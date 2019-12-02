Why Josh Rosen COULD Make Sense Here.... Allen in CNJ : 2/12/2019 9:26 am ...after all...



Hypothetically, IF Arizona takes Kyler Murray #1 overall, they’ll have to move Rosen. I would think this would have to take place after the draft. At that point, going into the summer and through the summer teams will be set at QB for the season, including the Giants. Why not, if this scenario plays out, trade for our QB of the future with a 2nd or 3rd round pick in the 2020 draft?



With this scenario, we can draft for our “infrastructure” and keep looking to win ASAP with Eli and company while landing his future replacement in Josh Rosen.



Just a thought. I’d like to hear what BBI thinks about this.

Its NOT going to happen superspynyg : 2/12/2019 9:28 am : link The Cards are not drafting Murray. The only thing they may do is trade back if they get a haul. Which they prob wont so they will stay at 1.

RE: Its NOT going to happen Giantology : 2/12/2019 9:29 am : link

Quote: The Cards are not drafting Murray. The only thing they may do is trade back if they get a haul. Which they prob wont so they will stay at 1.



Says who? Did you say last year that Mayfield wouldnt go #1 overall? You have no idea. In comment 14294242 superspynyg said:Says who? Did you say last year that Mayfield wouldnt go #1 overall? You have no idea.

Huh? How are we so sure 'Zona isn't taking SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/12/2019 9:31 am : link Murray? Kingsbury loves him.

I'd love to get Rosen, he's better than any QB in this draft PatersonPlank : 2/12/2019 9:32 am : link plus he's got a year experience (albeit most of it on his back). However I'm not sure a #3 or #2 get it done. Rosen is only 1 year removed from being the #10 selection in the draft. I bet it will cost us our 2020 #1, which iMO would be worth it if Shurmur and DG believe he could be the franchise guy. Lots of people wanted Rosen on here with our #2 pick in Rd 1 last year, so why not our first pick in 2020?

I AcidTest : 2/12/2019 9:32 am : link could see the Cardinals drafting Murray and trading Rosen. Klingsbury has already expressed his awe for Murray, most new coaches want their own QB, and Murray just signed with Klingsbury's agent. They also know they can get a ton for Rosen to help fill all their other holes.

I actually think the Cards plan might be to draft Murray bradshaw44 : 2/12/2019 9:35 am : link and keep Rosen. Let the two duke it out for at least a year and see if they struck lightening with one of them. They won't have too much tied up in them and they can see who's better and move the other guy later for picks after solidifying their QB spot for the next 5-10 years.

RE: I actually think the Cards plan might be to draft Murray Allen in CNJ : 2/12/2019 9:38 am : link

Quote: and keep Rosen. Let the two duke it out for at least a year and see if they struck lightening with one of them. They won't have too much tied up in them and they can see who's better and move the other guy later for picks after solidifying their QB spot for the next 5-10 years.



This is also a possibility In comment 14294258 bradshaw44 said:This is also a possibility

Rosen did not exactly light up the score board George from PA : 2/12/2019 9:39 am : link 2,278 yds

11 tds

14 ints

66.7 pct.



I understand his OL was probably the worst in the NFL. He did not exactly have much weapons around him.



The fact that Arizona will be giving up on him.....is a major red flag. No matter how you look at it.



If the Giants are interested, it would onlt be done with a trade of players. No way, does DG trade the #6 pick....that wont happen

RE: I actually think the Cards plan might be to draft Murray BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/12/2019 9:41 am : link

Quote: and keep Rosen. Let the two duke it out for at least a year and see if they struck lightening with one of them. They won't have too much tied up in them and they can see who's better and move the other guy later for picks after solidifying their QB spot for the next 5-10 years.



I think Rose would demand out if that's the case. On top of that Zona would willing start a QB controversy? In comment 14294258 bradshaw44 said:I think Rose would demand out if that's the case. On top of that Zona would willing start a QB controversy?

Cardinals offensive line was terrible and I can't claim to have seen Zeke's Alibi : 2/12/2019 9:41 am : link more than a handful of their games, but hard pass on Rosen. He got injured twice last year for one thing.



I can't remember what game it was, but the Cardinals were down 8 with 3 minutes to go. Whoever they were playing were rushing 4 playing basic coverages on the back end. He completes a couple passes and the third was an interception on a basic hitch route. It was an interception that should never be thrown at this level and it reminded of the Rosen I remember at UCLA. I get why scouts love him, but he just doesn't elevate the play of those around him and seems to miss that it factor.

RE: I actually think the Cards plan might be to draft Murray regulator : 2/12/2019 9:41 am : link

Quote: and keep Rosen. Let the two duke it out for at least a year and see if they struck lightening with one of them. They won't have too much tied up in them and they can see who's better and move the other guy later for picks after solidifying their QB spot for the next 5-10 years.



This would make much more sense than flipping Rosen this year for a 2nd or 3rd. That would seem to be his absolute floor (in terms of value) unless he gets hurt or totally craps out.

In comment 14294258 bradshaw44 said:This would make much more sense than flipping Rosen this year for a 2nd or 3rd. That would seem to be his absolute floor (in terms of value) unless he gets hurt or totally craps out.

RE: Rosen did not exactly light up the score board The_Boss : 2/12/2019 9:41 am : link

Quote: 2,278 yds

11 tds

14 ints

66.7 pct.



I understand his OL was probably the worst in the NFL. He did not exactly have much weapons around him.



The fact that Arizona will be giving up on him.....is a major red flag. No matter how you look at it.



If the Giants are interested, it would onlt be done with a trade of players. No way, does DG trade the #6 pick....that wont happen



Why won’t it happen? Because you said so? In comment 14294265 George from PA said:Why won’t it happen? Because you said so?

RE: Rosen did not exactly light up the score board Zeke's Alibi : 2/12/2019 9:44 am : link

Quote: 2,278 yds

11 tds

14 ints

66.7 pct.



I understand his OL was probably the worst in the NFL. He did not exactly have much weapons around him.



The fact that Arizona will be giving up on him.....is a major red flag. No matter how you look at it.



If the Giants are interested, it would onlt be done with a trade of players. No way, does DG trade the #6 pick....that wont happen



He had plenty of weapons around him. Fitz, Kirk, Nelson, and David Johnson are more than enough. In comment 14294265 George from PA said:He had plenty of weapons around him. Fitz, Kirk, Nelson, and David Johnson are more than enough.

RE: RE: I actually think the Cards plan might be to draft Murray bradshaw44 : 2/12/2019 9:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 14294258 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





and keep Rosen. Let the two duke it out for at least a year and see if they struck lightening with one of them. They won't have too much tied up in them and they can see who's better and move the other guy later for picks after solidifying their QB spot for the next 5-10 years.







I think Rose would demand out if that's the case. On top of that Zona would willing start a QB controversy?



I actually think this could be a model for teams moving forward. If you're picking that high two years in a row, and the first guy didn't exactly light the world on fire why not take another shot at a golden ticket? Then let the competition commence in camp. These people are paid good money, whether it be to start, or to sit behind the better guy. Why limit yourself to one shot?



It's different if you have an established veteran at QB and THEN bring in a rookie first rounder. Neither guy has proven himself at this point. I'd rather have two guys to choose from then just hoping one figures it out. In comment 14294268 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I actually think this could be a model for teams moving forward. If you're picking that high two years in a row, and the first guy didn't exactly light the world on fire why not take another shot at a golden ticket? Then let the competition commence in camp. These people are paid good money, whether it be to start, or to sit behind the better guy. Why limit yourself to one shot?It's different if you have an established veteran at QB and THEN bring in a rookie first rounder. Neither guy has proven himself at this point. I'd rather have two guys to choose from then just hoping one figures it out.

Rosen TyreeHelmet : 2/12/2019 9:46 am : link Hard pass unless its for very cheap - late round pick.

I mean what if we draft Haskins this year... bradshaw44 : 2/12/2019 9:48 am : link Send Eli packing and end up picking first next year with Tua and Fromm sitting there. Why not bring one of them on to see if they out do Haskins? Then move Haskins if he doesn't beat out the rookie?

DG values his draft picks..... George from PA : 2/12/2019 9:50 am : link But I do not want to argue...you can tell me I told you so during the draft.



Knock yourself out.





an entire thread on this exists UConn4523 : 2/12/2019 9:50 am : link I really don't know why there's now 3 threads all being posted on simultaneously on this topic. Pick one, the thought isn't original and was brought up months ago.

RE: RE: RE: I actually think the Cards plan might be to draft Murray BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/12/2019 9:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 14294268 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 14294258 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





and keep Rosen. Let the two duke it out for at least a year and see if they struck lightening with one of them. They won't have too much tied up in them and they can see who's better and move the other guy later for picks after solidifying their QB spot for the next 5-10 years.







I think Rose would demand out if that's the case. On top of that Zona would willing start a QB controversy?







I actually think this could be a model for teams moving forward. If you're picking that high two years in a row, and the first guy didn't exactly light the world on fire why not take another shot at a golden ticket? Then let the competition commence in camp. These people are paid good money, whether it be to start, or to sit behind the better guy. Why limit yourself to one shot?



It's different if you have an established veteran at QB and THEN bring in a rookie first rounder. Neither guy has proven himself at this point. I'd rather have two guys to choose from then just hoping one figures it out.



You're also tying up a ton of guaranteed money into one position as well. That has to be a factor.



It's not as much as having 1 guy, but its still something that would be considered. Between the 2 you would have close to 50 Million guaranteed to one position. In comment 14294284 bradshaw44 said:You're also tying up a ton of guaranteed money into one position as well. That has to be a factor.It's not as much as having 1 guy, but its still something that would be considered. Between the 2 you would have close to 50 Million guaranteed to one position.

If Cards take Murray at #1, they would trade Rosen Draft Day ZogZerg : 2/12/2019 9:53 am : link or right before the draft for 2019 pick(s).



They no way want to deal with a QB controversy mess by keeping Rosen.

RE: an entire thread on this exists Giantology : 2/12/2019 9:55 am : link

Quote: I really don't know why there's now 3 threads all being posted on simultaneously on this topic. Pick one, the thought isn't original and was brought up months ago.



Somehow, you'll survive :) In comment 14294292 UConn4523 said:Somehow, you'll survive :)

RE: RE: RE: RE: I actually think the Cards plan might be to draft Murray bradshaw44 : 2/12/2019 9:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14294284 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14294268 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 14294258 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





and keep Rosen. Let the two duke it out for at least a year and see if they struck lightening with one of them. They won't have too much tied up in them and they can see who's better and move the other guy later for picks after solidifying their QB spot for the next 5-10 years.







I think Rose would demand out if that's the case. On top of that Zona would willing start a QB controversy?







I actually think this could be a model for teams moving forward. If you're picking that high two years in a row, and the first guy didn't exactly light the world on fire why not take another shot at a golden ticket? Then let the competition commence in camp. These people are paid good money, whether it be to start, or to sit behind the better guy. Why limit yourself to one shot?



It's different if you have an established veteran at QB and THEN bring in a rookie first rounder. Neither guy has proven himself at this point. I'd rather have two guys to choose from then just hoping one figures it out.







You're also tying up a ton of guaranteed money into one position as well. That has to be a factor.



It's not as much as having 1 guy, but its still something that would be considered. Between the 2 you would have close to 50 Million guaranteed to one position.



But ideally only for a short time. Once you figure out who the guy is for the next decade you move the other guy. It's an investment for the future of the franchise. ROI is greater if you find the next Eli, Peyton, Brees, Brady,Rodgers Etc... In comment 14294293 BigBlueDownTheShore said:But ideally only for a short time. Once you figure out who the guy is for the next decade you move the other guy. It's an investment for the future of the franchise. ROI is greater if you find the next Eli, Peyton, Brees, Brady,Rodgers Etc...

Not gonna happen... Zepp : 2/12/2019 9:56 am : link and thank god for that.

Not too mention... bradshaw44 : 2/12/2019 9:57 am : link If Rosen pitches a fit and wants out, what does that say about his character or belief in himself? If he's worth being the starter he will win in camp. Other teams might not want him if he's not willing to fight for a position he hasn't truly earned.

RE: RE: an entire thread on this exists UConn4523 : 2/12/2019 9:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14294292 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





I really don't know why there's now 3 threads all being posted on simultaneously on this topic. Pick one, the thought isn't original and was brought up months ago.







Somehow, you'll survive :)



I will. And i'll continue to point out duplicate threads. Everyone wants to be the smart guy yet they can't read a message board with the exact same content in the threads with the most hits so far today. Its odd and it takes away from an actual discussion by having people respond to the same thing 3 separate times. In comment 14294303 Giantology said:I will. And i'll continue to point out duplicate threads. Everyone wants to be the smart guy yet they can't read a message board with the exact same content in the threads with the most hits so far today. Its odd and it takes away from an actual discussion by having people respond to the same thing 3 separate times.

I agree. I hate when posters state something with certainty when in fact there is none.

Quote: In comment 14294242 superspynyg said:





Quote:





The Cards are not drafting Murray. The only thing they may do is trade back if they get a haul. Which they prob wont so they will stay at 1.







Says who? Did you say last year that Mayfield wouldnt go #1 overall? You have no idea.



I agree. I hate when posters state something with certainty when in fact there is none. In comment 14294244 Giantology said:I agree. I hate when posters state something with certainty when in fact there is none.

I think a lot of people here seriously..... MOOPS : 2/12/2019 10:41 am : link overrate Rosen. There were reasons he was the fourth QB to be drafted.

I know The Cards OL sucked, but Rosen didn't impress me on the field all that much. He's also got a huge ego issue and doesn't play all that well with others.

He's not the guy that takes you to the promised land but is probably the guy that takes you to a point just above mediocrity. He's the guy that holds your franchise back but shows just enough that makes you hope for just a bit more. IMO.

This is such a silly idea montanagiant : 2/12/2019 10:50 am : link .

This is not going to happen Jay on the Island : 2/12/2019 11:00 am : link But if it did the Giants have to make a move for Rosen unless they fall in love with Haskins. Rosen and the 33rd overall pick to the Giants for the 6th overall pick.

why would we throw away our #6 this year for essentially SHO'NUFF : 2/12/2019 11:09 am : link their #10 last year? A 2nd round pick is as high as I'll go.

I wasnt enamored of Rosen last year blueblood : 2/12/2019 11:12 am : link there was something off about his demeanor and his attitude.









Keep in mind Jay on the Island : 2/12/2019 11:18 am : link Rosen is entering his 2nd season in which most QB's make their biggest jump in production. He would go from the league's worst offensive line and arguably the worst group of weapons in the league to a team featuring Barkley, Beckham, and Engram.

to fill in some names/variables Pep22 : 2/12/2019 12:01 pm : link its Door # 1:



Rosen

Rd 2 Nasir Addrely

Rd 2a Garrett Bradbury



or



Haskins

Rd 2 Garrett Bradbury



don't get too locked into the draft picks, its only meant for color



There were times BlueManCrew : 2/12/2019 12:08 pm : link this year that Rosen looked surgical when he had even a little bit of protection. I think hes better than anyone in this years draft and has franchise QB potential. Give them the number 6, and they send us back their third round pick.

It only makes sense if they're done with Eli Go Terps : 2/12/2019 12:18 pm : link If they aren't done with Eli, then getting the next guy makes no sense. Just wait until next year's QB class (I expect we'll be picking top 10 again), and get the guy then.



Rosen's value has gone down since he was drafted - being in that rookie contract is valuable, and he's already put a year of that behind him. He's worth our second rounder, not our first.

RE: It only makes sense if they're done with Eli ron mexico : 2/12/2019 12:27 pm : link

Quote: If they aren't done with Eli, then getting the next guy makes no sense. Just wait until next year's QB class (I expect we'll be picking top 10 again), and get the guy then.



Rosen's value has gone down since he was drafted - being in that rookie contract is valuable, and he's already put a year of that behind him. He's worth our second rounder, not our first.



This would only make sense if they cut Eli, which is why it wont happen.



But as to the value of his rookie contract, the 10 mil of bonus money Ari has to eat more than makes up for one lost year. And its not really a lost year as he got a ton of experience last year. Much more than any QB the Giants draft this year (if they draft one) will get. In comment 14294505 Go Terps said:This would only make sense if they cut Eli, which is why it wont happen.But as to the value of his rookie contract, the 10 mil of bonus money Ari has to eat more than makes up for one lost year. And its not really a lost year as he got a ton of experience last year. Much more than any QB the Giants draft this year (if they draft one) will get.

Im not that enamored about Rosen blueblood : 2/12/2019 12:34 pm : link i just dont like him. I would pass on a #6 overall for him.

Going back and reading BlueManCrew : 2/12/2019 12:41 pm : link Sy's report from the draft last year, he notes that Rosen would've been graded a 90+ Elite player if it weren't for the injury concerns. Well... after a season of getting pounded in Arizona he held up quite well! It answers some questions in my mind.

The questions on Rosen JonC : 2/12/2019 12:58 pm : link were about mental makeup and personality. If those caused the Giants pause a year ago, it wouldn't figure to change.

RE: RE: Its NOT going to happen superspynyg : 2/12/2019 1:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14294242 superspynyg said:





Quote:





The Cards are not drafting Murray. The only thing they may do is trade back if they get a haul. Which they prob wont so they will stay at 1.







Says who? Did you say last year that Mayfield wouldnt go #1 overall? You have no idea.



Actually I did not say this. I had no Idea who the Browns wanted at 1 overall. Glad they took Mayfield and not Barkley. In comment 14294244 Giantology said:Actually I did not say this. I had no Idea who the Browns wanted at 1 overall. Glad they took Mayfield and not Barkley.

RE: RE: It only makes sense if they're done with Eli Go Terps : 2/12/2019 2:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14294505 Go Terps said:





Quote:





If they aren't done with Eli, then getting the next guy makes no sense. Just wait until next year's QB class (I expect we'll be picking top 10 again), and get the guy then.



Rosen's value has gone down since he was drafted - being in that rookie contract is valuable, and he's already put a year of that behind him. He's worth our second rounder, not our first.







This would only make sense if they cut Eli, which is why it wont happen.



But as to the value of his rookie contract, the 10 mil of bonus money Ari has to eat more than makes up for one lost year. And its not really a lost year as he got a ton of experience last year. Much more than any QB the Giants draft this year (if they draft one) will get.



That's a good point about the bonus. I hadn't taken that into account.



Regarding the lost year though, I don't necessarily mean a lost year of experience. Rather, a lost year of the Giants being able to take advantage of having a QB in the rookie deal.



But yeah if Eli is back this year it's moot. In comment 14294513 ron mexico said:That's a good point about the bonus. I hadn't taken that into account.Regarding the lost year though, I don't necessarily mean a lost year of experience. Rather, a lost year of the Giants being able to take advantage of having a QB in the rookie deal.But yeah if Eli is back this year it's moot.

... BleedBlue : 2/12/2019 2:41 pm : link it def could happen. Its clear Cards HC loves murray, its clear he fits the scheme, its clear the kid is a great athlete and could be #1 overall. If cards want to do this my guess is the trade happens right before the draft but after the combine and pro days. at that point everyone will know they are going QB and everyone will assume murray based on comments and connections. I doubt it happens on draft day unless #6 is involved and zona wants to see who is avail at 6 if giants are willing.



personally i dont want to give up 6. he was drafted 10th, he didnt explode his first year so at most he is worth #10. if its me, i offer 2019 second rounder and a conditional 2020 pick (3-4 rounder)



that should get the job done. at 6, go defense. would stink to not have a second or 3rd this year, but we would have a franchise QB and a solid piece for the defense.



id do it if i was DG, at the very least explore the possibility

RE: The questions on Rosen Giants38 : 2/12/2019 2:44 pm : link

Quote: were about mental makeup and personality. If those caused the Giants pause a year ago, it wouldn't figure to change.



The question is when will this administration grow up and join the rest of football in 2019. DG mocked analytics last year and said football hasn’t changed since 1968. It is absurd thought. I wouldn’t be so upset about them potentially passing on a generational talent like Murray if they showed any forward thinking, but they don’t. It’s the same nonsense every year.



As far as Rosen, maybe he demonstrated the maturity they thought he lacked during a tough year in AZ. I have no idea.



As for the nincumpoop who compared Murray to Vick in a prior thread, it’s a ridiculous comparison. Vick was largely a runner who could throw deep but with little accuracy. Murray, alternatively, is a passer who can make all the throws and do so accurately. Guy is a stud. But we’ll pass him up because he’s not 6’4”. At this point, I’m not confident we’ll take a new QB until we get a new, competent regime in, one with a GM who doesn’t make an idiotic face and mock a reporter when asked about use of analytics. In comment 14294544 JonC said:The question is when will this administration grow up and join the rest of football in 2019. DG mocked analytics last year and said football hasn’t changed since 1968. It is absurd thought. I wouldn’t be so upset about them potentially passing on a generational talent like Murray if they showed any forward thinking, but they don’t. It’s the same nonsense every year.As far as Rosen, maybe he demonstrated the maturity they thought he lacked during a tough year in AZ. I have no idea.As for the nincumpoop who compared Murray to Vick in a prior thread, it’s a ridiculous comparison. Vick was largely a runner who could throw deep but with little accuracy. Murray, alternatively, is a passer who can make all the throws and do so accurately. Guy is a stud. But we’ll pass him up because he’s not 6’4”. At this point, I’m not confident we’ll take a new QB until we get a new, competent regime in, one with a GM who doesn’t make an idiotic face and mock a reporter when asked about use of analytics.

I still think #6 is too much for Rosen. 81_Great_Dane : 2/12/2019 3:11 pm : link If the Giants are trading for Rosen, something else needs to come back with him -- like a #3 pick. Yes, he's a QB, and QBs are always overvalued. Yes, he's had a year in the league, and has some experience as a starter, which counts for something. However that year in the league wasn't stellar. As noted above, last year he was drafted #10 overall. This year's #6 is too much for last year's #10, coming off a tough rookie season, QB or not.



But if Arizona called and offered Rosen and their 3rd rounder for the #6, I'd have to think about it. I haven't seen a ton of Haskins but what I've seen didn't blow me away.

Since my plan would be idiotsavant : 2/12/2019 3:55 pm : link Heavy D emphasis, especially DL, including #6, not drafting QB until 2020, I would not trade #6 either.



It's ONE year folks...one more year...than you go nuts on O and QB.

Terps- Sean : 2/12/2019 4:00 pm : link A couple things:



1. You are very critical of the idea that the Giants may bring Eli back. If you aren’t a believer in DG/PS, isn’t this a good thing? Give the regime another year to win with Eli, but a clean slate in 2020 going forward if they don’t. I’d rather start GM/HC/QB on the same timeline.



2. I don’t think the Giants will be thinking about rookie contracts with QB’s. I think they are debating who can give the another Eli like run in the position. If Rosen fits that, I think they’ll pursue.

We can't set Eli's career as the bar for the next guy ron mexico : 2/12/2019 4:02 pm : link Thats just an unreasonable expectation. The next QB will not have the career that Eli had and thats OK.



My plan would be Pep22 : 2/12/2019 4:06 pm : link Rd 1 - SOLVE THE QB PROBLEM (I like Haskins the most but the other two are fine if DG has a conviction about them)



Rd 2 - Choose among OC Garret Bradbury, OG Chris Lindstrom, OC/OG Elgton Jenkins



Rd 4 and beyond along with free agency; go defense heavy plus you have Sam Beal en route

RE: Terps- Go Terps : 2/12/2019 4:19 pm : link

Quote: A couple things:



1. You are very critical of the idea that the Giants may bring Eli back. If you aren’t a believer in DG/PS, isn’t this a good thing? Give the regime another year to win with Eli, but a clean slate in 2020 going forward if they don’t. I’d rather start GM/HC/QB on the same timeline.



2. I don’t think the Giants will be thinking about rookie contracts with QB’s. I think they are debating who can give the another Eli like run in the position. If Rosen fits that, I think they’ll pursue.



1. I'd agree if I thought they'd fire Gettleman and Shurmur after a poor 2019. I'm not sure they would. Maybe Shurmur, but I'd be shocked if Gettleman is replaced. Further, on a personal level I don't want to see another indignity done to Eli's career when he retires with a sub-.500 record.



2. I agree here as well, and that is what's so depressing about the current state of affairs. In comment 14294713 Sean said:1. I'd agree if I thought they'd fire Gettleman and Shurmur after a poor 2019. I'm not sure they would. Maybe Shurmur, but I'd be shocked if Gettleman is replaced. Further, on a personal level I don't want to see another indignity done to Eli's career when he retires with a sub-.500 record.2. I agree here as well, and that is what's so depressing about the current state of affairs.

I think Rosen has talent..... SGMen : 2/12/2019 4:20 pm : link He is a bit "arrogant" as I understand it but he can play.



If AZ would give him up for our #2 this year I'd pull the trigger. But I think it would be much more likely AZ would ask for a 2020 #1 and I'm not so sure I'd do that.



The Giants have some good players but also some MAJOR gaping holes as well, especially on defense and the OL. We could actually be better on offense but finish 4-12 and have a top 7 pick next year!



Rosen for a #2 and late round pick? I think DG would be stupid to pass that up. Acquiring Rosen would mean this is Eli's last season with the team. Or do you cut Eli? I'm just not sure.

RE: My plan would be Giants38 : 2/12/2019 4:26 pm : link

Quote: Rd 1 - SOLVE THE QB PROBLEM (I like Haskins the most but the other two are fine if DG has a conviction about them)



Rd 2 - Choose among OC Garret Bradbury, OG Chris Lindstrom, OC/OG Elgton Jenkins



Rd 4 and beyond along with free agency; go defense heavy plus you have Sam Beal en route



Half of BBI doesn’t think we have a QB problem and won’t until Eli Manning retires from the NFL. In comment 14294726 Pep22 said:Half of BBI doesn’t think we have a QB problem and won’t until Eli Manning retires from the NFL.

I would be all for trading for Rosen.... chopperhatch : 2/12/2019 5:35 pm : link Even tho he was my third choice at QB last year. But for what? Our 1st this year for Rosen and their 2nd? I might do that.

Don't you think mrvax : 2/12/2019 5:41 pm : link if Gettleman & Shurmur were high on Rosen they would have taken him over Barkley? Think about it.



RE: Don't you think chopperhatch : 2/12/2019 6:00 pm : link

Quote: if Gettleman & Shurmur were high on Rosen they would have taken him over Barkley? Think about it.



Not if they were higher on Barkley...much higher, which everybody else refuses to believe. Rosen was one of the guys that Mara flew out to meet with wasnt he?



That would be a huge score for the Giants if we were able to add a guy like Daryl(?) Williams, re-sign Brown to solidify the line, get Rosen for a pick they would use on a QB anyways amd still have the best player in probably the last several drafts on the team already.



I was never the hugest Rosen fan, but he throws a gorgeous ball and we have an alleged QB whisperer who can coach him up. I liked the poster's (I think Big Pete?) idea for FA moves that was posted last night that included Williams, Brown, re-signing Collins and going out to get Clinton-Dix or Mathieu at FS. In comment 14294813 mrvax said:Not if they were higher on Barkley...much higher, which everybody else refuses to believe. Rosen was one of the guys that Mara flew out to meet with wasnt he?That would be a huge score for the Giants if we were able to add a guy like Daryl(?) Williams, re-sign Brown to solidify the line, get Rosen for a pick they would use on a QB anyways amd still have the best player in probably the last several drafts on the team already.I was never the hugest Rosen fan, but he throws a gorgeous ball and we have an alleged QB whisperer who can coach him up. I liked the poster's (I think Big Pete?) idea for FA moves that was posted last night that included Williams, Brown, re-signing Collins and going out to get Clinton-Dix or Mathieu at FS.

RE: to fill in some names/variables Pan-handler : 2/12/2019 6:05 pm : link

Quote: its Door # 1:



Rosen

Rd 2 Nasir Addrely

Rd 2a Garrett Bradbury



or



Haskins

Rd 2 Garrett Bradbury



don't get too locked into the draft picks, its only meant for color



If we could pull off getting their second round pick that would be quite a get. This draft has a ton of red chippers. In comment 14294480 Pep22 said:If we could pull off getting their second round pick that would be quite a get. This draft has a ton of red chippers.

RE: Don't you think Pan-handler : 2/12/2019 6:15 pm : link

Quote: if Gettleman & Shurmur were high on Rosen they would have taken him over Barkley? Think about it.



No they wouldnt of. They were giving Eli the chance to play out his contract. If Rosen comes he sits behind Eli (unless Eli stinks it up), I think there preferable route (Plan A) is a QB at #6 but if Haskins/Lock go before then and Rosen is still in play they could pull the trigger. In comment 14294813 mrvax said:No they wouldnt of. They were giving Eli the chance to play out his contract. If Rosen comes he sits behind Eli (unless Eli stinks it up), I think there preferable route (Plan A) is a QB at #6 but if Haskins/Lock go before then and Rosen is still in play they could pull the trigger.

RE: Don't you think Eli Wilson : 2/12/2019 6:29 pm : link

Quote: if Gettleman & Shurmur were high on Rosen they would have taken him over Barkley? Think about it.



No, that's bad logic.



Does that mean the Giants weren't high on any player in the draft because they picked Barkley? That doesn't seem like a yes. In comment 14294813 mrvax said:No, that's bad logic.Does that mean the Giants weren't high on any player in the draft because they picked Barkley? That doesn't seem like a yes.

No because they had Barkley rated higher. As did everyone else. Think about it

Quote: if Gettleman & Shurmur were high on Rosen they would have taken him over Barkley? Think about it.



No because they had Barkley rated higher. As did everyone else. Think about it In comment 14294813 mrvax said:No because they had Barkley rated higher. As did everyone else. Think about it

wouldn't mind Rosen bc4life : 2/12/2019 6:54 pm : link waiting in the wings.