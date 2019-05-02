Your top 5 favorite Giants ever... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/5/2019 1:11 pm I'm bored at work. Who are your top 5 Giants that you were fortunate to root for?



1) Eli, 2) Tuck, 3) Toomer, 4) Hampton, 5) Bradshaw.

Kind of hard to narrow down but jtfuoco : 2/5/2019 1:14 pm : link 1)LT 2)Eli 3)Brandon Jacobs 4)Charles Way 5)Seahorn

can't pick just five, but off the top of my head - Del Shofner : 2/5/2019 1:15 pm : link Shofner, LT, Strahan, Seubert and Jacobs.

Born in 94 HoodieGelo : 2/5/2019 1:17 pm : link so I never got to see LT or anyone like that so I'll base it on who I remember watching. 5) Cruz 4) Jacobs 3) Shockey 2) Strahan 1) Eli

Top 5 djstat : 2/5/2019 1:17 pm : link Strahan

Eli

Cruz

Hampton

Armstead



**LT was awesome but he was winding down when I followed so closely.

Tough call 81_Great_Dane : 2/5/2019 1:18 pm : link 1) Phil Simms 2) Ron Johnson 3) Harry Carson 4) Rob Carpenter ...



I'm gonna have to think about #5. LT, Joe Morris, Tiki... I liked Bob Tucker and Tarkenton when I was a kid... Eli, Bavaro... and those three receivers whose careers were too short: Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz. Hmm

LT Simms Bavaro Eli Jacobs Thegratefulhead : 2/5/2019 1:18 pm : link Really, all of the players and coaches on the championship teams.

good one Giants86 : 2/5/2019 1:19 pm : link 1. LT

2. Mark Collins (who i am getting to know now)

3 Eli Manning

4 Phil Simms

5. Carl Banks





Good question.... dep026 : 2/5/2019 1:23 pm : link 1. Eli

2. LT

3. Strahan

4. Toomer

5. Mckenzie

LT mfsd : 2/5/2019 1:25 pm : link Jacobs

Simms

Eli

Bavaro





Lt, Eli, Jacobs, obj eli4life : 2/5/2019 1:25 pm : link New to the list saquon at #5

. RIZZBIZZ : 2/5/2019 1:31 pm : link Ike Hilliard tough sob

Howard cross

Eli

Bavaro

...and the usual suspects

Mine Post Time : 2/5/2019 1:36 pm : link 1) Eli Manning

2) Mark Bavaro

3) Phil Simms

4) Bob Tucker

5) Ron Johnson

LT, Eli, Harry Carson, Tuck... Crispino : 2/5/2019 1:37 pm : link and Tiki (as a player, not post career).

Cool thread GiantsRage2007 : 2/5/2019 1:40 pm : link #1 - LT of course. The best I ever saw.

#2 - Tuck. A monster. Fuck Flozell Adams btw.

#3 - Tiki. Really was a horse his last 3 yrs. Carried them.

#4 - Shockey. Brought attitude and a monster game w him.

#5 - Cruz. 2011 alone was magical. The SF game. OMG.

#1 Fran Tarkenton BamaBlue : 2/5/2019 1:40 pm : link #2 Lawrence Taylor

#3 Homer Jones

#4 Joe Morris

#5 Dave Meggett

By Decade rnargi : 2/5/2019 1:46 pm : link 70s: Brad Van Pelt

80s: LT

90s: Jessie Armstead

00s: Michael Strahan

10s: Eli Manning

Eli Chris684 : 2/5/2019 1:48 pm : link Strahan

Armstead

Jacobs

Rolle

. Diver_Down : 2/5/2019 1:52 pm : link 1. Eli

2. Tiki

3. Jacobs

4. Shockey

5. Barkley



Loved watching the LT the player, but I can't put a child rapist on a pedestal. It is sickening to me to see fans parade around in their LT jersey.

Bavaro is my hands down #1 Matt M. : 2/5/2019 1:53 pm : link LT, Simms, Eli, Hampton probably round out the top 5, in no particular order.

This is a difficult task... bradshaw44 : 2/5/2019 1:55 pm : link Eli, Bradshaw, LT, Phil Simms, McConkey/Bavaro.

My personal favorites, not necessarily who I think was the best. truebluelarry : 2/5/2019 1:55 pm : link Just a list of guys I enjoyed rooting for and watching play.



1) Phil Simms

2) Rob Carpenter

3) Jessie Armstead

4) Ottis Anderson

5) Rodney Hampton



I can envision Saquon Barkley up there one day.

Eli, YAT, Bavaro, LT, OBJ Giants61 : 2/5/2019 1:56 pm : link When the time comes one of the above will hopefully be replaced by Barkley

Mine Boatie Warrant : 2/5/2019 2:03 pm : link LT - Best Player ever



Bavaro - Silent killer



Strahan - Smile and passion for the game



Jumbo Elliot - name alone



Saquon - Gives hope where little has been

Mine kes722 : 2/5/2019 2:04 pm : link Eli

Jacobs

Will Allen (hung out a couple times....great guy)

Jeff Hostetler

Jonas Seawright 😂

1. Eli bceagle05 : 2/5/2019 2:04 pm : link 2. Bavaro

3. Simms

4. Tuck

5. Snee

Eli Ira : 2/5/2019 2:06 pm : link Carson

Strahan

Sehorn

Barnes

Too many GiantEgo : 2/5/2019 2:07 pm : link When one stops to think about it the Giants have had in incredible number of tough heroic players over the past 30 years. The fans really don't appreciate the the success this franchise has enjoyed compared to most others.

Even after rounding out a top 10 Matt M. : 2/5/2019 2:09 pm : link I had plenty of guys I didn't mention who really were/are favorites of mine. Just in my lifetime, there is a wealth of players to have loved.

Good, tough question! Do you mean as they were playing? sb from NYT Forum : 2/5/2019 2:11 pm : link Simms

LT

Armstead

Tiki

Jacobs



Might be different now because Tiki turned out to be kind of a douche. But he was awesome 2000-2006, and I sure as shit routed for him then!

It is hard to limit it to 5 arniefez : 2/5/2019 2:11 pm : link LT

Simms

Banks

Bavaro

Eli

#1 Eli, #2 Eli, #3 Eli, #4 Eli, #5 Eli exiled : 2/5/2019 2:12 pm : link But seriously:

#1 Eli

#2 Carson

#3 Tuck

#4 and #5: Some combination of LT, Strahan, Van Pelt, Jacobs, Bavaro, and some days Osi



Before too long, I think Barkley will be on this list.



my 5 Pep22 : 2/5/2019 2:15 pm : link 1)LT 2)Simms 3)Strahan 4)Tiki 5)Sehorn



Saquon could rise to 1a alongside LT very soon

Only 5, Been Watching The Giants Over 60 Years pa_giant_fan : 2/5/2019 2:18 pm : link 1) LT

2) Frank Gifford

3) Mark Bavaro

4) Joe Morrison

5) Eli Manning

5b)Sam Huff









One guy not mentioned yet: yatqb : 2/5/2019 2:18 pm : link Rosey Brown -- the best LT in football at the time and all class.



My others: LT, Simms, Eli, YA. Hard to leave so many guys off; Bavaro, Spider, Snee, Carson, Strahan, Rocky Thompson.





My top 5 fav in no particular order RomanWH : 2/5/2019 2:19 pm : link 1. LT

2. Brandon Jacobs

3. David Tyree

4. Eli Manning

5. Tied between Antonio Pierce/Shaun O'Hara

Eli, Shockey, Jacobs, Sehorn, Bavaro speedywheels : 2/5/2019 2:23 pm : link Not in any particular order

My List Joeguido : 2/5/2019 2:24 pm : link 1. LT

2. Eli

3. Strahan

4. Bavaro

5. Saquon (Yes already one of my favorites)

. Go Terps : 2/5/2019 2:27 pm : link Eli

Simms

LT

Banks

Tyree (I hope this fucking guy lives 1,000 years of a happy life)

my 5 floridagiantsfan : 2/5/2019 2:28 pm : link 1. LT

2. Bavaro

3. Rosey Brown - best tackle in Giants history

4. Charley Connely - original Ole Miss QB

5. Strahan

okay SirYesSir : 2/5/2019 2:30 pm : link 1. Mark Bavaro

2. Phil Simms

3. Michael Strahan

4. Brandon Jacobs

5. Plaxico Burress

MY favorite 5 Buzzard64 : 2/5/2019 2:31 pm : link LT of course, best ever.

Phil Simms, one tough SOB

Eli Manning, 2 Superbowls

Phil McConkey, Attitude and toughness

Jim Burt, skipping across the field after winning the SB

This is a good thread exiled : 2/5/2019 2:32 pm : link Your list reveals a lot about you as a fan--you know, what kind of football you like to watch and and what you value in a player: elite skill, toughness, leadership, etc.



It also reveals your age.

This list is during their playing years. No. 5 esp Drewcon40 : 2/5/2019 2:33 pm : link 1. Bavaro

2. Jason Sehorn

3. LT

4. Jeremy Shockey

5. Tiki Barber (I get how he ended his career and his post playing career did not go that great but I loved Tiki pre 2007.)





Giants86 Marty866b : 2/5/2019 2:35 pm : link Please tell Mark that I want to contact him. Please tell him it's Marty from Sportstuff. I know Mark well enough that he gave me 7 free tickets to Super Bowl 25.Just lost touch with him over the years. If you speak to him let me know here and I will figure out how to give you a contact number.Thanks.

Favorite Giants:

1-Mark Collins

2-LT

3-William Roberts

4-John Washington

5-Leonard Marshall

I had the pleasure of getting to spend some time with my favorite 5.

Very Tough Task Jay in Toronto : 2/5/2019 2:39 pm : link These are guys I rooted for/liked -- not necessarily the best



Alex Webster (my first)

Harry Carson

Tiki Barber (only as a player)

Spider Lockhart

Homer Jones

Eli... Phatbrew : 2/5/2019 2:40 pm : link Spider

Bob tucker

Carson

Lt reluctantly



Bavaro is #1 for me easily... John In CO : 2/5/2019 2:42 pm : link This is REALLY tough...leaving out a lot of great players!



2. LT

3. Banks

4. Strahan

5. Barber



And my personal Honorable Mention who I KNOW wont end up on anyone else's list......Jim Steinke:). He was one of my favorites from when I was in HS.No one else but me. I went to my first Giants game in 1976, Giants beat the Skins 12-9.I think it might have been their first victory in the new stadium too. I was like 13, and he must have done something good that game. So there...

Not in order Doubledeuce22 : 2/5/2019 2:47 pm : link Eli Manning

Keith Hamilton

Michael Strahan

Rich Seubert

Rodney Hampton

And my ALL TIME favorite... rnargi : 2/5/2019 2:50 pm : link Dorsey Levens....he was impressive against the Eagles.

Sam Huff VTDAD : 2/5/2019 3:01 pm : link LT

Eli

Bavaro

Schofner





Here are mine... EricJ : 2/5/2019 3:10 pm : link Doug Kotar - RIP

John Tuggle - RIP

Mark Herzlich

In no particular order RinR : 2/5/2019 3:11 pm : link Barber

Banks

Manning

Collins

Carpenter

RE: Not a single vote Mike in Boston : 2/5/2019 3:18 pm : link

Quote: for anyone from the 1950's and early 1960's?

Tunnell? Rosey Brown? Gifford? Morisson?



Oops. Missed a couple and some were added as I typed. In comment 14288203 Mike in Boston said:Oops. Missed a couple and some were added as I typed.

1. LT Beezer : 2/5/2019 3:19 pm : link 2. Phil

3. Rob Carpenter

4. Harry

5. John Mendenhall

RE: Not a single vote EricJ : 2/5/2019 3:20 pm : link

Quote: for anyone from the 1950's and early 1960's?

Tunnell? Rosey Brown? Gifford? Morisson?



to be fair, you need to have watched them to most likely have them as a favorite. In comment 14288203 Mike in Boston said:to be fair, you need to have watched them to most likely have them as a favorite.

Extremely Difficult!!! Ed A. : 2/5/2019 3:21 pm : link Three are many omitted, However, here are the ones that come to mind: Arnie Weinmeister, LT, Bavaro, Emlen "The Gremlen" Tunnell", Eli. My apologies to those I left out, there are quite a few.

RE: ..... Jay in Toronto : 2/5/2019 3:22 pm : link

Quote: Tommy Maddox

Anthony Mix

Jeff Hatch

Matt Dodge

Ben McAdoo





Welcome to Bizarro World.



Rocky Thompson would have made my list In comment 14288178 Route 9 said:Welcome to Bizarro World.Rocky Thompson would have made my list

best hankb1126 : 2/5/2019 3:24 pm : link in no order



Gifford, Tayler,bavaro,katcavage and simms

LT Dave : 2/5/2019 3:29 pm : link Simms

Bavaro

Eli

JLoad

No votes for VTDAD : 2/5/2019 3:32 pm : link Joe Don Looney?

I’ll Play Trainmaster : 2/5/2019 3:35 pm : link 1. Eli

2. LT

3. Bavaro

4. Strahan

5. Jacobs



Honorable mention (and almost sure to make the list in the future) Barkley

Bavaro ArtVandelay : 2/5/2019 3:37 pm : link Carson, Seubert, Joe Morris, Bradshaw. Tough choice between Jacobs and Bradshaw.

ELI BBelle21 : 2/5/2019 3:52 pm : link Snee

Seubert

Antrel

Jacobs

How anyone can not Doomster : 2/5/2019 4:03 pm : link have Strahan in their top 5 is beyond me....

RE: How anyone can not Greg from LI : 2/5/2019 4:07 pm : link

Quote: have Strahan in their top 5 is beyond me....



Because this is favorites, not best players, and quite frankly Strahan was an asshole for most of his career. In comment 14288269 Doomster said:Because this is favorites, not best players, and quite frankly Strahan was an asshole for most of his career.

Eli and LT are 1 and 2 cjac : 2/5/2019 4:10 pm : link Tiki was a top 5 and ruined it about 5 min after he retired.



I cant really name just 5, there are so many



Carson, Banks, Reasons, Burt, Marshall

Simms, Bavaro, Morris, Anderson, Oates, Jumbo Elliot



Strahan, Armstead, Sehorn

Toomer, Tiki



The entire O line from SB 42 -

Jacobs, Plax

Antonio Pierce, Tuck, Osi



then you have Saquon and Odell



cant limit it to 5





I can only speak about the last 35 Years. GGGmen : 2/5/2019 4:10 pm : link My Favorites to date



1. LT-Easy Pick.

2. Eli- The good outweighs the occasional frustration.

3. Simms- Tough and gritty.

4. Strathan- Steady force

5. A. Jacobs-The big guy was a pleasure to watch.

B. Saquon-Sample size too small. Let’s hope for a healthy career.

C. Tiki-He could do it all including running his mouth.



Tough to limit to 5. Many greats left off.

Mine. Brown Recluse : 2/5/2019 4:15 pm : link 1. Eli Manning

2. Phil Simms

3. Rich Seubert

4. Brandon Jacobs

5. Jason Sehorn



I also have to mention Domenik Hixon as sort of a 5a) because while he was here, he was without a doubt my favorite player on the team. Just a really tough guy and a good dude.

Here we go Rong5611 : 2/5/2019 4:16 pm : link

1. LT

2. Harry Carson

3. Eli Manning

4. Joe Morris

5. Mark Bavaro

in order Vanzetti : 2/5/2019 4:24 pm : link LT

Bavaro

Carson

Odell

Armstead

. idiotsavant : 2/5/2019 4:25 pm : link LT. Carson

Deihl and Cruz (hehe, mocked both)

Banks and Canty and Diehl as voices on the radio.

Brandon Jacobs. Epic rambling power.

Gotta say I don't hate Plex. Playing injured that year.

Toast.""

Also

...Sehorn and his hot GF.

This thread makes me think of some favorite moments with my favorite 5 Buzzard64 : 2/5/2019 4:33 pm : link Phil Simms- jawing on the San Fran sidelines with Ronnie Lott. You wanna talk trash? Lets do it.



Phil McConkey- No fair catch on the punt in the SB. Getting ROCKED and de-cleated. Will he be able to get up? Then jumping up off the turf with his fist pumping, a smile on his face. That all ya got?



LT- So many from the Crazed Dogs to All Day Long Baby.



Jim Burt- Gleefully skipping across the field after the SB win.

Bavaro BlueLou'sBack : 2/5/2019 4:39 pm : link Bradshaw

Banks

Simms



Very tough to single out #5 from Carson, Mark Collins, Richie Seubert.



Maybe Tom Coughlin...

Tuck. BlueLou'sBack : 2/5/2019 4:40 pm : link On and off the field with his literacy project.

RE: Bavaro bw in dc : 2/5/2019 4:41 pm : link

Quote: Bradshaw

Banks

Simms



Very tough to single out #5 from Carson, Mark Collins, Richie Seubert.



Maybe Tom Coughlin...



Collins was great corner. Highly underrated. Brilliant two way corner against the run and pass... In comment 14288318 BlueLou'sBack said:Collins was great corner. Highly underrated. Brilliant two way corner against the run and pass...

My favorite top 5 starts with Arnie Weinmeister carpoon : 2/5/2019 4:49 pm : link then Jimmy Patton, Phil Simms, Saquon Barkley, Rosey Brown and Jack Stroud tied for fifth.

Mine Eman11 : 2/5/2019 4:58 pm : link LT

Simms

Eli

Banks

Bavaro





OBJ and Saqoun could crack my list when their careers are over.

He is my list npd4432 : 2/5/2019 5:07 pm : link 1. Eli

2. Toomer

3. Sehorn

4. Strahan

5. Blackburn

my 5 DonQuixote : 2/5/2019 5:07 pm : link LT

Bavaro

Bradshaw

Simms

Eli



I wonder who SB or OBJ will pass on that list.



Honorable mentions:

Banks

Marshall

Carson

Nicks

Strahan

In chronological order: Jerry K : 2/5/2019 5:08 pm : link 1. Del Shofner

2. Brad Van Pelt

3. Lawrence Taylor

4. Hakeem Nicks

5. Saquon Barkley

RE: RE: Not a single vote Mike in Boston : 2/5/2019 5:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14288203 Mike in Boston said:





Quote:





for anyone from the 1950's and early 1960's?

Tunnell? Rosey Brown? Gifford? Morisson?







to be fair, you need to have watched them to most likely have them as a favorite.



Are you suggesting I am too old for this :) In comment 14288210 EricJ said:Are you suggesting I am too old for this :)

. noro9 : 2/5/2019 5:15 pm : link Bob Tucker

LT

Armstead

Tiki

Tuck

Jack Stroud, Jim Katcavage, Andy Robustelli, Homer Jones, and SterlingArcher : 2/5/2019 5:16 pm : link Eric Barnes.

. since1925 : 2/5/2019 5:22 pm : link 1 LT

2 LT

3 LT

4 LT

5 LT

6 Tarkenton

7 Gifford

8 Barkley

9 Bravaro

RE: RE: How anyone can not Joey in VA : 2/5/2019 5:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14288269 Doomster said:





Quote:





have Strahan in their top 5 is beyond me....







Because this is favorites, not best players, and quite frankly Strahan was an asshole for most of his career. See I didn't mind all that crap because on Sunday he absolutely brought it. In comment 14288275 Greg from LI said:See I didn't mind all that crap because on Sunday he absolutely brought it.

Too hard to narrow it down so I went with six and a consolation nod steve in ky : 2/5/2019 5:29 pm : link LT, Ron Johnson, Carl "Spider" Lockhart, Eli, and Simms are probably a, put a gun to my head, the top six I think of. But even though not a very long Giants career Rob Carpenter is a player I enjoyed almost as much as anyone so he gets a nod.

This is very hard keeping it to the top 5 ( Fan since 1976 ) Rjanyg : 2/5/2019 7:16 pm : link But here I go:

1. LT

2. Strahan

3. Eli

4. Simms

5. Armstead



2 QB’s and 3 Defense

My top 5... shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/5/2019 7:33 pm : link 1 - Lawrence Taylor

2 - Rodney Hampton

3 - Jeremy Shockey

4 - Justin Tuck

5 - Eli

Top 1, 2 and 3 are easy... trueblueinpw : 2/5/2019 7:51 pm : link 1. Eli, and the older I get the more I love him because he’s a good person

2. LT. Man he could play like no other and I loved him as a kid. Not a good person though.

3. Simms, yeah, I haven’t gotten over it either Phil. Great, great Giant, deserved much better.

4. Banks, who I still love on the radio

5. Rodney Hampton, who’s also done good things in his post Giant career







Mine, in no order 10thAve : 2/5/2019 7:58 pm : link Eli

Osi

Gary Reasons

Corey Webster

Ike Hilliard



My favorites are yalebowl : 2/5/2019 8:27 pm : link 1. Joe Morrison

2. George Martin

3. Ron Johnson

4. Amani Toomer

5. Jason Sehorn

Ok BrianLeonard23 : 2/5/2019 8:37 pm : link Eli Manning

Tom Coughlin

Michael Strahan

Justin Tuck

Amani Toomer

If u were a fan during the 1980s and don't have Mark Bavaro Jimmy Googs : 2/5/2019 9:10 pm : link on your list...that tells me something about you.

1) Eli Manning adamg : 2/5/2019 9:16 pm : link 2) Michael Strahan

3) Odell Beckham

4) Tiki Bahbah

5) Sam Garnes

In Order Darth Paul : 2/5/2019 9:19 pm : link 1. LT

2. Eli

3. Bavaro

4. Strahan

5. Bradshaw & Jacobs...yes they count as one

This is right up there with, which one of my kids do I save.. RickJames : 2/5/2019 9:47 pm : link LT

Bavaro

Phil McConkey

Pepper Johnson

Hakeem Nicks



Honorable mentions to Howard Cross and Maurice Carthon

RE: If u were a fan during the 1980s and don't have Mark Bavaro Rjanyg : 2/5/2019 11:13 pm : link

Quote: on your list...that tells me something about you.



I kinda agree, so I will add Bavaria for 5th on my list in a tie with Armstead. 6 would be Rich Suebert In comment 14288508 Jimmy Googs said:I kinda agree, so I will add Bavaria for 5th on my list in a tie with Armstead. 6 would be Rich Suebert

RE: . bw in dc : 2/5/2019 11:50 pm : link

Quote: Bob Tucker

LT

Armstead

Tiki

Tuck



Never saw him play but Bob Tucker was my uncle’s favorite player. In comment 14288363 noro9 said:Never saw him play but Bob Tucker was my uncle’s favorite player.

Mine Giants_Rock : 12:07 am : link Sam Huff

Fran Tarkenton

Harry Carson

LT

Tiki



Honerable mention...Carl Banks, Strahan, OBJ, Barkley



Hmmm favorites makes it interesting Torrag : 2:18 am : link In no particular order>>>



Parcells

Bavaro

Simms

Eli

LT

I didn't put Ron Johnson, my bad, but his career was so short. BlueLou'sBack : 3:28 am : link When I first started watching them, Ron Johnson was the team's best player by a greater margin than LT or

Stray would come to be later, and he was a great and humble human being, unlike the latter two. And that team had Fran Tarkenton and Bob Tucker, damn good players. But Johnson was something special.

. Anakim : 7:00 am : link 1) Eli Manning

2) Saquon Barkley

3) Jeremy Shockey

4) Lawrence Taylor

5) Michael Barrow

. jlukes : 8:26 am : link 1) Eli

2) Jacobs

3) Osi

4) Strahan

5) Armstead

No room for QB's with only five. wgenesis123 : 8:28 am : link Brad Van Pelt, Harry Carson, LT, Strahan, and Bavaro.

You could easily do a thread a day with top five by position. wgenesis123 : 8:32 am : link .

Wait a decade and ask again... x meadowlander : 11:34 am : link ...watch the change in Eli Manning's value to fans.



When listing, I really thought back to when my greatest thrills as a fan were.



Eli's 2 Super Bowl 'drives' are unparalleled. He's first.



Bavaro - it was his personality as much as his skill level. A quiet bruiser, the NYC media absolutely LOVED him, he was a excellent route runner and receiver, impossible to tackle and a textbook, punishing blocker - and when he caught that first TD in SBXXI right in front of me, I teared up.



LT is the most talented player the Giants have ever had, period. Not exactly lovable, but so much fucking fun to watch, I STILL spin highlight reels occasionally. He was simply unbelievable.

Favs PEEJ : 11:35 am : link Joe Morrison

John Mendenhall

Harry Carson

Dave Jennings

Mark Bavaro

Fab Five FanMan : 12:00 pm : link 1 - LT

2 - Simms

3 - Bavaro

4 - Troy Archer

5 - Banks

Here's mine PatersonPlank : 12:55 pm : link 1) LT

2) Eli

3) Ron Johnson

4) Bavaro

5) Mendenhall



Honorable Mention (random guys I liked); Earnest Gray, Brad Van Pelt, Nicks, Jumbo

RE: Here's mine x meadowlander : 2:15 pm : link

Quote: 1) LT

2) Eli

3) Ron Johnson

4) Bavaro

5) Mendenhall



Honorable Mention (random guys I liked); Earnest Gray, Brad Van Pelt, Nicks, Jumbo



When I do go to Giant games, it's always wearing my Van Pelt jersey. Back when I first became a fan, he, Harry Carson and Dave Jennings were the only Pro Bowlers on the team.



Confuses people. What's with these youngsters who don't remember linebackers from 40 years ago?? COME ON!! In comment 14288999 PatersonPlank said:When I do go to Giant games, it's always wearing my Van Pelt jersey. Back when I first became a fan, he, Harry Carson and Dave Jennings were the only Pro Bowlers on the team.Confuses people. What's with these youngsters who don't remember linebackers from 40 years ago?? COME ON!!

RE: Here's mine BlueLou'sBack : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: 1) LT

2) Eli

3) Ron Johnson

4) Bavaro

5) Mendenhall



Honorable Mention (random guys I liked); Earnest Gray, Brad Van Pelt, Nicks, Jumbo



My bad leaving Ron Johnson off my list. Great under-rated player, great guy, a very bright light amidst a lot of darkness back then. In comment 14288999 PatersonPlank said:My bad leaving Ron Johnson off my list. Great under-rated player, great guy, a very bright light amidst a lot of darkness back then.

Been a fan since 1942, impossible to keep it to five....... Phil in Joisey : 2:51 pm : link L.T.

Phil Simms

Frank Gifford

Sam Huff

Em Tunnell

Homer Jones

Kyle Rote

Y.A. Tittle

Eli

Rosey Brown

Andy Robustelli

Since I've Been Watching in the Mid Seventies..... 53inCanton : 4:25 pm : link .... I Like Defense and Running the Ball



Harry Carson



LT



Carl Banks



Tiki



Joe Morris

Fred Dryer FredDryer89 : 4:40 pm : link John Mendenhall

OJ Anderson

Fran Tarkington

Dave Diehl