invisible play that helped destroy the season.

Fly Eagle Fly Carson53 : 1/30/2019 11:29 am : link the GM had some offseason in free agency folks huh?

Just to name three (there were more)...Barwin, Stewart,

and Omameh for starters.

This isn't really a move with which Gettleman should be judged on Ten Ton Hammer : 1/30/2019 11:50 am : link Every team picks up a dried out vet to try to squeeze something out of.



But that said, in the cases where Gettleman deserves legitimate criticism, people have gone out of there way to try to rationalize and defend bad judgments with reason that's very thin and flimsy. At best.

Not a big shock .. Bluesbreaker : 1/30/2019 12:05 pm : link He had nothing left this past season he was a decent player

players fall off the cliff Feww agency is a gamble .

DG will likely add another vet pass rusher this season .

Hopefully he hits some players later in the draft get younger

and better depth .



RE: Children gmenatlarge : 1/30/2019 12:06 pm : link

Quote: These are people's lives and livelihoods and you're celebrating the end of their careers. Just because you think it, doesn't mean you should post it.



+1 But if they thought about it first you would probably eliminate 50% of the posts. In comment 14280386 WillieYoung said:+1 But if they thought about it first you would probably eliminate 50% of the posts.

nobody disliked bringing these guys in to teach professionalism GiantsFan84 : 1/30/2019 1:18 pm : link it was the contracts that they got that we all hated

only question I have is Dave : 1/30/2019 1:24 pm : link why couldn't they just hire these guys as assistant coaches instead

RE: only question I have is Ten Ton Hammer : 1/30/2019 1:58 pm : link

Quote: why couldn't they just hire these guys as assistant coaches instead



They have assistant coaches. It's what their paid to do. That's why overpaying a player like Stewart under the idea that Barkley needs a "mentor" was always a dumb use of resources.



I'm sure they felt Barwin had something to offer the team. But he was toast. In comment 14281131 Dave said:They have assistant coaches. It's what their paid to do. That's why overpaying a player like Stewart under the idea that Barkley needs a "mentor" was always a dumb use of resources.I'm sure they felt Barwin had something to offer the team. But he was toast.

... christian : 1/30/2019 5:08 pm : link After this offseason the roster will be nearly 100% DG approved -- and hopefully all players acquired are strictly here because they contribute to winning on the field.



I get there were a group of jerks Reese tolerated and they had to go.



Now it's just time for good football players and no weird secondary reasons for them to be here.