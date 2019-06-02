Eagles believe Giants want Foles; may use franchise tag

|
|I don't get why they wouldn't.
|with Foles in a nano second. Major upgrade and don't @ me.
| Afternoon guys: Interesting discussion. My understanding is that the major reason the Eagles are franchising Foles is to keep him away from the Giants. Fact is they'll get a #3 as compensation whether they trade him or let him go as a free agent. That in itself should tell people something. And Foles also isn't going to cost $20M per to sign. Part of the deal any team makes will be that he will have agreed to a long-term deal at considerably less. Its also possible that Foles says fine keep me at $20M or whatever and forces the Eagles to release him because that is going to kill their cap. And that's where the Giants might come into play.
Here's the other for the Giants. They need a new QB. It is all well and good to say they should draft one but whether it is this year or next year they are almost certainly going to have to trade up to get one of the best prospects at the position. It simply is the way the NFL works. If Haskins or Murray are any good they'll be going in the first 2-3 picks. Either that or you reach for a second-tier guy like Lock if you stay where you are.
So here are their choices over the next couple of years. 1) trade up to get an elite prospect in a deal that will cost you at least a couple of #1 picks and a #2 if not more. You'll have your QB but won't be able to do much more over the next couple of years at least in the draft; 2) stay where you are and take a 2nd tier QB prospect and cross your fingers as those guys have seldom worked out; or 3) sign a vet like Foles, invest your top picks in the OL and DL all the while keeping an eye out for a young QB if one comes along. That's the reality facing the Giants.
Of course its possible they go 2-14 in 2019 and end up with the top pick in 2020 but you just can't count on that. Should be an interesting couple of years.
|You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??
How do they get a #3 if they let him go?
|You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??
You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??
If he wins games, who gives a shit? You are going to freak out because the guy won the Eagles a Super Bowl?
Stupid, truly stupid position to take.
|You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??
|I really don't understand why anyone would care about that. If Foles makes sense for the Giants, they should pursue him. If not, not. I wouldn't want any team I root for to based roster moves on other considerations. (I mean, if had a history like Ray Lewis or Greg Hardy, sure, stay away regardless of talent, but that's pretty extreme).
|You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??
|but this could also be a window into how the Eagles feel about Eli. At this point he's two wins in their schedule.
You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??
If he wins games, who gives a shit? You are going to freak out because the guy won the Eagles a Super Bowl?
Stupid, truly stupid position to take.
| If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
| If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
I'm not embarrassed by it.
I'm a Giants fan.
Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.
I'm surprised more don't feel that way.
But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.
| are meant to get the Eagles to tie up cap space on Foles while they work out a trade for a lesser value since teams will know they have to trade him. In the meantime, you'd have to wonder (if the Giants are the source), their real target is Sudfeld, who is a restricted free agent. I don't know how much cap space they can tie up at the QB position and figure out a trade along the way.
There is gamesmanship when the salary cap is involved. Back in 1996, the Giants put a transitional tag on Rodney Hampton, meaning they had a week to match any offer. The Niners signed him and George Young's plan was to make the Niners wait the full week, essentially freezing anything they could do until they had the Hampton answer and hurting their offseason. It unravelled sooner when Bob Tisch was interviewed at a Ranger game and was asked about Hampton and he blurted out that the Giants were going to match (setting the precedent of the Tisch family speaking about football matters when they really shouldn't).
Hey, any misdirection the Giants can put out there to mess with the Eagles offseason is A-OK by me.
If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
I'm not embarrassed by it.
I'm a Giants fan.
Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.
I'm surprised more don't feel that way.
But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.
I live in Philly too. I mean I would love nothing more than Foles to be a Giant, we continuously beat the Eagles, while Wentz is hurt on the sideline. That would be amazing. A big fuck you to all the Eagles fans. We got the right guy and they didn't and we are destroying you at the same time.
Foles would be fantastic in our offense, I have no doubt about that. He's a spread QB. Shurmur knows how to utilize his skillset the same way.
If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
I'm not embarrassed by it.
I'm a Giants fan.
Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.
I'm surprised more don't feel that way.
But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.
I live in Philly too. I mean I would love nothing more than Foles to be a Giant, we continuously beat the Eagles, while Wentz is hurt on the sideline. That would be amazing. A big fuck you to all the Eagles fans. We got the right guy and they didn't and we are destroying you at the same time.
Foles would be fantastic in our offense, I have no doubt about that. He's a spread QB. Shurmur knows how to utilize his skillset the same way.
Funny...after all the Eli bashing I've faced by these idiotic Philly fans who think he isn't (and never has been) a good Q, my dream scenario would be Foles going to Jax and sucking and Eli beating the crap out of the Eagles.
Shock
|Foles would not have to win by himself. He'd have Saquon, Beckham, Engram, Shepard. Not a bad supporting cast plus if the QB position is solidified for some years without using the draft, the Giants can beef up the OL (and DL) with high draft choices plus Gettleman is good at finding useful linemen late in the draft
He was not the cause of this season going to hell but he is 38. A fucking lineman is not going to make him younger. He is not Brady. He isnt Eli of 07. It is time for a plan, and waiting for a QB from this fucking mystical magical 2020 class is not the most responsible way to handle it.
| of Foles, but a lot of folks around here really don't appreciate how close Eli is to the end. The Giants need a plan now.
Eli is the QB for one year tops. No way in hell Eli gets an extension. One year.
He was not the cause of this season going to hell but he is 38. A fucking lineman is not going to make him younger. He is not Brady. He isnt Eli of 07. It is time for a plan, and waiting for a QB from this fucking mystical magical 2020 class is not the most responsible way to handle it.
If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
I'm not embarrassed by it.
I'm a Giants fan.
Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.
I'm surprised more don't feel that way.
But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.
If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
I'm not embarrassed by it.
I'm a Giants fan.
Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.
I'm surprised more don't feel that way.
But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.
How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.
There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly.
If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
I'm not embarrassed by it.
I'm a Giants fan.
Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.
I'm surprised more don't feel that way.
But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.
How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.
There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly.
I'd have no problem with Fletcher Cox, I'd have no problem with Carson Wentz..
It's not even "QBs"..it's replacing a legend with another teams cult hero who has shown no success outside of an Eagles uniform.
I mean are you really telling me Yankees fans wouldn't have been upset if, hypothetically, they had to cut Derek Jeter in order to sign Johnny Damon??
| is exactly the type of QB we should be avoiding.
He's this year's Case Keenum or Kirk Cousins.
We should be drafting Eli's replacement and use the cost controlled QB to fortify the rest of the team, not going after a career journeyman who has an inflated price tag because of a handful of games playing on a better team
That's how you get into QB hell
is exactly the type of QB we should be avoiding.
He's this year's Case Keenum or Kirk Cousins.
We should be drafting Eli's replacement and use the cost controlled QB to fortify the rest of the team, not going after a career journeyman who has an inflated price tag because of a handful of games playing on a better team
That's how you get into QB hell
100% agree. Who knows where these rumors are coming from right now, but I think it's in the Giants best interest for the Eagles to actually franchise him and tie up cap space until they can figure out a trade, where they won't really get top value (assuming this is even legal, which has been questioned if it can be done in the CBA)
In my mind, the right move for the Giants is to get Lauletta and Tanney out of here, since neither really is a factor in any way. Look to sign a guy who has been developed as a 3rd QB already on a roster and pluck him as a free agent (Sudfeld or Sloter type). And draft a QB this year. The Giants goal is for a Chiefs transition type rather than the QB hell the Broncos are in after Peyton left.
The best case scenario for the Giants is to get Foles to a team like Jax to remove them as a competition for a QB in this draft.
| is not an icon. He's a Super Bowl MVP.
If you poll the majority of Eagles fans, they'd rather have Wentz as their starter.
That's a pretty low bar for a supposed icon.
is not an icon. He's a Super Bowl MVP.
If you poll the majority of Eagles fans, they'd rather have Wentz as their starter.
That's a pretty low bar for a supposed icon.
Doesn't mean they don't love Nick Foles.
These animals don't stop with the Philly Philly nonsense.
He was not the cause of this season going to hell but he is 38. A fucking lineman is not going to make him younger. He is not Brady. He isnt Eli of 07. It is time for a plan, and waiting for a QB from this fucking mystical magical 2020 class is not the most responsible way to handle it.
May I ask, why is waiting for the 2020 QB class not responsible as you say?
Wouldn't forcing a QB pick in 2019, just for need be irresponsible?
Especially if that player isn't the answer long term?
If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
I'm not embarrassed by it.
I'm a Giants fan.
Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.
I'm surprised more don't feel that way.
But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.
How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.
There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly.
I'd have no problem with Fletcher Cox, I'd have no problem with Carson Wentz..
It's not even "QBs"..it's replacing a legend with another teams cult hero who has shown no success outside of an Eagles uniform.
I mean are you really telling me Yankees fans wouldn't have been upset if, hypothetically, they had to cut Derek Jeter in order to sign Johnny Damon??
When I said "another team's" I meant "your most hated rival's cult hero"
So it's really more to do with that it's Eli Manning.
In my opinion, there is a right way and a wrong way to part ways with a future Hall of Famer, icon, and legend who will be and should be a beloved member of your franchise in perpetuity. There is no player above Eli Manning in NY Giants history... replacing him with a 30 year old middle-of-the road QB who has had a 9 foot tall bronze statue erected in his honor outside of your most hated rival's stadium, who epitomizes and is responsible for one of the saddest, most traumatic days in Giants fan history... is not the right way to do it.
Anyone else. Literally anyone.
I still am upset about the Eagles winning and every time I look at that goofy, Napoleon Dynamite looking dude, it's all I can think of.. surprised that more Giants fans don't feel that way....
If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.
Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.
I'm not embarrassed by it.
I'm a Giants fan.
Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.
I'm surprised more don't feel that way.
But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.
How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.
There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly.
I'd have no problem with Fletcher Cox, I'd have no problem with Carson Wentz..
It's not even "QBs"..it's replacing a legend with another teams cult hero who has shown no success outside of an Eagles uniform.
I mean are you really telling me Yankees fans wouldn't have been upset if, hypothetically, they had to cut Derek Jeter in order to sign Johnny Damon??
When I said "another team's" I meant "your most hated rival's cult hero"
So it's really more to do with that it's Eli Manning.
In my opinion, there is a right way and a wrong way to part ways with a future Hall of Famer, icon, and legend who will be and should be a beloved member of your franchise in perpetuity. There is no player above Eli Manning in NY Giants history... replacing him with a 30 year old middle-of-the road QB who has had a 9 foot tall bronze statue erected in his honor outside of your most hated rival's stadium, who epitomizes and is responsible for one of the saddest, most traumatic days in Giants fan history... is not the right way to do it.
Anyone else. Literally anyone.
I still am upset about the Eagles winning and every time I look at that goofy, Napoleon Dynamite looking dude, it's all I can think of.. surprised that more Giants fans don't feel that way....
| If the Eagles franchise Foles they'll have to cut Jason Peters, Tim Jernigan and Michael Bennett by the first day of the league year. (There are other combinations to get it done but this makes the most sense to me.)
This story is Philly angling to get the Giants to give up a pick for his rights now.