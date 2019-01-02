If we pass on QB again...what's the overall feeling here? ryanmkeane : 2/1/2019 1:48 pm Been thinking about this for a few days. Let's say we are up at 6 and every QB in the draft is available. Haskins, Lock, Murray, whoever, pick your poison. Gettleman passes and goes for someone like Devin White, a DL, or hell maybe even Jonah Williams if he's there. What's everyone opinion on the immediate reaction? Me - I probably have a pit in my stomach knowing that they are passing the buck again on QB, but ultimately probably didn't fall in love with any of the prospects, making the decision explainable for sure. I'd be thinking "we better pray that none of these QBs turn out to be the goods." I'd also be thinking, I hope we go 5-11 again because if we win 7-9 games, we'll have to trade the farm for a top QB next year, when a somewhat better class of QBs are available.



I will just be really disappointed if we pass again. I'm sick of losing and I'm kinda sick of Eli sucking every other game. I think the franchise needs a jolt, or at the very least, hope for the future that we have our guy. The thought of not knowing AGAIN for another year would just be brutal.



I'd also start to question the overall direction of the team. I'd start to think that maybe Gettleman and Shurmur think that teams can win championships or at the very least go pretty far without a franchise caliber QB (like the Vikings with Keenum). Do they truly believe that the QB is the most important position among all others and if you don't have a really good one, you can't compete year over year.



It's definitely going to be interesting. One thing I know for sure is that I'm still of the opinion that Haskins + Barkley is better than Darnold and no Barkley. I'm going to be somewhat shocked if we don't take a QB, and it'll just take the air out of the room on draft night for a lot of us I think..

I want the Giants to take the BPA at #6. Mr. Bungle : 2/1/2019 1:52 pm : link In my opinion, that won't be a QB, because none of them will be the BPA at 6.

I don't think SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2019 1:54 pm : link any of these QBs are worth taking @ 6 so I'll be relieved.

RE: I want the Giants to take the BPA at #6. ryanmkeane : 2/1/2019 1:54 pm : link

Quote: In my opinion, that won't be a QB, because none of them will be the BPA at 6.

OK, in that scenario...you're confident we can get a QB in 2020? In comment 14283674 Mr. Bungle said:OK, in that scenario...you're confident we can get a QB in 2020?

I don't think the 2020 QB's UConn4523 : 2/1/2019 1:58 pm : link should have any influence on our 2019 draft or FA signings. Tua may be hurt, Fromm may regress, etc. Just too many variables to hitch your wagon to a 19/20 year old that still needs to play 10+ games without getting injured. And that's on top of not even knowing where you will be drafting since "tanking" isn't in the cards.



I'm fine not selecting a QB this year but that has to be because they didn't like who was available, not because they think next year will be the year.

I just haven't heard any other scenarios ryanmkeane : 2/1/2019 1:59 pm : link other than "these QBs aren't worth the 6th pick"...ok...so...what's the alternative plan for the future QB of this team?

I want BPA at #6. Diver_Down : 2/1/2019 2:01 pm : link I don't think any of the QBs will be worth the #6 pick. Many are looking at Edge, but at #6, I don't want the 4th highest rated Edge if the #1 Corner or #1 OL is still on the board.



I'm not concerned about winning too many games and being out of reach of the top QBs. This team has a ton of holes. Our defense is trash, and we have 2 starting OL. If DG fixes the OL, great. But our defense will still be terrible. If DG addresses the D solely with a patchwork OL, then the offense will struggle again.

I don't want any of the QBs at 6 Chip : 2/1/2019 2:02 pm : link Take either OL or best player on the defense front 7.

I’d be fine.. Sean : 2/1/2019 2:03 pm : link Honestly, it would make me feel better because they are sticking to a plan of BPA.



It will be a tough sell personally if the Giants take Haskins #6 after Gettleman said everything about NOT forcing a QB pick last year.



On the counter, I’m also intrigued by Haskins, but based on what DG said last year he shouldn’t be the pick.

RE: RE: I want the Giants to take the BPA at #6. Mr. Bungle : 2/1/2019 2:07 pm : link

Quote: OK, in that scenario...you're confident we can get a QB in 2020?

In my opinion, you can't just lock in on any position -- even QB -- especially with a pick as high as 6. What if these QBs are no better than Blaine Gabbart or Christian Ponder or Blake Bortles? You don't draft a QB with the #6 overall because "quaretrback."



I want the Giants to rank all prospects, cross off each name that is taken in the top 5, and then draft the highest name not crossed out on their list. If that ends up being a fantastic NFL pass rusher, would you really be disappointed? In comment 14283677 ryanmkeane said:In my opinion, you can't just lock in on any position -- even QB -- especially with a pick as high as 6. What if these QBs are no better than Blaine Gabbart or Christian Ponder or Blake Bortles? You don't draft a QB with the #6 overall because "quaretrback."I want the Giants to rank all prospects, cross off each name that is taken in the top 5, and then draft the highest name not crossed out on their list. If that ends up being a fantastic NFL pass rusher, would you really be disappointed?

RE: RE: RE: I want the Giants to take the BPA at #6. ryanmkeane : 2/1/2019 2:10 pm : link

Quote: If that ends up being a fantastic NFL pass rusher, would you really be disappointed?

If we got a great pass rusher at 6, that's awesome. I'd still be disappointed knowing that QB is 100x more important than a pass rusher, and we would have passed the buck on the QB decision again for another year. In comment 14283703 Mr. Bungle said:If we got a great pass rusher at 6, that's awesome. I'd still be disappointed knowing that QB is 100x more important than a pass rusher, and we would have passed the buck on the QB decision again for another year.

I'm good with it either way. x meadowlander : 2/1/2019 2:10 pm : link Giants NEED a replacement for Eli, but at #6, nothing jumps out as a MUST PICK QB.



I want an anchor OT or something nasty for the front 7.





RE: I don't think the 2020 QB's barens : 2/1/2019 2:12 pm : link

Quote: should have any influence on our 2019 draft or FA signings. Tua may be hurt, Fromm may regress, etc. Just too many variables to hitch your wagon to a 19/20 year old that still needs to play 10+ games without getting injured. And that's on top of not even knowing where you will be drafting since "tanking" isn't in the cards.



I'm fine not selecting a QB this year but that has to be because they didn't like who was available, not because they think next year will be the year.



Maybe so, but often times, when one QB regresses, another ascends. I know that's neither here nor there, I just struggle with the idea that if the Giants didn't like the QB's in the first round last year, they really can't like them this year.



I'm sure that someone will be added thru FA, whether they are a big name or not will determine Eli's future and where we think they will go in the draft. In comment 14283682 UConn4523 said:Maybe so, but often times, when one QB regresses, another ascends. I know that's neither here nor there, I just struggle with the idea that if the Giants didn't like the QB's in the first round last year, they really can't like them this year.I'm sure that someone will be added thru FA, whether they are a big name or not will determine Eli's future and where we think they will go in the draft.

Since the edict seems to be that Eli is still the QB, Go Terps : 2/1/2019 2:14 pm : link spending a premium pick at QB makes no sense. No point in wasting a season of a rookie contract on the bench.

RE: Since the edict seems to be that Eli is still the QB, ryanmkeane : 2/1/2019 2:15 pm : link

Quote: spending a premium pick at QB makes no sense. No point in wasting a season of a rookie contract on the bench.

There's no point in a rookie QB learning from the bench? Is that a joke or are you serious? There's countless examples of this being great for the player. In comment 14283713 Go Terps said:There's no point in a rookie QB learning from the bench? Is that a joke or are you serious? There's countless examples of this being great for the player.

I'm fine Pep22 : 2/1/2019 2:17 pm : link w/ Saquon over QB decision because he's a rare player. But to go into yet another season with Eli and no prospect of improving that position (matter of fact the opposite) would be the epitome of QB hell.



Also, I am not in the camp that says Darnold, Allen, Rosen are better than this year's crop. I do think Mayfield is better than all and also think Jackson is worse than all.

If we pass on a QB in 2019 then so be it Jimmy Googs : 2/1/2019 2:17 pm : link as I would hope it was solely because there wasn't a QB worth taking.



But all it does is increase the pressure of taking a QB in 2020 immensely as well as the related risk of overpaying/overdrafting...

I am not convinced on any of this year's QBs. Red Dog : 2/1/2019 2:17 pm : link Using a first round pick on a QB with just one year of starting experience is really risky - remember Akili Smith. And I am in agreement with DG that choosing the wrong QB sets you back FIVE years.



On the other hand, it is abundantly clear that the GIANTS need to find Eli's successor and do it soon. Still, getting his successor in place is NOT going to turn this team into a serious Super Bowl contender because there are just too many other weaknesses that need to be rectified.



All that said, I am not sold on any of the QBs in the draft this year. However, next year looks like it could develop into one of those really great years for QBs. So don't force a QB pick this year. The team has too many other major needs to take care of. If there's nobody at QB that deserves to be the #6 pick, plan ahead and get ready to get the QB next year.



So for this year, take the best player available at a position of need, which currently includes DE, OLB, FS, and ORT at the top of the list followed by CB, G, C, ILB, and even a BIG WR or a true two-way TE which they just don't have now.



If none of them seem like the right pick at #6, trade down getting a first round pick, or at least a second rounder plus something else significant in the 2020 draft as part of the deal. And the point was made earlier, and I agree with this too, that they can't trade down too far. Dropping back a few slots won't hurt a bit, but don't trade back into the 20s or lower unless it brings an absolute king's ramsom.

RE: Mr. Bungle : 2/1/2019 2:19 pm : link

Quote: No point in wasting a season of a rookie contract on the bench.

Like Mahomes? And Goff? In comment 14283713 Go Terps said:Like Mahomes? And Goff?

... Mdgiantsfan : 2/1/2019 2:21 pm : link First reaction is to just extend Eli two more years beyond 2019 and take BPA at 6.

RE: I'm fine ryanmkeane : 2/1/2019 2:21 pm : link

Quote: w/ Saquon over QB decision because he's a rare player. But to go into yet another season with Eli and no prospect of improving that position (matter of fact the opposite) would be the epitome of QB hell.



Also, I am not in the camp that says Darnold, Allen, Rosen are better than this year's crop. I do think Mayfield is better than all and also think Jackson is worse than all.

+1 In comment 14283717 Pep22 said:+1

It seems every year ryanmkeane : 2/1/2019 2:22 pm : link we are just making excuses for all of these QBs not being good. Basically what we are saying is the 10 QBs that we looked at from 2018 to 2019...nope, none of them can be a great franchise QB. That's what we are saying if we go another year without taking one. It's getting a bit ridiculous..

RE: RE: since1925 : 2/1/2019 2:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14283713 Go Terps said: Quote: No point in wasting a season of a rookie contract on the bench.





Like Mahomes? And Goff?



There are no Mahomes or Goff's in this QB class. When are people going to stop dreaming and wake up. This is a bad year to draft a QB. And I wish we hadn't thrown away picks on Lauletta, Webb and especially Nassib. In comment 14283723 Mr. Bungle said:There are no Mahomes or Goff's in this QB class. When are people going to stop dreaming and wake up. This is a bad year to draft a QB. And I wish we hadn't thrown away picks on Lauletta, Webb and especially Nassib.

since1925 ryanmkeane : 2/1/2019 2:25 pm : link Haskins is actually being compared to Goff in a lot of ways

I'm good with BPA cjac : 2/1/2019 2:28 pm : link the thing i don't want is reaching for anyone, especially a QB





Will there be Gman11 : 2/1/2019 2:29 pm : link another player available that is touched by the hand of god? If not, draft the QB.

RE: Will there be Pep22 : 2/1/2019 2:30 pm : link

Quote: another player available that is touched by the hand of god? If not, draft the QB.



Well played, I agree 100%. In comment 14283747 Gman11 said:Well played, I agree 100%.

I love all these statements about none of the QBs being worth it UberAlias : 2/1/2019 2:31 pm : link at 6. A lot of people buying into whatever story fits their narrative. I seriously doubt the teams themselves can make that assessment at this point.



There are absolutely things in Haskins and Murray in terms of pedigree, leadership, stats, athleticism, etc. that clearly check out. The main knock on Haskins are his having one year starting experience and playing with talent around him, neither of which are deal closers, just things which warrant further evaluation. For Murray the issue is obviously his size. But when a guy has that sort of off the chart skills and intangibles, size concerns aside, one would have to be foolish to close the door outright without much more direct investigation. You guys aren't even going to allow for getting him into the combine to see what his actual height and weight are or see how the height translates up close and personal in a workout?



On the surface the profiles of QB prospects are very close year to year, the perceived differences build largely on reputation or people piggybacking on things they've heard others say. Until you roll up the sleeves in detailed inspection you are going more on hunch than anything else.

my reaction BillyM : 2/1/2019 2:32 pm : link steady but nervous. Which would ease if we got the right player, not a QB, at #6. Stud tackle or pass rusher. Totally satisfied

Eli Manning is going to be the QB next year, regardless. Brown Recluse : 2/1/2019 2:33 pm : link So if they don't draft one this April, it won't make that much of a difference. I'd be fine with a pass rusher...which to me is a huge need.

for all practical purposes there was no Mahomes bluepepper : 2/1/2019 2:37 pm : link or Goff in either of the years Mahomes and Goff were taken. Both had a lot of questions about them and were not remotely close to being slam dunks.



There's going to be risk when we take our QB. He might not be up to it. Accept that. I'd rather take the risk now but some people don't want to do it until there's literally no choice. I fear Mara and Gettleman will wait another year not because the prospects will be any better but because Eli is still around and it's the safest course.

I'd be OK with this mrvax : 2/1/2019 2:40 pm : link as long as they drafted what we believe is a very good player.



However, I would wonder exactly what the Giant's plans are for getting Eli's replacement.



RE: I just haven't heard any other scenarios widmerseyebrow : 2/1/2019 2:41 pm : link

Quote: other than "these QBs aren't worth the 6th pick"...ok...so...what's the alternative plan for the future QB of this team?



The alternative plan is continuing to build a team. We have a lot more holes than just quarterback. And selecting the wrong quarterback in round 1 is arguable much more damaging than punting until next year. Who gives a shit if we don't have the "QB of the future" for a year or two, especially if it's pinned on false hope? History shows us that many years don't have a good quarterback in spite of several being selected in the first round almost every year. In comment 14283687 ryanmkeane said:The alternative plan is continuing to build a team. We have a lot more holes than just quarterback. And selecting the wrong quarterback in round 1 is arguable much more damaging than punting until next year. Who gives a shit if we don't have the "QB of the future" for a year or two, especially if it's pinned on false hope? History shows us that many years don't have a good quarterback in spite of several being selected in the first round almost every year.

If we pass on one this year, it is because Beer Man : 2/1/2019 2:45 pm : link DG/PS don't have the warm and fuzzy that anyone of this year's QB class is a franchise QB who can lead the Giants to future championships.



If that is the case, I am fine with it. I would rather they wait a year than force a pick because of need and sentence the Giants to years of QB hell; were the Giants would then become this generation's version of the 90's Barry Sanders Lions.

I have it easy as a fan. Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2019 2:45 pm : link I just watch what Shurmur does or doesn’t do (via DG) re QBs in the draft and that will be my tell-all

I missed the announcement fkap : 2/1/2019 2:52 pm : link that Eli is cemented as the starter. When was it?



IF Eli is the starter, it is because he's the best option for this year. If a drafted QB sits on the bench, it's because he's not ready to supplant Eli. If they don't take a QB, it's because they deemed none of them worthy of taking. It's not some grand malfunction of the Giants brain trust being stuck on Eli no matter what.



It would seem that none of the QB's are close enough to BPA to take a QB, so I'd be a little more upset if they went QB. I'll be really upset if they come out of the first round with a meh player at #6, no matter what position. I don't mind a reach, but it has to be for more than a meh player (like Pugh) or worse a bust (like Flowers).

We shouldn't pass on a QB... bw in dc : 2/1/2019 3:01 pm : link this year at all.



Maybe hold off in the first round, but take one in the 2nd or 3rd round for sure. There is quality. It's getting one for the best value in the best round.



So I could live with an OL or DL at #6.



Nearly every year there is a player in the draft that ends up being a quality QB. Hell, that's why I would draft a QB every year, regardless of how my QB situation looks. You just can't have enough good ones. Not only for your team, but also as trade assets.



Trotting Eli out there for another season is a waste of time and valuable cap space. It's tragic planning.

Don't force a pick Steve in ATL : 2/1/2019 3:03 pm : link on a QB that DG does not believe will be a franchise QB. If need be and the Giants think Eli is done, sign a FA or trade for a QB that Shurmur thinks he can use in his system.

Per usual LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/1/2019 3:05 pm : link lots of people talking out their asses. None of us know what will become of these QBs. Plenty of highly touted draft prospects have flopped. Plenty of guys have played above their grade.



The common notion that these guys all suck and the 2020 class is full of sure things is arrogant oversimplification.





even though the need is greater this year, GiantNatty : 2/1/2019 3:08 pm : link i won't be as upset as i was last year. last year was a bumper crop and we passed - still boggles my mind. this year it's not a good year for QBs (which makes passing last year even worse imo), so i won't fault them for taking BPA.



but make no mistake - we are in and will continue to be in QB hell for the foreseeable future and that sucks.

I’d be happy WillVAB : 2/1/2019 3:11 pm : link It would mean the FO didn’t make a panic pick on a questionable QB prospect.

It really depends who we pick, if it’s not a QB. RDJR : 2/1/2019 3:24 pm : link BPA is a fallacy and really it’s all about BPA at a position of need. Surely, if BPA is a RB that will not be the pick.

RE: Mr. Bungle : 2/1/2019 3:29 pm : link

Quote: Maybe hold off in the first round, but take one in the 2nd or 3rd round for sure. There is quality. It's getting one for the best value in the best round.

I would definitely be intrigued by using the 2nd-round pick on a QB, if one of the more highly-touted guys (who the Giants scouts really like, of course) ends up available.



(The Giants don't have a 3rd to use.)



That could be a near-best-case-scenario, assuming they strike gold with the #6 overall pick. Get a stud non-QB at 6 and a QB candidate with some real promise as Eli's successor at #34, instead of reaching for a QB at 6 just to have the QB and then take a lesser positional player in the 2nd round.



I'm just glad it won't be Reese making the pick. At #6, he'd take a mid-20s projection, just to look like the smartest guy in the room who saw something no one else did. For all the criticism of Gettleman around here, I do like his "don't get cute" approach to these picks. In comment 14283789 bw in dc said:I would definitely be intrigued by using the 2nd-round pick on a QB, if one of the more highly-touted guys (who the Giants scouts really like, of course) ends up available.(The Giants don't have a 3rd to use.)That could be a near-best-case-scenario, assuming they strike gold with the #6 overall pick. Get a stud non-QB at 6 and a QB candidate with some real promise as Eli's successor at #34, instead of reaching for a QB at 6 just to have the QB and then take a lesser positional player in the 2nd round.I'm just glad it won't be Reese making the pick. At #6, he'd take a mid-20s projection, just to look like the smartest guy in the room who saw something no one else did. For all the criticism of Gettleman around here, I do like his "don't get cute" approach to these picks.

I have a question MotownGIANTS : 2/1/2019 3:31 pm : link if the scare on Haskins is 2-fold "mainly" ....



He was on a talented team and his starting experience level (limited) 1.5 seasons....



I am wondering are people saying OBJ, EE, SS and SB are not talented? Yup the OL needs to improve but that is the case with Eli, another vet, a different rookie ... etc



2ndly the knock on him experience wise .... Most college QBs really only start 2 seasons on avg ... some get 2.5 in rare cases 3 very seldom do you see 4 yr starters at QB.



Not saying he should be the pick but to a degree the knocks on him are partially fabricated.

The best QB in this class is a 2nd rd talent. ATL_Giants : 2/1/2019 3:32 pm : link We need a pass rusher at 6.

What separates early first rd QBs Dave on the UWS : 2/1/2019 3:49 pm : link from guys picked later on? The key word last year was “pro ready” or “able to start day 1”. Besides the fact that is hyperbole and a fantasy, guys like Haskins and Lock have the arm talent and size to be “potentially” franchise guys, they would need a year or two to be ready.

Based on some reports that DG favors the KC model with Mahomes with Eli showing the draftee the ropes, I would not be surprised to see them picked. Come draft time they would have to rank close to 6 though in their minds.

So if you believe there is good value in this draft for a QB in Rd 2 Jimmy Googs : 2/1/2019 3:52 pm : link then does DG pull the trigger on a deal that moves up at the end of Rd 1 to take that QB?





I don't think, Doomster : 2/1/2019 3:54 pm : link any of those QB's are worth #6 PICK.....



But I also don't think we will be picking in the top 10 next year, either.....so making a move for a a qb the following year will be much harder....



We have no idea, what Gettleman's Plan is....Mar 13 will give us a hint.....Mar 16th will give us another one.....



Will he go defense, or will he try to finally fix the OL?

Psyched idiotsavant : 2/1/2019 4:04 pm : link If we do the miopic D draft, insane DL focus, flip some mid and lates to grab another #2 for same. Touch on OL.



Aaaaand, you offense, QB and skills focused folks get to go absolutely batshit draft crazy over the top in 2020.



Comprehensive A then comprehensive B.



Not maybes

Go BPA Trainmaster : 2/1/2019 4:05 pm : link If that is QB at 6 overall, so be it. I don’t think that will be the case.



My dream scenario is that there is a trade up competition and either the Giants are able to trade back, get a 3rd this year and a 1st next year and still get help on the OL or DL in round 1.



My other preferred scenario is that there is a run up with multiple teams trading up ahead of the Giants and one of Bosa, Q Williams or J Allen is sitting there at 6th overall.

I'd be ecstatic montanagiant : 2/1/2019 4:11 pm : link It means we didn't reach for a substandard QB

It would be a smart thing to do, there is way too much talent on SterlingArcher : 2/1/2019 4:14 pm : link defense and some very good olinemen to pass up and reach for a qb who will sit for 2 years!

Everyone is so desperate to find the QB gmen9892 : 2/1/2019 4:35 pm : link Of the future as quickly as possible. Fact of the matter is, if the Giants identify a guy they like, they will be able to get him.



1) Haskins and Murray are available to the Giants this year, but I wouldnt trade up for either.

2) Foles is available in Free Agency if they want him and they can cut Eli.

3) One of Tua, Herbert, or Fromm should be available if they choose to trade up next year.

4) Brissett, Mariota and Winston are all Free Agents next year.

5) Lawrence is available in 2021.



NOBODY knows which way this will go. We can run in circles forever talking about it. What we do know is, this team is ready to move on from Eli in the next year or so, so the Eli haters can stop getting their panties in a bunch. It is GOING to happen. We just have to have faith that PS and DG make the right choice.



In the meantime, this Front Office's sole focus should be building up the team AROUND the QB position so that all of the pressure doesnt land on said QB to carry the team at the outset (much like they did for Eli and Big Ben early in their careers).

RE: I have a question RobCarpenter : 2/1/2019 4:40 pm : link

Quote: if the scare on Haskins is 2-fold "mainly" ....



He was on a talented team and his starting experience level (limited) 1.5 seasons....



I am wondering are people saying OBJ, EE, SS and SB are not talented? Yup the OL needs to improve but that is the case with Eli, another vet, a different rookie ... etc



2ndly the knock on him experience wise .... Most college QBs really only start 2 seasons on avg ... some get 2.5 in rare cases 3 very seldom do you see 4 yr starters at QB.



Not saying he should be the pick but to a degree the knocks on him are partially fabricated.



The knock is that he appears to have slow feet and not do well when pressured. In comment 14283841 MotownGIANTS said:The knock is that he appears to have slow feet and not do well when pressured.

The AcidTest : 2/1/2019 5:02 pm : link Giants will take the BPA, and it likely won't be a QB. My guess is another day three QB (Taylor Cornelius?) or a trade for Sloter to compete with Lauletta.

RE: I have a question bw in dc : 2/1/2019 5:22 pm : link

Quote: if the scare on Haskins is 2-fold "mainly" ....



He was on a talented team and his starting experience level (limited) 1.5 seasons....



I am wondering are people saying OBJ, EE, SS and SB are not talented? Yup the OL needs to improve but that is the case with Eli, another vet, a different rookie ... etc



2ndly the knock on him experience wise .... Most college QBs really only start 2 seasons on avg ... some get 2.5 in rare cases 3 very seldom do you see 4 yr starters at QB.



Not saying he should be the pick but to a degree the knocks on him are partially fabricated.



The "knock" on Haskins playing with talented team - versus the rest of the B1G - is not fabricated.



It's a legitimate question. How much was his performance enhanced by his surrounding talent?



The best friend for a QB is protection.And if you are getting it, you play relaxed and play loose and free. I think that was Haskins for almost the entire year.



If you can explain to me how that is enough content to give you confidence that Haskins can be a top pro QB, I'm all ears...

In comment 14283841 MotownGIANTS said:The "knock" on Haskins playing with talented team - versus the rest of the B1G - is not fabricated.It's a legitimate question. How much was his performance enhanced by his surrounding talent?The best friend for a QB is protection.And if you are getting it, you play relaxed and play loose and free. I think that was Haskins for almost the entire year.If you can explain to me how that is enough content to give you confidence that Haskins can be a top pro QB, I'm all ears...

I am high on Tyree Jackson Jay on the Island : 2/1/2019 5:23 pm : link Obviously not at 6 but on day two I would take a chance on him. If Shurmur and co. really did like Josh Allen last year then they will also like Tyree Jackson as he is very similar but can be had on day two.

RE: I'd be ecstatic Jimmy Googs : 2/1/2019 5:32 pm : link

Quote: It means we didn't reach for a substandard QB



Or it could mean DG let one or more good ones slip by... In comment 14283886 montanagiant said:Or it could mean DG let one or more good ones slip by...

I'm with bw here Joey in VA : 2/1/2019 5:36 pm : link Nab a QB in 2 or 3, someone with warts but upside and go BPA in round 1. Wait, we don't have a 3, nevermind.

RE: I want the Giants to take the BPA at #6. Jerry from Maine : 2/1/2019 5:37 pm : link

[quote] In my opinion, that won't be a QB, because none of them will be the BPA at 6. Could not agree more. In comment 14283674 Mr. Bungle said:[quote] In my opinion, that won't be a QB, because none of them will be the BPA at 6. Could not agree more.

I don't care how they get a QB, 81_Great_Dane : 2/1/2019 5:49 pm : link as long as they get a really good one, soon. Draft, free agency, CFL, whatever. Skin that cat any way you have to.



This isn't the NBA, you can't tank for a season or two or four to get good. But it doesn't help to get a mediocre quarterback just because you want to move on from Eli.



There's no sure thing here regardless. Free agents bust. Draft picks bust. Vets get hurt. It's all a gamble. Let's not pretend otherwise.

RE: I don't care how they get a QB, Diver_Down : 2/1/2019 5:53 pm : link

Quote: as long as they get a really good one, soon. Draft, free agency, CFL, whatever. Skin that cat any way you have to.



This isn't the NBA, you can't tank for a season or two or four to get good. But it doesn't help to get a mediocre quarterback just because you want to move on from Eli.



There's no sure thing here regardless. Free agents bust. Draft picks bust. Vets get hurt. It's all a gamble. Let's not pretend otherwise.



Watch Miami this season (if you can bear to). They will be enacting what they call an "organic tank". Not purposely trying to throw games, but rather to field a team that can not compete and will "organically" lose. Ross has his eyes on Tua and wants to ensure his team is in position to draft him.

- ( In comment 14283964 81_Great_Dane said:Watch Miami this season (if you can bear to). They will be enacting what they call an "organic tank". Not purposely trying to throw games, but rather to field a team that can not compete and will "organically" lose. Ross has his eyes on Tua and wants to ensure his team is in position to draft him. Organic Tanking - Miami Style - ( New Window

No QB Tim in JTown : 2/1/2019 5:54 pm : link Pass Rushing DE or road grading OL for Barkley.



Or trade out of 6 for a late rounder and a 1 in 2020.

If we hit a home run on a non QB pick WillieYoung : 2/1/2019 6:53 pm : link We could easily be 7-9 next year and not get a sniff of the best QBs unless we give up 3 firsts. Then if you miss after giving up that haul you're lost for a decade with Barklay and OBJ.

RE: I am high on Tyree Jackson Mr. Bungle : 2/1/2019 6:58 pm : link

Quote: Obviously not at 6 but on day two I would take a chance on him. If Shurmur and co. really did like Josh Allen last year then they will also like Tyree Jackson as he is very similar but can be had on day two.

Day two means the #34 overall pick. In comment 14283939 Jay on the Island said:Day two means the #34 overall pick.

My immediate reaction is BlueLou'sBack : 2/1/2019 7:32 pm : link so long as the 1st 2 picks this year are OL or D front 7 players - trench warfare guys - I'm ok with it.



DG had better find at least two OL he likes in this year's draft but they can come from the latter rounds I suppose.

RE: My immediate reaction is uther99 : 2/1/2019 8:23 pm : link

Quote: so long as the 1st 2 picks this year are OL or D front 7 players - trench warfare guys - I'm ok with it.



DG had better find at least two OL he likes in this year's draft but they can come from the latter rounds I suppose.



I agree, this draft is deep in Dl and at 6 we can get a serious DL of the likes of Suh and Darnold In comment 14284012 BlueLou'sBack said:I agree, this draft is deep in Dl and at 6 we can get a serious DL of the likes of Suh and Darnold

We've got a supposed QB guru Go Terps : 2/1/2019 8:29 pm : link Why not use a fourth or fifth on the raw guy with tools - Jackson? Why not use him the same way Carolina uses Newton? Newton's a shitty thrower by NFL standards, but the size and movement raises his floor significantly.

Draft Montez JPinstripes : 2/1/2019 8:30 pm : link Sweat, forget reaching for a QB.

RE: We've got a supposed QB guru BlueLou'sBack : 2/1/2019 8:54 pm : link

Quote: Why not use a fourth or fifth on the raw guy with tools - Jackson? Why not use him the same way Carolina uses Newton? Newton's a shitty thrower by NFL standards, but the size and movement raises his floor significantly.



Terps, IDK what's happened to you as I used to enjoy your goofy posts because at least they represented a type of coherent philosophy about the game. But now you contradict yourself from post to post like you're a different guy each time.



To wit, with all your sermonizing about the value of cost-controlled players you suggest taking a late round QB with one of the apparently longest learning curves ahead of him of anyone in this draft? By the time Jackson will be ready to lead a team to the SB he'll be in the 3rd or 4th year of his 4 year rookie deal. No 5th year option either with a mid rounder, so he'll be a UFA when, after you've gotten at most 2-3 years' service from him?



On top of that, you suggest taking a guy whose upside is Cam Newton? Newton sucks (you acknowledge he's a shitty thrower by NFL standards) and going forward he's a yoke around the Panthers' pathway to success, IMO. In comment 14284033 Go Terps said:Terps, IDK what's happened to you as I used to enjoy your goofy posts because at least they represented a type of coherent philosophy about the game. But now you contradict yourself from post to post like you're a different guy each time.To wit, with all your sermonizing about the value of cost-controlled players you suggest taking a late round QB with one of the apparently longest learning curves ahead of him of anyone in this draft? By the time Jackson will be ready to lead a team to the SB he'll be in the 3rd or 4th year of his 4 year rookie deal. No 5th year option either with a mid rounder, so he'll be a UFA when, after you've gotten at most 2-3 years' service from him?On top of that, you suggest taking a guy whose upside is Cam Newton? Newton sucks (you acknowledge he's a shitty thrower by NFL standards) and going forward he's a yoke around the Panthers' pathway to success, IMO.

You mean, like Doomster : 2/1/2019 9:06 pm : link I'm with bw here

Joey in VA : 5:36 pm : link : reply

Nab a QB in 2 or 3, someone with warts but upside and go BPA in round 1. Wait, we don't have a 3, nevermind.



Nassib, Webb or KL? Well, if at first you don't succeed, keep making the same mistake.....waste a pick and another roster spot because you carry 3 qb's....

Basically mattlawson : 2/1/2019 9:18 pm : link Our shit focker - that’s my feeling

I'm fine with it. mittenedman : 2/1/2019 9:31 pm : link I think the talk of this being a weak QB class is BS, but the flip side is nothing jumps out more than any other year, either.



That said the Giants may be sitting on the best RB of all time. IMO they should optimize the situation - meaning best possible run blocking OLine + great D.



1st round pick has to be defense. Sign RT Daryl Williams, re-sign RG J.Brown, and take the best interior OL you can find in round 2. Start hauling ass and almost being stupid in the amount of resources being spent on the OL. If you lose Shepard or Collins? Fuck it. Build the OL. Let Barkley try to single-handedly win games. Get good players behind him too.



Under that scenarios - if Shurmur can resist the urge to showoff a passing game - Eli is a strong play action QB.

RE: RE: We've got a supposed QB guru Go Terps : 2/1/2019 9:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14284033 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why not use a fourth or fifth on the raw guy with tools - Jackson? Why not use him the same way Carolina uses Newton? Newton's a shitty thrower by NFL standards, but the size and movement raises his floor significantly.







Terps, IDK what's happened to you as I used to enjoy your goofy posts because at least they represented a type of coherent philosophy about the game. But now you contradict yourself from post to post like you're a different guy each time.



To wit, with all your sermonizing about the value of cost-controlled players you suggest taking a late round QB with one of the apparently longest learning curves ahead of him of anyone in this draft? By the time Jackson will be ready to lead a team to the SB he'll be in the 3rd or 4th year of his 4 year rookie deal. No 5th year option either with a mid rounder, so he'll be a UFA when, after you've gotten at most 2-3 years' service from him?



On top of that, you suggest taking a guy whose upside is Cam Newton? Newton sucks (you acknowledge he's a shitty thrower by NFL standards) and going forward he's a yoke around the Panthers' pathway to success, IMO.



Newton for a fourth or fifth round pick is a hell of a value, if we can develop Jackson into something.



The point is why draft a QB at 6 when:



1. None of the QBs in the draft merit the pick, and

2. We're going to waste a year of him because the mandate is that Eli is the quarterback in 2019? In comment 14284052 BlueLou'sBack said:Newton for a fourth or fifth round pick is a hell of a value, if we can develop Jackson into something.The point is why draft a QB at 6 when:1. None of the QBs in the draft merit the pick, and2. We're going to waste a year of him because the mandate is that Eli is the quarterback in 2019?

Fine, QB is not holding us back - OL and DL are PatersonPlank : 2/1/2019 9:53 pm : link Get teh "right" future guy in 2020, Eli is plenty good for what we are now

I am not going to be pissed if they get a potential St. Jimmy : 2/1/2019 10:22 pm : link impact defensive player or offensive tackle. I really like the idea of getting a guy who can get to the quarterback. Next season would suck because any success is short term and the team still needs to find the next QB which could take years and they still will not have embarked on that journey. It will also be very frustrating if we have to sit through another under 500 season and they still have to draft a the QB of the future.

I don't follow the logic.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/1/2019 11:15 pm : link Quote: Newton for a fourth or fifth round pick is a hell of a value, if we can develop Jackson into something.



What if it develops Jackson into the talent that a 5th round pick would show? What if he becomes a one-dimensional Cam Newton?



It's like saying, just pick the largest RB in a late round. He can be Brandon Jacobs.



If we pick Jackson and he develops into being like Tyrod Taylor, do we really gain anything?

What if it develops Jackson into the talent that a 5th round pick would show? What if he becomes a one-dimensional Cam Newton?It's like saying, just pick the largest RB in a late round. He can be Brandon Jacobs.If we pick Jackson and he develops into being like Tyrod Taylor, do we really gain anything?

Tyrod Taylor for a 5th is great value Go Terps : 2/1/2019 11:23 pm : link I'd be fine with that. But if course we'd have to prove we can develop a quarterback first... Something this franchise hasn't done in 15 years.

RE: Tyrod Taylor for a 5th is great value WillVAB : 12:34 am : link

Quote: I'd be fine with that. But if course we'd have to prove we can develop a quarterback first... Something this franchise hasn't done in 15 years.



Tyrod Taylor sucks.



The Giants have bought too many lottery tickets over the years on late round QBs — last year included. Believe it or not, but those late round picks sometimes turn into high quality players. Sometimes they’re used to move into other rounds for quality players. The Giants should go that route vs burning another pick on a developmental QB with a close to zero percent chance of being the future. In comment 14284121 Go Terps said:Tyrod Taylor sucks.The Giants have bought too many lottery tickets over the years on late round QBs — last year included. Believe it or not, but those late round picks sometimes turn into high quality players. Sometimes they’re used to move into other rounds for quality players. The Giants should go that route vs burning another pick on a developmental QB with a close to zero percent chance of being the future.

Philosophically as an organization... Torrag : 1:06 am : link ...if you don't have that bel;ief in a QB you just can't commit the pick. So if the Giants pass on Haskins or Jones for wat they believe is the best interest of the organization I'm ok with it. Both those guys as prospects are difficult evaluations. Anyone that claims they are in the class of say Luck or Peyton manning coming out are kidding themselves. Hell last year Darnold was much more highly regarded than any QB in this class.



I'd rather draft Finley in Round 2 than force someone at #6 TBH.

I really don't get the notion that if the Giants pass on a QB wgenesis123 : 6:16 am : link we better pray he does not turn out to be a franchise QB. If you are going to pray, than pray that the guy they picked is as good as Barkley. Pray that the guy they eventually pick as the next QB of the Giants will have a great future in the NFL. Why would you wat to obsess and cry over spilled milk? The cow isn't dead!

I ll be in the group that s disappointed joeinpa : 6:56 am : link But not to the extent I was last year because I don’t have the same conviction as I did about last year s crop.



Then there will be the group that is pleased because they are convinced none of these qbs are worth the 6 pick.



Another group, will be devasted because they want to desperately move on from Eli



And the group led by Paul Dottino, the ones who will always find something wrong with the quarterback crop as long as Eli is here will smuggly insist it was the right decision.



Forms ideal scenario, Giants determine one of these guys is it, and Eli quarterbacks Giants next season. The Giants offense was pretty good the last 8 games of the season.





I would be disappointed if no QB taken but understandeable giantstock : 8:47 am : link If they don't have a QB highly ranked, then you pass. But what scares me is that I'm concerned DG doesn't give a damn about positional value.



If they don't go after a QB in rd 1, I would NOT do anything beforehand in FA (they must have an idea if they like a QB or two etc before making this decision obviously.) of any significance in contract value.



You need a good QB to sustain winning if you get him the weapons. The Chiefs and 2016 Falcons showed you can win with a crummy defense.



I'm like the OP I love a super defense is more fun for me to watch the GMEN. But with the rules -- and Barkley is THAT GOOD - you got to have a plan to get him a QB. To blindly follow BPA without regard positional value (QB) will severely impact the opportunities for Barkley to become a super beast.



***Please don't use him to try to win games "14-13" like the Bears used Payton.





Next year's crop is supposed to be deeper bc4life : 8:58 am : link and it would allow Giants to continue OLine rebuild and improve defense. Rookie QB would be coming into a better situation (i.e., Roethlisberger's early years)

The 2020 Trade-Up Argument giantstock : 9:09 am : link Another year we pass on QB means another year we're in more heat to find an Eli replacement. Most would agree the team is devoid of overall talent RIGHT NOW. So come 22020 we'll all of a sudden have "ok talent?" We won't unless nearly everything is a home run.



And unless you stink again of 5-11 or worse - the price you are going to have to pay for a QB will be astronomical. And if you build up that OL quite a bit and thre defesne quite a bit then you aren't going to be 5-11.



It can be okay if you get all young players but if you get older players like Solder - they are going to decline by the time you get the QB and get real good.



*To sell your soul and trade up for a QB when you are 7-9 or 8-8 isn't the best alternative, is it? Nor can you ignore it?



then wonder how frustrating it will be if we have the "anti-Playoff Eli at QB" in that we get in playoffs a couple of years from now but just can't consistently put up enough points because the other team has a high-powered offense and just stacks the box vs SB.

RE: Next year's crop is supposed to be deeper giantstock : 9:12 am : link

Quote: and it would allow Giants to continue OLine rebuild and improve defense. Rookie QB would be coming into a better situation (i.e., Roethlisberger's early years)



the rest of the NFL knows that too. They just aren't going to sit back, right? In comment 14284212 bc4life said:the rest of the NFL knows that too. They just aren't going to sit back, right?

Trading up for a QB is actually dep026 : 9:26 am : link Pretty easy unless you want the number 1 pick.



It happens time and time and time and time again. It didn’t hurt the Eagles trading for Wentz. It didn’t hurt KC trading for Mahomes. And this years rookie class is off to a good start.

RE: I don't think The_Boss : 9:26 am : link

Quote: any of these QBs are worth taking @ 6 so I'll be relieved.



This. In comment 14283676 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:This.

Stock idiotsavant : 9:27 am : link The 'home run' need is greatly mitigated when the first pick isn't used in searching for some skills upside or cart before the horse situation.



It's the old 'cascading effect'. You can get a great like odb or others, BUT then are usually a pick behind, too late, to address the core, for the rest of the draft .



Conversely, when the #1 goes towards core, you get your pick all the way down, as long as you maintain the approach of position target discipline:



In other words, for example, you might get the #3 overall (x random example center) in (y round, 3) if you are not reaching for an OT or searching, rolling dice, for upside on a QB or WR.



That's why I'm segregating the skills on offense to free agency until 2020.

Core ''" in that context means idiotsavant : 9:30 am : link DL and OL, pass rush, run defend, run block, pass protect

It's the old idiotsavant : 9:44 am : link 'it might not work so why try' argument. 'why try to build the core'



'there might not be a QB in 2020'



I say, so what.

Didn't read the thread but I said this last year Jim in Forest Hills : 9:58 am : link If you are keeping Eli, go friggin all in. Don't go halfway, devote your resources to getting Eli into the playoffs. Fuck grooming a guy, let's give Eli another shot. Draft an impact Edge rusher. Sign an OL.



I may not agree with this plan, but its better than dipping your toe in the pool.

don't fkap : 10:04 am : link most starting QBs come from the first round? Yes, there's the Brady/Prescott/Cousins/Wilson starters, but there's a lot more Lauletta/Webb out there. There's a reason teams trade up for a QB and go gaga over the top QB prospects or moan about lack of top prospects.



It's not quite taking a flier by picking one in the second, but by doing so, you're counting on him to start and getting terrible value if he doesn't. The Giants need a QB of the future. They need a lot of position talent, and can't afford to miss on a top pick. a miss at #2 is a bad miss. the warts/question marks don't get any less real just because they're better 'value'. Be damn sure any QB taken is a legitimate prospect and not anything resembling a good value flier.

ISAVANT giantstock : 10:04 am : link IMO "the core" starts with a QB.



So in this case - suppose Haskins is real good and you select him 6th and you've gotten Morse at center and Williams at RT. In 2019 the offense struggles because the young QB makes a lot of mistakes. So how good would the record be? At best 6-10 but possibly worse.



Now after you select a QB in rd 1, you can get a pass rusher in rd 2 or trade up a bit to get 1 in later rd 1. When you look over good pass rushers in the NFL, many are also late 1st rounders or beyond.



After this you can go crazy on defense drafting for the remainder of this draft and the draft in 2020 (not EVERY pick on d). Plus you might even be able to trade-down in 2020 because another team will look to trade up for a QB possibly. Also you have FA in 2020 as well.



In the scenarios I cite you aren't giving up players- you might even be "ACQUIRING MORE."



We can certainly have a decent enough defense and an explosive offense if the QB in 2019 is good, right? And there would be no reason that "the core" you cite can't be operational in 2020 with the philosophy I've just explained, right? But in this case, we're giving up less players rather than "trading up" for a QB which could end up being astronomical.

Just to add giantstock : 10:08 am : link Again -- I love watching super defenses as a Giant fan. So getting some studs on D particularly rds 1 and 2 I'd like that provided they didn't like the QB.



Have to recognize though the game has changed to favor more offense. It doesnt mean Defense is irrelevant though.

RE: It's the old giantstock : 10:20 am : link

Quote:



'there might not be a QB in 2020'



I say, so what.



Without the most important position on the football field, we won't be a contender. Until you get that QB everything becomes "so what . . . "



The Chiefs this year and Falcons of 2016 showed you can have a crummy D. I understand Jax showed you can have a crummy QB - but imo the defense is light years away from 2017 Jax while the offense needs a good QB with just two Olinmen.



We're closer offensively to 2016 Falcons and this year Chiefs once we get the QB than anything dominant defensively like Jax was. In comment 14284263 idiotsavant said:Without the most important position on the football field, we won't be a contender. Until you get that QB everything becomes "so what . . . "The Chiefs this year and Falcons of 2016 showed you can have a crummy D. I understand Jax showed you can have a crummy QB - but imo the defense is light years away from 2017 Jax while the offense needs a good QB with just two Olinmen.We're closer offensively to 2016 Falcons and this year Chiefs once we get the QB than anything dominant defensively like Jax was.

... christian : 10:44 am : link At some point the Giants will need to draft a QB who has all the requisite skills -- mentally and physically.



Doesn't have to be in the top 5 -- but year after year most of those guys go in top 30-40.



And at some point the Giants staff will need to develop a QB. If Shurmur is who his reputation says he is, it's a must. It's likely how he keeps his job.

The Giants aren't in the same universe as this year's Chiefs Go Terps : 11:18 am : link With the exception of Barkley they've got better players everywhere.