Does Lawrence Tynes deserve a ring of honor spot? DC Gmen Fan : 1/30/2019 2:48 pm ?

I too can see it but probably wouldn't... Chris684 : 1/30/2019 3:47 pm : link I'm trying to go through the 07-11 groups in my head now that the question was asked about Tynes.



Eli, Snee, Tuck, Osi, TC are all in or will be in.



There are a lot of ones that really make you think.



Special Teamers



Tynes probably no

DeOssie

Tyree (obviously the SB as well)

Feagles





Starters for both titles



Jacobs probably yes

Bradshaw

Webster



Dynamic during Super Bowl seasons but no longevity.



Nicks

Cruz

JPP



Here's a guy I'm partial to



Rolle

No Mike from SI : 1/30/2019 3:48 pm : link He wasn't around long enough, unfortunately. Also the first 2 kicks in Green Bay took how many collective years off our lives?

RE: Parcells DonQuixote : 1/30/2019 3:48 pm : link

Quote: would turn over in his grave. If he were dead of course.





Why do I find this post so spot on and funny? In comment 14281316 pjcas18 said:Why do I find this post so spot on and funny?

Well then, Pierce? Just for that one screen breakup against GB in 2008 NFCC..🙂 In comment 14281324 Chris684 said:Well then, Pierce? Just for that one screen breakup against GB in 2008 NFCC..🙂

56 I hear you Chris684 : 1/30/2019 3:59 pm : link I don't think all of those guys should be in the ring. This was just a fun thought-provoking question.



Of the guys I mentioned above, I'd put Jacobs in the ring. I think his NYG career RB standing is high enough when you add in the 2 rings, knocking out Woodson, Merriweather, etc. In many ways his play set the tone for the 2007 team.



Jacobs is deserving IMO.

Nicks, Cruz and JPP had a real shot Chris684 : 1/30/2019 4:01 pm : link if not for injury/accident.

I don’t think he's so. Fred-in-Florida : 1/30/2019 4:02 pm : link In the championship game against the packers didn’t he also miss a couple before he finally hit the winning FG.



Side Story. My son works in a High End place in the Short Holls Mall. If a celebrity comes in they’re not supposed to acknowledge thier noterioty to respect thier privacy. So Tynes comes in and My son recognizes him immediately. The guy purchased something and while he’s closing the sale, Mike says to him, ‘ by the way your my fantasy kicker’. Needless to say Tynes was elated to be acknowledged. When Christmas came he sent Mike a Christmas Card.

Good ?... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/30/2019 4:11 pm : link I'd lean no, but he was a great Giant so if he got in, I'd be fine with it.

RE: 56 I hear you Big Blue '56 : 1/30/2019 4:13 pm : link

Quote: I don't think all of those guys should be in the ring. This was just a fun thought-provoking question.



Of the guys I mentioned above, I'd put Jacobs in the ring. I think his NYG career RB standing is high enough when you add in the 2 rings, knocking out Woodson, Merriweather, etc. In many ways his play set the tone for the 2007 team.



Jacobs is deserving IMO.



Agree with your sentiments In comment 14281340 Chris684 said:Agree with your sentiments

Tough call mrvax : 1/30/2019 4:17 pm : link We have to first decide on the criteria for the Ring of Honor and then make a case by case decision.



Do we really want to induct good but not great players?

There are guys DC Gmen Fan : 1/30/2019 4:27 pm : link Like Snee and Jennings who had long Giant careers. By that measure does Zak DeOssie get in?





not remotely close bluepepper : 1/30/2019 4:33 pm : link he should be grateful for Corey Webster otherwise he'd be infamous in these parts.

I don't think so giantsFC : 1/30/2019 4:51 pm : link but not because the man wasn't clutch in some big moments and super bowls.



Still solidified as the best giants post season kicker.



They don't have many good ones of those though.

. Go Terps : 1/30/2019 5:27 pm : link I've got no problem with putting a guy in for a great moment. It's the Giants' ring of honor...they can do whatever they want.



Sometimes in sports there are moments (or a single moment) that can eclipse entire careers. If the Giants wanted to retire David Tyree's number and put him in the ring of honor I'd be completely fine with it.

NO Arkbach : 1/30/2019 5:28 pm : link He missed the first two in Green Bay and took weeks off my life.

He did his job Beer Man : 1/30/2019 6:28 pm : link well, but I never viewed as more than just a good kicker. Nothing that would make me say, hey he deserves special recognition.



And DC Gmen Fan, if you are Lawrence Tynes trying to stroke yourself, sorry dude.

No. section125 : 1/30/2019 7:07 pm : link Good Lord. He did his job, after missing twice.

RE: No trueblueinpw : 1/30/2019 7:23 pm : link

Quote: But Sean Landeta might, great punter. Dave Jennings was as well.



I’ll second this motion. In comment 14281250 Rong5611 said:I’ll second this motion.

A place in the Giants' museum, sure. 81_Great_Dane : 1/30/2019 7:26 pm : link Ring of Honor? How much room is up there? What level of guys should be up there?



Tynes didn't have a particularly long Giants career, his entire NFL career was good but not great. Nothing against the guy, but aren't there dozens of guys who made a bigger overall contribution to the Giants, just since 1981?



This is one of the thing about stuff like retired numbers, Halls of Fame and Rings of Honor. You need to have more than one way of honoring a guy, so you can give the appropriate honor without having to just say "no." What you want is a system with various levels of honor, maybe bestowed over time.



For example, the Motion Picture Academy, which runs the Oscars, has a pretty good system for its Scientific and Technical Awards. If you invent something that seems important, you can get a certificate after a few years. After a few more years, you can get a plaque for the same accomplishment, recognizing it's turned out to be VERY important. Not all certificates turn into plaques. For the rarest, most consequential inventions and innovations, you can eventually get an "Academy Award of Merit," which is an Oscar statuette. They don't give that out every year -- it's pretty unusual. Nobody's insulted to "only" get a certificate or a plaque.



So some guys get a photo in the museum, some guys get a whole museum bay to themselves, some guys get the Ring of Honor. I dunno.



what this thread is really about it seems is watering down excellence plato : 1/30/2019 8:09 pm : link over a career for something else. It’s typical of our age and culture. Everyone gets a trophy ideology.



That’s what I think of so many of the suggestions and expressions of dismay when naming players not in the “Ring of Honor”.

Not a ridiculous question but... kinard : 1/30/2019 8:16 pm : link .... if you put Tynes in, there's a laundry list of about 20 guys that must go in too.

No. CT Charlie : 1/30/2019 8:31 pm : link Deserves to be remembered forever, but if he'd made either of the two earlier ones in Lambeau, well...

Right after Dave Brown eric2425ny : 1/30/2019 8:31 pm : link gains his rightful spot :). I say yes on Tynes.

he should be in the hall of madgiantscow009 : 1/30/2019 10:02 pm : link memories.

I don’t understand why certain positions get devalued djm : 1/30/2019 10:27 pm : link Kickers should be recognized. They impact every game.

Tynes made a couple of key kicks.. EricJ : 1/30/2019 10:57 pm : link but he was not even the best Giants kicker.



We should put fucking Matt Stover in the ring of honor

He's a kicker who is in B in ALB : 1/30/2019 11:16 pm : link the highest leverage situations for a matter of a couple seconds. He hit two iconic kicks on the road to send his team to the Super Bowl where they ended up winning both.



He doesn't make those kicks, the Giants don't win either game.



So, yes. He's in, imo.

Yes 100% Oscar : 1/30/2019 11:47 pm : link He kicked the Giants to two Super Bowl appearances. He’s an all-timer.

NO djstat : 11:11 am : link WE are not putting the entire rosters of SB teams in the Ring. He was kicker. Nothing special.

RE: RE: Honorable mentions: kinard : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14281638 Tim in Eternal Blue said:





Quote:





Shockey, Joe Morris, Jumbo Elliot and Jeff Hostetler







Hoss is a great, great call.



Shockey isn't In comment 14281681 bw in dc said:Shockey isn't

RE: Honorable mentions: Jimmy Googs : 1:47 pm : link

Quote: Shockey, Joe Morris, Jumbo Elliot and Jeff Hostetler



No to all these and definitely no to Tynes. But loved Hoss.



What is this a 3rd grade town recreation league where every kid gets a trophy by participating... In comment 14281638 Tim in Eternal Blue said:No to all these and definitely no to Tynes. But loved Hoss.What is this a 3rd grade town recreation league where every kid gets a trophy by participating...

RE: He's a kicker who is in Carson53 : 1:48 pm : link

Quote: the highest leverage situations for a matter of a couple seconds. He hit two iconic kicks on the road to send his team to the Super Bowl where they ended up winning both.



He doesn't make those kicks, the Giants don't win either game.



So, yes. He's in, imo.





He missed the first two in GB, if you recall.

Yes he his kick put them in, but... In comment 14281698 B in ALB said:He missed the first two in GB, if you recall.Yes he his kick put them in, but...

RE: Hostetler is another guy that absolutely should be on it Eman11 : 1:58 pm : link

Quote: .



Agreed 100%.



I'm not sure how he isn't already. In comment 14282223 Go Terps said:Agreed 100%.I'm not sure how he isn't already.

Do people understand Carson53 : 1:58 pm : link that a ROH is based om career accomplishments. Hoss had

a moment as a Giant, yep it culminated in a SB, much appreciated...ROH, I think not. What else did he do with

the NYG? That is not how a ROH works, nor should it be.

Hostetler led the Giants to a title Go Terps : 2:00 pm : link That's not a career accomplishment? That's potentially less valuable than playing 10 years and winning nothing?

RE: Hostetler led the Giants to a title Carson53 : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: That's not a career accomplishment? That's potentially less valuable than playing 10 years and winning nothing? .



That was great moment, but it takes more than that for

a ROH, that's how it works. It is an overall career, not a great moment. In comment 14282245 Go Terps said:That was great moment, but it takes more than that fora ROH, that's how it works. It is an overall career, not a great moment.

RE: RE: Hostetler led the Giants to a title Go Terps : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14282245 Go Terps said:





Quote:





That's not a career accomplishment? That's potentially less valuable than playing 10 years and winning nothing?



.



That was great moment, but it takes more than that for

a ROH, that's how it works. It is an overall career, not a great moment.



That's how it works? Says who? In comment 14282249 Carson53 said:That's how it works? Says who?

RE: RE: Hostetler led the Giants to a title Eman11 : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14282245 Go Terps said:





Quote:





That's not a career accomplishment? That's potentially less valuable than playing 10 years and winning nothing?







That was great moment, but it takes more than that for

a ROH, that's how it works. It is an overall career, not a great moment.



Moment? It wasn't just one great play like making a clutch kick.



He led them through the playoffs and was a SB winning QB having some great moments along the way, Without him the Giants have one less Lombardi and that's why they play, to win it all.



That run and SB win are what makes him worthy of being honored IMO.

In comment 14282249 Carson53 said:Moment? It wasn't just one great play like making a clutch kick.He led them through the playoffs and was a SB winning QB having some great moments along the way, Without him the Giants have one less Lombardi and that's why they play, to win it all.That run and SB win are what makes him worthy of being honored IMO.