Your top 5 favorite Giants ever...

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/5/2019 1:11 pm
I'm bored at work. Who are your top 5 Giants that you were fortunate to root for?

1) Eli, 2) Tuck, 3) Toomer, 4) Hampton, 5) Bradshaw.
Kind of hard to narrow down but  
jtfuoco : 2/5/2019 1:14 pm : link
1)LT 2)Eli 3)Brandon Jacobs 4)Charles Way 5)Seahorn
can't pick just five, but off the top of my head -  
Del Shofner : 2/5/2019 1:15 pm : link
Shofner, LT, Strahan, Seubert and Jacobs.
LT, YA, Jacobs, Gifford, Hostetler  
gtt350 : 2/5/2019 1:15 pm : link
.
.  
Danny Kanell : 2/5/2019 1:16 pm : link
1. Eli
2. LT
3. Bradshaw
4. Bavaro
5. Armstead
hmm  
Joey in VA : 2/5/2019 1:17 pm : link
Armstead
LT
Strahan
Bavaro
Justin Tuck
Born in 94  
HoodieGelo : 2/5/2019 1:17 pm : link
so I never got to see LT or anyone like that so I'll base it on who I remember watching. 5) Cruz 4) Jacobs 3) Shockey 2) Strahan 1) Eli
Top 5  
djstat : 2/5/2019 1:17 pm : link
Strahan
Eli
Cruz
Hampton
Armstead

**LT was awesome but he was winding down when I followed so closely.
Tough call  
81_Great_Dane : 2/5/2019 1:18 pm : link
1) Phil Simms 2) Ron Johnson 3) Harry Carson 4) Rob Carpenter ...

I'm gonna have to think about #5. LT, Joe Morris, Tiki... I liked Bob Tucker and Tarkenton when I was a kid... Eli, Bavaro... and those three receivers whose careers were too short: Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz. Hmm
LT Simms Bavaro Eli Jacobs  
Thegratefulhead : 2/5/2019 1:18 pm : link
Really, all of the players and coaches on the championship teams.
good one  
Giants86 : 2/5/2019 1:19 pm : link
1. LT
2. Mark Collins (who i am getting to know now)
3 Eli Manning
4 Phil Simms
5. Carl Banks

LT  
Les in TO : 2/5/2019 1:20 pm : link
Simms Strahan Armstead Odell
LT  
Bubba : 2/5/2019 1:23 pm : link
Carson, Jack Gregory, Simms, Bavaro.
Good question....  
dep026 : 2/5/2019 1:23 pm : link
1. Eli
2. LT
3. Strahan
4. Toomer
5. Mckenzie
LT  
mfsd : 2/5/2019 1:25 pm : link
Jacobs
Simms
Eli
Bavaro

Lt, Eli, Jacobs, obj  
eli4life : 2/5/2019 1:25 pm : link
New to the list saquon at #5
.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/5/2019 1:26 pm : link
1-Eli

2-LT

3-Erich Barnes

4-Spider Lockhart

5a-Frank Gifford

5b-Tittle

.  
RIZZBIZZ : 2/5/2019 1:31 pm : link
Ike Hilliard tough sob
Howard cross
Eli
Bavaro
...and the usual suspects
Mine  
Post Time : 2/5/2019 1:36 pm : link
1) Eli Manning
2) Mark Bavaro
3) Phil Simms
4) Bob Tucker
5) Ron Johnson
LT, Eli, Harry Carson, Tuck...  
Crispino : 2/5/2019 1:37 pm : link
and Tiki (as a player, not post career).
Top 5  
The Turk : 2/5/2019 1:40 pm : link
Eli
Simms
LT
Carson
Strahan
Cool thread  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/5/2019 1:40 pm : link
#1 - LT of course. The best I ever saw.
#2 - Tuck. A monster. Fuck Flozell Adams btw.
#3 - Tiki. Really was a horse his last 3 yrs. Carried them.
#4 - Shockey. Brought attitude and a monster game w him.
#5 - Cruz. 2011 alone was magical. The SF game. OMG.
#1 Fran Tarkenton  
BamaBlue : 2/5/2019 1:40 pm : link
#2 Lawrence Taylor
#3 Homer Jones
#4 Joe Morris
#5 Dave Meggett
personal favorites  
Greg from LI : 2/5/2019 1:42 pm : link
LT, Phil Simms, Mark Collins, Jessie Armstead, Ahmad Bradshaw
By Decade  
rnargi : 2/5/2019 1:46 pm : link
70s: Brad Van Pelt
80s: LT
90s: Jessie Armstead
00s: Michael Strahan
10s: Eli Manning
Eli  
Chris684 : 2/5/2019 1:48 pm : link
Strahan
Armstead
Jacobs
Rolle
.  
Diver_Down : 2/5/2019 1:52 pm : link
1. Eli
2. Tiki
3. Jacobs
4. Shockey
5. Barkley

Loved watching the LT the player, but I can't put a child rapist on a pedestal. It is sickening to me to see fans parade around in their LT jersey.
Bavaro is my hands down #1  
Matt M. : 2/5/2019 1:53 pm : link
LT, Simms, Eli, Hampton probably round out the top 5, in no particular order.
Scratch that  
Matt M. : 2/5/2019 1:54 pm : link
Strahan for Hampton.

Next 5 would probably be Hampton, Jacobs, Toomer, Armstead, and Jacobs.
This is a difficult task...  
bradshaw44 : 2/5/2019 1:55 pm : link
Eli, Bradshaw, LT, Phil Simms, McConkey/Bavaro.
My personal favorites, not necessarily who I think was the best.  
truebluelarry : 2/5/2019 1:55 pm : link
Just a list of guys I enjoyed rooting for and watching play.

1) Phil Simms
2) Rob Carpenter
3) Jessie Armstead
4) Ottis Anderson
5) Rodney Hampton

I can envision Saquon Barkley up there one day.
Eli, YAT, Bavaro, LT, OBJ  
Giants61 : 2/5/2019 1:56 pm : link
When the time comes one of the above will hopefully be replaced by Barkley
Only 5?  
Eli Wilson : 2/5/2019 2:01 pm : link
1)LT
2)Eli
3)Strahan
4)Simms
5)Bavaro
5a)Barkley - hopefully #1 someday
Mine  
Boatie Warrant : 2/5/2019 2:03 pm : link
LT - Best Player ever

Bavaro - Silent killer

Strahan - Smile and passion for the game

Jumbo Elliot - name alone

Saquon - Gives hope where little has been
Mine  
kes722 : 2/5/2019 2:04 pm : link
Eli
Jacobs
Will Allen (hung out a couple times....great guy)
Jeff Hostetler
Jonas Seawright 😂
1. Eli  
bceagle05 : 2/5/2019 2:04 pm : link
2. Bavaro
3. Simms
4. Tuck
5. Snee
Eli  
Ira : 2/5/2019 2:06 pm : link
Carson
Strahan
Sehorn
Barnes
Too many  
GiantEgo : 2/5/2019 2:07 pm : link
When one stops to think about it the Giants have had in incredible number of tough heroic players over the past 30 years. The fans really don't appreciate the the success this franchise has enjoyed compared to most others.
Even after rounding out a top 10  
Matt M. : 2/5/2019 2:09 pm : link
I had plenty of guys I didn't mention who really were/are favorites of mine. Just in my lifetime, there is a wealth of players to have loved.
.  
crick n NC : 2/5/2019 2:09 pm : link
LT Strahan Burress Eli Armstead
Good, tough question! Do you mean as they were playing?  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/5/2019 2:11 pm : link
Simms
LT
Armstead
Tiki
Jacobs

Might be different now because Tiki turned out to be kind of a douche. But he was awesome 2000-2006, and I sure as shit routed for him then!
It is hard to limit it to 5  
arniefez : 2/5/2019 2:11 pm : link
LT
Simms
Banks
Bavaro
Eli
#1 Eli, #2 Eli, #3 Eli, #4 Eli, #5 Eli  
exiled : 2/5/2019 2:12 pm : link
But seriously:
#1 Eli
#2 Carson
#3 Tuck
#4 and #5: Some combination of LT, Strahan, Van Pelt, Jacobs, Bavaro, and some days Osi

Before too long, I think Barkley will be on this list.
my 5  
Pep22 : 2/5/2019 2:15 pm : link
1)LT 2)Simms 3)Strahan 4)Tiki 5)Sehorn

Saquon could rise to 1a alongside LT very soon
Only 5, Been Watching The Giants Over 60 Years  
pa_giant_fan : 2/5/2019 2:18 pm : link
1) LT
2) Frank Gifford
3) Mark Bavaro
4) Joe Morrison
5) Eli Manning
5b)Sam Huff



One guy not mentioned yet:  
yatqb : 2/5/2019 2:18 pm : link
Rosey Brown -- the best LT in football at the time and all class.

My others: LT, Simms, Eli, YA. Hard to leave so many guys off; Bavaro, Spider, Snee, Carson, Strahan, Rocky Thompson.

My top 5 fav in no particular order  
RomanWH : 2/5/2019 2:19 pm : link
1. LT
2. Brandon Jacobs
3. David Tyree
4. Eli Manning
5. Tied between Antonio Pierce/Shaun O'Hara
Eli, Shockey, Jacobs, Sehorn, Bavaro  
speedywheels : 2/5/2019 2:23 pm : link
Not in any particular order
My List  
Joeguido : 2/5/2019 2:24 pm : link
1. LT
2. Eli
3. Strahan
4. Bavaro
5. Saquon (Yes already one of my favorites)
.  
Go Terps : 2/5/2019 2:27 pm : link
Eli
Simms
LT
Banks
Tyree (I hope this fucking guy lives 1,000 years of a happy life)
my 5  
floridagiantsfan : 2/5/2019 2:28 pm : link
1. LT
2. Bavaro
3. Rosey Brown - best tackle in Giants history
4. Charley Connely - original Ole Miss QB
5. Strahan
Herman Moore,  
Pete in MD : 2/5/2019 2:28 pm : link
Brandon Stokley, Geno Smith, Jonathan Stewart, and Stacy Coley.
okay  
SirYesSir : 2/5/2019 2:30 pm : link
1. Mark Bavaro
2. Phil Simms
3. Michael Strahan
4. Brandon Jacobs
5. Plaxico Burress
MY favorite 5  
Buzzard64 : 2/5/2019 2:31 pm : link
LT of course, best ever.
Phil Simms, one tough SOB
Eli Manning, 2 Superbowls
Phil McConkey, Attitude and toughness
Jim Burt, skipping across the field after winning the SB
This is a good thread  
exiled : 2/5/2019 2:32 pm : link
Your list reveals a lot about you as a fan--you know, what kind of football you like to watch and and what you value in a player: elite skill, toughness, leadership, etc.

It also reveals your age.
This list is during their playing years. No. 5 esp  
Drewcon40 : 2/5/2019 2:33 pm : link
1. Bavaro
2. Jason Sehorn
3. LT
4. Jeremy Shockey
5. Tiki Barber (I get how he ended his career and his post playing career did not go that great but I loved Tiki pre 2007.)

Giants86  
Marty866b : 2/5/2019 2:35 pm : link
Please tell Mark that I want to contact him. Please tell him it's Marty from Sportstuff. I know Mark well enough that he gave me 7 free tickets to Super Bowl 25.Just lost touch with him over the years. If you speak to him let me know here and I will figure out how to give you a contact number.Thanks.
Favorite Giants:
1-Mark Collins
2-LT
3-William Roberts
4-John Washington
5-Leonard Marshall
I had the pleasure of getting to spend some time with my favorite 5.
Very Tough Task  
Jay in Toronto : 2/5/2019 2:39 pm : link
These are guys I rooted for/liked -- not necessarily the best

Alex Webster (my first)
Harry Carson
Tiki Barber (only as a player)
Spider Lockhart
Homer Jones
Eli...  
Phatbrew : 2/5/2019 2:40 pm : link
Spider
Bob tucker
Carson
Lt reluctantly
Bavaro is #1 for me easily...  
John In CO : 2/5/2019 2:42 pm : link
This is REALLY tough...leaving out a lot of great players!

2. LT
3. Banks
4. Strahan
5. Barber

And my personal Honorable Mention who I KNOW wont end up on anyone else's list......Jim Steinke:). He was one of my favorites from when I was in HS.No one else but me. I went to my first Giants game in 1976, Giants beat the Skins 12-9.I think it might have been their first victory in the new stadium too. I was like 13, and he must have done something good that game. So there...
Not in order  
Doubledeuce22 : 2/5/2019 2:47 pm : link
Eli Manning
Keith Hamilton
Michael Strahan
Rich Seubert
Rodney Hampton
And my ALL TIME favorite...  
rnargi : 2/5/2019 2:50 pm : link
Dorsey Levens....he was impressive against the Eagles.
Sam Huff  
VTDAD : 2/5/2019 3:01 pm : link
LT
Eli
Bavaro
Schofner

.....  
Route 9 : 2/5/2019 3:03 pm : link
Tommy Maddox
Anthony Mix
Jeff Hatch
Matt Dodge
Ben McAdoo

Here we go  
Earl the goat : 2/5/2019 3:10 pm : link
LT
Mark Bavaro
Bob Tucker
John Mendenhall
Troy Archer/ Fred Dryer
Here are mine...  
EricJ : 2/5/2019 3:10 pm : link
Doug Kotar - RIP
John Tuggle - RIP
Mark Herzlich
In no particular order  
RinR : 2/5/2019 3:11 pm : link
Barber
Banks
Manning
Collins
Carpenter
Hmm...  
Jan in DC : 2/5/2019 3:15 pm : link
I'd have to say

1 - LT
2 - Eli
3 - Tuck (or Banks)
4 - OBJ (Geaux Tigers)
5 - Saquon
Not a single vote  
Mike in Boston : 2/5/2019 3:17 pm : link
for anyone from the 1950's and early 1960's?
Tunnell? Rosey Brown? Gifford? Morisson?
RE: Not a single vote  
Mike in Boston : 2/5/2019 3:18 pm : link
In comment 14288203 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
for anyone from the 1950's and early 1960's?
Tunnell? Rosey Brown? Gifford? Morisson?


Oops. Missed a couple and some were added as I typed.
1. LT  
Beezer : 2/5/2019 3:19 pm : link
2. Phil
3. Rob Carpenter
4. Harry
5. John Mendenhall
RE: Not a single vote  
EricJ : 2/5/2019 3:20 pm : link
In comment 14288203 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
for anyone from the 1950's and early 1960's?
Tunnell? Rosey Brown? Gifford? Morisson?


to be fair, you need to have watched them to most likely have them as a favorite.
Extremely Difficult!!!  
Ed A. : 2/5/2019 3:21 pm : link
Three are many omitted, However, here are the ones that come to mind: Arnie Weinmeister, LT, Bavaro, Emlen "The Gremlen" Tunnell", Eli. My apologies to those I left out, there are quite a few.
RE: By Decade  
Jay in Toronto : 2/5/2019 3:21 pm : link
In comment 14288054 rnargi said:
Quote:
70s: Brad Van Pelt
80s: LT
90s: Jessie Armstead
00s: Michael Strahan
10s: Eli Manning


well done, for a girl ;)
RE: .....  
Jay in Toronto : 2/5/2019 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14288178 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Tommy Maddox
Anthony Mix
Jeff Hatch
Matt Dodge
Ben McAdoo


Welcome to Bizarro World.

Rocky Thompson would have made my list
best  
hankb1126 : 2/5/2019 3:24 pm : link
in no order

Gifford, Tayler,bavaro,katcavage and simms
LT  
Dave : 2/5/2019 3:29 pm : link
Simms
Bavaro
Eli
JLoad
No votes for  
VTDAD : 2/5/2019 3:32 pm : link
Joe Don Looney?
I’ll Play  
Trainmaster : 2/5/2019 3:35 pm : link
1. Eli
2. LT
3. Bavaro
4. Strahan
5. Jacobs

Honorable mention (and almost sure to make the list in the future) Barkley
Bavaro  
ArtVandelay : 2/5/2019 3:37 pm : link
Carson, Seubert, Joe Morris, Bradshaw. Tough choice between Jacobs and Bradshaw.
PLEASE  
Jay in Toronto : 2/5/2019 3:37 pm : link
no bad juju on SB

Sheesh!
ELI  
BBelle21 : 2/5/2019 3:52 pm : link
Snee
Seubert
Antrel
Jacobs
How anyone can not  
Doomster : 2/5/2019 4:03 pm : link
have Strahan in their top 5 is beyond me....
RE: How anyone can not  
Greg from LI : 2/5/2019 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14288269 Doomster said:
Quote:
have Strahan in their top 5 is beyond me....


Because this is favorites, not best players, and quite frankly Strahan was an asshole for most of his career.
Eli and LT are 1 and 2  
cjac : 2/5/2019 4:10 pm : link
Tiki was a top 5 and ruined it about 5 min after he retired.

I cant really name just 5, there are so many

Carson, Banks, Reasons, Burt, Marshall
Simms, Bavaro, Morris, Anderson, Oates, Jumbo Elliot

Strahan, Armstead, Sehorn
Toomer, Tiki

The entire O line from SB 42 -
Jacobs, Plax
Antonio Pierce, Tuck, Osi

then you have Saquon and Odell

cant limit it to 5

I can only speak about the last 35 Years.  
GGGmen : 2/5/2019 4:10 pm : link
My Favorites to date

1. LT-Easy Pick.
2. Eli- The good outweighs the occasional frustration.
3. Simms- Tough and gritty.
4. Strathan- Steady force
5. A. Jacobs-The big guy was a pleasure to watch.
B. Saquon-Sample size too small. Let’s hope for a healthy career.
C. Tiki-He could do it all including running his mouth.

Tough to limit to 5. Many greats left off.
Very tough naming just 5  
Rick in Dallas : 2/5/2019 4:14 pm : link
1. LT
2. Gifford
3. Bavaria
4. Strahan
5(tie) Eli and YAT
In order  
Scott in Montreal : 2/5/2019 4:14 pm : link
Harry Carson
Rodney Hampton
OJ Anderson
Lawrence Taylor
Justin Tuck
Mine.  
Brown Recluse : 2/5/2019 4:15 pm : link
1. Eli Manning
2. Phil Simms
3. Rich Seubert
4. Brandon Jacobs
5. Jason Sehorn

I also have to mention Domenik Hixon as sort of a 5a) because while he was here, he was without a doubt my favorite player on the team. Just a really tough guy and a good dude.
Here we go  
Rong5611 : 2/5/2019 4:16 pm : link

1. LT
2. Harry Carson
3. Eli Manning
4. Joe Morris
5. Mark Bavaro
Funny, I didn't even think of LT.  
Brown Recluse : 2/5/2019 4:18 pm : link
.
LT and the rest  
Steve in ATL : 2/5/2019 4:21 pm : link
1. LT
3. Eli Manning
3. Mark Bavaro
4. Harry Carson
5. Phil Simms
in order  
Vanzetti : 2/5/2019 4:24 pm : link
LT
Bavaro
Carson
Odell
Armstead
.  
idiotsavant : 2/5/2019 4:25 pm : link
LT. Carson
Deihl and Cruz (hehe, mocked both)
Banks and Canty and Diehl as voices on the radio.
Brandon Jacobs. Epic rambling power.
Gotta say I don't hate Plex. Playing injured that year.
Toast.""
Also
...Sehorn and his hot GF.
Snacks also  
idiotsavant : 2/5/2019 4:26 pm : link
Current crop?

Hernandez probably....Hill DT.
Tough, and in no order...  
bw in dc : 2/5/2019 4:32 pm : link
I'd go with all players from the Camelot Era...

LT
Banks
Simms
Bavaro
Pepper
This thread makes me think of some favorite moments with my favorite 5  
Buzzard64 : 2/5/2019 4:33 pm : link
Phil Simms- jawing on the San Fran sidelines with Ronnie Lott. You wanna talk trash? Lets do it.

Phil McConkey- No fair catch on the punt in the SB. Getting ROCKED and de-cleated. Will he be able to get up? Then jumping up off the turf with his fist pumping, a smile on his face. That all ya got?

LT- So many from the Crazed Dogs to All Day Long Baby.

Jim Burt- Gleefully skipping across the field after the SB win.
Bavaro  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/5/2019 4:39 pm : link
Bradshaw
Banks
Simms

Very tough to single out #5 from Carson, Mark Collins, Richie Seubert.

Maybe Tom Coughlin...
Tuck.  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/5/2019 4:40 pm : link
On and off the field with his literacy project.
RE: Bavaro  
bw in dc : 2/5/2019 4:41 pm : link
In comment 14288318 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
Bradshaw
Banks
Simms

Very tough to single out #5 from Carson, Mark Collins, Richie Seubert.

Maybe Tom Coughlin...


Collins was great corner. Highly underrated. Brilliant two way corner against the run and pass...
My favorite top 5 starts with Arnie Weinmeister  
carpoon : 2/5/2019 4:49 pm : link
then Jimmy Patton, Phil Simms, Saquon Barkley, Rosey Brown and Jack Stroud tied for fifth.
Mine  
Eman11 : 2/5/2019 4:58 pm : link
LT
Simms
Eli
Banks
Bavaro


OBJ and Saqoun could crack my list when their careers are over.
He is my list  
npd4432 : 2/5/2019 5:07 pm : link
1. Eli
2. Toomer
3. Sehorn
4. Strahan
5. Blackburn
my 5  
DonQuixote : 2/5/2019 5:07 pm : link
LT
Bavaro
Bradshaw
Simms
Eli

I wonder who SB or OBJ will pass on that list.

Honorable mentions:
Banks
Marshall
Carson
Nicks
Strahan
In chronological order:  
Jerry K : 2/5/2019 5:08 pm : link
1. Del Shofner
2. Brad Van Pelt
3. Lawrence Taylor
4. Hakeem Nicks
5. Saquon Barkley
RE: RE: Not a single vote  
Mike in Boston : 2/5/2019 5:15 pm : link
In comment 14288210 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14288203 Mike in Boston said:


Quote:


for anyone from the 1950's and early 1960's?
Tunnell? Rosey Brown? Gifford? Morisson?



to be fair, you need to have watched them to most likely have them as a favorite.


Are you suggesting I am too old for this :)
.  
noro9 : 2/5/2019 5:15 pm : link
Bob Tucker
LT
Armstead
Tiki
Tuck
Jack Stroud, Jim Katcavage, Andy Robustelli, Homer Jones, and  
SterlingArcher : 2/5/2019 5:16 pm : link
Eric Barnes.
.  
since1925 : 2/5/2019 5:22 pm : link
1 LT
2 LT
3 LT
4 LT
5 LT
6 Tarkenton
7 Gifford
8 Barkley
9 Bravaro
RE: RE: How anyone can not  
Joey in VA : 2/5/2019 5:27 pm : link
In comment 14288275 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14288269 Doomster said:


Quote:


have Strahan in their top 5 is beyond me....



Because this is favorites, not best players, and quite frankly Strahan was an asshole for most of his career.
See I didn't mind all that crap because on Sunday he absolutely brought it.
Too hard to narrow it down so I went with six and a consolation nod  
steve in ky : 2/5/2019 5:29 pm : link
LT, Ron Johnson, Carl "Spider" Lockhart, Eli, and Simms are probably a, put a gun to my head, the top six I think of. But even though not a very long Giants career Rob Carpenter is a player I enjoyed almost as much as anyone so he gets a nod.
Wow  
XBRONX : 2/5/2019 5:57 pm : link
no Leonard Marshall.
Favorites:  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/5/2019 6:01 pm : link
Strahan
LT
Eli
Hampton
Simms

Honorable Mentions: Hosstetler, Banks, Carson, Shockey, Bradshaw, Jacobs.
This is very hard keeping it to the top 5 ( Fan since 1976 )  
Rjanyg : 2/5/2019 7:16 pm : link
But here I go:
1. LT
2. Strahan
3. Eli
4. Simms
5. Armstead

2 QB’s and 3 Defense
My top 5...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/5/2019 7:33 pm : link
1 - Lawrence Taylor
2 - Rodney Hampton
3 - Jeremy Shockey
4 - Justin Tuck
5 - Eli
Sehorn is also an honorable mention of mine.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/5/2019 7:46 pm : link
Forgot him in my previous post. Damnit.
Top 1, 2 and 3 are easy...  
trueblueinpw : 2/5/2019 7:51 pm : link
1. Eli, and the older I get the more I love him because he’s a good person
2. LT. Man he could play like no other and I loved him as a kid. Not a good person though.
3. Simms, yeah, I haven’t gotten over it either Phil. Great, great Giant, deserved much better.
4. Banks, who I still love on the radio
5. Rodney Hampton, who’s also done good things in his post Giant career


Mine, in no order  
10thAve : 2/5/2019 7:58 pm : link
Eli
Osi
Gary Reasons
Corey Webster
Ike Hilliard
My favorites are  
yalebowl : 2/5/2019 8:27 pm : link
1. Joe Morrison
2. George Martin
3. Ron Johnson
4. Amani Toomer
5. Jason Sehorn
It begins and ends with only one name  
Jimmy Googs : 2/5/2019 8:28 pm : link
James Brewer
Ok  
BrianLeonard23 : 2/5/2019 8:37 pm : link
Eli Manning
Tom Coughlin
Michael Strahan
Justin Tuck
Amani Toomer
Couldn't do just 5  
Daniel in Kentucky : 2/5/2019 8:50 pm : link
1.) Eli
2.) Parcells
3.) Couglin
4.) LT
5.) Bavaro
6.) Strahan
7.) Simms
8.) Barkley
9.) Sehorn
10.) Banks
If u were a fan during the 1980s and don't have Mark Bavaro  
Jimmy Googs : 2/5/2019 9:10 pm : link
on your list...that tells me something about you.
1) Eli Manning  
adamg : 2/5/2019 9:16 pm : link
2) Michael Strahan
3) Odell Beckham
4) Tiki Bahbah
5) Sam Garnes
Mine  
superspynyg : 2/5/2019 9:16 pm : link
LT, Bavaro, Eli, Tiki, Simms
In Order  
Darth Paul : 2/5/2019 9:19 pm : link
1. LT
2. Eli
3. Bavaro
4. Strahan
5. Bradshaw & Jacobs...yes they count as one
This is right up there with, which one of my kids do I save..  
RickJames : 2/5/2019 9:47 pm : link
LT
Bavaro
Phil McConkey
Pepper Johnson
Hakeem Nicks

Honorable mentions to Howard Cross and Maurice Carthon
RE: If u were a fan during the 1980s and don't have Mark Bavaro  
Rjanyg : 2/5/2019 11:13 pm : link
In comment 14288508 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
on your list...that tells me something about you.


I kinda agree, so I will add Bavaria for 5th on my list in a tie with Armstead. 6 would be Rich Suebert
RE: .  
bw in dc : 2/5/2019 11:50 pm : link
In comment 14288363 noro9 said:
Quote:
Bob Tucker
LT
Armstead
Tiki
Tuck


Never saw him play but Bob Tucker was my uncle’s favorite player.
Mine  
Giants_Rock : 12:07 am : link
Sam Huff
Fran Tarkenton
Harry Carson
LT
Tiki

Honerable mention...Carl Banks, Strahan, OBJ, Barkley
Hmmm favorites makes it interesting  
Torrag : 2:18 am : link
In no particular order>>>

Parcells
Bavaro
Simms
Eli
LT
I didn't put Ron Johnson, my bad, but his career was so short.  
BlueLou'sBack : 3:28 am : link
When I first started watching them, Ron Johnson was the team's best player by a greater margin than LT or
Stray would come to be later, and he was a great and humble human being, unlike the latter two. And that team had Fran Tarkenton and Bob Tucker, damn good players. But Johnson was something special.
ALFRED PUPUNU!  
Brown Recluse : 6:29 am : link
.
.  
Anakim : 7:00 am : link
1) Eli Manning
2) Saquon Barkley
3) Jeremy Shockey
4) Lawrence Taylor
5) Michael Barrow
.  
jlukes : 8:26 am : link
1) Eli
2) Jacobs
3) Osi
4) Strahan
5) Armstead
No room for QB's with only five.  
wgenesis123 : 8:28 am : link
Brad Van Pelt, Harry Carson, LT, Strahan, and Bavaro.
You could easily do a thread a day with top five by position.  
wgenesis123 : 8:32 am : link
.
My Top 5  
Jim in NH : 11:25 am : link
1) Lawrence Taylor
2) Roosevelt Grier
3) Joe Morrison
4) Spider Lockhart
5) Yelverton A. Tittle
ELI...  
x meadowlander : 11:27 am : link
...Bavaro
LT
Tiki
Banks
Wait a decade and ask again...  
x meadowlander : 11:34 am : link
...watch the change in Eli Manning's value to fans.

When listing, I really thought back to when my greatest thrills as a fan were.

Eli's 2 Super Bowl 'drives' are unparalleled. He's first.

Bavaro - it was his personality as much as his skill level. A quiet bruiser, the NYC media absolutely LOVED him, he was a excellent route runner and receiver, impossible to tackle and a textbook, punishing blocker - and when he caught that first TD in SBXXI right in front of me, I teared up.

LT is the most talented player the Giants have ever had, period. Not exactly lovable, but so much fucking fun to watch, I STILL spin highlight reels occasionally. He was simply unbelievable.
Favs  
PEEJ : 11:35 am : link
Joe Morrison
John Mendenhall
Harry Carson
Dave Jennings
Mark Bavaro
Fab Five  
FanMan : 12:00 pm : link
1 - LT
2 - Simms
3 - Bavaro
4 - Troy Archer
5 - Banks
Here's mine  
PatersonPlank : 12:55 pm : link
1) LT
2) Eli
3) Ron Johnson
4) Bavaro
5) Mendenhall

Honorable Mention (random guys I liked); Earnest Gray, Brad Van Pelt, Nicks, Jumbo
My Favorites  
Frank from CA : 1:29 pm : link
1) Harry Carson
2) Lawrence Taylor
3) Michael Strahan
4) Justin Tuck
5) Spider Lockhart
RE: Here's mine  
x meadowlander : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 14288999 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
1) LT
2) Eli
3) Ron Johnson
4) Bavaro
5) Mendenhall

Honorable Mention (random guys I liked); Earnest Gray, Brad Van Pelt, Nicks, Jumbo


When I do go to Giant games, it's always wearing my Van Pelt jersey. Back when I first became a fan, he, Harry Carson and Dave Jennings were the only Pro Bowlers on the team.

Confuses people. What's with these youngsters who don't remember linebackers from 40 years ago?? COME ON!!
RE: Here's mine  
BlueLou'sBack : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 14288999 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
1) LT
2) Eli
3) Ron Johnson
4) Bavaro
5) Mendenhall

Honorable Mention (random guys I liked); Earnest Gray, Brad Van Pelt, Nicks, Jumbo


My bad leaving Ron Johnson off my list. Great under-rated player, great guy, a very bright light amidst a lot of darkness back then.
Been a fan since 1942, impossible to keep it to five.......  
Phil in Joisey : 2:51 pm : link
L.T.
Phil Simms
Frank Gifford
Sam Huff
Em Tunnell
Homer Jones
Kyle Rote
Y.A. Tittle
Eli
Rosey Brown
Andy Robustelli
#1) Mark Bavaro  
Ali Haji-Sheikh : 3:56 pm : link
#2)LT
#3)Carl Banks
#4)Phil Simms
#5)Chris Snee
Since I've Been Watching in the Mid Seventies.....  
53inCanton : 4:25 pm : link
.... I Like Defense and Running the Ball

Harry Carson

LT

Carl Banks

Tiki

Joe Morris
Fred Dryer  
FredDryer89 : 4:40 pm : link
John Mendenhall
OJ Anderson
Fran Tarkington
Dave Diehl
Top 5 Giants  
rlc2113 : 5:10 pm : link
I've been around a long time.
1. Emlen Tunnel
2. LT
3. Eli Manning
4. Mark Bavarro
5. Saquan Barkley
Honorable mention , YA Tittle
