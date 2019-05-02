Your top 5 favorite Giants ever...

I'm bored at work. Who are your top 5 Giants that you were fortunate to root for?
1) Eli, 2) Tuck, 3) Toomer, 4) Hampton, 5) Bradshaw.
1)LT 2)Eli 3)Brandon Jacobs 4)Charles Way 5)Seahorn
Shofner, LT, Strahan, Seubert and Jacobs.
1. Eli
2. LT
3. Bradshaw
4. Bavaro
5. Armstead
Armstead
LT
Strahan
Bavaro
Justin Tuck
so I never got to see LT or anyone like that so I'll base it on who I remember watching. 5) Cruz 4) Jacobs 3) Shockey 2) Strahan 1) Eli
Strahan
Eli
Cruz
Hampton
Armstead
**LT was awesome but he was winding down when I followed so closely.
1) Phil Simms 2) Ron Johnson 3) Harry Carson 4) Rob Carpenter ...
I'm gonna have to think about #5. LT, Joe Morris, Tiki... I liked Bob Tucker and Tarkenton when I was a kid... Eli, Bavaro... and those three receivers whose careers were too short: Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz. Hmm
Really, all of the players and coaches on the championship teams.
1. LT
2. Mark Collins (who i am getting to know now)
3 Eli Manning
4 Phil Simms
5. Carl Banks
Simms Strahan Armstead Odell
Carson, Jack Gregory, Simms, Bavaro.
1. Eli
2. LT
3. Strahan
4. Toomer
5. Mckenzie
New to the list saquon at #5
1-Eli
2-LT
3-Erich Barnes
4-Spider Lockhart
5a-Frank Gifford
5b-Tittle
Ike Hilliard tough sob
Howard cross
Eli
Bavaro
...and the usual suspects
1) Eli Manning
2) Mark Bavaro
3) Phil Simms
4) Bob Tucker
5) Ron Johnson
and Tiki (as a player, not post career).
Eli
Simms
LT
Carson
Strahan
#1 - LT of course. The best I ever saw.
#2 - Tuck. A monster. Fuck Flozell Adams btw.
#3 - Tiki. Really was a horse his last 3 yrs. Carried them.
#4 - Shockey. Brought attitude and a monster game w him.
#5 - Cruz. 2011 alone was magical. The SF game. OMG.
#2 Lawrence Taylor
#3 Homer Jones
#4 Joe Morris
#5 Dave Meggett
LT, Phil Simms, Mark Collins, Jessie Armstead, Ahmad Bradshaw
70s: Brad Van Pelt
80s: LT
90s: Jessie Armstead
00s: Michael Strahan
10s: Eli Manning
Strahan
Armstead
Jacobs
Rolle
1. Eli
2. Tiki
3. Jacobs
4. Shockey
5. Barkley
Loved watching the LT the player, but I can't put a child rapist on a pedestal. It is sickening to me to see fans parade around in their LT jersey.
LT, Simms, Eli, Hampton probably round out the top 5, in no particular order.
Strahan for Hampton.
Next 5 would probably be Hampton, Jacobs, Toomer, Armstead, and Jacobs.
Eli, Bradshaw, LT, Phil Simms, McConkey/Bavaro.
Just a list of guys I enjoyed rooting for and watching play.
1) Phil Simms
2) Rob Carpenter
3) Jessie Armstead
4) Ottis Anderson
5) Rodney Hampton
I can envision Saquon Barkley up there one day.
When the time comes one of the above will hopefully be replaced by Barkley
1)LT
2)Eli
3)Strahan
4)Simms
5)Bavaro
5a)Barkley - hopefully #1 someday
LT - Best Player ever
Bavaro - Silent killer
Strahan - Smile and passion for the game
Jumbo Elliot - name alone
Saquon - Gives hope where little has been
Eli
Jacobs
Will Allen (hung out a couple times....great guy)
Jeff Hostetler
Jonas Seawright 😂
2. Bavaro
3. Simms
4. Tuck
5. Snee
Carson
Strahan
Sehorn
Barnes
When one stops to think about it the Giants have had in incredible number of tough heroic players over the past 30 years. The fans really don't appreciate the the success this franchise has enjoyed compared to most others.
I had plenty of guys I didn't mention who really were/are favorites of mine. Just in my lifetime, there is a wealth of players to have loved.
LT Strahan Burress Eli Armstead
Simms
LT
Armstead
Tiki
Jacobs
Might be different now because Tiki turned out to be kind of a douche. But he was awesome 2000-2006, and I sure as shit routed for him then!
LT
Simms
Banks
Bavaro
Eli
But seriously:
#1 Eli
#2 Carson
#3 Tuck
#4 and #5: Some combination of LT, Strahan, Van Pelt, Jacobs, Bavaro, and some days Osi
Before too long, I think Barkley will be on this list.
1)LT 2)Simms 3)Strahan 4)Tiki 5)Sehorn
Saquon could rise to 1a alongside LT very soon
1) LT
2) Frank Gifford
3) Mark Bavaro
4) Joe Morrison
5) Eli Manning
5b)Sam Huff
Rosey Brown -- the best LT in football at the time and all class.
My others: LT, Simms, Eli, YA. Hard to leave so many guys off; Bavaro, Spider, Snee, Carson, Strahan, Rocky Thompson.
1. LT
2. Brandon Jacobs
3. David Tyree
4. Eli Manning
5. Tied between Antonio Pierce/Shaun O'Hara
Not in any particular order
1. LT
2. Eli
3. Strahan
4. Bavaro
5. Saquon (Yes already one of my favorites)
Eli
Simms
LT
Banks
Tyree (I hope this fucking guy lives 1,000 years of a happy life)
1. LT
2. Bavaro
3. Rosey Brown - best tackle in Giants history
4. Charley Connely - original Ole Miss QB
5. Strahan
Brandon Stokley, Geno Smith, Jonathan Stewart, and Stacy Coley.
1. Mark Bavaro
2. Phil Simms
3. Michael Strahan
4. Brandon Jacobs
5. Plaxico Burress
LT of course, best ever.
Phil Simms, one tough SOB
Eli Manning, 2 Superbowls
Phil McConkey, Attitude and toughness
Jim Burt, skipping across the field after winning the SB
Your list reveals a lot about you as a fan--you know, what kind of football you like to watch and and what you value in a player: elite skill, toughness, leadership, etc.
It also reveals your age.
1. Bavaro
2. Jason Sehorn
3. LT
4. Jeremy Shockey
5. Tiki Barber (I get how he ended his career and his post playing career did not go that great but I loved Tiki pre 2007.)
Favorite Giants:
1-Mark Collins
2-LT
3-William Roberts
4-John Washington
5-Leonard Marshall
I had the pleasure of getting to spend some time with my favorite 5.
These are guys I rooted for/liked -- not necessarily the best
Alex Webster (my first)
Harry Carson
Tiki Barber (only as a player)
Spider Lockhart
Homer Jones
Spider
Bob tucker
Carson
Lt reluctantly
This is REALLY tough...leaving out a lot of great players!
2. LT
3. Banks
4. Strahan
5. Barber
And my personal Honorable Mention who I KNOW wont end up on anyone else's list......Jim Steinke:). He was one of my favorites from when I was in HS.No one else but me. I went to my first Giants game in 1976, Giants beat the Skins 12-9.I think it might have been their first victory in the new stadium too. I was like 13, and he must have done something good that game. So there...
Eli Manning
Keith Hamilton
Michael Strahan
Rich Seubert
Rodney Hampton
Dorsey Levens....he was impressive against the Eagles.
Tommy Maddox
Anthony Mix
Jeff Hatch
Matt Dodge
Ben McAdoo
LT
Mark Bavaro
Bob Tucker
John Mendenhall
Troy Archer/ Fred Dryer
Doug Kotar - RIP
John Tuggle - RIP
Mark Herzlich
Barber
Banks
Manning
Collins
Carpenter
I'd have to say
1 - LT
2 - Eli
3 - Tuck (or Banks)
4 - OBJ (Geaux Tigers)
5 - Saquon
for anyone from the 1950's and early 1960's?
Tunnell? Rosey Brown? Gifford? Morisson?
2. Phil
3. Rob Carpenter
4. Harry
5. John Mendenhall
Three are many omitted, However, here are the ones that come to mind: Arnie Weinmeister, LT, Bavaro, Emlen "The Gremlen" Tunnell", Eli. My apologies to those I left out, there are quite a few.
Rocky Thompson would have made my list
in no order
Gifford, Tayler,bavaro,katcavage and simms
1. Eli
2. LT
3. Bavaro
4. Strahan
5. Jacobs
Honorable mention (and almost sure to make the list in the future) Barkley
Carson, Seubert, Joe Morris, Bradshaw. Tough choice between Jacobs and Bradshaw.
no bad juju on SB
Sheesh!
Snee
Seubert
Antrel
Jacobs
have Strahan in their top 5 is beyond me....
Tiki was a top 5 and ruined it about 5 min after he retired.
I cant really name just 5, there are so many
Carson, Banks, Reasons, Burt, Marshall
Simms, Bavaro, Morris, Anderson, Oates, Jumbo Elliot
Strahan, Armstead, Sehorn
Toomer, Tiki
The entire O line from SB 42 -
Jacobs, Plax
Antonio Pierce, Tuck, Osi
then you have Saquon and Odell
cant limit it to 5
My Favorites to date
1. LT-Easy Pick.
2. Eli- The good outweighs the occasional frustration.
3. Simms- Tough and gritty.
4. Strathan- Steady force
5. A. Jacobs-The big guy was a pleasure to watch.
B. Saquon-Sample size too small. Let’s hope for a healthy career.
C. Tiki-He could do it all including running his mouth.
Tough to limit to 5. Many greats left off.
1. LT
2. Gifford
3. Bavaria
4. Strahan
5(tie) Eli and YAT
Harry Carson
Rodney Hampton
OJ Anderson
Lawrence Taylor
Justin Tuck
1. Eli Manning
2. Phil Simms
3. Rich Seubert
4. Brandon Jacobs
5. Jason Sehorn
I also have to mention Domenik Hixon as sort of a 5a) because while he was here, he was without a doubt my favorite player on the team. Just a really tough guy and a good dude.
1. LT
2. Harry Carson
3. Eli Manning
4. Joe Morris
5. Mark Bavaro
1. LT
3. Eli Manning
3. Mark Bavaro
4. Harry Carson
5. Phil Simms
LT
Bavaro
Carson
Odell
Armstead
LT. Carson
Deihl and Cruz (hehe, mocked both)
Banks and Canty and Diehl as voices on the radio.
Brandon Jacobs. Epic rambling power.
Gotta say I don't hate Plex. Playing injured that year.
Toast.""
Also
...Sehorn and his hot GF.
Current crop?
Hernandez probably....Hill DT.
I'd go with all players from the Camelot Era...
LT
Banks
Simms
Bavaro
Pepper
Phil Simms- jawing on the San Fran sidelines with Ronnie Lott. You wanna talk trash? Lets do it.
Phil McConkey- No fair catch on the punt in the SB. Getting ROCKED and de-cleated. Will he be able to get up? Then jumping up off the turf with his fist pumping, a smile on his face. That all ya got?
LT- So many from the Crazed Dogs to All Day Long Baby.
Jim Burt- Gleefully skipping across the field after the SB win.
Bradshaw
Banks
Simms
Very tough to single out #5 from Carson, Mark Collins, Richie Seubert.
Maybe Tom Coughlin...
On and off the field with his literacy project.
then Jimmy Patton, Phil Simms, Saquon Barkley, Rosey Brown and Jack Stroud tied for fifth.
LT
Simms
Eli
Banks
Bavaro
OBJ and Saqoun could crack my list when their careers are over.
1. Eli
2. Toomer
3. Sehorn
4. Strahan
5. Blackburn
LT
Bavaro
Bradshaw
Simms
Eli
I wonder who SB or OBJ will pass on that list.
Honorable mentions:
Banks
Marshall
Carson
Nicks
Strahan
1. Del Shofner
2. Brad Van Pelt
3. Lawrence Taylor
4. Hakeem Nicks
5. Saquon Barkley
Bob Tucker
LT
Armstead
Tiki
Tuck
1 LT
2 LT
3 LT
4 LT
5 LT
6 Tarkenton
7 Gifford
8 Barkley
9 Bravaro
LT, Ron Johnson, Carl "Spider" Lockhart, Eli, and Simms are probably a, put a gun to my head, the top six I think of. But even though not a very long Giants career Rob Carpenter is a player I enjoyed almost as much as anyone so he gets a nod.
Strahan
LT
Eli
Hampton
Simms
Honorable Mentions: Hosstetler, Banks, Carson, Shockey, Bradshaw, Jacobs.
But here I go:
1. LT
2. Strahan
3. Eli
4. Simms
5. Armstead
2 QB’s and 3 Defense
1 - Lawrence Taylor
2 - Rodney Hampton
3 - Jeremy Shockey
4 - Justin Tuck
5 - Eli
Forgot him in my previous post. Damnit.
1. Eli, and the older I get the more I love him because he’s a good person
2. LT. Man he could play like no other and I loved him as a kid. Not a good person though.
3. Simms, yeah, I haven’t gotten over it either Phil. Great, great Giant, deserved much better.
4. Banks, who I still love on the radio
5. Rodney Hampton, who’s also done good things in his post Giant career
Eli
Osi
Gary Reasons
Corey Webster
Ike Hilliard
1. Joe Morrison
2. George Martin
3. Ron Johnson
4. Amani Toomer
5. Jason Sehorn
Eli Manning
Tom Coughlin
Michael Strahan
Justin Tuck
Amani Toomer
1.) Eli
2.) Parcells
3.) Couglin
4.) LT
5.) Bavaro
6.) Strahan
7.) Simms
8.) Barkley
9.) Sehorn
10.) Banks
on your list...that tells me something about you.
2) Michael Strahan
3) Odell Beckham
4) Tiki Bahbah
5) Sam Garnes
LT, Bavaro, Eli, Tiki, Simms
1. LT
2. Eli
3. Bavaro
4. Strahan
5. Bradshaw & Jacobs...yes they count as one
LT
Bavaro
Phil McConkey
Pepper Johnson
Hakeem Nicks
Honorable mentions to Howard Cross and Maurice Carthon
Sam Huff
Fran Tarkenton
Harry Carson
LT
Tiki
Honerable mention...Carl Banks, Strahan, OBJ, Barkley
In no particular order>>>
Parcells
Bavaro
Simms
Eli
LT
When I first started watching them, Ron Johnson was the team's best player by a greater margin than LT or
Stray would come to be later, and he was a great and humble human being, unlike the latter two. And that team had Fran Tarkenton and Bob Tucker, damn good players. But Johnson was something special.
1) Eli Manning
2) Saquon Barkley
3) Jeremy Shockey
4) Lawrence Taylor
5) Michael Barrow
1) Eli
2) Jacobs
3) Osi
4) Strahan
5) Armstead
Brad Van Pelt, Harry Carson, LT, Strahan, and Bavaro.
1) Lawrence Taylor
2) Roosevelt Grier
3) Joe Morrison
4) Spider Lockhart
5) Yelverton A. Tittle
...watch the change in Eli Manning's value to fans.
When listing, I really thought back to when my greatest thrills as a fan were.
Eli's 2 Super Bowl 'drives' are unparalleled. He's first.
Bavaro - it was his personality as much as his skill level. A quiet bruiser, the NYC media absolutely LOVED him, he was a excellent route runner and receiver, impossible to tackle and a textbook, punishing blocker - and when he caught that first TD in SBXXI right in front of me, I teared up.
LT is the most talented player the Giants have ever had, period. Not exactly lovable, but so much fucking fun to watch, I STILL spin highlight reels occasionally. He was simply unbelievable.
Joe Morrison
John Mendenhall
Harry Carson
Dave Jennings
Mark Bavaro
1 - LT
2 - Simms
3 - Bavaro
4 - Troy Archer
5 - Banks
1) LT
2) Eli
3) Ron Johnson
4) Bavaro
5) Mendenhall
Honorable Mention (random guys I liked); Earnest Gray, Brad Van Pelt, Nicks, Jumbo
1) Harry Carson
2) Lawrence Taylor
3) Michael Strahan
4) Justin Tuck
5) Spider Lockhart
L.T.
Phil Simms
Frank Gifford
Sam Huff
Em Tunnell
Homer Jones
Kyle Rote
Y.A. Tittle
Eli
Rosey Brown
Andy Robustelli
#2)LT
#3)Carl Banks
#4)Phil Simms
#5)Chris Snee
.... I Like Defense and Running the Ball
Harry Carson
LT
Carl Banks
Tiki
Joe Morris
John Mendenhall
OJ Anderson
Fran Tarkington
Dave Diehl
I've been around a long time.
1. Emlen Tunnel
2. LT
3. Eli Manning
4. Mark Bavarro
5. Saquan Barkley
Honorable mention , YA Tittle