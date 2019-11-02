QBs in 2019 Pep22 : 2/11/2019 9:26 am I know many still subscribe to the notion that the 2019 class is an underwhelming QB group. Others want Eli Manning to play until he's 60. For those of us who think its necessary to identify the next QB asap while not settling for a guy merely that plays the position because of need, please see below.



I personally do not think the 2019 class is inferior to the 2018 or even 2020 class. I think there are three compelling prospects who project as starters with upside. Before I get there, I do want to say that I think there are 4 guys who strike me as decent backup types: Taylor Cornelius (who I like a bit more than others), Daniel Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Will Grier (admittedly, I don't like these guys as potential starters).



The 3 starter prospects:



Kyler Murray: Blazing speed, above average arm, highly competitive kid. The concern is obviously the size. That is valid. However, the following mitigate the concerns: 1) he is so quick that he doesn't really take hits 2) he gets out of bounds and has an easy baseball slide to avoid contact (see Russell Wilson for how that can be effective). The kid doesn't have Wilson's frame but he clearly is a strong guy who is diligent in the weight room.



Dwayne Haskins: Good size, tremendous accuracy. Arm talent is very good. Good enough athlete. Inexperienced, yes, but shows a lot of advanced skills/savvy.



Drew Lock: Prototypical size, arm talent that is a hair below Patrick Mahomes but in anybody's class after that. Basketball background that offers fluidity/coordination/balance not unlike Sam Darnold.



Other than Baker Mayfield, I don't see how the 2018 or 2020 guys rank above this class.

I don't either TommyWiseau : 2/11/2019 9:29 am : link Mayfield was better then all these guys but Rosen, Allen, Jackson and Darnold all had their warts just like there kids do. I think Lock has a chance to be a special player but it is going to take dedication and great coaching to get him right

Maybe you'll see when the 2019 class actually plays in the NFL ZogZerg : 2/11/2019 9:31 am : link ..

Well if these guys are so great.... dep026 : 2/11/2019 9:32 am : link then they will go 1-2-3 in the draft. Since they are just as good (pure speculation) as guys who have been rated higher throughout their careers.



And since we dont have a good team or the assets to give up, we shouldnt worry about them and worry about building the team from the trenches.

I think Darnold is a near-lock to be a good QB giantstock : 2/11/2019 9:33 am : link Not great but good. So I'm skeptical ofyour opinion.



with that said - if they like any of the 3 QB's enough in which their grade is somewhat close to the 6th pick-- u take him.

I AcidTest : 2/11/2019 9:37 am : link think Haskins and Lock will be gone before six, and that DG correctly won't trade up to get either. That means no QB at #6. Jones will be gone by the second round, and I don't see DG taking Grier. My guess is another day three QB (Cornelius?) to compete with Lauletta, or possibly trading for Sloter.

Quote: think Haskins and Lock will be gone before six, and that DG correctly won't trade up to get either. That means no QB at #6. Jones will be gone by the second round, and I don't see DG taking Grier. My guess is another day three QB (Cornelius?) to compete with Lauletta, or possibly trading for Sloter.



From your lips to God's ears because that means two very talented DL/Edge Rushers will have fallen to us. In comment 14293004 AcidTest said:From your lips to God's ears because that means two very talented DL/Edge Rushers will have fallen to us.

Quote: think Haskins and Lock will be gone before six, and that DG correctly won't trade up to get either. That means no QB at #6. Jones will be gone by the second round, and I don't see DG taking Grier. My guess is another day three QB (Cornelius?) to compete with Lauletta, or possibly trading for Sloter.



From your mouth to God's ear. I salivate over the prospect of having 2 QB's go before we pick (and would be even more in ecstasy if somehow someone also jumped up to take Murray. At the least, one of the 4 top picks sliding down to us??? Whoo Hoo. In comment 14293004 AcidTest said:From your mouth to God's ear. I salivate over the prospect of having 2 QB's go before we pick (and would be even more in ecstasy if somehow someone also jumped up to take Murray. At the least, one of the 4 top picks sliding down to us??? Whoo Hoo.

Based on last year.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/11/2019 9:42 am : link how anyone can say Darnold (or for that matter Allen and Rosen) are near locks for anything is asinine.



We basically know little more about their future success now than we did entering the draft.

Quote: then they will go 1-2-3 in the draft. Since they are just as good (pure speculation) as guys who have been rated higher throughout their careers.



And since we dont have a good team or the assets to give up, we shouldnt worry about them and worry about building the team from the trenches.



The Josh's (Allen/Rosen) didn't go 1, 2, 3, did they?



I suspect much of the pessimism about this class has to do with the Eli sentimentality factor.



In comment 14292992 dep026 said:The Josh's (Allen/Rosen) didn't go 1, 2, 3, did they?I suspect much of the pessimism about this class has to do with the Eli sentimentality factor.

Quote: think Haskins and Lock will be gone before six, and that DG correctly won't trade up to get either. That means no QB at #6. Jones will be gone by the second round, and I don't see DG taking Grier. My guess is another day three QB (Cornelius?) to compete with Lauletta, or possibly trading for Sloter.



Please no more day 3 QB’s. In comment 14293004 AcidTest said:Please no more day 3 QB’s.

Darnold may grow, even become very good, Big Blue '56 : 2/11/2019 9:47 am : link but everything they said about his flaws in college, are exactly what he showed in year 1 at the pro level.



TBD

RE: I think Darnold is a near-lock to be a good QB Pep22 : 2/11/2019 9:47 am : link

Quote: Not great but good. So I'm skeptical ofyour opinion.



with that said - if they like any of the 3 QB's enough in which their grade is somewhat close to the 6th pick-- u take him.



I think Darnold has some nice attributes: size, mobility, good not great arm, seems to prepare himself like a pro. I do think his decision making, whether at USC or NYJ, shows some concern. In comment 14292994 giantstock said:I think Darnold has some nice attributes: size, mobility, good not great arm, seems to prepare himself like a pro. I do think his decision making, whether at USC or NYJ, shows some concern.

If I were fans of the 1st round picks last year... dep026 : 2/11/2019 9:48 am : link Baker - Obviously you are pumped about his play. He did what exactly what you want a rookie QB to do. However, the attitude thing is something to keep an eye on going forward.



Darnold - you should be excited. Despite his tendency to throw bad INTs, he made a shit ton of plays last year with absolutely nothing on the OL or skill players. He made a lot of improvised plays and had some really good games. Obviously needs to get better.



Allen - there's hope. Arm is huge. Athleticism is there. His throwing needs work. And he needs help too. But he didnt embarrass himself.



Rosen - Made some big time throws but was beat up all year. His team stunk. His OL was god awful. You're optimistic, but need to see more next year.



Jackson - you are excited yet nervous as hell. He makes plays that no one else in the NFL can make. But his throwing needs a ton of work. And the risk of injury and amount of hits he takes is terrifying.



Overall, each fan base should be excited with what they got.

Quote: but everything they said about his flaws in college, are exactly what he showed in year 1 at the pro level.



TBD



He didnt fumble nearly as much. And rookie QBs throwing INTs isnt really that shocking is it? He threw only one more INT than Baker Mayfield last year. In comment 14293026 Big Blue '56 said:He didnt fumble nearly as much. And rookie QBs throwing INTs isnt really that shocking is it? He threw only one more INT than Baker Mayfield last year.

RE: Based on last year.. giantstock : 2/11/2019 9:50 am : link

Quote: how anyone can say Darnold (or for that matter Allen and Rosen) are near locks for anything is asinine.



We basically know little more about their future success now than we did entering the draft.



Bullshit.



IMO some of you are just so buried in the Barkley pick and the Eli situation that you don't honestly assess the other QB's. In comment 14293016 FatMan in Charlotte said:Bullshit.IMO some of you are just so buried in the Barkley pick and the Eli situation that you don't honestly assess the other QB's.

I think Pep22 : 2/11/2019 9:52 am : link a better question for the 2019 QB class pessimists is, aside from Mayfield who I think is a tier above, what about Darnold/Rosen/Allen ranks above Haskins/Lock/Murray (eliminate Murray if you feel his height is a non starter)?

What?? FatMan in Charlotte : 2/11/2019 9:52 am : link Quote: I suspect much of the pessimism about this class has to do with the Eli sentimentality factor.



There's been near unanimous pessimism about this class from the football world - not just Giants fans. Some scouts are saying there isn't even a 1st round talent available.



What is the fuck does that have to do with sentiments about Eli? The whole football world loves eli that much?? There's been near unanimous pessimism about this class from the football world - not just Giants fans. Some scouts are saying there isn't even a 1st round talent available.What is the fuck does that have to do with sentiments about Eli? The whole football world loves eli that much??

Where was this thread 2 months ago WillVAB : 2/11/2019 10:01 am : link Odds are OP has watched 1 game tops of these 3 and is regurgitating the same shit draftniks are writing.



Sheep.

Rankings, obviously an opinion rather than fact Pep22 : 2/11/2019 10:02 am : link Size: Allen, Lock, Rosen, Darnold, Haskins, Mayfield, Murray



Athletic ability: Murray, Allen, Darnold, Mayfield, Lock, Rosen, Haskins



Arm: Allen, Lock, Haskins, Murray, Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen



Accuracy: Haskins, Mayfield, Rosen, Lock, Rosen, Darnold, Allen



Decision making: Mayfield, Haskins, Murray, Rosen, Lock, Rosen, Darnold



Improvisational skills: Murray, Allen, Mayfield, Darnold, Lock, Haskins, Rosen



Perception of leadership ability: Mayfield, Darnold, Murray, Haskins, Lock, Allen, Rosen

RE: Where was this thread 2 months ago Pep22 : 2/11/2019 10:05 am : link

Quote: Odds are OP has watched 1 game tops of these 3 and is regurgitating the same shit draftniks are writing.



Sheep.



Why would the thread been more compelling 2 months ago? I've probably seen 5 games MIN of each. Love it when assholes get disrespectful for no reason (on the internet, not in real life). In comment 14293063 WillVAB said:Why would the thread been more compelling 2 months ago? I've probably seen 5 games MIN of each. Love it when assholes get disrespectful for no reason (on the internet, not in real life).

RE: Darnold may grow, even become very good, UberAlias : 2/11/2019 10:15 am : link

Quote: but everything they said about his flaws in college, are exactly what he showed in year 1 at the pro level.



TBD Not true. The criticism with Darnold is fumbles. Everyone looped that in as "turnovers' with is not correct --fumbles and ints at two completely different things. Darnold's ints in college weren't bad --he threw fewer ints per game than Rosen and fewer per game than Eli did in college. It was the fumbles inflated the turnover stats compared to other prospects. How did Darnold do with fumbles? He had 5 which was tied for 29th - 34th in the NFL, hardly a problem. In comment 14293026 Big Blue '56 said:Not true. The criticism with Darnold is fumbles. Everyone looped that in as "turnovers' with is not correct --fumbles and ints at two completely different things. Darnold's ints in college weren't bad --he threw fewer ints per game than Rosen and fewer per game than Eli did in college. It was the fumbles inflated the turnover stats compared to other prospects. How did Darnold do with fumbles? He had 5 which was tied for 29th - 34th in the NFL, hardly a problem.

What bearings does a class even have? George from PA : 2/11/2019 10:16 am : link It is all about the individuals.



I love when people say Mayfield,now... who was never considered the top guy....until word got out that the Browns wanted him.



Sounds like 3 possibly 4 decent guys this year.....but who knows how the Giants feel about anyone of them.....



If they want a QB, it will be one over the others....who knows if any other would even be considered



The only thing I know about college football QBs weeg in the bronx : 2/11/2019 10:18 am : link Is there is not such thing as a lock. Comparing classes is impossible, especially pre combine.

Tread lightly and choose wisely.

All of the first round rookie QBs UberAlias : 2/11/2019 10:19 am : link Showed a lot of promise last year. First year QBs coming into bad teams, some outright dysfunctional.

odds Steve in Greenwich : 2/11/2019 10:21 am : link are much greater that Lock is available in the 2nd round than him being a top 10 pick. He's not very well thought of in NFL circles. Has all the tools but no processing power. Would not at all be surprised if he's this years Nassib / Webb come draft night (potential 1st round pick in free fall). Sadly that appears to be the Giants go to for a draft pick.

And all.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/11/2019 10:22 am : link oft he first round QB's showed a lot of things to worry about going forward too.



I really don't think we know anything more about their liklihood for future success than we did before the draft.



For every positive attribute, there were negative attributes too.



That's why it will likely be 2021 before we definitively know, even though patience in proclaiming them good or bad will not wait that long.

It's not a good QB class AcesUp : 2/11/2019 10:24 am : link That does not mean that the Giants are powerless to address the position. They're trying to draft a QB and not a QB class.

Strahan UberAlias : 2/11/2019 10:32 am : link Fair enough, if that's how you interpret it. That's just not the argument I heard. What was routinely referenced around here was the "turnovers" as indicated by combined int/fumbles. We simply did not see fumbles as an issue this year.

Way AcidTest : 2/11/2019 10:37 am : link too early to judge any of the QBs from last year IMO. I'm not sure what people expected. They were rookies on bad teams. They might bust. They might be great. We just don't know. The sample size of games is just too small right now to make any definitive conclusion.

RE: It's not a good QB class Strahan91 : 2/11/2019 10:37 am : link

Quote: That does not mean that the Giants are powerless to address the position. They're trying to draft a QB and not a QB class.

This x 100. I don't know why it's so hard for people to understand such a simple concept. 2005 was a poor quarterback class but Aaron Rodgers emerged from it. In comment 14293096 AcesUp said:This x 100. I don't know why it's so hard for people to understand such a simple concept. 2005 was a poor quarterback class but Aaron Rodgers emerged from it.

Trubisky isn't very good. When the oddsmakers Zeke's Alibi : 2/11/2019 10:45 am : link barely drop the line in account of Chase Daniels you aren't very good. He is a run first qb. Mahomes is a an all pro QB and Watson is going to live in the top 10 qb group for the next 10 years. Thats a tremendous qb class regardless and sentiment was very down come draft time.

RE: RE: It's not a good QB class Johnny5 : 2/11/2019 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14293096 AcesUp said:





Quote:





That does not mean that the Giants are powerless to address the position. They're trying to draft a QB and not a QB class.





This x 100. I don't know why it's so hard for people to understand such a simple concept. 2005 was a poor quarterback class but Aaron Rodgers emerged from it.

I actually trust Gettleman, I am a BPA guy and I fully believe Gettleman means it when he says it... that said I support whoever they draft. I hope they do have a QB rated high on their board and they get him. But I don't want them to reach/overdraft. I have not heard one person say they want Eli to play until he is 60, that's just a stupid dig by the OP. Anyone with a brain knows they have an eye out for the next QB, as well they should. But don't draft one just because like I see a lot of people here seemingly advocating. It's mind numbing actually lol. BTW Strahan91 I totally agree with your Darnold assessment. My Uncle is a lifelong Jets fan so I actually watch the Jets. I think he has potential but I am still not sold on him. Time will tell. In comment 14293117 Strahan91 said:I actually trust Gettleman, I am a BPA guy and I fully believe Gettleman means it when he says it... that said I support whoever they draft. I hope they do have a QB rated high on their board and they get him. But I don't want them to reach/overdraft. I have not heard one person say they want Eli to play until he is 60, that's just a stupid dig by the OP. Anyone with a brain knows they have an eye out for the next QB, as well they should. But don't draft one just because like I see a lot of people here seemingly advocating. It's mind numbing actually lol. BTW Strahan91 I totally agree with your Darnold assessment. My Uncle is a lifelong Jets fan so I actually watch the Jets. I think he has potential but I am still not sold on him. Time will tell.

Young qb's GiantGrit : 2/11/2019 10:54 am : link Have areas with a lot of promise, and others of concern. Yes, not all deficiencies are equal. But to knock this class while acting like last year had a bunch of can't miss guys is kind of absurd.



I see no reason Haskins or Lock can't turn into good quarterbacks, especially Dwayne. His demeanor is awesome. He got better as the year went along. Would love him in blue.



Coaching, desire to improve, even luck in avoiding injuries etc....the path to qb stardom is complex.

I agree that a QB class is unimportant Pep22 : 2/11/2019 10:57 am : link to the extent that you get your guy. But my point is that I think there are 2 possibly 3 (depending on whether you feel Murray's size is a deal breaker) guys who are right there with any QB not named Mayfield in the hyped 2018 class. At this point, Mayfield stands alone because the kid is the most intuitive and the best play maker of the bunch.

I don't see the Giants drafting another QB in .... GFAN52 : 2/11/2019 11:05 am : link rounds 3-4 as Eli's potential replacement. Been there done that.

Quote: Have areas with a lot of promise, and others of concern. Yes, not all deficiencies are equal. But to knock this class while acting like last year had a bunch of can't miss guys is kind of absurd.



I see no reason Haskins or Lock can't turn into good quarterbacks, especially Dwayne. His demeanor is awesome. He got better as the year went along. Would love him in blue.



Coaching, desire to improve, even luck in avoiding injuries etc....the path to qb stardom is complex.



But he's got great demeanor...?



And, I'll bet he can cook. In comment 14293147 GiantGrit said:But he's got great demeanor...?And, I'll bet he can cook.

I agree Pep22 : 2/11/2019 11:42 am : link that we have to take this seriously meaning not kick the QB can down the road again, determine if we can get to the point where we have a conviction (to use Accorsi's word) about any of these 3 guys (KM, DH, DL) or I suppose DJ.

This 2019 QB class is very confusing... bw in dc : 2/11/2019 12:00 pm : link There is certainly 8-10 interesting players who have various talents. And some with first round skills - Lock (arm and athleticism), Murray (speed & improvisation), Haskins (size, accuracy), Grier (playmaker).



But there are glaring holes in everyone's game that are glaring and create question marks. And with a talent rich supply of defensive players, it's very hard, despite the premium on the position, to elevate these guys so high in this draft.



Nobody wants to find a solution for our QB issue than me. I think we are at DECON 2. But I wouldn't risk the #6 pick for any of this year's supply. So I think there is going to be great value in the second and third round at QB...





Quote: .



Someone said this earlier, maybe even in another thread, but you can’t just wait for the perfect QB prospect to come along. You guys sound like you will only accept an Andrew Luck as a draftable QB. Even if we pass on a QB, you think the QBs next year will be perfect? We’ll just end up running this conversation back. Oh, Tua doesn’t have the greatest arm and played with superior talent; Herbert plays in a spread offense; etc. Then everyone will say tank until 2021. In comment 14293299 Red Dog said:Someone said this earlier, maybe even in another thread, but you can’t just wait for the perfect QB prospect to come along. You guys sound like you will only accept an Andrew Luck as a draftable QB. Even if we pass on a QB, you think the QBs next year will be perfect? We’ll just end up running this conversation back. Oh, Tua doesn’t have the greatest arm and played with superior talent; Herbert plays in a spread offense; etc. Then everyone will say tank until 2021.

so lets just take one in 2019 dep026 : 2/11/2019 12:55 pm : link who may not be good just for fuck sakes and pass on better players...



Amirite?

Isn't the opposite.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/11/2019 1:48 pm : link logic used here constantly??



I mean Gettleman can draft the Rookie of the Year and still get incessantly bashed here because he didn't take one of the "sure" QB's last year.



This year's QB's look equally as shaky, so drafting a QB simply for the sake of it does seem to be really stupid.



You set things back so much more if you commit to a high draft pick QB for the next several years if he's a bust. The teams that end up on the short stick of the 1st round QB struggle for years afterwards.

I'm pretty confident mrvax : 2/11/2019 1:56 pm : link that the Giants have already begun the process of rating the QBs. They know full well that Eli is getting older and will have to be replaced.



It's not impossible that one of those QBs is available at #6, and they value the guy highly but not enough to trade the farm to move up.



Imagine if DG went out on a limb and picked Murray at #6.

Quote: logic used here constantly??



I mean Gettleman can draft the Rookie of the Year and still get incessantly bashed here because he didn't take one of the "sure" QB's last year.



This year's QB's look equally as shaky, so drafting a QB simply for the sake of it does seem to be really stupid.



You set things back so much more if you commit to a high draft pick QB for the next several years if he's a bust. The teams that end up on the short stick of the 1st round QB struggle for years afterwards.



I would consider Mayfield to be a great prospect.



I would put Darnold, Lock and Haskins all in the good prospect tier. Sort of like Jared Goff (despite where he was selected). I think all 3 have a high floor.



I would put Allen and Murray in the high risk, high reward category. Very unique athletes but not without concerns.



Still, to your comment, we can't avoid it forever. Despite a borderline HOF career with great contributions to two SBs and great duration, Eli has been a bottom 3rd QB for several years now. Its time to fix the most important problem. In comment 14293402 FatMan in Charlotte said:I would consider Mayfield to be a great prospect.I would put Darnold, Lock and Haskins all in the good prospect tier. Sort of like Jared Goff (despite where he was selected). I think all 3 have a high floor.I would put Allen and Murray in the high risk, high reward category. Very unique athletes but not without concerns.Still, to your comment, we can't avoid it forever. Despite a borderline HOF career with great contributions to two SBs and great duration, Eli has been a bottom 3rd QB for several years now. Its time to fix the most important problem.

I know we.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/11/2019 2:01 pm : link can't avoid replacing Eli. We just can't do it just for the sake of taking one in the 1st round.

If Haskins is really 10-15 ranked prospect Lambuth_Special : 2/11/2019 2:04 pm : link Than taking him at six isn't much of a reach, considering the impact of the QB position.

we agree then Pep22 : 2/11/2019 2:09 pm : link at no point did I say "for the sake of it"; I said, these guys are just as good as anybody in 2018 except Baker and waiting for Tua in '20, Lawrence in '21 or Joe Schmo in '30 is a foolish approach

Pep.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/11/2019 2:12 pm : link we are in agreement. There's nothing in your original post that I tried to debate. You pretty much laid out the prospects and you takes on them very well.

Think DG wants to win now TMS : 2/11/2019 3:26 pm : link and improve the Giants for the future. He will go BPA not draft for need.

. Pep22 : 2/11/2019 5:38 pm : link Herbert profiles a bit like Lock. He's got plus size and a major league arm. Some questions about his decision making.



Fromm is an Alex Smith type. Tough kid, can run when necessary. Not exactly a pretty thrower though.

