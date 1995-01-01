Does Lawrence Tynes deserve a ring of honor spot?

I'm trying to go through the 07-11 groups in my head now that the question was asked about Tynes.
Eli, Snee, Tuck, Osi, TC are all in or will be in.
There are a lot of ones that really make you think.
Special Teamers
Tynes probably no
DeOssie
Tyree (obviously the SB as well)
Feagles
Starters for both titles
Jacobs probably yes
Bradshaw
Webster
Dynamic during Super Bowl seasons but no longevity.
Nicks
Cruz
JPP
Here's a guy I'm partial to
Rolle
He wasn't around long enough, unfortunately. Also the first 2 kicks in Green Bay took how many collective years off our lives?
pjcas18 said:
pjcas18 said:
| would turn over in his grave. If he were dead of course.
Why do I find this post so spot on and funny?
bw in dc said:
bw in dc said:
Marshall’s NOT on there? Egregious
Chris684 said:
Chris684 said:
Well then, Pierce? Just for that one screen breakup against GB in 2008 NFCC..🙂
Big Blue '56 said:
gets a spot.
Marshall’s NOT on there? Egregious
It's appalling.
I don't think all of those guys should be in the ring. This was just a fun thought-provoking question.
Of the guys I mentioned above, I'd put Jacobs in the ring. I think his NYG career RB standing is high enough when you add in the 2 rings, knocking out Woodson, Merriweather, etc. In many ways his play set the tone for the 2007 team.
Jacobs is deserving IMO.
if not for injury/accident.
In the championship game against the packers didn’t he also miss a couple before he finally hit the winning FG.
Side Story. My son works in a High End place in the Short Holls Mall. If a celebrity comes in they’re not supposed to acknowledge thier noterioty to respect thier privacy. So Tynes comes in and My son recognizes him immediately. The guy purchased something and while he’s closing the sale, Mike says to him, ‘ by the way your my fantasy kicker’. Needless to say Tynes was elated to be acknowledged. When Christmas came he sent Mike a Christmas Card.
I'd lean no, but he was a great Giant so if he got in, I'd be fine with it.
Chris684 said:
Of the guys I mentioned above, I'd put Jacobs in the ring. I think his NYG career RB standing is high enough when you add in the 2 rings, knocking out Woodson, Merriweather, etc. In many ways his play set the tone for the 2007 team.
Jacobs is deserving IMO.
Agree with your sentiments
We have to first decide on the criteria for the Ring of Honor and then make a case by case decision.
Do we really want to induct good but not great players?
Like Snee and Jennings who had long Giant careers. By that measure does Zak DeOssie get in?
he should be grateful for Corey Webster otherwise he'd be infamous in these parts.
but not because the man wasn't clutch in some big moments and super bowls.
Still solidified as the best giants post season kicker.
They don't have many good ones of those though.
I've got no problem with putting a guy in for a great moment. It's the Giants' ring of honor...they can do whatever they want.
Sometimes in sports there are moments (or a single moment) that can eclipse entire careers. If the Giants wanted to retire David Tyree's number and put him in the ring of honor I'd be completely fine with it.
He missed the first two in Green Bay and took weeks off my life.
well, but I never viewed as more than just a good kicker. Nothing that would make me say, hey he deserves special recognition.
And DC Gmen Fan, if you are Lawrence Tynes trying to stroke yourself, sorry dude.
Good Lord. He did his job, after missing twice.
Rong5611 said:
| But Sean Landeta might, great punter. Dave Jennings was as well.
I’ll second this motion.
Ring of Honor? How much room is up there? What level of guys should be up there?
Tynes didn't have a particularly long Giants career, his entire NFL career was good but not great. Nothing against the guy, but aren't there dozens of guys who made a bigger overall contribution to the Giants, just since 1981?
This is one of the thing about stuff like retired numbers, Halls of Fame and Rings of Honor. You need to have more than one way of honoring a guy, so you can give the appropriate honor without having to just say "no." What you want is a system with various levels of honor, maybe bestowed over time.
For example, the Motion Picture Academy, which runs the Oscars, has a pretty good system for its Scientific and Technical Awards. If you invent something that seems important, you can get a certificate after a few years. After a few more years, you can get a plaque for the same accomplishment, recognizing it's turned out to be VERY important. Not all certificates turn into plaques. For the rarest, most consequential inventions and innovations, you can eventually get an "Academy Award of Merit," which is an Oscar statuette. They don't give that out every year -- it's pretty unusual. Nobody's insulted to "only" get a certificate or a plaque.
So some guys get a photo in the museum, some guys get a whole museum bay to themselves, some guys get the Ring of Honor. I dunno.
over a career for something else. It’s typical of our age and culture. Everyone gets a trophy ideology.
That’s what I think of so many of the suggestions and expressions of dismay when naming players not in the “Ring of Honor”.
.... if you put Tynes in, there's a laundry list of about 20 guys that must go in too.
Deserves to be remembered forever, but if he'd made either of the two earlier ones in Lambeau, well...
gains his rightful spot :). I say yes on Tynes.
I'd say Sean Landetta. As for those that should be in?
Leonard Marshall, Rodney Hampton, Dave Diehl
Shockey, Joe Morris, Jumbo Elliot and Jeff Hostetler
Kickers should be recognized. They impact every game.
Tim in Eternal Blue said:
| Shockey, Joe Morris, Jumbo Elliot and Jeff Hostetler
Hoss is a great, great call.
but he was not even the best Giants kicker.
We should put fucking Matt Stover in the ring of honor
the highest leverage situations for a matter of a couple seconds. He hit two iconic kicks on the road to send his team to the Super Bowl where they ended up winning both.
He doesn't make those kicks, the Giants don't win either game.
So, yes. He's in, imo.
He kicked the Giants to two Super Bowl appearances. He’s an all-timer.
WE are not putting the entire rosters of SB teams in the Ring. He was kicker. Nothing special.
bw in dc said:
Shockey, Joe Morris, Jumbo Elliot and Jeff Hostetler
Hoss is a great, great call.
Shockey isn't
Tim in Eternal Blue said:
| Shockey, Joe Morris, Jumbo Elliot and Jeff Hostetler
No to all these and definitely no to Tynes. But loved Hoss.
What is this a 3rd grade town recreation league where every kid gets a trophy by participating...
B in ALB said:
| the highest leverage situations for a matter of a couple seconds. He hit two iconic kicks on the road to send his team to the Super Bowl where they ended up winning both.
He doesn't make those kicks, the Giants don't win either game.
So, yes. He's in, imo.
He missed the first two in GB, if you recall.
Yes he his kick put them in, but...
Go Terps said:
Agreed 100%.
I'm not sure how he isn't already.
that a ROH is based om career accomplishments. Hoss had
a moment as a Giant, yep it culminated in a SB, much appreciated...ROH, I think not. What else did he do with
the NYG? That is not how a ROH works, nor should it be.
That's not a career accomplishment? That's potentially less valuable than playing 10 years and winning nothing?
Go Terps said:
| That's not a career accomplishment? That's potentially less valuable than playing 10 years and winning nothing?
.
That was great moment, but it takes more than that for
a ROH, that's how it works. It is an overall career, not a great moment.
Carson53 said:
That's not a career accomplishment? That's potentially less valuable than playing 10 years and winning nothing?
.
That was great moment, but it takes more than that for
a ROH, that's how it works. It is an overall career, not a great moment.
That's how it works? Says who?
Carson53 said:
That's not a career accomplishment? That's potentially less valuable than playing 10 years and winning nothing?
That was great moment, but it takes more than that for
a ROH, that's how it works. It is an overall career, not a great moment.
Moment? It wasn't just one great play like making a clutch kick.
He led them through the playoffs and was a SB winning QB having some great moments along the way, Without him the Giants have one less Lombardi and that's why they play, to win it all.
That run and SB win are what makes him worthy of being honored IMO.
Eman11 said:
In comment 14282245 Go Terps said:
That's not a career accomplishment? That's potentially less valuable than playing 10 years and winning nothing?
That was great moment, but it takes more than that for
a ROH, that's how it works. It is an overall career, not a great moment.
Moment? It wasn't just one great play like making a clutch kick.
He led them through the playoffs and was a SB winning QB having some great moments along the way, Without him the Giants have one less Lombardi and that's why they play, to win it all.
That run and SB win are what makes him worthy of being honored IMO.
.
A moment is a figure of speech, I forget the age gaps on
here, not literally a moment. I am saying a few games,
that culminated in a SB win is not worthy of ROH.
If he had done something with the Giants either before or
after that particular SB as a Giant, that would be a different scenario. The fact is he didn't, after the SB, left in free agency to the Raiders, and prior, he did nothing. I view a ROH on a distinguished career overall.
I believe that's how the Giants organization looks at it as well. You can disagree folks if you like.
As I said above, it was much appreciated what he did.