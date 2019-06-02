Eagles believe Giants want Foles; may use franchise tag

Find it hard to believe that the giants would replace Eli Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/6/2019 4:02 pm : link with an up and down 30-year-old former Eagle. Particularly after two years ago. I would have a tough time rooting for Nick Foles in a Giant uniform.

Feels like a massive stretch Sean : 2/6/2019 4:05 pm : link .

This doesn't make much sense either DanMetroMan : 2/6/2019 4:06 pm : link MORTENSEN: “And where he winds up, I think what the Eagles would like to see is something develop with the Jacksonville Jaguars, because John DeFilippo is now down there as the offensive coordinator. He was the Eagles’ quarterback coach a year ago when they won the Super Bowl. But Foles knows, and his representatives, that this is a business. He’s not going to play nice nice with the Eagles. They don’t want him to go to the Giants or the Redskins — although it was noted to me they let Donovan McNabb go to the Redskins one time and that didn’t hurt them — so it will be interesting to see how this plays out. But that’s the goal, is not to let him go inside the division, and the Jaguars being hopefully the team that gets him. And what do you think is the draft pick?



SCHEFTER: That’s what I was going to tell you, it sounds like it’s going to be a third-round draft pick. [That’s] what they’re looking for to get back for Nick Foles, a third.







The Redskins are going to give Foles roughly 20 million per as they pay Alex Smith his 16?

The connection makes sense BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/6/2019 4:11 pm : link He's played under Shurmur before with Chip at the Eagles. He knows how to maximize his abilities.



Stranger things have happened.

I would gladly replace Eli JPinstripes : 2/6/2019 4:13 pm : link with Foles in a nano second. Major upgrade and don't @ me.

Eagles are a well run org, unfortunately MetsAreBack : 2/6/2019 4:15 pm : link So this will probably work out for them...



but $20-25 mil gamble for a third round pick return... maybe... doesnt strike me as good risk / reward

Does he come with the Eagles oline? Scyber : 2/6/2019 4:20 pm : link .

I would stop watching the Giants. moze1021 : 2/6/2019 4:22 pm : link .

This is cjac : 2/6/2019 4:23 pm : link ridiculous



The Giants aren't cutting Eli for starters, and i really dont think they would be interested in Foles if he becomes a free agent.

I've said it before... moze1021 : 2/6/2019 4:25 pm : link It's absurd. The Giants just couldn't do this.



Somebody threw out a "If the Yankees can sign Johnny Damon, then the Giants could sign Nick Foles"



Well... would the Yankees ever have cut Derek Jeter and replaced him with Damon?



That's the analogy.



Can't happen.

. Go Terps : 2/6/2019 4:27 pm : link Hopefully this is a case of the Giants trying to trick the Eagles into doing something they don't want to do. Ugh.

Not a bad idea if St. Jimmy : 2/6/2019 4:35 pm : link Jacksonville is involved. TC isn't going to want to lose out to the Giants.

Don’t want him The_Boss : 2/6/2019 4:42 pm : link He likely blows and gets exposed away from the Eagles. Plus I’d rather the NYG identify a franchise QB currently in college who will help procure long term viable success. Spending premium $$ on a FA QB of Foles’ level is a recipe for failure.

RE: Eagles should try to trade him prior to franchise tag Diver_Down : 2/6/2019 4:47 pm : link

Quote: I don't get why they wouldn't.



Because they can't trade a player not under contract. The Mutual Option on the 2019 league year was picked up by the Eagles and Nick promptly declined by buying out of the contract. In comment 14289206 Andy in Boston said:Because they can't trade a player not under contract. The Mutual Option on the 2019 league year was picked up by the Eagles and Nick promptly declined by buying out of the contract.

As AcidTest : 2/6/2019 4:50 pm : link with most others, I'd be stunned if this happens. Nor do I want it to.

There is no way the Eagles keep him...... Doomster : 2/6/2019 5:04 pm : link But if they franchise him, that puts them in a week spot in trading him.....



Foles only cost them 11M for the past two seasons, total....25M is nothing they could afford.......

How to get a QB Colin@gbn : 2/6/2019 5:06 pm : link Afternoon guys: Interesting discussion. My understanding is that the major reason the Eagles are franchising Foles is to keep him away from the Giants. Fact is they'll get a #3 as compensation whether they trade him or let him go as a free agent. That in itself should tell people something. And Foles also isn't going to cost $20M per to sign. Part of the deal any team makes will be that he will have agreed to a long-term deal at considerably less. Its also possible that Foles says fine keep me at $20M or whatever and forces the Eagles to release him because that is going to kill their cap. And that's where the Giants might come into play.



Here's the other for the Giants. They need a new QB. It is all well and good to say they should draft one but whether it is this year or next year they are almost certainly going to have to trade up to get one of the best prospects at the position. It simply is the way the NFL works. If Haskins or Murray are any good they'll be going in the first 2-3 picks. Either that or you reach for a second-tier guy like Lock if you stay where you are.



So here are their choices over the next couple of years. 1) trade up to get an elite prospect in a deal that will cost you at least a couple of #1 picks and a #2 if not more. You'll have your QB but won't be able to do much more over the next couple of years at least in the draft; 2) stay where you are and take a 2nd tier QB prospect and cross your fingers as those guys have seldom worked out; or 3) sign a vet like Foles, invest your top picks in the OL and DL all the while keeping an eye out for a young QB if one comes along. That's the reality facing the Giants.



Of course its possible they go 2-14 in 2019 and end up with the top pick in 2020 but you just can't count on that. Should be an interesting couple of years.

I could see it Rob in Corvallis : 2/6/2019 5:07 pm : link Solves the QB issue for next 3-5 years and can use the draft picks to fortify other holes. It's a win now move

No Thanks lax counsel : 2/6/2019 5:22 pm : link To a qb who has never started 16 games in a season, is pushing 30, and will be paid off of 2 games. This guy was mediocre at best to start 2018, such that the Eagles had to rush back Wentz. In the playoffs he was pedestrian. If you pay this guy, you are paying him off two games in one season.

RE: I would gladly replace Eli djm : 2/6/2019 5:25 pm : link

Quote: with Foles in a nano second. Major upgrade and don't @ me.



Based on what? I really want to know how he’s a major upgrade. After the Saints eagles playoff game all I heard from people was how gutty and amazing foles was in this game. They scored 14 points!!!! That’s gutty and amazing?



Foles has played well with Philly. At times he’s been great. But the Philly defense and oline has been a bigger factor. I can’t believe there are people that truly believe foles will fix things with this giants team. He will only if the OL and defense are fixed.



Go young or go with Eli. If they dump all this loot into foles and dump Eli I’ll lose my shit. In comment 14289182 JPinstripes said:Based on what? I really want to know how he’s a major upgrade. After the Saints eagles playoff game all I heard from people was how gutty and amazing foles was in this game. They scored 14 points!!!! That’s gutty and amazing?Foles has played well with Philly. At times he’s been great. But the Philly defense and oline has been a bigger factor. I can’t believe there are people that truly believe foles will fix things with this giants team. He will only if the OL and defense are fixed.Go young or go with Eli. If they dump all this loot into foles and dump Eli I’ll lose my shit.

RE: How to get a QB AcidTest : 2/6/2019 5:34 pm : link

Quote: Afternoon guys: Interesting discussion. My understanding is that the major reason the Eagles are franchising Foles is to keep him away from the Giants. Fact is they'll get a #3 as compensation whether they trade him or let him go as a free agent. That in itself should tell people something. And Foles also isn't going to cost $20M per to sign. Part of the deal any team makes will be that he will have agreed to a long-term deal at considerably less. Its also possible that Foles says fine keep me at $20M or whatever and forces the Eagles to release him because that is going to kill their cap. And that's where the Giants might come into play.



Here's the other for the Giants. They need a new QB. It is all well and good to say they should draft one but whether it is this year or next year they are almost certainly going to have to trade up to get one of the best prospects at the position. It simply is the way the NFL works. If Haskins or Murray are any good they'll be going in the first 2-3 picks. Either that or you reach for a second-tier guy like Lock if you stay where you are.



So here are their choices over the next couple of years. 1) trade up to get an elite prospect in a deal that will cost you at least a couple of #1 picks and a #2 if not more. You'll have your QB but won't be able to do much more over the next couple of years at least in the draft; 2) stay where you are and take a 2nd tier QB prospect and cross your fingers as those guys have seldom worked out; or 3) sign a vet like Foles, invest your top picks in the OL and DL all the while keeping an eye out for a young QB if one comes along. That's the reality facing the Giants.



Of course its possible they go 2-14 in 2019 and end up with the top pick in 2020 but you just can't count on that. Should be an interesting couple of years.



Almost every draft has the Giants taking Haskins at #6, but the irony as you note is that he may well be gone by then. Murray as well. In comment 14289233 Colin@gbn said:Almost every draft has the Giants taking Haskins at #6, but the irony as you note is that he may well be gone by then. Murray as well.

Florio is reporting that the Eagles plan to tag and trade Essex : 2/6/2019 5:39 pm : link



He cites the CBA provision in article.



I don't know what is best for the Eagles, but what I do know is that if a division rival wants to do something, I would rather them not do it. And, of course, while I do not want Foles at the price he will command, if the Giants brass think he is the answer (I seriously doubt they do but if), then you have to have faith in them or what the heck are they there for. So, I hope Foles does what is best for him and prevents this abuse of the rules.

- ( is against the CBA rules. The gist is that you can only tag if you intend to employ the player, not trade him.He cites the CBA provision in article.I don't know what is best for the Eagles, but what I do know is that if a division rival wants to do something, I would rather them not do it. And, of course, while I do not want Foles at the price he will command, if the Giants brass think he is the answer (I seriously doubt they do but if), then you have to have faith in them or what the heck are they there for. So, I hope Foles does what is best for him and prevents this abuse of the rules. Link - ( New Window

We're getting them back for that shit they pulled with TC jcn56 : 2/6/2019 5:54 pm : link and McAdoo that stupidly rushed the Giants through their process.



Feign interest in Foles, get them to tag the guy and move him for below market value.



Not that I don't think it's time to move on at QB, but you don't just move on in any old direction, there should be an actual plan. Nick Foles shouldn't be in that plan.

Question would be whether jeff57 : 2/6/2019 5:57 pm : link The Eagles excercise of his option shows they wanted to keep him. So that they could then tag and trade him.

Agree with Colin Samiam : 2/6/2019 6:03 pm : link If Haskins is the real thing, he will not be there st 6. Murray might be a different story but in my opinion, his baseball ability makes him more of a gamble than his height. And, I don’t see the Giants trading down this year to get a QB. I think the team got screwed when Herbert decided to stay in college.

For those who advocate FOR Foles... moze1021 : 2/6/2019 6:08 pm : link You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??

RE: How to get a QB SterlingArcher : 2/6/2019 6:32 pm : link

Quote: Afternoon guys: Interesting discussion. My understanding is that the major reason the Eagles are franchising Foles is to keep him away from the Giants. Fact is they'll get a #3 as compensation whether they trade him or let him go as a free agent. That in itself should tell people something. And Foles also isn't going to cost $20M per to sign. Part of the deal any team makes will be that he will have agreed to a long-term deal at considerably less. Its also possible that Foles says fine keep me at $20M or whatever and forces the Eagles to release him because that is going to kill their cap. And that's where the Giants might come into play.



Here's the other for the Giants. They need a new QB. It is all well and good to say they should draft one but whether it is this year or next year they are almost certainly going to have to trade up to get one of the best prospects at the position. It simply is the way the NFL works. If Haskins or Murray are any good they'll be going in the first 2-3 picks. Either that or you reach for a second-tier guy like Lock if you stay where you are.



So here are their choices over the next couple of years. 1) trade up to get an elite prospect in a deal that will cost you at least a couple of #1 picks and a #2 if not more. You'll have your QB but won't be able to do much more over the next couple of years at least in the draft; 2) stay where you are and take a 2nd tier QB prospect and cross your fingers as those guys have seldom worked out; or 3) sign a vet like Foles, invest your top picks in the OL and DL all the while keeping an eye out for a young QB if one comes along. That's the reality facing the Giants.



Of course its possible they go 2-14 in 2019 and end up with the top pick in 2020 but you just can't count on that. Should be an interesting couple of years. How do they get a #3 if they let him go? In comment 14289233 Colin@gbn said:How do they get a #3 if they let him go?

RE: For those who advocate FOR Foles... section125 : 2/6/2019 6:38 pm : link

Quote: You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??



If he wins games, who gives a shit? You are going to freak out because the guy won the Eagles a Super Bowl?



Stupid, truly stupid position to take. In comment 14289274 moze1021 said:If he wins games, who gives a shit? You are going to freak out because the guy won the Eagles a Super Bowl?Stupid, truly stupid position to take.

RE: RE: How to get a QB adamg : 2/6/2019 6:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14289233 Colin@gbn said:





Quote:





Afternoon guys: Interesting discussion. My understanding is that the major reason the Eagles are franchising Foles is to keep him away from the Giants. Fact is they'll get a #3 as compensation whether they trade him or let him go as a free agent. That in itself should tell people something. And Foles also isn't going to cost $20M per to sign. Part of the deal any team makes will be that he will have agreed to a long-term deal at considerably less. Its also possible that Foles says fine keep me at $20M or whatever and forces the Eagles to release him because that is going to kill their cap. And that's where the Giants might come into play.



Here's the other for the Giants. They need a new QB. It is all well and good to say they should draft one but whether it is this year or next year they are almost certainly going to have to trade up to get one of the best prospects at the position. It simply is the way the NFL works. If Haskins or Murray are any good they'll be going in the first 2-3 picks. Either that or you reach for a second-tier guy like Lock if you stay where you are.



So here are their choices over the next couple of years. 1) trade up to get an elite prospect in a deal that will cost you at least a couple of #1 picks and a #2 if not more. You'll have your QB but won't be able to do much more over the next couple of years at least in the draft; 2) stay where you are and take a 2nd tier QB prospect and cross your fingers as those guys have seldom worked out; or 3) sign a vet like Foles, invest your top picks in the OL and DL all the while keeping an eye out for a young QB if one comes along. That's the reality facing the Giants.



Of course its possible they go 2-14 in 2019 and end up with the top pick in 2020 but you just can't count on that. Should be an interesting couple of years.



How do they get a #3 if they let him go?



Compensatory pick. He'll likely be a top contract and warrant a compensatory third. It'd be a late third. In comment 14289294 SterlingArcher said:Compensatory pick. He'll likely be a top contract and warrant a compensatory third. It'd be a late third.

RE: For those who advocate FOR Foles... arcarsenal : 2/6/2019 6:40 pm : link

Quote: You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??



This shouldn't matter to anyone.



I think signing him would be a mistake - but avoiding it for this reason isn't how teams should be operating. In comment 14289274 moze1021 said:This shouldn't matter to anyone.I think signing him would be a mistake - but avoiding it for this reason isn't how teams should be operating.

RE: RE: For those who advocate FOR Foles... adamg : 2/6/2019 6:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14289274 moze1021 said:





Quote:





You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??







If he wins games, who gives a shit? You are going to freak out because the guy won the Eagles a Super Bowl?



Stupid, truly stupid position to take.



I agree 100%. I'm not rooting for them to sign Foles, but I could see why he might be a target. And if he's wearing the blue laundry on Sunday, I'm rooting for him. In comment 14289301 section125 said:I agree 100%. I'm not rooting for them to sign Foles, but I could see why he might be a target. And if he's wearing the blue laundry on Sunday, I'm rooting for him.

RE: For those who advocate FOR Foles... Mad Mike : 2/6/2019 6:43 pm : link

Quote: You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??

I really don't understand why anyone would care about that. If Foles makes sense for the Giants, they should pursue him. If not, not. I wouldn't want any team I root for to based roster moves on other considerations. (I mean, if had a history like Ray Lewis or Greg Hardy, sure, stay away regardless of talent, but that's pretty extreme). In comment 14289274 moze1021 said:I really don't understand why anyone would care about that. If Foles makes sense for the Giants, they should pursue him. If not, not. I wouldn't want any team I root for to based roster moves on other considerations. (I mean, if had a history like Ray Lewis or Greg Hardy, sure, stay away regardless of talent, but that's pretty extreme).

If he ends up on the Giants I'll cheer for him. If he's traded to the Blue21 : 2/6/2019 6:55 pm : link Jags,good. One less team to jump ahead of the Giants in the draft. Then maybe they can land Haskins.

RE: How to get a QB WillVAB : 2/6/2019 6:57 pm : link

Quote: Afternoon guys: Interesting discussion. My understanding is that the major reason the Eagles are franchising Foles is to keep him away from the Giants. Fact is they'll get a #3 as compensation whether they trade him or let him go as a free agent. That in itself should tell people something. And Foles also isn't going to cost $20M per to sign. Part of the deal any team makes will be that he will have agreed to a long-term deal at considerably less. Its also possible that Foles says fine keep me at $20M or whatever and forces the Eagles to release him because that is going to kill their cap. And that's where the Giants might come into play.



Here's the other for the Giants. They need a new QB. It is all well and good to say they should draft one but whether it is this year or next year they are almost certainly going to have to trade up to get one of the best prospects at the position. It simply is the way the NFL works. If Haskins or Murray are any good they'll be going in the first 2-3 picks. Either that or you reach for a second-tier guy like Lock if you stay where you are.



So here are their choices over the next couple of years. 1) trade up to get an elite prospect in a deal that will cost you at least a couple of #1 picks and a #2 if not more. You'll have your QB but won't be able to do much more over the next couple of years at least in the draft; 2) stay where you are and take a 2nd tier QB prospect and cross your fingers as those guys have seldom worked out; or 3) sign a vet like Foles, invest your top picks in the OL and DL all the while keeping an eye out for a young QB if one comes along. That's the reality facing the Giants.



Of course its possible they go 2-14 in 2019 and end up with the top pick in 2020 but you just can't count on that. Should be an interesting couple of years.



I don’t agree with the assumption that you have to pick top 3 to get a QB.



The teams in the market for a QB over the next year or two are gonna be picking in the bottom third (or lower) in the draft. In comment 14289233 Colin@gbn said:I don’t agree with the assumption that you have to pick top 3 to get a QB.The teams in the market for a QB over the next year or two are gonna be picking in the bottom third (or lower) in the draft.

RE: If Foles makes sense for the Giants, they should pursue him. 81_Great_Dane : 2/6/2019 6:59 pm : link

Quote: I really don't understand why anyone would care about that. If Foles makes sense for the Giants, they should pursue him. If not, not. I wouldn't want any team I root for to based roster moves on other considerations. (I mean, if had a history like Ray Lewis or Greg Hardy, sure, stay away regardless of talent, but that's pretty extreme). I agree with Mike about this. I just don't see how Foles makes sense for the Giants. He might be an upgrade over Eli, but not a big one, and he doesn't offer any cap relief. He's going to get a big contract from someone, and he hasn't proven that he's worth that kind of money over extended duty. Very up-and-down.



I'm tired of watching the Giants pile up losses, just like everyone else is, but I'd rather see them try to go for a great quarterback than settle for a pretty good quarterback. I'm always saying how valuable average players are (very!), but if you have an average quarterback you better have elite players all over the field on both offense and defense. I'd rather have a great quarterback who elevates the guys around him. In comment 14289306 Mad Mike said:I agree with Mike about this. I just don't see how Foles makes sense for the Giants. He might be an upgrade over Eli, but not a big one, and he doesn't offer any cap relief. He's going to get a big contract from someone, and he hasn't proven that he's worth that kind of money over extended duty. Very up-and-down.I'm tired of watching the Giants pile up losses, just like everyone else is, but I'd rather see them try to go for a great quarterback than settle for a pretty good quarterback. I'm always saying how valuable average players are (very!), but if you have an average quarterback you better have elite players all over the field on both offense and defense. I'd rather have a great quarterback who elevates the guys around him.

It's sad, Go Terps : 2/6/2019 7:03 pm : link but this could also be a window into how the Eagles feel about Eli. At this point he's two wins in their schedule.

Foles is NOT going to make the GIANTS any better Red Dog : 2/6/2019 7:06 pm : link than they are right now. There are too many other areas of the team that need big time upgrades. So investing any real resources in him is a fool's game.



Go for the next QB in the 2020 draft. Yes, they are going to have to trade up to get the guy they want. Part of setting up for that should happen with this year's draft.



Oh, and trading a bundle of picks for a first round QB worked out pretty well the last time the GIANTS did it.





RE: For those who advocate FOR Foles... BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/6/2019 7:08 pm : link

Quote: You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??



No one cares. If we win games with him, no one will care even more.



It's the NFL. People jump teams all the time. Our coach has coached Foles to a record breaking year his first year as starter. I'm sure he would do fine here if that's the case. In comment 14289274 moze1021 said:No one cares. If we win games with him, no one will care even more.It's the NFL. People jump teams all the time. Our coach has coached Foles to a record breaking year his first year as starter. I'm sure he would do fine here if that's the case.

RE: It's sad, The_Boss : 2/6/2019 7:13 pm : link

Quote: but this could also be a window into how the Eagles feel about Eli. At this point he's two wins in their schedule.



It’s not just Eli. Our lines have been soft as tissue paper vs them on both sides. Until our lines improve, they will continue to own us. In comment 14289322 Go Terps said:It’s not just Eli. Our lines have been soft as tissue paper vs them on both sides. Until our lines improve, they will continue to own us.

Where's the Logic Here? Samiam : 2/6/2019 7:24 pm : link If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.

RE: RE: For those who advocate FOR Foles... moze1021 : 2/6/2019 7:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14289274 moze1021 said:





Quote:





You really have no problem at all replacing our iconic future HOF QB, a guy who could not have been a better face of the franchise..with a guy who the Eagles have literally erected a statue of outside their stadium?? Like...really??







If he wins games, who gives a shit? You are going to freak out because the guy won the Eagles a Super Bowl?



Stupid, truly stupid position to take.



To each his own I guess..



I think it's stupid to want a rivals cult hero.



In comment 14289301 section125 said:To each his own I guess..I think it's stupid to want a rivals cult hero.

Doesn't help that I live in Philly moze1021 : 2/6/2019 7:31 pm : link .

RE: Where's the Logic Here? moze1021 : 2/6/2019 7:34 pm : link

Quote: If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.



I'm not embarrassed by it.



I'm a Giants fan.



Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.



I'm surprised more don't feel that way.



But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.



In comment 14289336 Samiam said:I'm not embarrassed by it.I'm a Giants fan.Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.I'm surprised more don't feel that way.But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.

Maybe rumors are swirling by Giants front office generating concern Simms11 : 2/6/2019 7:39 pm : link by the Eagles. DG could be the shrewd one here and force the Eagles into Franchising him. I don’t think any team would grab him if he was franchised and it forces the Eagles to screw up their cap. Wentz’s day is coming after next year too.

Have to wonder if leaks like this Matt in SGS : 2/6/2019 7:39 pm : link are meant to get the Eagles to tie up cap space on Foles while they work out a trade for a lesser value since teams will know they have to trade him. In the meantime, you'd have to wonder (if the Giants are the source), their real target is Sudfeld, who is a restricted free agent. I don't know how much cap space they can tie up at the QB position and figure out a trade along the way.



There is gamesmanship when the salary cap is involved. Back in 1996, the Giants put a transitional tag on Rodney Hampton, meaning they had a week to match any offer. The Niners signed him and George Young's plan was to make the Niners wait the full week, essentially freezing anything they could do until they had the Hampton answer and hurting their offseason. It unravelled sooner when Bob Tisch was interviewed at a Ranger game and was asked about Hampton and he blurted out that the Giants were going to match (setting the precedent of the Tisch family speaking about football matters when they really shouldn't).



Hey, any misdirection the Giants can put out there to mess with the Eagles offseason is A-OK by me.

RE: Where's the Logic Here? uther99 : 2/6/2019 7:41 pm : link

Quote: If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.



Madness, never should have signed Antonio Pierce, he played with dem foreskins, har har har In comment 14289336 Samiam said:Madness, never should have signed Antonio Pierce, he played with dem foreskins, har har har

RE: RE: Where's the Logic Here? BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/6/2019 7:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14289336 Samiam said:





Quote:





If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.







I'm not embarrassed by it.



I'm a Giants fan.



Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.



I'm surprised more don't feel that way.



But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.





I live in Philly too. I mean I would love nothing more than Foles to be a Giant, we continuously beat the Eagles, while Wentz is hurt on the sideline. That would be amazing. A big fuck you to all the Eagles fans. We got the right guy and they didn't and we are destroying you at the same time.



Foles would be fantastic in our offense, I have no doubt about that. He's a spread QB. Shurmur knows how to utilize his skillset the same way. In comment 14289348 moze1021 said:I live in Philly too. I mean I would love nothing more than Foles to be a Giant, we continuously beat the Eagles, while Wentz is hurt on the sideline. That would be amazing. A big fuck you to all the Eagles fans. We got the right guy and they didn't and we are destroying you at the same time.Foles would be fantastic in our offense, I have no doubt about that. He's a spread QB. Shurmur knows how to utilize his skillset the same way.

RE: Have to wonder if leaks like this Diver_Down : 2/6/2019 7:45 pm : link

Quote: are meant to get the Eagles to tie up cap space on Foles while they work out a trade for a lesser value since teams will know they have to trade him. In the meantime, you'd have to wonder (if the Giants are the source), their real target is Sudfeld, who is a restricted free agent. I don't know how much cap space they can tie up at the QB position and figure out a trade along the way.



There is gamesmanship when the salary cap is involved. Back in 1996, the Giants put a transitional tag on Rodney Hampton, meaning they had a week to match any offer. The Niners signed him and George Young's plan was to make the Niners wait the full week, essentially freezing anything they could do until they had the Hampton answer and hurting their offseason. It unravelled sooner when Bob Tisch was interviewed at a Ranger game and was asked about Hampton and he blurted out that the Giants were going to match (setting the precedent of the Tisch family speaking about football matters when they really shouldn't).



Hey, any misdirection the Giants can put out there to mess with the Eagles offseason is A-OK by me.



I suggested the tactic a week ago and was quickly criticized by UConn. In comment 14289353 Matt in SGS said:I suggested the tactic a week ago and was quickly criticized by UConn. Subterfuge

RE: RE: RE: Where's the Logic Here? moze1021 : 2/6/2019 7:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14289348 moze1021 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289336 Samiam said:





Quote:





If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.







I'm not embarrassed by it.



I'm a Giants fan.



Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.



I'm surprised more don't feel that way.



But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.









I live in Philly too. I mean I would love nothing more than Foles to be a Giant, we continuously beat the Eagles, while Wentz is hurt on the sideline. That would be amazing. A big fuck you to all the Eagles fans. We got the right guy and they didn't and we are destroying you at the same time.



Foles would be fantastic in our offense, I have no doubt about that. He's a spread QB. Shurmur knows how to utilize his skillset the same way.



Funny...after all the Eli bashing I've faced by these idiotic Philly fans who think he isn't (and never has been) a good Q, my dream scenario would be Foles going to Jax and sucking and Eli beating the crap out of the Eagles.



Shock In comment 14289361 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Funny...after all the Eli bashing I've faced by these idiotic Philly fans who think he isn't (and never has been) a good Q, my dream scenario would be Foles going to Jax and sucking and Eli beating the crap out of the Eagles.Shock

We still need a QB who is more mobile... EricJ : 2/6/2019 7:55 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: RE: Where's the Logic Here? BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/6/2019 8:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14289361 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 14289348 moze1021 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289336 Samiam said:





Quote:





If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.







I'm not embarrassed by it.



I'm a Giants fan.



Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.



I'm surprised more don't feel that way.



But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.









I live in Philly too. I mean I would love nothing more than Foles to be a Giant, we continuously beat the Eagles, while Wentz is hurt on the sideline. That would be amazing. A big fuck you to all the Eagles fans. We got the right guy and they didn't and we are destroying you at the same time.



Foles would be fantastic in our offense, I have no doubt about that. He's a spread QB. Shurmur knows how to utilize his skillset the same way.







Funny...after all the Eli bashing I've faced by these idiotic Philly fans who think he isn't (and never has been) a good Q, my dream scenario would be Foles going to Jax and sucking and Eli beating the crap out of the Eagles.



Shock



The days of Eli winning games single-handedly are long gone. I wish it wasn't true, but the talent around him has to win games. He wasn't going to be around forever, he's got a shelf-life just like every player. They all don't play forever like Tom Brady. In comment 14289369 moze1021 said:The days of Eli winning games single-handedly are long gone. I wish it wasn't true, but the talent around him has to win games. He wasn't going to be around forever, he's got a shelf-life just like every player. They all don't play forever like Tom Brady.

Cut Eli mittenedman : 2/6/2019 8:07 pm : link and sign Foles?



Time to stop watching the Giants. Its just laundry at that point. Cant believe Mara would ever do that.

Or, continue to fix the OL, especially up the middle Big Blue '56 : 2/6/2019 8:09 pm : link and a still healthy Eli will do fine. In the meantime, draft, if possible, his successor

If I’m Gettlemen aka dbrny : 2/6/2019 8:22 pm : link I’m doing everything in my power to quietly help them convince themselves that’s true. Everything.

BBDTS moze1021 : 2/6/2019 8:25 pm : link Nick Foles isn't gonna win games by himself...

moze Samiam : 2/6/2019 8:31 pm : link Foles would not have to win by himself. He'd have Saquon, Beckham, Engram, Shepard. Not a bad supporting cast plus if the QB position is solidified for some years without using the draft, the Giants can beef up the OL (and DL) with high draft choices plus Gettleman is good at finding useful linemen late in the draft

RE: moze moze1021 : 2/6/2019 9:03 pm : link

Quote: Foles would not have to win by himself. He'd have Saquon, Beckham, Engram, Shepard. Not a bad supporting cast plus if the QB position is solidified for some years without using the draft, the Giants can beef up the OL (and DL) with high draft choices plus Gettleman is good at finding useful linemen late in the draft



I was replying to the statement that Eli can't win game any himself anymore...



So take your post and replace "Foles" with "Eli" and we're ready to rock and roll.. In comment 14289397 Samiam said:I was replying to the statement that Eli can't win game any himself anymore...So take your post and replace "Foles" with "Eli" and we're ready to rock and roll..

RE: ''Hey guys look at this lovely gift from the Eagles.'' aka dbrny : 2/6/2019 9:10 pm : link

Quote:





LOL! Exactly!! Only, more like the Rabbit in Holy Grail In comment 14289398 BigBlue in Keys said:LOL! Exactly!! Only, more like the Rabbit in Holy Grail

So DG is charged with figuring out a solution for the QB position Jimmy Googs : 2/6/2019 9:20 pm : link going forward. But many on here think that only pertains to solving it solely via the draft so he shouldn’t possibly explore all options?



BBI always a step ahead...





Not a a big proponent LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/6/2019 11:04 pm : link of Foles, but a lot of folks around here really don't appreciate how close Eli is to the end. The Giants need a plan now.



Eli is the QB for one year tops. No way in hell Eli gets an extension. One year.



He was not the cause of this season going to hell but he is 38. A fucking lineman is not going to make him younger. He is not Brady. He isnt Eli of 07. It is time for a plan, and waiting for a QB from this fucking mystical magical 2020 class is not the most responsible way to handle it.



RE: Not a a big proponent sxdxca : 2/6/2019 11:38 pm : link

Quote:



He was not the cause of this season going to hell but he is 38. A fucking lineman is not going to make him younger. He is not Brady. He isnt Eli of 07. It is time for a plan, and waiting for a QB from this fucking mystical magical 2020 class is not the most responsible way to handle it.



May I ask, why is waiting for the 2020 QB class not responsible as you say?



Wouldn't forcing a QB pick in 2019, just for need be irresponsible?



Especially if that player isn't the answer long term?



In comment 14289467 LakeGeorgeGiant said:May I ask, why is waiting for the 2020 QB class not responsible as you say?Wouldn't forcing a QB pick in 2019, just for need be irresponsible?Especially if that player isn't the answer long term?

RE: Not a a big proponent Big Blue '56 : 7:14 am : link

Quote: of Foles, but a lot of folks around here really don't appreciate how close Eli is to the end. The Giants need a plan now.



Eli is the QB for one year tops. No way in hell Eli gets an extension. One year.



He was not the cause of this season going to hell but he is 38. A fucking lineman is not going to make him younger. He is not Brady. He isnt Eli of 07. It is time for a plan, and waiting for a QB from this fucking mystical magical 2020 class is not the most responsible way to handle it.



The Giants have a plan. We have little idea exactly what that is right now. We ASSUME it’s Eli this year with a QB who we’ll probably draft sitting and learning. We can opine and opine, but we’ll just have to stay tuned and follow whatever reality the Giants say it is In comment 14289467 LakeGeorgeGiant said:The Giants have a plan. We have little idea exactly what that is right now. We ASSUME it’s Eli this year with a QB who we’ll probably draft sitting and learning. We can opine and opine, but we’ll just have to stay tuned and follow whatever reality the Giants say it is

RE: RE: Where's the Logic Here? section125 : 7:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14289336 Samiam said:





Quote:





If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.







I'm not embarrassed by it.



I'm a Giants fan.



Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.



I'm surprised more don't feel that way.



But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.





How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.



There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly. In comment 14289348 moze1021 said:How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly.

Colin joeinpa : 7:57 am : link If you believe teams behind the Giants would trade up in front of Giants to get Haskins, in the process paying a steeper price than the Giants, also insinuate the Giants possibility of moving up as being too expensive?



Not being confrontational, just curious

Foles.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:19 am : link is exactly the type of QB we should be avoiding.



He's this year's Case Keenum or Kirk Cousins.



We should be drafting Eli's replacement and use the cost controlled QB to fortify the rest of the team, not going after a career journeyman who has an inflated price tag because of a handful of games playing on a better team



That's how you get into QB hell

RE: RE: RE: Where's the Logic Here? moze1021 : 8:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14289348 moze1021 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289336 Samiam said:





Quote:





If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.







I'm not embarrassed by it.



I'm a Giants fan.



Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.



I'm surprised more don't feel that way.



But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.









How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.



There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly.



I'd have no problem with Fletcher Cox, I'd have no problem with Carson Wentz..



It's not even "QBs"..it's replacing a legend with another teams cult hero who has shown no success outside of an Eagles uniform.



I mean are you really telling me Yankees fans wouldn't have been upset if, hypothetically, they had to cut Derek Jeter in order to sign Johnny Damon??







In comment 14289522 section125 said:I'd have no problem with Fletcher Cox, I'd have no problem with Carson Wentz..It's not even "QBs"..it's replacing a legend with another teams cult hero who has shown no success outside of an Eagles uniform.I mean are you really telling me Yankees fans wouldn't have been upset if, hypothetically, they had to cut Derek Jeter in order to sign Johnny Damon??

RE: RE: RE: RE: Where's the Logic Here? moze1021 : 8:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14289522 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289348 moze1021 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289336 Samiam said:





Quote:





If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.







I'm not embarrassed by it.



I'm a Giants fan.



Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.



I'm surprised more don't feel that way.



But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.









How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.



There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly.







I'd have no problem with Fletcher Cox, I'd have no problem with Carson Wentz..



It's not even "QBs"..it's replacing a legend with another teams cult hero who has shown no success outside of an Eagles uniform.



I mean are you really telling me Yankees fans wouldn't have been upset if, hypothetically, they had to cut Derek Jeter in order to sign Johnny Damon??









When I said "another team's" I meant "your most hated rival's cult hero"



So it's really more to do with that it's Eli Manning.



In my opinion, there is a right way and a wrong way to part ways with a future Hall of Famer, icon, and legend who will be and should be a beloved member of your franchise in perpetuity. There is no player above Eli Manning in NY Giants history... replacing him with a 30 year old middle-of-the road QB who has had a 9 foot tall bronze statue erected in his honor outside of your most hated rival's stadium, who epitomizes and is responsible for one of the saddest, most traumatic days in Giants fan history... is not the right way to do it.



Anyone else. Literally anyone.



I still am upset about the Eagles winning and every time I look at that goofy, Napoleon Dynamite looking dude, it's all I can think of.. surprised that more Giants fans don't feel that way.... In comment 14289569 moze1021 said:When I said "another team's" I meant "your most hated rival's cult hero"So it's really more to do with that it's Eli Manning.In my opinion, there is a right way and a wrong way to part ways with a future Hall of Famer, icon, and legend who will be and should be a beloved member of your franchise in perpetuity. There is no player above Eli Manning in NY Giants history... replacing him with a 30 year old middle-of-the road QB who has had a 9 foot tall bronze statue erected in his honor outside of your most hated rival's stadium, who epitomizes and is responsible for one of the saddest, most traumatic days in Giants fan history... is not the right way to do it.Anyone else. Literally anyone.I still am upset about the Eagles winning and every time I look at that goofy, Napoleon Dynamite looking dude, it's all I can think of.. surprised that more Giants fans don't feel that way....

RE: Foles.. Matt in SGS : 8:59 am : link

Quote: is exactly the type of QB we should be avoiding.



He's this year's Case Keenum or Kirk Cousins.



We should be drafting Eli's replacement and use the cost controlled QB to fortify the rest of the team, not going after a career journeyman who has an inflated price tag because of a handful of games playing on a better team



That's how you get into QB hell



100% agree. Who knows where these rumors are coming from right now, but I think it's in the Giants best interest for the Eagles to actually franchise him and tie up cap space until they can figure out a trade, where they won't really get top value (assuming this is even legal, which has been questioned if it can be done in the CBA)



In my mind, the right move for the Giants is to get Lauletta and Tanney out of here, since neither really is a factor in any way. Look to sign a guy who has been developed as a 3rd QB already on a roster and pluck him as a free agent (Sudfeld or Sloter type). And draft a QB this year. The Giants goal is for a Chiefs transition type rather than the QB hell the Broncos are in after Peyton left.



The best case scenario for the Giants is to get Foles to a team like Jax to remove them as a competition for a QB in this draft. In comment 14289548 FatMan in Charlotte said:100% agree. Who knows where these rumors are coming from right now, but I think it's in the Giants best interest for the Eagles to actually franchise him and tie up cap space until they can figure out a trade, where they won't really get top value (assuming this is even legal, which has been questioned if it can be done in the CBA)In my mind, the right move for the Giants is to get Lauletta and Tanney out of here, since neither really is a factor in any way. Look to sign a guy who has been developed as a 3rd QB already on a roster and pluck him as a free agent (Sudfeld or Sloter type). And draft a QB this year. The Giants goal is for a Chiefs transition type rather than the QB hell the Broncos are in after Peyton left.The best case scenario for the Giants is to get Foles to a team like Jax to remove them as a competition for a QB in this draft.

RE: RE: Foles.. moze1021 : 9:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14289548 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





is exactly the type of QB we should be avoiding.



He's this year's Case Keenum or Kirk Cousins.



We should be drafting Eli's replacement and use the cost controlled QB to fortify the rest of the team, not going after a career journeyman who has an inflated price tag because of a handful of games playing on a better team



That's how you get into QB hell







100% agree. Who knows where these rumors are coming from right now, but I think it's in the Giants best interest for the Eagles to actually franchise him and tie up cap space until they can figure out a trade, where they won't really get top value (assuming this is even legal, which has been questioned if it can be done in the CBA)



In my mind, the right move for the Giants is to get Lauletta and Tanney out of here, since neither really is a factor in any way. Look to sign a guy who has been developed as a 3rd QB already on a roster and pluck him as a free agent (Sudfeld or Sloter type). And draft a QB this year. The Giants goal is for a Chiefs transition type rather than the QB hell the Broncos are in after Peyton left.



The best case scenario for the Giants is to get Foles to a team like Jax to remove them as a competition for a QB in this draft.



I agree with all of this...



Foles being an icon in Philadelphia (a city I live in and loathe with a passion) is not the only reason I don't want him... it's just that he isn't good enough to outweigh that huge negative, IMO. In comment 14289584 Matt in SGS said:I agree with all of this...Foles being an icon in Philadelphia (a city I live in and loathe with a passion) is not the only reason I don't want him... it's just that he isn't good enough to outweigh that huge negative, IMO.

Foles.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:05 am : link is not an icon. He's a Super Bowl MVP.



If you poll the majority of Eagles fans, they'd rather have Wentz as their starter.



That's a pretty low bar for a supposed icon.

RE: Foles.. moze1021 : 9:07 am : link

Quote: is not an icon. He's a Super Bowl MVP.



If you poll the majority of Eagles fans, they'd rather have Wentz as their starter.



That's a pretty low bar for a supposed icon.



Doesn't mean they don't love Nick Foles.



These animals don't stop with the Philly Philly nonsense. In comment 14289595 FatMan in Charlotte said:Doesn't mean they don't love Nick Foles.These animals don't stop with the Philly Philly nonsense.

RE: RE: Foles.. moze1021 : 9:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14289595 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





is not an icon. He's a Super Bowl MVP.



If you poll the majority of Eagles fans, they'd rather have Wentz as their starter.



That's a pretty low bar for a supposed icon.







Doesn't mean they don't love Nick Foles.



These animals don't stop with the Philly Philly nonsense. .



I stick to the icon definition..



a person or thing regarded as a representative symbol



Like I said..there is literally a statue of him...so maybe I could have used the word idol



Maybe cult hero? Fan favorite?



Whatever you want to call it... he is revered beyond belief here..in a way Donovan McNabb could only dream of In comment 14289599 moze1021 said:I stick to the icon definition..a person or thing regarded as a representative symbolLike I said..there is literally a statue of him...so maybe I could have used the word idolMaybe cult hero? Fan favorite?Whatever you want to call it... he is revered beyond belief here..in a way Donovan McNabb could only dream of

RE: RE: Not a a big proponent GoBlue6599 : 10:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 14289467 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:









He was not the cause of this season going to hell but he is 38. A fucking lineman is not going to make him younger. He is not Brady. He isnt Eli of 07. It is time for a plan, and waiting for a QB from this fucking mystical magical 2020 class is not the most responsible way to handle it.







May I ask, why is waiting for the 2020 QB class not responsible as you say?



Wouldn't forcing a QB pick in 2019, just for need be irresponsible?



Especially if that player isn't the answer long term?



Because we know what pick we have and what players are available to us In 2020 we don’t have a clue on any of these things In comment 14289477 sxdxca said:Because we know what pick we have and what players are available to us In 2020 we don’t have a clue on any of these things

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Where's the Logic Here? section125 : 10:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14289569 moze1021 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289522 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289348 moze1021 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289336 Samiam said:





Quote:





If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.







I'm not embarrassed by it.



I'm a Giants fan.



Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.



I'm surprised more don't feel that way.



But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.









How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.



There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly.







I'd have no problem with Fletcher Cox, I'd have no problem with Carson Wentz..



It's not even "QBs"..it's replacing a legend with another teams cult hero who has shown no success outside of an Eagles uniform.



I mean are you really telling me Yankees fans wouldn't have been upset if, hypothetically, they had to cut Derek Jeter in order to sign Johnny Damon??













When I said "another team's" I meant "your most hated rival's cult hero"



So it's really more to do with that it's Eli Manning.



In my opinion, there is a right way and a wrong way to part ways with a future Hall of Famer, icon, and legend who will be and should be a beloved member of your franchise in perpetuity. There is no player above Eli Manning in NY Giants history... replacing him with a 30 year old middle-of-the road QB who has had a 9 foot tall bronze statue erected in his honor outside of your most hated rival's stadium, who epitomizes and is responsible for one of the saddest, most traumatic days in Giants fan history... is not the right way to do it.



Anyone else. Literally anyone.



I still am upset about the Eagles winning and every time I look at that goofy, Napoleon Dynamite looking dude, it's all I can think of.. surprised that more Giants fans don't feel that way....



Ridiculous logic. Eli is going to be replaced by somebody. That book will be closed. Who cares if Foles is a "cult" hero if the Giants start winning with him.

In comment 14289581 moze1021 said:Ridiculous logic. Eli is going to be replaced by somebody. That book will be closed. Who cares if Foles is a "cult" hero if the Giants start winning with him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Where's the Logic Here? section125 : 10:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 14289569 moze1021 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289522 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289348 moze1021 said:





Quote:





In comment 14289336 Samiam said:





Quote:





If you can fix the QB problem going forward for about 5 years give or take, you can use the draft to solidify both lines.



Also, every time I think I see the stupidest comment on BBI, somebody comes up with one that makes me realize there's no shortage of stupidity. I don't know what Foles would cost if he were a free agent. But, if affordable, the Giants are not supposed to sign him because he had success with the Eagles? Someone should be embarrassed to post something like that.







I'm not embarrassed by it.



I'm a Giants fan.



Can't sleep when they lose, can't sleep when the Eagles win.



I'm surprised more don't feel that way.



But..I also think Foles is a marginal QB. His success is a result of playing with her no pressure and a coach calling plays like he has nothing to lose with his backup QB.









How much would you care if the Giants signed Fletcher Cox or is it just QBs you have a problem with.



There is nothing wrong with saying you don't think Foles would be a good QB for the Giants. Plenty of history to back up that argument. But to not root for a player because he came from a hated rival is silly.







I'd have no problem with Fletcher Cox, I'd have no problem with Carson Wentz..



It's not even "QBs"..it's replacing a legend with another teams cult hero who has shown no success outside of an Eagles uniform.



I mean are you really telling me Yankees fans wouldn't have been upset if, hypothetically, they had to cut Derek Jeter in order to sign Johnny Damon??













When I said "another team's" I meant "your most hated rival's cult hero"



So it's really more to do with that it's Eli Manning.



In my opinion, there is a right way and a wrong way to part ways with a future Hall of Famer, icon, and legend who will be and should be a beloved member of your franchise in perpetuity. There is no player above Eli Manning in NY Giants history... replacing him with a 30 year old middle-of-the road QB who has had a 9 foot tall bronze statue erected in his honor outside of your most hated rival's stadium, who epitomizes and is responsible for one of the saddest, most traumatic days in Giants fan history... is not the right way to do it.



Anyone else. Literally anyone.



I still am upset about the Eagles winning and every time I look at that goofy, Napoleon Dynamite looking dude, it's all I can think of.. surprised that more Giants fans don't feel that way....



Ridiculous logic. Eli is going to be replaced by somebody. That book will be closed. Who cares if Foles is a "cult" hero if the Giants start winning with him. Jeter was done. He was replaced (Pedroia would have been a better choice than Damon, btw, for your example). Every icon is replaced eventually. You can only hope for a competent replacement that won't embarrass themselves.



I don't want them to spend $20 mill on Foles because I do not think he is worth that money. Jax or Denver may go after him. But if they decide that Foles can fill the gap for 5 years or so until they can a viable young guy, I'm ok with it. I'm not sure that Foles would want to come to NYG. I'm not sure he fits what DG and PS want. But of all the stop gap candidates out there Nick Foles is clearly the most competent QB on the potential market.

In comment 14289581 moze1021 said:Ridiculous logic. Eli is going to be replaced by somebody. That book will be closed. Who cares if Foles is a "cult" hero if the Giants start winning with him. Jeter was done. He was replaced (Pedroia would have been a better choice than Damon, btw, for your example). Every icon is replaced eventually. You can only hope for a competent replacement that won't embarrass themselves.I don't want them to spend $20 mill on Foles because I do not think he is worth that money. Jax or Denver may go after him. But if they decide that Foles can fill the gap for 5 years or so until they can a viable young guy, I'm ok with it. I'm not sure that Foles would want to come to NYG. I'm not sure he fits what DG and PS want. But of all the stop gap candidates out there Nick Foles is clearly the most competent QB on the potential market.

Young cost controlled QB sshin05 : 10:40 am : link is the best way to go, plus you can use the extra cash to bolster the roster in other places. Having to spend more money on Foles and being in cap hell if you cut Eli will probably cause more issues than not.

if Over-the-cap is right WillieYoung : 10:42 am : link If the Eagles franchise Foles they'll have to cut Jason Peters, Tim Jernigan and Michael Bennett by the first day of the league year. (There are other combinations to get it done but this makes the most sense to me.)



This story is Philly angling to get the Giants to give up a pick for his rights now.

RE: if Over-the-cap is right Matt in SGS : 10:47 am : link

Quote: If the Eagles franchise Foles they'll have to cut Jason Peters, Tim Jernigan and Michael Bennett by the first day of the league year. (There are other combinations to get it done but this makes the most sense to me.)



This story is Philly angling to get the Giants to give up a pick for his rights now.



I don't see the leverage working that way. The Giants, if they were to entertain this, they have the upper hand. They have Eli under contract, they have the 6th pick in the draft with a QB prospect potentially there. The Eagles can become paralyzed by tagging him. If I were the Giants, I'd be thrilled if they did this. Like I said earlier, I think they are more likely to go after Sudfeld than Foles and by forcing the Eagles to tag him, they could force the Eagles to not tender Sudfeld. In comment 14289732 WillieYoung said:I don't see the leverage working that way. The Giants, if they were to entertain this, they have the upper hand. They have Eli under contract, they have the 6th pick in the draft with a QB prospect potentially there. The Eagles can become paralyzed by tagging him. If I were the Giants, I'd be thrilled if they did this. Like I said earlier, I think they are more likely to go after Sudfeld than Foles and by forcing the Eagles to tag him, they could force the Eagles to not tender Sudfeld.