Belichick: LT Best Player I've Ever Seen baadbill : 1:02 am Quote: “Aaron Donald’s a great football player, but I wouldn’t put anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor,” Belichick said. “Lawrence did it all for 13 years. He dominated. . . .Taylor’s the best player I’ve ever seen, certainly the best one I’ve ever coached.”

And let's face it Matt in SGS : 9:28 am : link all that matters is how Tecmo Super Bowl saw your player. There was Bo Jackson on offense. LT on defense. Everyone else was several notches below. That was accurate.

Imagine if LT tool care of himself phycically like Brady now does? steve in ky : 9:36 am : link But then maybe it was that reckless abandon that was as much part of his greatness.





You don't really here him refereed by it much anymore but there was a reason many called him Superman back then.







Quote: But then maybe it was that reckless abandon that was as much part of his greatness



Both played a role, no doubt. LT never bothered with training in the offseason, and he put his body through more punishment than most players would ever dream of doing. He played with zero regard for his own well being, which is why his career was relatively short compared to some other greats. In comment 14280783 steve in ky said:Both played a role, no doubt. LT never bothered with training in the offseason, and he put his body through more punishment than most players would ever dream of doing. He played with zero regard for his own well being, which is why his career was relatively short compared to some other greats.

To the younger fans who never got to watch LT live in a game wgenesis123 : 9:43 am : link and think you old-timers are full of beans. I totally get what you are feeling. I also think it would be hard to believe how bad it was to be a Giant fan in the 70's. Some things you just have to witness to fully comprehend.

Quote: and think you old-timers are full of beans. I totally get what you are feeling. I also think it would be hard to believe how bad it was to be a Giant fan in the 70's. Some things you just have to witness to fully comprehend.



Yes, two things that had to be witnessed to fully appreciate, but I would add most of the 60's to that along with the 70's. It was a long era of epic losing. Which brings is back to LT. Not sure a lesser player could have help lead the team out of that losing culture. He more than anything help shed that stench from the team. In comment 14280790 wgenesis123 said:Yes, two things that had to be witnessed to fully appreciate, but I would add most of the 60's to that along with the 70's. It was a long era of epic losing. Which brings is back to LT. Not sure a lesser player could have help lead the team out of that losing culture. He more than anything help shed that stench from the team.

Quote: and think you old-timers are full of beans. I totally get what you are feeling. I also think it would be hard to believe how bad it was to be a Giant fan in the 70's. Some things you just have to witness to fully comprehend.



They can watch the linked video and just prepare to be amazed.



There's never been anyone like Lawrence Taylor, and probably never will.

There's never been anyone like Lawrence Taylor, and probably never will.

It will be very.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:02 am : link difficult for there to be another LT for a variety of reasons.



One of the most predominant is the rules in place today. A lot of hits were brutal. Completely clean at the time, but would likely draw flags today.



The other aspect is that there is more of an influence of mobile QB's.



A third is the overall evolution on the offensive side of the ball. Most systems today have built-in checks and balances to account for one player - even an excellent one. LT was amazing. He could play the role of a spy on a running QB - he could be a ferocious pass rusher. He could cover TE's. He could stop the run and chase down misdirection plays. That combination of size, speed and football IQ will be hard to find again - as well as being able to play within the rules of the game.

Its fair to say the game is the way it is now because of LT WideRight : 10:19 am : link

He changed the way offenses played to account for dominant forces on the edge, rushing the passer or defending the run. He created the whole Left Tackle mystique. He increased the use of the short drop and quick release. The only offense that had repeated success in the LT era was the West Coast Offense. He created many careers for Bill Walshes tree.



But more subtley and profoundly, the NFL compettion committee has gradually put in rule after rule after rule to protect and promote the passing game. All off these, intentionally or not, are designed to stop someone like LT from dominating a game. The only defensive player who came close was Ray Lewis.



It's now Brady's game

Ray Lweis didn't come close arniefez : 10:49 am : link Ray Lewis was a product of a system designed to keep him clean so he could clean up. LT was his own system.

stop.. they need to just keep LT's name blueblood : 10:57 am : link out their mouths.. stop asking Belichick about LT.



LT.



The best there is.

The best there was.

The best there ever will be.







I just watched Greg's video and I noticed on LT's hits on wgenesis123 : 11:26 am : link the QB's he does a good job of staying in the strike zone. He does not go helmet to helmet but some hits are pretty close. Probably get a flag today. When he goes low he tends to tackle at the waist. The hits that would be most questionable today is when he grabs a QB and tosses them around like a rag doll. I would be interested to hear a Refs opinion of his hits.

One thing I appreciate more now: TDMaker85 : 11:55 am : link No bullshit sack dances. Just wrecks the game, high fives his teammates and gets back to work.

In the goal line video arniefez : 11:58 am : link Mike Mayock makes a Giants cameo on the play vs. the Chiefs getting wiped out by #75.

Quote: Brady fired up?



Ha! You might be on to something here. And that’s why Hoodie is the greatest coach ever. In comment 14280673 Giant John said:Ha! You might be on to something here. And that’s why Hoodie is the greatest coach ever.

Reason Rogers Was Picked Ahead of LT Samiam : 12:04 pm : link It actually made sense at the time because no one had ever seen a player like LT. I think it was the Redskins who had the first pick but not sure. The coach said that they would control the number of time a RB can get the ball so if they wanted to give Rogers the ball 40 times a game, they could do it. Conversely, if LT or any defensive player was playing on one side of the field, they could neutralize that player by going to the other side of the field or doubleteaming the player. Obviously, LT changed the dynamics of the game because he was fast to get to the other side of the field and strong enough to beat the doubleteam.



LT played for North Carolina and (I think) was never on televsion in the Northeast so almost no one saw him in college. There was a DE/LB sort of edge rusher coming out that year, Hugh Green from Pittsburgh who was a very good pass rusher at about 220 pounds. Alot of us were hoping he would be the pick because Pitt was on tv alot. But, when I read that Taylor was about 240 pounds and taller and faster and stronger than Green, it was like ok. The first time any Giants fan saw him play, it was the ultimate holy crap moment. You took one look at him on the field and knew he was special and that's when the team had Harry Carson and some other very good LBs. He changed the game in a way no one else had.

New Orleans had the first pick. And Rogers was a really great player. He just wasn't LT. Dumbest pick in NFL history. In comment 14280984 Samiam said:New Orleans had the first pick. And Rogers was a really great player. He just wasn't LT. Dumbest pick in NFL history.

And the moment he took the field for his first NFL practice, he immediately became the best player in the entire NFL and it wasn't close (sorry Joe). In comment 14280994 baadbill said:And the moment he took the field for his first NFL practice, he immediately became the best player in the entire NFL and it wasn't close (sorry Joe).

Lol LT Bluesbreaker : 12:10 pm : link I thought our LB's were pretty good back then and

thought why take another . Once the season started early

on plays where the runner is being forced out of bounds

right before he is stepping out of bounds this

blur comes across the screen and blasted the Redskin runner

out of the frame I knew then this guy was special ..

he was frightening ..

For as much crap as the Saints got for passing on LT Matt in SGS : 12:12 pm : link They got George Rogers, who led the NFL with over 1600 yards as a rookie and it came at a time when RBs were a premium. And he was drafted by Bum Phillips, who had a good run in Houston with a guy who was a pretty good running back to say the least (Earl Campbell). That was Bum's vision at the time for the Saints.



And you know who the Saints got in the 2nd round in 1981? Rickey Jackson. Jackson was no LT, but he turned in a 6 time Pro Bowler at LB and made the Hall of Fame.

Jackson was a force. New Orleans had a really great LB group. That game when LT wore a shoulder harness was a battle of great linebackers. In comment 14281001 Matt in SGS said:Jackson was a force. New Orleans had a really great LB group. That game when LT wore a shoulder harness was a battle of great linebackers.

They also had a "small" guy from Rutgers I think ... Sam Mills baadbill : 12:19 pm : link ... he was a hell of a player.

One of the great things about these LT threads... trueblueinpw : 12:23 pm : link He was probably better than we all remember. I’m sure lots of the young bucks here who didn’t see LT in real time think us old timers are just being nostalgic and remembering LTs highlights and maybe even thinking that LT wouldn’t be as special in today’s NFL. But I really do believe LT was every bit as good and maybe even better than we remember. I just don’t remember any player before or since that was even close. He was so much better than everyone on the field. Incredible player.

Quote: He was probably better than we all remember. I’m sure lots of the young bucks here who didn’t see LT in real time think us old timers are just being nostalgic and remembering LTs highlights and maybe even thinking that LT wouldn’t be as special in today’s NFL. But I really do believe LT was every bit as good and maybe even better than we remember. I just don’t remember any player before or since that was even close. He was so much better than everyone on the field. Incredible player.



LT was the best athlete I've ever seen... better than Ali, better than Jordan, better than Gretsky... better than Mantle... better than Montana or any other football player... I consider it one of the greatest things of my lifetime to have been graced to see every snap he played as a NY Giant In comment 14281025 trueblueinpw said:LT was the best athlete I've ever seen... better than Ali, better than Jordan, better than Gretsky... better than Mantle... better than Montana or any other football player... I consider it one of the greatest things of my lifetime to have been graced to see every snap he played as a NY Giant

Quote: all that matters is how Tecmo Super Bowl saw your player. There was Bo Jackson on offense. LT on defense. Everyone else was several notches below. That was accurate.



LOL!! I think I had 73 sacks in one season with LT : )



I still have this game by the way! Kills my fingers to play. In comment 14280771 Matt in SGS said:LOL!! I think I had 73 sacks in one season with LT : )I still have this game by the way! Kills my fingers to play.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s Matt in SGS : 12:50 pm : link everyone was trying to find "the next LT". Keith McCants was drafted out of Alabama as #1 overall and he turned into a bust and put on weight to play DE.



The closest was probably Derrick Thomas from the Chiefs. But Thomas was a pure speed rusher (though he was great at it). But he wasn't the overall player LT was. In coverage he was maybe slightly above average. He was average at best against the run. LT was able to do it all at such a high level. And teams were left with the choice that they didn't want in order to run. They had to run right at him. That's because LT would just chase the play down the line and get the runner from behind. And Banks was the best strongside linebacker in the NFL and would stuff TEs.



Otherwise, I think only Andre Tippett belongs in shouting distance of LT. He was a monster in New England (and wore #56 to boot).

For one of the few times, I strongly disagree with you. NO ONE was within shouting distance of LT, as terrific as they were In comment 14281064 Matt in SGS said:For one of the few times, I strongly disagree with you. NO ONE was within shouting distance of LT, as terrific as they were

LT Archer : 1:01 pm : link Would the Giants have drafted LT if there was social media in 1981?



If the Giants knew that LT came with all his off the field baggage would they have passed on him?









High praise coming Bubba : 1:02 pm : link from the GOAT coach.

Quote: Would the Giants have drafted LT if there was social media in 1981?



If the Giants knew that LT came with all his off the field baggage would they have passed on him?









Is there evidence there was baggage prior to the draft that would warrant passing on him? I don't recall any. In comment 14281089 Archer said:Is there evidence there was baggage prior to the draft that would warrant passing on him? I don't recall any.

Quote: was a damn good edge rushing LB.





One of my favorite LT stories and Parcells came in 1989 before the Rams playoff game. Parcells told LT to get some plane tickets and fly to New Orleans to trade jerseys with Swilling. LT had problems getting to Jim Everett and their left tackle Irv Pankey. Swilling had gotten 3 sacks in a game vs. the Rams earlier in the year. That pissed off LT enough that he got 2 sacks early in the "Flipper game", including one which forced a fumble inside the Giants 10 yard line that stopped a scoring drive when Reasons recovered it. That game still pisses me off, if Simms didn't throw that pick before the half we never even hear about Flipper. In comment 14281068 bw in dc said:One of my favorite LT stories and Parcells came in 1989 before the Rams playoff game. Parcells told LT to get some plane tickets and fly to New Orleans to trade jerseys with Swilling. LT had problems getting to Jim Everett and their left tackle Irv Pankey. Swilling had gotten 3 sacks in a game vs. the Rams earlier in the year. That pissed off LT enough that he got 2 sacks early in the "Flipper game", including one which forced a fumble inside the Giants 10 yard line that stopped a scoring drive when Reasons recovered it. That game still pisses me off, if Simms didn't throw that pick before the half we never even hear about Flipper.

It's a long shout ;) In comment 14281070 Big Blue '56 said:It's a long shout ;)

I am familiar with that.



That Flipper Game still stings to this day. Brutal loss. Not sure we could have beaten the 9ers that year, but that would have been a better match-up than how the Rams got crushed the following week... In comment 14281097 Matt in SGS said:I am familiar with that.That Flipper Game still stings to this day. Brutal loss. Not sure we could have beaten the 9ers that year, but that would have been a better match-up than how the Rams got crushed the following week...

😂😂 In comment 14281098 Matt in SGS said:😂😂

The Rams to us was akin to Norton vs Ali In comment 14281116 bw in dc said:The Rams to us was akin to Norton vs Ali

Same here. I do not recall any baggage with LT coming out of UNC.

In comment 14281096 steve in ky said:Same here. I do not recall any baggage with LT coming out of UNC.

The moronic PaulN : 1:39 pm : link Criticism was he couldn't cover, the absolute biggest line of bullshit ever to be said about a player, he didn't drop back much into coverage for the obvious reasons, he took up 2 and sometimes 3 players even when he didn't reach the QB. Let me know the play you saw him miss a tackle, there is one, the game against the Cowboys, opening day when he was too tired to make a play because he sat out of training camp and the pre season games. He was the best, the two non QB's to make an argument for are Jim Brown, which is legit, and Jerry rice, which is total bullshit, a wide receiver simply can not have the impact of a LT or Jim Brown.

Quote: ... he was a hell of a player.



I've seen the Saints LB corps of that era, as a group, ranked above both the Giants' and Bears' LB corps, and all three were awesome, all time great LB corps.



Giants - LT, Carson, Banks and Reasons

Bears - Singletary, Marshall, Wilson

Saints - Jackson, Mills, Vaughn Johnson, and Pat Swilling



Link to 10 greatest LB corps below includes Packers, Chiefs with Lanier, Bell Lynch, Steelers from 2 different eras (a stretch IMO), Broncos' Orange Crush... I think it's from 10th to 1st, so the Saints' group gets 1st place. Not sure about the ranking, if there even is one.

Link to 10 greatest LB corps below includes Packers, Chiefs with Lanier, Bell Lynch, Steelers from 2 different eras (a stretch IMO), Broncos' Orange Crush... I think it's from 10th to 1st, so the Saints' group gets 1st place. Not sure about the ranking, if there even is one.

LT undoubtedly best player overall in his era if not ever, SB as a rb plato : 1:57 pm : link may have a chance over 10 years to be talked about in a similar way.

Quote: Ray Lewis was a product of a system designed to keep him clean so he could clean up. LT was his own system.



There's always one who thomrows Lewis in there. Great HOF level

Guy. Sure. But like Donald not close to the monster and influencer LT was In comment 14280867 arniefez said:There's always one who thomrows Lewis in there. Great HOF levelGuy. Sure. But like Donald not close to the monster and influencer LT was

Quote: ... he was a hell of a player.



Montclair St. Not Rutgers In comment 14281016 baadbill said:Montclair St. Not Rutgers

George Rogers was drafted by Bum Phillips arniefez : 4:02 pm : link who saw him as another Earl Campbell. Even in 1981 with a less sophisticated draft industrial complex every other team in the NFL would have drafted LT first. Thankfully only the Saints picked in front of the Giants.

The reason Bum Phillips made Rogers the 1st pick was he was fixated with finding another Earl Campbell In comment 14280997 baadbill said:The reason Bum Phillips made Rogers the 1st pick was he was fixated with finding another Earl Campbell